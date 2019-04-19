Drafting a QB vs the best player available Archer : 4/19/2019 12:25 pm It is impossible not to see or hear all of the mock drafts on TV or the radio

For the most part the prognosticators are picking Haskins at number 6 for the Giants

Their justification is that the Giants have a need at the most important possition on the team and Haskins fits that need

Almost universally they like Haskins, but, they never suggest that he is the highest rated player at that point in the draft

As a matter of fact immediately after the Giants pick they are saying how fortunate teams are that White, Hockenson, Sweat, or Oliver has dropped into a teams lap



Their is a consistent argument that if you feel strongly about a QB that you have to draft him at six without regard for other players who are available

They are saying that you cannot take the chance that the QB is not there at 17

There were even two drafts were they had the Giants trading up to pick Haskins



I really do not understand how you can select a player in a vacuum

If the Giants feel that there is a generational talent available at another possition and they are not so impressed with a QB then you have to take that player



What if the Giants have a similar grade on three QBs

Why wouldn’t they take a chance that one of those QBs will fall into their laps at 17.



I also would like the Giants to draft a franchise QB. Who wouldn’t? But I would also be fine if they punted on a QB until next year



I want the best players available



The Giants had arguably the worst defense in the league last year They have lost 3 of their best players Vernon, Harrison, and Collins

The Giants better have a conviction on a QB if they pass on difference making defensive players



I hope that the Giants draft defense with their first three picks



it seems to me FranchiseQB : 4/19/2019 12:33 pm : link "generational talent" is now the most overused phrase in sports and here at BBI.

RE: it seems to me figgy2989 : 4/19/2019 12:34 pm : link

Quote: "generational talent" is now the most overused phrase in sports and here at BBI.



That and Franchise QB In comment 14393492 FranchiseQB said:That and Franchise QB

Mocks are silly....for us...our entertainment George from PA : 4/19/2019 12:36 pm : link Didnt exactly lose those guys..jettison is more acurate.





More then likely, another draft without an early draft pick being used on a QB....and msm calling the Giants draft a failure

there is no saquon barkley in this draft... Torrag : 4/19/2019 12:36 pm : link ...so the generational player thing is dead in the water for 2019. No Qwill isn't and neither is bosa, they don't tick all the boxes at an elite level like SQ did.



As far as BPA we'll never know because if the Giants take a QB at #6, any QB, they will go ti their graves insisting he was the best player on the board. So relax, enjoy the next few days as tension and anticipation build. Go Giants!

RE: RE: it seems to me Bill L : 4/19/2019 12:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14393492 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





"generational talent" is now the most overused phrase in sports and here at BBI.







That and Franchise QB



LOL Best line ever. In comment 14393496 figgy2989 said:LOL Best line ever.

Generational Archer : 4/19/2019 12:39 pm : link I agree that the terms are overused and have lost their intent , but, I think that they can describe an image of the type of player that you would want



one,, FranchiseQB : 4/19/2019 12:40 pm : link you need and the other is an excuse for drafting a RB with the second pick.

Not really. Bill L : 4/19/2019 12:43 pm : link By almost all accounts, Barkley *is* generational.



OTOH, every pick a QB, any QB you get seems to be labeled "franchise".



In truth, both terms are pre4tty much useless propagandist rhetorical devices designed to make the person you want picked seem better than he actually is.

RE: Not really. FranchiseQB : 4/19/2019 12:54 pm : link

Quote: By almost all accounts, Barkley *is* generational.



OTOH, every pick a QB, any QB you get seems to be labeled "franchise".



In truth, both terms are pre4tty much useless propagandist rhetorical devices designed to make the person you want picked seem better than he actually is.



by what accounts is Barkley a generational talent? It is a meaningless term. He's great. There are other great backs. He will probably run out of juice in five or six years like most RBs, whereas a top QB will be excellent for 15 years. In comment 14393529 Bill L said:by what accounts is Barkley a generational talent? It is a meaningless term. He's great. There are other great backs. He will probably run out of juice in five or six years like most RBs, whereas a top QB will be excellent for 15 years.

Yeah 2,000 yards from scrimmage as a rookie figgy2989 : 4/19/2019 12:58 pm : link behind one of the worst OL's in football is just like any back.

RE: Yeah 2,000 yards from scrimmage as a rookie FranchiseQB : 4/19/2019 1:05 pm : link

Quote: behind one of the worst OL's in football is just like any back.



sure ... keep telling yourself it was a phenomenal pick. And let's revisit in six years. In comment 14393559 figgy2989 said:sure ... keep telling yourself it was a phenomenal pick. And let's revisit in six years.

Which QB Chip : 4/19/2019 1:08 pm : link in this draft will be considered excellent. Possibly none of them

RE: RE: Yeah 2,000 yards from scrimmage as a rookie figgy2989 : 4/19/2019 1:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14393559 figgy2989 said:





Quote:





behind one of the worst OL's in football is just like any back.







sure ... keep telling yourself it was a phenomenal pick. And let's revisit in six years.



Waaaaah...the Giants didn't draft a QB last year, so they will never ever be good again. In comment 14393567 FranchiseQB said:Waaaaah...the Giants didn't draft a QB last year, so they will never ever be good again.

RE: Which QB FranchiseQB : 4/19/2019 1:09 pm : link

Quote: in this draft will be considered excellent. Possibly none of them



it's a good question. In comment 14393571 Chip said:it's a good question.

RE: it seems to me Go Terps : 4/19/2019 1:17 pm : link

Quote: "generational talent" is now the most overused phrase in sports and here at BBI.



Agreed. It never applied to Beckham, and I'm not sure it applies to Barkley.



I'd argue the only generational talent in the league today at any position is Rodgers. In comment 14393492 FranchiseQB said:Agreed. It never applied to Beckham, and I'm not sure it applies to Barkley.I'd argue the only generational talent in the league today at any position is Rodgers.

If we were truly going BPA twostepgiants : 4/19/2019 1:21 pm : link Why isnt Rosen on the table at 37?



Does anyone doubt that Rosen is a better talent than what will be available at 37?

RE: If we were truly going BPA eric2425ny : 4/19/2019 1:25 pm : link

Quote: Why isnt Rosen on the table at 37?



Does anyone doubt that Rosen is a better talent than what will be available at 37?



I’m sure he is on the table at 37. The NFL is probably not allowing the Cards to complete a trade with any team involving Rosen until next Thursday night. In comment 14393585 twostepgiants said:I’m sure he is on the table at 37. The NFL is probably not allowing the Cards to complete a trade with any team involving Rosen until next Thursday night.

Not even the Godfathers of Draftniks JonC : 4/19/2019 1:26 pm : link necessary know what they're doing.

RE: RE: Not really. eric2425ny : 4/19/2019 1:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14393529 Bill L said:





Quote:





By almost all accounts, Barkley *is* generational.



OTOH, every pick a QB, any QB you get seems to be labeled "franchise".



In truth, both terms are pre4tty much useless propagandist rhetorical devices designed to make the person you want picked seem better than he actually is.







by what accounts is Barkley a generational talent? It is a meaningless term. He's great. There are other great backs. He will probably run out of juice in five or six years like most RBs, whereas a top QB will be excellent for 15 years.



Dude, do you watch the games? Barkley is a phenom, he’s like Bo and Barry Sanders combined and catches like a WR. If he wasn’t in last year’s draft I would have been 100% on the QB wagon, but you can’t pass up on a guy like that, he makes your whole offense better. There is no guarantee Darnold, Allen, or Rosen pan out. So far Mayfield is the only one of that bunch that has seemingly shown he will be a good one. Jury is still out on the rest. In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:Dude, do you watch the games? Barkley is a phenom, he’s like Bo and Barry Sanders combined and catches like a WR. If he wasn’t in last year’s draft I would have been 100% on the QB wagon, but you can’t pass up on a guy like that, he makes your whole offense better. There is no guarantee Darnold, Allen, or Rosen pan out. So far Mayfield is the only one of that bunch that has seemingly shown he will be a good one. Jury is still out on the rest.

RE: RE: RE: Not really. FranchiseQB : 4/19/2019 1:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14393529 Bill L said:





Quote:





By almost all accounts, Barkley *is* generational.



OTOH, every pick a QB, any QB you get seems to be labeled "franchise".



In truth, both terms are pre4tty much useless propagandist rhetorical devices designed to make the person you want picked seem better than he actually is.







by what accounts is Barkley a generational talent? It is a meaningless term. He's great. There are other great backs. He will probably run out of juice in five or six years like most RBs, whereas a top QB will be excellent for 15 years.







Dude, do you watch the games? Barkley is a phenom, he’s like Bo and Barry Sanders combined and catches like a WR. If he wasn’t in last year’s draft I would have been 100% on the QB wagon, but you can’t pass up on a guy like that, he makes your whole offense better. There is no guarantee Darnold, Allen, or Rosen pan out. So far Mayfield is the only one of that bunch that has seemingly shown he will be a good one. Jury is still out on the rest.

I said he is great. Is that not enough? I don't know what generational means to be honest. IS he better than AP? Chris Johnson circa 2009? He's not a generation al talent for doing something that was done better 50 times already, mostly in the last 20 years (yards from scrimmage). 50th is not a generational talent, right? In comment 14393592 eric2425ny said:I said he is great. Is that not enough? I don't know what generational means to be honest. IS he better than AP? Chris Johnson circa 2009? He's not a generation al talent for doing something that was done better 50 times already, mostly in the last 20 years (yards from scrimmage). 50th is not a generational talent, right?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Not really. eric2425ny : 4/19/2019 1:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14393592 eric2425ny said:





Quote:





In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14393529 Bill L said:





Quote:





By almost all accounts, Barkley *is* generational.



OTOH, every pick a QB, any QB you get seems to be labeled "franchise".



In truth, both terms are pre4tty much useless propagandist rhetorical devices designed to make the person you want picked seem better than he actually is.







by what accounts is Barkley a generational talent? It is a meaningless term. He's great. There are other great backs. He will probably run out of juice in five or six years like most RBs, whereas a top QB will be excellent for 15 years.







Dude, do you watch the games? Barkley is a phenom, he's like Bo and Barry Sanders combined and catches like a WR. If he wasn't in last year's draft I would have been 100% on the QB wagon, but you can't pass up on a guy like that, he makes your whole offense better. There is no guarantee Darnold, Allen, or Rosen pan out. So far Mayfield is the only one of that bunch that has seemingly shown he will be a good one. Jury is still out on the rest.





I said he is great. Is that not enough? I don't know what generational means to be honest. IS he better than AP? Chris Johnson circa 2009? He's not a generation al talent for doing something that was done better 50 times already, mostly in the last 20 years (yards from scrimmage). 50th is not a generational talent, right?



Generational talent doesn’t mean he’s better than everyone. It means his skill set would make him a great player in any era of football. In comment 14393600 FranchiseQB said:Generational talent doesn’t mean he’s better than everyone. It means his skill set would make him a great player in any era of football.

