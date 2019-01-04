Revisiting Eli's 2018 stats and a "heck of a year" Matt in SGS : 4/1/2019 9:39 am Nothing is a bigger lightning rod than Eli and Gettleman has taken heat for consistently going to bat for Eli going into 2019. A week or so ago in an interview he said "Eli had a heck of a year" last year. So, let's look to see how true that statement is and since the NFL is becoming an analytical machine more and more (though likely will never catch up to baseball), let's explore how Eli actually stacked up.



Now, I hate QB Ratings, since they are convoluted but whatever, it's a stat that gets used, so how did Eli do? The numbers show his rating was 92.4. In terms of his career numbers, it was the 4th best of his career. 93.6 was his career best in 2015. But...depending on how you want to talk about starters/regular starters, his numbers were only good for 21st or 22nd in the NFL (Brees was the top at 115.7) . So net result. Good for Eli and mediocre at best for the NFL.



For QBR, which is some ESPN rating system, his number was 51.2. That put him at 25th in the NFL. Mahomes was #1 at 81.8. Eli's numbers put him behind Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield. The worst QBR QB in 2018? Josh Rosen at 25.9.



Ok, so "advanced" metrics show Eli is in the bottom 25% of NFL QBs. How about some more traditional nuts and bolts stats.



Yards passing- 4299 yards for Eli, good for 9th in the NFL. 1 yard ahead of Kirk Cousins. In Eli's career it was good for 4th best (his best year, 2011 at 4933).



Completion %- 66%. A career best for Eli. Beating out 63.1% in 2014. His NFL ranking? 18th. Ahead of Tom Brady (65.8%). But behind guys like Marcus Mariota (68.9%)



Yards per game- 268.7. Again, the 4th best total of his career (2011 was the best at 308.3). NFL ranking was 15th.



TD passes- 21. Was only the 11th best of his career and tied him for 17th in the NFL with Andy Dalton, Matthew Stafford and Carson Wentz.



INTs- 11. Was the 3rd best of his career for fewest picks, having led the NFL in INTs 3 times in his career (2013, 2010, 2007). And 11 picks in 2018 was good 15th in the NFL. Big Ben led the NFL with 16 picks. Brees was the best with only 5.



Now we come to sacks. We can point out that Eli had no time. The stats show that, he was sacked 47 times, 6th most in the NFL. However, the 5 QBs sacked more than him in 2018- DeShaun Watson, Dak Prescott, Derek Carr, Russell Wilson, and Aaron Rodgers all had a higher QB rating and only Carr had a lower QBR.



What does all this tell us? By the numbers it tells us that Eli had in many aspects some of the better stats of his career. But it also shows, us, against his competition he rates as a middle of the pack QB at best and in several categories closer towards the bottom 25%.



Men lie, women lie, but numbers don't lie. Gettleman's statement that Eli had a heck of a year was true by Eli's terms. But based on where he stacks up in the NFL? Gettleman is being very generous.





RE: Here are the only stats I have 2 hoots about: Bill L : 4/1/2019 10:17 am : link

Quote: over the course of the past 6 seasons Eli Manning has LEAD (because we all agree that football is a team game, but that QB is the single most important position on the field) the New York Football Giants to:

- a total record of 38-57

- 0 playoff wins

- 1 playoff appearance

- 1 winning season



He has not lead this team into one meaningful football game after Nov. 1 in the past 2 seasons.

Cut it up any way you like - that's dreadful.



RE: Comparing Eli Manning to other QB's is such a useless exercise. DonQuixote : 4/1/2019 10:17 am : link

Quote: It's not apples to apples.



Different offenses, rosters, etc.... It's just useless.



Well then you can't compare anyone to anyone. Why bother? In comment 14365738 Britt in VA said:Well then you can't compare anyone to anyone. Why bother?

Eli is more of a liability then an asset xman : 4/1/2019 10:22 am : link there are plenty of other QB's that would make this



team better

RE: . bw in dc : 4/1/2019 10:24 am : link

Quote: 1st 8 games:



Sacked 31 times

623 rushing yards averaging 4.2 per carry

77.9 rushing yards per game avg.

18.75 points per game avg.



last 8 games:



Sacked 16 times

1027 rushing yards averaging 5.0 per carry

128.4 rushing yards per game avg.

