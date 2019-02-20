Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
New York Giants 1st Round Pick (17): DT Dexter Lawrence

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2019 10:10 pm
Excellent,  
Big Blue '56 : 4/25/2019 10:10 pm : link
off of the reports I’ve seen
Could've just kept Snacks...but alright  
Anakim : 4/25/2019 10:11 pm : link
Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.
Run stuffer  
Beer Man : 4/25/2019 10:12 pm : link
no pass rush (8<
Was that worth OBJ?  
Route 9 : 4/25/2019 10:12 pm : link
Nice  
kes722 : 4/25/2019 10:12 pm : link
Wanted an OT but I'll take it
This is a terrific pick  
dpinzow : 4/25/2019 10:12 pm : link
Why didn't we double up on DL with Josh Allen and Dexter Lawrence and trade #37 for Rosen?

We would have had a likely franchise QB in Rosen and two elite DL
Good  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/25/2019 10:12 pm : link
pick.
This kid has skills...  
bw in dc : 4/25/2019 10:12 pm : link
I pushed for him yesterday.

I can get behind this...
Great pick  
Jay on the Island : 4/25/2019 10:12 pm : link
Lawrence is a monster in the middle. Tomlinson could move back to DE.
If he is Haloti Ngata  
Mike in NY : 4/25/2019 10:13 pm : link
I will take that
RE: Was that worth OBJ?  
Essex : 4/25/2019 10:13 pm : link
In comment 14407455 Route 9 said:
Quote:
....


I have no idea, but that is only 1/3rd of what we got for OBJ
Excellent pick  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/25/2019 10:13 pm : link
Takes some sting off. ... some
RE: This is a terrific pick  
Mr. Nickels : 4/25/2019 10:13 pm : link
In comment 14407464 dpinzow said:
Quote:
Why didn't we double up on DL with Josh Allen and Dexter Lawrence and trade #37 for Rosen?

We would have had a likely franchise QB in Rosen and two elite DL


Because Josh Rosen is a bust and a loser?
Makes me feel better about Jones  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4/25/2019 10:13 pm : link
Night went from F to a C. Allen + Lawrence would’ve been an A.
arcarsenal : 4/25/2019 10:13 pm : link
Boom.

Exactly what I wanted them to do there.

Nice pick.
now maybe some  
bc4life : 4/25/2019 10:13 pm : link
of the tears will dry up
Tomlinson  
jeff57 : 4/25/2019 10:13 pm : link
Back to the outside
Good pick......  
Simms11 : 4/25/2019 10:14 pm : link
I like it. DG knows linemen
Fits the definition  
Beer Man : 4/25/2019 10:14 pm : link
of Hog Mollie
Hopefully we'll draft another Lawrence from Clemson in 2021...  
Anakim : 4/25/2019 10:14 pm : link
RE: Could've just kept Snacks...but alright  
UConn4523 : 4/25/2019 10:14 pm : link
In comment 14407452 Anakim said:
Quote:
Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.


Odd take given his cost and age/injuries. Do you want snacks for 8-10 games for 1 year or a younger version of Snacks (hopefully) who can rush the passer better for the next 5?
nice  
jpkmets : 4/25/2019 10:15 pm : link
I like this pick a good deal.
LOL  
Chef : 4/25/2019 10:15 pm : link
. great stuff... no one called any of this..
Is he better than Sweat?  
UberAlias : 4/25/2019 10:15 pm : link
Good pick. Excellent, perhaps.  
The_Boss : 4/25/2019 10:15 pm : link
Allen and Jones would have been a stellar haul...too bad DG has to embarrass himself by reaching for a mediocre at best Qb at 6.
Hopefully we'll draft another Lawrence from Clemson in 2021...  
Anakim : 4/25/2019 10:15 pm : link
. He gave Daniel Jones quite a shellacking when Clemson played Duke.


He also had a fat guy TD against Louisville, I believe
LOL  
Chef : 4/25/2019 10:15 pm : link
. great stuff... no one called any of this..
LOL  
Chef : 4/25/2019 10:16 pm : link
. great stuff... no one called any of this..
Good pick. Excellent, perhaps.  
The_Boss : 4/25/2019 10:16 pm : link
Allen and Jones would have been a stellar haul...too bad DG had to embarrass himself by reaching for a mediocre at best Qb at 6.
Hopefully it wasn’t the roids that made him so good  
Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 10:16 pm : link
So, in a first round loaded with pass rushers  
Greg from LI : 4/25/2019 10:17 pm : link
Something they woefully lack, the Giants manage not to get any of them and instead pick a mediocre QB and a decent run stuffing NT. Awesome stuff.
Hopefully it wasn’t the roids that made him so good  
Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 10:17 pm : link
Good Pick  
ZogZerg : 4/25/2019 10:18 pm : link
Some real clueless comments here
Combining Lawrence with Josh Allen was my hope.  
Big Blue Blogger : 4/25/2019 10:18 pm : link
Obviously Dave Gettleman disagreed. So be it.
YES!!! Josh Allen and Dexter Lawrence makes us Killer D  
George from PA : 4/25/2019 10:18 pm : link
Oh.....wait. never mind
I like Lawrence  
MookGiants : 4/25/2019 10:18 pm : link
but the Giants still have zero pass rush. He's not an awful pass rusher, but he's not great by any means either. And I'm not sure he's a 3 down player stamina wise.

Defensive end is a total black hole right now. That has to change.
RE: This is a terrific pick  
jeff57 : 4/25/2019 10:18 pm : link
In comment 14407464 dpinzow said:
Quote:
Why didn't we double up on DL with Josh Allen and Dexter Lawrence and trade #37 for Rosen?

