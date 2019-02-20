Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

New York Giants 1st Round Pick (30): CB Deandre Baker

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2019 11:42 pm
...
have up 37, 132 and 142  
bigblue12 : 4/25/2019 11:43 pm : link
don't love it
Was hoping for an OL  
The_Boss : 4/25/2019 11:43 pm : link
But I like Baker a lot.
Love it  
AcesUp : 4/25/2019 11:43 pm : link
Best corner in draft.
Can't tell me this has been a bad night  
j_rud : 4/25/2019 11:43 pm : link
.
That’s a lot to give up  
Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 11:43 pm : link
Hope he’s worth it.
Wow  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4/25/2019 11:44 pm : link
just wow!
So much for character  
jeff57 : 4/25/2019 11:44 pm : link
.
You  
Rolyrock : 4/25/2019 11:44 pm : link
Need them.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2019 11:44 pm : link

Ryan Dunleavy
‏Verified account @rydunleavy
46s47 seconds ago

#Giants traded No. 37, 132 (fourth round) and 142 (fifth round) for No. 30 to take CB DeAndre Baker. #nygiants #nyg #nfldraft
Okay, this works...  
bw in dc : 4/25/2019 11:44 pm : link
Would have preferred Byron Murphy, but this is a critical position of need.
You  
Rolyrock : 4/25/2019 11:44 pm : link
Need them.
RE: have up 37, 132 and 142  
The_Boss : 4/25/2019 11:44 pm : link
In comment 14408285 bigblue12 said:
Quote:
don't love it


Losing 37 stings but Baker is a solid pick.
The guy  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4/25/2019 11:44 pm : link
cannot cover.
I dig it.  
Anakim : 4/25/2019 11:44 pm : link
I had Murphy and Greedy as CBs who had more potential, but Baker was an absolute stud at Georgia. A LOCKDOWN stud. Hopefully he and Beal will be the future starting CBs.
Much needed  
Eli owns all : 4/25/2019 11:44 pm : link
Cb
three first round picks  
bigblue12 : 4/25/2019 11:45 pm : link
and no pass rushers. Unreal

I know Dave Te LOVES this guy
Would have preferred to just sit and wait  
Oscar : 4/25/2019 11:45 pm : link
Have heard meh things about this player. Also would have loved Cody Ford.
Solid value for Baker  
Sy'56 : 4/25/2019 11:45 pm : link
I like him a lot, he is a baller.

Intersting...he had some coach ability issues at Georgia.
He is a top corner.  
DavidinBMNY : 4/25/2019 11:45 pm : link
Huge position of need. We have Jenkins 1/2 out the door. We have Beal who we don't know.

Good pick.
Not  
huygens20 : 4/25/2019 11:45 pm : link
Not. A great athlete

https://twitter.com/mathbomb/status/1121620960040321024?s=21
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2019 11:45 pm : link

Kimberly Jones
‏Verified account @KimJonesSports

#NYG acquire 30th overall pick from #Seahawks and select Georgia CB Deandre Baker who didn't give up a TD his last two college seasons. NYG gave SEA their 2nd, a 4th and a 5th-round pick.
RE: Can't tell me this has been a bad night  
islander1 : 4/25/2019 11:45 pm : link
In comment 14408296 j_rud said:
Quote:
.


this night has been terrible.

Reached for a QB when a first rate edge rusher was there.
Reached for a DL when a superior edge rusher (or which, we have none) was there.

This draft will be looked back as setting this franchise back three years.
RE: The guy  
Br00klyn : 4/25/2019 11:45 pm : link
In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
cannot cover.


He won the award for best cb in college, I’m sure he can cover a little bit
Not  
huygens20 : 4/25/2019 11:45 pm : link
Not. A great athlete

https://twitter.com/mathbomb/status/1121620960040321024?s=21
Jesus that's a ton to give up.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/25/2019 11:45 pm : link
.
Just when I thought I was out,  
St. Jimmy : 4/25/2019 11:45 pm : link
they pull me back in.
Best CB in this Draft  
Torrag : 4/25/2019 11:46 pm : link
Very good pick.
RE: Solid value for Baker  
DavidinBMNY : 4/25/2019 11:46 pm : link
In comment 14408326 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
I like him a lot, he is a baller.

Intersting...he had some coach ability issues at Georgia.
Not again...
Nice Pick he is a Baller Baker Top CB  
Bluesbreaker : 4/25/2019 11:46 pm : link
Great pick Snacks knees are about shot .
Bluesbreaker : 10:19 pm : link : reply
We have our NT .
Tomlinson to me underwhelmed at NT
Seems we have to get something in a Edge rusher and
a RT in round #2 .. Maybe we move up ....
BTW...  
bw in dc : 4/25/2019 11:46 pm : link
So much for the asshat info of acquiring more picks between 37 and 95.
What a shock  
Mike in NY : 4/25/2019 11:46 pm : link
Hsilwek92 bashes the pick

4th/5th is what 7 picks at this point goes for. They had 12 picks this year. Down to 10.
we traded 37 for him?  
islander1 : 4/25/2019 11:47 pm : link
Oof.

I'll say this is still the best pick of the three.
One thing is for damn sure  
Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 11:47 pm : link
This draft will define Gettleman’s career as the Giants GM, one way or the other.
Sy's #2 CB  
Klaatu : 4/25/2019 11:47 pm : link
Quote:
2: DeAndre Baker – Georgia – 5’11/193

Grade: 83

Summary: Baker was a three year starter for the Bulldogs that progressively improved as a prospect from the beginning of 2017. The two-time all SEC defender (1st Team in 2018) brings the kind of confidence and swagger that can take on the numerous challenges of playing cornerback in the NFL. He can be left alone on an island and stick with anyone on all levels of the route tree as well as make plays on the ball like a receiver. His issues can be correctable, mainly the technique-based and mental ones. The lack of power presence can be an issue at times but in a league where contact is allowed less and less in coverage, the corners that can get the job done via instincts, agility, and speed stand out a bit more.

*Another safe pick here that may have a limited upside, but at this position you just want reliable. That is Baker is a nutshell. I love the competitive spirit, the swagger he shows on the outside. Do I trust him against a Michael Thomas on an island? Probably not. But at the end of the day that isn’t the job of a #1 corner on most teams. He can fit in to any coverage scheme and any role, right away.

NFL Comparison: Tre’Davious White / BUF


So much for Gettleman not putting a premium on DB's.
RE: have up 37, 132 and 142  
flycatcher : 4/25/2019 11:47 pm : link
In comment 14408285 bigblue12 said:
Quote:
don't love it

seems like a lot but it's actually a little less than the chart value - plus we still have 6 picks left

RE: So much for character  
Anakim : 4/25/2019 11:47 pm : link
In comment 14408308 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.


