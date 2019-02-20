New York Giants 1st Round Pick (6): QB Daniel Jones Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2019 9:02 pm : 4/25/2019 9:02 pm ...

remote thrower pick Danny L : 4/25/2019 9:06 pm : link stunning....



Last QB we took from Duke...oh well...



This team needed help on D...

Oh well...lets see how this plays out even though I wanted Allen.

I'm surprised UConn4523 : 4/25/2019 9:07 pm : link but he will probably fit here like a glove.

The rest of the nfc east is laughing right now. The_Boss : 4/25/2019 9:07 pm : link This probably results in DG and Shurmur getting canned within 3-5 years.





Fuck.



Pass on Rosen for this fucking guy...after passing on better guys last year...

Terrible from every fucking standpoint you can look at it bigbluescot : 4/25/2019 9:07 pm : link . Just absolutely mindblowingly moronic. There is no value here. It's a sub par QB, who'd need to break every statistical mould for his college efficiency to improve to average NFL QB levels.





Warner loves him Canton : 4/25/2019 9:09 pm : link and for us to not trade for Rosen shows Giants had an absolute conviction for Jones. He could be special.

the deleted thread BigBlueCane : 4/25/2019 9:10 pm : link from a mod mentioned they were high on Jones, both the Maras and Gettleman.



And Sy did say that if DG had conviction in DJ he would take him at #6.

Read Sy's XBRONX : 4/25/2019 9:10 pm : link write up. Slow brain on the field. Just fucking perfect.

Fuck Dave Gettleman Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 9:11 pm : link Would’ve rather had Haskins.



Just an awful, awful waste of a pick at 6.

All AcidTest : 4/25/2019 9:12 pm : link that talk about defense, and we take Jones. A QB who stares down targets and has an average NFL arm. Finley in the third, or Rosen at #37 were much better options. We also of course passed on Allen.

My God, wtf is up with the montanagiant : 4/25/2019 9:13 pm : link Server you guys are using. Can't post on the draft thread because the server can't handle it. It's like a yearly problem whenever the draft is on

OAK jpennyva : 4/25/2019 9:13 pm : link No longer has the most boneheaded pick in the draft.

Seems like a Mara decision idiotsavant : 4/25/2019 9:13 pm : link Overriding The Getts proclivity for linesmen. Allen and Oliver a couple of lbs and even an OL there.

And Josh Allen goes right after Geomon : 4/25/2019 9:13 pm : link I don't get it. I just don't get it.

Get a grip Dave in VA : 4/25/2019 9:14 pm : link All the pros say if you want someone you have to grab them early or risk losing them.....I also wanted someone who would start this year in a position of real need.....Allen fell in and then out of our grasp....on to 17

Hooo boy Oscar : 4/25/2019 9:14 pm : link Dave Gettleman ladies and gentleman. I sure hope he knows what he’s doing.

We suffered through that shitty season fivehead : 4/25/2019 9:14 pm : link to get the 6th pick and waste it on this retard? Awesome.

This character over talent stuff KerrysFlask : 4/25/2019 9:15 pm : link Has gone too far.

Eli’s career dcp : 4/25/2019 9:15 pm : link will mimic Kurt Warner when the Giants drop first four games. Daniel Jones will not sit for long.

Gettleman AcidTest : 4/25/2019 9:16 pm : link lectures us about how you can't reach for a pick, and then does just that. Are we really to believe that Jones was the highest rated player on their board?

I wanted Def or OT... Vinny from Danbury : 4/25/2019 9:16 pm : link But I'll trust Gettleman for now, and see how this plays out in a few years.

My source didn't say QB outright today JonC : 4/25/2019 9:16 pm : link but he did say he thought fan outrage over Eli might force their hand. He was right on that aspect. I don't like the pick.

JT and JonC bigfrank612 : 4/25/2019 9:16 pm : link Think you know what we’re all gonna ask...what the fuck happened to not at 6!?

Giants has a conviction on him.... Simms11 : 4/25/2019 9:16 pm : link and pulled the trigger. I like his mobility and he’s got a decent arm, but most of all has some nice intangibles, intelligent, gritty and calm under pressure. I think a year learning behind Eli will help him immensely.

This is why you don't pass Chris L. : 4/25/2019 9:17 pm : link on a franchise QB. Total panic move. We will suck for next 10 years

well at least LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/25/2019 9:17 pm : link we're all acting like adults with perspective.

I'm fucking shaking. I can't believe they passed on Josh Allen Anakim : 4/25/2019 9:17 pm : link I mean I hope I look back at this post and say, "what an idiot," but...IDK, man. An absolute reach. FUCK David Cutcliffe

Coughlin is no fool ij_reilly : 4/25/2019 9:17 pm : link Giants appear to be lost.



One chance at redemption: trade up from 17 and get a stud defensive player.



The Giants have nobody on defense who scares anybody.



Nobody.



We ready XBRONX : 4/25/2019 9:17 pm : link for the next shit pick at 17

WELCOME DANIEL JONES tomjgiant : 4/25/2019 9:18 pm : link Good luck and bring us back to glory.

LOL @ this franchise right now. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/25/2019 9:18 pm : link We're a laughingstock.

RE: Gettleman The_Boss : 4/25/2019 9:18 pm : link

Quote: lectures us about how you can't reach for a pick, and then does just that. Are we really to believe that Jones was the highest rated player on their board?



Come on. No fucking way. In comment 14406875 AcidTest said:Come on. No fucking way.

The right move if he is St. Jimmy : 4/25/2019 9:18 pm : link a franchise QB. Better be right. DG's legacy is this pick. I'm fine with it. We'll see in preseason and whenever he takes over. Glad there was no trade up.

Gettleman truly doesn't know that the fuck he's doing sb from NYT Forum : 4/25/2019 9:22 pm : link . Passing on Allen is like Sam Bowie over Michael Jordan. WTF?!?



Oh, BTW, Jone's completion percentage for passes 20 yards in the air? 28%. But that's all his receivers' fault, right?

It’s been so bad lately and we’ve been a joke FranknWeezer : 4/25/2019 9:23 pm : link Now Gettleman doubles (or triples) down and just invites us to be the laughingstock of the league. I’m getting trashed in texts from my buddies and sure I’m not the only one. This is such a horseshit move.

i know.. FranchiseQB : 4/25/2019 9:24 pm : link folks are disappointed. I don't know anything about Jones. From what I have heard I am dubious but... this is exactly what you want your GM to do. You want him to develop a conviction about a QB and make sure he goes out and gets him and doesn't get trumped by another team. I have been a harsh critic of DG but I respect this move.

Eli Manning might as well be running this franchise BestFeature : 4/25/2019 9:24 pm : link If this guy wasn't coached by David Cutliffe he would go 2nd round.

I suspect they tweaked the board JonC : 4/25/2019 9:25 pm : link after the scouts were sent home, but I don't know for certain.

just wow.. bbfanva : 4/25/2019 9:25 pm : link this must be how Jets fans feel on draft day..

Well at least hitdog42 : 4/25/2019 9:25 pm : link You were hopefully a bit more prepared for the disappointment - I would have preferred Allen or Oliver but such is life



... Man In The Box : 4/25/2019 9:25 pm : link I'm actually a fan of this pick, think he's gonna solid for us starting in 2020.



People don't understand how bad his team was at Duke, he was the sole reason they were competitive and finished 8-5.

RE: It’s been so bad lately and we’ve been a joke LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/25/2019 9:27 pm : link

Quote: Now Gettleman doubles (or triples) down and just invites us to be the laughingstock of the league. I’m getting trashed in texts from my buddies and sure I’m not the only one. This is such a horseshit move.





Are your buddies professional scouts? Then tell them to get fucked. In comment 14406898 FranknWeezer said:Are your buddies professional scouts? Then tell them to get fucked.

Gettleman should have never ajr2456 : 4/25/2019 9:27 pm : link Been hired

what a joke bigblue18 : 4/25/2019 9:27 pm : link we passed on darnold to pick a RB traded Beckman and by the way we have no FUCKING DEFENSE

At least the NFL is rigged with the refs and big money controlling. Jerry "Championship" Reese : 4/25/2019 9:27 pm : link It's not worth investing too much energy in all this BS Imo, lol at NYG. Josh Allen is going to be an all pro, Daniel Jones will be at best a solid game manager Imo...get rdy for more misery, we might be so bad we get a shot at Sunshine from Tenn, hopefully Dan Jones proves insufficient by then so we can get a real game changer at qb sometime .

We've picked Christian Ponder mk 2 at 6 bigbluescot : 4/25/2019 9:27 pm : link fuck me.

No I'm sorry GiantSteps : 4/25/2019 9:28 pm : link FUCK YOU GETTLEMAN



Josh Allen is sitting right there.



I don't ever want to hear a fucking word he ever has to say again, nothing he says has any value. I never wanna hear his I-know-better-than-you talk ever again. Fuck him.



The Browns have passed the mantle of eternal suckitude to us.



Football Winter has come. Unbelievable. FUCK YOU GETTLEMAN

reserve judgement until pick at 17 CGiants07 : 4/25/2019 9:28 pm : link ...

I like Jones Emil : 4/25/2019 9:28 pm : link I think he has some very good traits but I would not have taken him at 6.

Dont follow duke football...who does GIANTS128 : 4/25/2019 9:28 pm : link But taking this guy at 6 is insane with the defensive talent right there....This guy is not a #6 talent...show me one hightlight reel where you are wow'd....I didnt see one and thats the puff piece they put out...I dont know what to say other than wtf...

you don't have to be a good college football player mphbullet36 : 4/25/2019 9:28 pm : link you just have to ball out in the senior ball where they wear shorts...joke

Twitter is just roasting us right now. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/25/2019 9:28 pm : link Again, this franchise has become a laughingstock.



Sad.

