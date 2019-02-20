Dan Patrick Show: D. Jones rising up draft boards... GFAN52 : 3/28/2019 2:03 pm





- ( and could be a target for the Giants, based on his NFL scout source. Take it for what's it's worth. Patrick says he could be a better fit for the Giants based on his relationship with Eli. Link - ( New Window

Love DanMetroMan : 3/28/2019 2:05 pm : link Eli Manning but if that has ANYTHING to do with why they take a specific QB... dark days ahead.

The Giants love things they are familiar with lawguy9801 : 3/28/2019 2:07 pm : link and historically do things in a conservative, predictable way.



Coached by Cutcliffe, knows Eli....



Very easily could see the Giants taking him.

Everyone sees a bump right after their Pro Day... Capt. Don : 3/28/2019 2:07 pm : link That said, I am almost to the point where I expect him at 17.

I don't mind Amtoft : 3/28/2019 2:08 pm : link the Giants taking him... as long as it is with pick 37 and moving back into the bottom of the first.

RE: Love Greg from LI : 3/28/2019 2:10 pm : link

Quote: Eli Manning but if that has ANYTHING to do with why they take a specific QB... dark days ahead.



Would confirm most of my suspicions about Gettleman and the way the Giants are operating these days. In comment 14361212 DanMetroMan said:Would confirm most of my suspicions about Gettleman and the way the Giants are operating these days.

. Banks : 3/28/2019 2:10 pm : link let him rise and push better players down. All the other qbs may not make me jump for joy, but he is a remote thrower.

Just waiting fo them Reb8thVA : 3/28/2019 2:15 pm : link to link Finley and Rypien to us and we will have the Royal Flush

I just can't see Big Rick in FL : 3/28/2019 2:15 pm : link Gettleman taking a QB in the first round who doesn't have a good arm. He's been around four drafted QBs. Jim Kelly, Elway, Eli & Cam Newton. All guys who had big arms. So Jones/Grier would be real shockers to me.

QBs always rise George : 3/28/2019 2:18 pm : link I see Murray, Haskins, and Lock going before our pick at #6. Then Jones rising to #15 or so. We won't take any of them, as I don't think we're going to spend a first rounder on a QB this year; not when next year's draft is as good as it is.





RE: Love Jay on the Island : 3/28/2019 2:18 pm : link

Quote: Eli Manning but if that has ANYTHING to do with why they take a specific QB... dark days ahead.

That would be the most absurd justification to draft a QB. In comment 14361212 DanMetroMan said:That would be the most absurd justification to draft a QB.

If It is Jones....I hope we get him in the 2nd round George from PA : 3/28/2019 2:19 pm : link I am not overly excited..



Being from Duke does not thrill me

If It's a QB In 1st Round Bernie : 3/28/2019 2:19 pm : link Then my bet is Haskins at 6 or Locke at 17 (if he is there).

RE: RE: Love ron mexico : 3/28/2019 2:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361212 DanMetroMan said:





Quote:





Eli Manning but if that has ANYTHING to do with why they take a specific QB... dark days ahead.







Would confirm most of my suspicions about Gettleman and the way the Giants are operating these days.



yeah, I hope its just lazy reporting but the skeptic in my thinks not



In comment 14361225 Greg from LI said:yeah, I hope its just lazy reporting but the skeptic in my thinks not

RE: RE: Love Bill L : 3/28/2019 2:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361212 DanMetroMan said:





Quote:





Eli Manning but if that has ANYTHING to do with why they take a specific QB... dark days ahead.





That would be the most absurd justification to draft a QB.



Which is why it's BS In comment 14361244 Jay on the Island said:Which is why it's BS

What scares me Anakim : 3/28/2019 2:22 pm : link is if Gettleman really does like Jones, I fear that he'll think Jones won't be there at 17 (like Washington would take him) and he would reach for DJ at 6.

QBs will rise up the boards by draft day morrison40 : 3/28/2019 2:26 pm : link If Giants see Eli's successor, they probably will have to use # 6 or trade up from 17

Hopefully he rises so high BlueLou'sBack : 3/28/2019 2:27 pm : link some team picks him among the top 5. Or between 6 and 17. Perfect.

if they take jones it's entirely because of the mannings GiantsFan84 : 3/28/2019 2:28 pm : link and their relationship with cutcliff. it has nothing to do with jones who is quite simply not that good.

RE: Love Giants38 : 3/28/2019 2:30 pm : link

Quote: Eli Manning but if that has ANYTHING to do with why they take a specific QB... dark days ahead.



This is what I keep saying. The Giants remain committed to Eli and his feelings. It is absurd. I’ve really never seen anything like it. Not only can’t we push Eli out, but when we bring another QB in, it has to be with Eli’s blessing - or because Eli is close with the guy.



And before everyone jumps down my throat, no, no one has ever said that. But it certainly seems like the Giants would like Jones more than most because of that connection. It’s ridiculous. In comment 14361212 DanMetroMan said:This is what I keep saying. The Giants remain committed to Eli and his feelings. It is absurd. I’ve really never seen anything like it. Not only can’t we push Eli out, but when we bring another QB in, it has to be with Eli’s blessing - or because Eli is close with the guy.And before everyone jumps down my throat, no, no one has ever said that. But it certainly seems like the Giants would like Jones more than most because of that connection. It’s ridiculous.

I mentioned this week's ago, and Sy made an important point Go Terps : 3/28/2019 2:31 pm : link If the Giants have a first round grade on Jones they're gonna take him at 6, not 17.

What a crock... Johnny5 : 3/28/2019 2:41 pm : link ... that they'll take him because of Eli. I mean seriously how dumb are some of you guys.



If - A BIG IF - they take him, it's because of what he showed against Clemson. He is not a bad QB but he was on a team that was not stellar. He has the tools and I don't see some horrible arm like everyone says. He's not Josh Allen but he's not Kyle Lauletta either. The fact that Cutcliffe is his coach doesn't hurt, because, guess what? Cutcliffe is actually a pretty damn good QB coach/evaluator.



That said, if the Giants are really high on him I agree with Terps that they would likely have to take him at #6.



I don't see that happening... but who knows?

RE: I mentioned this week's ago, and Sy made an important point bw in dc : 2/28/2019 2:54 pm : link

Quote: If the Giants have a first round grade on Jones they're gonna take him at 6, not 17.



Which would be utterly stupid when you factor that the contract at pick #6 is $25.5M and $13.1M for pick #17. In comment 14361273 Go Terps said:Which would be utterly stupid when you factor that the contract at pick #6 is $25.5M and $13.1M for pick #17.

RE: RE: I mentioned this week's ago, and Sy made an important point Giants38 : 3/28/2019 3:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361273 Go Terps said:





Quote:





If the Giants have a first round grade on Jones they're gonna take him at 6, not 17.







Which would be utterly stupid when you factor that the contract at pick #6 is $25.5M and $13.1M for pick #17.



It’s not that. It’s that if you want your QB - and you identify that guy as your franchise QB - you don’t risk losing him by hoping he falls to 17. That’s a good way to lose the guy you thought was your next franchise QB. In comment 14361329 bw in dc said:It’s not that. It’s that if you want your QB - and you identify that guy as your franchise QB - you don’t risk losing him by hoping he falls to 17. That’s a good way to lose the guy you thought was your next franchise QB.

RE: I mentioned this week's ago, and Sy made an important point BillKo : 3/28/2019 3:06 pm : link

Quote: If the Giants have a first round grade on Jones they're gonna take him at 6, not 17.



What's the logic? Particularly if another player at 6 has the highest grade?



Just because he's a QB? In comment 14361273 Go Terps said:What's the logic? Particularly if another player at 6 has the highest grade?Just because he's a QB?

RE: RE: RE: I mentioned this week's ago, and Sy made an important point bw in dc : 3/28/2019 3:07 pm : link

Quote:

Which would be utterly stupid when you factor that the contract at pick #6 is $25.5M and $13.1M for pick #17.







It’s not that. It’s that if you want your QB - and you identify that guy as your franchise QB - you don’t risk losing him by hoping he falls to 17. That’s a good way to lose the guy you thought was your next franchise QB.



Normally, I'd agree, but this circumstance wouldn't be normal.



So I'm willing to risk "losing" Jones at #6 believing there is a terrific chance he's at #17. Because I refuse to believe, and feel good about this risk, that no other team seriously considers Jones a top 15 pick. In comment 14361342 Giants38 said:Normally, I'd agree, but this circumstance wouldn't be normal.So I'm willing to risk "losing" Jones at #6 believing there is a terrific chance he's at #17. Because I refuse to believe, and feel good about this risk, that no other team seriously considers Jones a top 15 pick.

RE: RE: I mentioned this week's ago, and Sy made an important point Go Terps : 3/28/2019 3:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361273 Go Terps said:





Quote:





If the Giants have a first round grade on Jones they're gonna take him at 6, not 17.







What's the logic? Particularly if another player at 6 has the highest grade?



Just because he's a QB?



I can't speak for Sy, but my interpretation is that if the Giants think Daniel Jones is the next franchise QB they're not going to mess around and risk losing him between 6 and 17. In comment 14361362 BillKo said:I can't speak for Sy, but my interpretation is that if the Giants think Daniel Jones is the next franchise QB they're not going to mess around and risk losing him between 6 and 17.

I've said it all along Sy'56 : 3/28/2019 3:11 pm : link Ha I hate when people say that but oh well...



Jones is viewed as a better pro player than Haskins by more people than you think. Gun to my head...majority

RE: RE: RE: I mentioned this week's ago, and Sy made an important point BillKo : 3/28/2019 3:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361362 BillKo said:





Quote:





In comment 14361273 Go Terps said:





Quote:





If the Giants have a first round grade on Jones they're gonna take him at 6, not 17.







What's the logic? Particularly if another player at 6 has the highest grade?



Just because he's a QB?







I can't speak for Sy, but my interpretation is that if the Giants think Daniel Jones is the next franchise QB they're not going to mess around and risk losing him between 6 and 17.



Thinking he has a first round grade versus he's the next franchise QB are two different things.



If they think he's the best QB, then sure........they'd take him at 6.



That's the better case. In comment 14361371 Go Terps said:Thinking he has a first round grade versus he's the next franchise QB are two different things.If they think he's the best QB, then sure........they'd take him at 6.That's the better case.

QB’s rising up the board Oscar : 3/28/2019 3:12 pm : link Same story every year, no matter how bad the class seems at the end of the college season.



Bet we get four QB’s in the top 15 picks.

RE: Jones at #17 Capt. Don : 3/28/2019 3:14 pm : link

Quote: wouldn't surprise me.



Me neither. Wouldnt be surprised to see us jump Washington to get him. In comment 14361378 JonC said:Me neither. Wouldnt be surprised to see us jump Washington to get him.

RE: I mentioned this week's ago, and Sy made an important point Thegratefulhead : 3/28/2019 3:16 pm : link

Quote: If the Giants have a first round grade on Jones they're gonna take him at 6, not 17. If they have a higher grade on Jones than Haskins/Lock/Murray they need to go. In comment 14361273 Go Terps said:If they have a higher grade on Jones than Haskins/Lock/Murray they need to go.

RE: I've said it all along bw in dc : 3/28/2019 3:19 pm : link

Quote: Ha I hate when people say that but oh well...



Jones is viewed as a better pro player than Haskins by more people than you think. Gun to my head...majority



Haskins is definitely overrated. But if what you are saying is true, than Jones is more so... In comment 14361374 Sy'56 said:Haskins is definitely overrated. But if what you are saying is true, than Jones is more so...

RE: RE: I mentioned this week's ago, and Sy made an important point Go Terps : 3/28/2019 3:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361273 Go Terps said:





Quote:





If the Giants have a first round grade on Jones they're gonna take him at 6, not 17.



If they have a higher grade on Jones than Haskins/Lock/Murray they need to go.



I don't know about Murray, but I'd definitely rate Jones higher than Haskins and Lock. In comment 14361390 Thegratefulhead said:I don't know about Murray, but I'd definitely rate Jones higher than Haskins and Lock.

