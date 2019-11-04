Our forgotten man Jay in Toronto : 4/11/2019 11:50 am I don't think Barkley can keep going with & gt;350 touches/season. I like Gallman and will be pulling for him to be an excellent back-up.



It's likely we also draft a RB for insurance, especially if we hold onto 12 picks. Just wondering about Paul Perkins. Remember him? He showed some potential early on. Perhaps he will recover to re-calibrate to an upward arc to his game post injury. Wonder how he has been preparing while inactive.

Gotta say Anakim : 4/11/2019 11:51 am : link I wouldn't have imagined that Perkins would last longer on his drafted team than Jordan Howard did on his.

They will PaulN : 4/11/2019 11:52 am : link Have 3 running backs this season.

I'm not sure I understand the Angst on BBI regarding ZogZerg : 4/11/2019 12:03 pm : link Barkley's touches last year?



He averaged 22 touches per game.

Elliot averaged about 25 touches per game.

So, 3 fewer than Elliot.



Barkley is your workhorse RB. 22 touches per game sounds about right. You don't draft him at #2 overall to have him watch the games.

We should be getting Barkley the ball more Go Terps : 4/11/2019 12:10 pm : link Signing him to a second contract should not be a consideration, so run him into the ground.

Robert Martin Joe in CT : 4/11/2019 12:12 pm : link did not have a shabby preseason either, good sized back with a little burst, i'd say pretty far down the depth chart as far as a need in the draft.

RE: We should be getting Barkley the ball more bigbluehoya : 4/11/2019 12:13 pm : link

Quote: Signing him to a second contract should not be a consideration, so run him into the ground.



GT, I am highly sympathetic to your view of things generally, but you have to admit that this comment is almost intentionally incendiary. In comment 14382555 Go Terps said:GT, I am highly sympathetic to your view of things generally, but you have to admit that this comment is almost intentionally incendiary.

I won't say Barkley is forgotten Beer Man : 4/11/2019 12:14 pm : link At this time of year, he is probably the most secure player on the team, and consequently there are no discussions going on about who will carry the rock. I agree that the team needs 3 RBs. I think Paul Perkins may work his way back to be the primary backup. He looked really good his freshman year, but not so good behind a horrific line his second year. His style of running has a lot of elusiveness to it, with a better OL he may surprise. It should be one of the things to follow during the preseason.

Hoya Go Terps : 4/11/2019 12:15 pm : link That's my view on him. Take the approach Pittsburgh did with Bell. It's what makes sense.

. arcarsenal : 4/11/2019 12:16 pm : link Thought this was going to be a Scott Simonson thread.



Hmph.

This is how Sy'56 described Wayne Gallman, and I think he was dead on. Klaatu : 4/11/2019 12:17 pm : link Quote: Gallman is a pro ready back but I don’t think he is ever going to be a feature guy, which is fine. His ability to plant his foot and burst combined with his toughness can make him a dangerous player. He became a much better blocker and receiver this season as well. I wish he could hold on to more weight and protect the ball better, but you could do much worse than having him as your number two back.



Maybe Perkins comes back strong, maybe not, but I figure the Giants are in good shape with Gallman as the #2 behind Barkley. Maybe Perkins comes back strong, maybe not, but I figure the Giants are in good shape with Gallman as the #2 behind Barkley.

RE: Hoya bigbluehoya : 4/11/2019 12:17 pm : link

Quote: That's my view on him. Take the approach Pittsburgh did with Bell. It's what makes sense.



I'm prepared for that to be a possible outcome. I wouldn't 'save' him by scaling down workload in any sense, but I'd say I'm less deterministic in that view. In comment 14382566 Go Terps said:I'm prepared for that to be a possible outcome. I wouldn't 'save' him by scaling down workload in any sense, but I'd say I'm less deterministic in that view.

hoya Go Terps : 4/11/2019 12:19 pm : link If you look at the list of recent big RB contracts, there's a ton of buyer's remorse there. Paying that much to the position is crazy, especially when it's so easy to fill.

Perkins djstat : 4/11/2019 12:21 pm : link Has cement blocks for feet. Pass

RE: hoya bigbluehoya : 4/11/2019 12:22 pm : link

Quote: If you look at the list of recent big RB contracts, there's a ton of buyer's remorse there. Paying that much to the position is crazy, especially when it's so easy to fill.



tough to argue with. I think Barkley could potentially be just that special to be an outlier, but the concept is noted. One year at a time as far as I view it. In comment 14382577 Go Terps said:tough to argue with. I think Barkley could potentially be just that special to be an outlier, but the concept is noted. One year at a time as far as I view it.

RE: We should be getting Barkley the ball more BlueLou'sBack : 4/11/2019 12:23 pm : link

Quote: Signing him to a second contract should not be a consideration, so run him into the ground.



