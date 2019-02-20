Vacchiano: Giants discussing Josh Rosen as 'rumors' swirl... GFAN52 : 3/26/2019 10:23 pm



Quote: Multiple Giants sources told SNY this week that all they've heard so far are "rumors" that the Cardinals plan to take Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray No. 1 overall and put Rosen on the block. They have certainly discussed the possibility internally, one source said, though those talks were extremely preliminary. They don't even seem sure at the moment whether they'd prefer Rosen - the 10th overall pick a year ago -- to the quarterbacks in this year's draft.



Mostly, they are in a wait-and-see mode to see if the Cardinals do decide to trade Rosen and what their asking price might be.

Kingsbury is quoted in the article with this... bw in dc : 3/26/2019 10:30 pm : link "Watching him last year, continuing to get up, it would've been easy for him to tap out," Kingsbury said. "You all saw how bad it got, with all the injuries up front. Injuries at wideout, where guys couldn't create separation. He was just back there taking hit after hit, continuing to get up, and played his best football at the end of the season. You see that as a coach, it's very impressive. There is a lot there to work with."



This isn't some smoke screen to make excuses for Rosen. This is a dead-on reflection of the sh-t storm Rosen dealt with last year...

Getting Rosen Jon in NYC : 3/26/2019 10:32 pm : link for 37 -- assuming that becomes an option -- is easily the best value for the Giants.



That's basically the equivalent if the Giants took Haskins this year and moved him for a 2nd next year.

RE: Getting Rosen GFAN52 : 3/26/2019 10:36 pm : link

Quote: for 37 -- assuming that becomes an option -- is easily the best value for the Giants.



That's basically the equivalent if the Giants took Haskins this year and moved him for a 2nd next year.



I agree with that Jon, buying low would be great value assuming that's all it would take. In comment 14358440 Jon in NYC said:I agree with that Jon, buying low would be great value assuming that's all it would take.

RE: Getting Rosen 81_Great_Dane : 3/26/2019 10:36 pm : link

Quote: for 37 -- assuming that becomes an option -- is easily the best value for the Giants.



That's basically the equivalent if the Giants took Haskins this year and moved him for a 2nd next year. That's a near-ideal scenario if the Giants want Rosen. It'd hurt to part with that #2 (which probably turns into a OT prospect), but it'd be worth it. Again -- if they would rather have Rosen than the guys who will be there when they're on the board for their first 3 picks. In comment 14358440 Jon in NYC said:That's a near-ideal scenario if the Giants want Rosen. It'd hurt to part with that #2 (which probably turns into a OT prospect), but it'd be worth it. Again -- if they would rather have Rosen than the guys who will be there when they're on the board for their first 3 picks.

I wonder what his trade value is Go Terps : 3/26/2019 10:39 pm : link Could we trade Shepard and/or Jenkins for him instead of a pick?

The Giants could very well conclude they don’t like the guy Oscar : 3/26/2019 10:43 pm : link They could have drafted him last year and passed. His performance this year was not remarkable and the team that drafted him #10 overall and had him in the building all year is about to trade him.



If they don’t really like the player the relative value is meaningless.

RE: I wonder what his trade value is SirYesSir : 3/26/2019 10:46 pm : link

Quote: Could we trade Shepard and/or Jenkins for him instead of a pick?



I guess anything is possible but that would be hard to believe. Cards are rebuilding and need picks. Even if they're moving on, Rosen still has a lot of value In comment 14358444 Go Terps said:I guess anything is possible but that would be hard to believe. Cards are rebuilding and need picks. Even if they're moving on, Rosen still has a lot of value

RE: The Giants could very well conclude they don’t like the guy SirYesSir : 3/26/2019 10:49 pm : link

Quote: They could have drafted him last year and passed. His performance this year was not remarkable and the team that drafted him #10 overall and had him in the building all year is about to trade him.



If they don’t really like the player the relative value is meaningless.





For the millionth time, Rosen didn't have a bad year. His numbers are comparable with Darnold with a much worse line. You're right he didn't have a no-doubt-all-pro rookie season that made him an instant hero in Arizona, but how many rookie qb's do?



They have a new staff that's got a boner for Kyler Murray. That doesn't mean Rosen is bad. In comment 14358449 Oscar said:For the millionth time, Rosen didn't have a bad year. His numbers are comparable with Darnold with a much worse line. You're right he didn't have a no-doubt-all-pro rookie season that made him an instant hero in Arizona, but how many rookie qb's do?They have a new staff that's got a boner for Kyler Murray. That doesn't mean Rosen is bad.

@bleedsbigblue

I'm hearing whispers that Rosen's camp believes he is New York bound, & prepping for business ventures in NYC.

@bleedsbigblue

I’m hearing whispers that Rosen’s camp believes he is New York bound, & prepping for business ventures in NYC.

RE: The Giants could very well conclude they don’t like the guy ryanmkeane : 3/26/2019 10:50 pm : link

Quote: They could have drafted him last year and passed. His performance this year was not remarkable and the team that drafted him #10 overall and had him in the building all year is about to trade him.



If they don’t really like the player the relative value is meaningless.

Jared Goff looked like he didn’t know how to throw a football his rookie year. In comment 14358449 Oscar said:Jared Goff looked like he didn’t know how to throw a football his rookie year.

People need to stop saying Giants passed on him last year. Philu916 : 3/26/2019 10:56 pm : link Yes Giants had the 2 pick last year and they decided to take SB. That doesn’t mean they “passed” on Rosen. Rosen went 10? That means 9 other teams “passed” on him. Saquon was the guy that Gettelman wanted all along.

wow giantfan2000 : 3/26/2019 10:58 pm : link if they get Rosen for 37 and still have two 1st round picks

would be great





Regarding Rosen And The Giants Trainmaster : 3/26/2019 10:58 pm : link

Getting Rosen makes way to much sense Rjanyg : 3/26/2019 10:58 pm : link People have to understand that if DG can trade a 2nd round pick for a QB picked 10th overall after his signing bonus is paid out after bypassing all the QB’s to take the best player in the last 3 drafts in Barkley.....and still have 2 - 1st round picks to solidify to OLB and RT positions?



Picked up a 3rd round pick which I believe they will trade up into the early 3rd round, using the 3rd and a 4th round pick to move up. 5 mores picks from the 4th and 5th rounds for which to add a CB, LB, S, OL, DL.



I’m looking forward to the draft

BBI insiders have completely dismissed this possibility. bceagle05 : 3/26/2019 10:59 pm : link It'll be an interesting scene in that QB room if it happens.

Most I would TommyWiseau : 3/26/2019 11:00 pm : link Give is 37. I would prefer to send a 3rd and 5th but I doubt that gets it done

RE: People need to stop saying Giants passed on him last year. Bill L : 3/26/2019 11:04 pm : link

Quote: Yes Giants had the 2 pick last year and they decided to take SB. That doesn’t mean they “passed” on Rosen. Rosen went 10? That means 9 other teams “passed” on him. Saquon was the guy that Gettelman wanted all along.

Nine other teams did pass on him. No quotes necessary.



For the Giants, they had Barkley in their sights. Apparently, Chubb was their next guy. Then, who knows, I think it might have been Allen. Also read that none of the QB’s really infatuated them.



Passed is exactly the appropriate word for it.



In comment 14358456 Philu916 said:Nine other teams did pass on him. No quotes necessary.For the Giants, they had Barkley in their sights. Apparently, Chubb was their next guy. Then, who knows, I think it might have been Allen. Also read that none of the QB’s really infatuated them.Passed is exactly the appropriate word for it.

RE: Unless Canton : 3/26/2019 11:04 pm : link

Quote: Plans changed......this isn't happening



The football gods have spoketh In comment 14358463 jtgiants said:The football gods have spoketh

I think getting him for anything except a throwaway Bill L : 3/26/2019 11:06 pm : link 6th or 7th, sets us back many years. The higher the cost, the more tied we are. Then, when he retires next year or the year after, we’re screwed.

I think Rosen is likely the best way to go. Since1965 : 3/26/2019 11:11 pm : link Haskins likely to be gone by 6, Lock likely gone by 17. Give Rosen the year under Eli, and I think they'll have the franchise QB they are looking for. If they can get him with #37, that still gives them two first round picks.

37 or lower would be tremendous value widmerseyebrow : 3/26/2019 11:12 pm : link Especially given the alternatives this year. If he falters you have an easy out to draft a 2021 QB. You draft Haskins you're committed for 3 years+

Why would they pull the trigger now? big_blue : 3/26/2019 11:19 pm : link Why wouldn’t they wait til draft day to see how things shake out. ESP if the cards draft Murray at 1. Rosen’s value to the cards goes down and we would have more leverage.

Would easily give 37 MM_in_NYC : 3/26/2019 11:19 pm : link Would probably sweeten with a 3rd next year if they kicked back something this year, maybe 4th. Reddick would be interesting too.

RE: 37 or lower would be tremendous value nzyme : 3/26/2019 11:22 pm : link

Quote: Especially given the alternatives this year. If he falters you have an easy out to draft a 2021 QB. You draft Haskins you're committed for 3 years+



Never understood this type of thinking. If Miami Dolphins still need a QB along with the other top 5 teams in the draft do you think the Giants are just going to be handed one of the top QBs?



Let's use Trevor Lawrence as the example. If you don't have the 1st pick the draft you are not going to get him. If a team needs a QB and he's available there will be no amount of draft capital you could offer to pry him away.



Same goes for the other 1 or 2 QBs that follow him. If the other teams need a QB, which they often do, and have a shot a legit franchise QB your not going to get them. The only way to get there for sure is tanking the season. If the race to the bottom is the strategy then god help us!

In comment 14358477 widmerseyebrow said:Never understood this type of thinking. If Miami Dolphins still need a QB along with the other top 5 teams in the draft do you think the Giants are just going to be handed one of the top QBs?Let's use Trevor Lawrence as the example. If you don't have the 1st pick the draft you are not going to get him. If a team needs a QB and he's available there will be no amount of draft capital you could offer to pry him away.Same goes for the other 1 or 2 QBs that follow him. If the other teams need a QB, which they often do, and have a shot a legit franchise QB your not going to get them. The only way to get there for sure is tanking the season. If the race to the bottom is the strategy then god help us!

Here is my question surrounding this issue blueblood : 3/26/2019 11:23 pm : link does this happen before the draft so that the Giants can get him in before offseason workouts begin on April 15th? Or does the league try to make them wait until the draft to try and build up suspense around the #1 pick especially with the draft being in Nashville for the first time?

RE: I think getting him for anything except a throwaway ryanmkeane : 3/26/2019 11:28 pm : link

Quote: 6th or 7th, sets us back many years. The higher the cost, the more tied we are. Then, when he retires next year or the year after, we’re screwed.

Can’t tell if you’re serious In comment 14358473 Bill L said:Can’t tell if you’re serious

RE: Here is my question surrounding this issue MM_in_NYC : 3/26/2019 11:29 pm : link

Quote: does this happen before the draft so that the Giants can get him in before offseason workouts begin on April 15th? Or does the league try to make them wait until the draft to try and build up suspense around the #1 pick especially with the draft being in Nashville for the first time?



League would obviously have preference for suspense but Giants neither team would care enough to have it affect their locking it in. In comment 14358484 blueblood said:League would obviously have preference for suspense but Giants neither team would care enough to have it affect their locking it in.

New York Giants
‏
Verified account
@Giants
Coach Shurmur discusses how a young quarterback could benefit from learning behind Eli Manning.



New York Giants

‏

Verified account



@Giants



Coach Shurmur discusses how a young quarterback could benefit from learning behind Eli Manning.

"Benefitting from being behind Eli" is nonsense Go Terps : 3/26/2019 11:34 pm : link He's had many different quarterbacks behind him over the years, and none of them even stuck as a journeyman backup in the league. It's completely made up.



$23M AND a year of a rookie contract to "sit and learn behind Eli" is an enormously high price to pay for something completely unsubstantiated.

RE: Unless Platos : 3/26/2019 11:35 pm : link

Quote: Plans changed......this isn't happening



fingers crossed you're right In comment 14358463 jtgiants said:fingers crossed you're right

if true FranchiseQB : 3/26/2019 11:45 pm : link I think this is very exciting

RE: RE: 37 or lower would be tremendous value widmerseyebrow : 3/26/2019 11:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14358477 widmerseyebrow said:





Quote:





Especially given the alternatives this year. If he falters you have an easy out to draft a 2021 QB. You draft Haskins you're committed for 3 years+







Never understood this type of thinking. If Miami Dolphins still need a QB along with the other top 5 teams in the draft do you think the Giants are just going to be handed one of the top QBs?



Let's use Trevor Lawrence as the example. If you don't have the 1st pick the draft you are not going to get him. If a team needs a QB and he's available there will be no amount of draft capital you could offer to pry him away.



Same goes for the other 1 or 2 QBs that follow him. If the other teams need a QB, which they often do, and have a shot a legit franchise QB your not going to get them. The only way to get there for sure is tanking the season. If the race to the bottom is the strategy then god help us!



Where do you think the Giants would be drafting if Rosen is playing poorly? In comment 14358483 nzyme said:Where do you think the Giants would be drafting if Rosen is playing poorly?

The way I see it ryanmkeane : 12:01 am : link the longer Cardinals wait, the worse offer they will get. Once they take Murray they essentially have to trade him.

Ive said this a few times: huygens20 : 12:06 am : link As a first round pick, Rosen has a 4+1 year contract. The last year is a team option. This is important because of how expensive it is to pay QBs. It's one of the reasons why you see teams trade up to 30-32 to make sure they get that extra optioned year for a QB. For instance, the ravens traded up to get lamar jackson at 32. LJ has a 4+1 contract.



After the first round, players are given 2-4 year guaranteed contracts.



Using this standard it is important to understand that Rosen (IMO) is no longer worth a 1st round pick. He is at best a 2nd round pick.

RE: Unless blueblood : 12:26 am : link

[quote] Plans changed......this isn't happening [/quote}]



so your saying there IS a plan



LOL In comment 14358463 jtgiants said:[quote] Plans changed......this isn't happening [/quote}]so your saying there IS a planLOL

RE: Unless SirYesSir : 12:33 am : link

Quote: Plans changed......this isn't happening



jtgiants - dumb question, but maybe you have some perspective as an insider, do plans change? In your experience, have you seen thinking turn around dramatically on players a lot or do they pretty much always dig in their heels after initial evaluations? In comment 14358463 jtgiants said:jtgiants - dumb question, but maybe you have some perspective as an insider, do plans change? In your experience, have you seen thinking turn around dramatically on players a lot or do they pretty much always dig in their heels after initial evaluations?

I dont think his personality is what the Giants want OdellBeckhamJr : 12:47 am : link from their franchise QB. He's a bit of a lightning rod.

It's like buying a demo vehicle from a new car dealer morrison40 : 1:12 am : link You lose 1 !yr of warranty

RE: Ive said this a few times: FranchiseQB : 2:05 am : link

Quote: As a first round pick, Rosen has a 4+1 year contract. The last year is a team option. This is important because of how expensive it is to pay QBs. It's one of the reasons why you see teams trade up to 30-32 to make sure they get that extra optioned year for a QB. For instance, the ravens traded up to get lamar jackson at 32. LJ has a 4+1 contract.



After the first round, players are given 2-4 year guaranteed contracts.



Using this standard it is important to understand that Rosen (IMO) is no longer worth a 1st round pick. He is at best a 2nd round pick.



The price is right for him. He is at least a second round pick. Maybe a low first (20-32) In comment 14358505 huygens20 said:The price is right for him. He is at least a second round pick. Maybe a low first (20-32)

RE: The way I see it FranchiseQB : 2:07 am : link

Quote: the longer Cardinals wait, the worse offer they will get. Once they take Murray they essentially have to trade him.



Demand will determine his price, not timing. If teams don't want to bite for a franchise QB then I see no reason why the Cards won't wait to find the right suitor. We're not getting him at a bargain basement price. It will be at least a second round pick. And that would be great value for the Giants. In comment 14358503 ryanmkeane said:Demand will determine his price, not timing. If teams don't want to bite for a franchise QB then I see no reason why the Cards won't wait to find the right suitor. We're not getting him at a bargain basement price. It will be at least a second round pick. And that would be great value for the Giants.

RE: RE: The way I see it Beer Man : 3:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 14358503 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





the longer Cardinals wait, the worse offer they will get. Once they take Murray they essentially have to trade him.







Demand will determine his price, not timing. If teams don't want to bite for a franchise QB then I see no reason why the Cards won't wait to find the right suitor. We're not getting him at a bargain basement price. It will be at least a second round pick. And that would be great value for the Giants. Getting Rosen for the 2nd round pick would be like getting another 1st rounder. Add Peppers into the equation and the Giants would have the equivalent of 4 first rounders this year. In comment 14358516 FranchiseQB said:Getting Rosen for the 2nd round pick would be like getting another 1st rounder. Add Peppers into the equation and the Giants would have the equivalent of 4 first rounders this year.