We would have had a likely franchise QB in Rosen and two elite DL


Giants only want WASPs at QB
RE: Hopefully we'll draft another Lawrence from Clemson in 2021...  
The_Boss : 4/25/2019 10:19 pm : link
In comment 14407485 Anakim said:
Quote:
If Jones is who I think he is, we might have a shot.
Great pick Snacks knees are about shot .  
Bluesbreaker : 4/25/2019 10:19 pm : link
We have our NT .
Tomlinson to me underwhelmed at NT
Seems we have to get something in a Edge rusher and
a RT in round #2 .. Maybe we move up ....
RE: Could've just kept Snacks...but alright  
GeofromNJ : 4/25/2019 10:19 pm : link
In comment 14407452 Anakim said:
Quote:
Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.

My first thought as well. Could've just kept Snacks. But since he didn't, this pick fills an obvious need. Giants need to be able to stop the run. This guy will help.
I love the pick, but DG’s culture  
RDJR : 4/25/2019 10:20 pm : link
b.s. is just that. How do you pick a player that was suspended for his team’s most important games if you’re preaching “culture”?
RE: So, in a first round loaded with pass rushers  
Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 10:20 pm : link
In comment 14407501 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Something they woefully lack, the Giants manage not to get any of them and instead pick a mediocre QB and a decent run stuffing NT. Awesome stuff.


Mind numbing.

Like I said before, the whole line jtgiants was pushing about the Giants want to win now was complete and utter bullshit. Not his fault as it’s what he heard but, it was bullshit nonetheless.
Are we running Dexter Lawrence as a RB in goal line situations  
GFAN52 : 4/25/2019 10:20 pm : link
like he did at Clemson.
arcarsenal : 4/25/2019 10:21 pm : link
Run the football. Stop the run.
What happened to picking Best Value  
nicky43 : 4/25/2019 10:21 pm : link
Certainly wasn't Lawrence.

wow...  
prdave73 : 4/25/2019 10:22 pm : link
Dexter Lawrence, just what the Giants needed another fatty defense Lineman to stop the run?! Why Because giants don't believe in Linebackers?! No pass rush next year I guess??! The Giants gave up on Odell & two high draft choices for these 2 players??!! lol..
Meh  
Dang Man : 4/25/2019 10:22 pm : link
With the defense as bad as it is drafting what could be a two down player isn’t ideal. Still have zero pass rush.
RE: RE: This is a terrific pick  
Emil : 4/25/2019 10:22 pm : link
In comment 14407464 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 14407464 dpinzow said:


Quote:


Why didn't we double up on DL with Josh Allen and Dexter Lawrence and trade #37 for Rosen?

We would have had a likely franchise QB in Rosen and two elite DL



Giants only want WASPs at QB


Well I believe Eli is Catholic
RE: YES!!! Josh Allen and Dexter Lawrence makes us Killer D  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/25/2019 10:22 pm : link
In comment 14407506 George from PA said:
Quote:
Oh.....wait. never mind


LOL... [sob]
RE: I like Lawrence  
AcidTest : 4/25/2019 10:22 pm : link
In comment 14407507 MookGiants said:
Quote:
but the Giants still have zero pass rush. He's not an awful pass rusher, but he's not great by any means either. And I'm not sure he's a 3 down player stamina wise.

Defensive end is a total black hole right now. That has to change.


Some edge players:

Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech (2)
Joe Jackson, Miami (2/3).
Jalen Jelks, Oregon (4)

Maybe even Montez Sweat, Mississippi State, in round 2.
Sy, Bingo  
Big Blue '56 : 4/25/2019 10:22 pm : link
Quote:


*If there is one non-QB I think NYG may be looking at with their 17th pick, it’s Lawrence. He fits the bill with what Gettleman wants up front and the trade of Harrison left that NT role wide open. Lawrence was the piece that made that loaded Clemson front go. I can remember seeing him play as a true freshman and at that moment in time, I said he was ready for the NFL. There is a rare combination of size, speed, and power to go along with more awareness and intelligence than you may think. Big time potential here that can change a defense right away.

NFL Comparison: Haloti Ngata / RET
RE: Could've just kept Snacks...but alright  
Joey in VA : 4/25/2019 10:22 pm : link
In comment 14407452 Anakim said:
Quote:
Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.
So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?
RE: So, in a first round loaded with pass rushers  
Leg of Theismann : 4/25/2019 10:22 pm : link
In comment 14407501 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Something they woefully lack, the Giants manage not to get any of them and instead pick a mediocre QB and a decent run stuffing NT. Awesome stuff.


Exactly. I don't even mind the Lawrence pick, but still these picks both seem to just scream mediocrity to me. Like they're just aiming for mediocrity, not greatness (even if that comes with risks). I think DG will be content to see the Giants go .500 for the next 5 seasons, but at least everyone in the locker room will be nice to each other and the "culture" will be good, so he can just barely keep his job. This just feels like the 90s all over again somehow.
RE: I love the pick, but DG’s culture  
Sy'56 : 4/25/2019 10:22 pm : link
In comment 14407514 RDJR said:
Quote:
b.s. is just that. How do you pick a player that was suspended for his team’s most important games if you’re preaching “culture”?


He took an over the counter workout supplement that nobody would ever think is illegal. The suspension was a near-non factor in the character evaluation
RE: .  
RDJR : 4/25/2019 10:23 pm : link
In comment 14407519 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Run the football. Stop the run.


Daniel Jones
this is a  
Amtoft : 4/25/2019 10:23 pm : link
strong run stopping DL. Big and strong.
RE: .  
Chef : 4/25/2019 10:23 pm : link
In comment 14407519 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Run the football. Stop the run.


This right here...
Sy loves this guy - Graded him an 85  
ZogZerg : 4/25/2019 10:23 pm : link
an he called this pick!

