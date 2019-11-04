Is TE Hockensen an option at 6? 1st and 10 : 4/11/2019 9:18 am We have all heard it dozens of times from management and the press, the Giants take the BPA at their slot. We can all dissect how true that statement is or not, but I believe there is a level of truth to it.



With that, if the top players targeted for our D at 6 are taken ahead of our pick (Bosa, Allen, Q. W, White), is Hockensen the next BPA and is he even a possibility at 6?



Now I am not arguing for or against this pick, but I have a feeling he is the player we are all discounting to be picked at the 6th slot, am I wrong?



I know D is more of a priority, but who is the better player between Sweat, Oliver and Hockensen, which might be what we see on draft day?

It would be a head scratcher Oscar : 4/11/2019 9:23 am : link Skill position players are the last thing you need to add. The Giants have a crumbled foundation they need to rebuild. But they took Saquon last year so you never know.

I would not rule him out, but section125 : 4/11/2019 9:23 am : link DG is pretty clear lines and defense in particular need to be fixed.

I hope not TyreeHelmet : 4/11/2019 9:24 am : link Get a pass rusher

If they truly wanted to replicate the NE offense Tony in Berlin : 4/11/2019 9:25 am : link drafting Hockenson would make a lot of sense. There will still be good DE/DTs available at 17, maybe even at 37.

One way to look at it is run blocking edavisiii : 4/11/2019 9:28 am : link I am not for it, I want Pass Rush at 6 and 17 but adding him to the offense would be a big plus for the run game. He is and absolute beast run blocking and he is a tall target for Eli.

Fix this Defense PLEEEEASE Jim Bur(n)t : 4/11/2019 9:29 am : link If it was a marginally talented Def Draft, then I would say, sure... But the odds are that this draft is stocked with Blue & Light Blue Chip talent... I say pass on the very talented TE @ 6...



If he is still there @ 17 (he wont be) but if he is,, then a legit conversation is warranted.

I sure hope not jc in c-ville : 4/11/2019 9:30 am : link If G is true to his word, he will build the line around Barkley and soon to be ( next year at the latest) QB while also getting after the QB from the DL.



This team is obviously not a quick fix but taking two Te's in the 1st round, 2/3 years is hopefully not the way they go with a blue chip at either OT or DL/Edge.



My sincere hope is that they stick to their guns for #6/17 and either OL/D or D/D. If there should be a trade up, use the # 37 to get back into the 1st round. If we come away with three difference makers ( perhaps a LB/CB as well) here I will be elated.









. arcarsenal : 4/11/2019 9:31 am : link He won't be the best player on the board there.



I like the player a lot, but not at 6.

Love the player but he's not going to be selected at #6 ij_reilly : 4/11/2019 9:33 am : link I would think the Giants love him too. But ...



But most everything coming from Giants and asshats indicates defense at #6.



If not defense it would be a QB, but indications are that the Giants don't love any of these QBs. They almost certainly have a few defensive players ranked higher than the QBs.



Those defensive players might be ranked higher than Hockenson on their board too.



Remember they would have picked Chubb last year if not for Barkley. Stop the run, rush the passer.



Option? IMHO ... Beer Man : 4/11/2019 9:34 am : link 1. Yes, only because he will likely be there at #6 when the Giants are on the clock



2. It is very unlikely that the Giants have him ranked higher on their draft board than a number of other players that should be there as well. Its possible he will be on the board when they pick at 17.

Incredibly hypocritical wonderback : 4/11/2019 9:37 am : link By a lot of you guys. I'm not saying to take him at 6 but, what happened to best player on the board you take him stuff. I've been hearing that for years. It's not beyond argument that given some of the better d-lineman are taken off the board, he's the next best player available.



As some pointed out, he's not just an additional receiver, he's also a great blocker. People forget that the TE sets the edge and can be a great compliment to either offensive tackle. Add to that, we haven't had a guy like him since Bavaro.



I'm not saying take him, but it wouldn't be crazy if we did.

