Asshat Info onetimeasshat : 4/1/2019 10:54 am Take this for whatever it's worth.



1) Remmers has agreed to terms with the Giants. He cannot pass a physical. Once he can he's signing a 2 yr deal with the Giants. They anticipate he'll be healthy by early May.



2) The giants are interested in Rosen but will not part with one of their top 3 picks. I was told they would offer this years 3 and a future conditional 3. The biggest fear with the Giants is acquiring Rosen is an immediate QB controversy. It would start in OTA's both in the media and locker room. Conversely, a guy like Jones or lock the fans and media will understand needs time to sit.



3) The Giants are going defense with their first pick. Williams will be the pick if he falls (same with allen or bosa) If he's gone the Giants like, in order, White, Burns, Gary.



4) The Giants love Greedy Williams and will take him at 17 if he's on the board.



5) Some free agents they're in contract with. Shane Ray, Mohammad Wilkerson and Danny Shelton. Nothing will happen before the draft.



6) If the giants go offense in the first two rounds it will be a big body WR or a QB. With remmers in the fold the giants will wait til rounds 3 and 4 to bolster their depth.



Flame away

I fully believe #2 ron mexico : 4/1/2019 10:55 am : link and its a shame that this team can't handle the slightest bit of controversy





#2 sucks UConn4523 : 4/1/2019 10:56 am : link not having Eli means the price for Rosen likely goes up. Having Eli makes it messy for 2019 (which I don’t give a shit about by the FO will).

I like it... Dnew15 : 4/1/2019 10:57 am : link asshat info is always fun...this info seems more believable than most.



Those moves make a lot of sense.

Yeah don’t bring in a QB you like Oscar : 4/1/2019 10:58 am : link Because it might make things uncomfortable for Eli. Fuck sake.

#2 does suck beatrixkiddo : 4/1/2019 10:58 am : link and that is a poor reason not to take the best QB available, if Giants GM and Coach think Rosen is better than the QB's available in this draft, and FO won't do it because they fear controversy I seriously worry about this organization. You can't be afraid to make the right decisions for this football teams future, baffling.

Asshat UConn4523 : 4/1/2019 10:59 am : link not asking for specifics but how good is your info, usually?

There's a plan... bw in dc : 4/1/2019 11:00 am : link Let's not acquire an asset/talent because it may cause controversy and make things uneasy for Eli.



Here's an idea - f-ckin' manage it.

Sam Beal and Greedy Williams will be a nice CB duo to grow along with No Where Man : 4/1/2019 11:00 am : link S Peppers and all tutored by S Bethea.... This will be Jenkins last year regardless if he is not released or traded....

If you trade for Rosen I can think .... DonQuixote : 4/1/2019 11:00 am : link of an easy way to avoid a QB controversy and also clear up some salary cap space.

This is really good stuff Anakim : 4/1/2019 11:00 am : link Thanks

Uconn onetimeasshat : 4/1/2019 11:01 am : link pretty solid. The draft stuff if always fluid so i'd take that a little more touch and go. Things can always change there.



One thing I forgot, the Giants are in NO way considering giving eli an extension.

Not a big Greedy fan jeff57 : 4/1/2019 11:01 am : link But I guess I could live with him at 17.

I do believe this twostepgiants : 4/1/2019 11:01 am : link Thank you for posting



#2 is sad and pathetic and explains the Giants current predicament.

Eli is a huge cloud over the organization.. Sean : 4/1/2019 11:03 am : link Why does a 38 year old player off of a 8-23 record in the last 2 years bring so much angst? We can’t have a QB controversy?



jtgiants has alludes to the fact that we won’t bring in Rosen because the starting job was promised to Eli. I really hope that is incorrect information.

Lock makes so much sense at 6 Jay on the Island : 4/1/2019 11:03 am : link He won't be there at 17 because we know Elway loves him and will take him at 10. It's possible that Lock won't be on the board at 6 with Gruden reportedly being very high on him. He has final say over personnel matters so if he wants him enough the Raiders will make him the pick at 4.

RE: But this doesn't... Anakim : 4/1/2019 11:04 am : link

Quote: sound like Slade.





Yeah, no riddles, inferences or pictures. Just straight-up info.

If #2 is true, Blue The Dog : 4/1/2019 11:04 am : link If it's true, then Eli should have been cut. They can't be making decisions not to bring in a young QB they like and can have for a cheap price because they are afraid of the controversy with their 38 year old QB who's play has been questionable at best for the past few years. That is the definition of letting sentimentally run the organization instead of what's best for the team

Good info makes sense Tuckrule : 4/1/2019 11:05 am : link Do not like greedy Williams at all. Weak corner class and he’s the best sadly. A big pass for me until round 2. Would love n’keal Harry been touting him for a while but I doubt he gets out of round 1 for

Onetimeasshat jtgiants : 4/1/2019 11:05 am : link Appreciate the info. I stand by my stance rosen won't be a giant. You are right though. The Giants are playing Eli as long as there in a playoff race. If rosen comes he sits. That would create a controversy they don't want. That said they aren't in love with him and also are wary of his personality would fit in NY. Despite people pushing back on this it is a HUGE issue

So fucking aggravating Go Terps : 4/1/2019 11:05 am : link They are not trying to immediately improve upon a cooked, expensive 38 year old quarterback. Defies all logic.

If #2 is in fact true Jay on the Island : 4/1/2019 11:05 am : link then that shows a level of incompetence in the front office. If they feel Rosen has franchise QB upside and they refrain from trading for him because they want to avoid a QB controversy then the wrong people are in charge.

Someone will offer more that a couple of 3rds I would think BillT : 4/1/2019 11:05 am : link If a late 3rd and a conditional 3rd is all they are offering for Rosen there would have to be someone who will offer more than that but what do I know.

RE: Onetimeasshat Jay on the Island : 4/1/2019 11:06 am : link

Quote: Appreciate the info. I stand by my stance rosen won't be a giant. You are right though. The Giants are playing Eli as long as there in a playoff race. If rosen comes he sits. That would create a controversy they don't want. That said they aren't in love with him and also are wary of his personality would fit in NY. Despite people pushing back on this it is a HUGE issue

Have you heard if they are seriously considering Lock at 6? In comment 14365880 jtgiants said:Have you heard if they are seriously considering Lock at 6?

RE: Eli is a huge cloud over the organization.. Jim Bur(n)t : 4/1/2019 11:07 am : link

Quote: Why does a 38 year old player off of a 8-23 record in the last 2 years bring so much angst? We can’t have a QB controversy?



jtgiants has alludes to the fact that we won’t bring in Rosen because the starting job was promised to Eli. I really hope that is incorrect information.



"Job promised to Eli"... NOBODY should be promised ANYTHING. No wonder this org has been a dumpster fire over the past several yrs.. and it starts with ownership. I'll say it again, sentiment doesnt will football games!! In comment 14365870 Sean said:"Job promised to Eli"... NOBODY should be promised ANYTHING. No wonder this org has been a dumpster fire over the past several yrs.. and it starts with ownership. I'll say it again, sentiment doesnt will football games!!

RE: Someone will offer more that a couple of 3rds I would think Jay on the Island : 4/1/2019 11:07 am : link

Quote: If a late 3rd and a conditional 3rd is all they are offering for Rosen there would have to be someone who will offer more than that but what do I know.

NE With multiple day two picks will likely be the team to acquire him IMO. It will be entertaining to see those who didn't want Rosen on the Giants flip and criticize the Giants for not trading for Rosen because Belichick did. In comment 14365883 BillT said:NE With multiple day two picks will likely be the team to acquire him IMO. It will be entertaining to see those who didn't want Rosen on the Giants flip and criticize the Giants for not trading for Rosen because Belichick did.

And the #2 is not that big a deal BillT : 4/1/2019 11:08 am : link It shows they get what it means to bring in a Rosen. That's just the reality of the move. They be dumb not to get that.

What jtgiants : 4/1/2019 11:08 am : link All anti-Eli guys don't get. They think Eli can still play, in fairness so do I, they don't want QB controversy. Here's why? They want to win next year and think they can. Most here don't agree but the aim is to prove many wrong. Either way that's there thinking and it won't change

Thanks for the info. Klaatu : 4/1/2019 11:09 am : link Can't say that I like it, though.

Why are people... Strip-Sack : 4/1/2019 11:09 am : link assuming #2 is some "worried about Eli" thing? I read it as not wanting a huge every single day distraction with the insane NY media...makes some sense to me as they just got rid of OBJ for the same thing...and, is it that hard to imagine a personality like Rosen's in NY with that situation would potentially make things all the worse. In no way do I see this as some kind of deference to Eli and his feelings...that's just absurd IMO. While I don't think you can guide your franchise based on fear of the media or fan reaction, I also think that NY is a very unique environment and you would be a fool to ignore that all together. Not to mention, the OBJ trade just proves my point in that they obviously didn't overly concern themselves with fan or media reaction.

If #1, #3, and #4 come to pass rnargi : 4/1/2019 11:10 am : link this team becomes instantly respectable. If #2 happens, I could care less who starts. Rosen is a talented kid who got pummeled and kept coming back last year. Two thirds would be fine by me.



Get a WR in the draft, depth on the lines, and with these additions, the transformation is looking good.

The sense I got onetimeasshat : 4/1/2019 11:11 am : link was the giants arent going to take a QB at 6 or 17. If they do a trade up back into the first rd from 37 is most likely to make sure they get the 5th year.



The giants, right or wrong, believe that if they put good enough talent around Eli he can still be a middle tier qb. They know they need his replacement but they dont think he's completely shot and arent going to force a QB just to appease the fans.

So they like Rosen but won't Metnut : 4/1/2019 11:11 am : link bring him in because they don't want anyone to challenge Eli? I wish I found this hard to believe, but it seems very Giantsy to me. Wow.

Why worry about controversy? Sneakers O'toole : 4/1/2019 11:12 am : link I never get that. Just make your move and to hell with the noize from the outside world.



As far as the lockerroom, isn't that part of the reason for the massive roster turnover?. Make the move you need to make, then get everyone in line. And screw the noize.

I don't get that either Anakim : 4/1/2019 11:12 am : link Eli's in his final year. What's the issue with trading for Rosen, having him sit for a year and then starting him the following year? Is it that Giants brass are afraid that if Eli struggles, fans will be calling for Rosen?

Burns at scares me a bit. Screams LauderdaleMatty : 4/1/2019 11:13 am : link Tweener. Could be a stud or a dud. I’d do cartwheels if it’s White. Rather have Sweat than Burns if they want an edge.

Should ChicagoMarty : 4/1/2019 11:13 am : link the Jints go with White and Greedy Williams with their first two choices their pass defense will have improved immeasurably.



Almost too good to be true



Thanks for the fantasy asshat

RE: What Strip-Sack : 4/1/2019 11:13 am : link

Quote: All anti-Eli guys don't get. They think Eli can still play, in fairness so do I, they don't want QB controversy. Here's why? They want to win next year and think they can. Most here don't agree but the aim is to prove many wrong. Either way that's there thinking and it won't change



Totally agree, Eli is a perfectly acceptable option at QB once the talent around him improves...IMO, he's good for a couple more years. In comment 14365892 jtgiants said:Totally agree, Eli is a perfectly acceptable option at QB once the talent around him improves...IMO, he's good for a couple more years.

RE: Why are people... UConn4523 : 4/1/2019 11:13 am : link

Quote: assuming #2 is some "worried about Eli" thing? I read it as not wanting a huge every single day distraction with the insane NY media...makes some sense to me as they just got rid of OBJ for the same thing...and, is it that hard to imagine a personality like Rosen's in NY with that situation would potentially make things all the worse. In no way do I see this as some kind of deference to Eli and his feelings...that's just absurd IMO. While I don't think you can guide your franchise based on fear of the media or fan reaction, I also think that NY is a very unique environment and you would be a fool to ignore that all together. Not to mention, the OBJ trade just proves my point in that they obviously didn't overly concern themselves with fan or media reaction.



You answered your question. They could cut Eli and solve it. Or they can bring Rosen in and let them battle it out (never going to happen in a million years). But instead of either of those they will likely stay out and just roll with Eli since they just paid his bonus. That blows, and I don’t even love Rosen, but it would finally let us turn the page. In comment 14365896 Strip-Sack said:You answered your question. They could cut Eli and solve it. Or they can bring Rosen in and let them battle it out (never going to happen in a million years). But instead of either of those they will likely stay out and just roll with Eli since they just paid his bonus. That blows, and I don’t even love Rosen, but it would finally let us turn the page.

Thanks, Asshat! jpkmets : 4/1/2019 11:14 am : link This is good stuff.



I hope they are right on Greedy. He looked completely lost at the Combine. Deion pointed out some ways that his technique was shockingly bad.

I Have No Problem With Any of This Bernie : 4/1/2019 11:14 am : link and as for point #2, the Giants are NOT saying they would not do the trade if AZ would take a couple of 3rd round picks. In addition, they are just acknowledging what we all know would be true re: a QB controversy from day 1.

Comp Picks Brian in SI : 4/1/2019 11:15 am : link When is the date a team can sign a free agent and not affect the comp picks?





RE: What Capt. Don : 4/1/2019 11:15 am : link

Quote: All anti-Eli guys don't get. They think Eli can still play, in fairness so do I, they don't want QB controversy. Here's why? They want to win next year and think they can. Most here don't agree but the aim is to prove many wrong. Either way that's there thinking and it won't change



Eli can still play if everything around him is perfect. It wont be. It isnt that he is immobile it is that he is a traffic cone and needs a good base to throw. Rosen is not a great athlete but he is nimble and can manipulate the pocket. Eli cant. He drops like a sack of potatoes every time someone gets within arms length.



Lets say they do win this year. Maybe 9-7, 10-6 which I think is a huge stretch but if it happens...then what?



I dont mind losing IF we are building towards something. Keeping Eli and going 9-7 (a stretch) does nothing for me. In comment 14365892 jtgiants said:Eli can still play if everything around him is perfect. It wont be. It isnt that he is immobile it is that he is a traffic cone and needs a good base to throw. Rosen is not a great athlete but he is nimble and can manipulate the pocket. Eli cant. He drops like a sack of potatoes every time someone gets within arms length.Lets say they do win this year. Maybe 9-7, 10-6 which I think is a huge stretch but if it happens...then what?I dont mind losing IF we are building towards something. Keeping Eli and going 9-7 (a stretch) does nothing for me.

RE: RE: Why are people... Strip-Sack : 4/1/2019 11:15 am : link

Quote: In comment 14365896 Strip-Sack said:





Quote:





assuming #2 is some "worried about Eli" thing? I read it as not wanting a huge every single day distraction with the insane NY media...makes some sense to me as they just got rid of OBJ for the same thing...and, is it that hard to imagine a personality like Rosen's in NY with that situation would potentially make things all the worse. In no way do I see this as some kind of deference to Eli and his feelings...that's just absurd IMO. While I don't think you can guide your franchise based on fear of the media or fan reaction, I also think that NY is a very unique environment and you would be a fool to ignore that all together. Not to mention, the OBJ trade just proves my point in that they obviously didn't overly concern themselves with fan or media reaction.







You answered your question. They could cut Eli and solve it. Or they can bring Rosen in and let them battle it out (never going to happen in a million years). But instead of either of those they will likely stay out and just roll with Eli since they just paid his bonus. That blows, and I don’t even love Rosen, but it would finally let us turn the page.



They obviously think he can still play and is their best option this year and maybe next so they're not cutting him. My point is they aren't doing it to appease Eli IMO. In comment 14365905 UConn4523 said:They obviously think he can still play and is their best option this year and maybe next so they're not cutting him. My point is they aren't doing it to appease Eli IMO.

Metnut jtgiants : 4/1/2019 11:16 am : link I don't think they love Rosen at all but anything is possible based on value. I've been consistent on what I post particularly regarding Rosen

RE: Sam Beal and Greedy Williams will be a nice CB duo to grow along with Pan-handler : 4/1/2019 11:16 am : link

Quote: S Peppers and all tutored by S Bethea.... This will be Jenkins last year regardless if he is not released or traded....





Comments:



-Greedy is the best man to man guy in the draft by far and would be amazing value at 17. Love they are trying to address CB early if true.



-At #6 that short list is definitely not bad but a bit surprising not to see Oliver or Sweat on it. Some of those guys can be had via slight trade down too.



-Q.Will is probably their #1 guy on their entire board because he can line up anywhere on a 3-4 DL and wreak havoc. He would be amazing if we somehow got him.



-Not surprised at the Rosen stuff. It's too bad because he'd be a great fit here. Hopefully we up the offer to a #2. In comment 14365856 No Where Man said:Comments:-Greedy is the best man to man guy in the draft by far and would be amazing value at 17. Love they are trying to address CB early if true.-At #6 that short list is definitely not bad but a bit surprising not to see Oliver or Sweat on it. Some of those guys can be had via slight trade down too.-Q.Will is probably their #1 guy on their entire board because he can line up anywhere on a 3-4 DL and wreak havoc. He would be amazing if we somehow got him.-Not surprised at the Rosen stuff. It's too bad because he'd be a great fit here. Hopefully we up the offer to a #2.

RE: Why worry about controversy? Harvest Blend : 4/1/2019 11:16 am : link

Quote: I never get that. Just make your move and to hell with the noize from the outside world.



As far as the lockerroom, isn't that part of the reason for the massive roster turnover?. Make the move you need to make, then get everyone in line. And screw the noize.



90% of the outside world has been killing the Giants for everything they've done this offseason. Doesn't seem to me that they really care. In comment 14365900 Sneakers O'toole said:90% of the outside world has been killing the Giants for everything they've done this offseason. Doesn't seem to me that they really care.

if they tihnk he can play this year and next UConn4523 : 4/1/2019 11:16 am : link they wouldn't be interested in Rosen.

If true .... Beer Man : 4/1/2019 11:16 am : link It answers the recent post of "What are the Giants plans at RT?". Based on what some of the talking heads have written, rounds 3 & 4 should see a lot of value along the OL.

RE: Thanks, Asshat! Capt. Don : 4/1/2019 11:17 am : link

Quote: This is good stuff.



I hope they are right on Greedy. He looked completely lost at the Combine. Deion pointed out some ways that his technique was shockingly bad.



I saw that piece. Deion was outstanding in that segment. In comment 14365907 jpkmets said:I saw that piece. Deion was outstanding in that segment.

RE: Onetimeasshat Johnny5 : 4/1/2019 11:17 am : link

Quote: Appreciate the info. I stand by my stance rosen won't be a giant. You are right though. The Giants are playing Eli as long as there in a playoff race. If rosen comes he sits. That would create a controversy they don't want. That said they aren't in love with him and also are wary of his personality would fit in NY. Despite people pushing back on this it is a HUGE issue

Agreed. If they were really sold on Rosen the Eli thing wouldn't be an issue at all. In comment 14365880 jtgiants said:Agreed. If they were really sold on Rosen the Eli thing wouldn't be an issue at all.

This troubles me: Klaatu : 4/1/2019 11:17 am : link Quote: 1) Remmers has agreed to terms with the Giants. He cannot pass a physical. Once he can he's signing a 2 yr deal with the Giants. They anticipate he'll be healthy by early May.



Two years for a guy coming off back surgery who can't pass a physical yet? What if they anticipate wrong and he isn't healthy by May? What then?



Also, a CB or WR early on? Sounds like Jerry Reese 2.0. Two years for a guy coming off back surgery who can't pass a physical yet? What if they anticipate wrong and he isn't healthy by May? What then?Also, a CB or WR early on? Sounds like Jerry Reese 2.0.

I'm pretty much on board with all of this Chris684 : 4/1/2019 11:17 am : link except I don't love the options besides White at #6.



I'd like to hear Ed Oliver and Christian Wilkins considered there as well.



Greedy would make sense at 17 but I don't see him available.

RE: What bw in dc : 4/1/2019 11:18 am : link

Quote: All anti-Eli guys don't get. They think Eli can still play, in fairness so do I, they don't want QB controversy. Here's why? They want to win next year and think they can. Most here don't agree but the aim is to prove many wrong. Either way that's there thinking and it won't change



I can assure you, we get it.



This organization has renewed their all-in commitment with Eli and we'll likely win between 3-9 games.



Then in the postmortem next year, Gettleman will give us his "crock" line again and we'll be back where we started.



That sound about right? In comment 14365892 jtgiants said:I can assure you, we get it.This organization has renewed their all-in commitment with Eli and we'll likely win between 3-9 games.Then in the postmortem next year, Gettleman will give us his "crock" line again and we'll be back where we started.That sound about right?

RE: Metnut onetimeasshat : 4/1/2019 11:18 am : link

Quote: I don't think they love Rosen at all but anything is possible based on value. I've been consistent on what I post particularly regarding Rosen



I've been told they like him...liked him last year...not enough to draft obviously over Saquon and would have taken Darnold over all of them. They just loved saquon that much.



One thing people have to keep in mind is these are real people with jobs. The safe route was to take saquon. The safe route this year is draft into the strength of the draft (defense). This keeps people employed longer than taking a swing on a QB they dont believe in at #6.

In comment 14365914 jtgiants said:I've been told they like him...liked him last year...not enough to draft obviously over Saquon and would have taken Darnold over all of them. They just loved saquon that much.One thing people have to keep in mind is these are real people with jobs. The safe route was to take saquon. The safe route this year is draft into the strength of the draft (defense). This keeps people employed longer than taking a swing on a QB they dont believe in at #6.

if they're not willing to give up even a 2nd bluepepper : 4/1/2019 11:19 am : link for Rosen then they can't be too crazy about him. Or they think Eli is the guy thru 2020.

RE: Why worry about controversy? Amtoft : 4/1/2019 11:19 am : link

Quote: I never get that. Just make your move and to hell with the noize from the outside world.



As far as the lockerroom, isn't that part of the reason for the massive roster turnover?. Make the move you need to make, then get everyone in line. And screw the noize.



That controversy bleeds into the lockerroom. Tons of questions nonstop to all the players. How is Rosen? Who do you like better? How should be starting? blah blah blah In comment 14365900 Sneakers O'toole said:That controversy bleeds into the lockerroom. Tons of questions nonstop to all the players. How is Rosen? Who do you like better? How should be starting? blah blah blah

RE: What Go Terps : 4/1/2019 11:19 am : link

Quote: All anti-Eli guys don't get. They think Eli can still play, in fairness so do I, they don't want QB controversy. Here's why? They want to win next year and think they can. Most here don't agree but the aim is to prove many wrong. Either way that's there thinking and it won't change



No disrespect, but "Eli can still play" is not the same thing as "Eli is still getting it done".



What they are doing, in essence, is making excuses for him...blaming his poor performance on other factors. What they aren't doing is asking themselves whether he is the best option.



He's a sacred cow. It's a roster of 52+1. In comment 14365892 jtgiants said:No disrespect, but "Eli can still play" is not the same thing as "Elistill getting it done".What they are doing, in essence, is making excuses for him...blaming his poor performance on other factors. What they aren't doing is asking themselves whether he is theoption.He's a sacred cow. It's a roster of 52+1.

RE: This troubles me: Ten Ton Hammer : 4/1/2019 11:20 am : link

Quote:



Also, a CB or WR early on? Sounds like Jerry Reese 2.0.



Is this to say that cornerback isn't a need, or that the position isn't important?



I disagree with both. In comment 14365922 Klaatu said:Is this to say that cornerback isn't a need, or that the position isn't important?I disagree with both.

Capt don jtgiants : 4/1/2019 11:20 am : link A couple of things.



1. Eli was never mobile. Not sure what makes you think he's that less mobile now.



2. Rosen not nimble. At all. People like Rosen but I'm just not one of them.



3. No matter what happens this year you won't be happy. You philosophically disagree with them trying to win and there not changing course so it is what it is

If the plan is to win next year.. Sean : 4/1/2019 11:20 am : link Don’t even waste a pick on QB, use every resource to improve the roster for next season.

I was wondering about Shane Ray SHO'NUFF : 4/1/2019 11:21 am : link and QB controversy is a dumb reason to stall a trade for Rosen.

RE: RE: Metnut Jim Bur(n)t : 4/1/2019 11:22 am : link

Quote: In comment 14365914 jtgiants said:





Quote:





I don't think they love Rosen at all but anything is possible based on value. I've been consistent on what I post particularly regarding Rosen







I've been told they like him...liked him last year...not enough to draft obviously over Saquon and would have taken Darnold over all of them. They just loved saquon that much.



One thing people have to keep in mind is these are real people with jobs. The safe route was to take saquon. The safe route this year is draft into the strength of the draft (defense). This keeps people employed longer than taking a swing on a QB they dont believe in at #6.



Sans Chris Mara... That dude is playing Madden & has zero job security issues! In comment 14365925 onetimeasshat said:Sans Chris Mara... That dude is playing Madden & has zero job security issues!