Why? Because he didn't interview well? Kid was born in Liberty City. He's always had a chip on his shoulder. He's confident in his abilities.


Do you know how many TDs Baker gave up at Georgia? One. ONE. 1. UNO. JUST ONE. And over the last two years, do you know how many he's given up? GOOSE EGG.
Hell yeah  
KerrysFlask : 4/25/2019 11:48 pm : link
I wanted this guy.

Dude has some swagger for sure.
RE: ...  
mphbullet36 : 4/25/2019 11:48 pm : link
In comment 14408311 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Ryan Dunleavy
‏Verified account @rydunleavy
46s47 seconds ago

#Giants traded No. 37, 132 (fourth round) and 142 (fifth round) for No. 30 to take CB DeAndre Baker. #nygiants #nyg #nfldraft


to move up 7 spots we had to give up a 4 and 5??? overpay!!!!
RE: The guy  
uconngiant : 4/25/2019 11:48 pm : link
In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
cannot cover.



You know nothing.

He had the second best coverage skills with 41.8% comp pct which was second best in FBS and 4.6 per reception also 2nd best in FBS
I  
AcidTest : 4/25/2019 11:48 pm : link
like Baker a lot, but that is way too much. A CB would have been available at #37. Again, I thought the plan was to get more picks in rounds two and three. Instead all we have now is #95.
RE: Jesus that's a ton to give up.  
Toth029 : 4/25/2019 11:48 pm : link
In comment 14408335 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.

They weren't using 12 picks.
RE: What a shock  
Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 11:48 pm : link
In comment 14408349 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Hsilwek92 bashes the pick

4th/5th is what 7 picks at this point goes for. They had 12 picks this year. Down to 10.


Please show me where I ‘bashed’ this pick?

Oh, wait, you can’t. Fuck off.
RE: The guy  
Anakim : 4/25/2019 11:48 pm : link
In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
cannot cover.


That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker win the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season.


Yeah, sure. He can't cover....
Easy to criticize  
huygens20 : 4/25/2019 11:48 pm : link
The pick. But 4th and 5th rounders are nothing.

People have done studies and hit rates (for them becoming starters) is like 10%.

We gave up nothing.
I live in Athens and watch every Georgia game  
Ned In Atlanta : 4/25/2019 11:49 pm : link
This guy is so fucking good
Interesting  
Chris684 : 4/25/2019 11:49 pm : link
All the talk was getting more pucks between 37-95 and now we’re done until 95.

I would be shopping Engram tomorrow if I was DG.
RE: ...  
upnyg : 4/25/2019 11:49 pm : link
In comment 14408311 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Ryan Dunleavy
‏Verified account @rydunleavy
46s47 seconds ago

#Giants traded No. 37, 132 (fourth round) and 142 (fifth round) for No. 30 to take CB DeAndre Baker. #nygiants #nyg #nfldraft


We have a bunch of mid round picks, it was a good move up. Going to be a long time between next picks though.
The guy didn't give up a TD  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4/25/2019 11:49 pm : link
in 2 years, but he can't cover.

What school of logic do some of you fuckers attend?
RE: BTW...  
kelsto811 : 4/25/2019 11:49 pm : link
In comment 14408345 bw in dc said:
Quote:
So much for the asshat info of acquiring more picks between 37 and 95.


The opposite happened lol
picks  
Chris684 : 4/25/2019 11:49 pm : link
...
RE: The guy  
clatterbuck : 4/25/2019 11:49 pm : link
In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
cannot cover.


My God, on what do you base this kind of statement? Rated by many the best corner in the draft, so what's the empirical evidence that "he can't cover?"
He will play this year  
Sammo85 : 4/25/2019 11:49 pm : link
He doesn’t lack for confidence in himself. He can cover and has ball skills.

RE: The guy  
Anakim : 4/25/2019 11:49 pm : link
In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
cannot cover.


That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker won the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season. He was a consensus all-American and a two-time all-SEC selection.


Yeah, sure. He can't cover....
So far  
GoDeep13 : 4/25/2019 11:49 pm : link
My favorite pick. And I’m a Jones fan.

I had Baker as the best CB in the draft. Very happy with him. Worth the trade.
Welp.  
oreojenkins : 4/25/2019 11:49 pm : link
No commentary on whether or not Baker is the best CB in the draft, but CB is one of the deepest positions for sure. You don't really need to be giving up picks to take the best guy when they're all pretty interchangeable 1-7 or so.
RE: BTW...  
Nine-Tails : 4/25/2019 11:49 pm : link
In comment 14408345 bw in dc said:
Quote:
So much for the asshat info of acquiring more picks between 37 and 95.


But he guaranteed it, lol. First pick I liked, but this night will go down as a memorable one, bad or good, I don't know. But we had chances to upgrade the pass rush and online with top talent but didn't. Also, corner is a very hard position to adjust to as a rookie. Next year will feature growing pains for sure.
Sy really likes him - 83  
ZogZerg : 4/25/2019 11:50 pm : link
Tied for his top corner

Quote:

2: DeAndre Baker – Georgia – 5’11/193

Grade: 83

Summary: Baker was a three year starter for the Bulldogs that progressively improved as a prospect from the beginning of 2017. The two-time all SEC defender (1st Team in 2018) brings the kind of confidence and swagger that can take on the numerous challenges of playing cornerback in the NFL. He can be left alone on an island and stick with anyone on all levels of the route tree as well as make plays on the ball like a receiver. His issues can be correctable, mainly the technique-based and mental ones. The lack of power presence can be an issue at times but in a league where contact is allowed less and less in coverage, the corners that can get the job done via instincts, agility, and speed stand out a bit more.

*Another safe pick here that may have a limited upside, but at this position you just want reliable. That is Baker is a nutshell. I love the competitive spirit, the swagger he shows on the outside. Do I trust him against a Michael Thomas on an island? Probably not. But at the end of the day that isn’t the job of a #1 corner on most teams. He can fit in to any coverage scheme and any role, right away.

NFL Comparison: Tre’Davious White / BUF
Baker and Beal  
bluepepper : 4/25/2019 11:50 pm : link
we may not have to worry much about CB for another 3 years which is huge.
We  
Eli owns all : 4/25/2019 11:50 pm : link
Also have 5th year options on all three players. Very underrated thing to have. Lol at the dude complaint about losing a 4th n 5th.
Oh wow....  
prdave73 : 4/25/2019 11:50 pm : link
This is getting worse.. That's a lot to give up when there is so many holes to fill????! WTF.. Almost feels like they are desperate and know they have to do something to make up for what has happened??? These players better pan out or this Franchise will be setback for years! wow..
RE: The guy didn't give up a TD  
Anakim : 4/25/2019 11:50 pm : link
In comment 14408373 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
in 2 years, but he can't cover.

