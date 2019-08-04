Peter King: Giants not sold on Rosen

|
|Quote:
|But the Giants are an option because coach Pat Shurmur is a play-action devotee and likes his quarterback to throw with timing and rhythm.
|Quote:
|For Rosen is the smartest thing the Giants can do imo. I’m reamsigned to the fact that they won’t do it though. I just hope they don’t pick Jones instead, he is no where near as good as Rosen
|Quote:
|are not going to tell Peter King squat
|Quote:
| this group is not to be trusted with selecting a QB.
Trading for Rosen is such a no-brainer. It's rare that you get such an interesting opportunity with such limited downside.
|Quote:
|to select Lock at 6 because you don't like Rosen like King is suggesting. There isnt a single scout out there that thinks Lock is better than Rosen. How as a Giant fan can you not think Rosen plus the 6th pick would not be better than Lock plus pick 37 (assuming this would be the trade for Rosen).
|Quote:
|are not going to tell Peter King squat
|Quote:
| In comment 14377110 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
are not going to tell Peter King squat
They don't have to tell him squat. As we can see on BBI, the Giants thinking on certain things does become public. Witness jtgiants and JonC.
I think it is safe to assume King may have sources close to the Giants since he was a beat writer years ago and there are clearly people with some knowledge of the inner workings who talk.
|Quote:
|to select Lock at 6 because you don't like Rosen like King is suggesting. There isnt a single scout out there that thinks Lock is better than Rosen. How as a Giant fan can you not think Rosen plus the 6th pick would not be better than Lock plus pick 37 (assuming this would be the trade for Rosen).
|Quote:
| In comment 14377131 bw in dc said:
Quote:
this group is not to be trusted with selecting a QB.
Trading for Rosen is such a no-brainer. It's rare that you get such an interesting opportunity with such limited downside.
It’s very troublesome. I can’t think of 1 good reason not to do it
|Quote:
|
You can't think of one single reason not to trade valuable draft assets for a guy about whom character rumors swirl that was drafted as a franchise QB one year ago and that team already wants to ditch him and went out of its way to hire a coach who openly favors another QB? You really can't think of one reason, huh?
|Quote:
| In comment 14377147 jtdukedfw said:
Quote:
to select Lock at 6 because you don't like Rosen like King is suggesting. There isnt a single scout out there that thinks Lock is better than Rosen. How as a Giant fan can you not think Rosen plus the 6th pick would not be better than Lock plus pick 37 (assuming this would be the trade for Rosen).
Maybe right now Lock is not considered better than Rosen but there's other things that come into play. Who is the better QB if they reach their max potential? What if there's any truth at all to the talk about Rosen's drive, injury concerns, likeability in locker room, etc.
I've wanted Rosen since last April and still would love for him to come here, but if for whatever reason the Giants aren't sold on him to the point that they won't even offer a 2nd, then it is what it is. If they think he's a future franchise QB then they shouldn't be hesitating to offer a 2nd round pick...since that seems to be the case, I'm gonna guess they don't think he can be that guy. I truly hope that the reason isn't because it could create a QB controversy in 2019
|Quote:
| this group is not to be trusted with selecting a QB.
Trading for Rosen is such a no-brainer. It's rare that you get such an interesting opportunity with such limited downside.
|Quote:
| In comment 14377192 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
You can't think of one single reason not to trade valuable draft assets for a guy about whom character rumors swirl that was drafted as a franchise QB one year ago and that team already wants to ditch him and went out of its way to hire a coach who openly favors another QB? You really can't think of one reason, huh?
I can think of reasons. But they’re not good ones.
|Quote:
| In comment 14377151 cokeduplt said:
Quote:
In comment 14377131 bw in dc said:
Quote:
this group is not to be trusted with selecting a QB.
Trading for Rosen is such a no-brainer. It's rare that you get such an interesting opportunity with such limited downside.
