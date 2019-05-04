The Right Tackle Dilemma. Klaatu : 4/5/2019 7:05 am Quote: I just don't see the Giants using one of their top three picks on an OL this year. They are happy enough with 4 of the starting positions already and seem content to address RT with a FA like Remmers. And picking sleepers in the later rounds is like herding cats but a couple of names to watch include Devon Johnson of Ferris State who is 6-7, 340 with 5.15 speed and Yosh Nijman of Va Tech who is 6-7, 324 and blew up his pro day with a 4.85 40 time.



Paul added this later on: Quote: RT is now the weak spot along their OL. Max Scharping, Oli Udoh, EDOGA could all be in play in Round 4 where they have 2 Picks. Keaton Sutherland & Ross Pierschbacher could be play inside in Round 5.



For a team that wants to build their offense around their dynamic young RB, in addition to protecting their aging, relatively immobile QB (who is going to start, let's face it, regardless of whom they draft...or trade for), it seems to me that being "happy enough" with 4/5 of an O-Line with little or no quality depth behind their starters is a capital mistake.



Now, I would like to see the Giants sign Remmers before the draft, if only to avoid a repeat of the 2013 draft, when the Giants failed to address RT in free agency and then drafted Justin Pugh in the 1st Round (#19). I won't say that was a "reach," but I do think that they passed on more talented players at other positions in order to deal with a glaring need. At this point, though, signing Remmers is no sure thing. Even if they did sign him, he would be a stop-gap at best.



I think Remmers LauderdaleMatty : 4/5/2019 7:07 am : link Would’ve bee. signed by now if he were healthy.

I think Gettleman fancies himself as a guy that BlueLou'sBack : 4/5/2019 7:14 am : link can indeed unearth good starting OL in the middle rounds. And I think the Giants have more faith that Wheeler will improve as he adds functional (core) strength.



They are definitely higher on Wheeler than most of BBI are.

Remmers stopped making any other visit after the Giants George from PA : 4/5/2019 7:19 am : link Which gave me impression a deal was struck.



I believe his back is healing and they are waiting until he can pass a physical.



I did not want a rookie starting...so I am happy.





As far as draft, yes....DG has shown ability to find late round gems.....i am all for that.....the Giants strike out with premium picks on OL

DG made a few mistakes LauderdaleMatty : 4/5/2019 7:25 am : link For sure last year but he found more good OL. In the draft that anything Reese ever did in less than half the time that Reese did. Pugh was the best OL he ever found and even when healthy not Larry Allen



Gettleman should get some benefit of the doubt due to his past And seemingly getting Hernandez. One sold RT and thisOL might actually be a strength going into the season. And we have no choice as he’s the GM LOL

Quote: can indeed unearth good starting OL in the middle rounds. And I think the Giants have more faith that Wheeler will improve as he adds functional (core) strength.



They are definitely higher on Wheeler than most of BBI are.



Yeah, I've heard that, and I can't for the life of me figure out why. In comment 14372703 BlueLou'sBack said:Yeah, I've heard that, and I can't for the life of me figure out why.

don't force a pick at RT ryanmkeane : 4/5/2019 7:34 am : link but if there is really good value at 17, 37, or 95, that will probably be the pick

re: Wheeler Rocky369 : 4/5/2019 7:37 am : link is that a fact? I don't recall seeing that anywhere.

I'm OK with stacking D (or Hock) Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/5/2019 7:41 am : link And taking a flyer on OL. Hopefully Gman gets "lucky" again and finds us a Norwell type.

A captial mistake would be not focusing on the DLine JohnB : 4/5/2019 7:43 am : link I don't think DG's "good with the OLine" approach (if he does it) is a reflection of how good it is but rather it's dealing with how bad the DLine truly is.



That said, I think he should go OLine and DLine with the first 3 picks except if he believes in a QB.

Mr. Reese Bones : 4/5/2019 7:54 am : link Never could fix the OL and subsequently lost his job. Mr. Gettleman will not in my opinion make the same mistake. I disagree with Colin in that I believe Giants will address RT with one of our first three picks. The draft board appears to line up with our needs for a change.



Good thread topic Klaatu, How soon we forget.

