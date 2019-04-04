BBI Draft Chat with Colin and Paul of GBNDR Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2019 12:39 pm : 4/4/2019 12:39 pm



Colin (a Giants fan since 1958) and Paul (also a Giants fan since the late 1950s) operate the Great Blue North Draft Report (link below).



Please post your questions below.





Colin Lindsay and Pigskin Paul Guillemette have once again generously volunteered to answer questions related to the upcoming NFL Draft.Colin (a Giants fan since 1958) and Paul (also a Giants fan since the late 1950s) operate the Great Blue North Draft Report

Are there any mid/late round LBers (4-5) That would be a good fit for the Giants?

Rosen
Jim in Tampa: (No offense but its still 15F here in this godforsaken country so I hate everyon3 from places like Tampa but I will answer your question!) Right now we are hearing that while Arizona is pushing Rosen hard the market for him is really soft. They want a 2 and would like to entice someone like NE or the Chargers to give up a late one, but nobody's biting. I could see the Giants giving up a 3rd day pick IF they didn't get a QB in the early rounds and let him sit for a year to see what he's got. (Of course, they'll make a liar out of me tomorrow and trade 37 there) but again we are hearing the market for him is pretty soft!

RE: Question on Rosen

I know that Rosen is not in this year's draft, but what are you hearing about him?



Will AZ trade him and if so, where could he end up and what is his current market value?



Much of what I hear about the Cards-KINGSBURY-MURRAY-ROSEN makes no sense to me at al. What say you Colin?

RE: Is there any chance soecific questions

Can be quoted?



Also, who is your top WR available and which WR do you feel will fit what the Giants are looking for?



I would like to see the Saints get themselves a big WR like HAKEEN BUTLER in Round 2 if possible. Lil'Jordan Humphrey/Texas fascinates me, but I don't think the Giants organization would take a chance his antics. Too similar to what OBJ showed on sidelines at times.

Paul/Colin Where do you think Michael Deiter from Wisconsin would go in the draft, and would he be a possible fit for an eventual RT? I know he's projected as a guard. Again, many thanks for your respective insights!

RE: 6 and 17

In the their visits and private workouts of the top prospects the Giants have looked almost exclusively at QBs and front seven D guys. If they don't get a QB they'll likely be looking at the second-tier D guys after Bosa, Q and Allen and that means Gary, Oliver, Devin White and maybe Montez Sweat although they haven't put any time into the latter. Take your pick. Gary and White are the hot guys there right now but Gary isn't necessarily a great position fit although he has huge upside while White doesn't really rush the passer. Oliver is also interesting but again not necessarily a great position.



I think LAWRENCE is Haloti Ngata all over again. But hey, why the heck did the GM jettison HARRISON last year? I think a lot of teams should be interested in Lawrence. I think KHAELN SAUNDERS would be a nice NT fir in Round 3 as well.



At 17 I am going out on a limb here and suggesting that Dexter Lawrence could be a surprise pick there. He's a 345 pound with incredible athleticism for a guy that size who is scheme versatile.

Back to the OL
Bones et al: To get an OL with a chance to start you pretty much have to use one of your top 3 picks. Even then rookie OTs are well rookie OTs and every indication I have seen from the Giants is that they would prefer to get a FA there with some experience. That said, I doubt anyone from DG on down thinks the Giants are going to 'win' it all next year, but I think they feel they should be more competitve which may be a better word. And while I believe the Giants feel that can be 'competitive' next year the real goal is a sustained run where you are going deep into the playoffs every year and that likely isn't going to happen until you get next QB in place so most picks should have a real future feel to them.

RE: Any chance you got a chance to look at

Jake Dolegala QB from CCSU? How do you think he'll translate to the NFL? There were reports Giants and Pats were intrigued.



The Giants already have Lauletta as their small school guy to develop. Not time for another long shot IMO.

RE: Paul, your thoughts on this year's TE class

Quote: Intrigued by Jace Strrnbetget and Dawson Knox.



Thanks for answering my questions Paul



For a position that I thought was empty back in Sept. all the underclassmen really buffeted up the Position group. I actually mentioned Sternberger already as a Mid-Round guy. NKOX might have to be taken in Round 4 if you want him. Like his upside but he's not much of a blocker right now. A riser for many Draftniks is JOSH OLIVER from San Jose St. Played for a bid team, with mediocre QB but has impressed in off-season work.