RE: Eli Manning might as well be running this franchise jpkmets : 4/25/2019 9:28 pm : link

Quote: If this guy wasn't coached by David Cutliffe he would go 2nd round.



Agreed. What a terrible, terrible pick.



DG should take Haskins at 17 -- then he can say "ya gotta have options"



Man, this team has done uninspiring work since SB 46. In comment 14406903 BestFeature said:Agreed. What a terrible, terrible pick.DG should take Haskins at 17 -- then he can say "ya gotta have options"Man, this team has done uninspiring work since SB 46.

Gutter Barkley26 : 4/25/2019 9:28 pm : link This franchise is finished. The front office clearly has no idea what they're doing.

Few of us have even watched him play a snap... Kanavis : 4/25/2019 9:29 pm : link He apparently had the best pro day of all the QBs by far. He is tough, smart and cool under pressure. I can see the disappointment... But if they had that strong of a conviction I am OK with it. This is not a GM that reaches for a QB.... Otherwise darnold would have been the easy choice.

The Manning Mafia strikes again... GFAN52 : 4/25/2019 9:29 pm : link DG sinks or swims with this pick. End of story if it's Dave Brown Part II

Rather Nine-Tails : 4/25/2019 9:29 pm : link Eli play 2 more yrs and I think he's done. Man I hate this pick, especially with Allen on the board.

Gettleman is full of shit, best player available my ass. No way is he better than Allen, then how do you pick Barkley last year.



Does anyone still trust this man?

Yay UberAlias : 4/25/2019 9:29 pm : link We don’t have a culture problem anymore.

Not at 6... Jim Bur(n)t : 4/25/2019 9:29 pm : link I am SURE we could have traded down, getting picks AND Jones...

Eli uther99 : 4/25/2019 9:29 pm : link running the draft board

watch DG trade out of 17 flycatcher : 4/25/2019 9:30 pm : link .

They afann : 4/25/2019 9:30 pm : link Are showing highlights of his sister playing field hockey...WTF???

Davis Webb latichever : 4/25/2019 9:30 pm : link Could have just brought him back.



How could you tell?

Dave Gettleman is a lying sack of shit. David B. : 4/25/2019 9:30 pm : link "You don't reach or you'll make a mistake." "Won't force the pick."



Nothing against Jones, and I wish him well, but WTF? They could have had Josh Allen, and traded for Josh Rosen.



Unlikely this kid will be better than that.





Hope to hell Brian Burns is still there at 17.





You gotta fire Gettleman. fanofthejets : 4/25/2019 9:30 pm : link Like...today



I can't even begin to explain this. Josh Allen fell into your laps. Daniel Jones I guess will be a good backup one day perhaps.



And the Jags sprinted up to take him

I have the feeling the NYG are going to be living in the top 10 The_Boss : 4/25/2019 9:30 pm : link For the duration of the DG/Shurmur Era. Jones blows.

So it seems this is aligned with all known asshats. Jimmy Googs : 4/25/2019 9:31 pm : link not.



Nice job DG for keeping a lid on things....

It makes sense, darren in pdx : 4/25/2019 9:31 pm : link don't know if he'll be good but I'll cheer for him to do well. There's a lot more draft to go.

How Amtoft : 4/25/2019 9:31 pm : link can you pass on Josh Allen... I mean fine you want Daniel Jones ... I am glad you like him, but with Josh Allen there?



Only good thing is we had our choice and we took it. No more we need a QB threads either.

So much ajr2456 : 4/25/2019 9:31 pm : link For Gettleman not leaking picks huh

Jets get best player in draft UberAlias : 4/25/2019 9:32 pm : link 3 picks later we get the second coming of Ryan Tannehill.

Like The Pick pa_giant_fan : 4/25/2019 9:32 pm : link Giants future starter in 2020.

The Giants will probably take another QB at 17 fivehead : 4/25/2019 9:32 pm : link Why not? They've been wasting picks on quarterbacks for years now.

with the 6th pick leinad : 4/25/2019 9:33 pm : link you pass on allen/oliver/bush to add punch to a team desperate for defense to pick a mediocre qb who might be good way down the road. pick smells of desperation by the owners.

it took jax peteschweaty : 4/25/2019 9:33 pm : link about ten seconds to pick allen...gettleman you moron.

I hope they don't double down JonC : 4/25/2019 9:33 pm : link on Jonah.

Feels like more of the same MM_in_NYC : 4/25/2019 9:33 pm : link time will tell

if they took Haskins or Lock and they busted bluepepper : 4/25/2019 9:33 pm : link I could live with it. No one can be sure about these things. But if Daniel Jones busts I won't be able to handle it because I will never not believe that they picked him because they were "comfortable" with him due to the Cutcliffe/Mannings connection.

OK fine, Giantophile : 4/25/2019 9:34 pm : link the Giants love Jones, I don't get it but fine.



How do you justify taking him at 6? He's there at 17. They literally did this so DG can stand up there like a prick and say in his phony boston accent "we had conviction, you don't get cute when you have your guy." They used the 6 pick in the draft so they don't have to answer a tough question to the media.



This is why the Giants are losers.

Welcome and good luck Daniel Jones jcp56 : 4/25/2019 9:34 pm : link Hope you prove the naysayers on this board wrong.



Whatever you want to say about Gettleman, the guy has the courage of his convictions.

Ban me if you want oldutican : 4/25/2019 9:34 pm : link but no way were they going to replace Eli with a black QB. Instead they wanted a guy who will look and act like Eli, even down to having had the same coach. Jones will be no threat to Eli, who will still be starting in 2020 and maybe beyond.

JonC's comments pretty much say this orginization fucking Zeke's Alibi : 4/25/2019 9:34 pm : link stinks from the head. Making football decisions because of fan outrage? John Mara is such a beta cuck it is unbelievable. Must be nice to inherit an NFL team.

I am absolutely stunned that we passed on Josh Allen montanagiant : 4/25/2019 9:35 pm : link For a QB that we most likely could have gotten at 17.

I have backed DG until this move and now he can kiss my ass

gettleman said.... peteschweaty : 4/25/2019 9:35 pm : link he wouldn't reach for a qb...another lie...just like not trading talent...fock YOU!

I think Jones was the Best QB in this draft but nicky43 : 4/25/2019 9:35 pm : link I was hoping we picked josh Allen with this pick.



Everybody AcidTest : 4/25/2019 9:35 pm : link calm down. Gettleman has a plan. He's going to trade Lauletta for a first round pick.

Feels like uther99 : 4/25/2019 9:35 pm : link a Mara pick, to make Eli comfortable in his last year

RE: Eli Manning might as well be running this franchise RDJR : 4/25/2019 9:35 pm : link

Quote: If this guy wasn't coached by David Cutliffe he would go 2nd round.



This. Manning Mafia at its best. In comment 14406903 BestFeature said:This. Manning Mafia at its best.

I disagree with the pic however; DonnieD89 : 4/25/2019 9:36 pm : link I am going to root for him and hope that he is a success for my Giants, unlike some people on this board who wish for Barkley to fair. The good news is I don’t have to hear these whiny bastards crying for a quarterback. You got what you want. You better pray the defense is fixed, because there are not going to be impact players if the edge rushers are gone.

My thread disappeared, but info from my asshat: Rico : 4/25/2019 9:36 pm : link He told me it was Jones at the start of the draft. The Giants decided over a week ago.



We tried to trade up to 8 for Allen but he went too quickly.



Looks like we're sitting tight now.

You can't even give DG credit for secrecy NoGainDayne : 4/25/2019 9:36 pm : link Vegas had this.



Just had our asshats fooled.



Definitely a reach doesn't really matter though. If he's right on this guy not going to care that it wasn't exactly a value pick.



If he's wrong however, well what a shitshow of a hire.

Imagine if Haskins is there at 17 jgambrosio : 4/25/2019 9:37 pm : link Makes this pick look even worse.

I think everyone is missing forest through trees bhill410 : 4/25/2019 9:37 pm : link You draft Jones to lose every game in 2020 so that you are guaranteed to get Lawrence. This is really a brilliant move. Lower talent level all around

Not a surprise. The Manning family already knew the guy. SB 42 and 46 and ? : 4/25/2019 9:37 pm : link Gil Brandt: 2nd rated QB after Murray and 17th ranked of all players.



School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)

Not a power thrower, Jones is more of a touch passer. He's very tough and a hard worker who wants to get better every day. Jones completed 60.5 percent of his passes in 2018, but was hampered by drops from his receivers. He's very athletic and can run. This well-coached player makes me think of Danny White, who was a quarterback for the Cowboys in the 1980s. Jones has size (6-5 1/8) and 4.7 speed. He's very savvy, and I think he will be a good NFL quarterback. There are lots of things to like about him.



Took too early. DG imitated George Young and just stayed in place, not risking anything.

So Joey in VA : 4/25/2019 9:38 pm : link Here's how I see it. Jones plays for Cutcliffe for 3 years, he attends Manning camps, there has to be a tremendous amount of trust in Eli and David Cutcliffe to make this pick here. I don't on the surface like it, but I didn't like Eli over Big Ben or Rivers along w/ the traded assets and maybe we win more with either one and the extra picks but we have two rings with Eli. Jones played with awful talent, no OL and his WRs dropped tons of passes and he still led a bad Duke team to a winning record. I question his arm, I really do, it's not something I like in a QB when he can't rip it. I'm going to wait, watch and see what happens and hope we're right. I don't think he was the right pick, I really don't but I'm getting on board, because we root for this forking team and I'm sick of hating everything they do.

I just can't get over this GiantSteps : 4/25/2019 9:38 pm : link There's ZERO justification



FUCK DAVE GETTLEMAN, fuck the entire front office, there's no fucking plan. They just dismantled whatever little core this team had and used our #6 pick for a JAG when we could have had Josh Allen. BPA my ass.



Fuck you Gettleman

Relax Lines of Scrimmage : 4/25/2019 9:38 pm : link This was Shurmer's pick. PS has to win this year or next.



