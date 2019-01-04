A few tidbits jtgiants : 4/1/2019 11:46 pm 1. Confirming onetime asshats report. Shurmer would like Remmers but far from done deal. They won't get in bidding war and multiple teams interested. Shurmer pushing hard for him though. Thinks he can be steady RT and loves him from Minny days. Well see and should know relatively soon



2. Was told a firm no on such



3. Remember I told you a trade is possible......... still is but not trade many here want regarding a certain qb in dessert. Not a given it happens but it s being heavily discussed



4. Lock or Daniel Jones most likely qb but they truly won't force it.



5. Believe it or not........the Giants trust Bettcher. He believes in golden, thinks he's healthy, and thinks with him and Lorenzo carter pass rush can be improved adding in a player at 6 and bj hill etc. side note. He even likes Olsen Pierre.



6. Speaking of 6. There going d. Ask yourself this if a top guy doesn't fall would white from LSU be in play? Tough call here. Pairing him w gletree inside is tempting but kid has red flags. Not sure Giants do it but bettcher is a fan. Especially if he already has Golden and carter outside. That would also make goodson and Martin as backup quality depth guys



7. Finally, Giants ideal scenario is q. Williams or josh Allen at 6. Probably gone but not impossible depending on what jets do etc. As for 17? Could that tie in the o #3. Ask yourself if the guy they want isn't there would they drop down and get more picks? Say from a team we have a good relationship with who may be interested in trading up for a te?



Ps- normally you wouldn't make 12 or more picks and most likely we won't but we could. We have so much cap room next year. This could allow us t have a young talented roster, an improved team, and oodles of cap room o move forward. Well see

Great stuff thanks for posting.

I’m not sure GoDeep13 : 4/1/2019 11:57 pm : link What you meant with #2. I’m guessing the trade has something to potentially do with Haason Reddick. Cardinals were trying to move him during trade deadline. Bettcher was one of the driving forces that got him drafted in Arizona in the first place.



I think the asking price was a 5th at the time. I’d be willing to give as much as the NE 3rd rounder we have for Reddick. Liked him coming out of BC and he is very much like Josh Allen. Great pass rusher with surprising coverage ability.





Thanks Jt for sharing.

Quote: thanks for posting. I know there will be a lot of haters in the tread, but I love this stuff.



I'm loving it too. Ok, no Rosen trade.



I was also convinced Sterling Shepard was going to be traded (to NE?), but now no.



I was also convinced Sterling Shepard was going to be traded (to NE?), but now no. Now I'm thinking (wondering) #17 to NE for #32, #56, #64, so they can replace Gronk? Would that be worth it, I don't think it's enough.

The Giants jtgiants : 12:03 am : link Are discussing a few trades but that's not the one I'm referring too. Reread my post and guess again.mthough that guess wasn't bad😃

Quote: thanks for posting. I know there will be a lot of haters in the tread, but I love this stuff.



It's not haters. It's going to be the QB people vs. the no QB people. I'm in the QB camp, as I was last year, because i think Murray and Haskins are the real deal. I do not want Lock or Daniel Jones.



For the no QB crowd, it really boils down to two camps: 1) the people who don't want a QB because they don't like those in this draft; and 2) the people who don't want a QB because they want Eli to play until he is 65.



For the people in the former, it's fine; everyone is entitled to their opinions, and if they hate the QBs, so be it. But for the people who want Eli to start, again, I just won't come around to it. This team is not good. This roster is horrid. Taking two players in the first and 12 players overall - or whatever it is we decide to do - is not all of a sudden going to elevate this roster. But this team does not get that.



It's not haters. It's going to be the QB people vs. the no QB people. I'm in the QB camp, as I was last year, because i think Murray and Haskins are the real deal. I do not want Lock or Daniel Jones. For the no QB crowd, it really boils down to two camps: 1) the people who don't want a QB because they don't like those in this draft; and 2) the people who don't want a QB because they want Eli to play until he is 65. For the people in the former, it's fine; everyone is entitled to their opinions, and if they hate the QBs, so be it. But for the people who want Eli to start, again, I just won't come around to it. This team is not good. This roster is horrid. Taking two players in the first and 12 players overall - or whatever it is we decide to do - is not all of a sudden going to elevate this roster. But this team does not get that. Yes, I know, the Giants' FO disagrees with me. I don't care. The thought that they can go for the POs is disastrous. And even if they are right, I'm really interested as to how they plan on addressing the QB position next year if they are drafting in the 20s. What then? Another year or two of Eli? When do we get a QB? 2021? 2022? If this stuff is accurate, it is purely idiotic. I love hearing the info, but I hope at the end of the day they go Haskins at 6.

Sms jtgiants : 12:07 am : link Bingo. Try # 17 for 32, 64 and 101. Would give Giants 2 ones, 2 twos, 2 threes, and 2 fours and 3 fives. 7 picks in top 101 and 8 in top 108. When evaluating the team they felt the only area this regime hit a homer in with was the draft. Gentleman could kill it here and pats want a te bad (Hockenson or Fant)

Quote: Are discussing a few trades but that's not the one I'm referring too. Reread my post and guess again.mthough that guess wasn't bad😃



Obviously the team they are close with is Carolina. And they need a TE to replace Olsen. So go from there. In comment 14367317 jtgiants said:Obviously the team they are close with is Carolina. And they need a TE to replace Olsen. So go from there.

RE: Sms smshmth8690 : 12:10 am : link

Quote: Bingo. Try # 17 for 32, 64 and 101. Would give Giants 2 ones, 2 twos, 2 threes, and 2 fours and 3 fives. 7 picks in top 101 and 8 in top 108. When evaluating the team they felt the only area this regime hit a homer in with was the draft. Gentleman could kill it here and pats want a te bad (Hockenson or Fant)



I would love this scenario. I was reading the draft value chart, and was looking at the Raiders after your last post, but NE makes much more sense. In comment 14367319 jtgiants said:I would love this scenario. I was reading the draft value chart, and was looking at the Raiders after your last post, but NE makes much more sense.

And I guess I am wrong. Giants38 : 12:11 am : link So much for that.

Giants jtgiants : 12:14 am : link I wouldn't say that but 17 is in play if the guy they want isn't there

I’d like to see 12 picks Vanzetti : 12:17 am : link Later rounds are a crapshoot, so the more picks you have, the better your chances of hitting on a guy.



Plus, they easily have at least 12 Jags.



They traded up for S Moss and Kell, so it can backfire like anything else

RE: Giants smshmth8690 : 12:20 am : link

Quote: I wouldn't say that but 17 is in play if the guy they want isn't there



Setting up a draft like that, would almost be like the set up Dallas got in the Walker trade in 90. Of course that carried over for a couple of years, but it would be on hell of a start, especially after a decent draft last year. You could stock the core of the team, AND have all that cap space. In comment 14367326 jtgiants said:Setting up a draft like that, would almost be like the set up Dallas got in the Walker trade in 90. Of course that carried over for a couple of years, but it would be on hell of a start, especially after a decent draft last year. You could stock the core of the team, AND have all that cap space.

Giants38 jtgiants : 12:36 am : link Proven it to you. Many disagree. That's what the anti Eli crowd refuses to understand. I respect your view but don't agree w it

RE: Giants Giants38 : 12:40 am : link

Quote: I wouldn't say that but 17 is in play if the guy they want isn't there



Not that I don't trust your info, but I have several issues with that.



First, DG has NEVER traded down. As in ever. So I'll believe he'll actually trade down when I see it.



Second, I'm very interested to see what guy it is they want at 17. Lock won't be there, and they probably - or at least should - know that. Daniel Jones almost certainly will. And he's the guy they are probably targeting to replace Eli. And, no, it's not because you said so, it's because he fits the "Giants mold" for a QB.



Not that I don't trust your info, but I have several issues with that. First, DG has NEVER traded down. As in ever. So I'll believe he'll actually trade down when I see it. Second, I'm very interested to see what guy it is they want at 17. Lock won't be there, and they probably - or at least should - know that. Daniel Jones almost certainly will. And he's the guy they are probably targeting to replace Eli. Some teams think outside the box. The Giants are stuck inside a box that was postmarked in 1968. Their coaching staff utilized analytics the least last season. Gettleman literally mocked a reporter who suggested that analytics went against picking a RB last year.

Well, if that trade happens with NE... bw in dc : 12:40 am : link for #17, which I highly doubt (the Pats like Irv Smith a lot), we are still left with too many picks.



But maybe then there would be even more ammo to pry Rosen away.

Trade for Giantimistic : 12:41 am : link Kyle Sloter? Wasn’t coach quite high on him?

RE: Sms Go Terps : 12:41 am : link

Quote: Bingo. Try # 17 for 32, 64 and 101. Would give Giants 2 ones, 2 twos, 2 threes, and 2 fours and 3 fives. 7 picks in top 101 and 8 in top 108. When evaluating the team they felt the only area this regime hit a homer in with was the draft. Gentleman could kill it here and pats want a te bad (Hockenson or Fant)



That would be a hell of a good trade. In comment 14367319 jtgiants said:That would be a hell of a good trade.

Btw, thanks for the info jt... bw in dc : 12:42 am : link You really are in the front of the line drinking the Kool Aid from Jints Central about Eli... ; )

RE: Well, if that trade happens with NE... Go Terps : 12:42 am : link

Quote: for #17, which I highly doubt (the Pats like Irv Smith a lot), we are still left with too many picks.



But maybe then there would be even more ammo to pry Rosen away.



How can you have too many picks? Why can't we draft 15 guys? It's not like we don't need an infusion of new players. In comment 14367337 bw in dc said:How can you have too many picks? Why can't we draft 15 guys? It's not like we don't need an infusion of new players.

Go terps jtgiants : 12:43 am : link We agree. It's possible if the plan at 17 falls through

Bw jtgiants : 12:45 am : link Fair enough. I guess I deserve that one and while I believe it 100% it's a fair criticism

RE: Giants38 Giants38 : 12:45 am : link

Quote: Proven it to you. Many disagree. That's what the anti Eli crowd refuses to understand. I respect your view but don't agree w it



Who are the many? Who outside the Giants' organization believes Eli can carry this team anymore? I too, respect others' opinions. However, I'd like to know where the objective evidence is that Eli can get it done. We have the Eli apologists. But where is the objective evidence? Where are the objective reporters who still believe in Eli? Because I literally have yet to see a single non-Giants' fan state that he/she believes Eli still has it (even for a year, let alone years).



Sure, the only thing that matters is what DG thinks. But, as an attorney, I've learned that the person who thinks he is the smartest guy in the room is often the dumbest. DG strikes me as a person who continues to believe he is smarter than everyone else.



Who are the many? Who outside the Giants' organization believes Eli can carry this team anymore? I too, respect others' opinions. However, I'd like to know where the objective evidence is that Eli can get it done. We have the Eli apologists. But where is the objective evidence? Where are the objective reporters who still believe in Eli? Because I literally have yet to see a single non-Giants' fan state that he/she believes Eli still has it (even for a year, let alone years). Sure, the only thing that matters is what DG thinks. But, as an attorney, I've learned that the person who thinks he is the smartest guy in the room is often the dumbest. DG strikes me as a person who continues to believe he is smarter than everyone else. I'd love to say that after this season I will be able to say I told you so, except there will be more excuses to run it back with Eli again next year. I don't see us moving on from Eli until he says he no longer wants to play.

To be fair jtgiants : 12:46 am : link The pats trade would give us 14 picks

RE: Giants Giantimistic : 12:47 am : link

Quote: I wouldn't say that but 17 is in play if the guy they want isn't there



So take d with 6, the. If Jones or Lock are their at 17 take one of them and if not trade down with the Patriots. If we trade down I would want a next year one and picks for draft capital next year to go get a qb. In comment 14367326 jtgiants said:So take d with 6, the. If Jones or Lock are their at 17 take one of them and if not trade down with the Patriots. If we trade down I would want a next year one and picks for draft capital next year to go get a qb.

