New York Giants 1st Round Pick (30): CB Deandre Baker

|don't love it
|cannot cover.
| I like him a lot, he is a baller.
Intersting...he had some coach ability issues at Georgia.
|2: DeAndre Baker – Georgia – 5’11/193
Grade: 83
Summary: Baker was a three year starter for the Bulldogs that progressively improved as a prospect from the beginning of 2017. The two-time all SEC defender (1st Team in 2018) brings the kind of confidence and swagger that can take on the numerous challenges of playing cornerback in the NFL. He can be left alone on an island and stick with anyone on all levels of the route tree as well as make plays on the ball like a receiver. His issues can be correctable, mainly the technique-based and mental ones. The lack of power presence can be an issue at times but in a league where contact is allowed less and less in coverage, the corners that can get the job done via instincts, agility, and speed stand out a bit more.
*Another safe pick here that may have a limited upside, but at this position you just want reliable. That is Baker is a nutshell. I love the competitive spirit, the swagger he shows on the outside. Do I trust him against a Michael Thomas on an island? Probably not. But at the end of the day that isn’t the job of a #1 corner on most teams. He can fit in to any coverage scheme and any role, right away.
NFL Comparison: Tre’Davious White / BUF
|don't love it
|.
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
46s47 seconds ago
#Giants traded No. 37, 132 (fourth round) and 142 (fifth round) for No. 30 to take CB DeAndre Baker.
|cannot cover.
|.
| Hsilwek92 bashes the pick
4th/5th is what 7 picks at this point goes for. They had 12 picks this year. Down to 10.
|cannot cover.
Ryan Dunleavy
Verified account @rydunleavy
46s47 seconds ago
#Giants traded No. 37, 132 (fourth round) and 142 (fifth round) for No. 30 to take CB DeAndre Baker. #nygiants #nyg #nfldraft
|So much for the asshat info of acquiring more picks between 37 and 95.
|cannot cover.
|cannot cover.
|So much for the asshat info of acquiring more picks between 37 and 95.
| in 2 years, but he can't cover.
What school of logic do some of you fuckers attend?
| The pick. But 4th and 5th rounders are nothing.
People have done studies and hit rates (for them becoming starters) is like 10%.
We gave up nothing.
|So much for the asshat info of acquiring more picks between 37 and 95.
In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
cannot cover.
That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker win the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season.

Yeah, sure. He can't cover....
Yeah, sure. He can't cover....
In comment 14408345 bw in dc said:
Quote:
So much for the asshat info of acquiring more picks between 37 and 95.
Yep, unless they trade Jenkins now for a 3.
|cannot cover.
In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
cannot cover.
That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker win the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season.

Yeah, sure. He can't cover....
Yeah, sure. He can't cover....
|Hope he’s worth it.
Tremendous area of need.
Gettleman clearly understands the Giants needed a tremendous improvement in the secondary. Peppers, Baker, and Haley are a good core to build from.
In comment 14408367 Anakim said:
Quote:
cannot cover.
Quote:
cannot cover.
That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker win the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season.
Yeah, sure. He can't cover....
According to Sy, Don't want him on an island against Michael Thomas. What does that mean to you?
6 catches, 33 yards.
If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.
| in 2 years, but he can't cover.
What school of logic do some of you fuckers attend?
|According to Sy, Don't want him on an island against Michael Thomas. What does that mean to you?
In comment 14408367 Anakim said:
Quote:
cannot cover.
Quote:
cannot cover.
That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker win the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season.
Yeah, sure. He can't cover....
According to Sy, Don't want him on an island against Michael Thomas. What does that mean to you?
In comment 14408311 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
@rydunleavy
Verified account @rydunleavy
46s47 seconds ago
#Giants traded No. 37, 132 (fourth round) and 142 (fifth round) for No. 30 to take CB DeAndre Baker.
to move up 7 spots we had to give up a 4 and 5??? overpay!!!!
In comment 14408419 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
In comment 14408367 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
cannot cover.
That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker win the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season.
Yeah, sure. He can't cover....