What school of logic do some of you fuckers attend?


Ridiculous. And he was a All-American, All-SEC TWICE and he won the award for the best DB in college.


But yep, he can't cover
RE: Easy to criticize  
Hsilwek92 : 4/25/2019 11:50 pm : link
In comment 14408368 huygens20 said:
Quote:
The pick. But 4th and 5th rounders are nothing.

People have done studies and hit rates (for them becoming starters) is like 10%.

We gave up nothing.


Lmao. 4th and 5th founders aren’t ‘nothing’ when this team has as many holes as it does.
Well  
superspynyg : 4/25/2019 11:51 pm : link
No need to tune in tomorrow. We won’t have a pick till late. What a waist of a draft.
If they belive  
Dankbeerman : 4/25/2019 11:51 pm : link
they got the top QB, NT and CB on their board the giants war room is dancing and handing out cigars right now.
RE: BTW...  
upnyg : 4/25/2019 11:51 pm : link
In comment 14408345 bw in dc said:
Quote:
So much for the asshat info of acquiring more picks between 37 and 95.


Yep, unless they trade Jenkins now for a 3.
A 4th and a 5th is nothing  
KerrysFlask : 4/25/2019 11:51 pm : link
To move up 7 spots for this guy.

Well worth it.
FWIW, if you go by the value charts, the Giants UNDERpaid slightly.  
Big Blue Blogger : 4/25/2019 11:51 pm : link
It's a perfectly reasonable move. Baker must have been the top corner on their board, by a fair margin. They got him at a price they could readily afford, considering the abundance of 4th and 5th round picks in their pocket.
I  
AcidTest : 4/25/2019 11:52 pm : link
do wonder if they will shop Engram.
Based purely on the film, Baker was BY FAR the best CB in the Draft  
Anakim : 4/25/2019 11:52 pm : link
.
RE: RE: The guy  
Thegratefulhead : 4/25/2019 11:53 pm : link
In comment 14408367 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:


Quote:


cannot cover.



That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker win the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season.


Yeah, sure. He can't cover....
in the SEC know us.
...  
christian : 4/25/2019 11:53 pm : link
Tremendous area of need.

Gettleman clearly understands the Giants needed a tremendous improvement in the secondary. Peppers, Baker, and Haley are a good core to build from.
Wow  
GothamGiants : 4/25/2019 11:53 pm : link
They could’ve transformed the defense overnight with Allen at 6 ...

Hopefully another trade up tomorrow for a guy like Maxx Crosby?
RE: RE: BTW...  
AcidTest : 4/25/2019 11:53 pm : link
In comment 14408400 upnyg said:
Quote:
In comment 14408345 bw in dc said:


Quote:


So much for the asshat info of acquiring more picks between 37 and 95.



Yep, unless they trade Jenkins now for a 3.


I can't see anyone giving a three for Jenkins.
RE: The guy  
arcarsenal : 4/25/2019 11:53 pm : link
In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
cannot cover.


He didn't allow a TD in his last 2 college seasons according to Kim Jones - how does a guy who can't cover accomplish that?
RE: RE: The guy  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4/25/2019 11:54 pm : link
In comment 14408367 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:


Quote:


cannot cover.



That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker win the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season.


Yeah, sure. He can't cover....


According to Sy, Don't want him on an island against Michael Thomas. What does that mean to you?
RE: That’s a lot to give up  
81_Great_Dane : 4/25/2019 11:54 pm : link
In comment 14408299 Hsilwek92 said:
Quote:
Hope he’s worth it.
Not really. The Giants had too many late picks, couldn't keep 12 rookies. They packaged two expendable picks plus their 2nd for a late 1st. I think it's a great deal.

Baker's gotta be good though. All is forgiven if the player is good.
Some real dumb comments on here  
ZogZerg : 4/25/2019 11:54 pm : link
wow
Love this board  
huygens20 : 4/25/2019 11:54 pm : link
“Tremendous need”

Sure draft a cb when the web has 10s to throw on 1st and 10.


Stop covering for DG.
You know how he did against Deebo Samuel?  
Anakim : 4/25/2019 11:54 pm : link
6 catches, 33 yards.


If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.
RE: ...  
GothamGiants : 4/25/2019 11:54 pm : link
In comment 14408413 christian said:
Quote:
Tremendous area of need.

Gettleman clearly understands the Giants needed a tremendous improvement in the secondary. Peppers, Baker, and Haley are a good core to build from.


Jenkins, Peppers, Bethea, Beal, Baker, Haley ... this secondary has talent. Should be significantly improved ... now if only josh Allen was a giant too
Stud  
Thegratefulhead : 4/25/2019 11:55 pm : link
This could be the Darrell Revis of this draft in the Giants trade up to get him this time. All and I mean all of the great QBs have had that kind of attitude. He didn't allow a TD in two years in the SEC that isn't an accident.
RE: RE: RE: The guy  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/25/2019 11:55 pm : link
In comment 14408419 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
In comment 14408367 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:


Quote:


cannot cover.



That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker win the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season.


Yeah, sure. He can't cover....



According to Sy, Don't want him on an island against Michael Thomas. What does that mean to you?


That's your take?

Delete the comment and take 5 minutes to put more work into it. That's ridiculous.
RE: You know how he did against Deebo Samuel?  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 4/25/2019 11:56 pm : link
In comment 14408425 Anakim said:
Quote:
6 catches, 33 yards.


If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.


Baker is a beast. Imagine getting Allen at 6? We'd have transformed the defense in one night.
Pass rush is still a real, severe problem  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/25/2019 11:57 pm : link
And will effect the coverage.
RE: The guy didn't give up a TD  
GiantGrit : 4/25/2019 11:57 pm : link
In comment 14408373 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
in 2 years, but he can't cover.

What school of logic do some of you fuckers attend?


Devry University school of scouting, online degrees available
Are..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4/25/2019 11:57 pm : link
you going to double and triple down on the moronic comments??

Quote:
According to Sy, Don't want him on an island against Michael Thomas. What does that mean to you?


That means that any CB is going to struggle against a big, strong WR.

You quoted Sy but clearly didn't fucking read what he said.

Well done.
Well given that their QB  
Jay in Toronto : 4/25/2019 11:57 pm : link
pressure may be suspect, they better have some good CBs.