If Eli surprises, then great and if not then they go with Jones next year.



Let's give this kid a chance fellas.

Feels like they basically just punted bigbluehoya : 4/25/2019 9:38 pm : link on the QB class of 2020. We’ve been told up, down, and sideways that Eli is the QB for 2019, and I can’t imagine in my wildest dreams that they’ll take a QB in the first round next year after investing #6 overall this season (and not letting him play).



Honestly, QB at 6 felt like it was truly the only awful answer this year.



I really despise the decisions this organization has been making for the last 3-4 years running. The frustration is beyond words.

Burning Question... morrison40 : 4/25/2019 9:39 pm : link Does Lauleta give up #17 or better yet did he just drive off the road ????

Man Nine-Tails : 4/25/2019 9:39 pm : link I mentally was prepared for Josh Allen, especially since jtgiants gave a guarantee that he would be the pick while plopping up his track record.



The look of shock at hearing Daniel, my goodness

Pretty shocked was watching chat sports they fell out of there chairs Bluesbreaker : 4/25/2019 9:39 pm : link I don't know enough to grade a player but I thought

Josh Allen would be the pick but really didn't expect

him to fall to us .

I am going to reserve judgement on DG but it seems to me

that they could have waited Steelers jumped up to take Bush .

I wonder maybe the Broncos wanted Jones just spit balling .

He has a year to prepare barring injury ...

Who at #17 RT or edge rusher ????

Gettlemen is all BS Br00klyn : 4/25/2019 9:39 pm : link Says he wants to come away with 2 starters tonight and passes up on a bunch of guys who could be day 1 starters on that defense including some real studs like Allen. Instead he drafts a guy who has no shot to get on the field this year and who many think has the talent of a career backup. I mean I’ll suck it up and cheer for the guy but that was truly a shit pick

. arcarsenal : 4/25/2019 9:39 pm : link Can't believe they passed on Allen for Jones.



But, that tells me they love the guy and think he's the goods.



Not what I'd have done, but it's not my job and Jones is a Giant now. I will pull for him and hope he's everything the FO thinks he'll be.



Some of the comments here are embarrassing. Get a grip, guys.



This stuff happens every year in almost every sport. Fans go absolutely wild over a draft pick of a guy they barely watched and throw a fucking fit over it.



We won't know if this was a good decision or not for about 3-4 years. It surprised me, and it's not the route I'd have gone... but I get it.



This offense needs to run through Barkley. We can do it with Jones.

The Giants definetly need some outside consultation to come in. Zeke's Alibi : 4/25/2019 9:39 pm : link This organization reminds of a company that has been resting onn its laurels for the last 25 years and making "safe " decisions into oblivion.

3 year rebuild UConn4523 : 4/25/2019 9:39 pm : link we are in year 2. We now have the QB drama behind us and can attack the rest of the roster. We don't have to use capital to trade up next year. This isn't going to be a well received pick right now but down the line it could work out well.

I think it’s clear UberAlias : 4/25/2019 9:39 pm : link Archie Manning is running this team behind the scenes.

Hugely disappointing Dave in PA : 4/25/2019 9:39 pm : link Not just the player but the people making this decision. Very low confidence in this group right now

I bet NYG Sy'56 : 4/25/2019 9:39 pm : link going Wilkins or Lawrence if they are there

Great... bw in dc : 4/25/2019 9:40 pm : link we took a second-to-third round prospect because he will do a "great job handling the New York media".



That is some fucking criteria.



I had a feeling these dolts at Jints Central would do this, but I am still floored.



Last year we began the process of going into QB hell by passing on Darnold and Rosen. And now we are officials in the vortex of QB Hell...

Ed Oliver idiotsavant : 4/25/2019 9:40 pm : link Small chance to be best overall.



Nobody ever said that about the QB.



This is 100% a Mara dictate. See how quickly Allen and Oliver and Bush went after that. Instantly.





He trades the best receiver WillieYoung : 4/25/2019 9:40 pm : link in the history of the franchise and pledges alligence to Eli and he's a genius. Now it appears the "we're all in on Eli" is the smokescreen it was and he needs to be fired.

God I hope he's right on Jones. He has balls, if Jones fails, he's done.

RE: The Giants will probably take another QB at 17 jpennyva : 4/25/2019 9:40 pm : link

Quote: Why not? They've been wasting picks on quarterbacks for years now.



It is so sad that this is so true that I laughed out loud at this. *sigh* In comment 14406978 fivehead said:It is so sad that this is so true that I laughed out loud at this. *sigh*

You watch the highlights of some of the lawguy9801 : 4/25/2019 9:40 pm : link defensive players taken after Jones, and you want to borderline cry.



I’ll hope for the best, but man am I disappointed. This organization is so stodgy and stuck in their unsuccsssful ways, it is infuriating.

RE: I bet NYG JonC : 4/25/2019 9:40 pm : link

Quote: going Wilkins or Lawrence if they are there



Agreed. In comment 14407034 Sy'56 said:Agreed.

Sources Beezer : 4/25/2019 9:40 pm : link tantamount to other people speculating.

Give the guy a chance TMS : 4/25/2019 9:41 pm : link and DG and his staff well . IMO.

I hope he does well. Carl in CT : 4/25/2019 9:41 pm : link But it was not good use of value. You could get similar guys at #17. At six we could have gotten and impact rusher. That’s where we did a bad job tonight.

The Mannings should just take over the front office jeff57 : 4/25/2019 9:41 pm : link Eli can be GM and he can hire Cutcliffe as coach

Also Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 9:41 pm : link So much for that bullshit line, “The Giants want to win this year.”



My ass.

Hope Lock and TommyWiseau : 4/25/2019 9:42 pm : link Haskins go before we pick at 17. C'mon we need a run on QBs

There are no words arniefez : 4/25/2019 9:42 pm : link Hopefully Jones starts day 1 in 2019 and the Giants are picking #1 next year with a new GM who drafts a good QB.

Would love Wilkins. Beezer : 4/25/2019 9:42 pm : link Will probably take Lock.



He’ll, wed have three project quarterbacks. Someone would have to hit, right?

Gettleman Rflairr : 4/25/2019 9:42 pm : link Worst GM in the league. Terrible decision to hire this guy.

I am dumbfounded nyballa0891 : 4/25/2019 9:42 pm : link By this organization... you dont reach for a qb but u select jones at 6. You have to be kidding me. With josh allen there who is a perfect fit in the 3-4 absolutely ridiculous

they should have taken Allen GIANTS128 : 4/25/2019 9:42 pm : link then traded up to get Jones....seems they wasted the value of the 6th pick...

LOL BleedBlue : 4/25/2019 9:42 pm : link at a bunch of grown men freaking out.



so much for this so much for that





did you think the giants would tell who they were picking???



take a breathe....burns or weilkins is nice at 17

As I said weeks ago, if you believe a QB can be your franchise guy ZogZerg : 4/25/2019 9:42 pm : link then you have to take him at #6. You couldn't wait until 17.

This is not a surprise.



The Giants must believe in Jones. We'll see if they are right.



You all don't know nearly as much as you think you do.



we drafted jintsjunkie : 4/25/2019 9:43 pm : link Eli to replace Eli. Smooth transition. The guy is very smart. poised and cultured. Can throw the ball. Fits our offense, not Jerry Reese's. Meanwhile, didya see Allen with the kid? He's a college kid himself. Culture change, long overdue.

Don't act like we weren;t warned... KingBlue : 4/25/2019 9:43 pm : link Jones was a very real possibility at 6. Like it or not, this isn't a surprise. Get over yourselves and get behind Jones. Go Big Blue!

I am dumbfounded nyballa0891 : 4/25/2019 9:43 pm : link At this organization... you dont reach for a qb but u select jones at 6. You have to be kidding me. With josh allen there who is a perfect fit in the 3-4 absolutely ridiculous

I have now lost faith in DG superspynyg : 4/25/2019 9:43 pm : link As our GM. Jones at 17 I’m ok with. Jones over Allen tells me you panicked.

Terrible pick. BigBlueBuff : 4/25/2019 9:44 pm : link Gettleman made such a huge show last year of always taking the "best player available." What's different a year later? Just awful.

Sy on Josh Allen... stop crying jcp56 : 4/25/2019 9:44 pm : link *Allen has been labeled an automatic top 5 player in this draft. I do have a 1st round grade on him but I don’t think he is close to the elite level. I love the frame and I do think he has the potential to put on even more weight, but I borderline think it is mandatory for him to add the power to his game. He lost too many one on one battles where he didn’t get the initial position advantage and that rubs me the wrong way. However I love how he can fill multiple roles and I think he plays the game the right way. He will be dependably and consistently solid, but that is where it ends for me

Wow just wow.. prdave73 : 4/25/2019 9:44 pm : link How do you give up on Odell and get this?? How do you pass up on Josh Allen?? Or even Ed Oliver?? This guy better be the real deal or this Franchise will be in a world of shit.. This defense has way to many holes! No pass rush what so ever, and you pass on Allen?? It almost feels like the Giants Org fall for the Rumors and go by what players do in Senior Bowl games??! Smh..

RE: Burning Question... jeff57 : 4/25/2019 9:44 pm : link

Quote: Does Lauleta give up #17 or better yet did he just drive off the road ????



Dave Brown has to sign off In comment 14407020 morrison40 said:Dave Brown has to sign off

Disgraceful GothamGiants : 4/25/2019 9:44 pm : link Fuck the Maras, Fuck Tisch, and Fuck Eli’s feelings ruining this team for the next decade



What’s next? A big WR @ 17 to help Eli pad his garbage time stats?



Fuck you Gettleman. This team is so blatantly mismanaged, starting from the top, it’s not even funny.



Best part: Reach on Jones means sucking this year and no QB next year - when they should go QB.



Fucking disgrace. Never been ashamed to be a fan before. Laughing stock of the NFL - and they deserve it.