JT thanks for posting mattyblue : 12:50 am : link If all this is true

Giants38 jtgiants : 12:50 am : link Did you see the colts game, the 49 era game, on he panther comeback, the Houston game, the 49er game, the second redskin game etc. I did. I trust my eyes and I believe eli can still get it done. I'm not a sheep following the heard. I trust myself. Eli can still play imo. I think many hop on a narrative that isn't true. You fall into that category imo

Bw jtgiants : 12:51 am : link We have 12 now. It would give us 14

Sorry got cut off mattyblue : 12:52 am : link if all this is true isn’t alarming that the Giants draft plan has been leaked to this point? I’ve seen writers on here and what not. If it’s posted here, is it likely that other teams will find all this out easily?

Matty jtgiants : 12:54 am : link Giants control the draft. They have flexibility others dont

JT it isnt a shot at you mattyblue : 12:58 am : link whatsoever, but what you are detailing is a great deal of knowledge of the Giants workings. It is not a good sign for a team if their plans can get leaked to the point they are on a website. I mean personally of course I like it, but it still makes someone without knowledge of the Giants inner workings like me think do they not run a tight ship?

I’d like to see the math... bw in dc : 12:58 am : link for all 14 picks as it relates to cap space - assuming we actually drafted 14 players. What do we have available right now? $12M?









Giants38 jtgiants : 1:01 am : link I can point to a hell of a lot more. The problem I have w you and many others is you present your opinion as fact. I disagree w yo. I think your way off base. He can still play. You disagree. I respect your opinion but don't agree. Yo have no respect for the fact you could be and are wrong imo.

Guys jtgiants : 1:04 am : link The end re cards team has leaked negative Rosen info. The information is out there. You just need to know how to get it. Either way I have much higher opinion of our hierarchy then most here

RE: Giants38 Giants38 : 1:07 am : link

Quote: I can point to a hell of a lot more. The problem I have w you and many others is you present your opinion as fact. I disagree w yo. I think your way off base. He can still play. You disagree. I respect your opinion but don't agree. Yo have no respect for the fact you could be and are wrong imo.



We're going to have to agree to disagree. You are in the - at least what appears to be - fortunate position that the Giants are pursuing the draft strategy that you would pursue.



I respect your opinion as well. I am not saying I cannot be wrong. I am simply saying the empirical evidence points to me being right, and I am wondering what objective evidence there is that supports Eli supporters' positions. That is all.



We're going to have to agree to disagree. You are in the - at least what appears to be - fortunate position that the Giants are pursuing the draft strategy that you would pursue. I respect your opinion as well. I am not saying I cannot be wrong. I am simply saying the empirical evidence points to me being right, and I am wondering what objective evidence there is that supports Eli supporters' positions. That is all. You are obviously a knowledgeable and well respected poster here (whereas most people hate me), and it's awesome to be able to have a civilized debate with you. At the end of the day, we'll see which one of us is right.

Bw jtgiants : 1:10 am : link Remember we are flush w cap space next season. It's not an issue

What is mattyblue : 1:11 am : link the “end re cards” mean typo? Or am I not reading it correct?

Matty jtgiants : 1:12 am : link Damn auto correct. The Arizona cards

I thought so mattyblue : 1:13 am : link But why would they release negative info on Rosen?

To explain jtgiants : 1:16 am : link Why they trade him for nothing compared to what they gave up to get him. When Rosen traded. They will be lucky to get a 2. Look I've been hard on him. I don't like the player but he has ability. That said many around the league don lov him for varying reasons

RE: Guys bw in dc : 1:20 am : link

Quote: The end re cards team has leaked negative Rosen info. The information is out there. You just need to know how to get it. Either way I have much higher opinion of our hierarchy then most here



Jury is still out.



I know we differ here, but riding even longer with Eli just brings the cliff closer. Because it is very close. We just don’t know how close. And when that falls starts, it’s a fast decline.



We are really challenging the football actuarial tables here. I just can’t reconcile that Eli is actually going to get better. And the thought of an actual extension is even more insane.



Jury is still out. I know we differ here, but riding even longer with Eli just brings the cliff closer. Because it is very close. We just don't know how close. And when that falls starts, it's a fast decline. We are really challenging the football actuarial tables here. I just can't reconcile that Eli is actually going to get better. And the thought of an actual extension is even more insane. Oddly enough, we are building on offense right now that would be ideal for a rookie QB. Almost like the Steelers did with Roethlisberger. Just give the ball to Barkley for 400 carries, throw him the ball 100X, and throw a ton of hitches and crosses to Tate, Engram, and Shep. And play keep away.

damn, this is getting good. SHO'NUFF : 1:31 am : link jt is solid and i'm in agreement, Eli can still sling it given proper protection.

Remmers got shit on by Vikes fans like we did Flowers. SHO'NUFF : 1:32 am : link Are we sure this is an upgrade?

Giants38... bw in dc : 1:48 am : link Our defense is undoubtedly a work in progress and still resembling a block of Swiss cheese.



So how do you limit that in the short term, while doing an overhaul? You limit their exposure on the field by eating clock on O. Just like Dallas did with Dak his first year. Run, run, short passes, run some more, and more short passes. And move the sticks...



Look, I’m not suggesting by any means we are going to be good. Right now that’s laughable. But I see an opportunity where we have an offensive infrastructure that would be a good environment for a rookie QB. I know it’s academic since Eli is back for another wasted year, but it’s a good topic to contemplate.



Unfortunately the clowns at Jints Central just can’t cut the cord with Eli. It’s really quite embarrassing the hypnotic hold he has on these guys...

This team is positing itself to run an offense BlueLou'sBack : 1:51 am : link based on having a good defense. I like this line, and unfortunately think it's true. With Eli at QB, minus OBJ, Barkley will be facing 8 and more in the box all day long... Remmers might not be much upgrade over Wheeler, and we're gonna deal 17 (our best shot at an impact RT) for 32, 64, and 101 if our guy (Lock or Jones?) isn't there and Hock is, to the Pats.



Talk about shooting craps.

jt, thanks fpr the info. robbieballs2003 : 2:42 am : link So, lets make some assumptions for a second. Lets assume that our guy is not there at 17 and we complete this trade with NE. Does this make it more likely we go after Rosen? The previous asshattery said we would offer our third this year and a conditional 3 in 2020. Odds are that isn't happening since our third this year is so low amd another team like the Chargers supposedly already offered their second. If we got pick 64 then that is the past pick in the second. That is still an awfully cheap price for a QB that compares favorably to other QBs that'll be drafted way before him this year. It just makes too much sense unless they truly don't want him which that is what it sounds like although it is weird that they'd be open to him if it was a complete steal.

Jtgiants, thanks, always appiciate the info George from PA : 3:00 am : link Now, we have conflicting asshate info re. Remmers. Remmers behavior since visit tends to imply a done deal, so will see how that plays.



I tend to agree that Eli, with a clean pocket can still get it done. But he is showing some psd from the poor line play, which he must shake off to be successful.



I get a succession plan is in order, but most anti-Eli crowd does not understand....the choices are not: Eli vs. Andrew Luck. Also, Tom Brady would have had similar results with the OL play.



(Asshats Q: how did this organzition accept 8/9 years of poor OL play?....during Eli golden years??? The current legacy of the other the QBs: Rivers, Ben, Brees & even Brady vs. Eli...is heavily attributed to OL play, imo. This gap in judgement is mystifying to me.) Anyway,



I suspect the targets at 17 are Greedy and possibly Lock.



Have no issue with trading with NE, but would think twice, if NE wants a player that badly, we should too?



Curious, to see if this info are actual leaks, or mis-information to mis-lead or simply, conjecture from people close to action but true direct info but more reading tea leaves......

jt, just wanted to add to what the others said about your info always Ira : 4:47 am : link being appreciated.

I still dont think Dankbeerman : 5:19 am : link it matters much to argue over the qb. We are building an offense that will be well siuted for an aging eli, which is in turn an offenae that is well suited for breaking in a young Qb. Run the ball, protext the Qb and have an efficient passing game with reliable guys who can get open underneath and move the chains.



Contol the clock shorten the game and play balls out D. That the focus. have another qb on the roster and when its the right time slide him in and the final move is to get him a fancy high end wr once everything else is flowing

jtgiants Saos1n : 5:43 am : link Could you hint at what side of the ball may be on? It seems, based off of your original post, if I’m reading the tea leaves properly, it could still be a QB, just not Rosen.



As always, thanks for the info

I’m not getting my hopes up because he’s never traded down Saos1n : 5:50 am : link But after hearing DG talk about 1 player (Odell) in the 3 (1st, 3rd and Peppers), I’m def open to the idea of dealing down to turn #17 into multiple selections. It would give us free reign at moving all over the draft for ideal targets in the heart of the draft.

Gettleman never traded down - section125 : 6:11 am : link he has what 5 years as GM? So it is relatively short period and at the Panthers were a well built team, so they could target people with their picks.



BTW, Hockenson will be gone by 17 and there will be a ton of players at 17 that could help right away. I'd love to get those additional picks to fill out the line, LB and Dback I have to admit.

Thanks jt ZogZerg : 6:25 am : link You are certainly making this off season interesting.

RE: But why would they (AZ) release negative info on Rosen? Jim in Tampa : 6:53 am : link

Quote: To explain why they trade him for nothing compared to what they gave up to get him.

This makes absolutely no sense.



No team would ever release negative info about a player that they were trying to trade BEFORE they traded him, as that could lower their return. If a team feels they need to justify a trade to their fans they release the negative info AFTER the trade goes down. In comment 14367371 jtgiants said:This makes absolutely no sense.No team would ever release negative info about a player that they were trying to trade BEFORE they traded him, as that could lower their return. If a team feels they need to justify a trade to their fans they release the negative info AFTER the trade goes down.

jt Chris684 : 7:13 am : link Is Haskins nowhere on the radar? Have you heard anything about him bad or good?



Thanks again.

RE: I’d like to see the math... giants#1 : 7:14 am : link

Quote: for all 14 picks as it relates to cap space - assuming we actually drafted 14 players. What do we have available right now? $12M?









We'd likely need less cap space with that trade since 1st round picks take up by far the most space and we'd be moving down significantly (17 to 32) in the 1st.



This is total value, not cap costs, but 2018 first round salaries. The average is a rough cap on the current year's cap hit.



1. Mayfield $32.8M (~$8.25M ave)

2. Barkley $31.3M (~$7.75M ave)

...

17. James $12.4M (~$3.1M ave)

...

32. Lamar Jackson $9.5M (~$2.4M ave)



And for reference, the cap hits for the Giants 2nd/3rd round players last year:

Will Hernandez 2018 cap hit: $1.35M

Lorenzo Carter 2018 cap hit: $742M

BJ Hill 2018 cap hit: $737M



But the additional 2nd/3rd round picks would in theory just bump two minimum salary guys off the roster, so the net cap cost is ~$250k for each of them. Combine that with ~$750k in savings from moving from pick 17 to pick 32 and it's essentially a cap neutral trade.



That said, if they legitimately think Fromm is the next great QB, they need to convert at least one of those extra 2nd/3rd round picks into 2020 draft capital.