RE: I've said it all along Jay on the Island : 3/28/2019 3:24 pm : link

Quote: Ha I hate when people say that but oh well...



Jones is viewed as a better pro player than Haskins by more people than you think. Gun to my head...majority

What is your opinion on Jones? I feel like a crazy person when people say that Jones is worth of a 1st round pick. I just don't see it. I don't see anything special about him. In comment 14361374 Sy'56 said:What is your opinion on Jones? I feel like a crazy person when people say that Jones is worth of a 1st round pick. I just don't see it. I don't see anything special about him.

RE: If we take Jones at #6... Go Terps : 3/28/2019 3:27 pm : link

Quote: it makes passing on Darnold at #2 even more ridiculous.





The ridiculous part is doing it to sit him behind Eli. Total waste. In comment 14361422 bw in dc said:The ridiculous part is doing it to sit him behind Eli. Total waste.

RE: RE: I've said it all along Sy'56 : 3/28/2019 3:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361374 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





Ha I hate when people say that but oh well...



Jones is viewed as a better pro player than Haskins by more people than you think. Gun to my head...majority





What is your opinion on Jones? I feel like a crazy person when people say that Jones is worth of a 1st round pick. I just don't see it. I don't see anything special about him.



One thing you have to consider when watching Jones:



The talent on that Duke team was scary bad compared to their opponents. OL and the skill positions.



Jones is light years ahead the others when it comes to mechanics, understanding the game, and toughness. You won't find a tougher kid than him. In comment 14361413 Jay on the Island said:One thing you have to consider when watching Jones:The talent on that Duke team was scary bad compared to their opponents. OL and the skill positions.Jones is light years ahead the others when it comes to mechanics, understanding the game, and toughness. You won't find a tougher kid than him.

It's validating to read this Go Terps : 3/28/2019 3:32 pm : link Quote: Jones is light years ahead the others when it comes to mechanics, understanding the game, and toughness.



I was accused of zagging instead of zigging because I didn't join the Haskins craze after his workout. I was accused of zagging instead of zigging because I didn't join the Haskins craze after his workout.

RE: If we take Jones at #6... Brown Recluse : 3/28/2019 3:32 pm : link

Quote: it makes passing on Darnold at #2 even more ridiculous.





Remind me how many Super Bowls Darnold has won? How many playoff games?



Darnold hasn't done shit in the NFL yet. In comment 14361422 bw in dc said:Remind me how many Super Bowls Darnold has won? How many playoff games?Darnold hasn't done shit in the NFL yet.

RE: If we take Jones at #6... Jay on the Island : 3/28/2019 3:33 pm : link

Quote: it makes passing on Darnold at #2 even more ridiculous.



I am among those that think Gettleman has done a solid job so far as GM. He hasn't been perfect obviously but he has done well with the mess he inherited. If he takes Daniel Jones at 6 then I will completely change my opinion of him. I think that could be a decision that ends up wasting much of Barkleys prime.



Let's say Eli starts the whole season or most of it. That means Jones first full season will be 2020. It will be his first year starting so he will be given a pass when he struggles. The Giants will then give him the 2021 season to improve. When he likely doesn't improve much they will give him 2022 season as a make or break season. Then if they want to cut ties to him they need to go for a QB in the 2023 draft. Assuming they are able to get a QB then 2023 will be a rough developing year. That means 2024 will be the first year of Barkley's career where the Giants hopefully have their long term answer at QB and are ready to compete. In comment 14361422 bw in dc said:I am among those that think Gettleman has done a solid job so far as GM. He hasn't been perfect obviously but he has done well with the mess he inherited. If he takes Daniel Jones at 6 then I will completely change my opinion of him. I think that could be a decision that ends up wasting much of Barkleys prime.Let's say Eli starts the whole season or most of it. That means Jones first full season will be 2020. It will be his first year starting so he will be given a pass when he struggles. The Giants will then give him the 2021 season to improve. When he likely doesn't improve much they will give him 2022 season as a make or break season. Then if they want to cut ties to him they need to go for a QB in the 2023 draft. Assuming they are able to get a QB then 2023 will be a rough developing year. That means 2024 will be the first year of Barkley's career where the Giants hopefully have their long term answer at QB and are ready to compete.

RE: RE: RE: I've said it all along Jay on the Island : 3/28/2019 3:35 pm : link

Quote:

One thing you have to consider when watching Jones:



The talent on that Duke team was scary bad compared to their opponents. OL and the skill positions.



Jones is light years ahead the others when it comes to mechanics, understanding the game, and toughness. You won't find a tougher kid than him.

I am fully aware of that but another thing to consider is his lack of arm strength. It's not Lauletta bad but its average at best. How is this kid going to do in the winds of Giants stadium in the winter? He seems like the safe QB option rather than one with a franchise upside. In comment 14361431 Sy'56 said:I am fully aware of that but another thing to consider is his lack of arm strength. It's not Lauletta bad but its average at best. How is this kid going to do in the winds of Giants stadium in the winter? He seems like the safe QB option rather than one with a franchise upside.

Yes! YES!!! I LOVE IT!!! Klaatu : 3/28/2019 3:36 pm : link then take an OT at #17! Icing on the motherlovin' cake!



And at BBI...



Take Jones at #6,Icing on the motherlovin' cake!And at BBI...

RE: RE: RE: I've said it all along Giants38 : 3/28/2019 3:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361413 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





In comment 14361374 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





Ha I hate when people say that but oh well...



Jones is viewed as a better pro player than Haskins by more people than you think. Gun to my head...majority





What is your opinion on Jones? I feel like a crazy person when people say that Jones is worth of a 1st round pick. I just don't see it. I don't see anything special about him.







One thing you have to consider when watching Jones:



The talent on that Duke team was scary bad compared to their opponents. OL and the skill positions.



Jones is light years ahead the others when it comes to mechanics, understanding the game, and toughness. You won't find a tougher kid than him.



Sy:



You obviously do this for a living. But Jones lacks the ability to drive the ball. When you watch Lock or Haskins throw, the ball pops. It does not do that with Jones. I don’t see the natural arm talent with Jones that I do with the others. He certainly lacked talent around him. Nonetheless, that does not excuse the awful, awful showing he had against Wake Forrest - another pitiful team. In comment 14361431 Sy'56 said:Sy:You obviously do this for a living. But Jones lacks the ability to drive the ball. When you watch Lock or Haskins throw, the ball pops. It does not do that with Jones. I don’t see the natural arm talent with Jones that I do with the others. He certainly lacked talent around him. Nonetheless, that does not excuse the awful, awful showing he had against Wake Forrest - another pitiful team.

RE: RE: If we take Jones at #6... bw in dc : 3/28/2019 3:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361422 bw in dc said:





Quote:





it makes passing on Darnold at #2 even more ridiculous.









Remind me how many Super Bowls Darnold has won? How many playoff games?



Darnold hasn't done shit in the NFL yet.



Sure thing - 0 Super Bowls, 0 playoff wins. And?



However, he finished rather strong and got the most critical things a rookie QB can get his first year - experience and reps. In comment 14361439 Brown Recluse said:Sure thing - 0 Super Bowls, 0 playoff wins. And?However, he finished rather strong and got the most critical things a rookie QB can get his first year - experience and reps.

Does anyone have the QB velocity numbers from the combine? Brown Recluse : 3/28/2019 3:39 pm : link I'd be interested to know where Jones fits in with the others

RE: RE: If we take Jones at #6... BillKo : 3/28/2019 3:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361422 bw in dc said:





Quote:





it makes passing on Darnold at #2 even more ridiculous.







I am among those that think Gettleman has done a solid job so far as GM. He hasn't been perfect obviously but he has done well with the mess he inherited. If he takes Daniel Jones at 6 then I will completely change my opinion of him. I think that could be a decision that ends up wasting much of Barkleys prime.



Let's say Eli starts the whole season or most of it. That means Jones first full season will be 2020. It will be his first year starting so he will be given a pass when he struggles. The Giants will then give him the 2021 season to improve. When he likely doesn't improve much they will give him 2022 season as a make or break season. Then if they want to cut ties to him they need to go for a QB in the 2023 draft. Assuming they are able to get a QB then 2023 will be a rough developing year. That means 2024 will be the first year of Barkley's career where the Giants hopefully have their long term answer at QB and are ready to compete.



Flip side is, he's smart and after a year of watching he comes in and doesn't miss a beat in 2021........



You just don't know. While I appreciate your projection, that's all it really is. A guess. In comment 14361440 Jay on the Island said:Flip side is, he's smart and after a year of watching he comes in and doesn't miss a beat in 2021........You just don't know. While I appreciate your projection, that's all it really is. A guess.

RE: RE: RE: I've said it all along bw in dc : 3/28/2019 3:41 pm : link

Quote:

Jones is light years ahead the others when it comes to mechanics, understanding the game, and toughness. You won't find a tougher kid than him.



All that is great if you like a C+ arm.



I think Jones is best suited for an indoor team where conditions are more stable. In comment 14361431 Sy'56 said:All that is great if you like a C+ arm.I think Jones is best suited for an indoor team where conditions are more stable.

RE: RE: RE: If we take Jones at #6... BillKo : 3/28/2019 3:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361440 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





In comment 14361422 bw in dc said:





Quote:





it makes passing on Darnold at #2 even more ridiculous.







I am among those that think Gettleman has done a solid job so far as GM. He hasn't been perfect obviously but he has done well with the mess he inherited. If he takes Daniel Jones at 6 then I will completely change my opinion of him. I think that could be a decision that ends up wasting much of Barkleys prime.



Let's say Eli starts the whole season or most of it. That means Jones first full season will be 2020. It will be his first year starting so he will be given a pass when he struggles. The Giants will then give him the 2021 season to improve. When he likely doesn't improve much they will give him 2022 season as a make or break season. Then if they want to cut ties to him they need to go for a QB in the 2023 draft. Assuming they are able to get a QB then 2023 will be a rough developing year. That means 2024 will be the first year of Barkley's career where the Giants hopefully have their long term answer at QB and are ready to compete.







Flip side is, he's smart and after a year of watching he comes in and doesn't miss a beat in 2021........



You just don't know. While I appreciate your projection, that's all it really is. A guess.



I meant 2020!!!! In comment 14361458 BillKo said:I meant 2020!!!!

RE: RE: RE: RE: I've said it all along Jay on the Island : 3/28/2019 3:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361431 Sy'56 said:





Quote:







Jones is light years ahead the others when it comes to mechanics, understanding the game, and toughness. You won't find a tougher kid than him.







All that is great if you like a C+ arm.



I think Jones is best suited for an indoor team where conditions are more stable.

If Jones had Lock or Haskins arm strength I could fully get behind taking him in round 1. In comment 14361461 bw in dc said:If Jones had Lock or Haskins arm strength I could fully get behind taking him in round 1.

RE: RE: RE: If we take Jones at #6... Brown Recluse : 3/28/2019 3:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361439 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





In comment 14361422 bw in dc said:





Quote:





it makes passing on Darnold at #2 even more ridiculous.









Remind me how many Super Bowls Darnold has won? How many playoff games?



Darnold hasn't done shit in the NFL yet.







Sure thing - 0 Super Bowls, 0 playoff wins. And?



However, he finished rather strong and got the most critical things a rookie QB can get his first year - experience and reps.



So what? You keep talking about him as if he's accomplished something. He hasn't. He could very well end up being an average QB for the rest of his career. And yet you've already decided its *ridiculous* the Giants passed on him. In comment 14361454 bw in dc said:So what? You keep talking about him as if he's accomplished something. He hasn't. He could very well end up being an average QB for the rest of his career. And yet you've already decided its *ridiculous* the Giants passed on him.

Sy Jay on the Island : 3/28/2019 3:43 pm : link Are you going to be giving us any positional scouting reports this year or are you too busy? I would love to see your breakdown of the QB's.

RE: RE: If we take Jones at #6... bw in dc : 3/28/2019 3:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361422 bw in dc said:





Quote:





it makes passing on Darnold at #2 even more ridiculous.







