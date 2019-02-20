New York Giants 1st Round Pick (30): CB Deandre Baker Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2019 11:42 pm : 4/25/2019 11:42 pm ...

have up 37, 132 and 142 bigblue12 : 4/25/2019 11:43 pm : link don't love it

Was hoping for an OL The_Boss : 4/25/2019 11:43 pm : link But I like Baker a lot.

Love it AcesUp : 4/25/2019 11:43 pm : link Best corner in draft.

Can't tell me this has been a bad night j_rud : 4/25/2019 11:43 pm : link .

That’s a lot to give up Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 11:43 pm : link Hope he’s worth it.

RE: have up 37, 132 and 142 The_Boss : 4/25/2019 11:44 pm : link

Quote: don't love it



Losing 37 stings but Baker is a solid pick.

I dig it. Anakim : 4/25/2019 11:44 pm : link I had Murphy and Greedy as CBs who had more potential, but Baker was an absolute stud at Georgia. A LOCKDOWN stud. Hopefully he and Beal will be the future starting CBs.

three first round picks bigblue12 : 4/25/2019 11:45 pm : link and no pass rushers. Unreal



I know Dave Te LOVES this guy

Would have preferred to just sit and wait Oscar : 4/25/2019 11:45 pm : link Have heard meh things about this player. Also would have loved Cody Ford.

Solid value for Baker Sy'56 : 4/25/2019 11:45 pm : link I like him a lot, he is a baller.



Intersting...he had some coach ability issues at Georgia.

He is a top corner. DavidinBMNY : 4/25/2019 11:45 pm : link Huge position of need. We have Jenkins 1/2 out the door. We have Beal who we don't know.



Good pick.

RE: Can't tell me this has been a bad night islander1 : 4/25/2019 11:45 pm : link

Quote: .



this night has been terrible.



Reached for a QB when a first rate edge rusher was there.

Reached for a DL when a superior edge rusher (or which, we have none) was there.



this night has been terrible.

Reached for a QB when a first rate edge rusher was there.

Reached for a DL when a superior edge rusher (or which, we have none) was there.

This draft will be looked back as setting this franchise back three years.

RE: The guy Br00klyn : 4/25/2019 11:45 pm : link

Quote: cannot cover.



He won the award for best cb in college, I'm sure he can cover a little bit

Best CB in this Draft Torrag : 4/25/2019 11:46 pm : link Very good pick.

RE: Solid value for Baker DavidinBMNY : 4/25/2019 11:46 pm : link

Not again...

Quote: I like him a lot, he is a baller.



Not again...

Nice Pick he is a Baller Baker Top CB Bluesbreaker : 4/25/2019 11:46 pm : link Great pick Snacks knees are about shot .

Bluesbreaker : 10:19 pm : link : reply

We have our NT .

Tomlinson to me underwhelmed at NT

Seems we have to get something in a Edge rusher and

a RT in round #2 .. Maybe we move up ....

What a shock Mike in NY : 4/25/2019 11:46 pm : link Hsilwek92 bashes the pick



4th/5th is what 7 picks at this point goes for. They had 12 picks this year. Down to 10.

we traded 37 for him? islander1 : 4/25/2019 11:47 pm : link Oof.



I'll say this is still the best pick of the three.

One thing is for damn sure Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 11:47 pm : link This draft will define Gettleman’s career as the Giants GM, one way or the other.

Sy's #2 CB Klaatu : 4/25/2019 11:47 pm : link Quote: 2: DeAndre Baker – Georgia – 5’11/193



Grade: 83



Summary: Baker was a three year starter for the Bulldogs that progressively improved as a prospect from the beginning of 2017. The two-time all SEC defender (1st Team in 2018) brings the kind of confidence and swagger that can take on the numerous challenges of playing cornerback in the NFL. He can be left alone on an island and stick with anyone on all levels of the route tree as well as make plays on the ball like a receiver. His issues can be correctable, mainly the technique-based and mental ones. The lack of power presence can be an issue at times but in a league where contact is allowed less and less in coverage, the corners that can get the job done via instincts, agility, and speed stand out a bit more.



*Another safe pick here that may have a limited upside, but at this position you just want reliable. That is Baker is a nutshell. I love the competitive spirit, the swagger he shows on the outside. Do I trust him against a Michael Thomas on an island? Probably not. But at the end of the day that isn’t the job of a #1 corner on most teams. He can fit in to any coverage scheme and any role, right away.



NFL Comparison: Tre’Davious White / BUF



So much for Gettleman not putting a premium on DB's. So much for Gettleman not putting a premium on DB's.

RE: have up 37, 132 and 142 flycatcher : 4/25/2019 11:47 pm : link

Quote: don't love it

seems like a lot but it's actually a little less than the chart value - plus we still have 6 picks left



seems like a lot but it's actually a little less than the chart value - plus we still have 6 picks left

RE: So much for character Anakim : 4/25/2019 11:47 pm : link

Quote: .



Why? Because he didn't interview well? Kid was born in Liberty City. He's always had a chip on his shoulder. He's confident in his abilities.





Why? Because he didn't interview well? Kid was born in Liberty City. He's always had a chip on his shoulder. He's confident in his abilities.

Do you know how many TDs Baker gave up at Georgia? One. ONE. 1. UNO. JUST ONE. And over the last two years, do you know how many he's given up? GOOSE EGG.

Hell yeah KerrysFlask : 4/25/2019 11:48 pm : link I wanted this guy.



Dude has some swagger for sure.



RE: The guy uconngiant : 4/25/2019 11:48 pm : link

Quote: cannot cover.





You know nothing.



You know nothing.

He had the second best coverage skills with 41.8% comp pct which was second best in FBS and 4.6 per reception also 2nd best in FBS

I AcidTest : 4/25/2019 11:48 pm : link like Baker a lot, but that is way too much. A CB would have been available at #37. Again, I thought the plan was to get more picks in rounds two and three. Instead all we have now is #95.

RE: Jesus that's a ton to give up. Toth029 : 4/25/2019 11:48 pm : link

They weren't using 12 picks.

Quote: .

They weren't using 12 picks.

RE: What a shock Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 11:48 pm : link

Quote: Hsilwek92 bashes the pick



4th/5th is what 7 picks at this point goes for. They had 12 picks this year. Down to 10.



Please show me where I ‘bashed’ this pick?



Please show me where I 'bashed' this pick?

Oh, wait, you can't. Fuck off.

RE: The guy Anakim : 4/25/2019 11:48 pm : link

Quote: cannot cover.



That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker win the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season.





That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker win the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season.

Yeah, sure. He can't cover....

Easy to criticize huygens20 : 4/25/2019 11:48 pm : link The pick. But 4th and 5th rounders are nothing.



People have done studies and hit rates (for them becoming starters) is like 10%.