--- Peppers : 4:49 am : link Giants are discussing every possibility.. As they should.

Not the first time a coach Giant John : 5:17 am : link Tried building up a player just to trade him.

The article doesn’t say they’re discussing it UberAlias : 5:21 am : link It says they have discussed it, preliminarily. The thread title makes it sound like there is much more activity around Rosen than is the case. Of course it’s come up. That doesn’t mean they’re actively pursuing him.

RE: It's like buying a demo vehicle from a new car dealer section125 : 5:21 am : link

Quote: You lose 1 !yr of warranty



No you don't... In comment 14358512 morrison40 said:No you don't...

RE: --- twostepgiants : 6:20 am : link

Quote: Giants are discussing every possibility.. As they should.



Thank you Peppers. Good to know. Your voice is trusted around here In comment 14358523 Peppers said:Thank you Peppers. Good to know. Your voice is trusted around here

One thing that it does imply George from PA : 6:21 am : link The Giants would be interested in Rosen.



Why even discuss it?....if Rosen is not considered?



If interest has been proven....



Where is Rosen in pecking order of the QBs.



Weighted against value....Rosen for a 2nd round pick.....vs Haskin @6, etc

RE: ron mexico : 6:22 am : link

Quote: He's had many different quarterbacks behind him over the years, and none of them even stuck as a journeyman backup in the league. It's completely made up.



$23M AND a year of a rookie contract to "sit and learn behind Eli" is an enormously high price to pay for something completely unsubstantiated.



What is substantiated is that if you take the ball away from Eli, you're likely to get fired. i doubt shurmur and gets want to deal with that blowback. In comment 14358490 Go Terps said:What is substantiated is that if you take the ball away from Eli, you're likely to get fired. i doubt shurmur and gets want to deal with that blowback.

I just don’t see what sense this makes Chris684 : 6:24 am : link without also releasing Eli.



Giants lose another year of his rookie contract and he most likely doesn’t see the field, which means the Giants don’t get to use 2019 as his audition before figuring out if they need to be in on the 2020 class.



Definitely not for a premium pick.

if the trade for him bc4life : 6:31 am : link I'm assuming they'd believe he was the future of the franchise - they're not trading for him to have him audition to see if he is their guy

boggles the mind bc4life : 6:35 am : link as to why you'd feel the "pressure or need" to release Eli witha year on his contract. If you fall in love with Rosen - you might be able to trade Eli - relaeasing him WTF?



Eli could walk away next year and you'd have him one last year with the future QB sitting behind him. And you'd have teh benefit of Eli getting the rest of palyers more in synch with one year old offense.

RE: RE: I think getting him for anything except a throwaway Bill L : 7:01 am : link

Quote: In comment 14358473 Bill L said:





Quote:





6th or 7th, sets us back many years. The higher the cost, the more tied we are. Then, when he retires next year or the year after, we’re screwed.





Can’t tell if you’re serious



Absolutely, 100%, unequivocally. In comment 14358486 ryanmkeane said:Absolutely, 100%, unequivocally.

RE: Bill L : 7:03 am : link

Quote: He's had many different quarterbacks behind him over the years, and none of them even stuck as a journeyman backup in the league. It's completely made up.



$23M AND a year of a rookie contract to "sit and learn behind Eli" is an enormously high price to pay for something completely unsubstantiated.

C’mon. They’re not paying him for the mentoring part and you know that. In comment 14358490 Go Terps said:C’mon. They’re not paying him for the mentoring part and you know that.

RE: One thing that it does imply UberAlias : 7:05 am : link

Quote: The Giants would be interested in Rosen.



Why even discuss it?....if Rosen is not considered?



If interest has been proven....



Where is Rosen in pecking order of the QBs.



Weighted against value....Rosen for a 2nd round pick.....vs Haskin @6, etc This is not true at all. Someone could say, 'what do you think about Rosen if he becomes available' and the discussion could amount to everyone agreeing that he isn't a good fit. If the Giants are serious about getting Eli's successor, then pretty much everything will be discussed. That hardly means there's interest. In comment 14358541 George from PA said:This is not true at all. Someone could say, 'what do you think about Rosen if he becomes available' and the discussion could amount to everyone agreeing that he isn't a good fit. If the Giants are serious about getting Eli's successor, then pretty much everything will be discussed. That hardly means there's interest.

Haskins joeinpa : 7:08 am : link Lock, Rosen



Sounds like some good possibilities

RE: I just don’t see what sense this makes ron mexico : 7:13 am : link

Quote: without also releasing Eli.







And this is 100% the reason it wont happen



In comment 14358544 Chris684 said:And this is 100% the reason it wont happen

RE: Ive said this a few times: Diver_Down : 7:14 am : link

Quote: As a first round pick, Rosen has a 4+1 year contract. The last year is a team option. This is important because of how expensive it is to pay QBs. It's one of the reasons why you see teams trade up to 30-32 to make sure they get that extra optioned year for a QB. For instance, the ravens traded up to get lamar jackson at 32. LJ has a 4+1 contract.



After the first round, players are given 2-4 year guaranteed contracts.



Using this standard it is important to understand that Rosen (IMO) is no longer worth a 1st round pick. He is at best a 2nd round pick.



There are a number of inaccuracies in your post.



First the obvious, players taken after the first round have 4 year contracts that are not guaranteed. The signing bonus is the only upfront money that they keep assuming they don't engage in behavior that forces a forfeiture clause.



Rosen as a first round pick still has a 5th year option available. The team option isn't just for the drafting team. Now, Arizona has paid the signing bonus so a trading team would only be responsible for the yearly salary/bonus. Also, the 5th year option isn't much of a benefit for players picked in the top 10 especially players at premium positions. The salary for the 5th year option for Top 10 picks is the average of the 5 highest salaries at the player's position when the option is elected at the end of the 3rd season. To keep it in perspective, Mariota will be playing on his 5th year option at a guaranteed $21M. I don't think anyone in the league will consider that an economic advantage for the level of play that Marcus delivers. In comment 14358505 huygens20 said:There are a number of inaccuracies in your post.First the obvious, players taken after the first round have 4 year contracts that are not guaranteed. The signing bonus is the only upfront money that they keep assuming they don't engage in behavior that forces a forfeiture clause.Rosen as a first round pick still has a 5th year option available. The team option isn't just for the drafting team. Now, Arizona has paid the signing bonus so a trading team would only be responsible for the yearly salary/bonus. Also, the 5th year option isn't much of a benefit for players picked in the top 10 especially players at premium positions. The salary for the 5th year option for Top 10 picks is the average of the 5 highest salaries at the player's position when the option is elected at the end of the 3rd season. To keep it in perspective, Mariota will be playing on his 5th year option at a guaranteed $21M. I don't think anyone in the league will consider that an economic advantage for the level of play that Marcus delivers.

Acquiring Rosen would win the offseason. bw in dc : 7:16 am : link Alas, it’s a wasted move with Eli being retained.



If you get Rosen he needs to start immediately and build off the 10+ games he played last season. Otherwise, you lose that momentum and you lose a key year off his affordable contract.

RE: Haskins UberAlias : 7:17 am : link

Quote: Lock, Rosen



Sounds like some good possibilities There are --as PS said: 'We have options'. When the teams says they have a plan, it's increasingly looking like the plan is to get their QB this year and let him sit and watch/learn from Eli for a year. Sounds reasonable to me. What I am less sure of is if the targets more likely a Haskins/Lock @6 (and yes, you can forget about Lock @17, he will go top 10, for sure) or a Grier/Jones/Rosen type @17. In comment 14358562 joeinpa said:There are --as PS said: 'We have options'. When the teams says they have a plan, it's increasingly looking like the plan is to get their QB this year and let him sit and watch/learn from Eli for a year. Sounds reasonable to me. What I am less sure of is if the targets more likely a Haskins/Lock @6 (and yes, you can forget about Lock @17, he will go top 10, for sure) or a Grier/Jones/Rosen type @17.

RE: Acquiring Rosen would win the offseason. The_Boss : 7:27 am : link

Quote: Alas, it’s a wasted move with Eli being retained.



If you get Rosen he needs to start immediately and build off the 10+ games he played last season. Otherwise, you lose that momentum and you lose a key year off his affordable contract.



Agree 100%. In comment 14358569 bw in dc said:Agree 100%.

If we trade for Rosen... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:29 am : link He's gotta start ASAP.

Ok, my guess joeinpa : 7:31 am : link Giants take Haskins at 6 if there. If not, they move up from 17 for Lock.



But a while back Shurmur said something to the effect that, “‘In today s NFL, for sustained drives, your quarterback needs to make one or two plays with his feet. “.



From what I ve learned, Lock fills that bill better than Haskins. So I hedge my bet by stating, wouldn’t be shocked if it was Lock at 6.

I’d do it for 17 if that’s what it takes TD : 7:35 am : link The talent dropoff after 12-15 is significant in this draft.

RE: HomerJones45 : 7:36 am : link

Quote: He's had many different quarterbacks behind him over the years, and none of them even stuck as a journeyman backup in the league. It's completely made up.



$23M AND a year of a rookie contract to "sit and learn behind Eli" is an enormously high price to pay for something completely unsubstantiated. Jerry Reach picks and a small school noodle arm. Blame Manning for many things if you wish but bkaming him for not elevating a colkection of no talent hacks to start is getting into Capt Ahab territory In comment 14358490 Go Terps said:Jerry Reach picks and a small school noodle arm. Blame Manning for many things if you wish but bkaming him for not elevating a colkection of no talent hacks to start is getting into Capt Ahab territory

Rosen is an absolute no brainer twostepgiants : 7:38 am : link The Giants shouldn't look a gift horse in the mouth



I think many of us including myself are focused on the idea of a "franchise QB" and locking up 10-15 years of the franchise



Rosen is an extraordinary unique opportunity that shouldnt be passed up



Bring him in and select D with your other premium picks. Rosen sits until the Giants are officially eliminated from playoffs and "learns" from Eli and learns a new system and recovers from the stink of Arizona.



Rosen takes over in 2020. At that point you still have maybe the cheapest starting QB in NFL for 2 years



If we are even talking about picking up Josh Rosens 5th year option at that point after 3 years on team and 2 years starting - you have won this trade



In addition he absolutely costs nothing to cut just in case it doesnt work out at any point or his deal is cheaper than the average backup for 3 years. The Giants arent invested to the point that they cant move on if needed or consider other options in the Draft.



Put it this way if Arizona can move on from Rosen at the cost of the 10 pick plus the trade up and his signing bonus and cap hit in 1 year, the Giants can move on as well at the cost of a 2nd and zero financial/cap cost



I see no risk here



And he is more talented than who the Giants can draft in round 2

Well, I wouldn’t exactly call him a “no brainer” Bill L : 7:49 am : link It’s just very bruised is all.



And 10-15 years for the guy is a total fantasy. I’m guessing you forgot to put the decimal point between the digits?

Let me clarify jtgiants : 7:49 am : link 1. The Giants are wary of to send personality in ny.



2. Rosen wouldn't play if he came this year presenting 2 problems.



A. You would burn the second year of his rookie contract without being an l e to evaluate him.



B. He WONT be happy without playing.



3. Giants have real concerns about his ability to stay healthy. His dad is a top neurosurgeon and isn't keen on his son playing football longterm when he's always nicked up.



4. I checked last night and was told unlikely this happens but as always things are fluid



RE: Rosen is an absolute no brainer Diver_Down : 7:50 am : link

Quote: ...



Rosen takes over in 2020. At that point you still have maybe the cheapest starting QB in NFL for 2 years



If we are even talking about picking up Josh Rosens 5th year option at that point after 3 years on team and 2 years starting - you have won this trade



The 5th year option needs to be elected at the end of the 3rd season. In Rosen's case, year 1 is spent in Arizona. If he sits behind Eli, then year 2 is a red-shirt year. 2020 would be the first full year of playing for the Giants.

At the end of 2020, the Giants would have to elect the 5th year option by May.



Quote:

In addition he absolutely costs nothing to cut just in case it doesnt work out at any point or his deal is cheaper than the average backup for 3 years. The Giants arent invested to the point that they cant move on if needed or consider other options in the Draft.



Put it this way if Arizona can move on from Rosen at the cost of the 10 pick plus the trade up and his signing bonus and cap hit in 1 year, the Giants can move on as well at the cost of a 2nd and zero financial/cap cost



...



Zero financial/cap cost is incorrect. His contract is still guaranteed. If released, his remaining salary and roster bonuses are accelerated as a dead cap hit. The only way to avoid the hit would be to trade his contract. In comment 14358584 twostepgiants said:The 5th year option needs to be elected at the end of the 3rd season. In Rosen's case, year 1 is spent in Arizona. If he sits behind Eli, then year 2 is a red-shirt year. 2020 would be the first full year of playing for the Giants.At the end of 2020, the Giants would have to elect the 5th year option by May.Zero financial/cap cost is incorrect. His contract is still guaranteed. If released, his remaining salary and roster bonuses are accelerated as a dead cap hit. The only way to avoid the hit would be to trade his contract.

RE: I think getting him for anything except a throwaway Capt. Don : 7:52 am : link

Quote: 6th or 7th, sets us back many years. The higher the cost, the more tied we are. Then, when he retires next year or the year after, we’re screwed.



Really? missing on a 5th round pick would set us back many years? We missed on Paul Perkins - has that set us back many years? Stop with the hyperbole.





In comment 14358473 Bill L said:Really? missing on a 5th round pick would set us back many years? We missed on Paul Perkins - has that set us back many years? Stop with the hyperbole.

RE: RE: I think getting him for anything except a throwaway Bill L : 7:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 14358473 Bill L said:





Quote:





6th or 7th, sets us back many years. The higher the cost, the more tied we are. Then, when he retires next year or the year after, we’re screwed.







Really? missing on a 5th round pick would set us back many years? We missed on Paul Perkins - has that set us back many years? Stop with the hyperbole.





It’s not the same. We were never building around Perkins. We were never bringing in pieces we thought were complementary just to ease his play. We were never foregoing drafting better players because he was our entrenched pick for whom we’d invested resources.



To wit, you need s runnng game. For sure. But there’s no such thing as RB Hell. In comment 14358589 Capt. Don said:It’s not the same. We were never building around Perkins. We were never bringing in pieces we thought were complementary just to ease his play. We were never foregoing drafting better players because he was our entrenched pick for whom we’d invested resources.To wit, you need s runnng game. For sure. But there’s no such thing as RB Hell.

RE: Let me clarify Capt. Don : 7:56 am : link

Quote: 1. The Giants are wary of to send personality in ny.



2. Rosen wouldn't play if he came this year presenting 2 problems.



A. You would burn the second year of his rookie contract without being an l e to evaluate him.



B. He WONT be happy without playing.



3. Giants have real concerns about his ability to stay healthy. His dad is a top neurosurgeon and isn't keen on his son playing football longterm when he's always nicked up.



4. I checked last night and was told unlikely this happens but as always things are fluid



My speculation based on what JT is saying is that they will monitor the situation and have compensation in mind which is probably a whole lot less than the #37 that many (including me) have been speculating. In comment 14358587 jtgiants said:My speculation based on what JT is saying is that they will monitor the situation and have compensation in mind which is probably a whole lot less than the #37 that many (including me) have been speculating.

So, nothing new with this info ZogZerg : 8:00 am : link The Giants would be morons not to discuss. In fact, if they are diligently comparing him to QBs this year they should all be fired.

RE: 37 or lower would be tremendous value ShocktoBeck : 8:00 am : link

[quote] Especially given the alternatives this year. If he falters you have an easy out to draft a 2021 QB. You draft Haskins you're committed for 3+ year



This^ In comment 14358477 widmerseyebrow said:[quote] Especially given the alternatives this year. If he falters you have an easy out to draft a 2021 QB. You draft Haskins you're committed for 3+ yearThis^

If one of the reasons we don’t do this ryanmkeane : 8:05 am : link is because Rosen started last year and it would be weird if he didn’t play right away, or Rosen would be “unhappy” if he didn’t start, then Giants are even dumber than we all think.



Who the hell cares if he started last year. He was in a horrific situation. Give him a clean slate with a new team, let him reset his life a little bit and keep learning as a backup at first.



Eli being here should have no baring on if we want this guy. If he’s better than all the QBs this year and they think he can be a long term franchise QB, who the fuck cares.

RE: RE: 37 or lower would be tremendous value Bill L : 8:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 14358477 widmerseyebrow said:

[quote] Especially given the alternatives this year. If he falters you have an easy out to draft a 2021 QB. You draft Haskins you're committed for 3+ year



This^

Unlikely....Say they trade him and make him sit a year. That’s the current likelihood, no matter how much people stamp their feet and hold their breath because they won’t cut Eli. How likely would they be next year, with him still in the “mentoring process” to give up more assets to take one of the 2020 QB’s? In comment 14358595 ShocktoBeck said:Unlikely....Say they trade him and make him sit a year. That’s the current likelihood, no matter how much people stamp their feet and hold their breath because they won’t cut Eli. How likely would they be next year, with him still in the “mentoring process” to give up more assets to take one of the 2020 QB’s?

