Sheperd Extension - 4 yrs/$41M

Interesting kash94 : 4/10/2019 4:58 pm : link pretty surprised with this after the Tate signing. We'll see what the gtd is but feels like an appropriate deal.

Hmmmm Saos1n : 4/10/2019 4:58 pm : link He traded next off season? Lmao!

pretty surprised with this after the Tate signing. We'll see what the gtd is but feels like an appropriate deal.



I dont see it that way....Tate and Shephard is very similar to Welker/Edelman or Edelman Amendola. Slot or not,both guys get open and are fun when they get the ball.



This must be Joey's good news.

That's a very good deal. mittenedman : 4/10/2019 5:01 pm : link Nice value and a good team fit with Barkley and a run-centered offense.

cornering the short WR market... mphbullet36 : 4/10/2019 5:02 pm : link lol...but in all seriousness he's a good solid player and a good blocking WR so solid signing. it's just that Eli has never been able to throw to short WR's...so more reason to move on from Eli sooner rather than later.

Shep is a very good blocker BigBlueHens : 4/10/2019 5:02 pm : link Fair deal for both him and the team, IMO.

though jt seemed to hint that Sterling was going to get traded. Something changed?



No. We had to sign him first before trading him. Haha

Excellent AcidTest : 4/10/2019 5:05 pm : link deal for Shepard and the Giants.

Good News ZogZerg : 4/10/2019 5:06 pm : link Good signing!



He does a lot.

Strange move jeff57 : 4/10/2019 5:06 pm : link Have to see how much is guaranteed

Have to see how much is guaranteed



$21M GTD

Freeing up space to BigBlueDownTheShore : 4/10/2019 5:07 pm : link Sign Rimmers?

Quote: In comment 14381198 kash94 said:





Quote:





pretty surprised with this after the Tate signing. We'll see what the gtd is but feels like an appropriate deal.







I dont see it that way....Tate and Shephard is very similar to Welker/Edelman or Edelman Amendola. Slot or not,both guys get open and are fun when they get the ball.



This must be Joey's good news.



Great downfield blocker for Saquon. Got open in some key spots underneath. Does yeoman work. Good slot reciever. Can occasionally get open downfield. Generally very high character kid who got influenced by OBJ at times.



Though I doubt he is traded, this contract does potentially increase his trade value as he is now locked up for 4 years at a pretty good market price.



Great downfield blocker for Saquon. Got open in some key spots underneath. Does yeoman work. Good slot reciever. Can occasionally get open downfield. Generally very high character kid who got influenced by OBJ at times.

Though I doubt he is traded, this contract does potentially increase his trade value as he is now locked up for 4 years at a pretty good market price.

Engram,Tate,Shep, and Barkley is not a bad group of Wideouts. Has the look of a nice collection where the sum is greater than the parts.

Not a bad deal crackerjack465 : 4/10/2019 5:07 pm : link Less than Tyrell Williams, but a little more than Adam Humphries and Jamison Crowder got.



That is probably right around where he falls, skill wise, with some additional upside.

... christian : 4/10/2019 5:08 pm : link This is a great move. If the Golden Tates of the world are getting 22M guaranteed as a market barometer -- I love this.

That's a good deal, and he's going to be an important leader Anando : 4/10/2019 5:09 pm : link for this young team

Not a huge shep fan... dep026 : 4/10/2019 5:09 pm : link Pretty good deal tho.

Solid deal Nine-Tails : 4/10/2019 5:10 pm : link Even though I really see him as inconsistent. Some games hell go out and make tough catches and get over a 100 yards, while other days hes invisible and dropping balls. But he is a great blocker and tough.

RE: Not a bad deal Nine-Tails : 4/10/2019 5:10 pm : link

Quote: Less than Tyrell Williams, but a little more than Adam Humphries and Jamison Crowder got.



That is probably right around where he falls, skill wise, with some additional upside.



He is better than Crowder and Humphries

though jt seemed to hint that Sterling was going to get traded. Something changed?



Perhaps he spoke to Coach or DG and stated his desire to be a NYG long term. Believe it or not, the Giants do listen to guys they think are sincere and come to work everyday.

Wow, that's awesome, didn't think they'd pay him j_rud : 4/10/2019 5:11 pm : link Think he's underrated by many here and as others have said, his blocking s exceptional

Nice to see the team not discarding another 2nd draft choice. yatqb : 4/10/2019 5:11 pm : link We lost a bunch of good players because Reese had a revolving door...let a 2nd round-drafted DT go, draft another in the second, let him go, rinse and repeat.

I ave no idea about cap implications Chris684 : 4/10/2019 5:11 pm : link But could this be a precursor to a trade THIS offseason?





though jt seemed to hint that Sterling was going to get traded. Something changed?



I don't think jt actually specified that Sterling was going to be traded. At the time, there was speculation that Shep could be traded to the Pats. Jt had said that a trade could still happen and that some players should rent not buy. Shep was the logical target as he was entering the last year of his contract and Tate made him redundant. I have speculated that Engram could be traded as he is the only one left that has value. Engram is a good receiver. But he is strictly one dimensional as he can't block despite the effort. For a run-first offense, Engram doesn't serve that priority.

Like It MojoEd : 4/10/2019 5:13 pm : link Good player, fair price given the $$ receivers are getting there days. Don’t need more holes to fill.

... christian : 4/10/2019 5:17 pm : link Also -- if you look at his target rate and project it goes up without Beckham -- over 16 games he's easily over 1K yards.



It's been a while since the Giants didn't have "the guy" at WR. I'd say it's been since 2009 -- that year Steve Smith in his third year went for 1200 yards as Manning's slot security blanket.

I'm sort of agnostic on the contract... bw in dc : 4/10/2019 5:18 pm : link I think what's evolving is Shurmur is going to the McDaniels' offense in New England last year. An abundance of underneath routes that compliments a steady diet of running.



So Eli will play the role of Brady. But I don't think this type of offense is his strength at all. I trust him less and less to make the right read.



But you still need a deep threat to keep the defense honest. Which makes me fear the idea they strongly consider Metcalf at #17. And boy will that be a remote thrower...

interesting move - they must believe he's going to be better Eric on Li : 4/10/2019 5:22 pm : link going forward. Obviously he's got more prime left because he's younger, but he is not on the same level as Tate who got a very similar amount of money. Since signing Tate I have wondered if Shurmur sees the 2 of them as interchangeable pieces like Thelen/Diggs. I guess this answers that...

That's Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/10/2019 5:23 pm : : 4/10/2019 5:23 pm : link a lot of money for a WR who can't stretch the field at all.

Quote: In comment 14381209 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





though jt seemed to hint that Sterling was going to get traded. Something changed?







I don't think jt actually specified that Sterling was going to be traded. At the time, there was speculation that Shep could be traded to the Pats. Jt had said that a trade could still happen and that some players should rent not buy. Shep was the logical target as he was entering the last year of his contract and Tate made him redundant. I have speculated that Engram could be traded as he is the only one left that has value. Engram is a good receiver. But he is strictly one dimensional as he can't block despite the effort. For a run-first offense, Engram doesn't serve that priority.



Run-first offense doesn't mean run-only. Once you start building your offense around one thing, you become easy to defend. A balanced offense serves the run game, just like the run game allows for a pass attack. Just adding Tate doesn't make up for the fact that they lost a lot of ability to threaten teams with the pass. Instead of trading an impactful playmaker on a cheap deal, it would be wiser to just make use of his strengths. In comment 14381244 Diver_Down said:Run-first offense doesn't mean run-only. Once you start building your offense around one thing, you become easy to defend. A balanced offense serves the run game, just like the run game allows for a pass attack. Just adding Tate doesn't make up for the fact that they lost a lot of ability to threaten teams with the pass. Instead of trading an impactful playmaker on a cheap deal, it would be wiser to just make use of his strengths.

a lot of money for a WR who can't stretch the field at all.



At all is an overstatement. He's not Randy Moss but he's also not Derek Hagan. He's had 4-5 50 yard plays the past couple years. And he's mostly been worked underneath. They must think he's got some untapped upside as his targets will likely increase this year.

I don't see it Essex : 4/10/2019 5:26 pm : link at 10 million a year. Never been a huge fan of his game, but it is what it is.

It seems like a fair deal. The numbers may be slightly high for his Ira : 4/10/2019 5:26 pm : link production, but his intangibles make up for that. We could use another wideout. The guy I'd like to see is Boykin.

Quote: I think what's evolving is Shurmur is going to the McDaniels' offense in New England last year. An abundance of underneath routes that compliments a steady diet of running.



So Eli will play the role of Brady. But I don't think this type of offense is his strength at all. I trust him less and less to make the right read.



But you still need a deep threat to keep the defense honest. Which makes me fear the idea they strongly consider Metcalf at #17. And boy will that be a remote thrower...



Over the years Giants have stressed route running pretty high on the list. That puts AJ Brown likely at the top. Butler is underrated there. Parris is a bit of an unknown.

21M guaranteed? arniefez : 4/10/2019 5:27 pm : link over how many years? This is a 21 million $ contract. Why do people keep reporting this NFL BS?

a lot of money for a WR who can't stretch the field at all.



It's actually the 20th largest average money for a receiver. Pretty middle of the road.

a lot of money for a WR who can't stretch the field at all.