- ( In comment 14367359 bw in dc said:We'd likely needcap space with that trade since 1st round picks take up by far the most space and we'd be moving down significantly (17 to 32) in the 1st.This is total value, not cap costs, but 2018 first round salaries. The average is a rough cap on the current year's cap hit.1. Mayfield $32.8M (~$8.25M ave)2. Barkley $31.3M (~$7.75M ave)...17. James $12.4M (~$3.1M ave)...32. Lamar Jackson $9.5M (~$2.4M ave)And for reference, the cap hits for the Giants 2nd/3rd round players last year:Will Hernandez 2018 cap hit: $1.35MLorenzo Carter 2018 cap hit: $742MBJ Hill 2018 cap hit: $737MBut the additional 2nd/3rd round picks would in theory just bump two minimum salary guys off the roster, so the net cap cost is ~$250k for each of them. Combine that with ~$750k infrom moving from pick 17 to pick 32 and it's essentially a cap neutral trade.That said, if they legitimately think Fromm is the next great QB, they need to convert at least one of those extra 2nd/3rd round picks into 2020 draft capital. Link - ( New Window

Chris, George from PA : 7:15 am : link I heard the Giants were concern that he is not in great shape after his pro day....he was a sweaty, heavy breathing etc....if it means anything

The plan is sound. The_Boss : 7:27 am : link I’d prefer no QB, only because I’m in the camp of this crop is substandard. They’re going to roll with Eli, as we’ve all suspected for quite some time. Defenses don’t respect Eli as a passer one bit. They didn’t with Odell these last few years. Apparently it was reported that most know there are throws he can’t make anymore and DC’s call the game accordingly. I don’t know how they think this will somehow be a playoff team. They’re likely to be closer to a bottom 5 team in the entire league than a top 6 team in the NFC by the end of the season. So we’ll probably add 3-4 more starters and fill out some nice depth while finishing 6-10 or so. Ok. Then what? Eli 3.0?

thanks jt! ryanmkeane : 7:31 am : link don't understand your comment regarding White red flags. Can you expand on that? Is that your opinion?

RE: Sms Boy Cord : 7:57 am : link

Quote: Bingo. Try # 17 for 32, 64 and 101. Would give Giants 2 ones, 2 twos, 2 threes, and 2 fours and 3 fives. 7 picks in top 101 and 8 in top 108. When evaluating the team they felt the only area this regime hit a homer in with was the draft. Gentleman could kill it here and pats want a te bad (Hockenson or Fant)



Trading back 15 slots to the end of the first round for the last pick in Rd 2 and a compensatory pick at the end of the 3rd just doesn’t seem like a good deal for the Giants. In comment 14367319 jtgiants said:Trading back 15 slots to the end of the first round for the last pick in Rd 2 and a compensatory pick at the end of the 3rd just doesn’t seem like a good deal for the Giants.

I don’t like that trade back with the Pats either UConn4523 : 8:01 am : link they’d need to throw in a 2 next year along with 32 and a 64 this year.

red flags JonC : 8:03 am : link This isn't specific to White, but red flags tend to include the following : trouble with the law, drugs, PEDs, guns, violence, domestic issues, anger/emotional issues, surrounded by people with similar issues, ongoing legal issues, issues bonding with coaches and teammates, not coachable, not a team player, flat out someone you don't want in your building ... the list goes on.

RE: I don’t like that trade back with the Pats either ryanmkeane : 8:04 am : link

Quote: they’d need to throw in a 2 next year along with 32 and a 64 this year.

Agreed. I'm not sure what trading the 17th pick and getting a few picks in the 30-60 range does for us. 17th is a really really good pick. In that 50-60 range you are hoping the guy becomes a starter. Pick 17 is a pro bowl level pick. In comment 14367435 UConn4523 said:Agreed. I'm not sure what trading the 17th pick and getting a few picks in the 30-60 range does for us. 17th is a really really good pick. In that 50-60 range you are hoping the guy becomes a starter. Pick 17 is a pro bowl level pick.

RE: red flags ryanmkeane : 8:06 am : link

Quote: This isn't specific to White, but red flags tend to include the following : trouble with the law, drugs, PEDs, guns, violence, domestic issues, anger/emotional issues, surrounded by people with similar issues, ongoing legal issues, issues bonding with coaches and teammates, not coachable, not a team player, flat out someone you don't want in your building ... the list goes on.

Thanks Jon. In comment 14367437 JonC said:Thanks Jon.

RE: Giants38 giantstock : 8:09 am : link

Quote: Did you see the colts game, the 49 era game, on he panther comeback, the Houston game, the 49er game, the second redskin game etc. I did. I trust my eyes and I believe eli can still get it done. I'm not a sheep following the heard. I trust myself. Eli can still play imo. I think many hop on a narrative that isn't true. You fall into that category imo



I saw late in a few games he had a chance to get it done and didn't. The old eli wold have. I think your view is slightly tinted with BIG BLUE sunglasses with no sun outside. I say this with respect.



Here's the thing. I think eli can be "ok" at best in a great situation. The fact is the defense stinks. Golden and other pass rushers better come through and the defense better be solid. WHat are the chances of that? If the defense isn't solid it means a 38 yo who is close to 39 by one month come December -- had better be strong pasing from start of season through end of seaosn.



Not to mention the RT needs to be fixed along with the center i subpar and teh receiving crew is subpar. Opposing defenses will FORCE Eli ot beat them starting game 1 won;t they? Eli needs a perfect fit of the OL holding up, the WR core being solid and the defense being solid wile we have to hope a guy who in december will be one month away from 39.



ANd with respect -- lots of it-- you say many times "what anti-ELi fans don't understand . . ." Im with the poster giants38-- imo we do understand. We think you are making a huge mistake though I think eli can be successful just not on this team. At near 39 during the season he WILL fade. ANd teams WILL CONTINUALLY challenge him.



I saw late in a few games he had a chance to get it done and didn't. The old eli wold have. I think your view is slightly tinted with BIG BLUE sunglasses with no sun outside. I say this with respect. Here's the thing. I think eli can be "ok" at best in a great situation. The fact is the defense stinks. Golden and other pass rushers better come through and the defense better be solid. WHat are the chances of that? If the defense isn't solid it means a 38 yo who is close to 39 by one month come December -- had better be strong pasing from start of season through end of seaosn. Not to mention the RT needs to be fixed along with the center i subpar and teh receiving crew is subpar. Opposing defenses will FORCE Eli ot beat them starting game 1 won;t they? Eli needs a perfect fit of the OL holding up, the WR core being solid and the defense being solid wile we have to hope a guy who in december will be one month away from 39. ANd with respect -- lots of it-- you say many times "what anti-ELi fans don't understand . . ." Im with the poster giants38-- imo we do understand. We think you are making a huge mistake though I think eli can be successful just not on this team. At near 39 during the season he WILL fade. ANd teams WILL CONTINUALLY challenge him. And to make giants38 and I and others think the GMEN are out of their minds for looking at Jones or lock. We've been pathetic for 2 straight years. Good chance to be awful for maybe a 3rd and instead we're going to SETTLE for mediocrity at QB. And then what will happen imo is that you and the FO is going to be proven wrong that Rosen will be at least pretty good. And hten what's going to happen? I'm going to have to hear DG's arrogance in 2020 how the team improved to "6-10." **You realize most of the Giants wins this year were against backup QB's right?

jt ryanmkeane : 8:12 am : link are you really using the 49ers game as a reason to say Eli still has it? The niners are terrible.

RE: Remmers got shit on by Vikes fans like we did Flowers. Rong5611 : 8:16 am : link



I think the Giants would want them to push to start this year as well (I'm not sold on Halapio, he didn't "wow" me while he was in there).



Remmers is insurance IMO.



In comment

Quote: Are we sure this is an upgrade? If they get Remmers, it is to placeholder until a rookie develops. I have to think they draft a RT and a C this year.I think the Giants would want them to push to start this year as well (I'm not sold on Halapio, he didn't "wow" me while he was in there).Remmers is insurance IMO.In comment 14367376 SHO'NUFF said:

RE: Giants38 mrvax : 8:17 am : link

Quote: Did you see the colts game, the 49 era game, on he panther comeback, the Houston game, the 49er game, the second redskin game etc. I did. I trust my eyes and I believe eli can still get it done. I'm not a sheep following the heard. I trust myself. Eli can still play imo. I think many hop on a narrative that isn't true. You fall into that category imo



Thanks, jtgiants. I agree with you about Eli. On my TV I saw Eli play well when he got decent blocking and check down Charlie when he didn't. However, he is 38. I don't want the Giants to take a QB high unless they have a conviction on him.

In comment 14367351 jtgiants said:Thanks, jtgiants. I agree with you about Eli. On my TV I saw Eli play well when he got decent blocking and check down Charlie when he didn't. However, he is 38. I don't want the Giants to take a QB high unless they have a conviction on him.

consider me somewhat concerned ryanmkeane : 8:18 am : link if it is true that Shurmur "loves" Remmers.

RE: Sms Pan-handler : 8:18 am : link

Quote: Bingo. Try # 17 for 32, 64 and 101. Would give Giants 2 ones, 2 twos, 2 threes, and 2 fours and 3 fives. 7 picks in top 101 and 8 in top 108. When evaluating the team they felt the only area this regime hit a homer in with was the draft. Gentleman could kill it here and pats want a te bad (Hockenson or Fant)



Wow. Very interesting. 32 and 64 and 101.



Remmers. Could impact what we do early in the draft greatly. In comment 14367319 jtgiants said:Wow. Very interesting. 32 and 64 and 101.Remmers. Could impact what we do early in the draft greatly.

RE: Jtgiants, thanks, always appiciate the info Rong5611 : 8:20 am : link



Lock won't be there at 17. I wonder if they are thinking about him at 6 or a move up from 17...hmmm





In comment

Quote: Now, we have conflicting asshate info re. Remmers. Remmers behavior since visit tends to imply a done deal, so will see how that plays.



I tend to agree that Eli, with a clean pocket can still get it done. But he is showing some psd from the poor line play, which he must shake off to be successful.



I get a succession plan is in order, but most anti-Eli crowd does not understand....the choices are not: Eli vs. Andrew Luck. Also, Tom Brady would have had similar results with the OL play.



(Asshats Q: how did this organzition accept 8/9 years of poor OL play?....during Eli golden years??? The current legacy of the other the QBs: Rivers, Ben, Brees & even Brady vs. Eli...is heavily attributed to OL play, imo. This gap in judgement is mystifying to me.) Anyway,



I suspect the targets at 17 are Greedy and possibly Lock.



Have no issue with trading with NE, but would think twice, if NE wants a player that badly, we should too?



Curious, to see if this info are actual leaks, or mis-information to mis-lead or simply, conjecture from people close to action but true direct info but more reading tea leaves...... I think Greedy at 17 would be a good value, doubt he'll make it that far. If he does, we need to pull the trigger really fast. Jenkins is gone after this year, we need CB's.Lock won't be there at 17. I wonder if they are thinking about him at 6 or a move up from 17...hmmmIn comment 14367389 George from PA said:

RE: Giants Pan-handler : 8:21 am : link

Quote: I wouldn't say that but 17 is in play if the guy they want isn't there



Does the short list there at 17 include CB or OT? In comment 14367326 jtgiants said:Does the short list there at 17 include CB or OT?

RE: Remmers got shit on by Vikes fans like we did Flowers. Pan-handler : 8:27 am : link

Quote: Are we sure this is an upgrade?



Out of position. He played consistently well at RT. In comment 14367376 SHO'NUFF said:Out of position. He played consistently well at RT.

JT hitdog42 : 8:27 am : link it would be better if you just gave the asshat color and weren't also marketing for the regime.



love hearing content, especially in a time when i am out of the loop that i have been in. but no need to pitch what you are hearing as well.





What defender after the top 5? totowa_gman : 8:33 am : link I personally don't see QT, Bosa or Allen falling out of top 5. Thats even with 2 teams taking QBs, Murray / Haskins. White / Gary goes 5 without 2 QBs IMO.