If he is their top rated player Big Rick in FL : 4/11/2019 9:42 am : link Then yes take him. He's a TE, but he adds so much to the offense. He's a great blocker and a good receiver. He'd help the OL, Barkley & the QB out a ton. Especially Eli or whatever QB we have after Eli. Can help in pass protection and also be the teams safety blanket. The most complete TE to come out in a long time.

Very good chance he's the BPA Biteymax22 : 4/11/2019 9:43 am : link If first 5 picks are Murray, Williams, Bosa, Allen and White. Which is a very likely scenario.



But does that mean we should pick him? Maybe not, too many other glaring needs. If this were the case, I think there is an opportunity to trade down with a team like Detroit who may want him, only move back 2 spots, get more assets and still draft the same person we would have anyway (Sweat, Oliver or Gary). Then we could use the extra assets to move up from the 17th pick to target the second player we want.



Just sayin...

It would make more sense SirYesSir : 4/11/2019 9:47 am : link if they decided that Engram was more of a wideout. If they decide to use EE in a similar way that they would use a big wr and just slide Hock into the TE role for 10 years, then yes it makes sense.





the most overrated prospect in the draft IMHO GiantsLaw : 4/11/2019 9:49 am : link and not at a postion of real need....I hope to hell not

Take the best defensive player at 6 NYG27 : 4/11/2019 9:52 am : link Then trade up from 17 with all the draft capital the Giants have to select Hockensen.

RE: the most overrated prospect in the draft IMHO Big Rick in FL : 4/11/2019 9:55 am : link

Quote: and not at a postion of real need....I hope to hell not



Why do you think he is overrated? He certainly isn't the most overrated player. DK Metcalf & Rashan Gary are two names who are much worse football players that are projected in the top 20. In comment 14382189 GiantsLaw said:Why do you think he is overrated? He certainly isn't the most overrated player. DK Metcalf & Rashan Gary are two names who are much worse football players that are projected in the top 20.

RE: Sure, if youre Jerry Reese. JohnB : 4/11/2019 10:11 am : link

Quote: He got fired though.



Reese would be all over Gary, not Hockensen. In comment 14382145 Brown Recluse said:Reese would be all over Gary, not Hockensen.

Selfishly I'd like it widmerseyebrow : 4/11/2019 10:15 am : link but it's probably not the best move for the team.

RE: RE: the most overrated prospect in the draft IMHO GiantsLaw : 4/11/2019 10:18 am : link

Quote: In comment 14382189 GiantsLaw said:

Why do you think he is overrated?

Don't get me wrong, I think he's a solid player, but a top 10 projection is crazy talk. In comment 14382202 Big Rick in FL said:Don't get me wrong, I think he's a solid player, but a top 10 projection is crazy talk.

RE: the most overrated prospect in the draft IMHO jvm52106 : 4/11/2019 10:24 am : link

Quote: and not at a postion of real need....I hope to hell not



Wow, really.. Why do you say that? Most overrated is Haskins by far. Limited track record, decent skills but nothing earth shattering. Next up, Metcalfe. Limited production, injury history and basically a workout warrior.



Hard to believe you feel Hockensen is the most overrated. In comment 14382189 GiantsLaw said:Wow, really.. Why do you say that? Most overrated is Haskins by far. Limited track record, decent skills but nothing earth shattering. Next up, Metcalfe. Limited production, injury history and basically a workout warrior.Hard to believe you feel Hockensen is the most overrated.

Hockensen Archer : 4/11/2019 10:29 am : link I have heard that Hockensen is the number one rated offensive player on many teams boards.

He is also considered the safest pick.



The Giants have to draft an impact defensive player at #6.



It is too bad because drafting a TE like Hockensen improves two positions. You have a superior blocking TE to improve the run game and pass protection and the Giants can utilize Engram as a H Back or X receiver.





RE: RE: the most overrated prospect in the draft IMHO GiantsLaw : 4/11/2019 10:35 am : link

Quote: In comment 14382189 GiantsLaw said:

Most overrated is Haskins by far.