MLBs
Giants depth at MLB wasn't very good last year at all so I could see them going the with one of their 3-4-5 picks. And there are some interesting kids there that can run including Germaine Pratt from NC State and Blake Cashman from Minn. Couple of other undersized kids to watch include David Long from West Virginia and Ben Burr-Kirven from UDub who aren't all that big but can find the ball. Not a big fan of Lamar who is a decent run-stuffer but lacks speed and range in coverage. In this day and age MLBs have to be able to run.

Colin - what are the chances of Giants trading for Rosen? it gives them so much more flexibility in the draft if they can get him.

RE: Paul/Colin

Where do you think Michael Deiter from Wisconsin would go in the draft, and would he be a possible fit for an eventual RT? I know he's projected as a guard. Again, many thanks for your respective insights!



DEITER is as solid, not great player from Badger Land where they seem to grow OL. He's likely a Round 3 guy and his future is inside. He could be an upgrade for you at OC. Arms are too short for OT, and his footwork is exposed on the outside in pass-pro. Initially he could be a 4-5 position backup as a Rookie.

Dieter
We've had a couple of queries about Dieter who is an interesting guy. First, he is one of the few OL along with Howard who the Giants have actually checked out in detail. He's also very versatile in that he could probably play everywhere but LT although C is probably his best position. I just see him being a little rich for 37 but gone by the end of the third.

Colin looking at the QBs Whats your gut tell you? You stated they want a distributor not a deep ball guy. Who is best at what they want? Will they trade up for him?

Thanks for giving us your time and insights!!

Thanks for giving us your time and insights!!

RE: MLBs

Giants depth at MLB wasn't very good last year at all so I could see them going the with one of their 3-4-5 picks. And there are some interesting kids there that can run including Germaine Pratt from NC State and Blake Cashman from Minn. Couple of other undersized kids to watch include David Long from West Virginia and Ben Burr-Kirven from UDub who aren't all that big but can find the ball. Not a big fan of Lamar who is a decent run-stuffer but lacks speed and range in coverage. In this day and age MLBs have to be able to run.



I am surprised Jordan Kunaszyk isn't getting more looks as a 5th-7th round draft pick... He was second in all NCAA with solo tackles at 95 with 155 total, 4 sacks, a pick, and 5 FF. He is a great team leader and high character who works hard. Cals Def was great this last year and he was one of the main reasons why along with Evan Weaver and their great CBs.

FB & running game Nobody asked me about this but...

I hate most RPO offenses especially since many of them disregard the FB spot. With a RB like Saquan I think Shurmur's scheme with no real FB is an injustice to Barkley.

with 3 Picks in Round 5 they could likely get ALEC INGOLD a real old-fashioned FB. He also ran a nice 4.89/40 at 242 lbs. He catches well Andean run on short yardage. He was excellent at Senior Bowl practices. Get a real FB!

More Rosen
Andy: Obviously trading for Rosen, especially if you could get him cheap, improves your draft flexibility, but the real question is he really going to solve your QB dilemma. He has the arm talent, but there are the same questions out there that dropped him to #10 last year. Again maybe you make that deal if you didn't get anything better in the draft but I don't think its where you start.

Thanks Colin and Paul for your answer! Deiter seems to remind me of David Diehl, I am absolutely no expert whatsoever, but could that be a fair assessment?

RE: Nasir Adderley

Is he a viable option for the Giants? And would he need to be taken in the early second round or will he possibly be available in the early third or very late second? Thank you!



ADDERLEY hs gotten a lot of small school LUV in the past couple of months. He wa a solid performer in Mobile and somehow chose not to work out at Combine. I like him late Round 2, early Round 3, but I bet he goes earlier. Gonna need time to develop tho.

CB Is it safe to say CB is a position the Giants will wait till next year to address, or is there depth into the 4th or 5th rounds?

Dieter
Buddy: Physically and athletically Dieter is similar to DD, but DD also had that special quality and there is no guarantee that Dieter has it too otherwise this job would be too easy!!