It’s very troublesome. I can’t think of 1 good reason not to do it
You can't think of one single reason not to trade valuable draft assets for a guy about whom character rumors swirl that was drafted as a franchise QB one year ago and that team already wants to ditch him and went out of its way to hire a coach who openly favors another QB? You really can't think of one reason, huh?
|Quote:
|
So ditching a player that was drafted as the face of the franchise and the most important position in sports after a single year gives you zero pause? I mean, I know you have your role to play here, but that really does not enter your calculus as to whether or not there is no downside?
|Quote:
| In comment 14377192 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
You can't think of one single reason not to trade valuable draft assets for a guy about whom character rumors swirl that was drafted as a franchise QB one year ago and that team already wants to ditch him and went out of its way to hire a coach who openly favors another QB? You really can't think of one reason, huh?
I can think of reasons. But they’re not good ones.
|Quote:
| In comment 14377157 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 14377110 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
are not going to tell Peter King squat
They don't have to tell him squat. As we can see on BBI, the Giants thinking on certain things does become public. Witness jtgiants and JonC.
I think it is safe to assume King may have sources close to the Giants since he was a beat writer years ago and there are clearly people with some knowledge of the inner workings who talk.
King's source is probably JTGiants posts on BBI.
|Quote:
| In comment 14377131 bw in dc said:
Quote:
this group is not to be trusted with selecting a QB.
Trading for Rosen is such a no-brainer. It's rare that you get such an interesting opportunity with such limited downside.
It’s very troublesome. I can’t think of 1 good reason not to do it
|Quote:
| Strategically, Rosen only really makes sense with Eli out of the picture. They're not going to bring him here to fuel the QB controversy if the season goes sideways.
For the second year in a row, the team's commitment to Eli has eliminated an opportunity to get younger and cheaper at QB.
|Quote:
| Strategically, Rosen only really makes sense with Eli out of the picture. They're not going to bring him here to fuel the QB controversy if the season goes sideways.
For the second year in a row, the team's commitment to Eli has eliminated an opportunity to get younger and cheaper at QB.
|Quote:
|we REALLY knew what the team felt about Rosen a year ago.
|Quote:
| In comment 14377203 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14377192 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
You can't think of one single reason not to trade valuable draft assets for a guy about whom character rumors swirl that was drafted as a franchise QB one year ago and that team already wants to ditch him and went out of its way to hire a coach who openly favors another QB? You really can't think of one reason, huh?
I can think of reasons. But they’re not good ones.
So ditching a player that was drafted as the face of the franchise and the most important position in sports after a single year gives you zero pause? I mean, I know you have your role to play here, but that really does not enter your calculus as to whether or not there is no downside?
|Quote:
| Strategically, Rosen only really makes sense with Eli out of the picture. They're not going to bring him here to fuel the QB controversy if the season goes sideways.
For the second year in a row, the team's commitment to Eli has eliminated an opportunity to get younger and cheaper at QB.
|Quote:
| If AZ is giving up on the guy so quickly why would we want to pay top dollar?
Just dumb.
|Quote:
| One of the biggest perks of getting Rosen is the contract. Starting this season, 3 years at about $2M a year. That is a massive competitive advantage. But why waste a year of that with him on the bench? Not just that, but it risks turning the season into a QB controversy circus. Eli's presence is a huge confounder, which is why I advocated cutting him all offseason. But cutting Eli clearly isn't going to happen, so I'd rather start the clock on the next QB a year from now.
A starting QB on a rookie deal is the biggest competitive advantage you can have under the current CBA. The Giants have eschewed that advantage two years in a row now, which is frustrating...but here we are.
|Quote:
| In comment 14377355 Go Terps said:
Quote:
One of the biggest perks of getting Rosen is the contract. Starting this season, 3 years at about $2M a year. That is a massive competitive advantage. But why waste a year of that with him on the bench? Not just that, but it risks turning the season into a QB controversy circus. Eli's presence is a huge confounder, which is why I advocated cutting him all offseason. But cutting Eli clearly isn't going to happen, so I'd rather start the clock on the next QB a year from now.