RE: Let me clarify Big Rick in FL : 8:09 am : link

Quote: 1. The Giants are wary of to send personality in ny.



2. Rosen wouldn't play if he came this year presenting 2 problems.



A. You would burn the second year of his rookie contract without being an l e to evaluate him.



B. He WONT be happy without playing.



3. Giants have real concerns about his ability to stay healthy. His dad is a top neurosurgeon and isn't keen on his son playing football longterm when he's always nicked up.



4. I checked last night and was told unlikely this happens but as always things are fluid



If these are the reasons the Giants are going to pass on a possible franchise QB for lower then a 1st round pick the entire front office and coaching staff needs to go. A 38 year old QB needs promised playing time? Time to grow the fuck up Eli. Let the best man win.



Has Rosen done anything to indicate he's going to retire early? I certainly haven't read anything. He took a beating last year. Worse then Eli has ever taken and got right back up every single time. He won't be happy with playing? Good he shouldn't be. He was a very high pick and should be given a chance to win the job.



I don't care if we get him or not, but these are dumb reasons and show why this organization has become a complete fucking joke In comment 14358587 jtgiants said:If these are the reasons the Giants are going to pass on a possible franchise QB for lower then a 1st round pick the entire front office and coaching staff needs to go. A 38 year old QB needs promised playing time? Time to grow the fuck up Eli. Let the best man win.Has Rosen done anything to indicate he's going to retire early? I certainly haven't read anything. He took a beating last year. Worse then Eli has ever taken and got right back up every single time. He won't be happy with playing? Good he shouldn't be. He was a very high pick and should be given a chance to win the job.I don't care if we get him or not, but these are dumb reasons and show why this organization has become a complete fucking joke

Get Josh Rosen! trueblueinpw : 8:10 am : link He was the best QB in the draft last year, he’s better than any QB in the draft this year. If DG is playing poker with Zona, it’s time to push his chips into the pot and play his best hand. Is DG sitting on a full house? Is Rosen a cant miss franchise QB? Maybe. But those things don’t often occur in the NFL. And if Rosen hits, that’s a bet which will pay huge returns. Sack up, johnson on the table, make it happen DG.

Ryan jtgiants : 8:12 am : link Your wrong it's a big factor. He's not going to be happy on the bench, it burns the second year of his rookie deal, and it means you have no chance to evaluate him before the great qb class in the draft the next 2 year's. Also his injury history and fathers take on football.......unless I'm very wrong, and I could be, this is unlikely. Things can always change however

Big Rick jtgiants : 8:15 am : link All due respect those are all great reasons for not getting him. He never was healthy in college, had many teams concerned with his slight frame, and his family is a big concern to those in the know. Also it's bad business to get a qb and burn a second year of a rookie deal. I really think your off on this and he wouldn't play this year. That's the reality weather you like it or not.

jt DonnieD89 : 8:24 am : link JonC heard that the Lock is the favorite for the Giants to take for QB more so than Haskins. Are you hearing the same? Just curious.

RE: Big Rick Big Rick in FL : 8:24 am : link

Quote: All due respect those are all great reasons for not getting him. He never was healthy in college, had many teams concerned with his slight frame, and his family is a big concern to those in the know. Also it's bad business to get a qb and burn a second year of a rookie deal. I really think your off on this and he wouldn't play this year. That's the reality weather you like it or not.



I never said you were wrong. It shows why the Giants are one of the 3 worst teams in football. Handing a 38 year old declining QB the starting job is a joke. He should have to win his job just like every other player.



How is trading for Rosen any different then drafting Grier or Jones in the 2nd?? If we draft a QB at 37 and sit them they will only have 3 years left on their deal. If they trade for Rosen and sit him he'll still have 3 years left. In comment 14358614 jtgiants said:I never said you were wrong. It shows why the Giants are one of the 3 worst teams in football. Handing a 38 year old declining QB the starting job is a joke. He should have to win his job just like every other player.How is trading for Rosen any different then drafting Grier or Jones in the 2nd?? If we draft a QB at 37 and sit them they will only have 3 years left on their deal. If they trade for Rosen and sit him he'll still have 3 years left.

Jt Big Rick in FL : 8:28 am : link I'm not saying you're wrong. I'm saying the Giants thinking is wrong. They've become a complete fucking joke. They're gonna ride with a QB whose won 8 games the last two years, been to the playoffs once in the last 7 years and won 0 playoff games. That's the sign of a really badly run organization.

basically hitdog42 : 8:29 am : link we care about Eli's feelings



If it’s purely record Bill L : 8:30 am : link You want to replace him with the guy who brought the Cardinals to the #1 pick in the draft.

RE: Big Rick UberAlias : 8:30 am : link

Quote: All due respect those are all great reasons for not getting him. He never was healthy in college, had many teams concerned with his slight frame, and his family is a big concern to those in the know. Also it's bad business to get a qb and burn a second year of a rookie deal. I really think your off on this and he wouldn't play this year. That's the reality weather you like it or not. JT - Thank you for sharing your info. Greatly appreciated, as always. That said, the issue of concerns for him not playing is one of their own making. It's their choice to play Eli this year. We all love Eli, but he is long removed from being a winning QB. Again, this is a looking backwards, not forward, thinking here. In comment 14358614 jtgiants said:JT - Thank you for sharing your info. Greatly appreciated, as always. That said, the issue of concerns for him not playing is one of their own making. It's their choice to play Eli this year. We all love Eli, but he is long removed from being a winning QB. Again, this is a looking backwards, not forward, thinking here.

If the Giants are indeed dead set on Eli playing this year Mike from Ohio : 8:33 am : link no matter what, then you can't waste a second on Rosen. A third or later is probably the most you give up. Why would you pay more for a guy who will essentially only have a 2 year contract when he finally sees the field?



I like the idea of bringing in Rosen for a second, but not if Eli is the starter and the progress Rosen made last year is set back by having him sit for reasons that are much more driven by PR and emotions as opposed to winning.

Three years ago the team was willing to sit Eli and look at young guys UberAlias : 8:34 am : link We've back tracked since that point. I once heard Archie ripped Mara a new a$$hole when heard about the benching and that was the source of the retreat in QB thinking in the org. Many decisions since them have me wondering if there may actually be truth to this.

No one cares, Jon in NYC : 8:37 am : link but if I had to guess right now, based on little other than a hunch and what they've done in recent history, I think they take Lock at 6.

How holmancomedown : 8:37 am : link come Rosen two weeks ago was discussed for being had with a third round pick. Now all of a sudden it's a second round pick we need to offer. How did the price go up ?

I would say this jvm52106 : 8:37 am : link there is not one PURE passer in this years draft that is better than Rosen. Now, I am not saying he is better in all phases but let's start there. Secondly, anyone who says he was shit last year better look at Eli's starts and stats from his rookie year. We had a better Oline in Eli's rookie year and better team overall than the Cards had last year and Eli stunk up the joint for a number of weeks.



I think Rosen would be a far better choice than Murray, Haskins, Jones and only Lock would be my choice over Rosen. Again, no idea on what the Giants think but Rosen has to be in play here in some form or fashion. If the Giants can get him for a 4th this year and conditional pick next year, then you jump all over it!

Not for nothing.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:38 am : link



Quote: Jt

Big Rick in FL : 8:28 am : link : reply

I'm not saying you're wrong. I'm saying the Giants thinking is wrong. They've become a complete fucking joke. They're gonna ride with a QB whose won 8 games the last two years, been to the playoffs once in the last 7 years and won 0 playoff games. That's the sign of a really badly run organization.



The Chargers. but another team did this recently:The Chargers.

A good franchise Mike from Ohio : 8:39 am : link Doesn't guarantee starting time to anyone. Nobody is ever promised a job is their's before camp open. If the Giants are going into this year with the idea that the job is Eli's this year and he does not have to earn it is an objectively bad approach. Professional sports team simply don't operate like that.

RE: Ryan ryanmkeane : 8:40 am : link

Quote: Your wrong it's a big factor. He's not going to be happy on the bench, it burns the second year of his rookie deal, and it means you have no chance to evaluate him before the great qb class in the draft the next 2 year's. Also his injury history and fathers take on football.......unless I'm very wrong, and I could be, this is unlikely. Things can always change however

jt w all due respect, we have no idea if Rosen would be unhappy in the bench. He’ll know that he’s going to be dubbed as the next franchise QB of the Giants. If he has to sit for a little bit, I’m sure he can get over it. In comment 14358610 jtgiants said:jt w all due respect, we have no idea if Rosen would be unhappy in the bench. He’ll know that he’s going to be dubbed as the next franchise QB of the Giants. If he has to sit for a little bit, I’m sure he can get over it.

RE: If the Giants are indeed dead set on Eli playing this year ron mexico : 8:41 am : link

Quote: no matter what.



If this is true, they should all be fired. No one on this shit team should be guaranteed anything In comment 14358633 Mike from Ohio said:If this is true, they should all be fired. No one on this shit team should be guaranteed anything

RE: How Beer Man : 8:42 am : link

Quote: come Rosen two weeks ago was discussed for being had with a third round pick. Now all of a sudden it's a second round pick we need to offer. How did the price go up ? That was earlier when we were eating our pancakes.





In comment 14358637 holmancomedown said:That was earlier when we were eating our pancakes.

The fans and media ryanmkeane : 8:42 am : link are making the Rosen sitting thing way more of an issue than it actually would be. If Eli sucks, of course we would play him. But there’s a benefit of him starting as the backup if we were to get him in here. Learn the culture, learn the system, don’t put everything on your back right away. We aren’t winning the super bowl next year, who the hell cares.

RE: Not for nothing.. Mike from Ohio : 8:44 am : link

Quote: but another team did this recently:







Quote:





Jt

Big Rick in FL : 8:28 am : link : reply

I'm not saying you're wrong. I'm saying the Giants thinking is wrong. They've become a complete fucking joke. They're gonna ride with a QB whose won 8 games the last two years, been to the playoffs once in the last 7 years and won 0 playoff games. That's the sign of a really badly run organization.







The Chargers.



And we'd probably all agree that is not the team we want the Giants patterned after. In comment 14358640 FatMan in Charlotte said:And we'd probably all agree that is not the team we want the Giants patterned after.

Lock, Jones and grier jtgiants : 8:44 am : link Are the 3 names I've heard are the Giants preference at qb. I don't think they go qb at 6 though

RE: Jt ZogZerg : 8:46 am : link

Quote: I'm not saying you're wrong. I'm saying the Giants thinking is wrong. They've become a complete fucking joke. They're gonna ride with a QB whose won 8 games the last two years, been to the playoffs once in the last 7 years and won 0 playoff games. That's the sign of a really badly run organization.



Absolutely! If that's the Giants thinking then we are screwed!!



Just terrible "logic". In comment 14358625 Big Rick in FL said:Absolutely! If that's the Giants thinking then we are screwed!!Just terrible "logic".

RE: If the Giants are indeed dead set on Eli playing this year section125 : 8:46 am : link

Quote: no matter what, then you can't waste a second on Rosen. A third or later is probably the most you give up. Why would you pay more for a guy who will essentially only have a 2 year contract when he finally sees the field?







Brilliance once again.

1.) He has 4 years left on his contract. Even if he sits in 2019 he has 3 left.

2.) He gets to see how a true professional QB goes about his business day to day.

3.) His contract is virtually peanuts. If he craps out, he can be let go for nothing since his bonus was paid for by the Cardinals

4.) He is at least the equal of any QB in this draft with one year of NFL tape on him.

5.) He survived an awful line without giving up. In comment 14358633 Mike from Ohio said:Brilliance once again.1.) He has 4 years left on his contract. Even if he sits in 2019 he has 3 left.2.) He gets to see how a true professional QB goes about his business day to day.3.) His contract is virtually peanuts. If he craps out, he can be let go for nothing since his bonus was paid for by the Cardinals4.) He is at least the equal of any QB in this draft with one year of NFL tape on him.5.) He survived an awful line without giving up.

Despite the scouting and rumors of QBs JonC : 8:47 am : link it does appear, at this point, their leading option is to spend resources to build around Eli, limit the distractions, etc. Rosen, or any other young QB, shouldn't want to sit on the bench. To think otherwise doesn't really consider the person under the helmet.



Donnie, I just said Lock > Haskins, not much else to it right now. Eg, Lock could be second or third tier on their board and not likely a choice at #6.

RE: Lock, Jones and grier GFAN52 : 8:48 am : link

Quote: Are the 3 names I've heard are the Giants preference at qb. I don't think they go qb at 6 though



If they don’t go QB at 6, I guess it means they are targeting Jones or Grier then. In comment 14358653 jtgiants said:If they don’t go QB at 6, I guess it means they are targeting Jones or Grier then.

article is click bait fkap : 8:48 am : link 'discussing' seems to be 'hey, we hear rumors that AZ might take Murray and trade Rosen' as the Giants brain trust stand around the water cooler. Absolutely nothing that indicates the Giants care whether Rosen is up for a trade or not.

If they want Lock Jon in NYC : 8:48 am : link they’re almost certainly going to have to grab him at 6. If they have 3 guys on their board at qb they may wait until 17

Regarding Rosen Pep22 : 8:50 am : link I think the risk of BBIs collective mindset (I know I am guilty) is twofold:



1) the sense of urgency to fix the QB problem



2) the discounted price of Rosen (let's say # 37 pick) relative to Haskins (#6) allows for something like Montez Sweat + Andre Dilliard + Rosen as opposed to Haskins + Dilliard + Winovich



still, despite the urgency and despite the Sweat + Dilliard combo being more attractive than a Dilliard + Winovich combo (or in other words, 6 + 17 is better than 17 + 37), we need to get the QB choice done right

RE: RE: If the Giants are indeed dead set on Eli playing this year Mike from Ohio : 8:51 am : link

Quote: In comment 14358633 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





no matter what, then you can't waste a second on Rosen. A third or later is probably the most you give up. Why would you pay more for a guy who will essentially only have a 2 year contract when he finally sees the field?











Brilliance once again.

1.) He has 4 years left on his contract. Even if he sits in 2019 he has 3 left.

2.) He gets to see how a true professional QB goes about his business day to day.

3.) His contract is virtually peanuts. If he craps out, he can be let go for nothing since his bonus was paid for by the Cardinals

4.) He is at least the equal of any QB in this draft with one year of NFL tape on him.

5.) He survived an awful line without giving up.



1) The fifth year is an option where is paid as a top 5 QB. Not exactly cost controlled which was the point you missed.

2) Valueless. Mayfield and Mahomes did just fine without that. Who did Darnold sit behind? This isn't 1987 anymore.

3) He is on a cost controlled contract for 2 years he is starting. That was already covered.

4) That is an opinion, not a fact. You should google the difference.

5) Not sure what this point is for. I am arguing Rosen is a good QB. I am making a point about the futility of sitting him for a year if acquired, not that he sucks.



Get another cup of coffee and respond when you are a little more awake. In comment 14358656 section125 said:1) The fifth year is an option where is paid as a top 5 QB. Not exactly cost controlled which was the point you missed.2) Valueless. Mayfield and Mahomes did just fine without that. Who did Darnold sit behind? This isn't 1987 anymore.3) He is on a cost controlled contract for 2 years he is starting. That was already covered.4) That is an opinion, not a fact. You should google the difference.5) Not sure what this point is for. I am arguing Rosen is a good QB. I am making a point about the futility of sitting him for a year if acquired, not that he sucks.Get another cup of coffee and respond when you are a little more awake.

JonC fkap : 8:54 am : link I think it would be a disaster to bring in a QB hopeful to sit behind Eli. Unless Eli plays at HOF all pro mvp level (and probably even then), the shit show of fan/media stirring up controversy will far outweigh learning from a pro. That's a distraction they don't need.



I fervently pray that Giants feel the same, or that they release Eli if a QB does fall in their lap.

If we passed on Darnold and Rosen ryanmkeane : 8:55 am : link To draft Will fucking Grier I’m gonna lose my shit

RE: JonC JonC : 8:57 am : link

Quote: I think it would be a disaster to bring in a QB hopeful to sit behind Eli. Unless Eli plays at HOF all pro mvp level (and probably even then), the shit show of fan/media stirring up controversy will far outweigh learning from a pro. That's a distraction they don't need.



I fervently pray that Giants feel the same, or that they release Eli if a QB does fall in their lap.



fkap, my other concern is growing they pay too much attention to fan outrage these past couple of years. Much of this is adverted if they cut make a clean break, imv. In comment 14358668 fkap said:fkap, my other concern is growing they pay too much attention to fan outrage these past couple of years. Much of this is adverted if they cut make a clean break, imv.

RE: basically Capt. Don : 8:57 am : link

Quote: we care about Eli's feelings



Exactly. I love Eli and always have but I think Rosen gives the Giants a better chance to win THIS YEAR.



Eli can make all the throws but everything needs to be perfect for it to happen. He is less than immobile, he is a traffic cone back there. If someone gets close to him - he crumbles. He cant make throws with anyone around him. He also has David Carr Syndrome and has for a few years. Even when he gets a good pocket - he feels pressure that isnt there and checks down or panics.