#6 seems in contradiction Reb8thVA : 4/1/2019 11:23 am : link with #3 and #4.



Maybe I'm reading too much into it.

This organization AcesUp : 4/1/2019 11:24 am : link is too short sighted. We're talking about the next QB for the franchise, a guy you should expect to be there for 10+ years. Why are we worried about the media and fans in year 1 of that transition? It's not too much different than drafting a QB to start and worrying about how good he'll be his rookie year. It's such a small part of the big picture that it shouldn't matter.

Not happy about Remmers if true Rick in Dallas : 4/1/2019 11:24 am : link Giants will overpay for a FA coming off a serious injury. I would pass on Remmers and get my RT in the draft at number 17 who will be a better player.

Just my opinion.



The Remmers stuff makes sense Pan-handler : 4/1/2019 11:24 am : link because you haven't heard one peep about him visiting other teams (unless I missed it)



But I would imagine they would look for a pretty solid update from the doctors on his progress prior to the draft. Because if the back doesn't improve enough , a later round flier on an OT may not cut it.

RE: RE: What eric2425ny : 4/1/2019 11:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 14365892 jtgiants said:





Quote:





All anti-Eli guys don't get. They think Eli can still play, in fairness so do I, they don't want QB controversy. Here's why? They want to win next year and think they can. Most here don't agree but the aim is to prove many wrong. Either way that's there thinking and it won't change







No disrespect, but "Eli can still play" is not the same thing as "Eli is still getting it done".



What they are doing, in essence, is making excuses for him...blaming his poor performance on other factors. What they aren't doing is asking themselves whether he is the best option.



He's a sacred cow. It's a roster of 52+1.



He’s still a solid QB. I still think they should draft a guy or trade for Rosen. To me the best model is the KC approach that Gettleman has already talked about. Bring in the new guy, let him sit behind Eli for this year. If we start losing a bunch of games, new guy comes in. I get why they are keeping Eli, it’s a league where teams can turn things around very quickly. Rosen or a rookie are not going to give us as good of a chance to win this year. In the future, absolutely. In comment 14365931 Go Terps said:He’s still a solid QB. I still think they should draft a guy or trade for Rosen. To me the best model is the KC approach that Gettleman has already talked about. Bring in the new guy, let him sit behind Eli for this year. If we start losing a bunch of games, new guy comes in. I get why they are keeping Eli, it’s a league where teams can turn things around very quickly. Rosen or a rookie are not going to give us as good of a chance to win this year. In the future, absolutely.

RE: If the plan is to win next year.. Ten Ton Hammer : 4/1/2019 11:25 am : link

Quote: Don’t even waste a pick on QB, use every resource to improve the roster for next season.



That can't be the plan. You'd have to be insane to think this defense is a bunch of rookies away from being taken seriously. In comment 14365936 Sean said:That can't be the plan. You'd have to be insane to think this defense is a bunch of rookies away from being taken seriously.

RE: I fully believe #2 jtdukedfw : 4/1/2019 11:25 am : link



In comment

Quote: and its a shame that this team can't handle the slightest bit of controversy

Totally agree. Let's not get a 22 yr old on the roster who would push the 38 yr old QB who admittedly is going to be gone in 2 yrs max. Some of the concerns about Rosen are valid (one concussion away from being done) while others are not (too outspoken) but there should be no one who doesn't think Rosen would have been at a minimum a top 20 pick in this draft and that is being conservativeIn comment 14365840 ron mexico said:

Also, if the plan is to win then fucking win Sean : 4/1/2019 11:25 am : link None of this “70% of the roster turnover” excuse. You can’t have it both ways. If the philosophy is to win next year, shouldn’t DG/Shurmur be held accountable if they don’t?

jtgiants Go Terps : 4/1/2019 11:25 am : link I agree with them trying to win this year. Paying Eli Manning $23M is not the best way to go about it. The best way would have been cutting Eli, trading for Rosen, and using the $15M netted in the exchange to bolster the roster.



They're committed to Eli for 2019 now. Sean is right...drafting a QB doesn't really support their goal of winning now. Further, if the OP is correct, it's pathetic that they wouldn't bring in a superior prospect (Rosen) at a cheaper cost out of fear that it will cause a QB controversy. Absolutely pathetic.



Rosen is a better prospect than Jones, and it will cost less to get him...but Jones makes Eli safer as the QB.



52+1.

RE: Not happy about Remmers if true onetimeasshat : 4/1/2019 11:25 am : link

Quote: Giants will overpay for a FA coming off a serious injury. I would pass on Remmers and get my RT in the draft at number 17 who will be a better player.

Just my opinion.



He's signing a two year deal that is going to pay him under 6 million per season. Most of the guaranteed $ is upfront. They're paying him to be a stop gap player. In comment 14365947 Rick in Dallas said:He's signing a two year deal that is going to pay him under 6 million per season. Most of the guaranteed $ is upfront. They're paying him to be a stop gap player.

Also #5 would seem to require Reb8thVA : 4/1/2019 11:26 am : link some creative contract restructurings.



#1 seems the most likely to me.



IMHO waiting till the 3rd or 4th round for an RT is ridiculous.

This "asshat" has no track record around here.

That said, the Remmers bit rings true.



That said, the Remmers bit rings true.

RT's slip and are often taken in later rounds.

Quote: some creative contract restructurings.



#1 seems the most likely to me.



IMHO waiting till the 3rd or 4th round for an RT is ridiculous.



RT's slip and are often taken in later rounds. In comment 14365959 Reb8thVA said:RT's slip and are often taken in later rounds.

RE: ... onetimeasshat : 4/1/2019 11:31 am : link

Quote: This "asshat" has no track record around here.



That said, the Remmers bit rings true.



You're not going to see me actively posting here. When Remmers contract comes in at the # I provided I'll come back for the victory lap lol.



In comment 14365961 Eric from BBI said:You're not going to see me actively posting here. When Remmers contract comes in at the # I provided I'll come back for the victory lap lol.

RE: This troubles me: Ira : 4/1/2019 11:31 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





1) Remmers has agreed to terms with the Giants. He cannot pass a physical. Once he can he's signing a 2 yr deal with the Giants. They anticipate he'll be healthy by early May.







Two years for a guy coming off back surgery who can't pass a physical yet? What if they anticipate wrong and he isn't healthy by May? What then?



Also, a CB or WR early on? Sounds like Jerry Reese 2.0.



I can see your point. My guess is, should the rumor be true, it's a cheap two year contract that will likely end up being for one year - minimum guarantees. In comment 14365922 Klaatu said:I can see your point. My guess is, should the rumor be true, it's a cheap two year contract that will likely end up being for one year - minimum guarantees.

RE: RE: Metnut Jay on the Island : 4/1/2019 11:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 14365914 jtgiants said:





Quote:





I don't think they love Rosen at all but anything is possible based on value. I've been consistent on what I post particularly regarding Rosen







I've been told they like him...liked him last year...not enough to draft obviously over Saquon and would have taken Darnold over all of them. They just loved saquon that much.



One thing people have to keep in mind is these are real people with jobs. The safe route was to take saquon. The safe route this year is draft into the strength of the draft (defense). This keeps people employed longer than taking a swing on a QB they dont believe in at #6.

If their focus is on keeping their job by playing it safe and ignoring possible long term options at QB then they don't deserve to keep their jobs.



You can't look at this roster and think super bowl contender. If their goal is just to make the playoffs then they need to be replaced. Getting a young franchise QB is the right choice because that will give them a better shot in the long term. Of course if they get it wrong they will face scrutiny but you can't blame them for trying. Put the faith in your scouts.



In comment 14365925 onetimeasshat said:If their focus is on keeping their job by playing it safe and ignoring possible long term options at QB then they don't deserve to keep their jobs.You can't look at this roster and think super bowl contender. If their goal is just to make the playoffs then they need to be replaced. Getting a young franchise QB is the right choice because that will give them a better shot in the long term. Of course if they get it wrong they will face scrutiny but you can't blame them for trying. Put the faith in your scouts.

RE: RE: This troubles me: Klaatu : 4/1/2019 11:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 14365922 Klaatu said:



Quote:





Also, a CB or WR early on? Sounds like Jerry Reese 2.0.







Is this to say that cornerback isn't a need, or that the position isn't important?



I disagree with both.



Sure it's a need, and the position is important, but I think a greater need is to fortify the trenches on both sides of the ball. In comment 14365933 Ten Ton Hammer said:Sure it's a need, and the position is important, but I think a greater need is to fortify the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Go terps jtgiants : 4/1/2019 11:32 am : link Where we differ is I'm not a Rosen guy at all

#3 is a disaster ghost718 : 4/1/2019 11:32 am : link from every angle



Take a quarterback

Not trying to run you off. I am merely pointing out that this is your first post and your bona fides has not been established.

BBI loves asshats when they are accurate.



BBI loves asshats when they are accurate.

My deal is why pay that money for him to be a “stop gap” RT ??? Rick in Dallas : 4/1/2019 11:33 am : link Get your next RT and possible replacement for Solder right now in the draft at number 17 for hopefully the next 10 years.

The other reason being if our current center doesn’t work out... we will be using a high draft pick next year on the center position.

It’s just how I would roll !!!!



RE: RE: RE: This troubles me: Ten Ton Hammer : 4/1/2019 11:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 14365933 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 14365922 Klaatu said:



Quote:





Also, a CB or WR early on? Sounds like Jerry Reese 2.0.







Is this to say that cornerback isn't a need, or that the position isn't important?



I disagree with both.







Sure it's a need, and the position is important, but I think a greater need is to fortify the trenches on both sides of the ball.



Even if it means taking a lesser player? That seems counter productive. In comment 14365976 Klaatu said:Even if it means taking a lesser player? That seems counter productive.

RE: RE: Not happy about Remmers if true Jay on the Island : 4/1/2019 11:34 am : link

Quote: In comment 14365947 Rick in Dallas said:





Quote:





Giants will overpay for a FA coming off a serious injury. I would pass on Remmers and get my RT in the draft at number 17 who will be a better player.

Just my opinion.







He's signing a two year deal that is going to pay him under 6 million per season. Most of the guaranteed $ is upfront. They're paying him to be a stop gap player.

My prediction is that Remmers will be the stopgap for Tytus Howard. In comment 14365957 onetimeasshat said:My prediction is that Remmers will be the stopgap for Tytus Howard.

If the Remmers info is accurate ChicagoMarty : 4/1/2019 11:34 am : link that would allow management to wait until #37 to address ORT instead of forcing their hand with #6 or #17.



If we use the top two choices on D then the D will receive a wonderful and badly needed infusion of talent.



#37 could well see someone like Dillard or Risner or Gajuste or McGrary for ORT. That would not be bad at all.



Or they could really roll the dice and hope that Hakeem Butler wr falls to #37. That would be something and take steel cajones to select Butler over a good ORT prospect

RE: Capt don Capt. Don : 4/1/2019 11:34 am : link

Quote: A couple of things.



1. Eli was never mobile. Not sure what makes you think he's that less mobile now.



2. Rosen not nimble. At all. People like Rosen but I'm just not one of them.



3. No matter what happens this year you won't be happy. You philosophically disagree with them trying to win and there not changing course so it is what it is



I disagree - Yes he was mobile. Watch 2011 NFC Championship game - he extended plays by being mobile in the pocket. He no longer does that. Dare I also mention the throw to Tyree? That is what I mean by mobile and he absolutely was. He was never a scrambler but he was certainly mobile. Now he just falls down at the first sign of a rush. He also can no longer be accurate or push the ball down the field with people at his feet.



Rosen has the same type of athleticism and mobility that Eli once had. He can manipulate the pocket and can be accurate with an imperfect platform. These are things that Eli could do but no longer can.



I disagree with them in that they would feel vindicated by a 9 or 10 win year wherein we get into the playoffs as a wildcard lose in the 1st or 2nd round. I would enjoy the ride but at the end of the day they are not trying to win a SB, not realistically. Not with Eli bc even if they do that...then what?



The time for half measures at the QB position is over. In comment 14365935 jtgiants said:I disagree - Yes he was mobile. Watch 2011 NFC Championship game - he extended plays by being mobile in the pocket. He no longer does that. Dare I also mention the throw to Tyree? That is what I mean by mobile and he absolutely was. He was never a scrambler but he was certainly mobile. Now he just falls down at the first sign of a rush. He also can no longer be accurate or push the ball down the field with people at his feet.Rosen has the same type of athleticism and mobility that Eli once had. He can manipulate the pocket and can be accurate with an imperfect platform. These are things that Eli could do but no longer can.I disagree with them in that they would feel vindicated by a 9 or 10 win year wherein we get into the playoffs as a wildcard lose in the 1st or 2nd round. I would enjoy the ride but at the end of the day they are not trying to win a SB, not realistically. Not with Eli bc even if they do that...then what?The time for half measures at the QB position is over.

RE: RE: ... Pan-handler : 4/1/2019 11:34 am : link

Quote: In comment 14365961 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





This "asshat" has no track record around here.



That said, the Remmers bit rings true.







You're not going to see me actively posting here. When Remmers contract comes in at the # I provided I'll come back for the victory lap lol.





Onetime...thanks for the info ...it is much appreciated! How solid are you on the order of ranking for those guys at #6? Q.Will definitely makes sense because he has it all. But do they not like Oliver or Sweat? In comment 14365970 onetimeasshat said:Onetime...thanks for the info ...it is much appreciated! How solid are you on the order of ranking for those guys at #6? Q.Will definitely makes sense because he has it all. But do they not like Oliver or Sweat?

The qb they like jtgiants : 4/1/2019 11:35 am : link Is lock. The problem is they won't take him at 6 and he probably won't be there at 17. They don't want to trade back up so making it work isn't easy. They want to use there picks to help them win now

RE: RE: ... Jay on the Island : 4/1/2019 11:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 14365961 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





This "asshat" has no track record around here.



That said, the Remmers bit rings true.







You're not going to see me actively posting here. When Remmers contract comes in at the # I provided I'll come back for the victory lap lol.



Eric wasn't taking a shot at you. He was confirming that you're not an old fake asshat like Slade or the numerous other trolls that tried to pass as insiders. In comment 14365970 onetimeasshat said:Eric wasn't taking a shot at you. He was confirming that you're not an old fake asshat like Slade or the numerous other trolls that tried to pass as insiders.

RE: The qb they like kelsto811 : 4/1/2019 11:36 am : link

Quote: Is lock. The problem is they won't take him at 6 and he probably won't be there at 17. They don't want to trade back up so making it work isn't easy. They want to use there picks to help them win now



I'm happy they like Lock since he's my favorite, but if they don't like him enough to grab at 6 then not sure what they'll do. I can't help but feel that one of Murray, Haskins, Rosen, Lock, or Jones will be a Giant come day 1 ends. In comment 14365989 jtgiants said:I'm happy they like Lock since he's my favorite, but if they don't like him enough to grab at 6 then not sure what they'll do. I can't help but feel that one of Murray, Haskins, Rosen, Lock, or Jones will be a Giant come day 1 ends.

RE: onetimeasshat Eric on Li : 4/1/2019 11:37 am : link

Quote: Not trying to run you off. I am merely pointing out that this is your first post and your bona fides has not been established.



BBI loves asshats when they are accurate.



this asshat reads like our recently retired HOF asshat just trying to stay out of the limelight. In comment 14365981 Eric from BBI said:this asshat reads like our recently retired HOF asshat just trying to stay out of the limelight.

RE: RE: Also #5 would seem to require Klaatu : 4/1/2019 11:38 am : link

Quote: In comment 14365959 Reb8thVA said:





Quote:





some creative contract restructurings.



#1 seems the most likely to me.



IMHO waiting till the 3rd or 4th round for an RT is ridiculous.







RT's slip and are often taken in later rounds.



That's what they used to say about Guards.



I think things have changed, the game has changed. RT's are just as important now as LT's, especially for a team that plans on running the ball like the Giants do with Barkley, and has to protect a relatively immobile QB like Eli. In comment 14365965 Eric from BBI said:That's what they used to say about Guards.I think things have changed, the game has changed. RT's are just as important now as LT's,for a team that plans on running the ball like the Giants do with Barkley,has to protect a relatively immobile QB like Eli.

Im betting that... Brown_Hornet : 4/1/2019 11:39 am : link …" The biggest fear with the Giants is acquiring Rosen is an immediate QB controversy.," IS SMOKE.

RE: The qb they like Jay on the Island : 4/1/2019 11:39 am : link

Quote: Is lock. The problem is they won't take him at 6 and he probably won't be there at 17. They don't want to trade back up so making it work isn't easy. They want to use there picks to help them win now

This is the most depressing news I've heard in a while. How can you look at the defense and WR core and think that this is a contender? Yes Barkley is a dynamic superstar but he can't do it alone. Are they really going to pass on a potential franchise QB because they went 4-4 down the stretch. Those wins were against backup QB's for fucks sake. There is no pass rush, a severe lack of depth at CB and S, and the starter at one DE spot is currently Olsen Pierre. How on earth is that a playoff contender? In comment 14365989 jtgiants said:This is the most depressing news I've heard in a while. How can you look at the defense and WR core and think that this is a contender? Yes Barkley is a dynamic superstar but he can't do it alone. Are they really going to pass on a potential franchise QB because they went 4-4 down the stretch. Those wins were against backup QB's for fucks sake. There is no pass rush, a severe lack of depth at CB and S, and the starter at one DE spot is currently Olsen Pierre. How on earth is that a playoff contender?

#5 makes sense Steve in Greenwich : 4/1/2019 11:39 am : link in the effect that I believe post Mid May I believe free agent signee's no longer count against draft pick compensation. If they wait til post draft they can sign those guys without worry that it will effect the Collins 3rd rounder.

RE: If the Remmers info is accurate Pan-handler : 4/1/2019 11:39 am : link

Quote: that would allow management to wait until #37 to address ORT instead of forcing their hand with #6 or #17.



If we use the top two choices on D then the D will receive a wonderful and badly needed infusion of talent.



#37 could well see someone like Dillard or Risner or Gajuste or McGrary for ORT. That would not be bad at all.



Or they could really roll the dice and hope that Hakeem Butler wr falls to #37. That would be something and take steel cajones to select Butler over a good ORT prospect



If they are confident in Remmers back , it wouldn't be nearly as big a need as before. And for the opportunity to get a guy like Hakeem would be worth it.



Like JtGiants mentioned , another big move that could unfold is Sterling Shepard. I think Shep could be on borrowed time, DG has made a point of purging old regime guys or guys with 2nd contracts about to be due and just brought in Tate (who is a better version of Shep).



With that said, we would have a LOT of draft capital to move up to get guys we've targeted. In comment 14365986 ChicagoMarty said:If they are confident in Remmers back , it wouldn't be nearly as big a need as before. And for the opportunity to get a guy like Hakeem would be worth it.Like JtGiants mentioned , another big move that could unfold is Sterling Shepard. I think Shep could be on borrowed time, DG has made a point of purging old regime guys or guys with 2nd contracts about to be due and just brought in Tate (who is a better version of Shep).With that said, we would have a LOT of draft capital to move up to get guys we've targeted.

RE: RE: The qb they like kelsto811 : 4/1/2019 11:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 14365989 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Is lock. The problem is they won't take him at 6 and he probably won't be there at 17. They don't want to trade back up so making it work isn't easy. They want to use there picks to help them win now







I'm happy they like Lock since he's my favorite, but if they don't like him enough to grab at 6 then not sure what they'll do. I can't help but feel that one of Murray, Haskins, Rosen, Lock, or Jones will be a Giant come day 1 ends.



Also, thanks for the info jtgiants (and OP). If the Giants truly don't like Rosen or didn't like Rosen, its hars for me to understand how they could change their mind and all of the sudden like him as a guy to lead their team...so I expect the draft or next years draft to be where they get their new qb In comment 14365992 kelsto811 said:Also, thanks for the info jtgiants (and OP). If the Giants truly don't like Rosen or didn't like Rosen, its hars for me to understand how they could change their mind and all of the sudden like him as a guy to lead their team...so I expect the draft or next years draft to be where they get their new qb

RE: RE: onetimeasshat Jay on the Island : 4/1/2019 11:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 14365981 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





Not trying to run you off. I am merely pointing out that this is your first post and your bona fides has not been established.



BBI loves asshats when they are accurate.







this asshat reads like our recently retired HOF asshat just trying to stay out of the limelight.

hitdog still posts he just retired from asshattery. In comment 14365993 Eric on Li said:hitdog still posts he just retired from asshattery.

Everyone needs to relax Mr. Bungle : 4/1/2019 11:40 am : link instead of thinking that some thread on an Internet message board started by someone who just registered contains any truth to it.

Let's see Jay on the Island : 4/1/2019 11:42 am : link From reports John Elway and Jon Gruden both love Drew Lock but the Giants don't want to take him at 6 because they want to win now. If all this is true then this organization is entering a dark time.

RE: The qb they like NYG07 : 4/1/2019 11:42 am : link

Quote: Is lock. The problem is they won't take him at 6 and he probably won't be there at 17. They don't want to trade back up so making it work isn't easy. They want to use there picks to help them win now



This is just as pathetic as not trading for Rosen to avoid a QB controversy. If they think Lock is a franchise QB but won't take him at 6 because they are trying to squeeze one more playoff contending season out of Eli then as others have said, these guys should not be running the Giants. In comment 14365989 jtgiants said:This is just as pathetic as not trading for Rosen to avoid a QB controversy. If they think Lock is a franchise QB but won't take him at 6 because they are trying to squeeze one more playoff contending season out of Eli then as others have said, these guys should not be running the Giants.

RE: Everyone needs to relax Jay on the Island : 4/1/2019 11:43 am : link

Quote: instead of thinking that some thread on an Internet message board started by someone who just registered contains any truth to it.

When some of his info matches what jtgiants and JonC have shared then it's perfectly reasonable to have concerns. In comment 14366003 Mr. Bungle said:When some of his info matches what jtgiants and JonC have shared then it's perfectly reasonable to have concerns.

Thanks, onetimeasshat JohnF : 4/1/2019 11:44 am : link Still, some things you said worry me:



If #2 is true, and the Giants are not going to look at a QB before round 3, then there's a very good possibility most if not all of the top rated QB's are gone by mid round 1 (Murray to AZ, the Bengals get Haskins, Denver gets Lock and Washington gets Jones).



That would leave the Giants in a lurch if there's no way the team gives Eli an extension, unless the plan is to get a placeholder in 2020. As much as I'd love to get one of the top QB's coming out next year, there are no guarantees we can move up that far, there will be a LOT of teams looking for those guys!



As far as Rosen goes, you can stop any controversy by simply telling him that the QB job is his in 2020, and telling the Team that Eli is the starter as long as the team is in the playoff race/Eli does not suffer a crippling injury.



There are good reasons for Rosen to sit out at least some of this year anyway. Letting the new offensive line settle out is one, learning Coach Shurmur's offense, and getting healthy after the beating he took in AZ.

Don't forget jeff57 : 4/1/2019 11:45 am : link There's a fine line between ass and asshat

Thanks, Asshat! mrvax : 4/1/2019 11:45 am : link Arizona would be idiots to give Rosen away for 2 3rd rounders.



Dont be afraid to stop back with any updates.



RE: Everyone needs to relax Ten Ton Hammer : 4/1/2019 11:46 am : link

Quote: instead of thinking that some thread on an Internet message board started by someone who just registered contains any truth to it.



99% of the time this is true, and then occasionally there's the Steve Smith situation that was just like this, and was proven accurate. In comment 14366003 Mr. Bungle said:99% of the time this is true, and then occasionally there's the Steve Smith situation that was just like this, and was proven accurate.

RE: Klaatu : 4/1/2019 11:46 am : link

Quote:



Even if it means taking a lesser player? That seems counter productive.



Not a lesser player. I think you could find OL or DL of equal or greater value. In comment 14365984 Ten Ton Hammer said:Not a lesser player. I think you could find OL or DL of equal or greater value.

this draft is deep on the OL - just last year O. Brown Jr fell to #83 Eric on Li : 4/1/2019 11:47 am : link it is a position where you can still find guys with talent outside of the top 2 rounds. It's also an area Gettleman has shown an ability to find talent, and if Remmers is on board there's less urgency than last year to find a day 1 contributor. Someone like Dieter in round 3 would be a great pick.

jtgiants - you don't have to be a Rosen guy to play out the scenarios Go Terps : 4/1/2019 11:48 am : link Rosen best case - we have a quality QB at $2M/year



Rosen worst case - we have a hole at QB, but we freed up $15M and we can draft a QB in 2020



Actual case - we have a hole at QB at $23M



The worst case scenario with Rosen is better than what is actually going to happen.

If they're signing Remmers it's a 2 year deal that's essentially a 1 yatqb : 4/1/2019 11:49 am : link year deal if he needs to be cut after one season. That's ideal.



Thanks for the info, onetime.

