New York Giants 1st Round Pick (17): DT Dexter Lawrence

| Why didn't we double up on DL with Josh Allen and Dexter Lawrence and trade #37 for Rosen?
We would have had a likely franchise QB in Rosen and two elite DL
|Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.
|.
|Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.
|Something they woefully lack, the Giants manage not to get any of them and instead pick a mediocre QB and a decent run stuffing NT. Awesome stuff.
In comment 14407464 dpinzow said:
Giants only want WASPs at QB
|Oh.....wait. never mind
| but the Giants still have zero pass rush. He's not an awful pass rusher, but he's not great by any means either. And I'm not sure he's a 3 down player stamina wise.
Defensive end is a total black hole right now. That has to change.
|
*If there is one non-QB I think NYG may be looking at with their 17th pick, it’s Lawrence. He fits the bill with what Gettleman wants up front and the trade of Harrison left that NT role wide open. Lawrence was the piece that made that loaded Clemson front go. I can remember seeing him play as a true freshman and at that moment in time, I said he was ready for the NFL. There is a rare combination of size, speed, and power to go along with more awareness and intelligence than you may think. Big time potential here that can change a defense right away.
NFL Comparison: Haloti Ngata / RET
|Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.
|Something they woefully lack, the Giants manage not to get any of them and instead pick a mediocre QB and a decent run stuffing NT. Awesome stuff.
|b.s. is just that. How do you pick a player that was suspended for his team’s most important games if you’re preaching “culture”?
|Run the football. Stop the run.
|Run the football. Stop the run.
|
2: Dexter Lawrence – Clemson – 6’4/342
Grade: 85
Summary: Junior entry. A blue chip recruit that made an impact right away, winning the ACC Freshman of the Year Award in 2016. He then went on to earn two straight 1st Team All ACC placements even though his production wasn’t anything noteworthy. Lawrence can be a missing piece to a defense that struggles against the run. His mere presence demands attention from multiple bodies and he is no slouch when it comes to pursuing the ball. Even though he is almost always the biggest and most powerful player on the field, Lawrence needs to shore up techniques and be more consistent. He is not an every down player, but certainly one that can dominate in stretches.
|Some real clueless comments here
|. great stuff... no one called any of this..
In comment 14407501 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Something they woefully lack, the Giants manage not to get any of them and instead pick a mediocre QB and a decent run stuffing NT. Awesome stuff.
Exactly. I don't even mind the Lawrence pick, but still these picks both seem to just scream mediocrity to me. Like they're just aiming for mediocrity, not greatness (even if that comes with risks). I think DG will be content to see the Giants go .500 for the next 5 seasons, but at least everyone in the locker room will be nice to each other and the "culture" will be good, so he can just barely keep his job. This just feels like the 90s all over again somehow.
|b.s. is just that. How do you pick a player that was suspended for his team’s most important games if you’re preaching “culture”?
|....
In comment 14407519 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Run the football. Stop the run.
Daniel Jones
|like he did at Clemson.
In comment 14407533 RDJR said:
Quote:
In comment 14407519 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Run the football. Stop the run.
Daniel Jones
Yes, we drafted a QB too. Because the one we have is 38 years old and declining.
Maybe not who you wanted.
I didn't like him as much as some other QB's either. But, I'm pretty sure the QB is an important part of the football equation.
In comment 14407455 Route 9 said:
Quote:
....
Yes
In comment 14407452 Anakim said:
Quote:
Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.
So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?
In comment 14407514 RDJR said:
Quote:
b.s. is just that. How do you pick a player that was suspended for his team’s most important games if you’re preaching “culture”?
He took an over the counter workout supplement that nobody would ever think is illegal. The suspension was a near-non factor in the character evaluation
In comment 14407514 RDJR said:
Quote:
b.s. is just that. How do you pick a player that was suspended for his team’s most important games if you’re preaching “culture”?
He took an over the counter workout supplement that nobody would ever think is illegal. The suspension was a near-non factor in the character evaluation
|Won't be good next year, which should be expected. Defense lacks pass rush, took a 2 down nose tackle, also 4 DG drafted in past three drafts. Linebackers still suck, corner and safety depth is poor. Also, passed on jawaan Taylor and Dillard, so offense isn't in great shape either. Man I'm depressed right now.
In comment 14407516 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
like he did at Clemson.
Only if we also had his backfield mate, Wilkens who actually carried the ball and caught TE passes :)
In comment 14407455 Route 9 said:
Quote:
....
Hell no. Ja dil Peppers, Lawrence and number 95 is no way shape or form worth Beckham.
Yes
In comment 14407530 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14407452 Anakim said:
Quote:
Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.
So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?
This team isn't short on needs, Sally. We need a big WR, a RT, an ER, an ILB, a FS and a CB.
| Nice!
Oh.... Wait.
Pick 6. Mara
Pick 17. The Getts
| ...I think the board would be better.
Be ready for some C+ grades tho
In comment 14407464 dpinzow said:
Quote:
Why didn't we double up on DL with Josh Allen and Dexter Lawrence and trade #37 for Rosen?
