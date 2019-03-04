Dave-Te Q& A Time nflscouting : 4/3/2019 8:09 pm Hey folks, since I might not get back on all the posts, several times per week, if you want to pick what is left of my brain, please leave your question here. I will answer as much/all I can tomorrow morning. I'm three hours behind you East Coast folks, but I will get to them as soon as the rooster wakes up tomorrow.

Hey Dave Nine-Tails : 4/3/2019 8:11 pm : link Thanks for the time. Couple weeks ago, you mentioned the giants trading up to four in order to take Quinnen Williams. Any news on this?

Drew Lock Go Terps : 4/3/2019 8:12 pm : link How do you see Drew Lock fitting Shurmur's offense? He seems like a bad fit to me mechanically, but maybe I'm missing something.

Do we overvalue elite wide receivers? Capt. Don : 4/3/2019 8:22 pm : link Can their production and impact on the defense be made up in the aggregate?

A Two-Fer Answer! nflscouting : 4/3/2019 8:26 pm : link Well, the problem now at #4? Chucky has gone on his I love Lock trip again. Mayock does not want to trade 4, as it is where he wants Q Williams, but if the Jets go that route, Mayock will make sure his guy at the draft is running a Deion Sanders like sprint to get Josh Allen's card to the podium. What has caused a big scramble up front is SF & the Jets doing their "make me an offer" moves. I think Cincy wants to leap frog the Giants, thinking they are going for Haskins. Miami is the team I think will try & move up for Lock, but don't think they are willing to send the cache needed to move up to the top 5.

Lock with Shurmur? Love it, but still think they will go D first. There's been a lot of due diligence from them on Montez Sweat lately & Bechter wants to marry Lawrence if he is there at 17.

Honestly guy, I think AZ is out-playing their hand on Rosen. Still think the Giants #37 offer is the best they will get on draft day.

If I was running the show, I'd go D this year, boom, boom, boom & then, knowing my offense will suffer, be in position next year to get my guy at QB. Don't know about you, but Jenkins is off-field trouble waiting to happen, who knows how Beal is after the injury. There is no #3, so if I go D-Line both times in 1, I gotta have a Rock Ya-Sin, Justin Layne CB in RD 2

I read conflicting reports Bleedblue10 : 4/3/2019 8:30 pm : link One says giants will make an offer, one says they don’t want the controversy. Are we going to make an offer for Rosen?

Dave...tell me I am crazy Sy'56 : 4/3/2019 8:30 pm : link But I still think OT Jonah Williams should at least be in the discussion for NYG at #6. That locks in a really solid OL and there will be a solid defender there at #17. One name I would be hopeful for is 5 tech Christian Wilkins...his best spot...with LB Devin Bush being a fallback.



Williams may not be the elite guy I thought early on, but I am as sure about him being AT LEAST a solid pro with the upside of being more. Athletically and technique he has it...could use some more man-meat and power in his arsenal but I think that comes with time.



Thoughts?

Captain Don nflscouting : 4/3/2019 8:32 pm : link I would say you hit it right on the button buddy. Yes, DK killed it at the Combine, but the neck injury, poor lateral agility, tight hips & the key thing - in 3 SEC games last year, 2 recs vs. Alabama & 1 vs. Arkansas & 3 for 37 vs. LSU does not help me saying I gotta have the guy. All three years, he has missed games due to injury. Remember BALT loving Perriman a few years back? Same thing.

I got a 30-page WR report, but until the radio network has it up next week, no place to show it to you.

Hey Captain Don, email me at scoutingservices@aol.com & I can "brown bag" it over to ya, cool?

PLEASE-no one else email me-this is for the Captain

BleedBlue nflscouting : 4/3/2019 8:33 pm : link Out here in Phoenix, they already said they got an offer from them. Could be AZ smoke, but we are talking about a Cards team that makes Wrong Way Corrigan fly right!

RE: Dave...tell me I am crazy Jim Bur(n)t : 4/3/2019 8:36 pm : link

Quote: But I still think OT Jonah Williams should at least be in the discussion for NYG at #6. That locks in a really solid OL and there will be a solid defender there at #17. One name I would be hopeful for is 5 tech Christian Wilkins...his best spot...with LB Devin Bush being a fallback.



Williams may not be the elite guy I thought early on, but I am as sure about him being AT LEAST a solid pro with the upside of being more. Athletically and technique he has it...could use some more man-meat and power in his arsenal but I think that comes with time.



Thoughts?



I love JW.. but 6 & 17 are D heavy... if we grab OL in Rd2 & 3 - The drop off may not be as steep? In comment 14370606 Sy'56 said:I love JW.. but 6 & 17 are D heavy... if we grab OL in Rd2 & 3 - The drop off may not be as steep?

Sy56 nflscouting : 4/3/2019 8:38 pm : link You are crazy, just from a personal note, not the Williams thing! You, my friend, bust your heinie more than anyone out there. Well, I like Williams, butthink he would be a nicer fit as an OG. Here me out - 23 second level blocks last year & look at that footwork. I really think at OG, he can be a helluva trap blocker. Now, Taylor at #6 would be a great ROT option, but the key I think is goingt to be #37. What if they don't trade for Rosen & Bradbury slips? Hmm, not a fan of the money NY just doled out for the two vet Ocs. One report they had me do was my studly do right at Alabama State, Tytus Howard. Whoever gets him gets a 10-year starter. I know, #37, fans would go bonkers if they took an unknown, but until last year's Senior Bowl, how many of NYC's 20M knew about Hernandez without picking up a scout's paycheck?

Left this on the other thread to be answered today BigBlueDownTheShore : 4/3/2019 8:39 pm : link Thoughts on Mook Wilson? Is he draftable in a later round. He was a top rated Nickel Corner before getting into some legal trouble. Finished up at the Texas A&M Junior College last year, and had the charges against him dropped.



Thanks Again!