This is my question. When we signed Tate it seemed to me Shepard would either be traded or possibly shifted outside where he can be involved in deeper passing routes. It will be interesting.

I'm pretty surprised by this Mike from Ohio : 4/10/2019 5:32 pm : link Not only because signing Tate seemed to make him redundant, but because he seemed close with Beckham and I assumed that may have marked him as a guy they could let go.



He has talent, and as many have pointed out his downfield blocking is excellent. Don't hate it and don't love it.

I like Shepard gidiefor : Mod : 4/10/2019 5:34 pm : : 4/10/2019 5:34 pm : link I think is is a very tuff player and still has up-side



he also doesn't drop a lot of balls

Let’s be real King Quis : 4/10/2019 5:36 pm : link here. I get it most here recently have trashed O’dell going out the door and now what to fondly speak on Sterling Shepard like this is anything more than a middling move. He is a receiver who while having a good game here or there has not reached the expectations he had coming out of OU. In fact he was looking like a replaceable part before Obj was traded.



He has had health concerns every year and now we just gave him a contract before it was necessary. Yeah, great he blocks well.... you don’t pay wide outs to block well. DG continues to make moves that make you scratch your head. Maybe you guys can put some pointers towards this move that makes it look better than it does but for me this doesn’t move the needle at all.

a lot of money for a WR who can't stretch the field at all.



Deep threat coming in the draft perhaps.

This is about market value, fellas.



I'd agree this is his current market value if he were a FA, but that's why I think it would seem to indicate the Giants think his arrow is pointed up. Or else they could have waited. It's basically the same deal Humphries and Tyrell Johnson took and less than what Jamison Crowder and Cole Beasley took. Tate too but he's obviously older.



All are comparable, except for the fact that the Giants chose to sign Shepard a year out, which they would only do if they felt they were getting some level of discount.



I'd agree this is his current market value if he were a FA, but that's why I think it would seem to indicate the Giants think his arrow is pointed up. Or else they could have waited. It's basically the same deal Humphries and Tyrell Johnson took and less than what Jamison Crowder and Cole Beasley took. Tate too but he's obviously older.

All are comparable, except for the fact that the Giants chose to sign Shepard a year out, which they would only do if they felt they were getting some level of discount.

In Adam Thielen's 4th year he took a leap from 69 receptions/900 yards to 91 receptions/1200 yards. I wonder if Shurmur sees something similar possible with Shepard in an offense that spreads the football around more.

wr coach Tolbert bc4life : 4/10/2019 5:38 pm : link when asked about wr corps made it clear Shep was his fave - all about football. "Football playin Jesse"



on a side note - someone mentioned Shep helping Barkley downfield - all the wrs are "willing blockers'. Remember Odell taking on two seperate DBs on one run.



This is a really good move for the Giants and Shep. Maybe he would've gotten more $ if he tested FA market, maybe he would have caught the Steve Smithinjur jinx.



I would go projecting how many yards he'll have just yet. If everything goess right - they fix RT spot, which improves running game, making play action work better. and they will probably spread ball aournd more.



Another rb in the draft would be great too. would love to get Barkley's stable mate.

Wow big surprise rasbutant : 4/10/2019 5:39 pm : link I thought he would get much more than this on the open market. This is good for the Giants. Very good!

As a market comparison, another slot guy Ten Ton Hammer : 4/10/2019 5:41 pm : link who signed this year, Quincy Enunwa, resigned with the Jets for 9.0M a year.



Shepard's been a better, healthier, more significantly more productive player, signed for 1.25m more per year.



Another player, Jamison Crowder, you would also consider a lesser player than shepard, signed for 9.5m





people who aren't "huge" Shep bc4life : 4/10/2019 5:42 pm : link fans may be expecting him to fill Odell's shoes. Odell was a rare talent, so, that ain't even gonna close to happening. Still can have great production.



Wondering if not having the "obvious "1st read" does that help all the wrs and Eli out.

a lot of money for a WR who can't stretch the field at all.



It's not a bad deal at all. He's a real solid player, and he showed some ability to get behind DBs late last year. But yes, generally he is going to excel as a slot guy. And that makes the Tate signing extremely questionable now. I don't care what type of offense you plan on running.

will be his second year bc4life : 4/10/2019 5:43 pm : link in the system too.

20m/yr for your top 2 vet WRs AcesUp : 4/10/2019 5:43 pm : link is pretty cheap and reasonable. I imagine any WR they look at in the draft will be an X while Latimer holds down the fort there.

Nice value and a good team fit with Barkley and a run-centered offense.

Truth. Shepard was a vicious blocker on SB runs this year.

Well, Blue The Dog : 4/10/2019 5:43 pm : link They need to stock up on guys who run routes within 15 yards of the line of scrimmage for when they draft Daniel Jones

RE: Let’s be real Ten Ton Hammer : 4/10/2019 5:44 pm : link

Quote: here. I get it most here recently have trashed O’dell going out the door and now what to fondly speak on Sterling Shepard like this is anything more than a middling move. He is a receiver who while having a good game here or there has not reached the expectations he had coming out of OU. In fact he was looking like a replaceable part before Obj was traded.



He has had health concerns every year and now we just gave him a contract before it was necessary. Yeah, great he blocks well.... you don’t pay wide outs to block well. DG continues to make moves that make you scratch your head. Maybe you guys can put some pointers towards this move that makes it look better than it does but for me this doesn’t move the needle at all.



I don't know what expectations you may be referring to. He was never sold as a #1 receiver. His ceiling was always as a slot/possession/receiver.

a lot of money for a WR who can't stretch the field at all.



Eric, what you say makes no sense, as oppose to the money that would be needed if he could stretch the field? This seems like market value.

Quote: In comment 14381277 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





This is about market value, fellas.







I'd agree this is his current market value if he were a FA, but that's why I think it would seem to indicate the Giants think his arrow is pointed up. Or else they could have waited. It's basically the same deal Humphries and Tyrell Johnson took and less than what Jamison Crowder and Cole Beasley took. Tate too but he's obviously older.



All are comparable, except for the fact that the Giants chose to sign Shepard a year out, which they would only do if they felt they were getting some level of discount.



In Adam Thielen's 4th year he took a leap from 69 receptions/900 yards to 91 receptions/1200 yards. I wonder if Shurmur sees something similar possible with Shepard in an offense that spreads the football around more.



Right, if you assume his role is going to grow a bit now and that his arrow is still pointing up (it should be... he's coming off his best year), he'd only be more expensive next year.



The market certainly isn't going to drop in the interim.



Right, if you assume his role is going to grow a bit now and that his arrow is still pointing up (it should be... he's coming off his best year), he'd only be more expensive next year.

The market certainly isn't going to drop in the interim.

It's basically mild cost control and depending on how they structured it, could provide additional flexibility.

Quote: here. I get it most here recently have trashed O’dell going out the door and now what to fondly speak on Sterling Shepard like this is anything more than a middling move. He is a receiver who while having a good game here or there has not reached the expectations he had coming out of OU. In fact he was looking like a replaceable part before Obj was traded.



He has had health concerns every year and now we just gave him a contract before it was necessary. Yeah, great he blocks well.... you don’t pay wide outs to block well. DG continues to make moves that make you scratch your head. Maybe you guys can put some pointers towards this move that makes it look better than it does but for me this doesn’t move the needle at all.



He's started 16 games 2/3 years he's been here. He had mathematically the same target to catch percentage Beckham did last year.



If Shepard is targeted one more time per game at his 2018 catch percentage and YPC he projects to 1017 yards.



He's started 16 games 2/3 years he's been here. He had mathematically the same target to catch percentage Beckham did last year.

If Shepard is targeted one more time per game at his 2018 catch percentage and YPC he projects to 1017 yards.

This is about project value based on reasonable growth.

Even though I really see him as inconsistent. Some games hell go out and make tough catches and get over a 100 yards, while other days hes invisible and dropping balls. But he is a great blocker and tough.



That was my point... He is better (and worth more) than Crowder and Humphries, and that is what he got.

a lot of money for a WR who can't stretch the field at all.



That's my feeling as well. Just a really limited receiver now locked into a starting role. An inexpensive contract for a guy who limits your potential through the air isn't a good trade off.

Quote:

Right, if you assume his role is going to grow a bit now and that his arrow is still pointing up (it should be... he's coming off his best year), he'd only be more expensive next year.



The market certainly isn't going to drop in the interim.



It's basically mild cost control and depending on how they structured it, could provide additional flexibility.



Yup. Also starts the clock on guaranteed money (and roster inflexibility) earlier. 1 year less risky on the back end. And probably sends some good vibes through the lockerroom. I'm not the biggest Shep fan, I actually like Crowder a little bit more, but it's a fair deal and i'm curious to see what happens in a bigger role and out of Odell's shadow. I trust Shurmur's ability to run an effective offense so if he thinks Shepard can be part of it I can have faith in that.

not Russell stickied above. LOL



Ha ha, that was the first thing I thought when I saw the thread title having read the RUSSELL thread earlier! Initial thought was --OMG this will be THE meltdown of all time if true!!!!!!!!

Happy darren in pdx : 4/10/2019 5:52 pm : link to see this, seems likable and works hard. He flashes the ability they were talking up when he was drafted, team must think his arrow is still pointing up and will get more opportunities with OBJ gone. Hopefully it is, both him and Engram improved as the year went on. Another solid receiving threat in the draft would be nice.

