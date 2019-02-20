Rashan Gary still has labral tear in shoulder jlukes : 7:17 am #Michigan DT Rashan Gary, one of the draft’s top defensive players, has a shoulder that was flagged, sources say. It’s a labral tear from college, and most believe he can play this season, then possibly have surgery afterward. It will likely have to be managed or harnessed, tho



Per Rapaport on twittee

Could he be there in Round 2? armstead98 : 7:19 am : link .

There was some talk that he was injured Oscar : 7:19 am : link Which is why his production was low. I would still like to avoid him, I watched Michigan fairly often and never noticed him despite looking for him to flash.

This was always the red flag dep026 : 7:37 am : link People crying about production never understood the concept of how hurt he truly was.



If he slides to 17.... you take him a second after Goodell reads the choice for 16.

Taking injured XBRONX : 7:41 am : link players in round 1 not a good idea.

RE: Taking injured dep026 : 7:48 am : link

Quote: players in round 1 not a good idea.



Yeah would have been a huge mistake taking Myles Jack or Jaylon Smith... right? In comment 14398793 XBRONX said:Yeah would have been a huge mistake taking Myles Jack or Jaylon Smith... right?

RE: RE: Taking injured superspynyg : 7:52 am : link

Quote: In comment 14398793 XBRONX said:





Quote:





players in round 1 not a good idea.







Yeah would have been a huge mistake taking Myles Jack or Jaylon Smith... right?



Both Myles Jack and Jaylon Smith were NOT taken in Rd 1. Both were rd 2. In comment 14398803 dep026 said:Both Myles Jack and Jaylon Smith were NOT taken in Rd 1. Both were rd 2.

I think Gary will be a good pro Rjanyg : 7:55 am : link But it think Wilkins is a better fit for our defense. Wilkins can play anywhere on the line, he is both a good pass rusher and run defender. He is healthy.



Wilkins will start at the 5 Tech from day 1. He will be a 3 down player

RE: RE: RE: Taking injured dep026 : 7:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 14398803 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14398793 XBRONX said:





Quote:





players in round 1 not a good idea.







Yeah would have been a huge mistake taking Myles Jack or Jaylon Smith... right?







Both Myles Jack and Jaylon Smith were NOT taken in Rd 1. Both were rd 2.



I know :)



He said it would be a mistake to take an injured player in round 1.... well it wouldn’t have been a mistake to take either of those players. In comment 14398807 superspynyg said:I know :)He said it would be a mistake to take an injured player in round 1.... well it wouldn’t have been a mistake to take either of those players.

Sounds like he got some bad advice RobCarpenter : 8:03 am : link In that he should have had surgery mid season last year - or prior to the season.



Dep, Myles Jack was taken in the 2nd round

RE: RE: Taking injured Capt. Don : 8:03 am : link

Quote: In comment 14398793 XBRONX said:





Quote:





players in round 1 not a good idea.







Yeah would have been a huge mistake taking Myles Jack or Jaylon Smith... right?



Just because something happens to work out does not make it a good decision. In comment 14398803 dep026 said:Just because something happens to work out does not make it a good decision.

RE: Sounds like he got some bad advice dep026 : 8:05 am : link

Quote: In that he should have had surgery mid season last year - or prior to the season.



Dep, Myles Jack was taken in the 2nd round



I know. He should have been taken in the first... In comment 14398827 RobCarpenter said:I know. He should have been taken in the first...

At least he won’t be the pick at #6 RobCarpenter : 8:05 am : link And BBI won’t explode.

RE: RE: Taking injured UConn4523 : 8:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 14398793 XBRONX said:





Quote:





players in round 1 not a good idea.







Yeah would have been a huge mistake taking Myles Jack or Jaylon Smith... right?



The risk is insanely high regardless of the success stories. He’s off my board round 1 for sure. In comment 14398803 dep026 said:The risk is insanely high regardless of the success stories. He’s off my board round 1 for sure.

Jack played his rookie year RobCarpenter : 8:12 am : link While it sounds like Gary still needs surgery.



Taking a player in RD1 who can’t play this season makes no sense to me.

RE: Jack played his rookie year dep026 : 8:13 am : link

Quote: While it sounds like Gary still needs surgery.