We gave up nothing.

Interesting Chris684 : 4/25/2019 11:49 pm : link All the talk was getting more pucks between 37-95 and now we’re done until 95.



I would be shopping Engram tomorrow if I was DG.

The guy didn't give up a TD FatMan in Charlotte : 4/25/2019 11:49 pm : link in 2 years, but he can't cover.



What school of logic do some of you fuckers attend?

RE: BTW... kelsto811 : 4/25/2019 11:49 pm : link

Quote: So much for the asshat info of acquiring more picks between 37 and 95.



The opposite happened lol

RE: The guy clatterbuck : 4/25/2019 11:49 pm : link

Quote: cannot cover.



My God, on what do you base this kind of statement? Rated by many the best corner in the draft, so what's the empirical evidence that "he can't cover?"

He will play this year Sammo85 : 4/25/2019 11:49 pm : link He doesn’t lack for confidence in himself. He can cover and has ball skills.





RE: The guy Anakim : 4/25/2019 11:49 pm : link

Quote: cannot cover.



That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker won the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season. He was a consensus all-American and a two-time all-SEC selection.





That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker won the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season. He was a consensus all-American and a two-time all-SEC selection.

Yeah, sure. He can't cover....

So far GoDeep13 : 4/25/2019 11:49 pm : link My favorite pick. And I’m a Jones fan.



I had Baker as the best CB in the draft. Very happy with him. Worth the trade.

Welp. oreojenkins : 4/25/2019 11:49 pm : link No commentary on whether or not Baker is the best CB in the draft, but CB is one of the deepest positions for sure. You don't really need to be giving up picks to take the best guy when they're all pretty interchangeable 1-7 or so.

RE: BTW... Nine-Tails : 4/25/2019 11:49 pm : link

Quote: So much for the asshat info of acquiring more picks between 37 and 95.



But he guaranteed it, lol. First pick I liked, but this night will go down as a memorable one, bad or good, I don't know. But we had chances to upgrade the pass rush and online with top talent but didn't. Also, corner is a very hard position to adjust to as a rookie. Next year will feature growing pains for sure.

Sy really likes him - 83 ZogZerg : 4/25/2019 11:50 pm : link



Quote:

2: DeAndre Baker – Georgia – 5’11/193



Grade: 83



Summary: Baker was a three year starter for the Bulldogs that progressively improved as a prospect from the beginning of 2017. The two-time all SEC defender (1st Team in 2018) brings the kind of confidence and swagger that can take on the numerous challenges of playing cornerback in the NFL. He can be left alone on an island and stick with anyone on all levels of the route tree as well as make plays on the ball like a receiver. His issues can be correctable, mainly the technique-based and mental ones. The lack of power presence can be an issue at times but in a league where contact is allowed less and less in coverage, the corners that can get the job done via instincts, agility, and speed stand out a bit more.



*Another safe pick here that may have a limited upside, but at this position you just want reliable. That is Baker is a nutshell. I love the competitive spirit, the swagger he shows on the outside. Do I trust him against a Michael Thomas on an island? Probably not. But at the end of the day that isn’t the job of a #1 corner on most teams. He can fit in to any coverage scheme and any role, right away.



NFL Comparison: Tre’Davious White / BUF

Tied for his top corner

Baker and Beal bluepepper : 4/25/2019 11:50 pm : link we may not have to worry much about CB for another 3 years which is huge.

We Eli owns all : 4/25/2019 11:50 pm : link Also have 5th year options on all three players. Very underrated thing to have. Lol at the dude complaint about losing a 4th n 5th.

Oh wow.... prdave73 : 4/25/2019 11:50 pm : link This is getting worse.. That's a lot to give up when there is so many holes to fill????! WTF.. Almost feels like they are desperate and know they have to do something to make up for what has happened??? These players better pan out or this Franchise will be setback for years! wow..

RE: The guy didn't give up a TD Anakim : 4/25/2019 11:50 pm : link

Quote: in 2 years, but he can't cover.



What school of logic do some of you fuckers attend?



Ridiculous. And he was a All-American, All-SEC TWICE and he won the award for the best DB in college.





Ridiculous. And he was a All-American, All-SEC TWICE and he won the award for the best DB in college.

But yep, he can't cover

RE: Easy to criticize Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 11:50 pm : link

Quote: The pick. But 4th and 5th rounders are nothing.



People have done studies and hit rates (for them becoming starters) is like 10%.



We gave up nothing.



Lmao. 4th and 5th founders aren't 'nothing' when this team has as many holes as it does.

Well superspynyg : 4/25/2019 11:51 pm : link No need to tune in tomorrow. We won’t have a pick till late. What a waist of a draft.

If they belive Dankbeerman : 4/25/2019 11:51 pm : link they got the top QB, NT and CB on their board the giants war room is dancing and handing out cigars right now.

RE: BTW... upnyg : 4/25/2019 11:51 pm : link

Quote: So much for the asshat info of acquiring more picks between 37 and 95.



Yep, unless they trade Jenkins now for a 3.

A 4th and a 5th is nothing KerrysFlask : 4/25/2019 11:51 pm : link To move up 7 spots for this guy.



Well worth it.

FWIW, if you go by the value charts, the Giants UNDERpaid slightly. Big Blue Blogger : 4/25/2019 11:51 pm : link It's a perfectly reasonable move. Baker must have been the top corner on their board, by a fair margin. They got him at a price they could readily afford, considering the abundance of 4th and 5th round picks in their pocket.

I AcidTest : 4/25/2019 11:52 pm : link do wonder if they will shop Engram.

Based purely on the film, Baker was BY FAR the best CB in the Draft Anakim : 4/25/2019 11:52 pm : link .

RE: RE: The guy Thegratefulhead : 4/25/2019 11:53 pm : link

in the SEC know us.

Quote: In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:





Quote:





cannot cover.







That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker win the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season.





in the SEC know us.

... christian : 4/25/2019 11:53 pm : link Tremendous area of need.



Gettleman clearly understands the Giants needed a tremendous improvement in the secondary. Peppers, Baker, and Haley are a good core to build from.

Wow GothamGiants : 4/25/2019 11:53 pm : link They could’ve transformed the defense overnight with Allen at 6 ...



Hopefully another trade up tomorrow for a guy like Maxx Crosby?

RE: RE: BTW... AcidTest : 4/25/2019 11:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14408345 bw in dc said:





Quote:





So much for the asshat info of acquiring more picks between 37 and 95.







Yep, unless they trade Jenkins now for a 3.



I can't see anyone giving a three for Jenkins.

RE: The guy arcarsenal : 4/25/2019 11:53 pm : link

Quote: cannot cover.



He didn't allow a TD in his last 2 college seasons according to Kim Jones - how does a guy who can't cover accomplish that?

