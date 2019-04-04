Some asshat info on Kyler Murray / Josh Rosen Matt in SGS : 4/4/2019 5:05 pm So, I'm posting this with some knowledge that it might be more or less what we already know, but basically validating the stories out there.



I spoke with someone who is very close with Murray and Oklahoma. He's going to Arizona. Kingsbury, as reported, has made it very clear he wants Murray to ownership. The whole Bosa thing and talk of trading is a dog and pony. The NFL wants to try to make this thing drag out until draft day because they want to keep people interested going into the draft.



That means Rosen is 100% on the block and will be traded. The Cardinals are telling teams that to get a starting QB the price tag is a first round pick. But teams are just waiting them out and the fact the NFL wants to have some doubt going into the draft (hell, remember last year, they wouldn't let the Giants pick Barkley right away and made them sit there for 5 minutes). Realistic price tag is a 2nd and it's a question of if anyone blinks first, but could slip to a 3rd.



Anyway, I asked him right out if the Giants would go for Rosen. His answer was he doesn't know what the Giants would do, but most scouts he knows think Rosen is the 3rd best QB available in the draft/to be acquired (behind Murray and Haskins) and ahead of Lock and Jones. So, like I said, I think news that we all have more or less known, but he was 100% certain about Murray.

If Gettleman and Keim can agree on a trade, it's in the interest of both of them to keep it under wraps until after both teams have made their 1st round selections (and maybe even their second round selections!).



For the Cards, it means not as much attention drawn to the fact that they gave up so much for him and got such little in return. For the Giants, it would leave the possibility of teams jumping in front of them for a QB.



p.s.--wouldn't it be a dream come true if teams trade up to select Murray, Haskins, and Lock in the top five while the Giants have Rosen hidden in their back pocket all along?

Very well said Milton. That would be incredible if the Giants plan all along was to trade for Rosen but they forced teams to trade up in front of them for a QB and end up landing Quinnen Williams or Josh Allen at 6.



IMO if the Giants do trade for Rosen, I don't think they will, it will happen after day 1. I could see the Giants having a plan where they would take Lock at 17 if he surprisingly falls there. In the likely event that he is off the board way before that pick then they pull off the trade for Rosen.

Terps djm : 4/4/2019 7:50 pm : link What if the giants don’t like rosen enough to part with draft capital? They didn’t draft him last year.

That would make sense, especially if the Cards have an offer of the 60th pick (i.e.) for Rosen and the Giants are telling them they can have the 37th pick but only if the Giants don't use one of their prior picks on a QB. That would make it worth it for the Cardinals to wait for the "two in the bush" instead of the bird in hand.

As others have alluded to MetsAreBack : 4/4/2019 7:54 pm : link most scouts rate Rosen the 2nd or at worst 3rd best QB in this draft / young QB on a rookie deal available this spring to teams...



So drop the crack pipe on the 3rd round and conditional 2020 third round pick please... I mean if he's really even with Haskins then technically he should go for a mid 1st rounder...



The conversation starts with #37 overall and likely needs a bit of a sweetener - 5th round, 4th rounder next year, whatever.

The Giants trade the 37th and 132nd picks in the draft to the Titans for the 51st and 82nd picks in the draft. They then trade the 51st pick in this year's draft along with a conditional pick next year to the Cardinals for Josh Rosen.



Conditional pick based on what? Rosen's ass will be glued to the bench all year if the team is moderately successful and Eli gets the job done.

It’s whether the giants love rosen. Everyone can’t wait to kill the giants and hold DG to the fire if they don’t trade for rosen but when it comes to this kind of qb decision, it’s never about the cost. It’s about the marriage of qb and team. If this was a LB or OT it’s a different story.



Some of you refuse to see this aspect.







That's not really the main consideration, or at least it shouldn't be. The main consideration should be which of the following better serves the Giants in 2019:



Eli @ $23M



or



Rosen @2M - the 37th pick



If the Giants' front office assesses that they are better served by the former, then I think it's fair to question any or all of their objectivity, ability to assess QB play, and resource allocation ability.



