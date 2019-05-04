From Dawg’s thread, RV on 1 of the 5 Rosen scenario Big Blue '56 : 4/5/2019 9:47 am



4) Giants pass on a first-round QB, then have all night to discuss trading their second-round pick for Rosen



This may end up being the most likely scenario. There are a lot of people who think the Giants will pass on the quarterbacks in this draft regardless. They'll go defense at 6, and then maybe offensive line or receiver at 17, if not another defender. They can still discuss trading the most valuable draft asset they seem willing to give up - the 37th overall pick - for a player who went 10th the previous year. Of course, if they can't strike a deal, they will have punted their quarterback decision into 2020.



Didn’t think of this one? Has anyone considered this possibility?

Here's the problem with the Rosen scenario JonC : 4/5/2019 9:52 am : If they didn't want him a year ago, it would be a significant reversal to ignore their evaluations on him AND trade a premium draft pick, to boot.



If they didn't want him a year ago, it would be a significant reversal to ignore their evaluations on him AND trade a premium draft pick, to boot.





This is where I have the question. Did they NOT want him AT ALL last year.. or did they just value Barkley so much higher that they went with their value board?



This is where I have the question. Did they NOT want him AT ALL last year.. or did they just value Barkley so much higher that they went with their value board?

If they didn't want him a year ago, it would be a significant reversal to ignore their evaluations on him AND trade a premium draft pick, to boot.



You rarely get a second bite of the apple, so to speak, and last year Barkley might've just been too good to pass up. Who knows?



You rarely get a second bite of the apple, so to speak, and last year Barkley might've just been too good to pass up. Who knows?

If, as it was reported, the brass couldn't reach a consensus on a QB last year, I'd love to know who among them favored Rosen and who didn't.

Quote: In comment 14372974 JonC said:





Quote:





If they didn't want him a year ago, it would be a significant reversal to ignore their evaluations on him AND trade a premium draft pick, to boot.









This is where I have the question. Did they NOT want him AT ALL last year.. or did they just value Barkley so much higher that they went with their value board?





The word was they didn't love Rosen last year, haven't heard anything different this year. The only QB they considered was Darnold, is what I was told.

If they didn't want him a year ago, it would be a significant reversal to ignore their evaluations on him AND trade a premium draft pick, to boot.



I agree 100%. on the surface it makes a ton of sense. The draw back is if the Giants don't feel he is a fit no matter what the circumstances are.



There has to be a price what they are willing to take a chance on him, but I guarantee that price would not get it done.



I agree 100%. on the surface it makes a ton of sense. The draw back is if the Giants don't feel he is a fit no matter what the circumstances are.

There has to be a price what they are willing to take a chance on him, but I guarantee that price would not get it done.

You have to ask yourself.. if he is such a non miss franchise QB then why isn't there teams like the Dolphins or Broncos interested. Maybe they are but it seems like the buzz is mainly manufactured by the Cards or Rosen camp.

I am not saying they like him Jay on the Island : 4/5/2019 10:03 am : link but there is a huge difference between using the 2nd overall pick on Rosen and using the 37th overall pick on him. It's much easier to take a chance on a player with a 2nd round pick than using a top 3 pick on one.

Quote: In comment 14372989 blueblood said:





Quote:





In comment 14372974 JonC said:





Quote:





If they didn't want him a year ago, it would be a significant reversal to ignore their evaluations on him AND trade a premium draft pick, to boot.









This is where I have the question. Did they NOT want him AT ALL last year.. or did they just value Barkley so much higher that they went with their value board?









The word was they didn't love Rosen last year, haven't heard anything different this year. The only QB they considered was Darnold, is what I was told.



Jonc, I would have to assume that was at #2 and not the only QB period from last year that they would have drafted. I mean, if Rosen was there in the second round last year I have to believe the Giants would have taken him. Unless he was off their board completely. So I guess that is where my question lies right now, is Rosen just a NO GO period for the Giants or it depends on what they would have to give up.

No love for Roen JonC : 4/5/2019 10:06 am : link was the word. I don't think where they were drafting was a factor. Yes, they were absolutely locked in on SB, but Rosen was apparently not on their list.

Ive pretty much accepted blueblood : 4/5/2019 10:06 am : link that they will probably be drafting Jones or no QB at all this year. In a way I am fine with that is they are focusing on building the defense..

If Rosen was undrafted by the time the Giants 2nd Round pick was up JohnB : 4/5/2019 10:09 am : link would they have taken him?



I have to think they would have.

A few things to consider UberAlias : 4/5/2019 10:10 am : link 1) it wasn't the case that no one in the building liked Rosen a year ago. The issues was there was no consensus for him @2 among the QBs, as there was for Barkley.

2) This year the desire seems stronger to draft a QB.

3) They have more picks this year. If they can land a premium defender @6, there could well be more appetite to take a risk on a QB who has talent but is not a sure thing following.

4) The risks (in their eyes) are probably more of the flavor of personality. etc. than lack of talent. Its easier to talk yourself out of such risks (and take a chance on talent) when the cost is not so extreme.



That said, I doubt they'll pull the trigger. But it is a very different situation than it was a year ago.

If they didn't want him a year ago, it would be a significant reversal to ignore their evaluations on him AND trade a premium draft pick, to boot.



a lot of things can change in a year, just ask OBJ

a lot of things can change in a year, just ask OBJ

I think trading for Rosen after round 1 is the least likely scenario ZogZerg : 4/5/2019 10:11 am : link out there.



If the Cards haven't traded him before the draft they are complete dopes. If they prove to be that, then maybe this scenario makes a lot of sense since it would hide the Giants intentions at 17 since they could still go QB. Other teams may jump in front of Giants to grab QBs, allowing a playing the Giants may want to fall.

