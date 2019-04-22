Cutcliffe on Jones

|
Jones will win two Super Bowl MVPs as a Giant, and you'll disappear from this board again?
Sign me up!
|The amount of excuses to justify Jones’s play on the field at Duke is the same intensity used by the Eli is God crowd for Eli’s subpar play.
| what this team wants to do on offense.
thats not a 6th pick reason to take him though- maybe at 17.
EXACTLY...he may not be the most talented, in fact we can probably all agree that he is not - but I think he fits how DG sees this team coming together.
Smart QB that knows his role and doesnt have the ego to force throws. This is the Saquan show with a QB who is good/smart enough to hurt you if you over pursue Saquan.
All this adds up to #17, IMO.
So then the rhetorical question is, If he fits, then do you risk losing him at 17? You either think this guy is your long term answer or you don’t.
That is the million dollar question and above my pay grade. I am going to sit back and enjoy being optimistic on whoever we pick.
But, if I am playing armchair GM...yes, I do take that risk bc it allows me to get an elite defensive player.
| Have people even watched Jones? Hes got the feet of a 10-year veteran. Hint: If youre a QB and everyone concedes you look like a Manning - thats perfect mechanics.
Im with Cutcliffe. Live arm.
Its just a shame this negative perception around Jones. Really shows a lack of comprehension.
You can't pick your franchise QB based on the RB you have. That one of the dumbest ways to build a team. As great a saquon is, he's still a RB. QBs will, hopefully, be leading your team for 15 years, running backs will be lucky to get 6 too tier years. You complement your QB with an RB, not the other way around.
The amount of excuses to justify Jones’s play on the field at Duke is the same intensity used by the Eli is God crowd for Eli’s subpar play.
I finally figured bw out!! He's just a conspiratorial nutjob.
Afterall, he claims there was a mandate to keep Eli and build around him, which could just be contained within the walls of "Jints Central", but on Jones, not only are the Giants making "excuses" to justify Jones play, they now have a lot of national beat writers and draftniks doing it too!!
With all of this pull, Mara must be Illuminati??
|Don't find out much about a QB in Ohio State running up the score 76-3 against Gudger College. Can definitely get better tape with Jones surrounded by crap talent going against better teams.
|Did you watch the video of Eli throwing that was posted the other day? Daniel Jones can't make those throws in his wildest dreams.
|Even at age 38, on the downslope of his career, Eli's arm is so far ahead of Jones' that it shows how silly these comparisons of Jones to the Mannings are.
If you think your QB needs an all time defense to win, then he's not a first round QB though. Denver, Tampa, Baltimore (both times), and the Steelers had all-time great defenses. If you are banking on that, then Jones isn't worth a first round pick. If that's your strategy, use a first on building that all-time great defense. A QB taken in the first round skulls be expected to win games on his own in his career
Ugh, most of those guys were first round picks but not elite (at least not when they won those Super Bowls).
There is more than one way to build a Super Bowl caliber team and if you think very good, smart quarterbacking is worthy of a mid 1st round pick then we just disagree.
A good, smart QB can be a part of a SB winning team and is worth a mid 1st round pick especially if it is part of a bigger plan (great running game and defense).
|will likely be too expensive to move up from #17 to take Jones. We'd have to get at least #9 IMO. That would take #37 and then some. Sure, you can trade day three picks to get back into the third round, but even then you won't be picking between #9 and say #75.
|The amount of excuses to justify Jones’s play on the field at Duke is the same intensity used by the Eli is God crowd for Eli’s subpar play.
|For me, they will go Defense at 6 and move up to get Jones. That's my prediction.
|that people just seem to like Jones because of his connections to guys like Cut and Eli and not his actual play
You make the same excuses for josh rosen at zona last year. Actually you make more excuses for rosen last year since he was fucking terrible. Rookie ? Sure. Bad team ? Sure. He was still terrible, both statistically and in the wins and losses column. Yet there is BW propping up rosen at every turn.
That’s called INCONSISTENCY.
You make the same excuses for josh rosen at zona last year. Actually you make more excuses for rosen last year since he was fucking terrible. Rookie ? Sure. Bad team ? Sure. He was still terrible, both statistically and in the wins and losses column. Yet there is BW propping up rosen at every turn.
That’s called INCONSISTENCY.
You make the same excuses for josh rosen at zona last year. Actually you make more excuses for rosen last year since he was fucking terrible. Rookie ? Sure. Bad team ? Sure. He was still terrible, both statistically and in the wins and losses column. Yet there is BW propping up rosen at every turn.
That’s called INCONSISTENCY.
Yes but you didn't have to make those excuses for his college performance! Jones was a 3 year starter at Duke and not once elevated the play of his team. If you can't do that in college you sure as shit ain't doing it in the NFL. I don't believe anybody that actually watched his games believes that he's anything more than a day 3 pick. This has to all be smoke. Even the biggest die-hard homer Duke fans think this talk is insane!
You make the same excuses for josh rosen at zona last year. Actually you make more excuses for rosen last year since he was fucking terrible. Rookie ? Sure. Bad team ? Sure. He was still terrible, both statistically and in the wins and losses column. Yet there is BW propping up rosen at every turn.
That’s called INCONSISTENCY.
Yes but you didn't have to make those excuses for his college performance! Jones was a 3 year starter at Duke and not once elevated the play of his team. If you can't do that in college you sure as shit ain't doing it in the NFL. I don't believe anybody that actually watched his games believes that he's anything more than a day 3 pick. This has to all be smoke. Even the biggest die-hard homer Duke fans think this talk is insane!
Not ONCE elevated the team of his play is a weird position to take. He played with zero draftable players. How many games would they have one without him?
| There is something to be said for hanging in there in tough circumstances vs. the guy who is rarely hit and wins 70-3. IMO Many of the USC QBs failed in the NFL because they never had adversity in college.
There is something to be said for hanging in there in tough circumstances vs. the guy who is rarely hit and wins 70-3. IMO Many of the USC QBs failed in the NFL because they never had adversity in college.
Using this logic let's just take the college QB who sucked the most and faced the most adversity in college b/c of it since they're the ones who know how to work through it. Sounds like a smart plan instead of taking the guy with the most talent who actually lead his team to a good record and bowl games.
Using this logic let's just take the college QB who sucked the most and faced the most adversity in college b/c of it since they're the ones who know how to work through it. Sounds like a smart plan instead of taking the guy with the most talent who actually lead his team to a good record and bowl games.
Using this logic let's just take the college QB who sucked the most and faced the most adversity in college b/c of it since they're the ones who know how to work through it. Sounds like a smart plan instead of taking the guy with the most talent who actually lead his team to a good record and bowl games.
Yes because he said that adversity is the ONLY thing to look for.