I dont understand - a 2020 opportunity cost analysis makes sense, but what would you do with all the cap flexibility in 2019? There's no one left in FA to spend it on...

MAB Go Terps : 4/4/2019 7:59 pm : link There's always something that can be done. There are still FAs out there, and perhaps some of the costs of players currently on the roster can be defrayed. Isn't that what we have Abrams for?



Good cap management should be a matter of policy - something exercised at every opportunity.

I dont understand - a 2020 opportunity cost analysis makes sense, but what would you do with all the cap flexibility in 2019? There's no one left in FA to spend it on... Any cap space left from 2019 can be rolled to 2020. And I think they still need to create room for draft picks and potentially Remmers.



Any cap space left from 2019 can be rolled to 2020. And I think they still need to create room for draft picks and potentially Remmers.

Not that I would advocate releasing Eli, I'm all for him starting this year and leading the Giants to the Super Bowl regardless of who is backing him up. I'm just saying cap room is always valuable no matter what time of year it is. It wasn't always that way. I think the change came in the last CBA or maybe the CBA before that.

The Giants trade the 37th and 132nd picks in the draft to the Titans for the 51st and 82nd picks in the draft. They then trade the 51st pick in this year's draft along with a conditional pick next year to the Cardinals for Josh Rosen.







Conditional pick based on what? Rosen's ass will be glued to the bench all year if the team is moderately successful and Eli gets the job done.

It could be based on playing time. Odds are that Rosen would get some playing time at some point this season. Once the Giants are out of the playoff hunt they will make the change. If the defense is playing well but Eli is struggling then they would make the switch. Just because 39 year old Eli has never missed a game due to injury doesn't mean that he is guaranteed to stay healthy all season next year.

Quote: most scouts rate Rosen the 2nd or at worst 3rd best QB in this draft / young QB on a rookie deal available this spring to teams...



So drop the crack pipe on the 3rd round and conditional 2020 third round pick please... I mean if he's really even with Haskins then technically he should go for a mid 1st rounder...



The conversation starts with #37 overall and likely needs a bit of a sweetener - 5th round, 4th rounder next year, whatever.

The Giants have two 4th's and three 5th's this year. If a 2nd and a 4th or 5th this year get it done then they should make it happen. In comment 14372396 MetsAreBack said:The Giants have two 4th's and three 5th's this year. If a 2nd and a 4th or 5th this year get it done then they should make it happen.

I don't believe they'd trade for rosen Ten Ton Hammer : 4/4/2019 8:05 pm : link They've shown to be so media-sensitive these days they will not want to bring in a new QB with expectations in Eli's walk year just to have to answer questions on a weekly basis of when he's going to play.

They've shown to be so media-sensitive these days they will not want to bring in a new QB with expectations in Eli's walk year just to have to answer questions on a weekly basis of when he's going to play.

While I am not disagreeing with you I find it worrisome that they wouldn't make a move for a potential franchise QB because they don't want to deal with same annoying questions from the media.

They've shown to be so media-sensitive these days they will not want to bring in a new QB with expectations in Eli's walk year just to have to answer questions on a weekly basis of when he's going to play.

Agree with this. It would create a real QB controversy on a level very different from picking a raw QB in the draft like Haskins, Lock, Jones, etc (and I'm skeptical that they'll do that). In comment 14372414 Ten Ton Hammer said:Agree with this. It would create a real QB controversy on a level very different from picking a raw QB in the draft like Haskins, Lock, Jones, etc (and I'm skeptical that they'll do that).

Rightly AcidTest : 4/4/2019 8:08 pm : link or wrongly, the Giants have apparently decided not to offer more than their third round pick this year.

the likelihood of this falling into place as described is absurdly low

They've shown to be so media-sensitive these days they will not want to bring in a new QB with expectations in Eli's walk year just to have to answer questions on a weekly basis of when he's going to play.





Agree with this. It would create a real QB controversy on a level very different from picking a raw QB in the draft like Haskins, Lock, Jones, etc (and I'm skeptical that they'll do that).

I don't think it would be any different than if they use a 1st on a QB. Last year we saw the media asking questions about whether Lauletta would get any playing time.