We would have had a likely franchise QB in Rosen and two elite DL
Because Josh Rosen is a bust and a loser?
|
Paul Schwartz
Verified account @NYPost_Schwartz
34s35 seconds ago
Paul Schwartz Retweeted Paul Schwartz
Lawrence says Daniel Jones is "deceptively fast'' and "I have a lot of respect for him.'' Said a lot of Jones' passes at Duke were dropped.
Paul Schwartz added,
Paul Schwartz
Verified account @NYPost_Schwartz
Dexter Lawrence on playing against QB Daniel Jones: "I think he's really special.''
|
Art Stapleton
Verified account @art_stapleton
51s52 seconds ago
Art Stapleton Retweeted Reggie Stewart
Oliver went 9 overall to Buffalo.
Art Stapleton added,
Reggie Stewart
@reggiestewart
Replying to @art_stapleton
So the Giants ranked Lawrence over Oliver and Simmons, who people have them ranked higher. Interesting.
|
Paul Schwartz
Verified account @NYPost_Schwartz
34s35 seconds ago
Paul Schwartz Retweeted Paul Schwartz
Lawrence says Daniel Jones is "deceptively fast'' and "I have a lot of respect for him.'' Said a lot of Jones' passes at Duke were dropped.
Paul Schwartz added,
Paul Schwartz
Verified account @NYPost_Schwartz
Dexter Lawrence on playing against QB Daniel Jones: "I think he's really special.''
|I'm not upset that you two morons disagree with this draft. Two fuckheads who don't like what a professional GM does...oh gee, I'm upset. You two don't know fucking shit and never have.
In comment 14407642 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Quote:
Paul Schwartz
Verified account @NYPost_Schwartz
34s35 seconds ago
Paul Schwartz Retweeted Paul Schwartz
Lawrence says Daniel Jones is "deceptively fast'' and "I have a lot of respect for him.'' Said a lot of Jones' passes at Duke were dropped.
Paul Schwartz added,
Paul Schwartz
Verified account @NYPost_Schwartz
Dexter Lawrence on playing against QB Daniel Jones: "I think he's really special.''
0 replies 0 retweets 0 likes
What's he going to say when asked the question about his new teammate? He sucks?
| . He gave Daniel Jones quite a shellacking when Clemson played Duke.
He also had a fat guy TD against Louisville, I believe
| Shaun O'Hara
Verified account
@ShaunOHara60
Follow Follow @ShaunOHara60
More
So neither of the NYG 1st RD picks will be on the field on 3rd down this Year?? Bartender!!! #TimeForABeer
In comment 14407570 KeoweeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 14407516 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
like he did at Clemson.
Only if we also had his backfield mate, Wilkens who actually carried the ball and caught TE passes :)
I remember Lawrence had a rushing TD against Louisville (I mentioned that earlier)
|no pass rush (8<
In comment 14407453 Beer Man said:
Quote:
no pass rush (8<
He set the school record for sacks as a freshman just an FYI
In comment 14407495 Anakim said:
Quote:
. He gave Daniel Jones quite a shellacking when Clemson played Duke.
He also had a fat guy TD against Louisville, I believe
Dude stop.
| This is a very good pick.
People are just pissed off about Jones.
|... I can not believe Allen/Lawrence was a reality. Makes me sick they didn’t fix this front 7 overnight
| It's not 'Oliver vs Lawrence.'
It was the clear opportunity to have -both_ on the field at the same time along with Hill or Tomlison
| Some of you are absolutely letting the Jones pick at six cloud your whole opinion or take on everything going forward. All because of a false media driven narrative. Talkies think jones is average. Plenty of real life scouts think he’s good or very good. Some don’t love jones. Some do love jones. That’s not enough for some of you who after doing your own amature your scouting tour feel jones isn’t any good. Giants take him and you can’t let it go when discussing other later picks.
Much like taking Barkley over the qb last year it completely compromised any logical thinking from some of you and eliminated any logical talk, same will happen this year. Some of you love to be miserable and overt loud criticism. Can we let the guy take a shit as a giant first before we kill the entire scouting dept? The same GM crushed last year’s draft.
|How could this be a great pick?? Ask yourselves is this pick worth what the Giants gave up for Odell??? No.. imo.
|Quote:
In comment 14407530 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14407452 Anakim said:
Quote:
Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.
So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?
This team isn't short on needs, Sally. We need a big WR, a RT, an ER, an ILB, a FS and a CB.
In comment 14407577 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14407530 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14407452 Anakim said:
Quote:
Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.
So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?
This team isn't short on needs, Sally. We need a big WR, a RT, an ER, an ILB, a FS and a CB.
You sure you want to say that to me? 100% sure? I'll sally you in person and we'll see what you have the balls to say to my face you little fucking twat. You think I don't know what this team is short on you little failure? Pick a new career you fuckhead, you suck at this one and whatever you thought was your previous one.
In comment 14407944 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14407577 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14407530 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14407452 Anakim said:
Quote:
Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.
So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?
This team isn't short on needs, Sally. We need a big WR, a RT, an ER, an ILB, a FS and a CB.
