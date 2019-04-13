Is it really going to be that hard to turn things around? Klaatu : 4/13/2019 7:44 am



First things first: The newbies. I love the acquisition of Jabrill Peppers. He's an ascending player who should thrive in Bettcher's defense, and even though Antoine Bethea is in the twilight of his career, he's still a big step-up in talent for the Giants at FS, and he's familiar with Bettcher's system. Bethea is a savvy veteran who can still get it done.



Markus Golden is another player who had great success playing for Bettcher before getting derailed by a torn ACL. Now, two years removed from that injury and on a one-year "prove it" deal, he has a...ummm..."golden" opportunity (pun intended) to show that he's fully recovered and can still be a pass-rushing force to be reckoned with for a team that needs all of the help it can get in that department.



What's not to love about Kevin Zeitler? Throughout his career he's been one of the best pass-blocking Guards in the league (and his run-blocking hasn't been too shabby, either). He won't solve all of the Giants' offensive line woes all by himself, but he's a huge step in the right direction for a unit that desperately needed a guy with his talent.



Golden Tate? I'll let PFF speak for me: Quote: Tate, 30 years old, is not Odell Beckham Jr., but he has historically been one of the league’s most efficient wide receivers. In fact, by two metrics, he’s arguably been the NFL’s best wide receiver:



In each of the past eight seasons, among all wide receivers with at least 50 targets, Tate has ranked top-four in missed tackles forced per reception.

In five of the past six seasons, among all wide receivers with at least 50 targets, Tate has ranked top-four in yards after contact per reception.



Tate is no "savior," but the Giants are not asking him to be one. They're asking to be efficient, reliable and productive, and that's what he's been for the past ten years. I have no doubt that that's what he'll be for the Giants.



This is getting much longer than I anticipated, so, maybe I'll save the second and third-year guys for another post. Suffice it to say that they'll all have their opportunities. It will be up to them to make the most of them. Ditto for the draft (and the QB situation). I'll save my thoughts for another post or two, or three.



Bottom Line: I don't think things are as bleak as some folks make them out to be. I think this team is poised to shock their doubters and silence their critics.



It’s been 7 years ajr2456 : 4/13/2019 7:55 am : link Of bad football. So apparently it is hard.



Don’t expect good football until there is a change at quarterback.

Let's YANKEE28 : 4/13/2019 7:58 am : link not forget that the Giants have the most valuable draft capital in the upcoming draft.



And let's also not forget, that as projections currently stand, the Giants will be the # 1 team in 2020 with available CAP space.

Klaattu..... Reb8thVA : 4/13/2019 8:10 am : link I think we will be playing relevant football again this year. Maybe not a Super Bowl contender but in the playoff conversation. We lost a total of five games last year by a FG or less. I expect that with this draft and the off season additions will make this a more talented and competitive team, especially on defense. I expect that Eli will be QB for the next two years and prove that he is still capable. Of course his critics will still nitpick his game as they have always done since he was drafted. Injuries as always will be huge.



I like to take a cautiously optimistic approach each year or why even bother caring. Maybe it has to do with getting older and life seeming shorter but why wallow in the negativity?

And I have always liked Reb8thVA : 4/13/2019 8:11 am : link Tate’s game. He is one tough hombre.



I’d still like to see them get a bigger bodied receiver or TE in the draft If possible.

RE: It’s been 7 years Klaatu : 4/13/2019 8:19 am : link

Quote: Of bad football. So apparently it is hard.



Don’t expect good football until there is a change at quarterback.



New regime. New focus. New philosophy on how to build a team. It's really not that hard to believe if you want to. If you want to wallow in misery, go ahead. In comment 14384682 ajr2456 said:New regime. New focus. New philosophy on how to build a team. It's really not that hard to believe if you want to. If you want to wallow in misery, go ahead.

Second year with new system should allow for more.... MarvelousMike : 4/13/2019 8:36 am : link reacting and less thinking for those players still here. I think we saw some of that in second half of last season.



We should get 3 to 6 new starters from those 12 draft picks. While the strength of the draft is in the front 7, I'm going to echo Eric and say I'm also concerned about CB depth, especially if JackRabbit is out for any reason.