Dexter Lawrence Nine-Tails : 4/3/2019 8:41 pm : link You mention Bettcher loves him, but don't they have Tomlinson at that spot, though I think Lawrence is better? Wouldn't Burns, Bush, Wilkins, Ferrell, and Greedy be better fits and value if they're available

Taylor Rapp - S/Washington Sy'56 : 4/3/2019 8:43 pm : link He will finish as my top S in the class...albeit the class altogether isn't very strong. The 4.7 at his pro day is a concern but I already had the lack of top end speed as a mark-down in my report.



Still the smartest S I have seen in a few years and also the tackler/run defender you want back there. Paired with Peppers...that is a STRONG duo.



Does he make it to 37? Does it make sense? Poor S play has killed this defense for years

Jim Bur(n)T nflscouting : 4/3/2019 8:43 pm : link Yeah, pardon the pun, but I think the "rush" on edge rush guys in the top 10 pushes the OL guys down to mid/late RD 1. This could see Bradbury, Howard, that manster McGary in Washington possibly all sitting pretty at #37. Without a third (sup for CB Beal last year), you come up in RD 4 & Samia from OKL might still be there. Scharping at NIU is limited to LOT, & Solder resides there. Cajuste from WVA is another early Day 3 guy. One report I just sent over to the office was on that Sioux Falls ROT, Trey Pipkins - lot of Beachum in his prime I see in that guy

RE: A Two-Fer Answer! Pan-handler : 4/3/2019 8:45 pm : link

Quote: Well, the problem now at #4? Chucky has gone on his I love Lock trip again. Mayock does not want to trade 4, as it is where he wants Q Williams, but if the Jets go that route, Mayock will make sure his guy at the draft is running a Deion Sanders like sprint to get Josh Allen's card to the podium. What has caused a big scramble up front is SF & the Jets doing their "make me an offer" moves. I think Cincy wants to leap frog the Giants, thinking they are going for Haskins. Miami is the team I think will try & move up for Lock, but don't think they are willing to send the cache needed to move up to the top 5.

Lock with Shurmur? Love it, but still think they will go D first. There's been a lot of due diligence from them on Montez Sweat lately & Bechter wants to marry Lawrence if he is there at 17.

Honestly guy, I think AZ is out-playing their hand on Rosen. Still think the Giants #37 offer is the best they will get on draft day.

If I was running the show, I'd go D this year, boom, boom, boom & then, knowing my offense will suffer, be in position next year to get my guy at QB. Don't know about you, but Jenkins is off-field trouble waiting to happen, who knows how Beal is after the injury. There is no #3, so if I go D-Line both times in 1, I gotta have a Rock Ya-Sin, Justin Layne CB in RD 2



Hey Dave! Thought those Boys down in Oakland wanted Oliver? And Tampa wants D white. In comment 14370601 nflscouting said:Hey Dave! Thought those Boys down in Oakland wanted Oliver? And Tampa wants D white.

BigBlueDowntheShore nflscouting : 4/3/2019 8:47 pm : link I don't even see him on the draft eligible list. I thought he was transferring to TAMU-Commerce?

Sweat was an absolute beast at the Senior Bowl Pan-handler : 4/3/2019 8:49 pm : link And Giants really weigh that heavily. Webb, Lauletta, Hernandez etc. (This year Lock and Sweat). All strong senior bowl performance.



Id take Sweat if Q.Will or Allen dont somehow fall in a second. I think he has a much greater chance to improve his pass rush skills than Gary does.

Giants received 3rd round pick jayg5 : 4/3/2019 8:49 pm : link From browns in OBJ trade, btw

Follow up uncledave : 4/3/2019 8:50 pm : link Thoughts on Walter Palmore, Ryan Bee, Alijah Holder, Clifton Duck, Jesper Horstead, Matt Kaskey, Trey Brock, Joshua Miles? Thanks in advance brother and as always appreciate your dedication to enlightening this community.

RE: BigBlueDowntheShore BigBlueDownTheShore : 4/3/2019 8:50 pm : link

Quote: I don't even see him on the draft eligible list. I thought he was transferring to TAMU-Commerce?



MY BAD. It's Mook Reynolds NOT Wilson... That's why you can't find him. He is draft eligible. In comment 14370631 nflscouting said:MY BAD. It's Mook Reynolds NOT Wilson... That's why you can't find him. He is draft eligible.

Nine Tails nflscouting : 4/3/2019 8:50 pm : link Thought we had enough of Apple-Greedy is from the same cloth & won't hit. Wilkins or Ferrell won't get past ATL & ask ANYONE at Clemson, they all owe Lawrence a cut from their first NFL contract. That kid is Ted Washington 2.0. Tomlinson is JAG compared to Dexter.

NINE TAILS-FOR YOU! nflscouting : 4/3/2019 8:51 pm : link Dexter Lawrence-#90

Clemson University Tigers

6:04.4-342

Agility Tests...5.03 in the 40-yard dash…1.76 10-yard dash…2.85 20-yard dash…4.61 20-yard shuttle…7.35 three-cone drill…30-inch vertical jump…9'-02" broad jump…Bench pressed 225 pounds 36 times…34 3/4-inch arm length…10 1/2-inch hands…84-inch wingspan. Note-Lawrence missed several agility tests at the Scouting Combine due to a left quadriceps muscle pull.



College Career...In forty games at Clemson, Lawrence started 36 contests - eleven at weak-side defensive tackle and 25 at the strong-side position. He finished with 161 tackles (100 solos) while appearing in 1,541 snaps, totaling eleven sacks for minus 62 yards, twenty stops for losses of 85 yards and an impressive 43 quarterback pressures. He also caused a pair of fumbles and deflected five passes.



Background...The massive defender was the fireplug on a defensive line that could see at least two of his teammates also garner first round status. In fact, five Clemson defensive linemen are expected to be drafted this year. With Lawrence in the middle, Clemson went to three national title games, even though he was an observer this year after he was ruled ineligible after testing positive for ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug. Lawrence maintained that he did not knowingly ingest the substance.



The school backs Lawrence's claim and is still investigated how the substance entered the system of several of their players. Defensive coordinator Brett Venables heaped great praise on Lawrence, calling him his finest recruit. The five-star talent is not only the highest-rated player to ever don a Clemson uniform, the Tigers were the first team to recruit him coming out of Wake Forest High School. The first-team USA Today All-American was rated the second-best player in the country as a prep senior and was named Associated Press Prep Player of the Year in North Carolina in 2015.



