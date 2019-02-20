So, what s your best guess? Not your best hope. joeinpa : 4/22/2019 9:07 am There have been numerous legitimate scenarios put out there for several weeks now. For me, based on a belief Gettleman thinks there are quarterbacks he is interested in, I think Giants go BPA at 6 and trade up for quarterback with # 17.



Yes I am get a quarterback guy. But beyond what I m rooting for, I believe that scenario is most likely of the possibilities.





Defense at #6 JonC : 4/22/2019 9:09 am : link QB, DL, or OT at #17.



I hope they don't pick a QB.

Defense at 6.. Sean : 4/22/2019 9:10 am : link trade up from 17 to 9-13 range for Jones/Lock.

Best Guess... Capt. Don : 4/22/2019 9:12 am : link #6: Montez Sweat

#17: Daniel Jones

#37: Jerry Tillery



Trade up in the 3rd for BPA: CB or OL

There has been so much noise about Jones Matt in SGS : 4/22/2019 9:12 am : link that I really hope Gettleman is putting out the smokescreen and will do the right thing and draft defense or OL with their first 3 picks. I personally would go defense at 6, OL at 17, and defense at 37.

Wilkins GothamGiants : 4/22/2019 9:13 am : link Character and talent and versatility. Checks every box.



If they trade next years 1 or 2 to move up for 1 of these QBs I will question my loyalty to this team because that’s inexcusable.



They are going to get 2 impact starters at 6 and 17, forcing a QB pick and/or giving up valuable draft picks to move up for 1 is just beyond stupid.



I expect a ton of QB smoke all week ... hopefully it forces DEN/CIN/WAS to reach.



I like Jones at 17 or Lock, neither worth trading anything of value for.

Haskins #6, BPA #17 Oscar : 4/22/2019 9:14 am : link Have no idea who they will take at 17, draft could break many different ways ahead of that pick. I am convinced they come out of the first round with Haskins or Jones though.

. . . . jeff57 : 4/22/2019 9:15 am : link 6 Jonah Williams



17 Devin Bush



37 Zach Allen

RE: Defense at #6 GothamGiants : 4/22/2019 9:17 am : link

Quote: QB, DL, or OT at #17.



I hope they don't pick a QB.



Are they still evaluating the QBs with their stone aged criterion of X-size and pocket passer? I’d love a 21st century approach to the heir apparent ... In comment 14397227 JonC said:Are they still evaluating the QBs with their stone aged criterion of X-size and pocket passer? I’d love a 21st century approach to the heir apparent ...

Mine: AcidTest : 4/22/2019 9:20 am : link #6: Christian Wilkins.

#17: Traded for a player and more day two picks.

#37: Will Grier.

Oliver or Wilkins Reb8thVA : 4/22/2019 9:21 am : link At #6



#17 is still a mystery to me. If they aren’t taking a QB at 17 they can stil get a top defensive guy and pick an RT in the second. If they pick a QB at 17 the picture gets more hazy.

RE: RE: Defense at #6 JonC : 4/22/2019 9:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 14397227 JonC said:





Quote:





QB, DL, or OT at #17.



I hope they don't pick a QB.







Are they still evaluating the QBs with their stone aged criterion of X-size and pocket passer? I’d love a 21st century approach to the heir apparent ...



There will be no answer to this question, so why torture yourself ... In comment 14397240 GothamGiants said:There will be no answer to this question, so why torture yourself ...

... Capt. Don : 4/22/2019 9:25 am : link What is interesting in looking at everyone's best guess - I like a lot of people's opinions. DG could go almost any route and match need with BPA.



I guess that is the silver lining to having a bunch of holes on a bad team.





Still zero idea. Big Blue '56 : 4/22/2019 9:25 am : link I am hoping the Giants view Rosen as that franchise guy and trade for him. This frees us up to really help the D, imv

We come out of day 1 and 2 with a qb, 1 top defensive player and Ira : 4/22/2019 9:27 am : link either a receiver or a tight end.

RE: RE: Defense at #6 ZogZerg : 4/22/2019 9:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 14397227 JonC said:





Quote:





QB, DL, or OT at #17.



I hope they don't pick a QB.