Quote:

2: Dexter Lawrence – Clemson – 6’4/342

Grade: 85

Summary: Junior entry. A blue chip recruit that made an impact right away, winning the ACC Freshman of the Year Award in 2016. He then went on to earn two straight 1st Team All ACC placements even though his production wasn’t anything noteworthy. Lawrence can be a missing piece to a defense that struggles against the run. His mere presence demands attention from multiple bodies and he is no slouch when it comes to pursuing the ball. Even though he is almost always the biggest and most powerful player on the field, Lawrence needs to shore up techniques and be more consistent. He is not an every down player, but certainly one that can dominate in stretches.

*If there is one non-QB I think NYG may be looking at with their 17th pick, it’s Lawrence. He fits the bill with what Gettleman wants up front and the trade of Harrison left that NT role wide open. Lawrence was the piece that made that loaded Clemson front go. I can remember seeing him play as a true freshman and at that moment in time, I said he was ready for the NFL. There is a rare combination of size, speed, and power to go along with more awareness and intelligence than you may think. Big time potential here that can change a defense right away.

NFL Comparison: Haloti Ngata / RET
I love this pick!  
Fishmanjim57 : 4/25/2019 10:23 pm : link
This kid is a monster! I just wish DG would've used the 1st pick on Allen, but Dexter Lawrence is gonna be a nightmare for the other teams in the NFC East!
Just pointing out  
Biteymax22 : 4/25/2019 10:23 pm : link
If you go to the pinned mock draft thread, I submitted the last mock before it was un pinned. Time was 10:26 am. I had Jones at 6 and Lawerence at 17...
A good player but a two down player  
Chris L. : 4/25/2019 10:24 pm : link
how do you not get any pass rush in this draft when you have the 6th and 17th picks. The Jones pick will define this franchise and NOT in a good way.
RE: Good Pick  
Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 10:24 pm : link
In comment 14407503 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Some real clueless comments here


So we shouldn’t worry that he was suspended for using steroids?

I like the pick but, as I said before, hopefully the roids aren’t what made him so good.
Snacks 2  
5BowlsSoon : 4/25/2019 10:24 pm : link
I’m okay with this pick too.

Not sure what the plan is for rushing the qb but we still have plenty of time to deal with that I suppose.
RE: I like Lawrence  
Toth029 : 4/25/2019 10:24 pm : link
In comment 14407507 MookGiants said:
Quote:
but the Giants still have zero pass rush. He's not an awful pass rusher, but he's not great by any means either. And I'm not sure he's a 3 down player stamina wise.

Defensive end is a total black hole right now. That has to change.

Hill - Lawrence - Tomlinson
RE: LOL  
Klaatu : 4/25/2019 10:24 pm : link
In comment 14407498 Chef said:
Quote:
. great stuff... no one called any of this..


Are you kidding? A whole bunch of people were calling for Lawrence at #17, including me.
RE: RE: So, in a first round loaded with pass rushers  
Joey in VA : 4/25/2019 10:25 pm : link
In comment 14407531 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
In comment 14407501 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


Something they woefully lack, the Giants manage not to get any of them and instead pick a mediocre QB and a decent run stuffing NT. Awesome stuff.



Exactly. I don't even mind the Lawrence pick, but still these picks both seem to just scream mediocrity to me. Like they're just aiming for mediocrity, not greatness (even if that comes with risks). I think DG will be content to see the Giants go .500 for the next 5 seasons, but at least everyone in the locker room will be nice to each other and the "culture" will be good, so he can just barely keep his job. This just feels like the 90s all over again somehow.
I'm not upset that you two morons disagree with this draft. Two fuckheads who don't like what a professional GM does...oh gee, I'm upset. You two don't know fucking shit and never have.
If it was Lawrence at 6 and Jones at 17...  
x meadowlander : 4/25/2019 10:26 pm : link
...I think the board would be better.

Be ready for some C+ grades tho
Nice pick  
Sammo85 : 4/25/2019 10:26 pm : link
I think he’ll really fit this defense and improve it up front.
RE: I love the pick, but DG’s culture  
Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 10:27 pm : link
In comment 14407514 RDJR said:
Quote:
b.s. is just that. How do you pick a player that was suspended for his team’s most important games if you’re preaching “culture”?


Bingo
RE: Was that worth OBJ?  
Scuzzlebutt : 4/25/2019 10:27 pm : link
In comment 14407455 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Yes
And, He is Sy's 4th (T) HIGHEST rated Player in the Draft  
ZogZerg : 4/25/2019 10:27 pm : link
Nice!
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 4/25/2019 10:27 pm : link
In comment 14407533 RDJR said:
Quote:
In comment 14407519 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Run the football. Stop the run.



Daniel Jones


Yes, we drafted a QB too. Because the one we have is 38 years old and declining.

Maybe not who you wanted.

I didn't like him as much as some other QB's either. But, I'm pretty sure the QB is an important part of the football equation.
They'll be able to stop the run  
oreojenkins : 4/25/2019 10:27 pm : link
in the 4th Q when the other guys are running out the clock. Great pick.
The Giants don't believe in Linebackers or  
prdave73 : 4/25/2019 10:28 pm : link
Pass Rushers anymore. They have now completely gone away from what made them successful in the past.. Smdh..
RE: Are we running Dexter Lawrence as a RB in goal line situations  
KeoweeFan : 4/25/2019 10:29 pm : link
In comment 14407516 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
like he did at Clemson.


Only if we also had his backfield mate, Wilkens who actually carried the ball and caught TE passes :)
Oliver/Laurence/Hill  
idiotsavant : 4/25/2019 10:29 pm : link
Nice!

Oh.... Wait.

Pick 6. Mara

Pick 17. The Getts
RE: RE: RE: .  
Big Blue '56 : 4/25/2019 10:29 pm : link
In comment 14407565 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14407533 RDJR said:


Quote:


In comment 14407519 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Run the football. Stop the run.