RE: A captial mistake would be not focusing on the DLine Klaatu : 4/5/2019 7:59 am : link

Quote: I don't think DG's "good with the OLine" approach (if he does it) is a reflection of how good it is but rather it's dealing with how bad the DLine truly is.



That said, I think he should go OLine and DLine with the first 3 picks except if he believes in a QB.



I said in another thread that I'd be happy if the first two picks were Sweat and Lawrence. DT and ER are clearly the strengths of this draft, and I'm a big believer in drafting to the strengths of every draft without exception.



However, I'm also a big believer in the old adage, "The best defense is a good offense," and a good offense begins with a good offensive line. In comment 14372726 JohnB said:I said in another thread that I'd be happy if the first two picks were Sweat and Lawrence. DT and ER are clearly the strengths of this draft, and I'm a big believer in drafting to the strengths of every draft without exception.However, I'm also a big believer in the old adage, "The best defense is a good offense," and a good offense begins with a good offensive line.

Onetime Asshat mentioned Remmers Rjanyg : 4/5/2019 8:00 am : link Saying he had agreed on a 2 year deal, will comeback in May when he can pass a physical. If this is in fact true, we have our starting line for 2019:



Solder, Hernandez, Hilapio, Zietler, Remmers



With 12 picks I would expect at least 2 used for OL. We have Pulley and Wheeler as depth so I can see DG adding both a C/G and OT.

There may be mid/late round picks that they have convictions on to Ira : 4/5/2019 8:07 am : link provide depth along with Wheeler and Pulley. But I think we go with Remmers at rt and use our day 1 & 2 picks for defense, qb and wr.

Wheeler ryanmkeane : 4/5/2019 8:07 am : link as the starter would be a disaster.

I do like TommyWiseau : 4/5/2019 8:10 am : link Wheeler as a backup swing tackle. His problems seem to be his strength and that is something he can improve. One thing I like about him is he gives it his all, he does not quit. As for the starting position, hopefully Remmers gets healthy and we ink him to a 2 year deal. That buys us some time to find a long term solutiob (whether it is a draft pick or Wheeler develops).

I'm not sold on Hilapio at C Beer Man : 4/5/2019 8:32 am : link either. But Asshat rumors are that the team will sign Remmers for RT when he passes his physical, and although its anyone's guess where DG will target the OL in the draft, there is supposed to be a lot of value along the OL in rounds 3 & 4 this year. So I am not worried at this point.

I would take ryanmkeane : 4/5/2019 8:36 am : link Bradbury at 17 but that's just me. Dude would be our every week center until 2029

When it comes to Remmers, we've got dueling asshats. Klaatu : 4/5/2019 8:43 am : link The onetime guy said a two-year deal is there for him to sign as soon as he can pass a physical, but jtgiants said there is no deal and other teams are still in play. So who knows?



What worries me, though, is not getting it settled before the draft. Suppose they pass up the chance to draft a RT who can start from day one, and then Remmers either signs with another team or still can't pass a physical? What then?

Excellent AcidTest : 4/5/2019 8:45 am : link post, although I wouldn't be surprised with Cody Ford at #17. He certainly fits the definition of a "hog mollie." A trade down for additional picks could also make OL a possibility in the second round, especially if somebody unexpectedly falls.



But I agree the most likely scenario is that they start to look for developmental prospects with their third round pick, and again in the fourth and fifth rounds. I like Bobby Evans at #95.

OT is a bigger need than people realize USAF NYG Fan : 4/5/2019 8:46 am : link Remmers, if the Giants pick him up, is 29 and already has back issues. They are talking about a 2 year deal for Remmers. Nate Solder will be 31 years old in less than a week with 2 years left on his contract.



Point is that neither one is long for the Giants roster. Only 1 is currently on the roster and both would have to be replace in no more than 2 years.



OT is need. They need more than a band-aid. There are several spots on defense however that don't even have a starter this year.

I expect they'll find at least two OL in the draft JonC : 4/5/2019 8:49 am : link and Remmers is out there, probably PS' first choice.

I think the fact we heard nothing section125 : 4/5/2019 8:54 am : link from Remmers after he left is an indication that there is an offer pending passing the physical. They appeared to have completely shut down after Remmers left and I'm not sure anything else was heard from Remmer's camp.



