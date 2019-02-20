Revisiting the Lauletta pick- Sean : 7:47 am Last year the Lauletta pick had mixed reactions here. 4th round pick, but his skill set matched what Shurmur looks for in a QB. A year later, everyone is dismissing him as a successor to Eli.



Obviously the arrest was a big setback for him & his brief performance in Washington was terrible, but it still has only been one year. Based on comments from Shurmur, it does seem he was disappointed with him.



I find it interesting that he has been dismissed based on comments from Mara & Gettleman - both admitting the QB position needs to be addressed.



It does feel like a QB drafted at 6/17 would be more of a franchise commitment while the likes of Nassib, Webb & Lauletta are strictly developmental, regardless of what is said after the pick.

Releasing Webb whose arm is light years better than Lauletta's GeofromNJ : 9:21 am : link and using a 4th round pick on a quarterback with a weak arm who will never be franchise was nothing more than an attempt to insult your predecessor. That Gettleman needed to do this tells me something about his character. Yeah, I know. The Jets traded for Trevor Siemian; but Siemian may have been brought on board to help school Darnold, something that Webb cannot do. I would not give up on Webb just yet.

the Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am : : 9:35 am : link lack of discussion about Lauletta is very disappointing. Management has not discussed him. Reporters have not asked about him.



Are they already writing him off?

Webb Paulie Walnuts : 9:36 am : link I was really high on him until I saw him play horribly in preseason.. he fired himself

--- Peppers : 9:46 am : link The less they discuss Lauletta openly the more it keeps other teams guessing as to what they will do in the draft.





Quote: lack of discussion about Lauletta is very disappointing. Management has not discussed him. Reporters have not asked about him.



Are they already writing him off?



They were probably also tired of all the coverage Davis webb got and dont want a repeat.

Webb River Mike : 9:52 am : link had a lousy first preseason game. His last game wasn't bad at all. I thought he was on his way, but not out the door.



I hated the pick ij_reilly : 9:52 am : link So many holes and to spend a 4th on a small school QB with a weak arm.



I think Gettleman is much more in control now, he’s calling all the shots. That was not a Gettleman pick. His history is with strong armed QBs.



That sort of thing won’t happen again this year.

Quote: lack of discussion about Lauletta is very disappointing. Management has not discussed him. Reporters have not asked about him.



Are they already writing him off?



In the presser at the combine with DG, he responded that Kyle has to do a lot of things right. He then followed it up that he can't count on players who can't show up on time.



Despite his 0-5 passing performance in the regular season, Kyle has no one to blame but himself.

Quote: had a lousy first preseason game. His last game wasn't bad at all. I thought he was on his way, but not out the door.



Webb despite the reports of being a student of the game didn't learn how to speak to the media by saying nothing even when you speak. Last year before the draft, Webb had made some comments (likely without any intent) that didn't endear him to Mara. That was the beginning of the end of his tenure. The fact that a preseason game was too big of a stage for him just confirmed any decision that had already been made.

they resigned tanney GiantsFan84 : 10:03 am : link that's all you need to know in my mind. if they thought anything of lauletta there was no reason to resign tanney

I didn't like the Lauletta pick at the time Jay on the Island : 10:04 am : link but I talked myself into liking it over time. There wasn't any positive comments by anyone in the organization towards Lauletta last season which speaks volumes imo. I would like to see the Giants use a late round pick on a QB like Rypien, Mineshew, Thorson, etc to challenge Lauletta even if they add Jones, Haskins, Lock, or Rosen. I don't even know if Lauletta is a long term backup option.

Didn’t DG say you have to mattyblue : 10:09 am : link get your QB in the first round or something along those lines recently? It does seem that Lauletta was a mistake.

Dumb Giants_Rock : 10:15 am : link Pick by crazy dave. We alrady had a better backup in Webb. But Mara is largely to blame for not letting Webb start in a couple games the year before because some fans like Eli more rhan the team.

Quote: So many holes and to spend a 4th on a small school QB with a weak arm.



I think Gettleman is much more in control now, he’s calling all the shots. That was not a Gettleman pick. His history is with strong armed QBs.



That sort of thing won’t happen again this year.



What are talking about...this was not a Gettleman pick?



Did DG go on vacation after he picked the Hand of God fellow in rd 1?

What are talking about...this was not a Gettleman pick? Did DG go on vacation after he picked the Hand of God fellow in rd 1?

Quote: In comment 14363493 River Mike said:





Quote:





had a lousy first preseason game. His last game wasn't bad at all. I thought he was on his way, but not out the door.