RE: MLBs

Giants depth at MLB wasn't very good last year at all so I could see them going the with one of their 3-4-5 picks. And there are some interesting kids there that can run including Germaine Pratt from NC State and Blake Cashman from Minn. Couple of other undersized kids to watch include David Long from West Virginia and Ben Burr-Kirven from UDub who aren't all that big but can find the ball. Not a big fan of Lamar who is a decent run-stuffer but lacks speed and range in coverage. In this day and age MLBs have to be able to run.



Thanks Colin. I am hoping for Devin White @6 but this gives me a couple of guys to look at if that doesn't happen.

I would really like a safety in this draft in the 4th-5th round range. Two I really like are Kentucky's safeties Darius West and Mike Edwards. Where do you see them going and do you see them as a fit for the Giants?

DB I originally thought the Giants might have targeted a safety like Abram or Adderley at #37 but not seeing a lot of movement that way, however I would expect the Giants to use several of those 3rd day picks on the secondary for depth.

RE: CB

Is it safe to say CB is a position the Giants will wait till next year to address, or is there depth into the 4th or 5th rounds?



With as many picks as they have in later Rounds, not to mention how many needs they have all around they might grab a CB late. Like much of their roster they can use some CB depth and potential. Here's a late Draft name for you: DAVANTE DAVIS of Texas. He and BOYD made a mighty pair for he longhorns. At his size, S is also a fall back option.

More DBs
Amtoft: Both of those guys would be good value in the middle rounds. safety is another position with some depth this year and I might also include Darnell Savage of Maryland, will Harris of BC (got to have at least one of those) and Zel woods of Ole Miss as other FS possibilities. I am not sure that CB is that deep this year although there are always gems out there if you can find them. The Giants have reportedly checked out Jimmie Moreland pretty well and others who would be decent value in the mid-rounds include Sean Bunting, the 'other' David long (of Michigan), and even Blessaun Austin of Rutgers who we hear is getting some second looks from some teams. Again you have to remember though when you get to the later rounds every one is a long shot and if I could pick the winners better than a monkey throwing darts at a dart board I wouldn't be doing this today!!

RE: I would really like a safety

in this draft in the 4th-5th round range. Two I really like are Kentucky's safeties Darius West and Mike Edwards. Where do you see them going and do you see them as a fit for the Giants?



West is clearly athletic enough. He really impressed with 4.39/40 @ Combine. If SAQUAN HAMPTON/Rutgers doesn't get more luv soon he might be around late. If Schiano were still with Pats coaching staff I'd have him gone to NE by Round 4.

Lawrence Hard to say Andy; I don't think so; the kid got caught cheating at what a lot of players do. His original grade wasn't that high because I think a lot of people thought he was a bit of a blob, but he can move and has a pretty good motor for a guy that size.

Apologies PigskinPaul : 4/4/2019 2:48 pm : link Before we go away I will apologize if when skimming thru this today I missed a question and did not answer it. It was not on purpose. But I am sure when messages were heavy early on I flew past a few. Sorry folks!

If consensus top 3 Defensive players are gone, and Gmen do not take QB, how far would you be willing to trade down and still get a legit top 6 - 10 player at a position of need?

Trade down
Bones: I really don't see the Giants trading down this year at least out of #6. You probably answered your own question.

RE: If consensus top 3 PigskinPaul : 4/4/2019 2:57 pm : link

Quote: Defensive players are gone, and Gmen do not take QB, how far would you be willing to trade down and still get a legit top 6 - 10 player at a position of need?



Unless the offer is huge I don't like a trade down idea. The current Giants roster certainly needs depth, but more importantly in Round 1 and 2, they have got to find starting/impact players. Stay where they are unless a reader back is only to 11 at the worst and you pick up a Round 2 extra for doing so.

May I also make one more suggestion that no one asked me? Okay thanks I will. Giants do not take DREW LOCK in Round 1. I fear he will absolutely melt in the bright lights of NYC. He needs to be on a smaller market team. In comment 14371746 Bones said:Unless the offer is huge I don't like a trade down idea. The current Giants roster certainly needs depth, but more importantly in Round 1 and 2, they have got to find starting/impact players. Stay where they are unless a reader back is only to 11 at the worst and you pick up a Round 2 extra for doing so.May I also make one more suggestion that no one asked me? Okay thanks I will. Giants do not take DREW LOCK in Round 1. I fear he will absolutely melt in the bright lights of NYC. He needs to be on a smaller market team.