... Toth029 : 4/10/2019 5:52 pm : link At least he's not getting paid like Jarvis Landry.

Quote: In comment 14381292 King Quis said:





Quote:





here. I get it most here recently have trashed O’dell going out the door and now what to fondly speak on Sterling Shepard like this is anything more than a middling move. He is a receiver who while having a good game here or there has not reached the expectations he had coming out of OU. In fact he was looking like a replaceable part before Obj was traded.



He has had health concerns every year and now we just gave him a contract before it was necessary. Yeah, great he blocks well.... you don’t pay wide outs to block well. DG continues to make moves that make you scratch your head. Maybe you guys can put some pointers towards this move that makes it look better than it does but for me this doesn’t move the needle at all.







I don't know what expectations you may be referring to. He was never sold as a #1 receiver. His ceiling was always as a slot/possession/receiver.



Agree TTH. This is what I expected of him. I believe they got very good value for him. It's a good signing. I guess if DG won a super bowl, some of these posters will still continue to hate him just, because he proved them wrong.

I love this move adamg : 4/10/2019 5:57 pm : link Shep is one of my favorites of recent Giants.

Wonder what the dead cap hit will be Default : 4/10/2019 5:58 pm : link when he is eventually traded.

RE: OK this is STERLING Jim Bur(n)t : 4/10/2019 5:59 pm : link

not Russell stickied above. LOL



Jay, I almost shit my pants over the same thing lol

Quote: In comment 14381264 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





a lot of money for a WR who can't stretch the field at all.







That's my feeling as well. Just a really limited receiver now locked into a starting role. An inexpensive contract for a guy who limits your potential through the air isn't a good trade off.



WTF - He's always been a starter. He has intangibles, and if we become a contender again, his blocking for Saquon, and being able to move the chains, will play a pivotal role.

Quote: In comment 14381209 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





though jt seemed to hint that Sterling was going to get traded. Something changed?







No. We had to sign him first before trading him. Haha



Really? I thought that any reason to trade Sterling was his value vs. cost. IMO, he's a decent, young WR and likely worth that contract. It seems to me that trading a solid, young WR would be foolish unless they had a replacement/upgrade at a bargain price.



If they do end up trading him, it will likely be because of a perceived connection to a so-called bad influence.

Really? I thought that any reason to trade Sterling was his value vs. cost. IMO, he's a decent, young WR and likely worth that contract. It seems to me that trading a solid, young WR would be foolish unless they had a replacement/upgrade at a bargain price.

If they do end up trading him, it will likely be because of a perceived connection to a so-called bad influence.

BigBlueJ Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/10/2019 6:08 pm : : 4/10/2019 6:08 pm : link We're talking about a guy who has never had a 900-yard season. I personally think Shepard has been a disappointment. I expected more out of him in 2017 and 2018. I hope he becomes a more productive player.

per Duggan Steve in Greenwich : 4/10/2019 6:17 pm : link its a 4 yr 41 mil extension on top of the 1 yr 1.2 mil he had left on his deal, so gotta see how the numbers work out but its essentially 5 yr 42.3 mil contract w/ 21 mil guaranteed

Next Gen Stats Go Terps : 4/10/2019 6:18 pm : link Not an enormous sample size. What stands out, if anything, is that he was catching the ball deeper down the field in Shurmur's offense than he was in McAdoo's. I think this is where his future could be.



Average Targeted Air Yards

'16: 9.3

'17: 8.8

'18: 10.4



Catch %

'16: 61.9%

'17: 70.24%

'18: 61.68%



YAC v. xYAC

'16: -.6

'17: +1.7

'18: +.4

its a 4 yr 41 mil extension on top of the 1 yr 1.2 mil he had left on his deal, so gotta see how the numbers work out but its essentially 5 yr 42.3 mil contract w/ 21 mil guaranteed



Is this true? Or did we rip up the 1 year 1.2 mil and replace it with the 4 year deal? In comment 14381376 Steve in Greenwich said:Is this true? Or did we rip up the 1 year 1.2 mil and replace it with the 4 year deal?

Quote: We're talking about a guy who has never had a 900-yard season. I personally think Shepard has been a disappointment. I expected more out of him in 2017 and 2018. I hope he becomes a more productive player. .



I would probably agree, they could have waited until this year was up, what's the hurry? In comment 14381366 Eric from BBI said:I would probably agree, they could have waited until this year was up, what's the hurry?

... christian : 4/10/2019 6:23 pm : link If there's 21M guaranteed in the contract, that's 19M new dollars (above the ~2M left on his old deal).



He'll still be under 30 going into the last year of the deal.



He had an equally productive season as Tate last year, and averaged 2.5 yards more a catch.



This is a fine deal for a young player.

5x$41m changes the value - especially since they are likely using Eric on Li : 4/10/2019 6:25 pm : link next year for a lot of the guaranteed money when they have an excess of cap room. That's a really strong deal even if he doesn't improve much. If he does improve, even if just from a higher volume of targets, it's a very good deal.

Quote: In comment 14381376 Steve in Greenwich said:





Quote:





its a 4 yr 41 mil extension on top of the 1 yr 1.2 mil he had left on his deal, so gotta see how the numbers work out but its essentially 5 yr 42.3 mil contract w/ 21 mil guaranteed







Is this true? Or did we rip up the 1 year 1.2 mil and replace it with the 4 year deal?



Steve is correct. The final numbers haven't been posted, but you can see his prior contract and the new one In comment 14381381 TommyWiseau said:Steve is correct. The final numbers haven't been posted, but you can see his prior contract and the new one here.

Quote: its a 4 yr 41 mil extension on top of the 1 yr 1.2 mil he had left on his deal, so gotta see how the numbers work out but its essentially 5 yr 42.3 mil contract w/ 21 mil guaranteed



If that's true, this is even better. In comment 14381376 Steve in Greenwich said:If that's true, this is even better.

christian Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/10/2019 6:27 pm : : 4/10/2019 6:27 pm : link Yes, it's an EXTENSION so it is added to the last year of his current contract.

I like Shep, fairly reliable receiver...... Simms11 : 4/10/2019 6:28 pm : link However, he’s dropped some critical passes last few years. He needs to get a little better at concentrating and ensuring he makes the catch first. I do think he’s a nice guy to have in your receiving corps.

Great deal UConn4523 : 4/10/2019 6:28 pm : link very interested to see how they use him without Beckham.

. huygens20 : 4/10/2019 6:29 pm : link I'm not surprised at the resign OR the interest from the patriots.





He is EASILY the best WR blocker we've had since steve smith, and for my money, hes even better

i'm with Eric GiantsFan84 : 4/10/2019 6:30 pm : link i just don't think he is worth this kind of money and is easily replaced. i think this is a bad move by the organization. he is the prime example of a guy you let leave and let someone else overpay

I agree with Eric... redwhiteandbigblue : 4/10/2019 6:38 pm : link Shepard has been somewhat of a disappointment. Gets jammed easily at the LOS and drops Alot of passes. It's all we have but a 4 year extension, really?

Quote: Yes, it's an EXTENSION so it is added to the last year of his current contract.



Five years at an average of 8.5M a year for ages 25-29 for a good not great receiver is hard to complain about.



He won't be the age Tate is right now if he finishes this contract.



A guy like Funchess signed a 10M prove it deal and isn't anywhere the player Shepard is. In comment 14381393 Eric from BBI said:Five years at an average of 8.5M a year for ages 25-29 for a good not great receiver is hard to complain about.He won't be the age Tate is right now if he finishes this contract.A guy like Funchess signed a 10M prove it deal and isn't anywhere the player Shepard is.

Quote: i just don't think he is worth this kind of money and is easily replaced. i think this is a bad move by the organization. he is the prime example of a guy you let leave and let someone else overpay



I'm not saying it was the wrong move. I'm just not sure it was the right move. We'll see.



Sterling Shepard is one of those guys who I thought would be better than he has been. I expected more of him. If he comes on, this is a good deal. In comment 14381400 GiantsFan84 said:I'm not saying it was the wrong move. I'm just not sure it was the right move. We'll see.Sterling Shepard is one of those guys who I thought would be better than he has been. I expected more of him. If he comes on, this is a good deal.

Quote: i just don't think he is worth this kind of money and is easily replaced. i think this is a bad move by the organization. he is the prime example of a guy you let leave and let someone else overpay



just out of curiosity, which non-rookie scale WR still in their prime has a better value of a contract? How attainable is that player attainable?



I don't think Shepard is an amazing player and I'd even agree he's been somewhat of a disappointment - but he's getting paid like a middle of the road starter, which is what he is, in a team friendly structure. And he may yet have some upside. He has played well when Beckham was out. Davante Adams was a disappointment posting Shepard-esque numbers for four years. Then in year 5 his targets went up by ~40% and he wasn't a disappointment anymore. His YPC remained the same at 12.5. In comment 14381400 GiantsFan84 said:just out of curiosity, which non-rookie scale WR still in their prime has a better value of a contract? How attainable is that player attainable?I don't think Shepard is an amazing player and I'd even agree he's been somewhat of a disappointment - but he's getting paid like a middle of the road starter, which is what he is, in a team friendly structure. And he may yet have some upside. He has played well when Beckham was out. Davante Adams was a disappointment posting Shepard-esque numbers for four years. Then in year 5 his targets went up by ~40% and he wasn't a disappointment anymore. His YPC remained the same at 12.5.