You sure you want to say that to me? 100% sure? I'll sally you in person and we'll see what you have the balls to say to my face you little fucking twat. You think I don't know what this team is short on you little failure? Pick a new career you fuckhead, you suck at this one and whatever you thought was your previous one.
Gotta love the keyboard muscles.
In comment 14407577 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14407530 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14407452 Anakim said:
Quote:
Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.
So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?
This team isn't short on needs, Sally. We need a big WR, a RT, an ER, an ILB, a FS and a CB.
You sure you want to say that to me? 100% sure? I'll sally you in person and we'll see what you have the balls to say to my face you little fucking twat. You think I don't know what this team is short on you little failure? Pick a new career you fuckhead, you suck at this one and whatever you thought was your previous one.
In comment 14407949 Hsilwek92 said:
Quote:
In comment 14407944 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14407577 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14407530 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14407452 Anakim said:
Quote:
Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.
So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?
This team isn't short on needs, Sally. We need a big WR, a RT, an ER, an ILB, a FS and a CB.
You sure you want to say that to me? 100% sure? I'll sally you in person and we'll see what you have the balls to say to my face you little fucking twat. You think I don't know what this team is short on you little failure? Pick a new career you fuckhead, you suck at this one and whatever you thought was your previous one.
Gotta love the keyboard muscles.
You want some fatso? WTF do you contribute here? WTF does Anakim contribute here? Add something you fucking wad of shit or stfu.
| Dalvin Tomlinson isn't going anywhere. The beat reporters all seem oddly confused this too. Look at our DL depth chart.
Tomlinson now goes back to end.
In comment 14407944 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14407577 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14407530 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14407452 Anakim said:
Quote:
Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.
So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?
This team isn't short on needs, Sally. We need a big WR, a RT, an ER, an ILB, a FS and a CB.
You sure you want to say that to me? 100% sure? I'll sally you in person and we'll see what you have the balls to say to my face you little fucking twat. You think I don't know what this team is short on you little failure? Pick a new career you fuckhead, you suck at this one and whatever you thought was your previous one.
You seem like a really stable, credible person!
|I’m Joey! I can talk tough on the internets!
In comment 14407550 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
I'm not upset that you two morons disagree with this draft. Two fuckheads who don't like what a professional GM does...oh gee, I'm upset. You two don't know fucking shit and never have.
Jerry Reese was a professional GM, and yet I'm pretty sure you've criticised him a time or two, haven't you?
|Gettlman was clearly lying. He wanted Snacks off of the team. That's obvious now.
|Is a JAG. As an end he gives us nothing as a pass rusher. He's good,not great against the run. I do think BJ Hill will help us as a pass rusher.
In comment 14408039 Hsilwek92 said:
Quote:
I’m Joey! I can talk tough on the internets!
Shocking that you can't conjure up anything coherent. Do you want my phone number or home address? Will that make your period shorter? Go have a cranberry juice and STFU. You fucking know nothing cunt.
|Joey wants to rant about how important locker room culture is while being toxic waste to the culture here.
| Why didn't we double up on DL with Josh Allen and Dexter Lawrence and trade #37 for Rosen?
We would have had a likely franchise QB in Rosen and two elite DL
| Some of you are absolutely letting the Jones pick at six cloud your whole opinion or take on everything going forward. All because of a false media driven narrative. Talkies think jones is average. Plenty of real life scouts think he’s good or very good. Some don’t love jones. Some do love jones. That’s not enough for some of you who after doing your own amature your scouting tour feel jones isn’t any good. Giants take him and you can’t let it go when discussing other later picks.
Much like taking Barkley over the qb last year it completely compromised any logical thinking from some of you and eliminated any logical talk, same will happen this year. Some of you love to be miserable and overt loud criticism. Can we let the guy take a shit as a giant first before we kill the entire scouting dept? The same GM crushed last year’s draft.
| Why didn't we double up on DL with Josh Allen and Dexter Lawrence and trade #37 for Rosen?
We would have had a likely franchise QB in Rosen and two elite DL
| Some of you are absolutely letting the Jones pick at six cloud your whole opinion or take on everything going forward. All because of a false media driven narrative. Talkies think jones is average. Plenty of real life scouts think he’s good or very good. Some don’t love jones. Some do love jones. That’s not enough for some of you who after doing your own amature your scouting tour feel jones isn’t any good. Giants take him and you can’t let it go when discussing other later picks.
Much like taking Barkley over the qb last year it completely compromised any logical thinking from some of you and eliminated any logical talk, same will happen this year. Some of you love to be miserable and overt loud criticism. Can we let the guy take a shit as a giant first before we kill the entire scouting dept? The same GM crushed last year’s draft.
|Another wasted pick. The Giants don't even need an interior lineman. This is like the Twilight Zone. We pass on arguably the 2nd best DE edge rusher to reach on a QB and then pick a DT over Sweat.
| yesterday if someone told you that in day one of the draft the Giants would bring home Dexter Lawrence and Jones at QB?
Folks are now quibbling about the order even though some scouts thought Jones may be under-rated on the media draft boards.
I trust professional scouts (and GMs) more than the Mel Kiper clones.