I am among those that think Gettleman has done a solid job so far as GM. He hasn't been perfect obviously but he has done well with the mess he inherited. If he takes Daniel Jones at 6 then I will completely change my opinion of him. I think that could be a decision that ends up wasting much of Barkleys prime.



Let's say Eli starts the whole season or most of it. That means Jones first full season will be 2020. It will be his first year starting so he will be given a pass when he struggles. The Giants will then give him the 2021 season to improve. When he likely doesn't improve much they will give him 2022 season as a make or break season. Then if they want to cut ties to him they need to go for a QB in the 2023 draft. Assuming they are able to get a QB then 2023 will be a rough developing year. That means 2024 will be the first year of Barkley's career where the Giants hopefully have their long term answer at QB and are ready to compete.



That could very well play out. And wouldn't that be some serious salt on the wound for keeping Eli around... In comment 14361440 Jay on the Island said:That could very well play out. And wouldn't that be some serious salt on the wound for keeping Eli around...

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I've said it all along bw in dc : 3/28/2019 3:48 pm : link

Quote:

All that is great if you like a C+ arm.



I think Jones is best suited for an indoor team where conditions are more stable.





If Jones had Lock or Haskins arm strength I could fully get behind taking him in round 1.



That would indeed change the dynamic about Jones as a prospect. In comment 14361466 Jay on the Island said:That would indeed change the dynamic about Jones as a prospect.

RE: RE: RE: RE: If we take Jones at #6... bw in dc : 3/28/2019 3:51 pm : link

Quote:

So what? You keep talking about him as if he's accomplished something. He hasn't. He could very well end up being an average QB for the rest of his career. And yet you've already decided its *ridiculous* the Giants passed on him.



Darnold absolutely accomplished something. He got better - and not with the best cast of offensive talent - and he played 13 real games. The experience alone is nearly invaluable. Now, coming into this year, he'll have better players and the game will slow down considerably for him. In comment 14361467 Brown Recluse said:Darnold absolutely accomplished something. He got better - and not with the best cast of offensive talent - and he played 13 real games. The experience alone is nearly invaluable. Now, coming into this year, he'll have better players and the game will slow down considerably for him.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If we take Jones at #6... Brown Recluse : 3/28/2019 3:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361467 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:







So what? You keep talking about him as if he's accomplished something. He hasn't. He could very well end up being an average QB for the rest of his career. And yet you've already decided its *ridiculous* the Giants passed on him.







Darnold absolutely accomplished something. He got better - and not with the best cast of offensive talent - and he played 13 real games. The experience alone is nearly invaluable. Now, coming into this year, he'll have better players and the game will slow down considerably for him.



The experience is only valuable if it blossoms into something. The only rookie QB's that really accomplished anything last year were Mayfield and Jackson.



Its far too early to say much of anything definite with regards to the QB Darnold will be and what kind of career he will have. And without this information, its ridiculous to state emphatically whether or not the Giants should or shouldn't have passed on him.



You've got a narrative to push though. So carry on. In comment 14361488 bw in dc said:The experience is only valuable if it blossoms into something. The only rookie QB's that really accomplished anything last year were Mayfield and Jackson.Its far too early to say much of anything definite with regards to the QB Darnold will be and what kind of career he will have. And without this information, its ridiculous to state emphatically whether or not the Giants should or shouldn't have passed on him.You've got a narrative to push though. So carry on.

RE: Yes! YES!!! I LOVE IT!!! AcidTest : 3/28/2019 4:00 pm : link

Quote: Take Jones at #6, then take an OT at #17! Icing on the motherlovin' cake!



And at BBI...







You have a real talent with GIFs. In comment 14361446 Klaatu said:You have a real talent with GIFs.

I am one of Daniel Jones' harshest critics here Jay on the Island : 3/28/2019 4:01 pm : link To be fair there are some things to like. When watching him he does remind me a lot of Eli. I just don't think he has the arm talent to be a franchise QB.

You can be damn sure BlueManCrew : 3/28/2019 4:02 pm : link That if they’re in love with any of these QBs they’ll be making the pick at 6 not 17. They won’t sit back and wait for someone else to trade ahead of them if they feel a player is right to lead the franchise.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If we take Jones at #6... bw in dc : 3/28/2019 4:03 pm : link

Quote:



The experience is only valuable if it blossoms into something. The only rookie QB's that really accomplished anything last year were Mayfield and Jackson.



Its far too early to say much of anything definite with regards to the QB Darnold will be and what kind of career he will have. And without this information, its ridiculous to state emphatically whether or not the Giants should or shouldn't have passed on him.



You've got a narrative to push though. So carry on.



Fair enough.



I don't value RBs high in the draft at all; and my argument boiled down to Darnold being a much better pro prospect than Jones. So if we takes Jones at #6, when we could have had Darnold at #2, I think that is very poor management. And yes, I'm saying that being very bullish on Darnold going forward... In comment 14361512 Brown Recluse said:Fair enough.I don't value RBs high in the draft at all; and my argument boiled down to Darnold being a much better pro prospect than Jones. So if we takes Jones at #6, when we could have had Darnold at #2, I think that is very poor management. And yes, I'm saying that being very bullish on Darnold going forward...

RE: RE: Yes! YES!!! I LOVE IT!!! Klaatu : 3/28/2019 4:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361446 Klaatu said:





Quote:





Take Jones at #6, then take an OT at #17! Icing on the motherlovin' cake!



And at BBI...











You have a real talent with GIFs.



Thanks, but I don't make them. In comment 14361527 AcidTest said:Thanks, but I don't make them.

. Brown Recluse : 3/28/2019 4:13 pm : link Coach Nasty Leonard

‏



@DukeCoachLeo

Mar 26

More

Daniel Jones Was About 50 Passes Into His Passing Period At Pro Day.



NFL Scout Next To Me: "Has There Been An Incomplete Pass, Yet?"



Me: "No."



Scout: "That's Hard To Do."



Me: "That's What Daniel Does."



#NFLCombine #NFLDraft2019

I'm not the biggest Jones fan. Brown Recluse : 3/28/2019 4:17 pm : link And my first reaction to drafting him wouldn't be the greatest. But the Giants hired Pat Shurmur for a reason, and if they do draft him - I'm gonna trust that Shurmur can turn him into a winning QB.

I like Daniel Jones robbieballs2003 : 3/28/2019 4:19 pm : link The problem to me is not the arm strength. It is the injury history. That is cause for concern with him having wheels. He has to be smart at the next level.

Accuracy, mechanics, toughness Oscar : 3/28/2019 4:21 pm : link It’s all great. But do you (Sy, or someone who knows what they are talking about) think his arm is strong enough? Can you provide a comp in that regard?



I see arm talent as overrated when you’re talking about a Josh Allen/throw it through a brick wall type. Those other factors are more important than being able to throw the ball 80 yards effortlessly I agree. But I see arm talent as a sort of minimum requirement thing, where you need to have a strong arm AND the other stuff.



If a guy has a rag arm that worries me big time regardless of his other abilities.

RE: I'm not the biggest Jones fan. Jay on the Island : 3/28/2019 4:22 pm : link

Quote: And my first reaction to drafting him wouldn't be the greatest. But the Giants hired Pat Shurmur for a reason, and if they do draft him - I'm gonna trust that Shurmur can turn him into a winning QB.

I will attempt to talk myself into it. I have been unfairly harsh at times criticizing him. If Drew Lock made quick decisions and read defenses like Jones then we would be clamoring for the Giants to trade up to the #1 pick to draft him. I don't want Jones but if the Giants take him I hope he turns into a more athletic Eli Manning. I see so many similarities between the two but Eli has a stronger arm. In comment 14361560 Brown Recluse said:I will attempt to talk myself into it. I have been unfairly harsh at times criticizing him. If Drew Lock made quick decisions and read defenses like Jones then we would be clamoring for the Giants to trade up to the #1 pick to draft him. I don't want Jones but if the Giants take him I hope he turns into a more athletic Eli Manning. I see so many similarities between the two but Eli has a stronger arm.

You know who might be a good comp for Jones? Sam Bradford... Go Terps : 3/28/2019 4:23 pm : link There's a reason that Bradford keeps getting paid by teams despite a complete inability to stay healthy. It's because his mechanics and accuracy in the short passing game are impeccable.



It's worth mentioning that Sam Bradford's OC from 2015 (Philly) to 2017 ('16 & '17 in MIN) was Pat Shurmur. Those three years are probably the best work of Bradford's career, with a total completion % approaching 70%. Bradford started 2017 on fire (74.4%, 3/0, 8.9 YPA) but, as always, got hurt and gave way to Keenum.



Injuries have destroyed Bradford's career, but he knows how to play the position. I wonder if Bradford is on Shurmur's mind when he watches Jones.

RE: RE: If we take Jones at #6... Johnny5 : 3/28/2019 4:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361422 bw in dc said:





Quote:





it makes passing on Darnold at #2 even more ridiculous.







I am among those that think Gettleman has done a solid job so far as GM. He hasn't been perfect obviously but he has done well with the mess he inherited. If he takes Daniel Jones at 6 then I will completely change my opinion of him. I think that could be a decision that ends up wasting much of Barkleys prime.



Let's say Eli starts the whole season or most of it. That means Jones first full season will be 2020. It will be his first year starting so he will be given a pass when he struggles. The Giants will then give him the 2021 season to improve. When he likely doesn't improve much they will give him 2022 season as a make or break season. Then if they want to cut ties to him they need to go for a QB in the 2023 draft. Assuming they are able to get a QB then 2023 will be a rough developing year. That means 2024 will be the first year of Barkley's career where the Giants hopefully have their long term answer at QB and are ready to compete.

I guess you should change your handle since you are really a seer.



@Jay Kreskin on the island In comment 14361440 Jay on the Island said:I guess you should change your handle since you are really a seer.@Jayon the island

Keep in mind Jay on the Island : 3/28/2019 4:24 pm : link After the Giants drafted Lauletta last year Shurmur said several times that he felt that arm strength was overrated. These comments are why I believe the Giants interest in Jones is true.

I really dislike Jones.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/28/2019 4:24 pm : link but the narrative has been set in stone by BBI.



If he's selected, it isn't because he's a good prospect - it is because of a mandate by Eli!!



I wish I could say you could make some of this shit up, but I'd be dead wrong - there are actually fucking idiots here who think that's true.

RE: . bw in dc : 3/28/2019 4:25 pm : link

Quote: Coach Nasty Leonard

‏



@DukeCoachLeo

Mar 26

More

Daniel Jones Was About 50 Passes Into His Passing Period At Pro Day.



NFL Scout Next To Me: "Has There Been An Incomplete Pass, Yet?"



Me: "No."



Scout: "That's Hard To Do."



Me: "That's What Daniel Does."



#NFLCombine #NFLDraft2019



Have to be careful with this because it's like watching a hitter just demolish the ball at batting practice. But then the lights go on, something changes, and it's just not the same batter. In comment 14361557 Brown Recluse said:Have to be careful with this because it's like watching a hitter just demolish the ball at batting practice. But then the lights go on, something changes, and it's just not the same batter.

RE: RE: RE: If we take Jones at #6... Jay on the Island : 3/28/2019 4:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361440 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





In comment 14361422 bw in dc said:





Quote:





it makes passing on Darnold at #2 even more ridiculous.







I am among those that think Gettleman has done a solid job so far as GM. He hasn't been perfect obviously but he has done well with the mess he inherited. If he takes Daniel Jones at 6 then I will completely change my opinion of him. I think that could be a decision that ends up wasting much of Barkleys prime.



Let's say Eli starts the whole season or most of it. That means Jones first full season will be 2020. It will be his first year starting so he will be given a pass when he struggles. The Giants will then give him the 2021 season to improve. When he likely doesn't improve much they will give him 2022 season as a make or break season. Then if they want to cut ties to him they need to go for a QB in the 2023 draft. Assuming they are able to get a QB then 2023 will be a rough developing year. That means 2024 will be the first year of Barkley's career where the Giants hopefully have their long term answer at QB and are ready to compete.