Gotta love this approach. If Terps was a GM, pretty soon not one player would come to the Giants as an FA, and that would be just fine with Terps.



But eventually he'd get Eli Manning'd ahead of the draft, with players declaring straight out of college they want no part of being drafted by Terp's team.



Terps, this is not meant as a call you out post, but rather, to point out that you have good theoretical insights which don't always work out well when/if actually applied rigorously in practice.



In comment 14382555 Go Terps said:Gotta love this approach. If Terps was a GM, pretty soon not one player would come to the Giants as an FA, and that would be just fine with Terps.But eventually he'd get Eli Manning'd ahead of the draft, with players declaring straight out of college they want no part of being drafted by Terp's team.Terps, this is not meant as a call you out post, but rather, to point out that you have good theoretical insights which don't always work out well when/if actually applied rigorously in practice.

RE: RE: We should be getting Barkley the ball more Go Terps : 4/11/2019 12:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14382555 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Signing him to a second contract should not be a consideration, so run him into the ground.







Gotta love this approach. If Terps was a GM, pretty soon not one player would come to the Giants as an FA, and that would be just fine with Terps.



But eventually he'd get Eli Manning'd ahead of the draft, with players declaring straight out of college they want no part of being drafted by Terp's team.



Terps, this is not meant as a call you out post, but rather, to point out that you have good theoretical insights which don't always work out well when/if actually applied rigorously in practice.





Check out the link. Speaks for itself.

- ( In comment 14382582 BlueLou'sBack said:Check out the link. Speaks for itself. Link - ( New Window

I liked Perkins much more than Gallman BlueLou'sBack : 4/11/2019 12:28 pm : link coming out of UCLA. Perkins has a lot of wiggle, Gallman almost none. If there's any interesting RB sitting on the board during our round 5 and later selections whose value stands out, just draft him.

It is true.. FatMan in Charlotte : 4/11/2019 12:29 pm : link that second contracts for RB's rarely pan out. But the idea RB's are easily replaced is off point. Yes - you can put another body back there, but the impact is still tangible.



- The Steelers got decent production from Connor on the ground, lost a lot in the air and missed the playoffs without Bell.



- The Falcons weren't able to replace Freeman's production and missed the playoffs.



- The Cowboys winning % without Zeke in the lineup in 38%. With him it is over 60%



- The Cards went from a playoff team to one of the worst teams when David Johnson missed the season.



You can plug and play a lot of RB's and not come away seeing a Tommy Maddox-like performance like you might with a Nathan Peterman. That doesn't mean there's no or little impact.



I agree with Terps BigBlueDownTheShore : 4/11/2019 12:32 pm : link Barkley is going to demand the highest salary ever for an RB, and to be honest, his best years will be behind him at that point.



It doesn't make any financial sense.

RE: I'm not sure I understand the Angst on BBI regarding Snacks : 4/11/2019 12:32 pm : link

Quote: Barkley's touches last year?



He averaged 22 touches per game.

Elliot averaged about 25 touches per game.

So, 3 fewer than Elliot.



Barkley is your workhorse RB. 22 touches per game sounds about right. You don't draft him at #2 overall to have him watch the games.



I agree with this. Barkley is built for 20 touches a game easy. I happen to think they used him perfectly last year. (Except for a memory I have of him sitting on the sideline at the end of a half of a tight game. Don't remember what one.) In comment 14382537 ZogZerg said:I agree with this. Barkley is built for 20 touches a game easy. I happen to think they used him perfectly last year. (Except for a memory I have of him sitting on the sideline at the end of a half of a tight game. Don't remember what one.)

RE: I liked Perkins much more than Gallman KeoweeFan : 4/11/2019 12:35 pm : link

Quote: coming out of UCLA. Perkins has a lot of wiggle, Gallman almost none. If there's any interesting RB sitting on the board during our round 5 and later selections whose value stands out, just draft him.

Gallman doesn't have "wiggle", but he lead all backs in his senior year in yards after contact. He was absolute money on short yardage and goal line attempts. Good attributes for a solid #2. In comment 14382589 BlueLou'sBack said:Gallman doesn't have "wiggle", but he lead all backs in his senior year in yards after contact. He was absolute money on short yardage and goal line attempts. Good attributes for a solid #2.

RE: Hoya Toth029 : 4/11/2019 12:36 pm : link

Quote: That's my view on him. Take the approach Pittsburgh did with Bell. It's what makes sense.

Pitt has the benefit of a great OL. In comment 14382566 Go Terps said:Pitt has the benefit of a great OL.

FMIC Go Terps : 4/11/2019 12:37 pm : link Quote: The Steelers got decent production from Connor on the ground, lost a lot in the air and missed the playoffs without Bell.