Taking a player in RD1 who can’t play this season makes no sense to me.



They said he is going to play. Surgery after the year. In comment 14398847 RobCarpenter said:They said he is going to play. Surgery after the year.

Even when Gary’s been healthy... bw in dc : 8:15 am : link his production hasn’t been earth shattering.



For a guy who was the top prospect out of high school in 2016 - and by a wide margin - Gary has not come close to living up to his five star hype. Even his agent dep would have to admit that in an honest moment...

I think the general rule is to drop a player down one round for a Ivan15 : 8:15 am : link Serious injury.

RE: RE: Jack played his rookie year ZogZerg : 8:15 am : link

Quote: In comment 14398847 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





While it sounds like Gary still needs surgery.



Taking a player in RD1 who can’t play this season makes no sense to me.







They said he is going to play. Surgery after the year.



He struggled making plays in COLLEGE with a bum shoulder and dominate D around him. How is he going to do in the NFL with a bum shoulder? In comment 14398849 dep026 said:He struggled making plays in COLLEGE with a bum shoulder and dominate D around him. How is he going to do in the NFL with a bum shoulder?

Great UConn4523 : 8:19 am : link a pre schedules surgery. Because those always go well. And what happens if/when it tears more during the season? That’s potentially 2 compromised years.

RE: This was always the red flag jvm52106 : 8:19 am : link

Quote: People crying about production never understood the concept of how hurt he truly was.



If he slides to 17.... you take him a second after Goodell reads the choice for 16.



Wait, what? So you draft a guy with a preexisting condition at #17 and hope he doesn't damage it more before getting it fixed? Hell no... 2nd Rd, maybe but we need guys to produce immediately. I want no part of a guy who clearly is injured and will require surgery after the season. You already said his production was pretty low because of this injury and you expect him to play in the NFL with the same injury still, for his rookie season.



NO, NO and HELL NO! In comment 14398788 dep026 said:Wait, what? So you draft a guy with a preexisting condition at #17 and hope he doesn't damage it more before getting it fixed? Hell no... 2nd Rd, maybe but we need guys to produce immediately. I want no part of a guy who clearly is injured and will require surgery after the season. You already said his production was pretty low because of this injury and you expect him to play in the NFL with the same injury still, for his rookie season.NO, NO and HELL NO!

RE: RE: Jack played his rookie year Diver_Down : 8:20 am : link

Quote: In comment 14398847 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





While it sounds like Gary still needs surgery.



Taking a player in RD1 who can’t play this season makes no sense to me.







They said he is going to play. Surgery after the year.



Nothing is guaranteed. Shaq Lawson entered the league with a similar injury. The intent was to play his rookie year and have surgery later. He re-aggravated the injury after being drafted and ended up having surgery missing most of his rookie season.



We know that you are a big proponent of Gary. But with the news of the injury, he is likely off team's boards in the top half of round 1. Some team will still take him, but a bad Giants team can't stake the future improvement on an injured player. The same rationale applies to Sweat with his heart condition. Just can't take the risk. In comment 14398849 dep026 said:Nothing is guaranteed. Shaq Lawson entered the league with a similar injury. The intent was to play his rookie year and have surgery later. He re-aggravated the injury after being drafted and ended up having surgery missing most of his rookie season.We know that you are a big proponent of Gary. But with the news of the injury, he is likely off team's boards in the top half of round 1. Some team will still take him, but a bad Giants team can't stake the future improvement on an injured player. The same rationale applies to Sweat with his heart condition. Just can't take the risk.

RE: RE: RE: Taking injured Jersey Heel : 8:21 am : link

Quote: In comment 14398803 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14398793 XBRONX said:





Quote:





players in round 1 not a good idea.







Yeah would have been a huge mistake taking Myles Jack or Jaylon Smith... right?







Just because something happens to work out does not make it a good decision.

Huh? Any draft pick is a gamble. If it worked out, it’s a good decision. In comment 14398830 Capt. Don said:Huh? Any draft pick is a gamble. If it worked out, it’s a good decision.

If this wasn’t a Michigan player UConn4523 : 8:22 am : link there wouldn’t be an argument.