Quote: Shepard has been somewhat of a disappointment. Gets jammed easily at the LOS and drops Alot of passes. It's all we have but a 4 year extension, really?



Need to actually let it play out. It’s reasonable to assume he will improve with less distractions, an emphasis on the run game, and a better work ethic as a whole for the WR corps.



Where do you guys think you are finding better WRs for less money? The guarantees money is low, this is a good deal. In comment 14381415 redwhiteandbigblue said:Need to actually let it play out. It’s reasonable to assume he will improve with less distractions, an emphasis on the run game, and a better work ethic as a whole for the WR corps.Where do you guys think you are finding better WRs for less money? The guarantees money is low, this is a good deal.

What was the rush? Ivan15 : 4/10/2019 6:49 pm : link He was cheap this year and couldnt go anywhere.

He is reliable..rarely drops.passes George from PA : 4/10/2019 6:50 pm : link He is not Thomas....who I preferred they had drafted ....



Him and Tate seem like similar players, which seems a little odd.



But I am find with it

RE: What was the rush? Diver_Down : 4/10/2019 6:51 pm : link

Quote: He was cheap this year and couldnt go anywhere.



He's still cheap this year and can't go anywhere. In comment 14381434 Ivan15 said:He's still cheap this year and can't go anywhere.

8.5 M a year uther99 : 4/10/2019 6:52 pm : link puts Shepard in the likes of Wilson, Stills, Richardson, Jones, Lee, Brown, Humprhies. Fair deal

How many XBRONX : 4/10/2019 6:54 pm : link drops did Sheperd have last year?

Fantastic move! GeoMan999 : 4/10/2019 6:58 pm : link At some point you need to ensure you have some continuity. This will look like a bargain a year from now. He is still very young. Building a core group of players, very happy for him and for us.



It shows the other players that if you work hard, show improvement and consistency, and are a positive person in the locker room, you are part of the solution and will be rewarded.

Uconn.. redwhiteandbigblue : 4/10/2019 7:01 pm : link I would just feel better if we had a true #1. With that I would have no problem with Tate and Shepard. I guess we will see what happens in the draft but I don't think focus will be on a wr until mid-late rounds.

Quote: In comment 14381400 GiantsFan84 said:





Quote:





i just don't think he is worth this kind of money and is easily replaced. i think this is a bad move by the organization. he is the prime example of a guy you let leave and let someone else overpay







I'm not saying it was the wrong move. I'm just not sure it was the right move. We'll see.



Sterling Shepard is one of those guys who I thought would be better than he has been. I expected more of him. If he comes on, this is a good deal.



Eric, I think his value is downfield blocking. He's a mediocre WR. But when you are going to make SB the main focus of your offense, you absolutely value a WR like SS opening lanes for SB downfield. I would equate him to Hines Ward lite. In comment 14381417 Eric from BBI said:Eric, I think his value is downfield blocking. He's a mediocre WR. But when you are going to make SB the main focus of your offense, you absolutely value a WR like SS opening lanes for SB downfield. I would equate him to Hines Ward lite.

Quote: drops did Sheperd have last year?



Four, half as many as Golden Tate. In comment 14381440 XBRONX said:Four, half as many as Golden Tate.

Team player PaulN : 4/10/2019 7:14 pm : link A good player, a player that is concerned about winning, not concerned about Green jackets, and what he should say to hi9s tremendous following. Too bad that Beckham turned out to be all about me, don't see those type teams with those type players winning any championships, with all the change bullshit talk, it is still the old fashioned run Patriots winning almost every year. The old fashioned run Eagles, the old fashioned run Seahawks, and the old fashion run Giants. When I see the new wave win 1 time, then I will admit it has a little merit.

Anyone’s welcome to bookmark Biteymax22 : 4/10/2019 7:15 pm : link This and call me on it if I’m wrong, but 11 months from now we’ll be watching what the next FA batch of receivers are getting and feel like we got a great deal with Shepard. Kid plays his butt off every week, good for him for getting paid.

Matt and eric jtgiants : 4/10/2019 7:16 pm : link Pats inquired about him. For the record the Giants weren't thrilled with his Beckham friendship. I never said he'd be traded but it was on the table

Quote: In comment 14381400 GiantsFan84 said:





Quote:





i just don't think he is worth this kind of money and is easily replaced. i think this is a bad move by the organization. he is the prime example of a guy you let leave and let someone else overpay







I'm not saying it was the wrong move. I'm just not sure it was the right move. We'll see.



Sterling Shepard is one of those guys who I thought would be better than he has been. I expected more of him. If he comes on, this is a good deal.



I absolutely think with the trade of OBJ, we will continue to see Sterling tick upwards. In comment 14381417 Eric from BBI said:I absolutely think with the trade of OBJ, we will continue to see Sterling tick upwards.

Quote: I would just feel better if we had a true #1. With that I would have no problem with Tate and Shepard. I guess we will see what happens in the draft but I don't think focus will be on a wr until mid-late rounds.



That’s got nothing to do with this deal though. Most #1 WRs are drafted or traded for, not signed as FAs so I’m not sure what the expectations are here.



The giants are committing to the run game (where Shepard does well) and will use that to open up the short and intermediate passing game (think Pats). Shepard is perfect for that kind of offense. In comment 14381448 redwhiteandbigblue said:That’s got nothing to do with this deal though. Most #1 WRs are drafted or traded for, not signed as FAs so I’m not sure what the expectations are here.The giants are committing to the run game (where Shepard does well) and will use that to open up the short and intermediate passing game (think Pats). Shepard is perfect for that kind of offense.

Quote: A good player, a player that is concerned about winning, not concerned about Green jackets, and what he should say to hi9s tremendous following. Too bad that Beckham turned out to be all about me, don't see those type teams with those type players winning any championships, with all the change bullshit talk, it is still the old fashioned run Patriots winning almost every year. The old fashioned run Eagles, the old fashioned run Seahawks, and the old fashion run Giants. When I see the new wave win 1 time, then I will admit it has a little merit.



Is he a good golfer? In comment 14381466 PaulN said:Is he a good golfer?

This is a below market deal WillVAB : 4/10/2019 7:23 pm : link Not a big SS fan but this is definitely a team friendly deal.





Quote: In comment 14381417 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





In comment 14381400 GiantsFan84 said:





Quote:





i just don't think he is worth this kind of money and is easily replaced. i think this is a bad move by the organization. he is the prime example of a guy you let leave and let someone else overpay







I'm not saying it was the wrong move. I'm just not sure it was the right move. We'll see.



Sterling Shepard is one of those guys who I thought would be better than he has been. I expected more of him. If he comes on, this is a good deal.







Eric, I think his value is downfield blocking. He's a mediocre WR. But when you are going to make SB the main focus of your offense, you absolutely value a WR like SS opening lanes for SB downfield. I would equate him to Hines Ward lite.



8.5M for a mediocre receiver with outstanding blocking skills? After you sign a similar player in Tate? I don’t get it. Sterling is short, moderate speed, moderate quickness and average hands. Doesn’t make a lot of big plays. Scares nobody.



I’m trying to keep the faith with DG but he’s making it hard. In comment 14381452 bradshaw44 said:8.5M for a mediocre receiver with outstanding blocking skills? After you sign a similar player in Tate? I don’t get it. Sterling is short, moderate speed, moderate quickness and average hands. Doesn’t make a lot of big plays. Scares nobody.I’m trying to keep the faith with DG but he’s making it hard.

Saying Shep never got a 900 yard season is misleading. adamg : 4/10/2019 7:29 pm : link He averaged 66.5 ypg in 2017. That's a 1000 yard season in 16 games. He only played 11. That's a big reason why his numbers might not have jumped out at you two years ago. But, let's be fair.

Can we end the narrative Giantimistic : 4/10/2019 7:30 pm : link That Gettleman is clearing out anyone who was a Reese pick or signing. This signing is consistent with the type of player that Gettleman wants on the team. We already saw him, Barkley and Eli working together. I really liked odel and all but there may be some addition by subtraction for Engram and Shep—attitude and numbers.

Quote: Pats inquired about him. For the record the Giants weren't thrilled with his Beckham friendship. I never said he'd be traded but it was on the table



Can’t imagine they floated more than a 4th. I would think that a Third would be enticing In comment 14381469 jtgiants said:Can’t imagine they floated more than a 4th. I would think that a Third would be enticing

I really don't get the confusion adamg : 4/10/2019 7:31 pm : link They signed Tate to play Z in place of Beckham. There was still a need for a primary slot guy. Shep is a top slot receiver in the league. People calling him mediocre don't know what mediocre means or they don't watch football.

Okay deal. Shepard does a bunch of good things although Jimmy Googs : 4/10/2019 7:31 pm : link would like to see him keep his feet underneath him more after the catch (like he did moreso in college). I saw some improvement in that facet in 2018 so maybe it continues to get better.



Still don't get the Shepard AND Tate concept...

Quote: would like to see him keep his feet underneath him more after the catch (like he did moreso in college). I saw some improvement in that facet in 2018 so maybe it continues to get better.



Still don't get the Shepard AND Tate concept...



I actually do. And I think it has merit.



It’s like the Pats when they simultaneously used Amendola and Edelman. I’m getting the sense Shurmur is going to replicate the McDaniels offense... In comment 14381499 Jimmy Googs said:I actually do. And I think it has merit.It’s like the Pats when they simultaneously used Amendola and Edelman. I’m getting the sense Shurmur is going to replicate the McDaniels offense...