Roethlisberger posted career highs in yardage and TDs, and the Steelers were 6th in the league in scoring. Did you even look anything up to confirm this statement? Roethlisberger posted career highs in yardage and TDs, and the Steelers were 6th in the league in scoring. Did you even look anything up to confirm this statement?

RE: RE: Hoya Go Terps : 4/11/2019 12:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14382566 Go Terps said:





Quote:





That's my view on him. Take the approach Pittsburgh did with Bell. It's what makes sense.





Pitt has the benefit of a great OL.



I agree. That should tell you how much of a difference running backs actually make. In comment 14382601 Toth029 said:I agree. That should tell you how much of a difference running backs actually make.

.... Klaatu : 4/11/2019 12:42 pm : link



You can look, Saquon, but don't touch. Now, get out there and run!

RE: FMIC FatMan in Charlotte : 4/11/2019 12:42 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





The Steelers got decent production from Connor on the ground, lost a lot in the air and missed the playoffs without Bell.







Roethlisberger posted career highs in yardage and TDs, and the Steelers were 6th in the league in scoring. Did you even look anything up to confirm this statement?



Yes. I did. That Conner had 30 less receptions than Bell.



That's what I'm referring to. Not what totals Ben put up. If anything, it strengthens the point that they looked elsewhere to replace the lost production of the RB. In comment 14382603 Go Terps said:Yes. I did. That Conner had 30 less receptions than Bell.That's what I'm referring to. Not what totals Ben put up. If anything, it strengthens the point that they looked elsewhere to replace the lost production of the RB.

Terps, I am not disputing the point that a second contract for BlueLou'sBack : 4/11/2019 12:43 pm : link a top RB is very unlikely to yield a good ROI. Of course you'd never have drafted Barkley in the 1st place, because you don't think the rookie contract of a highly drafted RB can yield good ROI, but I digress.



I am trying to make a larger point. Football players are humans, not widgets. Above I mentioned that your attitude would discourage FAs and even potential draft picks from wanting to play for the Giants - as Eli did with the Chargers. No way to know for sure, but San Diego may well have lost their chance to win SBs because of the player Rivers is vs Eli.



Here's another pat of the human factor: if you run SB into the ground all season long (knowing you will let him walk after 5 years) what happens to his level of play if/when the team reaches the playoffs on his back? By games 17, 18 & 19 you very well might not have the same physical player you had in games 1-8 or even in games 9-16...



You (IMO) need to think your theories through on more than one level (financial, opportunity costs, etc), especially on some human levels.



Just food for thought GT. Frankly I was impressed that you called the eventual departure of Beckham as early as you did.

RE: FMIC Mr. Bungle : 4/11/2019 12:49 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





The Steelers got decent production from Connor on the ground, lost a lot in the air and missed the playoffs without Bell.







Roethlisberger posted career highs in yardage and TDs, and the Steelers were 6th in the league in scoring. Did you even look anything up to confirm this statement?

I thought it was about winning games. Did something change? In comment 14382603 Go Terps said:I thought it was about winning games. Did something change?

RE: Hoya UConn4523 : 4/11/2019 12:51 pm : link

Quote: That's my view on him. Take the approach Pittsburgh did with Bell. It's what makes sense.



That’s your view on the position, which I get. But they drafted Barkley because they view him as special. You are already writing in his Giants career and I think that’s lousy.



Plenty of all time great RBs has long and productive careers. We drafted him to be one. If he breaks down year 4, then discuss not signing him. But u til then I simply can’t get on board with your line of thinking because it’s proven to be flawed with various players. In comment 14382566 Go Terps said:That’s your view on the position, which I get. But they drafted Barkley because they view him as special. You are already writing in his Giants career and I think that’s lousy.Plenty of all time great RBs has long and productive careers. We drafted him to be one. If he breaks down year 4, then discuss not signing him. But u til then I simply can’t get on board with your line of thinking because it’s proven to be flawed with various players.

RE: I agree with Terps UConn4523 : 4/11/2019 12:57 pm : link

Quote: Barkley is going to demand the highest salary ever for an RB, and to be honest, his best years will be behind him at that point.



It doesn't make any financial sense.



No that isn’t being honest. Historically accurate compared to his peers, but not set in stone. Tomlinson, Martin, etc had very long careers.



And again he isn’t just a RB. A lot of these touches are in open field where he can dictate contact. In comment 14382594 BigBlueDownTheShore said:No that isn’t being honest. Historically accurate compared to his peers, but not set in stone. Tomlinson, Martin, etc had very long careers.And again he isn’t just a RB. A lot of these touches are in open field where he can dictate contact.

RE: How about Bryce Love in the 4th Round..... Amtoft : 4/11/2019 12:57 pm : link

Quote: if he's still there.....