Suddenly Carter becomes that much more important.
RE: RE: RE: The guy  
Anakim : 4/25/2019 11:58 pm : link
In comment 14408419 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
In comment 14408367 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:


Quote:


cannot cover.



That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker win the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season.


Yeah, sure. He can't cover....



According to Sy, Don't want him on an island against Michael Thomas. What does that mean to you?


I had Greedy as the superior PROSPECT than Baker because Greedy has better physical traits, but Baker will be fine. He excels in press. He can definitely go against Michael Thomas.
Dg  
huygens20 : 4/25/2019 11:58 pm : link
Same guy who wanted to give OT money to an OG .

And basically signed a rb that commits to 4 m against our cap when we should’ve just drafted a 7th rounder and paid him nothing


Same guy who said u can’t reach or draft based on need last year



Dave Fuckin Gettleman. ... correction. MR. Gettleman.

Lmfao
RE: RE: ...  
Leg of Theismann : 4/25/2019 11:58 pm : link
In comment 14408361 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 14408311 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:



Ryan Dunleavy
‏Verified account @rydunleavy
46s47 seconds ago

#Giants traded No. 37, 132 (fourth round) and 142 (fifth round) for No. 30 to take CB DeAndre Baker. #nygiants #nyg #nfldraft



to move up 7 spots we had to give up a 4 and 5??? overpay!!!!


It was not an overpay. He was actually an underpay if you look at the trade value chart.

I like the confidence Baker plays with. I think he will be a great corner in this league, and if he is then he is absolutely worth giving up a late 4th and early 5th for. Picks outside of the top 100 more often not don't amount to anything.

Have to respect the fact the Giants basically had their pick of any corner in the draft with this pick and they chose Baker. Doesn't really matter what us fans think, he was at the top of their value board and he very well may have been the top DB on their value board (unless for some reason they really liked Abram or Savage).

If he becomes a true #1 CB then you can't argue with the move. But it is interesting that Baker, Murphy, Greedy, and Rock Ya-Sin were all still on the board and one of them was bound to fall to #37. They must have REALLY liked Baker.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: The guy  
Essex : 4/25/2019 11:58 pm : link
In comment 14408429 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14408419 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:


Quote:


In comment 14408367 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:


Quote:


cannot cover.



That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker win the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season.


Yeah, sure. He can't cover....



According to Sy, Don't want him on an island against Michael Thomas. What does that mean to you?



That's your take?

Delete the comment and take 5 minutes to put more work into it. That's ridiculous.


To keep all this in perspective, wasn’t Michael Thomas drafted In the second round?? Just goes to show you how this is not an exact science
RE: RE: You know how he did against Deebo Samuel?  
Anakim : 4/25/2019 11:58 pm : link
In comment 14408431 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 14408425 Anakim said:


Quote:


6 catches, 33 yards.


If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.



Baker is a beast. Imagine getting Allen at 6? We'd have transformed the defense in one night.


Yeah, that hurts. Still does.
RE: RE: Can't tell me this has been a bad night  
j_rud : 4/25/2019 11:58 pm : link
In comment 14408331 islander1 said:
Quote:
In comment 14408296 j_rud said:


Quote:


.



this night has been terrible.

Reached for a QB when a first rate edge rusher was there.
Reached for a DL when a superior edge rusher (or which, we have none) was there.

This draft will be looked back as setting this franchise back three years.


You could be right. Could be wrong. Just gotta wait and see. No reason to freak out in either direction.
Baker tackles, Greedy doesn't  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/25/2019 11:58 pm : link
.
He was probably the best CB in college  
AcesUp : 4/25/2019 11:59 pm : link
True shutdown in the SEC and his athletic numbers are above baseline. A good pick.
RE: Love this board  
Mike in NY : 4/25/2019 11:59 pm : link
In comment 14408424 huygens20 said:
Quote:
“Tremendous need”

Sure draft a cb when the web has 10s to throw on 1st and 10.


Stop covering for DG.


Pass rush is not just from edge guys. Fastest path is a straight line and Lawrence will blow up a lot of plays up the gut.
RE: Pass rush is still a real, severe problem  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 4/25/2019 11:59 pm : link
In comment 14408434 Ten Ton Hammer said:
[quote] And will effect the coverage. [/quote

Allen solves this. But no more beating the dead horse. What's done is done. I hope Daniel Jones is a fucking monster.
Stewart..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4/25/2019 11:59 pm : link
seemingly counts more against the cap every day.

Of course, most of those takes are by fucking nitwits who probably didn't ace math, but it gets said anyway.
RE: You know how he did against Deebo Samuel?  
huygens20 : 4/25/2019 11:59 pm : link
In comment 14408425 Anakim said:
Quote:
6 catches, 33 yards.


If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.


Nope. Not with his athletic scoring.

He was drafted approximately where he deserved to be.
Still no pass rushers  
Rflairr : 12:00 am : link
Fire this GM
RE: The guy didn't give up a TD  
DonnieD89 : 12:00 am : link
In comment 14408373 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
in 2 years, but he can't cover.

What school of logic do some of you fuckers attend?


Fats. These fucking monkey asses are unbelievable. I have never heard such ass talking.
Look  
Eli owns all : 12:00 am : link
I wanted Allen too. But we will have a ton of cap space next year can easily sign ER next year. If jones is the real deal then you take him every day of the week over Allen. That being said time will tell. I hope DG and company are better talent evaluators than me which shouldn’t be hard.
RE: Stewart..  
huygens20 : 12:01 am : link
In comment 14408460 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
seemingly counts more against the cap every day.

Of course, most of those takes are by fucking nitwits who probably didn't ace math, but it gets said anyway.


He does. HE PAID An over the hill FREE AGENT running back guaranteed money.

Just stop yourself and think about that
RE: The guy  
DavidinBMNY : 12:01 am : link
In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
cannot cover.
What?
RE: You know how he did against Deebo Samuel?  
bw in dc : 12:01 am : link
In comment 14408425 Anakim said:
Quote:
6 catches, 33 yards.


If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.


On the other hand, Isabella had 15 catches for 220 yards, and 2 TDs... ;)
Back End of Defense  
clatterbuck : 12:01 am : link
has been remade --Peppers, Bethea, Beal, now Baker. Is Jackrabbit trade bait?
RE: RE: You know how he did against Deebo Samuel?  
Mike in NY : 12:01 am : link
In comment 14408461 huygens20 said:
Quote:
In comment 14408425 Anakim said:


Quote:


6 catches, 33 yards.


If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.



Nope. Not with his athletic scoring.