A starting QB on a rookie deal is the biggest competitive advantage you can have under the current CBA. The Giants have eschewed that advantage two years in a row now, which is frustrating...but here we are.
i heard there is a qb who is a hs sophomore in pennsylvania that is supposed to be amazing, maybe we should start the qb clock in 2027. There is also a kid in Alabama peewees that looks sharp. I don't mind waiting until 2032.
|Quote:
| Strategically, Rosen only really makes sense with Eli out of the picture. They're not going to bring him here to fuel the QB controversy if the season goes sideways.
For the second year in a row, the team's commitment to Eli has eliminated an opportunity to get younger and cheaper at QB.
|Quote:
|Another bullshit premise. Eli is not on the roster in 2020.
|Quote:
|
Quote:
Another bullshit premise. Eli is not on the roster in 2020.
I'd put the chances of Eli being the starting QB in 2020 at better than 50%.
|Quote:
|to select Lock at 6 because you don't like Rosen like King is suggesting. There isnt a single scout out there that thinks Lock is better than Rosen. How as a Giant fan can you not think Rosen plus the 6th pick would not be better than Lock plus pick 37 (assuming this would be the trade for Rosen).
|Quote:
|
Another bullshit premise. Eli is not on the roster in 2020. It's merely a question of whether you believe what is available as a replacement next season is preferable to just grabbing anything this season.
|Quote:
|are not going to tell Peter King squat
|Quote:
| One of the biggest perks of getting Rosen is the contract. Starting this season, 3 years at about $2M a year. That is a massive competitive advantage. But why waste a year of that with him on the bench? Not just that, but it risks turning the season into a QB controversy circus. Eli's presence is a huge confounder, which is why I advocated cutting him all offseason. But cutting Eli clearly isn't going to happen, so I'd rather start the clock on the next QB a year from now.
A starting QB on a rookie deal is the biggest competitive advantage you can have under the current CBA. The Giants have eschewed that advantage two years in a row now, which is frustrating...but here we are.
|Quote:
| this group is not to be trusted with selecting a QB.
Trading for Rosen is such a no-brainer. It's rare that you get such an interesting opportunity with such limited downside.
|Quote:
| In comment 14377131 bw in dc said:
Quote:
this group is not to be trusted with selecting a QB.
Trading for Rosen is such a no-brainer. It's rare that you get such an interesting opportunity with such limited downside.
I agree.
|Quote:
|we REALLY knew what the team felt about Rosen a year ago.
|Quote:
| In comment 14377147 jtdukedfw said:
Quote:
to select Lock at 6 because you don't like Rosen like King is suggesting. There isnt a single scout out there that thinks Lock is better than Rosen. How as a Giant fan can you not think Rosen plus the 6th pick would not be better than Lock plus pick 37 (assuming this would be the trade for Rosen).
Lock is not a confirmed coach killer franchise QBbeing thrown in the dumpster by his franchise.
|Quote:
| this group is not to be trusted with selecting a QB.
Trading for Rosen is such a no-brainer. It's rare that you get such an interesting opportunity with such limited downside.
|Quote:
| In comment 14377518 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14377131 bw in dc said:
Quote:
this group is not to be trusted with selecting a QB.
Trading for Rosen is such a no-brainer. It's rare that you get such an interesting opportunity with such limited downside.
I agree.
Not me. I really feel that Rosen is fool's gold. He'll either force you to invest resources around him that could be used elsewhere or, especially if he doesn't play next season, cause you to think you have a QB in place and eschew picking someone in 2020 and then when he retires prematurely, you're left high and dry. He's the most dangerous of all of our options.
|Quote:
| In comment 14377131 bw in dc said:
Quote:
this group is not to be trusted with selecting a QB.
Trading for Rosen is such a no-brainer. It's rare that you get such an interesting opportunity with such limited downside.
It’s very troublesome. I can’t think of 1 good reason not to do it
|Quote:
| In comment 14377530 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 14377518 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14377131 bw in dc said:
Quote:
this group is not to be trusted with selecting a QB.