Hopefully, the Giants will be mentioned as one of many teams "In The Hunt" around Thanksgiving and beyond this season.

I agree with OP joeinpa : 4/13/2019 8:49 am : link But for me, hard to get a really good vibe about the team for the long run until the quarterback issue is resolved.



Eli could rebound this season, maybe even play offs, it would be a fun year, then what?





I'm not sure TrueBlue56 : 4/13/2019 8:49 am : link Where this team will be competitively, but I really like what Gettleman has done. He has turned this roster over and acquired some very talented players. He did more in 1 year to build an offensive line than Reese could ever do in 10 years. Gettleman still isn't done with the offensive line.



Another solid draft and we will see a team really coming together to fight for the division and the playoffs.



Barkley, Hernandez, solder, Hill, Peppers, Tate, Zeitler, Golden and Bethea

I've lived through the highs KeoweeFan : 4/13/2019 8:54 am : link ...and the lows. I'm about as avid a fan as you can get.

But I follow the Giants for entertainment; my desire is that they are competitive every game.



Championships are exhilarating, but the main thing for me is to root for a team who has a good chance to win every week.



And if they don't; "there's always next week."

Klaatu - thanks for the renewal of optimism. Looking forward to more Ivan15 : 4/13/2019 9:00 am : link Review of team.



Interesting reality check by one commenter about Eli having one more successful season by getting to the playoffs. Then what?



Out of range to get a QB in 2020. Better get one in 2019. Ride Eli for as long as he can hold on to his spot. Competing is the name of the game.

Ivan15, I'll say this about the QB situation now. Klaatu : 4/13/2019 9:20 am : link I do not want the Giants to draft one just for the sake of drafting one. If they have a strong conviction about one, fine. Who that might be doesn't matter to me. If they believe in the guy, draft him, and let the chips fall where they may. Same goes for trading for Rosen. If they believe in him, then go get him, and Devil take Mackworth Castle!



One more thing (which I was going to save for a post on the second-year players), and this is purely from my gut: I don't think they've given up completely on Kyle Lauletta just yet. Sure, when he got a little playing time last year he looked horrible. Clearly, he was not ready for prime-time. However, last year was a perfect storm of suck all across the board, and Shurmer's comments notwithstanding, I believe the Giants feel that he's still worth developing.

Is there a true elite team? George from PA : 4/13/2019 9:29 am : link I was impressed NE keeps their OL operational...while the Giants has taken 7 years....the AFC seems to have more teams that are up and coming...KC, Colts, Tx. Even Jacksonville....all have strong core teams.



NFC....NO and the Eagles? Not sure about Chicago/Viking/GB....SF? Atlanta does nit scare anyobe.



I have been clear, this draft could be the most important draft in Giants history.



And this schedule is nothing like that gaunlet that the Giants started the season last year....when OV got that high ankle sprain....i senser the doom.



Do, I agree.....sure, if things bounce well for the Giants.....they can make the playoffs.

QB fkap : 4/13/2019 9:35 am : link I agree with both Ivan and Klaatu.



I think we are going to be just good enough 2019 to take us out of running for the top QB prospects in 2020.



But I don't want to take a QB this year. I think they're all meh. We can get meh next year picking 2nd tier. Plus, NO Eli OVERLAP - it's a disaster waiting to happen.

D has a LOOOOOOOOOOOOONG fkap : 4/13/2019 9:40 am : link way to go. Won't be hard to see an improvement, but need a lot of talent infusion. can put some pieces in the puzzle, though.

... christian : 4/13/2019 9:41 am : link Hard is how you define it. The Giants are ~1.5 seasons in to this regime.



With 4 top 70 draft picks, and spending over 100M dollars the Giants netted 6-7 good players last time around.



Barkley, Hernandez, Hill, Carter, Solder, Ogltree.



So far the Gianys have added three guys who project without any qualifiers to be good Zeitler, Tate, and Peppers.



I expect them to add 4 good, right away players in the draft, but one might be a QB who sits. Say that nets RT, DE, and WR.



Then there is a bunch of guys penciled in that you have to genuinely hope you luck out on -- Beal, Golden, Halapio, Martin, Coleman, Mcintosh, Manning.