According to Sy, Don't want him on an island against Michael Thomas. What does that mean to you?
That's your take?
Delete the comment and take 5 minutes to put more work into it. That's ridiculous.
In comment 14408425 Anakim said:
Quote:
6 catches, 33 yards.
If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.
Baker is a beast. Imagine getting Allen at 6? We'd have transformed the defense in one night.
In comment 14408296 j_rud said:
.
.
this night has been terrible.
Reached for a QB when a first rate edge rusher was there.
Reached for a DL when a superior edge rusher (or which, we have none) was there.
This draft will be looked back as setting this franchise back three years.
"Tremendous need"
Sure draft a cb when the web has 10s to throw on 1st and 10.
Stop covering for DG.
6 catches, 33 yards.
If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.
| in 2 years, but he can't cover.
What school of logic do some of you fuckers attend?
seemingly counts more against the cap every day.
Of course, most of those takes are by fucking nitwits who probably didn't ace math, but it gets said anyway.
|cannot cover.
6 catches, 33 yards.
If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.
In comment 14408425 Anakim said:
Quote:
6 catches, 33 yards.
If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.
Nope. Not with his athletic scoring.
He was drafted approximately where he deserved to be.
|Fire this GM
In comment 14408460 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
seemingly counts more against the cap every day.
Of course, most of those takes are by fucking nitwits who probably didn't ace math, but it gets said anyway.
He does. HE PAID An over the hill FREE AGENT running back guaranteed money.
Just stop yourself and think about that
In comment 14408425 Anakim said:
Quote:
6 catches, 33 yards.
If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.
Nope. Not with his athletic scoring.
He was drafted approximately where he deserved to be.
Also have 5th year options on all three players. Very underrated thing to have. Lol at the dude complaint about losing a 4th n 5th.
To move up 7 spots for this guy.
Well worth it.
In comment 14408296 j_rud said:
.
.
this night has been terrible.
Reached for a QB when a first rate edge rusher was there.
Reached for a DL when a superior edge rusher (or which, we have none) was there.
This draft will be looked back as setting this franchise back three years.
To move up 7 spots for this guy.
Well worth it.
|Fire this GM
It's a perfectly reasonable move. Baker must have been the top corner on their board, by a fair margin. They got him at a price they could readily afford, considering the abundance of 4th and 5th round picks in their pocket.
In comment 14408367 Anakim said:
Quote:
cannot cover.
Quote:
cannot cover.
That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker win the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season.
Yeah, sure. He can't cover....
According to Sy, Don't want him on an island against Michael Thomas. What does that mean to you?
In comment 14408425 Anakim said:
Quote:
6 catches, 33 yards.
If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.
On the other hand, Isabella had 15 catches for 220 yards, and 2 TDs... ;)
In comment 14408401 KerrysFlask said:
Quote:
Well worth it.
Well worth it.
It was a 2nd, 4th and 5th. Again, that's not 'nothing'.
|
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
5s5 seconds ago
#Giants feel DeAndre Baker is best cover cornerback in the #NFLDraft.
how stupid can you be, you think we got a first for a package of 4s and 5s? WTF?
|
I didn't see that game, admittedly, but based on what I've read, Baker was only lined up against him on two pass plays.
In comment 14408473 huygens20 said:
Quote:
seemingly counts more against the cap every day.
Quote:
seemingly counts more against the cap every day.
Of course, most of those takes are by fucking nitwits who probably didn't ace math, but it gets said anyway.
He does. HE PAID An over the hill FREE AGENT running back guaranteed money.
Just stop yourself and think about that
Can you tell me how much of that money counts against the cap right now?
He wanted to give OT money to an OG
In comment 14408413 christian said:
Quote:
Tremendous area of need.
Gettleman clearly understands the Giants needed a tremendous improvement in the secondary. Peppers, Baker, and Haley are a good core to build from.
Jenkins, Peppers, Bethea, Beal, Baker, Haley ... this secondary has talent. Should be significantly improved ... now if only josh Allen was a giant too
In comment 14408525 SirYesSir said:
Quote:
how stupid can you be, you think we got a first for a package of 4s and 5s? WTF?