I can see that. Maybe most was too much...but Haskins is also falling while the TJ hype is still going strong. In comment 14382251 jvm52106 said:I can see that. Maybewas too much...but Haskins is also falling while the TJ hype is still going strong.

No. AcidTest : 4/11/2019 10:43 am : link The Giants will draft a defensive player. But they should be open to a small trade down with someone who wants Hockensen.

RE: Hockensen clarkie02360 : 4/11/2019 10:46 am : link



In comment

Quote: I have heard that Hockensen is the number one rated offensive player on many teams boards.

He is also considered the safest pick.



The Giants have to draft an impact defensive player at #6.



It is too bad because drafting a TE like Hockensen improves two positions. You have a superior blocking TE to improve the run game and pass protection and the Giants can utilize Engram as a H Back or X receiver.

if our defense wasn't in such need a Engram/Hockensen two headed monster could look a lot alike Hernandez & Gronk.In comment 14382264 Archer said:

The Giants drafting BPA is a myth ZogZerg : 4/11/2019 10:46 am : link that has been spread on BBI for years.



The Giants have almost always drafted by "BPA at a position of significant Need". It is almost never solely BPA.



Since TE is not a position of significant need, there is almost ZERO chance they go TE at #6.

I 've been all about defense early in the draft, but carpoon : 4/11/2019 10:47 am : link wouldn't it be nice to ram a Witten-type TE down Dallas's throat for the next ten years.

RE: It would be a head scratcher LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/11/2019 10:50 am : link

Quote: Skill position players are the last thing you need to add. The Giants have a crumbled foundation they need to rebuild. But they took Saquon last year so you never know.



It would seem that you have no idea how to draft. In comment 14382130 Oscar said:It would seem that you have no idea how to draft.

He's good, but a little overrated. He's not great at getting Ira : 4/11/2019 10:55 am : link separation and, while he's a good in line blocker, he wiffs a lot when blocking in space. I definitely would pass at 6 and probably would pass at 17. IMO, he's a late first rounder - a little better than Irv Smith.

I'm fine with using Ellison in this role and splitting EE out PatersonPlank : 4/11/2019 11:15 am : link Ellison showed enough pass catching ability to do this, he's a great blocker, and he's already here.

He could very well be the best player on the board..... MOOPS : 4/11/2019 11:21 am : link at #6. If we're not taking him (likely), get the word out that nonetheless he's an option. Maybe we can get an offer for the pick that we can't refuse.

I agree with you Vegas Steve : 4/11/2019 11:26 am : link He is being overlooked here at the BBI. Yes I do feel he is the best player available at #6. (Actually I Want Burns at #6).



We all want the Defense too be rebuilt simply because our Defense has been gutted by trades and last season we lost at least 5 games because the defense could not make a stop.



If we were to take him it's a major step forward for both the running and passing game and we have 11 other selections to shore up the Defense.



If we are waiting till next year to draft or trade for a QB then it would be in our best interest to put all the pieces together on the offense to give the heir apparent all the tools he will need to be successful.





no way, he wasnt even the best TE on his team gtt350 : 4/11/2019 11:34 am : link .

I also like Fant more GiantsLaw : 4/11/2019 12:09 pm : link same size, better athlete and reciever.

RE: I'm fine with using Ellison in this role and splitting EE out wonderback : 4/11/2019 12:46 pm : link

Quote: Ellison showed enough pass catching ability to do this, he's a great blocker, and he's already here.



He's not a great blocker. I've watched him specifically. He gets blown up often at the point of attack. He's an OK receiver and an OK blocker. He also gets paid a lot of money. I don't like him. He hurts the offense significantly. Hockenson would improves this offense by leaps and bounds. He'll set the edge. He'll help on pass blocking. He'll improve our OL play in general.



Are there greater needs? Sure. But I could sure see why we'd want him.

In comment 14382389 PatersonPlank said:He's not a great blocker. I've watched him specifically. He gets blown up often at the point of attack. He's an OK receiver and an OK blocker. He also gets paid a lot of money. I don't like him. He hurts the offense significantly. Hockenson would improves this offense by leaps and bounds. He'll set the edge. He'll help on pass blocking. He'll improve our OL play in general.Are there greater needs? Sure. But I could sure see why we'd want him.