I think they are afraid that if they bring Rosen in and start Eli and dont win, the locker room and fans will clamor for Rosen. They want Eli to have this storybook final year.



They have been "planning" for life after Eli in half-measures for years. A 3rd round pick here a 4th round pick there. Hell, bringing in Gettleman was a half-measure that had everything to do with Eli.



The time for half-measures at the QB position is over. In comment 14358626 hitdog42 said:Exactly. I love Eli and always have but I think Rosen gives the Giants a better chance to win THIS YEAR.Eli can make all the throws but everything needs to be perfect for it to happen. He is less than immobile, he is a traffic cone back there. If someone gets close to him - he crumbles. He cant make throws with anyone around him. He also has David Carr Syndrome and has for a few years. Even when he gets a good pocket - he feels pressure that isnt there and checks down or panics.I think they are afraid that if they bring Rosen in and start Eli and dont win, the locker room and fans will clamor for Rosen. They want Eli to have this storybook final year.They have been "planning" for life after Eli in half-measures for years. A 3rd round pick here a 4th round pick there. Hell, bringing in Gettleman was a half-measure that had everything to do with Eli.The time for half-measures at the QB position is over.

RE: If we passed on Darnold and Rosen Klaatu : 8:57 am : link

Quote: To draft Will fucking Grier I’m gonna lose my shit



I don't know...I liked him as Grandpa Walton. In comment 14358670 ryanmkeane said:I don't know...I liked him as Grandpa Walton.

RE: Lock, Jones and grier Big Blue Hokie : 8:58 am : link

Quote: Are the 3 names I've heard are the Giants preference at qb. I don't think they go qb at 6 though



Jones or Grier would be disasters. In comment 14358653 jtgiants said:Jones or Grier would be disasters.

RE: Despite the scouting and rumors of QBs ron mexico : 8:59 am : link

Quote: it does appear, at this point, their leading option is to spend resources to build around Eli, limit the distractions, etc. Rosen, or any other young QB, shouldn't want to sit on the bench. To think otherwise doesn't really consider the person under the helmet.



Donnie, I just said Lock > Haskins, not much else to it right now. Eg, Lock could be second or third tier on their board and not likely a choice at #6.





This team is like a child with ADD with their distractions.



You ever hear the patriots cry about distractions?



Fucking pop a Ritalin and man up! In comment 14358657 JonC said:This team is like a child with ADD with their distractions.You ever hear the patriots cry about distractions?Fucking pop a Ritalin and man up!

RE: RE: Lock, Jones and grier Klaatu : 9:00 am : link

Quote: In comment 14358653 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Are the 3 names I've heard are the Giants preference at qb. I don't think they go qb at 6 though







Jones or Grier would be disasters.



Of the two, I prefer Jones, because the meltdown here would be epic. In comment 14358675 Big Blue Hokie said:Of the two, I prefer Jones, because the meltdown here would be epic.

RE: RE: Let me clarify The_Boss : 9:02 am : link

Quote: In comment 14358587 jtgiants said:





Quote:





1. The Giants are wary of to send personality in ny.



2. Rosen wouldn't play if he came this year presenting 2 problems.



A. You would burn the second year of his rookie contract without being an l e to evaluate him.



B. He WONT be happy without playing.



3. Giants have real concerns about his ability to stay healthy. His dad is a top neurosurgeon and isn't keen on his son playing football longterm when he's always nicked up.



4. I checked last night and was told unlikely this happens but as always things are fluid







If these are the reasons the Giants are going to pass on a possible franchise QB for lower then a 1st round pick the entire front office and coaching staff needs to go. A 38 year old QB needs promised playing time? Time to grow the fuck up Eli. Let the best man win.



Has Rosen done anything to indicate he's going to retire early? I certainly haven't read anything. He took a beating last year. Worse then Eli has ever taken and got right back up every single time. He won't be happy with playing? Good he shouldn't be. He was a very high pick and should be given a chance to win the job.



I don't care if we get him or not, but these are dumb reasons and show why this organization has become a complete fucking joke



Amen.

Bring him in. Let them battle it out. What has Eli shown of late to make it a slam dunk he’d win the job? In comment 14358606 Big Rick in FL said:Amen.Bring him in. Let them battle it out. What has Eli shown of late to make it a slam dunk he’d win the job?

I've AcidTest : 9:03 am : link said before I would be inclined to trade #17 for Rosen. I'd certainly trade #37. He's light years better than any QB prospect in the draft this year. His rookie year was a waste. He took a merciless pounding behind a bad OL in Arizona.



I originally thought that any chance of this happening ended when the Giants paid Eli his $5M bonus. But that is wrong. The Giants had to pay Eli even if they wanted Rosen, because at the time they did so, they didn't know whether Rosen would be available. Rosen might also benefit from sitting for a year, and if Eli is hurt, we have a QB who can presumably step in and play well.



But I'd still be surprised if this happens. Insiders like JonC and jtgiants have consistently said it won't, and they know more than anyone here.

RE: RE: The Giants could very well conclude they don’t like the guy japanhead : 9:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 14358449 Oscar said:





Quote:





They could have drafted him last year and passed. His performance this year was not remarkable and the team that drafted him #10 overall and had him in the building all year is about to trade him.



If they don’t really like the player the relative value is meaningless.





Jared Goff looked like he didn’t know how to throw a football his rookie year.



jared goff looked like he didn't know how to throw a football in the superbowl either. In comment 14358455 ryanmkeane said:jared goff looked like he didn't know how to throw a football in the superbowl either.

RE: Lock, Jones and grier The_Boss : 9:06 am : link

Quote: Are the 3 names I've heard are the Giants preference at qb. I don't think they go qb at 6 though



So basically 2019’s Josh Allen and 2 noodle arm’ers. Incredible. In comment 14358653 jtgiants said:So basically 2019’s Josh Allen and 2 noodle arm’ers. Incredible.

RE: Lock, Jones and grier Matt in SGS : 9:07 am : link

Quote: Are the 3 names I've heard are the Giants preference at qb. I don't think they go qb at 6 though



I'm already prepping myself for Jones at #17. And I'm going to hate it. Let me already get ahead of the quotes from Gettleman



Quote:

His performance in college attracted the attention

of virtually every NFL team, several of which, including

the Giants, invited him to tryouts after he declared

he was interested in bypassing his final year of

eligibility at Duke.



"He's 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, he's smart, he's got mobility,

he wants to play for the Giants and he fills a

need," said Dave Gettleman, the Giants general manager.

"The potential is there and the rest is up to

him."



Oh crap, sorry, that was actually posted from an article on July 16th, 1992. And the only name I changed in there was Dave Gettleman for George Young.



If there is ever a curse of Dave Brown, the Giants are taunting the shit out of it. Picking an underwhelming Duke QB, who most feel is a 2nd round pick at best (FYI, after Dave Brown's workout prior to the Supplemental draft, he was tabbed a 2nd round grade by most scouts...except the Giants). Get a guy who wore #17 at Duke in Jones, and picking him at #17. And Dave Brown wore #17 with the Giants (he wore #7 at Duke)



I'm sorry, after watching him be pretty meh in college against good competition, and with lukewarm at best comments from scouts about him, this is the guy we tab to replace Eli? And, right or wrong, whoever is picked at #17 will forever be linked to Odell. This has God damn disaster written all over it.

- ( In comment 14358653 jtgiants said:I'm already prepping myself for Jones at #17. And I'm going to hate it. Let me already get ahead of the quotes from GettlemanOh crap, sorry, that was actually posted from an article on July 16th, 1992. And the only name I changed in there was Dave Gettleman for George Young.If there is ever a curse of Dave Brown, the Giants are taunting the shit out of it. Picking an underwhelming Duke QB, who most feel is a 2nd round pick at best (FYI, after Dave Brown's workout prior to the Supplemental draft, he was tabbed a 2nd round grade by most scouts...except the Giants). Get a guy who wore #17 at Duke in Jones, and picking him at #17. And Dave Brown wore #17 with the Giants (he wore #7 at Duke)I'm sorry, after watching him be pretty meh in college against good competition, and with lukewarm at best comments from scouts about him, this is the guy we tab to replace Eli? And, right or wrong, whoever is picked at #17 will forever be linked to Odell. This has God damn disaster written all over it. http://www.digifind-it.com/westfield/DATA/newspapers/The%20Westfield%20Record%20Press/1992/1992-07-16.pdf - ( New Window

In fairness jtgiants : 9:09 am : link Im not a rosen fan. Never have been. He was my least favorite qb last year. That said many here are overestimating this kid. There's a lot of red flags. Everyone knows he's available but very few interested. You have to dig deeper guys. ALOT of NFL people aren't in love w him. Doesn't mean we can't be wrong but he is not an upgrade to eli, or someone I want to be the face of my franchise, if it's my call. Again just my opinion

RE: Lock, Jones and grier AcidTest : 9:09 am : link

Quote: Are the 3 names I've heard are the Giants preference at qb. I don't think they go qb at 6 though



If that's the case, then I think Grier is the most likely, unless Jones slips to #17. Even then, they might pass for someone like Jaylon Ferguson or an OT. In comment 14358653 jtgiants said:If that's the case, then I think Grier is the most likely, unless Jones slips to #17. Even then, they might pass for someone like Jaylon Ferguson or an OT.

RE: Despite the scouting and rumors of QBs DonnieD89 : 9:09 am : link

Quote: it does appear, at this point, their leading option is to spend resources to build around Eli, limit the distractions, etc. Rosen, or any other young QB, shouldn't want to sit on the bench. To think otherwise doesn't really consider the person under the helmet.



Donnie, I just said Lock > Haskins, not much else to it right now. Eg, Lock could be second or third tier on their board and not likely a choice at #6.



I agree that I don't think QB a #6 is their plan. I just don't see Lock skyrocketing to #6. Sy seems to be high on Jawaan Taylor. Is he a possibility at #6, if they feel the Edge Rusher is not of value? In comment 14358657 JonC said:I agree that I don't think QB a #6 is their plan. I just don't see Lock skyrocketing to #6. Sy seems to be high on Jawaan Taylor. Is he a possibility at #6, if they feel the Edge Rusher is not of value?

RE: I've Capt. Don : 9:10 am : link

Quote: said before I would be inclined to trade #17 for Rosen. I'd certainly trade #37. He's light years better than any QB prospect in the draft this year. His rookie year was a waste. He took a merciless pounding behind a bad OL in Arizona.



I originally thought that any chance of this happening ended when the Giants paid Eli his $5M bonus. But that is wrong. The Giants had to pay Eli even if they wanted Rosen, because at the time they did so, they didn't know whether Rosen would be available. Rosen might also benefit from sitting for a year, and if Eli is hurt, we have a QB who can presumably step in and play well.



But I'd still be surprised if this happens. Insiders like JonC and jtgiants have consistently said it won't, and they know more than anyone here.



Id do 17 for Rosen if they threw in a sweetener. Hasaan Reddick and a 2020 mid round pick.



Sy has said he would consider offering #6 overall. I cant imagine the meltdown around here.



All that said, I agree - based on what JonC, JT have said and ownership making their allegiance to Eli clear since the Geno Smith debacle; I doubt it happens. In comment 14358683 AcidTest said:Id do 17 for Rosen if they threw in a sweetener. Hasaan Reddick and a 2020 mid round pick.Sy has said he would consider offering #6 overall. I cant imagine the meltdown around here.All that said, I agree - based on what JonC, JT have said and ownership making their allegiance to Eli clear since the Geno Smith debacle; I doubt it happens.

I've said most.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:11 am : link oft he offseason that no matter what you pay for Rosen, it isn't a "bargain", unless you would be willing to cut bait after one year if he isn't cutting it, and that is hard to see teams do today.



Especially if he isn't completely horrible and puts in a mediocre year. Then you will invest another year or two in him.



at that point, the actual cost of a 2nd, 3rd or whatever round draft pick, is basically immaterial.

jt we are in agreement Chris684 : 9:12 am : link But you have to remember, the 18 QB class is already legendary according to many on BBI so keep that in mind when arguing with some.

Matt jtgiants : 9:13 am : link I don't love any of these and but I really am convinced it won't be a qb at 6. I'm also convinced it won't be Rosen. I'm ok not taking a QB and moving heaven and earth for fromm next year but if you want a qb this year then Jones or grier are most likely. I don't think lock makes it to 17 though he's my favorite in the class. I'm not totally dismissive of Jones like you but don't love him by any stretch

jt if you don’t think ryanmkeane : 9:13 am : link Rosen is an upgrade to the current version of Eli, than you’re deeper into the kool aid than I thought

yeah but spending a 3rd for Rosen UConn4523 : 9:14 am : link is a bargain because Haskins, or Lock, or Jones may not work out either and we'd be on the hook for their signing bonus and "pressure" of trying to make it work for 4 years.



I'm iffy on Rosen, there's clear pros and cons to him. But he's absolutely a bargain if we spend anything other than a 1st. We'd also have his 5th year option if he ends up panning out.

RE: RE: Lock, Jones and grier Big Rick in FL : 9:14 am : link

Quote: In comment 14358653 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Are the 3 names I've heard are the Giants preference at qb. I don't think they go qb at 6 though







So basically 2019’s Josh Allen and 2 noodle arm’ers. Incredible.



Lock is FAR better then Josh Allen In comment 14358690 The_Boss said:Lock is FAR better then Josh Allen

RE: In fairness Ten Ton Hammer : 9:14 am : link

Quote: Everyone knows he's available but very few interested.



Comments like this would be more credible if it was possible to believe you had some reason to be aware of what teams were interested. In comment 14358694 jtgiants said:Comments like this would be more credible if it was possible to believe you had some reason to be aware of what teams were interested.

Every single season ryanmkeane : 9:14 am : link we are creating new ways to not take a QB. This next one is a notion that Rosen is some child who would start pouting if he didn’t play. It really is amazing the lengths we will go to make sure Eli plays until he’s dead.

RE: I've said most.. Capt. Don : 9:15 am : link

Quote: oft he offseason that no matter what you pay for Rosen, it isn't a "bargain", unless you would be willing to cut bait after one year if he isn't cutting it, and that is hard to see teams do today.



Especially if he isn't completely horrible and puts in a mediocre year. Then you will invest another year or two in him.



at that point, the actual cost of a 2nd, 3rd or whatever round draft pick, is basically immaterial.



As someone who has wanted the trade for Rosen from the beginning - I agree with this. The compensation (assuming #37) is not the real risk. The cap hit is a pittance.



The risk is the time investment as well as the opportunity cost of another QB. In comment 14358700 FatMan in Charlotte said:As someone who has wanted the trade for Rosen from the beginning - I agree with this. The compensation (assuming #37) is not the real risk. The cap hit is a pittance.The risk is the time investment as well as the opportunity cost of another QB.

the time investment exists for any UConn4523 : 9:16 am : link QB, what exactly am I missing here?

If you think Rosen is a better QB and has a better chance ryanmkeane : 9:17 am : link to be a franchise QB than any of the options we would have this year aside from Murray who will be gone, then you make the trade. I don’t think it’s any simpler than that.

RE: In fairness Matt in SGS : 9:17 am : link

Quote: Im not a rosen fan. Never have been. He was my least favorite qb last year. That said many here are overestimating this kid. There's a lot of red flags. Everyone knows he's available but very few interested. You have to dig deeper guys. ALOT of NFL people aren't in love w him. Doesn't mean we can't be wrong but he is not an upgrade to eli, or someone I want to be the face of my franchise, if it's my call. Again just my opinion



JT, that's fair, but the face of the franchise is Saquon. I'm more thinking value and if at the end of the day, Rosen is as good a bet as Jones, Lock, or Grier, I don't want to burn the #17 or even a 2nd rounder on one of them. I'd assume bring in Rosen for less than that, let him sit on the bench (and as you say, eat some contract time) and let the coaches work with him. If the season goes sideways, which as much as the Giants believe they will win, the evidence the past few years is not in their favor. I'd rather have a real, viable QB on the bench to bring in later in the season and thank Eli for his time and see if they can help in 2020 and beyond. If this whole thing blows up, we know they will trade the farm to get Fromm or Tua, or suck bad enough in this scenario that they will be in position to pick them.



And to me, the worst will be if the Giants have convinced themselves that Jones is the answer and they burn the #6 pick on him. I hope they go BPA at 6, and Jones, Lock, and Grier do not fit the bill. In comment 14358694 jtgiants said:JT, that's fair, but the face of the franchise is Saquon. I'm more thinking value and if at the end of the day, Rosen is as good a bet as Jones, Lock, or Grier, I don't want to burn the #17 or even a 2nd rounder on one of them. I'd assume bring in Rosen for less than that, let him sit on the bench (and as you say, eat some contract time) and let the coaches work with him. If the season goes sideways, which as much as the Giants believe they will win, the evidence the past few years is not in their favor. I'd rather have a real, viable QB on the bench to bring in later in the season and thank Eli for his time and see if they can help in 2020 and beyond. If this whole thing blows up, we know they will trade the farm to get Fromm or Tua, or suck bad enough in this scenario that they will be in position to pick them.And to me, the worst will be if the Giants have convinced themselves that Jones is the answer and they burn the #6 pick on him. I hope they go BPA at 6, and Jones, Lock, and Grier do not fit the bill.