RE: RE: The guy Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4/25/2019 11:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:





Quote:





cannot cover.







That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker win the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season.





Yeah, sure. He can't cover....



According to Sy, Don't want him on an island against Michael Thomas. What does that mean to you?

According to Sy, Don't want him on an island against Michael Thomas. What does that mean to you?

RE: That’s a lot to give up 81_Great_Dane : 4/25/2019 11:54 pm : link

Quote: Hope he’s worth it. Not really. The Giants had too many late picks, couldn't keep 12 rookies. They packaged two expendable picks plus their 2nd for a late 1st. I think it's a great deal.



Not really. The Giants had too many late picks, couldn't keep 12 rookies. They packaged two expendable picks plus their 2nd for a late 1st. I think it's a great deal.

Baker's gotta be good though. All is forgiven if the player is good.

Some real dumb comments on here ZogZerg : 4/25/2019 11:54 pm : link wow

Love this board huygens20 : 4/25/2019 11:54 pm : link “Tremendous need”



Sure draft a cb when the web has 10s to throw on 1st and 10.





Stop covering for DG.

You know how he did against Deebo Samuel? Anakim : 4/25/2019 11:54 pm : link 6 catches, 33 yards.





If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.

RE: ... GothamGiants : 4/25/2019 11:54 pm : link

Quote: Tremendous area of need.



Gettleman clearly understands the Giants needed a tremendous improvement in the secondary. Peppers, Baker, and Haley are a good core to build from.



Jenkins, Peppers, Bethea, Beal, Baker, Haley ... this secondary has talent. Should be significantly improved ... now if only josh Allen was a giant too

Stud Thegratefulhead : 4/25/2019 11:55 pm : link This could be the Darrell Revis of this draft in the Giants trade up to get him this time. All and I mean all of the great QBs have had that kind of attitude. He didn't allow a TD in two years in the SEC that isn't an accident.

RE: RE: RE: The guy Ten Ton Hammer : 4/25/2019 11:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14408367 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:





Quote:





cannot cover.







That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker win the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season.





Yeah, sure. He can't cover....







According to Sy, Don't want him on an island against Michael Thomas. What does that mean to you?



That's your take?



That's your take?

Delete the comment and take 5 minutes to put more work into it. That's ridiculous.

RE: You know how he did against Deebo Samuel? Tim in Eternal Blue : 4/25/2019 11:56 pm : link

Quote: 6 catches, 33 yards.





If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.



Baker is a beast. Imagine getting Allen at 6? We'd have transformed the defense in one night.

RE: The guy didn't give up a TD GiantGrit : 4/25/2019 11:57 pm : link

Quote: in 2 years, but he can't cover.



What school of logic do some of you fuckers attend?



Devry University school of scouting, online degrees available

Are.. FatMan in Charlotte : 4/25/2019 11:57 pm : link



Quote: According to Sy, Don't want him on an island against Michael Thomas. What does that mean to you?



That means that any CB is going to struggle against a big, strong WR.



You quoted Sy but clearly didn't fucking read what he said.



you going to double and triple down on the moronic comments??

That means that any CB is going to struggle against a big, strong WR.

You quoted Sy but clearly didn't fucking read what he said.

Well done.

Well given that their QB Jay in Toronto : 4/25/2019 11:57 pm : link pressure may be suspect, they better have some good CBs.



Suddenly Carter becomes that much more important.

RE: RE: RE: The guy Anakim : 4/25/2019 11:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14408367 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:





Quote:





cannot cover.







That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker win the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season.





Yeah, sure. He can't cover....







According to Sy, Don't want him on an island against Michael Thomas. What does that mean to you?



I had Greedy as the superior PROSPECT than Baker because Greedy has better physical traits, but Baker will be fine. He excels in press. He can definitely go against Michael Thomas.

Dg huygens20 : 4/25/2019 11:58 pm : link Same guy who wanted to give OT money to an OG .



And basically signed a rb that commits to 4 m against our cap when we should’ve just drafted a 7th rounder and paid him nothing





Same guy who said u can’t reach or draft based on need last year







Dave Fuckin Gettleman. ... correction. MR. Gettleman.



Lmfao

RE: RE: RE: RE: The guy Essex : 4/25/2019 11:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14408419 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:





Quote:





In comment 14408367 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:





Quote:





cannot cover.







That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker win the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season.





Yeah, sure. He can't cover....







According to Sy, Don't want him on an island against Michael Thomas. What does that mean to you?







That's your take?



Delete the comment and take 5 minutes to put more work into it. That's ridiculous.



To keep all this in perspective, wasn’t Michael Thomas drafted In the second round?? Just goes to show you how this is not an exact science In comment 14408429 Ten Ton Hammer said:To keep all this in perspective, wasn’t Michael Thomas drafted In the second round?? Just goes to show you how this is not an exact science

RE: RE: You know how he did against Deebo Samuel? Anakim : 4/25/2019 11:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14408425 Anakim said:





Quote:





6 catches, 33 yards.





If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.







Baker is a beast. Imagine getting Allen at 6? We'd have transformed the defense in one night.



Yeah, that hurts. Still does. In comment 14408431 Tim in Eternal Blue said:Yeah, that hurts. Still does.

RE: RE: Can't tell me this has been a bad night j_rud : 4/25/2019 11:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14408296 j_rud said:





Quote:





.







this night has been terrible.



Reached for a QB when a first rate edge rusher was there.

Reached for a DL when a superior edge rusher (or which, we have none) was there.



This draft will be looked back as setting this franchise back three years.



You could be right. Could be wrong. Just gotta wait and see. No reason to freak out in either direction. In comment 14408331 islander1 said:You could be right. Could be wrong. Just gotta wait and see. No reason to freak out in either direction.

He was probably the best CB in college AcesUp : 4/25/2019 11:59 pm : link True shutdown in the SEC and his athletic numbers are above baseline. A good pick.

RE: Love this board Mike in NY : 4/25/2019 11:59 pm : link

Quote: “Tremendous need”



Sure draft a cb when the web has 10s to throw on 1st and 10.





Stop covering for DG.



Pass rush is not just from edge guys. Fastest path is a straight line and Lawrence will blow up a lot of plays up the gut. In comment 14408424 huygens20 said:Pass rush is not just from edge guys. Fastest path is a straight line and Lawrence will blow up a lot of plays up the gut.

RE: Pass rush is still a real, severe problem Tim in Eternal Blue : 4/25/2019 11:59 pm : link

[quote] And will effect the coverage. [/quote



Allen solves this. But no more beating the dead horse. What's done is done. I hope Daniel Jones is a fucking monster. In comment 14408434 Ten Ton Hammer said:[quote] And will effect the coverage. [/quoteAllen solves this. But no more beating the dead horse. What's done is done. I hope Daniel Jones is a fucking monster.