So disgusted right now. Absolute reach on mediocre prospect because Eli likes him rather than going Josh Allen. Unreal. So glad we landed the senior bel MVP again ... this team is so pathetically predictable

Who knows with any of these players Oscar : 4/25/2019 9:44 pm : link I hope he’s the next Tom Brady. Gotta give him a chance. At least there is a successor now.

Asshats got Asshatted I guess... Jim Bur(n)t : 4/25/2019 9:44 pm : link Wilkins @ 17 will ease my sting a bit... Hey Dave... FU





So.. FatMan in Charlotte : 4/25/2019 9:44 pm : link I guess it is true that no matter who the pick was there are going to be dense fuckers saying the pick was telegraphed.

Well I wanted Defense gidiefor : Mod : 4/25/2019 9:45 pm : : 4/25/2019 9:45 pm : link Again -- but imo Jones is the best QB prospect this year and better than any prospect last year -- he's a fighter -- and I think he's more accurate than what is being written about him



Wow joeinpa : 4/25/2019 9:45 pm : link what a bunch of whiners,



Can we at least wait to see the kid play before you speak with such conviction of what a horrible pick it is.



Comical, but typical.





And in the middle of next year Kanavis : 4/25/2019 9:45 pm : link How many 2nd, 3rd, 5th or even UDFA defenders will we be talking about. How many DLs were picked ahead of Strahan. Comparing Allen to Jordon is preposterous. Do you think Allen is going to transform the NFL. There were two other DEs taken ahead of him. Perhaps he will be great. But to act as if it is a certainty isn't realistic. And injuries play such a big role.



We will see what happens... Cool under pressure is perhaps the most important attribute for a new QB. Time will tell.

If they like Jones that much, he better be starting by Game 5. Jim in Hoboken : 4/25/2019 9:45 pm : link Jones is not someone whom you have conviction on at freaking 6. He's someone you like and take at 17 if he is still available. If Washington likes him that much, that'd give me pause.



We can exercise patience and learn to root for the kid, maybe by training camp, but certainly not now. This is a bad pick!!



How can anyone still defend this choice this high? It's like Knicks fans defending the Ntlikina pick. It's been two years and he still sucks. Just because they are pro's doesn't mean they know what they are doing.

Emotions are running high kelsto811 : 4/25/2019 9:45 pm : link Some people should take a deep breath. The Giants organization historically does not let the fans influence their decisions. They had a conviction on the QB it seems.



They now committ to Daniel Jones and have their QB to team with Barkley in his prime...Like it or not. Its going to be quite a ride for Jones. Another QB thats going to be facing tons of scrutiny from all different angles. I hope he has Eli's demeanor.

This is the time to complain... Brown_Hornet : 4/25/2019 9:45 pm : link ... After tonight you're just a whiny bitch.



Daniel Jones is the franchise. The sooner we get on board the better.

Holy crap Johnny5 : 4/25/2019 9:45 pm : link What a bunch of babies. I predicted heads exploding but this is sad. It's a phucquing draft pick for Crissakes.

this team Enzo : 4/25/2019 9:45 pm : link is run by morons - plain and simple.

Hopefully he’s cokeduplt : 4/25/2019 9:45 pm : link Tom Brady. Wtf do I know. I just feel horrible about this ugh

No Way to Prove it of Course.. Jim in Tampa : 4/25/2019 9:46 pm : link But the way the draft is unfolding the Giants might have been able to take D. Jones at 17. That I could have lived with. But passing on a talent like Allen is just dumb.

This guy at 6? trueblueinpw : 4/25/2019 9:46 pm : link I don’t like this one bit. Hope I’m wrong.

If these other QBs Des51 : 4/25/2019 9:47 pm : link are better than Jones, then why didn't somebody trade with the Jets.

forget Darnold and Rosen and Wyomings Josh Allen fanofthejets : 4/25/2019 9:47 pm : link how do you not draft Mason Rudolph or Lamar Jackson and then take Daniel Jones this year?

I like Daniel Jones tyrik13 : 4/25/2019 9:47 pm : link He was my fave QB for this draft, but to pass on Josh Allen at 6 when he was literally gift wrapped to us... I’m at a loss for words. Oh well, welcome Daniel Jones, show this fan base that you’re not Dave Brown 2.0

It's clear these guys... bw in dc : 4/25/2019 9:47 pm : link at Jints Central can't evaluate QBs.



They can't let go of Eli despite the fact we'll never win anything again with him.



We drafted Kyle Lauletta who got placed into QB purgatory by the goofs who drafted him.



We just drafted a second-third project in Daniel Jones with THE #6 PICK in the draft!



And we clearly passed on getting the superior prospect Josh Rosen.



What an absolute catastrophe.

Daniel Jones wasn't even any good in college dpinzow : 4/25/2019 9:48 pm : link How could he be a franchise QB in the NFL? He was barely better than Nathan Peterman as a college QB

Giants charlito : 4/25/2019 9:48 pm : link Have drafted 3 straight senior bowl MVP's. 🤔

Is this the master plan: The_Boss : 4/25/2019 9:48 pm : link Go 5-11 with Eli and some Jones this year.

Realize Jones blows the cock in 2020 as we go 2-14.

Fire everybody.

Hire competent GM and HC

Draft Trevor Lawrence in 2021??

??? jpetuch : 4/25/2019 9:48 pm : link Is it Dave Jones or Daniel Brown from Duke?

Can't wait to see thread Chef : 4/25/2019 9:48 pm : link three years from now...

RE: forget Darnold and Rosen and Wyomings Josh Allen Mike in NY : 4/25/2019 9:49 pm : link

Quote: how do you not draft Mason Rudolph or Lamar Jackson and then take Daniel Jones this year?



Forget everything you know, why the fu*k is a Jets fan on a Giants board? In comment 14407138 fanofthejets said:Forget everything you know, why the fu*k is a Jets fan on a Giants board?

Obviously DG likes Jones 5BowlsSoon : 4/25/2019 9:49 pm : link More than Rosen, Haskins and Lock.



Would he have been there at 17? I’m thinking DG didn’t think so or at least didn’t want to,take that chance. Hopefully the defensive guy we get at 17 will be a very good pick to make us somewhat forget about not getting Allen.

Let's see what happens. GiantsUA : 4/25/2019 9:49 pm : link It's a long way from May to September

When Eric said yesterday ... Beer Man : 4/25/2019 9:49 pm : link that he had a feeling that it would be Daniel Jones at #6, I thought NFW. On the other hand when the so called asshat jtgiants said that "if Josh Allen was there at 6, the giants will sprint to the podium", I felt confident that would be the call. So much for you don't reach, you don't force a pick. I truly hope this pick works out, I fear we are in QB hell but don't know it yet.

well one thing giantfan2000 : 4/25/2019 9:50 pm : link we are officially rebuilding

we have ZERO players on defense

and we gave an old terrible QB 23 million dollars this year

RE: It's clear these guys... Giants38 : 4/25/2019 9:50 pm : link

Quote: at Jints Central can't evaluate QBs.



They can't let go of Eli despite the fact we'll never win anything again with him.



We drafted Kyle Lauletta who got placed into QB purgatory by the goofs who drafted him.



We just drafted a second-third project in Daniel Jones with THE #6 PICK in the draft!



And we clearly passed on getting the superior prospect Josh Rosen.



What an absolute catastrophe.



How dare you. You're not a GM. A GM made this pick, and he knows more than we do, because we are not GMs.



You all have no right to speak after blindly backing DSG because he is the GM. From BPA to all this damn nonsense, we picked the 4th best QB in this draft at 6. And please don't tell me football players liked him. Jones is garbage. And worse, Washington is going to land Haskins at 15 and shove him down our throats for 15 years.



Good to see JTGIants manning up after we passed on Allen and picked a QB. His information was spot on! In comment 14407140 bw in dc said:How dare you. You're not a GM. A GM made this pick, and he knows more than we do, because we are not GMs.You all have no right to speak after blindly backing DSG because he is the GM. From BPA to all this damn nonsense, we picked the 4th best QB in this draft at 6. And please don't tell me football players liked him. Jones is garbage. And worse, Washington is going to land Haskins at 15 and shove him down our throats for 15 years.Good to see JTGIants manning up after we passed on Allen and picked a QB. His information was spot on!

absolutely hate the pick Banks : 4/25/2019 9:50 pm : link but have to support him and hope for the best. I really can't believe the guys we passed on and I bet he'd be there at 17 still.

Really not giving fans much to be excited about UberAlias : 4/25/2019 9:50 pm : link Sorry but looking forward to Jones in two tears not cutting it. Shitty defense, shipping Odell away...

Duke QB #2 BigBlueFan04 : 4/25/2019 9:50 pm : link The last Duke QB we had I almost hung myself! Awesome! Dave Brown # fuggin 2! Gettleman is an @$$hole! FU!

RE: Daniel Jones wasn't even any good in college Essex : 4/25/2019 9:51 pm : link

Quote: How could he be a franchise QB in the NFL? He was barely better than Nathan Peterman as a college QB



What is your basis for this comparison? Just would love to know. In comment 14407145 dpinzow said:What is your basis for this comparison? Just would love to know.

Jones is a mobile Eli GiantJake : 4/25/2019 9:51 pm : link He didn't have a single NFL prospect on his offense. Look at his tape, was throwing to smurfs. Kid is tough and has a very high football IQ. One of the commentators on NFL Network commented that David Cutcliffe coached the hell out of this kid for three years. He is way more NFL ready than any of the other QBs. The kid deserves a chance before getting killed by critics.

Might as well go OL LeftHook : 4/25/2019 9:52 pm : link Build the trenches

Love this at 17 Since1976 : 4/25/2019 9:52 pm : link Hate, hate, hate, hate this at 6.



We are the new Browns.