27.375 points per game avg.



So what changed?



Ryan Fiztpatrick, Chase Daniels, Mark Sanchez.



And a few horrific defenses at the time - Tampa, San Fran, and Washington. In comment 14365686 Britt in VA said:Ryan Fiztpatrick, Chase Daniels, Mark Sanchez.And a few horrific defenses at the time - Tampa, San Fran, and Washington.

The defesnes I guess Bill L : 4/1/2019 10:26 am : link I don't see how playing against bad QB's change your completion rate or ypc

Is this the daily shit on Eli thread dep026 : 4/1/2019 10:28 am : link where all the same people say the same thing over and over and over again?

We played 3 playoff teams during the first 8 games Britt in VA : 4/1/2019 10:30 am : link and 4 playoff teams during the last 8 games.



Sacks still went way down. Points went way up. Rushing went WAY up.

RE: . Brown_Hornet : 4/1/2019 10:32 am : link

Quote: 1st 8 games:



Sacked 31 times

623 rushing yards averaging 4.2 per carry

77.9 rushing yards per game avg.

18.75 points per game avg.



last 8 games:



Sacked 16 times

1027 rushing yards averaging 5.0 per carry

128.4 rushing yards per game avg.

27.375 points per game avg.



So what changed?



Even without having an opinion on whether or not Eli is worthy up starting this year...

... You can't have an argument about how he played without looking at these numbers 1st. In comment 14365686 Britt in VA said:Even without having an opinion on whether or not Eli is worthy up starting this year...... You can't have an argument about how he played without looking at these numbers 1st.

Britt WillieYoung : 4/1/2019 10:36 am : link Second half of the year 4 backup quarterbacks gave us great field position and and two teams with nothing to play for in December allowed us to pad our stats. Throw in two defensive touchdowns and we were a scoring juggernaut (sarcasm on).

RE: Eli is more of a liability then an asset Scuzzlebutt : 4/1/2019 10:39 am : link

Quote: there are plenty of other QB's that would make this



team better



I disagree... especially with the word "plenty". In comment 14365766 xman said:I disagree... especially with the word "plenty".

... christian : 4/1/2019 10:41 am : link I think a fair assessment is Eli Manning and the Giants offense in general had a very bad first half and an above average second half.



The Giants offensive line certainly played better as the season went on and the Giants played a number of teams not at all full strength. Using the back half of last year as an indication of future success is a shallow data point.



I also think it's fair to say the Giants will need improved production at quarterback and offense at large to get championship-level.



I think the general managers definition of "heck of a year" is a little generous.



I think a more accurate assessment is "not as bad as you might think."

Eli stunk Go Terps : 4/1/2019 10:41 am : link His pocket presence was poor, his mechanics were maybe the worst of his career, and he was risk averse to the point of hurting the offense.



That isn't shitting on Eli, it's a fact.

RE: Eli stunk dep026 : 4/1/2019 10:42 am : link

Quote: His pocket presence was poor, his mechanics were maybe the worst of his career, and he was risk averse to the point of hurting the offense.



That isn't shitting on Eli, it's a fact.



No, it improved as the year went on. To have a presence in the pocket, there has to be a "pocket". In comment 14365809 Go Terps said:No, it improved as the year went on. To have a presence in the pocket, there has to be a "pocket".

RE: So all the guys that got sacked more than him Scuzzlebutt : 4/1/2019 10:44 am : link

Quote: were extend the play kind of guys. Guys who run around a bit to try and make a play. I suspect most of their sacks are coverage sacks. Eli faced a lot of jailbreak sacks (particularly early in the year) up the middle. I wonder how many got sacked as quickly as Eli did? That might be a better indication of real pressure than self induced pressure.



If you are getting sacked after 5 seconds, you certainly should be performing better than a guy getting sacked in less than 2.



I think something that a lot of people fail to recognize is that Eli is not easy to sack. He is not a runner, but he does get rid of the ball quickly and has always preferred to throw it away rather than take the sack. In fact, sometimes he is a little too aggressive trying to get rid of it.



For that reason, I don't think you can just use the number of sacks as a barometer for the play of the Oline.