Uber JonC : 4/5/2019 10:12 am : link Different in that framework of points, I'd agree. But, I was told no love for Rosen, as in they just didn't like him. That shouldn't fluctuate going forward, imv.

The Org has taken 4th round flier on KL a year ago UberAlias : 4/5/2019 10:12 am : link And a 3rd round flier on Webb the year prior. Is a 2nd round flier on a more talented Rosen such a leap?



To my eyes, hardly. To their's? Probably.

Jon UberAlias : 4/5/2019 10:13 am : link No dount. If you don't like someone, you don't like them, regardless the cost.

Quote: In comment 14372974 JonC said:





Quote:





If they didn't want him a year ago, it would be a significant reversal to ignore their evaluations on him AND trade a premium draft pick, to boot.







a lot of things can change in a year, just ask OBJ



If you want them to stick to their evaluations and their gut, then this isn't a change I'd endorse. Some are so QB hungry they're not seeing this point.

Which is why I agree UberAlias : 4/5/2019 10:13 am : link They'll probably pass.

One other huge point I'm surprised no one is talking about this year UberAlias : 4/5/2019 10:15 am : link Mark Koncz. Remember, he was not here a year ago.

I don't know that this is the case with Rosen Bill L : 4/5/2019 10:16 am : link it seems like we hear different sides here on BBI, but polarizing QB's seem to be topical lately (Big Ben and Rodgers, for example), and you wonder, given the central position, if they can be viewed as toxic to the team beyond their level of talent.



OMG, longest run-on sentence ever.

Quote: In comment 14373026 ron mexico said:





Quote:





In comment 14372974 JonC said:





Quote:





If they didn't want him a year ago, it would be a significant reversal to ignore their evaluations on him AND trade a premium draft pick, to boot.







a lot of things can change in a year, just ask OBJ







If you want them to stick to their evaluations and their gut, then this isn't a change I'd endorse. Some are so QB hungry they're not seeing this point.



I'd point to DG's own words about not talking yourself into drafting a prospect. It is also true we don't have absolute certainty about their grade on Rosen, I'll realize and offer that. That's the part where we all can agree there's a crack it could happen.

Mark Koncz. Remember, he was not here a year ago.



well, not really



well, not really

Gettleman had previously brought Koncz on in a temporary role, serving as an NFL Draft scouting consultant for the Giants before and during the 2018 NFL Draft.

I would imagine Harvest Blend : 4/5/2019 10:18 am : link there's a big, big difference in how much you like a player when you're talking about pick #2 and pick #37.





If they didn't want him a year ago, it would be a significant reversal to ignore their evaluations on him AND trade a premium draft pick, to boot.

Not saying Rosen is perfect by any means, other teams passed on him too. The Giants picked SB because he's immense talent and proved too hard to pass up.

Quote: In comment 14373042 UberAlias said:





Quote:





Mark Koncz. Remember, he was not here a year ago.







well, not really



Gettleman had previously brought Koncz on in a temporary role, serving as an NFL Draft scouting consultant for the Giants before and during the 2018 NFL Draft. I don't recall that. If true, then good point. But I would suggest his influence on the draft would be far stronger in his current role. In comment 14373050 ron mexico said:I don't recall that. If true, then good point. But I would suggest his influence on the draft would be far stronger in his current role.

Quote: In comment 14372974 JonC said:





Quote:





If they didn't want him a year ago, it would be a significant reversal to ignore their evaluations on him AND trade a premium draft pick, to boot.





Not saying Rosen is perfect by any means, other teams passed on him too. The Giants picked SB because he's immense talent and proved too hard to pass up.



I was told Darnold was the only QB with a shot at being picked, after a trade down. Not from DG's own mouth, but info I trust.

Quote: If they didn't want him a year ago, it would be a significant reversal to ignore their evaluations on him AND trade a premium draft pick, to boot.



Well this year youd have what they wanted last yr..barkley..and now rosen

There are grumblings floating tyrik13 : 4/5/2019 10:31 am : link That the Cards may draft Murray and still keep Rosen as well kind of like the redskins when they drafted RG3 and Cousins

That the Cards may draft Murray and still keep Rosen as well kind of like the redskins when they drafted RG3 and Cousins



Translation, trade offers aren't good enough.

vis à vis Jon's core point ColHowPepper : 4/5/2019 10:47 am : link and one that Uber did not mention in his good post--on QBs--is whether the love needle on Eli has moved one way or the other: if negative, that might push an opening a bit more in favor of a Rosen deal.



However, and to my angst, if anything the FO's needle on Eli has moved to hotter whispers of sweet nothings: thus the conclusion that a Rosen deal is not a winning bet. I wish it were otherwise.

I love the idea of Rosen, mostly in that it is low risk LG in NYC : 4/5/2019 10:49 am : link but if it is true that Giants didn't like him at all last year (for whatever reason) then it doesn't make sense to go after him this year.



but punting on the QB position should be a non-starter.

Quote: In comment 14373056 Toth029 said:





Quote:





In comment 14372974 JonC said:





Quote:





If they didn't want him a year ago, it would be a significant reversal to ignore their evaluations on him AND trade a premium draft pick, to boot.





Not saying Rosen is perfect by any means, other teams passed on him too. The Giants picked SB because he's immense talent and proved too hard to pass up.







I was told Darnold was the only QB with a shot at being picked, after a trade down. Not from DG's own mouth, but info I trust.



With a trade down? I'm no draftnic but even I know that would have been impossible to pull off.



I hope for the sake of the franchise this is bad info In comment 14373086 JonC said:With a trade down? I'm no draftnic but even I know that would have been impossible to pull off.I hope for the sake of the franchise this is bad info

Ive wanted Rosen since AZ was all over Murray Capt. Don : 4/5/2019 10:54 am : link but JonC is making a lot of good points.