Are they still evaluating the QBs with their stone aged criterion of X-size and pocket passer? I’d love a 21st century approach to the heir apparent ...





Just curious - what QB do you think the Giants should draft this year? It sounds like you have one in mind that is maybe shorter than ideal. In comment 14397240 GothamGiants said:Just curious - what QB do you think the Giants should draft this year? It sounds like you have one in mind that is maybe shorter than ideal.

RE: Mine: Blue21 : 4/22/2019 9:31 am : link

Quote: #6: Christian Wilkins.

#17: Traded for a player and more day two picks.

#37: Will Grier.



I go with this unless Jones is still on the board at 17 In comment 14397246 AcidTest said:I go with this unless Jones is still on the board at 17

My best guess is kes722 : 4/22/2019 9:32 am : link Murry slides to 6 and the Giants select Jones causing BBI to crash

Nice scenario Tark10 : 4/22/2019 9:40 am : link 6th pick round 1... A defensive lineman. 17th pick round 1...offensive lineman. Giants trade their 6th pick in round 2 and acquire Rosen. Round 3, cornerback......

RE: Still zero idea. joeinpa : 4/22/2019 9:41 am : link

Quote: I am hoping the Giants view Rosen as that franchise guy and trade for him. This frees us up to really help the D, imv





I d like this alot In comment 14397254 Big Blue '56 said:I d like this alot

Guess? Ok The_Boss : 4/22/2019 9:46 am : link Wilkins/Sweat/Oliver at 6

Forced QB at 17



Regret for 5 years thereafter.

17 will be the more interesting play. I dont see the Giants picking QB though. I can see another adefendive stud or Offensive lineman

RE: Molly Pan Anakim : 4/22/2019 9:48 am : link

Quote: ---- Geez



*Beez. Fucking autocorrect In comment 14397283 Anakim said:*Beez. Fucking autocorrect

Follow the quotes and the actions of DG Giantz_comeback : 4/22/2019 9:48 am : link 1. He wants top character

2. He wants a lead dog on DL and that is probably biggest need right now in his eyes (position versatility a plus)

3. Wants to rush the passer and Giants org loves a deep pass rush rotation

4. Not afraid to make trades for vet players

5. We know he asked for Buckner. Makes sense position versatility and character.

6. Went after Buchanan for money backer role.



Possible round 1 targets:

-Josh Allen is tremendous in coverage. A very rare combination of blitz ability and coverage ability. Could play a version of that money backer role.

-Buckner versatile DL guy with strong character at identified area of highest need/value

-Quinnen Williams a higher upside version of Deforest Buckner with tremendous character as well

-Christian Wilkins a step below Q overall but very good, tremendous first step ,ball get off and strength, and high character guy too.

-Devin Bush

-Devin White

-Dexter Lawrence- though character may be a bit more in question here.

-Daniel Jones

-Will Grier- end of round 1 , early round 2 option



*Tillery, Oliver off board for the character stuff (they want as close to IMPECCABLE character as possible in rd 1)



I'll play... Strip-Sack : 4/22/2019 9:49 am : link #6 Josh Allen

#17 Dexter Lawrence

#37 Dalton Risner

If San Fran goes Q Giantz_comeback : 4/22/2019 9:58 am : link Then draft becomes very interesting for Gmen.



We know SF wants to add a top WR badly for Garapollo. No other team will offer a pick higher than 17 (most likely) for him. Could Engram be included in the deal too?



I would imagine we would be the front runner to make a deal with them.



Look out to see which WRs are still on the board at 17. Obviously not many should be off yet but maybe they have Metcalf or Hockenson in a tier of their own.

RE: If San Fran goes Q robbieballs2003 : 4/22/2019 10:04 am : link

Quote: Then draft becomes very interesting for Gmen.



We know SF wants to add a top WR badly for Garapollo. No other team will offer a pick higher than 17 (most likely) for him. Could Engram be included in the deal too?



I would imagine we would be the front runner to make a deal with them.



Look out to see which WRs are still on the board at 17. Obviously not many should be off yet but maybe they have Metcalf or Hockenson in a tier of their own.