I don't think it would be any different than if they use a 1st on a QB. Last year we saw the media asking questions about whether Lauletta would get any playing time.

That was about getting a look at him and his development. This would be about who gives the Giants the best chance to win. Rosen went through the rookie year QB struggles and a lot of guys have taken very big leaps from years 1 to 2. That possibility would be there. That was about getting a look at him and his development. This would be about who gives the Giants the best chance to win. Rosen went through the rookie year QB struggles and a lot of guys have taken very big leaps from years 1 to 2. That possibility would be there.

I don't recall them tipping us off to anything that couldn't easily come under the heading of predictable speculation. Maybe I missed something.

p.s.--I'm not criticizing the asshats or questioning their integrity, I just don't recall them breaking any stories.





I've noticed this as well. I don't doubt that they have insider information but its been nothing like when hitdog tipped us off to Engram or Omameh -- things that no one in the media had even broached previously





I believe JTGiant mentioned it a couple times and said it's not likely to happen but the Giants were having conversations about it. I believe he said the discussions were about offering this years third and next. I could be wrong on the picks but again that's what I recall. Their was some concern about QB controversy with him on the bench behind Eli.

The Giants trade the 37th and 132nd picks in the draft to the Titans for the 51st and 82nd picks in the draft. They then trade the 51st pick in this year's draft along with a conditional pick next year to the Cardinals for Josh Rosen.







Conditional pick based on what? Rosen's ass will be glued to the bench all year if the team is moderately successful and Eli gets the job done.



How does that differ if they drafted Haskins, Lock, Jones or Grier? They would still be glued to the bench.

Think Rosen was off the Giants radar last year TMS : 4/4/2019 8:41 pm : link after his interviews and evaluation. Not seen as a replacement for ELI because of injury concerns, attitude concerns and dependability concerns. Anyone think Rosen lasts past his first contract ? DG talked about leaving a legacy QB for the Giants like Accorsi /Eli . Rosen is not that guy IMO.

after his interviews and evaluation. Not seen as a replacement for ELI because of injury concerns, attitude concerns and dependability concerns. Anyone think Rosen lasts past his first contract ? DG talked about leaving a legacy QB for the Giants like Accorsi /Eli . Rosen is not that guy IMO.



The guy took a NFL sized beating last year playing behind a line that was even worse than ours in the 2nd half of the season and he didn't retire. I think his durability questions have been answered. In comment 14372456 TMS said:The guy took a NFL sized beating last year playing behind a line that was even worse than ours in the 2nd half of the season and he didn't retire. I think his durability questions have been answered.

Tomorrow night I'm hoping to have dinner with Mara, Shurmur and CT Charlie : 4/4/2019 8:54 pm : link Gettleman. Tisch has better things to do. I'm planning to spike their drinks with truth serum and ask, "Who do you think will be a better NFL quarterback over the next 8 years, Haskins or Rosen?"



On Saturday I'll share their answers.

Quote: I don't recall them tipping us off to anything that couldn't easily come under the heading of predictable speculation. Maybe I missed something.

p.s.--I'm not criticizing the asshats or questioning their integrity, I just don't recall them breaking any stories.



I know I didn't have any fun

Quote: If later this month we see Rosen go somewhere for a lower 2nd rounder than ours, the Giants should come into a lot of criticism for their QB approach.



I completely agree with this. In comment 14372085 Go Terps said:I completely agree with this.

Quote: But I would be absolutely THRILLED IF THE giants walk out of this draft



trading their second for Rosen

AND using 6 for Haskins as well



Not me I was going to suggest a few weeks ago, draft a guy this year and next, but chickened out.



In comment 14372142 Shecky said:Not me I was going to suggest a few weeks ago, draft a guy this year and next, but chickened out.

Many thanks Matt HomerJones45 : 4/4/2019 9:31 pm : link well done

It’s whether the giants love rosen. Everyone can’t wait to kill the giants and hold DG to the fire if they don’t trade for rosen but when it comes to this kind of qb decision, it’s never about the cost. It’s about the marriage of qb and team. If this was a LB or OT it’s a different story.



Some of you refuse to see this aspect.







