New York Giants 1st Round Pick (17): DT Dexter Lawrence

Could've just kept Snacks...but alright
Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.

Nice
Wanted an OT but I'll take it

This is a terrific pick
Why didn't we double up on DL with Josh Allen and Dexter Lawrence and trade #37 for Rosen?
We would have had a likely franchise QB in Rosen and two elite DL



We would have had a likely franchise QB in Rosen and two elite DL

RE: Was that worth OBJ? Essex : 4/25/2019 10:13 pm : link

Quote: ....



I have no idea, but that is only 1/3rd of what we got for OBJ

RE: This is a terrific pick Mr. Nickels : 4/25/2019 10:13 pm : link

Quote: Why didn't we double up on DL with Josh Allen and Dexter Lawrence and trade #37 for Rosen?



We would have had a likely franchise QB in Rosen and two elite DL



Because Josh Rosen is a bust and a loser?

Boom.
Exactly what I wanted them to do there.
Nice pick.



Exactly what I wanted them to do there.



Nice pick.

now maybe
of the tears will dry up

Tomlinson
Back to the outside

Good pick......
I like it. DG knows linemen

Hopefully we'll draft another Lawrence from Clemson in 2021...

RE: Could've just kept Snacks...but alright UConn4523 : 4/25/2019 10:14 pm : link

Quote: Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.



Odd take given his cost and age/injuries. Do you want snacks for 8-10 games for 1 year or a younger version of Snacks (hopefully) who can rush the passer better for the next 5?

nice
I like this pick a good deal.

LOL
great stuff... no one called any of this..

Good pick. Excellent, perhaps.
Allen and Jones would have been a stellar haul...too bad DG has to embarrass himself by reaching for a mediocre at best Qb at 6.

Hopefully we'll draft another Lawrence from Clemson in 2021...
He gave Daniel Jones quite a shellacking when Clemson played Duke.
He also had a fat guy TD against Louisville, I believe





He also had a fat guy TD against Louisville, I believe

Good pick. Excellent, perhaps.
Allen and Jones would have been a stellar haul...too bad DG had to embarrass himself by reaching for a mediocre at best Qb at 6.

So, in a first round loaded with pass rushers
Something they woefully lack, the Giants manage not to get any of them and instead pick a mediocre QB and a decent run stuffing NT. Awesome stuff.

Good Pick
Some real clueless comments here

I like Lawrence
but the Giants still have zero pass rush. He's not an awful pass rusher, but he's not great by any means either. And I'm not sure he's a 3 down player stamina wise.
Defensive end is a total black hole right now. That has to change.



Defensive end is a total black hole right now. That has to change.

RE: This is a terrific pick jeff57 : 4/25/2019 10:18 pm : link

Quote: Why didn't we double up on DL with Josh Allen and Dexter Lawrence and trade #37 for Rosen?



We would have had a likely franchise QB in Rosen and two elite DL



Giants only want WASPs at QB

RE: Hopefully we'll draft another Lawrence from Clemson in 2021... The_Boss : 4/25/2019 10:19 pm : link

Quote: .



If Jones is who I think he is, we might have a shot.

Great pick Snacks knees are about shot . Bluesbreaker : 4/25/2019 10:19 pm : link We have our NT .

Tomlinson to me underwhelmed at NT

Seems we have to get something in a Edge rusher and

a RT in round #2 .. Maybe we move up ....

RE: Could've just kept Snacks...but alright GeofromNJ : 4/25/2019 10:19 pm : link

Quote: Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.

My first thought as well. Could've just kept Snacks. But since he didn't, this pick fills an obvious need. Giants need to be able to stop the run. This guy will help.

I love the pick, but DG's culture
b.s. is just that. How do you pick a player that was suspended for his team's most important games if you're preaching "culture"?

RE: So, in a first round loaded with pass rushers Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 10:20 pm : link

Quote: Something they woefully lack, the Giants manage not to get any of them and instead pick a mediocre QB and a decent run stuffing NT. Awesome stuff.



Mind numbing.



Mind numbing.
Like I said before, the whole line jtgiants was pushing about the Giants want to win now was complete and utter bullshit. Not his fault as it's what he heard but, it was bullshit nonetheless.

Are we running Dexter Lawrence as a RB in goal line situations
like he did at Clemson.

What happened to picking Best Value
Certainly wasn't Lawrence.





wow...
Dexter Lawrence, just what the Giants needed another fatty defense Lineman to stop the run?! Why Because giants don't believe in Linebackers?! No pass rush next year I guess??! The Giants gave up on Odell & two high draft choices for these 2 players??!! lol..

Meh
With the defense as bad as it is drafting what could be a two down player isn't ideal. Still have zero pass rush.

RE: RE: This is a terrific pick Emil : 4/25/2019 10:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407464 dpinzow said:





Quote:





Why didn't we double up on DL with Josh Allen and Dexter Lawrence and trade #37 for Rosen?



We would have had a likely franchise QB in Rosen and two elite DL







Giants only want WASPs at QB



Well I believe Eli is Catholic

RE: I like Lawrence AcidTest : 4/25/2019 10:22 pm : link

Quote: but the Giants still have zero pass rush. He's not an awful pass rusher, but he's not great by any means either. And I'm not sure he's a 3 down player stamina wise.