I personally dont think Rosen's personality is a problem but he does not seem like a DG type of guy.





If they didn't want him a year ago, it would be a significant reversal to ignore their evaluations on him AND trade a premium draft pick, to boot.



This is my opinion, not any info. But just bc they didnt draft him didnt mean they didnt want him or like him. Same with darnold. I think a lot of people are ignoring the idea that ownership pushed to not have a qb last year. It's very possible. And Saquon was the kind of marketable face of the franchise talent/person to help justify the decision.

Quote: In comment 14373097 tyrik13 said:





Quote:





That the Cards may draft Murray and still keep Rosen as well kind of like the redskins when they drafted RG3 and Cousins







Translation, trade offers aren't good enough.



Jon:



Here’s why things could change. Let’s say they watched tape of Rosen this year. Watched him make throws, etc. Maybe with additional tape they like him now. It’s possible with a year of him in the NFL, to see how he interacted with teammates, dealt with the press, etc, they see a different guy.



It’s also possible none of that changed and, as many people have said, they simply have no interest in the guy. Time will tell. In comment 14373107 JonC said:Jon:Here’s why things could change. Let’s say they watched tape of Rosen this year. Watched him make throws, etc. Maybe with additional tape they like him now. It’s possible with a year of him in the NFL, to see how he interacted with teammates, dealt with the press, etc, they see a different guy.It’s also possible none of that changed and, as many people have said, they simply have no interest in the guy. Time will tell.

My ideal scenario ryanmkeane : 4/5/2019 11:06 am : link is defense at 6, use 17, a 4th, and 2020 2nd to trade up for Lock, then BPA at 37, 95, etc.



Just don't give away 37 and 95. Those will be good picks this year with how deep the draft is

Different in that framework of points, I'd agree. But, I was told no love for Rosen, as in they just didn't like him. That shouldn't fluctuate going forward, imv.



If that is the case then yeah, that makes sense that Rosen would not be an option this year either.

Quote: In comment 14373086 JonC said:





Quote:





In comment 14373056 Toth029 said:





Quote:





In comment 14372974 JonC said:





Quote:





If they didn't want him a year ago, it would be a significant reversal to ignore their evaluations on him AND trade a premium draft pick, to boot.





Not saying Rosen is perfect by any means, other teams passed on him too. The Giants picked SB because he's immense talent and proved too hard to pass up.







I was told Darnold was the only QB with a shot at being picked, after a trade down. Not from DG's own mouth, but info I trust.







With a trade down? I'm no draftnic but even I know that would have been impossible to pull off.



I hope for the sake of the franchise this is bad info



Darnold wasn't even top 5 on their board, so it was an unlikely scenario. In comment 14373152 ron mexico said:Darnold wasn't even top 5 on their board, so it was an unlikely scenario.

Quote: In comment 14372974 JonC said:





Quote:





If they didn't want him a year ago, it would be a significant reversal to ignore their evaluations on him AND trade a premium draft pick, to boot.







This is my opinion, not any info. But just bc they didnt draft him didnt mean they didnt want him or like him. Same with darnold. I think a lot of people are ignoring the idea that ownership pushed to not have a qb last year. It's very possible. And Saquon was the kind of marketable face of the franchise talent/person to help justify the decision.



Understood, I answered this earlier. In comment 14373157 onetimeasshat said:Understood, I answered this earlier.

Quote: In comment 14373107 JonC said:





Quote:





In comment 14373097 tyrik13 said:





Quote:





That the Cards may draft Murray and still keep Rosen as well kind of like the redskins when they drafted RG3 and Cousins







Translation, trade offers aren't good enough.







Jon:



Here’s why things could change. Let’s say they watched tape of Rosen this year. Watched him make throws, etc. Maybe with additional tape they like him now. It’s possible with a year of him in the NFL, to see how he interacted with teammates, dealt with the press, etc, they see a different guy.



It’s also possible none of that changed and, as many people have said, they simply have no interest in the guy. Time will tell.



No. In comment 14373166 Giants38 said:No.

If they didn't want him a year ago, it would be a significant reversal to ignore their evaluations on him AND trade a premium draft pick, to boot.



JonC, maybe their eval on Rosen was just a bit less then Barkley last year, and they chose Barkley . Maybe now they'll jump at the chance to get Rosen who was graded just below Barkley last year? Just a thought

Why are fans so gun-ho dep026 : 4/5/2019 11:30 am : link about Rosen if our people with info keep telling them they didnt like him last year nor do they like him this year?



If you dont like a player, then thats that.

If they didn't want him a year ago, it would be a significant reversal to ignore their evaluations on him AND trade a premium draft pick, to boot.



This is speculation. We were locked in on Barkley, and I'm sure Rosen was in the mix at QB with the other 3 (I mean why not). Maybe they liked Darnold more, but I don't think its fair to say they didn't like Rosen.



This is speculation. We were locked in on Barkley, and I'm sure Rosen was in the mix at QB with the other 3 (I mean why not). Maybe they liked Darnold more, but I don't think its fair to say they didn't like Rosen.

Anyway now its a year later. He has 1 year experience, held up really well on the crappiest team in football, played ok for a rookie even though he got pummeled, and toughed it out. When adding all this to the comparison of Rosen vs a draftee, then figure in you are using a #37 instead of a #6 or #17, I think it becomes a no brainer.

Quote: In comment 14373152 ron mexico said:



Darnold wasn't even top 5 on their board, so it was an unlikely scenario.

