Adam Schefter Hearing Two QBs associated with the NYG

Adam Schefter on NFL Live “The names I keep hearing for the Giants... QB Daniel Jones and QB Will Grier”

Would make jayg5 : 3:14 pm : link the OBJ trade even better picking one at 17....🤪

Plot twist jlukes : 3:14 pm : link NYG are leaking these rumors so that someone jumps in front of them for a QB, thus causing a top defensive player to fall to the Giants

Not surprised crooza172 : 3:14 pm : link This current regime seems clueless on qb

Shurmur went to personally see Grier and Jones would be the classic NYG familiarity pick. But these wouldn't be at #6. In comment 14357765 Jay on the Island said:Shurmur went to personally see Grier and Jones would be the classic NYG familiarity pick. But these wouldn't be at #6.

So the Giants have been linked Chris684 : 3:16 pm : link to all the top QBs in the draft.



Which interest is real?

Grier in the Second Lambuth_Special : 3:17 pm : link Would probably be the best value. FiveThirtyEight has him projected as the surest thing next to Murray.

Yeah awesome Leg of Theismann : 3:18 pm : link Let's make sure we take Will Grier, who otherwise would go in the 5th round, at #6 overall just to make sure no one else takes him. Let's also make sure we take a punter at #17 because he has a leg touched by the hand of God. Sounds like the Giants way.

By announcing BPA morrison40 : 3:18 pm : link Shurmur already said no QB at 6

You honestly believe that Will Grier is a 5th round pick? That seems unrealistic, IMO. In comment 14357803 Leg of Theismann said:You honestly believe that Will Grier is a 5th round pick? That seems unrealistic, IMO.

I could live with Grier. Zeke's Alibi : 3:19 pm : link I actually think he's the type of guy you can build around cheap and succeed, you just don't want to give him that fat second contract he'll be looking at.

I just can't buy the notion that we passed ryanmkeane : 3:20 pm : link on Darnold, Rosen, Allen, and Haskins, for Daniel Jones or Will Grier. I just can't wrap my head around that...and if that's true, Shurmur and Gettleman will need a new job in a year.

We have to hope SJGiant : 3:20 pm : link This is all smoke to hide who they really like. The Giants are sure confusing the rest of us, which is a plus.

We've tried the non 1st round ryanmkeane : 3:21 pm : link tier 1 QB thing, and it hasn't worked. This will be a disaster if we do something like this.

Taking Grier in the 1st rd would be a remote GFAN52 : 3:22 pm : link throwing pick for me.

The more you MotownGIANTS : 3:25 pm : link hear non-Haskins ... think Haskins ...

Adam Schefter Big Rick in FL : 3:25 pm : link Also said he was hearing we were gonna trade up to 1 for Darnold last year. Then Darnold fell in our lap and we still passed.

who BigBlueCane : 3:25 pm : link has the fewer question marks.

I'm in this train of thought for sure. I have a feeling the want Haskins. In comment 14357836 MotownGIANTS said:I'm in this train of thought for sure. I have a feeling the want Haskins.

Honestly they ar doing a great job disguising. They we're so in fucking love with Haskins at pro day it almost seemed like a ruse to get a team to trade up and drop one of Boss/Allen/Williams down. In comment 14357836 MotownGIANTS said:Honestly they ar doing a great job disguising. They we're so in fucking love with Haskins at pro day it almost seemed like a ruse to get a team to trade up and drop one of Boss/Allen/Williams down.

I'd be cool with passing on Darnold, Rosen, Allen for Saquon as long as they turned around and solved the QB the following year. Jones (a noodle armed guy with poor accuracy) and Grier (who is not special in any attribute one looks for in a QB) would be so disappointing. In comment 14357816 ryanmkeane said:I'd be cool with passing on Darnold, Rosen, Allen for Saquon as long as they turned around and solved the QB the following year. Jones (a noodle armed guy with poor accuracy) and Grier (who is not special in any attribute one looks for in a QB) would be so disappointing.

So they like Haskins, Lock, Grier and Jones Heisenberg : 3:28 pm : link Giants are already doing better with subterfuge than last year.

Ok so we have Reb8thVA : 3:28 pm : link now heard that the folowing have been linked to the Giants:



Haskins

Murray

Lock

Jones

Grier



When do we hear Finley and Rypien so we can have the entire collection

Jon's info ryanmkeane : 3:28 pm : link today would suggest Lock is the favorite at QB

Jussie Smollett should get you riled up Rocky369 : 3:28 pm : link moreso than this. I don't believe this for a second.