I guess you should change your handle since you are really a seer.



@Jay Kreskin on the island

lol fair enough. This goes for any QB obviously which is why the Giants have to be right about choosing the right guy. In comment 14361575 Johnny5 said:lol fair enough. This goes for any QB obviously which is why the Giants have to be right about choosing the right guy.

RE: You know who might be a good comp for Jones? Sam Bradford... Johnny5 : 3/28/2019 4:26 pm : link

Quote: There's a reason that Bradford keeps getting paid by teams despite a complete inability to stay healthy. It's because his mechanics and accuracy in the short passing game are impeccable.



It's worth mentioning that Sam Bradford's OC from 2015 (Philly) to 2017 ('16 & '17 in MIN) was Pat Shurmur. Those three years are probably the best work of Bradford's career, with a total completion % approaching 70%. Bradford started 2017 on fire (74.4%, 3/0, 8.9 YPA) but, as always, got hurt and gave way to Keenum.



Injuries have destroyed Bradford's career, but he knows how to play the position. I wonder if Bradford is on Shurmur's mind when he watches Jones.

From a passing perspective maybe, but the kid can run. And he is fearless when he does it. I think he throws a better long ball than Bradford. But who knows? It's tough for me to be upset no matter who they draft. Basing it on Youtube vids... lol. If they draft him I'll root for him. In comment 14361574 Go Terps said:From a passing perspective maybe, but the kid can run. And he is fearless when he does it. I think he throws a better long ball than Bradford. But who knows? It's tough for me to be upset no matter who they draft. Basing it on Youtube vids... lol. If they draft him I'll root for him.

RE: I really dislike Jones.. Jay on the Island : 3/28/2019 4:26 pm : link

Quote: but the narrative has been set in stone by BBI.



If he's selected, it isn't because he's a good prospect - it is because of a mandate by Eli!!



I wish I could say you could make some of this shit up, but I'd be dead wrong - there are actually fucking idiots here who think that's true.

I'm not crazy about Jones either but this highlight video does encourage me a bit. You have to admit that the similarities to Eli are evident immediately.

- ( In comment 14361577 FatMan in Charlotte said:I'm not crazy about Jones either but this highlight video does encourage me a bit. You have to admit that the similarities to Eli are evident immediately. Link - ( New Window

I think he seems like a pretty average passer Heisenberg : 3/28/2019 4:27 pm : link love the smarts and the competitiveness. Just not clear if he's talented enough to be a franchise guy.

RE: I really dislike Jones.. bw in dc : 3/28/2019 4:27 pm : link

Quote: but the narrative has been set in stone by BBI.



If he's selected, it isn't because he's a good prospect - it is because of a mandate by Eli!!



I wish I could say you could make some of this shit up, but I'd be dead wrong - there are actually fucking idiots here who think that's true.



Who said that? In comment 14361577 FatMan in Charlotte said:Who said that?

RE: You know who might be a good comp for Jones? Sam Bradford... bw in dc : 3/28/2019 4:28 pm : link

Quote: There's a reason that Bradford keeps getting paid by teams despite a complete inability to stay healthy. It's because his mechanics and accuracy in the short passing game are impeccable.



It's worth mentioning that Sam Bradford's OC from 2015 (Philly) to 2017 ('16 & '17 in MIN) was Pat Shurmur. Those three years are probably the best work of Bradford's career, with a total completion % approaching 70%. Bradford started 2017 on fire (74.4%, 3/0, 8.9 YPA) but, as always, got hurt and gave way to Keenum.



Injuries have destroyed Bradford's career, but he knows how to play the position. I wonder if Bradford is on Shurmur's mind when he watches Jones.



Bradford actually has a good arm. I'm thinking Andy Dalton. In comment 14361574 Go Terps said:Bradford actually has a good arm. I'm thinking Andy Dalton.

RE: You know who might be a good comp for Jones? Sam Bradford... AcidTest : 3/28/2019 4:31 pm : link

Quote: There's a reason that Bradford keeps getting paid by teams despite a complete inability to stay healthy. It's because his mechanics and accuracy in the short passing game are impeccable.



It's worth mentioning that Sam Bradford's OC from 2015 (Philly) to 2017 ('16 & '17 in MIN) was Pat Shurmur. Those three years are probably the best work of Bradford's career, with a total completion % approaching 70%. Bradford started 2017 on fire (74.4%, 3/0, 8.9 YPA) but, as always, got hurt and gave way to Keenum.



Injuries have destroyed Bradford's career, but he knows how to play the position. I wonder if Bradford is on Shurmur's mind when he watches Jones.



Excellent analysis. In comment 14361574 Go Terps said:Excellent analysis.

The arm strength stuff is overblown AcesUp : 3/28/2019 4:33 pm : link It's mediocre by NFL starter standards for sure but he's not in dead armed Peyton or Lauletta territories. It's above baseline. I do think his upside is capped to being an average NFL starter but that's more a result of him not being deadly accurate or having that insane improv ability. Those are the two traits that make the special guys special. He's okay in both those categories though. "A lot of periods but no exclamation points" was the best description for him.



I'm more comfortable with him in round 2 or a trade up from that spot though. I'd be a little worried he's in that no man's land come 2nd contract.

RE: I mentioned this week's ago, and Sy made an important point AcidTest : 3/28/2019 4:39 pm : link

Quote: If the Giants have a first round grade on Jones they're gonna take him at 6, not 17.



Agreed. They won't risk him not being available at #17.



I also agree with Sy that Jones had a poor OL, his receivers dropped a ton of balls, and he took a lot of hits. He does resemble Eli in many respects. In comment 14361273 Go Terps said:Agreed. They won't risk him not being available at #17.I also agree with Sy that Jones had a poor OL, his receivers dropped a ton of balls, and he took a lot of hits. He does resemble Eli in many respects.

I like him. rasbutant : 3/28/2019 4:40 pm : link



Haskins looks good and has good numbers but you watch the youtube videos and he has all day to throw the ball. When he does get a little pressure he doesn't look so good anymore. However you can't knock him for something out of his control, and he did take advantage of what was given to him.



Watch Jones in the video linked. Under duress and still puts the ball where it needs to be. Not his fault the WR's doesn't make a play. You see it over and over again.

- ( Was disappointed with him at the senior bowl though. I also thought Kyle Lauletta was a 2nd round pick, so what do i know.Haskins looks good and has good numbers but you watch the youtube videos and he has all day to throw the ball. When he does get a little pressure he doesn't look so good anymore. However you can't knock him for something out of his control, and he did take advantage of what was given to him.Watch Jones in the video linked. Under duress and still puts the ball where it needs to be. Not his fault the WR's doesn't make a play. You see it over and over again. Link - ( New Window

RE: RE: I really dislike Jones.. Brown Recluse : 3/28/2019 4:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361577 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





but the narrative has been set in stone by BBI.



If he's selected, it isn't because he's a good prospect - it is because of a mandate by Eli!!



I wish I could say you could make some of this shit up, but I'd be dead wrong - there are actually fucking idiots here who think that's true.





I'm not crazy about Jones either but this highlight video does encourage me a bit. You have to admit that the similarities to Eli are evident immediately. Link - ( New Window )



That one part where it flashes back to Eli was great, haha.



And holy crap his receivers drop a lot of balls. In comment 14361582 Jay on the Island said:That one part where it flashes back to Eli was great, haha.And holy crap his receivers drop a lot of balls.

I don’t know why people here continue to push the narrative that Jim in Hoboken : 3/28/2019 4:50 pm : link the Giants know what they are doing. It takes special incompetence to be this bad for this long with a supposed franchise QB. Have they recently demonstrated that they have a plan in the moves they’ve made? And I’m not even talking about identifying talent, which can be a crapshoot. Everybody’s already giving Gettleman credit for last yearms draft, how abiut let’s wait a couple of years first.



There is no way Jones is the 6th best player in this draft. Don’t even try to rationalize it.

It concerns me BlueLou'sBack : 3/28/2019 4:51 pm : link if the team thinks another 15 years of Eli Manning part II would be just fine.



So the team is aiming for .500 ball long term?



That's what I think of Eli over the long haul.





Because that's what Eli has been, fact.





The Giants can't do better than that? They can't AIM to do better than that? SMH.



Just my perspective from this particular armchair.

RE: RE: If we take Jones at #6... Coach Red Beaulieu : 3/28/2019 4:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361422 bw in dc said:





Quote:





it makes passing on Darnold at #2 even more ridiculous.









Remind me how many Super Bowls Darnold has won? How many playoff games?



Darnold hasn't done shit in the NFL yet.

Coaches Killed - 1 In comment 14361439 Brown Recluse said:Coaches Killed - 1

I feel like this guys ceiling is DT249 : 3/28/2019 4:54 pm : link Jimmy Garropolo. Absolute best case scenario. Would I be happy with a Jimmy G? Sure. Do I think we should really try to do better? You bet

RE: It concerns me Johnny5 : 3/28/2019 4:58 pm : link

Quote: if the team thinks another 15 years of Eli Manning part II would be just fine.



So the team is aiming for .500 ball long term?



That's what I think of Eli over the long haul.





Because that's what Eli has been, fact.





The Giants can't do better than that? They can't AIM to do better than that? SMH.



Just my perspective from this particular armchair.

Geezus. I'd gladly take .500 ball along with 2 more Super bowls.



And we can blame Reese for the current shit show. If he could even be mediocre at evaluating offensive lineman the Eli led Giants would be well above .500. In comment 14361627 BlueLou'sBack said:Geezus. I'd gladly take .500 ball along with 2 more Super bowls.And we can blame Reese for the current shit show. If he could even be mediocre at evaluating offensive lineman the Eli led Giants would be well above .500.

RE: I don't know why people here continue to push the narrative that Klaatu : 3/28/2019 5:00 pm : link

Quote:

There is no way Jones is the 6th best player in this draft. Don’t even try to rationalize it.



You're right! He's way better than 6th! Maybe they should trade up to make sure they get him!



In comment 14361626 Jim in Hoboken said:You're right! He's way better than 6th! Maybe they should trade up to make sure they get him!

OMG with these comments Johnny5 : 3/28/2019 5:00 pm : link It's amazing how arrogant some of you phucquers are in thinking you know better than people whose job it is to live eat and sleep football as their living. It really is comical some of the things I read here... lol

RE: It concerns me Brown Recluse : 3/28/2019 5:01 pm : link

Quote: if the team thinks another 15 years of Eli Manning part II would be just fine.



So the team is aiming for .500 ball long term?



That's what I think of Eli over the long haul.





Because that's what Eli has been, fact.





The Giants can't do better than that? They can't AIM to do better than that? SMH.



Just my perspective from this particular armchair.



Its also a fact that Eli has spent the last half of his career behind some of the worst lines in football but whatever. Go squash some grapes. In comment 14361627 BlueLou'sBack said:Its also a fact that Eli has spent the last half of his career behind some of the worst lines in football but whatever. Go squash some grapes.

RE: RE: I really dislike Jones.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/28/2019 5:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361577 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





but the narrative has been set in stone by BBI.



If he's selected, it isn't because he's a good prospect - it is because of a mandate by Eli!!



I wish I could say you could make some of this shit up, but I'd be dead wrong - there are actually fucking idiots here who think that's true.







Who said that?



Really?



Here's Greg:

Quote: Would confirm most of my suspicions about Gettleman and the way the Giants are operating these days.



GiantsFan84:

Quote: if they take jones it's entirely because of the mannings

GiantsFan84 : 2:28 pm : link : reply

and their relationship with cutcliff. it has nothing to do with jones who is quite simply not that good.



Giants38:

Quote: This is what I keep saying. The Giants remain committed to Eli and his feelings. It is absurd. I’ve really never seen anything like it. Not only can’t we push Eli out, but when we bring another QB in, it has to be with Eli’s blessing - or because Eli is close with the guy.



That's just on this thread. This idea that we are drafting Jones as a personal favor to Eli has been mentioned ad nauseum on this site.