Colin and Paul know their shit, but nobody truly knows what DGs plan is. I think D is the intended path for at least the 1st two picks and what happens at 37 depends on who is left. We all know drafts rarely go as planned and there are players that inexplicably fall below their pre-draft expectations (see LC).



IMHO, they need an OT with one of their top 3 picks, unless one of the 1s is used for a QB. That opinion and $2.79 gets you a tall at Starbucks..

I could see Nijman checking a lot of boxes for DG Gatorade Dunk : 4/5/2019 9:09 am : link Wouldn't be surprised to see him drafted by NYG on day 3.

"If Gettleman fancies himself as a guy that BillT : 4/5/2019 9:11 am : link can indeed unearth good starting OL in the middle rounds", then he is just like Reese. Our only hope is that he's better at it than Reese.

We still need to draft SHO'NUFF : 4/5/2019 9:20 am : link C and RT

Interesting that Bones : 4/5/2019 9:23 am : link Colin and Paul from GBNDR stated that RT would probably not be a priority early, but their latest Mock draft has Giants taking Dillard at 17.

Center needs to be upgraded as much as RT Vanzetti : 4/5/2019 9:29 am : link Halapio is a stop-gap at best.



People focus on RT because tackles are harder to find and usually drafted higher than centers.



But center is a need and I expect DG to draft at least two OL. Colin may be right about the first two rounds but that does not mean they are ignoring the OL. DG may very well have some mid-round guys targeted.

I hope “happy with 4 of 5” is disinfo smoke flycatcher : 4/5/2019 9:32 am : link Based on last season I think we have: happy 2, borderline 2, and a sub-par 1.

If DG doesn’t take one of the top guys early he’ll need to reach in the middle rounds for one of the few remaining OTs, potentially passing on higher-rated droppers that could fill other holes the roster.

I think it's not so much they are happy with Wheeler... Johnny5 : 4/5/2019 9:34 am : link ... or Remmers but rather that if they don't draft a tackle in the 1st two rounds, the ability to grab an actual starter will be pretty tough after round 2.

I'm focusing on reading the tea leaves ij_reilly : 4/5/2019 9:41 am : link It seems that most every year, the Giants make their selections, and then after the fact many of us find ourselves saying, "Of course, how did I miss it, I could have seen that coming!"



Because there are tea leaves to be read. Am I able to set aside my own views, and the views of the draftniks? Can I focus on what the Giants are saying and doing, and what they are not saying and not doing? The better I can blot out the hype and my own opinions, the better I can predict what the Giants might do. Because there are plenty of hints. Plus, we have asshats.



So, regarding the OL. Run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer. Let's be honest, we've got to fix the line. Drafting Hernandez. Signing Solder to a huge contract. Getting Zeitler in a trade.



In short, I don't see Gettleman (who I believe has entrenched himself as the man, much more decisively than last year at this time), de-emphasizing the line. He wants to pick a tackle and/or a center, I believe. Somewhere in this draft, he's going OL at least once, that's got to be in his mind. And I think he is more than ready to expend a premium pick here.



In short, I don't see anything in the tea leaves that indicates a shift by Gettleman away from using a premium pick on OL.



Nobody can control how the draft falls. Giants are going to be heavily BPA oriented. So maybe the premium pick on OL won't materialize. But I think Gettleman is more than willing to use #17 or the second round pick or the third round pick on OL.



The tea leaves indicate #6 is going to be defense. There's tons of tea leaves pointing in that direction. Plus don't forget that if Barkley didn't exist last year, Chubb most likely would have been the selection.



The tea leaves indicate that the Giants really want to address the future QB situation (recall Gettleman's emphasis on avoiding quarterback hell). Plus they've flat out stated they want to deal with it.



So, depending on how the draft falls, #17 could be a QB.



But again, there's nothing in the tea leaves that indicates OL is out of consideration at #17.



So don't despair Klaatu!



Those guys yesterday on the "draft chat", that was fun. I am paying a lot more attention to the Giants tea leaves than what those two guys postulated. Nothing against them. But in some ways the Giants are already telling us exactly what they want to do.



Plus, we have asshats!







Do the Giants try to balance investments by position group? Jay in Toronto : 4/5/2019 9:53 am : link With Holder and Zeitler that's a large investment. May tilt things to Wheeler, a non-1st rounder or Remmers at a bargain given his injury recovery status.