How hard is it; I'd call it slow and developing. With reasonable luck 6-7 wins, with extraordinary luck 8-9 wins.

Peppers replaces Collins - better in some ways, not as good in others Ira : 4/13/2019 9:50 am : link For arguments sake, let's say Golden replacing Vernon is a wash.

Tate is not as good as Beckham - that's a step down.

Zeitler is an upgrade over Brown.

Bethea is an upgrade over Riley.



As of right now, the Giants are probably about as good as they were at the end of last season. Now, it's reasonable to assume that the draft helps us and, if we do sign Remers, that should help. The Giants have a star rb in Barkley. If they give him the blocking he needs, we can dominate on the ground.



So, we should be better than last season, but I wouldn't be investing in Super Bowl tickets.

Yes its going to be hard. It will take larger momentum steps Jimmy Googs : 4/13/2019 10:01 am : link forward without taking steps back. DG has made some good moves but also some that have, in essence, neutralized the good with players brought in and money spent. Understandably no General Manager bats a thousand, but man...we need ours to lead the league in hitting.



Will need to be good/lucky with this draft and the next in terms of numerous immediate defensive starters, and also find a starting QB over the next 13 months.



not so easy...

RE: It’s been 7 years Beer Man : 4/13/2019 10:01 am : link

Quote: Of bad football. So apparently it is hard.



Don’t expect good football until there is a change at quarterback. +1 In comment 14384682 ajr2456 said:+1

they also have 2nd easiest SOS next year I believe Eric on Li : 4/13/2019 10:03 am : link the bottom line is that despite crappy football here for 7 years, that's going to change at some point, and this year may be as good as any. There are reasons for optimisms and you hit on the them - draft capital, future cap space, a better OL, some nice pieces on offense and a coach who knows how to use them, etc.



Anyone is entitled to negativity at the results or healthy skepticism, but it's made many completely unable to judge any move the org makes as anything other than incompetent.

Ira Klaatu : 4/13/2019 10:05 am : link I don't look at "this player vs. that one" in a vacuum. I look at how they affect their respective units and the team overall.

What is turning it around? Steve in ATL : 4/13/2019 10:07 am : link 8-8? 9-7. 12-4? I think with a great draft they could be around .500 but they are a very long way from sniffing 12-4.



Turning it around certainly isn't relying on an easy SOS Jimmy Googs : 4/13/2019 10:09 am : link unless of course you want to be disappointed the subsequent year...

RE: they also have 2nd easiest SOS next year I believe christian : 4/13/2019 10:16 am : link

Quote: the bottom line is that despite crappy football here for 7 years, that's going to change at some point, and this year may be as good as any. There are reasons for optimisms and you hit on the them - draft capital, future cap space, a better OL, some nice pieces on offense and a coach who knows how to use them, etc.



Anyone is entitled to negativity at the results or healthy skepticism, but it's made many completely unable to judge any move the org makes as anything other than incompetent.



The biggest idea you hit on is future cap space -- and one of the primary reasons there is that space is because Gettleman moved away from good players either getting or demanding great compensation.



That will be of tremendous benefit the following offseason. Not this year, but a very wise decision on his part.



Bottomline -- I believe at 1-7 Gettleman truly saw just how bad this team was, and knew it wasn't a quick turn. In comment 14384802 Eric on Li said:The biggest idea you hit on is future cap space -- and one of the primary reasons there is that space is because Gettleman moved away from good players either getting or demanding great compensation.That will be of tremendous benefit the following offseason. Not this year, but a very wise decision on his part.Bottomline -- I believe at 1-7 Gettleman truly saw just how bad this team was, and knew it wasn't a quick turn.

RE: What is turning it around? Klaatu : 4/13/2019 10:17 am : link

Quote: 8-8? 9-7. 12-4? I think with a great draft they could be around .500 but they are a very long way from sniffing 12-4.



The Giants were 6-10 in 2015, brought in some high-priced free agents on defense in 2016, and went 11-5, with no running game and no offense, really, besides OBJ.



I honestly think that with the talent they have now, plus a very good draft, that 10-6 is not out of the realm of possibility.