Daniel Jones



Yes, we drafted a QB too. Because the one we have is 38 years old and declining.

Maybe not who you wanted.

I didn't like him as much as some other QB's either. But, I'm pretty sure the QB is an important part of the football equation.


Btw and fwiw? Gil Brandt’s top 150 had Jones ranked 17th and Lawrence 24th
RE: RE: Was that worth OBJ?  
Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 10:30 pm : link
In comment 14407562 Scuzzlebutt said:
Quote:
In comment 14407455 Route 9 said:


Quote:


Yes


Absolutely not.
RE: RE: Could've just kept Snacks...but alright  
Anakim : 4/25/2019 10:30 pm : link
In comment 14407530 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14407452 Anakim said:


Quote:


Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.

So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?



This team isn't short on needs, Sally. We need a big WR, a RT, an ER, an ILB, a FS and a CB.
RE: RE: I love the pick, but DG’s culture  
madgiantscow009 : 4/25/2019 10:30 pm : link
In comment 14407532 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14407514 RDJR said:


Quote:


b.s. is just that. How do you pick a player that was suspended for his team’s most important games if you’re preaching “culture”?



He took an over the counter workout supplement that nobody would ever think is illegal. The suspension was a near-non factor in the character evaluation


which one?
RE: RE: I love the pick, but DG’s culture  
RDJR : 4/25/2019 10:30 pm : link
In comment 14407532 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14407514 RDJR said:


Quote:


b.s. is just that. How do you pick a player that was suspended for his team’s most important games if you’re preaching “culture”?





He took an over the counter workout supplement that nobody would ever think is illegal. The suspension was a near-non factor in the character evaluation


Thanks for the info., but what is a “near non-factor”? So with some teams it was a factor?
Team  
Nine-Tails : 4/25/2019 10:30 pm : link
Won't be good next year, which should be expected. Defense lacks pass rush, took a 2 down nose tackle, also 4 DG drafted in past three drafts. Linebackers still suck, corner and safety depth is poor. Also, passed on jawaan Taylor and Dillard, so offense isn't in great shape either. Man I'm depressed right now.
This kid is a monster inside  
Sneakers O'toole : 4/25/2019 10:31 pm : link
Great pick.
RE: Team  
Mike in NY : 4/25/2019 10:32 pm : link
In comment 14407584 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:
Won't be good next year, which should be expected. Defense lacks pass rush, took a 2 down nose tackle, also 4 DG drafted in past three drafts. Linebackers still suck, corner and safety depth is poor. Also, passed on jawaan Taylor and Dillard, so offense isn't in great shape either. Man I'm depressed right now.


You aren’t filling all of those positions with one pick
RE: RE: Are we running Dexter Lawrence as a RB in goal line situations  
Anakim : 4/25/2019 10:32 pm : link
In comment 14407570 KeoweeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 14407516 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


like he did at Clemson.



Only if we also had his backfield mate, Wilkens who actually carried the ball and caught TE passes :)



I remember Lawrence had a rushing TD against Louisville (I mentioned that earlier)
RE: RE: Was that worth OBJ?  
Nine-Tails : 4/25/2019 10:33 pm : link
In comment 14407562 Scuzzlebutt said:
Quote:
In comment 14407455 Route 9 said:


Quote:


....

Hell no. Ja dil Peppers, Lawrence and number 95 is no way shape or form worth Beckham.


Yes
RE: RE: RE: Could've just kept Snacks...but alright  
Amtoft : 4/25/2019 10:33 pm : link
In comment 14407577 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14407530 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 14407452 Anakim said:


Quote:


Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.

So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?




This team isn't short on needs, Sally. We need a big WR, a RT, an ER, an ILB, a FS and a CB.


No joke... this draft is deep in WR, RT, Safeties, CBs, and MLB... Even some good ER, but we do have Markus Golden and Carter.
RE: Oliver/Laurence/Hill  
dk in TX : 4/25/2019 10:33 pm : link
In comment 14407572 idiotsavant said:
Quote:
Nice!

Oh.... Wait.

Pick 6. Mara

Pick 17. The Getts


I am tired of all these excuses for that doofus, Dave Gettleman.😤😤😤
RE: If it was Lawrence at 6 and Jones at 17...  
Biteymax22 : 4/25/2019 10:33 pm : link
In comment 14407552 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
...I think the board would be better.

Be ready for some C+ grades tho


Truest statement spoken tonight
RE: RE: This is a terrific pick  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4/25/2019 10:34 pm : link
In comment 14407474 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
In comment 14407464 dpinzow said:


Quote:


Why didn't we double up on DL with Josh Allen and Dexter Lawrence and trade #37 for Rosen?

We would have had a likely franchise QB in Rosen and two elite DL



Because Josh Rosen is a bust and a loser?


Better to remain silent and let people think you are a fool than to write a comment like this and remove all doubt.
with Sweat and Taylor available  
islander1 : 4/25/2019 10:35 pm : link
this is yet another swing and miss.

Lawrence Likes our new QB  
ZogZerg : 4/25/2019 10:37 pm : link
Quote:


Paul Schwartz
‏Verified account @NYPost_Schwartz
34s35 seconds ago

Paul Schwartz Retweeted Paul Schwartz

Lawrence says Daniel Jones is "deceptively fast'' and "I have a lot of respect for him.'' Said a lot of Jones' passes at Duke were dropped.