Its this simple to me blueblood : 4/5/2019 10:03 am : link they want a RT who is a veteran, not a rookie. People need to stop thinking of the RT as the throwaway tackle who doesnt need to be as good. Many teams place their pass rusher at the right tackle position.



Our very own Michael Strahan played over the RIGHT tackle..



It makes perfectly good sense to have a veteran in that position and then draft a younger player to groom rather than spending another premium pick when our defense has so many holes its not even funny.

I would surprised JonC : 4/5/2019 10:03 am : link if they don't pick an OT and a C prospect, given 12 picks and obvious needs.

they aren't winning this year GiantsFan84 : 4/5/2019 10:05 am : link draft value. can always fix RT or OC next year if one of the sleeper picks doesn't work out

Thanks for the validation jonc ij_reilly : 4/5/2019 10:10 am : link They Giants are telling us what they want to do and what they don't want to do.



Are we listening?



jj_reilly, I never despair. Klaatu : 4/5/2019 10:18 am : link I just go to the range and take my frustration out on pictures of Joe Montana.

He hates Joe Montana! ij_reilly : 4/5/2019 10:21 am : link Klaatu, leave Joe Montana alone. The guy was a warrior. Plus he inflicted a lot of pain on the Cowboys.



It's good to have you back in BBI Land.



We will absolutely draft at least NYG007 : 4/5/2019 10:33 am : link 3 lineman in this draft. This regime is hell bent on having OL depth and running the ball. This is not JR's show anymore.



I'll be more than willing to wager at least 2 OT, and 1 C/G will be drafted. I think RT and C are are problems on the OL. John H is a journeyman, has to stay healthy and I didn't see the beast C the front office and staff has, but, they are the expects, not us.

I am not concerned TrueBlue56 : 4/5/2019 11:01 am : link When it comes to Gettleman and addressing the offensive and defensive lines. He has done more in 1 year than Reese did in 10 years. I am sure he will add more offensive linemen in the draft. I also think we may see a veteran offensive lineman or 2 cut by other team's after the draft. So, there is still options available.



Now if it was August and this is where we were, then I would be a little concerned, but don't see the dilemma yet.

It's interesting if Remmers signs here because Zeke's Alibi : 4/5/2019 12:01 pm : link He is trying to re-establish his value and if we got RT at 17 or 34 he may not even play.

happy enough with 4 of the starting positions Torrag : 4/5/2019 12:03 pm : link I disagree with the GBN guys. Remmers is a stop gap/swing tackle component. Odds are they take a RT by pick #37. Another factor is that there are a number of worthy candidates likely to be available for good value at both #17 and #37. DG seems by all he's said and done that providing Eli with a legit quality O-Line across the board is a top priority. Remmers as useful as he would be does not accomplish that and he's recovering a back injury to boot. Look for that RT to be taken early on Draft Day.

Colin is an expert, whose expertise is w/o question bc4life : 4/5/2019 1:25 pm : link but it's still just an opinion, speculation.



Lot of tackles in this draft that will go in the early rounds. If Giants are at 17 or 37 and Jawaan Taylor or Dillard is there - do Giants not pull the trigger betting that Remmers, who cannot even pass a physical yet will get them thru the season?. Additionally, if they go BPA - there is not one tackle worth 17 or even the 37th pick? Doubtful, IMO.



IMO, the only sure bet is that they won't grab a tackle ay 6.

Also FWIW Bones : 4/5/2019 1:34 pm : link In 5 of the last 10 drafts, the number 6 pick in the first round has been used to draft OL (per Giants Insider). Chances are OL could also be BPA at 6 this year.

We absolutely will draft OL GeorgeAdams33 : 4/5/2019 1:35 pm : link on day one or two and definitely on day three. Remmers or no Remmers we need a starting quality RT. We need a real Center, although Shurmur knows the position well and chose to move Halapio there. We also need a developmental Left Tackle for when they decide to dump Solder's huge contract. I do think that Wheeler could have a future as our swing Tackle, but I wouldn't be surprised if as a last resort DG trades a day 3 pick for a veteran O-lineman if he sees an opportunity.

Bones - nothing is impossible bc4life : 4/5/2019 1:39 pm : link But you'd be hard pressed to find these three words in any of the informed draft discussions: Offensive tackle, BPA, and #6.

ij_reilly bc4life : 4/5/2019 1:42 pm : link If they don't trade for Rosen - yeah 17 might be a QB.