We are now the Lions of 80's / 90's Beer Man : 4/25/2019 9:52 pm : link We have the league's best RB, and a young QB that will be known for handing him the ball.

. Anakim : 4/25/2019 9:52 pm : link UMBC Athletics

@UMBCAthletics

Hello Giants fans, we don’t have a football team so if you become a fan of us you don’t have to worry about soul crushing roster mismanagement

Gettleman has to be a spy Josh in the City : 4/25/2019 9:52 pm : link for another nfc east team. Holy shit this guy has buried this team in a hole it that will take at least a decade to recuperate from.

Jawaan Taylor Nine-Tails : 4/25/2019 9:53 pm : link Or Dillard, complete the oline

RE: Might as well go OL LeftHook : 4/25/2019 9:54 pm : link

Quote: Build the trenches

Taylor, Dillard,Ford are still there. In comment 14407205 LeftHook said:Taylor, Dillard,Ford are still there.

I imagine this is how a Simms thread in 79 would've went. Eman11 : 4/25/2019 9:54 pm : link I'm not comparing Jones to Phil as a QB, only the fan reaction.



I say Phil worked out pretty good for us and I learned my lesson that draft day, so I'm gonna give this guy my support and a fair shake.

I am not excited by the pick, but WTF do I know? 81_Great_Dane : 4/25/2019 9:54 pm : link I'm just some fan on a laptop.



I have said it before on this board: If you're DG, and you think Jones is your QB, you go get him. DG has said that as GM, you have to get the HC right and you have to get the QB right. So clearly he's betting his job on this pick. If he has that conviction, he's right to act on it.



Look, Shurmur's a QB guru, he's the right guy to develop Jones. Eli can lead by example (though I'd be surprised if he's really a "mentor" -- too competitive to be on board for training his replacement). They're building a running game and a line to take the pressure off the young QB. They're trying to put him in a good situation. It could all work out.

Welcome Daniels Jones. Q v2.0 : 4/25/2019 9:55 pm : link Giants: This is the QB that will have the opportunity to develop and represent our franchise after our beloved SB MVP Eli.



This thread: Man, if only there was a bong video.

Thought he was drafted too high uconngiant : 4/25/2019 9:55 pm : link But if you think he is the quarterback of the future, you take him. Though I admit I wanted Josh Allen badly.

I trust the Giant's staff for now.

Ill root like hell for him GIANTS128 : 4/25/2019 9:55 pm : link but we are going to regret this pick in the short term...

RE: Gettleman has to be a spy FatMan in Charlotte : 4/25/2019 9:55 pm : link

Quote: for another nfc east team. Holy shit this guy has buried this team in a hole it that will take at least a decade to recuperate from.



Ha!



We picked a QB. Isn't tghat what you've bitched about for the past 365 days??



But not the guy you fucking like, so it sets us back a decade!!



Really looking forward to your daily shit takes now we picked a QB, but it isn't the "right" one. In comment 14407212 Josh in the City said:Ha!We picked a QB. Isn't tghat what you've bitched about for the past 365 days??But not the guy you fucking like, so it sets us back a decade!!Really looking forward to your daily shit takes now we picked a QB, but it isn't the "right" one.

Most of you may not remember when Phil Simms was drafted. Blue21 : 4/25/2019 9:55 pm : link I remember. First round. A QB few had heard of from a college nobody had heard of . He was booed at the draft and people hated the pick. Well let's say I'm surprised as anyone about Jones at 6. 17 I thought yes. And I liked Jones but thought the Giants would and should go defense. But for crying out loud guys. The over reaction here is crazy.

. arcarsenal : 4/25/2019 9:56 pm : link We're still going to get a good defensive player.



Maybe Dexter Lawrence.

Secular Draft Disaster OdellLovesOBJ : 4/25/2019 9:56 pm : link Just a statement .....Flowers, Apple, OBJ, Jones, all top 12 picks that will have been off the Team before their 5th year.......Here's an excerpt about Jones ...."There’s nothing reasonable to base this on. SB Nation football analytics expert Bill Connelly has identified a few key stats <https://www.sbnation.com/nfl/2019/4/15/18304541/nfl-quarterbacks-draft-2019-projection-stats-kyler-murray-dwayne-haskins> that predict a QB’s NFL ceiling. Jones is egregiously bad in all of them. Of 22 quarterbacks featured in mock drafts this year, Jones ranks dead last in marginal efficiency and yards per attempt, 21st in adjusted net yards per attempt, and 20th in passer rating and success rate."

Lol the Giants could of still prdave73 : 4/25/2019 9:56 pm : link picked up Daniel Jones with the 17th pick and had Josh Allen?! Even if Daniel Jones was picked up by another Team, they could of gone with Haskins! Or if they wanted him that bad jump above the Redskins and take him?! lol

RE: Gettleman has to be a spy Giants38 : 4/25/2019 9:57 pm : link

Quote: for another nfc east team. Holy shit this guy has buried this team in a hole it that will take at least a decade to recuperate from.



You guys sold your souls to him. Now you're paying for it. We are fukadomed. Badly. In comment 14407212 Josh in the City said:You guys sold your souls to him. Now you're paying for it. We are fukadomed. Badly.

RE: . mphbullet36 : 4/25/2019 9:57 pm : link

Quote: We're still going to get a good defensive player.



Maybe Dexter Lawrence.



so we don't plan on sacking the QB...the only way to disrupt and offense now? In comment 14407260 arcarsenal said:so we don't plan on sacking the QB...the only way to disrupt and offense now?

Fun or not so fun fact eric2425ny : 4/25/2019 9:57 pm : link Three senior bowl mvp’s in a row: Webb, Lauletta, now Jones

This is a guy who completed 50.7 percent of his passes with three BigBlueDownTheShore : 4/25/2019 9:57 pm : link touchdowns and nine interceptions in his three career starts against Virginia a bottom of the barrel ACC team.

Sorry charlito eric2425ny : 4/25/2019 9:57 pm : link Just saw you already posted that

Whether this is a bad pick or not.... Fishmanjim57 : 4/25/2019 9:57 pm : link Jones will be the next QB for Big Blue!

I really hope that he does well, I like that he's more mobile than Eli.

We'll see how this works out!

Welcome to the world of Big Blue, Daniel Jones!!!

. arcarsenal : 4/25/2019 9:58 pm : link And all of the "we could have got him @ 17" stuff needs to stop.



None of us know that.



This tells me Gettleman and Shurmur love this guy and weren't willing to risk someone else swooping in and swiping him.



That's conviction and even if it's not the guy you wanted, it should be what you wanted to see.

I think Lines of Scrimmage : 4/25/2019 9:58 pm : link this shows that ELI is at the end. DG will put the best team he can for him in his last year.



Anyway, let's wish this kid good.....there are some good qualities.



I am sure Bill2 will offer his expertise but I do believe Ps knows QB's

I can't believe I have to agree with Colin Cowherd Geomon : 4/25/2019 9:58 pm : link concerning this player. I hope I'm wrong. GOD I hope I'm wrong.

RE: Gettleman has to be a spy santacruzom : 4/25/2019 9:59 pm : link

Quote: for another nfc east team. Holy shit this guy has buried this team in a hole it that will take at least a decade to recuperate from.



It won't necessarily take a decade, but it sure seems like it will require a shitload of front office replacement. In comment 14407212 Josh in the City said:It won't necessarily take a decade, but it sure seems like it will require a shitload of front office replacement.

Skins get Haskins at 15 UberAlias : 4/25/2019 9:59 pm : link Giants better be right on Jones

I don't think Jones would have been there at 17 UConn4523 : 4/25/2019 10:00 pm : link I'm guessing the rumors with Miami and Washington liking him a lot were true.

The only thing that disappoints me about Haskins to Washington 81_Great_Dane : 4/25/2019 10:00 pm : link is that they didn't have to trade up to get him. If Haskins turns out to be an elite QB I will eat those words, I guess.

Bash the pick all you want Dankbeerman : 4/25/2019 10:01 pm : link but stop with the dave brown comps. They have nothing in common but their school and jersey number.

RE: . Jim in Tampa : 4/25/2019 10:01 pm : link

Quote: And all of the "we could have got him @ 17" stuff needs to stop.



None of us know that.



This tells me Gettleman and Shurmur love this guy and weren't willing to risk someone else swooping in and swiping him.



That's conviction and even if it's not the guy you wanted, it should be what you wanted to see.

It's a lot harder for us. We can't just ditch our team when the going gets tough. We're LIFETIME Giants fans. In comment 14407295 arcarsenal said:It's a lot harder for us. We can't just ditch our team when the going gets tough. We're LIFETIME Giants fans.

. charlito : 4/25/2019 10:02 pm : link Daniel Jones was a senior bowl MVP.🤔

No way OBJRoyal : 4/25/2019 10:02 pm : link He was the top guy on their board. This is crazy... definitely would have been there at 17

Now that I've had an hour to cool down... bceagle05 : 4/25/2019 10:02 pm : link I still want to strangle someone.

Well, we can follow Darnold across town, Haskins at Washington, and Jim in Hoboken : 4/25/2019 10:03 pm : link let's see what Jones can do here.



You simply cannot draft someone this high with so many question marks, at a position where he's not going to play right away?!?! You can rationalize this pick all you want, but there are just as many negatives as positives!!



They spent the entire offseason saying Eli can still play, which I don't agree with, but then draft someone with these many question marks, this high, and to sit him for the first year? Talk about dysfunctional, holy shit.

WTF is the obsession with ABC montanagiant : 4/25/2019 10:03 pm : link And their silly ass Country Music stars commenting on Sports?

RE: Wow Bernie : 4/25/2019 10:03 pm : link

Quote: Lock is going to fall to 17. The Giants could have had Josh Allen and Drew Lock.



This was my worse nightmare and it's playing out. NYG has become the laughing stock of the league, and appropriately so. In comment 14407343 Jay on the Island said:This was my worse nightmare and it's playing out. NYG has become the laughing stock of the league, and appropriately so.

