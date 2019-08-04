Predict the Biggest Bust In This Draft Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4/8/2019 3:16 pm For me it is Brian Burns. I do not understand the attraction. What I see when I watch game film is a guy who lacks strength, does not pursue the play with any effort, has limited pass rush moves.



Who do you see as the biggest potential bust in the upcoming draft?

. Pep22 : 4/8/2019 3:24 pm : link QB: Daniel Jones

RB: Dexter Williams

TE: Noah Fant

OL: Greg Little

DL/Edge: I agree re: Burns. Also Clelin Farrell.

DL/Interior: Jerry Tillery

Metcalf RobCarpenter : 4/8/2019 3:34 pm : link Someone will fall in love with his combine performance but he's had foot and neck injuries in two of his three years at Miss.

RE: Gary or DK Metcalf sjnyfan : 4/8/2019 3:35 pm : link

I think.. FatMan in Charlotte : 4/8/2019 3:36 pm : link Metcalf is going to fall until the late first round.



But I agree he has bust written all over his artificially engorged muscles.

Not alone with this apparently Biteymax22 : 4/8/2019 3:38 pm : link But D.K. Metcalf. Someone will ignore the fact he can't catch, run routes or stay on the field because he runs 4.33 and is build like Arnold S.



I've said it before, he's like picking a number on a roulette wheel. The odds are you're going to lose, but if you hit, you'll hit big.

Clelin Ferrell Capt. Don : 4/8/2019 3:38 pm : link Edge rushers from Clemson havent been translating to the NFL. Might be a coincidence but he doesnt seem to have the burst you want off the edge.

Greedy Williams and Will greer tyrik13 : 4/8/2019 3:40 pm : link Both will be bust. Greedy has Eli Apple written all over him, and will Greer is significantly overhyped

Daniel Jones AdamBrag : 4/8/2019 3:43 pm : link DK Metcalf

Jawaan Taylor

I really think jvm52106 : 4/8/2019 3:44 pm : link Murray will be a major bust. I just do not see him making it in the NFL, at least not for more than a few seasons as the beatings and defenses adjust to him.



DK Metcalf and Jerry Tillery could also flame out.

Kyler Murray BlueLou'sBack : 4/8/2019 3:47 pm : link At some point he's gonna get racked up by a blitzing OLB with a clean shot at him that he didn't see coming.



And it's going to rock him about the choice he made to commit to football.



When every player you play against is suddenly as good as the BEST guys you faced in college, the size difference will come into play.

Call me crazy... bw in dc : 4/8/2019 3:53 pm : link but Alabama DLs never seem to pop big in the NFL.



Not saying he'll be the "biggest bust", but I could see QWilliams not be the second coming of whichever great DL comp you use...



Count me in the Metcalf camp.

I think it could be David B. : 4/8/2019 3:57 pm : link Haskins. He scares the heck out of me. Or any of the QBs actually. Murray could end up being Doug Flutie -- but which one? NFL Doug Flutie, or CFL Doug Flutie? Jones could be Alex Smith, or not. Lock could be like Stafford or like Cutler.



None of that sounds like best-case scenarios for 1st round QBs.

Gary, Metcalf, Greedy Williams Mike in NY : 4/8/2019 3:59 pm : link That being said, if any are drafted where they should be drafted and have reasonable expectations they may not seem like a bust.

Rashan Gary Giantz_comeback : 4/8/2019 3:59 pm : link

Daniel Jones

Greg Little

DK Metcalf

NKeal Harry



Burns won't be a bust allstarjim : 4/8/2019 3:59 pm : link He's quick and fast. Explosion off the line, and he can bend well. If he goes to the right scheme he'll be a great weapon as a pass rusher.



I think Gary has the potential to be a huge bust, but I think he's someone you want to take a chance on. If I have to go on record as to who is going to be the biggest bust, I'm taking Montez Sweat.



Besdies Murray Bill L : 4/8/2019 4:00 pm : link I would be leery of Sweat. I know that he's not all combine, but he's a lot combine. However, for me, it's mostly the heart thing.

Dwayne Haskins allstarjim : 4/8/2019 4:01 pm : link Has huge bust potential as well. He's going to have a big curve ahead of him when he realizes the teammates he has around him aren't playing at a huge athletic advantage against the defensive players on the other side.

Wilkins GeorgeAdams33 : 4/8/2019 4:03 pm : link He will be too busy trying to play "grab ass"

White/Gary/Greedy Zeke's Alibi : 4/8/2019 4:07 pm : link All the people clamoring for White crack me up. We already have an athletic playmaking lb on the roster with questionable instincts and his name is Alec Ogletree.

If Gary plays the run like he did at UM dep026 : 4/8/2019 4:12 pm : link No way he busts. At worse he’s a 6-7 sack guy who plays the run.



I am going with Montez Sweat.

Considering he's expected to go #1 overall Anakim : 4/8/2019 4:26 pm : link I think Kyler Murray will be the biggest bust

Just throw all trhe QB's in the Bust Bucket Rafflee : 4/8/2019 4:26 pm : link You're likely to be right......but that's too easy. It's impossible to see a QB. You're just going on Hope.





I think Jones will be picked too low to be considered a bust widmerseyebrow : 4/8/2019 4:29 pm : link Could be totally wrong, but I would not be surprised if he's picked in rounds 2-4 and declared a "first round value" because of all the talk before the draft.



Gary and Metcalf are good candidates.

Question Nine-Tails : 4/8/2019 4:44 pm : link If Nick Bosa has a career like chris long

all of the QB's GeneInCal : 4/8/2019 5:23 pm : link they all suck.

Gary Thegratefulhead : 4/8/2019 5:26 pm : link Combine measurables are going to put him in the top 10. I think NFL offensive lineman are going to completely nullify his game.

My 2 cents and best guess mavric : 4/8/2019 6:06 pm : link Dwayne Haskins

Drew Lock

D.K. Metcalf

Think TMS : 4/8/2019 6:15 pm : link Rosen will be that guy. But he already busted last year did he not.? Just pulling your chain Fan Club. Lighten up.

I'm going to be unpopular but... KSIXI : 4/8/2019 6:32 pm : link Devin White.



The question is "biggest bust." I think while White's ceiling is absurdly high, his floor is significantly low. He has awful tackling technique and his instincts are suspect.



His athleticism will ensure that he'll always be on a 53 man roster and likely will be a decent starter but it would be a huge disappointment if he's not a Pro Bowler given the hype and possibility of being picked in the top 10.

Haskins montanagiant : 4/8/2019 6:35 pm : link Gary

Sweat (I know a physical freak but if he goes high and that heart problem becomes a bigger issue that's a bust)

How late can emcca005 : 4/8/2019 8:51 pm : link busts happen? If you take a running back in the 3rd round and he never develops into more than a 3rd down back is that a bust? Is Davis Webb a bust? I always think of it as first round guys that don't pan out. To me that screams at least 2 of the QBs and DK Metcalf.

Changed mind Thegratefulhead : 4/8/2019 9:01 pm : link From Gary to Murray. Murray will likely go to the worst situation in football. Lots of pressure.

Daniel Jones crooza172 : 4/8/2019 9:33 pm : link After we draft him at 17.

DK Metcalf Torrag : 4/8/2019 11:06 pm : link He'll be hurt and frankly isn't that good to begin with.

Kyler Murray! That guy is the next BobIII or Gino Smith! SterlingArcher : 4/9/2019 10:27 am : link .