That's not really the main consideration, or at least it shouldn't be. The main consideration should be which of the following better serves the Giants in 2019:



Eli @ $23M



or



Rosen @2M - the 37th pick



You have listed an incomplete set of choices. Permit me to complete it:

Eli @ $23M

or

Rosen @2M - the 37th pick

or

Not having to read a daily complaint from Terps about the QB position - priceless.

;0)



Eli @ $23M



or



Rosen @2M - the 37th pick



or



Not having to read a daily complaint from Terps about the QB position - priceless.



;0) In comment 14372383 Go Terps said:You have listed an incomplete set of choices. Permit me to complete it:Eli @ $23MorRosen @2M - the 37th pickorNot having to read a daily complaint from Terps about the QB position - priceless.;0)

Asshat stoneman : 4/4/2019 10:06 pm : link Still did not see the origin of asshat buried in this Rosen thread :)



If I remember correctly, someone miss typed a word in one of the thread titles pertaining to insiders - I assume meant assh-l-, but came out asshat, and of course it took a life of its own and the rest is history. Not sure if it was the Eli draft year, but I remember someone miss typing.

.... Jay on the Island : 4/4/2019 10:29 pm : link If the Giants are worried about creating a QB controversy it will be nothing compared to the endless critcism they would receive if Washington trades a 2nd for Rosen and he goes on to become their franchise QB.

He throws a nice ball with a clean pocket montanagiant : 4/4/2019 11:11 pm : link He throws a crap ball when he has to move and react.



I'm a hard pass on him

most scouts think Rosen is the 3rd best QB available to be acquired... Torrag : 4/4/2019 11:20 pm : link ...behind Murray and Haskins.



That's the correct analysis for all you Rosen fanboys that simple want to brush all his baggage aside as if it isn't a real factor. It is.

Quote: to not offer #37 for Rosen, but from everything we have heard from the asshats, the Giants don't like him and won't trade for him. I could see Mara worrying about Rosen being politically outspoken and vetoing that trade.



For me, the possible reward far outweighs the risk.



Rosen is a very liberal guy. His politics would likely fit very nicely with the tri-state area... In comment 14372144 Mike from Ohio said:Rosen is a very liberal guy. His politics would likely fit very nicely with the tri-state area...

Quote: to not offer #37 for Rosen, but from everything we have heard from the asshats, the Giants don't like him and won't trade for him. I could see Mara worrying about Rosen being politically outspoken and vetoing that trade.



For me, the possible reward far outweighs the risk.



Rosen is a very liberal guy. His politics would likely fit very nicely with the tri-state area... In comment 14372144 Mike from Ohio said:Rosen is a very liberal guy. His politics would likely fit very nicely with the tri-state area...

political viewpoints bc4life : 4/4/2019 11:27 pm : link will prevent the trade? - GTFOH

some people assume bc4life : 4/4/2019 11:32 pm : link Rosen would sit for the foreseeable future.



Assuming Eli is here for 2020 is questionable at best . Eli will have other options. Might make more sense for him to go elsewhere with a team with less cap issues and will be more likely to sign an Eli friendly ($$$) and team friendly (short term) deal. (e.g., 2 year deal with juicy bonus)

Quote: ...behind Murray and Haskins.



That's not what an analysis is (for all you Rosen haters who love anonymous sources when they tell you what you want to hear).

I hope all you Rosen fanboys will have the courtesy... Torrag : 4/5/2019 12:40 am : link ...to stick a sock in it when we pass on acquiring him...AGAIN. lol. As if once wasn't enough to show you which way the wind was blowing when it comes to this guy. And don't come at us with the Redskins gave up their mid round 2nd and a 4th as if that is relevant...becuse that's a pittance for a player if you believe he's a franchise QB...which the Ginats obviously don't.



Let me say if the Giants acquire Rosen I'll make my mea culpas on it's own thread acknowledging I was wrong...but don't hold your breath.

HomerJones Go Terps : 4/5/2019 12:43 am : link I love Eli eternally and unconditionally. I was backing him up when most people on this site wanted him gone.



But objectivity and rationality have to be represented by someone.