On the bright side santacruzom : 4/25/2019 10:04 pm : link I'm thankful that I didn't win 100 years' worth of Giants tickets.

'I've been to 7 SBs (including 4 as a scout w/ the Bills in the 90s)' cwillm : 4/25/2019 10:04 pm : link Old man Gettleman needs to be fired immediately - unfortunately he now has 2+ years at least - Eli's 'thank you farewell' season next year + Jones' 1st year as a starter in 2020.

I need to vent. Boy Cord : 4/25/2019 10:04 pm : link FFFFFUUUUUUCCCCCCKKKKKKK!!!!!! JFC. Josh Allen falls in the Giants freaking lap and they pick this noodle arm. He even looks like Dave Brown. Hell, if I knew they were going to do this I would have traded #17 for Rosen and used #6 on Allen.



What a fucking disastrous offseason. What's next, a TE at #17? Seriously, fuck Gettleman. I hope the Giants pull an Arizona and draft a QB #1 overall next year and ship Jones out for a bag of practice balls.

Reposting this from last week Emil : 4/25/2019 10:05 pm : link And I’m not saying I want the Giants to take him, but some of this Daniel Jones is the second coming of Dave Brown needs to stop. I’d easily take a chance on him in the latter half of round one. There is a lot to like.



- by all accounts he is a cerebral QB

- he might be the best pre snap read QB in the draft

- he has mobility but is not a scrambler

- good in the play action game

- has overcome adversity. Walked on to Duke

- played hurt this year

- probably had one of the worst supporting casts in college football



Quote:

Scott Barrett

@ScottBarrettDFB

I don't think Daniel Jones is a Day 1 guy. And I get why a lot of "stats guys" are down on him, but I think they're being a little too hard on him and are missing some important pieces of context.



Scott Barrett

@ScottBarrettDFB



1) Last season, among all 64 Power-5 teams, Duke ranked 20th in passing grade, 7th-worst in receiving grade, and 2nd-worst in pass-blocking grade.



Scott Barrett

@ScottBarrettDFB

2) Last season Jones' receivers dropped 36 of his passes, which ranked third-worst in the Power-5. No QB lost more yards in air on dropped passes last year (525, 100+ more than the next-closest QB.)





Scott Barrett

@ScottBarrettDFB

3) Last season, among all Combine-invite QBs, Jones was pressured on 25.2% of his dropbacks (most), despite having the shortest time to throw on average (2.37s).



For perspective, Murray was pressured on only 13.2% of his dropbacks while averaging 3.06 seconds to throw.





Scott Barrett

@ScottBarrettDFB



Jones had brutal pass blocking - no time to throw, heavy and intense pressure in spite of that. He had receivers who dropped a lot of passes and struggled to get separation. With those factors accounted for, I actually like him as a late Day 2 guy. (Behind Grier, ahead of Lock.)



So do I go to bed Beer Man : 4/25/2019 10:05 pm : link pissed off, or really pissed off? The Giants are on the clock

The problem is taking a QB jones prdave73 : 4/25/2019 10:05 pm : link is a high risk especially passing on some serious talent that cane help fill the many holes in this team! Defense wins Championships, Oline gets you there nowadays. Also if we run the offense through Barkley, then why take this much of a risk on a QB??

How many years does wiffing Glover : 4/25/2019 10:06 pm : link On a QB early in the draft set a franchise back? Everyone who has been painting rosy pictures for DG and Mara and their rudderless off-season are going to have to shit extra rainbows with sprinkles to keep their always positive Giants Fan chins up.

After the moves the Giants (Mara) have made and not made this off-season, I never should have doubted Jones would be our guy at 6.

Hey on the bright side the Giants propaganda machine NoGainDayne : 4/25/2019 10:06 pm : link should start up pretty soon.



We will start getting lots of puff pieces about Jones having all pro potential very soon!

jones is Eli redux. could be very good with offensive line help plato : 4/25/2019 10:07 pm : link he’s got a great rb and some better receivers than phil simms ever had, just give it a chance. I would rather have D but I nor most of you have ever seen Jones play. you can’t teach intelligence and leadership or arm strength and he does have those.

shocked but if you think bc4life : 4/25/2019 10:07 pm : link he's the guy you take him. wonder if it was unanimous decision? Now a defender - or maybe OT

The pick is in Big Daddy : 4/25/2019 10:07 pm : link With the 17 pick the Giants select Bully Gilstrap water boy.

RE: On the bright side UberAlias : 4/25/2019 10:07 pm : link

Quote: I'm thankful that I didn't win 100 years' worth of Giants tickets. Lol. Thank you —I needed that. In comment 14407378 santacruzom said:Lol. Thank you —I needed that.

RE: I don't think Jones would have been there at 17 nicky43 : 4/25/2019 10:07 pm : link

Quote: I'm guessing the rumors with Miami and Washington liking him a lot were true.



I agree. No way does Jones last to 17. In comment 14407327 UConn4523 said:I agree. No way does Jones last to 17.

. Anakim : 4/25/2019 10:07 pm : link Joel Klatt

@joelklatt

The @Giants could have waited until this pick to select Daniel Jones...100%

Welcome to QB hell Giants fans. Boy Cord : 4/25/2019 10:08 pm : link This team is going to suck ass for a long, long time. Here comes the TE pick at #17.

I think DG wanted Josh Allen (QB) last year, but found it impossible GeofromNJ : 4/25/2019 10:08 pm : link to pass on Barkley, so this year he takes what he thinks it a QB who is like Allen (mobile, can throw accurately on the run, and can run for yardage on his own). Jones doesn't have Allen's bulk, but he's just as athletic. Was it a wise pick given other needs and the QB class next year? Don't know. Not everything DG has done since he took the reins made sense to me. We'll see.

I made peace with this pick before it even happened djm : 4/25/2019 10:08 pm : link Although I was far from sure it would happen. If the giants love him that’s good enough for me. Say what you want about them but the giants do indeed draft about as well as any other team. They have had some dud drafts but they also hit. This one needs to be a hit.



Please be great, Mr. Jones.

Had to be done JerseyCityJoe : 4/25/2019 10:09 pm : link Eli's through and the football people know it,

DEXTER LAWRENCE LeftHook : 4/25/2019 10:14 pm : link That is a very big human being ! Hoag Mowley

best part about this pick... Amtoft : 4/25/2019 10:21 pm : link bw is like damn if we were taking a QB I wish it was Haskins!

I AcidTest : 4/25/2019 10:25 pm : link don't think Jones would have been there at #17, but so what? Who cares?

I really like Jones a lot, mattyblue : 4/25/2019 10:30 pm : link I thought he might have been around later, but a lot of rumors that the Skins, Miami wanted him. Haskins fell all the way down to 15, with QB needy teams passing on him. Jones has a lot of talent and definitely elevated those around him.

RE: We are now the Lions of 80's / 90's CromartiesKid21 : 4/25/2019 10:30 pm : link

Quote: We have the league's best RB, and a young QB that will be known for handing him the ball.



Scott Mitchell baby In comment 14407207 Beer Man said:Scott Mitchell baby

Bottom line. We picked a QB just to pick a QB. since1925 : 4/25/2019 10:32 pm : link Which is the worst possible reason to pick a quarterback. Total need pick. It almost never works out well.



If he was #6 on our board than our board was a dart board. Our only hope is that somethings stupid lucks into good. Dumb. Dumb. Dumb.

... GothamGiants : 4/25/2019 10:32 pm : link knowing this team could’ve ended up with Josh Allen/Dexter Lawrence and didn’t ... it’s rough



Thank god it wasn’t Haskins at least

RE: Bottom line. We picked a QB just to pick a QB. UConn4523 : 4/25/2019 10:33 pm : link

Quote: Which is the worst possible reason to pick a quarterback. Total need pick. It almost never works out well.



If he was #6 on our board than our board was a dart board. Our only hope is that somethings stupid lucks into good. Dumb. Dumb. Dumb.



So we just picked a guy we didn't really think was that good? Ok then. In comment 14407593 since1925 said:So we just picked a guy we didn't really think was that good? Ok then.

So much jpennyva : 4/25/2019 10:33 pm : link for Best Player Available. If they were locked on Jones (which baffles my mind) then all the BPA talk is total bullshit because he was definitely NOT the BPA at 6. What a waste, IMV. At least 17 was a good pick.

I think this is a major reach pick Sammo85 : 4/25/2019 10:34 pm : link I will root for very hard for the young man but I’m not sold on him becoming a top QB.



This will need a couple years but will be Gettlemans legacy pick for sure.





On Board Thegratefulhead : 4/25/2019 10:34 pm : link I am hoping that I hear that this was the guy that Shurmur wanted. If I hear that he had the choice of Rosen or any of these QBs and he thought Daniel Jones would run it best I'm good. I think Daniel Jones is superior to Case Keenum in every way. If he's not our quarterback of the future we are in for some shit football. I'm going to be completely on board until Daniel Jones proves otherwise. Go Giants!

Don’t understand all the surprise here.. Sean : 4/25/2019 10:35 pm : link It’s clear the Giants locked Jones. There were enough rumblings that MIA/WSH might take him, so they took him at 6.

RE: On the bright side Rong5611 : 4/25/2019 10:35 pm : link



In comment

Quote: I'm thankful that I didn't win 100 years' worth of Giants tickets. LOL!In comment 14407378 santacruzom said:

A buddy of mine TommyWiseau : 4/25/2019 10:36 pm : link Who has connects in the Agent industry said Cincy would have probably taken him at 11

Worst thing that happened to Amtoft : 4/25/2019 10:36 pm : link DG... Oakland taking Clelin Ferrell over Josh Allen. If Josh Allen isn't there I am not nearly as upset.

RE: Bottom line. We picked a QB just to pick a QB. AcidTest : 4/25/2019 10:37 pm : link

Quote: Which is the worst possible reason to pick a quarterback. Total need pick. It almost never works out well.