You are talking about
| is this even supposed to mean??
Quote:
He wanted to give OT money to an OG
You do realize that the OG did get OT money, but from Jacksonville, right?
It's OK to just admit you aren't that bright.
| Daniel Jones ahead of
Josh Allen
Devin Bush
Ed Oliver
Don’t reach.
|shut the fuck up
|how stupid can you be, you think we got a first for a package of 4s and 5s? WTF?
| In comment 14408563 huygens20 said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones ahead of
Josh Allen
Devin Bush
Ed Oliver
Don’t reach.
I wanted Allen, but I am sure James Bettcher was consulted about which players he wanted in his Defense. Perhaps they did not see a role for Bush or Oliver at 6. It is clear they liked Allen and maybe if it was me I would have taken Allen first and traded up to get the QB, but we also don’t know if perhaps the Giants see later pass rushers who they like.
|Yeah, his first choice was to sign a OG when we didn’t even have a single replacement level tackle on the team.
Whose stupid now?
| In comment 14408525 SirYesSir said:
Quote:
how stupid can you be, you think we got a first for a package of 4s and 5s? WTF?
This made me laugh. It’s amazing how some on here think we can just trade like three late round picks for a first rounder.
| Can say with a straight face that Jones’ tape as a QB
was better than
Rosen’s , josh Allen, Devin Bush, or Ed Oliver ot Wilkinson st their respective positions
Dare yourself.
Some of you guys are just deluded Mr. Gettleman supporters.
| He got his top corner and his 2nd highest rated DT.
Both of these were huge needs for the Giants.
BTW, the Giants needed a young QB. They obviously like Jones a lot. So, they took him where they felt they had to in order to make sure they got there guy. They obviously liked him significantly better than the other QBs. You all don't agree - WTF do you know?
Who are you playing at QB net year if you don't draft one in the first? You want another mid round flyer that doesn't work out? Or, the mystery QB next year where you have to trade two #1s, plus to get into striking distance? Then what, another year of shitty football playing a rookie?
Well, carry on with your whining...
| In comment 14408596 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14408563 huygens20 said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones ahead of
Josh Allen
Devin Bush
Ed Oliver
Don’t reach.
I wanted Allen, but I am sure James Bettcher was consulted about which players he wanted in his Defense. Perhaps they did not see a role for Bush or Oliver at 6. It is clear they liked Allen and maybe if it was me I would have taken Allen first and traded up to get the QB, but we also don’t know if perhaps the Giants see later pass rushers who they like.
You nailed it.
17 & 37 for Daniel Jones at 13, 14
| In comment 14408574 huygens20 said:
Quote:
Can say with a straight face that Jones’ tape as a QB
was better than
Rosen’s , josh Allen, Devin Bush, or Ed Oliver ot Wilkinson st their respective positions
Dare yourself.
Some of you guys are just deluded Mr. Gettleman supporters.
I did a double facepalm when they announced the pick. But I don't know anything. I've been on BBI long enough to remember this board going apeshit when the Giants drafted Philip Rivers to trade him and picks for Eli Manning. They were sure the Giants should keep Kerry Collins and take CAN'T MISS BLUE GOOSE TACKLE Robert Gallery. Who ended up having a decent NFL career as a guard, I guess.
None of us know the future. We're all just fans on the Internet.
|
Ryan Dunleavy
Verified account @rydunleavy
5s5 seconds ago
#Giants feel DeAndre Baker is best cover cornerback in the #NFLDraft.
| In comment 14408626 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
He got his top corner and his 2nd highest rated DT.
Both of these were huge needs for the Giants.
BTW, the Giants needed a young QB. They obviously like Jones a lot. So, they took him where they felt they had to in order to make sure they got there guy. They obviously liked him significantly better than the other QBs. You all don't agree - WTF do you know?
Who are you playing at QB net year if you don't draft one in the first? You want another mid round flyer that doesn't work out? Or, the mystery QB next year where you have to trade two #1s, plus to get into striking distance? Then what, another year of shitty football playing a rookie?