On many occasions last year, the pressure was on him so quickly there was literally nothing he could do. In comment 14365733 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:I think something that a lot of people fail to recognize is that Eli is not easy to sack. He is not a runner, but he does get rid of the ball quickly and has always preferred to throw it away rather than take the sack. In fact, sometimes he is a little too aggressive trying to get rid of it.For that reason, I don't think you can just use the number of sacks as a barometer for the play of the Oline.On many occasions last year, the pressure was on him so quickly there was literally nothing he could do.

It's easy and comforting to blame the OL for everything Go Terps : 4/1/2019 10:48 am : link I get that. I don't want it to be over either.



He still looked shitty at the end of the season, too, though. All the same issues were there. Improving from horrific to less horrific isn't something I'd be pointing to as a case that he should be the guy this year.



He isn't worth the $17M we'd have gotten by cutting him earlier. He isn't worth the $12M we'd get by cutting him now.

RE: Is this the daily shit on Eli thread Dnew15 : 4/1/2019 10:51 am : link

Quote: where all the same people say the same thing over and over and over again?



Kind of - I think it's more the standoff thread where everyone digs in their heels and refuses to budge on their stance as to whether or not Eli is done.



I guess it is what it is at this point.



In comment 14365780 dep026 said:Kind of - I think it's more the standoff thread where everyone digs in their heels and refuses to budge on their stance as to whether or not Eli is done.I guess it is what it is at this point.

RE: . Thegratefulhead : 4/1/2019 11:03 am : link

Quote: 1st 8 games:



Sacked 31 times

623 rushing yards averaging 4.2 per carry

77.9 rushing yards per game avg.

18.75 points per game avg.



last 8 games:



Sacked 16 times

1027 rushing yards averaging 5.0 per carry

128.4 rushing yards per game avg.

27.375 points per game avg.



So what changed? Brown to OL and a weaker schedule against some teams without their starting QB and or playing for little. Hard to tell with certainty. Give Eli the benefit of the doubt. If we are out of contention by the bye again, play some else else, do not extend. If he is playing as DG expects I would be behind a short extension. In comment 14365686 Britt in VA said:Brown to OL and a weaker schedule against some teams without their starting QB and or playing for little. Hard to tell with certainty. Give Eli the benefit of the doubt. If we are out of contention by the bye again, play some else else, do not extend. If he is playing as DG expects I would be behind a short extension.

... christian : 4/1/2019 11:32 am : link Manning played well against the Colts -- but had the ball inside the 10 and couldn't make it a 2 possession game late in the 4th and also threw the game ending interception.



If the Giants are going to actually beat good teams -- they need better play across the board. Including at quarterback.

A heck of a year JerseyCityJoe : 4/1/2019 11:51 am : link Yep, season was over by November again.

Can anyone explain map7711 : 4/1/2019 11:52 am : link Why Drew Brees has the same PO wins as Eli? He’s played for a few more seasons than Eli. Has only a couple of more PO starts. If you can’t use the teams around him excuse like Eli can’t, what’s the explanation? Has only one SB. Just seems weird.

Eli was awful because the team around him was GAWD AWFUL. Red Dog : 4/1/2019 12:17 pm : link That is all.

Comparing him to QB's on other teams.... Britt in VA : 4/1/2019 12:24 pm : link as a measure is essentially saying that all things are equal and the QB's performance would be consistent no matter the situation.



So flip Mahomes and Eli Manning. Does Mahomes have the same numbers on the Giants? Does Manning's performance stay the same on the Chiefs? How about Dak Prescott, or anybody else?



It just doesn't seem like any sort of real answer comes out of the exercise.



And your whole thread appears to be based on that.



In 2015, Manning threw 35 TD's. Tied for second best in the league. Nobody considered him the 2nd best QB in the league, even though he was second among his peers.

The Backup QBs do matter. Giants38 : 4/1/2019 12:31 pm : link We had a pick 6 against Washington, Chicago, and TB. Against SF, a drive started from the SF 10 after a pick.



In wins over SF and Chicago, Eli threw for under 200 years in each game. He was horrific in the Chicago game. Our first 17 points of that game came via: pick 6; Barkley ridiculous run (setting up 58 yard FG); OBJ 50 yard TD pass. On the GW drive against SF, we were set up by several questionable PI calls.