The overriding factor will, of course, be health, as it is almost every year, for the Giants and for their opponents. In comment 14384805 Steve in ATL said:The Giants were 6-10 in 2015, brought in some high-priced free agents on defense in 2016, and went 11-5, with no running game and no offense, really, besides OBJ.I honestly think that with the talent they have now, plus a very good draft, that 10-6 is not out of the realm of possibility.The overriding factor will, of course, be health, as it is almost every year, for the Giants and for their opponents.

christian fkap : 4/13/2019 10:23 am : link I think last offseason was an attempt to be relevant with the core we had. It was, as JonC likes to say, a half meausure.



1-7 put a lie to that attempt, and the fire sale tear down rebuild began in earnest. it wasn't a complete waste of a year, but we could have done better with an honest approach of realizing just how bad the team was.

RE: RE: What is turning it around? christian : 4/13/2019 10:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 14384805 Steve in ATL said:





Quote:





8-8? 9-7. 12-4? I think with a great draft they could be around .500 but they are a very long way from sniffing 12-4.







The Giants were 6-10 in 2015, brought in some high-priced free agents on defense in 2016, and went 11-5, with no running game and no offense, really, besides OBJ.



I honestly think that with the talent they have now, plus a very good draft, that 10-6 is not out of the realm of possibility.



The overriding factor will, of course, be health, as it is almost every year, for the Giants and for their opponents.



The Giants spent in excess of 100M guaranteed dollars and brought on a 3 premium players who were all first or second team All Pro, Collins came into his own, and JPP returned to form.



If the defense improves to 2nd in the league in scoring, 10 wins is not out of the question. In comment 14384820 Klaatu said:The Giants spent in excess of 100M guaranteed dollars and brought on a 3 premium players who were all first or second team All Pro, Collins came into his own, and JPP returned to form.If the defense improves to 2nd in the league in scoring, 10 wins is not out of the question.

think beyond next year bluepepper : 4/13/2019 10:34 am : link even if we go 9-7 or 10-6 - does that mean we've turned things around?



Eli is 38. Even if he has a good year can he do it again in 2020? If not who's the QB?



Bethea is 35 and likely to retire or hit a wall



Golden is a big question mark. But if he does have a big year he will test the market so no guarantee he will be a Giant in 2020.



Tate is 31 and one team dumped him and another showed no interest in re-signing him. He may already be on the downside but if not how many years does he have left?



I just don't see a ton of progress here. Now if we add a stud edge or DL at 6 and get a franchise QB at 17 then it's a whole new ballgame especially with an improved cap situation but at this point we don't know who they're going to draft much less how good they will be.







RE: RE: RE: What is turning it around? Klaatu : 4/13/2019 10:35 am : link

Quote: In comment 14384820 Klaatu said:





Quote:





In comment 14384805 Steve in ATL said:





Quote:





8-8? 9-7. 12-4? I think with a great draft they could be around .500 but they are a very long way from sniffing 12-4.







The Giants were 6-10 in 2015, brought in some high-priced free agents on defense in 2016, and went 11-5, with no running game and no offense, really, besides OBJ.



I honestly think that with the talent they have now, plus a very good draft, that 10-6 is not out of the realm of possibility.



The overriding factor will, of course, be health, as it is almost every year, for the Giants and for their opponents.







The Giants spent in excess of 100M guaranteed dollars and brought on a 3 premium players who were all first or second team All Pro, Collins came into his own, and JPP returned to form.



If the defense improves to 2nd in the league in scoring, 10 wins is not out of the question.



The Giants had virtually no offense in 2016. The defense carried the team, with damn near every victory a nail-biter, right down to the wire. That should not be the case in 2019, even with Eli under Center. The defense has to improve from last year, no doubt, but it doesn't have to resemble the '85 Bears for the team to be successful this year. In comment 14384830 christian said:The Giants had virtually no offense in 2016. The defense carried the team, with damn near every victory a nail-biter, right down to the wire. That should not be the case in 2019, even with Eli under Center. The defense has to improve from last year, no doubt, but it doesn't have to resemble the '85 Bears for the team to be successful this year.

... christian : 4/13/2019 10:57 am : link I'm not saying the Giants defense needs to be historically good. You mentioned the Giants added free agents in 2016 and the positive impact. I'm just saying the free agent class and the improvement of the defense was a big investment and an outlier.