Complete horseshit. In comment 14361584 bw in dc said:Really?Here's Greg:GiantsFan84:Giants38:That's just on this thread. This idea that we are drafting Jones as a personal favor to Eli has been mentioned ad nauseum on this site.Complete horseshit.

I just don't think it's realistic that any GM would look at Jones Ten Ton Hammer : 3/28/2019 5:18 pm : link compared to the prospects that may be available at 6 and 17 and think that's the right guy.

This whole ‘Deep State Manning Conspiracy DonnieD89 : 3/28/2019 5:22 pm : link is just bullshit. I can’t believe people convince themselves that Eli Manning has the Giants organization under his thumb. This is all just stupid nonsense. If that was the case he was controlling the organization, he would have an extended contract like Drew Breeze be now. Jeez!

At this point John In CO : 3/28/2019 5:28 pm : link I think the BEST thing that could possibly happen is Daniel Jones goes on to be a very successful starting NFL QB for someone....anyone! Because I really want to come back to some of these pre-draft threads and reread some of this crap from the BBI experts!:)



All I have seen from outside sources are pretty much glowing reports. Most have Jones in the top 4 QB's, if not the top 2. Reading here you would think he would be lucky to be a 3rd or 4th rounder, if that. What is it that everyone here is seeing that the scouts are not???? Where re the scouting reports that have him so highly rated wrong???



Is it possible-maybe- that the national experts dont give a damn that he is a "Duke QB", while that may be a disqualifying factor based on some clown who the Giants drafted more than 20 years ago?????





No love for Drew Lock I suppose except JonC said there's some GFAN52 : 3/28/2019 5:32 pm : link interest by the Giants. Look forward to seeing if they bring him in for a private workout.

Lauletta might have been just a 4th rounder, but it still Jim in Hoboken : 3/28/2019 5:32 pm : link represented a bad use of resources. They picked him for a reason, not because they wanted to throw a pick away, but how alarming is it that they soured on him so quickly.



Obviously Jones is no Lauletta, but it might just be a similar misuse of resources to draft him at 6. I hope it doesn’t happen, but if it does I am goinf to be mighty upset. We will have at least one maybe more of a tier 1 talent defender to choose from at 6, and this team is claiming that they are all in this year, what’s the justification in picking Jones, who has more worts than most of the QB prospects last year, so that he can sit behind Eli for a year?

Dave Brown is no clown Go Terps : 3/28/2019 5:37 pm : link He wasn't a great NFL QB, but he did have a 10 year NFL career. In the end he wasn't talented enough to justify the draft expense, but it's not like he squandered his shot through stupidity. The guy worked hard and was tough on the field. He just wasn't talented enough; the error there was Young's. I've got nothing against Dave Brown.

RE: RE: RE: I really dislike Jones.. Greg from LI : 3/28/2019 5:38 pm : link

Quote:

Here's Greg:





Quote:





Would confirm most of my suspicions about Gettleman and the way the Giants are operating these days.



I didn't say they would be drafting him as a favor to Eli Manning. What I was saying is that they would be continuing to base their decisions on potential impact on Eli Manning, a player nearing the end of his career who likely only has another year or two left, that a factor in why they would prefer Jones (assuming that they actually do prefer Jones) is the comfort level Eli would have with him given their mutual ties to David Cutcliffe and Jones' participation in the Manning passing camps.



Don't put words in my mouth. In comment 14361654 FatMan in Charlotte said:I didn't say they would be drafting him as a favor to Eli Manning. What I was saying is that they would be continuing to base their decisions on potential impact on Eli Manning, a player nearing the end of his career who likely only has another year or two left, that a factor in why they would prefer Jones (assuming that they actually do prefer Jones) is the comfort level Eli would have with him given their mutual ties to David Cutcliffe and Jones' participation in the Manning passing camps.Don't put words in my mouth.

No, Brown wasn't a clown Greg from LI : 3/28/2019 5:40 pm : link But he was a pretty bad NFL quarterback. Some of that was beyond his control. He was stuck playing for a coach who never believed in him and who ran an neanderthal offense that did him no favors. In the right situation, he might have been a functional NFL starter, but he still would have been a disappointment of a second round pick in that case.

One more thing about Brown Go Terps : 3/28/2019 5:42 pm : link His teams played better football and had better records than the highly paid jokers that have populated this team the past few years. If you want to call someone a clown, the 2013-2018 Giants had plenty.

RE: I don't put much stock into college stats tyrik13 : 3/28/2019 5:47 pm : link

Quote: But Daniel Jones' stats are very poor. I predict that Daniel Jones will be the next Blaine Gabbert.



His “poor stats” are due to him having a horrible supporting cast around him. Kid is a player who elevated his players around him. He’s nothing like Blaine Gabbert. In comment 14361459 Jay on the Island said:His “poor stats” are due to him having a horrible supporting cast around him. Kid is a player who elevated his players around him. He’s nothing like Blaine Gabbert.

RE: If we take Jones at #6... tyrik13 : 3/28/2019 5:49 pm : link

Quote: it makes passing on Darnold at #2 even more ridiculous.





Darnold is overrated, mediocre QB at best In comment 14361422 bw in dc said:Darnold is overrated, mediocre QB at best

RE: RE: RE: If we take Jones at #6... Gatorade Dunk : 3/28/2019 6:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361439 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





In comment 14361422 bw in dc said:





Quote:





it makes passing on Darnold at #2 even more ridiculous.









Remind me how many Super Bowls Darnold has won? How many playoff games?



Darnold hasn't done shit in the NFL yet.





Coaches Killed - 1

You're a special kind of special, Mr. Divvy. In comment 14361630 Coach Red Beaulieu said:You're a special kind of special, Mr. Divvy.

RE: No, Brown wasn't a clown bw in dc : 3/28/2019 6:33 pm : link

Quote: But he was a pretty bad NFL quarterback. Some of that was beyond his control. He was stuck playing for a coach who never believed in him and who ran an neanderthal offense that did him no favors. In the right situation, he might have been a functional NFL starter, but he still would have been a disappointment of a second round pick in that case.



And you could tell he really got the yips. He was seeing ghosts very early in his career... In comment 14361678 Greg from LI said:And you could tell he really got the yips. He was seeing ghosts very early in his career...

RE: RE: RE: I really dislike Jones.. bw in dc : 3/28/2019 6:38 pm : link

Quote:

That's just on this thread. This idea that we are drafting Jones as a personal favor to Eli has been mentioned ad nauseum on this site.



Complete horseshit.



There are dots to connect to Eli - the Manning Camps, playing under Cutcliffe, they supposedly have trained together, etc. So there would be a comfort level there in the transition - in theory.



For me, I could easily see Jints Central actually liking all those intangibles as a reason to draft Jones.



(I know that's not what you are saying. Just giving me reasoning why Jones would be appealing...) In comment 14361654 FatMan in Charlotte said:There are dots to connect to Eli - the Manning Camps, playing under Cutcliffe, they supposedly have trained together, etc. So there would be a comfort level there in the transition - in theory.For me, I could easily see Jints Central actually liking all those intangibles as a reason to draft Jones.(I know that's not what you are saying. Just giving me reasoning why Jones would be appealing...)

On Moving the Chains they were saying that his Pro Day was very PatersonPlank : 3/28/2019 6:42 pm : link impressive (which is of course different from what the BBI contingent who watched on TV said). His footwork and accuracy were specifically called out, and said his footwork was far superior to Haskins.



The guy may have what it takes, and I'd be fine with him at #17

Jones carried Duke on his back Canton : 3/28/2019 6:43 pm : link He made them a ranked team (top 25) for the first time in their history. Jones played in the ACC. One of the tougher conferences in America. That can't be overlooked.



EA's mantra for QB's is:



1- Leadership? Does he make the team around him better?

2- Does he have courage and poise?

3- Vision? Touch? Range? Mobility?

4- Can he take the big hit? Does he get rattled?



Those are just a few and he checks all the boxes. So i wouldnt be surpised if he's the pick.



RE: At this point Thegratefulhead : 3/28/2019 6:48 pm : link

Quote: I think the BEST thing that could possibly happen is Daniel Jones goes on to be a very successful starting NFL QB for someone....anyone! Because I really want to come back to some of these pre-draft threads and reread some of this crap from the BBI experts!:)



All I have seen from outside sources are pretty much glowing reports. Most have Jones in the top 4 QB's, if not the top 2. Reading here you would think he would be lucky to be a 3rd or 4th rounder, if that. What is it that everyone here is seeing that the scouts are not???? Where re the scouting reports that have him so highly rated wrong???



Is it possible-maybe- that the national experts dont give a damn that he is a "Duke QB", while that may be a disqualifying factor based on some clown who the Giants drafted more than 20 years ago?????

He could very well be successful in the right system. I think those of us that don't want him want our next QB to have the ability to drive the ball downfield as well as be accurate on the short to intermediate throws. It would make us harder to defend and it would help Barkley. Billion dollar franchises with tons of money to evaluate players are wrong more often than not about quarterbacks. I have no illusions about my own expertise on the matter. What I can tell you is that I can play the position and when I watch him throw I just don't see the arm I prefer in a QB. I attended UNLV with Randall Cunningham and threw with him. I have every bit his arm, so I am biased when it comes to arm strength when playing the position. In comment 14361667 John In CO said:He could very well be successful in the right system. I think those of us that don't want him want our next QB to have the ability to drive the ball downfield as well as be accurate on the short to intermediate throws. It would make us harder to defend and it would help Barkley. Billion dollar franchises with tons of money to evaluate players are wrong more often than not about quarterbacks. I have no illusions about my own expertise on the matter. What I can tell you is that I can play the position and when I watch him throw I just don't see the arm I prefer in a QB. I attended UNLV with Randall Cunningham and threw with him. I have every bit his arm, so I am biased when it comes to arm strength when playing the position.

This weak arm thing is getting to much traction PatersonPlank : 3/28/2019 6:52 pm : link If the Giants and other scouts think his arm is NFL caliber, then who are we to judge? These guys do this for a living, we watch youtube

RE: RE: No, Brown wasn't a clown MojoEd : 3/28/2019 6:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361678 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





But he was a pretty bad NFL quarterback. Some of that was beyond his control. He was stuck playing for a coach who never believed in him and who ran an neanderthal offense that did him no favors. In the right situation, he might have been a functional NFL starter, but he still would have been a disappointment of a second round pick in that case.







And you could tell he really got the yips. He was seeing ghosts very early in his career...

The first game action I recall D. Brown getting was Week 13 1992 season at Dallas. They put him in at the end of a blowout loss. Jimmy Johnson pounded the cr@p out of him with all out blitzes. Struck me as extremely cold thing to do, but JJ wasn’t going to let him gain any confidence. In comment 14361726 bw in dc said:The first game action I recall D. Brown getting was Week 13 1992 season at Dallas. They put him in at the end of a blowout loss. Jimmy Johnson pounded the cr@p out of him with all out blitzes. Struck me as extremely cold thing to do, but JJ wasn’t going to let him gain any confidence.

RE: Jones carried Duke on his back bw in dc : 3/28/2019 6:55 pm : link

Quote: He made them a ranked team (top 25) for the first time in their history. Jones played in the ACC. One of the tougher conferences in America. That can't be overlooked.



EA's mantra for QB's is:



1- Leadership? Does he make the team around him better?

2- Does he have courage and poise?

3- Vision? Touch? Range? Mobility?

4- Can he take the big hit? Does he get rattled?



Those are just a few and he checks all the boxes. So i wouldnt be surpised if he's the pick.



The NFL will make you uncomfortable as a QB. And there are going to be many times in a game where that lack of comfort is going to require you to gun the ball into a tight window. So while you may have accuracy, you'd better have the right amount of velocity to get the ball there is time. Otherwise, passes that should be completions turn into missed opportunities or even turnovers. In comment 14361742 Canton said:The NFL will make you uncomfortable as a QB. And there are going to be many times in a game where that lack of comfort is going to require you to gun the ball into a tight window. So while you may have accuracy, you'd better have the right amount of velocity to get the ball there is time. Otherwise, passes that should be completions turn into missed opportunities or even turnovers.