Stewart.. FatMan in Charlotte : 4/25/2019 11:59 pm : link seemingly counts more against the cap every day.



Of course, most of those takes are by fucking nitwits who probably didn't ace math, but it gets said anyway.

RE: You know how he did against Deebo Samuel? huygens20 : 4/25/2019 11:59 pm : link

Quote: 6 catches, 33 yards.





If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.



Nope. Not with his athletic scoring.



He was drafted approximately where he deserved to be. In comment 14408425 Anakim said:Nope. Not with his athletic scoring.He was drafted approximately where he deserved to be.

Still no pass rushers Rflairr : 12:00 am : link Fire this GM

RE: The guy didn't give up a TD DonnieD89 : 12:00 am : link

Quote: in 2 years, but he can't cover.



What school of logic do some of you fuckers attend?



Fats. These fucking monkey asses are unbelievable. I have never heard such ass talking. In comment 14408373 FatMan in Charlotte said:Fats. These fucking monkey asses are unbelievable. I have never heard such ass talking.

Look Eli owns all : 12:00 am : link I wanted Allen too. But we will have a ton of cap space next year can easily sign ER next year. If jones is the real deal then you take him every day of the week over Allen. That being said time will tell. I hope DG and company are better talent evaluators than me which shouldn’t be hard.

RE: Stewart.. huygens20 : 12:01 am : link

Quote: seemingly counts more against the cap every day.



Of course, most of those takes are by fucking nitwits who probably didn't ace math, but it gets said anyway.



He does. HE PAID An over the hill FREE AGENT running back guaranteed money.



Just stop yourself and think about that In comment 14408460 FatMan in Charlotte said:He does. HE PAID An over the hill FREE AGENT running back guaranteed money.Just stop yourself and think about that

RE: The guy DavidinBMNY : 12:01 am : link

Quote: cannot cover. What? In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:What?

RE: You know how he did against Deebo Samuel? bw in dc : 12:01 am : link

Quote: 6 catches, 33 yards.





If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.



On the other hand, Isabella had 15 catches for 220 yards, and 2 TDs... ;) In comment 14408425 Anakim said:On the other hand, Isabella had 15 catches for 220 yards, and 2 TDs... ;)

Back End of Defense clatterbuck : 12:01 am : link has been remade --Peppers, Bethea, Beal, now Baker. Is Jackrabbit trade bait?

RE: RE: You know how he did against Deebo Samuel? Mike in NY : 12:01 am : link

Quote: In comment 14408425 Anakim said:





Quote:





6 catches, 33 yards.





If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.







Nope. Not with his athletic scoring.



He was drafted approximately where he deserved to be.



Give me the 4.5 guy in shorts who is also 4.5 in pads versus the 4.3 guy who plays like a 4.9 on the field. In comment 14408461 huygens20 said:Give me the 4.5 guy in shorts who is also 4.5 in pads versus the 4.3 guy who plays like a 4.9 on the field.

RE: Still no pass rushers FatMan in Charlotte : 12:01 am : link

Quote: Fire this GM



You know what's the best thing about this piece of shit post?



He's deadly serious. In comment 14408467 Rflairr said:You know what's the best thing about this piece of shit post?He's deadly serious.

TTH bc4life : 12:02 am : link yes, Haley last year too, Giants seem to want corners who are solid tacklers.

RE: RE: Stewart.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12:02 am : link

Quote: In comment 14408460 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





seemingly counts more against the cap every day.



Of course, most of those takes are by fucking nitwits who probably didn't ace math, but it gets said anyway.







He does. HE PAID An over the hill FREE AGENT running back guaranteed money.



Just stop yourself and think about that



Can you tell me how much of that money counts against the cap right now? In comment 14408473 huygens20 said:Can you tell me how much of that money counts against the cap right now?

RE: RE: You know how he did against Deebo Samuel? Anakim : 12:03 am : link

Quote: In comment 14408425 Anakim said:





Quote:





6 catches, 33 yards.





If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.







Nope. Not with his athletic scoring.



He was drafted approximately where he deserved to be.



Why? Because he didn't run in the 4.4s? He played and did extremely well against the likes of Emmanuel Hall, Darius Slayton and Deebo Samuel. Those three guys have EXCEPTIONAL speed. Fuck 40 times.



And he also did an excellent job against likely top-10 pick next year, Alabama's Jerry Jeudy. In comment 14408461 huygens20 said:Why? Because he didn't run in the 4.4s? He played and did extremely well against the likes of Emmanuel Hall, Darius Slayton and Deebo Samuel. Those three guys have EXCEPTIONAL speed. Fuck 40 times.And he also did an excellent job against likely top-10 pick next year, Alabama's Jerry Jeudy.

RE: We DavidinBMNY : 12:03 am : link

Quote: Also have 5th year options on all three players. Very underrated thing to have. Lol at the dude complaint about losing a 4th n 5th. It is very unlikely that they were making 12 picks anyway.



I do think the way this unfolded it's very likely they will sign Remmers now. In comment 14408391 Eli owns all said:It is very unlikely that they were making 12 picks anyway.I do think the way this unfolded it's very likely they will sign Remmers now.

This might well be a good pick, prdave73 : 12:03 am : link but how good is it if you don't have pass rushers to help?? This will definitely be affected if you can't presser the QB! The biggest problem last year was the Giants couldn't get to the QB!! And on top of that you give up a lot of picks that are much needed to fill the many holes..

RE: A 4th and a 5th is nothing Milton : 12:03 am : link

Quote: To move up 7 spots for this guy.



Well worth it. Yeah it's less than what I thought it would be when the trade was announced. They managed to keep both the 95th and 108th picks. In comment 14408401 KerrysFlask said:Yeah it's less than what I thought it would be when the trade was announced. They managed to keep both the 95th and 108th picks.

RE: RE: Can't tell me this has been a bad night BSIMatt : 12:04 am : link

Quote: In comment 14408296 j_rud said:





Quote:





.







this night has been terrible.



Reached for a QB when a first rate edge rusher was there.

Reached for a DL when a superior edge rusher (or which, we have none) was there.



This draft will be looked back as setting this franchise back three years.



Last year it was the obsession with quarterbacks and this year the obsession is with edge rushers. You’d think the giants had one need going into the draft and it was edge rusher when in reality the giants could have picked almost any position and found a way to help their team because of the state of the roster, but carry on. It was something about edge rushers? In comment 14408331 islander1 said:Last year it was the obsession with quarterbacks and this year the obsession is with edge rushers. You’d think the giants had one need going into the draft and it was edge rusher when in reality the giants could have picked almost any position and found a way to help their team because of the state of the roster, but carry on. It was something about edge rushers?

RE: A 4th and a 5th is nothing Hsilwek92 : 12:04 am : link

Quote: To move up 7 spots for this guy.



