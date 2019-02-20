So, what s your best guess? Not your best hope.

There have been numerous legitimate scenarios put out there for several weeks now. For me, based on a belief Gettleman thinks there are quarterbacks he is interested in, I think Giants go BPA at 6 and trade up for quarterback with # 17.
Yes I am get a quarterback guy. But beyond what I m rooting for, I believe that scenario is most likely of the possibilities.
QB, DL, or OT at #17.
I hope they don't pick a QB.
trade up from 17 to 9-13 range for Jones/Lock.
#6: Montez Sweat
#17: Daniel Jones
#37: Jerry Tillery
Trade up in the 3rd for BPA: CB or OL
that I really hope Gettleman is putting out the smokescreen and will do the right thing and draft defense or OL with their first 3 picks. I personally would go defense at 6, OL at 17, and defense at 37.
Character and talent and versatility. Checks every box.
If they trade next years 1 or 2 to move up for 1 of these QBs I will question my loyalty to this team because that’s inexcusable.
They are going to get 2 impact starters at 6 and 17, forcing a QB pick and/or giving up valuable draft picks to move up for 1 is just beyond stupid.
I expect a ton of QB smoke all week ... hopefully it forces DEN/CIN/WAS to reach.
I like Jones at 17 or Lock, neither worth trading anything of value for.
Have no idea who they will take at 17, draft could break many different ways ahead of that pick. I am convinced they come out of the first round with Haskins or Jones though.
6 Jonah Williams
17 Devin Bush
37 Zach Allen
Daniel Jones at #14 after a trade up
#6: Christian Wilkins.
#17: Traded for a player and more day two picks.
#37: Will Grier.
At #6
#17 is still a mystery to me. If they aren’t taking a QB at 17 they can stil get a top defensive guy and pick an RT in the second. If they pick a QB at 17 the picture gets more hazy.
What is interesting in looking at everyone's best guess - I like a lot of people's opinions. DG could go almost any route and match need with BPA.
I guess that is the silver lining to having a bunch of holes on a bad team.
I am hoping the Giants view Rosen as that franchise guy and trade for him. This frees us up to really help the D, imv
either a receiver or a tight end.
Murry slides to 6 and the Giants select Jones causing BBI to crash
6th pick round 1... A defensive lineman. 17th pick round 1...offensive lineman. Giants trade their 6th pick in round 2 and acquire Rosen. Round 3, cornerback......
Wilkins/Sweat/Oliver at 6
Forced QB at 17
Regret for 5 years thereafter.
Depends on how the biard falls. Would not be surprised at Wolkens at 6
17 will be the more interesting play. I dont see the Giants picking QB though. I can see another adefendive stud or Offensive lineman
1. He wants top character
2. He wants a lead dog on DL and that is probably biggest need right now in his eyes (position versatility a plus)
3. Wants to rush the passer and Giants org loves a deep pass rush rotation
4. Not afraid to make trades for vet players
5. We know he asked for Buckner. Makes sense position versatility and character.
6. Went after Buchanan for money backer role.
Possible round 1 targets:
-Josh Allen is tremendous in coverage. A very rare combination of blitz ability and coverage ability. Could play a version of that money backer role.
-Buckner versatile DL guy with strong character at identified area of highest need/value
-Quinnen Williams a higher upside version of Deforest Buckner with tremendous character as well
-Christian Wilkins a step below Q overall but very good, tremendous first step ,ball get off and strength, and high character guy too.
-Devin Bush
-Devin White
-Dexter Lawrence- though character may be a bit more in question here.
-Daniel Jones
-Will Grier- end of round 1 , early round 2 option
*Tillery, Oliver off board for the character stuff (they want as close to IMPECCABLE character as possible in rd 1)
#6 Josh Allen
#17 Dexter Lawrence
#37 Dalton Risner
Then draft becomes very interesting for Gmen.
We know SF wants to add a top WR badly for Garapollo. No other team will offer a pick higher than 17 (most likely) for him. Could Engram be included in the deal too?
I would imagine we would be the front runner to make a deal with them.
Look out to see which WRs are still on the board at 17. Obviously not many should be off yet but maybe they have Metcalf or Hockenson in a tier of their own.