And your examples of Myles Jack jvm52106 : 8:22 am : link and Jaylon Smith make no sense. They both slid out of rd 1. Jaylon sat an entire year and change getting himself back to play and Myles Jack's injury wasn't nearly as bad as Smith's. You are talking about a guy who still has to get the injury fixed and who could possibly injure it further before then.



Gary to me is a big no no at #17 and possibly even at #37.

Bills drafted Shaq Lawson with similar issues jlukes : 8:23 am : link ended up getting the surgery in May and missed half of his rookie season.

I had one, as many have. Big Blue '56 : 8:24 am : link Repair-wise, nothing to worry about, generally speaking. Still, before I had it fixed, sleeping on it was painful at times. He’s younger and stronger and many athletes seem to be impervious to pain, but playing with it and absorbing (as well as giving) hits all season long? Oh brother.

RE: RE: RE: Jack played his rookie year dep026 : 8:25 am : link

Quote:

He struggled making plays in COLLEGE with a bum shoulder and dominate D around him. How is he going to do in the NFL with a bum shoulder?



How many games did you watch? In comment 14398854 ZogZerg said:How many games did you watch?

RE: If this wasn’t a Michigan player dep026 : 8:26 am : link

Quote: there wouldn’t be an argument.



I was a proponent of taking both Jack and Smith as well. So this holds absolutely no water. In comment 14398874 UConn4523 said:I was a proponent of taking both Jack and Smith as well. So this holds absolutely no water.

RE: RE: This was always the red flag dep026 : 8:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 14398788 dep026 said:





Quote:





People crying about production never understood the concept of how hurt he truly was.



If he slides to 17.... you take him a second after Goodell reads the choice for 16.







Wait, what? So you draft a guy with a preexisting condition at #17 and hope he doesn't damage it more before getting it fixed? Hell no... 2nd Rd, maybe but we need guys to produce immediately. I want no part of a guy who clearly is injured and will require surgery after the season. You already said his production was pretty low because of this injury and you expect him to play in the NFL with the same injury still, for his rookie season.





Why do we we need him to produce immediately. Are we contending for something? In comment 14398865 jvm52106 said:Why do we we need him to produce immediately. Are we contending for something?

RE: Even when Gary’s been healthy... dep026 : 8:27 am : link

Quote: his production hasn’t been earth shattering.







You mean outside of his dominating sophomore year (wait, here comes the stats without context crowd). In comment 14398852 bw in dc said:You mean outside of his dominating sophomore year (wait, here comes the stats without context crowd).

Sorry that he is hurt JohnB : 8:29 am : link BUT I'm happy that the Giants aren't taking him at #6 and hoping they stay clear of him at #17.

RE: Justin dep026 : 8:31 am : link

Quote: Tuck 2.0



Many fans here would still complain. In comment 14398894 mittenedman said:Many fans here would still complain.

RE: RE: If this wasn’t a Michigan player UConn4523 : 8:31 am : link

Quote: In comment 14398874 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





there wouldn’t be an argument.







I was a proponent of taking both Jack and Smith as well. So this holds absolutely no water.



Both were better players and better NFL prospects. It holds a lot of water. In comment 14398886 dep026 said:Both were better players and better NFL prospects. It holds a lot of water.

RE: RE: RE: This was always the red flag UConn4523 : 8:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 14398865 jvm52106 said:





Quote:





In comment 14398788 dep026 said:





Quote:





People crying about production never understood the concept of how hurt he truly was.



If he slides to 17.... you take him a second after Goodell reads the choice for 16.







Wait, what? So you draft a guy with a preexisting condition at #17 and hope he doesn't damage it more before getting it fixed? Hell no... 2nd Rd, maybe but we need guys to produce immediately. I want no part of a guy who clearly is injured and will require surgery after the season. You already said his production was pretty low because of this injury and you expect him to play in the NFL with the same injury still, for his rookie season.









Why do we we need him to produce immediately. Are we contending for something?



Yeah, I think that's the plan. Why else are we keeping Eli? In comment 14398887 dep026 said:Yeah, I think that's the plan. Why else are we keeping Eli?

Once you tear your labrum dep026 : 8:33 am : link there's really not much more you can do to injure it. Its all about pain threshold and how strong you can keep it during the year.