What defender do you have rated after QT, Bosa, Allen, White?

RE: JT Capt. Don : 8:44 am : link

Quote: it would be better if you just gave the asshat color and weren't also marketing for the regime.



love hearing content, especially in a time when i am out of the loop that i have been in. but no need to pitch what you are hearing as well.





Even though I disagree with his opinions, he has every right to share them.



Actually, JT and I agree that Eli can still make all the throws. Where we disagree is that I think everything needs to be perfect for him to make all the throws.



Once upon a time Eli was one of the best at making other better than they actually were. Receivers, tight ends, offensive lineman. Now we are at a point where others need to make Eli better.



I consider the NFC Championship game one of the great quarterbacking performances of this generation. Eli is now the opposite of that Quarterback. In comment 14367460 hitdog42 said:Even though I disagree with his opinions, he has every right to share them.Actually, JT and I agree that Eli can still make all the throws. Where we disagree is that I think everything needs to be perfect for him to make all the throws.Once upon a time Eli was one of the best at making other better than they actually were. Receivers, tight ends, offensive lineman. Now we are at a point where others need to make Eli better.I consider the NFC Championship game one of the great quarterbacking performances of this generation. Eli is now the opposite of that Quarterback.

RE: JT dorgan : 8:47 am : link

Quote: it would be better if you just gave the asshat color and weren't also marketing for the regime.



love hearing content, especially in a time when i am out of the loop that i have been in. but no need to pitch what you are hearing as well.





I guess I missed something.

Did one of the moderators pass away and you replaced him?



In comment 14367460 hitdog42 said:I guess I missed something.Did one of the moderators pass away and you replaced him?

RE: Giants38... Bill L : 8:51 am : link

Quote: Our defense is undoubtedly a work in progress and still resembling a block of Swiss cheese.



So how do you limit that in the short term, while doing an overhaul? You limit their exposure on the field by eating clock on O. Just like Dallas did with Dak his first year. Run, run, short passes, run some more, and more short passes. And move the sticks...



Look, I’m not suggesting by any means we are going to be good. Right now that’s laughable. But I see an opportunity where we have an offensive infrastructure that would be a good environment for a rookie QB. I know it’s academic since Eli is back for another wasted year, but it’s a good topic to contemplate.



Unfortunately the clowns at Jints Central just can’t cut the cord with Eli. It’s really quite embarrassing the hypnotic hold he has on these guys...



Honestly don't know why you simply can't wait a year when we will have an even more improved team and slip a much better rookie QB in from day one. In comment 14367378 bw in dc said:Honestly don't know why you simply can't wait a year when we will have an even more improved team and slip a much better rookie QB in from day one.

Bill ryanmkeane : 8:53 am : link that would be awesome. But hard to predict where our draft position will be. History shows anything 15+ in terms of first round draft pick, you have to give up a pretty big haul to move up to get your guy. That being said, Gettleman might be willing to take that gamble. But aren't we trying to win this year? I think? Ugh.

Only on BBI dep026 : 8:57 am : link does a well respected poster get shit on for giving us information on what the Giants may do in the busiest time of the year.

jt ryanmkeane : 8:57 am : link regarding the "trade"....any hint as to what side of the ball or if this would be considered a big move by the giants?

thanks jt as always Matt in SGS : 9:00 am : link it's a very interesting time for the Giants. Though if you listen to what Dave Te is saying, Hockenson might well be gone in the top 10. So unless Fant falls to 17, I don't know if the Pats will pull that trigger. Also, the rumors he was talking about was the Packers drafting one of those TEs and trading Jimmy Graham to the Pats for one of their mid round picks.



And I'm fully on board going defense at 6. I think it makes the most sense. The Giants need a huge overhaul on defense this year. If they are really trying to win in 2019, they have to get a player at 6 who will play immediately and the obvious slot is defense.



As for the Rosen leaks, it makes sense that Arizona would take down their own guy. They know they aren't going to get anything for him and teams are just going to wait them out. So they might as well sell to their fan base that he was a bad egg and here is the shiny new toy in Murray. I still feel if that price tag falls into the 3rd round category, the Giants should jump on that.



And for the different QB to trade, are you referring to Sloter on the Vikings? He (and Sudfeld) would make sense for the Giants and not reach for a QB in this draft. It would fit the KC model to let him learn under Eli. And if everything goes to shit, you are all in on the Big 3 next year anyway.

hitdog ZogZerg : 9:02 am : link You sound like a jolted X.

hitdog definitely sounds like Chris684 : 9:09 am : link he wishes he was still sitting where jtgiants is

I'm braced for Jones at 17 Heisenberg : 9:12 am : link ...

JT, Any more info bigfrank612 : 9:14 am : link You can give as far as the potential trade? Also, I still don’t understand the logic in not moving up from 17 to get Lock if that’s who you like the most. You get your Edge Rusher at 6 and future Franchise QB (say a move up to 9 with former Panther Buddy, Beane?) then the fan base is happy, the team has a direction, and Eli can still lead the team for AT LEAST another year, hell even two if he plays like I think he can. Could be a Favre/Arod situation.



I’m all for Eli being here another year or two, but I don’t understand the concept of not going to get your QB if that’s who you like. Especially if you expect to be better this year you won’t have a top 10 pick, and it would cost even more to go and get your QB next year.

I really appreciate that JT passes along information mattyblue : 9:14 am : link and I imagine he is probably correct on most of it. Some of the things I find hard to believe but I will take his word on it.





RE: Bw mphbullet36 : 9:14 am : link

Quote: We have 12 now. It would give us 14



Why wouldn’t the giants prioritize adding additional value in the 2020 draft. Say #32 and add a couple premium picks in 2020. I assume if they don’t get a QB at #6 and they trade down at #16 they would need to position themselves for a QB in 2020. Adding extra picks in 2020 allows us the ability to move up to secure that pick in 2020.



I mean I assume we will be a 6 or less win team anyway. Front office can’t think they improved the overall all roster so they have to believe that next 2020 is there year with a new QB and a ton of cap space. In comment 14367353 jtgiants said:Why wouldn’t the giants prioritize adding additional value in the 2020 draft. Say #32 and add a couple premium picks in 2020. I assume if they don’t get a QB at #6 and they trade down at #16 they would need to position themselves for a QB in 2020. Adding extra picks in 2020 allows us the ability to move up to secure that pick in 2020.I mean I assume we will be a 6 or less win team anyway. Front office can’t think they improved the overall all roster so they have to believe that next 2020 is there year with a new QB and a ton of cap space.

God I keep hitting the “go” button mattyblue : 9:17 am : link before I finish typing.



I was going to say I find it very hard to believe, but at the same time probably exactly what is going to happen.

When you don't have the cap space, Doomster : 9:18 am : link you go dumpster diving for for guys with previous injuries that are cheap......something which just has not worked out for us.....you need players that can stay on the field....

RE: When you don't have the cap space, UConn4523 : 9:21 am : link

Quote: you go dumpster diving for for guys with previous injuries that are cheap......something which just has not worked out for us.....you need players that can stay on the field....



Plenty of teams go "dumpster diving" and often times it works out well. The Pats looks for bargains all the time on the OL - and I know how much BBI loves to point to the Pats for everything so why not now?



Remmers is going to get signed. He's a good player when healthy. If we are confident he's healthy we should be in the mix to sign him. Categorize that however you want but its a move that will likely be low risk and high reward - why is that a bad thing? In comment 14367526 Doomster said:Plenty of teams go "dumpster diving" and often times it works out well. The Pats looks for bargains all the time on the OL - and I know how much BBI loves to point to the Pats for everything so why not now?Remmers is going to get signed. He's a good player when healthy. If we are confident he's healthy we should be in the mix to sign him. Categorize that however you want but its a move that will likely be low risk and high reward - why is that a bad thing?

hitdog UberAlias : 9:22 am : link I hear your frustration. It's been a long hard 7 years, not everyone trusts in this organization.

Boy Cord fkap : 9:23 am : link "Trading back 15 slots to the end of the first round for the last pick in Rd 2 and a compensatory pick at the end of the 3rd just doesn’t seem like a good deal for the Giants."



That was my thought, too, but the value chart #'s align. I guess it all depends on the players left at the time.

Remmers would be a stop gap giants#1 : 9:27 am : link Worst case - he's the starting RT on opening day which is still a massive upgrade over Wheeler.



Best case - they draft a RT in the first 3 rounds who beats Remmers out for the starting RT spot and you then have a quality veteran backup OL with experience at multiple positions. He can pretty much fill in everywhere but OC in a pinch, which means they could probably get by dressing only 7 OL on gamedays.



He'd be an expensive backup, but the cheap rookie RT would offset that.

stockpiling draft picks fkap : 9:29 am : link doesn't sound like a win now type move, nor is it 'all in' or building around Eli.



Sounds like a build a solid team and not reach for a sub par prospect QB.



I'm OK with bringing back Eli, but would much rather move on now. But I don't want to move on just to move on. I want someone to move on to, and I don't see that person in sight this year.

RE: Guys Johnny5 : 9:29 am : link

Quote: The end re cards team has leaked negative Rosen info. The information is out there. You just need to know how to get it. Either way I have much higher opinion of our hierarchy then most here

I am with you JT on pretty much every single thing you have posted. Great minds and all that. But you waste your breath arguing with Giants38. He thinks the offensive ineptitude has been only one person's fault. He refuses to accept the fact that maybe, just maybe he cannot make a truly valid assessment of Eli "done-ness"based on the OL (lack thereof - when your RBs are hit 6 inches after getting the handoff on average it should give you a clue) 2 different schemes in 3 years, huge roster turnover, 10 years of horrible drafting, etc. etc. And no one says we don't need to draft/acquire his successor, but you don't do it just for the sake of it. You have to do everything in your power to make sure you make the best possible decision. Drafting for need is a recipe for disaster. In comment 14367363 jtgiants said:I am with you JT on pretty much every single thing you have posted. Great minds and all that. But you waste your breath arguing with Giants38. He thinks the offensive ineptitude has been only one person's fault. He refuses to accept the fact that maybe, just maybe he cannot make a truly valid assessment of Eli "done-ness"based on the OL (lack thereof - when your RBs are hit 6 inches after getting the handoff on average it should give you a clue) 2 different schemes in 3 years, huge roster turnover, 10 years of horrible drafting, etc. etc. And no one says we don't need to draft/acquire his successor, but you don't do it just for the sake of it. You have to do everything in your power to make sure you make the best possible decision. Drafting for need is a recipe for disaster.

After the ugliness two years ago UberAlias : 9:29 am : link Many here wanted a clean break. The hiring of DG reeked of falling back onto the familiar, a move backwards towards the past, instead of forwards to a new future. This organization has a history of scapegoating. Despite the purging of JR roster, we continue to see these themes surface.

RE: Remmers would be a stop gap UConn4523 : 9:31 am : link

Quote: Worst case - he's the starting RT on opening day which is still a massive upgrade over Wheeler.



Best case - they draft a RT in the first 3 rounds who beats Remmers out for the starting RT spot and you then have a quality veteran backup OL with experience at multiple positions. He can pretty much fill in everywhere but OC in a pinch, which means they could probably get by dressing only 7 OL on gamedays.



He'd be an expensive backup, but the cheap rookie RT would offset that.



Correct. We are almost guaranteed to draft either a C or RT fairly high this year - obviously that pick needs to work out but paired with Remmers would give us flexibility to move pieces around a bit in a pinch. I'm liking the potential of the OL this year already and its got a ton of room to get even better if we add a legit RT and/or upgrade C. In comment 14367549 giants#1 said:Correct. We are almost guaranteed to draft either a C or RT fairly high this year - obviously that pick needs to work out but paired with Remmers would give us flexibility to move pieces around a bit in a pinch. I'm liking the potential of the OL this year already and its got a ton of room to get even better if we add a legit RT and/or upgrade C.

