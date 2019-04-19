Drafting a QB vs the best player available

|
|Quote:
|Quote:
| In comment 14393492 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
That and Franchise QB
|Quote:
| By almost all accounts, Barkley *is* generational.
OTOH, every pick a QB, any QB you get seems to be labeled "franchise".
In truth, both terms are pre4tty much useless propagandist rhetorical devices designed to make the person you want picked seem better than he actually is.
|Quote:
|Quote:
| In comment 14393559 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
sure ... keep telling yourself it was a phenomenal pick. And let's revisit in six years.
|Quote:
|Quote:
|Quote:
| Why isnt Rosen on the table at 37?
Does anyone doubt that Rosen is a better talent than what will be available at 37?
|Quote:
| In comment 14393529 Bill L said:
Quote:
|Quote:
| In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14393529 Bill L said:
Quote:
Dude, do you watch the games? Barkley is a phenom, he’s like Bo and Barry Sanders combined and catches like a WR. If he wasn’t in last year’s draft I would have been 100% on the QB wagon, but you can’t pass up on a guy like that, he makes your whole offense better. There is no guarantee Darnold, Allen, or Rosen pan out. So far Mayfield is the only one of that bunch that has seemingly shown he will be a good one. Jury is still out on the rest.
|Quote:
| In comment 14393592 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14393529 Bill L said:
Quote:
I said he is great. Is that not enough? I don't know what generational means to be honest. IS he better than AP? Chris Johnson circa 2009? He's not a generation al talent for doing something that was done better 50 times already, mostly in the last 20 years (yards from scrimmage). 50th is not a generational talent, right?
|Quote:
| In comment 14393600 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14393592 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14393529 Bill L said:
Quote:
Generational talent doesn’t mean he’s better than everyone. It means his skill set would make him a great player in any era of football.
|Quote:
| In comment 14393592 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14393529 Bill L said:
Quote:
|Quote:
| In comment 14393600 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14393592 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14393529 Bill L said:
Quote:
Do me a favor, of the 50+ instances (post merger) where a RB had 2,000+ yards from scrimmage. How many RB's rushed for 1,300 yards and had 90+ receptions in a single season?
|Quote:
| In today’s NFL at the RB position would be Barkley, Gurley (if healthy), and maybe Bell.
Zeke to me is overrated, I thought he had an excellent rookie year but hasn’t really matched that since. The other top backs today I can’t see playing in all eras. Melvin Gordon is too fragile, McCaffrey is pretty small and produces largely as a receiver.
|Quote:
|
Generational talent doesn’t mean he’s better than everyone. It means his skill set would make him a great player in any era of football.
|Quote:
| In comment 14393529 Bill L said:
Quote:
|Quote:
| In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14393529 Bill L said:
Quote:
There are other great backs. How many of them are 230 pounds, elite options in the passing game, excellent in short yardage/goal line, and also among the most explosive offensive players in the game?
but yes let’s fast forward 6 years from now and assume the QB is a “franchise QB” for a decade.
Barkley was a gift. A gift we were lucky to be in place to select.
|Quote:
| In comment 14393645 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14393529 Bill L said:
Quote:
There are other great backs. How many of them are 230 pounds, elite options in the passing game, excellent in short yardage/goal line, and also among the most explosive offensive players in the game?
but yes let’s fast forward 6 years from now and assume the QB is a “franchise QB” for a decade.
Barkley was a gift. A gift we were lucky to be in place to select.
So Chris Johnson was a better selection than Matt Ryan? Cause they went in the same draft and CJ broke that scrimmage yards record, and still holds it. I'm pretty sure in 2009 everyone would say CJ was the better selection, hands down. Today they would say Ryan, hands down. See how time changes perception?
|Quote:
| In comment 14393645 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14393529 Bill L said:
Quote:
There are other great backs. How many of them are 230 pounds, elite options in the passing game, excellent in short yardage/goal line, and also among the most explosive offensive players in the game?
but yes let’s fast forward 6 years from now and assume the QB is a “franchise QB” for a decade.
Barkley was a gift. A gift we were lucky to be in place to select.
So Chris Johnson was a better selection than Matt Ryan? Cause they went in the same draft and CJ broke that scrimmage yards record, and still holds it. I'm pretty sure in 2009 everyone would say CJ was the better selection, hands down. Today they would say Ryan, hands down. See how time changes perception?
|Quote:
| In comment 14393673 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14393645 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14393529 Bill L said:
Quote:
There are other great backs. How many of them are 230 pounds, elite options in the passing game, excellent in short yardage/goal line, and also among the most explosive offensive players in the game?
but yes let’s fast forward 6 years from now and assume the QB is a “franchise QB” for a decade.
Barkley was a gift. A gift we were lucky to be in place to select.
So Chris Johnson was a better selection than Matt Ryan? Cause they went in the same draft and CJ broke that scrimmage yards record, and still holds it. I'm pretty sure in 2009 everyone would say CJ was the better selection, hands down. Today they would say Ryan, hands down. See how time changes perception?
Are you seriously comparing CJ to Barkley? Come on now
|Quote:
|
1. Barkley is bigger, better than Johnson ... a lot better.
2. I’m sure the Titans heard the same “face of the franchise” BS when they took Jake Locker. You know, gotta have that franchise QB!
3. What exactly would excite you about having Matt Ryan at QB for a decade? He’s mediocre, above average, at best. I’ll take Matt Ryan, if Julio Jones comes along with him.
|Quote:
| In comment 14393680 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 14393673 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14393645 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14393529 Bill L said:
Quote:
There are other great backs. How many of them are 230 pounds, elite options in the passing game, excellent in short yardage/goal line, and also among the most explosive offensive players in the game?
but yes let’s fast forward 6 years from now and assume the QB is a “franchise QB” for a decade.
Barkley was a gift. A gift we were lucky to be in place to select.
So Chris Johnson was a better selection than Matt Ryan? Cause they went in the same draft and CJ broke that scrimmage yards record, and still holds it. I'm pretty sure in 2009 everyone would say CJ was the better selection, hands down. Today they would say Ryan, hands down. See how time changes perception?
Are you seriously comparing CJ to Barkley? Come on now
You must be pretty young and don't remember the CJ hype.. he shattered the combine 40 time and then followed it up with 6 straight 1000 yard seasons including an absolutely phenomenal 2009 where he broke and still holds the all-time combined yards record. And one of only seven backs to rush for 2000 yards all-time. That is a generational resume if ever there was one... and as it turns out he would be a total flame out in six years.
|Quote:
| In comment 14393697 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
1. Barkley is bigger, better than Johnson ... a lot better.
2. I’m sure the Titans heard the same “face of the franchise” BS when they took Jake Locker. You know, gotta have that franchise QB!
3. What exactly would excite you about having Matt Ryan at QB for a decade? He’s mediocre, above average, at best. I’ll take Matt Ryan, if Julio Jones comes along with him.
Sign me up for Matt Ryan right now if I knew we could have him this draft.
|Quote:
| In comment 14393680 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 14393673 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14393645 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14393529 Bill L said:
Quote:
There are other great backs. How many of them are 230 pounds, elite options in the passing game, excellent in short yardage/goal line, and also among the most explosive offensive players in the game?
but yes let’s fast forward 6 years from now and assume the QB is a “franchise QB” for a decade.
Barkley was a gift. A gift we were lucky to be in place to select.
So Chris Johnson was a better selection than Matt Ryan? Cause they went in the same draft and CJ broke that scrimmage yards record, and still holds it. I'm pretty sure in 2009 everyone would say CJ was the better selection, hands down. Today they would say Ryan, hands down. See how time changes perception?
Are you seriously comparing CJ to Barkley? Come on now
You must be pretty young and don't remember the CJ hype.. he shattered the combine 40 time and then followed it up with 6 straight 1000 yard seasons including an absolutely phenomenal 2009 where he broke and still holds the all-time combined yards record. And one of only seven backs to rush for 2000 yards all-time. That is a generational resume if ever there was one... and as it turns out he would be a total flame out in six years.
|Quote:
| In comment 14393712 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14393697 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
1. Barkley is bigger, better than Johnson ... a lot better.
2. I’m sure the Titans heard the same “face of the franchise” BS when they took Jake Locker. You know, gotta have that franchise QB!
3. What exactly would excite you about having Matt Ryan at QB for a decade? He’s mediocre, above average, at best. I’ll take Matt Ryan, if Julio Jones comes along with him.
Sign me up for Matt Ryan right now if I knew we could have him this draft.
Cool. I’d rather select actual elite talent and build around another QB over lock myself into mediocrity with a QB who just barely qualifies as “franchise QB”.
Agree to disagree. Hopefully the Giants aim higher than Matt Ryan
|Quote:
| Brady
Luck
Mahomes
Mayfield*
Ben
Brees
Eli**
Rodgers
Rivers
Cam
Wilson
These are the only QBs I consider worthy of the label, with ** for Eli since he’s no longer at that level.
The Stafford/Ryan “franchise QBs” are a liability, not an asset. Good enough to not “let go”, but not good enough to put a team over the top themselves. So, you mire in mediocrity with an overpaid contract limiting the team’s ability to actually build a complete roster - and you do it all to keep that “franchise QB”
*Mayfield has a lot more to prove, but he showed me enough to think he’ll end up in this tier.
|Quote:
| Brady
Luck
Mahomes
Mayfield*
Ben
Brees
Eli**
Rodgers
Rivers
Cam
Wilson
These are the only QBs I consider worthy of the label, with ** for Eli since he’s no longer at that level.
The Stafford/Ryan “franchise QBs” are a liability, not an asset. Good enough to not “let go”, but not good enough to put a team over the top themselves. So, you mire in mediocrity with an overpaid contract limiting the team’s ability to actually build a complete roster - and you do it all to keep that “franchise QB”
*Mayfield has a lot more to prove, but he showed me enough to think he’ll end up in this tier.
|Quote:
| In comment 14393748 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
Of course Ryan belongs on that list. He has been a consistent top-6 to top-8 qb this whole decade. Statistically he is superior to Eli.
|Quote:
| In comment 14393748 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
|Quote:
| In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14393529 Bill L said:
Quote:
Dude, do you watch the games? Barkley is a phenom, he’s like Bo and Barry Sanders combined and catches like a WR. If he wasn’t in last year’s draft I would have been 100% on the QB wagon, but you can’t pass up on a guy like that, he makes your whole offense better. There is no guarantee Darnold, Allen, or Rosen pan out. So far Mayfield is the only one of that bunch that has seemingly shown he will be a good one. Jury is still out on the rest.
|Quote:
| Secondly the Barkley pick will be fine as long as GMEN ca back it up with getting him a good QB and good OL.
Third, Barkley with a god OL and good QB will become an all-time great player if he remains injury free for a time.
Fourth, the jealousy of the Jets has to stop. Darnold will be a good QB in the future. I did not say "very good"or "Great" or "generational" or "transcendent" as others have tried to twist what I've said. But Darnold is a lock to be "good." IMo if he was on the giants many would change their tune and say he is going to be good.
|Quote:
| I see none in this draft. Doesn't mean there is not a player that can take that leap. I just don't see it right now. Not that I'm an expert. In fact I'm not an expert. However, in all the mock drafts I've read, nobody is rating any of these guys as a "generational" talent. Sure you might get one or two professionals falling in love with a player and making that claim but that's all. Barkley was different.
Barkley is a generational talent. Problem with many of you is you keep thinking based on position and not the player. Not only was he the highest rated PLAYER last year, he was the highest rated PLAYER on most (not just one or two) draft boards over the last 5-10 years. That's a generational talent.
Think about it. Think about it terms of giving the player a score (like Sy does). Can you think of a player over the last 10 years the scores higher than Barkley did? I'm not saying there isn't a player that scored higher. I just don't remember one. Andrew Luck maybe.
|Quote:
| In comment 14393492 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
Agreed. It never applied to Beckham, and I'm not sure it applies to Barkley.
I'd argue the only generational talent in the league today at any position is Rodgers.
|Quote:
|If the draft goes like most think it will, the Giants should select Jonah Williams.
|Quote:
| In comment 14394346 USAF NYG Fan said:
Quote:
I see none in this draft. Doesn't mean there is not a player that can take that leap. I just don't see it right now. Not that I'm an expert. In fact I'm not an expert. However, in all the mock drafts I've read, nobody is rating any of these guys as a "generational" talent. Sure you might get one or two professionals falling in love with a player and making that claim but that's all. Barkley was different.
Barkley is a generational talent. Problem with many of you is you keep thinking based on position and not the player. Not only was he the highest rated PLAYER last year, he was the highest rated PLAYER on most (not just one or two) draft boards over the last 5-10 years. That's a generational talent.
Think about it. Think about it terms of giving the player a score (like Sy does). Can you think of a player over the last 10 years the scores higher than Barkley did? I'm not saying there isn't a player that scored higher. I just don't remember one. Andrew Luck maybe.
Thank you. So sick of the “you can get a good RB later” mentality ... Barkley is much more than just a RB
|Quote:
| In comment 14394359 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14394346 USAF NYG Fan said:
Quote:
I see none in this draft. Doesn't mean there is not a player that can take that leap. I just don't see it right now. Not that I'm an expert. In fact I'm not an expert. However, in all the mock drafts I've read, nobody is rating any of these guys as a "generational" talent. Sure you might get one or two professionals falling in love with a player and making that claim but that's all. Barkley was different.
Barkley is a generational talent. Problem with many of you is you keep thinking based on position and not the player. Not only was he the highest rated PLAYER last year, he was the highest rated PLAYER on most (not just one or two) draft boards over the last 5-10 years. That's a generational talent.
Think about it. Think about it terms of giving the player a score (like Sy does). Can you think of a player over the last 10 years the scores higher than Barkley did? I'm not saying there isn't a player that scored higher. I just don't remember one. Andrew Luck maybe.
Thank you. So sick of the “you can get a good RB later” mentality ... Barkley is much more than just a RB
BS rationalization for picking a RB #2 overall. He's a running back, and while he's very good he isn't doing anything that hasn't been seen before. He's on a level with Kamara, Gurley, and Elliott, but he isn't above them.
I'm reminded of when people spewed the generational nonsense about Beckham, even though he was never at any point even the best receiver in the league in his own time.
And now people get carried away based on one season of Barkley. Slow down.
|Quote:
|Well he wasn't better than all of them last year, and that was Barkley's only year in the pros, so it's a comment based in nothing.
|Quote:
| In comment 14393556 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14393529 Bill L said:
Quote:
Dude, do you watch the games? Barkley is a phenom, he’s like Bo and Barry Sanders combined and catches like a WR. If he wasn’t in last year’s draft I would have been 100% on the QB wagon, but you can’t pass up on a guy like that, he makes your whole offense better. There is no guarantee Darnold, Allen, or Rosen pan out. So far Mayfield is the only one of that bunch that has seemingly shown he will be a good one. Jury is still out on the rest.
|Quote:
| Barkley is a very good RB, maybe the best, but that doesn't make RB any more of an important position. Running the ball in this era is plainly more inefficient than passing, and the numbers don't support running/stopping the run as an indication of winning more often.
The Giants were still a bottom third rushing team overall, despite his individual success.
If this is going to be a run oriented offense (which I think is a bad idea in this era), they need to run the ball a lot more and get more RBs involved.
That of requires better offensive line play. And on value both long and immediate term I'd actually rather have the best right tackle in the league than running back.
|Quote:
| In comment 14394548 christian said:
Quote:
Barkley is a very good RB, maybe the best, but that doesn't make RB any more of an important position. Running the ball in this era is plainly more inefficient than passing, and the numbers don't support running/stopping the run as an indication of winning more often.
The Giants were still a bottom third rushing team overall, despite his individual success.
If this is going to be a run oriented offense (which I think is a bad idea in this era), they need to run the ball a lot more and get more RBs involved.
That of requires better offensive line play. And on value both long and immediate term I'd actually rather have the best right tackle in the league than running back.
Really good post. Though I wonder, is there value in going the opposite way of most offenses? How many defenses are staffed to face and practicing against run based offenses?
|Quote:
|...not coincidentally he was drafted 2nd Overall.
|Quote:
| In comment 14394548 christian said:
Quote:
Barkley is a very good RB, maybe the best, but that doesn't make RB any more of an important position. Running the ball in this era is plainly more inefficient than passing, and the numbers don't support running/stopping the run as an indication of winning more often.
The Giants were still a bottom third rushing team overall, despite his individual success.
If this is going to be a run oriented offense (which I think is a bad idea in this era), they need to run the ball a lot more and get more RBs involved.
That of requires better offensive line play. And on value both long and immediate term I'd actually rather have the best right tackle in the league than running back.
Really good post. Though I wonder, is there value in going the opposite way of most offenses? How many defenses are staffed to face and practicing against run based offenses?
|Quote:
| In comment 14394562 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 14394548 christian said:
Quote:
Barkley is a very good RB, maybe the best, but that doesn't make RB any more of an important position. Running the ball in this era is plainly more inefficient than passing, and the numbers don't support running/stopping the run as an indication of winning more often.
The Giants were still a bottom third rushing team overall, despite his individual success.
If this is going to be a run oriented offense (which I think is a bad idea in this era), they need to run the ball a lot more and get more RBs involved.
That of requires better offensive line play. And on value both long and immediate term I'd actually rather have the best right tackle in the league than running back.
Really good post. Though I wonder, is there value in going the opposite way of most offenses? How many defenses are staffed to face and practicing against run based offenses?
I think the rule changes just favor passing too much. That and the fact that you have to allocate so much to the QB position pretty much automatically. I mean Josh McCown was a $10M cap hit last year more than any RB. I also think Christians point is a good one, RT or even G I would rather have the best player than RB.
I think if you need your RB to be world beating it means your line isn't good enough.
I'd much rather have a line opening up consistent holes than a RB that can take it to the house on any play.
Besides I think the biggest issue with a run dependent strategy is at some point you are going to need to stage a comeback and run dependence is not good for that.
Finally I think we've seen this. Best chance of winning a SB is with a top QB or top defense both are safest. A top QB on some kind of discount is ideal. You can get away with a mediocre defense or QB if the other one is dominant. This is to say i'm not sure it's ever smart to assume a paradigm shift will work just because it might catch some off guard. If there was anything to back up that a run dominant style of play might work well now then hey, i'm good with being different. But I'm not sure if there is any such evidence or logical reasoning to suggest it would
|Quote:
| In comment 14394517 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Well he wasn't better than all of them last year, and that was Barkley's only year in the pros, so it's a comment based in nothing.
Would you mind telling me who was the NFL leader in yards from scrimmage last year?
He also had a higher yards/carry than all of them, despite the worst OL of the group.
He also led the league in forced missed tackles and was also the #1 graded RB in football in terms of breakaway %
So, he had more scrimmage yards than all of them. He had a higher per carry average than all of them. He led the entire league in forced missed tackles. He led his position in big play ability as well.
Basically, he was the most all around productive RB in the league, the most elusive RB in the league, and the best big play threat at his position in the league.
Good night. Saquon Barkley - ( New Window )
|Quote:
| In comment 14394562 Go Terps said:
I think the rule changes just favor passing too much. That and the fact that you have to allocate so much to the QB position pretty much automatically. I mean Josh McCown was a $10M cap hit last year more than any RB. I also think Christians point is a good one, RT or even G I would rather have the best player than RB.
I think if you need your RB to be world beating it means your line isn't good enough.
I'd much rather have a line opening up consistent holes than a RB that can take it to the house on any play.
Besides I think the biggest issue with a run dependent strategy is at some point you are going to need to stage a comeback and run dependence is not good for that.
Finally I think we've seen this. Best chance of winning a SB is with a top QB or top defense both are safest. A top QB on some kind of discount is ideal. You can get away with a mediocre defense or QB if the other one is dominant. This is to say i'm not sure it's ever smart to assume a paradigm shift will work just because it might catch some off guard. If there was anything to back up that a run dominant style of play might work well now then hey, i'm good with being different. But I'm not sure if there is any such evidence or logical reasoning to suggest it would
|Quote:
| In comment 14394359 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14394346 USAF NYG Fan said:
Quote:
I see none in this draft. Doesn't mean there is not a player that can take that leap. I just don't see it right now. Not that I'm an expert. In fact I'm not an expert. However, in all the mock drafts I've read, nobody is rating any of these guys as a "generational" talent. Sure you might get one or two professionals falling in love with a player and making that claim but that's all. Barkley was different.
Barkley is a generational talent. Problem with many of you is you keep thinking based on position and not the player. Not only was he the highest rated PLAYER last year, he was the highest rated PLAYER on most (not just one or two) draft boards over the last 5-10 years. That's a generational talent.
Think about it. Think about it terms of giving the player a score (like Sy does). Can you think of a player over the last 10 years the scores higher than Barkley did? I'm not saying there isn't a player that scored higher. I just don't remember one. Andrew Luck maybe.
Thank you. So sick of the “you can get a good RB later” mentality ... Barkley is much more than just a RB
BS rationalization for picking a RB #2 overall. He's a running back, and while he's very good he isn't doing anything that hasn't been seen before. He's on a level with Kamara, Gurley, and Elliott, but he isn't above them.
I'm reminded of when people spewed the generational nonsense about Beckham, even though he was never at any point even the best receiver in the league in his own time.
And now people get carried away based on one season of Barkley. Slow down.
|Quote:
| But now Gettleman has to put his big-boy pants on and improve this team in numerous positions with guys that weren't touched by the hand of God.
This is harder...
|Quote:
| You believe Matt Ryan can win the Super Bowl
He had a 28-3 lead deep in the 3rd in the Super Bowl vs the Belichick Patriots
Thats good enough to win in 99% of circumstances
Matt Ryan has slso won an NFL MVP
|Quote:
| In comment 14394473 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 14394359 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14394346 USAF NYG Fan said:
Quote:
I see none in this draft. Doesn't mean there is not a player that can take that leap. I just don't see it right now. Not that I'm an expert. In fact I'm not an expert. However, in all the mock drafts I've read, nobody is rating any of these guys as a "generational" talent. Sure you might get one or two professionals falling in love with a player and making that claim but that's all. Barkley was different.
Barkley is a generational talent. Problem with many of you is you keep thinking based on position and not the player. Not only was he the highest rated PLAYER last year, he was the highest rated PLAYER on most (not just one or two) draft boards over the last 5-10 years. That's a generational talent.
Think about it. Think about it terms of giving the player a score (like Sy does). Can you think of a player over the last 10 years the scores higher than Barkley did? I'm not saying there isn't a player that scored higher. I just don't remember one. Andrew Luck maybe.
Thank you. So sick of the “you can get a good RB later” mentality ... Barkley is much more than just a RB
BS rationalization for picking a RB #2 overall. He's a running back, and while he's very good he isn't doing anything that hasn't been seen before. He's on a level with Kamara, Gurley, and Elliott, but he isn't above them.
I'm reminded of when people spewed the generational nonsense about Beckham, even though he was never at any point even the best receiver in the league in his own time.
And now people get carried away based on one season of Barkley. Slow down.
Bullshit rationalization? Try reality.
It has nothing to do with the season in the NFL but I'll go there as well since you want to. Later. I thought we were talking about the player coming out of the draft. No PLAYER (regardless of position) has been rated that high in 10 years. You are stuck on RB. Giants had a need to improve the run game. 99% of the time I would say don't bother drafting a RB high unless you have an OL that can open holes for him. Barkley was/is that 1% exception.
You're reminded of when people spewed the generational nonsense about Beckham? Was that pre-draft because I don't remember anyone saying that. Even if they did, as I said, every draft there are 1 or 2 people enamored with a player. Barkley was being called generational by damn near every expert out there. Rightfully shown.
He isn't doing anything that hasn't been seen before? You're half right. On any given play I think, well he looked like Gayle Sayers there. Well on that play he showed moves like Barry Sanders. Man, he just snatched that ball out of the air just like OBJ does. It's not just his play on the field either. When cameras caught a great interaction with him and Peterson after a game together I remember thinking 1. Peterson is really giving him tons or props and 2. Barkley showing serious class and respect to Peterson. So he even has more class than any of the RBs you mentioned. You mentioned Elliot, Gurley, and Kamara and actually believe they are all in the same class? That's absurd. Barkley can do everything they can but none of them can do everything Barkley can do. He also does it behind a worse OL than any of them.
Barkley led the league in ALL-PURPOSE YARDS as a ROOKIE with 2,028 yards. Every other RB that puts up those numbers has/had a better OL than Barkley had in front of him. In my book that puts him ahead of those RBs.
Don't get me wrong. Those are all great RBs. However, none of them were rated as highly as Barkley at draft time. If they were on the Giants with Barkley, they would all be his backup/relief.
|Quote:
| Yes the stats are inflated and the game has changed, but running the ball + playing defense still wins championships
In 2016, half of the entire playoff field finished top 10 in rushing. SB matchup featuring the 5th and 7th best rushing teams in the league.
In 2017, all 4 teams in the conference championship were top 10 in rushing. 2 were top 3 in the league in rushing.
In 2018, 3/4 team top 10 in rushing (all of them being top 6). All 3 have 1st round RBs on their roster, including the 2 SB teams. KC, the team that wasn’t, still was 6th overall in yards/attempt.
Yes, the game has changed. However, running the ball, stopping the run, and pressuring the QB still win out in the end - regardless of how many fantasy points your QB points up.
Build up this defense with the elite talent available next week. Feed Saquon Barkley behind an improved OL. This approach gets the Giants back into playoff contention - this year.
|Quote:
|That much is clear to me. There are more guys than ever that can play. It is definitely best to build up your team, draft a guy and make a run for 4 years while he is under rookie contract. I wouldn't be surprised if more and more teams balk at paying big contracts to QB. Look at what is going on in Dallas right now. Dak has some nice qualities but he is thouroughly mediocre. You can replace his production with lots of these 1st round QBs that have come out in the last 5 years and not pay 25 million to do it.
|Quote:
|"generational talent" is now the most overused phrase in sports and here at BBI.