Well, carry on with your whining...
“Don’t forget about Kyle Lauletta now”
Another Mr. Gettleman classic
| Daniel Jones ahead of
Josh Allen
Devin Bush
Ed Oliver
Don’t reach.
| In comment 14408634 huygens20 said:
Quote:
In comment 14408626 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
He got his top corner and his 2nd highest rated DT.
Both of these were huge needs for the Giants.
BTW, the Giants needed a young QB. They obviously like Jones a lot. So, they took him where they felt they had to in order to make sure they got there guy. They obviously liked him significantly better than the other QBs. You all don't agree - WTF do you know?
Who are you playing at QB net year if you don't draft one in the first? You want another mid round flyer that doesn't work out? Or, the mystery QB next year where you have to trade two #1s, plus to get into striking distance? Then what, another year of shitty football playing a rookie?
Well, carry on with your whining...
“Don’t forget about Kyle Lauletta now”
Another Mr. Gettleman classic
Did you notice the rest of his draft last year? In the NFL redraft, 3 of his picks were first rounders.
But, go ahead and bitch about a 4th round pick.
| In comment 14408661 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 14408634 huygens20 said:
Quote:
In comment 14408626 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
He got his top corner and his 2nd highest rated DT.
Both of these were huge needs for the Giants.
BTW, the Giants needed a young QB. They obviously like Jones a lot. So, they took him where they felt they had to in order to make sure they got there guy. They obviously liked him significantly better than the other QBs. You all don't agree - WTF do you know?
Who are you playing at QB net year if you don't draft one in the first? You want another mid round flyer that doesn't work out? Or, the mystery QB next year where you have to trade two #1s, plus to get into striking distance? Then what, another year of shitty football playing a rookie?
Well, carry on with your whining...
“Don’t forget about Kyle Lauletta now”
Another Mr. Gettleman classic
Did you notice the rest of his draft last year? In the NFL redraft, 3 of his picks were first rounders.
But, go ahead and bitch about a 4th round pick.
Barkley Hernandez.. who was the 3rd?
| In comment 14408661 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 14408634 huygens20 said:
Quote:
In comment 14408626 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
He got his top corner and his 2nd highest rated DT.
Both of these were huge needs for the Giants.
BTW, the Giants needed a young QB. They obviously like Jones a lot. So, they took him where they felt they had to in order to make sure they got there guy. They obviously liked him significantly better than the other QBs. You all don't agree - WTF do you know?
Who are you playing at QB net year if you don't draft one in the first? You want another mid round flyer that doesn't work out? Or, the mystery QB next year where you have to trade two #1s, plus to get into striking distance? Then what, another year of shitty football playing a rookie?
Well, carry on with your whining...
“Don’t forget about Kyle Lauletta now”
Another Mr. Gettleman classic
Did you notice the rest of his draft last year? In the NFL redraft, 3 of his picks were first rounders.
But, go ahead and bitch about a 4th round pick.
Barkley Hernandez.. who was the 3rd?
| I posted Sy's scouting report on him shortly after the Giants picked him. And it's not like the Giants don't need CB's, because they do. I've written "have you looked at our depth chart, lately" on more than one occasion.
Still, I can't shake the feeling that they made a mistake passing on Jawaan Taylor or Dalton Risner. Hell, even Greg Little. Flashback to Eli Apple over Taylor Decker, lol.
| In comment 14408751 Klaatu said:
Quote:
I posted Sy's scouting report on him shortly after the Giants picked him. And it's not like the Giants don't need CB's, because they do. I've written "have you looked at our depth chart, lately" on more than one occasion.
Still, I can't shake the feeling that they made a mistake passing on Jawaan Taylor or Dalton Risner. Hell, even Greg Little. Flashback to Eli Apple over Taylor Decker, lol.
Taylor apparently has a knee and some odd field stuff. I did like Risner, but with 30 or 37 you can fill one or the other. If we get one of the Wisconsin guys or Scharping at 95 and Maxx Crosby in Round 4 the draft looks a lot different.
|Would have preferred Byron Murphy, but this is a critical position of need.