This is why being a GM is hard MM_in_NYC : 4/19/2019 1:37 pm : link and talking about the draft is fun

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Not really. FranchiseQB : 4/19/2019 1:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14393600 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14393592 eric2425ny said:





Quote:





In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14393529 Bill L said:





Quote:





By almost all accounts, Barkley *is* generational.



OTOH, every pick a QB, any QB you get seems to be labeled "franchise".



In truth, both terms are pre4tty much useless propagandist rhetorical devices designed to make the person you want picked seem better than he actually is.







by what accounts is Barkley a generational talent? It is a meaningless term. He's great. There are other great backs. He will probably run out of juice in five or six years like most RBs, whereas a top QB will be excellent for 15 years.







Dude, do you watch the games? Barkley is a phenom, he's like Bo and Barry Sanders combined and catches like a WR. If he wasn't in last year's draft I would have been 100% on the QB wagon, but you can't pass up on a guy like that, he makes your whole offense better. There is no guarantee Darnold, Allen, or Rosen pan out. So far Mayfield is the only one of that bunch that has seemingly shown he will be a good one. Jury is still out on the rest.





I said he is great. Is that not enough? I don't know what generational means to be honest. IS he better than AP? Chris Johnson circa 2009? He's not a generation al talent for doing something that was done better 50 times already, mostly in the last 20 years (yards from scrimmage). 50th is not a generational talent, right?







Generational talent doesn’t mean he’s better than everyone. It means his skill set would make him a great player in any era of football.

oh ok.. so then there are ten generational talents at RB in today's NFL. In comment 14393602 eric2425ny said:oh ok.. so then there are ten generational talents at RB in today's NFL.

The only guys I would consider to be generational talents eric2425ny : 4/19/2019 1:48 pm : link In today’s NFL at the RB position would be Barkley, Gurley (if healthy), and maybe Bell.



Zeke to me is overrated, I thought he had an excellent rookie year but hasn’t really matched that since. The other top backs today I can’t see playing in all eras. Melvin Gordon is too fragile, McCaffrey is pretty small and produces largely as a receiver.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Not really. figgy2989 : 4/19/2019 1:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14393592 eric2425ny said:





Quote:





In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14393529 Bill L said:





Quote:





By almost all accounts, Barkley *is* generational.



OTOH, every pick a QB, any QB you get seems to be labeled "franchise".



In truth, both terms are pre4tty much useless propagandist rhetorical devices designed to make the person you want picked seem better than he actually is.







by what accounts is Barkley a generational talent? It is a meaningless term. He's great. There are other great backs. He will probably run out of juice in five or six years like most RBs, whereas a top QB will be excellent for 15 years.







Dude, do you watch the games? Barkley is a phenom, he's like Bo and Barry Sanders combined and catches like a WR. If he wasn't in last year's draft I would have been 100% on the QB wagon, but you can't pass up on a guy like that, he makes your whole offense better. There is no guarantee Darnold, Allen, or Rosen pan out. So far Mayfield is the only one of that bunch that has seemingly shown he will be a good one. Jury is still out on the rest.





I said he is great. Is that not enough? I don't know what generational means to be honest. IS he better than AP? Chris Johnson circa 2009? He's not a generation al talent for doing something that was done better 50 times already, mostly in the last 20 years (yards from scrimmage). 50th is not a generational talent, right?



Do me a favor, of the 50+ instances (post merger) where a RB had 2,000+ yards from scrimmage. How many RB's rushed for 1,300 yards and had 90+ receptions in a single season?



In comment 14393600 FranchiseQB said:Do me a favor, of the 50+ instances (post merger) where a RB had 2,000+ yards from scrimmage. How many RB's rushed for 1,300 yards and had 90+ receptions in a single season?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Not really. FranchiseQB : 4/19/2019 1:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14393600 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14393592 eric2425ny said:





Quote:





In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14393529 Bill L said:





Quote:





By almost all accounts, Barkley *is* generational.



OTOH, every pick a QB, any QB you get seems to be labeled "franchise".









Do me a favor, of the 50+ instances (post merger) where a RB had 2,000+ yards from scrimmage. How many RB's rushed for 1,300 yards and had 90+ receptions in a single season?





So you want to slice the data set to give you a result that proves your point? In comment 14393620 figgy2989 said:So you want to slice the data set to give you a result that proves your point?

RE: The only guys I would consider to be generational talents FranchiseQB : 4/19/2019 2:01 pm : link

Quote: In today’s NFL at the RB position would be Barkley, Gurley (if healthy), and maybe Bell.



Zeke to me is overrated, I thought he had an excellent rookie year but hasn’t really matched that since. The other top backs today I can’t see playing in all eras. Melvin Gordon is too fragile, McCaffrey is pretty small and produces largely as a receiver.



You don't think Zeke would do well in any era? umm ok.



Here is my list of NFL backs that would do well in any era:



Barkley

Gurley

Bell

Zeke

DJ

Kamara

Hunt

Fournette

Peterson

Mixon

McCaffrey

maybe Chubb



I'm sure there are others.. In comment 14393618 eric2425ny said:You don't think Zeke would do well in any era? umm ok.Here is my list of NFL backs that would do well in any era:BarkleyGurleyBellZekeDJKamaraHuntFournettePetersonMixonMcCaffreymaybe ChubbI'm sure there are others..

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Not really. Jimmy Googs : 4/19/2019 2:03 pm : link

Quote:



Generational talent doesn’t mean he’s better than everyone. It means his skill set would make him a great player in any era of football.



Don't debate that but it doesn't mean he is any more valuable to Giants under that definition. So who cares?



In comment 14393602 eric2425ny said:Don't debate that but it doesn't mean he is any more valuable to Giants under that definition. So who cares?

No don't have to slice the data sheet to prove a point figgy2989 : 4/19/2019 2:08 pm : link You make it sound like what Barkley did last year happens all the time.



I will do one better, take a look at 1,000+ rushing yards and 90+ receptions in a season. I'll give you a hint, it is a lot less than 50.

Gil Brandt, one of the most respected people in the NFL eric2425ny : 4/19/2019 2:12 pm : link Guy has been around for like 60 years, summarized that Barkley was the best prospect he had ever seen come out of college at any position. That speaks volumes and it showed on the field last year.



Can you imagine Barkley playing behind the Rams or Cowboys offensive lines last year, he would have had like 3,000 yards from scrimmage.



If he stays healthy you are talking about a probable hall of fame player with his skill set. I can’t say the same for that huge list of RB’s.

RE: RE: Not really. GothamGiants : 4/19/2019 2:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14393529 Bill L said:





Quote:





By almost all accounts, Barkley *is* generational.



OTOH, every pick a QB, any QB you get seems to be labeled "franchise".



In truth, both terms are pre4tty much useless propagandist rhetorical devices designed to make the person you want picked seem better than he actually is.







by what accounts is Barkley a generational talent? It is a meaningless term. He's great. There are other great backs. He will probably run out of juice in five or six years like most RBs, whereas a top QB will be excellent for 15 years.



There are other great backs. How many of them are 230 pounds, elite options in the passing game, excellent in short yardage/goal line, and also among the most explosive offensive players in the game?



but yes let’s fast forward 6 years from now and assume the QB is a “franchise QB” for a decade.



Barkley was a gift. A gift we were lucky to be in place to select.



In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:There are other great backs. How many of them are 230 pounds, elite options in the passing game, excellent in short yardage/goal line, and also among the most explosive offensive players in the game?but yes let’s fast forward 6 years from now and assume the QB is a “franchise QB” for a decade.Barkley was a gift. A gift we were lucky to be in place to select.

RE: RE: RE: Not really. FranchiseQB : 4/19/2019 2:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14393529 Bill L said:





Quote:





By almost all accounts, Barkley *is* generational.



OTOH, every pick a QB, any QB you get seems to be labeled "franchise".



In truth, both terms are pre4tty much useless propagandist rhetorical devices designed to make the person you want picked seem better than he actually is.







by what accounts is Barkley a generational talent? It is a meaningless term. He's great. There are other great backs. He will probably run out of juice in five or six years like most RBs, whereas a top QB will be excellent for 15 years.







There are other great backs. How many of them are 230 pounds, elite options in the passing game, excellent in short yardage/goal line, and also among the most explosive offensive players in the game?



but yes let’s fast forward 6 years from now and assume the QB is a “franchise QB” for a decade.



Barkley was a gift. A gift we were lucky to be in place to select.





So Chris Johnson was a better selection than Matt Ryan? Cause they went in the same draft and CJ broke that scrimmage yards record, and still holds it. I'm pretty sure in 2009 everyone would say CJ was the better selection, hands down. Today they would say Ryan, hands down. See how time changes perception? In comment 14393645 GothamGiants said:So Chris Johnson was a better selection than Matt Ryan? Cause they went in the same draft and CJ broke that scrimmage yards record, and still holds it. I'm pretty sure in 2009 everyone would say CJ was the better selection, hands down. Today they would say Ryan, hands down. See how time changes perception?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Not really. eric2425ny : 4/19/2019 2:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14393645 GothamGiants said:





Quote:





In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14393529 Bill L said:





Quote:





By almost all accounts, Barkley *is* generational.



OTOH, every pick a QB, any QB you get seems to be labeled "franchise".



In truth, both terms are pre4tty much useless propagandist rhetorical devices designed to make the person you want picked seem better than he actually is.







by what accounts is Barkley a generational talent? It is a meaningless term. He's great. There are other great backs. He will probably run out of juice in five or six years like most RBs, whereas a top QB will be excellent for 15 years.







There are other great backs. How many of them are 230 pounds, elite options in the passing game, excellent in short yardage/goal line, and also among the most explosive offensive players in the game?



but yes let's fast forward 6 years from now and assume the QB is a "franchise QB" for a decade.



Barkley was a gift. A gift we were lucky to be in place to select.









So Chris Johnson was a better selection than Matt Ryan? Cause they went in the same draft and CJ broke that scrimmage yards record, and still holds it. I'm pretty sure in 2009 everyone would say CJ was the better selection, hands down. Today they would say Ryan, hands down. See how time changes perception?



Are you seriously comparing CJ to Barkley? Come on now In comment 14393673 FranchiseQB said:Are you seriously comparing CJ to Barkley? Come on now

RE: RE: RE: RE: Not really. GothamGiants : 4/19/2019 2:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14393645 GothamGiants said:





Quote:





In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14393529 Bill L said:





Quote:





By almost all accounts, Barkley *is* generational.



OTOH, every pick a QB, any QB you get seems to be labeled "franchise".



In truth, both terms are pre4tty much useless propagandist rhetorical devices designed to make the person you want picked seem better than he actually is.







by what accounts is Barkley a generational talent? It is a meaningless term. He's great. There are other great backs. He will probably run out of juice in five or six years like most RBs, whereas a top QB will be excellent for 15 years.







There are other great backs. How many of them are 230 pounds, elite options in the passing game, excellent in short yardage/goal line, and also among the most explosive offensive players in the game?



but yes let’s fast forward 6 years from now and assume the QB is a “franchise QB” for a decade.



Barkley was a gift. A gift we were lucky to be in place to select.