RE: Check out DavidinBMNY : 4/11/2019 1:28 pm : link

Quote: this thread - ( New Window ) He's worth that pick but maybe more to another team. A slew of Picks at 6 could help this team out - if there aren't gold jacket players as DG says left. In comment 14382129 Mr. Bungle said:He's worth that pick but maybe more to another team. A slew of Picks at 6 could help this team out - if there aren't gold jacket players as DG says left.

RE: The Giants drafting BPA is a myth Beer Man : 4/11/2019 1:40 pm : link

Quote: that has been spread on BBI for years.



The Giants have almost always drafted by "BPA at a position of significant Need". It is almost never solely BPA.



Since TE is not a position of significant need, there is almost ZERO chance they go TE at #6. Yes and no. The Giants will have a draft board and rank their players accordingly. We don't know the team's calculus that goes behind the rankings, but I would bet 'position of need' is one of the factors considered when ranking players. In comment 14382307 ZogZerg said:Yes and no. The Giants will have a draft board and rank their players accordingly. We don't know the team's calculus that goes behind the rankings, but I would bet 'position of need' is one of the factors considered when ranking players.

I hope not WillVAB : 4/11/2019 1:47 pm : link This would be a typical Reese pick.

If he can impact kes722 : 4/11/2019 1:52 pm : link The game like Whitten or Gronk then why not?



I would like one of the D studs like everyone else but he could turn our O into a top 5.



Think of when the Pat's had Gronk and Hernandez. Now add better recievers and the best back in the NFL.



Again Inwould rather a stud DL but wouldn't be pissed

Where is Terps? bw in dc : 4/11/2019 2:12 pm : link He loves Hock.



Hock is an excellent prospect, but I don't think the separation is that great between Smith and him. Smith is not the blocker (yet) but he's every bit the receiver. And I think will be a steal if he falls into the second round...

. Go Terps : 4/11/2019 2:47 pm : link As I see it, there are maybe 3 or 4 blue chip guys in this draft: Williams, Bosa, Allen, and Hockenson.



If one of the other three is available to us at #6, go for it. That appears unlikely though unless we see some trades up for the non-Murray QBs (none of whom are even first rounders, IMO).



To me that leaves Hockenson as the best pick. I'd certainly take him over Gary, who right now seems like the most probable pick.

RE: Sure, if youre Jerry Reese. giantsFC : 4/11/2019 2:48 pm : link

Quote: He got fired though.



hahahaha! In comment 14382145 Brown Recluse said:hahahaha!

bw Go Terps : 4/11/2019 2:55 pm : link I believe in building to a strength if you can. I don't see a path to making our defense a strength with one or two picks in this draft. I can, however, see a path to making our offensive line a strength: Hockenson @ 6, Bradbury @ 17, and Tytus Howard @ 37.



Do that, and this is your OL in 12 personnel:



TJ-Solder-Hernandez-Bradbury-Zeitler-Howard-Ellison



You think Barkley will be able to run behind that? I do. Throw in Engram as a Swiss Army knife (like Ebron in Indy), and you've got something.

RE: It would make more sense joeinpa : 4/11/2019 3:01 pm : link

Quote: if they decided that Engram was more of a wideout. If they decide to use EE in a similar way that they would use a big wr and just slide Hock into the TE role for 10 years, then yes it makes sense.





See that s my question. What happens Ingram In comment 14382182 SirYesSir said:See that s my question. What happens Ingram

RE: It would make more sense joeinpa : 4/11/2019 3:02 pm : link

Quote: if they decided that Engram was more of a wideout. If they decide to use EE in a similar way that they would use a big wr and just slide Hock into the TE role for 10 years, then yes it makes sense.





Engram sorry In comment 14382182 SirYesSir said:Engram sorry

He should be jeff57 : 4/11/2019 3:42 pm : link But probably isn’t.