RE: stockpiling draft picks Johnny5 : 9:32 am : link

Quote: doesn't sound like a win now type move, nor is it 'all in' or building around Eli.



Sounds like a build a solid team and not reach for a sub par prospect QB.



I'm OK with bringing back Eli, but would much rather move on now. But I don't want to move on just to move on. I want someone to move on to, and I don't see that person in sight this year.

Agreed fkap. Although I'd do backflips for Murray. lol In comment 14367555 fkap said:Agreed fkap. Although I'd do backflips for Murray. lol

RE: After the ugliness two years ago section125 : 9:33 am : link

Quote: Many here wanted a clean break. The hiring of DG reeked of falling back onto the familiar, a move backwards towards the past, instead of forwards to a new future. This organization has a history of scapegoating. Despite the purging of JR roster, we continue to see these themes surface.



WTF? They got rid of almost everyone linked to JR, but that is not looking "forward to a new future."

You have a future in corporate and political fields with double speak. In comment 14367559 UberAlias said:WTF? They got rid of almost everyone linked to JR, but that is not looking "forward to a new future."You have a future in corporate and political fields with double speak.

RE: I’m not sure Nomad Crow on the Madison : 9:34 am : link

Quote: What you meant with #2. I’m guessing the trade has something to potentially do with Haason Reddick. Cardinals were trying to move him during trade deadline. Bettcher was one of the driving forces that got him drafted in Arizona in the first place.



I think the asking price was a 5th at the time. I’d be willing to give as much as the NE 3rd rounder we have for Reddick. Liked him coming out of BC and he is very much like Josh Allen. Great pass rusher with surprising coverage ability.





Reddick played at Temple. In comment 14367311 GoDeep13 said:Reddick played at Temple.

I was not in a DG or PS hire camp JonC : 9:34 am : link I think the franchise should've gotten out of their comfort zone starting with these two hires. Keeping Eli is more of the same, the contracts given to Solder, Stewart, Tate are more of the same. Most of their UFA picks on defense have been predictable and not generating much on the field.



Now if you've read my content in recent months, I've been very clear they've been actively working to tear it down at the same time. The roster turnover, the big and multiple trades, picking the best player in the 2018 draft and not rushing on a QB are all sound decisions, imv. The salary cap is cleaned up for 2020, they've got a ton of draft capital to work with, and so far it appears they could have success to build on with their draft(s).



All said, this will take some time, which I've also been preaching. But, there needs to be more success demonstrated on the field before I jump on the bandwagon.

I agree with Hitdog Lambuth_Special : 9:35 am : link The Marketing angle is a little irksome. Having a team source come here to sell their plan on a message board does not inspire confidence, especially when the ceiling is -quoted verbatim - 9 or 10 wins next season.



I am sure most of us would prefer that the team focus on building a perennial 12 or 13 win team in the early 2020s instead of scratching out 9 wins next year. It's seems like an overly reactive move to prove media and fan naysayers wrong.









Now Mike, fkap JonC : 9:38 am : link In your defense, you were responding to my comment above. But, I've been posting content similar to my prior post for months regarding their approach. Some of it works for me, some of it doesn't.



But, as Uber stated eloquently, to me it was the perfect time for a clean break from the past and a new start. It was a disappointing display of anything but ... here's hoping to be proven wrong.

JonC always with... Johnny5 : 9:49 am : link ... the balanced and reasonable posts.



Uber I'll say this, I just don't get the hand-wringing over Eli. You know when you draft a franchise QB, at some point their tenure has to end. And that is never an easy or clear cut ending. But given the state of the team, I'll argue that it makes sense that he is still here. He can still play at a high level with decent blocking. If we did draft a QB last year, I could understand people clamoring for him to be released etc. It would make sense. But we didn't, and he really is the best option we have right now. You will cut him just to cut him? It doesn't make any sense to me. I suspect that is really what is burning the people that wanted a QB and feeds the fire of discontent. I'd have been in support of a QB pick last year, but we drafted one of the best players I have ever seen. And I'm not sad about that. So we keep our aging QB as the best option, keep building a solid team, and choose the best option going forward to add our future QB without reaching. I'm on 100% board with this.

attacks on Gettleman??? UberAlias : 9:50 am : link What attacks are you referring which you despise so much?

Thanks for the info JT WillVAB : 9:53 am : link I think Eli and the Giants are going to surprise a lot of people this year if the draft breaks the right way.

If AcidTest : 9:54 am : link the Giants want Lock, they'll have to take him at #6. He'll be gone by #17. Not sure about Jones, but he could be as well. The question is whether they value Lock at #6 or Jones at #17 more than the defensive players who are still on the board.



My guess from what others have said is that they want Greedy Williams at #17, but I doubt he's available.



Hockenson will also be gone by #17. Not sure about Fant. I assume at least one would have to be available for that proposed trade with NE to happen.



I'm fine trading a day three pick for Sloter.



As far as Eli is concerned, he is more a lack of options than a choice. He can still be effective, but needs everything else to function correctly. He has no mobility, and has taken too many beatings behind inadequate OL. He cannot create when the pocket collapses.

Hey, you guys have trust in Mara UberAlias : 9:54 am : link Think that he's clear minded and personal feelings aren't a conflict for him, that's great. I hope they make the right moves as well. I just don't share the same trust of this organization's decision making as most of you. We can leave it at that.

Above all else ryanmkeane : 9:56 am : link Gettleman will, and should, be judged on what he does with the QB post Eli. If he gets it right, then all is gravy and I'm fairly certain he can draft decently well, so building the team around the new QB will also be something Gettleman should be able to do. That being said, he doesn't have a track record for selecting a bonafide franchise QB in the draft as the GM of a team. He's got 1 shot at this...let's see if it works

RE: attacks on Gettleman??? The_Boss : 9:56 am : link

Quote: What attacks are you referring which you despise so much?



If you don’t like Gettleman, section doesn’t like you.



I must be on his shit-list then because I loathe Dave Gettleman. In comment 14367615 UberAlias said:If you don’t like Gettleman, section doesn’t like you.I must be on his shit-list then because I loathe Dave Gettleman.

JonC used the term "half measures" Capt. Don : 9:57 am : link which is a term I have been using for some time.



In a weird way I would rather win 6 or 7 games with young developing talent than possibly winning 9 or 10 games with old declining talent.



Because even if we win 9 or 10 games - we are not competing for a Super Bowl and then we are in the same position (except a year older) next year.



Rip the band aid off - which they are very willing to do at some positions but completely resistant to at others. I am obviously talking about Eli but also the Gettleman and Shurmur hires as well.

RE: JonC used the term The_Boss : 10:04 am : link

Quote: which is a term I have been using for some time.



In a weird way I would rather win 6 or 7 games with young developing talent than possibly winning 9 or 10 games with old declining talent.



Because even if we win 9 or 10 games - we are not competing for a Super Bowl and then we are in the same position (except a year older) next year.



Rip the band aid off - which they are very willing to do at some positions but completely resistant to at others. I am obviously talking about Eli but also the Gettleman and Shurmur hires as well.



Said the very same thing last year when I was all in on Darnold and Rosen leading up to the draft. I don’t know where 9-10 wins come from this year though. I still think we’re going to be picking top 10 next spring. I don’t want any QB this year so I get why they’re rolling with Eli. Get 2-4 legit starters from this draft, load up on quality depth and get the QB situation settled next spring. In comment 14367628 Capt. Don said:Said the very same thing last year when I was all in on Darnold and Rosen leading up to the draft. I don’t know where 9-10 wins come from this year though. I still think we’re going to be picking top 10 next spring. I don’t want any QB this year so I get why they’re rolling with Eli. Get 2-4 legit starters from this draft, load up on quality depth and get the QB situation settled next spring.

Not that it matters but ESPN’s post FA power rankings The_Boss : 10:12 am : link Are out. The perception is we’re going to be dogshit next year, a sentiment I share unfortunately, as we are ranked #30.

RE: JT it isnt a shot at you Gatorade Dunk : 10:14 am : link

Quote: whatsoever, but what you are detailing is a great deal of knowledge of the Giants workings. It is not a good sign for a team if their plans can get leaked to the point they are on a website. I mean personally of course I like it, but it still makes someone without knowledge of the Giants inner workings like me think do they not run a tight ship?

If you pay attention, you can parse from JT's posts the parts that he is probably getting from a legitimate source vs. the parts that he is either making up or filling in for himself. For example, there's no way that the Giants front office doesn't know what kind of doctor Josh Rosen's father is (ortho spinal surgeon), yet JT has repeatedly gotten it wrong (neurosurgeon). And I'm pretty sure that the Giants front office knows how to spell "Shurmur" but maybe that's just an assumption on my part.



That said, the level of detail that JT provides suggests that it's someone very close to him, yet he's constantly putting that person at risk by sharing what he hears. So it's either that JT himself is the source (unlikely for the reasons above), or there are enough loose lips in the Giants' FO that a leak on a well-known Giants message board could never be traced back to one single source. That's kind of alarming. In comment 14367358 mattyblue said:If you pay attention, you can parse from JT's posts the parts that he is probably getting from a legitimate source vs. the parts that he is either making up or filling in for himself. For example, there's no way that the Giants front office doesn't know what kind of doctor Josh Rosen's father is (ortho spinal surgeon), yet JT has repeatedly gotten it wrong (neurosurgeon). And I'm pretty sure that the Giants front office knows how to spell "Shurmur" but maybe that's just an assumption on my part.That said, the level of detail that JT provides suggests that it's someone very close to him, yet he's constantly putting that person at risk by sharing what he hears. So it's either that JT himself is the source (unlikely for the reasons above), or there are enough loose lips in the Giants' FO that a leak on a well-known Giants message board could never be traced back to one single source. That's kind of alarming.

RE: Now Mike, fkap Giants38 : 10:15 am : link

Quote: In your defense, you were responding to my comment above. But, I've been posting content similar to my prior post for months regarding their approach. Some of it works for me, some of it doesn't.



But, as Uber stated eloquently, to me it was the perfect time for a clean break from the past and a new start. It was a disappointing display of anything but ... here's hoping to be proven wrong.



Jon:



If you’re going to tear it down, tear it down. But if this regime really believes the Giants can compete for a PO spot this year, then how can you reconcile that with getting a new QB next year? If we are 9-7 or 10-6, we won’t be in a position to draft a QB next year. So I really don’t see how their logic is sound.



At some point, they are going to have to stop building this thing around Eli and pick his successor. Let me ask you all this: if the Chargers or Steelers had been playing consistently bad football like this, how many of you think they’d have picked a QB at the top of one of these past two drafts?



We cannot keep making excuses for our poor records. Teams outwardly admit they don’t think Eli has it. The only people who think he does reside in our front office and ownership box. Year after year we refuse to cut the cord, and then way this is going, it will be no different next year.



What good does all this cap room do next year if you have no QB? In comment 14367589 JonC said:Jon:If you’re going to tear it down, tear it down. But if this regime really believes the Giants can compete for a PO spot this year, then how can you reconcile that with getting a new QB next year? If we are 9-7 or 10-6, we won’t be in a position to draft a QB next year. So I really don’t see how their logic is sound.At some point, they are going to have to stop building this thing around Eli and pick his successor. Let me ask you all this: if the Chargers or Steelers had been playing consistently bad football like this, how many of you think they’d have picked a QB at the top of one of these past two drafts?We cannot keep making excuses for our poor records. Teams outwardly admit they don’t think Eli has it. The only people who think he does reside in our front office and ownership box. Year after year we refuse to cut the cord, and then way this is going, it will be no different next year.What good does all this cap room do next year if you have no QB?