Any guesses on which one?

re: Halapio bc4life : 4/5/2019 1:44 pm : link people keep tagging him jag, journeyman... - but Shurmur was very happy with his play. May very well take a center this draft but I thnk fans rate JH much lower than the coaching staff.

Here's my formula idiotsavant : 4/5/2019 2:33 pm : link 1. DL (or Allen)

1a DL or ilb

2. NT or ilb or DL

3. OLB or ILB or FS

4. FS or Corner or Center

5. OL (guard to center project heavy 1

5. OL

5. OL

6. TE

7. FB



Meanwhile, Wheeler gets stronger

Klaatu - there's a very few guys on this forum BlueLou'sBack : 4/5/2019 2:46 pm : link I've watched games with, some very active posters and another I don't see posting as much but I know he reads still, and posts once in a while.



lono is his handle. Anyway he's a great guy to watch games with, and we'd challenge ourselves, just watching in sports bars, to follow OL play. He's good at it. His take is Wheeler improved over the course of the year some, and that his struggles were mostly from lack of NFL level core strength and from switching sides. He's a natural left tackle I believe, and that's where he played at USC. Need to confirm that.



Anyway, lono pointed this out to me before any asshat info was printed about the Giants staff appreciating Wheeler more than BBI. I don't agree with it, but lono has better eyes for OL play than I do.

Call me nuts if you like, BlueLou'sBack : 4/5/2019 2:50 pm : link but I also think there are at least a couple of interior OL in this draft who could play a decent RT in the NFL. Dru Samia OG Oklahoma for 1 and Eric McCoy OC Texas for 2.



McCoy prolly doesn't make it to 95, but Samia might be available in the 4th or 5th rounds according to various projections. Also Bobby Evans, the OLT of Oklahoma at 95 maybe.

The situation will fix itself Paulie Walnuts : 4/5/2019 6:06 pm : link in May when we sign Remmers



I hope we get help at OC and RT soon

but Rmmers can fill the hole in 2019 when healthy, draft a guy in 2020

Remember that Gettleman, Shurmur and Shula all know Remers - Ira : 4/6/2019 7:19 am : link Gettleman and Shula from Charlotte and Shurmur from Minneapolis.

Gettleman has made it a point to upgrade the lines and Brown Recluse : 4/6/2019 8:32 am : link I cant see them not upgrading RT before the season starts. Especially if they know Eli is going to be here and they need to keep him upright.

Giants have actually acted like they are high on Evan Brown at C Bob in Newburgh : 4/6/2019 11:48 am : link After signing him as a UDFA, they never took any risk of losing him.



Would have made more sense from an organizational standpoint to get him on the PS in 2018, but he would have had to clear waivers, and would still be exposed to a FA signing on the PS.



Height at just over 6'2" is not a plus, but is not an insurmountable negative for a C either. Besides plus numbers in 40 and reps, he had a truly phenom vertical at +300 lbs which I am not sure what it translates into.

Edoga in 4th Chocco : 4/6/2019 4:02 pm : link Sign me up, Not sure he'll still be there though

Folks are missing something from the FO,'s POV. BlueLou'sBack : 1:03 pm : link Assuming Remmers is indeed a done deal once his back is OK to clear medicals.



This coach and and FO all know Remmers and consider him a clear upgrade over Wheeler. They've significantly upgraded from Jamon Brown to Zeitler. They believe Jalapeno is an upgrade over Pulley, and they're expecting Solder plus Hernandez to improve as a duo.



They think this OL was pretty good the last half of last year, especially the last 4 games, and they feel they have made significant upgrades over that "passable" fivesome.



They just probably don't see the continued upgrade to the OL as a five star alarm fire anymore. What they see is a line that needs it's pipeline infused with serious mid round talent.



I mean Barkley didn't get those yards by himself, did he? And Eli's second half didn't improve because Eli drank a draught from the fountain of youth mid season.



Yeah if the value jumps off the board at 17 or 37 they'll pounce. Same as they will for a #1 WR now that they shipped off Beckham.



But the real value may very well lie among the D front 7 prospects. That's the nucleus of this draft.