Lawrence played in the U.S. Army All-America game after the first-team all-state choice recorded 91 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, and 16 quarterback hurries in 12 games as a senior, helping Wake Forest to a 12-1 record. He also had 55 tackles, 10 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, three blocked kicks and three forced fumbles as a junior, aiding his squad to a 15-1 record and a berth in AAAA State Championship game. He also lettered three times for the school's basketball team.



As a true freshman, Lawrence earned All-American accolades and was chosen Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Rookie of the Year, in addition to adding league academic accolades. He started eleven of fifteen games at weak-side tackle and in a career-high 643 snaps, delivered 78 tackles (48 solos) with seven sack, 9.5 stops for losses of 44 yards and a career-best 23 quarterback pressures. His seven sacks set a school freshman season-record and his 23 hurries were another freshman mark. He also saw action on offense, where he was credited with a key block on Wayne Gallman's touchdown run during Lawrence's college debut vs. Auburn.



Lawrence shifted to strong-side tackle in 2017, where he saw his workload reduced to 438 snaps. Still, his true value was recognized, as the semifinalist for the Bednarik Award was a second-team All-American and first-team All-ACC selection. He posted 39 tackles (22 solos), three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, five quarterback pressures, a pass breakup and caused fumble through twelve contests.



Last season, the three-time All-ACC pick was also accorded first-team All-American honors. He started the first thirteen games on the strong side, logging 460 snaps that saw him deliver 44 tackles (30 solos) with 1.5 sacks, 7.5 stops-for-loss and fifteen pressures. He made 28 of his tackles (26 solos) on 206 running plays and in 239 snaps vs. the pass, he sacked the quarterback twice, hit his opponent 31 times and saw just three passes completed in his area.



The Scouting Report

Athletic Ability...Lawrence has a massively thick frame with good muscle tone. Believe it or not, he still has room for further growth development without having the additional weight impact his impressive quickness. He has long arms, good hand size, big bubble and thick thighs and calves. He shows solid muscle tone throughout, especially in his broad shoulders. With his wide hips and thick lower body, it is very tough for blockers to gain movement off the snap vs. him.

Lawrence shows excellent balance, quickness and burst off the snap. He plays with good urgency and has the long reach and hand placement to easily sidestep low blocks. He changes direction smoothly and closes in a hurry when working his way down the line. He has the leaping ability and reach to deflect passes at the line of scrimmage and when he keeps his pads down, he can generate a very quick push off the snap to penetrate and shoot the gaps. For a player with his thick frame, he demonstrates very loose hips, which allow him to slip off blocks and redirect without needing to gather. He has those quick short steps that lets him gain advantage on a lethargic blocker and shows nice flexibility and acceleration in long pursuit.

You can see on game film that he knows how to “short step” getting through trash (see 2018 Auburn, Louisville, Miami games), and you have to be impressed with his all-out effort in attacking the backfield. With his balance and agility, he reminds some of Baltimore's Brandon Williams, as they excel when in motion working down the line and then capitalizing on creating room through even the smallest of creases to get in the backfield to pressure the pocket.

Pursuit Skills... Few big men have the explosive initial step off the snap that Lawrence displays. Clocked at 5.03 in the 40-yard dash, he carries his equipment well and by keeping his pads down and hands within his frame, he generates good movement off the snap. On game films, he looks even quicker than his timed speed indicates. Thanks to his explosion off the snap, he can surprise a lethargic blocker and slip past double teams with his burst, showing the strength needed to get a good push off his man (see 2018 Auburn, Louisville, Syracuse games). He excels at neutralizing multiple blockers and has that hip shake you want when trying to execute counter moves. He is so quick to get an edge on the blocker that his opponent will generally get put to the ground or be left grasping at air (that is why the coaches sometimes line him up at 7-tech). When he gains advantage, he will generally keep it. He is very light on his feet, doing a nice job of working down the line when playing in the short area. He also shows the strength to shock blockers back when he explodes off the bal. Even though Lawrence is several inches taller, his style of play continues to draw me back to Brandon Williams - very quick and balanced coming of the snap and can suddenly get on the edge of blockers. Once he gains advantage, he keeps it.

Strength at the Point of Attack…Lawrence excels at neutralizing multiple blockers, as this allows a teammate to be free to make the play. He is quick to fill the rush lanes and shows good creativity and spin moves shooting the gaps. He is very combative with his hands and has the strength to shock and control and opponent when he locks on. He shows good power in attempts to disengage and is quite nimble when attacking the backfield. He is just the type that demands constant double team activity from his opponent, as he is very hard to move off the line. When he plants his feet and settles in for a battle, he uses his low center of gravity to gain leverage and he keeps his feet free, demonstrating very effective two-gap potential. With his raw power, he can not be moved off the ball in one-on-one blocking situations, as he will settle in, anchor and willingly fight for his “piece of real estate.” He is quick to use his hands and is very consistent when working across the blocker’s face.

Hand Usage... Lawrence’s quick arm-over action and upper body strength lets him consistently beat his blocker off the snap. He keeps his hands active, even in tight quarters staying within his frame to do a nice job of protecting his body from cut blocks. He shows forceful strike ability and uses his hands well to shed. It is very rare to see him “short-arm” or expose his chest by getting those hands outside his frame. He stays after the blocker when doing so, using his body lean to get a push.

Tackling Ability...When Lawrence gets his hands on a ball carrier, the play is quickly over. He has very good strength behind his hits and is an efficient wrap-up tackler with the long arms to engulf the perimeter runners. He has the lateral agility to push the outside running game back inside and the field vision to quickly locate the cutback lanes. Because of his wide frame and brute strength, when he makes a collision tackle, he instantly stops the ball carrier’s momentum (will generally attack the runner’s outside leg to impede forward progress). There is no leakage when working inside, but if he gets too high in his stance and narrows his base, he will get a little out of control and miss tackles when operating in space, though. However, when he locks up his opponent, they are not going to get away from him (see 2018 Auburn, Louisville, Miami games). If you see his game films, you will find a player who has the ability to deliver explosive shots to lead blockers when working in tight quarters.