This comment is one of the more troubling I have seen about the current management group. For the most part I never quibble with rankings of paid professionals vs what I see. All season in my head I had it that the Giants just felt Saquon was so incredibly good that they couldn't pass him up no matter what QB was out there, even thinking they may have felt that way with Chubb who also had a hell of a season. Seeing this makes me seriously wonder what the hell they could be looking for in a QB if they thought 5 other guys would have been better picks than any QB from last years draft class. Maybe I could give you Saquon Chubb & Nelson ahead of all the QB's; but if Darnold was their top QB ranked (which means he'd be higher than Mayfield on their board) who else could be higher? We know Gettleman doesn't value CB's very high, would they have Denzel Ward above him? Roquan Smith, an inside linebacker? If this management group would have seriously passed over Darnold for a freakin Roquan Smith, and then willing to throw away a pick later on a crappy QB in Lauletta, I just don't know how much faith I can have in them on finding the next QB. Don't get me wrong, I do think Gettleman has good eyes for in the trench players, he hit some major league homers there in the last draft, but I hope his blind spot doesn't turn out to be QB evaluation much like Reese's was on the OLine.

What? Gman11 : 4/5/2019 11:32 am : link Quote: Those sources believe the Cardinals are considering not discussing possible deals for Rosen until after they draft Murray, as a way to keep their options open and not tip their hand.



They have the #1 pick so tipping their hand on the draft is ridiculous. There is nobody that could jump ahead of them. If he means tipping their hand on Rosen, if they wait until they draft Murray, then the trade value of Rosen goes down because he more than likely won't be happy sitting behind Murray. If they trade Rosen it must be prior to the draft to get maximum value. They have the #1 pick so tipping their hand on the draft is ridiculous. There is nobody that could jump ahead of them. If he means tipping their hand on Rosen, if they wait until they draft Murray, then the trade value of Rosen goes down because he more than likely won't be happy sitting behind Murray. If they trade Rosen it must be prior to the draft to get maximum value.

We know more about Rosen than we did a year ago. CT Charlie : 4/5/2019 11:33 am : link 1) He has proven his mental toughness.

2) He has proven his durability.

3) He has proven his willingness to master an NFL playbook.

4) He has proven he can get along with teammates.

5) We have confirmation that he has an excellent arm.

6) He needs to work on decision making under pressure.



As long as his media presence/personality doesn't disqualify him -- which it might, in Mara's eyes -- he's less of an unknown than any QB in the draft.



I still can’t comprehend something Philu916 : 4/5/2019 11:35 am : link Why Barkley potentially being the next Barry Sanders type of talent means Gettelman passed on Rosen? Maybe just maybe Barkley has the greatest RB of all time conversation in his future and that was enough for Gettleman to say “no way is he not the pick.”!

Giants38 fkap : 4/5/2019 11:43 am : link agree with you that now there's an additional year of tape, an additional set of circumstances for him (being on a new team in the big league), and an additional set of people's brains to pick.



That's HUGE.



It wasn't good enough for the team that drafted him. Love for Murray isn't the only factor. Gotta factor in love/hate/in between for Rosen.



Either the Giants are keeping a tight lid on any desire for Rosen, feeding out to the JonC's that there isn't any as misdirection, or they truly don't have any desire for Rosen. I'll go with the latter.



But you are right that it isn't only about his college performance now

Quote: about Rosen if our people with info keep telling them they didnt like him last year nor do they like him this year?



If you dont like a player, then thats that.



Because personnel decisions are rarely black and white. You may not like a player in the first round, but like him more in the second or third. You may like him more if you don't have to pay him any guaranteed money.



Using an extreme example, if he could have had for a 7th round pick as an arm to bring into camp and compete, would the opinion still be "nope, this guy can't play in the NFL" or would they take a flier? I don't think any of us know.



If they have no interest in Rosen, I have a feeling it is more about him being outspoken and potentially a lightning rod of controversy as opposed to it being based on his skills alone. There didn't seem to be any drat experts who thought the guy just wasn't an NFL level talent. In comment 14373224 dep026 said:Because personnel decisions are rarely black and white. You may not like a player in the first round, but like him more in the second or third. You may like him more if you don't have to pay him any guaranteed money.Using an extreme example, if he could have had for a 7th round pick as an arm to bring into camp and compete, would the opinion still be "nope, this guy can't play in the NFL" or would they take a flier? I don't think any of us know.If they have no interest in Rosen, I have a feeling it is more about him being outspoken and potentially a lightning rod of controversy as opposed to it being based on his skills alone. There didn't seem to be any drat experts who thought the guy just wasn't an NFL level talent.

Quote: In comment 14372974 JonC said:





Quote:





If they didn't want him a year ago, it would be a significant reversal to ignore their evaluations on him AND trade a premium draft pick, to boot.







This is speculation. We were locked in on Barkley, and I'm sure Rosen was in the mix at QB with the other 3 (I mean why not). Maybe they liked Darnold more, but I don't think its fair to say they didn't like Rosen.



Anyway now its a year later. He has 1 year experience, held up really well on the crappiest team in football, played ok for a rookie even though he got pummeled, and toughed it out. When adding all this to the comparison of Rosen vs a draftee, then figure in you are using a #37 instead of a #6 or #17, I think it becomes a no brainer.



It is mostly informed, some speculation. In comment 14373228 PatersonPlank said:It is mostly informed, some speculation.

which is what a ton of draft info tends to be JonC : 4/5/2019 11:47 am : link btw.

JonC Go Terps : 4/5/2019 11:52 am : link I agree with your reasoning that if the Giants weren't interested in Rosen last year, they wouldn't be now. That being the case, my beef would be with their assessment of quarterbacks.



Sticking with Eli, failing Lauletta, and no interest in Rosen for peanuts ... All questionable.

If someone wants to come all the way down to 6 from ryanmkeane : 4/5/2019 11:53 am : link anywhere between 13-19, and offers us the 1st rounder next year along with 2019 2nd and perhaps other picks, I'd do it in a heartbeat

RE: JonC JonC : 4/5/2019 11:55 am : link

Quote: I agree with your reasoning that if the Giants weren't interested in Rosen last year, they wouldn't be now. That being the case, my beef would be with their assessment of quarterbacks.



Sticking with Eli, failing Lauletta, and no interest in Rosen for peanuts ... All questionable.



All reasonable assertions. Of all the QBs last year and this year, Darnold was the only one I would've picked when we had the opportunity to do so, however. That's the magic of the draft! In comment 14373277 Go Terps said:All reasonable assertions. Of all the QBs last year and this year, Darnold was the only one I would've picked when we had the opportunity to do so, however. That's the magic of the draft!

Zona must trade Rosen before the Draft if they plan to... Torrag : 4/5/2019 11:58 am : link ...the moment they turn in the card for Murray theu lose a considerable part of their negotiating position. At that point they literally must trade him. That's not where any GM wants to be in discussions for compensation.



So expect the deal to get done before the Draft. Probably in the week leading up to it.

Quote: about Rosen if our people with info keep telling them they didnt like him last year nor do they like him this year?



If you dont like a player, then thats that.



No, it really isnt that. It means they didnt like him at #2 overall with Barkley available.



The Chargers took LdT in the 1st and Drew Brees in the 2nd. Doesnt mean they didnt like Brees, it means they didnt like him in the 1st with LdT available.



That said, maybe the Giants dont like him for #37 (doesnt sound like they do) but it isnt as simple as, "they like him or they dont like him." In comment 14373224 dep026 said:No, it really isnt that. It means they didnt like him at #2 overall with Barkley available.The Chargers took LdT in the 1st and Drew Brees in the 2nd. Doesnt mean they didnt like Brees, it means they didnt like him in the 1st with LdT available.That said, maybe the Giants dont like him for #37 (doesnt sound like they do) but it isnt as simple as, "they like him or they dont like him."

Quote: In comment 14373224 dep026 said:





Quote:





about Rosen if our people with info keep telling them they didnt like him last year nor do they like him this year?



If you dont like a player, then thats that.







No, it really isnt that. It means they didnt like him at #2 overall with Barkley available.



The Chargers took LdT in the 1st and Drew Brees in the 2nd. Doesnt mean they didnt like Brees, it means they didnt like him in the 1st with LdT available.



That said, maybe the Giants dont like him for #37 (doesnt sound like they do) but it isnt as simple as, "they like him or they dont like him."



And yet, people with contacts and inside knowledge have said that they don't like him. In comment 14373325 Capt. Don said:And yet, people with contacts and inside knowledge have said that they don't like him.

Quote: about Rosen if our people with info keep telling them they didnt like him last year nor do they like him this year?



If you dont like a player, then thats that. We know our organization makes mistakes evaluating and drafting QBs. We think they are making a HUGE mistake and we are concerned it is for a non football reason. We see a huge opportunity where a franchise QB is available below value and he would cost almost nothing against the cap. I believe my eyes and Cosell when I evaluate Rosen. In comment 14373224 dep026 said:We know our organization makes mistakes evaluating and drafting QBs. We think they are making a HUGE mistake and we are concerned it is for a non football reason. We see a huge opportunity where a franchise QB is available below value and he would cost almost nothing against the cap. I believe my eyes and Cosell when I evaluate Rosen.

Quote:



And yet, people with contacts and inside knowledge have said that they don't like him.



They have not said that they flat out dont like him. They have said they have concerns and he wasnt the #1 Qb on their board last year. Other people with contacts have said that the Giants have inquired about him and are open to trading for him at the right price.



If they flat out took him off their board then they wouldnt bother inquiring, would they?



I doubt we get him bc someone else will offer more, not because it is as simple as "they dont like him, no way, no how - he is off our radar completely."



In comment 14373329 Bill L said:They have not said that they flat out dont like him. They have said they have concerns and he wasnt the #1 Qb on their board last year. Other people with contacts have said that the Giants have inquired about him and are open to trading for him at the right price.If they flat out took him off their board then they wouldnt bother inquiring, would they?I doubt we get him bc someone else will offer more, not because it is as simple as "they dont like him, no way, no how - he is off our radar completely."

Rosen has to be looked at as an option if nothing else Rjanyg : 4/5/2019 12:20 pm : link It is no secret that the Giants know they need to address the QB of the future at some point, wither this year or next.



So it makes total sense that when doing their research they at the very least have looked at Rosen, watching film and putting a value on acquiring him, no different than the other QB's available in the draft. Put him on the board knowing what the cost will be.



Lets day the Giants like Lock better than Rosen but won't select Lock with the 6th pick but may be willing to move up to 9 with Buffalo to jump Denver. That will cost them at least a 3rd round pick, which means using 2 picks to get their QB.



If Rosen is on par with Lock for NYG than if it is just pick 37 to get a QB then it makes sense to use a lower singular pick.



It comes down to value. We won't know the cost of the players in the draft until the draft starts to unfold.



This is what I think is preventing any deal from happening right now.

Quote: about Rosen if our people with info keep telling them they didnt like him last year nor do they like him this year?



If you dont like a player, then thats that.



I guess they are hoping the inside guys are wrong. Never know, they could end up pulling the trigger. Based on JonC and others comments I've never even gotten in the mindset he's a possibility. In comment 14373224 dep026 said:I guess they are hoping the inside guys are wrong. Never know, they could end up pulling the trigger. Based on JonC and others comments I've never even gotten in the mindset he's a possibility.

I'm starting to think that everyone is going to sit tight bradshaw44 : 4/5/2019 12:25 pm : link this year until after pick 10 is made. If Lock, Jones and/or even Haskins drop passed that point I think that's when trades start flying.

Bradshaw Torrag : 4/5/2019 12:26 pm : link I think the Jets are getting out of there. They have their QB and have holes all over the roster. They need to recoup some picks.

RE: I'm starting to think that everyone is going to sit tight JonC : 4/5/2019 12:28 pm : link

Quote: this year until after pick 10 is made. If Lock, Jones and/or even Haskins drop passed that point I think that's when trades start flying.



Yup. In comment 14373366 bradshaw44 said:Yup.

Should he cone here, Big Blue '56 : 4/5/2019 12:32 pm : link How do you guys think he fares under the huge glare of the media capital of the world? Personally, I always believed (still do) that Roethslisberger would have imploded here.

the first time he gave a snrky or sulky answer... Torrag : 4/5/2019 12:34 pm : link ...or didn't universally endorse Shurmur when asked a question the media would eviscerate him.



I don't think he'd do well here. Never did.

Quote: In comment 14373097 tyrik13 said:





Quote:





That the Cards may draft Murray and still keep Rosen as well kind of like the redskins when they drafted RG3 and Cousins







Translation, trade offers aren't good enough.



That’s what I picked up from that as well In comment 14373107 JonC said:That’s what I picked up from that as well

important to define "Not wanting" Rosen bc4life : 4/5/2019 12:51 pm : link No way they think he is a franchise QB?



Took BPA in the draft confident in the belief that their QB has a few years left?



Or some other definition of "not wanting".



I don't see how anyone can be arguing that he is bust could be a bust at this point.

dep026 bc4life : 4/5/2019 12:53 pm : link whatever the opinions in Rosen prior to draft last year - they now have a year's worth of film to inform their opinion.

Quote: How do you guys think he fares under the huge glare of the media capital of the world? Personally, I always believed (still do) that Roethslisberger would have imploded here.



Decades ago the NY media was a difference with other cities. That hasn't been the case for quite a long time now. Big Ben would absolutely not have imploded in NY. It's not like Pittsburgh doesn't have media or that stories don't get picked up nationally. In comment 14373381 Big Blue '56 said:Decades ago the NY media was a difference with other cities. That hasn't been the case for quite a long time now. Big Ben would absolutely not have imploded in NY. It's not like Pittsburgh doesn't have media or that stories don't get picked up nationally.

Quote: is defense at 6, use 17, a 4th, and 2020 2nd to trade up for Lock, then BPA at 37, 95, etc.



Just don't give away 37 and 95. Those will be good picks this year with how deep the draft is



Too many holes to give away picks for Lock In comment 14373176 ryanmkeane said:Too many holes to give away picks for Lock

Quote: ...the moment they turn in the card for Murray theu lose a considerable part of their negotiating position. At that point they literally must trade him. That's not where any GM wants to be in discussions for compensation.



So expect the deal to get done before the Draft. Probably in the week leading up to it.



They really don’t have to trade him. As I stated above they’re contemplating on keeping him, similar to Redskins with Cousins and RG3 or Eagles with Foles and Wentz. In comment 14373294 Torrag said:They really don’t have to trade him. As I stated above they’re contemplating on keeping him, similar to Redskins with Cousins and RG3 or Eagles with Foles and Wentz.

he hasn't been a whiner so far bc4life : 4/5/2019 1:15 pm : link except for his one draft day comment - was drafted much lower than people he and many thought he would be. and was placed in horrific situation, not given realistic chance to succeed - and now many are arguing that he should be dumped for Murray.



And he didn't bitch at all last year despite being thrown to the wolves - here are some stats to consider.



rushing game worst in nfl only 83 yards/game. That's barely 2 quarters worth of a decent running attack



2018 - 495 pass plays = 31 pass plays/game



Rosen was sacked 52 times & Hit 109 times = 161



161/495 = approximately 33%



This means that he was hit or sacked about every 3rd passing play and that is not counting hurries. I'd like to hear how you can objectively determine whether a rookie QB in that situation is a bust.

Quote: except for his one draft day comment - was drafted much lower than people he and many thought he would be. and was placed in horrific situation, not given realistic chance to succeed - and now many are arguing that he should be dumped for Murray.



And he didn't bitch at all last year despite being thrown to the wolves - here are some stats to consider.



rushing game worst in nfl only 83 yards/game. That's barely 2 quarters worth of a decent running attack



2018 - 495 pass plays = 31 pass plays/game



Rosen was sacked 52 times & Hit 109 times = 161



161/495 = approximately 33%



This means that he was hit or sacked about every 3rd passing play and that is not counting hurries. I'd like to hear how you can objectively determine whether a rookie QB in that situation is a bust.



Rosen was in a bad situation last year without a doubt. People who think he would be a bad addition to this roster compared to the QB's available in the draft do not really understand what is important with regards to the QB position. The fact that NYG drafted Barkley has more to do with how much they loved Barkley as opposed to what they thought about Rosen. In comment 14373485 bc4life said:Rosen was in a bad situation last year without a doubt. People who think he would be a bad addition to this roster compared to the QB's available in the draft do not really understand what is important with regards to the QB position. The fact that NYG drafted Barkley has more to do with how much they loved Barkley as opposed to what they thought about Rosen.

I think Rosen would be the 2nd best QB in this draft Section331 : 4/5/2019 1:53 pm : link behind Murray. I like Haskins, but Rosen is more polished and can already make all of the throws. To me, getting him for a 2nd rounder is a no-brainer. He could be a low-cost, long-term solution to our QB quandry.



It is all moot if DG and others don't like him, but if he goes to Washington and thrives, we will live to regret it.

[quote] behind Murray. I like Haskins, but Rosen is more polished and can already make all of the throws. To me, getting him for a 2nd rounder is a no-brainer. He could be a low-cost, long-term solution to our QB quandry.



It's the 'Long-term" thing that you mentioned that concerns me about Rosen. I don't see him having a long career. With his past concussion issues and the wealthy background (does not need to provide for his family) I can't see him lasting for 10 years if he gets a head injury or two early in his career.



If you get him for a 3rd fine. A 1st - no way. A 2nd - wouldn't love it.

In comment 14373563 Section331 said:[quote] behind Murray. I like Haskins, but Rosen is more polished and can already make all of the throws. To me, getting him for a 2nd rounder is a no-brainer. He could be a low-cost, long-term solution to our QB quandry.It's the 'Long-term" thing that you mentioned that concerns me about Rosen. I don't see him having a long career. With his past concussion issues and the wealthy background (does not need to provide for his family) I can't see him lasting for 10 years if he gets a head injury or two early in his career.If you get him for a 3rd fine. A 1st - no way. A 2nd - wouldn't love it.

Quote: Have you heard anything about the Giants possibly trading up from 17 if Locks falls to 11 or 12?





I would hope that if they like Lock that much, they would just pick him at 6 and retain the 17th pick and probably the 2nd that it would cost them to move up. In comment 14373677 Jay on the Island said:I would hope that if they like Lock that much, they would just pick him at 6 and retain the 17th pick and probably the 2nd that it would cost them to move up.

Quote: In comment 14373677 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





Have you heard anything about the Giants possibly trading up from 17 if Locks falls to 11 or 12?









I would hope that if they like Lock that much, they would just pick him at 6 and retain the 17th pick and probably the 2nd that it would cost them to move up.



As I said before, if the have a strong conviction about Lock, they have to take him at 6 or risk losing him altogether In comment 14373691 BlueVinnie said:As I said before, if the have a strong conviction about Lock, they have to take him at 6 or risk losing him altogether

Quote: whatever the opinions in Rosen prior to draft last year - they now have a year's worth of film to inform their opinion. It's good film. I know you are one the people that believes(rightly so) it is a team game and QB play is predicated on having time. in the worst situation a QB was in 2018, as a rookie there is a lot of promise in his. His mechanics are artwork. He throws as pretty as a ball as Aikman. In this offense, he would be amazing. His skillset is a perfect match.



Consider that he had those circumstances and he said nothing negative, about anyone. Made absolutely ZERO excuses. Larry Fitzgerald endorsed him and not one Arizona teammate had anything negative to say about him. The Cardinals hired a coach with no NFL experience that LOVES Murray. They have been openly gaga over Murray and have done nothing to say Rosen is their guy. Rosen has said nothing AT ALL.



To sum up.



Drafted into an awful situation

Handled it with class.

Made no excuses.

Took a beating and kept playing.

No political comments AT ALL at AZ.

AZ openly looking at another QB after he had no chance last year.

Handling the 2019 draft speculation like a pro.





In comment 14373439 bc4life said:It's good film. I know you are one the people that believes(rightly so) it is a team game and QB play is predicated on having time. in the worst situation a QB was in 2018, as a rookie there is a lot of promise in his. His mechanics are artwork. He throws as pretty as a ball as Aikman. In this offense, he would be amazing. His skillset is a perfect match.Consider that he had those circumstances and he said nothing negative, about anyone. Made absolutely ZERO excuses. Larry Fitzgerald endorsed him and not one Arizona teammate had anything negative to say about him. The Cardinals hired a coach with no NFL experience that LOVES Murray. They have been openly gaga over Murray and have done nothing to say Rosen is their guy. Rosen has said nothing AT ALL.To sum up.Drafted into an awful situationHandled it with class.Made no excuses.Took a beating and kept playing.No political comments AT ALL at AZ.AZ openly looking at another QB after he had no chance last year.Handling the 2019 draft speculation like a pro.

While its completely understandable the Giants FO didn't like Jimmy Googs : 4/5/2019 3:15 pm : link what they saw in Rosen last year and even now a year later.



Just like it is understandable that they may not get things right when evaluating QBs...

Quote: Have you heard anything about the Giants possibly trading up from 17 if Locks falls to 11 or 12?



No. In comment 14373677 Jay on the Island said:No.

Trades are a tough one JonC : 4/5/2019 3:35 pm : link We didn't hear about the interest in Landon Collins, and boom, I got the text right before the second round began that the Giants were moving up to get him.

The scenario cited in the OP is a canard. BlueLou'sBack : 4/5/2019 5:34 pm : link Just because the Giants pass on any QB in round one doesn't mean the drafting of a franchise QB isn't still on the board.



What if Lock, Jones and Grier all are still available? How about 2/3 of those noted, which I think is likely?



It's uncommon, but very good QBs sometimes slip into the 2nd round. If Shurmur really doesn't value top tier arm strength then Jones and Grier can be seen as potential franchise QBS.

Stidham also, possibly. BlueLou'sBack : 4/5/2019 5:51 pm : link Those 3 - Jones, Grier and Stidham are - widely viewed as more capable prospects than Lauletta was last year, until his senior Bowl week at least.

If the Cads new HC had not gushed all over Murray, Ivan15 : 4/5/2019 10:08 pm : link The prevailing question would be “do you think they will trade the pick?”



If Shurmur had said “I really love Haskins”, would we all be convinced that he will be the Giants pick?



No, because DG makes the pick, so don’t assume it doesn’t work the same way with 90% of the teams.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Here's the problem with the Rosen scenario Mike in Prescott : 4/5/2019 10:50 pm : link Jon, I don't know if you have covered this before, but where was Mayfield on the board for the Gmen (if you know)? Presumption being that the Browns took Barkley #1.





In comment 14372974 JonC said: Quote: Darnold wasn't even top 5 on their board, so it was an unlikely scenario. [/quote]

Not likely but Marty866b : 4/5/2019 11:36 pm : link No team is willing to give up higher then a 3 for Rosen. JonC,do you think the Giants might consider trading a 3 this year and a conditional pick next year for Rosen? You would have to think the reward is greater then the risk in this scenario,no?

The bottom line is it's... bw in dc : 4/6/2019 12:51 am : link really quite stupid not to trade for Rosen, whether you like him or not. And this assumes our second rounder as the offer...



It's actually a win-win-win. You get a young QB. You get a QB with NFL experience.



And you get a QB in only the second year of his rookie deal, which would be dirt cheap after the swap and the Cards have to absorb the signing bonus. So if Rosen doesn't work out, the exposure is minimal and it's on to the next QB opportunity.



The more I think about it, the more it's clear that over half the league should be in on this...

Quote: really quite stupid not to trade for Rosen, whether you like him or not. And this assumes our second rounder as the offer...



It's actually a win-win-win. You get a young QB. You get a QB with NFL experience.



And you get a QB in only the second year of his rookie deal, which would be dirt cheap after the swap and the Cards have to absorb the signing bonus. So if Rosen doesn't work out, the exposure is minimal and it's on to the next QB opportunity.



The more I think about it, the more it's clear that over half the league should be in on this...



That's what I've been saying. If the Giants trade for him there is nothing stopping them from also drafting Fromm/Herbert/Tua.



It really is time to rethink how quarterbacks should be drafted. For example I think Cleveland maybe should have drafted both Mayfield and Rosen/Allen. In comment 14374221 bw in dc said:That's what I've been saying. If the Giants trade for him there is nothing stopping them from also drafting Fromm/Herbert/Tua.It really is time to rethink how quarterbacks should be drafted. For example I think Cleveland maybe should have drafted both Mayfield and Rosen/Allen.

Quote: really quite stupid not to trade for Rosen, whether you like him or not. And this assumes our second rounder as the offer...



It's actually a win-win-win. You get a young QB. You get a QB with NFL experience.



And you get a QB in only the second year of his rookie deal, which would be dirt cheap after the swap and the Cards have to absorb the signing bonus. So if Rosen doesn't work out, the exposure is minimal and it's on to the next QB opportunity.







Agreed. And there is a contingent on here that has been saying the same... In comment 14374221 bw in dc said:Agreed. And there is a contingent on here that has been saying the same...

Again, Big Blue '56 : 4/6/2019 6:43 am : link what exactly are the Cards holding out for, if at all? If there are as many interested parties as speculated upon, is it possible, only our 17 would get it done? That’s assuming we want him in the first place.

Bruce - Diver_Down : 4/6/2019 6:55 am : link If our #17 was being offered and Keim turned it down, then he is still on the sauce. Washington isn't going to give up the #15 and no other team will match our #17.



I'm not opposed to the idea of our 2nd round pick. But if the Giants were particular on Rosen and offered our #17, then I would expect Arizona to have to give up their 2nd to even out the trade.

Quote: If our #17 was being offered and Keim turned it down, then he is still on the sauce. Washington isn't going to give up the #15 and no other team will match our #17.



I'm not opposed to the idea of our 2nd round pick. But if the Giants were particular on Rosen and offered our #17, then I would expect Arizona to have to give up their 2nd to even out the trade.



Makes sense In comment 14374243 Diver_Down said:Makes sense

Quote: what exactly are the Cards holding out for, if at all? If there are as many interested parties as speculated upon, is it possible, only our 17 would get it done? That’s assuming we want him in the first place.



maybe they are holding out because they have no intent of moving Rosen... In comment 14374242 Big Blue '56 said:maybe they are holding out because they have no intent of moving Rosen...

The Cards are holding out UberAlias : 4/6/2019 12:45 pm : link because they have not received the offer their looking for. At this point the pre-draft market has spoken. So unless rumors start to swirl and a team targeting a QB gets spooked that their guy isn't going to be there, most likely this will go down as a draft day trade. You see, right now teams in the market for QBs have options. But depending on how the drat plays out they could easily see those options evaporate. If Rosen was plan B for a teams hoping to see QB X or Y fall to them, the market for Rosen might heat up for teams who miss their guy.



Cards might see, say 5 teams interested in Rosen, none of who match their offer, but they may survey the landscape and see only 3-4 round 1 graded prospects, whoever misses out might become desperate when they miss out on their guy. That's the gamble the Cards seem to be willing to play.

The Price for Rosen might increase UberAlias : 4/6/2019 12:47 pm : link As the supply of QB options decreases as the draft unfolds.

RE: The Price for Rosen might increase BlueLou'sBack : 4/6/2019 2:20 pm : link

Quote: As the supply of QB options decreases as the draft unfolds.



Or decrease, as the pool of potential QB purchasers lessens by settling on the selection other QB rookies. In comment 14374458 UberAlias said:Or decrease, as the pool of potential QB purchasers lessens by settling on the selection other QB rookies.

I get the Giants FO.... damdevs : 4/6/2019 4:16 pm : link Not wanting Rosen, but what I don’t get is that its pretty much universal that when you add Rosen to this group of QBs that’s he’s would be the top choice.

So with this kind of thinking by the Giants FO, I don’t see them taking a QB until maybe later in the draft if one slips, like Grier in the 4th round. Why would they take Lock or Jones at 17 or even Jones at 37 when there’s a good possibility you could have Rosen at 37? Just doesn’t make sense....

So I’m thinking that DL/Edge with the 6th pick. DL/OL/WR/LB with the 17th and 37th picks.

Personally I would love to have Murray, but I think we ride with Eli in 19-20 and go after a QB in next years draft. Which I’m ok with...just hope DG crushes this draft and fills a lot of the holes we have.