He probably should have gotten it done last August, but decided he wanted to play through the pain to help the team. I am sure there still will be posters who question his heart and desire though like it has repeatedly been said here.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Jack played his rookie year ZogZerg : 8:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 14398854 ZogZerg said:





Quote:







He struggled making plays in COLLEGE with a bum shoulder and dominate D around him. How is he going to do in the NFL with a bum shoulder?







How many games did you watch?



I've read the draft write-ups on him. But I suppose you know more then the draft guys do. In comment 14398884 dep026 said:I've read the draft write-ups on him. But I suppose you know more then the draft guys do.

RE: RE: RE: If this wasn’t a Michigan player dep026 : 8:34 am : link

Quote: In comment 14398886 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14398874 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





there wouldn’t be an argument.







I was a proponent of taking both Jack and Smith as well. So this holds absolutely no water.







Both were better players and better NFL prospects. It holds a lot of water.



Gary has been talked about as a top 5 prospect as soon as he entered college and was still being talked up during his junior season as a potential top 3 pick. So, I am not sure how much better you can get than that. In comment 14398899 UConn4523 said:Gary has been talked about as a top 5 prospect as soon as he entered college and was still being talked up during his junior season as a potential top 3 pick. So, I am not sure how much better you can get than that.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jack played his rookie year dep026 : 8:35 am : link

Quote:

I've read the draft write-ups on him. But I suppose you know more then the draft guys do.



Oh I am glad you read write ups on him. And most draft guys still had him as a consensus top 10 pick even with an inured plaque junior year.



In comment 14398903 ZogZerg said:Oh I am glad you read write ups on him. And most draft guys still had him as a consensus top 10 pick even with an inured plaque junior year.

RE: RE: RE: RE: This was always the red flag dep026 : 8:36 am : link

Quote:

Yeah, I think that's the plan. Why else are we keeping Eli?



Because management still thinks he is good? In comment 14398901 UConn4523 said:Because management still thinks he is good?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This was always the red flag UConn4523 : 8:39 am : link

Quote: In comment 14398901 UConn4523 said:





Quote:







Yeah, I think that's the plan. Why else are we keeping Eli?







Because management still thinks he is good?



Right. Just not good enough to win though? I mean you just said we aren’t going anywhere so why wouldn’t we move on?



This whole thing is weird. You are getting super defensive about not taking a Michigan player with very legitimate concerns who’s also not even the top prospect at his position. You are responding to people like theirs no risk at all. It’s bizarre. In comment 14398911 dep026 said:Right. Just not good enough to win though? I mean you just said we aren’t going anywhere so why wouldn’t we move on?This whole thing is weird. You are getting super defensive about not taking a Michigan player with very legitimate concerns who’s also not even the top prospect at his position. You are responding to people like theirs no risk at all. It’s bizarre.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Taking injured Capt. Don : 8:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 14398830 Capt. Don said:





Quote:





In comment 14398803 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14398793 XBRONX said:





Quote:





players in round 1 not a good idea.







Yeah would have been a huge mistake taking Myles Jack or Jaylon Smith... right?







Just because something happens to work out does not make it a good decision.





Huh? Any draft pick is a gamble. If it worked out, it’s a good decision.



That is true, just like any time you drive is a gamble. Driving drunk isnt a good decision just because you made it home safely. It is a lucky decision. There is a difference between lucky and good.



I like Gary but every player carries risk and shoulder problems with a man who generates his kind of power carries more risk. The more risk the less draft resources we should use. #17 is a bit too much for a guy who will need surgery, IMO.



Gary is off the charts with every other box you need to check.



Athleticism/strength

Football Character/Motor

Off field character

Scheme Diverse



But so were Jaylon Smith and Myles Jack and they both went in the 2nd. That said, I am not a doctor so I am not going to compare their injuries with Gary's. Maybe his is less severe but I do know he personifies speed to power and it seems to me that this type of play puts a crazy amount of pressure on that shoulder. In comment 14398872 Jersey Heel said:That is true, just like any time you drive is a gamble. Driving drunk isnt a good decision just because you made it home safely. It is a lucky decision. There is a difference between lucky and good.I like Gary but every player carries risk and shoulder problems with a man who generates his kind of power carries more risk. The more risk the less draft resources we should use. #17 is a bit too much for a guy who will need surgery, IMO.Gary is off the charts with every other box you need to check.Athleticism/strengthFootball Character/MotorOff field characterScheme DiverseBut so were Jaylon Smith and Myles Jack and they both went in the 2nd. That said, I am not a doctor so I am not going to compare their injuries with Gary's. Maybe his is less severe but I do know he personifies speed to power and it seems to me that this type of play puts a crazy amount of pressure on that shoulder.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This was always the red flag dep026 : 8:42 am : link

Quote:



Right. Just not good enough to win though? I mean you just said we aren’t going anywhere so why wouldn’t we move on?