Defensive end is a total black hole right now. That has to change.



Some edge players:



Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech (2)

Joe Jackson, Miami (2/3).

Jalen Jelks, Oregon (4)



Maybe even Montez Sweat, Mississippi State, in round 2.

Some edge players:
Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech (2)
Joe Jackson, Miami (2/3).
Jalen Jelks, Oregon (4)
Maybe even Montez Sweat, Mississippi State, in round 2.

Sy, Bingo Big Blue '56 : 4/25/2019 10:22 pm : link Quote:



*If there is one non-QB I think NYG may be looking at with their 17th pick, it’s Lawrence. He fits the bill with what Gettleman wants up front and the trade of Harrison left that NT role wide open. Lawrence was the piece that made that loaded Clemson front go. I can remember seeing him play as a true freshman and at that moment in time, I said he was ready for the NFL. There is a rare combination of size, speed, and power to go along with more awareness and intelligence than you may think. Big time potential here that can change a defense right away.



NFL Comparison: Haloti Ngata / RET





RE: Could've just kept Snacks...but alright Joey in VA : 4/25/2019 10:22 pm : link

So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?

RE: So, in a first round loaded with pass rushers Leg of Theismann : 4/25/2019 10:22 pm : link

Quote: Something they woefully lack, the Giants manage not to get any of them and instead pick a mediocre QB and a decent run stuffing NT. Awesome stuff.



Exactly. I don't even mind the Lawrence pick, but still these picks both seem to just scream mediocrity to me. Like they're just aiming for mediocrity, not greatness (even if that comes with risks). I think DG will be content to see the Giants go .500 for the next 5 seasons, but at least everyone in the locker room will be nice to each other and the "culture" will be good, so he can just barely keep his job. This just feels like the 90s all over again somehow.

RE: I love the pick, but DG’s culture Sy'56 : 4/25/2019 10:22 pm : link

Quote: b.s. is just that. How do you pick a player that was suspended for his team’s most important games if you’re preaching “culture”?



He took an over the counter workout supplement that nobody would ever think is illegal. The suspension was a near-non factor in the character evaluation

RE: . RDJR : 4/25/2019 10:23 pm : link

Quote: Run the football. Stop the run.



Daniel Jones

this is a
strong run stopping DL. Big and strong.

RE: . Chef : 4/25/2019 10:23 pm : link

Quote: Run the football. Stop the run.



This right here...

Sy loves this guy - Graded him an 85 ZogZerg : 4/25/2019 10:23 pm : link



Quote:

2: Dexter Lawrence – Clemson – 6’4/342



Grade: 85



Summary: Junior entry. A blue chip recruit that made an impact right away, winning the ACC Freshman of the Year Award in 2016. He then went on to earn two straight 1st Team All ACC placements even though his production wasn’t anything noteworthy. Lawrence can be a missing piece to a defense that struggles against the run. His mere presence demands attention from multiple bodies and he is no slouch when it comes to pursuing the ball. Even though he is almost always the biggest and most powerful player on the field, Lawrence needs to shore up techniques and be more consistent. He is not an every down player, but certainly one that can dominate in stretches.



*If there is one non-QB I think NYG may be looking at with their 17th pick, it’s Lawrence. He fits the bill with what Gettleman wants up front and the trade of Harrison left that NT role wide open. Lawrence was the piece that made that loaded Clemson front go. I can remember seeing him play as a true freshman and at that moment in time, I said he was ready for the NFL. There is a rare combination of size, speed, and power to go along with more awareness and intelligence than you may think. Big time potential here that can change a defense right away.



NFL Comparison: Haloti Ngata / RET

an he called this pick!

I love this pick!
This kid is a monster! I just wish DG would've used the 1st pick on Allen, but Dexter Lawrence is gonna be a nightmare for the other teams in the NFC East!

Just pointing out
If you go to the pinned mock draft thread, I submitted the last mock before it was un pinned. Time was 10:26 am. I had Jones at 6 and Lawerence at 17...



A good player but a two down player
how do you not get any pass rush in this draft when you have the 6th and 17th picks. The Jones pick will define this franchise and NOT in a good way.

RE: Good Pick Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 10:24 pm : link

Quote: Some real clueless comments here



So we shouldn’t worry that he was suspended for using steroids?



So we shouldn't worry that he was suspended for using steroids?
I like the pick but, as I said before, hopefully the roids aren't what made him so good.

Snacks 2 5BowlsSoon : 4/25/2019 10:24 pm : link I’m okay with this pick too.



Not sure what the plan is for rushing the qb but we still have plenty of time to deal with that I suppose.

RE: I like Lawrence Toth029 : 4/25/2019 10:24 pm : link

Quote: but the Giants still have zero pass rush. He's not an awful pass rusher, but he's not great by any means either. And I'm not sure he's a 3 down player stamina wise.



Defensive end is a total black hole right now. That has to change.

Hill - Lawrence - Tomlinson

RE: LOL Klaatu : 4/25/2019 10:24 pm : link

Quote: . great stuff... no one called any of this..



Are you kidding? A whole bunch of people were calling for Lawrence at #17, including me.