If he was #6 on our board than our board was a dart board. Our only hope is that somethings stupid lucks into good. Dumb. Dumb. Dumb.



^This. In comment 14407593 since1925 said:^This.

Remember the Gettleman fans who were high fiving jcn56 : 4/25/2019 10:38 pm : link themselves talking about how the leaks at Giants HQ had been silenced?



If not for the fact that nobody thought Jones was worth the 6th overall pick or more, they would have had him swiped too.

Like the pick ghost718 : 4/25/2019 10:40 pm : link The fact Jones was able to stand out on that Duke team says a lot.If he had played at Ohio State or Alabama,the media would have considered him a top 5 lock,and opinions would be a little different.

RE: On Board since1925 : 4/25/2019 10:40 pm : link

Quote: I am hoping that I hear that this was the guy that Shurmur wanted. If I hear that he had the choice of Rosen or any of these QBs and he thought Daniel Jones would run it best I'm good. I think Daniel Jones is superior to Case Keenum in every way. If he's not our quarterback of the future we are in for some shit football. I'm going to be completely on board until Daniel Jones proves otherwise. Go Giants! Exactly "



They forced a pick among a bunch of guys. This was not the year to be forced into taking a QB. They all stink. This was a QB desert. In comment 14407624 Thegratefulhead said:Exactly "They forced a pick among a bunch of guys. This was not the year to be forced into taking a QB. They all stink. This was a QB desert.

I love the Amtoft : 4/25/2019 10:44 pm : link we picked a QB just to pick a QB crowd. So stupid.

Seriously why in the fuck would anyone trust the Giants... sb from NYT Forum : 4/25/2019 10:45 pm : link ...they’ve been shit since Hurricane Sandy. Except for an embarrassing 2016.



Flowers starting at RT, Onenah at OG, Ogletree for tons of kinda money, I really think Gettleman needs some scrutiny.

Worst pick ever Madden11 : 4/25/2019 10:47 pm : link Ready to set my season tickets on fire. This team will be a dumpster fire until the mid 2020s at the earliest. Fuck Dave Gettleman and this fucking scrub.

The most frustrating part LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/25/2019 10:49 pm : link for me is that everyone is raging about this yet 90% of you schmucks have never watched this kid play. You are basing your opinions entirely on the opinions of others and fucking YouTube videos. Considering that fact it becomes apparent that these huge over-the-top reactions are completely ridiculous.









RE: I love the Chef : 4/25/2019 10:50 pm : link

Quote: we picked a QB just to pick a QB crowd. So stupid.



Who said that? In comment 14407720 Amtoft said:Who said that?

This is not what I would have done Chris684 : 4/25/2019 10:50 pm : link but I do understand it.



Forget the KC model, it’s the LA Rams model that intrigues me with Barkley and now Jones in the fold. If he can reach the level of a guy like Jared Goff, this offense is going to be run through Barkley for the next handful of seasons at least.

RE: Like the pick Ten Ton Hammer : 4/25/2019 10:50 pm : link

Quote: The fact Jones was able to stand out on that Duke team says a lot.



Define 'stand out'. Being the third QB at best in a draft year for QBs that's acknowledged as mediocre? In comment 14407668 ghost718 said:Define 'stand out'. Being the third QB at best in a draft year for QBs that's acknowledged as mediocre?

RE: Worst pick ever LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/25/2019 10:50 pm : link

Quote: Ready to set my season tickets on fire. This team will be a dumpster fire until the mid 2020s at the earliest. Fuck Dave Gettleman and this fucking scrub.



How many Duke games did you watch to inspire you to set your tickets ablaze? In comment 14407748 Madden11 said:How many Duke games did you watch to inspire you to set your tickets ablaze?

RE: . BSIMatt : 4/25/2019 10:52 pm : link

Quote: Joel Klatt

@joelklatt

The @Giants could have waited until this pick to select Daniel Jones...100%



I’m sorry, he could be right, but Klatt isn’t someone whose opinion I would care about, at all. In comment 14407424 Anakim said:I’m sorry, he could be right, but Klatt isn’t someone whose opinion I would care about, at all.

Can anyone whose lax counsel : 4/25/2019 10:52 pm : link Watched him more than I have speak to his arm strength? I’ve just come away thinking he didn’t have a NFL quality arm from what I’ve seen and would really struggle after Halloween in the meadowlands ? You just can consistently win in this league unless your qb can get the ball downfield.



Not looking for a disagreement just want an honest evaluation of his arm quality.

RE: A buddy of mine Chef : 4/25/2019 10:52 pm : link

Quote: Who has connects in the Agent industry said Cincy would have probably taken him at 11



Don't let that get in the way..... In comment 14407635 TommyWiseau said:Don't let that get in the way.....

RE: Relax Ten Ton Hammer : 4/25/2019 10:53 pm : link

Quote: This was Shurmer's pick. PS has to win this year or next.







Shurmur hasn't done dick to dictate the 6th pick of the draft. In comment 14407016 Lines of Scrimmage said:Shurmur hasn't done dick to dictate the 6th pick of the draft.

He's a taller Christian Ponder bigbluescot : 4/25/2019 10:55 pm : link Quote: Accuracy:Jones has very good accuracy in the short passing game. He has the ability to throw his target open, allowing them to gain extra yardage after the catch. Jones has good ball placement but his questionable arm strength impacts his intermediate accuracy. In the long range passing game, Jones is inconsistent but has shown he can deliver a nice bucket pass. I do have concerns about his deep accuracy but feel confident he can be an effective down the field passer. Jones is impressive when it comes to delivering an accurate ball on the move. His accuracy can be attributed to his commitment to setting his feet and body towards his target. From my evaluations, Jones is the most consistent and accurate passer in this quarterback class.



Arm strength:This is the area of most concern for Jones. While watching the film his throws had a tendency to float to the target. It was evident on the 10-12 yard outs and hitch patterns because defensive backs routinely were in a position to make a play on the football. The ball just appears to take a long time to get to the target with little zip. There were also several deep balls that were under thrown; he may struggle to hit speedy wide receivers on streak patterns. All these observations were in 2018 games but when I put on a 2017 game I noticed a lot more zip on his throws. This season he battled an collarbone injury that could have impacted the power he was able to generate. Overall, after looking at the tape I feel that Jones has an average arm but can make NFL throws.



Decision making: Jones possesses an excellent feel for the quarterback position. He has a lot of savvy in his game especially when executing screen plays. His ability to effectively decoy on screens allows for his target to pick up an extra couple yards. Jones was calm and collected as he made his pre snap reads and showed he could identify potential blitzes. I was pleased to see that Jones was comfortable going through his progressions. He routinely set and reset his feet while going across the field looking to his secondary targets. While a lot of quarterbacks tend to lock on to their primary target, Jones is able to influence the defense with his head and eyes.



Field vision:Jones does a good job diagnosing what the defense is trying to throw at him. He has the presence to identify pre snap alignments and potential blitzers. After the snap he is comfortable going across the field with his progressions. He doesn’t panic when his first read is covered and quickly looks to his secondary reads. The most important skill Jones possesses is the way he anticipates his throws. He gets the ball quickly out of his hands and before his target makes their break. He trusts that his wide receivers will run the correct route. His anticipation is going to be the key to his NFL success because of his limited arm strength. While he does a nice job reading the defense this is still an area he could improve. In the past, he has shown that he will make poor decisions and force a ball or two. Overall he does a nice job processing post snap information.



Mechanics: Duke’s offensive system allowed Jones to get comfortable taking snaps from under center. On his drop back, Jones takes solid balanced steps while keeping his head on a swivel. He holds the ball tight to his frame and above his breast plate which avoids wasted motions and results in a quick release. Jones does a great job setting his feet and body towards his target which allows him to deliver an accurate football. The one word that describes Jones is consistency as he regularly has sound technique.



Pocket awareness: Jones is calm and unflappable under pressure. He feels the rush and can move around the pocket while remaining focused down the field. Jones does a good job resetting his feet and body after he is forced to navigate the pocket. Defensive coordinators also need to be concerned with Jones’s ability to use his feet to pick up yardage. He has the athletic ability to escape the pocket and pick up big chunks.





The reaction around the Internet so overwhelmingly negative Oscar : 4/25/2019 10:59 pm : link And everyone is mocking the Giants to such a ridiculous extent that I am convinced the pick almost has to work out. That’s how these things go.

There are plenty of stats out there that point to Jones' futility. Jim in Hoboken : 4/25/2019 10:59 pm : link Look, this is a high first round pick. 99% of the remarks out there should be glowing. It appeared only the Giants and maybe a handful of teams were high on Jones, with one of them being Washington and we know how good at scouting their owner is. All the positives about Jones are about his intangibles, barely any mention of his throwing the football....



Once again, this team proves to be clueless. After an entire off-season of proclaiming Eli can still play, they chose not to help the defense when a stud fell. Instead they spent a high pick on the position with the plans to sit him for the whole year. So 2019 will suck, after having wasted the #6 pick, and 2020 will suck because it will be Jones' first year. Maybe we are maximizing our chances of picking Trevor Lawrence?

Fire Gettlemen Angus : 4/25/2019 11:00 pm : link Or Mara, if it was his pick.

RE: The reaction around the Internet so overwhelmingly negative Ten Ton Hammer : 4/25/2019 11:00 pm : link

Quote: And everyone is mocking the Giants to such a ridiculous extent that I am convinced the pick almost has to work out. That’s how these things go.



That seems more like a coping mechanism than anything. In comment 14407851 Oscar said:That seems more like a coping mechanism than anything.

Ha, yeah probably Oscar : 4/25/2019 11:01 pm : link Oh well it’s only football.

Senior Bowl MVP three years in a row jeff57 : 4/25/2019 11:02 pm : link Better hope the third time is the charm.