SF has Kittle. Why would they want Engram? And please don't say as a WR. In comment 14397311 Giantz_comeback said:SF has Kittle. Why would they want Engram? And please don't say as a WR.

RE: RE: If San Fran goes Q Giantz_comeback : 4/22/2019 10:15 am : link

Quote: In comment 14397311 Giantz_comeback said:





Quote:





Then draft becomes very interesting for Gmen.



We know SF wants to add a top WR badly for Garapollo. No other team will offer a pick higher than 17 (most likely) for him. Could Engram be included in the deal too?



I would imagine we would be the front runner to make a deal with them.



Look out to see which WRs are still on the board at 17. Obviously not many should be off yet but maybe they have Metcalf or Hockenson in a tier of their own.







SF has Kittle. Why would they want Engram? And please don't say as a WR.



Robbie, Don't know their preferences for offense. Is Kittle a good blocker? If not then to your point, they probably wouldnt want 2 move TEs. Just trying to think of all the possible machinations of this thing. In comment 14397328 robbieballs2003 said:Robbie, Don't know their preferences for offense. Is Kittle a good blocker? If not then to your point, they probably wouldnt want 2 move TEs. Just trying to think of all the possible machinations of this thing.

Reading the Tea Leaves George : 4/22/2019 10:19 am : link DG wants to build from the inside out on both sides of the ball.



6. Oliver (hoping for Allen)

17. Bush

37. Risner

Based on way this team has tortured me, easy: MM_in_NYC : 4/22/2019 10:44 am : link Rashan Gary

guest - like fish GiantsUA : 4/22/2019 10:50 am : link after three days they begin to smell - B. Franklin

at 6, Wilkins Rjanyg : 4/22/2019 10:53 am : link Safe high character pick and a need as well.



17, small trade up to get Jones.

best guess of the Giants Draft Board and how draft plays out Steve in Greenwich : 4/22/2019 11:02 am : link 1. Bosa 2. Allen 3. Q 4. Oliver 5. Wilkins - these are the only realistic targets in this order for pick #6



guys who fall in-between picks who may be in play at 17 if they tumble

White, Sweat, Jonah



for pick #17 - do not believe they will trade up

1. Bush 2. Jones 3. Lock 4. Ford 5. Dillard 6. Lawrence ----- Trade Down if these options are not available ---- 7. Burns

Ithinkthey take giantstock : 4/22/2019 11:57 am : link DL with 6h pick (further guess is Gary) and QB (further Jones) with the 17th pick.



I hate both.





Guess AcesUp : 4/22/2019 12:03 pm : link 6 - Josh Allen - I think one of the "big 3" fall and it's looking like Allen



17 - Trade down for extra mid Day 2 pick - QB or Clemson DL somewhere in the mid 20s

My guess changes daily, lol. Andy in Halifax : 4/22/2019 12:04 pm : link I think there is merit to this talk of Oliver going #3. I think that pushes Allen to us, and we jump. I don't think anyone else wants Jones and we'll say he's BPA when he's there at 17



#6 - Josh Allen

#17 - Daniel Jones

Andy JonC : 4/22/2019 12:05 pm : link It does indeed feel that way today.

Guess Thegratefulhead : 4/22/2019 12:16 pm : link I have no idea. Best Smokescreen ever. All of the teams.

I don't know what is going to happen at 1,2,3,4, or 5. Not even a clue.



I am going to punt. BPA because we are a shitty team with no depth.



If Allen is there at 6, I think he is the pick. Our needs for pass rusherS are too obvious to ignore.



Allen

Lawrence

Trade for Rosen



Allen gone.



Oliver

Bush

Trade for Rosen.



Murray not drafter at 1



Murray

Bush

DL whoever is best on board.



Best guess Tuckrule : 4/22/2019 12:52 pm : link 6. Wilkins

17. Dillard

37. Nkeal Harry

QB is a first round pick... x meadowlander : 4/22/2019 3:08 pm : link ...regardless of how it gets done.



I believe that like last year, when it was clear to most that the Giants were taking Eli's successor with the 2 pick, Gettleman is doing a Mueller-esque of keeping his mouth shut and preventing leaks.