Trading for Rosen is such a no-brainer. It's rare that you get such an interesting opportunity with such limited downside.
I agree.
Not me. I really feel that Rosen is fool's gold. He'll either force you to invest resources around him that could be used elsewhere or, especially if he doesn't play next season, cause you to think you have a QB in place and eschew picking someone in 2020 and then when he retires prematurely, you're left high and dry. He's the most dangerous of all of our options.
So you actually think that a young man who has worked his tail off for 10 or 12 years to become an NFL QB is going to give that up after three or four years? Boy, you really don't understand how professional athletes think. Rosen is a competitor; he is not a quitter.
|Quote:
|With his future hanging in the air — and the Redskins emerging as the front-runner to trade for him — Josh Rosen showed up to work Monday still trying to impress his current bosses.
The quarterback was the first one to enter the building Monday morning as the Cardinals kicked off their offseason conditioning program, according to the NFL Network.
|Quote:
|https://nypost.com/2019/04/08/josh-rosen-makes-cardinals-happy-as-redskins-emerge-in-hunt/
|Quote:
| If AZ is giving up on the guy so quickly why would we want to pay top dollar?
Just dumb.
|Quote:
| In comment 14377368 Giant John said:
Quote:
If AZ is giving up on the guy so quickly why would we want to pay top dollar?
Just dumb.
The whole point about Rosen is you aren't paying top dollar at all. You are getting a guy with clear talent who would be dirt cheap and easily cut. Most advocating for Rosen are doing it on a risk/reward basis rather than a belief he is undoubtedly the next Tom Brady.
|Quote:
| In comment 14377221 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
So ditching a player that was drafted as the face of the franchise and the most important position in sports after a single year gives you zero pause? I mean, I know you have your role to play here, but that really does not enter your calculus as to whether or not there is no downside?
It's the Cardinals. I wouldn't say they have a rich history of great decision making.
Moreover, they have a new coach who obviously wants a more dynamic QB play maker. A player who can keep plays alive. And with that OL, Rosen is not that caliber of player.
Look, I liked Rosen last year, but was very concerned about his medical history. I was very impressed with the way he stood his ground last year and kept popping-up despite being a clay pigeon for most defenses.
The most critical thing here is that this is a cap winner all the way around. If Rosen hits, it's cap xanadu. If not, we cut him and the cap hit is almost negligible.
|Quote:
|there hardly seems to be a vibrant market for Josh Rosen. If he truly is a franchise QB in waiting, there ought to be multiple teams in the first round who are willing to trade for him. And yet... all the rumors are of low 2nd or 3rd round offers. That says that lots of people that get paid to evaluate talent aren't that high on him. And the evaluation has declined since they have been able to watch his NFL tape.
|Quote:
| In comment 14377253 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14377221 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
So ditching a player that was drafted as the face of the franchise and the most important position in sports after a single year gives you zero pause? I mean, I know you have your role to play here, but that really does not enter your calculus as to whether or not there is no downside?
It's the Cardinals. I wouldn't say they have a rich history of great decision making.
Moreover, they have a new coach who obviously wants a more dynamic QB play maker. A player who can keep plays alive. And with that OL, Rosen is not that caliber of player.
Look, I liked Rosen last year, but was very concerned about his medical history. I was very impressed with the way he stood his ground last year and kept popping-up despite being a clay pigeon for most defenses.
The most critical thing here is that this is a cap winner all the way around. If Rosen hits, it's cap xanadu. If not, we cut him and the cap hit is almost negligible.
You have to take it deeper then "They have a new coach who wants more of a dynamic QB". They kept thee GM who both drafted and hired a Coach who doesn't have any real resume full of success as a head coach even at the college level.
So why would the GM who traded picks to move up to get Rosen decide that he would hire a coach who runs a different style. You're basically taking about a 10M cost and 2 high draft picks wasted to get a guy you're dumping a year later because you choose a coach who runs a different style of Offense. That screams "red flag".
|Quote:
| In comment 14377530 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 14377518 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14377131 bw in dc said:
Quote:
this group is not to be trusted with selecting a QB.