RE: RE: So, in a first round loaded with pass rushers Joey in VA : 4/25/2019 10:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407501 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





Something they woefully lack, the Giants manage not to get any of them and instead pick a mediocre QB and a decent run stuffing NT. Awesome stuff.







If it was Lawrence at 6 and Jones at 17...
...I think the board would be better.
Be ready for some C+ grades tho



Be ready for some C+ grades tho

Nice pick
I think he'll really fit this defense and improve it up front.

RE: I love the pick, but DG’s culture Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 10:27 pm : link

Quote: b.s. is just that. How do you pick a player that was suspended for his team’s most important games if you’re preaching “culture”?



Bingo

RE: Was that worth OBJ? Scuzzlebutt : 4/25/2019 10:27 pm : link

Quote: ....



Yes

And, He is Sy's 4th (T) HIGHEST rated Player in the Draft
Nice!

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 4/25/2019 10:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407519 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Run the football. Stop the run.







Daniel Jones



Yes, we drafted a QB too. Because the one we have is 38 years old and declining.



Maybe not who you wanted.



Yes, we drafted a QB too. Because the one we have is 38 years old and declining.
Maybe not who you wanted.
I didn't like him as much as some other QB's either. But, I'm pretty sure the QB is an important part of the football equation.

They'll be able to stop the run
in the 4th Q when the other guys are running out the clock. Great pick.

The Giants don't believe in Linebackers or
Pass Rushers anymore. They have now completely gone away from what made them successful in the past.. Smdh..

RE: Are we running Dexter Lawrence as a RB in goal line situations KeoweeFan : 4/25/2019 10:29 pm : link

Quote: like he did at Clemson.



Only if we also had his backfield mate, Wilkens who actually carried the ball and caught TE passes :)

Oliver/Laurence/Hill
Nice!
Oh.... Wait.
Pick 6. Mara
Pick 17. The Getts



Oh.... Wait.



Pick 6. Mara



Pick 17. The Getts

RE: RE: RE: . Big Blue '56 : 4/25/2019 10:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407533 RDJR said:





Quote:





In comment 14407519 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Run the football. Stop the run.







Daniel Jones







Yes, we drafted a QB too. Because the one we have is 38 years old and declining.



Maybe not who you wanted.



I didn't like him as much as some other QB's either. But, I'm pretty sure the QB is an important part of the football equation.



Btw and fwiw? Gil Brandt's top 150 had Jones ranked 17th and Lawrence 24th

RE: RE: Was that worth OBJ? Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 10:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407455 Route 9 said:





Quote:





....







Yes



Absolutely not.

RE: RE: Could've just kept Snacks...but alright Anakim : 4/25/2019 10:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407452 Anakim said:





Quote:





Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.



So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?





This team isn't short on needs, Sally. We need a big WR, a RT, an ER, an ILB, a FS and a CB.

RE: RE: I love the pick, but DG’s culture madgiantscow009 : 4/25/2019 10:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407514 RDJR said:





Quote:





b.s. is just that. How do you pick a player that was suspended for his team’s most important games if you’re preaching “culture”?







He took an over the counter workout supplement that nobody would ever think is illegal. The suspension was a near-non factor in the character evaluation



which one?

RE: RE: I love the pick, but DG’s culture RDJR : 4/25/2019 10:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407514 RDJR said:





Quote:





b.s. is just that. How do you pick a player that was suspended for his team’s most important games if you’re preaching “culture”?











He took an over the counter workout supplement that nobody would ever think is illegal. The suspension was a near-non factor in the character evaluation



Thanks for the info., but what is a "near non-factor"? So with some teams it was a factor?

Team
Won't be good next year, which should be expected. Defense lacks pass rush, took a 2 down nose tackle, also 4 DG drafted in past three drafts. Linebackers still suck, corner and safety depth is poor. Also, passed on jawaan Taylor and Dillard, so offense isn't in great shape either. Man I'm depressed right now.

RE: Team Mike in NY : 4/25/2019 10:32 pm : link

Quote: Won't be good next year, which should be expected. Defense lacks pass rush, took a 2 down nose tackle, also 4 DG drafted in past three drafts. Linebackers still suck, corner and safety depth is poor. Also, passed on jawaan Taylor and Dillard, so offense isn't in great shape either. Man I'm depressed right now.



You aren't filling all of those positions with one pick

RE: RE: Are we running Dexter Lawrence as a RB in goal line situations Anakim : 4/25/2019 10:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407516 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





like he did at Clemson.







Only if we also had his backfield mate, Wilkens who actually carried the ball and caught TE passes :)





I remember Lawrence had a rushing TD against Louisville (I mentioned that earlier)

RE: RE: Was that worth OBJ? Nine-Tails : 4/25/2019 10:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407455 Route 9 said:





Quote:





....



Hell no. Ja dil Peppers, Lawrence and number 95 is no way shape or form worth Beckham.





Yes In comment 14407562 Scuzzlebutt said:

RE: RE: RE: Could've just kept Snacks...but alright Amtoft : 4/25/2019 10:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407530 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14407452 Anakim said:





Quote:





Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.



So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?









This team isn't short on needs, Sally. We need a big WR, a RT, an ER, an ILB, a FS and a CB.