Well worth it.



It was a 2nd, 4th and 5th. Again, that’s not ‘nothing’. In comment 14408401 KerrysFlask said:It was a 2nd, 4th and 5th. Again, that’s not ‘nothing’.

RE: Still no pass rushers Mike in NY : 12:04 am : link

Quote: Fire this GM



You realize the draft is not over yet. Not to mention that Lawrence is a one man wrecking crew who will open up others to make plays. Would you have sacrificed a QB of the future? A NT who has been compared to Haloti Ngata and will move Tomlinson to 3-4 DE where he is better suited? Or a shutdown CB? One of those would have to go to get a pass rusher. In comment 14408467 Rflairr said:You realize the draft is not over yet. Not to mention that Lawrence is a one man wrecking crew who will open up others to make plays. Would you have sacrificed a QB of the future? A NT who has been compared to Haloti Ngata and will move Tomlinson to 3-4 DE where he is better suited? Or a shutdown CB? One of those would have to go to get a pass rusher.

RE: FWIW, if you go by the value charts, the Giants UNDERpaid slightly. DavidinBMNY : 12:05 am : link

Quote: It's a perfectly reasonable move. Baker must have been the top corner on their board, by a fair margin. They got him at a price they could readily afford, considering the abundance of 4th and 5th round picks in their pocket. People realize they had 3 5th rd picks right?



They still have a 3 and a 4th to try and get starters and they have other picks to fill out the roster and move around. In comment 14408402 Big Blue Blogger said:People realize they had 3 5th rd picks right?They still have a 3 and a 4th to try and get starters and they have other picks to fill out the roster and move around.

RE: RE: RE: The guy clatterbuck : 12:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 14408367 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:





Quote:





cannot cover.







That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker win the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season.





Yeah, sure. He can't cover....







According to Sy, Don't want him on an island against Michael Thomas. What does that mean to you?



Did you read Sy's review? Gave him an "83" rating, said he's a baller, really good player. But maybe you know more and are a better talent evaluator. In comment 14408419 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:Did you read Sy's review? Gave him an "83" rating, said he's a baller, really good player. But maybe you know more and are a better talent evaluator.

RE: RE: You know how he did against Deebo Samuel? Anakim : 12:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 14408425 Anakim said:





Quote:





6 catches, 33 yards.





If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.







On the other hand, Isabella had 15 catches for 220 yards, and 2 TDs... ;)





I didn't see that game, admittedly, but based on what I've read, Baker was only lined up against him on two pass plays. In comment 14408476 bw in dc said:I didn't see that game, admittedly, but based on what I've read, Baker was only lined up against him on two pass plays.

RE: RE: A 4th and a 5th is nothing Mike in NY : 12:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 14408401 KerrysFlask said:





Quote:





To move up 7 spots for this guy.



Well worth it.







It was a 2nd, 4th and 5th. Again, that’s not ‘nothing’.



Green Bay gave up a 1st and 2 4’s for a player rated by many as a 3rd Rounder. I am surprised you and Rflairr haven’t committed suicide yet. In comment 14408509 Hsilwek92 said:Green Bay gave up a 1st and 2 4’s for a player rated by many as a 3rd Rounder. I am surprised you and Rflairr haven’t committed suicide yet.

who the hell is surprised we traded 37 in this deal? SirYesSir : 12:07 am : link how stupid can you be, you think we got a first for a package of 4s and 5s? WTF?

RE: who the hell is surprised we traded 37 in this deal? Mike in NY : 12:08 am : link

Quote: how stupid can you be, you think we got a first for a package of 4s and 5s? WTF?



You are talking about someone who has bashed every move the Giants have made. Logic does not apply. In comment 14408525 SirYesSir said:You are talking about someone who has bashed every move the Giants have made. Logic does not apply.

RE: RE: RE: You know how he did against Deebo Samuel? bw in dc : 12:08 am : link

Quote:



I didn't see that game, admittedly, but based on what I've read, Baker was only lined up against him on two pass plays.



Just busting your chops. I saw the game actually, but couldn't tell you who covered him most of the day... ;) In comment 14408519 Anakim said:Just busting your chops. I saw the game actually, but couldn't tell you who covered him most of the day... ;)

RE: RE: RE: Stewart.. huygens20 : 12:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 14408473 huygens20 said:





Quote:





In comment 14408460 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





seemingly counts more against the cap every day.



Of course, most of those takes are by fucking nitwits who probably didn't ace math, but it gets said anyway.







He does. HE PAID An over the hill FREE AGENT running back guaranteed money.



Just stop yourself and think about that







Can you tell me how much of that money counts against the cap right now?



How much he does or doesn’t right now isn’t the debate at hand.





The debate is that DG screamed at reporters and fans about not reaching, not drafting based on need for 2+ years.



And he’s basically done the exact opposite in the most important draft class of his tenure





Please tell me when the giants are going to have two 1st round picks again to draft a qb.





We won’t.



The next qb we draft is because we are 3-13 or we pay three first round picks.







Now do you understand why DG is overrated? Screaming and feigning that he had a plan is a complete joke. He wanted to give OT money to an OG. He signed a rb to a massive guaranteed deal when the roster had 2 functional rbs already.



In comment 14408488 FatMan in Charlotte said:How much he does or doesn’t right now isn’t the debate at hand.The debate is that DG screamed at reporters and fans about not reaching, not drafting based on need for 2+ years.And he’s basically done the exact opposite in the most important draft class of his tenurePlease tell me when the giants are going to have two 1st round picks again to draft a qb.We won’t.The next qb we draft is because we are 3-13 or we pay three first round picks.Now do you understand why DG is overrated? Screaming and feigning that he had a plan is a complete joke. He wanted to give OT money to an OG. He signed a rb to a massive guaranteed deal when the roster had 2 functional rbs already.

Yeah, I looked it up Anakim : 12:10 am : link Isabella did most of his damage (including his two TDs) in the fourth quarter against backups. When lined up against Baker, he caught 2 of 2 targets. Whoopey!



Meanwhile, Baker shut down Deebo, Slayton, Hall and guaranteed first rounder next year Jerry Jeudy. He's a stud.

I think this draft is excellent gtt350 : 12:12 am : link you have a Manning clone to groom behind Manning, A dancing Grizzly bear in the middle of the defense and a potential shutdown corner, and more drama to come

Quality pick Greg from LI : 12:12 am : link Best of the 3 1st round picks to me.



This defense could have been transformed overnight if they hadn't wasted the 6th pick.

What.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12:12 am : link



Quote: He wanted to give OT money to an OG



You do realize that the OG did get OT money, but from Jacksonville, right?



It's OK to just admit you aren't that bright. is this even supposed to mean??You do realize that the OG did get OT money, but from Jacksonville, right?It's OK to just admit you aren't that bright.