RE: RE: The qb they like Jay on the Island : 4/1/2019 11:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 14365989 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Is lock. The problem is they won't take him at 6 and he probably won't be there at 17. They don't want to trade back up so making it work isn't easy. They want to use there picks to help them win now







This is just as pathetic as not trading for Rosen to avoid a QB controversy. If they think Lock is a franchise QB but won't take him at 6 because they are trying to squeeze one more playoff contending season out of Eli then as others have said, these guys should not be running the Giants.

While I feel that Gettleman and Shurmur deserve at least another year if both of them tell the front office that this team can contend this year and they finish 5-11 or 6-10 then both deserve to be replaced especially if they pass on a QB for the purpose of bringing in a player to help them win now. Of course we all know ownership will just hand the job over to Kevin Abrams because god forbid they bring in someone they are unfamiliar with. In comment 14366009 NYG07 said:While I feel that Gettleman and Shurmur deserve at least another year if both of them tell the front office that this team can contend this year and they finish 5-11 or 6-10 then both deserve to be replaced especially if they pass on a QB for the purpose of bringing in a player to help them win now. Of course we all know ownership will just hand the job over to Kevin Abrams because god forbid they bring in someone they are unfamiliar with.

RE: RE: RE: The qb they like ron mexico : 4/1/2019 11:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 14365992 kelsto811 said:





Quote:





In comment 14365989 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Is lock. The problem is they won't take him at 6 and he probably won't be there at 17. They don't want to trade back up so making it work isn't easy. They want to use there picks to help them win now







I'm happy they like Lock since he's my favorite, but if they don't like him enough to grab at 6 then not sure what they'll do. I can't help but feel that one of Murray, Haskins, Rosen, Lock, or Jones will be a Giant come day 1 ends.







Also, thanks for the info jtgiants (and OP). If the Giants truly don't like Rosen or didn't like Rosen, its hars for me to understand how they could change their mind and all of the sudden like him as a guy to lead their team...so I expect the draft or next years draft to be where they get their new qb



They must have though enough of his skills as a football player to have extensive meetings with him last year In comment 14366001 kelsto811 said:They must have though enough of his skills as a football player to have extensive meetings with him last year

RE: If they're signing Remmers it's a 2 year deal that's essentially a 1 Jay on the Island : 4/1/2019 11:50 am : link

Quote: year deal if he needs to be cut after one season. That's ideal.



Thanks for the info, onetime.

I just have a feeling that Tytus Howard will be a Giant. I certainly hope so because this kid is going to be a damn good player. In comment 14366024 yatqb said:I just have a feeling that Tytus Howard will be a Giant. I certainly hope so because this kid is going to be a damn good player.

If someone with ZERO TRACK RECORD OF SUCCESS as a NFL QB shockeyisthebest8056 : 4/1/2019 11:52 am : link can create an immediate QB controversy with Eli Manning, then Eli should no longer be the starter or sure as hell shouldn't be making 23 million dollars.

The giants arent considering trading Shepard BTW onetimeasshat : 4/1/2019 11:53 am : link Like any player if a homerun deal was sent their way they would but they're not shopping him.



They believe Tate will be a positive influence on him. They felt Odell was the opposite.



If you remember, there was a moment in the panther game where Shepard threw a garbage can over (something to that effect) They felt those outbursts were a result of odell doing it and getting away with it.

RE: What Rong5611 : 4/1/2019 11:54 am : link



---> Simply put, if Rosen is our best option and we can get him at a good value...do it.



We can't hold the franchise back because of a potential QB controversy. Even Eli has to understand this.



If Shurmur is the guy, he needs to manage this accordingly.



This isn't right...





In comment

Quote: All anti-Eli guys don't get. They think Eli can still play, in fairness so do I, they don't want QB controversy. Here's why? They want to win next year and think they can. Most here don't agree but the aim is to prove many wrong. Either way that's there thinking and it won't change I'm pro-Eli. That said, this approach - if true - is incorrect. It flies in the face of Mara's claim of not being sentimental with regard to Eli's status.---> Simply put, if Rosen is our best option and we can get him at a good value...do it.We can't hold the franchise back because of a potential QB controversy. Even Eli has to understand this.If Shurmur is the guy, he needs to manage this accordingly.This isn't right...In comment 14365892 jtgiants said:

Prior to draft last year joeinpa : 4/1/2019 11:54 am : link Phil Simms predicted Giants would not draft quarterback that high because they would not want to have a quarterback controversy to deal with.



Now we read this.



Yikes!

RE: Capt don Pep22 : 4/1/2019 11:55 am : link

Quote: A couple of things.



1. Eli was never mobile. Not sure what makes you think he's that less mobile now.



2. Rosen not nimble. At all. People like Rosen but I'm just not one of them.



3. No matter what happens this year you won't be happy. You philosophically disagree with them trying to win and there not changing course so it is what it is



Rosen isn't mobile like the elite athletes (Wilson, Cam etc.) and he's not as athletic as the pretty mobile guys like Darnold, Garrappolo types. But he's at least as mobile as Goff, Ryan etc. I mean saying Manning "isn't mobile" doesn't suffice. Not only can't he run EVER but if he moves right or left outside the pocket his coordination fails him in terms of throwing a decent ball. In comment 14365935 jtgiants said:Rosen isn't mobile like the elite athletes (Wilson, Cam etc.) and he's not as athletic as the pretty mobile guys like Darnold, Garrappolo types. But he's at least as mobile as Goff, Ryan etc. I mean saying Manning "isn't mobile" doesn't suffice. Not only can't he run EVER but if he moves right or left outside the pocket his coordination fails him in terms of throwing a decent ball.

Jay jtgiants : 4/1/2019 11:55 am : link I've stated my reasons before. I think the Giants are not nearly as far away as you think. I think they will be much better then you do. Well see. Either way the Giants think they can win. Time will tell but make no mistake they don't agree w you

RE: RE: RE: onetimeasshat Eric on Li : 4/1/2019 11:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 14365993 Eric on Li said:





Quote:





In comment 14365981 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





Not trying to run you off. I am merely pointing out that this is your first post and your bona fides has not been established.



BBI loves asshats when they are accurate.







this asshat reads like our recently retired HOF asshat just trying to stay out of the limelight.





hitdog still posts he just retired from asshattery.



I know that, he also seems to avoid posting about football related subjects in general probably in part bc he still gets constant requests for info.



If there was a non-attention seeking to the point of publicly retiring real deal insider, who came into some info and was looking to post while avoiding more unwanted attention, what would that person do differently than "one time asshat"? This could also be a phony asshat (always a strong possibility), but it seems least likely to me this is just some brand new insider who only wanted to share info here one time. In comment 14366002 Jay on the Island said:I know that, he also seems to avoid posting about football related subjects in general probably in part bc he still gets constant requests for info.If there was a non-attention seeking to the point of publicly retiring real deal insider, who came into some info and was looking to post while avoiding more unwanted attention, what would that person do differently than "one time asshat"? This could also be a phony asshat (always a strong possibility), but it seems least likely to me this is just some brand new insider who only wanted to share info here one time.

RE: Jay shockeyisthebest8056 : 4/1/2019 11:57 am : link

Quote: I've stated my reasons before. I think the Giants are not nearly as far away as you think. I think they will be much better then you do. Well see. Either way the Giants think they can win. Time will tell but make no mistake they don't agree w you



I like jt a lot, but the more I read his posts, the more depressed I get about the current state and future of this franchise. In comment 14366044 jtgiants said:I like jt a lot, but the more I read his posts, the more depressed I get about the current state and future of this franchise.

RE: Jay Jay on the Island : 4/1/2019 11:57 am : link

Quote: I've stated my reasons before. I think the Giants are not nearly as far away as you think. I think they will be much better then you do. Well see. Either way the Giants think they can win. Time will tell but make no mistake they don't agree w you

I'm not saying they aren't better than last year but if they were deluded into thinking this team is a contender because of a few wins late last year versus backup QB's then we should really worry about their ability to properly evaluate the roster. In comment 14366044 jtgiants said:I'm not saying they aren't better than last year but if they were deluded into thinking this team is a contender because of a few wins late last year versus backup QB's then we should really worry about their ability to properly evaluate the roster.

i'm all for signing Wilkerson as a FA gtt350 : 4/1/2019 11:57 am : link .

RE: jtgiants - you don't have to be a Rosen guy to play out the scenarios eric2425ny : 4/1/2019 11:58 am : link

Quote: Rosen best case - we have a quality QB at $2M/year



Rosen worst case - we have a hole at QB, but we freed up $15M and we can draft a QB in 2020



Actual case - we have a hole at QB at $23M



The worst case scenario with Rosen is better than what is actually going to happen.



I don’t understand your second point. There is nowhere to spend the $15M for this year at this point. We will get that cap space back next year if Eli retires or they don’t resign him. Unless I am mistaken you can’t extra carry cap space over from year to year. Correct me if I am wrong on this. In comment 14366023 Go Terps said:I don’t understand your second point. There is nowhere to spend the $15M for this year at this point. We will get that cap space back next year if Eli retires or they don’t resign him. Unless I am mistaken you can’t extra carry cap space over from year to year. Correct me if I am wrong on this.

Thinking they were a lot closer than they actually are Ten Ton Hammer : 4/1/2019 11:58 am : link is how they got in this miserable position to being with.

We do not want Muhammad Wilkerson on this team Go Terps : 4/1/2019 11:59 am : link Guy is a losing player.

RE: RE: ... Brown Recluse : 4/1/2019 11:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 14365961 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





This "asshat" has no track record around here.



That said, the Remmers bit rings true.







You're not going to see me actively posting here. When Remmers contract comes in at the # I provided I'll come back for the victory lap lol.





Sounds like we’ll be kissing the ring... In comment 14365970 onetimeasshat said:Sounds like we’ll be kissing the ring...

RE: RE: jtgiants - you don't have to be a Rosen guy to play out the scenarios ron mexico : 4/1/2019 12:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14366023 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Rosen best case - we have a quality QB at $2M/year



Rosen worst case - we have a hole at QB, but we freed up $15M and we can draft a QB in 2020



Actual case - we have a hole at QB at $23M



The worst case scenario with Rosen is better than what is actually going to happen.







I don’t understand your second point. There is nowhere to spend the $15M for this year at this point. We will get that cap space back next year if Eli retires or they don’t resign him. Unless I am mistaken you can’t extra carry cap space over from year to year. Correct me if I am wrong on this.



you are wrong, you can carry it over



In comment 14366050 eric2425ny said:you are wrong, you can carry it over

Goterps jtgiants : 4/1/2019 12:01 pm : link Not fair at all. The best case is the team surprises and eli plays well and we make the playoffs. You discounting that as a possibility is where you lose me

RE: What giantstock : 4/1/2019 12:01 pm : link

Quote: All anti-Eli guys don't get. They think Eli can still play, in fairness so do I, they don't want QB controversy. Here's why? They want to win next year and think they can. Most here don't agree but the aim is to prove many wrong. Either way that's there thinking and it won't change



And when they don't win these people that support DG and the FO will say "they weren't really trying to win anyways" and point to how they went 6-10 instead of 5-11. Then they'll get on those of us that say DG is incompetent for believing he had a winning team.



For those of that believe we are going to be bad again-- you can understand that if the FO thinks GMEN can win and we don't -- and we prove to be right -- and we blow chance to get a good QB -- we're going to be really really pissed, right?



In comment 14365892 jtgiants said:And when they don't win these people that support DG and the FO will say "they weren't really trying to win anyways" and point to how they went 6-10 instead of 5-11. Then they'll get on those of us that say DG is incompetent for believing he had a winning team.For those of that believe we are going to be bad again-- you can understand that if the FO thinks GMEN can win and we don't -- and we prove to be right -- and we blow chance to get a good QB -- we're going to be really really pissed, right?

RE: If #2 is in fact true Festina Lente : 4/1/2019 12:01 pm : link

Quote: then that shows a level of incompetence in the front office. If they feel Rosen has franchise QB upside and they refrain from trading for him because they want to avoid a QB controversy then the wrong people are in charge.



Agree completely but I think that is the case In comment 14365882 Jay on the Island said:Agree completely but I think that is the case

eric2425 Go Terps : 4/1/2019 12:01 pm : link It's too late now, but it should have been the approach the moment the 2018 season ended. Eli should have been released in January.



You're right. It's all too late now.



The Giants have passed on both Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen in the name of keeping Eli Manning.

RE: If the Remmers info is accurate Rong5611 : 4/1/2019 12:03 pm : link



In comment

Quote: that would allow management to wait until #37 to address ORT instead of forcing their hand with #6 or #17.



If we use the top two choices on D then the D will receive a wonderful and badly needed infusion of talent.



#37 could well see someone like Dillard or Risner or Gajuste or McGrary for ORT. That would not be bad at all.



Or they could really roll the dice and hope that Hakeem Butler wr falls to #37. That would be something and take steel cajones to select Butler over a good ORT prospect Yes, it gives them some flexibility. I'd pull the trigger if the value makes sense at 17 (or 6 for that matter).In comment 14365986 ChicagoMarty said:

RE: Goterps Go Terps : 4/1/2019 12:03 pm : link

Quote: Not fair at all. The best case is the team surprises and eli plays well and we make the playoffs. You discounting that as a possibility is where you lose me



Eli's presence at $23M doesn't make that any more likely than Rosen's at $2M. We could have gone into this season with Rosen as the starting QB AND 3-4 additional FAs to build up the roster. In comment 14366058 jtgiants said:Eli's presence at $23M doesn't make that any more likely than Rosen's at $2M. We could have gone into this season with Rosen as the starting QB AND 3-4 additional FAs to build up the roster.

RE: eric2425 eric2425ny : 4/1/2019 12:04 pm : link

Quote: It's too late now, but it should have been the approach the moment the 2018 season ended. Eli should have been released in January.



You're right. It's all too late now.



The Giants have passed on both Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen in the name of keeping Eli Manning.



We can still get Rosen. Barkley was just too good to pass up last year, the guy is amazing. In comment 14366062 Go Terps said:We can still get Rosen. Barkley was just too good to pass up last year, the guy is amazing.

Burns? Philu916 : 4/1/2019 12:04 pm : link Burns potentially at 6?and Burns over Oliver? Wow

RE: RE: The qb they like BlueVinnie : 4/1/2019 12:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14365989 jtgiants said:





This is just as pathetic as not trading for Rosen to avoid a QB controversy. If they think Lock is a franchise QB but won't take him at 6 because they are trying to squeeze one more playoff contending season out of Eli then as others have said, these guys should not be running the Giants.



I could not agree more. However, at this time of year, we never know if the rumors we hear have any basis in fact or if it's just teams feeding bull to the insiders that they want out there.



I'm hoping for Lock in the draft. I'm also hoping that after this draft, I might change my opinion of Gettleman and Mara because right now, the leadership of this organization is really beginning to concern me. In comment 14366009 NYG07 said:I could not agree more. However, at this time of year, we never know if the rumors we hear have any basis in fact or if it's just teams feeding bull to the insiders that they want out there.I'm hoping for Lock in the draft. I'm also hoping that after this draft, I might change my opinion of Gettleman and Mara because right now, the leadership of this organization is really beginning to concern me.

eric2425 Go Terps : 4/1/2019 12:06 pm : link If Eli had retired after 2017 I'd bet anything we'd have drafted Darnold over Barkley. That pick was as much about keeping Eli as it was getting Barkley.

Without a quality back up QB Boatie Warrant : 4/1/2019 12:06 pm : link Are you really looking to win this year?



Eli is an Ironman but if he gets hurt with what we have at backup QB, this season is a flush. To me that would make getting Rosen more of a priority.



Man, I can't wait till some of these things play out.

RE: RE: Goterps onetimeasshat : 4/1/2019 12:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14366058 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Not fair at all. The best case is the team surprises and eli plays well and we make the playoffs. You discounting that as a possibility is where you lose me







Eli's presence at $23M doesn't make that any more likely than Rosen's at $2M. We could have gone into this season with Rosen as the starting QB AND 3-4 additional FAs to build up the roster.



This is my opinion not information. But the giants paying 3-4 top free agents this years would have been foolish. It will be foolish if they do it next year too.



You win in this league by drafting well and filling a gaping hole in free agency every so often. In comment 14366068 Go Terps said:This is my opinion not information. But the giants paying 3-4 top free agents this years would have been foolish. It will be foolish if they do it next year too.You win in this league by drafting well and filling a gaping hole in free agency every so often.

RE: Amtoft Amtoft : 4/1/2019 12:07 pm : link

Quote: Good way to identify the wrong types of players.



Even if they answer correctly it is still a major distraction for the team and the player. Every bad throw, every loss, everything... You have never heard QB controversy and woohoo in the same sentence. It almost always makes for losing seasons and unrest. In comment 14365940 Sneakers O'toole said:Even if they answer correctly it is still a major distraction for the team and the player. Every bad throw, every loss, everything... You have never heard QB controversy and woohoo in the same sentence. It almost always makes for losing seasons and unrest.

Eli’s a big boy, Big Blue '56 : 4/1/2019 12:08 pm : link he can handle the controversy as he handled the Pats. He never complained about his benching per se, just that he didn’t want to be pulled after starting the first half. He preferred to not start at all under that circumstance. If that’s a controversy, have at it..

jtgiants: Sean : 4/1/2019 12:08 pm : link I’m assuming Gettleman & Shurmur will be held accountable if they don’t win if this is the plan.

Goterps jtgiants : 4/1/2019 12:08 pm : link I think Eli is better then Rosen. It's not close. Rosen isn't a favorite of mine. Not sure what to tell you. He's not coming here as I've told you for months so it doesn't matter anyway

RE: eric2425 Capt. Don : 4/1/2019 12:11 pm : link

Quote: If Eli had retired after 2017 I'd bet anything we'd have drafted Darnold over Barkley. That pick was as much about keeping Eli as it was getting Barkley.



Ive agreed with you on the Rosen stuff from the beginning but I disagree with this.



If a Zeke Elliot or Leonard Fournette type were available last year instead of Barkley, I think that Darnold is the pick. In comment 14366075 Go Terps said:Ive agreed with you on the Rosen stuff from the beginning but I disagree with this.If a Zeke Elliot or Leonard Fournette type were available last year instead of Barkley, I think that Darnold is the pick.

Onetimeasshat jtgiants : 4/1/2019 12:12 pm : link Imo the Giants had a great draft last year. With a league high 12 picks this year they can really clean up. Not to mention we have a ton of cap space next year

Thanks One Time! ZogZerg : 4/1/2019 12:12 pm : link Just a comment - Your #3 and #6 are complete Contradictions of each other.



If the Giants go Defense at #6, they can't be going Offense with their first two picks.

onetime Go Terps : 4/1/2019 12:12 pm : link



Bruce Irvin got a 1 year, $4M contract. Ty Nsekhe got a 2 year, $10M deal. Eric Weddle, 2 year $10.5M.



This is the level of FA I'm talking about. There are many of them that signed this offseason for similar deals. The difference between Eli and Rosen was $15M...enough to get 3-4 of these types of FAs that could help immediately in 2019.

- ( I didn't suggest paying 3-4 top FAs. They could have signed several second and third tier guys to team friendly deals, though.Bruce Irvin got a 1 year, $4M contract. Ty Nsekhe got a 2 year, $10M deal. Eric Weddle, 2 year $10.5M.This is the level of FA I'm talking about. There are many of them that signed this offseason for similar deals. The difference between Eli and Rosen was $15M...enough to get 3-4 of these types of FAs that could help immediately in 2019. FA activity in 2019 - ( New Window

RE: Goterps Go Terps : 4/1/2019 12:13 pm : link

Quote: I think Eli is better then Rosen. It's not close. Rosen isn't a favorite of mine. Not sure what to tell you. He's not coming here as I've told you for months so it doesn't matter anyway



I know it's not happening. It would endanger the sacred cow at QB. In comment 14366085 jtgiants said:I know it's not happening. It would endanger the sacred cow at QB.

Regarding the $15M Capt. Don : 4/1/2019 12:15 pm : link They also couldve converted future salary of some of the more expensive veterans to make releasing them in the future more palatable from a cap perspective.

Sean jtgiants : 4/1/2019 12:15 pm : link Of course but here's the thing. Did we have a great draft last year? Do we have 12 picks this year? Is our cap in great shape? The Giants have a lot going for them. They also believe that in some cases( hint hint) you will see addition by subtraction

The one thing that makes me not believe allstarjim : 4/1/2019 12:16 pm : link Our new friend is the Greedy Williams bit.



In 4 drafts in Carolina, Gettleman drafted a DB in the first round zero times. And only 1 DB in the 2nd round.



I also don't think their board is going to be quite set yet.



But whatever, at the very least it's something interesting to read.



Btw I think the Brian Burns stuff is great. I tlreally think he's a player.

RE: RE: RE: Goterps eric2425ny : 4/1/2019 12:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14366068 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 14366058 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Not fair at all. The best case is the team surprises and eli plays well and we make the playoffs. You discounting that as a possibility is where you lose me







Eli's presence at $23M doesn't make that any more likely than Rosen's at $2M. We could have gone into this season with Rosen as the starting QB AND 3-4 additional FAs to build up the roster.







This is my opinion not information. But the giants paying 3-4 top free agents this years would have been foolish. It will be foolish if they do it next year too.



You win in this league by drafting well and filling a gaping hole in free agency every so often.



I agree with this. We learned the hard way spending big in FA in the recent past. It’s ok to plug a hole here or there in FA, but these spending sprees lead to an inability to resign any of your own guys when they come off their rookie deals. In comment 14366077 onetimeasshat said:I agree with this. We learned the hard way spending big in FA in the recent past. It’s ok to plug a hole here or there in FA, but these spending sprees lead to an inability to resign any of your own guys when they come off their rookie deals.

Solid Thegratefulhead : 4/1/2019 12:17 pm : link All of that makes sense, 2 seems very real. It will obvious to everyone how much a better fit Rosen is immediately. In a battle for the position, Rosen would win easily, even if the deck was stacked against him. It is why the offer would be low. They will look completely inept if Rosen goes for less than a second and they don't play.

Capt don jtgiants : 4/1/2019 12:18 pm : link Pay attention. The Giants have no cap issues moving forward. There not tanking guys, deal w it, they want to win

I don't know why but whenever I see a Go Terps post figgy2989 : 4/1/2019 12:18 pm : link



I think of this:

RE: RE: eric2425 eric2425ny : 4/1/2019 12:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14366075 Go Terps said:





Quote:





If Eli had retired after 2017 I'd bet anything we'd have drafted Darnold over Barkley. That pick was as much about keeping Eli as it was getting Barkley.







Ive agreed with you on the Rosen stuff from the beginning but I disagree with this.



If a Zeke Elliot or Leonard Fournette type were available last year instead of Barkley, I think that Darnold is the pick.



Agreed, Barkley is on another level. I am honestly still kind of surprised the Browns didn’t take him. He’s that good. And that’s not saying they made s mistake with Mayfield by any means. In comment 14366089 Capt. Don said:Agreed, Barkley is on another level. I am honestly still kind of surprised the Browns didn’t take him. He’s that good. And that’s not saying they made s mistake with Mayfield by any means.

RE: Eli’s a big boy, UConn4523 : 4/1/2019 12:19 pm : link

Quote: he can handle the controversy as he handled the Pats. He never complained about his benching per se, just that he didn’t want to be pulled after starting the first half. He preferred to not start at all under that circumstance. If that’s a controversy, have at it..



It isn't about Eli. Its about the entire team, the coaches, etc. I know we like to think that these guys are all machines but they aren't. No one wants to constantly talk about, or say no comment to QB controversy questions for 16 games. No one.



I agree that it shouldn't prevent us from getting Rosen if we like him, but its absolutely a factor that will come into play every single day of the offseason and regular season. You are signing the entire organization up for that and not everyone will handle it well. In comment 14366083 Big Blue '56 said:It isn't about Eli. Its about the entire team, the coaches, etc. I know we like to think that these guys are all machines but they aren't. No one wants to constantly talk about, or say no comment to QB controversy questions for 16 games. No one.I agree that it shouldn't prevent us from getting Rosen if we like him, but its absolutely a factor that will come into play every single day of the offseason and regular season. You are signing the entire organization up for that and not everyone will handle it well.

The gratefullhead jtgiants : 4/1/2019 12:20 pm : link I don't agree w a single word of what you wrote but to each there own? You guys drive me nuts

RE: Thanks One Time! Amtoft : 4/1/2019 12:20 pm : link

Quote: Just a comment - Your #3 and #6 are complete Contradictions of each other.



If the Giants go Defense at #6, they can't be going Offense with their first two picks.



He is saying... #3 Pick 6 is going to be a Def guy... #6 If the Giants take an offensive player in the first two rounds it will be a QB or WR.