Paul Schwartz added,
Paul Schwartz
Verified account @NYPost_Schwartz
Dexter Lawrence on playing against QB Daniel Jones: "I think he's really special.''
0 replies 0 retweets 0 likes


Lawrence is a stud  
GothamGiants : 4/25/2019 10:37 pm : link
and Josh Allen paired with him would’ve been a dream come true

I’m glad the Mannings like Dexter Lawrence, I wonder who they like for tomorrow.
idiotsavant : 4/25/2019 10:37 pm : link
Oliver/Laurence/Hill (Roster olb)

Or

Hill/Laurence/Tomlinson (J. Allen)



HMF
More  
ZogZerg : 4/25/2019 10:39 pm : link
Quote:


Art Stapleton
‏Verified account @art_stapleton
51s52 seconds ago

Art Stapleton Retweeted Reggie Stewart

Oliver went 9 overall to Buffalo.

Art Stapleton added,
Reggie Stewart
@reggiestewart
Replying to @art_stapleton
So the Giants ranked Lawrence over Oliver and Simmons, who people have them ranked higher. Interesting.
0 replies 0 retweets 0 likes
RE: Lawrence Likes our new QB  
bigbluescot : 4/25/2019 10:39 pm : link
In comment 14407642 ZogZerg said:
Quote:


Quote:




Paul Schwartz
‏Verified account @NYPost_Schwartz
34s35 seconds ago

Paul Schwartz Retweeted Paul Schwartz

Lawrence says Daniel Jones is "deceptively fast'' and "I have a lot of respect for him.'' Said a lot of Jones' passes at Duke were dropped.

Paul Schwartz added,
Paul Schwartz
Verified account @NYPost_Schwartz
Dexter Lawrence on playing against QB Daniel Jones: "I think he's really special.''
0 replies 0 retweets 0 likes


What's he going to say when asked the question about his new teammate? He sucks?
I don't mind the pick but this stings a little  
illmatic : 4/25/2019 10:40 pm : link
Shaun O'Hara

Verified account

@ShaunOHara60
Follow Follow @ShaunOHara60
More
So neither of the NYG 1st RD picks will be on the field on 3rd down this Year?? Bartender!!! #TimeForABeer
RE: RE: RE: So, in a first round loaded with pass rushers  
Greg from LI : 4/25/2019 10:40 pm : link
In comment 14407550 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
I'm not upset that you two morons disagree with this draft. Two fuckheads who don't like what a professional GM does...oh gee, I'm upset. You two don't know fucking shit and never have.


Jerry Reese was a professional GM, and yet I'm pretty sure you've criticised him a time or two, haven't you?
Lawrence will be on the field  
bc4life : 4/25/2019 10:42 pm : link
on 3rd down - pushing the pocket
Sy called it  
ryanmkeane : 4/25/2019 10:42 pm : link
Nice pick. Jones at 6 still stings
RE: RE: Lawrence Likes our new QB  
ZogZerg : 4/25/2019 10:42 pm : link
In comment 14407662 bigbluescot said:
Quote:
In comment 14407642 ZogZerg said:


Quote:




Quote:




Paul Schwartz
‏Verified account @NYPost_Schwartz
34s35 seconds ago

Paul Schwartz Retweeted Paul Schwartz

Lawrence says Daniel Jones is "deceptively fast'' and "I have a lot of respect for him.'' Said a lot of Jones' passes at Duke were dropped.

Paul Schwartz added,
Paul Schwartz
Verified account @NYPost_Schwartz
Dexter Lawrence on playing against QB Daniel Jones: "I think he's really special.''
0 replies 0 retweets 0 likes








What's he going to say when asked the question about his new teammate? He sucks?


Jesus, enough of the fucking whining.
Fucking Pathetic!
RE: Hopefully we'll draft another Lawrence from Clemson in 2021...  
djm : 4/25/2019 10:43 pm : link
In comment 14407495 Anakim said:
Quote:
. He gave Daniel Jones quite a shellacking when Clemson played Duke.


He also had a fat guy TD against Louisville, I believe


Dude stop.
I'm pretty pissed about Jones  
George : 4/25/2019 10:43 pm : link
And okay with Lawrence.

But I'm guessing that both could've been had with a trade down, and now we're still staring at a huge gap between 37 and 95.

RE: I don't mind the pick but this stings a little  
Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 10:43 pm : link
In comment 14407666 illmatic said:
Quote:
Shaun O'Hara

Verified account

@ShaunOHara60
Follow Follow @ShaunOHara60
More
So neither of the NYG 1st RD picks will be on the field on 3rd down this Year?? Bartender!!! #TimeForABeer


But hey, the Giants want to win NOW!

What a joke.
This was a bad pick imo..  
prdave73 : 4/25/2019 10:43 pm : link
I don't like it at all. For a Team that needing pass rush in the worse way, this did not help. Guess what, this team is in need of CB too! So not having a pass rush makes things worse! Just a horrible start to the draft imo..
Gettleman did a nice job here  
ghost718 : 4/25/2019 10:44 pm : link
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2019 10:44 pm : link
This is a very good pick.

People are just pissed off about Jones.
RE: RE: RE: Are we running Dexter Lawrence as a RB in goal line situations  
KeoweeFan : 4/25/2019 10:44 pm : link
In comment 14407600 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14407570 KeoweeFan said:


Quote:


In comment 14407516 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


like he did at Clemson.



Only if we also had his backfield mate, Wilkens who actually carried the ball and caught TE passes :)




I remember Lawrence had a rushing TD against Louisville (I mentioned that earlier)


Yes, they both came in frequently as part of the elephant goalline package. Dexter mainly blocked while Christian sometimes carried the ball (or even caught a TE pass). Swinney gave Dexter the opportunity in the Louisville game.

Of the two, Christian is more likely to become the next Refrigerator from Clemson.
Art Staleton is missing the basic point  
idiotsavant : 4/25/2019 10:45 pm : link
It's not 'Oliver vs Lawrence.'