RE: Folks are missing something from the FO,'s POV. Giantz_comeback : 1:05 pm : link

Quote: Assuming Remmers is indeed a done deal once his back is OK to clear medicals.



This coach and and FO all know Remmers and consider him a clear upgrade over Wheeler. They've significantly upgraded from Jamon Brown to Zeitler. They believe Jalapeno is an upgrade over Pulley, and they're expecting Solder plus Hernandez to improve as a duo.



They think this OL was pretty good the last half of last year, especially the last 4 games, and they feel they have made significant upgrades over that "passable" fivesome.



They just probably don't see the continued upgrade to the OL as a five star alarm fire anymore. What they see is a line that needs it's pipeline infused with serious mid round talent.



I mean Barkley didn't get those yards by himself, did he? And Eli's second half didn't improve because Eli drank a draught from the fountain of youth mid season.



Yeah if the value jumps off the board at 17 or 37 they'll pounce. Same as they will for a #1 WR now that they shipped off Beckham.



But the real value may very well lie among the D front 7 prospects. That's the nucleus of this draft.



I think this makes alot of sense BlueLou. And maybe a CB too. In comment 14375579 BlueLou'sBack said:I think this makes alot of sense BlueLou. And maybe a CB too.

Before the Beckham trade Mike in Boston : 1:47 pm : link I would have said that a RT would have been a great option for FA or early draft pick. With 5 solid OL, Wheeler and Pulley or Pio for depth, Beckham and Barkley the offense would have been very hard to stop, and we could afford more holes on D.



Given that colossally stupid deal, however, even with a good RT, the offense will not be more than a little above average given that we lack a #1 WR. That makes the holes in every level of the D all that much more important.



We have 1 proven CB, assuming he hasn't lost too much. We have hopes for Beal, but he as proven nothing so far and you need 3 good CB. We traded our best pass rusher, such as he was, and signed a guy trying to return to form after a serious injury on a "prove it" deal to replace him. We have done nothing to help a dismal run defense. We let our best safety leave in FA and got a fellow who hasn't lived up to his potential to replace him. OK, replacing Riley with Bethea is probably an upgrade (can't be much of a downgrade) if he hasn't lost too much at 34.



We have 3 draft picks that might have a reasonable chance of getting someone to fill some of the holes on the roster. It's hard to argue that you need to go RT with one of those 3. Especially since you are more likely to get a serviceable RT with a mid-round pick that a #1 WR, a QBOTF, or someone who will fill any of our defensive holes

Mike in Boston Klaatu : 2:05 pm : link You can have all of the talented skill players in the world, but if your offensive line sucks, your offense is going to suck, too, especially an offense built around your dynamic young RB and your aging, relatively immobile QB.



Now, while I expect the Giants to focus on defense in the upcoming draft, I don't think they'd pass up the chance to add an offensive skill player or two depending on how things shake out. They could find that "#1 WR" to go along with the guys they have now, or they could look for an upgrade at TE.



Still, I don't want anyone "serviceable" on the offensive line. I want top-tier talent.

RE: Mike in Boston BlueLou'sBack : 2:38 pm : link

Quote: You can have all of the talented skill players in the world, but if your offensive line sucks, your offense is going to suck, too, especially an offense built around your dynamic young RB and your aging, relatively immobile QB.



Now, while I expect the Giants to focus on defense in the upcoming draft, I don't think they'd pass up the chance to add an offensive skill player or two depending on how things shake out. They could find that "#1 WR" to go along with the guys they have now, or they could look for an upgrade at TE.



Still, I don't want anyone "serviceable" on the offensive line. I want top-tier talent.



Klaatu, in this argument you remind me of some of the kids I went to HS with. The kids who lived on the hill.



Once they passed their driving test and got their first licence, their pop handed them the keys to their 10 year old 442. And the kids said, "jeez dad, I really wanted the (recent model year) Trans Am..." ;-) In comment 14375704 Klaatu said:Klaatu, in this argument you remind me of some of the kids I went to HS with. The kids who lived on the hill.Once they passed their driving test and got their first licence, their pop handed them the keys to their 10 year old 442. And the kids said, "jeez dad, I really wanted the (recent model year) Trans Am..." ;-)

Lou...because I want the best offensive line we can field? Klaatu : 2:40 pm : link Guilty as charged.