He was drafted approximately where he deserved to be.


Give me the 4.5 guy in shorts who is also 4.5 in pads versus the 4.3 guy who plays like a 4.9 on the field.
RE: Still no pass rushers  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12:01 am : link
In comment 14408467 Rflairr said:
Quote:
Fire this GM


You know what's the best thing about this piece of shit post?

He's deadly serious.
TTH  
bc4life : 12:02 am : link
yes, Haley last year too, Giants seem to want corners who are solid tacklers.
RE: RE: Stewart..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12:02 am : link
In comment 14408473 huygens20 said:
Quote:
In comment 14408460 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


seemingly counts more against the cap every day.

Of course, most of those takes are by fucking nitwits who probably didn't ace math, but it gets said anyway.



He does. HE PAID An over the hill FREE AGENT running back guaranteed money.

Just stop yourself and think about that


Can you tell me how much of that money counts against the cap right now?
RE: RE: You know how he did against Deebo Samuel?  
Anakim : 12:03 am : link
In comment 14408461 huygens20 said:
Quote:
In comment 14408425 Anakim said:


Quote:


6 catches, 33 yards.


If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.



Nope. Not with his athletic scoring.

He was drafted approximately where he deserved to be.


Why? Because he didn't run in the 4.4s? He played and did extremely well against the likes of Emmanuel Hall, Darius Slayton and Deebo Samuel. Those three guys have EXCEPTIONAL speed. Fuck 40 times.

And he also did an excellent job against likely top-10 pick next year, Alabama's Jerry Jeudy.
RE: We  
DavidinBMNY : 12:03 am : link
In comment 14408391 Eli owns all said:
Quote:
Also have 5th year options on all three players. Very underrated thing to have. Lol at the dude complaint about losing a 4th n 5th.
It is very unlikely that they were making 12 picks anyway.

I do think the way this unfolded it's very likely they will sign Remmers now.
This might well be a good pick,  
prdave73 : 12:03 am : link
but how good is it if you don't have pass rushers to help?? This will definitely be affected if you can't presser the QB! The biggest problem last year was the Giants couldn't get to the QB!! And on top of that you give up a lot of picks that are much needed to fill the many holes..
RE: A 4th and a 5th is nothing  
Milton : 12:03 am : link
In comment 14408401 KerrysFlask said:
Quote:
To move up 7 spots for this guy.

Well worth it.
Yeah it's less than what I thought it would be when the trade was announced. They managed to keep both the 95th and 108th picks.
RE: RE: Can't tell me this has been a bad night  
BSIMatt : 12:04 am : link
In comment 14408331 islander1 said:
Quote:
In comment 14408296 j_rud said:


Quote:


.



this night has been terrible.

Reached for a QB when a first rate edge rusher was there.
Reached for a DL when a superior edge rusher (or which, we have none) was there.

This draft will be looked back as setting this franchise back three years.


Last year it was the obsession with quarterbacks and this year the obsession is with edge rushers. You’d think the giants had one need going into the draft and it was edge rusher when in reality the giants could have picked almost any position and found a way to help their team because of the state of the roster, but carry on. It was something about edge rushers?
RE: A 4th and a 5th is nothing  
Hsilwek92 : 12:04 am : link
In comment 14408401 KerrysFlask said:
Quote:
To move up 7 spots for this guy.

Well worth it.


It was a 2nd, 4th and 5th. Again, that’s not ‘nothing’.
RE: Still no pass rushers  
Mike in NY : 12:04 am : link
In comment 14408467 Rflairr said:
Quote:
Fire this GM


You realize the draft is not over yet. Not to mention that Lawrence is a one man wrecking crew who will open up others to make plays. Would you have sacrificed a QB of the future? A NT who has been compared to Haloti Ngata and will move Tomlinson to 3-4 DE where he is better suited? Or a shutdown CB? One of those would have to go to get a pass rusher.
RE: FWIW, if you go by the value charts, the Giants UNDERpaid slightly.  
DavidinBMNY : 12:05 am : link
In comment 14408402 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
It's a perfectly reasonable move. Baker must have been the top corner on their board, by a fair margin. They got him at a price they could readily afford, considering the abundance of 4th and 5th round picks in their pocket.
People realize they had 3 5th rd picks right?

They still have a 3 and a 4th to try and get starters and they have other picks to fill out the roster and move around.
RE: RE: RE: The guy  
clatterbuck : 12:05 am : link
In comment 14408419 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
In comment 14408367 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 14408318 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:


Quote:


cannot cover.



That's an atrocious take. He gave up no TDs the last two years. NO TDs. Baker win the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's best defensive back, last season.


Yeah, sure. He can't cover....



According to Sy, Don't want him on an island against Michael Thomas. What does that mean to you?


Did you read Sy's review? Gave him an "83" rating, said he's a baller, really good player. But maybe you know more and are a better talent evaluator.
RE: RE: You know how he did against Deebo Samuel?  
Anakim : 12:05 am : link
In comment 14408476 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14408425 Anakim said:


Quote:


6 catches, 33 yards.


If Baker declared after his junior year (2018), he probably would have been a top-10-15 pick. He was a better prospect than Denzel Ward, who went fourth last year.



On the other hand, Isabella had 15 catches for 220 yards, and 2 TDs... ;)



I didn't see that game, admittedly, but based on what I've read, Baker was only lined up against him on two pass plays.
RE: RE: A 4th and a 5th is nothing  
Mike in NY : 12:06 am : link
In comment 14408509 Hsilwek92 said:
Quote:
In comment 14408401 KerrysFlask said:


Quote:


To move up 7 spots for this guy.

Well worth it.



It was a 2nd, 4th and 5th. Again, that’s not ‘nothing’.


Green Bay gave up a 1st and 2 4’s for a player rated by many as a 3rd Rounder. I am surprised you and Rflairr haven’t committed suicide yet.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:06 am : link

Ryan Dunleavy
‏Verified account @rydunleavy
5s5 seconds ago

#Giants feel DeAndre Baker is best cover cornerback in the #NFLDraft.
who the hell is surprised we traded 37 in this deal?  
SirYesSir : 12:07 am : link
how stupid can you be, you think we got a first for a package of 4s and 5s? WTF?
RE: ...  
Anakim : 12:08 am : link
In comment 14408523 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Ryan Dunleavy
‏Verified account @rydunleavy
5s5 seconds ago

#Giants feel DeAndre Baker is best cover cornerback in the #NFLDraft.