This whole thing is weird. You are getting super defensive about not taking a Michigan player with very legitimate concerns who’s also not even the top prospect at his position. You are responding to people like theirs no risk at all. It’s bizarre.



No what I am doing is hoping that a top prospect falling to us at 17 is really good value and worth taking since the injury is not a career threatening one. What I think is weird is people creating false narratives about a player when they have openly admitted they never even watched him play.



But yet this was somehow turned into Eli Manning, which is the weird thing. In comment 14398915 UConn4523 said:No what I am doing is hoping that a top prospect falling to us at 17 is really good value and worth taking since the injury is not a career threatening one. What I think is weird is people creating false narratives about a player when they have openly admitted they never even watched him play.But yet this was somehow turned into Eli Manning, which is the weird thing.

We have people.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:42 am : link who still kill the Sam Beal pick because he was injured and red-shirted last year.



Do that for a 1st rounder, and they will sharpen the pitchfork to the extent that the finely chiseled point snaps off in the gut.

RE: We have people.. dep026 : 8:45 am : link

Quote: who still kill the Sam Beal pick because he was injured and red-shirted last year.



Do that for a 1st rounder, and they will sharpen the pitchfork to the extent that the finely chiseled point snaps off in the gut.



I think BBI has lost its collective mind. Draft needs to end. In comment 14398928 FatMan in Charlotte said:I think BBI has lost its collective mind. Draft needs to end.

Dep's defense of Gary jlukes : 8:45 am : link is reaching Top 5 BBI Draft Crush status

RE: Dep's defense of Gary dep026 : 8:48 am : link

Quote: is reaching Top 5 BBI Draft Crush status



Cool post, yo. In comment 14398942 jlukes said:Cool post, yo.

I really don't like.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:48 am : link to ever back a prospect too much because I don't know shit about them for the most part.



I even saw Daniel Jones play live a couple times this year and I think he'll be a bust. I think Gary will be a William Joseph type.



But what the fuck do I know.



I will say this - when somebody gets into Duke Johnson mode on any draftee, it always seems a little bizarre to me.



Flashbacks to Sean Bennett and Jonah Seawright.....

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This was always the red flag UConn4523 : 8:48 am : link

Quote: In comment 14398915 UConn4523 said:





Quote:









Right. Just not good enough to win though? I mean you just said we aren’t going anywhere so why wouldn’t we move on?



This whole thing is weird. You are getting super defensive about not taking a Michigan player with very legitimate concerns who’s also not even the top prospect at his position. You are responding to people like theirs no risk at all. It’s bizarre.







No what I am doing is hoping that a top prospect falling to us at 17 is really good value and worth taking since the injury is not a career threatening one. What I think is weird is people creating false narratives about a player when they have openly admitted they never even watched him play.



But yet this was somehow turned into Eli Manning, which is the weird thing.



It is weird, and it was only brought up because you said we aren't contending this year like its some reason we shouldn't care about a 1st rounder being injured.



I don't think Gary sucks, I think the risk sucks. I think there will be comparable players available around 17 depending on how the chips fall. I'd rather invest in a player with a cleaner injury history and that isn't an unreasonable position to take. In comment 14398927 dep026 said:It is weird, and it was only brought up because you said we aren't contending this year like its some reason we shouldn't care about a 1st rounder being injured.I don't think Gary sucks, I think the risk sucks. I think there will be comparable players available around 17 depending on how the chips fall. I'd rather invest in a player with a cleaner injury history and that isn't an unreasonable position to take.

The funny thing is dep026 : 8:51 am : link I rather Q. WIlliams, Allen, and Oliver over him at #6 - but I just think he is going to be a really good player in the league and if the Giants were to get him, they would be quite happy with him. ANd if he were to somehow slip to 17 - it would be an easy choice to make. Even with the injury.