Webb despite the reports of being a student of the game didn't learn how to speak to the media by saying nothing even when you speak. Last year before the draft, Webb had made some comments (likely without any intent) that didn't endear him to Mara. That was the beginning of the end of his tenure. The fact that a preseason game was too big of a stage for him just confirmed any decision that had already been made.



Such as???



Such as??? Some people are so full of shit. Quit acting like you know which end is up. You just sound like someone who wishes they knew wtf they're talking about for the sake of having something to say.

Quote: In comment 14363494 ij_reilly said:





Quote:





So many holes and to spend a 4th on a small school QB with a weak arm.



I think Gettleman is much more in control now, he’s calling all the shots. That was not a Gettleman pick. His history is with strong armed QBs.



That sort of thing won’t happen again this year.







What are talking about...this was not a Gettleman pick?



Did DG go on vacation after he picked the Hand of God fellow in rd 1?



Lol!

Are you trying to tell me, Doomster : 10:22 am : link that DG and and our QB guru HC were wrong about Lauletta?



DAMN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

The bigger mistake is giving up on Webb since1925 : 10:22 am : link Webb has an NFL arm. We never ave him a chance.

Lauletta Toth029 : 10:23 am : link Looked good in the preseason.



Shame he had that incident and his lousy play vs. Washington. Another wasted 4th but it's not exactly their fault.

Quote: that DG and and our QB guru HC were wrong about Lauletta?



DAMN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

His maturity is what cost him here and from what I believe, that wasn't a problem prior to the dtaft.



His maturity is what cost him here and from what I believe, that wasn't a problem prior to the dtaft. They missed out on him but he did it to himself.

Tanney's salary is peanuts, and his guaranteed money is pocket change. His re-signing is not "all you need to know" about the team's view of Lauletta; it's not even a very useful piece of information. Tanney may simply be a fallback option, insurance, and a camp arm who knows the offense.

Lauletta is not an NFL Qb PatersonPlank : 10:28 am : link They took a 4th rd flyer on him, thats all. Its not just what we see in his limited time (or didn't see), its what the coaches see every day in practice. You don't think if he was doing well the coaching staff would love it? They seem to know what they have, and that he can't cut it. I trust their opinions. They see him 24/7, 7 days a week.

Lauletta looked good in preseason? Doomster : 10:32 am : link Re-visit the Patriot game....

I hope Lauletta shows some improvement Brown Recluse : 10:35 am : link this season and solidifies himself at least as a good backup just to see all the armchair absolutists saying hes not an NFL QB proven wrong.

And thats less to do with Laulettas success and more to Brown Recluse : 10:37 am : link do with the fact that people who speak in absolutes sound like arrogant assholes

You guus BleedBlue : 10:38 am : link Are nuts cutting KL. He going into second year. If we get a QB via trade or draft I keep KL as my #3. Hedge the bet a little on the rookie we draft...



Skins took rg3 and cousins in same draft and that was a smart move in hindsight.

This would be same deal except we took KL a year before our rookie. Or if we trade for Rosen then it's exactly the same concept lol

I don't think he's a part of the future SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:38 am : link .

Lauletta's rookie performance against Washington resembled Eli's. Big Blue Blogger : 10:47 am : link Manning then followed up with an even worse game against Baltimore.



Whatever the staff may think of Kyle Lauletta, I hope it's not based on the tiny sample we've seen of his play, or his demeanor behind the wheel of his car.

If Giants draft a QB Simms11 : 10:47 am : link he'd be competing with Tanney to be either the back up or #3, if they choose to keep 3 QBs this year.

terrible pick giantfan2000 : 10:47 am : link meanwhile Webb looks to be shoe in 2nd string QB on Jets



so Giants wasted 4th pick last year

Quote: Are nuts cutting KL. He going into second year. If we get a QB via trade or draft I keep KL as my #3. Hedge the bet a little on the rookie we draft...



Skins took rg3 and cousins in same draft and that was a smart move in hindsight.

This would be same deal except we took KL a year before our rookie. Or if we trade for Rosen then it's exactly the same concept lol



You should understand that teams like to have a veteran backup who is helpful and supportive to the starter. Think of how Jason Garrett was for Troy Aikman and then Kerry Collins. Think of how David Carr was for Eli. That is why Tanney won the backup job last year.



You should understand that teams like to have a veteran backup who is helpful and supportive to the starter. Think of how Jason Garrett was for Troy Aikman and then Kerry Collins. Think of how David Carr was for Eli. That is why Tanney won the backup job last year. IF a team keeps a young QB it is usually as the #3 developmental guy. There would be little gained by having two backups who are both green as grass.