No joke... this draft is deep in WR, RT, Safeties, CBs, and MLB... Even some good ER, but we do have Markus Golden and Carter.

RE: Oliver/Laurence/Hill dk in TX : 4/25/2019 10:33 pm : link

Quote: Nice!



Oh.... Wait.



Pick 6. Mara



Pick 17. The Getts



I am tired of all these excuses for that doofus, Dave Gettleman.😤😤😤

RE: If it was Lawrence at 6 and Jones at 17... Biteymax22 : 4/25/2019 10:33 pm : link

Quote: ...I think the board would be better.



Be ready for some C+ grades tho



Truest statement spoken tonight

RE: RE: This is a terrific pick Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4/25/2019 10:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407464 dpinzow said:





Quote:





Why didn't we double up on DL with Josh Allen and Dexter Lawrence and trade #37 for Rosen?



We would have had a likely franchise QB in Rosen and two elite DL







Because Josh Rosen is a bust and a loser?



Better to remain silent and let people think you are a fool than to write a comment like this and remove all doubt.

with Sweat and Taylor available
this is yet another swing and miss.





Lawrence Likes our new QB ZogZerg : 4/25/2019 10:37 pm : link Quote:



Paul Schwartz

‏Verified account @NYPost_Schwartz

34s35 seconds ago



Paul Schwartz Retweeted Paul Schwartz



Lawrence says Daniel Jones is "deceptively fast'' and "I have a lot of respect for him.'' Said a lot of Jones' passes at Duke were dropped.



Paul Schwartz added,

Paul Schwartz

Verified account @NYPost_Schwartz

Dexter Lawrence on playing against QB Daniel Jones: "I think he's really special.''

0 replies 0 retweets 0 likes









Lawrence is a stud
and Josh Allen paired with him would've been a dream come true
I'm glad the Mannings like Dexter Lawrence, I wonder who they like for tomorrow.



I’m glad the Mannings like Dexter Lawrence, I wonder who they like for tomorrow.

More ZogZerg : 4/25/2019 10:39 pm : link Quote:



Art Stapleton

‏Verified account @art_stapleton

51s52 seconds ago



Art Stapleton Retweeted Reggie Stewart



Oliver went 9 overall to Buffalo.



Art Stapleton added,

Reggie Stewart

@reggiestewart

Replying to @art_stapleton

So the Giants ranked Lawrence over Oliver and Simmons, who people have them ranked higher. Interesting.

0 replies 0 retweets 0 likes





RE: Lawrence Likes our new QB bigbluescot : 4/25/2019 10:39 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:









Paul Schwartz

‏Verified account @NYPost_Schwartz

34s35 seconds ago



Paul Schwartz Retweeted Paul Schwartz



Lawrence says Daniel Jones is "deceptively fast'' and "I have a lot of respect for him.'' Said a lot of Jones' passes at Duke were dropped.



Paul Schwartz added,

Paul Schwartz

Verified account @NYPost_Schwartz

Dexter Lawrence on playing against QB Daniel Jones: "I think he's really special.''

0 replies 0 retweets 0 likes













What's he going to say when asked the question about his new teammate? He sucks?

I don't mind the pick but this stings a little illmatic : 4/25/2019 10:40 pm : link Shaun O'Hara

‏

Verified account



@ShaunOHara60

Follow Follow @ShaunOHara60

More

So neither of the NYG 1st RD picks will be on the field on 3rd down this Year?? Bartender!!! #TimeForABeer

RE: RE: RE: So, in a first round loaded with pass rushers Greg from LI : 4/25/2019 10:40 pm : link

Quote: I'm not upset that you two morons disagree with this draft. Two fuckheads who don't like what a professional GM does...oh gee, I'm upset. You two don't know fucking shit and never have.



Jerry Reese was a professional GM, and yet I'm pretty sure you've criticised him a time

Lawrence will be on the field bc4life : 4/25/2019 10:42 pm : link on 3rd down - pushing the pocket

Sy called it ryanmkeane : 4/25/2019 10:42 pm : link Nice pick. Jones at 6 still stings

RE: RE: Lawrence Likes our new QB ZogZerg : 4/25/2019 10:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407642 ZogZerg said:





Quote:









Quote:









Paul Schwartz

‏Verified account @NYPost_Schwartz

34s35 seconds ago



Paul Schwartz Retweeted Paul Schwartz



Lawrence says Daniel Jones is "deceptively fast'' and "I have a lot of respect for him.'' Said a lot of Jones' passes at Duke were dropped.



Paul Schwartz added,

Paul Schwartz

Verified account @NYPost_Schwartz

Dexter Lawrence on playing against QB Daniel Jones: "I think he's really special.''

0 replies 0 retweets 0 likes

















What's he going to say when asked the question about his new teammate? He sucks?



Jesus, enough of the fucking whining.

Fucking Pathetic! In comment 14407662 bigbluescot said:Jesus, enough of the fucking whining.Fucking Pathetic!

RE: Hopefully we'll draft another Lawrence from Clemson in 2021... djm : 4/25/2019 10:43 pm : link

Quote: . He gave Daniel Jones quite a shellacking when Clemson played Duke.





He also had a fat guy TD against Louisville, I believe



Dude stop. In comment 14407495 Anakim said:Dude stop.