RE: RE: ... christian : 12:12 am : link

Quote: In comment 14408413 christian said:





Quote:





Tremendous area of need.



Gettleman clearly understands the Giants needed a tremendous improvement in the secondary. Peppers, Baker, and Haley are a good core to build from.







Jenkins, Peppers, Bethea, Beal, Baker, Haley ... this secondary has talent. Should be significantly improved ... now if only josh Allen was a giant too



Jenkins was unwatchabley bad last year, Beal couldn't make it through a single practice and has had 2 procedures on the same shoulder, and Bethea is 36.



I'd like to see the Giants spend another pick on a safety or corner on day 3. In comment 14408426 GothamGiants said:Jenkins was unwatchabley bad last year, Beal couldn't make it through a single practice and has had 2 procedures on the same shoulder, and Bethea is 36.I'd like to see the Giants spend another pick on a safety or corner on day 3.

Don’t reach huygens20 : 12:13 am : link Daniel Jones ahead of





Josh Allen

Devin Bush

Ed Oliver





Don’t reach.

RE: RE: who the hell is surprised we traded 37 in this deal? Hsilwek92 : 12:14 am : link

Quote: In comment 14408525 SirYesSir said:





Quote:





how stupid can you be, you think we got a first for a package of 4s and 5s? WTF?







You are talking about someone who has bashed every move the Giants have made. Logic does not apply.



First of all, love the fact you read all of my posts. Gives me the warm and tinglies, really.



Secondly, you’re a moron who is full of shit with terrible reading comprehension skills I have not “bashed every move the Giants make”. But please, continue with the false narrative. Whatever gets you to sleep at night sweetie. In comment 14408529 Mike in NY said:First of all, love the fact you read all of my posts. Gives me the warm and tinglies, really.Secondly, you’re a moron who is full of shit with terrible reading comprehension skills I have not “bashed every move the Giants make”. But please, continue with the false narrative. Whatever gets you to sleep at night sweetie.

No one huygens20 : 12:15 am : link Can say with a straight face that Jones’ tape as a QB



was better than



Rosen’s , josh Allen, Devin Bush, or Ed Oliver ot Wilkinson st their respective positions



Dare yourself.





Some of you guys are just deluded Mr. Gettleman supporters.

RE: What.. huygens20 : 12:16 am : link

Quote: is this even supposed to mean??







Quote:





He wanted to give OT money to an OG







You do realize that the OG did get OT money, but from Jacksonville, right?



It's OK to just admit you aren't that bright.



Yeah, his first choice was to sign a OG when we didn’t even have a single replacement level tackle on the team.





Whose stupid now? In comment 14408559 FatMan in Charlotte said:Yeah, his first choice was to sign a OG when we didn’t even have a single replacement level tackle on the team.Whose stupid now?

Hey huygens20 - please excuse me if this sounds rude but Waldo Jeffers : 12:16 am : link shut the fuck up

RE: Don’t reach Mike in NY : 12:17 am : link

Quote: Daniel Jones ahead of





Josh Allen

Devin Bush

Ed Oliver





Don’t reach.



I wanted Allen, but I am sure James Bettcher was consulted about which players he wanted in his Defense. Perhaps they did not see a role for Bush or Oliver at 6. It is clear they liked Allen and maybe if it was me I would have taken Allen first and traded up to get the QB, but we also don’t know if perhaps the Giants see later pass rushers who they like. In comment 14408563 huygens20 said:I wanted Allen, but I am sure James Bettcher was consulted about which players he wanted in his Defense. Perhaps they did not see a role for Bush or Oliver at 6. It is clear they liked Allen and maybe if it was me I would have taken Allen first and traded up to get the QB, but we also don’t know if perhaps the Giants see later pass rushers who they like.

RE: Hey huygens20 - please excuse me if this sounds rude but huygens20 : 12:18 am : link

Quote: shut the fuck up





No problem. As long as the folks that feign DJ was a good pick admit that Gettleman lied for 2 years straight about not reaching or drafting based on need. In comment 14408587 Waldo Jeffers said:No problem. As long as the folks that feign DJ was a good pick admit that Gettleman lied for 2 years straight about not reaching or drafting based on need.

RE: who the hell is surprised we traded 37 in this deal? eric2425ny : 12:18 am : link

Quote: how stupid can you be, you think we got a first for a package of 4s and 5s? WTF?



This made me laugh. It’s amazing how some on here think we can just trade like three late round picks for a first rounder. In comment 14408525 SirYesSir said:This made me laugh. It’s amazing how some on here think we can just trade like three late round picks for a first rounder.

RE: RE: Don’t reach huygens20 : 12:20 am : link

Quote: In comment 14408563 huygens20 said:





Quote:





Daniel Jones ahead of





Josh Allen

Devin Bush

Ed Oliver





Don’t reach.







I wanted Allen, but I am sure James Bettcher was consulted about which players he wanted in his Defense. Perhaps they did not see a role for Bush or Oliver at 6. It is clear they liked Allen and maybe if it was me I would have taken Allen first and traded up to get the QB, but we also don’t know if perhaps the Giants see later pass rushers who they like.



You nailed it.



17 & 37 for Daniel Jones at 13, 14 In comment 14408596 Mike in NY said:You nailed it.17 & 37 for Daniel Jones at 13, 14

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12:20 am : link



Quote: Yeah, his first choice was to sign a OG when we didn’t even have a single replacement level tackle on the team.





Whose stupid now?



You probably don't even get the unintentional irony of the use of stupid there. this is fun stuff.You probably don't even get the unintentional irony of the use of stupid there.

RE: RE: who the hell is surprised we traded 37 in this deal? Hsilwek92 : 12:21 am : link

Quote: In comment 14408525 SirYesSir said:





Quote:





how stupid can you be, you think we got a first for a package of 4s and 5s? WTF?







This made me laugh. It’s amazing how some on here think we can just trade like three late round picks for a first rounder.



Who said this? I know I didn’t. In comment 14408607 eric2425ny said:Who said this? I know I didn’t.

DG didn't reach for corner or DT ZogZerg : 12:22 am : link He got his top corner and his 2nd highest rated DT.

Both of these were huge needs for the Giants.



BTW, the Giants needed a young QB. They obviously like Jones a lot. So, they took him where they felt they had to in order to make sure they got there guy. They obviously liked him significantly better than the other QBs. You all don't agree - WTF do you know?



Who are you playing at QB net year if you don't draft one in the first? You want another mid round flyer that doesn't work out? Or, the mystery QB next year where you have to trade two #1s, plus to get into striking distance? Then what, another year of shitty football playing a rookie?



Well, carry on with your whining...

This is a good pick!!! .McL. : 12:22 am : link I am good with the trade as well...