RE: the time investment exists for any ryanmkeane : 9:18 am : link

Quote: QB, what exactly am I missing here?

It’s getting ridiculous man. Don’t bother with it. In comment 14358715 UConn4523 said:It’s getting ridiculous man. Don’t bother with it.

RE: yeah but spending a 3rd for Rosen FatMan in Charlotte : 9:18 am : link

Quote: is a bargain because Haskins, or Lock, or Jones may not work out either and we'd be on the hook for their signing bonus and "pressure" of trying to make it work for 4 years.



I'm iffy on Rosen, there's clear pros and cons to him. But he's absolutely a bargain if we spend anything other than a 1st. We'd also have his 5th year option if he ends up panning out.



I agree with this too. The point is - you absolutely have to hit with a QB. There are no bargains when it comes to the initial outlay of a QB if he fails and you invest any time in him starting. A failed QB will set the team back no matter what the cost.



What has to be determined is if Rosen can succeed. If the belief is he can't, then there is no reason to get him. The same thinking has to be applied to the other prospects who are being looked at as starters In comment 14358706 UConn4523 said:I agree with this too. The point is - you absolutely have to hit with a QB. There are no bargains when it comes to the initial outlay of a QB if he fails and you invest any time in him starting. A failed QB will set the team back no matter what the cost.What has to be determined is if Rosen can succeed. If the belief is he can't, then there is no reason to get him. The same thinking has to be applied to the other prospects who are being looked at as starters

Gettleman Big Rick in FL : 9:19 am : link Has been on teams that have drafted Jim Kelly, John Elway, Eli Manning & Cam Newton. I just can't buy the interest in him drafting a QB with a weak arm like Jones or Grier.

Why wouldn't Rosen play? Metnut : 9:19 am : link They would seriously bench him for an entire year just to trot out Eli there again?



What point does that serve? Do they think this is a superbowl team? Would make a lot more sense to play Eli for 6-8 games, have him play his last game at home and then give Rosen a look for the last 10 or so games.





RE: RE: the time investment exists for any Capt. Don : 9:20 am : link

Quote: In comment 14358715 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





QB, what exactly am I missing here?





It’s getting ridiculous man. Don’t bother with it.



Correct and more so if you draft someone with a 1st round pick.



My only point is that compared to the compensation (assuming #37 and his tiny cap hit) the time invested/opportunity cost of another QB is the higher of the two risks. In comment 14358718 ryanmkeane said:Correct and more so if you draft someone with a 1st round pick.My only point is that compared to the compensation (assuming #37 and his tiny cap hit) the time invested/opportunity cost of another QB is the higher of the two risks.

If everyone thinks Haskins and Lock ryanmkeane : 9:20 am : link are “truly gifted throwers” then you guys should watch Rosen, he’s better at that than they are.

if we pick a QB at 6 UConn4523 : 9:21 am : link it will come with a $14ish million signing bonus and be around $23m in total value. You are signing up for that + the time to make it all work which is atleast 3 years.



Compare that to what's owed to Rosen. I just don't see the argument.

RE: RE: the time investment exists for any FatMan in Charlotte : 9:21 am : link

Quote: In comment 14358715 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





QB, what exactly am I missing here?





It’s getting ridiculous man. Don’t bother with it.



What is ridiculous is the take that Rosen is a bargain - take him and things will be better.



If Haskins or Lock become consistent starters, then they will be worth a #6 or #17 pick. If Rosen doesn't become a consistent starter, he's basically worthless, no matter what is being paid for him. In comment 14358718 ryanmkeane said:What is ridiculous is the take that Rosen is a bargain - take him and things will be better.If Haskins or Lock become consistent starters, then they will be worth a #6 or #17 pick. If Rosen doesn't become a consistent starter, he's basically worthless, no matter what is being paid for him.

RE: If everyone thinks Haskins and Lock The_Boss : 9:23 am : link

Quote: are “truly gifted throwers” then you guys should watch Rosen, he’s better at that than they are.



It’s an uphill battle. The NYG don’t see it that way, unfortunately. In comment 14358726 ryanmkeane said:It’s an uphill battle. The NYG don’t see it that way, unfortunately.

FM ryanmkeane : 9:25 am : link its not ridiculous that Rosen for #37 is a bargain. He absolutely is a bargain at that price. He was the #10 overall pick, in a horrific situation, and the new coach wants to trade him for no other reason than he just thinks Murray will be way better.



This whole injury thing is hilarious too. Dude played every snap last year after getting murdered out there. Allen and Darnold missed multiple games.

RE: Matt Giantimistic : 9:25 am : link

Quote: I don't love any of these and but I really am convinced it won't be a qb at 6. I'm also convinced it won't be Rosen. I'm ok not taking a QB and moving heaven and earth for fromm next year but if you want a qb this year then Jones or grier are most likely. I don't think lock makes it to 17 though he's my favorite in the class. I'm not totally dismissive of Jones like you but don't love him by any stretch



If the play is for qb next near, then the Giants would need some assets and draft picks to move up. I wonder if they take their best at 6 and trade down from 17 to pick up a 1st for next year—would have to trade down to end of draft or second round prob. In comment 14358702 jtgiants said:If the play is for qb next near, then the Giants would need some assets and draft picks to move up. I wonder if they take their best at 6 and trade down from 17 to pick up a 1st for next year—would have to trade down to end of draft or second round prob.

FM ryanmkeane : 9:26 am : link i'm not saying that Rosen will definitely be a great franchise QB. I'm saying it makes all the sense 9in the world to trade the 37th overall pick in this year's draft to get a chance at finding out if he's our guy.

if I'm Gettleman ryanmkeane : 9:29 am : link I wait until draft night to see how this plays out. Arizona takes Murray 1...make the call and see what the offer would be. If they are asking 17...I would still do it. If they are asking 37...it's a no brainer. Defense at 6, defense again or OL at 17, Rosen at 37. That would be a massive massive win.

RE: RE: JonC GFAN52 : 9:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 14358668 fkap said:





Quote:





I think it would be a disaster to bring in a QB hopeful to sit behind Eli. Unless Eli plays at HOF all pro mvp level (and probably even then), the shit show of fan/media stirring up controversy will far outweigh learning from a pro. That's a distraction they don't need.



I fervently pray that Giants feel the same, or that they release Eli if a QB does fall in their lap.







fkap, my other concern is growing they pay too much attention to fan outrage these past couple of years. Much of this is adverted if they cut make a clean break, imv.



What about the KC Model talk? In comment 14358671 JonC said:What about the KC Model talk?

think about barkley giantfan2000 : 9:30 am : link if you get Rosen

in Barkley's 3rd season which should be hitting his prime as Giants RB

you will have a QB who is also in year 3

had a year as starting NFL QB and has sat behind Eli for year ..

that is probably the best scenario you can imagine for Giants going forward



make the trade

RE: RE: RE: the time investment exists for any Capt. Don : 9:31 am : link

Quote: In comment 14358718 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





In comment 14358715 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





QB, what exactly am I missing here?





It’s getting ridiculous man. Don’t bother with it.







What is ridiculous is the take that Rosen is a bargain - take him and things will be better.



If Haskins or Lock become consistent starters, then they will be worth a #6 or #17 pick. If Rosen doesn't become a consistent starter, he's basically worthless, no matter what is being paid for him.



The point is, the risk is the bargain, not Rosen. They would not be buying Rosen - they are buying risk vs reward odds.



They need to assign a cost (draft pick/time/money/opportunity cost of another QB/Eli related PR fallout if you are pansy) to the odds that that he will or will not pan out. Those odds need to exceed the cost and when they do (in their mind), you pull the trigger. In comment 14358728 FatMan in Charlotte said:The point is, the risk is the bargain, not Rosen. They would not be buying Rosen - they are buying risk vs reward odds.They need to assign a cost (draft pick/time/money/opportunity cost of another QB/Eli related PR fallout if you are pansy) to the odds that that he will or will not pan out. Those odds need to exceed the cost and when they do (in their mind), you pull the trigger.

RE: RE: yeah but spending a 3rd for Rosen UConn4523 : 9:35 am : link

Quote: In comment 14358706 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





is a bargain because Haskins, or Lock, or Jones may not work out either and we'd be on the hook for their signing bonus and "pressure" of trying to make it work for 4 years.



I'm iffy on Rosen, there's clear pros and cons to him. But he's absolutely a bargain if we spend anything other than a 1st. We'd also have his 5th year option if he ends up panning out.







I agree with this too. The point is - you absolutely have to hit with a QB. There are no bargains when it comes to the initial outlay of a QB if he fails and you invest any time in him starting. A failed QB will set the team back no matter what the cost.



What has to be determined is if Rosen can succeed. If the belief is he can't, then there is no reason to get him. The same thinking has to be applied to the other prospects who are being looked at as starters



Right but remove Rosen and replace him with X and its the same thing. If Rosen or Haskins, or Lock or whoever don't succeed its wasted time and a sunk cost. It would just be less time/cost sunk if we traded for Rosen.



That's why its more of a bargain. If you believe Rosen is as good a prospect as Haskins you are assuming the risk of the player working out is the exact same, but the investment is very very different. In comment 14358719 FatMan in Charlotte said:Right but remove Rosen and replace him with X and its the same thing. If Rosen or Haskins, or Lock or whoever don't succeed its wasted time and a sunk cost. It would just be less time/cost sunk if we traded for Rosen.That's why its more of a bargain. If you believe Rosen is as good a prospect as Haskins you are assuming the risk of the player working out is the exact same, but the investment is very very different.

if we trade for Rosen ryanmkeane : 9:35 am : link and Eli starts to play shitty, he's going to play. If Eli plays great in his last season, Rosen won't play. And he'll be the starter in 2020. I'm still waiting for a reason that this is somehow a bad thing.

I'd prefer Rosen over Daniel Jones, depending on where we ended up mikeinbloomfield : 9:36 am : link picking him. Jones has bust written all over him.



I don't think Arizona is dumb enough to expend draft capital on a QB when they already have a QB and holes elsewhere on the roster. If you're not in the market for a QB and you are picking this high, smart money says trade down and get a bunch of assets to help your team.



Unfortunately, the way things are going, I'm going to predict Sweat at 6 and Jones at 17.

RE: Matt Jay on the Island : 9:36 am : link

Quote: I don't love any of these and but I really am convinced it won't be a qb at 6. I'm also convinced it won't be Rosen. I'm ok not taking a QB and moving heaven and earth for fromm next year but if you want a qb this year then Jones or grier are most likely. I don't think lock makes it to 17 though he's my favorite in the class. I'm not totally dismissive of Jones like you but don't love him by any stretch

If the Giants aren't interested in Haskins and they don't want to take Lock at 6 then the Giants better wait until next year for Fromm and they better be willing to trade whatever it takes to move up to get him with the obvious exception being Barkley. If they took Jones or Grier at 17 or in round 2 then I would be sick. In comment 14358702 jtgiants said:If the Giants aren't interested in Haskins and they don't want to take Lock at 6 then the Giants better wait until next year for Fromm and they better be willing to trade whatever it takes to move up to get him with the obvious exception being Barkley. If they took Jones or Grier at 17 or in round 2 then I would be sick.

I get the idea about Rosen being a good value. Heisenberg : 9:37 am : link However, the goal isn't to get a good value. The goal is to get a franchise QB. They Giants should pursue the best QB available to them. If you like the guys in the draft better than Rosen, you go after them, regardless of how cheaply Rosen can be gotten. If you like Rosen better than the guys in the draft, you trade for him. And if you don't like these guys or Rosen, you hold your nose and wait for 2020.



You can't play a value game at the QB position because of how important that position is.

RE: I'd prefer Rosen over Daniel Jones, depending on where we ended up Jay on the Island : 9:38 am : link

Quote: picking him. Jones has bust written all over him.



I don't think Arizona is dumb enough to expend draft capital on a QB when they already have a QB and holes elsewhere on the roster. If you're not in the market for a QB and you are picking this high, smart money says trade down and get a bunch of assets to help your team.



Unfortunately, the way things are going, I'm going to predict Sweat at 6 and Jones at 17.

Personally I wouldn't take Jones until round 4. I would rather go with the extemely raw Tyree Jackson instead of Jones or Grier and their low ceilings. In comment 14358755 mikeinbloomfield said:Personally I wouldn't take Jones until round 4. I would rather go with the extemely raw Tyree Jackson instead of Jones or Grier and their low ceilings.

Ryan jtgiants : 9:39 am : link I've been pretty clear on my eli stance. Imo he can still play and play well. You can disagree but I don't buy the narrative that some shove down your throat he can't play. It's just not true imo. I'm not against going qb but like it or not Elis the qb this season. You need to accept that

Grier does not have a noodle arm - that myth was put to bed PatersonPlank : 9:39 am : link The guy has a good arm and is accurate. I'd much prefer him over Jones

As fans, we overrate arm talent and 40 times Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 9:40 am : link and completely underrate what goes on above the neck. Which is totally the difference between a college QB and a successful pro QB. It's not IQ. Of course, it is a tough thing to measure in terms of the demands of playing the QB position in the NFL. Its why so many 1st round QBs don't ever make it.



Rosen has a great arm. There are a lot of intangibles that are open to question. He does not strike me as a NY Giant. After yesterday's pro day, I think Jones at 17 is a more likely scenario.

Ryan jtgiants : 9:42 am : link I spelled out why this shouldn't and most likely won't happen. I've been wrong before and so it's possible but I'm not a rosen fan and unless something changed neither are the Giants. I can also guarantee they won't trade a 1 for him. I just don't see it happening

RE: Ryan Capt. Don : 9:42 am : link

Quote: I've been pretty clear on my eli stance. Imo he can still play and play well. You can disagree but I don't buy the narrative that some shove down your throat he can't play. It's just not true imo. I'm not against going qb but like it or not Elis the qb this season. You need to accept that



I think he can play and make all the throws, if everything around him is perfect. That wont happen, not consistently anyway.



He is no longer the 2011 NFC Championship Eli Manning. Taking hits and making throws. Nowhere close to it. He crumbles when pressure is even perceived. He cant make a tough throw with people at his feet.



It has to be perfect and it wont be. In comment 14358764 jtgiants said:I think he can play and make all the throws, if everything around him is perfect. That wont happen, not consistently anyway.He is no longer the 2011 NFC Championship Eli Manning. Taking hits and making throws. Nowhere close to it. He crumbles when pressure is even perceived. He cant make a tough throw with people at his feet.It has to be perfect and it wont be.

RE: Grier does not have a noodle arm - that myth was put to bed Jay on the Island : 9:42 am : link

Quote: The guy has a good arm and is accurate. I'd much prefer him over Jones

He's also going to be 24 before draft day. He is 2 years older than Lock and Haskins. In comment 14358766 PatersonPlank said:He's also going to be 24 before draft day. He is 2 years older than Lock and Haskins.

RE: I think getting him for anything except a throwaway Gatorade Dunk : 9:43 am : link

Quote: 6th or 7th, sets us back many years. The higher the cost, the more tied we are. Then, when he retires next year or the year after, we’re screwed.

Screwed in what way? There's no signing bonus tied to him in this scenario, so there would be no cap ramifications. And unless you genuinely believe that every 2nd round pick hits, I don't know how you could even consider it a significant setback if Rosen were to retire or even just bust.



I hope this is intended as sarcasm because if it's sincere, it's incredibly overdramatic. In comment 14358473 Bill L said:Screwed in what way? There's no signing bonus tied to him in this scenario, so there would be no cap ramifications. And unless you genuinely believe that every 2nd round pick hits, I don't know how you could even consider it a significant setback if Rosen were to retire or even just bust.I hope this is intended as sarcasm because if it's sincere, it's incredibly overdramatic.

RE: if we trade for Rosen Rjanyg : 9:44 am : link

Quote: and Eli starts to play shitty, he's going to play. If Eli plays great in his last season, Rosen won't play. And he'll be the starter in 2020. I'm still waiting for a reason that this is somehow a bad thing.



Amen to this. 100% agree. In comment 14358754 ryanmkeane said:Amen to this. 100% agree.

RE: Ryan mikeinbloomfield : 9:44 am : link

Quote: I've been pretty clear on my eli stance. Imo he can still play and play well. You can disagree but I don't buy the narrative that some shove down your throat he can't play. It's just not true imo. I'm not against going qb but like it or not Elis the qb this season. You need to accept that



Why does whether Eli can play this year matter? The Giants need a QB, whether Eli goes to the pro bowl or continues his average play. Will he be able to play at 40?