So pick #6 is a Def guy... Pick 17 or 37 is an Offense guy it will be a QB or WR. Both can be true. In comment 14366092 ZogZerg said:He is saying... #3 Pick 6 is going to be a Def guy... #6 If the Giants take an offensive player in the first two rounds it will be a QB or WR.So pick #6 is a Def guy... Pick 17 or 37 is an Offense guy it will be a QB or WR. Both can be true.

re Remmers: MOOPS : 4/1/2019 12:20 pm : link His agent hinted something in the near future with the Giants would get done.

RE: Onetimeasshat Jay on the Island : 4/1/2019 12:21 pm : link

Quote: Imo the Giants had a great draft last year. With a league high 12 picks this year they can really clean up. Not to mention we have a ton of cap space next year

This is why I want them to take Lock at 6. They will be in very good shape heading into 2020 with a new QB with an entire year in the Giants system. It would be similar to the 2005 offseason when the Giants added Burress, Pierce, and McKenzie.

They will then have the ability to be major players in free agency and further strengthen the team in the draft. They will have the QB position solidified hopefully in this scenario. In comment 14366091 jtgiants said:This is why I want them to take Lock at 6. They will be in very good shape heading into 2020 with a new QB with an entire year in the Giants system. It would be similar to the 2005 offseason when the Giants added Burress, Pierce, and McKenzie.They will then have the ability to be major players in free agency and further strengthen the team in the draft. They will have the QB position solidified hopefully in this scenario.

RE: Goterps Thegratefulhead : 4/1/2019 12:22 pm : link

Quote: I think Eli is better then Rosen. It's not close. Rosen isn't a favorite of mine. Not sure what to tell you. He's not coming here as I've told you for months so it doesn't matter anyway I think you are way off. Rosen would easily beat Eli in a remotely fair competition. It would be obvious in just an hour of observation. He throws with more accuracy, touch and anticipation In comment 14366085 jtgiants said:I think you are way off. Rosen would easily beat Eli in a remotely fair competition. It would be obvious in just an hour of observation. He throws with more accuracy, touch and anticipation

RE: The gratefullhead Jay on the Island : 4/1/2019 12:22 pm : link

Quote: I don't agree w a single word of what you wrote but to each there own? You guys drive me nuts

Don't let it bother you so much. Just know that most of us appreciate all the information that you share. In comment 14366112 jtgiants said:Don't let it bother you so much. Just know that most of us appreciate all the information that you share.

RE: i'm all for signing Wilkerson as a FA Klaatu : 4/1/2019 12:22 pm : link

Quote: .



Wasn't he a headcase with the Jets? Doesn't seem like he'd be a guy who'd fit their new "culture" profile. In comment 14366049 gtt350 said:Wasn't he a headcase with the Jets? Doesn't seem like he'd be a guy who'd fit their new "culture" profile.

RE: RE: Goterps Amtoft : 4/1/2019 12:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14366085 jtgiants said:





Quote:





I think Eli is better then Rosen. It's not close. Rosen isn't a favorite of mine. Not sure what to tell you. He's not coming here as I've told you for months so it doesn't matter anyway



I think you are way off. Rosen would easily beat Eli in a remotely fair competition. It would be obvious in just an hour of observation. He throws with more accuracy, touch and anticipation



No he wouldn't In comment 14366117 Thegratefulhead said:No he wouldn't

RE: RE: Thanks One Time! ZogZerg : 4/1/2019 12:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14366092 ZogZerg said:





Quote:





Just a comment - Your #3 and #6 are complete Contradictions of each other.



If the Giants go Defense at #6, they can't be going Offense with their first two picks.







He is saying... #3 Pick 6 is going to be a Def guy... #6 If the Giants take an offensive player in the first two rounds it will be a QB or WR.



So pick #6 is a Def guy... Pick 17 or 37 is an Offense guy it will be a QB or WR. Both can be true.



OK, Dah!. I really misread that one.

First 2 ROUNDS, not first 2 picks.

Thanks for clearing that up.

In comment 14366114 Amtoft said:OK, Dah!. I really misread that one.First 2 ROUNDS, not first 2 picks.Thanks for clearing that up.

RE: I don't know why but whenever I see a Go Terps post Go Terps : 4/1/2019 12:23 pm : link

Quote: I think of this:







If you ain't first, you're last. In comment 14366109 figgy2989 said:If you ain't first, you're last.

RE: RE: i'm all for signing Wilkerson as a FA Jay on the Island : 4/1/2019 12:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14366049 gtt350 said:





Quote:





.







Wasn't he a headcase with the Jets? Doesn't seem like he'd be a guy who'd fit their new "culture" profile.

Yes he was a problem in the locker room. IIRC he was also criticized for not being the hardest worker. Great talent but this is the type of player the Giants have been getting rid of. In comment 14366119 Klaatu said:Yes he was a problem in the locker room. IIRC he was also criticized for not being the hardest worker. Great talent but this is the type of player the Giants have been getting rid of.

Uconn jtgiants : 4/1/2019 12:23 pm : link Very true. Its absolutely a factor. Everyone who wants Rosen never acknowledges one key point.



Why is no one banging down the cards door for him? Attitude, family, personality, he's just not that good, durability? What's the answer guys?

Uconn jtgiants : 4/1/2019 12:24 pm : link Very true. Its absolutely a factor. Everyone who wants Rosen never acknowledges one key point.



Why is no one banging down the cards door for him? Attitude, family, personality, he's just not that good, durability? What's the answer guys?

RE: Goterps Jim in Forest Hills : 4/1/2019 12:24 pm : link

Quote: Not fair at all. The best case is the team surprises and eli plays well and we make the playoffs. You discounting that as a possibility is where you lose me



Make the playoffs? DG and Shurmur may hope for that but hope is not a strategy. Look the rebuild is fine, but to miss by that much screams they don't know what they are seeing. This is not a playoff team. In comment 14366058 jtgiants said:Make the playoffs? DG and Shurmur may hope for that but hope is not a strategy. Look the rebuild is fine, but to miss by that much screams they don't know what they are seeing. This is not a playoff team.

RE: The gratefullhead Thegratefulhead : 4/1/2019 12:24 pm : link

Quote: I don't agree w a single word of what you wrote but to each there own? You guys drive me nuts As much I disagree with you, expressing your opinion here does not drive me nuts. I appreciate all your contribution s here. Ty for your input. In comment 14366112 jtgiants said:As much I disagree with you, expressing your opinion here does not drive me nuts. I appreciate all your contribution s here. Ty for your input.

RE: Uconn Go Terps : 4/1/2019 12:26 pm : link

Quote: Very true. Its absolutely a factor. Everyone who wants Rosen never acknowledges one key point.



Why is no one banging down the cards door for him? Attitude, family, personality, he's just not that good, durability? What's the answer guys?



The answer is there's no need to bang down the door. Everyone knows the Cardinals are taking Murray; the closer to the draft we get, the more Rosen depreciates on the trade market. In comment 14366124 jtgiants said:The answer is there's no need to bang down the door. Everyone knows the Cardinals are taking Murray; the closer to the draft we get, the more Rosen depreciates on the trade market.

jtgiants ryanmkeane : 4/1/2019 12:26 pm : link nobody is refusing to believe the plan w/ Eli. I think it’s just pure shock that they are still hitching their wagon to him.



What’s more shocking is that 2018 and 2019 draft classes had some really nice options at QB. And Eli Manning is still the quarterback, and if we don’t pick one this year we will have gone a full 2 seasons without a shred of evidence that this plan is a) working b) smart or c) Eli is somehow a better option than what we could have had.



To say Eli Manning is simply a better quarterback than Rosen right now is pretty ridiculous. You could argue Eli would have been worse with Arizonas OL last year.

The gratefullhead jtgiants : 4/1/2019 12:27 pm : link Thx and it's what makes being a fan great. It's all opinions

RE: Capt don Capt. Don : 4/1/2019 12:27 pm : link

Quote: Pay attention. The Giants have no cap issues moving forward. There not tanking guys, deal w it, they want to win



I appreciate the info you give as well as others (and I dont doubt its accuracy as I highly doubt Rosen is a Giant) but youre being a condescending prick.



Now pay attention.



I understand they have no cap issues moving forward. All I am saying is that it is another avenue they couldve gone with $15M. They could bolster the roster this year OR they could convert salaries of vets they will cut in the future anyway.



Guys like Jenkins next year, and Ogletree/Solder in two years. It doesnt mean they HAVE to cut them, it just makes it easier and adds to an already excellent cap situation. In comment 14366108 jtgiants said:I appreciate the info you give as well as others (and I dont doubt its accuracy as I highly doubt Rosen is a Giant) but youre being a condescending prick.Now pay attention.I understand they have no cap issues moving forward. All I am saying is that it is another avenue they couldve gone with $15M. They could bolster the roster this year OR they could convert salaries of vets they will cut in the future anyway.Guys like Jenkins next year, and Ogletree/Solder in two years. It doesnt mean they HAVE to cut them, it just makes it easier and adds to an already excellent cap situation.

RE: What Mike from Ohio : 4/1/2019 12:27 pm : link

Quote: All anti-Eli guys don't get. They think Eli can still play, in fairness so do I, they don't want QB controversy. Here's why? They want to win next year and think they can. Most here don't agree but the aim is to prove many wrong. Either way that's there thinking and it won't change



If that is true, then you bring in whoever you want because Eli will outplay them. Then the other guy sits. No controversy. Promising the job to someone means they think they could have someone better on the roster, but they will let Eli play anyway.



If they won't commit to bringing in competition and starting whoever wins that competition, then they are not seriously trying to win. In comment 14365892 jtgiants said:If that is true, then you bring in whoever you want because Eli will outplay them. Then the other guy sits. No controversy. Promising the job to someone means they think they could have someone better on the roster, but they will let Eli play anyway.If they won't commit to bringing in competition and starting whoever wins that competition, then they are not seriously trying to win.

RE: Uconn UConn4523 : 4/1/2019 12:27 pm : link

Quote: Very true. Its absolutely a factor. Everyone who wants Rosen never acknowledges one key point.



Why is no one banging down the cards door for him? Attitude, family, personality, he's just not that good, durability? What's the answer guys?



Yeah, I've always thought there was more to it than just "lliking Murray more". You don't just piss away a top 10 franchise QB because the unconventional, undersized guy shows up and fits your offense better.



If they do deal Rosen, the buyer isn't getting a can't miss prospect. I'm skeptical on him but I think he's worth the risk starting at a second rounder. In comment 14366125 jtgiants said:Yeah, I've always thought there was more to it than just "lliking Murray more". You don't just piss away a top 10 franchise QB because the unconventional, undersized guy shows up and fits your offense better.If they do deal Rosen, the buyer isn't getting a can't miss prospect. I'm skeptical on him but I think he's worth the risk starting at a second rounder.

The defense was horrible last year RobCarpenter : 4/1/2019 12:28 pm : link and every other post on this thread is about how Eli is cooked.



Eli wasn't the reason the Giants lost 11 games. The D gave up leads against the Colts, Cowboys, and Eagles - if the D had gotten stops the team would have been 8-8. Getting rid of Vernon and getting a top OG in return is fantastic.



I'd be more concerned if the asshats came on here to say that Eli is getting a huge extension for 2020.

RE: RE: Uconn UConn4523 : 4/1/2019 12:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14366124 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Very true. Its absolutely a factor. Everyone who wants Rosen never acknowledges one key point.



Why is no one banging down the cards door for him? Attitude, family, personality, he's just not that good, durability? What's the answer guys?







The answer is there's no need to bang down the door. Everyone knows the Cardinals are taking Murray; the closer to the draft we get, the more Rosen depreciates on the trade market.



Then you are risking him slipping away to another team for peanuts. Something has to be holding this up. In comment 14366134 Go Terps said:Then you are risking him slipping away to another team for peanuts. Something has to be holding this up.

RE: jtgiants eric2425ny : 4/1/2019 12:28 pm : link

Quote: nobody is refusing to believe the plan w/ Eli. I think it’s just pure shock that they are still hitching their wagon to him.



What’s more shocking is that 2018 and 2019 draft classes had some really nice options at QB. And Eli Manning is still the quarterback, and if we don’t pick one this year we will have gone a full 2 seasons without a shred of evidence that this plan is a) working b) smart or c) Eli is somehow a better option than what we could have had.



To say Eli Manning is simply a better quarterback than Rosen right now is pretty ridiculous. You could argue Eli would have been worse with Arizonas OL last year.



I have softened my stance on Rosen recently, but no way I would believe he is better than Eli at this stage. A lot of this game is cerebral and Rosen hasn’t been around long enough to have that part of the game down. It took Eli three years to really start looking like a franchise QB. No way Rosen makes us a better team this year. In comment 14366135 ryanmkeane said:I have softened my stance on Rosen recently, but no way I would believe he is better than Eli at this stage. A lot of this game is cerebral and Rosen hasn’t been around long enough to have that part of the game down. It took Eli three years to really start looking like a franchise QB. No way Rosen makes us a better team this year.

It’s becoming clear that the Giants are waiting for some ryanmkeane : 4/1/2019 12:30 pm : link perfect prospect to fall into their lap at QB. Here’s the issue, they don’t exist. You have to take chances, and right now this front office would rather play it safe and be cool with 5-8 win seasons then actually do something to ignite a little fire into this team. Nothing is safer and more predictable than trotting out Eli again.



Everyone says “oh he’ll play better with a better OL.” Yeah, no shit. As would every other QB. But the pocket isn’t going to be clean on every single play. Injuries happen. Shit happens. Trotting him out there again solves absolutely nothing. We know what’s eli is at this point in his career.

Obviously this is all speculation but the whole Jim in Forest Hills : 4/1/2019 12:30 pm : link QB controversy thing makes Eli look like such a pansy. He can't handle Rosen behind him? Too many reporters asking questions? Give me a break if true. DG and Shurmur have to treat Eli like man, he can handle it.

RE: RE: Eli’s a big boy, Big Blue '56 : 4/1/2019 12:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14366083 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





he can handle the controversy as he handled the Pats. He never complained about his benching per se, just that he didn’t want to be pulled after starting the first half. He preferred to not start at all under that circumstance. If that’s a controversy, have at it..







It isn't about Eli. Its about the entire team, the coaches, etc. I know we like to think that these guys are all machines but they aren't. No one wants to constantly talk about, or say no comment to QB controversy questions for 16 games. No one.



I agree that it shouldn't prevent us from getting Rosen if we like him, but its absolutely a factor that will come into play every single day of the offseason and regular season. You are signing the entire organization up for that and not everyone will handle it well.



True, but this is NY/NJ media. The Giants have been used to fan and media abuse in like forever. I don’t believe they’re immune but, they’re pretty good at it, imo.. In comment 14366111 UConn4523 said:True, but this is NY/NJ media. The Giants have been used to fan and media abuse in like forever. I don’t believe they’re immune but, they’re pretty good at it, imo..

RE: It’s becoming clear that the Giants are waiting for some Amtoft : 4/1/2019 12:32 pm : link

Quote: perfect prospect to fall into their lap at QB. Here’s the issue, they don’t exist. You have to take chances, and right now this front office would rather play it safe and be cool with 5-8 win seasons then actually do something to ignite a little fire into this team. Nothing is safer and more predictable than trotting out Eli again.



Everyone says “oh he’ll play better with a better OL.” Yeah, no shit. As would every other QB. But the pocket isn’t going to be clean on every single play. Injuries happen. Shit happens. Trotting him out there again solves absolutely nothing. We know what’s eli is at this point in his career.



Would you trade Barkley for Sam Darnold right now? I wouldn't. In comment 14366148 ryanmkeane said:Would you trade Barkley for Sam Darnold right now? I wouldn't.

Eric ryanmkeane : 4/1/2019 12:32 pm : link Eli is a fucking statue at this point. He doesn’t do anything that Rosen can’t do. 2-3 years ago? Sure, I would have said Eli is a better option. But enough is enough with this.

UConn Go Terps : 4/1/2019 12:33 pm : link What's holding it up is the Cardinals are asking for a first rounder. Everyone knows that price will come down.

RE: Obviously this is all speculation but the whole kelsto811 : 4/1/2019 12:33 pm : link

Quote: QB controversy thing makes Eli look like such a pansy. He can't handle Rosen behind him? Too many reporters asking questions? Give me a break if true. DG and Shurmur have to treat Eli like man, he can handle it.



Reading into whats been posted here thus far, this has nothing to do with Eli or his ferlings. Seems more like they would be worried about a controversy hanging over their heads from a fan standooint. With each bad game you'll see more and more fans calling for Rosen to start In comment 14366149 Jim in Forest Hills said:Reading into whats been posted here thus far, this has nothing to do with Eli or his ferlings. Seems more like they would be worried about a controversy hanging over their heads from a fan standooint. With each bad game you'll see more and more fans calling for Rosen to start

RE: RE: It’s becoming clear that the Giants are waiting for some eric2425ny : 4/1/2019 12:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14366148 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





perfect prospect to fall into their lap at QB. Here’s the issue, they don’t exist. You have to take chances, and right now this front office would rather play it safe and be cool with 5-8 win seasons then actually do something to ignite a little fire into this team. Nothing is safer and more predictable than trotting out Eli again.



Everyone says “oh he’ll play better with a better OL.” Yeah, no shit. As would every other QB. But the pocket isn’t going to be clean on every single play. Injuries happen. Shit happens. Trotting him out there again solves absolutely nothing. We know what’s eli is at this point in his career.







Would you trade Barkley for Sam Darnold right now? I wouldn't.



No way, Barkley is like Bo Jackson and Barry Sanders collided and made a super back. Who knows how good any of the QB’s from last year will be. In comment 14366153 Amtoft said:No way, Barkley is like Bo Jackson and Barry Sanders collided and made a super back. Who knows how good any of the QB’s from last year will be.

Amtoft ryanmkeane : 4/1/2019 12:33 pm : link I love Barkley. Absolutely love him. But Darnold is going to be a really really good quarterback in this league. To answer your question, I think I would.

RE: Obviously this is all speculation but the whole Amtoft : 4/1/2019 12:34 pm : link

Quote: QB controversy thing makes Eli look like such a pansy. He can't handle Rosen behind him? Too many reporters asking questions? Give me a break if true. DG and Shurmur have to treat Eli like man, he can handle it.



Another person who doesn't get it. QB controversies isn't just about the QB. You really think Eli can't handle it... come on man. The problem is the NY Media. Every question to all the players is going to be about Eli and Rosen. It isn't the Eli that would be an issue it would affect their whole team. In comment 14366149 Jim in Forest Hills said:Another person who doesn't get it. QB controversies isn't just about the QB. You really think Eli can't handle it... come on man. The problem is the NY Media. Every question to all the players is going to be about Eli and Rosen. It isn't the Eli that would be an issue it would affect their whole team.

RE: RE: It’s becoming clear that the Giants are waiting for some Go Terps : 4/1/2019 12:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14366148 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





perfect prospect to fall into their lap at QB. Here’s the issue, they don’t exist. You have to take chances, and right now this front office would rather play it safe and be cool with 5-8 win seasons then actually do something to ignite a little fire into this team. Nothing is safer and more predictable than trotting out Eli again.



Everyone says “oh he’ll play better with a better OL.” Yeah, no shit. As would every other QB. But the pocket isn’t going to be clean on every single play. Injuries happen. Shit happens. Trotting him out there again solves absolutely nothing. We know what’s eli is at this point in his career.







Would you trade Barkley for Sam Darnold right now? I wouldn't.



Without thinking twice. And the Jets would laugh before hanging up the phone. In comment 14366153 Amtoft said:Without thinking twice. And the Jets would laugh before hanging up the phone.

RE: Amtoft Amtoft : 4/1/2019 12:35 pm : link

Quote: I love Barkley. Absolutely love him. But Darnold is going to be a really really good quarterback in this league. To answer your question, I think I would.



I didn't like Darnold last year in the draft as a Pac-12 guy and I like him even less this year. Could I be wrong yes sure I guess Darnold could get better, but I don't think he will ever be more than a turnover prone average QB. We know for a fact Barkley is going to be a stud every year in running and receiving the ball. Not sure how anyone could make that trade. In comment 14366161 ryanmkeane said:I didn't like Darnold last year in the draft as a Pac-12 guy and I like him even less this year. Could I be wrong yes sure I guess Darnold could get better, but I don't think he will ever be more than a turnover prone average QB. We know for a fact Barkley is going to be a stud every year in running and receiving the ball. Not sure how anyone could make that trade.

RE: Eric eric2425ny : 4/1/2019 12:36 pm : link

Quote: Eli is a fucking statue at this point. He doesn’t do anything that Rosen can’t do. 2-3 years ago? Sure, I would have said Eli is a better option. But enough is enough with this.



Physically, I agree with you. It’s the mental aspect of the game that takes time. Rosen is a guy we would pick up with an eye toward 2020 and beyond, not to win this year. And Eli has always been a statue, that’s nothing new. He just had a good line until 2012 which kept him upright so he could make plays. Honestly, Eli has no impact on Rosen being here. If the Giants want Rosen they’ll go get him. Eli has one year left on his deal. In comment 14366155 ryanmkeane said:Physically, I agree with you. It’s the mental aspect of the game that takes time. Rosen is a guy we would pick up with an eye toward 2020 and beyond, not to win this year. And Eli has always been a statue, that’s nothing new. He just had a good line until 2012 which kept him upright so he could make plays. Honestly, Eli has no impact on Rosen being here. If the Giants want Rosen they’ll go get him. Eli has one year left on his deal.

RE: RE: RE: It’s becoming clear that the Giants are waiting for some Amtoft : 4/1/2019 12:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14366153 Amtoft said:





Quote:





In comment 14366148 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





perfect prospect to fall into their lap at QB. Here’s the issue, they don’t exist. You have to take chances, and right now this front office would rather play it safe and be cool with 5-8 win seasons then actually do something to ignite a little fire into this team. Nothing is safer and more predictable than trotting out Eli again.



Everyone says “oh he’ll play better with a better OL.” Yeah, no shit. As would every other QB. But the pocket isn’t going to be clean on every single play. Injuries happen. Shit happens. Trotting him out there again solves absolutely nothing. We know what’s eli is at this point in his career.







Would you trade Barkley for Sam Darnold right now? I wouldn't.







Without thinking twice. And the Jets would laugh before hanging up the phone.



Darnold is not good. You very over rate him. In comment 14366163 Go Terps said:Darnold is not good. You very over rate him.

RE: UConn UConn4523 : 4/1/2019 12:37 pm : link

Quote: What's holding it up is the Cardinals are asking for a first rounder. Everyone knows that price will come down.



That's a part of it, sure. But there's a good 4 or 5 teams who could be in the mix for him. The longer you wait, the less likely you are to get him. Its a game, one you can lose if you wait too long. In comment 14366157 Go Terps said:That's a part of it, sure. But there's a good 4 or 5 teams who could be in the mix for him. The longer you wait, the less likely you are to get him. Its a game, one you can lose if you wait too long.

RE: RE: Amtoft Lionhart28 : 4/1/2019 12:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14365940 Sneakers O'toole said:





Quote:





Good way to identify the wrong types of players.







Even if they answer correctly it is still a major distraction for the team and the player. Every bad throw, every loss, everything... You have never heard QB controversy and woohoo in the same sentence. It almost always makes for losing seasons and unrest.



Well, they should familiar with both. In comment 14366079 Amtoft said:Well, they should familiar with both.

RE: RE: RE: It’s becoming clear that the Giants are waiting for some Capt. Don : 4/1/2019 12:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14366153 Amtoft said:





Quote:





In comment 14366148 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





perfect prospect to fall into their lap at QB. Here’s the issue, they don’t exist. You have to take chances, and right now this front office would rather play it safe and be cool with 5-8 win seasons then actually do something to ignite a little fire into this team. Nothing is safer and more predictable than trotting out Eli again.



Everyone says “oh he’ll play better with a better OL.” Yeah, no shit. As would every other QB. But the pocket isn’t going to be clean on every single play. Injuries happen. Shit happens. Trotting him out there again solves absolutely nothing. We know what’s eli is at this point in his career.







Would you trade Barkley for Sam Darnold right now? I wouldn't.







Without thinking twice. And the Jets would laugh before hanging up the phone.



I wouldnt.



I would take Barkley and Rosen over Darnold and whoever our 2nd round pick this year would be. In comment 14366163 Go Terps said:I wouldnt.I would take Barkley and Rosen over Darnold and whoever our 2nd round pick this year would be.

RE: UConn Mike from Ohio : 4/1/2019 12:37 pm : link

Quote: What's holding it up is the Cardinals are asking for a first rounder. Everyone knows that price will come down.



Agree with this. Why would the Cards trade him a minute before they have to? They can wait for a first and hope someone gets scared and offers it. I don't think its because every team in the league has serious doubts about Rosen. In comment 14366157 Go Terps said:Agree with this. Why would the Cards trade him a minute before they have to? They can wait for a first and hope someone gets scared and offers it. I don't think its because every team in the league has serious doubts about Rosen.