NO bluetothegrave : 4/11/2019 3:51 pm : link We need d so bad and we have a great pass catching TE (or potentially great) Another year or a stronger younger D and Id say take Dillard or Hockenson if that's who we have rated highest but this year we need D. We need to rebuild our D. I think our Offense can be really good right now.

RE: Where is Terps? Vanzetti : 4/11/2019 6:27 pm : link

Quote: He loves Hock.



Hock is an excellent prospect, but I don't think the separation is that great between Smith and him. Smith is not the blocker (yet) but he's every bit the receiver. And I think will be a steal if he falls into the second round...



Irv could be the pick at 37. In comment 14382777 bw in dc said:Irv could be the pick at 37.

No chance at 6 UConn4523 : 4/11/2019 6:31 pm : link 17 he’s in play but likely gone.

RE: No chance at 6 MojoEd : 4/11/2019 6:43 pm : link

Quote: 17 he’s in play but likely gone.

I think you are right, but it’s not impossible. No one expected OJ Howard to make it to pick #19, but he did. In comment 14383045 UConn4523 said:I think you are right, but it’s not impossible. No one expected OJ Howard to make it to pick #19, but he did.

. Go Terps : 4/11/2019 6:44 pm : link If Bosa, Williams, and Allen are gone who is the player that's clearly a better pick than Hockenson?

I find it laughable when people refer to this guy as a "luxury" j_rud : 4/11/2019 7:02 pm : link as if adding one of the top prospects in the draft is a lavishness that a roster largely devoid of talent simply can not afford.

RE: Where is Terps? Klaatu : 4/11/2019 7:08 pm : link

Quote: He loves Hock.



Loves him enough to draft him, but probably not enough to give him a second contract. In comment 14382777 bw in dc said:Loves him enough to draft him, but probably not enough to give him a second contract.

RE: RE: Where is Terps? Go Terps : 4/11/2019 7:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14382777 bw in dc said:





Quote:





He loves Hock.







Loves him enough to draft him, but probably not enough to give him a second contract.



I'd pay a top tight end, happily. In comment 14383076 Klaatu said:I'd pay a top tight end, happily.

Tight end pay scale Go Terps : 4/11/2019 7:12 pm : link The top paid TE in the league, Travis Kelce, is making about as much as what we just paid Sterling Shepard.

RE: Tight end pay scale UConn4523 : 4/11/2019 7:16 pm : link

Quote: The top paid TE in the league, Travis Kelce, is making about as much as what we just paid Sterling Shepard.



He signed it 3 years ago. How is this ok but paying a RB slightly more than what Shepard got, isn’t? In comment 14383080 Go Terps said:He signed it 3 years ago. How is this ok but paying a RB slightly more than what Shepard got, isn’t?

RE: RE: RE: Where is Terps? Klaatu : 4/11/2019 7:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14383076 Klaatu said:





Quote:





In comment 14382777 bw in dc said:





Quote:





He loves Hock.







Loves him enough to draft him, but probably not enough to give him a second contract.







I'd pay a top tight end, happily.



Sure, you say that now, In comment 14383077 Go Terps said:Sure, you say that now, but.....

RE: RE: Tight end pay scale Go Terps : 4/11/2019 7:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14383080 Go Terps said:





Quote:





The top paid TE in the league, Travis Kelce, is making about as much as what we just paid Sterling Shepard.







He signed it 3 years ago. How is this ok but paying a RB slightly more than what Shepard got, isn’t?



Todd Gurley's not making slightly more than what Shepard got. In '20 and '21 his cap hit is going to be really high.



Running back and tight end are different positions, with different influences on the game, different shelf lives, and different ease of replacement. Apples to oranges. In comment 14383084 UConn4523 said:Todd Gurley's not making slightly more than what Shepard got. In '20 and '21 his cap hit is going to be really high.Running back and tight end are different positions, with different influences on the game, different shelf lives, and different ease of replacement. Apples to oranges.

Yes I know UConn4523 : 4/11/2019 7:37 pm : link just funny to see you cite a 3 year old contract. Kelce would be making a ton more in 2019. Heck, jimmy graham just made $10 million and did nothing.