Thanks Colin and Paul Bones : 4/4/2019 2:58 pm : link I really appreciate your time and patience. Great stuff and look forward to more of your work.

Colin/Paul Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2019 2:58 pm : : 4/4/2019 2:58 pm : link I apologize if I missed it, but give us your best guess for #6 and #17!





Adios PigskinPaul : 4/4/2019 2:59 pm : link Time to go. Questions are pretty much done and so is my battery. Thanks for having us folks.

As you evaluate the roster and it's depth Bill L : 4/4/2019 3:00 pm : link which position/player in this draft (of all likely picks) do you think would have the greatest impact?



Sort of related, in toto how much can this draft turn their fortunes around (another way of saying, how bad are they currently)? or how many drafts away are they?

RE: Lawrence Andy in Boston : 4/4/2019 3:03 pm : link

Quote: Hard to say Andy; I don't think so; the kid got caught cheating at what a lot of players do. His original grade wasn't that high because I think a lot of people thought he was a bit of a blob, but he can move and has a pretty good motor for a guy that size.



Thanks so much Colin! In comment 14371740 Colin@gbn said:Thanks so much Colin!

Three weeks to go Colin@gbn : 4/4/2019 3:05 pm : link Thanks for the great questions everyone. Just a couple of final thoughts. First, I look forward to every draft but this one could be a special as the the Giants are in a pretty good position to address a number of major needs going forward while there is some great depth at positions like WR, LB and the secondary where they would probably like to add role players.



I am also a lot more bullish on where the Giants are than some. Clearly there is still work to be done, especially at QB (nothing against Eli who has been one of the great Giants of all time, but its time ... ) but there is some potential there. The offense has the potential to be pretty good. The OL has 3-4 pretty good players and even without that receiver Udell or OBG or whatever, they have some talent at the skill positions which hopefully can be augmented at the draft. The defense is another story but they do have some solid enough players in the back seven and if they could just get a couple more guys that can rush the passer.



Enjoy the next three weeks and beyond!!

Bold predictions Colin@gbn : 4/4/2019 3:07 pm : link Eric: Thanks for having us ...



For what it's worth and it ain't much if I was doing a mock today I would have the Giants taking Gary at #6 and Lawrence at #17.

Thank you Amtoft : 4/4/2019 3:09 pm : link both for your time and answers!

RE: Bold predictions Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2019 3:16 pm : : 4/4/2019 3:16 pm : link

Quote: Eric: Thanks for having us ...



For what it's worth and it ain't much if I was doing a mock today I would have the Giants taking Gary at #6 and Lawrence at #17.



Thank you and thanks to Paul as well!! In comment 14371782 Colin@gbn said:Thank you and thanks to Paul as well!!

RE: RE: Thanks for doing this, guys Anakim : 4/4/2019 3:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14371470 Anakim said:





Quote:





I need a cluster buster on these CBs:



Justin Layne

JoeJuan Williams

Sean Bunting

Julian Love

David Long

Amani O







I would say LOVE, LAYNE, LONG if any are left at Pick 108, which I doubt. WILLIAMS might be interesting cause he might also fit at S.



Thanks, Paul In comment 14371554 PigskinPaul said:Thanks, Paul

Think Lawrence jayg5 : 4/4/2019 4:16 pm : link Is a fine player but picking a 2 down player that would come off field on 3rd down would not be wise imo

.... jayg5 : 4/4/2019 4:32 pm : link At pick 17 regarding Lawrence

Had to take off unexpectedly. Klaatu : 4/4/2019 6:07 pm : link Just wanted to say thanks to both of you. Really appreciate the time and effort.

Thanks Colin Jay on the Island : 4/4/2019 6:23 pm : link that was very informative.



Man if the Giants could get Rosen for a 3rd this year and a conditional 3rd in 2020 they would be crazy not to roll the dice on draft day. See how round 1 plays out first then pull the trigger obviously. The last thing you want to do is trade for Rosen and then have Drew Lock fall to 17.