I'm pretty pissed about Jones George : 4/25/2019 10:43 pm : link And okay with Lawrence.



But I'm guessing that both could've been had with a trade down, and now we're still staring at a huge gap between 37 and 95.





RE: I don't mind the pick but this stings a little Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 10:43 pm : link

Quote: Shaun O'Hara

‏

Verified account



@ShaunOHara60

Follow Follow @ShaunOHara60

More

So neither of the NYG 1st RD picks will be on the field on 3rd down this Year?? Bartender!!! #TimeForABeer



But hey, the Giants want to win NOW!



What a joke. In comment 14407666 illmatic said:But hey, the Giants want to win NOW!What a joke.

This was a bad pick imo.. prdave73 : 4/25/2019 10:43 pm : link I don't like it at all. For a Team that needing pass rush in the worse way, this did not help. Guess what, this team is in need of CB too! So not having a pass rush makes things worse! Just a horrible start to the draft imo..

Gettleman did a nice job here ghost718 : 4/25/2019 10:44 pm : link .

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2019 10:44 pm : : 4/25/2019 10:44 pm : link This is a very good pick.



People are just pissed off about Jones.

RE: RE: RE: Are we running Dexter Lawrence as a RB in goal line situations KeoweeFan : 4/25/2019 10:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407570 KeoweeFan said:





Quote:





In comment 14407516 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





like he did at Clemson.







Only if we also had his backfield mate, Wilkens who actually carried the ball and caught TE passes :)









I remember Lawrence had a rushing TD against Louisville (I mentioned that earlier)



Yes, they both came in frequently as part of the elephant goalline package. Dexter mainly blocked while Christian sometimes carried the ball (or even caught a TE pass). Swinney gave Dexter the opportunity in the Louisville game.



Of the two, Christian is more likely to become the next Refrigerator from Clemson. In comment 14407600 Anakim said:Yes, they both came in frequently as part of the elephant goalline package. Dexter mainly blocked while Christian sometimes carried the ball (or even caught a TE pass). Swinney gave Dexter the opportunity in the Louisville game.Of the two, Christian is more likely to become the next Refrigerator from Clemson.

Art Staleton is missing the basic point idiotsavant : 4/25/2019 10:45 pm : link It's not 'Oliver vs Lawrence.'



It was the clear opportunity to have -both_ on the field at the same time along with Hill or Tomlison

RE: Run stuffer uconngiant : 4/25/2019 10:45 pm : link

Quote: no pass rush (8<



He set the school record for sacks as a freshman just an FYI In comment 14407453 Beer Man said:He set the school record for sacks as a freshman just an FYI

Lawrence is an excellent pick GothamGiants : 4/25/2019 10:46 pm : link ... I can not believe Allen/Lawrence was a reality. Makes me sick they didn’t fix this front 7 overnight

RE: RE: Run stuffer Amtoft : 4/25/2019 10:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407453 Beer Man said:





Quote:





no pass rush (8<







He set the school record for sacks as a freshman just an FYI



Stop making sense... this is panic time. In comment 14407726 uconngiant said:Stop making sense... this is panic time.

RE: RE: Hopefully we'll draft another Lawrence from Clemson in 2021... Anakim : 4/25/2019 10:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407495 Anakim said:





Quote:





. He gave Daniel Jones quite a shellacking when Clemson played Duke.





He also had a fat guy TD against Louisville, I believe







Dude stop.





Stop what? In comment 14407695 djm said:Stop what?

RE: ... Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 10:48 pm : link

Quote: This is a very good pick.



People are just pissed off about Jones.



When you’re right, you’re right. In comment 14407710 Eric from BBI said:When you’re right, you’re right.

RE: Lawrence is an excellent pick Amtoft : 4/25/2019 10:48 pm : link

Quote: ... I can not believe Allen/Lawrence was a reality. Makes me sick they didn’t fix this front 7 overnight



Allen and anyone for me... How do you pass on Allen. In comment 14407734 GothamGiants said:Allen and anyone for me... How do you pass on Allen.

for all the talk about needing pass rushers bc4life : 4/25/2019 10:51 pm : link Gianst were only 20th against the run. it all starts up front, guess Tomlinson is back to DE?

This is the stuff that drives me nuts here djm : 4/25/2019 10:53 pm : link Some of you are absolutely letting the Jones pick at six cloud your whole opinion or take on everything going forward. All because of a false media driven narrative. Talkies think jones is average. Plenty of real life scouts think he’s good or very good. Some don’t love jones. Some do love jones. That’s not enough for some of you who after doing your own amature your scouting tour feel jones isn’t any good. Giants take him and you can’t let it go when discussing other later picks.



Much like taking Barkley over the qb last year it completely compromised any logical thinking from some of you and eliminated any logical talk, same will happen this year. Some of you love to be miserable and overt loud criticism. Can we let the guy take a shit as a giant first before we kill the entire scouting dept? The same GM crushed last year’s draft.

Question, bigfrank612 : 4/25/2019 10:54 pm : link Could it be that Tomlinson is now gonna be traded? Idk if it was said but I figure it’s a real possibility if his best position is NT...