At some point -- and soon -- he is going to drop off a cliff. Picking this high or with Rosen on the block allows the Giants to get his replacement on the roster. If the Giants do get Rosen and he outplays Eli in camp, bye bye Eli. In comment 14358764 jtgiants said:Why does whether Eli can play this year matter? The Giants need a QB, whether Eli goes to the pro bowl or continues his average play. Will he be able to play at 40?At some point -- and soon -- he is going to drop off a cliff. Picking this high or with Rosen on the block allows the Giants to get his replacement on the roster. If the Giants do get Rosen and he outplays Eli in camp, bye bye Eli.

#37 fkap : 9:48 am : link is NOT a throwaway pick to take a flier on someone.



If you like him, fine, but it is not a bargain if it doesn't pan out just because it's not a first.

RE: RE: RE: I think getting him for anything except a throwaway Gatorade Dunk : 9:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 14358486 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





In comment 14358473 Bill L said:





Quote:





6th or 7th, sets us back many years. The higher the cost, the more tied we are. Then, when he retires next year or the year after, we’re screwed.





Can’t tell if you’re serious







Absolutely, 100%, unequivocally.

In that case, you're absolutely, 100%, unequivocally wrong even if Rosen retires a week after a trade is finalized. It would be a hiccup in an entirely uncertain effort to build a team (as all roster exercises are). In comment 14358556 Bill L said:In that case, you're absolutely, 100%, unequivocally wrong even if Rosen retires a week after a trade is finalized. It would be a hiccup in an entirely uncertain effort to build a team (as all roster exercises are).

Rightly AcidTest : 9:50 am : link or wrongly, Rosen's medical concerns seem to be preclusive with the Giants. That would likely lower the price their willing to pay below that of other teams.

RE: I've said most.. Brown_Hornet : 9:52 am : link

Quote: oft he offseason that no matter what you pay for Rosen, it isn't a "bargain", unless you would be willing to cut bait after one year if he isn't cutting it, and that is hard to see teams do today.



Especially if he isn't completely horrible and puts in a mediocre year. Then you will invest another year or two in him.



at that point, the actual cost of a 2nd, 3rd or whatever round draft pick, is basically immaterial. How many teams cut bait with say, a 2nd round pick after 1 (2 in this case) seasons?



Why is that relative criteria?



I would think that if the Giants used a 2nd round pick, they'd simply treat him as a they would any other 2nd round prospect.

In comment 14358700 FatMan in Charlotte said:How many teams cut bait with say, a 2nd round pick after 1 (2 in this case) seasons?Why is that relative criteria?I would think that if the Giants used a 2nd round pick, they'd simply treat him as a they would any other 2nd round prospect.

If the Giants PaulN : 9:53 am : link Love him and think he is the best option great, you got the bonus of 2 first round picks with him. But he has to be the QB they like the most, or who gives 2 fucks about value, shit is shit, if Rosen is shit who cares if we get him cheaper, it is not good for the team period. You waste more time. Get the right guy in here, that is the most important thing, the value bullshit is just that. It does not apply to franchise QB's.

RE: Ryan ryanmkeane : 9:54 am : link

Quote: I spelled out why this shouldn't and most likely won't happen. I've been wrong before and so it's possible but I'm not a rosen fan and unless something changed neither are the Giants. I can also guarantee they won't trade a 1 for him. I just don't see it happening

jt - that's completely fair. You have your opinion on Eli that he can still play and win at a high level...totally fair. My point is, just because you think that way doesn't mean we should not bring in Rosen. Rosen has nothing to do with Eli. Eli will be retired or with another team after this season. In comment 14358770 jtgiants said:jt - that's completely fair. You have your opinion on Eli that he can still play and win at a high level...totally fair. My point is, just because you think that way doesn't mean we should not bring in Rosen. Rosen has nothing to do with Eli. Eli will be retired or with another team after this season.

Further reading... Brown_Hornet : 9:56 am : link ...added some context.



I agree, he's a bargain if he's a starting QB. He's a 2nd round bust (if that's the price) if he's not a starter.

Big Rick with a great point ij_reilly : 9:56 am : link re: Gettleman and his history with strong-armed QBs.



Thanks for noting that, very helpful comment.



RE: RE: Ryan GFAN52 : 9:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 14358770 jtgiants said:





Quote:





I spelled out why this shouldn't and most likely won't happen. I've been wrong before and so it's possible but I'm not a rosen fan and unless something changed neither are the Giants. I can also guarantee they won't trade a 1 for him. I just don't see it happening





jt - that's completely fair. You have your opinion on Eli that he can still play and win at a high level...totally fair. My point is, just because you think that way doesn't mean we should not bring in Rosen. Rosen has nothing to do with Eli. Eli will be retired or with another team after this season.



He certainly would be better than the backups Tanney and Lauletta in case Eli was injured. In comment 14358799 ryanmkeane said:He certainly would be better than the backups Tanney and Lauletta in case Eli was injured.

fkap ryanmkeane : 9:56 am : link yes, it is a bargain. Getting Rosen at 37 is worlds better than getting him at say, 2, like they could have last year.Or 6 this year, or 17 this year. They will have spent 2, 6, and 17 on other players to build the roster, and got their franchise QB at 37. That is a HUGE DIFFERENCE than spending a high 1st round pick on him.

If AcidTest : 10:00 am : link the Giants don't take Haskins or Lock at #6, they will be gone by #17. But neither is worth the #6 pick, especially given the defensive talent that will be available. Jones might also be gone by #17. I'd probably pass on Jones at #17, which leaves Grier or Finley in the second or third round. I'd probably pass on them as well, and instead focus on next year.

A lot of people ryanmkeane : 10:00 am : link who don't like Rosen, which is totally fine, are masking their dislike of him by saying that getting him at 37 still wouldn't be a bargain because we could draft our right tackle at that spot or another defensive impact player.



If you don't like Rosen that's completely fine, but saying getting him at 37 is not a bargain is complete bullshit.

They probably like GiantGrit : 10:02 am : link Lock at 6

Jones at 17

Grier at 37





...i won't sit here and say the guy is going to be a definite pro bowl quarterback but people here are hating on Grier way too much.

RE: Big Rick with a great point AcidTest : 10:02 am : link

Quote: re: Gettleman and his history with strong-armed QBs.



Thanks for noting that, very helpful comment.



+1. Especially given the swirling winds of Giants stadium late in the year.



I am typically against drafting day three QBs, but Taylor Cornelius from OSU is an intriguing prospect who could probably be had in the sixth round. He has a terrific arm. In comment 14358806 ij_reilly said:+1. Especially given the swirling winds of Giants stadium late in the year.I am typically against drafting day three QBs, but Taylor Cornelius from OSU is an intriguing prospect who could probably be had in the sixth round. He has a terrific arm.

RE: fkap ron mexico : 10:02 am : link

Quote: yes, it is a bargain. Getting Rosen at 37 is worlds better than getting him at say, 2, like they could have last year.Or 6 this year, or 17 this year. They will have spent 2, 6, and 17 on other players to build the roster, and got their franchise QB at 37. That is a HUGE DIFFERENCE than spending a high 1st round pick on him.



To add to this, trading for him at 37 is even better than drafting at 37 with the bonus already paid and still have the 5th year option.



As other have repeatedly said, you do have to like the player. Hopefully that decision is based on Rosen's skill set and not how it would impact the incumbent In comment 14358808 ryanmkeane said:To add to this, trading for him at 37 is even better than drafting at 37 with the bonus already paid and still have the 5th year option.As other have repeatedly said, you do have to like the player. Hopefully that decision is based on Rosen's skill set and not how it would impact the incumbent

GiantsGrit ryanmkeane : 10:03 am : link no thanks, we've tried the mid tier prospect thing and it hasn't worked. We've kept Eli for far too long only to replace him with guys that are just ho hum prospects. I will root like hell for Grier if we draft him. But no, we need a top tier prospect in here to be the next QB.

To me Harvest Blend : 10:04 am : link this is a great thread because it basically proves that no one has any idea what the Giants will or won't do. Certainly worthy of discussion but it doesn't change that fact.

I originally thought that any chance of this happening ended when the Giants paid Eli his $5M bonus. But that is wrong. The Giants had to pay Eli even if they wanted Rosen, because at the time they did so, they didn't know whether Rosen would be available. Rosen might also benefit from sitting for a year, and if Eli is hurt, we have a QB who can presumably step in and play well.







I don’t think this is right. When Murray declared for football, it was before the Combine and after Kingsbury was hired. Remember, Murray went to the Combine.



So the idea of Kingsbury wanting Murray had bubbled to the surface. Even Steve Keim was making his wish-washy comments about Rosen being their QB for “now” at the Combine...classic code for he’s for sale.



So Eli was clearly kept knowing full well Rosen was an option in the market.



And like the last two years, sentimentality prevailed... In comment 14358683 AcidTest said:I don’t think this is right. When Murray declared for football, it was before the Combine and after Kingsbury was hired. Remember, Murray went to the Combine.So the idea of Kingsbury wanting Murray had bubbled to the surface. Even Steve Keim was making his wish-washy comments about Rosen being their QB for “now” at the Combine...classic code for he’s for sale.So Eli was clearly kept knowing full well Rosen was an option in the market.And like the last two years, sentimentality prevailed...

Any REAL concern about Rosen’s concussion issues? In comment 14358831 bw in dc said:Any REAL concern about Rosen’s concussion issues?

sorry if this has been covered Jay in Toronto : 10:10 am : link but last year a big red flag was Rosen's concussion history. Has that gone away?

Rosen proved he can take hits in this league beatrixkiddo : 10:15 am : link last year, played behind the worst OL in the NFL. Yes there was a worse OL than ours even though that is hard to imagine. Like Sy, Rosen was my favorite QB in last years draft, if the reason he fell was solely due to concerns of how he would hold up, I would have no problems trading any pick of ours in this draft for him. You essentially are coming away w/ Barkely and Rosen, which if you told me that last year, I would have shit my pants.

Ryan jtgiants : 10:16 am : link Your most likely right but if eli plays well this season its not impossible he's here the year after. Unlikely but not impossible

I don't think anyone - at least that I have seen Mike from Ohio : 10:17 am : link is suggesting that there is not some concern with Rosen related to attitude and concussion history. Some believe those are deal breakers and some think it is overblown. All matters of opinion.



The argument really comes down to cost/benefit analysis. Is Rosen, and whatever negatives he may come with, worth a gamble because he is cost controlled and obviously has a pretty high ceiling as a top-10 draft pick a year ago?



If Rosen could be had for #37 I think it is a good gamble because if he does have a bad attitude, or does suffer a concussion and is not the long term answer, it is fairly easy to cut bait and move on in the next couple of years. But I think doing that evaluation would be better with more time while he is cost controlled, which is the next 3 years (option year becomes expensive).



If the Giants love Haskins, Lock or another QB in this draft than obviously pick them and Rosen is unnecessary. I just think the chance to test drive a fairly cheap QB with his ceiling and talent is a worthwhile investment of a second round pick.

Jt, Big Blue '56 : 10:18 am : link His Dad’s a neurosurgeon and he’s POSSIBLY ok with his playing, given his son’s concussion history? Hard to believe, but if course, Josh might not heed his advice anyway.

This idea that evaluating a QB is black/white Capt. Don : 10:20 am : link is medieval.



"If you get a chance to draft a Franchise QB then you do it. Value doesnt matter when it comes to the QB position."



Yeah, and if I KNOW the lottery ticket that I am about to buy wont pay then it is stupid to buy it. No shit. I have to evaluate the likelihood of winning, the reward if I do win and the cost of the ticket. Is that an acceptable risk?



No one KNOWS if Rosen will flop, be a franchise QB or something in between. What I know, what the Cardinals know and what the Giants know about him are all very different. I think his skill set makes the #37 pick a very acceptable risk (along with the time and money associated with him). This is especially true when compared to the tradeoff for Haskins/Lock at 6 or Jones at 17.



It is about assigning acceptable risk to your trade-able assets. The assets being draft capital, money and time.







I would prefer trading for the superior Nick Mullens Coach Red Beaulieu : 10:20 am : link Who had a significant higher qbr. You know, objective facts over bbi echochamber hysteria.

jt ryanmkeane : 10:20 am : link if Eli is still our starter in 2020 then we are just on another planet of how to run a franchise

RE: Jt, Mike from Ohio : 10:20 am : link

Quote: His Dad’s a neurosurgeon and he’s POSSIBLY ok with his playing, given his son’s concussion history? Hard to believe, but if course, Josh might not heed his advice anyway.



As clarified above, his father is an orthopedic surgeon, not a neurosurgeon. Suffice it to say his dad has some relevant medical knowledge. In comment 14358854 Big Blue '56 said:As clarified above, his father is an orthopedic surgeon, not a neurosurgeon. Suffice it to say his dad has some relevant medical knowledge.

RE: Jt, GFAN52 : 10:24 am : link

Quote: His Dad’s a neurosurgeon and he’s POSSIBLY ok with his playing, given his son’s concussion history? Hard to believe, but if course, Josh might not heed his advice anyway.



He's NOT a neurosurgeon! Charles Rosen, is an orthopedic spine surgeon. His specialty in spinal surgery is in patients with spinal degeneration, suffering from herniated discs, spinal stenosis, instability and all the other consequences of this in the neck and lumbar spine. In comment 14358854 Big Blue '56 said:He's NOT a neurosurgeon! Charles Rosen, is an orthopedic spine surgeon. His specialty in spinal surgery is in patients with spinal degeneration, suffering from herniated discs, spinal stenosis, instability and all the other consequences of this in the neck and lumbar spine.

RE: I would prefer trading for the superior Nick Mullens Capt. Don : 10:27 am : link

Quote: Who had a significant higher qbr. You know, objective facts over bbi echochamber hysteria.



Good Point. Why watch film when you can just go to ESPN.com? In comment 14358859 Coach Red Beaulieu said:Good Point. Why watch film when you can just go to ESPN.com?

RE: Ryan Jay on the Island : 10:28 am : link

Quote: Your most likely right but if eli plays well this season its not impossible he's here the year after. Unlikely but not impossible

If the plan is not to take a QB and go all in for Fromm next year then they don't need to bring Eli back for next season. Fromm is ready to start day one IMO. They should find a cheap veteran mentor instead if that is the plan. In comment 14358849 jtgiants said:If the plan is not to take a QB and go all in for Fromm next year then they don't need to bring Eli back for next season. Fromm is ready to start day one IMO. They should find a cheap veteran mentor instead if that is the plan.

Gatorade dunk jtgiants : 10:30 am : link To send father is pretty clear. He doesn't want hid son at risk injury wise. His family and history are a concern

RE: Gatorade dunk ryanmkeane : 10:31 am : link

Quote: To send father is pretty clear. He doesn't want hid son at risk injury wise. His family and history are a concern

Cmon man. His family is a concern? In comment 14358881 jtgiants said:Cmon man. His family is a concern?

RE: GiantsGrit GiantGrit : 10:32 am : link

Quote: no thanks, we've tried the mid tier prospect thing and it hasn't worked. We've kept Eli for far too long only to replace him with guys that are just ho hum prospects. I will root like hell for Grier if we draft him. But no, we need a top tier prospect in here to be the next QB.



I've actually really taken a liking to Lock, if that is what you want he is the guy. But if they can pick 2 studs to fortify the defense and they land Grier at 37 i will be amped. In comment 14358826 ryanmkeane said:I've actually really taken a liking to Lock, if that is what you want he is the guy. But if they can pick 2 studs to fortify the defense and they land Grier at 37 i will be amped.

RE: RE: Three years ago the team was willing to sit Eli and look at young guys Capt. Don : 10:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 14358634 UberAlias said:





Quote:





We've back tracked since that point. I once heard Archie ripped Mara a new a$$hole when heard about the benching and that was the source of the retreat in QB thinking in the org. Many decisions since them have me wondering if there may actually be truth to this.



Uber, earlier this month, when it became apparent that Eli was his own heir apparent for 2019, I said Archie was in full command of Giants Central. Dismay all around, except for the Manning Dynasty.



Giants ownership/decision makers have consistently taken half-measures to "plan" for life after Eli. A 3rd rounder here a 4th rounder there. Hiring Gettleman was another example of a half measure revolving around Eli; Shurmur probably was too.



With the Geno Smith debacle they started to dip their toe in the water but they f$#^ed that up too and now they are back to playing it scared.



I dont dislike Daniel Jones as much as many here but I see him as another half measure at the QB position, which is why I would not be surprised to see him be the pick. In comment 14358896 ColHowPepper said:Giants ownership/decision makers have consistently taken half-measures to "plan" for life after Eli. A 3rd rounder here a 4th rounder there. Hiring Gettleman was another example of a half measure revolving around Eli; Shurmur probably was too.With the Geno Smith debacle they started to dip their toe in the water but they f$#^ed that up too and now they are back to playing it scared.I dont dislike Daniel Jones as much as many here but I see him as another half measure at the QB position, which is why I would not be surprised to see him be the pick.