RE: RE: Obviously this is all speculation but the whole Jim in Forest Hills : 4/1/2019 12:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14366149 Jim in Forest Hills said:





Quote:





QB controversy thing makes Eli look like such a pansy. He can't handle Rosen behind him? Too many reporters asking questions? Give me a break if true. DG and Shurmur have to treat Eli like man, he can handle it.







Another person who doesn't get it. QB controversies isn't just about the QB. You really think Eli can't handle it... come on man. The problem is the NY Media. Every question to all the players is going to be about Eli and Rosen. It isn't the Eli that would be an issue it would affect their whole team.



Dude learn to read. I said DG and Shurmur have to understand Eli can handle it. I know Eli can. And if they truly believe in Eli's play, where is the controversy? They are winning right? Eli's playing well right? In comment 14366162 Amtoft said:Dude learn to read. I said DG and Shurmur have to understand Eli can handle it. I know Eli can. And if they truly believe in Eli's play, where is the controversy? They are winning right? Eli's playing well right?

I've been on the Danny Shelton bandwagon Jay on the Island : 4/1/2019 12:38 pm : link He's a good fit for the Giants at NT. He would allow the Giants to move Tomlinson back to DE or at worst be a solid rotational piece. I expect and hope that the Giants add another nose tackle on day three.

BB56 UConn4523 : 4/1/2019 12:38 pm : link see Hard Knocks. Many teams don't want the added distraction, its very real. Now imagine that for a full season and then some. Its a legitimate concern.

RE: BB56 eric2425ny : 4/1/2019 12:41 pm : link

Quote: see Hard Knocks. Many teams don't want the added distraction, its very real. Now imagine that for a full season and then some. Its a legitimate concern.



Gettleman is good with the press, I don’t see him being worried about their opinions and questions. I mean what is the controversy? Eli is 38 and in the last year of his deal. It’s not like he is 32 and has three years left on his contract. If they draft a guy or trade for Rosen, Eli knows the deal. I wouldn’t be surprised if he already told the team this is his last season. In comment 14366181 UConn4523 said:Gettleman is good with the press, I don’t see him being worried about their opinions and questions. I mean what is the controversy? Eli is 38 and in the last year of his deal. It’s not like he is 32 and has three years left on his contract. If they draft a guy or trade for Rosen, Eli knows the deal. I wouldn’t be surprised if he already told the team this is his last season.

RE: RE: Obviously this is all speculation but the whole ron mexico : 4/1/2019 12:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14366149 Jim in Forest Hills said:





Quote:





QB controversy thing makes Eli look like such a pansy. He can't handle Rosen behind him? Too many reporters asking questions? Give me a break if true. DG and Shurmur have to treat Eli like man, he can handle it.







Reading into whats been posted here thus far, this has nothing to do with Eli or his ferlings. Seems more like they would be worried about a controversy hanging over their heads from a fan standooint. With each bad game you'll see more and more fans calling for Rosen to start



so don't have a lot of bad games? In comment 14366158 kelsto811 said:so don't have a lot of bad games?

RE: RE: RE: Obviously this is all speculation but the whole Amtoft : 4/1/2019 12:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14366162 Amtoft said:





Quote:





In comment 14366149 Jim in Forest Hills said:





Quote:





QB controversy thing makes Eli look like such a pansy. He can't handle Rosen behind him? Too many reporters asking questions? Give me a break if true. DG and Shurmur have to treat Eli like man, he can handle it.







Another person who doesn't get it. QB controversies isn't just about the QB. You really think Eli can't handle it... come on man. The problem is the NY Media. Every question to all the players is going to be about Eli and Rosen. It isn't the Eli that would be an issue it would affect their whole team.







Dude learn to read. I said DG and Shurmur have to understand Eli can handle it. I know Eli can. And if they truly believe in Eli's play, where is the controversy? They are winning right? Eli's playing well right?



But again you focus on Eli... Eli wouldn't be the problem with a controversy. The rest of the team and the media focus and the fans would be the issue. Things like that rip teams apart. Look at Tampa Bay last year with Ryan Fitz and Winston. Look who picks in front of us this year. In comment 14366178 Jim in Forest Hills said:But again you focus on Eli... Eli wouldn't be the problem with a controversy. The rest of the team and the media focus and the fans would be the issue. Things like that rip teams apart. Look at Tampa Bay last year with Ryan Fitz and Winston. Look who picks in front of us this year.

Quote: perfect prospect to fall into their lap at QB. Here’s the issue, they don’t exist. You have to take chances, and right now this front office would rather play it safe and be cool with 5-8 win seasons then actually do something to ignite a little fire into this team. Nothing is safer and more predictable than trotting out Eli again.



Everyone says “oh he’ll play better with a better OL.” Yeah, no shit. As would every other QB. But the pocket isn’t going to be clean on every single play. Injuries happen. Shit happens. Trotting him out there again solves absolutely nothing. We know what’s eli is at this point in his career.

This is my concern as well. It's like they are waiting for an Andrew Luck type of QB to be available but if there is they better have the #1 overall pick because there will be a lot of teams trying to get that pick. In comment 14366148 ryanmkeane said:This is my concern as well. It's like they are waiting for an Andrew Luck type of QB to be available but if there is they better have the #1 overall pick because there will be a lot of teams trying to get that pick.

Quote: I'm pro-Eli. That said, this approach - if true - is incorrect. It flies in the face of Mara's claim of not being sentimental with regard to Eli's status.



---> Simply put, if Rosen is our best option and we can get him at a good value...do it.



We can't hold the franchise back because of a potential QB controversy. Even Eli has to understand this.



If Shurmur is the guy, he needs to manage this accordingly.



All anti-Eli guys don't get. They think Eli can still play, in fairness so do I, they don't want QB controversy. Here's why? They want to win next year and think they can. Most here don't agree but the aim is to prove many wrong. Either way that's there thinking and it won't change





You hit the nail on the head. Low risk high reward move. No brainer to me. In comment 14366038 Rong5611 said:You hit the nail on the head. Low risk high reward move. No brainer to me.

Quote: In comment 14366178 Jim in Forest Hills said:

Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





QB controversy thing makes Eli look like such a pansy. He can't handle Rosen behind him? Too many reporters asking questions? Give me a break if true. DG and Shurmur have to treat Eli like man, he can handle it.







Another person who doesn't get it. QB controversies isn't just about the QB. You really think Eli can't handle it... come on man. The problem is the NY Media. Every question to all the players is going to be about Eli and Rosen. It isn't the Eli that would be an issue it would affect their whole team.







Dude learn to read. I said DG and Shurmur have to understand Eli can handle it. I know Eli can. And if they truly believe in Eli's play, where is the controversy? They are winning right? Eli's playing well right?







But again you focus on Eli... Eli wouldn't be the problem with a controversy. The rest of the team and the media focus and the fans would be the issue. Things like that rip teams apart. Look at Tampa Bay last year with Ryan Fitz and Winston. Look who picks in front of us this year.



Totally different situation. Fans were excited about Fitz because he was winning some games for them. Winston sucks, he’s a turnover machine that hasn’t won jack shit. He also has character issues such as touching female Uber drivers. Eli Manning is a guy who has won 2 Super Bowls, is about as high character as you can get, and is 38 years old. Everyone expects him to retire soon so it would not be unusual to have his successor waiting in the wings for a year. In comment 14366193 Amtoft said:Totally different situation. Fans were excited about Fitz because he was winning some games for them. Winston sucks, he’s a turnover machine that hasn’t won jack shit. He also has character issues such as touching female Uber drivers. Eli Manning is a guy who has won 2 Super Bowls, is about as high character as you can get, and is 38 years old. Everyone expects him to retire soon so it would not be unusual to have his successor waiting in the wings for a year.

This is a fun thread Matt in SGS : 4/1/2019 12:46 pm : link thanks to all for adding in your contributions. I completely can see the Remmers scenario playing out. In fact, it feels very much like that was basically hinted at by his agent when he walked out of his visit without a contract. It's happened many times over the years where a guy can't pass a physical yet, so they will get whatever treatment is required and come back later to pass it.



As for the Eli thing, and the Giants winning now. John Mara has always been very clear. He will never abide by "tanking" or trying to lose on purpose. The Jets did this a couple of years ago when they stripped it all down and got Darnold. The Dolphins are doing it now. Now, that's not to say they won't miscalculate and put a team out there that sucks and/or implodes (2017).



Eli is Eli. He's a guy who will put up numbers that show he's at best a middle of the pack statistical QB (as I showed in the other thread). Eli can get hot and win if the team is better around him. Eli is also the same guy who will throw a dumbshit end zone pick in year 15 that you would expect to see out of a rookie. And Eli is a money player if you can get him to the playoffs or with something to play for late. 2011 was the template. But when your team is starting 0-4 or 0-5 over the past few seasons, forget it.



I like to define myself as an Eli realist. I think you can win with Eli when the team is built up around him. The Giants feel the same. But Eli is 38. The Giants are building up a roster to really make a run for it in 2020 while trying to get into the playoffs in 2019. My preference is to have his heir apparent under him in 2019 to learn and be ready to take that next step to put the Giants in position to win over the next 5 year window with a new core. And I'm fine with the Giants placing a value on Rosen. I agree, don't use a first rounder to trade for him. And I'd like to not use the 2nd. A 3rd rounder for him seems to be something the Giants should jump at if it comes to pass. But if the Giants aren't going to get him at all to avoid a QB controversy is mind numbing. This team has so many holes that I"d rather give a 3rd to the Cards for Rosen than burn a 1st or 2nd for Jones to have him sit on the bench to learn from Eli when they can fill out the roster with better talent and see that Jones is no great shakes.



Capt don jtgiants : 4/1/2019 12:48 pm : link My apologies. I dont agree w you at all but I didn't mean to be a prick.

RE: This is a fun thread eric2425ny : 4/1/2019 12:49 pm : link

Quote: thanks to all for adding in your contributions. I completely can see the Remmers scenario playing out. In fact, it feels very much like that was basically hinted at by his agent when he walked out of his visit without a contract. It's happened many times over the years where a guy can't pass a physical yet, so they will get whatever treatment is required and come back later to pass it.



As for the Eli thing, and the Giants winning now. John Mara has always been very clear. He will never abide by "tanking" or trying to lose on purpose. The Jets did this a couple of years ago when they stripped it all down and got Darnold. The Dolphins are doing it now. Now, that's not to say they won't miscalculate and put a team out there that sucks and/or implodes (2017).



Eli is Eli. He's a guy who will put up numbers that show he's at best a middle of the pack statistical QB (as I showed in the other thread). Eli can get hot and win if the team is better around him. Eli is also the same guy who will throw a dumbshit end zone pick in year 15 that you would expect to see out of a rookie. And Eli is a money player if you can get him to the playoffs or with something to play for late. 2011 was the template. But when your team is starting 0-4 or 0-5 over the past few seasons, forget it.



I like to define myself as an Eli realist. I think you can win with Eli when the team is built up around him. The Giants feel the same. But Eli is 38. The Giants are building up a roster to really make a run for it in 2020 while trying to get into the playoffs in 2019. My preference is to have his heir apparent under him in 2019 to learn and be ready to take that next step to put the Giants in position to win over the next 5 year window with a new core. And I'm fine with the Giants placing a value on Rosen. I agree, don't use a first rounder to trade for him. And I'd like to not use the 2nd. A 3rd rounder for him seems to be something the Giants should jump at if it comes to pass. But if the Giants aren't going to get him at all to avoid a QB controversy is mind numbing. This team has so many holes that I"d rather give a 3rd to the Cards for Rosen than burn a 1st or 2nd for Jones to have him sit on the bench to learn from Eli when they can fill out the roster with better talent and see that Jones is no great shakes.



Good post Matt, I agree with you. In comment 14366209 Matt in SGS said:Good post Matt, I agree with you.

Quote: see Hard Knocks. Many teams don't want the added distraction, its very real. Now imagine that for a full season and then some. Its a legitimate concern.



They weathered the TC crap in 2006, Shockey before that until it became untenable, the Plax situation, the rehiring of Parcells fan angst in the ‘90s and more. This would be a day at the office for them, imo.



We can differ here of course. I just don’t think it would be an issue they couldn’t handle, not that they would look forward to it In comment 14366181 UConn4523 said:They weathered the TC crap in 2006, Shockey before that until it became untenable, the Plax situation, the rehiring of Parcells fan angst in the ‘90s and more. This would be a day at the office for them, imo.We can differ here of course. I just don’t think it would be an issue they couldn’t handle, not that they would look forward to it

Quote: he can handle the controversy as he handled the Pats. He never complained about his benching per se, just that he didn’t want to be pulled after starting the first half. He preferred to not start at all under that circumstance. If that’s a controversy, have at it..



That's more a matter of opinion than anything. if any player on this roster not named Eli Manning actively chose to sit down rather than only play a limited amount of time, fans would be furious. In comment 14366083 Big Blue '56 said:That's more a matter of opinion than anything. if any player on this roster not named Eli Manning actively chose to sit down rather than only play a limited amount of time, fans would be furious.

Quote:





Quote:





In comment 14366178 Jim in Forest Hills said:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





QB controversy thing makes Eli look like such a pansy. He can't handle Rosen behind him? Too many reporters asking questions? Give me a break if true. DG and Shurmur have to treat Eli like man, he can handle it.







Another person who doesn't get it. QB controversies isn't just about the QB. You really think Eli can't handle it... come on man. The problem is the NY Media. Every question to all the players is going to be about Eli and Rosen. It isn't the Eli that would be an issue it would affect their whole team.







Dude learn to read. I said DG and Shurmur have to understand Eli can handle it. I know Eli can. And if they truly believe in Eli's play, where is the controversy? They are winning right? Eli's playing well right?







But again you focus on Eli... Eli wouldn't be the problem with a controversy. The rest of the team and the media focus and the fans would be the issue. Things like that rip teams apart. Look at Tampa Bay last year with Ryan Fitz and Winston. Look who picks in front of us this year.







Totally different situation. Fans were excited about Fitz because he was winning some games for them. Winston sucks, he’s a turnover machine that hasn’t won jack shit. He also has character issues such as touching female Uber drivers. Eli Manning is a guy who has won 2 Super Bowls, is about as high character as you can get, and is 38 years old. Everyone expects him to retire soon so it would not be unusual to have his successor waiting in the wings for a year.



Fans and Media now are trying to run him out of NY. You think adding Rosen won't turn that volume to 11? In comment 14366208 eric2425ny said:Fans and Media now are trying to run him out of NY. You think adding Rosen won't turn that volume to 11?

RE: RE: Eli’s a big boy, eric2425ny : 4/1/2019 12:54 pm : link

Quote:





Quote:





he can handle the controversy as he handled the Pats. He never complained about his benching per se, just that he didn’t want to be pulled after starting the first half. He preferred to not start at all under that circumstance. If that’s a controversy, have at it..







That's more a matter of opinion than anything. if any player on this roster not named Eli Manning actively chose to sit down rather than only play a limited amount of time, fans would be furious.



I would sit down too if the plan was to start Geno Smith in front of me. And if I remember correctly, Eli wasn’t pouting about it. He was actually saying it wouldn’t be fair to Geno to tell him he can only play half a game. Give him the whole game if you are going to start him. In comment 14366221 Ten Ton Hammer said:I would sit down too if the plan was to start Geno Smith in front of me. And if I remember correctly, Eli wasn’t pouting about it. He was actually saying it wouldn’t be fair to Geno to tell him he can only play half a game. Give him the whole game if you are going to start him.

question for YANKEE28 : 4/1/2019 12:54 pm : link onetimeasshat or JT Giants



During Free Agency, we have seen 7 or 8 backup quarterbacks switch teams.



Yet before Free Agency even started, the Giants announced that they had signed Alex Tanney to a 2 year extension (basically taking them out of the Free Agent backup quarterback market).



What does Shurmur and the Giants Front Office think of Tanney. What is his upside?

fearing a QB controversy MookGiants : 4/1/2019 12:55 pm : link if they trade for Rosen has to be the dumbest thing I've ever heard, but would not surprise me with Mara and Gettleman running the show.



If they trade for Rosen, Eli needs to either retire or be cut. If they want to keep Eli for 2019 because they have no other option, fine. But the second they have another option he should be gone.

Quote: My apologies. I dont agree w you at all but I didn't mean to be a prick.



Fair enough.



Best case scenario - everything falls into place and Eli plays well. What do you think the realistic ceiling is for this team next year? Probably an unfair question to ask with a few free agents still to sign and hopefully 2-3 impact players in the draft but if you are willing - what is the best this team could do? In comment 14366213 jtgiants said:Fair enough.Best case scenario - everything falls into place and Eli plays well. What do you think the realistic ceiling is for this team next year? Probably an unfair question to ask with a few free agents still to sign and hopefully 2-3 impact players in the draft but if you are willing - what is the best this team could do?

Quote:





Quote:





he can handle the controversy as he handled the Pats. He never complained about his benching per se, just that he didn’t want to be pulled after starting the first half. He preferred to not start at all under that circumstance. If that’s a controversy, have at it..







That's more a matter of opinion than anything. if any player on this roster not named Eli Manning actively chose to sit down rather than only play a limited amount of time, fans would be furious.



So? It was Eli Manning, who, like LT and some others has standing and rightfully so. Nowhere was it said or implied that he would sit out of or boycott the game. He would have played if so ordered to. The proposal was made about half time removal and he preferred in its stead not to play at all if he DIDN’T HAVE TO, which the Giants were ok with. Never did he say he wouldn’t play no matter what In comment 14366221 Ten Ton Hammer said:So? It was Eli Manning, who, like LT and some others has standing and rightfully so. Nowhere was it said or implied that he would sit out of or boycott the game. He would have played if so ordered to. The proposal was made about half time removal and he preferred in its stead not to play at all if he DIDN’T HAVE TO, which the Giants were ok with. Never did he say he wouldn’t play no matter what

Quote:





Quote:





In comment 14366193 Amtoft said:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





QB controversy thing makes Eli look like such a pansy. He can't handle Rosen behind him? Too many reporters asking questions? Give me a break if true. DG and Shurmur have to treat Eli like man, he can handle it.







Another person who doesn't get it. QB controversies isn't just about the QB. You really think Eli can't handle it... come on man. The problem is the NY Media. Every question to all the players is going to be about Eli and Rosen. It isn't the Eli that would be an issue it would affect their whole team.







Dude learn to read. I said DG and Shurmur have to understand Eli can handle it. I know Eli can. And if they truly believe in Eli's play, where is the controversy? They are winning right? Eli's playing well right?







But again you focus on Eli... Eli wouldn't be the problem with a controversy. The rest of the team and the media focus and the fans would be the issue. Things like that rip teams apart. Look at Tampa Bay last year with Ryan Fitz and Winston. Look who picks in front of us this year.







Totally different situation. Fans were excited about Fitz because he was winning some games for them. Winston sucks, he’s a turnover machine that hasn’t won jack shit. He also has character issues such as touching female Uber drivers. Eli Manning is a guy who has won 2 Super Bowls, is about as high character as you can get, and is 38 years old. Everyone expects him to retire soon so it would not be unusual to have his successor waiting in the wings for a year.







Fans and Media now are trying to run him out of NY. You think adding Rosen won't turn that volume to 11?



There is a super simple way to turn that volume down, start winning some games



In comment 14366229 Amtoft said:There is a super simple way to turn that volume down, start winning some games

Amtoft eric2425ny : 4/1/2019 12:57 pm : link Every players career ends sometime. I don’t see Eli being too worried about the press. He’s not Kurt Warner where he still has good years left and the young guy is running him out of town. He’s s 38 year old guy who had already won two Super Bowls. They didn’t extend him so to me the writing is on the wall. He’s just playing out the last year of his deal.

onetime and jt Watson : 4/1/2019 12:59 pm : link Thanks for the info.





Quote:





Quote:





In comment 14366208 eric2425ny said:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





In comment 14366162 Amtoft said:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





QB controversy thing makes Eli look like such a pansy. He can't handle Rosen behind him? Too many reporters asking questions? Give me a break if true. DG and Shurmur have to treat Eli like man, he can handle it.







Another person who doesn't get it. QB controversies isn't just about the QB. You really think Eli can't handle it... come on man. The problem is the NY Media. Every question to all the players is going to be about Eli and Rosen. It isn't the Eli that would be an issue it would affect their whole team.







Dude learn to read. I said DG and Shurmur have to understand Eli can handle it. I know Eli can. And if they truly believe in Eli's play, where is the controversy? They are winning right? Eli's playing well right?







But again you focus on Eli... Eli wouldn't be the problem with a controversy. The rest of the team and the media focus and the fans would be the issue. Things like that rip teams apart. Look at Tampa Bay last year with Ryan Fitz and Winston. Look who picks in front of us this year.







Totally different situation. Fans were excited about Fitz because he was winning some games for them. Winston sucks, he’s a turnover machine that hasn’t won jack shit. He also has character issues such as touching female Uber drivers. Eli Manning is a guy who has won 2 Super Bowls, is about as high character as you can get, and is 38 years old. Everyone expects him to retire soon so it would not be unusual to have his successor waiting in the wings for a year.







Fans and Media now are trying to run him out of NY. You think adding Rosen won't turn that volume to 11?







There is a super simple way to turn that volume down, start winning some games





Easier said than done. Eli played well enough to win more games than we did last year and the Def was garbage. In comment 14366239 ron mexico said:Easier said than done. Eli played well enough to win more games than we did last year and the Def was garbage.

Quote:





Quote:





see Hard Knocks. Many teams don't want the added distraction, its very real. Now imagine that for a full season and then some. Its a legitimate concern.







They weathered the TC crap in 2006, Shockey before that until it became untenable, the Plax situation, the rehiring of Parcells fan angst in the ‘90s and more. This would be a day at the office for them, imo.



We can differ here of course. I just don’t think it would be an issue they couldn’t handle, not that they would look forward to it



No point of arguing this, but if you think Eli's storied career coming to a potential end every single week during the season is just a day in the office, than I think you are selling it way short. The Giants clearly don't want this to happen, so how can you say it won't bother them?



John Mara cares about what's being said about the Giants. Its a fact. The coaches had a circus going on here for the last couple years and we stunk, that's a fact. Throw in this, I'm guessing they will at the very least, be less focused than they could be without the noise. Don't know what else to say about it. In comment 14366220 Big Blue '56 said:No point of arguing this, but if you think Eli's storied career coming to a potential end every single week during the season is just a day in the office, than I think you are selling it way short. The Giants clearly don't want this to happen, so how can you say it won't bother them?John Mara cares about what's being said about the Giants. Its a fact. The coaches had a circus going on here for the last couple years and we stunk, that's a fact. Throw in this, I'm guessing they will at the very least, be less focused than they could be without the noise. Don't know what else to say about it.

Capt Don ryanmkeane : 4/1/2019 1:00 pm : link Barkley is other worldly, I am not denying it. And I can't wait to see him play every Sunday. But if we are stuck in neutral for the next 3-4 seasons because we neglected QB, then who really gives a shit what Barkley does

Quote: Every players career ends sometime. I don’t see Eli being too worried about the press. He’s not Kurt Warner where he still has good years left and the young guy is running him out of town. He’s s 38 year old guy who had already won two Super Bowls. They didn’t extend him so to me the writing is on the wall. He’s just playing out the last year of his deal.



Again... It isn't Eli... It affects the rest of the team more because the Media will ask nonstop questions about it.



It is funny because I would trade for Rosen if it was a 3rd rounder and some change next year. However that doesn't mean it will affect and mess up our team this year. QB controversies are rarely a good thing. In comment 14366242 eric2425ny said:Again... It isn't Eli... It affects the rest of the team more because the Media will ask nonstop questions about it.It is funny because I would trade for Rosen if it was a 3rd rounder and some change next year. However that doesn't mean it will affect and mess up our team this year. QB controversies are rarely a good thing.

Quote:





Quote:





In comment 14366083 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





he can handle the controversy as he handled the Pats. He never complained about his benching per se, just that he didn’t want to be pulled after starting the first half. He preferred to not start at all under that circumstance. If that’s a controversy, have at it..







That's more a matter of opinion than anything. if any player on this roster not named Eli Manning actively chose to sit down rather than only play a limited amount of time, fans would be furious.







So? It was Eli Manning, who, like LT and some others has standing and rightfully so. Nowhere was it said or implied that he would sit out of or boycott the game. He would have played if so ordered to. The proposal was made about half time removal and he preferred in its stead not to play at all if he DIDN’T HAVE TO, which the Giants were ok with. Never did he say he wouldn’t play no matter what



They wanted him to play a half, he chose to play none. You really think the Giants wanted to have to deal with the story of him breaking his starts streak and the appearance of being benched? In comment 14366238 Big Blue '56 said:They wanted him to play a half, he chose to play none. You really think the Giants wanted to have to deal with the story of him breaking his starts streak and the appearance of being benched?