RE: This whole 'Deep State Manning Conspiracy FStubbs : 3/28/2019 6:55 pm : link

Quote: is just bullshit. I can’t believe people convince themselves that Eli Manning has the Giants organization under his thumb. This is all just stupid nonsense. If that was the case he was controlling the organization, he would have an extended contract like Drew Breeze be now. Jeez!



This. Plus the team wouldn't have traded Beckham if Eli were making personnel decisions. In comment 14361659 DonnieD89 said:This. Plus the team wouldn't have traded Beckham if Eli were making personnel decisions.

RE: This weak arm thing is getting to much traction tyrik13 : 3/28/2019 6:57 pm : link

Quote: If the Giants and other scouts think his arm is NFL caliber, then who are we to judge? These guys do this for a living, we watch youtube



Who said he had a weak arm? In comment 14361756 PatersonPlank said:Who said he had a weak arm?

RE: On Moving the Chains they were saying that his Pro Day was very Tesla : 3/28/2019 6:57 pm : link

Quote: impressive (which is of course different from what the BBI contingent who watched on TV said). His footwork and accuracy were specifically called out, and said his footwork was far superior to Haskins.



The guy may have what it takes, and I'd be fine with him at #17



I'm always amazed that teams put any weight into a QB's pro day. What does it matter what they can do throwing the ball in shorts with no defense on the field? As compared to watching tape of them playing in actual games. In comment 14361740 PatersonPlank said:I'm always amazed that teams put any weight into a QB's pro day. What does it matter what they can do throwing the ball in shorts with no defense on the field? As compared to watching tape of them playing in actual games.

Too much emphasis on arm strength Go Terps : 3/28/2019 7:11 pm : link This isn't the '80s. Playing QB today, IMO, is about some combination of two approaches:



1. Understanding the defense pre-snap, getting your offense in the appropriate play/alignment, getting through your progressions, and delivering the ball accurately and on time



and/or



2. Being able to extend plays and make things happen off schedule



Here's what playing QB is not about anymore: 7 step drops and doing a Daryle Lamonica impersonation.



I think I could probably come up with 8 or 9 traits I'd consider more important than arm strength for a QB. I think it's only really a plus if it's a huge arm that allows easy off platform throws (Rodgers or Mahomes), and only really a minus if it limits your ability to reach certain parts of the field accurately and on time...I think it's actually pretty rare to see such a level of weakness in an NFL QB. People knocked Chad Pennington for having a weak arm, but it didn't keep him from having a successful NFL career.



Gimme a QB that's smart, accurate, has good feet, and is tough. I'll take that over the big arm every time.

Daniel Jones Jay on the Island : 3/28/2019 7:19 pm : link has average arm strength. If he had Haskins or Locks arm strength then I would be excited about the chance to add him with the 6th pick. The million dollar question is can the intangibles make up for his average arm? There is a lot to like there but the Giants will need to add weapons at WR if he is going to be the choice. Parris Campbell or Hakeem Butler would be a great start.



I like Foster Moreau from LSU in the 4th or 5th round range because I think he could be a sleeper TE who's downside is a blocking TE. Moreau is a good blocker who opened eyes on the combine with a 4.6 40. He wasn't utilized much as a receiver in college so his best football could be ahead of him.

The question isn't his arm strength Canton : 3/28/2019 7:23 pm : link He can throw a good deep ball and worth touch as well.



It's his velocity for sideline routes that can get him in trouble.



Read and watch the two articles i posted, that talk about his velocity, srm strength, and his ability to throw the deep pass.



Both good reads..

RE: and the second video bw in dc : 3/28/2019 7:47 pm : link

Quote: . Link - ( New Window )



On those plays where the ball needs to be driven - and the plays illustrated aren't 25+ yard throws - you can see where Jones does not possess the type of arm talent I think needed. Notice, too, his feet aren't set to give him the proper base.



But that's where I go back to my comment where the NFL makes you uncomfortable. So you had better have the quality arm to make the throws that are actually there and available. Those situations where you can't quite get back to your fundamentals, like getting your feet properly set. If not, you miss out on making plays... In comment 14361786 Canton said:On those plays where the ball needs to be driven - and the plays illustrated aren't 25+ yard throws - you can see where Jones does not possess the type of arm talent I think needed. Notice, too, his feet aren't set to give him the proper base.But that's where I go back to my comment where the NFL makes you uncomfortable. So you had better have the quality arm to make the throws that are actually there and available. Those situations where you can't quite get back to your fundamentals, like getting your feet properly set. If not, you miss out on making plays...

RE: Dave Brown is no clown AcidTest : 3/28/2019 7:54 pm : link

Quote: He wasn't a great NFL QB, but he did have a 10 year NFL career. In the end he wasn't talented enough to justify the draft expense, but it's not like he squandered his shot through stupidity. The guy worked hard and was tough on the field. He just wasn't talented enough; the error there was Young's. I've got nothing against Dave Brown.



Agreed. In comment 14361675 Go Terps said:Agreed.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I really dislike Jones.. Giants38 : 3/28/2019 8:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361654 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:







Here's Greg:





Quote:





Would confirm most of my suspicions about Gettleman and the way the Giants are operating these days.







I didn't say they would be drafting him as a favor to Eli Manning. What I was saying is that they would be continuing to base their decisions on potential impact on Eli Manning, a player nearing the end of his career who likely only has another year or two left, that a factor in why they would prefer Jones (assuming that they actually do prefer Jones) is the comfort level Eli would have with him given their mutual ties to David Cutcliffe and Jones' participation in the Manning passing camps.



Don't put words in my mouth.



Same here. I said that IF we draft a QB, we'd be drafting the QB Eli is comfortable with. I absolutely believe that Eli's feelings will have played a role in us drafting Jones if we go that route. And why not? We continue to base a ton of decisions on Eli's feelings anyway. Might as well go all out. In comment 14361677 Greg from LI said:Same here. I said that IF we draft a QB, we'd be drafting the QB Eli is comfortable with. I absolutely believe that Eli's feelings will have played a role in us drafting Jones if we go that route. And why not? We continue to base a ton of decisions on Eli's feelings anyway. Might as well go all out.

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/28/2019 8:20 pm : link Quote: And why not? We continue to base a ton of decisions on Eli's feelings anyway. Might as well go all out.



Sure we do!



Where do you guys get well fitting tinfoil hats? Sure we do!Where do you guys get well fitting tinfoil hats?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I really dislike Jones.. Ten Ton Hammer : 3/28/2019 8:24 pm : link

Quote: I said that IF we draft a QB, we'd be drafting the QB Eli is comfortable with.





Look, I'm pretty sold on the idea that John Mara got bit on the ass by the blowback on Eli sitting down for a game and is now overcorrecting that mistake, but the idea that their evaluation of 2019 draft QBs includes 'will Eli like working with him?' is ridiculous. In comment 14361826 Giants38 said:Look, I'm pretty sold on the idea that John Mara got bit on the ass by the blowback on Eli sitting down for a game and is now overcorrecting that mistake, but the idea that their evaluation of 2019 draft QBs includes 'will Eli like working with him?' is ridiculous.

RE: What scares me Anakim : 3/28/2019 8:30 pm : link

Quote: is if Gettleman really does like Jones, I fear that he'll think Jones won't be there at 17 (like Washington would take him) and he would reach for DJ at 6.



I'm concerned about this. Granted that Gettleman has his "gold jacket" standard, but if he truly sees Jones as a franchise QB, I don't think he'd be someone to fuck around and be cute and pray that he drops to 17, even though everyone thinks he won't go before that. In comment 14361253 Anakim said:I'm concerned about this. Granted that Gettleman has his "gold jacket" standard, but if he truly sees Jones as a franchise QB, I don't think he'd be someone to fuck around and be cute and pray that he drops to 17, even though everyone thinks he won't go before that.

This issue with him isn't that he has an average arm Zeke's Alibi : 3/28/2019 8:31 pm : link It's that he has an average arm and he is consistently late on his throws. In the NFL that will be a recipe for disaster.



I watched all these QBs this year wanting to like them. Jones and Herbert were the two that really dropped on my wishlist.

RE: This issue with him isn't that he has an average arm bw in dc : 3/28/2019 8:45 pm : link

Quote: It's that he has an average arm and he is consistently late on his throws. In the NFL that will be a recipe for disaster.



I watched all these QBs this year wanting to like them. Jones and Herbert were the two that really dropped on my wishlist.



I'll say this about Herbert - the raw ability is plus-plus. The arm, the athleticism, throwing on the run, the ability to make real positive yards on the run. He really lost his way in the second half of the season, but it's hard not keep him on the radar as serious prospect in 2019. In comment 14361839 Zeke's Alibi said:I'll say this about Herbert - the raw ability is plus-plus. The arm, the athleticism, throwing on the run, the ability to make real positive yards on the run. He really lost his way in the second half of the season, but it's hard not keep him on the radar as serious prospect in 2019.

RE: This issue with him isn't that he has an average arm bw in dc : 3/28/2019 8:46 pm : link

Quote: It's that he has an average arm and he is consistently late on his throws. In the NFL that will be a recipe for disaster.



I watched all these QBs this year wanting to like them. Jones and Herbert were the two that really dropped on my wishlist.



I'll say this about Herbert - the raw ability is plus-plus. The arm, the athleticism, throwing on the run, the ability to make real positive yards on the run. He really lost his way in the second half of the season, but it's hard not keep him on the radar as serious prospect in 2019. In comment 14361839 Zeke's Alibi said:I'll say this about Herbert - the raw ability is plus-plus. The arm, the athleticism, throwing on the run, the ability to make real positive yards on the run. He really lost his way in the second half of the season, but it's hard not keep him on the radar as serious prospect in 2019.

I don't watch a ton of Duke football SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/28/2019 8:52 pm : link & don't think I'm alone in that here. I get the whole 'Dave Brown went to Duke!' narrative, but can someone with no agenda tell me the 411 about Jones.

Jones in my eyes... bw in dc : 3/28/2019 8:59 pm : link Very good athlete, prototype size, seems to shine in the 5-15 yard area, keeps his feet moving, seems undaunted by a good rush, and, I don't know anymore if this is still a huge positive, he's been mentored by Cutcliffe.



Let's assume, too, he's a fairly bright guy being at Duke... ;)

RE: RE: Dave Brown is no clown jnoble : 3/28/2019 9:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14361675 Go Terps said:





Quote:





He wasn't a great NFL QB, but he did have a 10 year NFL career. In the end he wasn't talented enough to justify the draft expense, but it's not like he squandered his shot through stupidity. The guy worked hard and was tough on the field. He just wasn't talented enough; the error there was Young's. I've got nothing against Dave Brown.







Agreed.



Brown did a pretty involved interview with Business Insider in 2011 you can Google. He admitted Reeves conservative run first ball control offense didn't fit what he was used to running at Duke under Spurrier and he wasn't athletic enough to do Brett Favre type things when plays broke down. Also pretty much called Fassel out as a liar on the way he was cut two days after shaking on a deal to renegotiate his salary to stay on the team. Although I think cutting Brown was Ernie Accorsi's decision, The Toupee boasted about it being his first task immediately after being named GM in 1998 in his book ("I saw his play and knew we weren't going anywhere with him") In comment 14361810 AcidTest said:Brown did a pretty involved interview with Business Insider in 2011 you can Google. He admitted Reeves conservative run first ball control offense didn't fit what he was used to running at Duke under Spurrier and he wasn't athletic enough to do Brett Favre type things when plays broke down. Also pretty much called Fassel out as a liar on the way he was cut two days after shaking on a deal to renegotiate his salary to stay on the team. Although I think cutting Brown was Ernie Accorsi's decision, The Toupee boasted about it being his first task immediately after being named GM in 1998 in his book ("I saw his play and knew we weren't going anywhere with him")

RE: I don't watch a ton of Duke football jnoble : 3/28/2019 9:06 pm : link

Quote: & don't think I'm alone in that here. I get the whole 'Dave Brown went to Duke!' narrative, but can someone with no agenda tell me the 411 about Jones.