I mean that kind of goes without saying considering the Giants were the first team to take a CB in this Draft. Haha
RE: who the hell is surprised we traded 37 in this deal?  
Mike in NY : 12:08 am : link
In comment 14408525 SirYesSir said:
Quote:
how stupid can you be, you think we got a first for a package of 4s and 5s? WTF?


You are talking about someone who has bashed every move the Giants have made. Logic does not apply.
RE: RE: RE: You know how he did against Deebo Samuel?  
bw in dc : 12:08 am : link
In comment 14408519 Anakim said:
Quote:


I didn't see that game, admittedly, but based on what I've read, Baker was only lined up against him on two pass plays.


Just busting your chops. I saw the game actually, but couldn't tell you who covered him most of the day... ;)
RE: RE: RE: Stewart..  
huygens20 : 12:09 am : link
In comment 14408488 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 14408473 huygens20 said:


Quote:


In comment 14408460 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


seemingly counts more against the cap every day.

Of course, most of those takes are by fucking nitwits who probably didn't ace math, but it gets said anyway.



He does. HE PAID An over the hill FREE AGENT running back guaranteed money.

Just stop yourself and think about that



Can you tell me how much of that money counts against the cap right now?


How much he does or doesn’t right now isn’t the debate at hand.


The debate is that DG screamed at reporters and fans about not reaching, not drafting based on need for 2+ years.

And he’s basically done the exact opposite in the most important draft class of his tenure


Please tell me when the giants are going to have two 1st round picks again to draft a qb.


We won’t.

The next qb we draft is because we are 3-13 or we pay three first round picks.



Now do you understand why DG is overrated? Screaming and feigning that he had a plan is a complete joke. He wanted to give OT money to an OG. He signed a rb to a massive guaranteed deal when the roster had 2 functional rbs already.

Yeah, I looked it up  
Anakim : 12:10 am : link
Isabella did most of his damage (including his two TDs) in the fourth quarter against backups. When lined up against Baker, he caught 2 of 2 targets. Whoopey!

Meanwhile, Baker shut down Deebo, Slayton, Hall and guaranteed first rounder next year Jerry Jeudy. He's a stud.
I think this draft is excellent  
gtt350 : 12:12 am : link
you have a Manning clone to groom behind Manning, A dancing Grizzly bear in the middle of the defense and a potential shutdown corner, and more drama to come
Quality pick  
Greg from LI : 12:12 am : link
Best of the 3 1st round picks to me.

This defense could have been transformed overnight if they hadn't wasted the 6th pick.
What..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12:12 am : link
is this even supposed to mean??

Quote:
He wanted to give OT money to an OG


You do realize that the OG did get OT money, but from Jacksonville, right?

It's OK to just admit you aren't that bright.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 12:12 am : link
In comment 14408426 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14408413 christian said:


Quote:


Tremendous area of need.

Gettleman clearly understands the Giants needed a tremendous improvement in the secondary. Peppers, Baker, and Haley are a good core to build from.



Jenkins, Peppers, Bethea, Beal, Baker, Haley ... this secondary has talent. Should be significantly improved ... now if only josh Allen was a giant too


Jenkins was unwatchabley bad last year, Beal couldn't make it through a single practice and has had 2 procedures on the same shoulder, and Bethea is 36.

I'd like to see the Giants spend another pick on a safety or corner on day 3.
Don’t reach  
huygens20 : 12:13 am : link
Daniel Jones ahead of


Josh Allen
Devin Bush
Ed Oliver


Don’t reach.
RE: RE: who the hell is surprised we traded 37 in this deal?  
Hsilwek92 : 12:14 am : link
In comment 14408529 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14408525 SirYesSir said:


Quote:


how stupid can you be, you think we got a first for a package of 4s and 5s? WTF?



You are talking about someone who has bashed every move the Giants have made. Logic does not apply.


First of all, love the fact you read all of my posts. Gives me the warm and tinglies, really.

Secondly, you’re a moron who is full of shit with terrible reading comprehension skills I have not “bashed every move the Giants make”. But please, continue with the false narrative. Whatever gets you to sleep at night sweetie.
No one  
huygens20 : 12:15 am : link
Can say with a straight face that Jones’ tape as a QB

was better than

Rosen’s , josh Allen, Devin Bush, or Ed Oliver ot Wilkinson st their respective positions

Dare yourself.


Some of you guys are just deluded Mr. Gettleman supporters.
RE: What..  
huygens20 : 12:16 am : link
In comment 14408559 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
is this even supposed to mean??



Quote:


He wanted to give OT money to an OG



You do realize that the OG did get OT money, but from Jacksonville, right?

It's OK to just admit you aren't that bright.


Yeah, his first choice was to sign a OG when we didn’t even have a single replacement level tackle on the team.


Whose stupid now?
Hey huygens20 - please excuse me if this sounds rude but  
Waldo Jeffers : 12:16 am : link
shut the fuck up
RE: Don’t reach  
Mike in NY : 12:17 am : link
In comment 14408563 huygens20 said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones ahead of


Josh Allen
Devin Bush
Ed Oliver


Don’t reach.


I wanted Allen, but I am sure James Bettcher was consulted about which players he wanted in his Defense. Perhaps they did not see a role for Bush or Oliver at 6. It is clear they liked Allen and maybe if it was me I would have taken Allen first and traded up to get the QB, but we also don’t know if perhaps the Giants see later pass rushers who they like.
RE: Hey huygens20 - please excuse me if this sounds rude but  
huygens20 : 12:18 am : link
In comment 14408587 Waldo Jeffers said:
Quote:
shut the fuck up



No problem. As long as the folks that feign DJ was a good pick admit that Gettleman lied for 2 years straight about not reaching or drafting based on need.
RE: who the hell is surprised we traded 37 in this deal?  
eric2425ny : 12:18 am : link
In comment 14408525 SirYesSir said:
Quote:
how stupid can you be, you think we got a first for a package of 4s and 5s? WTF?


This made me laugh. It’s amazing how some on here think we can just trade like three late round picks for a first rounder.
RE: RE: Don’t reach  
huygens20 : 12:20 am : link
In comment 14408596 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14408563 huygens20 said:


Quote:


Daniel Jones ahead of


Josh Allen
Devin Bush
Ed Oliver


Don’t reach.



I wanted Allen, but I am sure James Bettcher was consulted about which players he wanted in his Defense. Perhaps they did not see a role for Bush or Oliver at 6. It is clear they liked Allen and maybe if it was me I would have taken Allen first and traded up to get the QB, but we also don’t know if perhaps the Giants see later pass rushers who they like.


You nailed it.

17 & 37 for Daniel Jones at 13, 14
LOL..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12:20 am : link
this is fun stuff.