Quote: All anti-Eli guys don't get. They think Eli can still play, in fairness so do I, they don't want QB controversy. Here's why? They want to win next year and think they can. Most here don't agree but the aim is to prove many wrong. Either way that's there thinking and it won't change



Anyone who believes the Giants can contend next year needs to be fired immediately. It is going to blow up in their faces totally just like last year did. The Giants were worse than their record showed last year. And they traded their best player, have zero pass rush.



This organization is a total dumpster fire. How many more years does Eli have to be at best slightly below average before people realize he's done? He's 38. There's nothing wrong with being done at that age.



Eli is far from the only problem on this team. The rest of the roster sucks as well.



6 wins is their ceiling in 2019. I'd be surprised if they got to that number. A lot would have to go right for that to happen In comment 14365892 jtgiants said:Anyone who believes the Giants can contend next year needs to be fired immediately. It is going to blow up in their faces totally just like last year did. The Giants were worse than their record showed last year. And they traded their best player, have zero pass rush.This organization is a total dumpster fire. How many more years does Eli have to be at best slightly below average before people realize he's done? He's 38. There's nothing wrong with being done at that age.Eli is far from the only problem on this team. The rest of the roster sucks as well.6 wins is their ceiling in 2019. I'd be surprised if they got to that number. A lot would have to go right for that to happen

Quote: Barkley is other worldly, I am not denying it. And I can't wait to see him play every Sunday. But if we are stuck in neutral for the next 3-4 seasons because we neglected QB, then who really gives a shit what Barkley does



I dont disagree, which is one of the reasons I am a proponent of Rosen this year. Have some cake and eat it too. In comment 14366253 ryanmkeane said:I dont disagree, which is one of the reasons I am a proponent of Rosen this year. Have some cake and eat it too.

Quote: onetimeasshat or JT Giants



During Free Agency, we have seen 7 or 8 backup quarterbacks switch teams.



Yet before Free Agency even started, the Giants announced that they had signed Alex Tanney to a 2 year extension (basically taking them out of the Free Agent backup quarterback market).



What does Shurmur and the Giants Front Office think of Tanney. What is his upside?

Tanney's upside is that the fans won't be chanting his name when the Giants start out 0-6 and fall way behind in game #7.



The 49ers once traded for Steve Young to backup Montana for four years, but the Giants won't trade for 22 yr. old Rosen to sit behind 38 yr. old Eli because they don't want a QB controversy.



Un-f**king believable! In comment 14366232 YANKEE28 said:Tanney's upside is that the fans won't be chanting his name when the Giants start out 0-6 and fall way behind in game #7.The 49ers once traded for Steve Young to backup Montana for four years, but the Giants won't trade for 22 yr. old Rosen to sit behind 38 yr. old Eli because they don't want a QB controversy.Un-f**king believable!

if they go for it MookGiants : 4/1/2019 1:06 pm : link this year and think Eli can still play then if things blow up in their face and they go 4-12 the entire front office and coaching staff needs to go.



It's time to move on from Eli and admit what we already know, the roster sucks and they need to tear the entire thing down and rebuild.



The Giants winning anything in 2019 would be totally stunning. At best they are in the bottom 3-4 teams talent wise in the entire league.

Capt ryanmkeane : 4/1/2019 1:06 pm : link exactly. If we asked everyone last year, what about Barkley AND Rosen...this place would have exploded.



Now, that being said, is there something to all these "rumors" about Rosen work ethic, family shit, etc...who knows. I don't know. But jt is making it sound like the guy has severe baggage that comes with him. All I know is he played every snap with the worst OL in football, didn't get hurt, and kept battling out there.

And if you really want to compare ryanmkeane : 4/1/2019 1:07 pm : link Eli Manning looked like he had never played football before for a few games his rookie season. Rosen looked better.

Quote:





Quote:





onetimeasshat or JT Giants



During Free Agency, we have seen 7 or 8 backup quarterbacks switch teams.



Yet before Free Agency even started, the Giants announced that they had signed Alex Tanney to a 2 year extension (basically taking them out of the Free Agent backup quarterback market).



What does Shurmur and the Giants Front Office think of Tanney. What is his upside?





Tanney's upside is that the fans won't be chanting his name when the Giants start out 0-6 and fall way behind in game #7.



The 49ers once traded for Steve Young to backup Montana for four years, but the Giants won't trade for 22 yr. old Rosen to sit behind 38 yr. old Eli because they don't want a QB controversy.



Un-f**king believable!



Mara In comment 14366261 Jim in Tampa said:Mara

Here's what I don't understand BillT : 4/1/2019 1:13 pm : link If the Giants believe in Eli and believe they can win, and I think both of those things are reasonable, then how do they not take a QB at 6.



If they win even 8 (or even 7) games they have zero shot at a top QB prospect next year. How does that work?

Also i love the fact that Remmers ryanmkeane : 4/1/2019 1:14 pm : link can't pass a physical but oh once he can we are gonna just sign him? Why? He will be magically cured?

Quote:





Quote:





In comment 14366148 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





perfect prospect to fall into their lap at QB. Here’s the issue, they don’t exist. You have to take chances, and right now this front office would rather play it safe and be cool with 5-8 win seasons then actually do something to ignite a little fire into this team. Nothing is safer and more predictable than trotting out Eli again.



Everyone says “oh he’ll play better with a better OL.” Yeah, no shit. As would every other QB. But the pocket isn’t going to be clean on every single play. Injuries happen. Shit happens. Trotting him out there again solves absolutely nothing. We know what’s eli is at this point in his career.







Would you trade Barkley for Sam Darnold right now? I wouldn't.







Without thinking twice. And the Jets would laugh before hanging up the phone.



That conversation from the Jets end would start with Barkley and both 2019 1st round picks and the 2020 1st round pick.

Actual picks, and not Engram because he was selected in the 1st round. In comment 14366163 Go Terps said:That conversation from the Jets end would start with Barkley and both 2019 1st round picks and the 2020 1st round pick.Actual picks, and not Engram because he was selected in the 1st round.

Quote: can't pass a physical but oh once he can we are gonna just sign him? Why? He will be magically cured?



Because they believe once he passes a physical that he would be like any other guy coming off of an injury. Do all injured players never come back healthy? If not, why are they cleared?



Someone will be signing Remmers. In comment 14366279 ryanmkeane said:Because they believe once he passes a physical that he would be like any other guy coming off of an injury. Do all injured players never come back healthy? If not, why are they cleared?Someone will be signing Remmers.

Quote: In comment 14365892 jtgiants said:





Quote:





All anti-Eli guys don't get. They think Eli can still play, in fairness so do I, they don't want QB controversy. Here's why? They want to win next year and think they can. Most here don't agree but the aim is to prove many wrong. Either way that's there thinking and it won't change







If that is true, then you bring in whoever you want because Eli will outplay them. Then the other guy sits. No controversy. Promising the job to someone means they think they could have someone better on the roster, but they will let Eli play anyway.



If they won't commit to bringing in competition and starting whoever wins that competition, then they are not seriously trying to win. The problem here is this: the priority should not be about next year. If it works out that Eli plays and they win, that’s great. But prioritizing next year ahead of the next 15 is short sighted and irresponsible. I get it, they blew many of Eli’s prime years. I get that he probably does have something left and can win if they improve the team around him. But in every other level they are in total rebuild mode except the QB, which remains the single most important decision for the long term success of the franchise. If they are closing the door on options for the future QB simply because they have already decided Eli is the QB next year and are afraid of what the media might say if they bring in someone who might challenge that decision, then they are clearly putting Eli ahead of the franchise and long term success. That’s exactly what many of us have feared. In comment 14366138 Mike from Ohio said:The problem here is this: the priority should not be about next year. If it works out that Eli plays and they win, that’s great. But prioritizing next year ahead of the next 15 is short sighted and irresponsible. I get it, they blew many of Eli’s prime years. I get that he probably does have something left and can win if they improve the team around him. But in every other level they are in total rebuild mode except the QB, which remains the single most important decision for the long term success of the franchise. If they are closing the door on options for the future QB simply because they have already decided Eli is the QB next year and are afraid of what the media might say if they bring in someone who might challenge that decision, then they are clearly putting Eli ahead of the franchise and long term success. That’s exactly what many of us have feared.

UConn ryanmkeane : 4/1/2019 1:23 pm : link i guess it's odd to me that with the state of our team, we'd be wanting to sign a RT coming off back surgery

UConn Go Terps : 4/1/2019 1:23 pm : link If the Giants are concerned with a QB controversy, I get it. But in that case, it's Eli who should go as opposed to Rosen not coming here at all.



In this scenario we're prioritizing the expensive 38 year old over the cheap 22 year old.



When it comes to Eli the front office (that very much includes ownership) has lost all grip on reality.

I don't mean to disparage our new onetimeasshat... Klaatu : 4/1/2019 1:23 pm : link



So, who's right? I have no idea.



However, I think some of you should stop with the rending of garments and gnashing of teeth and take a step back...take a couple of deep breaths...and just see how things play out over the next three weeks or so.



But what he said about the Giants, Rosen, and Eli runs contrary to what jtgiants has said several times, and jtgiants has been around here for a while and his track record is pretty good.So, who's right? I have no idea.However, I think some of you should stop with the rending of garments and gnashing of teeth and take a step back...take a couple of deep breaths...and just see how things play out over the next three weeks or so.

Clearly the team is prioritizing next year with Eli UberAlias : 4/1/2019 1:27 pm : link Over the next 15 years. We want to draft Eli’s replacement, but only if he isn’t a challenge to the decision to start Eli out of fear for what the media might say. Mara feels guilty for screwing up many of Eli’s prime years so the priority becomes making that up to him, even at the potential cost for the next decade. Unreal.

Quote: Because it might make things uncomfortable for Eli. Fuck sake. Who said they like Rosen? In comment 14365849 Oscar said:Who said they like Rosen?

Klaatu UberAlias : 4/1/2019 1:29 pm : link I don’t think so. Both have said they are concerned about Rosen out of fear for him sitting a year and that next year Eli starts no matter what.

Quote:





Quote:







The rest of the team and the media focus and the fans would be the issue. Things like that rip teams apart. Look at Tampa Bay last year with Ryan Fitz and Winston. Look who picks in front of us this year.



This is such horseshit when your team is in a rebuild mode. And if you are trying to win - this team needs it;s offense to click. If Eli si doing poorly then it means the team is LOSING.



If the team is LOSING in which they weren't projected to win and have a lot of young players Eli WILL SEE the handwriting on the wall and wont be a spoiled brat about it.



I would think the incompetent GM would have had a conversation with Eli last year or this year informing him that a replacement is coming soon and part of the GMen signing of Eli would have been a requirement that he MENTOR ALONG WITH an understanding what MENTOR MEANS. In part it should mean if GMen suck and the offense isn't getting it done and they lose - he gets replaced.



All these men are getting well paid to do a tough job. The fact that if they are scared of potentially some controversy if they suck in which they arent projected to win is just grossly negligent. In comment 14366193 Amtoft said:This is such horseshit when your team is in a rebuild mode. And if you are trying to win - this team needs it;s offense to click. If Eli si doing poorly then it means the team is LOSING.If the team is LOSING in which they weren't projected to win and have a lot of young players Eli WILL SEE the handwriting on the wall and wont be a spoiled brat about it.I would think the incompetent GM would have had a conversation with Eli last year or this year informing him that a replacement is coming soon and part of the GMen signing of Eli would have been a requirement that he MENTOR ALONG WITH an understanding what MENTOR MEANS. In part it should mean if GMen suck and the offense isn't getting it done and they lose - he gets replaced.All these men are getting well paid to do a tough job. The fact that if they are scared of potentially some controversy if they suck in which they arent projected to win is just grossly negligent.

item #5 is the most interesting piece of info nobody is talking about Eric on Li : 4/1/2019 1:35 pm : link I'd imagine Shelton and/or Ray would be fill in signings if 1 of their respective positions isn't addressed to their satisfaction in the draft. DL and edge are obviously high up on their radar, but if value dictates their first 2 picks end up at different positions (like D. White + G. Williams) all of a sudden there are big roles there for the taking for guys like Shelton and Ray. Each still only 25 years old and shown some flashes in their first few years, but desperately in need to find a team with a good role fit and available PT. Shelton just had a decent year with NE and 2 years ago Ray had 8 sacks when he got his most playing time (8 starts).



Envisioning the defense adding the players mentioned above would be relatively exciting. DL of Tomlinson/Hill/Shelton, LB core of Ray/White/Ogletree/Golden/Carter, and secondary of Jenkins/Williams/Beal/Bethea/Peppers. That is a significant increase in team speed, with 9 of the above 25 years old or younger. Especially if they add another edge rusher or DL at #37 like Tillery or Ferguson, though I suspect 1 of their top 3 picks will end up going to offense.



Not really a fan of signing Wilkerson at this point unless it's a really cheap incentive deal.

Tampa Bay sucked because the defense was atrocious Zeke's Alibi : 4/1/2019 1:36 pm : link and the offensive line was the worst run blocking unit in the league so when there offense would put up points they couldn't protect a lead.

Quote: and the offensive line was the worst run blocking unit in the league so when there offense would put up points they couldn't protect a lead.



AND their QB play sucked. In comment 14366310 Zeke's Alibi said:AND their QB play sucked.

Quote: Imo the Giants had a great draft last year. With a league high 12 picks this year they can really clean up. Not to mention we have a ton of cap space next year



They have 12 picks, but only 4 in first 3 rounds. Are you really expecting 8 picks from the 4th round on to contribute immediately?



Fact: Giants thought they could compete with Eli immediately last year.



Fact: They did not.



Seemingly Fact: The Giants don’t care and are going to run it back.



Fact: Collins, Vernon, and OBJ are gone.



You can’t stop stupid. The Giants are doing the same thing despite failed results last year. They don’t care. Whatever the reason, you can’t deny that the Giants are - for a second consecutive year - trying to run it back. They refuse to move on to the future. In comment 14366091 jtgiants said:They have 12 picks, but only 4 in first 3 rounds. Are you really expecting 8 picks from the 4th round on to contribute immediately?Fact: Giants thought they could compete with Eli immediately last year.Fact: They did not.Seemingly Fact: The Giants don’t care and are going to run it back.Fact: Collins, Vernon, and OBJ are gone.You can’t stop stupid. The Giants are doing the same thing despite failed results last year. They don’t care. Whatever the reason, you can’t deny that the Giants are - for a second consecutive year - trying to run it back. They refuse to move on to the future.

Quote: In comment 14365849 Oscar said:





Quote:





Because it might make things uncomfortable for Eli. Fuck sake.



Who said they like Rosen?



What an interesting take!!!



Maybe the Giants simply don't want to draft/acquire a QB for the sake of acquiring a QB.



They want the right one. In comment 14366297 djstat said:What an interesting take!!!Maybe the Giants simply don't want to draft/acquire a QB for the sake of acquiring a QB.They want the right one.

Giants38 Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/1/2019 1:47 pm : : 4/1/2019 1:47 pm : link Yup. I love having the 12 picks. But the bulk of them are Day 3 picks.

Quote: I don’t think so. Both have said they are concerned about Rosen out of fear for him sitting a year and that next year Eli starts no matter what.



jtgiants has said repeatedly that the Giants have no interest in Rosen. Their concerns are his health/durability, and that his personality is not suited for the New York market. The price has nothing to do with it.



With regard to Rosen sitting for a year, they're not worried about any QB controversy, just that it would be waste since they firmly believe that they can still win with Eli. In comment 14366300 UberAlias said:jtgiants has said repeatedly that the Giants have no interest in Rosen. Their concerns are his health/durability, and that his personality is not suited for the New York market. The price has nothing to do with it.With regard to Rosen sitting for a year, they're not worried about any QB controversy, just that it would be waste since they firmly believe that they can still win with Eli.

#2 makes now sense giantfan2000 : 4/1/2019 1:49 pm : link Giant's won't spend a 2 on Rosen but will spend a 1 to draft a QB



as if Eli having a bad exhibition season won't cause a QB controversy with a first round QB sitting on the bench.

Quote: Yup. I love having the 12 picks. But the bulk of them are Day 3 picks.



Which is why I hope they use a few of those Day 3 picks to move up. In comment 14366324 Eric from BBI said:Which is why I hope they use a few of those Day 3 picks to move up.

Klaatu Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/1/2019 1:50 pm : : 4/1/2019 1:50 pm : link I'll tell you what concerned me is that Youtuber pointed out something I didn't even notice with Rosen, but he has developed a hitch in his throw.

The Giants absolutely care UConn4523 : 4/1/2019 1:51 pm : link they are just stuck between a rock and a hard place. Easy for fans to point to what's wrong, entirely different to run a business that involves more than just what happens on field.



They are trying to get another Eli in here. Maybe not Eli the player but Eli the man. They don't want just anyone, and maybe that's wrong from a gameday perspective, but its their right if that's the type of person they want as the face of the franchise.



I don't think a single person in the Giants FO doesn't know that they need to move on from Eli sooner rather than later. They are just trying to figure out how to do it, not shit on him while doing it (again, arguable from a fan perspective but I get it), and not fuck up on his replacement.



In sum, there's a lot more going on that many here like to admit.

Quote: think the Giants will be making 12 picks.



You are probably correct. Most teams don't stand still.



But I'm old enough to remember the 12-round when rosters were smaller. Nothing wrong with picking 12 players. Our roster sucks. In comment 14366338 Harvest Blend said:You are probably correct. Most teams don't stand still.But I'm old enough to remember the 12-round when rosters were smaller. Nothing wrong with picking 12 players. Our roster sucks.

Quote: In comment 14366310 Zeke's Alibi said:





Quote:





and the offensive line was the worst run blocking unit in the league so when there offense would put up points they couldn't protect a lead.







AND their QB play sucked.



It sucked in the first half of the season and got much better starting when Jameis came back in against us. They is more attributable to Jameis getting suspended and the bullshit that when on with that than what is being alluded to, competition at the QB position. In comment 14366314 Dnew15 said:It sucked in the first half of the season and got much better starting when Jameis came back in against us. They is more attributable to Jameis getting suspended and the bullshit that when on with that than what is being alluded to, competition at the QB position.

I think we will draft 8 or 9 players UConn4523 : 4/1/2019 1:56 pm : link but if its more, just means more competition, something we've lacked for years. We need hungry players and 5th rounders are still on the cusp of being rosterable. Luck may finally be on our side and hitting on a late rounder.

Quote: I'll tell you what concerned me is that Youtuber pointed out something I didn't even notice with Rosen, but he has developed a hitch in his throw.



I'm the last guy you want evaluating QB's. In comment 14366336 Eric from BBI said:I'm the last guy you want evaluating QB's.

Quote: In comment 14365989 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Is lock. The problem is they won't take him at 6 and he probably won't be there at 17. They don't want to trade back up so making it work isn't easy. They want to use there picks to help them win now







This is just as pathetic as not trading for Rosen to avoid a QB controversy. If they think Lock is a franchise QB but won't take him at 6 because they are trying to squeeze one more playoff contending season out of Eli then as others have said, these guys should not be running the Giants.



my sentiments exactly... In comment 14366009 NYG07 said:my sentiments exactly...

Quote: is how they got in this miserable position to being with.



yep... In comment 14366051 Ten Ton Hammer said:yep...

I think sometimes people dep026 : 4/1/2019 2:00 pm : link believe anything you tell them.



The mass hysteria this offseason is very disturbing, and what I mean is by fans' reactions.

Capt don jtgiants : 4/1/2019 2:09 pm : link Ceiling to me is 9 or 10 wins

Quote:





Quote:





In comment 14366153 Amtoft said:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





perfect prospect to fall into their lap at QB. Here’s the issue, they don’t exist. You have to take chances, and right now this front office would rather play it safe and be cool with 5-8 win seasons then actually do something to ignite a little fire into this team. Nothing is safer and more predictable than trotting out Eli again.



Everyone says “oh he’ll play better with a better OL.” Yeah, no shit. As would every other QB. But the pocket isn’t going to be clean on every single play. Injuries happen. Shit happens. Trotting him out there again solves absolutely nothing. We know what’s eli is at this point in his career.







Would you trade Barkley for Sam Darnold right now? I wouldn't.







Without thinking twice. And the Jets would laugh before hanging up the phone.







That conversation from the Jets end would start with Barkley and both 2019 1st round picks and the 2020 1st round pick.

Actual picks, and not Engram because he was selected in the 1st round.



In comment 14366281 Default said:

Quote: Yup. I love having the 12 picks. But the bulk of them are Day 3 picks.



Eric: the more picks the better. But people act as if we’re going to secure 12 immediate starters. 4th founders and beyond have a low hit rate as is. That’s not suggesting we can afford to miss on them. The best thing about having more picks is that it gives us more dart throws. But even if we hit with those picks, it is highly unlikely that any of them will make an impact year 1. If we’re lucky, maybe 1 will.



This roster stinks. Almost everyone here knows it. The analytics show us we have a shit roster. Vegas thinks our roster is terrible. About the only people who think this roster is good enough to compete are select members of the front office and a few nostalgic Giants’ fans.



People think of the last two games and the Eagles game and think what if. Well, what if we didn’t play an injured DeSean Watson, a Chase Daniel, a Mark Sanchez, a Nick Mullens, and a Ryan Fitzpatrick? That’s our 5 wins right there. I don’t know how anyone can look at that and think, sure, we’re a PO team.



Everyone is free to have an opinion. But don’t criticize others when they post Tweets showing us as the laughingstock of the league. In comment 14366324 Eric from BBI said:Eric: the more picks the better. But people act as if we’re going to secure 12 immediate starters. 4th founders and beyond have a low hit rate as is. That’s not suggesting we can afford to miss on them. The best thing about having more picks is that it gives us more dart throws. But even if we hit with those picks, it is highly unlikely that any of them will make an impact year 1. If we’re lucky, maybe 1 will.This roster stinks. Almost everyone here knows it. The analytics show us we have a shit roster. Vegas thinks our roster is terrible. About the only people who think this roster is good enough to compete are select members of the front office and a few nostalgic Giants’ fans.People think of the last two games and the Eagles game and think what if. Well, what if we didn’t play an injured DeSean Watson, a Chase Daniel, a Mark Sanchez, a Nick Mullens, and a Ryan Fitzpatrick? That’s our 5 wins right there. I don’t know how anyone can look at that and think, sure, we’re a PO team.Everyone is free to have an opinion. But don’t criticize others when they post Tweets showing us as the laughingstock of the league.

Goal for the draft ryanmkeane : 4/1/2019 2:17 pm : link should be the following:



-3 immediate starters

-2 pro bowl caliber players

-1-2 great funds in rounds 4-7

Quote:



I can’t view it, nor do I think I want to. In comment 14366366 Klaatu said:I can’t view it, nor do I think I want to.

Quote: In comment 14366314 Dnew15 said:





Quote:





In comment 14366310 Zeke's Alibi said:





Quote:





and the offensive line was the worst run blocking unit in the league so when there offense would put up points they couldn't protect a lead.







AND their QB play sucked.







It sucked in the first half of the season and got much better starting when Jameis came back in against us. They is more attributable to Jameis getting suspended and the bullshit that when on with that than what is being alluded to, competition at the QB position.



Yeah and then they went back to Ryan Fitz after Jameis wasn't sucking and the players wanted Fitz. Then they went back to Jameis when Fitz sucked also. It was a mess. In comment 14366346 Zeke's Alibi said:Yeah and then they went back to Ryan Fitz after Jameis wasn't sucking and the players wanted Fitz. Then they went back to Jameis when Fitz sucked also. It was a mess.

Quote:





Quote:





I don’t think so. Both have said they are concerned about Rosen out of fear for him sitting a year and that next year Eli starts no matter what.







jtgiants has said repeatedly that the Giants have no interest in Rosen. Their concerns are his health/durability, and that his personality is not suited for the New York market. The price has nothing to do with it.



With regard to Rosen sitting for a year, they're not worried about any QB controversy, just that it would be waste since they firmly believe that they can still win with Eli.



Are you quoting jtgiants or si your commentabout controversy something oyu made up yourslef?



Here si what jtgiants said on his 1st post on thi thread --

"They think Eli can still play, in fairness so do I, they don't want QB controversy. Here's why? They want to win next year and think they can."