Run Defense...On 699 running plays he participated in, Lawrence posted 101 tackles, missing his assignments just five times. The net results for his opponents were minus 22 yards. He is an immovable object at the point of attack and is quick to hunker down and fill the rush lanes. He has the short area burst to close in a hurry and comes out of his stance with his hands ready to lock on, control and shed his blockers. He is quick to stack at the point of attack and uses his low center of gravity and strength to gain leverage and hold his ground firmly. He is tough to defend in the short area when moving down the line and is very conscious of low blocks and how to avoid them. He is a master at stacking at the point of attack, as he consistently uses his low center of gravity, leverage and strength to not only hold his ground firmly, but to also attack and pressure the pocket at will. With the way he keeps his feet free working down the line, he also has nice two-gap potential, as his versatility could allow teams to use him similar to how Baltimore operates with Williams (wherever needed on the front wall).

Pass Rush Ability...In three seasons, Lawrence delivered eleven sacks, pressured the pocket 43 times and had 32 more quarterback hits. He is best when playing over the center’s head or giving a good arm-over action to gain advantage over the outside shoulder of the guards in attempts to apply pressure. But, when asked to come off the edge or pursue long distances, he has more than enough ability to close (played some 7-tech as a freshman). He does a nice job of forcing the quarterback out of the pocket and with his fluid change of direction, he is quick to redirect.

With his hand strength, he can easily walk interior blockers back into the quarterback. In space, you can see his intensity and desire to get to the ball and you have to be impressed with a 330-pounder that has the acceleration and motor to close as often as he has. In 2018, he seemed to have developed more pass rush moves (uses mostly swim and rip moves, but with his hand strength, he has developed confidence when trying to club) and has become a serious threat in this area (holds the school sack record and leads all of the defensive tackles at all levels of college football in sacks, tackles-for-loss and number of times he stopped ball carriers for no gain). He shows good agility squeezing the pocket and if any opponent attempts to single block him, he will arrive on the pocket with great intent and will generally flush the quarterback out and force the passer to make ill-advised tosses.

Compares To...Brandon Williams-Baltimore Ravens-Because of his height, Lawrence has also received Shaun Rogers and Damon Harrison comparisons, but he blows those two away when it comes to quickness and explosiveness. One thing you see on film is that Lawrence won’t bite on play action or misdirection. He is quick to locate the ball, especially vs. the run. He knows how to time his leaps to get his fair share of pass deflections (thirteen to date) at the line of scrimmage. He is very alert for angle blocks and traps, using his hands effectively to counter. When he recognizes the scheme and sees the play develop, he is quick to react.



SY jayg5 : 4/3/2019 8:52 pm : link I’m with you regarding Jonah Williams



Would love him at RT. But that’s if Q, Allen, Oliver are gone before 6

SY-RAPP nflscouting : 4/3/2019 8:54 pm : link My Stud safety to & I like him better than Adderley. I think Seattle at 21, if they can't get Murphy (pit at #20) will take the local kid. Hey you & I both know - we see 4.3 guys in Indy suddenly look slow with the equipment. Then, a 4.7 guy runs the same with the uni on. Let's just say Rapp carries his equipment well-reminds me of Weddle.

Oh, safety sleeper, Giants one of the teams trying to get AAF's best safety-Tyson Graham at ATL in for a look-see

Pan-handler nflscouting : 4/3/2019 8:57 pm : link Chucky brutha! He's like a kid in the candy store. After the draft, I'm sending a crate of exedrin to Mike Mayock! Oliver zoomed, but I think Mayock with the Josh Allen/Quinnen Williams possibilities at #4 is going to send Chucky out for coffee when #4 comes up. Now, TB might be Oliver's destination. They want a LB & him & White are the two they are bandied about

Also thoughts about BigBlueDownTheShore : 4/3/2019 8:59 pm : link DT Ricky Walker.

WR GF1080 : 4/3/2019 9:00 pm : link What are your thoughts on Kelvin Harmon despite the slower 40?

Uncle Dave nflscouting : 4/3/2019 9:02 pm : link You really think they are draftable? Holder's injury issues throughout his career caught up with him in 2018 & he lost a lot of burst. Will pull up area scouting reports on some & send over tomorrow, but much like my mug, it's not gonna be pretty!

PS-Day 3-keep track of Ohio State Kendell Sheffield-team has a nice report on him.

Dave Professor Falken : 4/3/2019 9:02 pm : link thanks for doing this. I'm a Syracuse alum, so I'm pulling for my guys. Not such a homer that I think any of them will go early, but since we have so many picks in rounds 4-7, curious to know what you think of QB Eric Dungey, DT Chris Slayton and WR Jamal Custis?





RE: Pan-handler Pan-handler : 4/3/2019 9:03 pm : link

Quote: Chucky brutha! He's like a kid in the candy store. After the draft, I'm sending a crate of exedrin to Mike Mayock! Oliver zoomed, but I think Mayock with the Josh Allen/Quinnen Williams possibilities at #4 is going to send Chucky out for coffee when #4 comes up. Now, TB might be Oliver's destination. They want a LB & him & White are the two they are bandied about



Wow my top 4 D would all come right off before our pick. Nightmare scenario lol. Bosa Allen QWill AND Oliver? I hope we go Sweat there then. They love them Senior Bowl studs In comment 14370649 nflscouting said:Wow my top 4 D would all come right off before our pick. Nightmare scenario lol. Bosa Allen QWill AND Oliver? I hope we go Sweat there then. They love them Senior Bowl studs

JayG5 nflscouting : 4/3/2019 9:03 pm : link Thanks! Forgot all about that-just updated my notes - owe ya brutha!

Dave jayg5 : 4/3/2019 9:07 pm : link No worries



Thanks for all the info you give. Much appreciated

Dave and Sy. Love reading all your write ups Earl the goat : 4/3/2019 9:09 pm : link Thx for all the hard work



I think Giants need to think corner in 4th round



Justin Layne Michigan St seems to be getting attention

I watched a bunch of MSU games and thought with his height and athleticism he will be a very good pro



Does he last til 4th round ?