RE: Art Staleton is missing the basic point ZogZerg : 4/25/2019 10:54 pm : link

Quote: It's not 'Oliver vs Lawrence.'



It was the clear opportunity to have -both_ on the field at the same time along with Hill or Tomlison



You are missing the point.

The Giants needed a QB and picked one.

In comment 14407724 idiotsavant said:You are missing the point.The Giants needed a QB and picked one.

All off-season I was ranting about the idiotsavant : 4/25/2019 10:54 pm : link Chance to draft two 'in any other year top ten DLers' in one draft.



And there it was, Wilkins,Oliver,Allen and Lawrence, take your picks.



Not counting Simmons and Sweat.

RE: This is the stuff that drives me nuts here clatterbuck : 4/25/2019 10:57 pm : link

Quote: Some of you are absolutely letting the Jones pick at six cloud your whole opinion or take on everything going forward. All because of a false media driven narrative. Talkies think jones is average. Plenty of real life scouts think he’s good or very good. Some don’t love jones. Some do love jones. That’s not enough for some of you who after doing your own amature your scouting tour feel jones isn’t any good. Giants take him and you can’t let it go when discussing other later picks.



Much like taking Barkley over the qb last year it completely compromised any logical thinking from some of you and eliminated any logical talk, same will happen this year. Some of you love to be miserable and overt loud criticism. Can we let the guy take a shit as a giant first before we kill the entire scouting dept? The same GM crushed last year’s draft.



Yes,thank you. In comment 14407796 djm said:Yes,thank you.

Perspective - would there be all this teeth gnashing KeoweeFan : 4/25/2019 10:57 pm : link yesterday if someone told you that in day one of the draft the Giants would bring home Dexter Lawrence and Jones at QB?



Folks are now quibbling about the order even though some scouts thought Jones may be under-rated on the media draft boards.



I trust professional scouts (and GMs) more than the Mel Kiper clones.

So: in an average DL year, without Q etc etc idiotsavant : 4/25/2019 10:58 pm : link Oliver might have gone top 5.



In a better QB year the QB we drafted might have gone 45.



It's about seeing opportunity.

It's another Tomlinson??!! prdave73 : 4/25/2019 10:59 pm : link How could this be a great pick?? Ask yourselves is this pick worth what the Giants gave up for Odell??? No.. imo.

Tomlinson?? FatMan in Charlotte : 4/25/2019 11:02 pm : link The two players are nothing alike.



If you stopped shaking your fucking head constantly, your eyes might be able to focus on that.

RE: It's another Tomlinson??!! allstarjim : 4/25/2019 11:02 pm : link

Quote: How could this be a great pick?? Ask yourselves is this pick worth what the Giants gave up for Odell??? No.. imo.



No. It's Peppers, Lawrence, and we'll see at #95.



That's 2 key players added to your defense so far.



The DL is going to be really good. In comment 14407852 prdave73 said:No. It's Peppers, Lawrence, and we'll see at #95.That's 2 key players added to your defense so far.The DL is going to be really good.

they were 20th against bc4life : 4/25/2019 11:03 pm : link the run. guy is stout and has some athleticism. and they got a starting safety and return man for OBJ too.

Lawrence makes me wonder George : 4/25/2019 11:04 pm : link if Tomlinson is now expendable.



no Bettcher is creative bc4life : 4/25/2019 11:06 pm : link he'll find a way to make it work.

Guys Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2019 11:07 pm : : 4/25/2019 11:07 pm : link Dalvin Tomlinson isn't going anywhere. The beat reporters all seem oddly confused this too. Look at our DL depth chart.



Tomlinson now goes back to end.

RE: RE: RE: Could've just kept Snacks...but alright Joey in VA : 4/25/2019 11:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407530 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14407452 Anakim said:





Quote:





Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.



So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?









RE: RE: RE: RE: Could've just kept Snacks...but alright Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 11:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407577 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14407530 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14407452 Anakim said:





Quote:





Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.



So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?









This team isn't short on needs, Sally. We need a big WR, a RT, an ER, an ILB, a FS and a CB.



You sure you want to say that to me? 100% sure? I'll sally you in person and we'll see what you have the balls to say to my face you little fucking twat. You think I don't know what this team is short on you little failure? Pick a new career you fuckhead, you suck at this one and whatever you thought was your previous one.



Gotta love the keyboard muscles. In comment 14407944 Joey in VA said:Gotta love the keyboard muscles.

Brian Baldinger maintained that Lawrence could play three downs. Klaatu : 4/25/2019 11:10 pm : link That he was athletic enough for it (not just a big fat guy). Of course that remains to be seen.

they play 4-3 sometimes bc4life : 4/25/2019 11:11 pm : link Tomlinson and Lawrence is a pretty good DT duo - yes/no?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Could've just kept Snacks...but alright Joey in VA : 4/25/2019 11:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407944 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14407577 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14407530 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14407452 Anakim said:





Quote:





Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.



So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?









This team isn't short on needs, Sally. We need a big WR, a RT, an ER, an ILB, a FS and a CB.



You sure you want to say that to me? 100% sure? I'll sally you in person and we'll see what you have the balls to say to my face you little fucking twat. You think I don't know what this team is short on you little failure? Pick a new career you fuckhead, you suck at this one and whatever you thought was your previous one.