I get that Duke hasn't exactly been an NFL QB talent producing powerhouse in the past, but neither was Simms's Moorehead State or Collin's Penn State or outside of Eli, how many great QBs came out of Mississippi? In comment 14361870 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:I get that Duke hasn't exactly been an NFL QB talent producing powerhouse in the past, but neither was Simms's Moorehead State or Collin's Penn State or outside of Eli, how many great QBs came out of Mississippi?

RE: Jones in my eyes... Johnny5 : 3/28/2019 9:10 pm : link

Quote: Very good athlete, prototype size, seems to shine in the 5-15 yard area, keeps his feet moving, seems undaunted by a good rush, and, I don't know anymore if this is still a huge positive, he's been mentored by Cutcliffe.



Let's assume, too, he's a fairly bright guy being at Duke... ;)

Agreed, and the primary concern is his velocity on sideline outs... potential for pick 6's in the NFL. In comment 14361879 bw in dc said:Agreed, and the primary concern is his velocity on sideline outs... potential for pick 6's in the NFL.

RE: if they take jones it's entirely because of the mannings djm : 3/28/2019 9:17 pm : link

Quote: and their relationship with cutcliff. it has nothing to do with jones who is quite simply not that good.



Anyone who truly thinks this is true, and there are many in this thread, are taking a huge leap.



Don’t suppose it’s possible that the giants actually like the player as well as the Eli/Cutliff connection...nope, the giants just want to suck forever. They would actually draft a qb on “connections” alone.



Stop being ridiculous. In comment 14361266 GiantsFan84 said:Anyone who truly thinks this is true, and there are many in this thread, are taking a huge leap.Don’t suppose it’s possible that the giants actually like the player as well as the Eli/Cutliff connection...nope, the giants just want to suck forever. They would actually draft a qb on “connections” alone.Stop being ridiculous.

Eli is here for one more season. LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/28/2019 9:25 pm : link One. He is 38 years old.



Eli's "comfort" with the QB is irrelevant. Eli will be a professional.

RE: Whatever he is jnoble : 3/28/2019 9:44 pm : link

Quote: Comparing him to Dave Brown because they both went to Duke a generation apart is lazy and silly....

Gotta be honest though, in some ways they are eerily similar aside from Duke: tall (Brown was 6'4" or 5") wore #17, both have rather mundane first and last names... lol In comment 14361889 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:Gotta be honest though, in some ways they are eerily similar aside from Duke: tall (Brown was 6'4" or 5") wore #17, both have rather mundane first and last names... lol

RE: I don't watch a ton of Duke football AcesUp : 3/28/2019 10:45 pm : link

Quote: & don't think I'm alone in that here. I get the whole 'Dave Brown went to Duke!' narrative, but can someone with no agenda tell me the 411 about Jones.



Watched 5 of his games (UVA, Pitt, UNC, Wake, Clemson) because the Giants were done by October and the 12pm college games stink, so figured I'd check out Jones. He's hard to get a read on for the opposite reason as Haskins, his supporting talent was God awful. Despite the arm strength talk, it's not that bad, I'd classify it as on par with an average NFL arm. Some of his sideline throws do float but we're not talking a noodle arm. Intermediate accuracy may be meh. He does everything else well though, while nothing is really exceptional. Maybe his touch is elite? That's probably the one part of his game that stood out to me watching. He's decisive in his throws too. He also seems to elevate his play in the redzone. And he can run, not a fluid athlete but he moves and Duke actually ran designed stuff for him. Scrambling ability is ok but he's not really a Mayfield or Mahomes type off script. He looked all world vs. UNC but I felt his Virginia game was more impressive, you could have accused the other 10 starters on offense of point shaving and I wouldn't have flinched but he managed to not look terrible.



Personally, I think he's got a good shot at being an average starter but not sure he's got much upside beyond that. Initially I made the Dak comparison but somebody else mentioned Foles which is probably a more apt comparison. So faster Nick Foles? In comment 14361870 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Watched 5 of his games (UVA, Pitt, UNC, Wake, Clemson) because the Giants were done by October and the 12pm college games stink, so figured I'd check out Jones. He's hard to get a read on for the opposite reason as Haskins, his supporting talent was God awful. Despite the arm strength talk, it's not that bad, I'd classify it as on par with an average NFL arm. Some of his sideline throws do float but we're not talking a noodle arm. Intermediate accuracy may be meh. He does everything else well though, while nothing is really exceptional. Maybe his touch is elite? That's probably the one part of his game that stood out to me watching. He's decisive in his throws too. He also seems to elevate his play in the redzone. And he can run, not a fluid athlete but he moves and Duke actually ran designed stuff for him. Scrambling ability is ok but he's not really a Mayfield or Mahomes type off script. He looked all world vs. UNC but I felt his Virginia game was more impressive, you could have accused the other 10 starters on offense of point shaving and I wouldn't have flinched but he managed to not look terrible.Personally, I think he's got a good shot at being an average starter but not sure he's got much upside beyond that. Initially I made the Dak comparison but somebody else mentioned Foles which is probably a more apt comparison. So faster Nick Foles?

RE: This weak arm thing is getting to much traction giantstock : 1:41 am : link

Quote: If the Giants and other scouts think his arm is NFL caliber, then who are we to judge? These guys do this for a living, we watch youtube



There's other NFL Scouts that don;'t think he does. SO you are going to listen to the ones you want to hear, right? SO am I. ANd from what I see I think the scouts that you're listening to are lying to you. In comment 14361756 PatersonPlank said:There's other NFL Scouts that don;'t think he does. SO you are going to listen to the ones you want to hear, right? SO am I. ANd from what I see I think the scouts that you're listening to are lying to you.

From what I've seen I can't buy into him CromartiesKid21 : 3:27 am : link Jones scrambles to scramble, and he definitely doesn't have the athleticism or size to do that in the pros. In watching 2 halfs of different games he had all of 3 throws total further than 10 air yards. That offense revolves around flare routes and screens, and to a lesser extent curls and slants, moreso than even some air raid offenses. He seems to have enough arm strength when he can set up for the throw, but his arm seems lacking on off-base throws.



While he does have some traits that are interesting, such as his pocket presence, I'm not seeing a 1st round pick at all.

Hr is rising up professional draft boards LakeGeorgeGiant : 4:48 am : link "but I've seen him play two halves!"

Arm stregth may be overrated as a strength UberAlias : 5:33 am : link But arm weakness as a limitation isn’t. NFL Dbacks closing speed on a different level.

It would be a colossal mistake UberAlias : 5:41 am : link To draft Jones when Rosen could have been had for the same price.

RE: Not advocating for Jones GFAN52 : 8:48 am : link

Quote: But here is an article that provides an argument on why he should be considered. New York Giants: Why Daniel Jones Could Be a Far Better Option Than You Think - ( New Window )



“Draft him at 17 with ease”? Perhaps not. In comment 14362205 Beer Man said:“Draft him at 17 with ease”? Perhaps not.

Uggh Johnny5 : 9:12 am : link I read some of these posts and really I think Eric should change the name of this site to BigGMinteractive.com or maybe BigIwatchYoutubesoIknowmorethanthesedumbfrontoffices.com.

RE: It would be a colossal mistake Brown Recluse : 9:40 am : link

Quote: To draft Jones when Rosen could have been had for the same price.



You mean “if” not “when.”



We dont know if hes even available or what the cost is In comment 14362120 UberAlias said:You mean “if” not “when.”We dont know if hes even available or what the cost is

It was mittenedman : 9:46 am : link always Jones.



I called this months ago. When the smoke clears he’s a top 10 pick and the favorite for the Giants. And as I thought before, they may have to trade up for him.

RE: It was Johnny5 : 10:19 am : link

Quote: always Jones.



I called this months ago. When the smoke clears he’s a top 10 pick and the favorite for the Giants. And as I thought before, they may have to trade up for him.

OMG, this place will have a complete and utter meltdown if that happens... lol In comment 14362313 mittenedman said:OMG, this place will have a complete and utter meltdown if that happens... lol

RE: I think Jones' deep ball is his strength Jay on the Island : 10:37 am : link

Quote: from the games I watched. I thought his intermediate accuracy wasn't on point. His short passing game was fine.

The similarities to Eli stand out instantly. In comment 14362402 Jim in Forest Hills said:The similarities to Eli stand out instantly.

RE: RE: I think Jones' deep ball is his strength Johnny5 : 10:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 14362402 Jim in Forest Hills said:





Quote:





from the games I watched. I thought his intermediate accuracy wasn't on point. His short passing game was fine.





The similarities to Eli stand out instantly.

I don't see the Eli comparison physically. He is more mobile and Eli's problems are in the short passing game. In comment 14362409 Jay on the Island said:I don't see the Eli comparison physically. He is more mobile and Eli's problems are in the short passing game.

RE: I would suggest PatersonPlank : 10:46 am : link

Quote: watching this video below. I was not a fan of Jones at all but after watching the video below I am more hopeful about his upside if he is the pick. There is quite a bit to like. Link - ( New Window )



He looks good to me in this video. He's mobile, moves around well in a messy pocket (Duke's OL sucked so he always had company back there), his WR's dropped a lot of balls but he was almost always on target, he made all the throws, and his footwork was great. He always had his feet where they should be, which is key for accuracy. In comment 14362316 Jay on the Island said:He looks good to me in this video. He's mobile, moves around well in a messy pocket (Duke's OL sucked so he always had company back there), his WR's dropped a lot of balls but he was almost always on target, he made all the throws, and his footwork was great. He always had his feet where they should be, which is key for accuracy.

RE: I would suggest Eric on Li : 10:54 am : link

Quote: watching this video below. I was not a fan of Jones at all but after watching the video below I am more hopeful about his upside if he is the pick. There is quite a bit to like. Link - ( New Window )



That's been my reaction the more I've watched him too. For anyone other than Luck, system/mental fit might be the #1 factor in success over talent. If Shurmur thinks Jones is the best fit for what he wants to do I think there's enough flashes of talent there to have hope. In comment 14362316 Jay on the Island said:That's been my reaction the more I've watched him too. For anyone other than Luck, system/mental fit might be the #1 factor in success over talent. If Shurmur thinks Jones is the best fit for what he wants to do I think there's enough flashes of talent there to have hope.

RE: RE: I would suggest Jay on the Island : 10:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 14362316 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





watching this video below. I was not a fan of Jones at all but after watching the video below I am more hopeful about his upside if he is the pick. There is quite a bit to like. Link - ( New Window )







That's been my reaction the more I've watched him too. For anyone other than Luck, system/mental fit might be the #1 factor in success over talent. If Shurmur thinks Jones is the best fit for what he wants to do I think there's enough flashes of talent there to have hope.

He's growing on me the more I watch him. Obviously Eli is the starting QB but I think Jones is the most NFL ready QB in the draft. I overreacted to the reports that his arm strength was average. He won't be confused with Josh Allen but he has plenty IMO. In comment 14362435 Eric on Li said:He's growing on me the more I watch him. Obviously Eli is the starting QB but I think Jones is the most NFL ready QB in the draft. I overreacted to the reports that his arm strength was average. He won't be confused with Josh Allen but he has plenty IMO.

RE: RE: I would suggest Jay on the Island : 11:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 14362316 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





watching this video below. I was not a fan of Jones at all but after watching the video below I am more hopeful about his upside if he is the pick. There is quite a bit to like. Link - ( New Window )







He looks good to me in this video. He's mobile, moves around well in a messy pocket (Duke's OL sucked so he always had company back there), his WR's dropped a lot of balls but he was almost always on target, he made all the throws, and his footwork was great. He always had his feet where they should be, which is key for accuracy.

His downfield accuracy is impressive just as Eli's was when he came out. If he is drafted I hope the Giants get him a receiver with their 2nd round pick even if it means a trade up. Parris Campbell would be ideal but Hakeem Butler would also be a great addition. In comment 14362427 PatersonPlank said:His downfield accuracy is impressive just as Eli's was when he came out. If he is drafted I hope the Giants get him a receiver with their 2nd round pick even if it means a trade up. Parris Campbell would be ideal but Hakeem Butler would also be a great addition.