Is TE Hockensen an option at 6? Torrag : 4/11/2019 10:14 pm : link Not for me. I think he's a good, complete TE but I don't see a Gronk type difference maker. That's what it would take at #6 to pull the trigger imo.

BB will end up getting SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/11/2019 10:18 pm : link him.

BB will end up getting SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:18 pm Torrag : 4/11/2019 10:20 pm : link Not at his current draft position he won't...but he does have 12 picks so it's possible.

have you seen our defense? blueblood : 4/11/2019 10:25 pm : link no

RE: Is TE Hockensen an option at 6? santacruzom : 12:41 am : link

Quote: Not for me. I think he's a good, complete TE but I don't see a Gronk type difference maker. That's what it would take at #6 to pull the trigger imo.



When Gronk was a prospect even he wasn't seen as a Gronk type difference msker. In comment 14383241 Torrag said:When Gronk was a prospect even he wasn't seen as a Gronk type difference msker.

When Gronk was a prospect Torrag : 12:47 am : link The point is Gronk was a great prospect and he went #42. This guy is the #6 overall? C'mon.

Run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer... kelsto811 : 12:50 am : link I honestly think DG meant this when he said it. If you focus on that and combine it with BPA, I don't see how you can justify a TE at 6 overall. I would be shocked if they took anything other than QB or front 7 with their first pick.

Just to be clear I'm not disparaging the young man Torrag : 12:53 am : link But this is a draft deep in pass rushers, DL and at least one Top 10 QB. I'd say the window for Hockensen is between 12 and 18. You never say never in the Draft but I sincerely doubt he cracks the Top 10.

RE: bw bw in dc : 1:02 am : link

Quote: I believe in building to a strength if you can. I don't see a path to making our defense a strength with one or two picks in this draft. I can, however, see a path to making our offensive line a strength: Hockenson @ 6, Bradbury @ 17, and Tytus Howard @ 37.



Do that, and this is your OL in 12 personnel:



TJ-Solder-Hernandez-Bradbury-Zeitler-Howard-Ellison



You think Barkley will be able to run behind that? I do. Throw in Engram as a Swiss Army knife (like Ebron in Indy), and you've got something.



I've promoted Bradbury the last few weeks. In fact, I've said I would actually love him at #17. So I do like that idea.



However, here is the problem - this is a defensive rich draft. Very deep. Maybe the strongest in 10+ years. Some think it's so deep that every team could take a defender leading up to the Pats pick at #32, and the Pats could still get a first round grade defender.



So I think we need to take advantage of that with our conspicuous needs on D. We have a real chance to get a difference maker at #6. A chance, for example, to get an upper-tier edge player like Allen/Sweat. Guys who have the ability to instantly increase our chances to get off the field on third down. I'd much rather have that skill than a super-talented TE like Hock.



Strategy evolves the nearer we get to the draft. I'm starting to like the idea of getting the hell out of the 6th spot and moving down to compile more picks, either in this draft or next year's.



Look, I certainly see your angle and think it has merit. I just don't think it's the best way to manage the assets in the draft... In comment 14382824 Go Terps said:I've promoted Bradbury the last few weeks. In fact, I've said I would actually love him at #17. So I do like that idea.However, here is the problem - this is a defensive rich draft. Very deep. Maybe the strongest in 10+ years. Some think it's so deep that every team could take a defender leading up to the Pats pick at #32, and the Pats could still get a first round grade defender.So I think we need to take advantage of that with our conspicuous needs on D. We have a real chance to get a difference maker at #6. A chance, for example, to get an upper-tier edge player like Allen/Sweat. Guys who have the ability to instantly increase our chances to get off the field on third down. I'd much rather have that skill than a super-talented TE like Hock.Strategy evolves the nearer we get to the draft. I'm starting to like the idea of getting the hell out of the 6th spot and moving down to compile more picks, either in this draft or next year's.Look, I certainly see your angle and think it has merit. I just don't think it's the best way to manage the assets in the draft...

But if it is santacruzom : 1:44 am : link A very DEEP defensive draft, why be compelled to take a defender at 6?