So Chris Johnson was a better selection than Matt Ryan? Cause they went in the same draft and CJ broke that scrimmage yards record, and still holds it. I'm pretty sure in 2009 everyone would say CJ was the better selection, hands down. Today they would say Ryan, hands down. See how time changes perception?



1. Barkley is bigger, better than Johnson ... a lot better.

2. I’m sure the Titans heard the same “face of the franchise” BS when they took Jake Locker. You know, gotta have that franchise QB!

3. What exactly would excite you about having Matt Ryan at QB for a decade? He’s mediocre, above average, at best. I’ll take Matt Ryan, if Julio Jones comes along with him.













In comment 14393673 FranchiseQB said:1. Barkley is bigger, better than Johnson ... a lot better.2. I’m sure the Titans heard the same “face of the franchise” BS when they took Jake Locker. You know, gotta have that franchise QB!3. What exactly would excite you about having Matt Ryan at QB for a decade? He’s mediocre, above average, at best. I’ll take Matt Ryan, if Julio Jones comes along with him.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Not really. FranchiseQB : 4/19/2019 2:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14393673 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14393645 GothamGiants said:





Quote:





In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14393529 Bill L said:





Quote:





By almost all accounts, Barkley *is* generational.



OTOH, every pick a QB, any QB you get seems to be labeled "franchise".



In truth, both terms are pre4tty much useless propagandist rhetorical devices designed to make the person you want picked seem better than he actually is.







by what accounts is Barkley a generational talent? It is a meaningless term. He's great. There are other great backs. He will probably run out of juice in five or six years like most RBs, whereas a top QB will be excellent for 15 years.







There are other great backs. How many of them are 230 pounds, elite options in the passing game, excellent in short yardage/goal line, and also among the most explosive offensive players in the game?



but yes let’s fast forward 6 years from now and assume the QB is a “franchise QB” for a decade.



Barkley was a gift. A gift we were lucky to be in place to select.









So Chris Johnson was a better selection than Matt Ryan? Cause they went in the same draft and CJ broke that scrimmage yards record, and still holds it. I'm pretty sure in 2009 everyone would say CJ was the better selection, hands down. Today they would say Ryan, hands down. See how time changes perception?







Are you seriously comparing CJ to Barkley? Come on now



You must be pretty young and don't remember the CJ hype.. he shattered the combine 40 time and then followed it up with 6 straight 1000 yard seasons including an absolutely phenomenal 2009 where he broke and still holds the all-time combined yards record. And one of only seven backs to rush for 2000 yards all-time. That is a generational resume if ever there was one... and as it turns out he would be a total flame out in six years.



In comment 14393680 eric2425ny said:You must be pretty young and don't remember the CJ hype.. he shattered the combine 40 time and then followed it up with 6 straight 1000 yard seasons including an absolutely phenomenal 2009 where he broke and still holds the all-time combined yards record. And one of only seven backs to rush for 2000 yards all-time. That is a generational resume if ever there was one... and as it turns out he would be a total flame out in six years.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Not really. FranchiseQB : 4/19/2019 2:52 pm : link

Quote:





1. Barkley is bigger, better than Johnson ... a lot better.

2. I’m sure the Titans heard the same “face of the franchise” BS when they took Jake Locker. You know, gotta have that franchise QB!

3. What exactly would excite you about having Matt Ryan at QB for a decade? He’s mediocre, above average, at best. I’ll take Matt Ryan, if Julio Jones comes along with him.















Sign me up for Matt Ryan right now if I knew we could have him this draft. In comment 14393697 GothamGiants said:Sign me up for Matt Ryan right now if I knew we could have him this draft.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Not really. GothamGiants : 4/19/2019 2:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14393680 eric2425ny said:





Quote:





In comment 14393673 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14393645 GothamGiants said:





Quote:





In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14393529 Bill L said:





Quote:





By almost all accounts, Barkley *is* generational.



OTOH, every pick a QB, any QB you get seems to be labeled "franchise".



In truth, both terms are pre4tty much useless propagandist rhetorical devices designed to make the person you want picked seem better than he actually is.







by what accounts is Barkley a generational talent? It is a meaningless term. He's great. There are other great backs. He will probably run out of juice in five or six years like most RBs, whereas a top QB will be excellent for 15 years.







There are other great backs. How many of them are 230 pounds, elite options in the passing game, excellent in short yardage/goal line, and also among the most explosive offensive players in the game?



but yes let’s fast forward 6 years from now and assume the QB is a “franchise QB” for a decade.



Barkley was a gift. A gift we were lucky to be in place to select.









So Chris Johnson was a better selection than Matt Ryan? Cause they went in the same draft and CJ broke that scrimmage yards record, and still holds it. I'm pretty sure in 2009 everyone would say CJ was the better selection, hands down. Today they would say Ryan, hands down. See how time changes perception?







Are you seriously comparing CJ to Barkley? Come on now







You must be pretty young and don't remember the CJ hype.. he shattered the combine 40 time and then followed it up with 6 straight 1000 yard seasons including an absolutely phenomenal 2009 where he broke and still holds the all-time combined yards record. And one of only seven backs to rush for 2000 yards all-time. That is a generational resume if ever there was one... and as it turns out he would be a total flame out in six years.





Would I rather have the 230 pound version of that caliber a player for 6 years over a mediocre QB like Matt Ryan? Yes, I would.



Oh and Barkley’s much better in the passing game - suggesting his size and more complete skillset should lead to longer relevance / longevity.



I remember the CJ hype well.

In comment 14393707 FranchiseQB said:Would I rather have the 230 pound version of that caliber a player for 6 years over a mediocre QB like Matt Ryan? Yes, I would.Oh and Barkley’s much better in the passing game - suggesting his size and more complete skillset should lead to longer relevance / longevity.I remember the CJ hype well.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Not really. GothamGiants : 4/19/2019 2:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14393697 GothamGiants said:





Quote:











1. Barkley is bigger, better than Johnson ... a lot better.

2. I’m sure the Titans heard the same “face of the franchise” BS when they took Jake Locker. You know, gotta have that franchise QB!

3. What exactly would excite you about having Matt Ryan at QB for a decade? He’s mediocre, above average, at best. I’ll take Matt Ryan, if Julio Jones comes along with him.



















Sign me up for Matt Ryan right now if I knew we could have him this draft.



Cool. I’d rather select actual elite talent and build around another QB over lock myself into mediocrity with a QB who just barely qualifies as “franchise QB”.



Agree to disagree. Hopefully the Giants aim higher than Matt Ryan



In comment 14393712 FranchiseQB said:Cool. I’d rather select actual elite talent and build around another QB over lock myself into mediocrity with a QB who just barely qualifies as “franchise QB”.Agree to disagree. Hopefully the Giants aim higher than Matt Ryan

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Not really. eric2425ny : 4/19/2019 2:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14393680 eric2425ny said:





Quote:





In comment 14393673 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14393645 GothamGiants said:





Quote:





In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14393529 Bill L said:





Quote:





By almost all accounts, Barkley *is* generational.



OTOH, every pick a QB, any QB you get seems to be labeled "franchise".



In truth, both terms are pre4tty much useless propagandist rhetorical devices designed to make the person you want picked seem better than he actually is.







by what accounts is Barkley a generational talent? It is a meaningless term. He's great. There are other great backs. He will probably run out of juice in five or six years like most RBs, whereas a top QB will be excellent for 15 years.







There are other great backs. How many of them are 230 pounds, elite options in the passing game, excellent in short yardage/goal line, and also among the most explosive offensive players in the game?



but yes let’s fast forward 6 years from now and assume the QB is a “franchise QB” for a decade.



Barkley was a gift. A gift we were lucky to be in place to select.









So Chris Johnson was a better selection than Matt Ryan? Cause they went in the same draft and CJ broke that scrimmage yards record, and still holds it. I'm pretty sure in 2009 everyone would say CJ was the better selection, hands down. Today they would say Ryan, hands down. See how time changes perception?







Are you seriously comparing CJ to Barkley? Come on now







You must be pretty young and don't remember the CJ hype.. he shattered the combine 40 time and then followed it up with 6 straight 1000 yard seasons including an absolutely phenomenal 2009 where he broke and still holds the all-time combined yards record. And one of only seven backs to rush for 2000 yards all-time. That is a generational resume if ever there was one... and as it turns out he would be a total flame out in six years.





Thanks for the condescending tone implying that I am some young fan. I’ve actually been a Giants fan for about 35 years now and remember CJ and the hype surrounding him. He never had the skill set of Barkley, and as I expected back when he was hyped up, his productivity didn’t last due to injuries, etc. One of the keys with Barkley is that he knows when to run with power and when to get down or get out of bounds and live to play another down. He’s not just a burner who will run himself out of the league in a few years. In comment 14393707 FranchiseQB said:Thanks for the condescending tone implying that I am some young fan. I’ve actually been a Giants fan for about 35 years now and remember CJ and the hype surrounding him. He never had the skill set of Barkley, and as I expected back when he was hyped up, his productivity didn’t last due to injuries, etc. One of the keys with Barkley is that he knows when to run with power and when to get down or get out of bounds and live to play another down. He’s not just a burner who will run himself out of the league in a few years.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Not really. FranchiseQB : 4/19/2019 3:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14393712 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14393697 GothamGiants said:





Quote:











1. Barkley is bigger, better than Johnson ... a lot better.

2. I’m sure the Titans heard the same “face of the franchise” BS when they took Jake Locker. You know, gotta have that franchise QB!

3. What exactly would excite you about having Matt Ryan at QB for a decade? He’s mediocre, above average, at best. I’ll take Matt Ryan, if Julio Jones comes along with him.



















Sign me up for Matt Ryan right now if I knew we could have him this draft.







Cool. I’d rather select actual elite talent and build around another QB over lock myself into mediocrity with a QB who just barely qualifies as “franchise QB”.



Agree to disagree. Hopefully the Giants aim higher than Matt Ryan





Matt Ryan is not mediocre. In comment 14393721 GothamGiants said:Matt Ryan is not mediocre.

“Franchise QBs” GothamGiants : 4/19/2019 3:12 pm : link Brady

Luck

Mahomes

Mayfield*

Ben

Brees

Eli**

Rodgers

Rivers

Cam

Wilson



These are the only QBs I consider worthy of the label, with ** for Eli since he’s no longer at that level.



The Stafford/Ryan “franchise QBs” are a liability, not an asset. Good enough to not “let go”, but not good enough to put a team over the top themselves. So, you mire in mediocrity with an overpaid contract limiting the team’s ability to actually build a complete roster - and you do it all to keep that “franchise QB”



*Mayfield has a lot more to prove, but he showed me enough to think he’ll end up in this tier.







RE: “Franchise QBs” eric2425ny : 4/19/2019 3:17 pm : link

Quote: Brady

Luck

Mahomes

Mayfield*

Ben

Brees

Eli**

Rodgers

Rivers

Cam

Wilson



These are the only QBs I consider worthy of the label, with ** for Eli since he’s no longer at that level.



The Stafford/Ryan “franchise QBs” are a liability, not an asset. Good enough to not “let go”, but not good enough to put a team over the top themselves. So, you mire in mediocrity with an overpaid contract limiting the team’s ability to actually build a complete roster - and you do it all to keep that “franchise QB”



*Mayfield has a lot more to prove, but he showed me enough to think he’ll end up in this tier.