This thread is near-proof Mr. Bungle : 4/25/2019 11:02 pm : link that Daniel Jones will be wearing a yellow jacket in about 20 years.

RE: RE: I love the Amtoft : 4/25/2019 11:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407720 Amtoft said:





Quote:





we picked a QB just to pick a QB crowd. So stupid.







Who said that?



Many people in this thread... like even a few posts above that someone said it. so stupid In comment 14407766 Chef said:Many people in this thread... like even a few posts above that someone said it. so stupid

RE: . Ten Ton Hammer : 4/25/2019 11:04 pm : link

Quote: And all of the "we could have got him @ 17" stuff needs to stop.



None of us know that.



This tells me Gettleman and Shurmur love this guy and weren't willing to risk someone else swooping in and swiping him.



That's conviction and even if it's not the guy you wanted, it should be what you wanted to see.



Conviction for the sake of it is pretty much a nothing burger. Zgiants has conviction every year the Mets are going to win the world series. In comment 14407295 arcarsenal said:Conviction for the sake of it is pretty much a nothing burger. Zgiants has conviction every year the Mets are going to win the world series.

My wife’s cousin Beezer : 4/25/2019 11:05 pm : link lives in Maryland and has season tickets for the Skins. He just posted a video from their big to-do and when the Giants selected Jones, you could hear laughter amid the boisterous cheering in the place.



Man, I hope DG got this right.

Hope this works out because..... nzyme : 4/25/2019 11:06 pm : link If not we are going to have to listen to Redskins fans taunt us for the next 15 years of how we screwed this up!!!!

Leaks have not stopped Justlurking : 4/25/2019 11:08 pm : link Organization needs to fire everyone

RE: This thread is near-proof Madden11 : 4/25/2019 11:13 pm : link

Quote: that Daniel Jones will be wearing a yellow jacket in about 20 years.



Lol. If by yellow you mean a crossing guard's vest outside an elementary school, I agree. In comment 14407887 Mr. Bungle said:Lol. If by yellow you mean a crossing guard's vest outside an elementary school, I agree.

Not that it means anything...Jones was Kiper's favorite. nzyme : 4/25/2019 11:16 pm : link https://youtu.be/ewuevLn8gDM?t=160



I don't get it Giants_Rock : 4/25/2019 11:20 pm : link Crazy Dave has done lots of dumb things before tonight and everyone still supported him. Now he picks a QB that may be a reach at 6 but still a guy projected to go in the first round and people act like they're ready to slit their wrists. Nobody knows how good Jones will be but we knew the guys he got rid of ranged from solid starters to stars so why now????

I don't understand JesseS : 4/25/2019 11:24 pm : link why some people are so bothered that fans are upset by this pick on a message board? The immediate reaction to drafted a player 6th overall who Ourlads draft guide pegged in the "2nd/3rd round", is not a good thing. If that's not a fair response, Eric should either shut the board down or we shouldn't read any scouting reports. 6th pick should be an absolute blue chipper, in my mind. You don't get to pick 6th often (hopefully). Watching footage of him, especially his highlights, you should be blown away. Highlight videos tend to make anyone look good. To come away and think, hm, alright, not sure what I'm looking at, isn't a good reaction to have, even if we aren't scouts. We're fans - that's what fans do. Lastly, there have been some great articles out there comparing stats/production in college and NFL production and frankly, QBs tend not to get better in the NFL. So he would have to buck all of these things and be a statistical anomaly, to be worth the 6th pick. Again, people that can't handle the negative reaction (some of which are obviously over the top), should probably remind themselves that this is a fan message board. Of course, I would love to eat crow, but when someone has to outperform several metrics to validate their selection, it's not a good thing and statistically speaking, unlikely. That's how statistical indicators and projections tend to work. His 6.2 AY/A being worse than every 1st round QB in the past 20 years other than Locker, Ramsey and Boller, is frankly mortifying. He's not the first QB to play with WRs that drop the ball.

Fatman ajr2456 : 4/25/2019 11:28 pm : link How can you call people dense fuckers for saying the pick was telegraphed?



It’s been said in the media for weeks they liked Jones and he was there guy.

... christian : 4/25/2019 11:29 pm : link The Giants will spend 27.8M on Manning and Jones this year.



Because of the dead money, the Giants will almost certainly have the 2nd fewest dollars spent on their roster in the NFL in 2019.



There are talent deficiencies at every level.



It's very difficult to understand where the winning while the rebuild will come from.



RE: As I said weeks ago, if you believe a QB can be your franchise guy Thinblueline : 4/25/2019 11:35 pm : link

Quote: then you have to take him at #6. You couldn't wait until 17.

This is not a surprise.



The Giants must believe in Jones. We'll see if they are right.



You all don't know nearly as much as you think you do.

Thank you somebody with some sense In comment 14407074 ZogZerg said:Thank you somebody with some sense

Of course they believe in jones. Ten Ton Hammer : 4/25/2019 11:42 pm : link No front office makes moves they don't believe in. None of them do. They all want to keep their jobs.



Just because they believe in the kid doesn't make it the right call. Pat Shurmur knows a lot more about football than I or anyone else here does, and he's very far under .500 for his career.



You can know a lot and still not get it right. The outrage at questioning decisions is bizarre for a team that hasn't won anything in a long time, and it being run by a guy who's never picked a QB before.

Ugh... .McL. : 12:07 am : link Cannot say I am a fan of they way DG is building this team.

That said and out of the way...



Hopefully it works out.

Go DJ, YAY...

Yea, guy is clueless ajr2456 : 12:13 am : link Quote: Gettleman says he saw the other QBs play during the regular season. Did not see Daniel in person until the Senior Bowl.



"He walked out there and I saw a professional QB after the three series that I saw. That's when I was in full bloom love."

Great.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12:15 am : link we are going to start cherry-picking quotes again this year.



Awesome stuff.



Yeah, Gettleman used the #6 pick on a guy based on three minutes of film.

They really need to get him .McL. : 12:15 am : link in some games next year and see what we have.



Because this team still has no pass rush, linebackers, secondary, RT, or C... Jones will be of no service to this team this year. And there just isn't going to be much more help on the way. This team will struggle mightily.



I expect another top 10 pick next year. We have to know if Jones is working out. If we get him in there and we can see its not going to work, then we may want to use that top 10 pick next year on another QB. Unlikely, I know, but not unheard of either. Cards did it this year.



Man, I can't shake the feeling that there is a Daniel Jones every year, there aren't Josh Allens every year.

Is.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12:22 am : link there something wrong with the quote?



When will people learn that ascribing gospel to media quotes is about the closest thing to garbage that exists?

How many QBs fail at the nfl level because of a lack of arm strength? djm : 12:26 am : link Seriously.... how many?



Dave Brown didn’t fail because of arm strength. Neither did Kerry Collins even on his worst day.



Decision making. Footwork. Ability to see the field while the world is crumbling around him. Toughness. Good health. System around fit. Coaching and maybe even a little luck. And you need enough arm strength. Do some of you truly think the giants ignored jones’ pro days and workouts? Did they look the other way or blindly just say “donnnnnnt care about his terrible arm he’s Eli 2.0 we have to draft him no matter what.”



When was the last time a team drafted a qb super high and that qb failed because his arm was terrible? It’s basically never happened. Stop with this juvenile stupid shit.



Jones ain’t gonna fail because of a weak throwing arm. That’s the easiest fucking thing to scout! His arm is fine. It’s not Marino. It’s not even Eli Manning but it’s probably right around average. His other attributes are what endeared him to the giants.



Or you could just continue believing that the giants drafted a qb with such a bad throwing arm it’s going to sabatoge his career before it even begins. I find that belief to be laughable and stupid.





The Giants.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12:28 am : link picked Jones to placate Eli, honor Cutcliffe and preserve the Manning legacy, right?



Who needs an arm? We did this just to check boxes apparently.

The quote ajr2456 : 12:29 am : link Even if it was intended to be a joke, makes him come off as a fool

RE: The Giants.. KDubbs : 12:33 am : link

Quote: picked Jones to placate Eli, honor Cutcliffe and preserve the Manning legacy, right?



Who needs an arm? We did this just to check boxes apparently.



These dudes are f’ing crazy In comment 14408659 FatMan in Charlotte said:These dudes are f’ing crazy

Fine they got the QB they wanted.. prdave73 : 12:38 am : link I just don't get why they couldn't have picked up Allen and traded up to get Jones, like they did to get Baker??!! That's what is so baffling about the Giants Organization!

Same Grdae Nine-Tails : 12:39 am : link He had for Jones and Allen. Last year he says he goes for need, which means he views qb as a bigger need than pass rush. Eli last year then.

HATE THIS PICK!!!!!! TeamSchlitz1 : 1:22 am : link



We still do not have an offensive tackle or defensive end worth a shit. And you need those to be good, or even mediocre.

- ( Watched Duke a couple times last year.. not an expert at all but this highlight tape scares the ABSOLUTE SHIT OUT OF ME. Maybe it is nothing but there is maybe one play where he looks off a safety or doesn’t throw to his pre-snap read. Someone like Sy probably knows more than me but I can’t even come close to finding a sliver of hope in this pick. Hoping my fantasy teams are good the next coupe years, cause I don’t think the Giants will be good for a while now. Wasting 26’s prime.We still do not have an offensive tackle or defensive end worth a shit. And you need those to be good, or even mediocre. Link - ( New Window

I don't hate the player Matt M. : 1:32 am : link I do hate the pick at #6 with Allen still on the board. And, Jones would likely still have been there at #17. If not, they could have dealt for Rosen. Allen and Rosen is better than Jones and a NT, even if a good NT.

RE: This is why you don't pass Matt M. : 1:37 am : link

Quote: on a franchise QB. Total panic move. We will suck for next 10 years They didn't pass on anyone last year that makes me upset. In comment 14406880 Chris L. said:They didn't pass on anyone last year that makes me upset.