Quote: They signed Tate to play Z in place of Beckham. There was still a need for a primary slot guy. Shep is a top slot receiver in the league. People calling him mediocre don't know what mediocre means or they don't watch football.



6 touchdowns over the last 2 years. Less than 900 yards in his “best” season, good for 31st in the league I would call that mediocre. Would have preferred a guy who stretched the field and/or is a red zone threat



Does this signal a big wideout at 17 or 27? Or Hock at 6 or 17? Have to think there’s a bigger plan. In comment 14381496 adamg said:6 touchdowns over the last 2 years. Less than 900 yards in his “best” season, good for 31st in the league I would call that mediocre. Would have preferred a guy who stretched the field and/or is a red zone threatDoes this signal a big wideout at 17 or 27? Or Hock at 6 or 17? Have to think there’s a bigger plan.

Quote: Pats inquired about him. For the record the Giants weren't thrilled with his Beckham friendship. I never said he'd be traded but it was on the table



Evidently they got over that issue real f'in fast. In comment 14381469 jtgiants said:Evidently they got over that issue real f'in fast.

Quote: Pats inquired about him. For the record the Giants weren't thrilled with his Beckham friendship. I never said he'd be traded but it was on the table



thanks for clarifying jt. And I know you didn't guarantee that he would be dealt, so I'm curious what the Pats offered. My guess would be a 3rd or 4th for him and the Giants didn't bite. I don't actually have a problem with Shepard, but as others have said, he's not going to stretch the field. It almost feels like a return to the 90s when the Giants would build around a RB (Hampton) and had a bunch of possession receivers masquerading as #1s (think Chris Calloway). In comment 14381469 jtgiants said:thanks for clarifying jt. And I know you didn't guarantee that he would be dealt, so I'm curious what the Pats offered. My guess would be a 3rd or 4th for him and the Giants didn't bite. I don't actually have a problem with Shepard, but as others have said, he's not going to stretch the field. It almost feels like a return to the 90s when the Giants would build around a RB (Hampton) and had a bunch of possession receivers masquerading as #1s (think Chris Calloway).

Quote: In comment 14381496 adamg said:





Quote:





They signed Tate to play Z in place of Beckham. There was still a need for a primary slot guy. Shep is a top slot receiver in the league. People calling him mediocre don't know what mediocre means or they don't watch football.







6 touchdowns over the last 2 years. Less than 900 yards in his “best” season, good for 31st in the league I would call that mediocre. Would have preferred a guy who stretched the field and/or is a red zone threat



Does this signal a big wideout at 17 or 27? Or Hock at 6 or 17? Have to think there’s a bigger plan.



Like I said, you don't know what mediocre means.



And yes, we still have holes on this team, shockingly. In comment 14381521 ArlingtonMike said:Like I said, you don't know what mediocre means.And yes, we still have holes on this team, shockingly.

To be fair adamg : 4/10/2019 7:50 pm : link If your expectation is that Shepard should be our #1 receiver, I could see why you'd view him as mediocre.



As a #2 receiver, there's no question he's a really good one.

Eric Joey in VA : 4/10/2019 7:54 pm : link I get the point and until this season I was non plussed with Shep. He's going into year 4 which is a lot of times the jump for a WR. Adam Thielen came alive in year 4 and Julian Edelman did nothing until year 5. With a better OL, solid running game and an offensive minded coach I think you should see him much closer to if not at 1,000 yards this year. If he's used properly he has the skill set to really do well. If he doesn't this year then it's likely a bad contract.

Quote: I get the point and until this season I was non plussed with Shep. He's going into year 4 which is a lot of times the jump for a WR. Adam Thielen came alive in year 4 and Julian Edelman did nothing until year 5. With a better OL, solid running game and an offensive minded coach I think you should see him much closer to if not at 1,000 yards this year. If he's used properly he has the skill set to really do well. If he doesn't this year then it's likely a bad contract.



I really don't mind this contract, and I am pretty skeptical of this front office. When you look at the deals given to slot WRs inferior (IMO) to Shepard, this money lines up well. I think this is more of an indictment on the deal given to Tate, who at this point in his career also needs to be more of a slot guy. The metrics show that Shepard is far more effective in the slot than outside.



Shepard will also improve once we get a new QB, unless we let Eli play until he's 47, in which case Shepard will probably no longer be here.



I really like Shepard, and I think he has the chance to be very good moving forward. I just don't love the idea of pairing him with Tate. For those of you pining for Michael Thomas, stop. He was never going to hit FA. The Saints would have franchised him long before that happened. In comment 14381548 Joey in VA said:I really don't mind this contract, and I am pretty skeptical of this front office. When you look at the deals given to slot WRs inferior (IMO) to Shepard, this money lines up well. I think this is more of an indictment on the deal given to Tate, who at this point in his career also needs to be more of a slot guy. The metrics show that Shepard is far more effective in the slot than outside.Shepard will also improve once we get a new QB, unless we let Eli play until he's 47, in which case Shepard will probably no longer be here.I really like Shepard, and I think he has the chance to be very good moving forward. I just don't love the idea of pairing him with Tate. For those of you pining for Michael Thomas, stop. He was never going to hit FA. The Saints would have franchised him long before that happened.

Quote: If your expectation is that Shepard should be our #1 receiver, I could see why you'd view him as mediocre.



As a #2 receiver, there's no question he's a really good one.



In this market it’s a fair deal, comparable to what very similar players in Humphreys and crowder received. But I thought those guys were overpaid while guys like Funchess were grossly overpaid. However, with a slot receiver on the field a majority of downs, it’s where the league is heading. In comment 14381537 adamg said:In this market it’s a fair deal, comparable to what very similar players in Humphreys and crowder received. But I thought those guys were overpaid while guys like Funchess were grossly overpaid. However, with a slot receiver on the field a majority of downs, it’s where the league is heading.

Despite being bigger dep026 : 4/10/2019 7:59 pm : link Both Thielen and Diggs are/were successful out of the slot. Neither are burners. Maybe shurmur envisions that again?

We have Shepard under contract for 5 seasons SGMen : 4/10/2019 8:03 pm : link that isn't a bad deal, IMHO, considering the market and his value to the team right NOW.



I am not sure how both SHEPARD and TATE will be utilized together, but my guess is Shurmur and staff must have some kind of plan to use them together.

How hum. BlueLou'sBack : 4/10/2019 8:05 pm : link Someone figured out that two guys like SS are a better investment than 1 guy like OBJ who frequently misses games.



And his blocking has real value.





Surprise, surprise, surprise!

Surprised a bit Mark from Jersey : 4/10/2019 8:06 pm : link given the "hint hint" earlier in the year that he could be gone. Seems to be market value. I am indifferent.

Its market value uther99 : 4/10/2019 8:08 pm : link It's 2019 folks

Quote: they lose a guy they are pissed that they LET him get a away.



They keep a guy on a fair deal. We paid him too much. They act like its their money..



Thats a market value deal... Stop Hating on Shep. - ( New Window )



Most of them are stuck in 2009 when it comes to NFL contracts. It's comical actually. In comment 14381595 blueblood said:Most of them are stuck in 2009 when it comes to NFL contracts. It's comical actually.

Quote: In comment 14381496 adamg said:





Quote:





They signed Tate to play Z in place of Beckham. There was still a need for a primary slot guy. Shep is a top slot receiver in the league. People calling him mediocre don't know what mediocre means or they don't watch football.







6 touchdowns over the last 2 years. Less than 900 yards in his “best” season, good for 31st in the league



Your expectations are unrealistic for a secondary option on a team that could barely run a competent offense because of serious roster problems. In comment 14381521 ArlingtonMike said:Your expectations are unrealistic for a secondary option on a team that could barely run a competent offense because of serious roster problems.

Joey jayg5 : 4/10/2019 8:21 pm : link To Eric’s point though. He expected more from Shep from being known as top 5 WR in his draft class arguably as compared to undrafted free agents like Edelman and thielan.



I’m somewhat disappointed with Shep career so far but see his contract as fair value. Hope he continues to grow as a player

Quote: A good player, a player that is concerned about winning, not concerned about Green jackets, and what he should say to hi9s tremendous following. Too bad that Beckham turned out to be all about me, don't see those type teams with those type players winning any championships, with all the change bullshit talk, it is still the old fashioned run Patriots winning almost every year. The old fashioned run Eagles, the old fashioned run Seahawks, and the old fashion run Giants. When I see the new wave win 1 time, then I will admit it has a little merit.



What new wave? Go back and look into NFL history. "Selfish" players win all the time. Jerry Rice threatened to miss games if he wasn't the highest paid non-QB in the league. How many championships did he win again? In comment 14381466 PaulN said:What new wave? Go back and look into NFL history. "Selfish" players win all the time. Jerry Rice threatened to miss games if he wasn't the highest paid non-QB in the league. How many championships did he win again?

Quote: In comment 14381499 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





would like to see him keep his feet underneath him more after the catch (like he did moreso in college). I saw some improvement in that facet in 2018 so maybe it continues to get better.



Still don't get the Shepard AND Tate concept...







I actually do. And I think it has merit.



It’s like the Pats when they simultaneously used Amendola and Edelman. I’m getting the sense Shurmur is going to replicate the McDaniels offense...