Trading for Rosen is such a no-brainer. It's rare that you get such an interesting opportunity with such limited downside.
I agree.
Not me. I really feel that Rosen is fool's gold. He'll either force you to invest resources around him that could be used elsewhere or, especially if he doesn't play next season, cause you to think you have a QB in place and eschew picking someone in 2020 and then when he retires prematurely, you're left high and dry. He's the most dangerous of all of our options.
So you actually think that a young man who has worked his tail off for 10 or 12 years to become an NFL QB is going to give that up after three or four years? Boy, you really don't understand how professional athletes think. Rosen is a competitor; he is not a quitter.
|Quote:
| In comment 14377253 bw in dc said:
You have to take it deeper then "They have a new coach who wants more of a dynamic QB". They kept thee GM who both drafted and hired a Coach who doesn't have any real resume full of success as a head coach even at the college level.
So why would the GM who traded picks to move up to get Rosen decide that he would hire a coach who runs a different style. You're basically taking about a 10M cost and 2 high draft picks wasted to get a guy you're dumping a year later because you choose a coach who runs a different style of Offense. That screams "red flag".
|Quote:
| The 37th pick (early 2nd round), the 142nd pick (early 5th round) and next year's 3rd round pick (likely to be in the 90's, only a couple of slots before the comp pick they get for Collins) that would be a steal.
p.s.-- Maybe add Lauletta to the package as well if there's interest from the Cardinals. His mobility may mesh with what Kingsbury is trying to build around Murray.
|Quote:
| In comment 14377922 Milton said:
Quote:
The 37th pick (early 2nd round), the 142nd pick (early 5th round) and next year's 3rd round pick (likely to be in the 90's, only a couple of slots before the comp pick they get for Collins) that would be a steal.
p.s.-- Maybe add Lauletta to the package as well if there's interest from the Cardinals. His mobility may mesh with what Kingsbury is trying to build around Murray.
The alleged offer from.the Redskins is already better than your proposal. Giants would need to pony up their 2nd round picks this year and next just to match it.
|Quote:
| Strategically, Rosen only really makes sense with Eli out of the picture. They're not going to bring him here to fuel the QB controversy if the season goes sideways.
For the second year in a row, the team's commitment to Eli has eliminated an opportunity to get younger and cheaper at QB.
|Quote:
| In comment 14377310 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Strategically, Rosen only really makes sense with Eli out of the picture. They're not going to bring him here to fuel the QB controversy if the season goes sideways.
For the second year in a row, the team's commitment to Eli has eliminated an opportunity to get younger and cheaper at QB.
Made up narrative.
|Quote:
| In comment 14378059 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 14377310 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Strategically, Rosen only really makes sense with Eli out of the picture. They're not going to bring him here to fuel the QB controversy if the season goes sideways.
For the second year in a row, the team's commitment to Eli has eliminated an opportunity to get younger and cheaper at QB.
Made up narrative.
For the Giants' sake I hope it isn't, because if it is indeed a made up narrative then they just look pretty foolish.
|Quote:
| We are currently paying top dollar for a middle of the road QB, and losing.
We have draft resources to spend on getting good players and they should grab Rosen, who is not only an immediate upgrade but can be had at a discount on his rookie contract. I would even support giving up the #17, though I bet they could put fewer resources into it.
If the Giants don't like Rosen, that is what it is, but trying to avoid a controversy is a truly alarming thing.
|Quote:
| In comment 14378538 DonQuixote said:
Quote:
We are currently paying top dollar for a middle of the road QB, and losing.
We have draft resources to spend on getting good players and they should grab Rosen, who is not only an immediate upgrade but can be had at a discount on his rookie contract. I would even support giving up the #17, though I bet they could put fewer resources into it.