It was the clear opportunity to have -both_ on the field at the same time along with Hill or Tomlison
RE: Run stuffer  
uconngiant : 4/25/2019 10:45 pm : link
In comment 14407453 Beer Man said:
Quote:
no pass rush (8<


He set the school record for sacks as a freshman just an FYI
Lawrence is an excellent pick  
GothamGiants : 4/25/2019 10:46 pm : link
... I can not believe Allen/Lawrence was a reality. Makes me sick they didn’t fix this front 7 overnight
RE: RE: Run stuffer  
Amtoft : 4/25/2019 10:47 pm : link
In comment 14407726 uconngiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14407453 Beer Man said:


Quote:


no pass rush (8<



He set the school record for sacks as a freshman just an FYI


Stop making sense... this is panic time.
RE: RE: Hopefully we'll draft another Lawrence from Clemson in 2021...  
Anakim : 4/25/2019 10:47 pm : link
In comment 14407495 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 14407495 Anakim said:


Quote:


. He gave Daniel Jones quite a shellacking when Clemson played Duke.


He also had a fat guy TD against Louisville, I believe



Dude stop.



Stop what?
RE: ...  
Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 10:48 pm : link
In comment 14407710 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
This is a very good pick.

People are just pissed off about Jones.


When you’re right, you’re right.
RE: Lawrence is an excellent pick  
Amtoft : 4/25/2019 10:48 pm : link
In comment 14407734 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
... I can not believe Allen/Lawrence was a reality. Makes me sick they didn’t fix this front 7 overnight


Allen and anyone for me... How do you pass on Allen.
for all the talk about needing pass rushers  
bc4life : 4/25/2019 10:51 pm : link
Gianst were only 20th against the run. it all starts up front, guess Tomlinson is back to DE?
This is the stuff that drives me nuts here  
djm : 4/25/2019 10:53 pm : link
Some of you are absolutely letting the Jones pick at six cloud your whole opinion or take on everything going forward. All because of a false media driven narrative. Talkies think jones is average. Plenty of real life scouts think he’s good or very good. Some don’t love jones. Some do love jones. That’s not enough for some of you who after doing your own amature your scouting tour feel jones isn’t any good. Giants take him and you can’t let it go when discussing other later picks.

Much like taking Barkley over the qb last year it completely compromised any logical thinking from some of you and eliminated any logical talk, same will happen this year. Some of you love to be miserable and overt loud criticism. Can we let the guy take a shit as a giant first before we kill the entire scouting dept? The same GM crushed last year’s draft.
Question,  
bigfrank612 : 4/25/2019 10:54 pm : link
Could it be that Tomlinson is now gonna be traded? Idk if it was said but I figure it’s a real possibility if his best position is NT...
RE: Art Staleton is missing the basic point  
ZogZerg : 4/25/2019 10:54 pm : link
In comment 14407724 idiotsavant said:
Quote:
It's not 'Oliver vs Lawrence.'

It was the clear opportunity to have -both_ on the field at the same time along with Hill or Tomlison


You are missing the point.
The Giants needed a QB and picked one.
All off-season I was ranting about the  
idiotsavant : 4/25/2019 10:54 pm : link
Chance to draft two 'in any other year top ten DLers' in one draft.

And there it was, Wilkins,Oliver,Allen and Lawrence, take your picks.

Not counting Simmons and Sweat.
RE: This is the stuff that drives me nuts here  
clatterbuck : 4/25/2019 10:57 pm : link
In comment 14407796 djm said:
Quote:
Some of you are absolutely letting the Jones pick at six cloud your whole opinion or take on everything going forward. All because of a false media driven narrative. Talkies think jones is average. Plenty of real life scouts think he’s good or very good. Some don’t love jones. Some do love jones. That’s not enough for some of you who after doing your own amature your scouting tour feel jones isn’t any good. Giants take him and you can’t let it go when discussing other later picks.

Much like taking Barkley over the qb last year it completely compromised any logical thinking from some of you and eliminated any logical talk, same will happen this year. Some of you love to be miserable and overt loud criticism. Can we let the guy take a shit as a giant first before we kill the entire scouting dept? The same GM crushed last year’s draft.


Yes,thank you.
Perspective - would there be all this teeth gnashing  
KeoweeFan : 4/25/2019 10:57 pm : link
yesterday if someone told you that in day one of the draft the Giants would bring home Dexter Lawrence and Jones at QB?

Folks are now quibbling about the order even though some scouts thought Jones may be under-rated on the media draft boards.

I trust professional scouts (and GMs) more than the Mel Kiper clones.
So: in an average DL year, without Q etc etc  
idiotsavant : 4/25/2019 10:58 pm : link
Oliver might have gone top 5.

In a better QB year the QB we drafted might have gone 45.

It's about seeing opportunity.
It's another Tomlinson??!!  
prdave73 : 4/25/2019 10:59 pm : link
How could this be a great pick?? Ask yourselves is this pick worth what the Giants gave up for Odell??? No.. imo.
Tomlinson??  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4/25/2019 11:02 pm : link
The two players are nothing alike.

If you stopped shaking your fucking head constantly, your eyes might be able to focus on that.
RE: It's another Tomlinson??!!  
allstarjim : 4/25/2019 11:02 pm : link
In comment 14407852 prdave73 said:
Quote:
How could this be a great pick?? Ask yourselves is this pick worth what the Giants gave up for Odell??? No.. imo.


No. It's Peppers, Lawrence, and we'll see at #95.

That's 2 key players added to your defense so far.