The only pick I did not like Bluesbreaker : 11:48 am : link there were a couple of O-line players that were left

on the board including a center it was a bad pick period

and the guy turns out to be a jackass to boot .

He isn't not in the future plans .

Davis Webb doesn't know how to throw a football Go Terps : 11:52 am : link He's not an NFL QB.



The Giants' handling of Lauletta shows they have no interest in anyone not named Eli playing quarterback. Lauletta should have started every game after 1-7.

Quote: He's not an NFL QB.



The Giants' handling of Lauletta shows they have no interest in anyone not named Eli playing quarterback. Lauletta should have started every game after 1-7.



While generally I agree they should have given Lauletta more time, I’ve always wondered if something more was going on behind the scenes.



Not claiming any inside info, just seemed weird - I recall they hinted about getting Lauletta time, but ended up mostly against it. Shurmur also felt compelled to say don’t forget Tanney a couple times - which made no sense on the surface. Unless it was to send Lauletta a message.



While generally I agree they should have given Lauletta more time, I've always wondered if something more was going on behind the scenes. Not claiming any inside info, just seemed weird - I recall they hinted about getting Lauletta time, but ended up mostly against it. Shurmur also felt compelled to say don't forget Tanney a couple times - which made no sense on the surface. Unless it was to send Lauletta a message. I think Lauletta wasn't preparing the way they wanted, so they largely scrapped plans to have him play more

Quote: In comment 14363542 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





Are nuts cutting KL. He going into second year. If we get a QB via trade or draft I keep KL as my #3. Hedge the bet a little on the rookie we draft...



Skins took rg3 and cousins in same draft and that was a smart move in hindsight.

This would be same deal except we took KL a year before our rookie. Or if we trade for Rosen then it's exactly the same concept lol







You should understand that teams like to have a veteran backup who is helpful and supportive to the starter. Think of how Jason Garrett was for Troy Aikman and then Kerry Collins. Think of how David Carr was for Eli. That is why Tanney won the backup job last year.



IF a team keeps a young QB it is usually as the #3 developmental guy. There would be little gained by having two backups who are both green as grass.



Eli mentor both....KL could be a nice little hedge all I'm saying.

We missed on him AcesUp : 12:03 pm : link What we saw in the preseason and season, their reluctance to put him when the season was lost, Shurmur's comments after his performance, the resigning of Tanney, managements lack of acknowledgement of him unless directly asked this offseason.



He's probably been as bad in practice as he looked in games and hasn't really ingratiated himself to the coaches. At this point he's a longshot to make the roster and I wouldn't even consider him a lock if the team completely passes at QB in the draft.

Quote: So many holes and to spend a 4th on a small school QB with a weak arm.



I think Gettleman is much more in control now, he’s calling all the shots. That was not a Gettleman pick. His history is with strong armed QBs.



That sort of thing won’t happen again this year.



What exactly is Dave gettleman's "history" with QBs? In comment 14363494 ij_reilly said:What exactly is Dave gettleman's "history" with QBs?

It's a real shame that KL mrvax : 12:09 pm : link doesn't appear to be working out. I had high hopes after Dave Te gave Lauletta a second round grade.

Quote: Manning then followed up with an even worse game against Baltimore.



Whatever the staff may think of Kyle Lauletta, I hope it's not based on the tiny sample we've seen of his play, or his demeanor behind the wheel of his car.



Totally agree. Darnold looked terrible after his first few starts too. These guys are nervous as hell at first. In comment 14363551 Big Blue Blogger said:Totally agree. Darnold looked terrible after his first few starts too. These guys are nervous as hell at first.

Quote: In comment 14363557 GeorgeAdams33 said:





Quote:





In comment 14363542 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





Are nuts cutting KL. He going into second year. If we get a QB via trade or draft I keep KL as my #3. Hedge the bet a little on the rookie we draft...



Skins took rg3 and cousins in same draft and that was a smart move in hindsight.

This would be same deal except we took KL a year before our rookie. Or if we trade for Rosen then it's exactly the same concept lol







You should understand that teams like to have a veteran backup who is helpful and supportive to the starter. Think of how Jason Garrett was for Troy Aikman and then Kerry Collins. Think of how David Carr was for Eli. That is why Tanney won the backup job last year.



IF a team keeps a young QB it is usually as the #3 developmental guy. There would be little gained by having two backups who are both green as grass.







Eli mentor both....KL could be a nice little hedge all I'm saying.