Ok and maybe it works out. Just feels like the offensive makeup of team is going to allow a whole lot of defenders to be on or around the LOS in suffocating-style. In comment 14381520 bw in dc said:Ok and maybe it works out. Just feels like the offensive makeup of team is going to allow a whole lot of defenders to be on or around the LOS in suffocating-style.

Quote: To Eric’s point though. He expected more from Shep from being known as top 5 WR in his draft class arguably as compared to undrafted free agents like Edelman and thielan.



I’m somewhat disappointed with Shep career so far but see his contract as fair value. Hope he continues to grow as a player



When you go back and look at the 2016 draft for WRs, Shepard is probably the 3rd best receiver, the results are terrible. Thomas is a star, Hill was a star who fell to massive red flags, everybody else is a bust except for Shepard and Fuller. And Shepard is better than Fuller.



Corey Coleman

Will Fuller

Josh Doctson

Treadwell

Shepard

Thomas

Boyd

Braxton Miller

Leonte Caroo

Chris Moore

Malcolm Mitchell

Ricardo Luis

Tyreek Hill



Shepard is the third best player on that draft order.







In comment 14381606 jayg5 said:When you go back and look at the 2016 draft for WRs, Shepard is probably the 3rd best receiver, the results are terrible. Thomas is a star, Hill was a star who fell to massive red flags, everybody else is a bust except for Shepard and Fuller. And Shepard is better than Fuller.Corey ColemanWill FullerJosh DoctsonTreadwellShepardThomasBoydBraxton MillerLeonte CarooChris MooreMalcolm MitchellRicardo LuisTyreek HillShepard is the third best player on that draft order.

Quote: In comment 14381606 jayg5 said:





Quote:





To Eric’s point though. He expected more from Shep from being known as top 5 WR in his draft class arguably as compared to undrafted free agents like Edelman and thielan.



I’m somewhat disappointed with Shep career so far but see his contract as fair value. Hope he continues to grow as a player







When you go back and look at the 2016 draft for WRs, Shepard is probably the 3rd best receiver, the results are terrible. Thomas is a star, Hill was a star who fell to massive red flags, everybody else is a bust except for Shepard and Fuller. And Shepard is better than Fuller.



Corey Coleman

Will Fuller

Josh Doctson

Treadwell

Shepard

Thomas

Boyd

Braxton Miller

Leonte Caroo

Chris Moore

Malcolm Mitchell

Ricardo Luis

Tyreek Hill



Shepard is the third best player on that draft order.









Boyd is a good player as well, he really came on this year. In comment 14381636 Ten Ton Hammer said:Boyd is a good player as well, he really came on this year.

Quote: In comment 14381606 jayg5 said:





Quote:





To Eric’s point though. He expected more from Shep from being known as top 5 WR in his draft class arguably as compared to undrafted free agents like Edelman and thielan.



I’m somewhat disappointed with Shep career so far but see his contract as fair value. Hope he continues to grow as a player







When you go back and look at the 2016 draft for WRs, Shepard is probably the 3rd best receiver, the results are terrible. Thomas is a star, Hill was a star who fell to massive red flags, everybody else is a bust except for Shepard and Fuller. And Shepard is better than Fuller.



Corey Coleman

Will Fuller

Josh Doctson

Treadwell

Shepard

Thomas

Boyd

Braxton Miller

Leonte Caroo

Chris Moore

Malcolm Mitchell

Ricardo Luis

Tyreek Hill



Shepard is the third best player on that draft order.





There are some absolute stinkers in that list. I still wanted Thomas when we took Shep, I like my WRs big or blazingly fast. In comment 14381636 Ten Ton Hammer said:There are some absolute stinkers in that list. I still wanted Thomas when we took Shep, I like my WRs big or blazingly fast.

It's hard to figure how the league missed Mike Thomas Ten Ton Hammer : 4/10/2019 9:01 pm : link but thought Corey Coleman was a top 15 guy.

What’s not to like with shephard and this deal djm : 4/10/2019 9:08 pm : link True giant has played well since the jump. Dude deserves every penny. Good for him and nyg. Keep him right here. Underrated player.

He could be next Amani Toomer giantsFC : 4/10/2019 9:17 pm : link If so, then heck yes romthis signing!



But he was naive enough at one time to be a playoff party boat moron.



Guessing he has become the professional Beckham never did?



Then again, ole Hog Mollie prob signed him to trade him next season lol





He’s nothing like toomer in any shape or form. djm : 4/10/2019 9:20 pm : link .

Quote: In comment 14381466 PaulN said:





Quote:





A good player, a player that is concerned about winning, not concerned about Green jackets, and what he should say to hi9s tremendous following. Too bad that Beckham turned out to be all about me, don't see those type teams with those type players winning any championships, with all the change bullshit talk, it is still the old fashioned run Patriots winning almost every year. The old fashioned run Eagles, the old fashioned run Seahawks, and the old fashion run Giants. When I see the new wave win 1 time, then I will admit it has a little merit.







What new wave? Go back and look into NFL history. "Selfish" players win all the time. Jerry Rice threatened to miss games if he wasn't the highest paid non-QB in the league. How many championships did he win again?



Sitting out for money you deserve is a lot different that putting yourself ahead of team goals and winning w drama Rice was not Deion Sanders. I don’t know why you would pick one of the most ideal team-first players as your example. Heck, Gronk would have been a better example. In comment 14381615 Ten Ton Hammer said:Sitting out for money you deserve is a lot different that putting yourself ahead of team goals and winning w drama Rice was not Deion Sanders. I don’t know why you would pick one of the most ideal team-first players as your example. Heck, Gronk would have been a better example.

Quote: .

Except that he is. In comment 14381720 djm said:Except that he is.

I’m a BIG fan of this deal Leg of Theismann : 4/10/2019 9:22 pm : link $10M is about what I expected him to get, I just didn’t think the Giants were gonna pay him that. I think he’s one of the most underrated players on this board. To people who say he’s a JAG: NO, Reuben Randall was a JAG. Shep is a hard worker, a great route-runner, and has made plenty of big-time catches over the past 3 years. Go look at his stats. If a JAG can put up those numbers then why have so many Giants #2 receivers failed to come anywhere close to those kinds of numbers over the past several decades?

One thing not mentioned, AcesUp : 4/10/2019 9:23 pm : link and it may be why they elected to lock this down early, is that it sends the message that they're willing to reward their own. They just purged a good chunk of their roster, traded OBJ and let Collins walk while giving big money to outside players. It was probably important to send that message to the lockerroom this offseason.

Quote: and it may be why they elected to lock this down early, is that it sends the message that they're willing to reward their own. They just purged a good chunk of their roster, traded OBJ and let Collins walk while giving big money to outside players. It was probably important to send that message to the lockerroom this offseason.

Great observation. Was wondering this idea as well. In comment 14381733 AcesUp said:Great observation. Was wondering this idea as well.

Really like this signing eric2425ny : 4/10/2019 9:28 pm : link reasonable price for a guy that is going to give you 80+ catches and 900 yards with upside. He and Tate form perhaps the best run blocking WR duo in the league. Watch some of Barkley’s runs last year and you will consistently see Sheperd clearing the way for him downfield.



Keep in mind the fact that guys like Devin Funchess got 10M+ a season this year. Imagine what the market will be like next offseason.

Let’s not forget Leg of Theismann : 4/10/2019 9:31 pm : link We still have the draft, which is very deep at WR in rounds 2-5. We can still land a big-bodied playmaker to go along with Shep and Tate, whether it’s Butler in the 2nd, or Arcega-Whiteside or Kelvin Harmon in the 3rd. We can also get a blazer to at least replace OBJ in that respect, for instance I really like Mecole Hardman from Georgia in the 3rd or 4th. He was overshadowed by Riley Ridley so a little undervalued, but he is going to be a better pro than he was college player, and he’s a threat to score every time he touches the ball.



No matter how you slice it we need a deep threat or big play threat of some sort just to spread the defense out a bit (Barkley needs space to work!) but also no matter how you slice you need guys like Tate and Shep who move the chains.

We didn't sign Sterling SHO'NUFF : 4/10/2019 9:36 pm : link just to trade him.

Call me crazy but I like our WRs djm : 4/10/2019 9:38 pm : link Especially with Engram as a big factor in the passing game. And there’s the draft.

Quote: just to trade him.



This week........... In comment 14381766 SHO'NUFF said:This week...........

Quote: lol...but in all seriousness he's a good solid player and a good blocking WR so solid signing. it's just that Eli has never been able to throw to short WR's...so more reason to move on from Eli sooner rather than later.



Huh? Yeah Victor Cruz and OBJ are real monsters. In comment 14381210 mphbullet36 said:Huh? Yeah Victor Cruz and OBJ are real monsters.

Quote: and it may be why they elected to lock this down early, is that it sends the message that they're willing to reward their own. They just purged a good chunk of their roster, traded OBJ and let Collins walk while giving big money to outside players. It was probably important to send that message to the lockerroom this offseason.



Good point. In comment 14381733 AcesUp said:Good point.

Quote: In comment 14381733 AcesUp said:





Quote:





and it may be why they elected to lock this down early, is that it sends the message that they're willing to reward their own. They just purged a good chunk of their roster, traded OBJ and let Collins walk while giving big money to outside players. It was probably important to send that message to the lockerroom this offseason.