The DL is going to be really good.
they were 20th against  
bc4life : 4/25/2019 11:03 pm : link
the run. guy is stout and has some athleticism. and they got a starting safety and return man for OBJ too.
Lawrence makes me wonder  
George : 4/25/2019 11:04 pm : link
if Tomlinson is now expendable.
no Bettcher is creative  
bc4life : 4/25/2019 11:06 pm : link
he'll find a way to make it work.
Guys  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2019 11:07 pm : link
Dalvin Tomlinson isn't going anywhere. The beat reporters all seem oddly confused this too. Look at our DL depth chart.

Tomlinson now goes back to end.
RE: RE: RE: Could've just kept Snacks...but alright  
Joey in VA : 4/25/2019 11:08 pm : link
In comment 14407577 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14407530 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 14407452 Anakim said:


Quote:


Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.

So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?




This team isn't short on needs, Sally. We need a big WR, a RT, an ER, an ILB, a FS and a CB.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Could've just kept Snacks...but alright  
Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 11:08 pm : link
In comment 14407944 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14407577 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 14407530 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 14407452 Anakim said:


Quote:


Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.

So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?




This team isn't short on needs, Sally. We need a big WR, a RT, an ER, an ILB, a FS and a CB.

Brian Baldinger maintained that Lawrence could play three downs.  
Klaatu : 4/25/2019 11:10 pm : link
That he was athletic enough for it (not just a big fat guy). Of course that remains to be seen.
they play 4-3 sometimes  
bc4life : 4/25/2019 11:11 pm : link
Tomlinson and Lawrence is a pretty good DT duo - yes/no?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Could've just kept Snacks...but alright  
Joey in VA : 4/25/2019 11:12 pm : link
In comment 14407949 Hsilwek92 said:
Quote:
In comment 14407944 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 14407577 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 14407530 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 14407452 Anakim said:


Quote:


Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.

So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?




This team isn't short on needs, Sally. We need a big WR, a RT, an ER, an ILB, a FS and a CB.

You sure you want to say that to me? 100% sure? I'll sally you in person and we'll see what you have the balls to say to my face you little fucking twat. You think I don't know what this team is short on you little failure? Pick a new career you fuckhead, you suck at this one and whatever you thought was your previous one.



Gotta love the keyboard muscles.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Could've just kept Snacks...but alright  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/25/2019 11:12 pm : link
In comment 14407944 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14407577 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 14407530 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 14407452 Anakim said:


Quote:


Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.

So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?




This team isn't short on needs, Sally. We need a big WR, a RT, an ER, an ILB, a FS and a CB.

You sure you want to say that to me? 100% sure? I'll sally you in person and we'll see what you have the balls to say to my face you little fucking twat. You think I don't know what this team is short on you little failure? Pick a new career you fuckhead, you suck at this one and whatever you thought was your previous one.


You seem like a really stable, credible person!
watched him on tape  
bc4life : 4/25/2019 11:12 pm : link
anything that big and that fast ought to have a license plate on its' rear end. ran a 5.03 forty
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Could've just kept Snacks...but alright  
Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 11:13 pm : link
In comment 14407978 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14407949 Hsilwek92 said:


Quote:


In comment 14407944 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 14407577 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 14407530 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 14407452 Anakim said:


Quote:


Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.

So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?




This team isn't short on needs, Sally. We need a big WR, a RT, an ER, an ILB, a FS and a CB.

You sure you want to say that to me? 100% sure? I'll sally you in person and we'll see what you have the balls to say to my face you little fucking twat. You think I don't know what this team is short on you little failure? Pick a new career you fuckhead, you suck at this one and whatever you thought was your previous one.



Gotta love the keyboard muscles.

Tomlinson  
Marty866b : 4/25/2019 11:13 pm : link
Is a JAG. As an end he gives us nothing as a pass rusher. He's good,not great against the run. I do think BJ Hill will help us as a pass rusher.
RE: Guys  
bigfrank612 : 4/25/2019 11:13 pm : link
In comment 14407939 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dalvin Tomlinson isn't going anywhere. The beat reporters all seem oddly confused this too. Look at our DL depth chart.

Tomlinson now goes back to end.

Because DG openly stated that he was better at Nose. We aren’t pulling this out of our asses, Eric. Lol
Watch out everyone  
Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 11:14 pm : link
Joey in VA the keyboard warrior is gonna beat us all up with his raging internet muscles!
wonder what percentage  
bc4life : 4/25/2019 11:16 pm : link
of plays they were in 4-3?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Could've just kept Snacks...but alright  
Joey in VA : 4/25/2019 11:16 pm : link
In comment 14407985 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14407944 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 14407577 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 14407530 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 14407452 Anakim said:


Quote:


Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.

So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?




This team isn't short on needs, Sally. We need a big WR, a RT, an ER, an ILB, a FS and a CB.

You sure you want to say that to me? 100% sure? I'll sally you in person and we'll see what you have the balls to say to my face you little fucking twat. You think I don't know what this team is short on you little failure? Pick a new career you fuckhead, you suck at this one and whatever you thought was your previous one.



You seem like a really stable, credible person!
LMAO  
Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 11:16 pm : link
I’m Joey! I can talk tough on the internets!
bigfrank  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2019 11:18 pm : link
Gettlman was clearly lying. He wanted Snacks off of the team. That's obvious now.
RE: LMAO  
Joey in VA : 4/25/2019 11:19 pm : link
In comment 14408039 Hsilwek92 said:
Quote:
I’m Joey! I can talk tough on the internets!
Interesting pick  
Carson53 : 4/25/2019 11:19 pm : link
When do they pick an edge rusher, Rd. 2?
RE: RE: RE: RE: So, in a first round loaded with pass rushers  
Joey in VA : 4/25/2019 11:19 pm : link
In comment 14407667 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14407550 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


I'm not upset that you two morons disagree with this draft. Two fuckheads who don't like what a professional GM does...oh gee, I'm upset. You two don't know fucking shit and never have.