Bryce Love probably isn't playing this year. At least for the first 8 games at least as he got hurt late in the year against California tearing his ACL. In comment 14382522 No Where Man said:Bryce Love probably isn't playing this year. At least for the first 8 games at least as he got hurt late in the year against California tearing his ACL.

RE: This is how Sy'56 described Wayne Gallman, and I think he was dead on. Festina Lente : 4/11/2019 12:58 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Gallman is a pro ready back but I don’t think he is ever going to be a feature guy, which is fine. His ability to plant his foot and burst combined with his toughness can make him a dangerous player. He became a much better blocker and receiver this season as well. I wish he could hold on to more weight and protect the ball better, but you could do much worse than having him as your number two back.







Maybe Perkins comes back strong, maybe not, but I figure the Giants are in good shape with Gallman as the #2 behind Barkley.



I completely agree with this statement. I think we are all right on the RB front. too many other holes need filling on this roster in the draft. In comment 14382572 Klaatu said:I completely agree with this statement. I think we are all right on the RB front. too many other holes need filling on this roster in the draft.

UConn Go Terps : 4/11/2019 1:09 pm : link



Quote: And again he isn’t just a RB.



What else is he? It's not like he was a dynamic receiver in year 1. He was 16th amongst RBs in YPC. What does this mean?What else is he? It's not like he was a dynamic receiver in year 1. He was 16th amongst RBs in YPC.

RE: If there.. BlueLou'sBack : 4/11/2019 1:31 pm : link

Quote: was ever a way to pigeon-hole a stat to fit a narrative - there it was.



Classic. The stat that's like a lamp post for a blind man, useful for support rather than illumination. In comment 14382667 FatMan in Charlotte said:Classic. The stat that's like a lamp post for a blind man, useful for support rather than illumination.

Yep.. FatMan in Charlotte : 4/11/2019 1:35 pm : link because when you discuss about Barkley having 91 catches and 4 TD's, including two spectacular grabs, that would be giving credit to him.



He was 1st in yards from scrimmage, but dynamic? Nahhhh

RE: UConn UConn4523 : 4/11/2019 1:39 pm : link

Quote: What does this mean?







Quote:





And again he isn’t just a RB.







What else is he? It's not like he was a dynamic receiver in year 1. He was 16th amongst RBs in YPC.



It means I can see him being a constant in the passing game where hits can be more dictated and less of an impact. In comment 14382655 Go Terps said:It means I can see him being a constant in the passing game where hits can be more dictated and less of an impact.

RE: hoya Ned In Atlanta : 4/11/2019 1:47 pm : link

Quote: If you look at the list of recent big RB contracts, there's a ton of buyer's remorse there. Paying that much to the position is crazy, especially when it's so easy to fill.



You know that's not going to happen. Their not going to take all the cannon fodder for passing on the qbs to keep Barkley for 5 years. And you know that. In comment 14382577 Go Terps said:You know that's not going to happen. Their not going to take all the cannon fodder for passing on the qbs to keep Barkley for 5 years. And you know that.

Between Bill in UT : 4/11/2019 2:07 pm : link Gallman, Perkins, Martin and Penny, I don't think RB is a draft priority. Day 3 picks probably won't be any better than what we already have. I'd rather take some flyers at other positions.

RE: Terps, I am not disputing the point that a second contract for arcarsenal : 4/11/2019 2:19 pm : link

Quote: a top RB is very unlikely to yield a good ROI. Of course you'd never have drafted Barkley in the 1st place, because you don't think the rookie contract of a highly drafted RB can yield good ROI, but I digress.



I am trying to make a larger point. Football players are humans, not widgets. Above I mentioned that your attitude would discourage FAs and even potential draft picks from wanting to play for the Giants - as Eli did with the Chargers. No way to know for sure, but San Diego may well have lost their chance to win SBs because of the player Rivers is vs Eli.



Here's another pat of the human factor: if you run SB into the ground all season long (knowing you will let him walk after 5 years) what happens to his level of play if/when the team reaches the playoffs on his back? By games 17, 18 & 19 you very well might not have the same physical player you had in games 1-8 or even in games 9-16...



You (IMO) need to think your theories through on more than one level (financial, opportunity costs, etc), especially on some human levels.



Just food for thought GT. Frankly I was impressed that you called the eventual departure of Beckham as early as you did.



I've tried to make similar points several times.



In theory, a lot of ideas are interesting - are they realistic to practice? In most cases, probably not.



There is a human element whether we want to acknowledge that or not. And if you treat your players as disposable robots long enough, you'll start to turn your org into a destination players suddenly aren't so interested in stopping at.



Coincidentally, this is sort of the entire reason we even wound up with Eli Manning to begin with.