Shefter also gets fed bullshit all the time now. Zeke's Alibi : 3:29 pm : link As someone who definitely doesn't want Jones this makes me happy.

...solved the QB PROBLEM is what I meant to say In comment 14357857 Pep22 said:...solved the QB PROBLEM is what I meant to say

Plot Twist Jim in Tampa : 3:31 pm : link Just before I opened this thread I thought, "Well of course the two QBs are Haskins and Lock...why even open the thread."



And then it was Jones and Grier.



I wonder which QB Kim Jones thinks we'll take ;>)

Daniel Jones and/or Will Grier = Kyle Lauletta nzyme : 3:32 pm : link Anyone disagree? IMHO this would be a waste of a high draft pick. The fan base would rip them a new one if this would ever happen!

Daniel Jones is average at best.... sxdxca : 3:32 pm : link Will Grier is another one, you have to pass on.



Hopefully they're just doing there due diligence, at least I hope.



What do you expect? DonnieD89 : 3:34 pm : link This is coming from ESPN. Didn't we just hear news from Jon C that Lock is in the conversation? I would trust what Jon C and jt report before what ESPN reports.

I think they have a board allstarjim : 3:35 pm : link and they will stick to it. And they may deem both of these guys 2nd round values on their board, and so if they are there at #37, that's where they are good with drafting them. Perhaps it's in the 3rd. But I do expect a trade up at some point using the extra 4th and 5th rounders to get another player in the 2nd or 3rd round. I don't see us drafting 5 guys in rounds 4 and 5.

This thread was posted while I was typing mine BlueLou'sBack : 3:37 pm : link about the 2019 QB class (as envisioned in 2018), but in a way they are related.

RE: Daniel Jones and/or Will Grier = Kyle Lauletta Andy in Boston : 3:39 pm : link

Quote: Anyone disagree? IMHO this would be a waste of a high draft pick. The fan base would rip them a new one if this would ever happen!



I do disagree. Both Grier and Jones have played at a much higher level of competition....and both are more accomplished passers and higher level overall prospects that Lauletta. In comment 14357872 nzyme said:I do disagree. Both Grier and Jones have played at a much higher level of competition....and both are more accomplished passers and higher level overall prospects that Lauletta.

Lock makes more sense than Jones despite the Cutliffe connection. Much greater arm, better athleticism. Haskins the most well rounded despite one year starting. The thing with Jones or Grier you can get Jones likely at 17 and Grier even later. In comment 14357862 ryanmkeane said:Lock makes more sense than Jones despite the Cutliffe connection. Much greater arm, better athleticism. Haskins the most well rounded despite one year starting. The thing with Jones or Grier you can get Jones likely at 17 and Grier even later.

Remember the point Sy made the other day Go Terps : 3:41 pm : link If the Giants have a first round grade on Daniel Jones, they'll take him at 6 instead of risking him falling to 17.

smokescreens all over Platos : 3:42 pm : link but don't act like these aren't decent additions at QB in a later round(3rd).



everyone wants the answer to QB this season. the truth is just because we need one doesn't mean there is one.



and please don't bring up last season. Barkley is amazing, we haven't had a true #1 rb since Tiki. Darnold is a turnover waiting to happen. allen/rosen had plenty of question marks. we made the right choice.

'QB Daniel Jones and QB Will Grier'... Torrag : 3:42 pm : link Which would mean we're not using the #6 pick on a QB. IF the rumors are correct. Which I doubt.

I don't get the hate for Grier GiantNatty : 3:43 pm : link that dude can flat-out play. I'd be pretty stoked if we got him, (yes, even at 6). I think he's underrated and suspect that the draft will evidence that.

Slightly below average in every tangible (size, athleticism, arm, accuracy). Reportedly a high maintenance type of guy. Would be an epic disappointment. In comment 14357912 GiantNatty said:Slightly below average in every tangible (size, athleticism, arm, accuracy). Reportedly a high maintenance type of guy. Would be an epic disappointment.

I'd prefer Finley allstarjim : 3:47 pm : link over Jones and Grier.