At bare minimum MotownGIANTS : 10:52 am : link You give the 2 give it a go .... If he is at least avg you can then tag and trade him for a 2nd or future 2nd ... no harm no foul at worst a 3rd

Ryan jtgiants : 10:54 am : link You are either uninformed or haven't done the research. His family and and his personality and durability are all legit concerns in nfl circles. That's not my opinion its fact.

RE: Despite the scouting and rumors of QBs ColHowPepper : 10:57 am : link

Quote: it does appear, at this point, their leading option is to spend resources to build around Eli, limit the distractions, etc. Jon, doesn't the caliber of Eli's play the last several years virtually guarantee that there will be 'distractions' as to who lines up under C? And while I'd be curious as to your view on Eli at this stage, why is it that ownership and DG/PS can't come to grips with that clean break? Shurmur seemed almost to be begging for that in his presser, if I correctly read betwen the lines. In comment 14358657 JonC said:Jon, doesn't the caliber of Eli's play the last several years virtually guarantee that there will be 'distractions' as to who lines up under C? And while I'd be curious as to your view on Eli at this stage, why is it that ownership and DG/PS can't come to grips with that clean break? Shurmur seemed almost to be begging for that in his presser, if I correctly read betwen the lines.

Col jtgiants : 10:58 am : link You did not read that properly. Shurmer is an eli supporter in the building

RE: Ryan Reb8thVA : 11:00 am : link

Quote: Your most likely right but if eli plays well this season its not impossible he's here the year after. Unlikely but not impossible



JT, as written this implies the likelihood of Eli being here next year, even if he plays well is low. This suggests that the Giants will be determined to take a QB somewhere high in this draft. Was that your intent? Just wondering. In comment 14358849 jtgiants said:JT, as written this implies the likelihood of Eli being here next year, even if he plays well is low. This suggests that the Giants will be determined to take a QB somewhere high in this draft. Was that your intent? Just wondering.

To me, there's only one hands-down wrong answer bigbluehoya : 11:00 am : link and it's trading a 2nd or 3rd for Rosen and then sitting him behind Eli.



Trade for Rosen and play him. Or play Eli and deal with QB in the draft or next year.



If Rosen is acquired, we need to know before the QB-loaded 2020 draft whether Rosen is the guy we want or not. You're not going to find that out by having him sit behind Eli or only playing once we know the team is awful and we're out of a 2019 playoff picture.



Ideally for me, you trade for Rosen (a 3rd rounder +) and let Eli go right away. It's right-way risk -- if your team is good in 2019, that means Rosen probably played pretty darn well, and you're more than OK living with the fact that your draft position for 2020 is late. If you suck in 2019, you're staring a premium draft-pick in the face in a blue chip QB draft.



(yes, I am fully aware that the trade-for-Rosen-and-cut-Eli option is at the margin probability-wise because Eli is the priority at the moment)

RE: To me, there's only one hands-down wrong answer Mike from Ohio : 11:08 am : link

Quote: and it's trading a 2nd or 3rd for Rosen and then sitting him behind Eli.



Agree with this. If they acquire Rosen they should play him right away. If Eli has been pre-determined to be the QB then I would prefer not to waste the pick(s) it would take to get Rosen. In comment 14358954 bigbluehoya said:Agree with this. If they acquire Rosen they should play him right away. If Eli has been pre-determined to be the QB then I would prefer not to waste the pick(s) it would take to get Rosen.

I think #6 might be a little too high JonC : 11:09 am : link for Sweat.

RE: Ryan Pan-handler : 11:12 am : link

Quote: Your most likely right but if eli plays well this season its not impossible he's here the year after. Unlikely but not impossible



***level set alert***



Whether Folks here want to accept it or not...



Giants ownership still firmly believes in Eli Manning and are hitching their boat to him for at least this year. They want to give him the pieces to compete. Does that mean no QB at 6? Im beginning more and more to beleive that to be the case.



They got Eli Saquon last year and passed up probably the highest QB on their Board in Darnold.



I wouldnt be suprised if they think Eli has a few years left even and just get a guy like Clayton Thornson in a later round.



Remember they did their work on all QBs last year too. This year is no different from that regard.



Eli hasnt had alot of brutal injuries like other QBs his age. They could easily think he has a couple years left in the tank. QB also is not as scarce a position as it once was. There are a number of good ones in the league. They may feel between the draft and FA they could pluck one closer to when it becomes an imminent need and just focus on creating a great team behind Eli again



You may or may not agree with this plan or even think it to be outrageous. However it seems to be EXACTLY what they are doing. In comment 14358849 jtgiants said:***level set alert***Whether Folks here want to accept it or not...Giants ownership still firmly believes in Eli Manning and are hitching their boat to him for at least this year. They want to give him the pieces to compete. Does that mean no QB at 6? Im beginning more and more to beleive that to be the case.They got Eli Saquon last year and passed up probably the highest QB on their Board in Darnold.I wouldnt be suprised if they think Eli has a few years left even and just get a guy like Clayton Thornson in a later round.Remember they did their work on all QBs last year too. This year is no different from that regard.Eli hasnt had alot of brutal injuries like other QBs his age. They could easily think he has a couple years left in the tank. QB also is not as scarce a position as it once was. There are a number of good ones in the league. They may feel between the draft and FA they could pluck one closer to when it becomes an imminent need and just focus on creating a great team behind Eli againYou may or may not agree with this plan or even think it to be outrageous. However it seems to be EXACTLY what they are doing.

Defense at 6 ryanmkeane : 11:14 am : link and using 17 (but not 37) to move up for Lock would be excellent.

RE: I think #6 might be a little too high Pan-handler : 11:15 am : link

Quote: for Sweat.



That's somewhat disappointing to hear. I hope they are right on Gary if that is indeed the guy. At least Chubb (whom they really liked last year) had serious, serious production on his resume.



Or we somehow get saved by one of the big 3 of Bosa,Q Will or Allen dropping. In comment 14358979 JonC said:That's somewhat disappointing to hear. I hope they are right on Gary if that is indeed the guy. At least Chubb (whom they really liked last year) had serious, serious production on his resume.Or we somehow get saved by one of the big 3 of Bosa,Q Will or Allen dropping.

RE: RE: To me, there's only one hands-down wrong answer bw in dc : 11:18 am : link

Quote: In comment 14358954 bigbluehoya said:





Quote:





and it's trading a 2nd or 3rd for Rosen and then sitting him behind Eli.







Agree with this. If they acquire Rosen they should play him right away. If Eli has been pre-determined to be the QB then I would prefer not to waste the pick(s) it would take to get Rosen.



And therein lies the problem - Eli is preordained.



I think that might be the hidden message here from Jints Central. They might like Rosen after all. But they don't want to deal with the inevitable QB controversy. Because it's going to start from day one. In comment 14358970 Mike from Ohio said:And therein lies the problem - Eli is preordained.I think that might be the hidden message here from Jints Central. They might like Rosen after all. But they don't want to deal with the inevitable QB controversy. Because it's going to start from day one.

What is the big deal with Rashan Gary? Brown Recluse : 11:21 am : link What has he done to get excited about?

RE: What is the big deal with Rashan Gary? ryanmkeane : 11:24 am : link

Quote: What has he done to get excited about?

Are we really going down the college production road again? In comment 14359008 Brown Recluse said:Are we really going down the college production road again?

UConn and Pan JonC : 11:27 am : link on target. Who is Pan, anyway?

Pan ryanmkeane : 11:28 am : link is making a name for himself around these parts lately! Glad to have him aboard

RE: RE: RE: Three years ago the team was willing to sit Eli and look at young guys AcesUp : 11:28 am : link

Quote:



Giants ownership/decision makers have consistently taken half-measures to "plan" for life after Eli. A 3rd rounder here a 4th rounder there. Hiring Gettleman was another example of a half measure revolving around Eli; Shurmur probably was too.



With the Geno Smith debacle they started to dip their toe in the water but they f$#^ed that up too and now they are back to playing it scared.



I dont dislike Daniel Jones as much as many here but I see him as another half measure at the QB position, which is why I would not be surprised to see him be the pick.



They've been taking half steps since they forced Coughlin to fire Gilbride. I wouldn't expect anything to change. In comment 14358921 Capt. Don said:They've been taking half steps since they forced Coughlin to fire Gilbride. I wouldn't expect anything to change.

Frustrating Go Terps : 11:29 am : link It's frustrating that one of the big reasons Rosen isn't an option is Eli's presence. Rosen is a better option for the Giants immediately...not just next year or beyond.



Sentimentality and nostalgia are hurting the Giants, and that's on Mara.

RE: Ryan Ten Ton Hammer : 11:37 am : link

Quote: His family and and his personality and durability are all legit concerns in nfl circles. That's not my opinion its fact.



According to who, and supported by what? In comment 14358934 jtgiants said:According to who, and supported by what?

RE: Big Rick Giants38 : 11:38 am : link

Quote: All due respect those are all great reasons for not getting him. He never was healthy in college, had many teams concerned with his slight frame, and his family is a big concern to those in the know. Also it's bad business to get a qb and burn a second year of a rookie deal. I really think your off on this and he wouldn't play this year. That's the reality weather you like it or not.



First, Aaron Rodgers sat for about 4 years. How’s that working out. The Niners acquired Jimmy G at the end of his rookie deal and, while he got hurt last year, the early returns look promising.



Second, he won’t sit all year. While you may think the Giants will contend, the fact is that in paper they are one of - if not the - worst teams in football. That means Eli will - or st least should - be benched mid season, and they’d get a look at him.



Third, the other factors matter. But he stayed healthy last year. I can’t speak for whether people in the know think he will play football long term. I simply have no idea. In comment 14358614 jtgiants said:First, Aaron Rodgers sat for about 4 years. How’s that working out. The Niners acquired Jimmy G at the end of his rookie deal and, while he got hurt last year, the early returns look promising.Second, he won’t sit all year. While you may think the Giants will contend, the fact is that in paper they are one of - if not the - worst teams in football. That means Eli will - or st least should - be benched mid season, and they’d get a look at him.Third, the other factors matter. But he stayed healthy last year. I can’t speak for whether people in the know think he will play football long term. I simply have no idea.

Reading the tea leaves AcesUp : 11:38 am : link And by tea leaves, basically what Jon and jt are saying with a little bit what Shurmur and Gettleman + what the beats and Schefter have said. The Giants are going pass rusher at 6...and probably still grabbing a QB somewhat early. They like Lock, but not enough at 6 and he's unlikely to fall past Denver at 10. They like Jones and are probably currently trying to figure out if he's worth 17 or rolling the dice to see if he's within reach of 37. If Jones is gone, they're going Grier at 37 or a pick involving 37.

If Rosen is available and the Giants aren't interested, Go Terps : 11:41 am : link the Giants will have passed on both Darnold and Rosen so they could keep a 37 and 38 year old Eli Manning who "can still get the job done" but didn't actually get the job done.

I don't get it! DonnieD89 : 11:42 am : link Several people on this bulletin board state that this is a weak draft class for quarterbacks; however, they are crying for a quarterback at six. Why do we want to do that when there is a huge pressing need for an edge Rusher?

RE: If Rosen is available and the Giants aren't interested, giants#1 : 11:43 am : link

Quote: the Giants will have passed on both Darnold and Rosen so they could keep a 37 and 38 year old Eli Manning who "can still get the job done" but didn't actually get the job done.



Or they passed on them because they didn't view them as elite, franchise QBs. In comment 14359049 Go Terps said:Or they passed on them because they didn't view them as elite, franchise QBs.

I get that Eli makes elite $$ Pep22 : 11:45 am : link and you don't want to waste that by putting him on the bench. But if JR (or whomever else) is the better player in 2019, you need to set aside sentimental bullshit and start him. If on the other hand Eli is the better guy this year and the consensus is that a learning year would be best for JR, you continue to start Eli. Regardless, the idea of getting into hurt feelings and distractions over hurt feelings is utter nonsense. Make the trade if you think JR is somebody you can solve the QB with. Don't make it if you don't believe that. Either way, let's address the damn problem and stop kicking the can down the road.

re: Denver and Lock giants#1 : 11:46 am : link Everyone was sure Denver would take a QB last year too and many thought they were a prime trade back target for the Giants, especially if Darnold fell. But they passed on both Rosen and Allen.



So why is everyone so confident that they'll draft Lock if he's there?

RE: FM Giants38 : 11:50 am : link

Quote: its not ridiculous that Rosen for #37 is a bargain. He absolutely is a bargain at that price. He was the #10 overall pick, in a horrific situation, and the new coach wants to trade him for no other reason than he just thinks Murray will be way better.



This whole injury thing is hilarious too. Dude played every snap last year after getting murdered out there. Allen and Darnold missed multiple games.



This idiotic front office is going to pick Jones. I’ve thought that way for a while, and I continue to believe it now. As Matt from SGS posted, it’s pretty easy to see those comments from DAG after the first round. It will be miserable. I do think Jones will be there at 17 - especially because we will pass on a QB at 6. But who knows? Maybe we’ll get lucky in that scenario and 4 QBs go before we pick.



And for all of you people thinking Eli is the answer, just wait until next year. You just better hope we finish with a bottom 2 record if you want one of those QBs. I don’t see how you plan on moving heaven and earth to move up otherwise. In comment 14358738 ryanmkeane said:This idiotic front office is going to pick Jones. I’ve thought that way for a while, and I continue to believe it now. As Matt from SGS posted, it’s pretty easy to see those comments from DAG after the first round. It will be miserable. I do think Jones will be there at 17 - especially because we will pass on a QB at 6. But who knows? Maybe we’ll get lucky in that scenario and 4 QBs go before we pick.And for all of you people thinking Eli is the answer, just wait until next year. You just better hope we finish with a bottom 2 record if you want one of those QBs. I don’t see how you plan on moving heaven and earth to move up otherwise.

RE: RE: If Rosen is available and the Giants aren't interested, Go Terps : 11:51 am : link

Quote: In comment 14359049 Go Terps said:





Quote:





the Giants will have passed on both Darnold and Rosen so they could keep a 37 and 38 year old Eli Manning who "can still get the job done" but didn't actually get the job done.







Or they passed on them because they didn't view them as elite, franchise QBs.



If Eli had retired after 2017, Darnold would be a Giant. I'm certain of it. In comment 14359053 giants#1 said:If Eli had retired after 2017, Darnold would be a Giant. I'm certain of it.

RE: Frustrating Rong5611 : 11:53 am : link



Rosen needs to learn the system, develop and build relationships with his teammates.



Assuming he becomes a Giant, and that's a big assumption, he will likely see action when we are eliminated from the playoffs or if Eli gets hurt.



I'm ok with him sitting for a year. His cap hit is minimal.



In comment

Quote: It's frustrating that one of the big reasons Rosen isn't an option is Eli's presence. Rosen is a better option for the Giants immediately...not just next year or beyond.



Sentimentality and nostalgia are hurting the Giants, and that's on Mara. No, he's not. Eli is a better QB, for the moment anyway.Rosen needs to learn the system, develop and build relationships with his teammates.Assuming he becomes a Giant, and that's a big assumption, he will likely see action when we are eliminated from the playoffs or if Eli gets hurt.I'm ok with him sitting for a year. His cap hit is minimal.In comment 14359023 Go Terps said:

Darnold at #2 wasn't reaching Go Terps : 11:54 am : link Reaching was taking a RB second overall, but we've been over this ground already.

RE: RE: FM Pep22 : 11:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 14358738 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





its not ridiculous that Rosen for #37 is a bargain. He absolutely is a bargain at that price. He was the #10 overall pick, in a horrific situation, and the new coach wants to trade him for no other reason than he just thinks Murray will be way better.



This whole injury thing is hilarious too. Dude played every snap last year after getting murdered out there. Allen and Darnold missed multiple games.







This idiotic front office is going to pick Jones. I’ve thought that way for a while, and I continue to believe it now. As Matt from SGS posted, it’s pretty easy to see those comments from DAG after the first round. It will be miserable. I do think Jones will be there at 17 - especially because we will pass on a QB at 6. But who knows? Maybe we’ll get lucky in that scenario and 4 QBs go before we pick.



And for all of you people thinking Eli is the answer, just wait until next year. You just better hope we finish with a bottom 2 record if you want one of those QBs. I don’t see how you plan on moving heaven and earth to move up otherwise.



I agree with you. I think they are so enamored with all things Manning, that they'll look to replicate it as best as possible with the Cutcliff connection. Nevermind the fact that he has backup level arm talent. In comment 14359066 Giants38 said:I agree with you. I think they are so enamored with all things Manning, that they'll look to replicate it as best as possible with the Cutcliff connection. Nevermind the fact that he has backup level arm talent.

RE: I get that Eli makes elite $$ Pan-handler : 11:56 am : link

Quote: and you don't want to waste that by putting him on the bench. But if JR (or whomever else) is the better player in 2019, you need to set aside sentimental bullshit and start him. If on the other hand Eli is the better guy this year and the consensus is that a learning year would be best for JR, you continue to start Eli. Regardless, the idea of getting into hurt feelings and distractions over hurt feelings is utter nonsense. Make the trade if you think JR is somebody you can solve the QB with. Don't make it if you don't believe that. Either way, let's address the damn problem and stop kicking the can down the road.