KL would have to win the backup job. If the starter gets hurt you don't throw the rookie in before he's ready. I want a vet backup who has a chance to win and who is helpful to Eli and the coaches. I remember huddles on the sideline consisting of Parcells, OC-Erhardt, Simms, Rutledge, & Hostetler. I don't believe that KL has the pelts on the wall to be named #2 behind Eli.

Quote: In comment 14363626 Go Terps said:





Quote:





He's not an NFL QB.



The Giants' handling of Lauletta shows they have no interest in anyone not named Eli playing quarterback. Lauletta should have started every game after 1-7.







While generally I agree they should have given Lauletta more time, I’ve always wondered if something more was going on behind the scenes.



Not claiming any inside info, just seemed weird - I recall they hinted about getting Lauletta time, but ended up mostly against it. Shurmur also felt compelled to say don’t forget Tanney a couple times - which made no sense on the surface. Unless it was to send Lauletta a message.



I think Lauletta wasn’t preparing the way they wanted, so they largely scrapped plans to have him play more



If at 1-7 Lauletta was enough of a problem to not warrant starts, then why keep him on the roster?

The fact that the Giants never mention Lauletta Jay on the Island : 12:43 pm : link when discussing the potential options for Eli's successor says it all.



There are seriously people still complaining about releasing Webb?? The mistake wasn't releasing Webb it was drafting him in the first place. If he was any good why didn't any team in football claim him when he was just a 3rd round pick the year before making the league minimum? Washington while still in the playoff hunt didn't bother bringing him in. Yet people still assume he is a good player.



Despite being the son of a football coach, being praised for his study and work habits, and playing in 35 games during his collegiate career Webb was still struggling reading defenses and his accuracy didn't improve. For a guy who studies and works as hard as he does he shouldn't be having these problems. This just shows that those issues can't be fixed and the entire NFL agrees.

As AcidTest : 1:41 pm : link someone said, resigning Tanney was an indictment of Lauletta. I think the only way he stays on the team is if the Giants don't draft a QB. He was a miss by DG in an otherwise excellent draft.



Lauletta was last year's "sleeper" QB. There's one every year, including Webb and Nassib. Peterman was another.

The Lauletta pick....... johnboyw : 2:35 pm : link Guy was the MVP of the Senior Bowl. I watched it and he was very impressive against the best competition in college. The Giants liked him better than Webb because he appeared to be a better decision maker. Was too early to give up on Webb and is too early to give up on Lauletta. He may never be a full time starter but could be a capable backup with some patient coaching. Chalk the speeding incident up to immaturity and give him a little time.

It blows King Quis : 2:37 pm : link My mind we dropped Davis Webb for a 31 yr old QB with zero experience and a rookie with avg to poor arm strength. Especially when web had the best numbers from our QB group during the preseason.

Quote: Guy was the MVP of the Senior Bowl. I watched it and he was very impressive against the best competition in college. The Giants liked him better than Webb because he appeared to be a better decision maker. Was too early to give up on Webb and is too early to give up on Lauletta. He may never be a full time starter but could be a capable backup with some patient coaching. Chalk the speeding incident up to immaturity and give him a little time.



You do realize almost no scouts stick around for the actual Senior Bowl game. The reason for scouts attending is almost exclusively for the interactions, the practices, and drills.



You do realize almost no scouts stick around for the actual Senior Bowl game. The reason for scouts attending is almost exclusively for the interactions, the practices, and drills. In other words, getting the MVP of the Senior Bowl is akin to being third team all-district.

Ten Ton Hammer: Maybe he means Kerry Collins??? Big Blue Blogger : 3:04 pm : link Quote: That was not a Gettleman pick. His history is with strong armed QBs. Ten Ton Hammer said: Quote: What exactly is Dave Gettleman's "history" with QBs? I suppose Gettleman has some "history" with Cam Newton in Carolina, Jim Kelly in Buffalo, and John Elway in Denver, but not from drafting or signing any of them.



I suppose Gettleman has some "history" with Cam Newton in Carolina, Jim Kelly in Buffalo, and John Elway in Denver, but not from drafting or signing any of them. Collins is really the only QB choice where Gettleman was "in the room where it happened". But that signing was all Accorsi - at least the way Ernie tells it. ;o)

Quote: My mind we dropped Davis Webb for a 31 yr old QB with zero experience and a rookie with avg to poor arm strength. Especially when web had the best numbers from our QB group during the preseason.

I think it was an eye opener how bad Webb must be that the Giants would cut him in favor of Tanney despite the staff raving about how hard Webb worked in the offseason. He wasn't good in the preseason with a 52% completion percentage and just 283 yards in 3 games. He only averaged 5.3 yards an attempt as well which is awful.