I think you have it right In comment 14357779 jlukes said:I think you have it right

Did you see him throw at the combine? It didn't look good. Really struggled with his accuracy. The deep outs and post corners, all the throws that required some oomphf he was inaccurate on. I liked Grier for his production and what he did, but his lack of arm talent and his struggles on challenging throws have me backing off of him. In comment 14357912 GiantNatty said:Did you see him throw at the combine? It didn't look good. Really struggled with his accuracy. The deep outs and post corners, all the throws that required some oomphf he was inaccurate on. I liked Grier for his production and what he did, but his lack of arm talent and his struggles on challenging throws have me backing off of him.

Next year at this time... Dan in the Springs : 3:51 pm : link we'll hear how the Giants always telegraph their moves and how everyone knew the pick was ________________.



I feel as uncertain as I ever had about who the pick will be. Obviously it's early, on draft day we might have a much better idea, but I still say until they're on the clock no one will know for sure who they are taking, maybe not even the Giants.

Me too. But none are franchise QBs.



My comps are:



Murray - Wilson

Haskins - Moon

Lock - slightly more mobile Bledsoe

Finley - Fitzpatrick

Grier - Peterman

Jones - Tannehill



for the first two guys, I'm not putting either in the HOF, just saying they have attributes like those two HOF caliber QBs



In comment 14357921 allstarjim said:Me too. But none are franchise QBs.My comps are:Murray - WilsonHaskins - MoonLock - slightly more mobile BledsoeFinley - FitzpatrickGrier - PetermanJones - Tannehillfor the first two guys, I'm not putting either in the HOF, just saying they have attributes like those two HOF caliber QBs

I said it before, after that "show" at Haskins pro day it almost seemed like they are getting someone to move up for Haskins. Unless they really are that transparent, which I could buy. If it isn't Haskins or a defensive player I'll be surprised. In comment 14357923 Chip said:I said it before, after that "show" at Haskins pro day it almost seemed like they are getting someone to move up for Haskins. Unless they really are that transparent, which I could buy. If it isn't Haskins or a defensive player I'll be surprised.

Don't have time to read the whole thread above 81_Great_Dane : 3:53 pm : link but I want to point out that the OP doesn't mention that those QBs are under consideration for the first round.



Either of those guys in the third would be fine with me. But I'm not crazy about them in the second, never mind the first.

Any QB that has a career like Drew Bledsoe Ten Ton Hammer : 3:54 pm : link would be a successful draft pick. That's a 10 year starter.

Shefter is becoming a gossip columnist. Brown Recluse : 3:55 pm : link We never did get any breaking news on how Condoleezza Rice's interview went for the Browns head coaching job.



He also tossed out the very FALSE rumor that the Giants were offered a 1st for Landon Collins right before the trade deadline.

If The Giants Feel Jones & Grier Are Franchise QBs, pa_giant_fan : 3:56 pm : link Then so be it, as long as we don't pick a QB @6.I would love Sweat/Gary at #6 and Jones @17.

If its Jones or Grier (remember it's BULLSHIT Season) edavisiii : 3:57 pm : link maybe at #37...not 6 or 17 please! Even Better at 96. As far as Jones remember that he was surrounded by inferior talent and Duke was competitive. I know Dave G scouted Grier at WV. Not all successful QBs were high Ones. In fact a lot of the 1st round guys were flops!



There is a lot more to study than we see. For instance, Drew Lock went from a college "1 read" system to a full pro style offense. For the 1st time he had to call out audibles, line assignments etc and he admits to being overloaded at times. Let's hope the Giants staff does their homework and does it well. Dave T is about as knowledgeable as they come and he does not think either Murray or Haskins is worth a 6. Louis Riddick likes Haskins but also likes Stidham from Auburn.



Bunker down... the wind will blow and the bullshit will flow over the next 4 weeks!



Yeah I like Lock. He finally got some good coaching last year, developed nicely. Perfect size, will have a top 5 arm in the NFL, pretty good mobility. In comment 14357935 Ten Ton Hammer said:Yeah I like Lock. He finally got some good coaching last year, developed nicely. Perfect size, will have a top 5 arm in the NFL, pretty good mobility.

Great, then both of our 1st rounders can be busts! In comment 14357937 pa_giant_fan said:Great, then both of our 1st rounders can be busts!

Again, if it's been "rumored" Chris684 : 4:03 pm : link that NYG likes any of these guys individually or different combinations of them, then who do they really like?