---------

I respect jtgiants but imo he has said some stuff on this thread makes me shake my head. He doesn;t thinkEli is any less mobile now than when he 1st started. He thinks the ceiling for this upcomign team is 10 wins. ANd as for Rosen what I read lats year I liked him a lot. JTGIANTS doesn't.



he could be right on all. But as of right now I think he is wrong on Eli mobility. On a ceiling of 10 wins though that can never be proven unless they win 9 or 10. ANd I think he sells Rosen short. Not saying Rosen will be a superstar but jtgiants doesn't like him much at all. In comment 14366327 Klaatu said:Are you quoting jtgiants or si your commentabout controversy something oyu made up yourslef?Here si what jtgiants said on his 1st post on thi thread --"They think Eli can still play, in fairness so do I, they don't want QB controversy. Here's why? They want to win next year and think they can."---------I respect jtgiants but imo he has said some stuff on this thread makes me shake my head. He doesn;t thinkEli is any less mobile now than when he 1st started. He thinks the ceiling for this upcomign team is 10 wins. ANd as for Rosen what I read lats year I liked him a lot. JTGIANTS doesn't.he could be right on all. But as of right now I think he is wrong on Eli mobility. On a ceiling of 10 wins though that can never be proven unless they win 9 or 10. ANd I think he sells Rosen short. Not saying Rosen will be a superstar but jtgiants doesn't like him much at all.

So it’s “all in on Eli 2.0” The_Boss : 4/1/2019 2:29 pm : link And when we finish sub .500 again next year, what’s the plan? I might have to seriously consider an all out tank in 2020 with the hope of landing Lawrence in 2021. But even then, I’m sure this regime would find something they don’t like about him. “His arm is too strong”, maybe?

RE: Capt don The_Boss : 4/1/2019 2:30 pm : link

Quote: Ceiling to me is 9 or 10 wins



Zero chance. They’re at best a distant 3rd team in the division. In comment 14366383 jtgiants said:Zero chance. They’re at best a distant 3rd team in the division.

Quote: I'll tell you what concerned me is that Youtuber pointed out something I didn't even notice with Rosen, but he has developed a hitch in his throw.



He always had that hitch. I remember last year watching countless videos of him throwing. Maybe it's more obvious now. In comment 14366336 Eric from BBI said:He always had that hitch. I remember last year watching countless videos of him throwing. Maybe it's more obvious now.

Quote: I don't think they love Rosen at all but anything is possible based on value. I've been consistent on what I post particularly regarding Rosen

Have the Giants figured out what branch of medicine Rosen's father specializes in yet? Or do they still think he's a neurologist? In comment 14365914 jtgiants said:Have the Giants figured out what branch of medicine Rosen's father specializes in yet? Or do they still think he's a neurologist?

Quote: In comment 14365914 jtgiants said:





Quote:





I don't think they love Rosen at all but anything is possible based on value. I've been consistent on what I post particularly regarding Rosen





Have the Giants figured out what branch of medicine Rosen's father specializes in yet? Or do they still think he's a neurologist?



I thought it was proctologist? In comment 14366447 Gatorade Dunk said:I thought it was proctologist?

Quote: A couple of things.



1. Eli was never mobile. Not sure what makes you think he's that less mobile now.



2. Rosen not nimble. At all. People like Rosen but I'm just not one of them.



3. No matter what happens this year you won't be happy. You philosophically disagree with them trying to win and there not changing course so it is what it is

A couple of things.



1. 38 year old humans get less mobile. Not sure what makes you think Eli is immune to the hands of time.



2. Rosen was a nationally ranked tennis player as a kid. He's much more agile than you seem to realize. In comment 14365935 jtgiants said:A couple of things.1. 38 year old humans get less mobile. Not sure what makes you think Eli is immune to the hands of time.2. Rosen was a nationally ranked tennis player as a kid. He's much more agile than you seem to realize.

Quote:





Quote:





All anti-Eli guys don't get. They think Eli can still play, in fairness so do I, they don't want QB controversy. Here's why? They want to win next year and think they can. Most here don't agree but the aim is to prove many wrong. Either way that's there thinking and it won't change







Anyone who believes the Giants can contend next year needs to be fired immediately. It is going to blow up in their faces totally just like last year did. The Giants were worse than their record showed last year. And they traded their best player, have zero pass rush.



This organization is a total dumpster fire. How many more years does Eli have to be at best slightly below average before people realize he's done? He's 38. There's nothing wrong with being done at that age.



Eli is far from the only problem on this team. The rest of the roster sucks as well.



6 wins is their ceiling in 2019. I'd be surprised if they got to that number. A lot would have to go right for that to happen



Sorry, but what? The 2018 Giants were much better in being competitive than any team in the past six years and the 2016 club. They had how many single digit losses and they could/should have easily had won in the 2nd PHI, DAL games, the Colts game, and the Panthers game. The defense didn't make plays when it mattered. That's with shuffling around a brand stinkin new scheme, new players and trades.



And I can't agree with the "best player on the team" bit. Barkley is definitely better right now, for starters. In comment 14366258 MookGiants said:Sorry, but what? The 2018 Giants were much better in being competitive than any team in the past six years and the 2016 club. They had how many single digit losses and they could/should have easily had won in the 2nd PHI, DAL games, the Colts game, and the Panthers game. The defense didn't make plays when it mattered. That's with shuffling around a brand stinkin new scheme, new players and trades.And I can't agree with the "best player on the team" bit. Barkley is definitely better right now, for starters.

.... Toth029 : 4/1/2019 2:42 pm : link Sans the 2016 team. I should proof read. 😊

RE: RE: RE: Metnut eric2425ny : 4/1/2019 2:42 pm : link

Quote:





Quote:





In comment 14365914 jtgiants said:





Quote:





I don't think they love Rosen at all but anything is possible based on value. I've been consistent on what I post particularly regarding Rosen





Have the Giants figured out what branch of medicine Rosen's father specializes in yet? Or do they still think he's a neurologist?







I thought it was proctologist?



He’s a marine biologist.







In comment 14366450 The_Boss said:He’s a marine biologist.

Just wait until the 2020 ryanmkeane : 4/1/2019 2:42 pm : link QB class...we'll find a way to nitpick Fromm and say that "maybe had had too much success at Georgia because his team was too good?"

Quote: I've stated my reasons before. I think the Giants are not nearly as far away as you think. I think they will be much better then you do. Well see. Either way the Giants think they can win. Time will tell but make no mistake they don't agree w you

You thought they were close last year too, and they won 5 games. Maybe you're a little too optimistic? In comment 14366044 jtgiants said:You thought they were close last year too, and they won 5 games. Maybe you're a little too optimistic?

Quote: Let me clarify

jtgiants : 3/27/2019 7:49 am : link : reply

1. The Giants are wary of to send personality in ny.



2. Rosen wouldn't play if he came this year presenting 2 problems.



A. You would burn the second year of his rookie contract without being an l e to evaluate him.



B. He WONT be happy without playing.



3. Giants have real concerns about his ability to stay healthy. His dad is a top neurosurgeon and isn't keen on his son playing football longterm when he's always nicked up.



4. I checked last night and was told unlikely this happens but as always things are fluid



And



Quote: Big Rick

jtgiants : 3/27/2019 8:15 am : link : reply

All due respect those are all great reasons for not getting him. He never was healthy in college, had many teams concerned with his slight frame, and his family is a big concern to those in the know. Also it's bad business to get a qb and burn a second year of a rookie deal. I really think your off on this and he wouldn't play this year. That's the reality weather you like it or not.



And



Quote: Ryan

jtgiants : 3/27/2019 10:54 am : link : reply

You are either uninformed or haven't done the research. His family and and his personality and durability are all legit concerns in nfl circles. That's not my opinion its fact.



The point - besides the one on top of your head - is that the new asshat said that the Giants were interested in Rosen, but only if the price was right (the two 3rd round picks). jtgiants has said repeatedly that the Giants aren't interested in him at any price for the reasons he gave. I don't make shit up, so fuck you and any other jerkweed who suggests that I do. I was paraphrasing from these posts by jtgiants:AndAndThe point - besides the one on top of your head - is that the new asshat said that the Giants were interested in Rosen, but only if the price was right (the two 3rd round picks). jtgiants has said repeatedly that the Giants aren't interested in him at any price for the reasons he gave.

I find it a bit hopeful that so far the rumors have been all over the yatqb : 4/1/2019 2:52 pm : link place: Haskins, Jones, now Lock. I'm hoping that other teams don't know what we want to do. It would be nice, for a change, if a team doesn't trade up in front of us for our target player.

Quote: QB class...we'll find a way to nitpick Fromm and say that "maybe had had too much success at Georgia because his team was too good?"



THis is the problem with the "I'm ok with not taking a QB this year because we are going to suck anyway, BUT next year we'll draft our QB" theory. The last slam-dunk, no-doubt-about-it, #1, franchise type QB by all accounts was Luck in 2012. They don't come around very often.



Plus, if they there is one - you've got to be in position to get him. That means you've got to be the ultimate suck the year before or have the draft capital to move up and get him.



It becomes the never ending QB hunt for Eli's successor.

In comment 14366456 ryanmkeane said:THis is the problem with the "I'm ok with not taking a QB this year because we are going to suck anyway, BUT next year we'll draft our QB" theory. The last slam-dunk, no-doubt-about-it, #1, franchise type QB by all accounts was Luck in 2012. They don't come around very often.Plus, if they there is one - you've got to be in position to get him. That means you've got to be the ultimate suck the year before or have the draft capital to move up and get him.It becomes the never ending QB hunt for Eli's successor.

Quote:





Quote:





I don’t think so. Both have said they are concerned about Rosen out of fear for him sitting a year and that next year Eli starts no matter what.







jtgiants has said repeatedly that the Giants have no interest in Rosen. Their concerns are his health/durability, and that his personality is not suited for the New York market. The price has nothing to do with it.



With regard to Rosen sitting for a year, they're not worried about any QB controversy, just that it would be waste since they firmly believe that they can still win with Eli. He stated Rosen having to sit among his list of reasons against him. I doubt either guy is getting info directly from the source and there is interpretation involved. In comment 14366327 Klaatu said:He stated Rosen having to sit among his list of reasons against him. I doubt either guy is getting info directly from the source and there is interpretation involved.

Quote:





Quote:





If a late 3rd and a conditional 3rd is all they are offering for Rosen there would have to be someone who will offer more than that





but what do I know.





NE With multiple day two picks will likely be the team to acquire him IMO. It will be entertaining to see those who didn't want Rosen on the Giants flip and criticize the Giants for not trading for Rosen because Belichick did.



+1 In comment 14365887 Jay on the Island said:+1

Thanks AcidTest : 4/1/2019 3:05 pm : link for the information. It is much appreciated.



I'm OK with signing Remmers, as long as the numbers are good. Then use #95 and a day three pick on the line. I like Bobby Evans.



As others have said, not trading for Rosen because it would create a controversy is just silly. But the proof that the Giants don't really like Rosen and won't therefore trade for him is that they are only will to trade #95 and a conditional three next year instead of #37. If they thought he was their next franchise QB they would trade #37 right now.



Management has probably overrated how much Eli has left based on the last few games of season. Eli's arm is still very good, but he is completely immobile, and is clearly shell shocked from all the beatings he's taken behind subpar OL. He pretty much needs a perfect environment in which to thrive. His ability to extend plays when the pocket collapses is gone.



Burns at #6 is a massive overreach. He's likely to be available at #17. I also don't want White or Gary at #6, or Williams at #17.

so BigBlueCane : 4/1/2019 3:09 pm : link it really is the Seventies all over again.

Quote: QB class...we'll find a way to nitpick Fromm and say that "maybe had had too much success at Georgia because his team was too good?"

"We like Fromm a lot but he's only 6'2 and we have a requirement where our QB's must be at least 6'3." In comment 14366456 ryanmkeane said:"We like Fromm a lot but he's only 6'2 and we have a requirement where our QB's must be at least 6'3."

I love all the asshat info ryanmkeane : 4/1/2019 3:12 pm : link but this bullshit that Rosen would be "unhappy if he didn't play right away and this would create a firestorm" is one of the most BS create this out of thin air nonsense i've seen in a while. Real bang up job

Working in Neurology field DonnieD89 : 4/1/2019 3:16 pm : link as a Physician Assistant and treating Post Concussion Syndrome, I get the concern. I have already made it clear to my son that he is not to play high school football. Everyone is different though, I have can't 100% his father will tell him to quit. On top of that, Rosen comes from a wealthy family and money would not be a major motivating factor. I get why the Giants would not burn a 1st or 2nd rounder on him. It's risk management. You have to ask why he went lower than expected last year in the draft, given the talent he is.

Klatuu you're wrong giantstock : 4/1/2019 3:17 pm : link 1-- Did you or did you not say jtgiants said there would not be eventually a QB controversy if GMEN took ROsen?



2-- I provided you a quote in which he said it. WHy swear at me and get your panties all riled up? You misquoted him. Big deal. Get over it. There's many posts - you just missed that one.



He said the GMEn would be concerned that there may be a controversy-- or implied it-- didn't he?

Quote: for the information. It is much appreciated.



I'm OK with signing Remmers, as long as the numbers are good. Then use #95 and a day three pick on the line. I like Bobby Evans.



As others have said, not trading for Rosen because it would create a controversy is just silly. But the proof that the Giants don't really like Rosen and won't therefore trade for him is that they are only will to trade #95 and a conditional three next year instead of #37. If they thought he was their next franchise QB they would trade #37 right now.



Management has probably overrated how much Eli has left based on the last few games of season. Eli's arm is still very good, but he is completely immobile, and is clearly shell shocked from all the beatings he's taken behind subpar OL. He pretty much needs a perfect environment in which to thrive. His ability to extend plays when the pocket collapses is gone.



Burns at #6 is a massive overreach. He's likely to be available at #17. I also don't want White or Gary at #6, or Williams at #17.



+1 In comment 14366504 AcidTest said:+1

Quote: as a Physician Assistant and treating Post Concussion Syndrome, I get the concern. I have already made it clear to my son that he is not to play high school football. Everyone is different though, I have can't 100% his father will tell him to quit. On top of that, Rosen comes from a wealthy family and money would not be a major motivating factor. I get why the Giants would not burn a 1st or 2nd rounder on him. It's risk management. You have to ask why he went lower than expected last year in the draft, given the talent he is.



silly. Why play football at all then? In comment 14366534 DonnieD89 said:silly. Why play football at all then?

Quote:





Quote:





as a Physician Assistant and treating Post Concussion Syndrome, I get the concern. I have already made it clear to my son that he is not to play high school football. Everyone is different though, I have can't 100% his father will tell him to quit. On top of that, Rosen comes from a wealthy family and money would not be a major motivating factor. I get why the Giants would not burn a 1st or 2nd rounder on him. It's risk management. You have to ask why he went lower than expected last year in the draft, given the talent he is.







silly. Why play football at all then?



Silly? Take one more hit and see if it is silly. I deal with these folks every day. How would you like to feel photophobia, lack of concentration and focus, chronic headaches, depression, and convergence insufficiency (can't track well with eyes, causing you to see double and experiencing vertigo) on a daily basis? He and the team that invest in him are taking a risk. No one knows, if his father has influence in his decision to stop playing, but his influence maybe present if the opportunity presents. In comment 14366544 giantstock said:Silly? Take one more hit and see if it is silly. I deal with these folks every day. How would you like to feel photophobia, lack of concentration and focus, chronic headaches, depression, and convergence insufficiency (can't track well with eyes, causing you to see double and experiencing vertigo) on a daily basis? He and the team that invest in him are taking a risk. No one knows, if his father has influence in his decision to stop playing, but his influence maybe present if the opportunity presents.

Quote: place: Haskins, Jones, now Lock. I'm hoping that other teams don't know what we want to do. It would be nice, for a change, if a team doesn't trade up in front of us for our target player.

I actually find it refreshing how all over the place it is (and like you hopeful), and also hilarious how many dummies just keep bashing the FO over stupid speculation... lol. It really is comical how many fans think they know exactly what's going on and that they somehow know more what is the "correct plan". LOL In comment 14366472 yatqb said:I actually find it refreshing how all over the place it is (and like you hopeful), and also hilarious how many dummies just keep bashing the FO over stupid speculation... lol. It really is comical how many fans think they know exactly what's going on and that they somehow know more what is the "correct plan". LOL

Any serious discussion about trading up from 6 or 17? MM_in_NYC : 4/1/2019 3:59 pm : link Or trading down and getting picks?

Asshat info...... johnboyw : 4/1/2019 4:06 pm : link Thanks for the post. The information makes sense and looks credible. Kind of stuff that's hard to find right now.

A little surprised that Sweat is not in the mix at 6. Freakish athlete who looks like he could have a big upside.

Quote:





Quote:





In comment 14366314 Dnew15 said:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





and the offensive line was the worst run blocking unit in the league so when there offense would put up points they couldn't protect a lead.







AND their QB play sucked.







It sucked in the first half of the season and got much better starting when Jameis came back in against us. They is more attributable to Jameis getting suspended and the bullshit that when on with that than what is being alluded to, competition at the QB position.







Yeah and then they went back to Ryan Fitz after Jameis wasn't sucking and the players wanted Fitz. Then they went back to Jameis when Fitz sucked also. It was a mess.



Jameis wasn't sucking? He was terrible when he came back from suspension and Fitz was playing decent so they went back with him. I don't know if you are misremembering or intentionally making it up. I'm very familiar with the Bucs I live in the market. In comment 14366412 Amtoft said:Jameis wasn't sucking? He was terrible when he came back from suspension and Fitz was playing decent so they went back with him. I don't know if you are misremembering or intentionally making it up. I'm very familiar with the Bucs I live in the market.

Quote:





Quote:





In comment 14366534 DonnieD89 said:





Quote:





Quote:







silly. Why play football at all then?







Silly? Take one more hit and see if it is silly. I deal with these folks every day. How would you like to feel photophobia, lack of concentration and focus, chronic headaches, depression, and convergence insufficiency (can't track well with eyes, causing you to see double and experiencing vertigo) on a daily basis? He and the team that invest in him are taking a risk. No one knows, if his father has influence in his decision to stop playing, but his influence maybe present if the opportunity presents.



wow-- talk about avoiding the question?



WHy bother to play if he has your concerns? In comment 14366561 DonnieD89 said:wow-- talk about avoiding the question?WHy bother to play if he has your concerns?

Quote:





Quote:





In comment 14366544 giantstock said:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





as a Physician Assistant and treating Post Concussion Syndrome, I get the concern. I have already made it clear to my son that he is not to play high school football. Everyone is different though, I have can't 100% his father will tell him to quit. On top of that, Rosen comes from a wealthy family and money would not be a major motivating factor. I get why the Giants would not burn a 1st or 2nd rounder on him. It's risk management. You have to ask why he went lower than expected last year in the draft, given the talent he is.







silly. Why play football at all then?







Silly? Take one more hit and see if it is silly. I deal with these folks every day. How would you like to feel photophobia, lack of concentration and focus, chronic headaches, depression, and convergence insufficiency (can't track well with eyes, causing you to see double and experiencing vertigo) on a daily basis? He and the team that invest in him are taking a risk. No one knows, if his father has influence in his decision to stop playing, but his influence maybe present if the opportunity presents.







wow-- talk about avoiding the question?



WHy bother to play if he has your concerns? Stupid. When his father had an actual say in what his son did, he was unable to stop him from playing football. Now that his is a professional and no longer needs the family money forget about his father's ability to control anything his son does. In comment 14366667 giantstock said:Stupid. When his father had an actual say in what his son did, he was unable to stop him from playing football. Now that his is a professional and no longer needs the family money forget about his father's ability to control anything his son does.

Comment from today's MMBQ about Rosen Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4/1/2019 4:29 pm : link



“I think it was a mix of both. He’s definitely talented and, from a quarterbacking standpoint, he can do everything you need him to. He was hindered by the lack of weapons around him, the lack of protection he had. But when he started to get hit, you’d question his overall toughness. He started to look at the rush, you could tell he didn’t want to be hit anymore. ... You definitely saw the good, in why they drafted him. No one questions the physical ability. It’s the mental part of it. He processes and learns it well, but people keep questioning toughness and leadership. ”

- ( from a pro talent guy (whatever that means) buried in the article...“I think it was a mix of both. He’s definitely talented and, from a quarterbacking standpoint, he can do everything you need him to. He was hindered by the lack of weapons around him, the lack of protection he had.... You definitely saw the good, in why they drafted him. No one questions the physical ability. Article - Ten Takeaways #8 - ( New Window

I trust jt joeinpa : 4/1/2019 4:38 pm : link And the OP seems legit. That stinks because I don’t like what I m reading.



If the Giants make any decisions that compromises the future for the short term belief that they can win now, that almost makes me resent Eli, and that has not happened up to now.



Three possibilities I me arned of today, here and on the radio.



1. Giants main concern with Rosen is that there could be a quarterback

Controversy



2. They like Lock but won’t consider moving up from 17 to get him if they

Go defense at 6, because the lost draft capital compromises a win

Now philosophy



3. Most likely quarterback scenerio is Jones at 17 because it eliminates

A lot of pressure of having a quarterback controversy, and also Eli

would be very comfortable with him. (Radio)



If there is a smidgen of truth in any of these, well that would stink

Quote: And the OP seems legit. That stinks because I don’t like what I m reading.



If the Giants make any decisions that compromises the future for the short term belief that they can win now, that almost makes me resent Eli, and that has not happened up to now.







Yeah, the org is not doing Eli's legacy any favors here.



But maybe it will all work out....who knows In comment 14366694 joeinpa said:Yeah, the org is not doing Eli's legacy any favors here.But maybe it will all work out....who knows

Quote:





Quote:





place: Haskins, Jones, now Lock. I'm hoping that other teams don't know what we want to do. It would be nice, for a change, if a team doesn't trade up in front of us for our target player.





I actually find it refreshing how all over the place it is (and like you hopeful), and also hilarious how many dummies just keep bashing the FO over stupid speculation... lol. It really is comical how many fans think they know exactly what's going on and that they somehow know more what is the "correct plan". LOL



Its fascinating because the Giants are going against the grain and trying to win by building around a tremendous RB.



A RB can have limited time or go on for 10 years. Are we destined to have a Barry Sanders that wins nothing? Or maybe we can be more like the Emmit SMith Cowboys?



DO you look ot build a prolific OLINE and see what SB can do with that? Or build a supreme defense and try to win lower scoring games?



If you get a "very good" your offense will always be dangerous. But if you get a mediocre or worse QB then it might be just as exciting if you build a supreme defense. In comment 14366580 Johnny5 said:Its fascinating because the Giants are going against the grain and trying to win by building around a tremendous RB.A RB can have limited time or go on for 10 years. Are we destined to have a Barry Sanders that wins nothing? Or maybe we can be more like the Emmit SMith Cowboys?DO you look ot build a prolific OLINE and see what SB can do with that? Or build a supreme defense and try to win lower scoring games?If you get a "very good" your offense will always be dangerous. But if you get a mediocre or worse QB then it might be just as exciting if you build a supreme defense.

Quote:





Quote:







Stupid. When his father had an actual say in what his son did, he was unable to stop him from playing football. Now that his is a professional and no longer needs the family money forget about his father's ability to control anything his son does.



Huh???????????? What does this have to do with my question? Or are you replying to the other guy? In comment 14366674 Thegratefulhead said:Huh???????????? What does this have to do with my question? Or are you replying to the other guy?

Quote:



The point - besides the one on top of your head - is that the new asshat said that the Giants were interested in Rosen, but only if the price was right (the two 3rd round picks). jtgiants has said repeatedly that the Giants aren't interested in him at any price for the reasons he gave. Agree on this point. You just have to remember with these things, many people discussing something with varying exchanges lends itself to interpretation. Things are not always explicit black/white and there is often more than one opinion within organization. A year ago word was there was no clear consensus about QBs. But this point about Eli starting as it relates to Rosen was referenced by both.



In general I tend to take everything with a grain of salt even when I trust the source. And especially on April 1. In comment 14366464 Klaatu said:Agree on this point. You just have to remember with these things, many people discussing something with varying exchanges lends itself to interpretation. Things are not always explicit black/white and there is often more than one opinion within organization. A year ago word was there was no clear consensus about QBs. But this point about Eli starting as it relates to Rosen was referenced by both.In general I tend to take everything with a grain of salt even when I trust the source. And especially on April 1.

Quote: And when we finish sub .500 again next year, what’s the plan? Then the blame will be shifted to the Giants depleted receiving corps. In comment 14366433 The_Boss said:Then the blame will be shifted to the Giants depleted receiving corps.

Quote: and that is a poor reason not to take the best QB available, if Giants GM and Coach think Rosen is better than the QB's available in this draft, and FO won't do it because they fear controversy I seriously worry about this organization. You can't be afraid to make the right decisions for this football teams future, baffling.

if our owners and GM and HC won't bring in a good young QB because they are afraid of controversy then this franchise is doomed due to inept management In comment 14365850 beatrixkiddo said:if our owners and GM and HC won't bring in a good young QB because they are afraid of controversy then this franchise is doomed due to inept management

there's going to be just as much fkap : 4/1/2019 4:52 pm : link QB controversy with a top QB draft pick as there will be with Rosen.