^This. That’s exactly why Accorsi bet the farm on Eli years ago. He saw the coolness under pressure and knew Eli had what it took to win. When I look at guys like Stafford and Ryan I see “good” but not “great” QB’s. They will put up some nice stats but their teams will likely never win a SB with them at QB. In comment 14393748 GothamGiants said:^This. That’s exactly why Accorsi bet the farm on Eli years ago. He saw the coolness under pressure and knew Eli had what it took to win. When I look at guys like Stafford and Ryan I see “good” but not “great” QB’s. They will put up some nice stats but their teams will likely never win a SB with them at QB.

RE: “Franchise QBs” FranchiseQB : 4/19/2019 3:17 pm : link

Quote: Brady

Luck

Mahomes

Mayfield*

Ben

Brees

Eli**

Rodgers

Rivers

Cam

Wilson



These are the only QBs I consider worthy of the label, with ** for Eli since he’s no longer at that level.



The Stafford/Ryan “franchise QBs” are a liability, not an asset. Good enough to not “let go”, but not good enough to put a team over the top themselves. So, you mire in mediocrity with an overpaid contract limiting the team’s ability to actually build a complete roster - and you do it all to keep that “franchise QB”



*Mayfield has a lot more to prove, but he showed me enough to think he’ll end up in this tier.







Of course Ryan belongs on that list. He has been a consistent top-6 to top-8 qb this whole decade. Statistically he is superior to Eli. In comment 14393748 GothamGiants said:Of course Ryan belongs on that list. He has been a consistent top-6 to top-8 qb this whole decade. Statistically he is superior to Eli.

RE: RE: “Franchise QBs” eric2425ny : 4/19/2019 3:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14393748 GothamGiants said:





Quote:





Brady

Luck

Mahomes

Mayfield*

Ben

Brees

Eli**

Rodgers

Rivers

Cam

Wilson



These are the only QBs I consider worthy of the label, with ** for Eli since he’s no longer at that level.



The Stafford/Ryan “franchise QBs” are a liability, not an asset. Good enough to not “let go”, but not good enough to put a team over the top themselves. So, you mire in mediocrity with an overpaid contract limiting the team’s ability to actually build a complete roster - and you do it all to keep that “franchise QB”



*Mayfield has a lot more to prove, but he showed me enough to think he’ll end up in this tier.











Of course Ryan belongs on that list. He has been a consistent top-6 to top-8 qb this whole decade. Statistically he is superior to Eli.



Key word there, “statistically”. This isn’t fantasy football, you have to step up in the big games which Ryan has not consistently done in his career. In comment 14393759 FranchiseQB said:Key word there, “statistically”. This isn’t fantasy football, you have to step up in the big games which Ryan has not consistently done in his career.

RE: RE: “Franchise QBs” GothamGiants : 4/19/2019 3:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14393748 GothamGiants said:





Quote:





Brady

Luck

Mahomes

Mayfield*

Ben

Brees

Eli**

Rodgers

Rivers

Cam

Wilson



These are the only QBs I consider worthy of the label, with ** for Eli since he’s no longer at that level.



The Stafford/Ryan “franchise QBs” are a liability, not an asset. Good enough to not “let go”, but not good enough to put a team over the top themselves. So, you mire in mediocrity with an overpaid contract limiting the team’s ability to actually build a complete roster - and you do it all to keep that “franchise QB”



*Mayfield has a lot more to prove, but he showed me enough to think he’ll end up in this tier.











Of course Ryan belongs on that list. He has been a consistent top-6 to top-8 qb this whole decade. Statistically he is superior to Eli.



How many SBs? I don’t care about the fantasy points he’s put up while playing catch with Julio Jones in a dome. More to the game than stats.



Ryan is not a QB you fear playing. He’s fine, above average even. Nothing to get excited about. I think the idea of a franchise QB is an overrated concept, and your handle is literally Franchise QB, so we’re probably not going to agree.



That’s fine. I hold my “franchise” “generational” labels to a higher standard than most. Nothing about the Giants landing the “next Matt Ryan” should excite fans. In comment 14393759 FranchiseQB said:How many SBs? I don’t care about the fantasy points he’s put up while playing catch with Julio Jones in a dome. More to the game than stats.Ryan is not a QB you fear playing. He’s fine, above average even. Nothing to get excited about. I think the idea of a franchise QB is an overrated concept, and your handle is literally Franchise QB, so we’re probably not going to agree.That’s fine. I hold my “franchise” “generational” labels to a higher standard than most. Nothing about the Giants landing the “next Matt Ryan” should excite fans.

RE: RE: RE: Not really. lax counsel : 4/19/2019 3:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14393529 Bill L said:





Quote:





By almost all accounts, Barkley *is* generational.



OTOH, every pick a QB, any QB you get seems to be labeled "franchise".



In truth, both terms are pre4tty much useless propagandist rhetorical devices designed to make the person you want picked seem better than he actually is.







by what accounts is Barkley a generational talent? It is a meaningless term. He's great. There are other great backs. He will probably run out of juice in five or six years like most RBs, whereas a top QB will be excellent for 15 years.







Dude, do you watch the games? Barkley is a phenom, he’s like Bo and Barry Sanders combined and catches like a WR. If he wasn’t in last year’s draft I would have been 100% on the QB wagon, but you can’t pass up on a guy like that, he makes your whole offense better. There is no guarantee Darnold, Allen, or Rosen pan out. So far Mayfield is the only one of that bunch that has seemingly shown he will be a good one. Jury is still out on the rest.



My favorite BBI thought process, so far "only Mayfield looks good, but jury is still out"...on first year qbs, wow, great, jury is still out on first year qbs. You don't say. Jury is still out on whether Barkley will still be a productive player in this league at 29 years old. See, works both ways.



How about this, Giants picked a great player. Whether he was the right pick will be determined within the next 5 years. In comment 14393592 eric2425ny said:My favorite BBI thought process, so far "only Mayfield looks good, but jury is still out"...on first year qbs, wow, great, jury is still out on first year qbs. You don't say. Jury is still out on whether Barkley will still be a productive player in this league at 29 years old. See, works both ways.How about this, Giants picked a great player. Whether he was the right pick will be determined within the next 5 years.

I don't agree with the OP giantstock : 4/19/2019 3:59 pm : link In regards to drafting all defense.



Sorry but this talk of "strength of the draft" is B.S. You take the best player available at positions of need.



Is all of a sudden RT set? And our Center position is subpar. IMO center is 2nd most important but whether it is or not how can you not face that 40% of the OLINE is juts not good enough? If you get one then 80% is okay -- but



YOu really think it okay to nOT give eli a strong OLIne?



And you know soon we need a NEW QB. You want him working with a line not near his best?



And as for Barkley. WHy wouldn't you want to give him the bets you can? This isn't like some "big back" you give him a good line and he can break it for 20+ yards. You give Barkley a terrific OLINE and if he gets by the 1st wave then he's GONE. Barkley is UNLIKE anything we've seen in ages. Give him "more" and he'll "exponentially" "improve."



And Eli NEEDS an OLINE BADLY. The eventual new QB needs it badly.



WHy wouldn;'t you want to give them the best IF there is similar value to me is mind-boggling.



This year we're probably going to lose anyways. But we want to see them win. Restricting Eli and restricting Barkley sure doesn't sound like a sound strategy to me if it can be avoided. Barkley will put extra points on the board with a good OL imo better than any other RB who has come forth in a long time. And ELi is near useless without it. GIVE ELI A CHANCE AS WELL AS THE EVENTUAL NEW QB.





Matt Ryan is a stud giantstock : 4/19/2019 4:08 pm : link Secondly the Barkley pick will be fine as long as GMEN ca back it up with getting him a good QB and good OL.



Third, Barkley with a god OL and good QB will become an all-time great player if he remains injury free for a time.



Fourth, the jealousy of the Jets has to stop. Darnold will be a good QB in the future. I did not say "very good"or "Great" or "generational" or "transcendent" as others have tried to twist what I've said. But Darnold is a lock to be "good." IMo if he was on the giants many would change their tune and say he is going to be good.





Haskin may be the madgiantscow009 : 4/19/2019 4:10 pm : link generational franchise talented quarterback we need.

Reading DG s comments about the draft, TMS : 4/19/2019 8:32 pm : link He repeats over and over again he will take the BPA every time especially in the earlier rounds. That may not be a QB get it. He will be making the call so stop trying to make it something else. He is not a need drafter period.

RE: Matt Ryan is a stud Jim in Tampa : 4/19/2019 8:42 pm : link

Quote: Secondly the Barkley pick will be fine as long as GMEN ca back it up with getting him a good QB and good OL.



Third, Barkley with a god OL and good QB will become an all-time great player if he remains injury free for a time.



Fourth, the jealousy of the Jets has to stop. Darnold will be a good QB in the future. I did not say "very good"or "Great" or "generational" or "transcendent" as others have tried to twist what I've said. But Darnold is a lock to be "good." IMo if he was on the giants many would change their tune and say he is going to be good.



All fans pump up their own players, while the opposition's players either "still have a lot to prove" or they're just average.



That's why Giants fans have convinced themselves that Eli is (or was) better than Ryan and Rivers pales in comparison to Eli as well because Rivers hasn't won a Super Bowl.



But if Eli wasn't a Giant would BBI still view him as elite? In comment 14393872 giantstock said:All fans pump up their own players, while the opposition's players either "still have a lot to prove" or they're just average.That's why Giants fans have convinced themselves that Eli is (or was) better than Ryan and Rivers pales in comparison to Eli as well because Rivers hasn't won a Super Bowl.But if Eli wasn't a Giant would BBI still view him as elite?

Generational talent USAF NYG Fan : 4/19/2019 8:55 pm : link I see none in this draft. Doesn't mean there is not a player that can take that leap. I just don't see it right now. Not that I'm an expert. In fact I'm not an expert. However, in all the mock drafts I've read, nobody is rating any of these guys as a "generational" talent. Sure you might get one or two professionals falling in love with a player and making that claim but that's all. Barkley was different.



Barkley is a generational talent. Problem with many of you is you keep thinking based on position and not the player. Not only was he the highest rated PLAYER last year, he was the highest rated PLAYER on most (not just one or two) draft boards over the last 5-10 years. That's a generational talent.



Think about it. Think about it terms of giving the player a score (like Sy does). Can you think of a player over the last 10 years the scores higher than Barkley did? I'm not saying there isn't a player that scored higher. I just don't remember one. Andrew Luck maybe.





RE: Generational talent GothamGiants : 4/19/2019 9:01 pm : link

Quote: I see none in this draft. Doesn't mean there is not a player that can take that leap. I just don't see it right now. Not that I'm an expert. In fact I'm not an expert. However, in all the mock drafts I've read, nobody is rating any of these guys as a "generational" talent. Sure you might get one or two professionals falling in love with a player and making that claim but that's all. Barkley was different.



Barkley is a generational talent. Problem with many of you is you keep thinking based on position and not the player. Not only was he the highest rated PLAYER last year, he was the highest rated PLAYER on most (not just one or two) draft boards over the last 5-10 years. That's a generational talent.



Think about it. Think about it terms of giving the player a score (like Sy does). Can you think of a player over the last 10 years the scores higher than Barkley did? I'm not saying there isn't a player that scored higher. I just don't remember one. Andrew Luck maybe.





Thank you. So sick of the “you can get a good RB later” mentality ... Barkley is much more than just a RB In comment 14394346 USAF NYG Fan said:Thank you. So sick of the “you can get a good RB later” mentality ... Barkley is much more than just a RB

RE: RE: it seems to me section125 : 4/19/2019 9:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14393492 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





"generational talent" is now the most overused phrase in sports and here at BBI.







Agreed. It never applied to Beckham, and I'm not sure it applies to Barkley.



I'd argue the only generational talent in the league today at any position is Rodgers.



Rodgers? Not Brady? Rodgers?



Cannot anoint Barkley yet, but since he and Peyton Manning are the only two players to get 94s, I'd say the possibility is strong. In comment 14393580 Go Terps said:Rodgers? Not Brady? Rodgers?Cannot anoint Barkley yet, but since he and Peyton Manning are the only two players to get 94s, I'd say the possibility is strong.

Take the best player left on your board Marty866b : 4/19/2019 9:12 pm : link If the draft goes like most think it will, the Giants should select Jonah Williams.

RE: Take the best player left on your board USAF NYG Fan : 4/19/2019 9:49 pm : link

Quote: If the draft goes like most think it will, the Giants should select Jonah Williams.

I agree with this. So many here saying it's a defensive draft so they are "throwing their remote" if they don't take defense. Hell, that's worse than picking a position.



You hit the nail on the head. Unless the Giants have a guy ranked higher than Jonah. From what I'm reading, all players with a higher grade then Jonah will likely be gone. If Jonah has a higher grade AND OT is one of the Giants bigger needs at an important position, they should take him at 6.



The only other alternative is if they secretly rank Haskins as the best QB (i.e. high grade) and have been blowing a lot of smoke out there essentially using the asshats to their advantage. Nothing personal to the asshats out there. Don't stop what you are doing. The rumors are still fun and interesting. In comment 14394371 Marty866b said:I agree with this. So many here saying it's a defensive draft so they are "throwing their remote" if they don't take defense. Hell, that's worse than picking a position.You hit the nail on the head. Unless the Giants have a guy ranked higher than Jonah. From what I'm reading, all players with a higher grade then Jonah will likely be gone. If Jonah has a higher grade AND OT is one of the Giants bigger needs at an important position, they should take him at 6.The only other alternative is if they secretly rank Haskins as the best QB (i.e. high grade) and have been blowing a lot of smoke out there essentially using the asshats to their advantage. Nothing personal to the asshats out there. Don't stop what you are doing. The rumors are still fun and interesting.

RE: RE: Generational talent Go Terps : 4/19/2019 10:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14394346 USAF NYG Fan said:





Quote:





I see none in this draft. Doesn't mean there is not a player that can take that leap. I just don't see it right now. Not that I'm an expert. In fact I'm not an expert. However, in all the mock drafts I've read, nobody is rating any of these guys as a "generational" talent. Sure you might get one or two professionals falling in love with a player and making that claim but that's all. Barkley was different.



Barkley is a generational talent. Problem with many of you is you keep thinking based on position and not the player. Not only was he the highest rated PLAYER last year, he was the highest rated PLAYER on most (not just one or two) draft boards over the last 5-10 years. That's a generational talent.



Think about it. Think about it terms of giving the player a score (like Sy does). Can you think of a player over the last 10 years the scores higher than Barkley did? I'm not saying there isn't a player that scored higher. I just don't remember one. Andrew Luck maybe.









Thank you. So sick of the “you can get a good RB later” mentality ... Barkley is much more than just a RB



BS rationalization for picking a RB #2 overall. He's a running back, and while he's very good he isn't doing anything that hasn't been seen before. He's on a level with Kamara, Gurley, and Elliott, but he isn't above them.



I'm reminded of when people spewed the generational nonsense about Beckham, even though he was never at any point even the best receiver in the league in his own time.



And now people get carried away based on one season of Barkley. Slow down. In comment 14394359 GothamGiants said:BS rationalization for picking a RB #2 overall. He's a running back, and while he's very good he isn't doing anything that hasn't been seen before. He's on a level with Kamara, Gurley, and Elliott, but he isn't above them.I'm reminded of when people spewed the generational nonsense about Beckham, even though he was never at any point even the best receiver in the league in his own time.And now people get carried away based on one season of Barkley. Slow down.

Even if that is what Barkley is, he was still worth the top pick PatersonPlank : 4/19/2019 10:55 pm : link ahead of Darnold, Allen, and Rosen

RE: RE: RE: Generational talent GothamGiants : 4/19/2019 11:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14394359 GothamGiants said:





Quote:





In comment 14394346 USAF NYG Fan said:





Quote:





I see none in this draft. Doesn't mean there is not a player that can take that leap. I just don't see it right now. Not that I'm an expert. In fact I'm not an expert. However, in all the mock drafts I've read, nobody is rating any of these guys as a "generational" talent. Sure you might get one or two professionals falling in love with a player and making that claim but that's all. Barkley was different.



Barkley is a generational talent. Problem with many of you is you keep thinking based on position and not the player. Not only was he the highest rated PLAYER last year, he was the highest rated PLAYER on most (not just one or two) draft boards over the last 5-10 years. That's a generational talent.



Think about it. Think about it terms of giving the player a score (like Sy does). Can you think of a player over the last 10 years the scores higher than Barkley did? I'm not saying there isn't a player that scored higher. I just don't remember one. Andrew Luck maybe.









Thank you. So sick of the “you can get a good RB later” mentality ... Barkley is much more than just a RB







BS rationalization for picking a RB #2 overall. He's a running back, and while he's very good he isn't doing anything that hasn't been seen before. He's on a level with Kamara, Gurley, and Elliott, but he isn't above them.



I'm reminded of when people spewed the generational nonsense about Beckham, even though he was never at any point even the best receiver in the league in his own time.



And now people get carried away based on one season of Barkley. Slow down.



He’s better than every single 1 of them. Kamara’s own coach referred to Barkley as the best RB prospect in decades. Several scouts have declared him the best RB prospect to come out since Adrian Peterson.



He is more explosive and much better in the pass game than Zeke. Kamara’s a nice player, there’s nothing he can do that Barkley can’t do as good or better - and he’s doing it on a 230 pound frame.



230 pound RBs with his power, speed, agility, and ability to contribute in the passing game do not come along often. He is “generational” whether you want to admit it or not. Just because the phrase gets tossed around too often doesn’t mean it isn’t applicable to Barkley.



We are lucky to have him. In comment 14394473 Go Terps said:He’s better than every single 1 of them. Kamara’s own coach referred to Barkley as the best RB prospect in decades. Several scouts have declared him the best RB prospect to come out since Adrian Peterson.He is more explosive and much better in the pass game than Zeke. Kamara’s a nice player, there’s nothing he can do that Barkley can’t do as good or better - and he’s doing it on a 230 pound frame.230 pound RBs with his power, speed, agility, and ability to contribute in the passing game do not come along often. He is “generational” whether you want to admit it or not. Just because the phrase gets tossed around too often doesn’t mean it isn’t applicable to Barkley.We are lucky to have him.

. Go Terps : 4/19/2019 11:24 pm : link Well he wasn't better than all of them last year, and that was Barkley's only year in the pros, so it's a comment based in nothing.

Marshall Faulk is the best single player comp for Saquon... Torrag : 4/19/2019 11:26 pm : link ...not coincidentally he was drafted 2nd Overall.

RE: . GothamGiants : 4/19/2019 11:45 pm : link

Quote: Well he wasn't better than all of them last year, and that was Barkley's only year in the pros, so it's a comment based in nothing.



Would you mind telling me who was the NFL leader in yards from scrimmage last year?



He also had a higher yards/carry than all of them, despite the worst OL of the group.



He also led the league in forced missed tackles and was also the #1 graded RB in football in terms of breakaway %



So, he had more scrimmage yards than all of them. He had a higher per carry average than all of them. He led the entire league in forced missed tackles. He led his position in big play ability as well.



Basically, he was the most all around productive RB in the league, the most elusive RB in the league, and the best big play threat at his position in the league.



Good night.



- ( In comment 14394517 Go Terps said:Would you mind telling me who was the NFL leader in yards from scrimmage last year?He also had a higher yards/carry than all of them, despite the worst OL of the group.He also led the league in forced missed tackles and was also the #1 graded RB in football in terms of breakaway %So, he had more scrimmage yards than all of them. He had a higher per carry average than all of them. He led the entire league in forced missed tackles. He led his position in big play ability as well.Basically, he was the most all around productive RB in the league, the most elusive RB in the league, and the best big play threat at his position in the league.Good night. Saquon Barkley - ( New Window

... christian : 12:14 am : link Barkley is a very good RB, maybe the best, but that doesn't make RB any more of an important position. Running the ball in this era is plainly more inefficient than passing, and the numbers don't support running/stopping the run as an indication of winning more often.



The Giants were still a bottom third rushing team overall, despite his individual success.



If this is going to be a run oriented offense (which I think is a bad idea in this era), they need to run the ball a lot more and get more RBs involved.



That of requires better offensive line play. And on value both long and immediate term I'd actually rather have the best right tackle in the league than running back.

RE: RE: RE: Not really. Danny80 : 12:16 am : link

Quote: In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14393529 Bill L said:





Quote:





By almost all accounts, Barkley *is* generational.



OTOH, every pick a QB, any QB you get seems to be labeled "franchise".



In truth, both terms are pre4tty much useless propagandist rhetorical devices designed to make the person you want picked seem better than he actually is.







by what accounts is Barkley a generational talent? It is a meaningless term. He's great. There are other great backs. He will probably run out of juice in five or six years like most RBs, whereas a top QB will be excellent for 15 years.







Dude, do you watch the games? Barkley is a phenom, he’s like Bo and Barry Sanders combined and catches like a WR. If he wasn’t in last year’s draft I would have been 100% on the QB wagon, but you can’t pass up on a guy like that, he makes your whole offense better. There is no guarantee Darnold, Allen, or Rosen pan out. So far Mayfield is the only one of that bunch that has seemingly shown he will be a good one. Jury is still out on the rest.



I don't fully understand this logic. Saquon was the best player in the draft. Gettleman said it over and over again--the best player in the draft. Had to draft him. If Saquon was the best player in the draft, then Baker Mayfield wasn't. But are you more excited about the Browns' future now with Baker Mayfield or the Giants' future with Saquon? And how many wins do you think the Browns would have had without Baker? And how much excitement would there be about that team even with Tyrod Taylor as their incumbent QB? Like it or not, especially in the modern NFL, having a very good QB gives you the best chance not only to win, but to have sustained success for a decade or more, as other players come and go.



My bottom line point is, either take a QB at #6 if they think the QB can be their franchise QB for 10-15 years, or don't take a QB until a later round. If Gettleman doesn't think any QB available is worth the value at #6, don't take one at #17. Statistically, the chances of a QB being a great player or even a long time starter for the team that drafted him go way down after the top 10 (and go down substantially after top 5 or so).



The reason is this: QB is far different than any almost any other position (other than kicker/punter) in one major respect. In the NFL, the QB is either the starter or he doesn't play at all (absent injury). So if you pick a QB at 17 and he's not quite good enough to be a very good starter, he rides the bench unless there's an injury and doesn't contribute on the field at all. If you draft a defensive end or pass rushing LB at 17, he may not be an every down player for you in his first year or two because he's not strong enough against the run, but you can still plug him in as a pass rusher on passing downs and he can contribute greatly to your team. Even if he never becomes a good run stopper, he can still be a great pass rusher on passing downs. Even with offensive lineman, if your expected left tackle turns out not to be a really good left tackle, there's a chance you can move him to right tackle or inside to guard. Unless he was just a bust all around, he has the potential to make your team better even if it wasn't at the position you anticipated. You can't do that with a QB. In comment 14393592 eric2425ny said:I don't fully understand this logic. Saquon was the best player in the draft. Gettleman said it over and over again--the best player in the draft. Had to draft him. If Saquon was the best player in the draft, then Baker Mayfield wasn't. But are you more excited about the Browns' future now with Baker Mayfield or the Giants' future with Saquon? And how many wins do you think the Browns would have had without Baker? And how much excitement would there be about that team even with Tyrod Taylor as their incumbent QB? Like it or not, especially in the modern NFL, having a very good QB gives you the best chance not only to win, but to have sustained success for a decade or more, as other players come and go.My bottom line point is, either take a QB at #6 if they think the QB can be their franchise QB for 10-15 years, or don't take a QB until a later round. If Gettleman doesn't think any QB available is worth the value at #6, don't take one at #17. Statistically, the chances of a QB being a great player or even a long time starter for the team that drafted him go way down after the top 10 (and go down substantially after top 5 or so).The reason is this: QB is far different than any almost any other position (other than kicker/punter) in one major respect. In the NFL, the QB is either the starter or he doesn't play at all (absent injury). So if you pick a QB at 17 and he's not quite good enough to be a very good starter, he rides the bench unless there's an injury and doesn't contribute on the field at all. If you draft a defensive end or pass rushing LB at 17, he may not be an every down player for you in his first year or two because he's not strong enough against the run, but you can still plug him in as a pass rusher on passing downs and he can contribute greatly to your team. Even if he never becomes a good run stopper, he can still be a great pass rusher on passing downs. Even with offensive lineman, if your expected left tackle turns out not to be a really good left tackle, there's a chance you can move him to right tackle or inside to guard. Unless he was just a bust all around, he has the potential to make your team better even if it wasn't at the position you anticipated. You can't do that with a QB.

RE: ... Go Terps : 12:47 am : link

Quote: Barkley is a very good RB, maybe the best, but that doesn't make RB any more of an important position. Running the ball in this era is plainly more inefficient than passing, and the numbers don't support running/stopping the run as an indication of winning more often.



The Giants were still a bottom third rushing team overall, despite his individual success.



If this is going to be a run oriented offense (which I think is a bad idea in this era), they need to run the ball a lot more and get more RBs involved.



That of requires better offensive line play. And on value both long and immediate term I'd actually rather have the best right tackle in the league than running back.



Really good post. Though I wonder, is there value in going the opposite way of most offenses? How many defenses are staffed to face and practicing against run based offenses? In comment 14394548 christian said:Really good post. Though I wonder, is there value in going the opposite way of most offenses? How many defenses are staffed to face and practicing against run based offenses?

RE: RE: ... Danny80 : 1:01 am : link

Quote: In comment 14394548 christian said:





Quote:





Barkley is a very good RB, maybe the best, but that doesn't make RB any more of an important position. Running the ball in this era is plainly more inefficient than passing, and the numbers don't support running/stopping the run as an indication of winning more often.



The Giants were still a bottom third rushing team overall, despite his individual success.



If this is going to be a run oriented offense (which I think is a bad idea in this era), they need to run the ball a lot more and get more RBs involved.



That of requires better offensive line play. And on value both long and immediate term I'd actually rather have the best right tackle in the league than running back.







Really good post. Though I wonder, is there value in going the opposite way of most offenses? How many defenses are staffed to face and practicing against run based offenses?



Seems hard. The rules are just stacked so much in favor of passing now. Unnecessary roughness calls, safety of the QB has become paramount, contact between DBs and Wrs, pass interference putting the ball at the spot of the foul--all those rules benefit the passing game. The rules haven't gone in favor of the running game the same way. In comment 14394562 Go Terps said:Seems hard. The rules are just stacked so much in favor of passing now. Unnecessary roughness calls, safety of the QB has become paramount, contact between DBs and Wrs, pass interference putting the ball at the spot of the foul--all those rules benefit the passing game. The rules haven't gone in favor of the running game the same way.

RE: Marshall Faulk is the best single player comp for Saquon... NoGainDayne : 1:07 am : link

Quote: ...not coincidentally he was drafted 2nd Overall.



The Colts were not a good team with the youngest freshest Marshall Faulk. And they let him leave in FA.



Rams won with a QB on a discounted deal and a very well rounded team.



Giants look way more like the Colts team that failed with Faulk than the Rams team that succeeded with him. In comment 14394522 Torrag said:The Colts were not a good team with the youngest freshest Marshall Faulk. And they let him leave in FA.Rams won with a QB on a discounted deal and a very well rounded team.Giants look way more like the Colts team that failed with Faulk than the Rams team that succeeded with him.

RE: RE: ... NoGainDayne : 1:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 14394548 christian said:





Quote:





Barkley is a very good RB, maybe the best, but that doesn't make RB any more of an important position. Running the ball in this era is plainly more inefficient than passing, and the numbers don't support running/stopping the run as an indication of winning more often.



The Giants were still a bottom third rushing team overall, despite his individual success.



If this is going to be a run oriented offense (which I think is a bad idea in this era), they need to run the ball a lot more and get more RBs involved.



That of requires better offensive line play. And on value both long and immediate term I'd actually rather have the best right tackle in the league than running back.







Really good post. Though I wonder, is there value in going the opposite way of most offenses? How many defenses are staffed to face and practicing against run based offenses?



I think the rule changes just favor passing too much. That and the fact that you have to allocate so much to the QB position pretty much automatically. I mean Josh McCown was a $10M cap hit last year



I think if you need your RB to be world beating it means your line isn't good enough.



I'd much rather have a line opening up consistent holes than a RB that can take it to the house on any play.



Besides I think the biggest issue with a run dependent strategy is at some point you are going to need to stage a comeback and run dependence is not good for that.



Finally I think we've seen this. Best chance of winning a SB is with a top QB or top defense both are safest. A top QB on some kind of discount is ideal. You can get away with a mediocre defense or QB if the other one is dominant. This is to say i'm not sure it's ever smart to assume a paradigm shift will work just because it might catch some off guard. If there was anything to back up that a run dominant style of play might work well now then hey, i'm good with being different. But I'm not sure if there is any such evidence or logical reasoning to suggest it would In comment 14394562 Go Terps said:I think the rule changes just favor passing too much. That and the fact that you have to allocate so much to the QB position pretty much automatically. I mean Josh McCown was a $10M cap hit last year more than any RB . I also think Christians point is a good one, RT or even G I would rather have the best player than RB.I think if you need your RB to be world beating it means your line isn't good enough.I'd much rather have a line opening up consistent holes than a RB that can take it to the house on any play.Besides I think the biggest issue with a run dependent strategy is at some point you are going to need to stage a comeback and run dependence is not good for that.Finally I think we've seen this. Best chance of winning a SB is with a top QB or top defense both are safest. A top QB on some kind of discount is ideal. You can get away with a mediocre defense or QB if the other one is dominant. This is to say i'm not sure it's ever smart to assume a paradigm shift will work just because it might catch some off guard. If there was anything to back up that a run dominant style of play might work well now then hey, i'm good with being different. But I'm not sure if there is any such evidence or logical reasoning to suggest it would

RE: RE: RE: ... giantstock : 5:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 14394562 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 14394548 christian said:





Quote:





Barkley is a very good RB, maybe the best, but that doesn't make RB any more of an important position. Running the ball in this era is plainly more inefficient than passing, and the numbers don't support running/stopping the run as an indication of winning more often.



The Giants were still a bottom third rushing team overall, despite his individual success.



If this is going to be a run oriented offense (which I think is a bad idea in this era), they need to run the ball a lot more and get more RBs involved.



That of requires better offensive line play. And on value both long and immediate term I'd actually rather have the best right tackle in the league than running back.







Really good post. Though I wonder, is there value in going the opposite way of most offenses? How many defenses are staffed to face and practicing against run based offenses?







I think the rule changes just favor passing too much. That and the fact that you have to allocate so much to the QB position pretty much automatically. I mean Josh McCown was a $10M cap hit last year more than any RB. I also think Christians point is a good one, RT or even G I would rather have the best player than RB.



I think if you need your RB to be world beating it means your line isn't good enough.



I'd much rather have a line opening up consistent holes than a RB that can take it to the house on any play.



Besides I think the biggest issue with a run dependent strategy is at some point you are going to need to stage a comeback and run dependence is not good for that.



Finally I think we've seen this. Best chance of winning a SB is with a top QB or top defense both are safest. A top QB on some kind of discount is ideal. You can get away with a mediocre defense or QB if the other one is dominant. This is to say i'm not sure it's ever smart to assume a paradigm shift will work just because it might catch some off guard. If there was anything to back up that a run dominant style of play might work well now then hey, i'm good with being different. But I'm not sure if there is any such evidence or logical reasoning to suggest it would



This is why they need to draft an OLienman in the 1st rd and maybe even in the 2nd rd. Barkley is great enough to be the exception. But just as we say a QB needs an OL -- so does Barkley.



You can;t go and just build the defense and then expect Barkley to put the mediocre Giants offense on his back and lead them anywhere.



You give Barkley a very good OLINE then he becomes just as dangerous as many QB's in the NFL. Because unlike all the other running backs, his combination of speed, power and elusiveness is more dangerous in the open field (just like when you give a good QB time to throw) than what we've seen in years.



Get him a god OLINE and a good QB -- not plug-and-play OLinemen you get "on value" that are only "passable" or a Qb like Jones with an enormous limitation-- he'll be dynamic in terms of leading his team to many wins. The offense needs to be built as priority to allow him to be "prolific." In comment 14394571 NoGainDayne said:This is why they need to draft an OLienman in the 1st rd and maybe even in the 2nd rd. Barkley is great enough to be the exception. But just as we say a QB needs an OL -- so does Barkley.You can;t go and just build the defense and then expect Barkley to put the mediocre Giants offense on his back and lead them anywhere.You give Barkley a very good OLINE then he becomes just as dangerous as many QB's in the NFL. Because unlike all the other running backs, his combination of speed, power and elusiveness is more dangerous in the open field (just like when you give a good QB time to throw) than what we've seen in years.Get him a god OLINE and a good QB -- not plug-and-play OLinemen you get "on value" that are only "passable" or a Qb like Jones with an enormous limitation-- he'll be dynamic in terms of leading his team to many wins. The offense needs to be built as priority to allow him to be "prolific."

RE: RE: . jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 7:14 am : link

Quote: In comment 14394517 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Well he wasn't better than all of them last year, and that was Barkley's only year in the pros, so it's a comment based in nothing.







Would you mind telling me who was the NFL leader in yards from scrimmage last year?



He also had a higher yards/carry than all of them, despite the worst OL of the group.



He also led the league in forced missed tackles and was also the #1 graded RB in football in terms of breakaway %



So, he had more scrimmage yards than all of them. He had a higher per carry average than all of them. He led the entire league in forced missed tackles. He led his position in big play ability as well.



Basically, he was the most all around productive RB in the league, the most elusive RB in the league, and the best big play threat at his position in the league.



Good night. Saquon Barkley - ( New Window )



Excellent post, though you left out one thing---with all that he also never lost a fumble. In comment 14394537 GothamGiants said:Excellent post, though you left out one thing---with all that he also never lost a fumble.

RE: RE: RE: ... BlueVinnie : 7:51 am : link

Quote: In comment 14394562 Go Terps said:







I think the rule changes just favor passing too much. That and the fact that you have to allocate so much to the QB position pretty much automatically. I mean Josh McCown was a $10M cap hit last year more than any RB. I also think Christians point is a good one, RT or even G I would rather have the best player than RB.



I think if you need your RB to be world beating it means your line isn't good enough.



I'd much rather have a line opening up consistent holes than a RB that can take it to the house on any play.



Besides I think the biggest issue with a run dependent strategy is at some point you are going to need to stage a comeback and run dependence is not good for that.



Finally I think we've seen this. Best chance of winning a SB is with a top QB or top defense both are safest. A top QB on some kind of discount is ideal. You can get away with a mediocre defense or QB if the other one is dominant. This is to say i'm not sure it's ever smart to assume a paradigm shift will work just because it might catch some off guard. If there was anything to back up that a run dominant style of play might work well now then hey, i'm good with being different. But I'm not sure if there is any such evidence or logical reasoning to suggest it would



This was an outstanding post! Well said NoGain. Saquon is an outstanding RB - no doubt. He will probably be considered the best RB in the league this year if he is not already. He may even prove to be a "Gold Jacket" guy. However, gold jacket RBs don't necessarily win Super Bowls or are even needed to win Super Bowls. In comment 14394571 NoGainDayne said:This was an outstanding post! Well said NoGain. Saquon is an outstanding RB - no doubt. He will probably be considered the best RB in the league this year if he is not already. He may even prove to be a "Gold Jacket" guy. However, gold jacket RBs don't necessarily win Super Bowls or are even needed to win Super Bowls.

RE: RE: RE: Generational talent USAF NYG Fan : 7:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 14394359 GothamGiants said:





Quote:





In comment 14394346 USAF NYG Fan said:





Quote:





I see none in this draft. Doesn't mean there is not a player that can take that leap. I just don't see it right now. Not that I'm an expert. In fact I'm not an expert. However, in all the mock drafts I've read, nobody is rating any of these guys as a "generational" talent. Sure you might get one or two professionals falling in love with a player and making that claim but that's all. Barkley was different.



Barkley is a generational talent. Problem with many of you is you keep thinking based on position and not the player. Not only was he the highest rated PLAYER last year, he was the highest rated PLAYER on most (not just one or two) draft boards over the last 5-10 years. That's a generational talent.



Think about it. Think about it terms of giving the player a score (like Sy does). Can you think of a player over the last 10 years the scores higher than Barkley did? I'm not saying there isn't a player that scored higher. I just don't remember one. Andrew Luck maybe.









Thank you. So sick of the “you can get a good RB later” mentality ... Barkley is much more than just a RB







BS rationalization for picking a RB #2 overall. He's a running back, and while he's very good he isn't doing anything that hasn't been seen before. He's on a level with Kamara, Gurley, and Elliott, but he isn't above them.



I'm reminded of when people spewed the generational nonsense about Beckham, even though he was never at any point even the best receiver in the league in his own time.



And now people get carried away based on one season of Barkley. Slow down.

Bullshit rationalization? Try reality.



It has nothing to do with the season in the NFL but I'll go there as well since you want to. Later. I thought we were talking about the player coming out of the draft. No PLAYER (regardless of position) has been rated that high in 10 years. You are stuck on RB. Giants had a need to improve the run game. 99% of the time I would say don't bother drafting a RB high unless you have an OL that can open holes for him. Barkley was/is that 1% exception.



You're reminded of when people spewed the generational nonsense about Beckham? Was that pre-draft because I don't remember anyone saying that. Even if they did, as I said, every draft there are 1 or 2 people enamored with a player. Barkley was being called generational by damn near every expert out there. Rightfully shown.



He isn't doing anything that hasn't been seen before? You're half right. On any given play I think, well he looked like Gayle Sayers there. Well on that play he showed moves like Barry Sanders. Man, he just snatched that ball out of the air just like OBJ does. It's not just his play on the field either. When cameras caught a great interaction with him and Peterson after a game together I remember thinking 1. Peterson is really giving him tons or props and 2. Barkley showing serious class and respect to Peterson. So he even has more class than any of the RBs you mentioned. You mentioned Elliot, Gurley, and Kamara and actually believe they are all in the same class? That's absurd. Barkley can do everything they can but none of them can do everything Barkley can do. He also does it behind a worse OL than any of them.



Barkley led the league in ALL-PURPOSE YARDS as a ROOKIE with 2,028 yards. Every other RB that puts up those numbers has/had a better OL than Barkley had in front of him. In my book that puts him ahead of those RBs.



Don't get me wrong. Those are all great RBs. However, none of them were rated as highly as Barkley at draft time. If they were on the Giants with Barkley, they would all be his backup/relief.

In comment 14394473 Go Terps said:Bullshit rationalization? Try reality.It has nothing to do with the season in the NFL but I'll go there as well since you want to. Later. I thought we were talking about the player coming out of the draft. No PLAYER (regardless of position) has been rated that high in 10 years. You are stuck on RB. Giants had a need to improve the run game. 99% of the time I would say don't bother drafting a RB high unless you have an OL that can open holes for him. Barkley was/is that 1% exception.You're reminded of when people spewed the generational nonsense about Beckham? Was that pre-draft because I don't remember anyone saying that. Even if they did, as I said, every draft there are 1 or 2 people enamored with a player. Barkley was being called generational by damn near every expert out there. Rightfully shown.He isn't doing anything that hasn't been seen before? You're half right. On any given play I think, well he looked like Gayle Sayers there. Well on that play he showed moves like Barry Sanders. Man, he just snatched that ball out of the air just like OBJ does. It's not just his play on the field either. When cameras caught a great interaction with him and Peterson after a game together I remember thinking 1. Peterson is really giving him tons or props and 2. Barkley showing serious class and respect to Peterson. So he even has more class than any of the RBs you mentioned. You mentioned Elliot, Gurley, and Kamara and actually believe they are all in the same class? That's absurd. Barkley can do everything they can but none of them can do everything Barkley can do. He also does it behind a worse OL than any of them.Barkley led the league in ALL-PURPOSE YARDS as a ROOKIE with 2,028 yards. Every other RB that puts up those numbers has/had a better OL than Barkley had in front of him. In my book that puts him ahead of those RBs.Don't get me wrong. Those are all great RBs. However, none of them were rated as highly as Barkley at draft time. If they were on the Giants with Barkley, they would all be his backup/relief.

So sick of this “passing league” bs GothamGiants : 8:44 am : link Yes the stats are inflated and the game has changed, but running the ball + playing defense still wins championships



In 2016, half of the entire playoff field finished top 10 in rushing. SB matchup featuring the 5th and 7th best rushing teams in the league.



In 2017, all 4 teams in the conference championship were top 10 in rushing. 2 were top 3 in the league in rushing.



In 2018, 3/4 team top 10 in rushing (all of them being top 6). All 3 have 1st round RBs on their roster, including the 2 SB teams. KC, the team that wasn’t, still was 6th overall in yards/attempt.



Yes, the game has changed. However, running the ball, stopping the run, and pressuring the QB still win out in the end - regardless of how many fantasy points your QB points up.



Build up this defense with the elite talent available next week. Feed Saquon Barkley behind an improved OL. This approach gets the Giants back into playoff contention - this year.





Barkley is a super player that our GM couldn't pass up...easy pick. Jimmy Googs : 8:56 am : link But now Gettleman has to put his big-boy pants on and improve this team in numerous positions with guys that weren't touched by the hand of God.



This is harder...





RE: Barkley is a super player that our GM couldn't pass up...easy pick. GothamGiants : 9:06 am : link

Quote: But now Gettleman has to put his big-boy pants on and improve this team in numerous positions with guys that weren't touched by the hand of God.



This is harder...





I expect a very aggressive approach with them ultimately selecting 8 or 9 players after a few trade ups. He flat out said picking 37th and then late 3rd is going to be rough, I expect a trade up with the plethora of day 3 picks used as ammo. I want to see 2 1st, 1 second, 2 3rd, 2 4th rounders when it’s all said and done. Based on his haul last year, and his prior success, I’m optimistic he comes out of next week with 3 or 4 instant contributors.



I know they’ve done a ton of work on Herbert. I expect a massive trade next year (if necessary) to acquire him and he hitches his NYG legacy to that “franchise QB”. In comment 14394685 Jimmy Googs said:I expect a very aggressive approach with them ultimately selecting 8 or 9 players after a few trade ups. He flat out said picking 37th and then late 3rd is going to be rough, I expect a trade up with the plethora of day 3 picks used as ammo. I want to see 2 1st, 1 second, 2 3rd, 2 4th rounders when it’s all said and done. Based on his haul last year, and his prior success, I’m optimistic he comes out of next week with 3 or 4 instant contributors.I know they’ve done a ton of work on Herbert. I expect a massive trade next year (if necessary) to acquire him and he hitches his NYG legacy to that “franchise QB”.

If you believe our D blew games for Eli then twostepgiants : 10:02 am : link You believe Matt Ryan can win the Super Bowl



He had a 28-3 lead deep in the 3rd in the Super Bowl vs the Belichick Patriots



Thats good enough to win in 99% of circumstances



Matt Ryan has slso won an NFL MVP

RE: If you believe our D blew games for Eli then USAF NYG Fan : 11:00 am : link

Quote: You believe Matt Ryan can win the Super Bowl



He had a 28-3 lead deep in the 3rd in the Super Bowl vs the Belichick Patriots



Thats good enough to win in 99% of circumstances



Matt Ryan has slso won an NFL MVP



2nd & 8 at NE 49

(4:47 - 4th) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass deep right to J.Jones to NE 22 for 27 yards. They are now well within FG range to essentially put the game away making it a 2 score lead.



1st & 10 at NE 22

(4:40 - 4th) D.Freeman left end to NE 23 for -1 yards (D.McCourty). Smart, safe, conservative move.



2nd & 11 at NE 23

(3:56 - 4th) (Shotgun) M.Ryan sacked at NE 35 for -12 yards (T.Flowers). You absolutely can't take the sack there but at least they are still in FG range.



3rd & 23 at NE 35

(3:50 - 4th) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Sanu pushed ob at NE 26 for 9 yards (L.Ryan). PENALTY on ATL-J.Matthews, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at NE 35 - No Play. Devastating call here. Not that it's Ryan's fault.



3rd & 33 at NE 45

(3:44 - 4th) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to T.Gabriel. Gabriel has a step on the defender heading to the sideline and Ryan threw an uncatchable ball. Would have made it 4th on the NE 33 (within FG range).



I'm not saying Ryan can't win a SB or that the loss was on him but he did make two big mistakes on a drive that would have ended the Patriots comeback. Eli came through and scored for his team at the end of his SBs. All Ryan had to do was game manage at that point but didn't. Still, to your point, I think I would blame it more on the Falcons coaching in the 2nd half. In comment 14394790 twostepgiants said:2nd & 8 at NE 49(4:47 - 4th) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass deep right to J.Jones to NE 22 for 27 yards. They are now well within FG range to essentially put the game away making it a 2 score lead.1st & 10 at NE 22(4:40 - 4th) D.Freeman left end to NE 23 for -1 yards (D.McCourty). Smart, safe, conservative move.2nd & 11 at NE 23(3:56 - 4th) (Shotgun) M.Ryan sacked at NE 35 for -12 yards (T.Flowers). You absolutely can't take the sack there but at least they are still in FG range.3rd & 23 at NE 35(3:50 - 4th) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Sanu pushed ob at NE 26 for 9 yards (L.Ryan). PENALTY on ATL-J.Matthews, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at NE 35 - No Play. Devastating call here. Not that it's Ryan's fault.3rd & 33 at NE 45(3:44 - 4th) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to T.Gabriel. Gabriel has a step on the defender heading to the sideline and Ryan threw an uncatchable ball. Would have made it 4th on the NE 33 (within FG range).I'm not saying Ryan can't win a SB or that the loss was on him but he did make two big mistakes on a drive that would have ended the Patriots comeback. Eli came through and scored for his team at the end of his SBs. All Ryan had to do was game manage at that point but didn't. Still, to your point, I think I would blame it more on the Falcons coaching in the 2nd half.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Generational talent Danny80 : 1:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14394473 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 14394359 GothamGiants said:





Quote:





In comment 14394346 USAF NYG Fan said:





Quote:





I see none in this draft. Doesn't mean there is not a player that can take that leap. I just don't see it right now. Not that I'm an expert. In fact I'm not an expert. However, in all the mock drafts I've read, nobody is rating any of these guys as a "generational" talent. Sure you might get one or two professionals falling in love with a player and making that claim but that's all. Barkley was different.



Barkley is a generational talent. Problem with many of you is you keep thinking based on position and not the player. Not only was he the highest rated PLAYER last year, he was the highest rated PLAYER on most (not just one or two) draft boards over the last 5-10 years. That's a generational talent.



Think about it. Think about it terms of giving the player a score (like Sy does). Can you think of a player over the last 10 years the scores higher than Barkley did? I'm not saying there isn't a player that scored higher. I just don't remember one. Andrew Luck maybe.









Thank you. So sick of the “you can get a good RB later” mentality ... Barkley is much more than just a RB







BS rationalization for picking a RB #2 overall. He's a running back, and while he's very good he isn't doing anything that hasn't been seen before. He's on a level with Kamara, Gurley, and Elliott, but he isn't above them.



I'm reminded of when people spewed the generational nonsense about Beckham, even though he was never at any point even the best receiver in the league in his own time.



And now people get carried away based on one season of Barkley. Slow down.





Bullshit rationalization? Try reality.



It has nothing to do with the season in the NFL but I'll go there as well since you want to. Later. I thought we were talking about the player coming out of the draft. No PLAYER (regardless of position) has been rated that high in 10 years. You are stuck on RB. Giants had a need to improve the run game. 99% of the time I would say don't bother drafting a RB high unless you have an OL that can open holes for him. Barkley was/is that 1% exception.



You're reminded of when people spewed the generational nonsense about Beckham? Was that pre-draft because I don't remember anyone saying that. Even if they did, as I said, every draft there are 1 or 2 people enamored with a player. Barkley was being called generational by damn near every expert out there. Rightfully shown.



He isn't doing anything that hasn't been seen before? You're half right. On any given play I think, well he looked like Gayle Sayers there. Well on that play he showed moves like Barry Sanders. Man, he just snatched that ball out of the air just like OBJ does. It's not just his play on the field either. When cameras caught a great interaction with him and Peterson after a game together I remember thinking 1. Peterson is really giving him tons or props and 2. Barkley showing serious class and respect to Peterson. So he even has more class than any of the RBs you mentioned. You mentioned Elliot, Gurley, and Kamara and actually believe they are all in the same class? That's absurd. Barkley can do everything they can but none of them can do everything Barkley can do. He also does it behind a worse OL than any of them.



Barkley led the league in ALL-PURPOSE YARDS as a ROOKIE with 2,028 yards. Every other RB that puts up those numbers has/had a better OL than Barkley had in front of him. In my book that puts him ahead of those RBs.



Don't get me wrong. Those are all great RBs. However, none of them were rated as highly as Barkley at draft time. If they were on the Giants with Barkley, they would all be his backup/relief.



The one thing that few people mention is that a lot of Barkley's yards, especially receiving yards, were on garbage plays that amounted to nothing. 3rd and 10 and check down to Barkley for a 6 yard gain to make it 4th and 4. Barley had some great runs and some great catches and runs, and more than a lot of broken tackles which were possibly the most impressive thing about him, but a few hundred or more of his yards were on check down plays that didn't help the offense move the ball forward. And for all of Barkley's yards, where was the Giants run game ranked last year?



I love featured backs, and if the Giants had a future at QB and an O-Line in place, I would've been ecstatic to have him (and, again, if the Giants had a QB of the future, I would have gladly traded OBJ if the choice was Barkley or OBJ because you can't afford both while also bolstering your defense and o-line), but without all those other pieces, Barkley's talent may well be wasted on years of bad teams -- just like Barry Sanders was. And no, I'm not ready to compare Barkley to Barry. Barkley did not even compare to Barry in college, and although Barkley had one very good year, he'd have to put up many years better than he had this year to compare to Barry. In comment 14394626 USAF NYG Fan said:The one thing that few people mention is that a lot of Barkley's yards, especially receiving yards, were on garbage plays that amounted to nothing. 3rd and 10 and check down to Barkley for a 6 yard gain to make it 4th and 4. Barley had some great runs and some great catches and runs, and more than a lot of broken tackles which were possibly the most impressive thing about him, but a few hundred or more of his yards were on check down plays that didn't help the offense move the ball forward. And for all of Barkley's yards, where was the Giants run game ranked last year?I love featured backs, and if the Giants had a future at QB and an O-Line in place, I would've been ecstatic to have him (and, again, if the Giants had a QB of the future, I would have gladly traded OBJ if the choice was Barkley or OBJ because you can't afford both while also bolstering your defense and o-line), but without all those other pieces, Barkley's talent may well be wasted on years of bad teams -- just like Barry Sanders was. And no, I'm not ready to compare Barkley to Barry. Barkley did not even compare to Barry in college, and although Barkley had one very good year, he'd have to put up many years better than he had this year to compare to Barry.

RE: So sick of this “passing league” bs Danny80 : 1:13 pm : link

Quote: Yes the stats are inflated and the game has changed, but running the ball + playing defense still wins championships



In 2016, half of the entire playoff field finished top 10 in rushing. SB matchup featuring the 5th and 7th best rushing teams in the league.



In 2017, all 4 teams in the conference championship were top 10 in rushing. 2 were top 3 in the league in rushing.



In 2018, 3/4 team top 10 in rushing (all of them being top 6). All 3 have 1st round RBs on their roster, including the 2 SB teams. KC, the team that wasn’t, still was 6th overall in yards/attempt.



Yes, the game has changed. However, running the ball, stopping the run, and pressuring the QB still win out in the end - regardless of how many fantasy points your QB points up.



Build up this defense with the elite talent available next week. Feed Saquon Barkley behind an improved OL. This approach gets the Giants back into playoff contention - this year.





The problem with relying on an elite defense is that they don't last in modern free agency. Yes, a team can have one or two great years with an elite defense. But with an elite defense, there are at least 6-9 guys on that defense that you need to keep together in order for that defense to remain elite. All of them have different contracts, become free agents at different times and it is impossible to keep all of them. Look at a team like the Jaguars. Elite defense, made it very far into the playoffs two years ago, then broke down with a bad QB. And in one more year, half or more of their really good defensive players will be gone. And then the defense is far from elite. In comment 14394672 GothamGiants said:The problem with relying on an elite defense is that they don't last in modern free agency. Yes, a team can have one or two great years with an elite defense. But with an elite defense, there are at least 6-9 guys on that defense that you need to keep together in order for that defense to remain elite. All of them have different contracts, become free agents at different times and it is impossible to keep all of them. Look at a team like the Jaguars. Elite defense, made it very far into the playoffs two years ago, then broke down with a bad QB. And in one more year, half or more of their really good defensive players will be gone. And then the defense is far from elite.

The league is moving away from the QB model Zeke's Alibi : 1:43 pm : link That much is clear to me. There are more guys than ever that can play. It is definitely best to build up your team, draft a guy and make a run for 4 years while he is under rookie contract. I wouldn't be surprised if more and more teams balk at paying big contracts to QB. Look at what is going on in Dallas right now. Dak has some nice qualities but he is thouroughly mediocre. You can replace his production with lots of these 1st round QBs that have come out in the last 5 years and not pay 25 million to do it.

RE: The league is moving away from the QB model NoGainDayne : 3:48 pm : link

Quote: That much is clear to me. There are more guys than ever that can play. It is definitely best to build up your team, draft a guy and make a run for 4 years while he is under rookie contract. I wouldn't be surprised if more and more teams balk at paying big contracts to QB. Look at what is going on in Dallas right now. Dak has some nice qualities but he is thouroughly mediocre. You can replace his production with lots of these 1st round QBs that have come out in the last 5 years and not pay 25 million to do it.



I think you are right here but having a cheaper QB doesn't mean you want to spend that money on an RB. You'd rather spend it on OL, DL, Edge, DB, WR in that order IMO. I still think paying a top 5 QB like a top 5 QB is a fine way to win no evidence whatsoever that an having an elite RB helps you win a SB. In comment 14395143 Zeke's Alibi said:I think you are right here but having a cheaper QB doesn't mean you want to spend that money on an RB. You'd rather spend it on OL, DL, Edge, DB, WR in that order IMO. I still think paying a top 5 QB like a top 5 QB is a fine way to win no evidence whatsoever that an having an elite RB helps you win a SB.