The answer is probably no one knows the truth except them.

If these are 3rd round or lower picks, then I am onboard Bill L : 4:05 pm : link better value than some of the other alternatives we've been talking about.

I'm also assuming that those picks Bill L : 4:07 pm : link keep them in play for a bona fide QB next year.

Jones lol micky : 4:10 pm : link Dave Brown part deux 🤣😂🤣😂

I generally hate comps based on where somebody went to college or a common jersey number or even color of their skin, but the Dave Brown comp is probably not terrible. In comment 14357969 micky said:I generally hate comps based on where somebody went to college or a common jersey number or even color of their skin, but the Dave Brown comp is probably not terrible.

So far the Giants GiantGrit : 4:25 pm : link Have "liked" Haskins, Lock, Jones and Grier.





Can't wait till draft day when they pick one of them and someone comes along screaming "could it have been any more obvious!"

Lots of funny Harvest Blend : 4:25 pm : link comments and gifs on this thread but I never pay a lick of attention to anything anyone in the media or war room says at this time of year. Well, maybe except Accorsi and Reese. :)

Grier cokeduplt : 4:28 pm : link In round 2 I would be ok with. At 17 please no

As many have mentioned, darren in pdx : 4:32 pm : link Different reporters have linked the Giants to all of the QBs available in the draft..what a non-surprise. I really don’t have a clue what they’ll do and wouldn’t put money on it, but I also don’t think they’ve made up their minds yet on who to take when the top guys are off the board.

Murray - Wilson

Haskins - Moon

Lock - slightly more mobile Bledsoe

Finley - Fitzpatrick

Grier - Peterman

Jones - Tannehill



for the first two guys, I'm not putting either in the HOF, just saying they have attributes like those two HOF caliber QBs







If Haskins was Moon he’d be the 1st overall pick. Haskins has a decent arm, Moon had an amazing arm. In comment 14357930 Pep22 said:If Haskins was Moon he’d be the 1st overall pick. Haskins has a decent arm, Moon had an amazing arm.

I disagree completely. Lauletta doesn't look very accurate to me and both these QBs are pretty accurate. Jones has more arm strength out of the three if you ask me. In comment 14357872 nzyme said:I disagree completely. Lauletta doesn't look very accurate to me and both these QBs are pretty accurate. Jones has more arm strength out of the three if you ask me.

Including a super bowl appearance. Bledsoe was a very good qb In comment 14357935 Ten Ton Hammer said:Including a super bowl appearance. Bledsoe was a very good qb

Riddick loves Haskins In comment 14357938 edavisiii said:Riddick loves Haskins

Murray - Wilson

Haskins - Moon

Lock - slightly more mobile Bledsoe

Finley - Fitzpatrick

Grier - Peterman

Jones - Tannehill



for the first two guys, I'm not putting either in the HOF, just saying they have attributes like those two HOF caliber QBs











If Haskins was Moon he’d be the 1st overall pick. Haskins has a decent arm, Moon had an amazing arm.





The attributes that most remind me of Moon is that DH has a very easy throwing motion that produces an easily caught ball (always a perfect spiral, generally so accurate that its not only a completion but allows for YAC). By the way, Moon went undrafted. In comment 14358000 cokeduplt said:The attributes that most remind me of Moon is that DH has a very easy throwing motion that produces an easily caught ball (always a perfect spiral, generally so accurate that its not only a completion but allows for YAC). By the way, Moon went undrafted.

Lock makes more sense than Jones despite the Cutliffe connection. Much greater arm, better athleticism. Haskins the most well rounded despite one year starting. The thing with Jones or Grier you can get Jones likely at 17 and Grier even later.



I hope Jon’s info is wrong. I love hearing from the guy - and he has a similar opinion on Lock - but I just don’t want Lock. I want Murray (not happening) or Haskins. Or a trade for Rosen, though that is also not happening.



If the Giants could actually keep secrets - even from insiders on this board - it would represent some growth in the organization. We’ll see what happens. It certainly appears at this point like they are trying their best to smokescreen this, and that is a step in the right direction.