RE: RE: RE: I would suggest Johnny5 : 11:30 am : link

Quote: Parris Campbell would be ideal but Hakeem Butler would also be a great addition.

Parris is interesting also N'Keal Harry from Az St looks really interesting. I have been scoping him on Youtube since Nate Burleson was talking him up on the NFL network, I really like what I see. In comment 14362455 Jay on the Island said:Parris is interesting also N'Keal Harry from Az St looks really interesting. I have been scoping him on Youtube since Nate Burleson was talking him up on the NFL network, I really like what I see.

RE: Uggh AcesUp : 11:45 am : link

Quote: I read some of these posts and really I think Eric should change the name of this site to BigGMinteractive.com or maybe BigIwatchYoutubesoIknowmorethanthesedumbfrontoffices.com.



He's a QB for a power 5 conference team that has been discussed as a potential first rounder since late September. He was on TV literally every single week, like 3-4 clicks up from the main ESPN channel. Daniel Jones isn't some deep sleeper. Save the snark for the threads about some random safety in the sun belt conference. In comment 14362235 Johnny5 said:He's a QB for a power 5 conference team that has been discussed as a potential first rounder since late September. He was on TV literally every single week, like 3-4 clicks up from the main ESPN channel. Daniel Jones isn't some deep sleeper. Save the snark for the threads about some random safety in the sun belt conference.

RE: RE: Uggh Johnny5 : 11:53 am : link

Quote: In comment 14362235 Johnny5 said:





Quote:





I read some of these posts and really I think Eric should change the name of this site to BigGMinteractive.com or maybe BigIwatchYoutubesoIknowmorethanthesedumbfrontoffices.com.







He's a QB for a power 5 conference team that has been discussed as a potential first rounder since late September. He was on TV literally every single week, like 3-4 clicks up from the main ESPN channel. Daniel Jones isn't some deep sleeper. Save the snark for the threads about some random safety in the sun belt conference.

lol, Aces I was referring to the people constantly slamming DG/Mara/Tisch/_____. Basically the "No plan, old man" contingency. I actually like Jones, and my point is though I have an opinion on the matter I am not nearly arrogant enough (as some of these phucquers) to get so caught up in pushing my opinions as gospel. In comment 14362511 AcesUp said:lol, Aces I was referring to the people constantly slamming DG/Mara/Tisch/_____. Basically the "No plan, old man" contingency. I actually like Jones, and my point is though I have an opinion on the matter I am not nearly arrogant enough (as some of these phucquers) to get so caught up in pushing my opinions as gospel.

I gotcha AcesUp : 12:00 pm : link I was confused because we're discussing a QB here, basically the only player on the field that casual fans are watching every single play.



I agree with you 100% that a fans opinion on a college prospect should come with a little humility unless they're grinding the film and qualified to know what they're looking at.

RE: It concerns me djm : 12:03 pm : link

Quote: if the team thinks another 15 years of Eli Manning part II would be just fine.



So the team is aiming for .500 ball long term?



That's what I think of Eli over the long haul.





Because that's what Eli has been, fact.





The Giants can't do better than that? They can't AIM to do better than that? SMH.



Just my perspective from this particular armchair.



Your perspective blows. In comment 14361627 BlueLou'sBack said:Your perspective blows.

Don't discount the SB's, but can you imagine how many teams Bill L : 12:10 pm : link would jump on the opportunity to have a QB that you could plug in for 15 years, never missing a game?

it's the perfect groupthink example mittenedman : 2:14 pm : link there are some very vocal fans here at BBI who hate Daniel Jones and post numerous times a day how much he sucks.



It catches on and pretty soon it's gospel.



he does not suck. He is a 6'5" quarterback who runs in th 4.6's and competes his ass off. He's tough as nails. And he has the footwork of a 10-year NFL veteran. This was true a few months ago and the fact he's a "late riser" is amateur-hour BullShit. As is the fact he doesn't have a good arm. This guy is an excellent passer and threw many Peyton Manning-esque passes whenever I watched him.



Forget what a guy does in college - if you are projecting a QB into the NFL and dealing with what he's going to face - Daniel Jones is an outstanding prospect. My one reservation with the Giants taking him is he's so similar in style to Eli. Say he goes 10-15 years: if you're a Giants fan you are basically watching the same QB for almost 30 years! Just for the sake of changing things up....but Jones is a "mobile Eli". Could be fun.

RE: it's the perfect groupthink example Jay on the Island : 2:28 pm : link

Quote: there are some very vocal fans here at BBI who hate Daniel Jones and post numerous times a day how much he sucks.



It catches on and pretty soon it's gospel.



he does not suck. He is a 6'5" quarterback who runs in th 4.6's and competes his ass off. He's tough as nails. And he has the footwork of a 10-year NFL veteran. This was true a few months ago and the fact he's a "late riser" is amateur-hour BullShit. As is the fact he doesn't have a good arm. This guy is an excellent passer and threw many Peyton Manning-esque passes whenever I watched him.



Forget what a guy does in college - if you are projecting a QB into the NFL and dealing with what he's going to face - Daniel Jones is an outstanding prospect. My one reservation with the Giants taking him is he's so similar in style to Eli. Say he goes 10-15 years: if you're a Giants fan you are basically watching the same QB for almost 30 years! Just for the sake of changing things up....but Jones is a "mobile Eli". Could be fun.

He's also only 21. He is actually younger than Haskins yet he is more advanced than probably any QB in the draft. There seems to be an uncertainty in regards to his upside but due to his age and talent I think it's fair to assume that he can be a franchise QB. In comment 14362795 mittenedman said:He's also only 21. He is actually younger than Haskins yet he is more advanced than probably any QB in the draft. There seems to be an uncertainty in regards to his upside but due to his age and talent I think it's fair to assume that he can be a franchise QB.

There are 2 things working against Jones Eric on Li : 2:39 pm : link 1. his arm talent isn't exciting

2. he didn't put up big numbers



You could have said those same 2 things about Tom Brady too, so even though there's no comparing anyone to Tom Brady it does illustrate that sometimes stats can be deceiving and arm strength can be overcome. I don't know if Jones has a top tier mind for the game or even the best in this class, but if the pro scouts do it would seem foolish to write him off. In the first minute of the link posted above against VT alone his WR's dropped two 50+ yard receptions that were thrown on the money. That's a constant theme in almost every game I've seen.

RE: There are 2 things working against Jones Jay on the Island : 3:09 pm : link

Quote: 1. his arm talent isn't exciting

2. he didn't put up big numbers



You could have said those same 2 things about Tom Brady too, so even though there's no comparing anyone to Tom Brady it does illustrate that sometimes stats can be deceiving and arm strength can be overcome. I don't know if Jones has a top tier mind for the game or even the best in this class, but if the pro scouts do it would seem foolish to write him off. In the first minute of the link posted above against VT alone his WR's dropped two 50+ yard receptions that were thrown on the money. That's a constant theme in almost every game I've seen.

That 16 minute video I shared yesterday shows several beautiful deep throws that Jones put on the money that his WR's or TE's just dropped. In comment 14362821 Eric on Li said:That 16 minute video I shared yesterday shows several beautiful deep throws that Jones put on the money that his WR's or TE's just dropped.

Anyone mittenedman : 3:12 pm : link who thinks Jones cant throw the ball well enough doesnt know what theyre talking about. Arm strength is a non issue.

D. Jones rising up....... johnboyw : 3:13 pm : link This guy is "rising up" because he just had a good workout. That will last for a couple of weeks but then everyone will go back and look at his film and realize he's a mid to late first round talent who will be there if the Giants want him at 17.

That said, I can still see a scenario where they either trade #37 for Rosen or draft Grier with that pick. Grier to me is a sleeper. Not a lot of noise about him right now. But he has that confident, QB swagger you like to see and has been very productive in a top conference.

We shall see.

RE: D. Jones rising up....... Jay on the Island : 3:28 pm : link

Quote: This guy is "rising up" because he just had a good workout. That will last for a couple of weeks but then everyone will go back and look at his film and realize he's a mid to late first round talent who will be there if the Giants want him at 17.

That said, I can still see a scenario where they either trade #37 for Rosen or draft Grier with that pick. Grier to me is a sleeper. Not a lot of noise about him right now. But he has that confident, QB swagger you like to see and has been very productive in a top conference.

We shall see.

Players never rise significantly due to their pro day or combine performance. When you hear that a player "rises" after either it is because the media is talking to more scouts and front office personnel and they begin to learn what they real experts think about the prospects rather than from just tv personalities like McShay, Kiper, etc. In comment 14362873 johnboyw said:Players never rise significantly due to their pro day or combine performance. When you hear that a player "rises" after either it is because the media is talking to more scouts and front office personnel and they begin to learn what they real experts think about the prospects rather than from just tv personalities like McShay, Kiper, etc.

So the only knocks against Daniel Jones Jay on the Island : 3:29 pm : link are that he has good but not elite arm strength and his numbers in college weren't great which can be explained by the severe lack of talent that Duke had on offense.

RE: So the only knocks against Daniel Jones DT249 : 3:33 pm : link

Quote: are that he has good but not elite arm strength and his numbers in college weren't great which can be explained by the severe lack of talent that Duke had on offense.



Hope I'm not misreading your implication but just "good" arm strength could be a problem given where we play. Not just something to toss aside imo In comment 14362892 Jay on the Island said:Hope I'm not misreading your implication but just "good" arm strength could be a problem given where we play. Not just something to toss aside imo

The argument about Tom Brady having a mediocre arm BlueLou'sBack : 3:40 pm : link like Jones, and look how that turned out, is fallacious. For every Tom Brady type that turns into Tom Brady, there are 100 or more who don't amount to a hill of beans.



Or fine, I'll buy the Brady argument: let's draft Jones in the 5th or 6th round. I'd be down for that.

RE: RE: So the only knocks against Daniel Jones Jay on the Island : 3:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14362892 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





are that he has good but not elite arm strength and his numbers in college weren't great which can be explained by the severe lack of talent that Duke had on offense.







Hope I'm not misreading your implication but just "good" arm strength could be a problem given where we play. Not just something to toss aside imo

His arm strength looks on par with Eli's. In comment 14362896 DT249 said:His arm strength looks on par with Eli's.

RE: The argument about Tom Brady having a mediocre arm Jay on the Island : 3:46 pm : link

Quote: like Jones, and look how that turned out, is fallacious. For every Tom Brady type that turns into Tom Brady, there are 100 or more who don't amount to a hill of beans.



Or fine, I'll buy the Brady argument: let's draft Jones in the 5th or 6th round. I'd be down for that.

They didn't say Brady had a mediocre arm they said he had a weak arm. I remember reading how one scout didn't think he could throw a spiral. Brees was said to have a mediocre arm. Deshaun Watson's velocity was the worst at the combine IIRC. I believe he threw the ball the same speed as Kyle Lauletta. In comment 14362910 BlueLou'sBack said:They didn't say Brady had a mediocre arm they said he had a weak arm. I remember reading how one scout didn't think he could throw a spiral. Brees was said to have a mediocre arm. Deshaun Watson's velocity was the worst at the combine IIRC. I believe he threw the ball the same speed as Kyle Lauletta.

RE: RE: RE: So the only knocks against Daniel Jones DT249 : 3:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14362896 DT249 said:





Quote:





In comment 14362892 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





are that he has good but not elite arm strength and his numbers in college weren't great which can be explained by the severe lack of talent that Duke had on offense.







Hope I'm not misreading your implication but just "good" arm strength could be a problem given where we play. Not just something to toss aside imo





His arm strength looks on par with Eli's.



I don't know about that... 2018 Eli? Sure. Younger Eli? I'd have to disagree In comment 14362916 Jay on the Island said:I don't know about that... 2018 Eli? Sure. Younger Eli? I'd have to disagree