Quote:
Yeah, his first choice was to sign a OG when we didn’t even have a single replacement level tackle on the team.


Whose stupid now?


You probably don't even get the unintentional irony of the use of stupid there.
RE: RE: who the hell is surprised we traded 37 in this deal?  
Hsilwek92 : 12:21 am : link
In comment 14408607 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 14408525 SirYesSir said:


Quote:


how stupid can you be, you think we got a first for a package of 4s and 5s? WTF?



This made me laugh. It’s amazing how some on here think we can just trade like three late round picks for a first rounder.


Who said this? I know I didn’t.
DG didn't reach for corner or DT  
ZogZerg : 12:22 am : link
He got his top corner and his 2nd highest rated DT.
Both of these were huge needs for the Giants.

BTW, the Giants needed a young QB. They obviously like Jones a lot. So, they took him where they felt they had to in order to make sure they got there guy. They obviously liked him significantly better than the other QBs. You all don't agree - WTF do you know?

Who are you playing at QB net year if you don't draft one in the first? You want another mid round flyer that doesn't work out? Or, the mystery QB next year where you have to trade two #1s, plus to get into striking distance? Then what, another year of shitty football playing a rookie?

Well, carry on with your whining...
This is a good pick!!!  
.McL. : 12:22 am : link
I am good with the trade as well...
RE: No one  
81_Great_Dane : 12:23 am : link
In comment 14408574 huygens20 said:
Quote:
Can say with a straight face that Jones’ tape as a QB

was better than

Rosen’s , josh Allen, Devin Bush, or Ed Oliver ot Wilkinson st their respective positions

Dare yourself.


Some of you guys are just deluded Mr. Gettleman supporters.
I did a double facepalm when they announced the pick. But I don't know anything. I've been on BBI long enough to remember this board going apeshit when the Giants drafted Philip Rivers to trade him and picks for Eli Manning. They were sure the Giants should keep Kerry Collins and take CAN'T MISS BLUE GOOSE TACKLE Robert Gallery. Who ended up having a decent NFL career as a guard, I guess.

None of us know the future. We're all just fans on the Internet.
RE: DG didn't reach for corner or DT  
huygens20 : 12:23 am : link
In comment 14408626 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
He got his top corner and his 2nd highest rated DT.
Both of these were huge needs for the Giants.

BTW, the Giants needed a young QB. They obviously like Jones a lot. So, they took him where they felt they had to in order to make sure they got there guy. They obviously liked him significantly better than the other QBs. You all don't agree - WTF do you know?

Who are you playing at QB net year if you don't draft one in the first? You want another mid round flyer that doesn't work out? Or, the mystery QB next year where you have to trade two #1s, plus to get into striking distance? Then what, another year of shitty football playing a rookie?

Well, carry on with your whining...


“Don’t forget about Kyle Lauletta now”


Another Mr. Gettleman classic
RE: RE: RE: Don’t reach  
Mike in NY : 12:24 am : link
In comment 14408615 huygens20 said:
Quote:
In comment 14408596 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 14408563 huygens20 said:


Quote:


Daniel Jones ahead of


Josh Allen
Devin Bush
Ed Oliver


Don’t reach.



I wanted Allen, but I am sure James Bettcher was consulted about which players he wanted in his Defense. Perhaps they did not see a role for Bush or Oliver at 6. It is clear they liked Allen and maybe if it was me I would have taken Allen first and traded up to get the QB, but we also don’t know if perhaps the Giants see later pass rushers who they like.



You nailed it.

17 & 37 for Daniel Jones at 13, 14


I don’t think Jones was making it past Denver and Cincy. The question is whether Allen + Jones + 132 + 142 is better than Jones + Lawrence + Baker. I am assuming 8 for 17 & 37. 132 or 142 might have also needed to be included so take that from left side if that is the case.
Baker and Lawrence are solid additions  
Rjanyg : 12:24 am : link
Jones at 6 is a reach but he wouldn’t have been there at 17. I would have preferred Allen at 6, trade up with Detroit to get Jones.
RE: RE: No one  
huygens20 : 12:25 am : link
In comment 14408633 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 14408574 huygens20 said:


Quote:


Can say with a straight face that Jones’ tape as a QB

was better than

Rosen’s , josh Allen, Devin Bush, or Ed Oliver ot Wilkinson st their respective positions

Dare yourself.


Some of you guys are just deluded Mr. Gettleman supporters.

I did a double facepalm when they announced the pick. But I don't know anything. I've been on BBI long enough to remember this board going apeshit when the Giants drafted Philip Rivers to trade him and picks for Eli Manning. They were sure the Giants should keep Kerry Collins and take CAN'T MISS BLUE GOOSE TACKLE Robert Gallery. Who ended up having a decent NFL career as a guard, I guess.

None of us know the future. We're all just fans on the Internet.


I’m with you. That’s why I said “tape” and “reach”

Dj is all about projecting his development.


He either becomes Ryan tannehill, Blake bortles, Blaine gabbert,
Or
Alex Smith plus
This is a really good pick too  
dpinzow : 12:25 am : link
Baker has the ability to be a shutdown corner. Has not allowed a TD from a WR he's covered in the past two years in the SEC which is pretty remarkable if you think about it
RE: ...  
santacruzom : 12:27 am : link
In comment 14408523 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Ryan Dunleavy
‏Verified account @rydunleavy
5s5 seconds ago

#Giants feel DeAndre Baker is best cover cornerback in the #NFLDraft.


Maybe so but... that's hardly comforting.

If the Giants were beauty pageant contestants, Rosanne Barr would emerge with a tiara.
Er  
santacruzom : 12:28 am : link
Beauty pageant judges
RE: RE: DG didn't reach for corner or DT  
ZogZerg : 12:29 am : link
In comment 14408634 huygens20 said:
Quote:
In comment 14408626 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


He got his top corner and his 2nd highest rated DT.
Both of these were huge needs for the Giants.

BTW, the Giants needed a young QB. They obviously like Jones a lot. So, they took him where they felt they had to in order to make sure they got there guy. They obviously liked him significantly better than the other QBs. You all don't agree - WTF do you know?

Who are you playing at QB net year if you don't draft one in the first? You want another mid round flyer that doesn't work out? Or, the mystery QB next year where you have to trade two #1s, plus to get into striking distance? Then what, another year of shitty football playing a rookie?

Well, carry on with your whining...



“Don’t forget about Kyle Lauletta now”


Another Mr. Gettleman classic


Did you notice the rest of his draft last year? In the NFL redraft, 3 of his picks were first rounders.