The Chargers were considered a shitty org that Eli didn't want to play for and Archie didn't want him playing there. So, it was literally not an option for them to draft and keep him. He would have just sat out. Rivers was a nice consolation prize... but Eli has hardware and Rivers still doesn't. Would that be the case if the tables were turned? I don't know - and it doesn't matter.



But the point remains.



If you become a franchise known for running guys into the ground only to then intentionally NOT reward them and let them go run out of gas in another city, players will start to notice that and be wary of how willing they are to put themselves at risk and will then want to start doing things to elongate their own careers - which can often be of detriment to the team they play for.



Barkley is a special player - and the goal should certainly be to maximize his abilities as much as we can. But I don't think the Giants should just say "let's run this guy ragged and then to hell with him after that..."



It's not a great way to handle your personnel. They do notice.



And that doesn't mean you have to be loyal to a fault - I think that's where we're at with Eli now.



But, Barkley has played 1 year. It's way too soon to already plan on letting him walk in a few years. Too many variables. Too much time in between. In comment 14382613 BlueLou'sBack said:I've tried to make similar points several times.In theory, a lot of ideas are interesting - are they realistic to practice? In most cases, probably not.There is a human element whether we want to acknowledge that or not. And if you treat your players as disposable robots long enough, you'll start to turn your org into a destination players suddenly aren't so interested in stopping at.Coincidentally, this is sort of the entire reason we even wound up with Eli Manning to begin with.The Chargers were considered a shitty org that Eli didn't want to play for and Archie didn't want him playing there. So, it was literally not an option for them to draft and keep him. He would have just sat out. Rivers was a nice consolation prize... but Eli has hardware and Rivers still doesn't. Would that be the case if the tables were turned? I don't know - and it doesn't matter.But the point remains.If you become a franchise known for running guys into the ground only to then intentionally NOT reward them and let them go run out of gas in another city, players will start to notice that and be wary of how willing they are to put themselves at risk and will then want to start doing things to elongate their own careers - which can often be of detriment to the team they play for.Barkley is a special player - and the goal should certainly be to maximize his abilities as much as we can. But I don't think the Giants should just say "let's run this guy ragged and then to hell with him after that..."It's not a great way to handle your personnel. They do notice.And that doesn't mean you have to be loyal to a fault - I think that's where we're at with Eli now.But, Barkley has played 1 year. It's way too soon to already plan on letting him walk in a few years. Too many variables. Too much time in between.

RE: We should be getting Barkley the ball more bw in dc : 4/11/2019 2:36 pm : link

Quote: Signing him to a second contract should not be a consideration, so run him into the ground.



This is dead-on.



RB is THE most expendable position in the game. The RB Store is open 24/7, 365. They come off the assembly line like bags of potato chips.



And if I'm the Jerruh I do the same thing with Zeke. Let's hope, however, they don't...but I think the Steven Jones is too smart.



In comment 14382555 Go Terps said:This is dead-on.RB is THE most expendable position in the game. The RB Store is open 24/7, 365. They come off the assembly line like bags of potato chips.And if I'm the Jerruh I do the same thing with Zeke. Let's hope, however, they don't...but I think the Steven Jones is too smart.

Paul Perkins giantsFC : 4/11/2019 2:53 pm : link thought they cut the guy...twice last year?



didn't realize he was still on the team? And why?

Maybe the Giants should have Barkley sit in 2019. Beezer : 4/11/2019 2:58 pm : link Save him for when the team is better. For when Eli is retired. And the O-line is better and there's a good quarterback on the team.

RE: RE: We should be getting Barkley the ball more UConn4523 : 4/11/2019 3:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14382555 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Signing him to a second contract should not be a consideration, so run him into the ground.







This is dead-on.



RB is THE most expendable position in the game. The RB Store is open 24/7, 365. They come off the assembly line like bags of potato chips.



And if I'm the Jerruh I do the same thing with Zeke. Let's hope, however, they don't...but I think the Steven Jones is too smart.





RB's of Barkley's caliber do not grow on trees. You know that, but that hurts your argument so you never talk about it. We just got rid of our star WR partly because we have a stud RB.



As for breaking the bank for RB's, only 3 in the league make more than $10million per year, most of the league is at $8 million or less which is what we just extended Shepard for on a yearly basis.



RB contracts are a value, IMO. Simply stating that your shouldn't pay them or that they are a dime a dozen isn't true at all. How long did we fail at RB before drafting Barkley - 7 years? In comment 14382801 bw in dc said:RB's of Barkley's caliber do not grow on trees. You know that, but that hurts your argument so you never talk about it. We just got rid of our star WR partly because we have a stud RB.As for breaking the bank for RB's, only 3 in the league make more than $10million per year, most of the league is at $8 million or less which is what we just extended Shepard for on a yearly basis.RB contracts are a value, IMO. Simply stating that your shouldn't pay them or that they are a dime a dozen isn't true at all. How long did we fail at RB before drafting Barkley - 7 years?