I think the ONLY reason he picked Saquon Barkley last year is because he KNEW it was the second coming of Gayle Sayers. I was pissed that he 'fucked up' and picked Barkley.



Giants needed a QB then, and need one even more now. Get Murray or Haskins, let them sit for a year and learn (cause THAT always works!)



I wouldn't be thrilled, but I wouldn't be shocked to see a package to move up for Murray. I'd prefer Haskins at 17, straight up, though I don't think he lasts that long.

with our draft position and the number of picks we have Jersey55 : 4/22/2019 4:43 pm : link when would we be in a better position to get our QB and key player for the defense, right now we are in a tailor made position to both...

RE: My guess changes daily, lol. joeinpa : 4/22/2019 6:39 pm : link

Quote: I think there is merit to this talk of Oliver going #3. I think that pushes Allen to us, and we jump. I don't think anyone else wants Jones and we'll say he's BPA when he's there at 17



#6 - Josh Allen

#17 - Daniel Jones



Mine do too Andy. I ve already changed since I began this thread. Listening to a podcast today they convinced me Giants will take a quarterback with their 37 pick, maybe Grier or the Auburn kid. In comment 14397516 Andy in Halifax said:Mine do too Andy. I ve already changed since I began this thread. Listening to a podcast today they convinced me Giants will take a quarterback with their 37 pick, maybe Grier or the Auburn kid.

RE: 6. Allen GothamGiants : 4/22/2019 6:41 pm : link

Quote: 17. Bush

37. Jachai Polite



If they took Allen and Bush round 1 ... I wouldn’t even care who else was taken. That’s my dream 1st round (I’ll gladly take any combo of 2 defensive picks though) In comment 14397826 NBGblue said:If they took Allen and Bush round 1 ... I wouldn’t even care who else was taken. That’s my dream 1st round (I’ll gladly take any combo of 2 defensive picks though)

Im still going to give my "best hope" FrankieR : 4/22/2019 6:50 pm : link and Murray goes 1, 9ers take Bosa,Jets take Oliver, Raiders take Haskins Bucs take White and we have to choose between Q and Allen.



I really like Jones as a QB and want him at 17.

Defense, then QB xtian : 4/22/2019 10:54 pm : link #6: assuming Murray goes #1 and Bosa also @#2-4, whoever is left of Q Williams, J Allen, D White, or E Oliver would be pretty wise. I would accept C Wilkins or D Bush. I could put up with M Sweat. I don't want R Gary, TJ Hockenson, J Taylor, or J Williams at #6 but would like them at #17.



#17: best OL, LB, or DL available, unless QB.



As far as QB, I like Haskins best and would support trading up from #17 and just pray that it doesn't involve our #37. He seems to be built to handle the overbearing NY/NJ media, which absolutely necessary and actually eliminates many players--Gettleman is correct about this.



#37: best WR--not small--or OL--unless we have already picked one, then CB or TE--must block.

... christian : 12:03 am : link Best guess? Haskins at 6, Jones at 17, and flip 37 for Rosen.



You can never have too many pass throwers.



RE: Defense at #6 Jersey55 : 10:35 am : link

[quote] QB, DL, or OT at #17.



I hope they don't pick a QB.

your hope leaves us with no hope and dooms us with just more Eli, enough is enough... In comment 14397227 JonC said:[quote] QB, DL, or OT at #17.I hope they don't pick a QB.your hope leaves us with no hope and dooms us with just more Eli, enough is enough...

Pick a QB JonC : 11:08 am : link when you have a conviction in one. I've got none in this year's class, perhaps the brass feels otherwise on Thursday night.

RE: Pick a QB Zeke's Alibi : 11:14 am : link

Quote: when you have a conviction in one. I've got none in this year's class, perhaps the brass feels otherwise on Thursday night.



Do you think they like Murray in the unlikely event the cards don't draft him? He seems like PS would really like him, but I can't get a feel how DG feels considering he comes from Giants school of drafting. I know if we did, it would really represent a seismic shift in thinking. In comment 14399343 JonC said:Do you think they like Murray in the unlikely event the cards don't draft him? He seems like PS would really like him, but I can't get a feel how DG feels considering he comes from Giants school of drafting. I know if we did, it would really represent a seismic shift in thinking.