Good point.



+2. In comment 14381798 Klaatu said:+2.

This is below market rate UConn4523 : 4/10/2019 10:19 pm : link next offseason as a free agent he’d be getting 20% more most likely. We sign him a year sooner, getting back an additional “prime” year at a cheaper rate. Look at the WR market, he could have gotten a lot more.

Winning Dragon : 4/10/2019 10:57 pm : link How to you bring that word up about this team and players for n the last three years? DG plan is to surprise us and keep us in the dark Shepard has underachieved each year sure he has some moments but he is still not a consistent threat every game. All these smoke and mirrors moves to replace OBJ will in the end all prove useless.

Quote:



When you go back and look at the 2016 draft for WRs, Shepard is probably the 3rd best receiver, the results are terrible. Thomas is a star, Hill was a star who fell to massive red flags, everybody else is a bust except for Shepard and Fuller. And Shepard is better than Fuller.



Shepard is the third best player on that draft order.





It isn't a big deal, but I don't think Shepard is better than Will Fuller. He's certainly been healthier, but when Fuller plays with Deshaun Watson, his numbers are far superior to anything Shepard has done on a per game, per catch, or total TDs basis.



As for the contract, in a world where Cole Beasley makes 7.5 million and Jamison Crowder gets 9.5 million, getting Sheppard for 10 is a good move for the Giants. He does need to play better though. He dropped too many passes IMO in 2018. In comment 14381636 Ten Ton Hammer said:It isn't a big deal, but I don't think Shepard is better than Will Fuller. He's certainly been healthier, but when Fuller plays with Deshaun Watson, his numbers are far superior to anything Shepard has done on a per game, per catch, or total TDs basis.As for the contract, in a world where Cole Beasley makes 7.5 million and Jamison Crowder gets 9.5 million, getting Sheppard for 10 is a good move for the Giants. He does need to play better though. He dropped too many passes IMO in 2018.

Quote: They need to stock up on guys who run routes within 15 yards of the line of scrimmage for when they draft Daniel Jones



Or, for that matter, Dwayne Haskins or Will Grier. ;-) In comment 14381314 Blue The Dog said:Or, for that matter, Dwayne Haskins or Will Grier. ;-)

RE: Let’s be real BlueLou'sBack : 4/11/2019 5:54 am : link

Quote: here. I get it most here recently have trashed O’dell going out the door and now what to fondly speak on Sterling Shepard like this is anything more than a middling move. He is a receiver who while having a good game here or there has not reached the expectations he had coming out of OU. In fact he was looking like a replaceable part before Obj was traded.



He has had health concerns every year and now we just gave him a contract before it was necessary. Yeah, great he blocks well.... you don’t pay wide outs to block well. DG continues to make moves that make you scratch your head. Maybe you guys can put some pointers towards this move that makes it look better than it does but for me this doesn’t move the needle at all.



You don't pay wide outs to block well.



Apparently, Dave Gettleman, the guy that actually has a career in an NFL front office, does. Don't confuse YOU with I. In comment 14381292 King Quis said:don't pay wide outs to block well.Apparently, Dave Gettleman, the guy that actually has a career in an NFL front office, does. Don't confuse YOU with I.

Shepherd is good hitdog42 : 4/11/2019 5:55 am : link Solid signing- like the love - pay him decent money for his best years ahead

I'll Take It Rong5611 : 4/11/2019 6:08 am : link $21 Million guaranteed.



Solid player, still has some upside. Blocks, good in the slot.



As stated, they need to add a big big receiver who can stretch the field too. Have to think they'll draft one...



WR's On Roster



Tate

Shep

Coleman

R. Shepard

Latimer

Fowler

Davis

Alonzo

Brittan



I'm still amazed at how many people that don't know how to spell robbieballs2003 : 4/11/2019 6:47 am : link his last name. This isn't something crazy like Osi's last name.

Quote: I get the point and until this season I was non plussed with Shep. He's going into year 4 which is a lot of times the jump for a WR. Adam Thielen came alive in year 4 and Julian Edelman did nothing until year 5. With a better OL, solid running game and an offensive minded coach I think you should see him much closer to if not at 1,000 yards this year. If he's used properly he has the skill set to really do well. If he doesn't this year then it's likely a bad contract.



Even if he plateaus it's a solid deal at worst. He's currently a much better player than 3 slot guys that were paid comparably this offseason:



Shepard (4 yrs/$41M): 66 rec 872 yards 4 TDs 13.2 y/r

Humphries (4 yrs/$36M): 76 rec 816 yards 5 TDs 10.7 y/r

Crowder (3 yrs/$28.5M): 29 rec 388 yards 2 TDs 13.4 y/r

Beasley (4 yrs/$29M): 65 rec 672 yards 3 TDs 10.3 y/r

Landry (5 yrs/$75M): 81 rec 976 yards 4 TDs 12.0 y/r



Shepard has also improved his yards/rec every season in the league which means their could be further room for improvement. Crowder's got more big play potential, but isn't nearly the blocker SS is and can't stay healthy.

In comment 14381548 Joey in VA said:Even if he plateaus it's a solid deal at worst. He's currently a much better player than 3 slot guys that were paid comparably this offseason:Shepard (4 yrs/$41M): 66 rec 872 yards 4 TDs 13.2 y/rHumphries (4 yrs/$36M): 76 rec 816 yards 5 TDs 10.7 y/rCrowder (3 yrs/$28.5M): 29 rec 388 yards 2 TDs 13.4 y/rBeasley (4 yrs/$29M): 65 rec 672 yards 3 TDs 10.3 y/rLandry (5 yrs/$75M): 81 rec 976 yards 4 TDs 12.0 y/rShepard has also improved his yards/recseason in the league which means their could be further room for improvement. Crowder's got more big play potential, but isn't nearly the blocker SS is and can't stay healthy.

Glad SS is staying. He plays hard section125 : 4/11/2019 7:27 am : link and puts his heart into the blocking game. Fairly healthy. I don't get the people who say he hasn't lived up to expectations - he has very respectable numbers for a slot guy that has been the 2nd or 3rd option his entire career.

have to look at his production bc4life : 4/11/2019 7:32 am : link with Odell on the other side of the field. He was never the first read.





I was not a fan when they drafted him. Klaatu : 4/11/2019 7:43 am : link But the kid's been growing on me. As giants#1 pointed out he's improved every year. I don't get caught up in the money side of things, I just want guys who can produce, and Shepard has shown me that he can.

RE: have to look at his production BlueLou'sBack : 4/11/2019 7:54 am : link

Quote: with Odell on the other side of the field. He was never the first read.





You are kidding right? You can't be serious that you know so little about football re offensive play design to state that SS was "NEVER" the first read.



I hope I'm misreading hyperbole. In comment 14382006 bc4life said:You are kidding right? You can't be serious that you know so little about football re offensive play design to state that SS was "NEVER" the first read.I hope I'm misreading hyperbole.

Shepard's not an All Pro WR giants#1 : 4/11/2019 8:16 am : link



Shepards improvement:

2016: 65 rec 683 yds 10.5 y/r

2017: 59 rec 731 yds 12.4 y/r (11 games)

2018: 66 rec 872 yds 13.2 y/r



He had 200 more yards in 2018 compared to 2016 despite the same number of targets (and receptions). Another target/game last season (which is roughly what he saw in 2017 with OBJ out) and he would've cracked the 1000 yard mark.



He's a similar, if not better, athlete than Stefon Diggs (comparable 40s, 3 cone, and 20 yd shuttle), albeit 2 inches shorter. Yet Diggs received a 5 yr/$72M deal. Diggs had arguably his best season under Shurmur so let's see what Shepard can do in year 2 with him.



Linked is a site with some non-traditional stats for him. Interestingly, he was 27th in average yards after catch which would be a low end #1 WR.

- ( and he's getting paid ~60% what an AP WR would get. But he's a very good WR, who has improved each season. His ceiling is probably that of Golden Tate (90+ rec, 1000+ yds), but that's not a knock. Tate was a low end #1 WR/high end #2 WR at his best.Shepards improvement:2016: 65 rec 683 yds 10.5 y/r2017: 59 rec 731 yds 12.4 y/r (11 games)2018: 66 rec 872 yds 13.2 y/rHe had 200 more yards in 2018 compared to 2016 despite the same number of targets (and receptions). Another target/game last season (which is roughly what he saw in 2017 with OBJ out) and he would've cracked the 1000 yard mark.He's a similar, if not better, athlete than Stefon Diggs (comparable 40s, 3 cone, and 20 yd shuttle), albeit 2 inches shorter. Yet Diggs received a 5 yr/$72M deal. Diggs had arguably his best season under Shurmur so let's see what Shepard can do in year 2 with him.Linked is a site with some non-traditional stats for him. Interestingly, he was 27th in average yards after catch which would be a low end #1 WR. Link - ( New Window

I like Shep and am ok with the contract Jim in Forest Hills : 4/11/2019 8:42 am : link but I do think there are guys like Shep in every draft and I mean on day 3. I was thinking he wouldn't be a 2nd contract guy, but what do I know. In any case, seems like a fair contract.

Not crazy about deal Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/11/2019 8:48 am : link He's Cruz or Smith without the sizzle, maybe might have been different under Gilbride.



He will have to pancake block some Eagles secondary for Saquon to justify the contract.