Fans are already booing Eli because an unpicked QB isn't getting game time experience, and the season hasn't started yet.





Quote:





Quote:





In comment 14365989 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Is lock. The problem is they won't take him at 6 and he probably won't be there at 17. They don't want to trade back up so making it work isn't easy. They want to use there picks to help them win now







This is just as pathetic as not trading for Rosen to avoid a QB controversy. If they think Lock is a franchise QB but won't take him at 6 because they are trying to squeeze one more playoff contending season out of Eli then as others have said, these guys should not be running the Giants.







my sentiments exactly...

what has anybody seen from Eli in the last few years that would indicate he can lead the team back to the playoffs, Eli has shot his wad, its over, move on.. In comment 14366356 Jimmy Googs said:what has anybody seen from Eli in the last few years that would indicate he can lead the team back to the playoffs, Eli has shot his wad, its over, move on..

If they really like Lock but won’t take him at 6 The_Boss : 4/1/2019 4:54 pm : link Do they really like him? Just a thought.

Quote:





Quote:





In comment 14366009 NYG07 said:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





Is lock. The problem is they won't take him at 6 and he probably won't be there at 17. They don't want to trade back up so making it work isn't easy. They want to use there picks to help them win now







This is just as pathetic as not trading for Rosen to avoid a QB controversy. If they think Lock is a franchise QB but won't take him at 6 because they are trying to squeeze one more playoff contending season out of Eli then as others have said, these guys should not be running the Giants.







my sentiments exactly...





what has anybody seen from Eli in the last few years that would indicate he can lead the team back to the playoffs, Eli has shot his wad, its over, move on..



when he, like, played pretty darn well in the playoffs? In comment 14366722 Jersey55 said:when he, like, played pretty darn well in the playoffs?

#2 Tim in Eternal Blue : 4/1/2019 4:55 pm : link Is absolutely fucking stupid. The more shit comes out like this... The more I'm ready to move on from Manning. Being held hostage by a 38 year old QB that hasn't been better than average in years. It's infuriating.



The Mara's are so out of touch with the fan pulse that they think the McAdoo decision had to do with our undying love for Eli Manning. Wrong. It had to due with Geno Smith starting over Webb. Simple.



I'm tired of being held hostage!!!! Let's move the fuck on.

Quote:





Quote:





In comment 14366356 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





Is lock. The problem is they won't take him at 6 and he probably won't be there at 17. They don't want to trade back up so making it work isn't easy. They want to use there picks to help them win now







This is just as pathetic as not trading for Rosen to avoid a QB controversy. If they think Lock is a franchise QB but won't take him at 6 because they are trying to squeeze one more playoff contending season out of Eli then as others have said, these guys should not be running the Giants.







my sentiments exactly...





what has anybody seen from Eli in the last few years that would indicate he can lead the team back to the playoffs, Eli has shot his wad, its over, move on..







when he, like, played pretty darn well in the playoffs?



That was two years ago, and that team consisted of Eli leading a bottom 5 offense in football and being dragged to the playoffs by a great defense. In comment 14366727 SHO'NUFF said:That was two years ago, and that team consisted of Eli leading a bottom 5 offense in football and being dragged to the playoffs by a great defense.

Quote:





Quote:





In comment 14366544 giantstock said:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





as a Physician Assistant and treating Post Concussion Syndrome, I get the concern. I have already made it clear to my son that he is not to play high school football. Everyone is different though, I have can't 100% his father will tell him to quit. On top of that, Rosen comes from a wealthy family and money would not be a major motivating factor. I get why the Giants would not burn a 1st or 2nd rounder on him. It's risk management. You have to ask why he went lower than expected last year in the draft, given the talent he is.







silly. Why play football at all then?







Silly? Take one more hit and see if it is silly. I deal with these folks every day. How would you like to feel photophobia, lack of concentration and focus, chronic headaches, depression, and convergence insufficiency (can't track well with eyes, causing you to see double and experiencing vertigo) on a daily basis? He and the team that invest in him are taking a risk. No one knows, if his father has influence in his decision to stop playing, but his influence maybe present if the opportunity presents.







wow-- talk about avoiding the question?



WHy bother to play if he has your concerns?



I did answer the question. We don’t know what his fathers decision is whether to influence him or not; however, he is a big boy and is able to make his own decisions. You can’t dispute the fact and what the consequences maybe in the future. The Giants are not stupid and why invest in somebody who is a risk. It doesn’t matter what Rosen thinks if he chooses to play football. He is taking a risk. If he has another concussion, he may not be allowed to be back on the field for quite some time. The facts based on studies on concussions are out there. If he takes another hit, you do not know what’s going to happen? Hence, there comes a possible decision by the father after he suffers the symptoms which may be prolong after another hit. Mines do change after such incident. What part of my statement do you not understand? If you choose to ignore science-based evidence with concussions, then you might as well believe that the world is flat. Rosen is taking a chance being on the field with the possibility of another concussion. That’s his decision to take the risk. The Giants would be making a low risk decision if they only want to invest a third rounder. What is so silly about guarding against risk? It’s stupid to put out and burn the 1st to 2nd rounder given these risks. In comment 14366667 giantstock said:I did answer the question. We don’t know what his fathers decision is whether to influence him or not; however, he is a big boy and is able to make his own decisions. You can’t dispute the fact and what the consequences maybe in the future. The Giants are not stupid and why invest in somebody who is a risk. It doesn’t matter what Rosen thinks if he chooses to play football. He is taking a risk. If he has another concussion, he may not be allowed to be back on the field for quite some time. The facts based on studies on concussions are out there. If he takes another hit, you do not know what’s going to happen? Hence, there comes a possible decision by the father after he suffers the symptoms which may be prolong after another hit. Mines do change after such incident. What part of my statement do you not understand? If you choose to ignore science-based evidence with concussions, then you might as well believe that the world is flat. Rosen is taking a chance being on the field with the possibility of another concussion. That’s his decision to take the risk. The Giants would be making a low risk decision if they only want to invest a third rounder. What is so silly about guarding against risk? It’s stupid to put out and burn the 1st to 2nd rounder given these risks.

GB playoff game in 2016 cosmicj : 4/1/2019 5:02 pm : link Look, I thought Eli came out ready to go, too, but let's not paint his play that game as some sort of historic performance. He was 23/44 for 299 yds, 1 TD,1 INT and a passer rating of 72. He also lost a fumble.



And that will be 2 1/2 years in the past when he next takes the field.



Eli is an albatross around this franchise's neck at this point.

I really enjoy abc appreciate Tim in Eternal Blue : 4/1/2019 5:03 pm : link Asshat information. But if anyone truly believes the Giants are making the playoffs this year... I have a moon to sell you. Can't we just be realists?

Didn’t John Mara jayg5 : 4/1/2019 5:05 pm : link Come out and say sentimentality wouldn’t get in the

way of making football decisions?



But they are afraid of giving a 38 year old QB real

competition? Sounds great





Quote:





Quote:









The point - besides the one on top of your head - is that the new asshat said that the Giants were interested in Rosen, but only if the price was right (the two 3rd round picks). jtgiants has said repeatedly that the Giants aren't interested in him at any price for the reasons he gave.



Agree on this point. You just have to remember with these things, many people discussing something with varying exchanges lends itself to interpretation. Things are not always explicit black/white and there is often more than one opinion within organization. A year ago word was there was no clear consensus about QBs. But this point about Eli starting as it relates to Rosen was referenced by both.



In general I tend to take everything with a grain of salt even when I trust the source. And especially on April 1.



The most important part there is that opinions will differ, even within the FO of an organization. At the end of the day there's only 1 person who is the ultimate decision maker. That's the reason why I appreciate the inside information, but also take it for what its worth. In comment 14366715 UberAlias said:The most important part there is that opinions will differ, even within the FO of an organization. At the end of the day there's only 1 person who is the ultimate decision maker. That's the reason why I appreciate the inside information, but also take it for what its worth.

Quote: Come out and say sentimentality wouldn’t get in the

way of making football decisions?



But they are afraid of giving a 38 year old QB real

competition? Sounds great





See Dawg’s Monday reading thread. He absolutely said so as early as 2000. In comment 14366741 jayg5 said:See Dawg’s Monday reading thread. He absolutely said so as early as 2000.

Quote: Asshat information. But if anyone truly believes the Giants are making the playoffs this year... I have a moon to sell you. Can't we just be realists?



Last spring I said plenty of times I’d rather go 6-10 (or worse) with a rookie QB than doing so with Eli. I was a huge “pro QB” in the draft guy last year. We went 5-11 with Eli and no successor on the roster. It was a total waste of time. Unless they actually really like and select a QB among the dreck that is this QB crop, we’re probably looking at a similar experience in 2019. Another waste of time. In comment 14366739 Tim in Eternal Blue said:Last spring I said plenty of times I’d rather go 6-10 (or worse) with a rookie QB than doing so with Eli. I was a huge “pro QB” in the draft guy last year. We went 5-11 with Eli and no successor on the roster. It was a total waste of time. Unless they actually really like and select a QB among the dreck that is this QB crop, we’re probably looking at a similar experience in 2019. Another waste of time.

DonnieD giantstock : 4/1/2019 5:37 pm : link You keep bringing up the detriments of football. i agree. But if it was a concern to Rosen - why is he still playing? He has money, right?



As far as GM's being stupid or not -- sure overall they can't be completely stupid but they are capable of making stupid decisions, right? Reese didn't address the OLINE and his draft picks over time didn;t pan out. He got fired. SO he made some "stupid decisions," right? Any GM can make stupid decisions, right? SO can DG.



SO in this case because they might pass on Rosen doesn't mean it exonerates them from making being capable of making stupid decisions.

Apparently there is a large contingent of our new staff TMS : 4/1/2019 5:43 pm : link that still thinks ELI still has a lot of value to this team as a player or a mentor or both. Show some respect and STFU already. It will work itself out. Give DG and his staff (only here a year ) some room a---holes. IMO.

QB controversy ≠ QB competition Eric on Li : 4/1/2019 5:46 pm : link in a QB competition Rosen and any of the rookies would almost definitely not beat out to Eli with a 1 year head start in this offense. So ironically the anti-Eli crowd is probably more opposed to an actual open competition in favor of simply handing the ball to a younger QB in the name of development.



I'd like to think I'm in Matt in SGS's "Eli realist" category, so from that POV I'd like to see them draft a fresh option in the first round and let that player start the year behind Eli and re-evaluate as they go through the season. All 4 seem more mobile than Rosen, which I view as the biggest negative against him, they also all have an extra year of control, and they all seem to have the right mentality. I like all of them over Herbert next year, in a similar general tier to Fromm, and behind Tua who will likely be out of reach anyway. Depending on how the draft board looks I'd most likely want to use the #6 pick on a blue chip defender and then package the #17 if necessary to move for the QB. Though, if 4 QB's go ahead of them in the top 16 there may be a 2nd blue chip player available and perhaps that changes the calculus re: Rosen if the price is reasonable.



Though I also think it's likely the Cards end up getting a first round pick from either the Pats or Chargers if their preferred targets from the draft don't reach them - and also probably what they're hoping for in holding him.

Rosen will not be long term solution to the QB situation even if he TMS : 4/1/2019 5:48 pm : link gets it . He will be concussed then get a huge retirement deal before his second contract and retire. ELI he is not. IMO.

RE: Rosen will not be long term solution to the QB situation even if he Zeke's Alibi : 4/1/2019 5:55 pm : link

Quote: gets it . He will be concussed then get a huge retirement deal before his second contract and retire. ELI he is not. IMO.



Rosen has a giant chip on his shoulder after he was the 4th QB taken. Can't believe all this talk about being replaced after one year is going to make that any better. He's definitely out to prove he can play. The question is can he? In comment 14366781 TMS said:Rosen has a giant chip on his shoulder after he was the 4th QB taken. Can't believe all this talk about being replaced after one year is going to make that any better. He's definitely out to prove he can play. The question is can he?

Thanks and welcome.....love the asshat info George from PA : 4/1/2019 6:02 pm : link Love the Remmers info.....i wanted an experience RT....did not want to live through growing pains of a rookie to get up to speed with the NFL game.



Interesting stuff.....

Quote: Love the Remmers info.....i wanted an experience RT....did not want to live through growing pains of a rookie to get up to speed with the NFL game.



Interesting stuff.....



Yup and that would mean less pressure to take a RT at #17. In comment 14366796 George from PA said:Yup and that would mean less pressure to take a RT at #17.

Quote:





Quote:





Love the Remmers info.....i wanted an experience RT....did not want to live through growing pains of a rookie to get up to speed with the NFL game.



Interesting stuff.....







Yup and that would mean less pressure to take a RT at #17.



Yes and free us to focus on starters for the D In comment 14366802 mfsd said:Yes and free us to focus on starters for the D

Quote: gets it . He will be concussed then get a huge retirement deal before his second contract and retire. ELI he is not. IMO.



There's no such thing as a "retirement deal". In comment 14366781 TMS said:There's no such thing as a "retirement deal".

Quote: assuming #2 is some "worried about Eli" thing? I read it as not wanting a huge every single day distraction with the insane NY media...makes some sense to me as they just got rid of OBJ for the same thing...and, is it that hard to imagine a personality like Rosen's in NY with that situation would potentially make things all the worse. In no way do I see this as some kind of deference to Eli and his feelings...that's just absurd IMO. While I don't think you can guide your franchise based on fear of the media or fan reaction, I also think that NY is a very unique environment and you would be a fool to ignore that all together. Not to mention, the OBJ trade just proves my point in that they obviously didn't overly concern themselves with fan or media reaction.

Because the rational logical take does not fit into the agenda of the Anti-Eli crowd.



"Eli is to blame no matter what" and it's mind boggling to say the least In comment 14365896 Strip-Sack said:Because the rational logical take does not fit into the agenda of the Anti-Eli crowd."Eli is to blame no matter what" and it's mind boggling to say the least

Here is what I don't get montanagiant : 4/1/2019 6:19 pm : link Per the OP they have set a price on Rosen that Zona can take or leave. They aren't saying they won't trade for him they just don't think he's worth more then what they are offering. So stop blaming Eli, blame Rosen for not showing enough for his own team that traded up to get him to want to keep him and overvaluing his worth.

Jtgiants and obj AnskyJK : 4/1/2019 8:33 pm : link If you believe they are trying to win now there’s just no way they make the Odell trade- even the most optimistic giant fans would say at best it opens them up for mid to long term success

Quote: that still thinks ELI still has a lot of value to this team as a player or a mentor or both. Show some respect and STFU already. It will work itself out. Give DG and his staff (only here a year ) some room a---holes. IMO.

You're an idiot. IMO. In comment 14366778 TMS said:You're an idiot. IMO.

Quote: Appreciate the info. I stand by my stance rosen won't be a giant. You are right though. The Giants are playing Eli as long as there in a playoff race. If rosen comes he sits. That would create a controversy they don't want. That said they aren't in love with him and also are wary of his personality would fit in NY. Despite people pushing back on this it is a HUGE issue



If Mara and Tisch cannot deal with personality, they should sell the team. Heck, they would probably have a problem with Aaron Rodgers! He has "personality." In comment 14365880 jtgiants said:If Mara and Tisch cannot deal with personality, they should sell the team. Heck, they would probably have a problem with Aaron Rodgers! He has "personality."

... christian : 4/1/2019 11:08 pm : link That playoff loss and 26th ranked offense from 3 years ago really has a shelf life for the hopeful.





Quote:





Quote:





Appreciate the info. I stand by my stance rosen won't be a giant. You are right though. The Giants are playing Eli as long as there in a playoff race. If rosen comes he sits. That would create a controversy they don't want. That said they aren't in love with him and also are wary of his personality would fit in NY. Despite people pushing back on this it is a HUGE issue







If Mara and Tisch cannot deal with personality, they should sell the team. Heck, they would probably have a problem with Aaron Rodgers! He has "personality."





They do! not sure about Tisch, but it's my contention that the Mara's live on the deck of the Titanic! Both figuratively & literally... Rich mans game... yeah, I am jealous of the fantasy life.. but pissed that its no matter but a bruised ego... and not much else. In comment 14367211 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:They do! not sure about Tisch, but it's my contention that the Mara's live on the deck of the Titanic! Both figuratively & literally... Rich mans game... yeah, I am jealous of the fantasy life.. but pissed that its no matter but a bruised ego... and not much else.

Thanks for posting this. mattyblue : 4/1/2019 11:35 pm : link I’m late to the party but if it’s true that the Giants are concerned about a QB controversy in camp, we are in very bad hands. They should be concerned with getting the best player at QB. If Shurmur thinks it’s not Eli but Rosen(if that was the case) they need to play him.

The most telling part of the QB controversy is twostepgiants : 8:01 am : link The locker room.



Which means they know the players will be able to tell that Rosen is better.

To pass on the better young QB because section125 : 8:11 am : link it might affect Eli seems a bit strange and narrow minded. If Eli is winning, he keeps playing. If Eli is losing (or the team is losing), make the change, don't look back. If you can get your next QB at a fraction of the cost and get to keep the 1st and maybe 2nd round pick to do so, you'd be a fool not to do so, unless Rosen just doesn't fit what they want. And that seems ludicrous because he is a pocket passer that can move.

Quote:

I did answer the question. We don’t know what his fathers decision is whether to influence him or not; however, he is a big boy and is able to make his own decisions. You can’t dispute the fact and what the consequences maybe in the future. The Giants are not stupid and why invest in somebody who is a risk. It doesn’t matter what Rosen thinks if he chooses to play football. He is taking a risk. If he has another concussion, he may not be allowed to be back on the field for quite some time. The facts based on studies on concussions are out there. If he takes another hit, you do not know what’s going to happen? Hence, there comes a possible decision by the father after he suffers the symptoms which may be prolong after another hit. Mines do change after such incident. What part of my statement do you not understand? If you choose to ignore science-based evidence with concussions, then you might as well believe that the world is flat. Rosen is taking a chance being on the field with the possibility of another concussion. That’s his decision to take the risk. The Giants would be making a low risk decision if they only want to invest a third rounder. What is so silly about guarding against risk? It’s stupid to put out and burn the 1st to 2nd rounder given these risks.



Well, then being in the field you know there are varying degrees of concussions. Players routinely get pulled from a game on Sunday and are cleared by Thursday or the following week. Or you can have a beauty like Clint Frazier of the Yankees had where it took 6 months just for symptoms to go away after what seemed mild contact with a chain link fence.

While you are right that the next one might be the end of his career(it is the same for any player) and those who have had concussions are more likely to have another, he may never get another one. But I do agree it is part of the process of evaluating whether he should be the future QB of the Giants. I also wonder what percentage of players have had a concussion and played through without it being detected? I'd bet over 80% had had them. In comment 14366735 DonnieD89 said:Well, then being in the field you know there are varying degrees of concussions. Players routinely get pulled from a game on Sunday and are cleared by Thursday or the following week. Or you can have a beauty like Clint Frazier of the Yankees had where it took 6 months just for symptoms to go away after what seemed mild contact with a chain link fence.While you are right that the next one might be the end of his career(it is the same for any player) and those who have had concussions are more likely to have another, he may never get another one. But I do agree it is part of the process of evaluating whether he should be the future QB of the Giants. I also wonder what percentage of players have had a concussion and played through without it being detected? I'd bet over 80% had had them.

Remmers upgrades the OL, can play RT over Wheeler for sure I'd say SGMen : 8:31 am : link If healthy, Remmers gives us a mature, NFL ready, solid OL.



The Giants offense may be more than a "dink and dunk" if the OL is above average.



As for the draft, best player available regardless of position.



If our first 3 picks are all NFL starters and flourishing at some point of 2019 I'd be ecstatic!

RE: Remmers upgrades the OL, can play RT over Wheeler for sure I'd say TMS : 5:24 pm : link

Quote: If healthy, Remmers gives us a mature, NFL ready, solid OL.



The Giants offense may be more than a "dink and dunk" if the OL is above average.



As for the draft, best player available regardless of position.



If our first 3 picks are all NFL starters and flourishing at some point of 2019 I'd be ecstatic! Agree three starters could put us in competition for the play offs next year. DG said you can win while you rebuild and I think he is right. It happens every year. In comment 14367465 SGMen said:Agree three starters could put us in competition for the play offs next year. DG said you can win while you rebuild and I think he is right. It happens every year.

If healthy? Greg from LI : 5:25 pm : link Pardon me if I am skeptical of the health of a guy who can't pass a physical at the moment.

Quote: Pardon me if I am skeptical of the health of a guy who can't pass a physical at the moment.



Exactly. Big guys with bad backs don't get better. While we all want RT to be addressed, to rely on players signed from the ambulatory squad is too much of a gamble. Many were eager to sign Daryl Williams who spent last season with on IR with a knee only to learn that he obviously wasn't fully recovered as he had to settle for a 1yr deal with Carolina.



Enough with the stopgaps. Get the OL fixed with a young, capable RT in the draft. In comment 14368523 Greg from LI said:Exactly. Big guys with bad backs don't get better. While we all want RT to be addressed, to rely on players signed from the ambulatory squad is too much of a gamble. Many were eager to sign Daryl Williams who spent last season with on IR with a knee only to learn that he obviously wasn't fully recovered as he had to settle for a 1yr deal with Carolina.Enough with the stopgaps. Get the OL fixed with a young, capable RT in the draft.

BTW... an interesting insight here... Dan in the Springs : 6:00 pm : link combined with jtgiants tidbits thread should help prove that he's a legit insider.



First of all - he shares what he believes is the case on this thread yesterday - that Rosen will not be a NYG.



Then, today he posts that although many fans may not like it (including admittedly himself), the discussions about trading for Rosen are continuing and real.



Together it seems clear that he's reporting not what he WANTS to be true, but what he's hearing and believes to be true.



Just want to make that clear in case Rosen does end up here and someone tries to make a case that jtgiants was wrong and therefore not legit. If anything these two things taken together show the opposite.

Quote: combined with jtgiants tidbits thread should help prove that he's a legit insider.



First of all - he shares what he believes is the case on this thread yesterday - that Rosen will not be a NYG.



Then, today he posts that although many fans may not like it (including admittedly himself), the discussions about trading for Rosen are continuing and real.



Together it seems clear that he's reporting not what he WANTS to be true, but what he's hearing and believes to be true.



Just want to make that clear in case Rosen does end up here and someone tries to make a case that jtgiants was wrong and therefore not legit. If anything these two things taken together show the opposite.

I may have read that wrong, but I took JT's comment about the trade to be him saying that the Giants were definitively not trading for Rosen but the other trade JT has been hinting at for a few weeks is still a real possibility. It's entirely possible that I misinterpreted that though. In comment 14368564 Dan in the Springs said:I may have read that wrong, but I took JT's comment about the trade to be him saying that the Giants were definitively not trading for Rosen but the other trade JT has been hinting at for a few weeks is still a real possibility. It's entirely possible that I misinterpreted that though.

Quote: Because it might make things uncomfortable for Eli. Fuck sake.



Poor widdle ewi In comment 14365849 Oscar said:Poor widdle ewi

Quote:





Quote:





combined with jtgiants tidbits thread should help prove that he's a legit insider.



First of all - he shares what he believes is the case on this thread yesterday - that Rosen will not be a NYG.



Then, today he posts that although many fans may not like it (including admittedly himself), the discussions about trading for Rosen are continuing and real.



Together it seems clear that he's reporting not what he WANTS to be true, but what he's hearing and believes to be true.



Just want to make that clear in case Rosen does end up here and someone tries to make a case that jtgiants was wrong and therefore not legit. If anything these two things taken together show the opposite.





I may have read that wrong, but I took JT's comment about the trade to be him saying that the Giants were definitively not trading for Rosen but the other trade JT has been hinting at for a few weeks is still a real possibility. It's entirely possible that I misinterpreted that though.



jtgiants and JonC are both pretty certain Rosen is not in the cards.

I think it is the wrong not go after Rosen, but I don't make millions evaluating NFL QBs. In comment 14368566 Gatorade Dunk said:jtgiants and JonC are both pretty certain Rosen is not in the cards.I think it is the wrong not go after Rosen, but I don't make millions evaluating NFL QBs.

Quote:





Quote:

I may have read that wrong, but I took JT's comment about the trade to be him saying that the Giants were definitively not trading for Rosen but the other trade JT has been hinting at for a few weeks is still a real possibility. It's entirely possible that I misinterpreted that though.



I retract what I said - I actually was the one who misread what was stated. I believe I understood him correctly the first time I read it, but when I was going back through the OP on his thread re-read it and misunderstood his position.



You are correct - thanks for pointing that out. In comment 14368566 Gatorade Dunk said:I retract what I said - I actually was the one who misread what was stated. I believe I understood him correctly the first time I read it, but when I was going back through the OP on his thread re-read it and misunderstood his position.You are correct - thanks for pointing that out.