If the Giants don't like Rosen, that is what it is, but trying to avoid a controversy is a truly alarming thing.
Who said that they are trying to avoid controversy? Someone throws that shit out there and people run with it as fact. They have virtually zero idea what the Giants’ mindset is. Yeah, DG gives a flying fuck what people really think.
Oh, good morning DQ
|Quote:
| don’t want a controversy. Someone may have opined this, but I am certain DG and Mara and even Tisch said nothing of the sort to him or anyone else. And I love jt. He’s been my bbi buddy for many years.
So please stop with this CERTAINTY
|Quote:
| In comment 14378615 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
don’t want a controversy. Someone may have opined this, but I am certain DG and Mara and even Tisch said nothing of the sort to him or anyone else. And I love jt. He’s been my bbi buddy for many years.
So please stop with this CERTAINTY
He said Eli was promised the starting job until eliminated and they don't want to deal with a QB controversy while that is going on..
He is the insider you can believe him or not. But its not being presented as opinion, its being presented as an insiders understanding of the ORGs thinking at this point.
|Quote:
| this group is not to be trusted with selecting a QB.
Trading for Rosen is such a no-brainer. It's rare that you get such an interesting opportunity with such limited downside.
|Quote:
| The pieces I've been wanting to sell off have been the reason we've been losers for years. There's a direct tie between cap allocation and win/loss record. It's incredible to me that anyone would doubt that anymore.
Eli at $23M is a miserable allocation of cap space. The Giants haven't shown any interest in alleviating that issue. That's the long and short of it.
|Quote:
| In comment 14377355 Go Terps said:
Quote:
One of the biggest perks of getting Rosen is the contract. Starting this season, 3 years at about $2M a year. That is a massive competitive advantage. But why waste a year of that with him on the bench? Not just that, but it risks turning the season into a QB controversy circus. Eli's presence is a huge confounder, which is why I advocated cutting him all offseason. But cutting Eli clearly isn't going to happen, so I'd rather start the clock on the next QB a year from now.
A starting QB on a rookie deal is the biggest competitive advantage you can have under the current CBA. The Giants have eschewed that advantage two years in a row now, which is frustrating...but here we are.
I hear you, and agree in principle.
But you sort of sidestepped my question. Is it better to have Rosen here for on less season on the field than not at all? Again, you know me, I would have cut Eli last year (hell, after the 2014 season I would have traded him, but that's a different ball of wax). But I am torn between at least having Rosen here versus not.
I have the worst feeling all of this is going to be a moot point anyway. I fully expect some announcement over the summer that Eli has been extended and can has been kicked even further down the road...
|Quote:
|there hardly seems to be a vibrant market for Josh Rosen. If he truly is a franchise QB in waiting, there ought to be multiple teams in the first round who are willing to trade for him. And yet... all the rumors are of low 2nd or 3rd round offers. That says that lots of people that get paid to evaluate talent aren't that high on him. And the evaluation has declined since they have been able to watch his NFL tape.
|Quote:
|
Eli is not keeping his job because of his talent, he keeps his job because of sentiment and loyalty and not because of his play, one more thing that keeps Eli's job is the fact that management has done a very poor job of replacing him..
|Quote:
| don’t want a controversy. Someone may have opined this, but I am certain DG and Mara and even Tisch said nothing of the sort to him or anyone else. And I love jt. He’s been my bbi buddy for many years.
So please stop with this CERTAINTY
|Quote:
| In comment 14378615 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
don’t want a controversy. Someone may have opined this, but I am certain DG and Mara and even Tisch said nothing of the sort to him or anyone else. And I love jt. He’s been my bbi buddy for many years.
So please stop with this CERTAINTY
How do you know with certainty that DG, Mara or Tisch have never said they don't want to deal with a QB controversy by bringing in someone like Rosen?