Hi Dave Marty866b : 4/3/2019 9:13 pm : link Giants need to select a big wide receiver somewhere fairly early in this draft and there are more big receivers available then I can recall in a while. Which of these receivers do you like? Harry, Ridley,Hall,Johnson(from Buffalo),Wesley, Williams(Col.St.)Lodge,Brown,Butler,Mitchell,Arcega-Whiteside,Meyers,Thompson,Hurd? I intentionally left out the 1st round guys. Thanks Dave. Hope all is well.

RE: Taylor Rapp - S/Washington Capt. Don : 4/3/2019 9:15 pm : link

Quote: He will finish as my top S in the class...albeit the class altogether isn't very strong. The 4.7 at his pro day is a concern but I already had the lack of top end speed as a mark-down in my report.



Still the smartest S I have seen in a few years and also the tackler/run defender you want back there. Paired with Peppers...that is a STRONG duo.



Does he make it to 37? Does it make sense? Poor S play has killed this defense for years



Sy, not sure how fast his tape is but I watched him run that 40 and it was slow bc from a track perspective he had bad technique. He was all over the place. That "40" was about 44 yards.



He isnt slow, he just ran a bad race In comment 14370623 Sy'56 said:Sy, not sure how fast his tape is but I watched him run that 40 and it was slow bc from a track perspective he had bad technique. He was all over the place. That "40" was about 44 yards.He isnt slow, he just ran a bad race

RE: RE: Pan-handler DonnieD89 : 4/3/2019 9:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14370649 nflscouting said:





Quote:





Chucky brutha! He's like a kid in the candy store. After the draft, I'm sending a crate of exedrin to Mike Mayock! Oliver zoomed, but I think Mayock with the Josh Allen/Quinnen Williams possibilities at #4 is going to send Chucky out for coffee when #4 comes up. Now, TB might be Oliver's destination. They want a LB & him & White are the two they are bandied about







Wow my top 4 D would all come right off before our pick. Nightmare scenario lol. Bosa Allen QWill AND Oliver? I hope we go Sweat there then. They love them Senior Bowl studs



If Murray goes first and the rest fall that way, Devon White is ours for the taking. Then I would turn around and get either Christian Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, Montez Sweat, Greedy Williams or one of the top OTs, whomever is available. That’s not too bad of a hull, Pan. All should be good. I look at it this way, they could get hey stud at #6 provided a QB is taken before them. I’m betting #6 is either Oliver or White. In comment 14370655 Pan-handler said:If Murray goes first and the rest fall that way, Devon White is ours for the taking. Then I would turn around and get either Christian Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, Montez Sweat, Greedy Williams or one of the top OTs, whomever is available. That’s not too bad of a hull, Pan. All should be good. I look at it this way, they could get hey stud at #6 provided a QB is taken before them. I’m betting #6 is either Oliver or White.

Right AcidTest : 4/3/2019 9:18 pm : link now I think it will be: Murray, Bosa, Allen, Q. Williams, and White.



It would be extremely expensive for Denver, Cincinnati, Miami, or Washington to trade up into the top five for Haskins or Lock. The Giants might move up to #5 for either player, but they seem locked in on defense at #6.



One or both of Haskins or Lock should be available at #6. If the Giants don't want either, they should listen to offers to trade down.

Earl the Goat nflscouting : 4/3/2019 9:21 pm : link You think Layne will last that long? Excerpt from my CB reports;

TEAMS EXPECTED TO PLACE CORNERBACK ON THEIR DRAFT TARGET LIST

Four teams could opt to use first round draft selections to fill cornerback needs - Pittsburgh, Oakland and Kansas City. The Eagles and Rams are also going to place a priority at this position, but might wait until the second day, as not too many teams are in love with the talent base here.



While the "flavor" for the media here is Greedy Williams, the LSU prospect has a major "buyer beware" tag from our scouts. He has solid ball skills and can easily stay stride-for-stride with receivers, but he has this disturbing "no mas" attitude when it comes to tackling. In this day and age where teams covet physical, press coverage guys, for our money, it will be a two-horse race to see who emerges as the best cornerback in this draft and their names are Byron Murphy and DeAndre Baker. Pittsburgh sees Murphy as the classic shutdown corner, ideal for the left side, which has had a myriad of issues since Ike Taylor retired. If the Steelers do opt for Murphy, it will probably send Seattle (pick #21) back to the drawing board, having lost Murphy one pick in front of them.



The Eagles and Raiders seem to be the two teams most wired into Baker and rightfully so. I challenge anyone to find a more instinctive cornerback in this draft class, bringing comparisons to when a former Jet was living on his "island" (Revis). Oakland, with picks #24 and #27, might be a bit concerned that the Texans, with pick #23, just might decide that Baker would fit nicely into their scheme.



The Detroit Lions secured the services of Justin Coleman (four years, 36MM) and Rashaan Melvin, but are not done trying to fix their secondary. With a crying need for an edge rusher and speedy receiver on Day One, they could decide to stay in-state and target Michigan State's Justin Layneor the Wolverines' David Long during Day Two activity.



The New York Giants are going to have to hope the third round pick they used to take Sam Beal last year returns some value this season. Hurt the first day he arrived at the facility, Beal sat out the year, but their current depth chart has him penciled in at left corner. Big Blue would love to find a taker for high priced Janoris Jenkins, as they've tired of his off-field exploits, but with a crying need to find a quarterback, big play receiver and edge rusher occupying their tasks with the first three picks, they might have a find during Day Three is Washburn's Corey Ballentine or South Dakota State's Jordan Brown are available in round four.



Tampa Bay is certainly in the market for cornerback help, but with the fifth overall selection in the draft, replacing Kwon Alexander with a middle linebacker like LSU's Devin White seems to hold more value than making a reach for a corner. Day Two should be where they address that need, as Temple's Rock Ya-Sin, considered as a fringe first rounder, could still be available when they pick again at #39. In-state product, Mike Jackson-Miami, would also be an inviting addition in the third round.