As far as the picks, I’d love to see QB, RT, C with our two firsts and second. Address DE in third. I don’t believe in Halapio - he is awful at calling out assignments - or Pulley. In comment 14357897 Pan-handler said:I hope Jon’s info is wrong. I love hearing from the guy - and he has a similar opinion on Lock - but I just don’t want Lock. I want Murray (not happening) or Haskins. Or a trade for Rosen, though that is also not happening.If the Giants could actually keep secrets - even from insiders on this board - it would represent some growth in the organization. We’ll see what happens. It certainly appears at this point like they are trying their best to smokescreen this, and that is a step in the right direction.As far as the picks, I’d love to see QB, RT, C with our two firsts and second. Address DE in third. I don’t believe in Halapio - he is awful at calling out assignments - or Pulley.

I hope Jon’s info is wrong. I love hearing from the guy - and he has a similar opinion on Lock - but I just don’t want Lock. I want Murray (not happening) or Haskins. Or a trade for Rosen, though that is also not happening.



If the Giants could actually keep secrets - even from insiders on this board - it would represent some growth in the organization. We’ll see what happens. It certainly appears at this point like they are trying their best to smokescreen this, and that is a step in the right direction.



As far as the picks, I’d love to see QB, RT, C with our two firsts and second. Address DE in third. I don’t believe in Halapio - he is awful at calling out assignments - or Pulley.



Need a defensive player within those first 3 Giants picks. In comment 14358025 Giants38 said:Need a defensive player within those first 3 Giants picks.

If we are going comparisons Amtoft : 5:24 pm : link and obviously I am not saying they will be as good as the comp but this is who they remind me of.



Kyler Murray = a more accurate Michael Vick

Dwayne Haskins = Kurt Warner

Drew Lock = less accurate Brett Favre

Daniel Lock = Alex Smith

Will Grier = Case Keenum





If true AcesUp : 5:32 pm : link The takeaway from that would be that they aren't looking at QB in Round 1.

all comments made by any team about who they like or don't like in the draft is all part of the ritual game played by GMs, its all BS... In comment 14357817 SJGiant said:all comments made by any team about who they like or don't like in the draft is all part of the ritual game played by GMs, its all BS...

Kyler Murray = a more accurate Michael Vick

Dwayne Haskins = Kurt Warner

Drew Lock = less accurate Brett Favre

Daniel Lock = Alex Smith

Will Grier = Case Keenum



I think Kyler Murray is a more athletic Deshaun Watson with a stronger arm.

Lock = more athletic Stafford

Daniel Jones = Dak Prescott

Will Grier = Cody Kessler

In comment 14358084 Amtoft said:I think Kyler Murray is a more athletic Deshaun Watson with a stronger arm.Lock = more athletic StaffordDaniel Jones = Dak PrescottWill Grier = Cody Kessler

Drew Lock = less accurate Brett Favre



Had a recent lesson that Google doesn’t always get it right, but Lock’s college completion percentage appears to have been better than Farve’s; 56.9% v 52.4%. Farve’s percentage surprised me. In comment 14358084 Amtoft said:Had a recent lesson that Google doesn’t always get it right, but Lock’s college completion percentage appears to have been better than Farve’s; 56.9% v 52.4%. Farve’s percentage surprised me.

Had a recent lesson that Google doesn’t always get it right, but Lock’s college completion percentage appears to have been better than Farve’s; 56.9% v 52.4%. Farve’s percentage surprised me.



CFB was much different in the 80's. In comment 14358124 MojoEd said:CFB was much different in the 80's.

Grier does not have a strong enough arm jeff57 : 5:42 pm : link .

Had a recent lesson that Google doesn’t always get it right, but Lock’s college completion percentage appears to have been better than Farve’s; 56.9% v 52.4%. Farve’s percentage surprised me.



There was a reason for this. I can't remember the type of offense or his poor WRs or something. Anyways he reminds me of Brett because of his personality and the fact he is a gun slinger. In comment 14358124 MojoEd said:There was a reason for this. I can't remember the type of offense or his poor WRs or something. Anyways he reminds me of Brett because of his personality and the fact he is a gun slinger.

so.................................. royhobbs7 : 5:46 pm : link If the Giants select one of the two QBs (Jones or Grier) in question at #17 (the most valuable part of the trade), they would have traded their #1 chip (Beckham) for (at best) a borderline starting QB in the NFL.



You've got to be kidding!!!!

If they do this, I want Gettleman's head on a platter!!!