People AcidTest : 10:17 am : link need to be patient. I know and understand that's difficult given the last seven years. But this is only the second year of the new regime, and DG had an excellent draft last year. His FA signings were disappointing, but I like what's he done this year in that regard given our small amount of cap space. My only concern is that he may have overpaid for Tate.

I appreciate the Harvest Blend : 10:19 am : link food for thought but I'm not sure how anyone can believe anything they read or hear these days. It's fun to discuss but no one truly knows anything about what the Giants will do unless they know what every other team is going to do as well.

Giants38 JonC : 10:20 am : link I can't help reconcile this for you.



If they don't like the QB prospects, then they shouldn't pick one until they do. Just picking one because "they must!" isn't an wiser, imv.



I think the 2019 season will be a struggle. They're younger and probably less talented, given the players they shipped out. They could well be picking in the top 10 next April, armed with a ton of draft capital. It's not a poor position to be in.



YANKEE28 created a thread a week or so ago that you might find helpful, I suggest you track it down.

please don't waste a pick GiantsLaw : 10:24 am : link on Lock or Jones

RE: Giants38 The_Boss : 10:25 am : link

Quote: I can't help reconcile this for you.



If they don't like the QB prospects, then they shouldn't pick one until they do. Just picking one because "they must!" isn't an wiser, imv.



I think the 2019 season will be a struggle. They're younger and probably less talented, given the players they shipped out. They could well be picking in the top 10 next April, armed with a ton of draft capital. It's not a poor position to be in.



YANKEE28 created a thread a week or so ago that you might find helpful, I suggest you track it down.



I agree we’re likely in the top 10 next year, but did I miss the part where DG acquired 2020 picks? Unless he’s trading down at some point on day 1 or 2 specifically for 2020 draft capital? In comment 14367673 JonC said:I agree we’re likely in the top 10 next year, but did I miss the part where DG acquired 2020 picks? Unless he’s trading down at some point on day 1 or 2 specifically for 2020 draft capital?

Jon ryanmkeane : 10:26 am : link you say Giants are armed with a ton of draft capital next April? Are you predicting that based on some trades? Because as of now they only have their own picks

Lock is the perfect candidate to sit a year ryanmkeane : 10:27 am : link and then be unleashed with a better team, better OL, and more cohesion in 2020.

RE: please don't waste a pick The_Boss : 10:27 am : link

Quote: on Lock or Jones



Signs point that way, unfortunately. Lock’s career completion % is like 56 I believe and Jones has a noodle arm. If these are the guys they like....yikes. In comment 14367685 GiantsLaw said:Signs point that way, unfortunately. Lock’s career completion % is like 56 I believe and Jones has a noodle arm. If these are the guys they like....yikes.

If they continue on this path JonC : 10:32 am : link I expect some moves to pick up more 2020 picks.

One thing ChicagoMarty : 10:32 am : link that stands out to me is the repeated comments that the Jints will be flush with cap space in 2020.



One way to read that comment consistent with not replacing Eli this draft - is that management is going to do their level best with this draft to rebuild the team and address as many holes as possible to shape the team up for a serious run in 2020.



Come 2020 the brass will have all the cap space they need to address obvious needs e.g. QB in Free Agency.



That means a capable qb like Russell Wilson could be in play. If we need a quality ER we will have the $ to be serious bidders.



Knock it if you want - but the outline of a 'plan' is there.

RE: RE: please don't waste a pick PatersonPlank : 10:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 14367685 GiantsLaw said:





Quote:





on Lock or Jones







Signs point that way, unfortunately. Lock’s career completion % is like 56 I believe and Jones has a noodle arm. If these are the guys they like....yikes.



Stats can be our friends. Lock started his freshman year on, hence the low %. His last season he had a 63% comp rate, threw for 28 TDs and only 8 Ints, and 3,500 yds In comment 14367693 The_Boss said:Stats can be our friends. Lock started his freshman year on, hence the low %. His last season he had a 63% comp rate, threw for 28 TDs and only 8 Ints, and 3,500 yds

RE: attacks on Gettleman??? section125 : 10:35 am : link

Quote: What attacks are you referring which you despise so much?



You are blind. Constant crap/insults about old man, goatee, no plan, not in touch with today's football etc. Guess you missed all that - happens almost everyday . There are a few that are more vociferous in condemnation than most.

Gets old. Guy has been here 1 year, made some crappy FA choices, some good and a very good draft. Cracks about how they could have done better (without offering any examples - at least Go Terps had a plan to go with his disagreement).

IDK, randoms blurts without reason or an alternative viable plan are just blathering to blather. In comment 14367615 UberAlias said:You are blind. Constant crap/insults about old man, goatee, no plan, not in touch with today's football etc. Guess you missed all that - happens almost everyday . There are a few that are more vociferous in condemnation than most.Gets old. Guy has been here 1 year, made some crappy FA choices, some good and a very good draft. Cracks about how they could have done better (without offering any examples - at least Go Terps had a plan to go with his disagreement).IDK, randoms blurts without reason or an alternative viable plan are just blathering to blather.

Marty JonC : 10:36 am : link Agreed. Not sure Wilson will be among the options, but they'll have a ton of homegrown picked prospects in the pipeline, and could look at UFA for a home run.

RE: Giants Pan-handler : 10:37 am : link

Quote: I wouldn't say that but 17 is in play if the guy they want isn't there



Who the guy at 17? Some are assuming its QB. But onetime mentioned Greedy . We also know they love Jaylon Ferguson. Could also be the OT Ford. In comment 14367326 jtgiants said:Who the guy at 17? Some are assuming its QB. But onetime mentioned Greedy . We also know they love Jaylon Ferguson. Could also be the OT Ford.

section125 JonC : 10:37 am : link You're directing your frustration at one who doesn't warrant it.

RE: If they continue on this path Matt in SGS : 10:38 am : link

Quote: I expect some moves to pick up more 2020 picks.



And I hope they do. As the old saying goes "Trust in God, but tie your horse." As much as we will want to see Eli have a good year, and the Giants win, and perhaps they get a QB in this draft, or trade for a Rosen/Sloter, I want to keep my options open to go after Fromm and friends next year. If it turns out they won't need to, great. The way to build your franchise it to keep your options open and have a flexible cap situation. The Giants are trending in great shape in that regard in 2020. In comment 14367700 JonC said:And I hope they do. As the old saying goes "Trust in God, but tie your horse." As much as we will want to see Eli have a good year, and the Giants win, and perhaps they get a QB in this draft, or trade for a Rosen/Sloter, I want to keep my options open to go after Fromm and friends next year. If it turns out they won't need to, great. The way to build your franchise it to keep your options open and have a flexible cap situation. The Giants are trending in great shape in that regard in 2020.

Not all college stats are the same George from PA : 10:41 am : link Lock throws downs field....to wrs that will be bankers defended by DBs from SEC.



He has fundamental issues (not sure if they can be fixed)....small hands concern me....but in this class....he has the most upside imo.

RE: section125 section125 : 10:42 am : link

Quote: You're directing your frustration at one who doesn't warrant it.



Old man screaming at the clouds, in the end, I suppose. In comment 14367706 JonC said:Old man screaming at the clouds, in the end, I suppose.

If we don't pick up a QB in this draft we need to trade for some 2020 Zeke's Alibi : 10:44 am : link ammo. There is a ton of 2-4th round talent in this draft so we should be able to make a move to trade a 3 for a 2020 2. Unfortunately, with all these half measures I get the feeling they'd rather spend the picks. Time will tell.

If we truly are going to be dog shit next year Bill L : 10:48 am : link then why would you touch any QB this year? Seems like people want to have it both ways.



OTOH, if Eli can succeed...."so long as everything is perfect around him..." then Eli becomes a human barometer for how well DG is doing in building a team.

RE: Not that it matters but ESPN’s post FA power rankings Toth029 : 10:49 am : link

Quote: Are out. The perception is we’re going to be dogshit next year, a sentiment I share unfortunately, as we are ranked #30.

Good.



Last season, in May, they were hyping them up too much. Omg OBJ and Barkley, 10-6 confirmed! I think Odell being gone lessens the frenzy but they still can't talk about Eli and the franchises future QB. In comment 14367660 The_Boss said:Good.Last season, in May, they were hyping them up too much. Omg OBJ and Barkley, 10-6 confirmed! I think Odell being gone lessens the frenzy but they still can't talk about Eli and the franchises future QB.

JTgiants I think I get your point #3 now Pan-handler : 10:53 am : link And that would be an awesome move if that player was available. I think there is a pretty good chance he makes it to 17. And Im betting the trade would happen right after that.

JonC Pascal4554 : 11:00 am : link Always appreciate your posts. Especially, since at the beginning of last season you were pretty spot on about the weaknesses of last year's team, which lowered my expectations going into the season and ended up making the season more enjoyable.



However, I'm having trouble reconciling your views that the Giants are making too many half measures, but yet you need to see more success on the field before you jump on the band wagon. If they Giants were taking full measures wouldn't they see less success on the field in the short term as they would be in full rebuild mode?



Tate is the one signing that concerns me because of his age. I've come to accept Eli as our QB for another year. I think criticizing the DG hire as more of the same is fair enough. I like Shurmur though. I don't think there were many great coaching candidates available when we made the Shurmur hire? Guess we could have rolled the dice with Patricia... maybe we tried and he wasn't interested.



I think most fans forget that the Giants are running a business. You can't just tell your customers (fans) that your product is going to suck for the next couple of years, but hang in there because it will be worth it a few years from now. Nobody would buy your product. So I have some sympathy for DG and his half measures.



RE: JTgiants I think I get your point #3 now Ceez2.0 : 11:07 am : link

Quote: And that would be an awesome move if that player was available. I think there is a pretty good chance he makes it to 17. And Im betting the trade would happen right after that.



Any chance you or JT can elaborate more on this trade (# 2)? I wonder why this particular tidbit is being teased more so than being transparent asshatery.... I am grateful for these threads though so thank you to all the asshats. In comment 14367745 Pan-handler said:Any chance you or JT can elaborate more on this trade (# 2)? I wonder why this particular tidbit is being teased more so than being transparent asshatery.... I am grateful for these threads though so thank you to all the asshats.

Jtgiants Pascal4554 : 11:11 am : link Appreciate these threads and don't care if you want to post your opinion alongside the info. This is a message Board full of opinions. Not sure why you should be held to a different standard. Thanks again.

JT , Not sure how to interpret #3 Biteymax22 : 11:17 am : link But is there a chance it happens to involve a certain QB our coaching staff has first hand experience with, is buried on a depth chart but has a ton of physical tools???

RE: JT , Not sure how to interpret #3 mattyblue : 11:19 am : link

Quote: But is there a chance it happens to involve a certain QB our coaching staff has first hand experience with, is buried on a depth chart but has a ton of physical tools???



You thinking we could snag Davis Webb? In comment 14367805 Biteymax22 said:You thinking we could snag Davis Webb?

RE: RE: RE: The Giants PatersonPlank : 11:19 am : link

Quote: In comment 14367320 Giants38 said:





Quote:





In comment 14367317 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Are discussing a few trades but that's not the one I'm referring too. Reread my post and guess again.mthough that guess wasn't bad😃







Obviously the team they are close with is Carolina. And they need a TE to replace Olsen. So go from there.







No! Don’t trade Engram he’s a stud.



My guess is that he's talking about trading pick #17 to N.E. or Carolina, so either one can pick Hock there. We'd get a number of picks. In comment 14367756 djm said:My guess is that he's talking about trading pick #17 to N.E. or Carolina, so either one can pick Hock there. We'd get a number of picks.

getting more picks seems like a bad idea ron mexico : 11:30 am : link how are we going to fit 12+ draft picks plus UDFA on the roster?