Seattle continues to rebuild what was once the "pride of the fleet," their secondary. If Pittsburgh does go another route that take Murphy at pick #20, all the Seahawks have to do is send Uber over to snatch the Washington product in the first round. The problem is, Seattle only has four draft choices and they've traded their first rounder every year since 2011 to secure more picks.



If they go that route again, Clemson's Trayvon Mullen could head west, if the Seahawks manage to get a second rounder included in their trade-down attempt. Kentucky's Lonnie Johnson could still be available when the Seahawks select in the third round, but the team is also thinking of possibly taking Virginia's Josh Thornhill and convert the speedy strong safety into a press corner.



If the Jets find a taker for high-priced Trumaine Johnson, they would be ecstatic. They signed Brian Poole and he's penciled in as the left cornerback, but let's face it, he's really nothing more that depth material. With two choices in the third round, Notre Dame's Julian Love got lots of "love" from New York D-coordinator Gregg Williams and if they want a rising star with blessed speed, Central Michigan's Sean Bunting could fill that pressing need.



During Day Three, look for the Chiefs to try and bring in a corner who might have slipped on some draft boards. A solid Combine helps Penn State's Ajmani Oruwariye gain back some of the luster he lost at the Senior Bowl. Some teams peg him as a Day Three guy, but he could prove to have value on the fringes of the draft's second day.



The Falcons and Texans need multiple choices to fill secondary needs, but look for them to see if they can unearth something from Day Three types like USC's Iman-Marshall-Lewis, Kris Boyd of Texas, Kentucky's Lonnie Jackson, Isaiah Johnson-Houston or Auburn speedster Jamel Dean, whose 4.3 40-yard clocking was second-fastest of the 330-plus players spending the end of February in Indianapolis.



Some others who will be drafted later in the process could be Clemson's Mark Fields, Blessuan Austin of Rutgers (New England likes Scarlet Knights), Sean Bunting's wing man at Central Michigan, Xavier Crawford, Murphy's buddy at Washington, Jordan Miller, Baylor's Derrek Thomas (also getting looks at free safety), Mississippi's Ken Webster and Vanderbilt's Joejuan Williams, who saw his stock take a tumble after running a 4.69/40 at the Combine.





BIgBlueDowntheShore nflscouting : 4/3/2019 9:22 pm : link In 2017, I thought Walker was going to be a Roy Miller type, but this year, Waldo was easier to find. He also had a bad pro day. Doubt if he gets a call, more likely a tryout type

Professor Falkin nflscouting : 4/3/2019 9:27 pm : link I like Dungey. He might have to go North, but with the success NO had with the swiss army blade Taysom Hill, I can see Dungey & McSorley be priority FAs or Day 3 as the "athlete" designation. Me? I'd try Dungey in a Theo Riddick role & think McSorley could be like my old U of Colo/Rams QB turned safety-Nolan Cromwell.

Slayton will get a Day 3 call. He has that low pad level & hand punch with good burst that I want from him as a 3-tech. Custis-love that fearless dude. See Detroit's Kenny Golladay? I'm thinking he'd be a really cool mentor for the Orange WR & DET has been on him. Good call Prof!

Earl the Goat-Layne nflscouting : 4/3/2019 9:28 pm : link I love him too, but Detroit & Carolina might be all over him in 2. Cincy loves him also, but QB/LB needs will havethem CB hunting in RD 3

SIGNING OFF-930PM nflscouting : 4/3/2019 9:30 pm : link BACK TOMORROW GUYS. I HOPE I GOT EVERYBODY IN. IF NOT, SEND OVER AGAIN & I WILL HIT MORE IN THE AM,THANKS

RE: Nine Tails Pan-handler : 4/3/2019 9:34 pm : link

Quote: Thought we had enough of Apple-Greedy is from the same cloth & won't hit. Wilkins or Ferrell won't get past ATL & ask ANYONE at Clemson, they all owe Lawrence a cut from their first NFL contract. That kid is Ted Washington 2.0. Tomlinson is JAG compared to Dexter.



Tomlinson is previous regime pick. They all seem to be on borrowed time. Dexter in the middle changes the dynamic quite nicely. In comment 14370639 nflscouting said:Tomlinson is previous regime pick. They all seem to be on borrowed time. Dexter in the middle changes the dynamic quite nicely.

RE: RE: Taylor Rapp - S/Washington Sy'56 : 4/3/2019 9:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14370623 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





He will finish as my top S in the class...albeit the class altogether isn't very strong. The 4.7 at his pro day is a concern but I already had the lack of top end speed as a mark-down in my report.



Still the smartest S I have seen in a few years and also the tackler/run defender you want back there. Paired with Peppers...that is a STRONG duo.



Does he make it to 37? Does it make sense? Poor S play has killed this defense for years







Sy, not sure how fast his tape is but I watched him run that 40 and it was slow bc from a track perspective he had bad technique. He was all over the place. That "40" was about 44 yards.



He isnt slow, he just ran a bad race



Interesting...thanks man In comment 14370669 Capt. Don said:Interesting...thanks man

RE: Uncle Dave uncledave : 4/3/2019 9:39 pm : link

Quote: You really think they are draftable? Holder's injury issues throughout his career caught up with him in 2018 & he lost a lot of burst. Will pull up area scouting reports on some & send over tomorrow, but much like my mug, it's not gonna be pretty!

PS-Day 3-keep track of Ohio State Kendell Sheffield-team has a nice report on him.



Much obliged, sir. I don’t expect any of these guys to get drafted but at that point could be worth a look in a training camp somewhere.



Some draftable day 3 types I like are Tyre Brady, Derwin Gray, LJ Scott/Jacques Patrick/Elijah Holyfield, Michael Jackson (the U), Lamont Gallard, Ethan Greenridge, Marvel Tell, John Cominsky, Amani Hooker, and I’ll pound the table for Mitch Hyatt til the cows come home. In comment 14370652 nflscouting said:Much obliged, sir. I don’t expect any of these guys to get drafted but at that point could be worth a look in a training camp somewhere.Some draftable day 3 types I like are Tyre Brady, Derwin Gray, LJ Scott/Jacques Patrick/Elijah Holyfield, Michael Jackson (the U), Lamont Gallard, Ethan Greenridge, Marvel Tell, John Cominsky, Amani Hooker, and I’ll pound the table for Mitch Hyatt til the cows come home.