Dep you've convinced me, Gary at 6 makes sense, and MM_in_NYC : 8:54 am : link now that this news proves he was so injured we should trade up and guarantee we get him in top 5! He was probably playing with a hidden injury in 2017 and 2016 too! Can't miss!

RE: Dep you've convinced me, Gary at 6 makes sense, and dep026 : 8:56 am : link

Quote: now that this news proves he was so injured we should trade up and guarantee we get him in top 5! He was probably playing with a hidden injury in 2017 and 2016 too! Can't miss!



You know how I apologized for calling you a dupe. Please let me rescind that. Its obvious you are Goblue65999. Sad human being you are. Cant wait until your next dupe. In comment 14398966 MM_in_NYC said:You know how I apologized for calling you a dupe. Please let me rescind that. Its obvious you are Goblue65999. Sad human being you are. Cant wait until your next dupe.

RE: Dep you've convinced me, Gary at 6 makes sense, and Giantz_comeback : 9:00 am : link

Quote: now that this news proves he was so injured we should trade up and guarantee we get him in top 5! He was probably playing with a hidden injury in 2017 and 2016 too! Can't miss!



No way do you take a guy that high at 6 that is very unnatural as a pass rusher. His lack of bend is clear throughout all 3 years. Some guys just aren't natural pass rushers. Q Williams is and he showed it in his first year of extensive play time. Gary hasn't. He'll probably end up a solid player (hes an athletic marvel and good run stopper) but not a player you take all the way at 6. In comment 14398966 MM_in_NYC said:No way do you take a guy that high at 6 that is very unnatural as a pass rusher. His lack of bend is clear throughout all 3 years. Some guys just aren't natural pass rushers. Q Williams is and he showed it in his first year of extensive play time. Gary hasn't. He'll probably end up a solid player (hes an athletic marvel and good run stopper) but not a player you take all the way at 6.

RE: Even when Gary’s been healthy... Giantz_comeback : 9:04 am : link

Quote: his production hasn’t been earth shattering.



For a guy who was the top prospect out of high school in 2016 - and by a wide margin - Gary has not come close to living up to his five star hype. Even his agent dep would have to admit that in an honest moment...



Injured or not you havent seen the most impactful facet of pss rush really at an elite level. The flashes were based on HWS not really nuance, technique or bending the arc well. In comment 14398852 bw in dc said:Injured or not you havent seen the most impactful facet of pss rush really at an elite level. The flashes were based on HWS not really nuance, technique or bending the arc well.

Didn't Dave Te state this at least a week ago? Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 9:05 am : link both in a thread and on one of his podcasts. He said Gary was flagged by multiple teams and that the shoulder didn't pass the snuff test.



Don't know if this team has the guts to take another player who may need surgery, even at 17.



With AcidTest : 9:06 am : link this latest information, I wouldn't take him at #17. This team has too many holes to take that kind of risk in the first round.

Gary's "great" year XBRONX : 9:14 am : link was supposedly 2017. He had 5.5 sacks. I know the excuse for low sacks was, that wasn't his role. He was to set the edge. Well what was his role on third and long? Of his big 5.5 sacks, how many were straight up beating the OT with power or speed move?

RE: Gary's Giantz_comeback : 9:20 am : link

Quote: was supposedly 2017. He had 5.5 sacks. I know the excuse for low sacks was, that wasn't his role. He was to set the edge. Well what was his role on third and long? Of his big 5.5 sacks, how many were straight up beating the OT with power or speed move?



Exactly. He is a better more athletic version of Kerry Wynn. You don't take that at 6. In comment 14399028 XBRONX said:Exactly. He is a better more athletic version of Kerry Wynn. You don't take that at 6.

RE: Gary's dep026 : 9:24 am : link

Quote: was supposedly 2017. He had 5.5 sacks. I know the excuse for low sacks was, that wasn't his role. He was to set the edge. Well what was his role on third and long? Of his big 5.5 sacks, how many were straight up beating the OT with power or speed move?



JJ Watt's season high in college was 7. He turned out ok :) In comment 14399028 XBRONX said:JJ Watt's season high in college was 7. He turned out ok :)

dep Kyle in NY : 9:27 am : link until the injuries hit in his junior season were you 100% satisfied with what Michigan got from Gary considering the expectations coming out of high school?