...to stick a sock in it when we pass on acquiring him...AGAIN. lol. As if once wasn't enough to show you which way the wind was blowing when it comes to this guy. And don't come at us with the Redskins gave up their mid round 2nd and a 4th as if that is relevant...becuse that's a pittance for a player if you believe he's a franchise QB...which the Ginats obviously don't.

Let me say if the Giants acquire Rosen I'll make my mea culpas on it's own thread acknowledging I was wrong...but don't hold your breath.



I just wish you'd stick a sock in it no matter what the Giants choose to do.

If you don't want to bandy words then move on sir... Torrag : 4/5/2019 12:51 am : link ...you post at your own will and risk a severe tongue lashing. Haha.

Quote: I love Eli eternally and unconditionally. I was backing him up when most people on this site wanted him gone.



But objectivity and rationality have to be represented by someone.



Would you get over yourself already?

He throws a crap ball when he has to move and react.

I'm a hard pass on him



I'm a hard pass on him



There is a youtube video out there of the vast majority of Rosen's throws this year. Not a highlight video - every throw.



There is a youtube video out there of the vast majority of Rosen's throws this year. Not a highlight video - every throw.

What you are saying is not accurate.

Quote: ...to stick a sock in it when we pass on acquiring him...AGAIN. lol. As if once wasn't enough to show you which way the wind was blowing when it comes to this guy. And don't come at us with the Redskins gave up their mid round 2nd and a 4th as if that is relevant...becuse that's a pittance for a player if you believe he's a franchise QB...which the Ginats obviously don't.



Let me say if the Giants acquire Rosen I'll make my mea culpas on it's own thread acknowledging I was wrong...but don't hold your breath.

The Giants decided a generational talent was the best player in the draft and consequently drafted that player. No one in the picks that immediately should be considered "passed on" because Gettleman simply had that high of a grade on Barkley. You don't know if Rosen would have been in the conversation had the composition of the entire draft class been different; none of us do.



It's foolhardy to suggest that they drafted Barkley in any way due to whatever grade they had on Rosen or any of the other QBs last year. Gettleman had a near perfect grade on Barkley. He didn't have that same grade on any of the QBs. But any or all of them could have been worthy of a 1st to him, just not as worthy as Barkley. In comment 14372647 Torrag said:The Giants decided a generational talent was the best player in the draft and consequently drafted that player. No one in the picks that immediately should be considered "passed on" because Gettleman simply had that high of a grade on Barkley. You don't know if Rosen would have been in the conversation had the composition of the entire draft class been different; none of us do.It's foolhardy to suggest that they drafted Barkley in any way due to whatever grade they had on Rosen or any of the other QBs last year. Gettleman had a near perfect grade on Barkley. He didn't have that same grade on any of the QBs. But any or all of them could have been worthy of a 1st to him, just not as worthy as Barkley.

Logic says they are going with Eli Vanzetti : 4/5/2019 9:07 am : link 1. They gave him his 6 million dollar roster bonus. No way Rosen comes here and sits after starting last year. That makes zero sense. Doesn't rule out Haskins, Lock etc. . . but I think the plan is to go with Eli, give him a good OL and see what happens.



2. If Eli still sucks, then you draft a QB next year when there what most observers think there is a much better crop with Herbert, Tua and Fromm. Can even throw KJ Costello and Shea Patterson in the mix.



3. This is a logical progression. Eli gets first crack to show he can still play. If he cant, then you go to step 2, which is drafting a young guy. Going immediately to step 2 makes no sense because so many QBs are not capable of being elite starters in the NFL. Doesn't matter how much you are sold on a guy, the chances are you are wrong, except for generational talents like Elway. And that goes for BB or any other GM as it does for DG.



4. By solidifying the OL before you draft a QB, you maximize the chances of the young guy succeeding. Playing a young QB behind a porous OL can actually ruin him by making him watch the rush rather than look downfield. Once a QB develops that habit it is hard to break.



5. So expect the Giants to draft at least two OL this draft and even sign a guy like Remmers. Then they will draft a QB to replace Eli either in 2020 or 2021, depending on how he does next year.