RE: SIGNING OFF-930PM Earl the goat : 4/3/2019 9:39 pm : link

Quote: BACK TOMORROW GUYS. I HOPE I GOT EVERYBODY IN. IF NOT, SEND OVER AGAIN & I WILL HIT MORE IN THE AM,THANKS



Thank you very much. Have a great night In comment 14370695 nflscouting said:Thank you very much. Have a great night

Love your podcast myquealer : 4/3/2019 9:49 pm : link but is it OK for you disclose which positions teams have expressed interest in or what teams have pulled your reports for a particular player? I'd expect there to be an NDA that keeps you from announcing all that.

Hey Dave, appreciate your input Davisian : 4/3/2019 9:55 pm : link Why are you so soft on criticism against you?





Davisian nflscouting : 4/3/2019 10:06 pm : link What was done was stupid, not criticism. Look at the Q&As. If everyone went comedy festival here, I'd never be able to wade through the real questions. I do reports for teams in all three sports, so when I come on here, the minutes I have, I feel obligated to do whatever I can to get you guys answers. Big Blue has a special place-the old timers pulled me outta it when the wife passed from a 6-year cancer battle. The smile is gone, can you dig? 37 years with her. So, all joking aside, it you don't like what I say, cool, I have tough skin. But what I'm not down for is schoolyard humor

MyQueler nflscouting : 4/3/2019 10:08 pm : link I'm am not trading secrets, but the NFL TWIX system is for all media types to see. If a team asks for a report or brings a guy in or works him out, NFL Media keeps the media informed.

LT56!!! nflscouting : 4/3/2019 10:09 pm : link Good to hear from you bud. You always hit me with the good questions that has me shoving Sherlock Holmes out of the way to sit next to Dr. Watson. You need anything, I'm all ears for ya!

Hey Dave Rjanyg : 4/3/2019 10:28 pm : link What day 3 Pass Rusher do you think has the biggest upside? Jalen Jelks translate to the Giants Hybrid 3-4? Holland? Brailford?



Thanks!

RE: Davisian Davisian : 4/3/2019 10:43 pm : link

Quote: What was done was stupid, not criticism. Look at the Q&As. If everyone went comedy festival here, I'd never be able to wade through the real questions. I do reports for teams in all three sports, so when I come on here, the minutes I have, I feel obligated to do whatever I can to get you guys answers. Big Blue has a special place-the old timers pulled me outta it when the wife passed from a 6-year cancer battle. The smile is gone, can you dig? 37 years with her. So, all joking aside, it you don't like what I say, cool, I have tough skin. But what I'm not down for is schoolyard humor



K In comment 14370726 nflscouting said:

Great thread Gents lono801 : 4/3/2019 10:57 pm : link Love the podcast Dave...I look forward to them after a long day at work



Thanks again for your contributions here!

Sy'56 GeorgeAdams33 : 4/3/2019 11:25 pm : link Go look up Christian Wilkins grab. Investigate that and lets quit talking about this sick and disgusting individual.

Re: your Facebook Draft analysis Festina Lente : 4/4/2019 12:24 am : link Hey dave I dont have Facebook. Is there any other site you post even cursory info on some of your players if you we wanted to reference them?

RE: Sy'56 allstarjim : 4/4/2019 1:27 am : link

Quote: Go look up Christian Wilkins grab. Investigate that and lets quit talking about this sick and disgusting individual.



Oh please. Yeah, it's gross. But it's in no way disqualifying. There's a weird frickin' culture you're not a part of, and yes, I don't get it either, but it's no reason to not draft a great player. In comment 14370792 GeorgeAdams33 said:Oh please. Yeah, it's gross. But it's in no way disqualifying. There's a weird frickin' culture you're not a part of, and yes, I don't get it either, but it's no reason to not draft a great player.

New LBs MarvelousMike : 4/4/2019 2:07 am : link Who are the new LBs going to be after those 12 draft picks are used? How many LBs will be selected?



Since I've been a Giants fan for 50 years, I still remember some of those from those sad days from the 70s. Any Day 3 gems that have good coverage skills?

Blake Cashman from Minnesota Rick in Dallas : 4/4/2019 5:56 am : link Dave what is your grade on Cashman. Giants need help at Linebacker position. He had a great combine and was productive at Minnesota.

Thanks Dave

Ed Oliver Biteymax22 : 4/4/2019 8:06 am : link Great athlete with an interesting skill set. Would the incident with the coach push him down the Giant's draft board, or is it a non issue?

RE: Sy'56 section125 : 4/4/2019 10:01 am : link

Quote: Go look up Christian Wilkins grab. Investigate that and lets quit talking about this sick and disgusting individual.



Not a good look and also not uncommon, especially what goes on in a pile. In comment 14370792 GeorgeAdams33 said:Not a good look and also not uncommon, especially what goes on in a pile.

RJANYG-DAY 3 PASS RUSHERS nflscouting : 4/4/2019 10:22 am : link Two are really impressing-Penn State 5-tech Shareff Miller, but the real sleeper could be Christian Miller-ALA, who was a bit banged up next year. At 243, 6-4 & with DE experience before transferring to Wisconsin, OLB Andrew Van Ginkel could be a late round guy that can add a few pounds & return to the edge.

FESTINA-Reports nflscouting : 4/4/2019 10:24 am : link Could not even get them on facebook, they were so long. Paul Crane, who I do the pods with will have a site up by April 15 with all the reports.

NFLDraftScout will also be returning & my info will be there.

Any chance moaltch : 4/4/2019 10:28 am : link the qb who loves golf, until the windmill gets him on the 18th hole ends up in Blue?



Thanks for all you do here and for your podcasts Dave!!

Marvelous Mike & Rick-Two-fer on LBS nflscouting : 4/4/2019 10:28 am : link Actually Mike, Rick has part of the answer-Cashman. That walk-on is a stud, sort of like waking up & here is a 4.5 guy with tons of Mike experience, yet has the ability to play off the outside in pass coverage.

Now, for Part 2, they will have to possibly use the third they got in the CLE deal, but NC State Germaine Pratt is a great outside asset. He played safety the first three years before moving to the second unit last year & just destroyed tight ends in coverage.

Dave Jay on the Island : 4/4/2019 10:28 am : link What are your thoughts on Sutton Smith? He is too small for DE but he appears to be a good fit in Bettchers scheme as a situational pass rusher. Is he a better fit at OLB in a 3-4 or is he a man without a position as some have suggested.



Also, have you heard anything else connecting the Giants to Lock? Any chance they look to trade up from 17 to grab him after going defense at 6?

BiteyMaxx-ED OLIVER nflscouting : 4/4/2019 10:31 am : link No, I think teams are over that issue with the coach, but still are puzzled where to play him. I doubt he will get Giants attention as a DT. A lot of teams in on him think he can go standup like Tedy Bruschi. Possible at 6, yes, but in this world of constant draft smokescreen beginning, there's something cooking out here in Phoenix about Bosa that I will get into this weekend. If it happens, woah boy, seat belt time the first 6 picks

Dave and Sy.. Dnew15 : 4/4/2019 10:34 am : link Love you guys - thanks so much for all you post on here. Much appreciated.



You are the only two guys (now that Bob McGinn has hung it up) that I read in regards to the draft.



No questions - I'll go back to reading your awesomeness :)

MOALTH-question for you nflscouting : 4/4/2019 10:35 am : link Are you taking Russell Wilson? Carroll won't let him out of Seattle, and you can call me Mr. Proton-I'm that positive of that. What is mucking this up? The team is in the process of possibly going on the market, as the Allen family is looking to divest. So, that deal done by 4/15, as Wilson wants, is not going to happen.

LET'S CLOSE THIS DOWN nflscouting : 4/4/2019 10:36 am : link My ole feeble fingers say we put a wrap here. I will do one every other day, if that is cool. I hope I got to everybody. If I missed, blame my eyes

Dave Jay on the Island : 4/4/2019 10:37 am : link Another one of my favorite sleepers is Sioux Falls OT Trey Pipkins. He was arguably the biggest surprise at the east west shrine game. He played very well and he has ideal size and athleticism. Both Tytus Howard and Pipkins could be the Giants future OT's without using a 1st round pick on them. I love Howard and he is more NFL ready but Pipkins would be the ideal developmental LT. Wheeler would serve as the swing tackle next season allowing Pipkins to serve as the 4th OT and hopeful future replacement for Solder.

A bit of a curveball Jay in Toronto : 4/4/2019 10:43 am : link but do you think Beal is worth a 3rd rounder? I know this isn't a great CB draft, but I'm concerned that he wasn't even All Big MAC.



There may be much better overall value in this year's draft. Not crying over spilled milk, but I'm starting to wonder about the Jints' CB evaluations.

Dave a couple guys I took in the BBI mock draft NoGainDayne : 4/4/2019 10:43 am : link would love your take on. See some major disparities in how they are ranked.



Jaylon Ferguson - see him all over the place on rankings. To me he seems like a productive guy with NFL size. I took him in the 2nd and i've seen him as low as the 60's or 70's on big boards. What's your take on him?



Darnell Savage - to me would love this guy in the 3rd for the Giants if he falls to the end of that round. PFF just put him as the 28th ranked player. Great closing speed, instinctual player from where I sit but some rankings seem to push him into 4th round territory. What do you think?

dave interesting about Bosa mittenedman : 4/4/2019 10:46 am : link that's what I'd do too. Just keep Rosen and take the All Pro edge rusher. Build the OL.



I'm shocked at how little press Bosa is getting. He is a rare find. Pretty much guaranteed All Pro pass rusher. You don't get a shot at those on a rookie contract too often. There's no "ifs" with Bosa. He's gonna be great.



I hope the Giants are trying to trade up for him. What a huge pickup that would be.

Good Morning Dave Vegas Steve : 4/4/2019 10:55 am : link Since the Giants have most of their selections on Day 3

Would you point out some potential Diamonds in the Rough to rebuild this depleted roster.



Thank you in advance

BTW I look forward to this time year because of people like you would have real knowledge and insight.



Thank you for sharing

Dave... bw in dc : 4/4/2019 11:01 am : link I have a question about your process when evaluating.



Let’s use the QB position since this organization is at a watershed with QB.



Walk me through, high level or as much detail as you want, where you start and where you finish.



For example, are you using all-22 video, standard TV angle, or in person view? Or some combination?



Do you have any communication with coaches to get a better understanding of plays being run?



Or do you recognize schemes well enough that you can quickly discern assignments and then evaluate the outcome accordingly?



Obviously fundamentals, athleticism, improvisation, arm strength, etc.



You get my drift. Process with most anything always intrigues me... ; )

Dave MOOPS : 4/4/2019 12:24 pm : link Kaleb McGary input request.

There's a question on his ability to deal with speed rushers. Also shorter than ideal arm length.

However his feet look relatively quick and he performed well in his agility tests at the combine and is country strong.

He seems to be climbing up the board a bit.

Is he a viable RT prospect or is he destined to move inside?

Are his weaknesses correctable? I would think yes.



Thanks for all you do for BBI. You're a gem.

Dave- please just ignore some of the dopes Dave on the UWS : 4/4/2019 12:42 pm : link that are here now. Some of us, (like myself), who have been with Eric since the beginning, greatly admire the work you and Sy put in, and tremendously appreciate what you bring to the table. You're style is you're style. Anyone who doesn't like it, get out!

My question: of the QB's who do you believe "really" deserves a first rd grade?

RE: LET'S CLOSE THIS DOWN UberAlias : 4/4/2019 3:44 pm : link

Quote: My ole feeble fingers say we put a wrap here. I will do one every other day, if that is cool. I hope I got to everybody. If I missed, blame my eyes Awesome job. Thank you for doing this. In comment 14371135 nflscouting said:Awesome job. Thank you for doing this.