RE: RE: RE: RE: Could've just kept Snacks...but alright Ten Ton Hammer : 4/25/2019 11:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407577 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14407530 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14407452 Anakim said:





Quote:





Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.



So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?









This team isn't short on needs, Sally. We need a big WR, a RT, an ER, an ILB, a FS and a CB.



You sure you want to say that to me? 100% sure? I'll sally you in person and we'll see what you have the balls to say to my face you little fucking twat. You think I don't know what this team is short on you little failure? Pick a new career you fuckhead, you suck at this one and whatever you thought was your previous one.



You seem like a really stable, credible person! In comment 14407944 Joey in VA said:You seem like a really stable, credible person!

watched him on tape bc4life : 4/25/2019 11:12 pm : link anything that big and that fast ought to have a license plate on its' rear end. ran a 5.03 forty

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Could've just kept Snacks...but alright Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 11:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407949 Hsilwek92 said:





Quote:





In comment 14407944 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14407577 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14407530 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14407452 Anakim said:





Quote:





Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.



So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?









This team isn't short on needs, Sally. We need a big WR, a RT, an ER, an ILB, a FS and a CB.



You sure you want to say that to me? 100% sure? I'll sally you in person and we'll see what you have the balls to say to my face you little fucking twat. You think I don't know what this team is short on you little failure? Pick a new career you fuckhead, you suck at this one and whatever you thought was your previous one.







Gotta love the keyboard muscles.



You want some fatso? WTF do you contribute here? WTF does Anakim contribute here? Add something you fucking wad of shit or stfu.



Lmao. You’re so pathetic it’s not even funny. In comment 14407978 Joey in VA said:Lmao. You’re so pathetic it’s not even funny.

Tomlinson Marty866b : 4/25/2019 11:13 pm : link Is a JAG. As an end he gives us nothing as a pass rusher. He's good,not great against the run. I do think BJ Hill will help us as a pass rusher.

RE: Guys bigfrank612 : 4/25/2019 11:13 pm : link

Quote: Dalvin Tomlinson isn't going anywhere. The beat reporters all seem oddly confused this too. Look at our DL depth chart.



Tomlinson now goes back to end.

Because DG openly stated that he was better at Nose. We aren’t pulling this out of our asses, Eric. Lol In comment 14407939 Eric from BBI said:Because DG openly stated that he was better at Nose. We aren’t pulling this out of our asses, Eric. Lol

Watch out everyone Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 11:14 pm : link Joey in VA the keyboard warrior is gonna beat us all up with his raging internet muscles!

wonder what percentage bc4life : 4/25/2019 11:16 pm : link of plays they were in 4-3?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Could've just kept Snacks...but alright Joey in VA : 4/25/2019 11:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407944 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14407577 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14407530 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14407452 Anakim said:





Quote:





Decent pick. A "B" pick. He's a NT who is a bit of a freak himself.



So a bad team keeping a 30 year old NT with bad knees who wants more $ and isn't competing now is a better idea than drafting a cheap replacement? And you want to be a professional something or other?









This team isn't short on needs, Sally. We need a big WR, a RT, an ER, an ILB, a FS and a CB.



You sure you want to say that to me? 100% sure? I'll sally you in person and we'll see what you have the balls to say to my face you little fucking twat. You think I don't know what this team is short on you little failure? Pick a new career you fuckhead, you suck at this one and whatever you thought was your previous one.







LMAO Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 11:16 pm : link I’m Joey! I can talk tough on the internets!

bigfrank Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2019 11:18 pm : : 4/25/2019 11:18 pm : link Gettlman was clearly lying. He wanted Snacks off of the team. That's obvious now.

RE: LMAO Joey in VA : 4/25/2019 11:19 pm : link

Interesting pick Carson53 : 4/25/2019 11:19 pm : link When do they pick an edge rusher, Rd. 2?

RE: RE: RE: RE: So, in a first round loaded with pass rushers Joey in VA : 4/25/2019 11:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14407550 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





I'm not upset that you two morons disagree with this draft. Two fuckheads who don't like what a professional GM does...oh gee, I'm upset. You two don't know fucking shit and never have.







Jerry Reese was a professional GM, and yet I'm pretty sure you've criticised him a time or two, haven't you? Yeah but you're a failure at every level. In comment 14407667 Greg from LI said:Yeah but you're a failure at every level.

RE: bigfrank Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 11:19 pm : link

Quote: Gettlman was clearly lying. He wanted Snacks off of the team. That's obvious now.



Gettleman clearly lies about A LOT of things. In comment 14408051 Eric from BBI said:Gettleman clearly lies about A LOT of things.

RE: Tomlinson Klaatu : 4/25/2019 11:19 pm : link

Quote: Is a JAG. As an end he gives us nothing as a pass rusher. He's good,not great against the run. I do think BJ Hill will help us as a pass rusher.



A guy like Lawrence can help Tomlinson, as well as our LB's. He's a force multiplier. In comment 14408001 Marty866b said:A guy like Lawrence can help Tomlinson, as well as our LB's. He's a force multiplier.

RE: RE: LMAO Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 11:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14408039 Hsilwek92 said:





Quote:





I’m Joey! I can talk tough on the internets!