Jerry Reese was a professional GM, and yet I'm pretty sure you've criticised him a time or two, haven't you?
RE: bigfrank  
Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 11:19 pm : link
In comment 14408051 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Gettlman was clearly lying. He wanted Snacks off of the team. That's obvious now.


Gettleman clearly lies about A LOT of things.
RE: Tomlinson  
Klaatu : 4/25/2019 11:19 pm : link
In comment 14408001 Marty866b said:
Quote:
Is a JAG. As an end he gives us nothing as a pass rusher. He's good,not great against the run. I do think BJ Hill will help us as a pass rusher.


A guy like Lawrence can help Tomlinson, as well as our LB's. He's a force multiplier.
RE: RE: LMAO  
Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 11:20 pm : link
In comment 14408052 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14408039 Hsilwek92 said:


Quote:


I’m Joey! I can talk tough on the internets!

so what if he lied  
bc4life : 4/25/2019 11:21 pm : link
what would have been gained by telling people he wanted Snacks off the team?
This is gonna be awkward the next time  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/25/2019 11:22 pm : link
Joey wants to rant about how important locker room culture is while being toxic waste to the culture here.
Joey is...  
bw in dc : 4/25/2019 11:23 pm : link
my favorite poster ever at BBI.



Blah  
Rflairr : 4/25/2019 11:23 pm : link
Where’s this guy going to a play? He’s basically Tomlinson. Idiotic GM.

Two first round picks and no pass rusher and no OL. Worst GM in football
RE: This is gonna be awkward the next time  
Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 11:24 pm : link
In comment 14408093 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Joey wants to rant about how important locker room culture is while being toxic waste to the culture here.


RE: This is a terrific pick  
trueblueinpw : 4/25/2019 11:24 pm : link
In comment 14407464 dpinzow said:
Quote:
Why didn't we double up on DL with Josh Allen and Dexter Lawrence and trade #37 for Rosen?

We would have had a likely franchise QB in Rosen and two elite DL


I wish you were the GM.
he's not Tomlinson  
bc4life : 4/25/2019 11:25 pm : link
Bigger, stronger, more athletic - more of a true NT
My God Joey shut the fuck up  
HEY WE MOVED UP DEANDRE BAKER Great pick !!  
Bluesbreaker : 4/25/2019 11:45 pm : link
Great pick Snacks knees are about shot .
Bluesbreaker : 10:19 pm : link : reply
We have our NT .
Tomlinson to me underwhelmed at NT
Seems we have to get something in a Edge rusher and
a RT in round #2 .. Maybe we move up ....
RE: This is the stuff that drives me nuts here  
smorgan741 : 4/25/2019 11:51 pm : link
In comment 14407796 djm said:
Quote:
Some of you are absolutely letting the Jones pick at six cloud your whole opinion or take on everything going forward. All because of a false media driven narrative. Talkies think jones is average. Plenty of real life scouts think he’s good or very good. Some don’t love jones. Some do love jones. That’s not enough for some of you who after doing your own amature your scouting tour feel jones isn’t any good. Giants take him and you can’t let it go when discussing other later picks.

Much like taking Barkley over the qb last year it completely compromised any logical thinking from some of you and eliminated any logical talk, same will happen this year. Some of you love to be miserable and overt loud criticism. Can we let the guy take a shit as a giant first before we kill the entire scouting dept? The same GM crushed last year’s draft.


10/10
RE: This is a terrific pick  
weaverpsu : 1:01 am : link
In comment 14407464 dpinzow said:
Quote:
Why didn't we double up on DL with Josh Allen and Dexter Lawrence and trade #37 for Rosen?

We would have had a likely franchise QB in Rosen and two elite DL


Because that would make sense...
Awful  
weaverpsu : 1:41 am : link
Another wasted pick. The Giants don't even need an interior lineman. This is like the Twilight Zone. We pass on arguably the 2nd best DE edge rusher to reach on a QB and then pick a DT over Sweat.
RE: This is the stuff that drives me nuts here  
weaverpsu : 1:45 am : link
In comment 14407796 djm said:
Quote:
Some of you are absolutely letting the Jones pick at six cloud your whole opinion or take on everything going forward. All because of a false media driven narrative. Talkies think jones is average. Plenty of real life scouts think he’s good or very good. Some don’t love jones. Some do love jones. That’s not enough for some of you who after doing your own amature your scouting tour feel jones isn’t any good. Giants take him and you can’t let it go when discussing other later picks.

Much like taking Barkley over the qb last year it completely compromised any logical thinking from some of you and eliminated any logical talk, same will happen this year. Some of you love to be miserable and overt loud criticism. Can we let the guy take a shit as a giant first before we kill the entire scouting dept? The same GM crushed last year’s draft.


Everyone hated the Flowers pick and EVERYONE was right. Allen was a no brainer that fell in our laps at a position of need. At 6 Jones needs to be an All Pro QB and our 2nd pick made zero sense as well. We need a LB, WR, and DE and we draft a DT. What??
RE: Awful  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:47 am : link
In comment 14408919 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
Another wasted pick. The Giants don't even need an interior lineman. This is like the Twilight Zone. We pass on arguably the 2nd best DE edge rusher to reach on a QB and then pick a DT over Sweat.


What are you talking about? DL was a major need on this team. In addition, many posters on this site were praying we would draft Lawrence at #17.
RE: Perspective - would there be all this teeth gnashing  
weaverpsu : 1:48 am : link
In comment 14407835 KeoweeFan said:
Quote:
yesterday if someone told you that in day one of the draft the Giants would bring home Dexter Lawrence and Jones at QB?

Folks are now quibbling about the order even though some scouts thought Jones may be under-rated on the media draft boards.

I trust professional scouts (and GMs) more than the Mel Kiper clones.


Not when you have lived with picks like Ron Dayne and Ereck Flowers.