This is the only path that makes sense if you give Eli his roster bonus. If they draft Haskins or even Lock, then it shows that the organization is a complete mess and still afraid to make a decision about Eli. The "Kansas City model" is utter BS because KC had a playoff caliber team and actually won the division with Alex Smith in 2017, allowing Mahomes to basically take over a well run machine. Completely different situation with the Giants, who have made the playoffs once in the last 7 years.

He throws a crap ball when he has to move and react.

I'm a hard pass on him



I'm a hard pass on him







There is a youtube video out there of the vast majority of Rosen's throws this year. Not a highlight video - every throw.



What you are saying is not accurate.

I posted that in the wrong thread. It was meant for a discussion on Haskins

Quote: ...to stick a sock in it when we pass on acquiring him...AGAIN. lol. As if once wasn't enough to show you which way the wind was blowing when it comes to this guy. And don't come at us with the Redskins gave up their mid round 2nd and a 4th as if that is relevant...becuse that's a pittance for a player if you believe he's a franchise QB...which the Ginats obviously don't.



Let me say if the Giants acquire Rosen I'll make my mea culpas on it's own thread acknowledging I was wrong...but don't hold your breath.



JFC - This simple minded, black/white, yes or no, right or wrong medeival type of decision making is exhausting. At every turn, someone has something along the lines of, "The Giants passed on him at #2 for Barkley so they must not want him at all!"



This is a logical fallacy that my 6 year old daughter could destroy.



They passed on him for a generational running back at #2 overall. It doesnt mean they didnt like Rosen. It means they didnt like him at #2 with Barkley available to them.



I have heard NO ONE say the Giants WILL take him for #37 overall, just that they should take him for that. No one is arguing that point so you are making a strawman argument and will not be proved right if the Giants pass, which they probably will.



JFC - This simple minded, black/white, yes or no, right or wrong medeival type of decision making is exhausting. At every turn, someone has something along the lines of, "The Giants passed on him at #2 for Barkley so they must not want him at all!"

This is a logical fallacy that my 6 year old daughter could destroy.

They passed on him for a generational running back at #2 overall. It doesnt mean they didnt like Rosen. It means they didnt like him at #2 with Barkley available to them.

I have heard NO ONE say the Giants WILL take him for #37 overall, just that they should take him for that. No one is arguing that point so you are making a strawman argument and will not be proved right if the Giants pass, which they probably will.

You COULD be proved right if he goes elsewhere and flops - but that is not what you are saying.

Mara, Shurmer and Gettleman Dirt1 : 4/5/2019 10:45 am : link





Sorry, not sure how to reduce size.

Quote: 1. They gave him his 6 million dollar roster bonus. No way Rosen comes here and sits after starting last year. That makes zero sense. Doesn't rule out Haskins, Lock etc. . . but I think the plan is to go with Eli, give him a good OL and see what happens.



Good logical post and could be on the money.



3. This is a logical progression. Eli gets first crack to show he can still play. If he cant, then you go to step 2, which is drafting a young guy. Going immediately to step 2 makes no sense because so many QBs are not capable of being elite starters in the NFL. Doesn't matter how much you are sold on a guy, the chances are you are wrong, except for generational talents like Elway. And that goes for BB or any other GM as it does for DG.



4. By solidifying the OL before you draft a QB, you maximize the chances of the young guy succeeding. Playing a young QB behind a porous OL can actually ruin him by making him watch the rush rather than look downfield. Once a QB develops that habit it is hard to break.



5. So expect the Giants to draft at least two OL this draft and even sign a guy like Remmers. Then they will draft a QB to replace Eli either in 2020 or 2021, depending on how he does next year.



This is the only path that makes sense if you give Eli his roster bonus. If they draft Haskins or even Lock, then it shows that the organization is a complete mess and still afraid to make a decision about Eli. The "Kansas City model" is utter BS because KC had a playoff caliber team and actually won the division with Alex Smith in 2017, allowing Mahomes to basically take over a well run machine. Completely different situation with the Giants, who have made the playoffs once in the last 7 years. In comment 14372862 Vanzetti said: