So, what s your best guess? Not your best hope.

joeinpa : 4/22/2019 9:07 am
There have been numerous legitimate scenarios put out there for several weeks now. For me, based on a belief Gettleman thinks there are quarterbacks he is interested in, I think Giants go BPA at 6 and trade up for quarterback with # 17.

Yes I am get a quarterback guy. But beyond what I m rooting for, I believe that scenario is most likely of the possibilities.

Defense at #6  
JonC : 4/22/2019 9:09 am : link
QB, DL, or OT at #17.

I hope they don't pick a QB.
Defense at 6..  
Sean : 4/22/2019 9:10 am : link
trade up from 17 to 9-13 range for Jones/Lock.
Best Guess...  
Capt. Don : 4/22/2019 9:12 am : link
#6: Montez Sweat
#17: Daniel Jones
#37: Jerry Tillery

Trade up in the 3rd for BPA: CB or OL
There has been so much noise about Jones  
Matt in SGS : 4/22/2019 9:12 am : link
that I really hope Gettleman is putting out the smokescreen and will do the right thing and draft defense or OL with their first 3 picks. I personally would go defense at 6, OL at 17, and defense at 37.
Wilkins  
GothamGiants : 4/22/2019 9:13 am : link
Character and talent and versatility. Checks every box.

If they trade next years 1 or 2 to move up for 1 of these QBs I will question my loyalty to this team because that’s inexcusable.

They are going to get 2 impact starters at 6 and 17, forcing a QB pick and/or giving up valuable draft picks to move up for 1 is just beyond stupid.

I expect a ton of QB smoke all week ... hopefully it forces DEN/CIN/WAS to reach.

I like Jones at 17 or Lock, neither worth trading anything of value for.
Haskins #6, BPA #17  
Oscar : 4/22/2019 9:14 am : link
Have no idea who they will take at 17, draft could break many different ways ahead of that pick. I am convinced they come out of the first round with Haskins or Jones though.
. . . .  
jeff57 : 4/22/2019 9:15 am : link
6 Jonah Williams

17 Devin Bush

37 Zach Allen
RE: Defense at #6  
GothamGiants : 4/22/2019 9:17 am : link
In comment 14397227 JonC said:
Quote:
QB, DL, or OT at #17.

I hope they don't pick a QB.


Are they still evaluating the QBs with their stone aged criterion of X-size and pocket passer? I’d love a 21st century approach to the heir apparent ...
Devin White #6  
Boatie Warrant : 4/22/2019 9:18 am : link
Daniel Jones at #14 after a trade up
Mine:  
AcidTest : 4/22/2019 9:20 am : link
#6: Christian Wilkins.
#17: Traded for a player and more day two picks.
#37: Will Grier.
Oliver or Wilkins  
Reb8thVA : 4/22/2019 9:21 am : link
At #6

#17 is still a mystery to me. If they aren’t taking a QB at 17 they can stil get a top defensive guy and pick an RT in the second. If they pick a QB at 17 the picture gets more hazy.
RE: RE: Defense at #6  
JonC : 4/22/2019 9:24 am : link
In comment 14397240 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14397227 JonC said:


Quote:


QB, DL, or OT at #17.

I hope they don't pick a QB.



Are they still evaluating the QBs with their stone aged criterion of X-size and pocket passer? I’d love a 21st century approach to the heir apparent ...


There will be no answer to this question, so why torture yourself ...
...  
Capt. Don : 4/22/2019 9:25 am : link
What is interesting in looking at everyone's best guess - I like a lot of people's opinions. DG could go almost any route and match need with BPA.

I guess that is the silver lining to having a bunch of holes on a bad team.

Still zero idea.  
Big Blue '56 : 4/22/2019 9:25 am : link
I am hoping the Giants view Rosen as that franchise guy and trade for him. This frees us up to really help the D, imv
We come out of day 1 and 2 with a qb, 1 top defensive player and  
Ira : 4/22/2019 9:27 am : link
either a receiver or a tight end.
Defense @  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/22/2019 9:27 am : link
6.
RE: RE: Defense at #6  
ZogZerg : 4/22/2019 9:29 am : link
In comment 14397240 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14397227 JonC said:


Quote:


QB, DL, or OT at #17.

I hope they don't pick a QB.



Are they still evaluating the QBs with their stone aged criterion of X-size and pocket passer? I’d love a 21st century approach to the heir apparent ...



Just curious - what QB do you think the Giants should draft this year? It sounds like you have one in mind that is maybe shorter than ideal.
RE: Mine:  
Blue21 : 4/22/2019 9:31 am : link
In comment 14397246 AcidTest said:
Quote:
#6: Christian Wilkins.
#17: Traded for a player and more day two picks.
#37: Will Grier.


I go with this unless Jones is still on the board at 17
My best guess is  
kes722 : 4/22/2019 9:32 am : link
Murry slides to 6 and the Giants select Jones causing BBI to crash
Nice scenario  
Tark10 : 4/22/2019 9:40 am : link
6th pick round 1... A defensive lineman. 17th pick round 1...offensive lineman. Giants trade their 6th pick in round 2 and acquire Rosen. Round 3, cornerback......
RE: Still zero idea.  
joeinpa : 4/22/2019 9:41 am : link
In comment 14397254 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
I am hoping the Giants view Rosen as that franchise guy and trade for him. This frees us up to really help the D, imv



I d like this alot
Guess? Ok  
The_Boss : 4/22/2019 9:46 am : link
Wilkins/Sweat/Oliver at 6
Forced QB at 17

Regret for 5 years thereafter.
Defense at 6  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/22/2019 9:47 am : link
Depends on how the biard falls. Would not be surprised at Wolkens at 6

17 will be the more interesting play. I dont see the Giants picking QB though. I can see another adefendive stud or Offensive lineman
Molly Pan  
Follow the quotes and the actions of DG  
Giantz_comeback : 4/22/2019 9:48 am : link
1. He wants top character
2. He wants a lead dog on DL and that is probably biggest need right now in his eyes (position versatility a plus)
3. Wants to rush the passer and Giants org loves a deep pass rush rotation
4. Not afraid to make trades for vet players
5. We know he asked for Buckner. Makes sense position versatility and character.
6. Went after Buchanan for money backer role.

Possible round 1 targets:
-Josh Allen is tremendous in coverage. A very rare combination of blitz ability and coverage ability. Could play a version of that money backer role.
-Buckner versatile DL guy with strong character at identified area of highest need/value
-Quinnen Williams a higher upside version of Deforest Buckner with tremendous character as well
-Christian Wilkins a step below Q overall but very good, tremendous first step ,ball get off and strength, and high character guy too.
-Devin Bush
-Devin White
-Dexter Lawrence- though character may be a bit more in question here.
-Daniel Jones
-Will Grier- end of round 1 , early round 2 option

*Tillery, Oliver off board for the character stuff (they want as close to IMPECCABLE character as possible in rd 1)
I'll play...  
Strip-Sack : 4/22/2019 9:49 am : link
#6 Josh Allen
#17 Dexter Lawrence
#37 Dalton Risner
If San Fran goes Q  
Giantz_comeback : 4/22/2019 9:58 am : link
Then draft becomes very interesting for Gmen.

We know SF wants to add a top WR badly for Garapollo. No other team will offer a pick higher than 17 (most likely) for him. Could Engram be included in the deal too?

I would imagine we would be the front runner to make a deal with them.

Look out to see which WRs are still on the board at 17. Obviously not many should be off yet but maybe they have Metcalf or Hockenson in a tier of their own.
RE: If San Fran goes Q  
robbieballs2003 : 4/22/2019 10:04 am : link
In comment 14397311 Giantz_comeback said:
Quote:
Then draft becomes very interesting for Gmen.

We know SF wants to add a top WR badly for Garapollo. No other team will offer a pick higher than 17 (most likely) for him. Could Engram be included in the deal too?

I would imagine we would be the front runner to make a deal with them.

Look out to see which WRs are still on the board at 17. Obviously not many should be off yet but maybe they have Metcalf or Hockenson in a tier of their own.


SF has Kittle. Why would they want Engram? And please don't say as a WR.
RE: Molly Pan  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4/22/2019 10:14 am : link
In comment 14397283 Anakim said:
Quote:
---- Geez


Ba ha!!

Awesomely played
RE: RE: If San Fran goes Q  
Giantz_comeback : 4/22/2019 10:15 am : link
In comment 14397328 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 14397311 Giantz_comeback said:


Quote:


Then draft becomes very interesting for Gmen.

We know SF wants to add a top WR badly for Garapollo. No other team will offer a pick higher than 17 (most likely) for him. Could Engram be included in the deal too?

I would imagine we would be the front runner to make a deal with them.

Look out to see which WRs are still on the board at 17. Obviously not many should be off yet but maybe they have Metcalf or Hockenson in a tier of their own.



SF has Kittle. Why would they want Engram? And please don't say as a WR.


Robbie, Don't know their preferences for offense. Is Kittle a good blocker? If not then to your point, they probably wouldnt want 2 move TEs. Just trying to think of all the possible machinations of this thing.
Reading the Tea Leaves  
George : 4/22/2019 10:19 am : link
DG wants to build from the inside out on both sides of the ball.

6. Oliver (hoping for Allen)
17. Bush
37. Risner
Based on way this team has tortured me, easy:  
MM_in_NYC : 4/22/2019 10:44 am : link
Rashan Gary
at 6, Wilkins  
Rjanyg : 4/22/2019 10:53 am : link
Safe high character pick and a need as well.

17, small trade up to get Jones.
best guess of the Giants Draft Board and how draft plays out  
Steve in Greenwich : 4/22/2019 11:02 am : link
1. Bosa 2. Allen 3. Q 4. Oliver 5. Wilkins - these are the only realistic targets in this order for pick #6

guys who fall in-between picks who may be in play at 17 if they tumble
White, Sweat, Jonah

for pick #17 - do not believe they will trade up
1. Bush 2. Jones 3. Lock 4. Ford 5. Dillard 6. Lawrence ----- Trade Down if these options are not available ---- 7. Burns
Ithinkthey take  
giantstock : 4/22/2019 11:57 am : link
DL with 6h pick (further guess is Gary) and QB (further Jones) with the 17th pick.

I hate both.

Guess  
AcesUp : 4/22/2019 12:03 pm : link
6 - Josh Allen - I think one of the "big 3" fall and it's looking like Allen

17 - Trade down for extra mid Day 2 pick - QB or Clemson DL somewhere in the mid 20s
My guess changes daily, lol.  
Andy in Halifax : 4/22/2019 12:04 pm : link
I think there is merit to this talk of Oliver going #3. I think that pushes Allen to us, and we jump. I don't think anyone else wants Jones and we'll say he's BPA when he's there at 17

#6 - Josh Allen
#17 - Daniel Jones
Andy  
JonC : 4/22/2019 12:05 pm : link
It does indeed feel that way today.
Guess  
Thegratefulhead : 4/22/2019 12:16 pm : link
I have no idea. Best Smokescreen ever. All of the teams.
I don't know what is going to happen at 1,2,3,4, or 5. Not even a clue.

I am going to punt. BPA because we are a shitty team with no depth.

If Allen is there at 6, I think he is the pick. Our needs for pass rusherS are too obvious to ignore.

Allen
Lawrence
Trade for Rosen

Allen gone.

Oliver
Bush
Trade for Rosen.

Murray not drafter at 1

Murray
Bush
DL whoever is best on board.
Best guess  
Tuckrule : 4/22/2019 12:52 pm : link
6. Wilkins
17. Dillard
37. Nkeal Harry
6. Allen  
NBGblue : 4/22/2019 2:55 pm : link
17. Bush
37. Jachai Polite
QB is a first round pick...  
x meadowlander : 4/22/2019 3:08 pm : link
...regardless of how it gets done.

I believe that like last year, when it was clear to most that the Giants were taking Eli's successor with the 2 pick, Gettleman is doing a Mueller-esque of keeping his mouth shut and preventing leaks.

I think the ONLY reason he picked Saquon Barkley last year is because he KNEW it was the second coming of Gayle Sayers. I was pissed that he 'fucked up' and picked Barkley.

Giants needed a QB then, and need one even more now. Get Murray or Haskins, let them sit for a year and learn (cause THAT always works!)

I wouldn't be thrilled, but I wouldn't be shocked to see a package to move up for Murray. I'd prefer Haskins at 17, straight up, though I don't think he lasts that long.
with our draft position and the number of picks we have  
Jersey55 : 4/22/2019 4:43 pm : link
when would we be in a better position to get our QB and key player for the defense, right now we are in a tailor made position to both...
RE: My guess changes daily, lol.  
joeinpa : 4/22/2019 6:39 pm : link
In comment 14397516 Andy in Halifax said:
Quote:
I think there is merit to this talk of Oliver going #3. I think that pushes Allen to us, and we jump. I don't think anyone else wants Jones and we'll say he's BPA when he's there at 17

#6 - Josh Allen
#17 - Daniel Jones


Mine do too Andy. I ve already changed since I began this thread. Listening to a podcast today they convinced me Giants will take a quarterback with their 37 pick, maybe Grier or the Auburn kid.
RE: 6. Allen  
GothamGiants : 4/22/2019 6:41 pm : link
In comment 14397826 NBGblue said:
Quote:
17. Bush
37. Jachai Polite


If they took Allen and Bush round 1 ... I wouldn’t even care who else was taken. That’s my dream 1st round (I’ll gladly take any combo of 2 defensive picks though)
Im still going to give my "best hope"  
FrankieR : 4/22/2019 6:50 pm : link
and Murray goes 1, 9ers take Bosa,Jets take Oliver, Raiders take Haskins Bucs take White and we have to choose between Q and Allen.

I really like Jones as a QB and want him at 17.
Defense, then QB  
xtian : 4/22/2019 10:54 pm : link
#6: assuming Murray goes #1 and Bosa also @#2-4, whoever is left of Q Williams, J Allen, D White, or E Oliver would be pretty wise. I would accept C Wilkins or D Bush. I could put up with M Sweat. I don't want R Gary, TJ Hockenson, J Taylor, or J Williams at #6 but would like them at #17.

#17: best OL, LB, or DL available, unless QB.

As far as QB, I like Haskins best and would support trading up from #17 and just pray that it doesn't involve our #37. He seems to be built to handle the overbearing NY/NJ media, which absolutely necessary and actually eliminates many players--Gettleman is correct about this.

#37: best WR--not small--or OL--unless we have already picked one, then CB or TE--must block.
#6 Oliver/Haskins  
Torrag : 4/22/2019 11:55 pm : link
#17 Dillard/Ford
#37 Jones/Lawrence
...  
christian : 12:03 am : link
Best guess? Haskins at 6, Jones at 17, and flip 37 for Rosen.

You can never have too many pass throwers.
RE: Defense at #6  
Jersey55 : 10:35 am : link
In comment 14397227 JonC said:
[quote] QB, DL, or OT at #17.

I hope they don't pick a QB.
your hope leaves us with no hope and dooms us with just more Eli, enough is enough...
Pick a QB  
JonC : 11:08 am : link
when you have a conviction in one. I've got none in this year's class, perhaps the brass feels otherwise on Thursday night.
RE: Pick a QB  
Zeke's Alibi : 11:14 am : link
In comment 14399343 JonC said:
Quote:
when you have a conviction in one. I've got none in this year's class, perhaps the brass feels otherwise on Thursday night.


Do you think they like Murray in the unlikely event the cards don't draft him? He seems like PS would really like him, but I can't get a feel how DG feels considering he comes from Giants school of drafting. I know if we did, it would really represent a seismic shift in thinking.
1. Ed Oliver  
Beezer : 11:30 am : link
2. Christian Wilkins
3. Greg Little (or trade the pick for Rosen)
4. Amani Hooker
5. If no Rosen trade, Will Grier. If Rosen trade, then David Long (CB, Michigan)
6. Blake Cashman
7. David Sills V
8. Ross Pierschbacher
9. Bobby Okereke
10. Kendall Sheffield
11. Will Harris
12. Brett Rypien (why not!)