Shocking that you can't conjure up anything coherent. Do you want my phone number or home address? Will that make your period shorter? Go have a cranberry juice and STFU. You fucking know nothing cunt.



Shocking that you’re so unbelievably pathetic that you have to stoop to being a keyboard warrior, pounding your chest about how awesome you are.



so what if he lied bc4life : 4/25/2019 11:21 pm : link what would have been gained by telling people he wanted Snacks off the team?

This is gonna be awkward the next time Ten Ton Hammer : 4/25/2019 11:22 pm : link Joey wants to rant about how important locker room culture is while being toxic waste to the culture here.

Blah Rflairr : 4/25/2019 11:23 pm : link Where’s this guy going to a play? He’s basically Tomlinson. Idiotic GM.



Two first round picks and no pass rusher and no OL. Worst GM in football

RE: This is gonna be awkward the next time Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 11:24 pm : link

Quote: Joey wants to rant about how important locker room culture is while being toxic waste to the culture here.



JOEY TOUGH! JOEY SMASH!*



*(anonymous people on the internet) In comment 14408093 Ten Ton Hammer said:JOEY TOUGH! JOEY SMASH!**(anonymous people on the internet)

RE: This is a terrific pick trueblueinpw : 4/25/2019 11:24 pm : link

Quote: Why didn't we double up on DL with Josh Allen and Dexter Lawrence and trade #37 for Rosen?



We would have had a likely franchise QB in Rosen and two elite DL



I wish you were the GM. In comment 14407464 dpinzow said:I wish you were the GM.

he's not Tomlinson bc4life : 4/25/2019 11:25 pm : link Bigger, stronger, more athletic - more of a true NT

HEY WE MOVED UP DEANDRE BAKER Great pick !! Bluesbreaker : 4/25/2019 11:45 pm : link Great pick Snacks knees are about shot .

Bluesbreaker : 10:19 pm : link : reply

We have our NT .

Tomlinson to me underwhelmed at NT

Seems we have to get something in a Edge rusher and

a RT in round #2 .. Maybe we move up ....

RE: This is the stuff that drives me nuts here smorgan741 : 4/25/2019 11:51 pm : link

Quote: Some of you are absolutely letting the Jones pick at six cloud your whole opinion or take on everything going forward. All because of a false media driven narrative. Talkies think jones is average. Plenty of real life scouts think he’s good or very good. Some don’t love jones. Some do love jones. That’s not enough for some of you who after doing your own amature your scouting tour feel jones isn’t any good. Giants take him and you can’t let it go when discussing other later picks.



Much like taking Barkley over the qb last year it completely compromised any logical thinking from some of you and eliminated any logical talk, same will happen this year. Some of you love to be miserable and overt loud criticism. Can we let the guy take a shit as a giant first before we kill the entire scouting dept? The same GM crushed last year’s draft.



10/10 In comment 14407796 djm said:10/10

RE: This is a terrific pick weaverpsu : 1:01 am : link

Quote: Why didn't we double up on DL with Josh Allen and Dexter Lawrence and trade #37 for Rosen?



We would have had a likely franchise QB in Rosen and two elite DL



Because that would make sense... In comment 14407464 dpinzow said:Because that would make sense...

Awful weaverpsu : 1:41 am : link Another wasted pick. The Giants don't even need an interior lineman. This is like the Twilight Zone. We pass on arguably the 2nd best DE edge rusher to reach on a QB and then pick a DT over Sweat.

RE: This is the stuff that drives me nuts here weaverpsu : 1:45 am : link

Quote: Some of you are absolutely letting the Jones pick at six cloud your whole opinion or take on everything going forward. All because of a false media driven narrative. Talkies think jones is average. Plenty of real life scouts think he’s good or very good. Some don’t love jones. Some do love jones. That’s not enough for some of you who after doing your own amature your scouting tour feel jones isn’t any good. Giants take him and you can’t let it go when discussing other later picks.



Much like taking Barkley over the qb last year it completely compromised any logical thinking from some of you and eliminated any logical talk, same will happen this year. Some of you love to be miserable and overt loud criticism. Can we let the guy take a shit as a giant first before we kill the entire scouting dept? The same GM crushed last year’s draft.



Everyone hated the Flowers pick and EVERYONE was right. Allen was a no brainer that fell in our laps at a position of need. At 6 Jones needs to be an All Pro QB and our 2nd pick made zero sense as well. We need a LB, WR, and DE and we draft a DT. What?? In comment 14407796 djm said:Everyone hated the Flowers pick and EVERYONE was right. Allen was a no brainer that fell in our laps at a position of need. At 6 Jones needs to be an All Pro QB and our 2nd pick made zero sense as well. We need a LB, WR, and DE and we draft a DT. What??

RE: Awful Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:47 am : : 1:47 am : link

Quote: Another wasted pick. The Giants don't even need an interior lineman. This is like the Twilight Zone. We pass on arguably the 2nd best DE edge rusher to reach on a QB and then pick a DT over Sweat.



What are you talking about? DL was a major need on this team. In addition, many posters on this site were praying we would draft Lawrence at #17. In comment 14408919 weaverpsu said:What are you talking about? DL was a major need on this team. In addition, many posters on this site were praying we would draft Lawrence at #17.