RE: Jtgiants Capt. Don : 11:31 am : link

Quote: Appreciate these threads and don't care if you want to post your opinion alongside the info. This is a message Board full of opinions. Not sure why you should be held to a different standard. Thanks again.



I read that as if our guy isnt there and Hockenson falls that New England would be a good trade partner. They have a bunch of draft picks.



Someone else brought Engram as possible trade bait. I would be more upset about that than the OBJ trade bc he has NOT been a distraction and really came on at the end. In comment 14367788 Pascal4554 said:I read that as if our guy isnt there and Hockenson falls that New England would be a good trade partner. They have a bunch of draft picks.Someone else brought Engram as possible trade bait. I would be more upset about that than the OBJ trade bc he has NOT been a distraction and really came on at the end.

Point #7 is the one I've been wondering about Jay in Toronto : 11:32 am : link if their first tier is up to 5 guys who are all gone by pick 6 and their next tier has 8 guys, why not trade back?

Pascal JonC : 11:32 am : link Appreciate your kind words. I'd prefer they rip off the band aid and start from scratch, more losing and pain sooner as you said. But, in my view they haven't done that and their plan to date needs to produce more on the field to get me off my stance.



We agree on the biz part, I've posted the same before in trying to orient people to look at actions rather than words.

RE: RE: RE: Jtgiants Capt. Don : 11:38 am : link

Quote:





I read that as if our guy isnt there and Hockenson falls that New England would be a good trade partner. They have a bunch of draft picks.



Someone else brought Engram as possible trade bait. I would be more upset about that than the OBJ trade bc he has NOT been a distraction and really came on at the end.





Not sure what would actually be wrong with keeping Hockenson



I would love Hockenson at 17. He and Engram together would create mismatches and he would really help Saquan. In comment 14367839 Bill L said:I would love Hockenson at 17. He and Engram together would create mismatches and he would really help Saquan.

RE: JT , Not sure how to interpret #3 Pan-handler : 11:43 am : link

Quote: But is there a chance it happens to involve a certain QB our coaching staff has first hand experience with, is buried on a depth chart but has a ton of physical tools???



He's mentioned what type of position in earlier posts. In comment 14367805 Biteymax22 said:He's mentioned what type of position in earlier posts.

I don’t know much about this Sloter kid Bleedblue10 : 11:46 am : link From Minny but I take it that’s the trade since I read the avikings are all over the TEs in the first round. All in know is what I read here and that Shurmur likes him a lot. Ok but for what? A backup? A developmental project? The future starting qb for the ny football giants?

Pan jayg5 : 11:46 am : link I’ll guess to what you’re thinking



If Hakeem available at 17...



Shep gets traded.

If AcidTest : 11:49 am : link the Giants trade down and get more picks this year, then it's fair to say they are following the Cleveland model of trying to accumulate as many draft picks as possible.

JonC fkap : 11:52 am : link my above post wasn't necessarily all to you. More to a lot of folk in general. This one however....



Aside from Eli, how much more can realistically be dumped to start anew? Last year was a year of half measures. Thinking we could win with this team and a lot of mediocre infusion. The OL plan was a disaster, and smoothed out a bit in the second half. Midway, they decided that their thinking was wrong and went with a fire sale. Which leads us to this year. A lot of tearing down, and a couple of pieces of buildup.



I'm not really impressed with the regime so far, but in my view this is year one of the rebuild (last year being a horrible attempt to be immediately viable), so we have to see how the rest of the year bears out before passing judgement.



the meat of the rebuild has to be through draft. Last year looks good so far. This year there's a lot of draft capital to be spent. It likely won't go as far as needed, but it could be the meat of meal, putting us in good position for continued rebuild next offseason. As others have noted, this puts us at a disadvantage in getting a QB next year, but that doesn't make this year's crop any better. We have to do better in FA, and last year was awful. Not all that hopeful for this year, either, but have to see the team in september before I start bellyaching.

RE: If we truly are going to be dog shit next year bw in dc : 11:55 am : link

Quote: then why would you touch any QB this year? Seems like people want to have it both ways.



OTOH, if Eli can succeed...."so long as everything is perfect around him..." then Eli becomes a human barometer for how well DG is doing in building a team.



I'd be disappointed if we don't draft a QB this year. It's actually a fairly deep class. Just a weird class because there is an issue with all the candidates - not enough experience, too short, played with lesser talent, competition, etc. A few of these guy will likely pop and be an excellent investment. In comment 14367734 Bill L said:I'd be disappointed if we don't draft a QB this year. It's actually a fairly deep class. Just a weird class because there is an issue with all the candidates - not enough experience, too short, played with lesser talent, competition, etc. A few of these guy will likely pop and be an excellent investment.

If Hockenson is there at 17 you run to podium. Zeke's Alibi : 12:00 pm : link Guy is the best offensive player in this draft.

the highest QB on our Board last year was Darnold Pan-handler : 12:01 pm : link We flat out passed on him. I'm betting None of these Qbs carry Darnold's grade.



Taking a QB at 6 or 17 would very likely signal to Eli Manning that this is his last year and that he'd be playing with a QB controversy looming over him this year.



Every time he has an underwhelming game (his fault or not) the NY media will be screaming for his head. Right or wrong, Giants want no part of that .



We likely aren't taking a Qb at 6 or 17 no matter who is there.



JonC Pascal4554 : 12:11 pm : link Got it. This is a big year for the new regime in my opinion. They should have more of "their" players. Can't blame the old regime or culture. I'm excited that the pressure will be on to produce a more competitive football team.

I don't see any chance we take Hock at #17 PatersonPlank : 12:21 pm : link We have Engram. Why spend 2 #1 picks in the last 3 years on TE's?

RE: I don't see any chance we take Hock at #17 Zeke's Alibi : 12:31 pm : link

Quote: We have Engram. Why spend 2 #1 picks in the last 3 years on TE's?



Because they are completely different players. The things we would be able to do with Hockenson in the offense would make it worth it to take him as opposed to a tackle there. He can help chip and run delayed routes in the passing game and he'll help a ton in run game. In comment 14367940 PatersonPlank said:Because they are completely different players. The things we would be able to do with Hockenson in the offense would make it worth it to take him as opposed to a tackle there. He can help chip and run delayed routes in the passing game and he'll help a ton in run game.

RE: I don't see any chance we take Hock at #17 Capt. Don : 12:34 pm : link

Quote: We have Engram. Why spend 2 #1 picks in the last 3 years on TE's?



If Hockenson is there at 17, you take him. He would walk in and be our best blocking TE in years and has excellent receiving ability too. It gives us a ton of options with 12 personnel.



He immediately makes Saquan better. Id be fine with him at 6. In comment 14367940 PatersonPlank said:If Hockenson is there at 17, you take him. He would walk in and be our best blocking TE in years and has excellent receiving ability too. It gives us a ton of options with 12 personnel.He immediately makes Saquan better. Id be fine with him at 6.

JonC Jay on the Island : 12:37 pm : link I don’t understand their plan. From what you said they are rebuilding but trying to win at the same time. That’s two conflicting strategies. For the record I’m not suggesting your information is wrong I’m just very worried.

Jay JonC : 12:39 pm : link I'm not sure I can stitch it together ... from my view, it looks like part what fkap posted, part what ChicagoMarty posted, and my posts in here.



Is there a grand plan? Perhaps now there's something more tangible, as fkap described. Prior to the middle of last season, perhaps not so much.

Also keep in mind JonC : 12:43 pm : link DG said it himself, there's not always a full tear it down to the frame rebuild. He's pushing 70, Mara's older, they're trying to win while rebuilding the talent.

If they don’t like the QB’s this year Jay on the Island : 12:45 pm : link Then I like the possibility of acquiring more 2020 picks by either trading down or trading this years picks for picks next year. If that NE rumor is true I would prefer their 2020 1st rather than this years 32. Anything can happen and if Brady went down early that could be a top 10 pick. Load up on assets for Fromm.

RE: JonC Eric on Li : 1:00 pm : link

Quote: I don’t understand their plan. From what you said they are rebuilding but trying to win at the same time. That’s two conflicting strategies. For the record I’m not suggesting your information is wrong I’m just very worried.



Here's why I don't view them as having 2 conflicting strategies:



#1 - nothing is stopping them from gaining as many draft picks as possible. In fact, that seems to be their top priority as there is very little veteran talent left on the roster that could even bring back a late round pick. This is the most critical aspect of any rebuild, maximizing the assets to find young talent. 2nd most critical is financial flexibility which they've secured.



#2 - their stated desire to find the next franchise QB and the ample evidence that the more support is in place for any young QB, the easier the adjustment to the NFL. See Dak Prescott, Goff, Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Big Ben, Rivers, Rodgers, etc. Short of getting the next Peyton/Luck, not having to throw a rookie QB into the fire right away is a luxury. As is having some level of talent around them so they don't get hung out to dry the way Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, and Darnold did last year.



I believe them when they say they are trying to compete with Eli, but the reality is what happens on the field this upcoming year isn't that important. Last year was an evaluation year where they gave all of Reese's key players a clean slate, consequently most are now gone. This year is the transition year where they've essentially purged the entire Reese era roster and will remake almost half of the 53 with players they've added in the last 2 drafts. The most important thing is that Gettleman does a better job in the roster building department putting his picks to good use, including successfully identifying the next franchise QB (whether it's this year or next). In comment 14367976 Jay on the Island said:Here's why I don't view them as having 2 conflicting strategies:#1 - nothing is stopping them from gaining as many draft picks as possible. In fact, that seems to be their top priority as there is very little veteran talent left on the roster that could even bring back a late round pick. This is the most critical aspect of any rebuild, maximizing the assets to find young talent. 2nd most critical is financial flexibility which they've secured.#2 - their stated desire to find the next franchise QB and the ample evidence that the more support is in place for any young QB, the easier the adjustment to the NFL. See Dak Prescott, Goff, Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Big Ben, Rivers, Rodgers, etc. Short of getting the next Peyton/Luck, not having to throw a rookie QB into the fire right away is a luxury. As is having some level of talent around them so they don't get hung out to dry the way Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, and Darnold did last year.I believe them when they say they are trying to compete with Eli, but the reality is what happens on the field this upcoming year isn't that important. Last year was an evaluation year where they gave all of Reese's key players a clean slate, consequently most are now gone. This year is the transition year where they've essentially purged the entire Reese era roster and will remake almost half of the 53 with players they've added in the last 2 drafts. The most important thing is that Gettleman does a better job in the roster building department putting his picks to good use, including successfully identifying the next franchise QB (whether it's this year or next).

I would say that Hockenson/Engram Bill L : 1:10 pm : link not only makes Eli and Saquon better but also makes our non-scary group of Coleman, Sterling, Tate et al look better.

RE: I would say that Hockenson/Engram yatqb : 1:17 pm : link

Quote: not only makes Eli and Saquon better but also makes our non-scary group of Coleman, Sterling, Tate et al look better.



I agree with that. At the same time, we have to fix the D and RT. Lots of different possible approaches with our first 3 picks, all of them likely good ones if we make the right selections. In comment 14368061 Bill L said:I agree with that. At the same time, we have to fix the D and RT. Lots of different possible approaches with our first 3 picks, all of them likely good ones if we make the right selections.

Yeah, I'd say you are far too much into yourself Bill L : 1:28 pm : link if you want the Giants to lose just so you can say "I told you so". It's pretty shameful, albeit unsurprising.

Do we know Giants38 original handle yet? dep026 : 1:39 pm : link Guy has been here 3 months and knows all the ins and outs of BBI's history of Eli with all the sayings and euphemisms....