RBs of Barkley's caliber don't make a huge difference Go Terps : 4/11/2019 3:03 pm : link If they did, our offense would have been great last year on the strength of his excellent performance. Instead, he was excellent and the offense still sucked. It's just the reality of the position in the modern league.

RE: RBs of Barkley's caliber don't make a huge difference UConn4523 : 4/11/2019 3:07 pm : link

Quote: If they did, our offense would have been great last year on the strength of his excellent performance. Instead, he was excellent and the offense still sucked. It's just the reality of the position in the modern league.



Whatever you say. I don't agree, and don't care to argue it anymore. In comment 14382832 Go Terps said:Whatever you say. I don't agree, and don't care to argue it anymore.

Terps BigBlueDownTheShore : 4/11/2019 3:17 pm : link Can you get me data containing the following:



Top 15 Paid RBs for the past 10 years and their rushing and passing stats?



I can whip up a data analysis for you if you'd like. It would be interesting to look at.

RE: RE: RE: We should be getting Barkley the ball more bw in dc : 4/11/2019 3:24 pm : link

Quote:



RB's of Barkley's caliber do not grow on trees. You know that, but that hurts your argument so you never talk about it. We just got rid of our star WR partly because we have a stud RB.



As for breaking the bank for RB's, only 3 in the league make more than $10million per year, most of the league is at $8 million or less which is what we just extended Shepard for on a yearly basis.



RB contracts are a value, IMO. Simply stating that your shouldn't pay them or that they are a dime a dozen isn't true at all. How long did we fail at RB before drafting Barkley - 7 years?



I agree Barkley is a rare talent. But I think it's very difficult to quantify how many more "win shares" he actual produces over another RB who is 85-90% of SB's talents. I'd rather have/invest dollars in a good to good-plus OL over the great RB. My preference is for the RB to be reliable in picking up first downs, helping to keep the clock moving (particularly in the 4th qtr), and have some presence in the passing game.



Obviously it's a cost-benefit thing for me. And I trust the history where there always seems to be a quality supply of RBs in later rounds AND on other teams' rosters.



In comment 14382828 UConn4523 said:I agree Barkley is a rare talent. But I think it's very difficult to quantify how many more "win shares" he actual produces over another RB who is 85-90% of SB's talents. I'd rather have/invest dollars in a good to good-plus OL over the great RB. My preference is for the RB to be reliable in picking up first downs, helping to keep the clock moving (particularly in the 4th qtr), and have some presence in the passing game.Obviously it's a cost-benefit thing for me. And I trust the history where there always seems to be a quality supply of RBs in later rounds AND on other teams' rosters.

Forgotten man? bluetothegrave : 4/11/2019 3:34 pm : link We are building our entire team around maximizing his greatness. We are improiving the offensive line and signing the best blocking wr's we can. Hes potentially the best offensive player the giants have ever had. No one could be further from "forgotten" as our lord and savior Saquan.



2nd contract? hes in the 2nd year of a 5 year deal. Why...why would anyone even mention a second contract now? After year 4 when he is playing on his 1st rd pick extra option 5th year then we can start to talk about his 2nd contract.

I don't disagree with the premise UConn4523 : 4/11/2019 3:35 pm : link I just think there is plenty of room for a special player which is why we drafted him, and are moving our entire offensive philosophy to ball control. Finding RB's in the later rounds we've failed at just as bad as picking OL high in the draft. How many mid round RB's are we going to go through before we find one? And how long will said RB even hold up or stay effective?



I see a lot of flash in the pan RB's in the league and very few constants. I believe we have a constant and I don't mind paying Barkley when the time is right if he's still at the top of his game. But I will wait until we get there, it will be after the new CBA so who knows what happens.

Giants should just cut Barkley and Eli now jlukes : 4/11/2019 3:37 pm : link and draft two athletic QBs at 6 and 17 and just run a 2 QB backfield all season. Then draft two more QBs next season.



- Go Terps

as for us stinking UConn4523 : 4/11/2019 3:37 pm : link the argument for getting rid of Beckham was, "we stink with him we can stink without him". So are we going to do that with Barkley too? With an improved OL and not bottom 5 QB play he'd be more effective. So would Beckham if we are being fair here.



At what point do you blame the players not producing for our losses and not guys like Barkley who were one of the only reasons we didn't have a 1 or 2 win season?