DG wants to build from the inside out on both sides of the ball.
6. Oliver (hoping for Allen)
17. Bush
37. Risner
Safe high character pick and a need as well.
17, small trade up to get Jones.
1. Bosa 2. Allen 3. Q 4. Oliver 5. Wilkins - these are the only realistic targets in this order for pick #6
guys who fall in-between picks who may be in play at 17 if they tumble
White, Sweat, Jonah
for pick #17 - do not believe they will trade up
1. Bush 2. Jones 3. Lock 4. Ford 5. Dillard 6. Lawrence ----- Trade Down if these options are not available ---- 7. Burns
DL with 6h pick (further guess is Gary) and QB (further Jones) with the 17th pick.
I hate both.
6 - Josh Allen - I think one of the "big 3" fall and it's looking like Allen
17 - Trade down for extra mid Day 2 pick - QB or Clemson DL somewhere in the mid 20s
I think there is merit to this talk of Oliver going #3. I think that pushes Allen to us, and we jump. I don't think anyone else wants Jones and we'll say he's BPA when he's there at 17
#6 - Josh Allen
#17 - Daniel Jones
It does indeed feel that way today.
I have no idea. Best Smokescreen ever. All of the teams.
I don't know what is going to happen at 1,2,3,4, or 5. Not even a clue.
I am going to punt. BPA because we are a shitty team with no depth.
If Allen is there at 6, I think he is the pick. Our needs for pass rusherS are too obvious to ignore.
Allen
Lawrence
Trade for Rosen
Allen gone.
Oliver
Bush
Trade for Rosen.
Murray not drafter at 1
Murray
Bush
DL whoever is best on board.
6. Wilkins
17. Dillard
37. Nkeal Harry
17. Bush
37. Jachai Polite
...regardless of how it gets done.
I believe that like last year, when it was clear to most that the Giants were taking Eli's successor with the 2 pick, Gettleman is doing a Mueller-esque of keeping his mouth shut and preventing leaks.
I think the ONLY reason he picked Saquon Barkley last year is because he KNEW it was the second coming of Gayle Sayers. I was pissed that he 'fucked up' and picked Barkley.
Giants needed a QB then, and need one even more now. Get Murray or Haskins, let them sit for a year and learn (cause THAT always works!)
I wouldn't be thrilled, but I wouldn't be shocked to see a package to move up for Murray. I'd prefer Haskins at 17, straight up, though I don't think he lasts that long.
when would we be in a better position to get our QB and key player for the defense, right now we are in a tailor made position to both...
In comment 14397826
NBGblue said:
| 17. Bush
37. Jachai Polite
If they took Allen and Bush round 1 ... I wouldn’t even care who else was taken. That’s my dream 1st round (I’ll gladly take any combo of 2 defensive picks though)
and Murray goes 1, 9ers take Bosa,Jets take Oliver, Raiders take Haskins Bucs take White and we have to choose between Q and Allen.
I really like Jones as a QB and want him at 17.
#6: assuming Murray goes #1 and Bosa also @#2-4, whoever is left of Q Williams, J Allen, D White, or E Oliver would be pretty wise. I would accept C Wilkins or D Bush. I could put up with M Sweat. I don't want R Gary, TJ Hockenson, J Taylor, or J Williams at #6 but would like them at #17.
#17: best OL, LB, or DL available, unless QB.
As far as QB, I like Haskins best and would support trading up from #17 and just pray that it doesn't involve our #37. He seems to be built to handle the overbearing NY/NJ media, which absolutely necessary and actually eliminates many players--Gettleman is correct about this.
#37: best WR--not small--or OL--unless we have already picked one, then CB or TE--must block.
#17 Dillard/Ford
#37 Jones/Lawrence
Best guess? Haskins at 6, Jones at 17, and flip 37 for Rosen.
You can never have too many pass throwers.
2. Christian Wilkins
3. Greg Little (or trade the pick for Rosen)
4. Amani Hooker
5. If no Rosen trade, Will Grier. If Rosen trade, then David Long (CB, Michigan)
6. Blake Cashman
7. David Sills V
8. Ross Pierschbacher
9. Bobby Okereke
10. Kendall Sheffield
11. Will Harris
12. Brett Rypien (why not!)