I cant wait until he posts on a topic that is not directly tied in with Eli. Me thinks he is back from the unknown!

Gatorade jtgiants : 1:43 pm : link





- ( Your really on my nerves. Rosen dad is a neurosurgeon and deals w spine injuries. Many in the league believe his career will be short and it's well known his father doesn't want him to play. Link - ( New Window

This will all play out soon enough UberAlias : 1:44 pm : link We'll see if there is anything behind the "no guts no glory" type remarks and the team seems to feel the OL has been addressed, so with respect to Eli and what he has left, nothing to hide behind there either. If asshats/media reports are to be believed, the team feels they are in position to compete. So we'll see there as well.

Gatorade jtgiants : 1:45 pm : link If you could read you would know I'm very clear. I don't like Rosen but I'm also very clear many in the league don't either. Why do you think the cards are giving him away?

he's an orthopedic spinal surgeon UConn4523 : 1:47 pm : link but I don't think that even matters since it intersects so closely to neuro surgery anyway. I'm pretty sure the guy knows about head trauma and how it effects the nervous system, not to mention all of the other injuries he deals with.



Its a dumb thing to get hung up on, the guy is highly thought of in his profession any way you slice it.

yeah I've met with both for my back UConn4523 : 1:55 pm : link very interesting perspectives, a lot of overlap in terms of skill set (as it pertains to the back).



In any case, its really hard to get a feel for how much his Dad opinion matters. It can't really help, but how much does it hurt? Who knows. But I'd absolutely use that are a bargaining chip if I were trading for him. Will be interesting to see how it plays out.

A few posters have brought up the same lame BlueLou'sBack : 2:14 pm : link comment: "how did Aaron Rodgers and the Packers do last year?"



If you think that Aaron Rodgers, inserted on to the 2018 Giants with the Giants' WR corps, Evan Engram, and Saquon Barkley - with everything else, the messed up OL included - would have gone 5-11 too, I have no words for your biased view.



Please stop comparing Rodgers' bad year to Eli's.





JTgiants on #3 Pan-handler : 2:15 pm : link Would he trade be Draft day or prior?

Gatorade jtgiants : 3:18 pm : link Again. Sry you don't pay attention or have any knowledge whatsoever. The fact remains teams in the league feel his father and family were a factor in his evaluation. Last year and know. You can say otherwise but you are wrong. Sry you don't understand that

JT jayg5 : 3:24 pm : link Let’s move on from Gatorade



What’s this possible trade you talk about? 😎

Gatorade jtgiants : 3:27 pm : link Your smugnessattitude and lack of understanding general info is why many insiders don't post here. If you find my contributions offensive don't read or respond to my posts. Many appreciate the info me Joni and many others provide. No need to be a dick about it

Jayg5 jtgiants : 3:30 pm : link They actually have discussed many trades from what I understand. A trade with the pats is possible if who we want at 17 isn't there. The pats want a te badly and are trying to move up. Think 17 for 32 , 64, and 101. Something like that

Jayg5 jtgiants : 3:30 pm : link They actually have discussed many trades from what I understand. A trade with the pats is possible if who we want at 17 isn't there. The pats want a te badly and are trying to move up. Think 17 for 32 , 64, and 101. Something like that

jt.. Sean : 3:32 pm : link It sounds like the Giants don’t love any of the QB’s, if they did they would be in play at 6.

Thanks JT jayg5 : 3:34 pm : link Much appreciated!



Is there a pool of players they have eye on at 17 or one particular player?

It's a little too easy to claim you're an insider Ten Ton Hammer : 3:34 pm : link or have some kind of insider knowledge and instantly enjoy some favor around here.

With that said jayg5 : 3:39 pm : link I don’t like that potential trade with Patriots at all.



Not enough IMO

Anyone see the Devin White interview on NFL Live just now... Capt. Don : 3:41 pm : link What an easy kid to root for.



Exceedingly humble and genuine.

Sean jtgiants : 3:41 pm : link I would say that's true. I think from both what I heard and what I see that a qb won't happen at 6. That speaks volumes. I do know lock is there top rated qb but will he make it to 17 and would they trade up for him?

Gatorade jtgiants : 3:45 pm : link Anyone who has any inside knowledge of the league knows that Rosen family is an issue league wide. That's a fact. Want proof? Ask any actual person in the league if some teams weren't turned off he had a birthday party in college that no teammates attended. Fact. NFL inves tigates everything hung. His family and attitude have hurt him in his early career

Lol is pretty ubiquitous these days ron mexico : 3:46 pm : link You don't need to be middle-aged to be an insider

Thanks JT BigBlueJ : 3:47 pm : link For the insight

Most of this stopped mattyblue : 3:53 pm : link being logical awhile ago

380 pts in 2019 djm : 3:54 pm : link With a new staff, blown up roster with no cohesion, shit stained OL and an even worse defense, and a difficult schedule. But Eli is a disaster. Sure. Tell me more.

It's completely dorgan : 3:55 pm : link reasonable to be cynical about some of these folks who claim to have inside knowledge. There are a few that are legitimate. I suppose there are more who are full of shit.

I'm fairly sure that JT is the former.





Gatorade jtgiants : 3:55 pm : link That actually was a big issue. Teams want there qb to be a leader. To have a birthday party no teammates attended scared teams. That's a fact

Thx jtgiants : 3:57 pm : link Dorian. It is what it is. No ones right on everything. Things change.

380 pts in 2018 djm : 4:02 pm : link Not 2019. Offense will be better in 2019 despite no Beckham. 400 points plus. Improved OL plus Barkley, Tate, engram and Shepard will benefit from Eli’s command of the offense just like every other receiver has throughout Eli’s tenure here. Can’t wait. Everybody here pounding their chests day in day out about the big bad Eli element and his soul crushing contract will need to prepare for the Eli story in 2019.

jtgiants - question RobCarpenter : 4:04 pm : link Is Devin Bush in the mix at #17 if he drops? Assuming they don't take White a #6, that is.



Also, thank you for coming onto BBI and providing information. It is much appreciated.

jtgiants - also meant to say RobCarpenter : 4:08 pm : link That I don't understand why people on BBI feel the need to bash someone they don't agree with - it's one of the less attractive features of posters here.

Is there any proof that Rosen had a birthday party twostepgiants : 4:52 pm : link And that no teammates attended? (And were any invited if so?)

And are tnot he Giants currently trading off WRs twostepgiants : 4:55 pm : link For their lack of support/critisicm of their current QB?



Or is that not what the Shepherd rumor is about?



And is this not the 1st time that said current QB had problems relating with some of his offensive talent like Tiki Barber and Jeremy Shockey?



Or are only some QBs blamed for this and others not?

The gratefullhead jtgiants : 5:32 pm : link Again. That's one teammate. The story was in fact believed to be true. As for accuracy. My track record speaks for itself

Can anyone jtgiants : 5:36 pm : link Explain why no ones beating down the cardinals door for Rosen? I'm waiting but instead attack me and be a dick? Let's compare my track record to yours? I don't know why you guys can't accept there are a lot of teams w worries about Rosen. That's part of the reason there selling ten cents on the dollar.

JT jayg5 : 5:36 pm : link Regarding draft



Any talk of Ed Oliver at 6 if q Williams/Allen not available?

You guys jtgiants : 5:38 pm : link Do realize your the reason most insiders stay away from this site. If you don't like what I share fine but my track record is good. Stop being insufferable jerkoffs

Jay jtgiants : 5:38 pm : link I actually think ed Oliver is possible at 6

That’s what I like to hear!!! jayg5 : 5:40 pm : link Thanks JT

Don't like to interject myself in an argument... Dan in the Springs : 5:54 pm : link but it would seem that the Giants should have formed their own opinion on Rosen based on their research last year, not based on any articles. jtgiants clearly has connections and insights to the Giants thinking. He's not going to reveal them here for obvious reasons, and he can't exactly post links to the opinions formed about Rosen based on the actual info the Giants had on Rosen. That info would be proprietary and collected by them at their dinner they had with them last year and from their scouts who would have done background reports that have not been/never will be published.



Having said that, it would be a little more helpful for those of us following along if the insights made were a little bit clearer - not in terms of the details provided but simply what jtgiants has heard/knows for fact and what he believes based on what he's hearing.



Thank you jtgiants for sharing out what you're hearing. It does help during this terribly news-barren time for those of us who live/die on any real Giants news.



:-)

Oh... Dan in the Springs : 5:56 pm : link



Quote: 3. Remember I told you a trade is possible......... still is but not trade many here want regarding a certain qb in dessert. Not a given it happens but it s being heavily discussed



His claim here is that the Giants are seriously discussing the possibilty of acquiring Rosen. That's the important "insider" post, and I very much appreciate it. and I should have added that jtgiants did EXACTLY that with his initial post. To wit:His claim here is that the Giants are seriously discussing the possibilty of acquiring Rosen. That's the important "insider" post, and I very much appreciate it.

Jtgiants kelsto811 : 5:56 pm : link Is there any positions at 6 that you see OFF the table? Even if its not subjective, what are your thoughts? Thanks and appreciate your input

RE: Jay Pan-handler : 6:15 pm : link

Quote: I actually think ed Oliver is possible at 6



That would be an awesome plan B to one of the big 3 D falling.



Oliver has tremendous measurables AND production.... In comment 14368544 jtgiants said:That would be an awesome plan B to one of the big 3 D falling.Oliver has tremendous measurables AND production....

Thanks JT JohnF : 6:41 pm : link



Also, what people don't understand is that all these situations are fluid, and what was true 15 minutes ago can change with a phone call or text. That does not mean the information was legit, but it does reflect reality.



Quote: Can’t wait for this team to score 400 pts in 2019 with Eli leading the way. Wonder what people will say then.



They'll say the team would have scored 500 points with Rosen, and 600 points with Darnold. They will make any excuse to maintain that Eli is done, because no one is willing to eat crow if that's not the case. Honestly, I'm not sure why anyone offers inside anymore on this site. Too many people here have made up their minds on what's going on with the team, and anyone that counters this is attacked. Even posters who have been here forever and have a track record.Also, what people don't understand is that all these situations are fluid, and what was true 15 minutes ago can change with a phone call or text. That does not mean the information was legit, but it does reflect reality.They'll say the team would have scored 500 points with Rosen, and 600 points with Darnold. They will make any excuse to maintain that Eli is done, because no one is willing to eat crow if that's not the case.

Jesus Dodge : 7:43 pm : link Jt has like a million people thanking him and one person confronts him, without name calling I might add, and he goes off the rails.



Jesus dude calm down. He even apologized.



And this is why people don't post here. GTFO out of here with that bullshit.

Gatorade jtgiants : 7:44 pm : link Fair enough and your correct

Yeah I think people mattyblue : 8:16 pm : link should just accept the others side when talking about Eli, it’s silly now.

Gotta be Kyle Slotter....he may get cut from them. Zeke's Alibi : 9:29 pm : link Not that means anything, don't really trust Mike Zimmer when it comes to the offensive side of the ball. He would be an interesting flyer though, and if he sucks we draft QB next year or the year after.

Would love to know trade jayg5 : 9:55 pm : link Heavily discussed as well



Isn’t the trade the only new information mattyblue : 9:58 pm : link Here? I’m not trashing JT at all, just seems like a lot of this has already been heavily speculated. I’m sincerely asking.

Just got to reading this thread... NYG07 : 10:31 pm : link The highlight of course was the fake Josh Rosen birthday party story.



JT, we have been battling on here since about midway through the 2017 season. I definitely appreciate the info you provide to this community. But hitdog and Gatorade Dunk are right, you absolutely put spin and your own opinions/feelings into what you share. Sometimes to a point where I hear Paul Dottino talking when reading your posts. Just lighten up a bit.



Again, thanks for sharing.