But, go ahead and bitch about a 4th round pick.
Love Baker Jack Rabbit isn't getting any younger  
Bluesbreaker : 12:29 am : link
We can consider moving on from him and at least we have
two young CB's and Baker could be the best in the class .
I think we will get some help with the pass rush still
have some picks . Never know who gets cut some vet FA to help
out . Building for the future as I see it .
If Jones will have the time to learn behind Eli DG has turned this team into the right direction . I still think that possibly Denver was interested in Jones as well .
If you have a conviction on a player especially a QB
you don't hope that he falls you take him .
Fuck it Welcome Daniel Jones !!
RE: Don’t reach  
prdave73 : 12:34 am : link
In comment 14408563 huygens20 said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones ahead of


Josh Allen
Devin Bush
Ed Oliver


Don’t reach.


Yikes.. Giants wanting to be different from the pack?? I guess all other Teams in the NFL are in the dark, just don't know better... smh
Hey..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12:36 am : link
look. More shaking of the head.
RE: RE: RE: DG didn't reach for corner or DT  
Mr. Nickels : 12:47 am : link
In comment 14408661 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 14408634 huygens20 said:


Quote:


In comment 14408626 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


He got his top corner and his 2nd highest rated DT.
Both of these were huge needs for the Giants.

BTW, the Giants needed a young QB. They obviously like Jones a lot. So, they took him where they felt they had to in order to make sure they got there guy. They obviously liked him significantly better than the other QBs. You all don't agree - WTF do you know?

Who are you playing at QB net year if you don't draft one in the first? You want another mid round flyer that doesn't work out? Or, the mystery QB next year where you have to trade two #1s, plus to get into striking distance? Then what, another year of shitty football playing a rookie?

Well, carry on with your whining...



“Don’t forget about Kyle Lauletta now”


Another Mr. Gettleman classic



Did you notice the rest of his draft last year? In the NFL redraft, 3 of his picks were first rounders.

But, go ahead and bitch about a 4th round pick.


Barkley Hernandez.. who was the 3rd?
Baker's a good player, no doubt.  
Klaatu : 12:49 am : link
I posted Sy's scouting report on him shortly after the Giants picked him. And it's not like the Giants don't need CB's, because they do. I've written "have you looked at our depth chart, lately" on more than one occasion.

Still, I can't shake the feeling that they made a mistake passing on Jawaan Taylor or Dalton Risner. Hell, even Greg Little. Flashback to Eli Apple over Taylor Decker, lol.
RE: RE: RE: RE: DG didn't reach for corner or DT  
madgiantscow009 : 12:51 am : link
In comment 14408743 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
In comment 14408661 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


In comment 14408634 huygens20 said:


Quote:


In comment 14408626 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


He got his top corner and his 2nd highest rated DT.
Both of these were huge needs for the Giants.

BTW, the Giants needed a young QB. They obviously like Jones a lot. So, they took him where they felt they had to in order to make sure they got there guy. They obviously liked him significantly better than the other QBs. You all don't agree - WTF do you know?

Who are you playing at QB net year if you don't draft one in the first? You want another mid round flyer that doesn't work out? Or, the mystery QB next year where you have to trade two #1s, plus to get into striking distance? Then what, another year of shitty football playing a rookie?

Well, carry on with your whining...



“Don’t forget about Kyle Lauletta now”


Another Mr. Gettleman classic



Did you notice the rest of his draft last year? In the NFL redraft, 3 of his picks were first rounders.

But, go ahead and bitch about a 4th round pick.



Barkley Hernandez.. who was the 3rd?


BJ Hill.
RE: RE: RE: RE: DG didn't reach for corner or DT  
j_rud : 12:53 am : link
In comment 14408743 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
In comment 14408661 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


In comment 14408634 huygens20 said:


Quote:


In comment 14408626 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


He got his top corner and his 2nd highest rated DT.
Both of these were huge needs for the Giants.

BTW, the Giants needed a young QB. They obviously like Jones a lot. So, they took him where they felt they had to in order to make sure they got there guy. They obviously liked him significantly better than the other QBs. You all don't agree - WTF do you know?

Who are you playing at QB net year if you don't draft one in the first? You want another mid round flyer that doesn't work out? Or, the mystery QB next year where you have to trade two #1s, plus to get into striking distance? Then what, another year of shitty football playing a rookie?

Well, carry on with your whining...



“Don’t forget about Kyle Lauletta now”


Another Mr. Gettleman classic



Did you notice the rest of his draft last year? In the NFL redraft, 3 of his picks were first rounders.

But, go ahead and bitch about a 4th round pick.



Barkley Hernandez.. who was the 3rd?


BJ Hill
RE: Baker's a good player, no doubt.  
Mike in NY : 1:00 am : link
In comment 14408751 Klaatu said:
Quote:
I posted Sy's scouting report on him shortly after the Giants picked him. And it's not like the Giants don't need CB's, because they do. I've written "have you looked at our depth chart, lately" on more than one occasion.

Still, I can't shake the feeling that they made a mistake passing on Jawaan Taylor or Dalton Risner. Hell, even Greg Little. Flashback to Eli Apple over Taylor Decker, lol.


Taylor apparently has a knee and some odd field stuff. I did like Risner, but with 30 or 37 you can fill one or the other. If we get one of the Wisconsin guys or Scharping at 95 and Maxx Crosby in Round 4 the draft looks a lot different.
RE: RE: Baker's a good player, no doubt.  
Klaatu : 1:06 am : link
In comment 14408789 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14408751 Klaatu said:


Quote:


I posted Sy's scouting report on him shortly after the Giants picked him. And it's not like the Giants don't need CB's, because they do. I've written "have you looked at our depth chart, lately" on more than one occasion.

Still, I can't shake the feeling that they made a mistake passing on Jawaan Taylor or Dalton Risner. Hell, even Greg Little. Flashback to Eli Apple over Taylor Decker, lol.



Taylor apparently has a knee and some odd field stuff. I did like Risner, but with 30 or 37 you can fill one or the other. If we get one of the Wisconsin guys or Scharping at 95 and Maxx Crosby in Round 4 the draft looks a lot different.


As Steve McQueen said to Yul Brynner in The Magnificent Seven, "If, brother. If." I do hope you're right, though.
RE: Okay, this works...  
Matt M. : 1:24 am : link
In comment 14408312 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Would have preferred Byron Murphy, but this is a critical position of need.
Yes, but a little much to ive up, given so many needs, no?
I actually like this pick  
Matt M. : 1:28 am : link
maybe the best of the 3. I am not sure if they gave up a little much or not, but a residual effect of the rest of the 1st round has me more annoyed at this deal than I should be, given the talent.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions