What Giants draft pick PO'd you the most? O Butter Giants 2019 : 4/6/2019 5:23 pm Eli Apple for me

Close second is Jarrod Bunch

Eric from BBI : 4/6/2019 5:28 pm : Not PO'ed, but VERY confused since I couldn't find him in most of my draft guides... Thomas Lewis.

MadPlaid : 4/6/2019 5:37 pm : For me, it was Luke Petitgout. I had never heard of him, and I was expecting them to select a more known commodity for the OL. He did turn out to be a pretty good LT. Not a superstar, but good enough. Although, he did love his false starts.

short lease : 4/6/2019 5:37 pm : That is hard because our memory is already polluted by hindsight ... Derek Brown .... should a TE ever be drafted in the first round?



I always hope for the best but, I remember scratching my head a little on that one.



GeorgeAdams33 : 4/6/2019 5:40 pm : Pugh pissed me off. Hated the pick.



Choosing Eric Moore in 88' with WR-Michael Irvin, LB-Ken Harvey, TE Keith Jackson, and even Hall of Fame G-Randall McDaniel still on the board pissed me off big time.

MadPlaid : 4/6/2019 5:42 pm : IMO, the hate for Jarrod Bunch is misplaced. He was the last pick in the first round, and his career was cut short due to injury. In the few games he was able to play, I thought he did pretty well. It made sense at the time for the Giants to pick him. It just didn't work out as hoped.

Quote: I had never heard of him, and I was expecting them to select a more known commodity for the OL. He did turn out to be a pretty good LT. Not a superstar, but good enough. Although, he did love his false starts.



Mike in NY : 4/6/2019 5:42 pm : That was the first for me. I thought for sure we were running up for Shelton or Aaron Gibson. Luke ended up being the best of the three.

GeorgeAdams33 : 4/6/2019 5:42 pm :

Quote: Derek Brown .... should a TE ever be drafted in the first round?



I always hope for the best but, I remember scratching my head a little on that one.



GeorgeAdams33 : 4/6/2019 5:42 pm : Brown was projected as the 7th pick in the draft by Ourlad's in their early projections in 92' ... So much changed for him when LT roughed him up in practice. It was probably at Parcell's request to toughen the kid up, but it had the opposite effect. The kid was ruined after that.

Flowers without a doubt MM_in_NYC : 4/6/2019 5:44 pm : link Apples was a disappointing pick but he had talent. Flowers was a bum and it was obvious. No one is that devoid of talent without being un-coachable. Ruined the whole fucking draft night.



Otherwise second round picks provided most disappointment.



Clint Sintim was a horrid pick. William Moore and Philip Loadholt were sitting there for us.



Rueben Randle pissed me off. It was clear Muhammed Sanu was the better receiver. We're still paying for this.



Then of course was Marvin Austin. Stephen Paea was drafted next and while he has flamed out due to injuries he was what should have been an obviously better choice. But it was Rodney Hudson who went three picks later that would've made a major difference in our trajectory these past few years. Passing on him was a key step in the Reese regime neglecting our offensive lines.

MadPlaid : 4/6/2019 5:46 pm :

Mike in NY : 4/6/2019 5:46 pm : Yeah, exactly. I thought they were going get one of those guys, then in the long run Petitgout was the best of the lot. Go figure. But at the time, I spent the rest of that Saturday repeating over and over again, Petitgout?! Petitgout?! Petitgout?!?

I loved the Bunch pick GeorgeAdams33 : 4/6/2019 5:47 pm : link It was the only time I ever got their first rounder correct up until Saquon, which isn't saying much.



With the O-line we drafted in 88' & 89' plus the stable of running backs we had I was ecstatic to draft Bunch in 91' and then Brown & Pierce at TE in 92'. I thought that we'd be unstoppable..... Then the wheels came off of everything George Young had built.

Dave Brown. LauderdaleMatty : 4/6/2019 5:51 pm : link Forced a pick on a QB. Lesson that needs to be learned over and over. Forcing a QB pick sets a franchise back years

Eric from BBI : 4/6/2019 5:59 pm : Re: Derek Brown. If I recall correctly, he was widely considered a "can't miss" pick. And many Giants fans had visions of Mark Bavaro 2.0 when he was drafted.

Eric from BBI : 4/6/2019 6:05 pm : That was part of it, but Derek Brown was one of those guys who was supposedly "can't miss" as a legit 2-way tight end.

I also wasn't happy kelsto811 : 4/6/2019 6:06 pm : link About William Joseph

The Pugh selection DonnieD89 : 4/6/2019 6:07 pm : link was quite the déjà vu moment of the Luke Petitgout selection for me. I remember when they selected Pugh. My buddy and I both looked at each other with the expression of WTF.

Never disliked a pick joeinpa : 4/6/2019 6:10 pm : link It remember wondering about Ron Dayne

some good ones mentioned but SHO'NUFF : 4/6/2019 6:15 pm : link Clint Sintim irked me the most because, to this day, I feel like that was TC doing a solid for an old buddy.

not bad, but wtf picks were Sinorice Moss and Jerell Jernigan. SHO'NUFF : 4/6/2019 6:18 pm : link Moss never had the production in college, but quick and small receivers were the thing back then. Jernigan came from a small school, but I thought the potential was there.

bc4life : 4/6/2019 6:20 pm : at the time it happened - Eli. Was okay with Rivers and thought they gave up way too much.

meant to say "not mad" SHO'NUFF : 4/6/2019 6:20 pm : link they were most certainly bad picks.

SHO'NUFF : 4/6/2019 6:21 pm : I was pissed at Rivers. I wanted Big Ben, if we had to go QB. Sean Taylor was my preferred pick.

Wisconsin RB RAIN : 4/6/2019 6:36 pm : link Ron Dayne.



Hated that pick.

Pugh (I wanted Tyler Eifert) Chris684 : 4/6/2019 6:37 pm : link And Prince (I wanted Mark Ingram)

Davis Webb dep026 : 4/6/2019 6:39 pm : link He sucked in college. Too methodical. I know it was a 3rdeound pick but I knew it would be another 3rd round failure.

Entire 2012 NFL draft WillVAB : 4/6/2019 6:44 pm : link Dumpster fire start to finish and really set the franchise up for losing the next 7 years.

Aaron Ross rasbutant : 4/6/2019 6:46 pm : link I was screaming to trade the pick with Quinn still in the board. They picked Ross and I was bummed. And then the cowboys made the trade I wanted them to make right after. I just about lost my mind.

Ereck Flowers. GoDeep13 : 4/6/2019 6:48 pm : link While Eli Apple was an obvious reach, Flowers was just a plain bad prospect. I didn’t like him at all throughout the entire draft process and hated the pick when it was made.

Not even close Giantimistic : 4/6/2019 6:48 pm : link Cedric Jones. Couldn’t even convince myself to get excited. I did not see eye to eye with the Giants and their one eye selection.

Was at the 1998 Hazlet Giant's Fan : 4/6/2019 6:51 pm : link draft. I got interviewed on the way out I forget by who, are you happy about Shaun Williams no I said I wanted Allen Faneca one I actually got right.

IIT : 4/6/2019 6:52 pm : Definitely Apple among recent picks. But Dayne is way up there as well.

Ron Dayne mavric : 4/6/2019 6:54 pm : link Set the team back years

Ron dayne Bleedblue10 : 4/6/2019 6:55 pm : link I think everyone but the Giants knew Shaun Alexander was better

Pugh X : 4/6/2019 6:57 pm : link really pissed me off



Have a few all made by Reese and Ross: TMS : 4/6/2019 6:57 pm : link Clint Sintim, #45 -2009; David Wilson 2012 #32, Ruben Randel 2012 #63; Marvin Austin #52 2011; Adrien Robinson #1272012; Jay bromley #74 2014; Eric Flowers #9 2015, Think these are among the biggest losers in the Reese era.

I was wild BlueManCrew : 4/6/2019 6:57 pm : link Three years in a row. Flowers, Apple, Engram. Thought the first two were huge reaches and there were better prospects still on the board when we took Engram.

William Joseph bluepepper : 4/6/2019 7:01 pm : link The draft was supposed to real deep in DL but still he was like the 9th or 10th DL off the board and I figured there can't be THAT many good DL in a draft. Funny thing is that not only was Joseph a bust but so were several of the DL's taken ahead of him like Jerome McDougle.

I don’t know if I get pissed off from mattyblue : 4/6/2019 7:08 pm : link a draft pick. Pugh and Apples were both disappointing. Lauletta was I think the closest I ever got to annoyed that I remember.

mfsd : 4/6/2019 7:09 pm :

Quote: I think everyone but the Giants knew Shaun Alexander was better



mfsd : 4/6/2019 7:09 pm : Another vote for Dayne

Easy Eli Apple Jay on the Island : 4/6/2019 7:11 pm : link I wasn't a fan of the David Wilson or Justin Pugh picks either. I thought Pugh was a big reach as most mock drafts had him going in the 2nd or 3rd round. It stings looking back knowing the Giants could have had Deandre Hopkins with that pick. Then they would have likely taken Aaron Donald over Beckham the following year.

I think even the Giants knew Shaun Alexander bluepepper : 4/6/2019 7:15 pm : link was better than Ron Dayne but they had Tiki Barber and wanted a guy who'd carry the ball a ton and complement Tiki. Change of pace...yada, yada.

Instantly thought the Jay Bromnley TMS : 4/6/2019 7:16 pm : link pick was a huge reach by Reese in 2014. nobody had him anywhere near the third round and he proved them right for the next four years. Clint Sintim was another phony who conned Reese and Ross into drafting him. Think Reese and Ross were partying at these schools and the biggest tough guy bull shit artists conned them into getting drafted. Hope it never happens again.

I said Apple kelsto811 : 4/6/2019 7:17 pm : link But I actually meant to say Aaron Ross. Still hated the Apple pick but I really wasn't expecting Ross. I remember being at the Giants stadium draft party that year and being bummed out. I wanted Posluszny or Beason bad, but would have been happy with Nelson too.

David Wilson was a 2nd-team All-Pro. 81_Great_Dane : 4/6/2019 7:18 pm : link You can look it up.



He was young and still on the upswing when injuries cut his career short.



There's a difference between a true bust (like Erek Flowers or William Joseph) and a guy whose career is ended by injuries (like Jarrod Bunch or David Wilson).



Remember, though, every team makes picks that bust. The draft is a crapshoot, always, for everyone.

Mark Bavaro Milton : 4/6/2019 7:22 pm : link The Giants already had Zeke Mowatt...and Herschel Walker was available at the time of the pick.



When the Cowboys took Walker a few picks later I was, let's just say, disappointed. Ever since then I take a wait and see approach knowing the Giants are in a much better position to evaluate the prospects than am I.

Rocky Thompson Steve in ATL : 4/6/2019 7:29 pm : link when I got older I switched to drinking the Giants cool-aid on the pick until the player fails. It is no fun to hate the pick from the beginning.



Ron Dayne and David Wilson Jimmy Googs : 4/6/2019 7:31 pm : link they were not touched by the hand of god...

A bunch of them have annoyed me Red Dog : 4/6/2019 7:32 pm : link including a lot of the mid and later round QBs in the last decade or so (Lauletta, Davis Webb, Nassib, Rhett Bomar., Andre Woodson) and I've had some really big reservations about guys like David Wilson, Clint Sintim, Travis Beckum, and such.



I was really disappointed when they took Ron Dayne, but was already resigned to the choice when they made it becasue it had been obvious for a while that he was the choice.



And I was really pissed when they took Philip Rivers without knowing what was going on. Fortunately that didn't last long.



But if I have to pinpoint one guy, it was Safety Darian Thompson. He can't tackle for shit, and that was apparent before he was drafted. Wasting a 3rd round pick on a Safety that can't tackle is high malfeasance for any draft guy or any General Manager. A Safety has to be an excellent tackler or he is a major liability to a team.

actually I should have said Phil Simms bluepepper : 4/6/2019 7:34 pm : link At least at the very moment I heard about it. What the hell was going on? They had supposedly brought in a good football man to straighten this org out and they're picking some unknown from Podunk U? Same old Giants! Next day's papers were pretty positive about the pick though and I quickly changed my attitude.

Aaron Ross PhilSimms15 : 4/6/2019 7:40 pm : link Was like 25 years old when they drafted him.

BlueLou'sBack : 4/6/2019 7:54 pm :

Quote: .



That whole 2011 draft pissed me off. The Giants were in desperate need on the OL by then, and the rumors were they were really hot for Nate Solder, who in fact I didn't like all that much. Once Tyron Smith, the OT I really wanted went off the board at 9 to the Cowboys, I wanted the Giants to switch gears and trade up, whatever it took to get to 10 or 11 even, and get JJ Watt. I was all over Watt as an easy top 3 prospect, that all the rumors had him going about 10th, and I thought he'd be a steal at that slot.



We took Amukamara, who hasn't been a total bust in his career, but couldn't stay on the field as a Giant. And of course was dogshit compared with Watt, who turned out even better than I projected, and one of the best players trench players of that draft by far, along with Tyron Smith and Von Miller.



In the second round I wanted Paea over Austin. Neither panned out, but Austin was worse and anyway I would have given up that 2nd to move up for Watt.



In the 3rd, I thought OL Clint Boling out of UGA would be a really solid pick and Reese drafted a WTF choice in scared little no hands midget WR Jerrell Jernigan onto a team that already had Hakeem Nick's, Victor Cruz, and Mario Manningham. A real WTF moment for a team that needed OL or other trench players first and foremost.



Boling turned into a decent 5+ year starting OG for the Bengals, and Jernigan wasn't worth a roll of TP.



In the 4th, we took James Brewer, who not only was a terrible pick for a wasted opportunity that year but burned opportunity costs going forward by occupying a roster spot for his entire rookie contract in the misguided belief he'd eventually blossom. Ugghh. In comment 14374788 Daniel in Kentucky said:That whole 2011 draft pissed me off. The Giants were in desperate need on the OL by then, and the rumors were they were really hot for Nate Solder, who in fact I didn't like all that much. Once Tyron Smith, the OT I really wanted went off the board at 9 to the Cowboys, I wanted the Giants to switch gears and trade up, whatever it took to get to 10 or 11 even, and get JJ Watt. I was all over Watt as an easy top 3 prospect, that all the rumors had him going about 10th, and I thought he'd be a steal at that slot.We took Amukamara, who hasn't been a total bust in his career, but couldn't stay on the field as a Giant. And of course was dogshit compared with Watt, who turned out even better than I projected, and one of the best players trench players of that draft by far, along with Tyron Smith and Von Miller.In the second round I wanted Paea over Austin. Neither panned out, but Austin was worse and anyway I would have given up that 2nd to move up for Watt.In the 3rd, I thought OL Clint Boling out of UGA would be a really solid pick and Reese drafted a WTF choice in scared little no hands midget WR Jerrell Jernigan onto a team that already had Hakeem Nick's, Victor Cruz, and Mario Manningham. A real WTF moment for a team that needed OL or other trench players first and foremost.Boling turned into a decent 5+ year starting OG for the Bengals, and Jernigan wasn't worth a roll of TP.In the 4th, we took James Brewer, who not only was a terrible pick for a wasted opportunity that year but burned opportunity costs going forward by occupying a roster spot for his entire rookie contract in the misguided belief he'd eventually blossom. Ugghh.

Cedric Jones noro9 : 4/6/2019 7:55 pm : link Holy shit this still pisses me off

Cedric Jones Phil in LA : 4/6/2019 7:56 pm : link was when I threw the remote and then talked about it here a year or two later.

RE: David Wilson was a 2nd-team All-Pro. WillVAB : 4/6/2019 8:19 pm : link

Quote: You can look it up.



He was young and still on the upswing when injuries cut his career short.



There's a difference between a true bust (like Erek Flowers or William Joseph) and a guy whose career is ended by injuries (like Jarrod Bunch or David Wilson).



Remember, though, every team makes picks that bust. The draft is a crapshoot, always, for everyone.



This is a bullshit misleading post.



David Wilson wasn’t some stud but for the injury. He was a great athlete who happened to be a shitty NFL player.



He was terrible at the requisite skills to be a quality NFL RB. In comment 14374822 81_Great_Dane said:This is a bullshit misleading post.David Wilson wasn’t some stud but for the injury. He was a great athlete who happened to be a shitty NFL player.He was terrible at the requisite skills to be a quality NFL RB.

. crick n NC : 4/6/2019 8:20 pm : link Think about the detriment the giants dealt with in reference to high draft picks and also cap space.



The giants drafted bunch in 91 who succumbed to injuries. Derek Brown came in 92, Dave Brown basically was the 93 first round choice. Thomas lewis in 94, wheatley in 95, and Cedric Jones in 96. Now to be fair the giants did hit on other draft picks, armstead, Strahan, return, Toomer, barber .



But missing those first round picks and having to pay them hurt.

David Wilson only had the confidence of the coaches Jimmy Googs : 4/6/2019 8:23 pm : link when he was returning kickoffs.



Feature back he was not...

Rocky Thompson, 1971 morrison40 : 4/6/2019 8:39 pm : link Next 2 players taken were Jack Youngblood and Jack Tatum

Matt Dodge Ron from Ninerland : 4/6/2019 8:41 pm : link It seemed like a high draft pick to use on a punter. Aside from that his scouting report wasn't that good. It said he had a strong leg but he had a tendency to punt line drives and could not punt directionally. Unlike many of other Resse's bad picks where there was some reason to think the guy was good, it seemed like this was a totally blown pick immediately .

Eli Apple for sure Poktown Pete : 4/6/2019 8:52 pm : link Another example of Reese "I'm the smartest guy in the room" arrogance.

mrvax : 4/6/2019 8:59 pm :

Quote: I wanted Gurly. Yes I know his knee tendanits, but god damnit I hated jag pick



mrvax : 4/6/2019 8:59 pm : Yes. Flowers pissed me off. I don't think anyone had him better than 25th. Pure need and bad value.

In comment 14374700 Eli owns all said:Yes. Flowers pissed me off. I don't think anyone had him better than 25th. Pure need and bad value.

mrvax : 4/6/2019 9:02 pm :

Quote: You can look it up.



He was young and still on the upswing when injuries cut his career short.



There's a difference between a true bust (like Erek Flowers or William Joseph) and a guy whose career is ended by injuries (like Jarrod Bunch or David Wilson).



Remember, though, every team makes picks that bust. The draft is a crapshoot, always, for everyone.



People forget that when Wilson was picked, the beat up Bradshaw was the only RB on the team.

In comment 14374822 81_Great_Dane said:People forget that when Wilson was picked, the beat up Bradshaw was the only RB on the team.

Ross is way up there... bw in dc : 4/6/2019 9:22 pm : link I didn’t like the Petitgout but I was so glad we didn’t draft Katzenmoyer that it really softened that pick...

Actually? Johnny5 : 4/6/2019 9:29 pm : link Not technically a draft pick. When they picked Rivers and it was clear they were trading for Eli, I totally lost my shit. I didn't want him at all. I wanted them to trade down and take Grove and Andrews and bolster the 0-line. Sound familiar?? lol

Cedric Jones JohnB : 4/6/2019 9:31 pm : link The second I heard that, I knew it was a doomed pick. I've never felt that way about any other Giants pick the moment it happened. William Joseph would come in second.

RE: Re: Derek Brown Klaatu : 4/6/2019 10:21 pm : link

Quote: If I recall correctly, he was widely considered a "can't miss" pick. And many Giants fans had visions of Mark Bavaro 2.0 when he was drafted.



Yeah, a little revisionist history going on here. I remember the Brown pick being universally applauded. In comment 14374729 Eric from BBI said:Yeah, a little revisionist history going on here. I remember the Brown pick being universally applauded.

suprised with the Clint Sintim hate. madgiantscow009 : 4/6/2019 10:27 pm : link he had that really nice place in his third year preseason game.

Not even close .... Manny in CA : 12:25 am : link

"Mr. Potential" himself - Shaun Williams. The Giants were hurting and desperate for offensive line help in 1998. LSU's Alen Faneca was right there ready to be taken, and the Giants went for Williams (24th over-all pick) ....



Faneca (picked 28th over-all by the Steelers) went on to be 9X Pro Bowl and 6X ALL PRO.

A whole lot of cherry picking bluepepper : 12:35 am : link going on in this thread. Ray Lewis went 26 and we should have had the foresight to take him at 5? And we should have traded up 8 spots to get JJ Watt? What's next, someone going to tell us they threw their remote when we took Dhani Jones in round 6 instead of Tom Brady?

Up until Barkley .... Manny in CA : 12:41 am : link

I don't think there has been a better pure athlete that has played RB for the Giants than David Wilson.



The Giants either knew (and ignored) or failed to research the fact that he had suffered a severe neck injury at Virginia Tech.



He gutted it out briefly with the Giants, till he just couldn't do it any more ...



When he came to the Giants, I thought hw was going to be the next LeSean "Shady" McCoy.



Eli never won MVP bc4life : 7:52 am : link RE: Super Bowls - there are 53 other players on the team. Dan Marino ever win any Super Bowls? Eli never set any records. In hindsight, I am okay with the pick but to argue that Rivers has not had a very good career and would not have justified his draft status is just crazy wrong. And, I remember the BBI discusion that day - I was not alone in the sentiment that maybe we gave away too much. And, Eli struggled during his early years.

Thomas Lewis for sure... Matt G : 8:02 am : link No one had even heard of him... Luckily we followed up with two very good second round picks in Sparks and Sehorn.

easy Hades07 : 8:22 am : link Ron Dayne. It was clear to any casual observer he would not be more than a mediocre at best NFL RB. Completely reliant on his OL. Could not create, did not run with power, too easily tackled and slow. Why anyone drafted him or thought he'd be a goo 1 or 1a back astounds me.

Off the top of my head cokeduplt : 10:27 am : link Thomas Lewis and Cedric Jones. I wasn’t thrilled with Luke Pettigout or Justin Pugh either. I was super excited about Tyrone Wheatley, just goes to show that no one really knows.

John Markham. Big Blue Blogger : 10:39 am : link In 2001, the Giants took a completely unheralded kicker from Vanderbilt in the fifth round. Markham never kicked in a real game. In the wider scheme of things, it was an inconsequential mistake. But it was a horrible reminder of the bad old days when Wellington Mara used to draft his friends’ sons, or players who used to mow his lawn.



I don’t mind draft gambles that don’t pan out. I can’t stand picks that make no sense on any level.

Sintim Enzo : 10:50 am : link It just never made any sense.

Clint Sintim dune69 : 11:23 am : link I watched him exclusively in the Senior Bowl due to some positive chatter on BBI. He never made a play, did not want to make contact and seemed strangely out of position on many plays. The more I thought about it, he seemed to want to avoid getting injured. I prayed somebody else picked him. There were many busts over the years, but this one I saw coming unlike some of the others.

We've had some terrible 3rd round head scratchers. GeorgeAdams33 : 11:32 am : link DE-Greg Mark, SS-Rodney Young, P-Brad Maynard, WR-Brian Alford, OT-Jeff Hatch, etc...



Most PO'd FanMan : 11:45 am : link 1 Thomas Lewis

2 Cedric Jones

3 Eli Apple

Rivers has had an outstanding bc4life : 11:47 am : link NFL career. I'm not going to waste time trying to convince you otherwise. Believe what you want

Rocky Thompson - no contest GeofromNJ : 12:24 pm : link Drafted in '71 with the 18th overall selection, used primarily as a kickoff returner, he scored three touchdowns in his career and was released before the start of the 1974 season. As morrison40 pointed out, next two players selected were Jack Tatum and Jack Youngblood.



Trivia note: Thompson was a roommate of Duane Thomas at West Texas State.

Didn’t understand the Eli Apple pick at all McNally's_Nuts : 1:00 pm : link It’s almost as if they panicked because they got jumped for Leonard Floyd and Jack Conklin.



I also wanted Andrus Peat over Flowers.

Sinorice Moss Hsilwek92 : 1:12 pm : link What a fucking waste.

Specialist RB Wilson Coach Red Beaulieu : 1:45 pm : link Textbook JAG Pugh, man cover CB Amuakmara for Fewell Tampa 2, project Flowers, wtf Apple.



Man the wheels really fell off once Ross appeared on the science. Utterly shameful ownership and FO for hiring this guy and keeping him around while scapegoating the coaching staff.

So many lately giantsFC : 3:09 pm : link David Wilson

Eli Apple

Evan Engram

All those Adrian Robinson/Athletic safeties types



Are 3 were cringe worthy to me. Even Beckham was bc the team need defense and lineman.



Flowers reach was also bad.



Reese really sucked at drafting for my personal tastes. And it appears he sucked at it in general.

The Very Famous Eldridge Small clatterbuck : 4:48 pm : link followed by the almost famous Rocky Thompson.