RE: No one 81_Great_Dane : 12:23 am : link

Quote: Can say with a straight face that Jones’ tape as a QB



was better than



Rosen’s , josh Allen, Devin Bush, or Ed Oliver ot Wilkinson st their respective positions



Dare yourself.





Some of you guys are just deluded Mr. Gettleman supporters. I did a double facepalm when they announced the pick. But I don't know anything. I've been on BBI long enough to remember this board going apeshit when the Giants drafted Philip Rivers to trade him and picks for Eli Manning. They were sure the Giants should keep Kerry Collins and take CAN'T MISS BLUE GOOSE TACKLE Robert Gallery. Who ended up having a decent NFL career as a guard, I guess.



None of us know the future. We're all just fans on the Internet. In comment 14408574 huygens20 said:I did a double facepalm when they announced the pick. But I don't know anything. I've been on BBI long enough to remember this board going apeshit when the Giants drafted Philip Rivers to trade him and picks for Eli Manning. They were sure the Giants should keep Kerry Collins and take CAN'T MISS BLUE GOOSE TACKLE Robert Gallery. Who ended up having a decent NFL career as a guard, I guess.None of us know the future. We're all just fans on the Internet.

RE: DG didn't reach for corner or DT huygens20 : 12:23 am : link

Quote: He got his top corner and his 2nd highest rated DT.

Both of these were huge needs for the Giants.



BTW, the Giants needed a young QB. They obviously like Jones a lot. So, they took him where they felt they had to in order to make sure they got there guy. They obviously liked him significantly better than the other QBs. You all don't agree - WTF do you know?



Who are you playing at QB net year if you don't draft one in the first? You want another mid round flyer that doesn't work out? Or, the mystery QB next year where you have to trade two #1s, plus to get into striking distance? Then what, another year of shitty football playing a rookie?



Well, carry on with your whining...



“Don’t forget about Kyle Lauletta now”





Another Mr. Gettleman classic In comment 14408626 ZogZerg said:“Don’t forget about Kyle Lauletta now”Another Mr. Gettleman classic

RE: RE: RE: Don’t reach Mike in NY : 12:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 14408596 Mike in NY said:





Quote:





In comment 14408563 huygens20 said:





Quote:





Daniel Jones ahead of





Josh Allen

Devin Bush

Ed Oliver





Don’t reach.







I wanted Allen, but I am sure James Bettcher was consulted about which players he wanted in his Defense. Perhaps they did not see a role for Bush or Oliver at 6. It is clear they liked Allen and maybe if it was me I would have taken Allen first and traded up to get the QB, but we also don’t know if perhaps the Giants see later pass rushers who they like.







You nailed it.



17 & 37 for Daniel Jones at 13, 14



I don’t think Jones was making it past Denver and Cincy. The question is whether Allen + Jones + 132 + 142 is better than Jones + Lawrence + Baker. I am assuming 8 for 17 & 37. 132 or 142 might have also needed to be included so take that from left side if that is the case. In comment 14408615 huygens20 said:I don’t think Jones was making it past Denver and Cincy. The question is whether Allen + Jones + 132 + 142 is better than Jones + Lawrence + Baker. I am assuming 8 for 17 & 37. 132 or 142 might have also needed to be included so take that from left side if that is the case.

Baker and Lawrence are solid additions Rjanyg : 12:24 am : link Jones at 6 is a reach but he wouldn’t have been there at 17. I would have preferred Allen at 6, trade up with Detroit to get Jones.

RE: RE: No one huygens20 : 12:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 14408574 huygens20 said:





Quote:





Can say with a straight face that Jones’ tape as a QB



was better than



Rosen’s , josh Allen, Devin Bush, or Ed Oliver ot Wilkinson st their respective positions



Dare yourself.





Some of you guys are just deluded Mr. Gettleman supporters.



I did a double facepalm when they announced the pick. But I don't know anything. I've been on BBI long enough to remember this board going apeshit when the Giants drafted Philip Rivers to trade him and picks for Eli Manning. They were sure the Giants should keep Kerry Collins and take CAN'T MISS BLUE GOOSE TACKLE Robert Gallery. Who ended up having a decent NFL career as a guard, I guess.



None of us know the future. We're all just fans on the Internet.



I’m with you. That’s why I said “tape” and “reach”



Dj is all about projecting his development.





He either becomes Ryan tannehill, Blake bortles, Blaine gabbert,

Or

Alex Smith plus In comment 14408633 81_Great_Dane said:I’m with you. That’s why I said “tape” and “reach”Dj is all about projecting his development.He either becomes Ryan tannehill, Blake bortles, Blaine gabbert,OrAlex Smith plus

This is a really good pick too dpinzow : 12:25 am : link Baker has the ability to be a shutdown corner. Has not allowed a TD from a WR he's covered in the past two years in the SEC which is pretty remarkable if you think about it

RE: ... santacruzom : 12:27 am : link

Quote:

Ryan Dunleavy

‏Verified account @rydunleavy

5s5 seconds ago



#Giants feel DeAndre Baker is best cover cornerback in the #NFLDraft.



Maybe so but... that's hardly comforting.



If the Giants were beauty pageant contestants, Rosanne Barr would emerge with a tiara. In comment 14408523 Eric from BBI said:Maybe so but... that's hardly comforting.If the Giants were beauty pageant contestants, Rosanne Barr would emerge with a tiara.

RE: RE: DG didn't reach for corner or DT ZogZerg : 12:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 14408626 ZogZerg said:





Quote:





He got his top corner and his 2nd highest rated DT.

Both of these were huge needs for the Giants.



BTW, the Giants needed a young QB. They obviously like Jones a lot. So, they took him where they felt they had to in order to make sure they got there guy. They obviously liked him significantly better than the other QBs. You all don't agree - WTF do you know?



Who are you playing at QB net year if you don't draft one in the first? You want another mid round flyer that doesn't work out? Or, the mystery QB next year where you have to trade two #1s, plus to get into striking distance? Then what, another year of shitty football playing a rookie?



Well, carry on with your whining...







“Don’t forget about Kyle Lauletta now”





Another Mr. Gettleman classic



Did you notice the rest of his draft last year? In the NFL redraft, 3 of his picks were first rounders.



But, go ahead and bitch about a 4th round pick. In comment 14408634 huygens20 said:Did you notice the rest of his draft last year? In the NFL redraft, 3 of his picks were first rounders.But, go ahead and bitch about a 4th round pick.

Love Baker Jack Rabbit isn't getting any younger Bluesbreaker : 12:29 am : link We can consider moving on from him and at least we have

two young CB's and Baker could be the best in the class .

I think we will get some help with the pass rush still

have some picks . Never know who gets cut some vet FA to help

out . Building for the future as I see it .

If Jones will have the time to learn behind Eli DG has turned this team into the right direction . I still think that possibly Denver was interested in Jones as well .