RE: RE: Dep you've convinced me, Gary at 6 makes sense, and MM_in_NYC : 9:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 14398966 MM_in_NYC said:





Quote:





now that this news proves he was so injured we should trade up and guarantee we get him in top 5! He was probably playing with a hidden injury in 2017 and 2016 too! Can't miss!







You know how I apologized for calling you a dupe. Please let me rescind that. Its obvious you are Goblue65999. Sad human being you are. Cant wait until your next dupe.



Perfect! And that must make you Gary’s father. In comment 14398974 dep026 said:Perfect! And that must make you Gary’s father.

RE: dep dep026 : 9:37 am : link

Quote: until the injuries hit in his junior season were you 100% satisfied with what Michigan got from Gary considering the expectations coming out of high school?



See here's the thing about expectations.... the Michigan defense's his freshman and sophomore years were light years better than what they had last year. It wasnt even close as far as talent was concerned.



Freshman year he didnt play as much as I liked, but they had Taco, Wormley, Gary, and Chase that all were doing their thing. That was the team I thought I had a real shot at the BCS but the early loss to Utah, the inexplicable loss to Iowa, and the referees handing OSU the win (haha, you know I wouldnt let you forget that one!!!)



His sophomore year, I thought he was amazing. Again, I point out the success everyone had one the team. 6 players with 10+ TFL, 6 players with 5 sacks or more. Just watch the film, they dont even bother running at him for most of the game. Watch how many times he coems down the line for a tackle. Or keeps contain. He was very, very good. He opened lanes for blitzers. Hudson was amazing in 2017 because he had a lot of free reigns. Bush as well. McCary who might be slower than you and I, even had a lot of success getting through gaps.



When people say his stats sucked, well go look at the opportunities he opened for his teammates, because that was his job. And let not act like he didnt get penetration, because he did - the problem was he played with so many good player - they often beat him by a split second. In comment 14399078 Kyle in NY said:See here's the thing about expectations.... the Michigan defense's his freshman and sophomore years were light years better than what they had last year. It wasnt even close as far as talent was concerned.Freshman year he didnt play as much as I liked, but they had Taco, Wormley, Gary, and Chase that all were doing their thing. That was the team I thought I had a real shot at the BCS but the early loss to Utah, the inexplicable loss to Iowa, and the referees handing OSU the win (haha, you know I wouldnt let you forget that one!!!)His sophomore year, I thought he was amazing. Again, I point out the success everyone had one the team. 6 players with 10+ TFL, 6 players with 5 sacks or more. Just watch the film, they dont even bother running at him for most of the game. Watch how many times he coems down the line for a tackle. Or keeps contain. He was very, very good. He opened lanes for blitzers. Hudson was amazing in 2017 because he had a lot of free reigns. Bush as well. McCary who might be slower than you and I, even had a lot of success getting through gaps.When people say his stats sucked, well go look at the opportunities he opened for his teammates, because that was his job. And let not act like he didnt get penetration, because he did - the problem was he played with so many good player - they often beat him by a split second.

RE: RE: RE: Dep you've convinced me, Gary at 6 makes sense, and dep026 : 9:38 am : link

Quote:



Perfect! And that must make you Gary’s father.



Is this suppose to be funny? In comment 14399107 MM_in_NYC said:Is this suppose to be funny?

Quinnen Williams TommyWiseau : 9:40 am : link Or Allen at 6, Bush at 17 and Gary at 37 if he falls. Revamped defense

If you want injured players Carl in CT : 9:41 am : link Isn’t that DT from Miss state a top five pick if healthy? Grab him later.

I still like Gary a lot ryanmkeane : 9:41 am : link if he's there at 17 I think we may take him

RE: I still like Gary a lot Giantz_comeback : 10:18 am : link

Quote: if he's there at 17 I think we may take him



Depending on who's there at 17 may not be horrible. Like Jack and Jaylon you could see him drop out of first round entirely depending on prognosis. In comment 14399121 ryanmkeane said:Depending on who's there at 17 may not be horrible. Like Jack and Jaylon you could see him drop out of first round entirely depending on prognosis.