RE: Forgotten man? BigBlueDownTheShore : 4/11/2019 3:38 pm : link

Quote: We are building our entire team around maximizing his greatness. We are improiving the offensive line and signing the best blocking wr's we can. Hes potentially the best offensive player the giants have ever had. No one could be further from "forgotten" as our lord and savior Saquan.



2nd contract? hes in the 2nd year of a 5 year deal. Why...why would anyone even mention a second contract now? After year 4 when he is playing on his 1st rd pick extra option 5th year then we can start to talk about his 2nd contract.



You do realize the thread is about Perkins not Saquon? In comment 14382878 bluetothegrave said:You do realize the thread is about Perkins not Saquon?

RE: We should be getting Barkley the ball more Default : 4/11/2019 3:49 pm : link

Quote: Signing him to a second contract should not be a consideration, so run him into the ground.



Exactly.

Don't keep the Ferrari in the garage.

If a team is dumb enough to draft a RB second over all, you play him until he is no longer effective.



It's just the nature of the position. In comment 14382555 Go Terps said:Exactly.Don't keep the Ferrari in the garage.If a team is dumb enough to draft a RB second over all, you play him until he is no longer effective.It's just the nature of the position.

RE: Giants should just cut Barkley and Eli now Go Terps : 4/11/2019 3:52 pm : link

Quote: and draft two athletic QBs at 6 and 17 and just run a 2 QB backfield all season. Then draft two more QBs next season.



- Go Terps



Cool. In comment 14382883 jlukes said:Cool.

What more is Barkley beyond just a RB? Chris684 : 4/11/2019 4:10 pm : link He is a leader and an example to the rest of the team on how to act on and off the field.



Terps, I'm surprised you would gloss over that considering you were one of the few others to recognize the Giants rotten core and how superstars like Beckham can spoil your team.



When you can combine the player Barkley is with the type of personality he has, you've really got something.



Culture.

Can we also not have him aging in dog years please? Chris684 : 4/11/2019 4:14 pm : link ..

RE: I don't disagree with the premise bw in dc : 4/11/2019 4:34 pm : link

Quote: I just think there is plenty of room for a special player which is why we drafted him, and are moving our entire offensive philosophy to ball control. Finding RB's in the later rounds we've failed at just as bad as picking OL high in the draft. How many mid round RB's are we going to go through before we find one? And how long will said RB even hold up or stay effective?



I see a lot of flash in the pan RB's in the league and very few constants. I believe we have a constant and I don't mind paying Barkley when the time is right if he's still at the top of his game. But I will wait until we get there, it will be after the new CBA so who knows what happens.



Like Terps said, we milk Barkley for all he is worth until his contract is up. And then we deal with next steps. He wasn't a classic workhorse at PSU, so that does concern me a bit. So I would continue to look for depth in the draft. In comment 14382880 UConn4523 said:Like Terps said, we milk Barkley for all he is worth until his contract is up. And then we deal with next steps. He wasn't a classic workhorse at PSU, so that does concern me a bit. So I would continue to look for depth in the draft.

Chris UConn4523 : 4/11/2019 4:37 pm : link and that's why I say these blanket statements are really pretty stupid. I haven't even scoffed at the idea that you don't pay RB's, i've simply said that its an idea but not a rule. Funny how I can agree with the premise, more than giving in half way on the argument, but am met with an all or nothing definitive statement.



I am of the belief that Barkley will no be your normal running back. That's it. Until he isn't this conversation is pointless.

UConn Go Terps : 4/11/2019 5:17 pm : link It's not pointless from the standpoint of reducing Barkley's touches to extend his career, which was the concern brought up in the OP.

Sure UConn4523 : 4/11/2019 5:48 pm : link I don’t think we should anyway but that has more to do with him being that good and having the body to hold up than it does preserving him for the future. Which goes back to main point of him being abnormal and not your typical RB. If that changes by 2021, sure, don’t give him a second contract. But there’s a ton of time between then and now and simply saying he shouldn’t get contract #2 now is foolish.

UDFAs allstarjim : 4/11/2019 6:58 pm : link At the position is fine. Ideally you're not using a draft pick for a #3 back. Depth is important, but there are plenty of impact guys in the league that we're UDFAs.

Fascinating USAF NYG Fan : 4/11/2019 6:59 pm : link It's as bad for Barkley (or RB) as it is for QB. Almost everyone here expects greatness at the position AND thinks they are a dime a dozen. You also think they should get paid peanuts because they aren't worth the money. Next year it will probably be another QB, I mean RB that's the highest paid in the league. 3 years from now, Gurley probably won't even be one of the top 5 highest paid RBs. You're seeing these crazy high numbers but forgetting the cap has been increasing at a crazy high level as well. Great players get crazy high contracts. That's how it works. That's how it's always worked (since the FA period began anyway).