If you have a conviction on a player especially a QB

you don't hope that he falls you take him .

Fuck it Welcome Daniel Jones !!

RE: Don’t reach prdave73 : 12:34 am : link

Quote: Daniel Jones ahead of





Josh Allen

Devin Bush

Ed Oliver





Don’t reach.



Yikes.. Giants wanting to be different from the pack?? I guess all other Teams in the NFL are in the dark, just don't know better... smh In comment 14408563 huygens20 said:Yikes.. Giants wanting to be different from the pack?? I guess all other Teams in the NFL are in the dark, just don't know better... smh

RE: RE: RE: DG didn't reach for corner or DT Mr. Nickels : 12:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 14408634 huygens20 said:





Quote:





In comment 14408626 ZogZerg said:





Quote:





He got his top corner and his 2nd highest rated DT.

Both of these were huge needs for the Giants.



BTW, the Giants needed a young QB. They obviously like Jones a lot. So, they took him where they felt they had to in order to make sure they got there guy. They obviously liked him significantly better than the other QBs. You all don't agree - WTF do you know?



Who are you playing at QB net year if you don't draft one in the first? You want another mid round flyer that doesn't work out? Or, the mystery QB next year where you have to trade two #1s, plus to get into striking distance? Then what, another year of shitty football playing a rookie?



Well, carry on with your whining...







“Don’t forget about Kyle Lauletta now”





Another Mr. Gettleman classic







Did you notice the rest of his draft last year? In the NFL redraft, 3 of his picks were first rounders.



But, go ahead and bitch about a 4th round pick.



Barkley Hernandez.. who was the 3rd? In comment 14408661 ZogZerg said:Barkley Hernandez.. who was the 3rd?

Baker's a good player, no doubt. Klaatu : 12:49 am : link I posted Sy's scouting report on him shortly after the Giants picked him. And it's not like the Giants don't need CB's, because they do. I've written "have you looked at our depth chart, lately" on more than one occasion.



Still, I can't shake the feeling that they made a mistake passing on Jawaan Taylor or Dalton Risner. Hell, even Greg Little. Flashback to Eli Apple over Taylor Decker, lol.

RE: RE: RE: RE: DG didn't reach for corner or DT madgiantscow009 : 12:51 am : link

Quote: In comment 14408661 ZogZerg said:





Quote:





In comment 14408634 huygens20 said:





Quote:





In comment 14408626 ZogZerg said:





Quote:





He got his top corner and his 2nd highest rated DT.

Both of these were huge needs for the Giants.



BTW, the Giants needed a young QB. They obviously like Jones a lot. So, they took him where they felt they had to in order to make sure they got there guy. They obviously liked him significantly better than the other QBs. You all don't agree - WTF do you know?



Who are you playing at QB net year if you don't draft one in the first? You want another mid round flyer that doesn't work out? Or, the mystery QB next year where you have to trade two #1s, plus to get into striking distance? Then what, another year of shitty football playing a rookie?



Well, carry on with your whining...







“Don’t forget about Kyle Lauletta now”





Another Mr. Gettleman classic







Did you notice the rest of his draft last year? In the NFL redraft, 3 of his picks were first rounders.



But, go ahead and bitch about a 4th round pick.







Barkley Hernandez.. who was the 3rd?



BJ Hill. In comment 14408743 Mr. Nickels said:BJ Hill.

RE: RE: RE: RE: DG didn't reach for corner or DT j_rud : 12:53 am : link

Quote: In comment 14408661 ZogZerg said:





Quote:





In comment 14408634 huygens20 said:





Quote:





In comment 14408626 ZogZerg said:





Quote:





He got his top corner and his 2nd highest rated DT.

Both of these were huge needs for the Giants.



BTW, the Giants needed a young QB. They obviously like Jones a lot. So, they took him where they felt they had to in order to make sure they got there guy. They obviously liked him significantly better than the other QBs. You all don't agree - WTF do you know?



Who are you playing at QB net year if you don't draft one in the first? You want another mid round flyer that doesn't work out? Or, the mystery QB next year where you have to trade two #1s, plus to get into striking distance? Then what, another year of shitty football playing a rookie?



Well, carry on with your whining...







“Don’t forget about Kyle Lauletta now”





Another Mr. Gettleman classic







Did you notice the rest of his draft last year? In the NFL redraft, 3 of his picks were first rounders.



But, go ahead and bitch about a 4th round pick.







Barkley Hernandez.. who was the 3rd?



BJ Hill In comment 14408743 Mr. Nickels said:BJ Hill

RE: Baker's a good player, no doubt. Mike in NY : 1:00 am : link

Quote: I posted Sy's scouting report on him shortly after the Giants picked him. And it's not like the Giants don't need CB's, because they do. I've written "have you looked at our depth chart, lately" on more than one occasion.



Still, I can't shake the feeling that they made a mistake passing on Jawaan Taylor or Dalton Risner. Hell, even Greg Little. Flashback to Eli Apple over Taylor Decker, lol.



Taylor apparently has a knee and some odd field stuff. I did like Risner, but with 30 or 37 you can fill one or the other. If we get one of the Wisconsin guys or Scharping at 95 and Maxx Crosby in Round 4 the draft looks a lot different. In comment 14408751 Klaatu said:Taylor apparently has a knee and some odd field stuff. I did like Risner, but with 30 or 37 you can fill one or the other. If we get one of the Wisconsin guys or Scharping at 95 and Maxx Crosby in Round 4 the draft looks a lot different.

RE: RE: Baker's a good player, no doubt. Klaatu : 1:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 14408751 Klaatu said:





Quote:





I posted Sy's scouting report on him shortly after the Giants picked him. And it's not like the Giants don't need CB's, because they do. I've written "have you looked at our depth chart, lately" on more than one occasion.



Still, I can't shake the feeling that they made a mistake passing on Jawaan Taylor or Dalton Risner. Hell, even Greg Little. Flashback to Eli Apple over Taylor Decker, lol.







Taylor apparently has a knee and some odd field stuff. I did like Risner, but with 30 or 37 you can fill one or the other. If we get one of the Wisconsin guys or Scharping at 95 and Maxx Crosby in Round 4 the draft looks a lot different.



As Steve McQueen said to Yul Brynner in The Magnificent Seven, "If, brother. If." I do hope you're right, though. In comment 14408789 Mike in NY said:As Steve McQueen said to Yul Brynner in The Magnificent Seven, "If, brother. If." I do hope you're right, though.

RE: Okay, this works... Matt M. : 1:24 am : link

Quote: Would have preferred Byron Murphy, but this is a critical position of need. Yes, but a little much to ive up, given so many needs, no? In comment 14408312 bw in dc said:Yes, but a little much to ive up, given so many needs, no?