Never thought I would say this Jay in Toronto : 5:46 pm : link but I hope Ernie Accorsi is in on the QB decision

. Go Terps : 5:47 pm : link They could have traded Beckham for a kicking tee and it would have been a net positive.

YES WE DID!!!!!!!! In comment 14357905 Platos said:YES WE DID!!!!!!!!

I didn't know you could see the future. You have no clue how good either will be. In comment 14358138 royhobbs7 said:I didn't know you could see the future. You have no clue how good either will be.

If they took Grier jeff57 : 5:57 pm : link They wouldn’t take him till 37.

Aren’t these the guys with the weakest arms?? The_Boss : 6:00 pm : link -

I hope you mean 2037. In comment 14358159 jeff57 said:I hope you mean 2037.

Nobody’s jumping in front of the Giants for Jones or Grier. They’re going to get picked late first or second round IMO. All the Haskins, Murray and Lock rumors, now that’s a different story. In comment 14357923 Chip said:Nobody’s jumping in front of the Giants for Jones or Grier. They’re going to get picked late first or second round IMO. All the Haskins, Murray and Lock rumors, now that’s a different story.

You honestly believe that Will Grier is a 5th round pick? That seems unrealistic, IMO.



Yes he is a 5th round pick. Geno Smith was he sequel, he’s a bum In comment 14357809 Gatorade Dunk said:Yes he is a 5th round pick. Geno Smith was he sequel, he’s a bum

Drew Lock = less accurate Brett Favre



Had a recent lesson that Google doesn’t always get it right, but Lock’s college completion percentage appears to have been better than Farve’s; 56.9% v 52.4%. Farve’s percentage surprised me.



There was a reason for this. I can't remember the type of offense or his poor WRs or something. Anyways he reminds me of Brett because of his personality and the fact he is a gun slinger.

Too funny, I had the same thought as you re Favre/Lock; I had looked up Favre’s stats before you posted out of curiosity. In comment 14358135 Amtoft said:Too funny, I had the same thought as you re Favre/Lock; I had looked up Favre’s stats before you posted out of curiosity.

I meant to put that tyrik13 : 7:02 pm : link Will Grier is Geno Smith the sequel and I want no parts of him

Sheffter johnboyw : 7:34 pm : link If true, Giants would take Grier at 36 but would probably have to take Jones at 17. A little high IMO. If they go Grier, they'll go front seven player at 6 and offensive line at 17. If Jones at 17, the o lineman will have to wait until 36.

Grier to me could be a poor man's Drew Brees. Has some similar traits. Jones actually has a little Eli in him except he's a much better athlete. Can take off and run if he has to. Most importantly, both are leaders which Eli never was.

Haskins

Murray

Lock

Jones

Grier



When do we hear Finley and Rypien so we can have the entire collection



^This. In comment 14357860 Reb8thVA said:^This.

Rosen AnskyJK : 7:54 pm : link Hard to find an expert who would have Grier or Jones ahead of Rosen. Could we get Rosen for 17?

--- Peppers : 7:58 pm : link Many I've spoken with have both pegged in round 2.. If that gives you any indication their thought process.

The Giants will pick a QB this year, or will extend Eli’s contract Ivan15 : 7:58 pm : link There is no KC model without a veteran QB and it certainly isn’t Tanney.



They aren’t cutting Eli loose just so they can sign a bridge QB. Not using the #6 on a QB.



I don’t think Lock is the pick unless it is #17 + another pick. Jones, Grier, or Finley in Round 2 or someone they love that no one else does in Round 3.

But Rosen still may be the best option if they like him. In comment 14358292 Ivan15 said:But Rosen still may be the best option if they like him.

Overpay. 37. In comment 14358283 AnskyJK said:Overpay. 37.

Keep in mind Dave on the UWS : 8:27 pm : link Shurmur has said on numerous occasions, that arm strength is one of the lesser traits he looks for in his QBs- unfortunately. That would negate the big advantage the top 3 have. Hopefully, Gettleman doesn't see it that way.

If they really want one of these guys, I hope they don't screw around. Take the guy at 6 ( or higher if necessary). "No guts no glory"

Murray - Wilson

Haskins - Moon

Lock - slightly more mobile Bledsoe

Finley - Fitzpatrick

Grier - Peterman

Jones - Tannehill



And Moon was reasonably mobile, which Haskins is not. In comment 14358000 cokeduplt said:And Moon was reasonably mobile, which Haskins is not.