The 2015 Giants went from a -1.3 points f/a difference to +1.6 in 2016.



The 2018 Giants were -2.7. Not a perfect analysis by any means, but just an indicator of how much worse the 2018 were than the 2015 Giants.

RE: think beyond next year Klaatu : 4/13/2019 10:59 am : link

Quote: even if we go 9-7 or 10-6 - does that mean we've turned things around?



Eli is 38. Even if he has a good year can he do it again in 2020? If not who's the QB?



Bethea is 35 and likely to retire or hit a wall



Golden is a big question mark. But if he does have a big year he will test the market so no guarantee he will be a Giant in 2020.



Tate is 31 and one team dumped him and another showed no interest in re-signing him. He may already be on the downside but if not how many years does he have left?



I just don't see a ton of progress here. Now if we add a stud edge or DL at 6 and get a franchise QB at 17 then it's a whole new ballgame especially with an improved cap situation but at this point we don't know who they're going to draft much less how good they will be.







You draft with an eye towards the future beyond just next year. You draft guys who you hope can replace your aging veterans. And you've accumulated enough free agent cash to keep the guys you want and also bring in some veteran talent. In comment 14384837 bluepepper said:You draft with an eye towards the future beyond just next year. You draft guys who you hope can replace your aging veterans. And you've accumulated enough free agent cash to keep the guys you want and also bring in some veteran talent.

RE: It’s been 7 years LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/13/2019 11:02 am : link

Quote: Of bad football. So apparently it is hard.



Don’t expect good football until there is a change at quarterback.



In comment 14384682 ajr2456 said:

... christian : 4/13/2019 11:05 am : link This has been an extraordinary good offseason.



The Giants are a younger, much more financially sound team. With Shepard signed, the Giants have basically no significant UFA going into 2020.



They have a 4 premium draft picks, and the money to be players in UFA next year.



This is the best shape the Giants have been in a decade.



There are a few moves a disagree with, namely Solder and Tate, but by and large I love the direction of the roster.

RE: think beyond next year LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/13/2019 11:06 am : link

Quote:

Tate is 31 and one team dumped him and another showed no interest in re-signing him. He may already be on the downside but if not how many years does he have left?







Ah, the old "if he was a free agent he must suck" argument. Scraping the bottom of the barrel with that nonsense. Players are let go for a variety of reasons.

In comment 14384837 bluepepper said:Ah, the old "if he was a free agent he must suck" argument. Scraping the bottom of the barrel with that nonsense. Players are let go for a variety of reasons.

RE: ... Klaatu : 4/13/2019 11:09 am : link

Quote: This has been an extraordinary good offseason.



The Giants are a younger, much more financially sound team. With Shepard signed, the Giants have basically no significant UFA going into 2020.



They have a 4 premium draft picks, and the money to be players in UFA next year.



This is the best shape the Giants have been in a decade.



There are a few moves a disagree with, namely Solder and Tate, but by and large I love the direction of the roster.



That's all I'm saying. There's reason for hope. To me, a lot more reason for hope than despair. As I said in my OP, a lot of things have to break right, and no doubt the Giants still have a lot of questions to answer, especially at QB, but I think they're going to be a hell of a lot better than most folks think they'll be. In comment 14384861 christian said:That's all I'm saying. There's reason for hope. To me, a lot more reason for hope than despair. As I said in my OP, a lot of things have to break right, and no doubt the Giants still have a lot of questions to answer, especially at QB, but I think they're going to be a hell of a lot better than most folks think they'll be.

Seeing the forest through the trees LG in NYC : 4/13/2019 11:09 am : link you can debate all the individual players, positions, FA and draft moves you want... but "turning it around" in any meaningful sense means having the right people in leadership and the jury is really out on that.

When we have a more talented and deeper roster... bw in dc : 4/13/2019 11:20 am : link than Dallas and Philly, then let’s talk.



We have a dinosaur at QB. They have two studs in their mid-20s. This isn’t difficult math.



Right now, we are third best in our own division...at best.





RE: When we have a more talented and deeper roster... Klaatu : 4/13/2019 11:25 am : link

Quote: than Dallas and Philly, then let’s talk.



We have a dinosaur at QB. They have two studs in their mid-20s. This isn’t difficult math.



Right now, we are third best in our own division...at best.





"Right now" isn't the issue. In comment 14384878 bw in dc said:"Right now" isn't the issue.

... christian : 4/13/2019 11:55 am : link If the Giants come out of this draft with help on the lines, WR, and most importantly a skillsy QB, this team is looking good for 2020.



I'm not going to be revisionist -- I think last year was a total failure. I thought it then and know it now. But that's done, and Gettleman got out of most of the bad decisions.



I will say this -- if the Giants in successive years have the no. 2 then no. 6 and no. 17 overall picks, and go into 2020 without a skillsy QB, that's alarming.

RE: It’s been 7 years djm : 4/13/2019 11:57 am : link

Quote: Of bad football. So apparently it is hard.



Don’t expect good football until there is a change at quarterback.



Wow. In comment 14384682 ajr2456 said:Wow.

Its all the qb’s fault djm : 4/13/2019 11:59 am : link Never mind the terrible defense and OL the last 7 years. And these are slam dunk facts. But never mind those facts...



I’ll never be able to forgive giants fans for the ridiculousness that occurred during most of Eli’s career here. I thought Simms was over scrutinized and that fans would learn. The old timers may have....

Yes HomerJones45 : 4/13/2019 12:05 pm : link History repeats itself. You have a ham and egger as a head coach. Nice guy, no one's pick for a dynamic head coach, and no record of success anywhere as a HC. Why should anyone listen to him? You've got a ham-fisted owner who is still meddling in player personnel matters and a GM hired to do his bidding. You've got fans slobbering over accomplishments by bums in meaningless end of year games and applauding over the hill vets who are here for a paycheck. These are the same conditions that existed in the 70's.





RE: Yes Klaatu : 4/13/2019 12:15 pm : link

Quote: History repeats itself. You have a ham and egger as a head coach. Nice guy, no one's pick for a dynamic head coach, and no record of success anywhere as a HC. Why should anyone listen to him? You've got a ham-fisted owner who is still meddling in player personnel matters and a GM hired to do his bidding. You've got fans slobbering over accomplishments by bums in meaningless end of year games and applauding over the hill vets who are here for a paycheck. These are the same conditions that existed in the 70's.





Don't ever change. You make life much more enjoyable just the way you are. In comment 14384911 HomerJones45 said:Don't ever change. You make life much more enjoyable just the way you are.

be that hard to turn things around? Torrag : 4/13/2019 12:18 pm : link No, all it takes is acquiring better players. We're on the path with DG so enjoy the ride. Realistically it's going to be 2020 when we're a legit threat to make a playoff run but with the easy schedule we could have some fun this season.

If they use their first three picks UberAlias : 4/13/2019 12:33 pm : link you would hope they come out with 3 starters on D or O-Line. That would go a long way to improving things if they selected well.



Turn things around, to respectability, yes. That’s counting on Eli playing well and having enough around him. But in terms of sustained success, the key piece is the QB, obviously.

RE: ... FrankieR : 4/13/2019 12:36 pm : link

Quote: Hard is how you define it. The Giants are ~1.5 seasons in to this regime.



With 4 top 70 draft picks, and spending over 100M dollars the Giants netted 6-7 good players last time around.



Barkley, Hernandez, Hill, Carter, Solder, Ogltree.



So far the Gianys have added three guys who project without any qualifiers to be good Zeitler, Tate, and Peppers.



I expect them to add 4 good, right away players in the draft, but one might be a QB who sits. Say that nets RT, DE, and WR.



Then there is a bunch of guys penciled in that you have to genuinely hope you luck out on -- Beal, Golden, Halapio, Martin, Coleman, Mcintosh, Manning.



I think you nailed it with your last bit. We have been SO unlucky over the years be it with FAs or draft picks panning out, we may be due for some luck. These players turning out to be pluses probably accelerates the process. But to what end? Are we just looking at the playoffs, or actually making noise in them?



For that reason, I think we need to grab at least TWO playmakers on defense. Whether its Allen and D. Lawrence in round 1 or if its Q Will and Burns or Oliver and Bush. We need to make our defense really tough again. We have some players there and some good youth. We need that scary Blue defense again where our line gets push and some speedy 2nd level players can run around. In comment 14384785 christian said:I think you nailed it with your last bit. We have been SO unlucky over the years be it with FAs or draft picks panning out, we may be due for some luck. These players turning out to be pluses probably accelerates the process. But to what end? Are we just looking at the playoffs, or actually making noise in them?For that reason, I think we need to grab at least TWO playmakers on defense. Whether its Allen and D. Lawrence in round 1 or if its Q Will and Burns or Oliver and Bush. We need to make our defense really tough again. We have some players there and some good youth. We need that scary Blue defense again where our line gets push and some speedy 2nd level players can run around.

RE: Its all the qb’s fault christian : 4/13/2019 12:47 pm : link

Quote: Never mind the terrible defense and OL the last 7 years. And these are slam dunk facts. But never mind those facts...



I’ll never be able to forgive giants fans for the ridiculousness that occurred during most of Eli’s career here. I thought Simms was over scrutinized and that fans would learn. The old timers may have....



No one ever say this, and yet you bombard every thread with this. Manning isn't the single factor the Giants have sucked.



The Giants have been plenty bad on offense and defense in equal parts or the last many years.

In comment 14384905 djm said:No one ever say this, and yet you bombard every thread with this. Manning isn't the single factor the Giants have sucked.The Giants have been plenty bad on offense and defense in equal parts or the last many years.

I think the Giants are a playoff team in ‘19 WillVAB : 4/13/2019 1:47 pm : link If they have a good draft, and by good draft I mean fix the OL and pass rush.



This is very doable given the current state of the roster and the caliber of players who project at 6, 17, and 37 — and DG would still have 9 picks to get lucky and hit on other players.



A quality RT will solidify the OL and allow Barkley and the offense to flourish.



2 pass rushers, with one being of the ER variety, will solidify the front 7 and finally get the defense off the field when they need a stop.



Very excited for this draft. If it breaks the Giants way there’s going to be a lot of people eating crow in the media and on this site.

RE: RE: Its all the qb’s fault djm : 4/13/2019 1:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14384905 djm said:





Quote:





Never mind the terrible defense and OL the last 7 years. And these are slam dunk facts. But never mind those facts...



I’ll never be able to forgive giants fans for the ridiculousness that occurred during most of Eli’s career here. I thought Simms was over scrutinized and that fans would learn. The old timers may have....







No one ever say this, and yet you bombard every thread with this. Manning isn't the single factor the Giants have sucked.



The Giants have been plenty bad on offense and defense in equal parts or the last many years.



No one ever says that Eli is the most important thing wrong with the giants ?? Are you kidding me? That’s all I’ve heard and seen the last year or two.



I’ll stop bombarding when every single nyg discussion goes back to Eli and the giants failures in addressing the qb position. It’s my duty. Sorry. In comment 14384961 christian said:No one ever says that Eli is the most important thing wrong with the giants ?? Are you kidding me? That’s all I’ve heard and seen the last year or two.I’ll stop bombarding when every single nyg discussion goes back to Eli and the giants failures in addressing the qb position. It’s my duty. Sorry.

You know what tho.... djm : 4/13/2019 1:58 pm : link I probably have been a bit assholish the last year or so. Maybe longer. I’ll acknowledge that. I read the same things over and over that I disagree with and sometimes I am too quick to the draw with the attacks or venom. I’m no smarter than the next fan, that’s not true yes I am, but that doesn’t give me the right to kill other posters or bash their opinions. I have to just accept it.



But by and large the Eli narrative is overstated total horse crap.





Changing gears back to the OP djm : 4/13/2019 2:02 pm : link I’m pumped for this draft. I do want a young qb. But I really really really want 3 stud top of the line starters that can be had with our first 3 picks. I think it was dep who said it a week or so back that he didn’t really care which direction the giants took in this draft. If they traded up for a qb, stood pat and took a qb or stood pat and took everything but the qb, I’d be fine with it. I think trading up for Murray would be a bold stroke of geniuse but zona is taking him.



I drool at the prospects of taking two front seven defenders with those first two picks. Our D would finally be infused with NYG type phenom, young talent. It’s long overdue.

One thing I’ve learned about the nfl djm : 4/13/2019 2:10 pm : link Change is never that far away. The minute you think your team is guaranteed to be great for the foreseeable future shit goes south and the minute you write off a team as bad they go and shock the world.



The giants need about 5-6 legit starters and they need some holdovers from last year to ascend and mature. They also need their great players to continue being great. Can this happen? Of course it can. The colts were supposed to be 2 years away this time last year and what happened? They adddd 2-3 studs via the draft and Luck returned to form. Now they are entrenched as a good stable force once again.



The giants don’t even need super stars. Maybe not even stars. They just need professionals to sure up those sore spots. I think DG is the right man to find those guys. He found many more of those than people seem to think and had a much better 2018 than credited for around here. Anytime you can hit on 4 draft picks and then add 1-2-3 solid nfl vets like solder and Ogletree along with some of those under the radar types, you’ve had a great year. Let’s hope he has another one.

RE: djm... djm : 4/13/2019 2:17 pm : link

Quote: You know what’s going to happen - Hockenson at # 6, Metcalf at #17... ; )



I don’t think I could handle that! Hock maybe yes, but this draft is begging the giants to address the D. They have to. It’s lined up perfectly.



Hock would help the OL. In comment 14385004 bw in dc said:I don’t think I could handle that! Hock maybe yes, but this draft is begging the giants to address the D. They have to. It’s lined up perfectly.Hock would help the OL.

And I’ll add this to my earlier post djm : 4/13/2019 2:19 pm : link Eli can’t have another slow start like 2018. Ok fine, new system, raw brutally bad OL... tough schedule... no more excuses. We need Eli and this offense to hit ground running in 2019. I will kill Eli when it’s warranted. If he’s failing to lead this team to wins and there are wins to be bad? Release the hounds.

Giants need to bolster the DL and OL in this draft to be a competitive Rick in Dallas : 4/13/2019 2:47 pm : link Team in NFC. They need a RT and C on OL and ER and DT on DL. They need to add SPEED to linebacker position and add depth in secondary. Might add talent at TE and WR position also. They have a lot yet to do to become competitive in the NFC. That’s not even discussing the 800 lb Gorilla in the room the QB position.

Don’t get me wrong I bleed Giant Blue but we got work to do!!!!

RE: I've lived through the highs Giants_Rock : 11:22 am : link

Quote: ...and the lows. I'm about as avid a fan as you can get.

But I follow the Giants for entertainment; my desire is that they are competitive every game.



Championships are exhilarating, but the main thing for me is to root for a team who has a good chance to win every week.



And if they don't; "there's always next week."



Interesting comment. It makes me wonder which of the following most fans would prefer if they only had the following two options:

1) over a 10 year span - win one super bowl but have a losing record the other 9 years.

2) over a 10 year span - have a winning record every year but never win a super bowl.

Personally I'd prefer option 1 but I can understand your "good chance to win every week" desire. In comment 14384730 KeoweeFan said:Interesting comment. It makes me wonder which of the following most fans would prefer if they only had the following two options:1) over a 10 year span - win one super bowl but have a losing record the other 9 years.2) over a 10 year span - have a winning record every year but never win a super bowl.Personally I'd prefer option 1 but I can understand your "good chance to win every week" desire.

RE: RE: I've lived through the highs Klaatu : 11:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 14384730 KeoweeFan said:





Quote:





...and the lows. I'm about as avid a fan as you can get.

But I follow the Giants for entertainment; my desire is that they are competitive every game.



Championships are exhilarating, but the main thing for me is to root for a team who has a good chance to win every week.



And if they don't; "there's always next week."







Interesting comment. It makes me wonder which of the following most fans would prefer if they only had the following two options:

1) over a 10 year span - win one super bowl but have a losing record the other 9 years.

2) over a 10 year span - have a winning record every year but never win a super bowl.

Personally I'd prefer option 1 but I can understand your "good chance to win every week" desire.



I'll take Option 1. I'd rather see another trophy in the case instead of just playing Sisyphus for ten tears. In comment 14385840 Giants_Rock said:I'll take Option 1. I'd rather see another trophy in the case instead of just playing Sisyphus for ten tears.