Quote: In comment 14381615 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 14381466 PaulN said:





Quote:





A good player, a player that is concerned about winning, not concerned about Green jackets, and what he should say to hi9s tremendous following. Too bad that Beckham turned out to be all about me, don't see those type teams with those type players winning any championships, with all the change bullshit talk, it is still the old fashioned run Patriots winning almost every year. The old fashioned run Eagles, the old fashioned run Seahawks, and the old fashion run Giants. When I see the new wave win 1 time, then I will admit it has a little merit.







What new wave? Go back and look into NFL history. "Selfish" players win all the time. Jerry Rice threatened to miss games if he wasn't the highest paid non-QB in the league. How many championships did he win again?







Sitting out for money you deserve is a lot different that putting yourself ahead of team goals and winning w drama Rice was not Deion Sanders. I don’t know why you would pick one of the most ideal team-first players as your example. Heck, Gronk would have been a better example.



I feel very certain most people would identify threatening to skip regular season games as the very definition of putting yourself ahead of team goals. In comment 14381722 giantsFC said:I feel very certain most people would identify threatening to skip regular season games as the very definition of putting yourself ahead of team goals.

Quote: He's Cruz or Smith without the sizzle, maybe might have been different under Gilbride.



He will have to pancake block some Eagles secondary for Saquon to justify the contract.



He's better then Steve Smith. He also has more "sizzle" as you like to say. Smith had 1 year over 575 yards or 3 TDs. He never had more then 11.4 YPC. Smith also had Eli in his prime. Shepard has a QB whose on the downside of his career and is probably a better 10-12 starter in the NFL. In comment 14382075 Coach Red Beaulieu said:He's better then Steve Smith. He also has more "sizzle" as you like to say. Smith had 1 year over 575 yards or 3 TDs. He never had more then 11.4 YPC. Smith also had Eli in his prime. Shepard has a QB whose on the downside of his career and is probably a better 10-12 starter in the NFL.

Quote: lol...but in all seriousness he's a good solid player and a good blocking WR so solid signing. it's just that Eli has never been able to throw to short WR's...so more reason to move on from Eli sooner rather than later.



Though I kind of agree with Eric of BBI here, the idea that Eli can't throw to short WR's is not based on fact.



Eli completed something like 107 passes to Steve Smith in '09 and though Barkley is a RB, Eli completed about 90 passes to him last year. They're both about same height as Shepard.

In comment 14381210 mphbullet36 said:Though I kind of agree with Eric of BBI here, the idea that Eli can't throw to short WR's is not based on fact.Eli completed something like 107 passes to Steve Smith in '09 and though Barkley is a RB, Eli completed about 90 passes to him last year. They're both about same height as Shepard.

Here are a few relatively simple comps for Shepard - all play slot Eric on Li : 4/11/2019 10:22 am : link Shepard yr 3 - 66 rec/107 targets - 872 yards - 13.2 ypc - 4td - 62% catch% ($8.4m AAV)



Optimistic

Davante Adams yr 3 - 75 rec/121 targets - 997 yards - 13.3 ypc - 12 td - 62% catch % ($14.5m AAV)

Adam Thielen yr 3 - 69 rec/92 targets - 969 yards - 14.0 ypc - 5 td - 75% catch% ($5m AAV signed in '17)

Golden Tate yr 3 - 45 rec/68 targets - 688 yards - 15.3 ypc - 7 td - 66% catch% ($9.3m AAV)

Doug Baldwin yr 3 - 50 rec/72 targets - 778 yards - 15.6 ypc - 5 td - 69% catch% ($11.5m AAV)

Stefon Diggs yr3 - 64 rec/95 targets - 849 yards - 13.3 ypc - 8 td - 67% catch% ($14.4m AAV)



To this point in all of those players careers, none of them had eclipsed 1000 yards. Adams did so in his 5th year last year, Baldwin did so in his 5th year, Thielen did so in his 4th year, Diggs did so in his 4th year, Tate did so in his 5th year. None of their YPC changed dramatically, they just eventually got more targets, as Shepard projects to going forward. Obviously Thielen's contract is a major steal, but if Shepard takes a step forward with more targets similar to these players, his will be a very good one as well.



Safer (none of these players have yet eclipsed 1k yards in a season)

Jamison Crowder yr 3 - 66 rec/103 targets - 789 yards - 12.0 ypc - 3 tds - 64% catch% ($9.5m AAV)

Nelson Agholor yr 3 - 62 rec/95 targets - 768 yards - 12.4 ypc - 8 tds - 65% catch% (rookie deal 5th year option - $9.3m)

Mohamed Sanu yr 3 - 56 rec/98 targets - 790 yards - 14.1 ypc - 5 tds - 57% catch% ($6.5m AAV signed in '16)



The market has moved past Sanu's contract, but even still Shepard's isn't far off. So if he maintains his current level of play he's still got a fair contract.



I'm actually not a huge Shepard fan and someone who thinks it's fair to say he's been a little disappointing. He drops some easy ones and he's not as explosive as I'd hoped when drafted. But going through this exercise, his current numbers/career track is more comparable to some better players than I realized. I'm particularly intrigued by the fact that 2 of those players were coached by Shurmur in their 3rd years, right before their respective breakouts.

Eric on Li Dr. D : 4/11/2019 10:57 am : link good post.



I'm hoping for the best - that we have sufficient weapons with Shepard and Engram taking a step forward.

Good signing.... Britt in VA : 4/11/2019 10:57 am : link and a nice fit for the offensive philosophy we're building towards.



That said, we still need a big body on the outside, regardless of whether it's Shep or Tate on the other side.

Quote: In comment 14382075 Coach Red Beaulieu said:





Quote:





He's Cruz or Smith without the sizzle, maybe might have been different under Gilbride.



He will have to pancake block some Eagles secondary for Saquon to justify the contract.







He's better then Steve Smith. He also has more "sizzle" as you like to say. Smith had 1 year over 575 yards or 3 TDs. He never had more then 11.4 YPC. Smith also had Eli in his prime. Shepard has a QB whose on the downside of his career and is probably a better 10-12 starter in the NFL.

Eli/Gilbride/Smith were absolute murder underneath, I've seen teams triple cover Smith. When was the last time you felt comfortable on a 3rd and 5? Last time for me was when we had Smith.



Cruz and Smith worried opposing coaches, you will not find tape of Bellichek saying we need to cover Sheppard. In comment 14382123 Big Rick in FL said:Eli/Gilbride/Smith were absolute murder underneath, I've seen teams triple cover Smith. When was the last time you felt comfortable on a 3rd and 5? Last time for me was when we had Smith.Cruz and Smith worried opposing coaches, you will not find tape of Bellichek saying we need to cover Sheppard.

I remember this debate when it came Dnew15 : 4/11/2019 11:03 am : link to resigning Victor Cruz back in the day and the whole "Is a slot only guy worth big $$$"

Quote: In comment 14382123 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





In comment 14382075 Coach Red Beaulieu said:





Quote:



Cruz and Smith worried opposing coaches, you will not find tape of Bellichek saying we need to cover Sheppard.



No you won't especially since Shepard has never played against NE. In comment 14382342 Coach Red Beaulieu said:No you won't especially since Shepard has never played against NE.

I think this is a good move by the NYG Dnew15 : 4/11/2019 11:09 am : link I don't love SS's game as a pass catcher - there's something about the lack of fluidity to his game that bothers me. BUT the dude hustles, works his ass off, and never causes problems.



He's a good player to have listed on the roster in the WR options.

Quote: In comment 14381209 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





though jt seemed to hint that Sterling was going to get traded. Something changed?







I don't think jt actually specified that Sterling was going to be traded. At the time, there was speculation that Shep could be traded to the Pats. Jt had said that a trade could still happen and that some players should rent not buy. Shep was the logical target as he was entering the last year of his contract and Tate made him redundant. I have speculated that Engram could be traded as he is the only one left that has value. Engram is a good receiver. But he is strictly one dimensional as he can't block despite the effort. For a run-first offense, Engram doesn't serve that priority.

I feel like there was also a comment about Beckham's negative impact having spread beyond just him - that at least seemed to be an indictment of Sheperd, given how close he and OB were here.



Obviously, as is the case with insider info, these things are fluid and things change (and it's possible that my interpretation of jt's comments was off to begin with), but I can't help but hope that maybe some of the leaks are getting plugged and there might actually be misinformation flowing out of 1925 Giants Drive. Not because the inside info isn't fun, but because if we can find out, so can just about anyone, and that's a competitive disadvantage. In comment 14381244 Diver_Down said:I feel like there was also a comment about Beckham's negative impact having spread beyond just him - that at leastto be an indictment of Sheperd, given how close he and OB were here.Obviously, as is the case with insider info, these things are fluid and things change (and it's possible that my interpretation of jt's comments was off to begin with), but I can't help but hope that maybe some of the leaks are getting plugged and there might actually be misinformation flowing out of 1925 Giants Drive. Not because the inside info isn't fun, but because if we can find out, so can just about anyone, and that's a competitive disadvantage.

I'm a fan of his islander1 : 4/11/2019 11:08 pm : link He's a well rounded player, plays with heart, and repeatedly gives us body up for downfield blocking. His best years will be with us, and he's been slowly improving.



I know you don't pay receivers to block, but when you have someone like Saquon, receivers who don't mind getting their hands dirty is a welcome bonus.