Frankly, I'd be stunned if something like this wasn't considered. I can't think of a team that enjoys a QB controversy. Can you?
|Quote:
| How do you know with certainty that DG, Mara or Tisch have never said they don't want to deal with a QB controversy by bringing in someone like Rosen?
|Quote:
| In comment 14378881 bw in dc said:
Quote:
How do you know with certainty that DG, Mara or Tisch have never said they don't want to deal with a QB controversy by bringing in someone like Rosen?
If you make a ridiculous claim based on nothing but internet gossip then the burden of proof is on you to back up the stupid claim. It's not on us to prove that it's false.
|Quote:
|
Ian Rapoport
✔
@RapSheet
· Apr 8, 2019
The #AZCardinals offseason conditioning program begins today, and not only is QB Josh Rosen in the building… he was the first guy in the building for new coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Markus Golden
✔
@markusgolden
He was the first in the building as a rookie to! Great Guy and player!
620
12:13 PM - Apr 8, 2019
|Quote:
| In comment 14378909 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14378881 bw in dc said:
Quote:
How do you know with certainty that DG, Mara or Tisch have never said they don't want to deal with a QB controversy by bringing in someone like Rosen?
If you make a ridiculous claim based on nothing but internet gossip then the burden of proof is on you to back up the stupid claim. It's not on us to prove that it's false.
I made a claim based on a source that has been deemed dependable here at BBI.
So if you don't think jt is a reliable source, and he is making ridiculous claims, then perhaps you need to have a conversation with the moderators, not me.
Furthermore, I don't think it actually takes an insider to conclude that the Giants may not want Rosen because it could cause a QB controversy. That's really just plain old common sense.
Finally, I made my comment back to BB'56 because he suggested that using the word "certain" was an issue. Yet, he uses the word to make a point about what he thinks the front office is thinking. Seemed a bit ironical to me...
|Quote:
|Why is it difficult to believe that they may not want (or at least at the price required) Rosen simply based on Rosen?
|Quote:
|
Why is it difficult to believe that they may not want (or at least at the price required) Rosen simply based on Rosen?
|Quote:
| based on their hesitation towards a QB with a known concussion history and has questions about his love of the game?
|Quote:
| based on their hesitation towards a QB with a known concussion history and has questions about his love of the game?
|Quote:
| when they drafted SB #2 overall.
This off-season is DG trying to service two agendas, 1)rebuild the team and 2)Compete for the playoffs.
As I said before he's going to fail because he can't do both at the same time. Just hope that Abrams, his successor, has been paying attention and learns something.
|Quote:
|say something to the effect that Kevin Abrams was being groomed for the GM spot?
|Quote:
|Early career
Abrams began his career working as an intern for Ohio University football program, the Buffalo Bills, the Washington Redskins, and the London Monarchs.[1]
NFL
Abrams began his career in the NFL working for the NFL Management Council as a salary cap analyst analyzing NFL player contracts. In July 1999, following his work with the NFL Management Council, Abrams was hired by the New York Giants as a salary cap analyst, a newly created position by the team. In 2002 Abrams was promoted to Assistant General Manager working under GM Ernie Accorsi.[2] During the 2017 NFL season, Abrams worked as the Interim General Manager due to the firing of his boss, GM Jerry Reese.[3] Abrams was interviewed for the Giants GM position, however, he was beat out by former Carolina Panthers General Manager and former longtime Giants employee, Dave Gettleman.[4][5]
|Quote:
| In comment 14379545 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
say something to the effect that Kevin Abrams was being groomed for the GM spot?
It's been repeatedly reported that Abrams is being groomed as next GM. They are taking him scouting trips, etc.
If you know anything about how Mara does business you'll understand that it's far more likely than not that Abrams will be the next GM. The fact that they are grooming a glorified accountant to become the next GM should tell you everything you need to know about the direction of this franchise.
|Quote:
|
It's been repeatedly reported that Abrams is being groomed as next GM. They are taking him scouting trips, etc.
If you know anything about how Mara does business you'll understand that it's far more likely than not that Abrams will be the next GM. The fact that they are grooming a glorified accountant to become the next GM should tell you everything you need to know about the direction of this franchise.