RE: . Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/1/2019 12:37 pm : link

Quote: 1st 8 games:



Sacked 31 times

623 rushing yards averaging 4.2 per carry

77.9 rushing yards per game avg.

18.75 points per game avg.



last 8 games:



Sacked 16 times

1027 rushing yards averaging 5.0 per carry

128.4 rushing yards per game avg.

27.375 points per game avg.



So what changed?

It's because of SB, teams started playing a more bend but don't break 2 gap later in the year. In comment 14365686 Britt in VA said:It's because of SB, teams started playing a more bend but don't break 2 gap later in the year.

The backup QB worked against Eli agaisnt TB dep026 : 4/1/2019 12:40 pm : link they scored 35 points and Eli missed one pass.



I am sure there is a reason why this should count against Eli somehow.

RE: Can anyone explain BlueLou'sBack : 4/1/2019 12:49 pm : link

Quote: Why Drew Brees has the same PO wins as Eli? He’s played for a few more seasons than Eli. Has only a couple of more PO starts. If you can’t use the teams around him excuse like Eli can’t, what’s the explanation? Has only one SB. Just seems weird.



Literally? Because a Saints' safety made an atrocious attempt at a forced fumble blow up instead of a safe secure wrap up type tackle, and handed the Vikings a chance at a last second W that never should have happened.



Which would give Brees at least one more PO win, and the opportunity for more. In comment 14366032 map7711 said:Literally? Because a Saints' safety made an atrocious attempt at a forced fumble blow up instead of a safe secure wrap up type tackle, and handed the Vikings a chance at a last second W that never should have happened.Which would give Brees at least one more PO win, and the opportunity for more.

Like Matt wrote in his summary, I'm all in on Eli this BlueLou'sBack : 4/1/2019 1:08 pm : link Coming year. I think he can perform well enough to get the club to an 8-8 record, which will be an improvement, IF Betcher gets some serious help on D and the Giants find a better RT and Tate and Golden turn out to be considerably more than lumps of coal.



Going forward this team needs an upgrade back to a legitimate top 10 guy, which Eli was once upon a time in New York, but isn't any more. G_d forbid, the Giants aim for a strong armed extremely accurate passer who could be a top 5 talent... Because they worry about how he'll handle the NY media.





RE: The game is controlled at the LOS. flycatcher : 4/1/2019 5:54 pm : link

Quote: Both sides.

THIS.

Genesis 1 of gridiron. In comment 14365672 Britt in VA said:THIS.Genesis 1 of gridiron.

How dare anyone Jimmy Googs : 4/1/2019 6:29 pm : link repeat anyone, come on this thread and say a NYG football player other than Saquon Barkley had a heck of a year. A year is not a couple good qtrs nor a few games...it’s a full year.



Have you fallen down and hit your head on the ground...

Matt Bill2 : 4/1/2019 6:48 pm : link Average time to throw compared to league average



That's the statistic that provides context and a framework for problem solving/investment decisions



The context to evaluate our ROI from the OBJ contract and Eli contract and the chances of success for any new Qb.



There are always lots of statistics. Its which ones are actionable in time.



Most situations are simple to understand and hard to execute. Its the Ol and the DL. Without both at league average we cant (no one can) evaluate the other weaknesses well enough to make sound moves on the rest of the team or the coaches.

You shit-on-Eli guys santacruzom : 4/1/2019 11:59 pm : link Are sure going to feel silly by the end of the 2019 season when the Giants have improved to 7-9, Eli has nearly reached the 30 TD mark, and Gettleman declares he's seen enough to start him in 2020.



The reality is that Eli has never section125 : 7:27 am : link really had consistently good stats in his career. Matt pointed out a few seasons where Eli had high ranking in a few categories. But he has always been middling against the pack, statwise....



But the damning thing to me was twice last year Eli had the ball with 2 minutes left, down by a score and was not close to getting the job done. For years, chips on the table, Eli succeeded in those exact scenarios. Eli was one off the very best at 2 minute drill success and has not shown it in recent years.



Give him a line and he can play but more importantly Barkley will be unstoppable. I'm not sure Eli can lead those two minute drives to victory anymore.