They ARE catering to Eli. They are trying to make another run with him at the helm. They greatly regret how the McAdoo thing was handled. They are trying to 'do right' by him. The can may be kicked down the road bc of this.



If NYG makes a deep playoff run or wins another Supe, the Front office and Gettlemen will be heralded as geniuses . If not they'll be lambasted. It's as simple as that.



Is this plan wrong? You could argue it's short sighted a bit but I did see an Eli who looked awfully good when we finally started protecting the A-gaps better later in the year.



I think this team will have a stronger identity this year and Eli still showed he can make just about all the throws if you protect him.



In comment 14359057 Pep22 said:They ARE catering to Eli. They are trying to make another run with him at the helm. They greatly regret how the McAdoo thing was handled. They are trying to 'do right' by him. The can may be kicked down the road bc of this.If NYG makes a deep playoff run or wins another Supe, the Front office and Gettlemen will be heralded as geniuses . If not they'll be lambasted. It's as simple as that.Is this plan wrong? You could argue it's short sighted a bit but I did see an Eli who looked awfully good when we finally started protecting the A-gaps better later in the year.I think this team will have a stronger identity this year and Eli still showed he can make just about all the throws if you protect him.

Rong Go Terps : 11:56 am : link Rosen's cap hit being minimal is an argument for starting him and cutting Eli.



A QB on his rookie contract is the single biggest competitive advantage possible under the current CBA, and the Giants are twice passing on that advantage to keep Eli at ages 37 and 38. Brutal strategy.

taking the universally regarded giants#1 : 11:57 am : link best player in the draft is not a reach.

I dont want Rosen blueblood : 11:58 am : link something about his attitude and demeanor just bothers me.. I watched a few of his interviews last year and I just dont think he is cut out for New York.



Im pretty much all in on Haskins or Lock..

The Giants are drafting a QB twostepgiants : 12:06 pm : link They have made this pretty clear



It seems likely that it is not at the 6 pick



So either rd 2 or at 17.



The choice here is Lock (unlikely at 17), Jones, Grier or maybe a Stidham etc



Isnt Josh Rosen for a 2 at a cheaper contract a more preferable option???

RE: taking the universally regarded Go Terps : 12:06 pm : link

Quote: best player in the draft is not a reach.



It is when that player plays an ineffectual and fungible position. Barkley had a great statistical year, and the offense was still 16th in scoring and 24th in rushing, and he was the 16th most effective receiver out of the backfield (a paltry 5.7 yards/catch).



This was in a year where he had 352 touches (36% of the Giants' offensive plays). How many more touches is he going to have to get to make a difference? Any more is going to stretch the bounds of what's possible, and even the current pace is probably going to wear him down quickly.



I like Barkley a great deal, but the pick was a mistake. In comment 14359079 giants#1 said:It is when that player plays an ineffectual and fungible position. Barkley had a great statistical year, and the offense was still 16th in scoring and 24th in rushing, and he was the 16th most effective receiver out of the backfield (a paltry 5.7 yards/catch).This was in a year where he had 352 touches (36% of the Giants' offensive plays). How many more touches is he going to have to get to make a difference? Any more is going to stretch the bounds of what's possible, and even the current pace is probably going to wear him down quickly.I like Barkley a great deal, but the pick was a mistake.

giants#1 Go Terps : 12:08 pm : link It's easier to put a competitive team in place when you're paying you're QB $2M instead of $23M.



And this is discounting the fact that Rosen's skillset is a better fit than Eli's for the Giants today .

If the plan is to draft a QB UberAlias : 12:13 pm : link If the plan is to draft a QB and have him sit behind Eli because they feel that’s the best way to develop a QB, then that’s great. On the other hand, putting that decision ahead of who they draft (i.e. not drafting someone for that reason), thereby limiting their options on the most important decision for the future of the franchise on that basis is flat out irresponsible.



Eli’s legacy should not trump the future of the franchise. There is a rebuild going on up and down the roster, outside of one position. Sentiment is influencing the biggest decisions facing the franchise. With the Odell trade, we keep hearing how it’s a business decision. So it was a business decision for Odell, as it was for Collins. Just like it was a business decision for Tom Coughlin. And Osi, and Tuck, and JPP, and Reese, and Victor Cruz, and Rolle, and Mckenzie, and Plaxico, and Jacobs, and Bradshaw, and everyone else who was a part of the SB runs. …Except one.

RE: Rong Rong5611 : 12:14 pm : link



- I get Rosen's cap advantage. I think Eli, with a real OL, is a better QB right now. He's a proven NFL QB, I think he can still play if he gets time to throw and doesn't have to force it to OBJ. Rosen isn't...at least not yet.



- Eli has the 14th highest QB salary this year. That's about right for him -- with the support they are building for him -- as I see it.



- Rosen is likely a more accurate passer, but supposedly has leadership issues. He's still a kid, give him time to learn the system/develop/fit it to the locker room. Right move.



- If they get Rosen, this is likely Eli's last year - assuming Rosen is the real deal.



- Rosen will play this season, the Giants aren't going anywhere.













In comment

Quote: Rosen's cap hit being minimal is an argument for starting him and cutting Eli.



A QB on his rookie contract is the single biggest competitive advantage possible under the current CBA, and the Giants are twice passing on that advantage to keep Eli at ages 37 and 38. Brutal strategy. Disagree. Throwing Rosen to the wolves will stunt his development, just like it did in AZ.- I get Rosen's cap advantage. I think Eli, with a real OL, is a better QB right now. He's a proven NFL QB, I think he can still play if he gets time to throw and doesn't have to force it to OBJ. Rosen isn't...at least not yet.- Eli has the 14th highest QB salary this year. That's about right for him -- with the support they are building for him -- as I see it.- Rosen is likely a more accurate passer, but supposedly has leadership issues. He's still a kid, give him time to learn the system/develop/fit it to the locker room. Right move.- If they get Rosen, this is likely Eli's last year - assuming Rosen is the real deal.- Rosen will play this season, the Giants aren't going anywhere.In comment 14359078 Go Terps said:

RE: giants#1 giants#1 : 12:15 pm : link

Quote: It's easier to put a competitive team in place when you're paying you're QB $2M instead of $23M.



And this is discounting the fact that Rosen's skillset is a better fit than Eli's for the Giants today.



Not if you're opposed to spending in free agency. Considering you think every free agent is overpaid, who exactly were you spending that $17M on this offseason?



If you want to build a team for long term success, the best way is to do it through the draft. Last year was a great start with Barkley, Hernandez, Hill and hopefully Carter. With 12 picks this year, including 3 in the top 37, hopefully they can add another 3-4 starters and some pro bowl level talent. In comment 14359104 Go Terps said:Not if you're opposed to spending in free agency. Considering you think every free agent is overpaid, who exactly were you spending that $17M on this offseason?If you want to build a team for long term success, the best way is to do it through the draft. Last year was a great start with Barkley, Hernandez, Hill and hopefully Carter. With 12 picks this year, including 3 in the top 37, hopefully they can add another 3-4 starters and some pro bowl level talent.

RE: RE: FM bw in dc : 12:16 pm : link

Quote:



This idiotic front office is going to pick Jones. I’ve thought that way for a while, and I continue to believe it now. As Matt from SGS posted, it’s pretty easy to see those comments from DAG after the first round. It will be miserable. I do think Jones will be there at 17 - especially because we will pass on a QB at 6. But who knows? Maybe we’ll get lucky in that scenario and 4 QBs go before we pick.



And for all of you people thinking Eli is the answer, just wait until next year. You just better hope we finish with a bottom 2 record if you want one of those QBs. I don’t see how you plan on moving heaven and earth to move up otherwise.



It certainly has that feel to it when you connect all of the dots - Cutcliffe, Eli, Peyton, camps, Dave Brown, Duke, etc.



Any QB in the first round to me is a non-starter, although I could live with Lock at #17. And I could really get comfortable in the second round with Finley and then Grier. But the idea of using any pick other than a third or fourth on Jones makes me physically ill... In comment 14359066 Giants38 said:It certainly has that feel to it when you connect all of the dots - Cutcliffe, Eli, Peyton, camps, Dave Brown, Duke, etc.Any QB in the first round to me is a non-starter, although I could live with Lock at #17. And I could really get comfortable in the second round with Finley and then Grier. But the idea of using any pick other than a third or fourth on Jones makes me physically ill...

RE: giants#1 Thegratefulhead : 12:17 pm : link

Quote: It's easier to put a competitive team in place when you're paying you're QB $2M instead of $23M.



And this is discounting the fact that Rosen's skillset is a better fit than Eli's for the Giants today. I think is part of the problem with trading for Rosen. It will be OBVIOUS to everyone, including the players and media that Rosen is a better fit. I hate that but if your plan is Eli this year signing Rosen put an elephant on the sidelines every time Eli struggles. In comment 14359104 Go Terps said:I think is part of the problem with trading for Rosen. It will be OBVIOUS to everyone, including the players and media that Rosen is a better fit. I hate that but if your plan is Eli this year signing Rosen put an elephant on the sidelines every time Eli struggles.

RE: The Giants are drafting a QB GFAN52 : 12:17 pm : link

[quote] They have made this pretty clear



It seems likely that it is not at the 6 pick



So either rd 2 or at 17.



The choice here is Lock (unlikely at 17), Jones, Grier or maybe a Stidham etc



Isnt Josh Rosen for a 2 at a cheaper contract a more preferable option??? [/quote}



So the Giant FO must feel Rosen isn't as good a QB skill-wise as Jones or Grier, if they are using the #6 for defensive player. I sure don't see it. In comment 14359096 twostepgiants said:[quote] They have made this pretty clearIt seems likely that it is not at the 6 pickSo either rd 2 or at 17.The choice here is Lock (unlikely at 17), Jones, Grier or maybe a Stidham etcIsnt Josh Rosen for a 2 at a cheaper contract a more preferable option??? [/quote}So the Giant FO must feel Rosen isn't as good a QB skill-wise as Jones or Grier, if they are using the #6 for defensive player. I sure don't see it.

If the plan is to draft a QB UberAlias : 12:18 pm : link If the plan is to draft a QB and have him sit behind Eli because they feel that’s the best way to develop a QB, then that’s great. On the other hand, putting that decision ahead of who they draft (i.e. not drafting someone for that reason), thereby limiting their options on the most important decision for the future of the franchise on that basis is flat out irresponsible.



Eli’s legacy should not trump the future of the franchise. There is a rebuild going on up and down the roster, outside of one position. Sentiment is influencing the biggest decisions facing the franchise. With the Odell trade, we keep hearing how it’s a business decision. So it was a business decision for Odell, as it was for Collins. Just like it was a business decision for Tom Coughlin. And Osi, and Tuck, and JPP, and Reese, and Victor Cruz, and Rolle, and Mckenzie, and Plaxico, and Jacobs, and Bradshaw, and everyone else who was a part of the SB runs. …Except one.

RE: RE: giants#1 GFAN52 : 12:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14359104 Go Terps said:





Quote:





It's easier to put a competitive team in place when you're paying you're QB $2M instead of $23M.



And this is discounting the fact that Rosen's skillset is a better fit than Eli's for the Giants today.



I think is part of the problem with trading for Rosen. It will be OBVIOUS to everyone, including the players and media that Rosen is a better fit. I hate that but if your plan is Eli this year signing Rosen put an elephant on the sidelines every time Eli struggles.



I wouldn't be surprised if that's a consideration. In comment 14359138 Thegratefulhead said:I wouldn't be surprised if that's a consideration.

giants#1 Go Terps : 12:19 pm : link The question of what could have been done with that $17M was answered last week. I won't look it up again, but off the top of my head the following free agents signed team friendly contracts for a combined cap hit of less than $17M:



Weddle

Paradis

Bucannon

Curry



That's four guys at positions of need on cheap contracts. $17M can go a long way in FA if you stay out of the stupid Vernon-type deals.

Had we drafted Darnold Go Terps : 12:24 pm : link We wouldn't be here now considering Daniel Jones at #6 to sit a year while we overpay Eli again. The future would be much brighter. We wouldn't have Barkley, but RBs grow on trees.



I'll repeat what I've said in the past...had we drafted Darnold over Barkley there isn't a single person here that would be saying it was a mistake. Many Giants fans changed the narrative, because before the Barkley pick the feeling that RBs were fungible was universal.

My point in posting the Jets offensive ranking Mike from Ohio : 12:25 pm : link was really just to illustrate the fallacy of linking one rookie to a team's overall statistics to illustrate - after one year - who was a better pick.



You can argue all day that positional scarcity would suggest a good QB is better than a great RB, but that is an opinion. Last year's statistics do not support that in anyway, so leave them out of the discussion.

to add giants#1 : 12:35 pm : link Not a single one of those players (ok, maybe Paradis) at those contracts would be long term improvements for the team. Weddle's 34 and signed 2 years, Bucannon and Curry each signed for 1 year, and Paradis just 3 years.



So unless you think the Giants are competing this season, you'd simply be throwing money down the drain.

But yet.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12:36 pm : link



Quote: But that was an enormous decision whose impacts ripple out over years...including this draft where we may end up with an inferior QB prospect.



It is possible we AVOIDED ending up with an inferior QB prospect. it is posited that we missed out on a great crop last year with little evidence to support it:It is possible we AVOIDED ending up with an inferior QB prospect.

giants#1 Go Terps : 12:37 pm : link Those are just examples of what $17M could have bought on this market in addition to what we already got in FA. Even if they're just depth signings (like Curry would be), depth matters...particularly at edge rusher where you want fresh guys in the fourth quarter.



But the point is, what are we actually spending that money on? A shellshocked 38 year old QB that we all love but probably aren't all being honest with ourselves about.

Terps is making the argument that overpaying a player cosmicj : 12:38 pm : link for their production is not good. Are any of you seriously arguing his point is wrong?

FMiC Go Terps : 12:38 pm : link If you think Darnold is inferior to Haskins/Lock/Jones, you're entitled to your opinion, but I think that's way off.

And by the way, Go Terps : 12:43 pm : link this isn't just about Darnold. It's about Rosen, too. We're repeating the same mistake largely in the name of keeping Eli Manning. It's also about QB we take in this draft...we're going to waste a year of him on a rookie contract in the name of keeping Eli Manning.



Eli is at the center of some very flawed decision making.

You should 'discuss' all options... Torrag : 12:43 pm : link ...as unlikely as they may be. As is the case here.

BBS Go Terps : 12:48 pm : link It's not just about those guys...there are a ton of FAs that signed team friendly deals around the league. Are we saying that $17M on Eli Manning is the highest and best use of cap space?

RE: Ask.. bw in dc : 12:49 pm : link

Quote: Dallas if they think Elliott is "fungible".



They may not, but they should. If I was Jerry, I trade Elliot next year or definitely not sign him when it's contract time. Way, way too risky and costly.



With that offensive line, a lot of RBs at 90% of Elliott could do a very effective job.



And Dallas could still compete. In comment 14359181 FatMan in Charlotte said:They may not, but they should. If I was Jerry, I trade Elliot next year or definitely not sign him when it's contract time. Way, way too risky and costly.With that offensive line, a lot of RBs at 90% of Elliott could do a very effective job.And Dallas could still compete.

RE: And by the way, Giants38 : 12:53 pm : link

Quote: this isn't just about Darnold. It's about Rosen, too. We're repeating the same mistake largely in the name of keeping Eli Manning. It's also about QB we take in this draft...we're going to waste a year of him on a rookie contract in the name of keeping Eli Manning.



Eli is at the center of some very flawed decision making.



And that nails it on the head. The problem is that - as Adam Schein said on the radio and Hitdog has mentioned here - this is all about Eli’s feelings. And you just get the sense that we keep passing on QBs because we don’t want to hurt Eli’s feelings. Then you hear that Daniel Jones is a real possibility for the Giants at 17, and you remember that this is the guy Eli said he’d be ok mentoring and who he knows well. At some point, this nonsense has to stop. Why is it that every objective person can tell Eli is done, but our front office and done fans just can’t? I really can’t figure that out. Seriously, ask any non-Giants fan, and you’ll get the same answer. But they’re all wrong? DG is the only one who knows what’s right? He is going to ruin this franchise, and you people are smiling while he does it. It’s sickening. In comment 14359211 Go Terps said:And that nails it on the head. The problem is that - as Adam Schein said on the radio and Hitdog has mentioned here - this is all about Eli’s feelings. And you just get the sense that we keep passing on QBs because we don’t want to hurt Eli’s feelings. Then you hear that Daniel Jones is a real possibility for the Giants at 17, and you remember that this is the guy Eli said he’d be ok mentoring and who he knows well. At some point, this nonsense has to stop. Why is it that every objective person can tell Eli is done, but our front office and done fans just can’t? I really can’t figure that out. Seriously, ask any non-Giants fan, and you’ll get the same answer. But they’re all wrong? DG is the only one who knows what’s right? He is going to ruin this franchise, and you people are smiling while he does it. It’s sickening.