Saquan Barkley's average rush attempts were 16.3 on the year. I'm not sure why everyone is clamoring for 22 touches per game but I think he can handle the load. I would do no more than 20 myself. What's the reason again? Go ahead and run him into the ground because he can be replaced? LMAO!



-Before the bye (exactly half the season) 13.9 rush attempts by Barkley

-After the bye 18.8.



-Before the bye 4.6 Avg per game

-After the bye 5.55 Avg per game



-Before the bye 64.875 yards per game

-After the bye 98.5 yards per game



How did the Giants do in the 2nd half of the season as compared to first half? Could that have something to do with running the ball more in the 2nd half of the season with a premiere RB? I suppose the results would have been the same using Perkins because "good RBs can be found anywhere".



Run Barkley up to 20 times per game and when it's time to do his contract, PAY THAT MAN HIS MONEY!



I honestly think many of you expect greatness at every position but they all have to be on their first contract or for whatever reason be paid paid like JAGs.

USAF Go Terps : 4/11/2019 7:36 pm : link Look running backs around the league and where they were drafted:



Le'Veon Bell - 2nd round

Alvin Kamara - 3rd round

Kareem Hunt - 3rd round

James Conner - 3rd round

Tarik Cohen - 4th round

Derrick Henry - 2nd round

Devonta Freeman - 4th round

Nick Chubb - 2nd round

Joe Mixon - 2nd round

Marlon Mack - 4th round

Aaron Jones - 5th round

Dalvin Cook - 2nd round

Chris Carson - 7th round

David Johnson - 5th round



That's just in the last 3 drafts. Why would you pay any running back when they're that easy to draft?

So why haven’t we had any luck UConn4523 : 4/11/2019 7:47 pm : link since Bradshaw? And half that list are guys that either are flashbin the pans and/or haven’t put together more than 1 or 2 good seasons.



You can do this exercise for WR, TE, LBer, etc

Go Terps WillieYoung : 4/11/2019 7:50 pm : link While I generally agree with your take on second contracts for running backs, can't agree it is easy to draft them. You listed the hits and omitted the misses of which there were many.

RE: Go Terps UConn4523 : 4/11/2019 7:58 pm : link

Quote: While I generally agree with your take on second contracts for running backs, can't agree it is easy to draft them. You listed the hits and omitted the misses of which there were many.



Most importantly, ours. How many mid round Rbs haven’t done shit since Bradshaw? Still waiting for the answer. In comment 14383110 WillieYoung said:Most importantly, ours. How many mid round Rbs haven’t done shit since Bradshaw? Still waiting for the answer.

Can we stop referring Giantimistic : 2:10 am : link To Barkley just as a rb. He had 91 receptions. The more the Giants can figure out how to get him in space and not just pounding him will extend his career. With a great oline he may hardly be beaten up like a traditional rb. Barry Sanders never lost a step partly because teams never really got a great hit on him.



I could see Barkley having a 2,000 yard rushing season and break 100 receptions. I can also see him having a 10 year career. If anything you keep drafting other rb to get the dirty yards after 5 years and extend his career as a receiver.





Here's what I'll say... Leg of Theismann : 3:02 am : link You can have these analytics-type discussions, but you can't make blanket statements about running backs and expect it to apply to Saquon Barkley. Saquon is the exception to the rule. There's always one. The fact there is one exception actually proves the rule. But you have to treat it as the exception, not the rule, or you have completely fucked up the analytics.



Saquon Barkley should not be compared to just any running back. You don't draft a RB at #2 overall... unless he's Saquon Barkley. The same can be said for a contract: you don't give a running back to a massive 2nd contract, unless he's Saquon Barkley (and he'll only be 25 years old at the time).



The guy averaged like 5.0 yards per carry behind one of the worst offensive lines in history. The same offensive line that gave up like 60 sacks on Eli. They were atrocious, and yet amazingly we had a pretty good running game. Saquon is a once-in-a-generation talent. He can get the tough short yards, he can break the long TD run at any given time, he can run routes and catch, he can block, and he's a model citizen, teammate, and leader. Someday, when this team is actually decent, he's going to be the difference between us winning and losing a lot of games, he's going to be the light of hope that shines on this team that makes his teammates and fans believe the Giants are never out of a game or season, he's going to be the grit that gets us those few extra millimeters in this game of inches... and that my friends in and of itself is worth the few extra $ of your salary cap regardless of what position he plays.





It's amazing how many people responded to this thread - BlueLou'sBack : 3:17 am : link presumably after reading the OP - and responded as if Barkley is the object of the comment "our forgotten man".



Either jay in Toronto needs to stop writing in Canadian and start writing Americanese, or folks need to hone their reading comprehension skills... or I'm the idiot here. Because I thought Jay was referring to Paul Perkins as "our forgotten man".