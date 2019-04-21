Am I The Only Person That Really Likes Daniel Jones? Jon in NYC : 8:30 am



Big, strong



Very mobile, and accurate on the move



Cleary an exceptionally bright guy



Tough -- not only takes a bunch of hits and keeps going -- but he bet on himself playing ACC football by walking on at Duke instead of talking a scholarship to Princeton



Right mental makeup for QB, especially in NY (easy to dismiss this, but the guy DC got apparently was charging $50 entry to his draft party. Does that sound like Eli Manning's successor to you?)



Definitely prone to some bad decisions, but I haven't seen a QB with so many pass rushers in his face since...well.. watching the Giants the past few years



Carried a subpar Duke team on his back to a winning record. It's actually pretty comical going through some of these videos and watching his receivers drop balls that are right in their hands.



If nothing else, watch his game vs Temple attached below, which is the final game of his career, and a pretty even matchup for Duke. You'll see some good (first throw), bad (1:14), and ugly (3:08), but more than that, look for what I am talking about above. A lot of drops, great mobility, smart, quick reads and at the end of the day 56 points, 423 yards and 6 total TDs

No Jon mittenedman : 8:32 am : link I've been pumping him to the Giants since October. He's the goods and he's got an NFL game.

I think there is a lot to like Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8:33 am : link and a lot of nonsense posted about him as well. He's a Giant. I hope he becomes an all-time great. He seems like the kind of kid who will be easy to root for.

I see what you see, Jon. PetesHereNow : 8:34 am : link There’s tools there. Let him sit for a year or two behind Eli. Lots of cap space in 2020 to plug holes around him.



I like that he did a lot of RPO at Duke and that should play well with Barkley.

People in the know, like Jim Miller, Brady Quinn, Brandt Big Blue '56 : 8:34 am : link and Kirwan do, to name some off the top of my head.



Most importantly, Shurmur and DG loved him enough to get him before he was gone.



He might turn out like Eli or Akili Smith, but the Giants were convinced he’s their guy, so we shall see.

I'm a little familiar with Jones. truebluelarry : 8:35 am : link I follow the Army Black Knights and they play Duke every year.



Everything you've read about Jones being the lone guy carrying a team with a bunch of cement-handed receivers is absolutely true.



Jones can play, no doubt in my mind.



That being said, I was stunned the Giants took him at #6, especially with Allen sitting there, who was then gifted to Jacksonville.



I'd thought Jones would have been available at #17, but I guess the Giants intelligence thought otherwise.



I like him.. aimrocky : 8:36 am : link not at 6, but I thought he was the best QB in this draft (I probably saw 3-4 Duke games this season). This morning I hate that they reached, but the day after reaction is often way off from how it actually plays out.

I’m a huge fan BeckShepEli : 8:36 am : link But just like everything in life people buy into the Media. The media hates Jones so people on this board hate him. The media loves Haskins so people on this board loved Haskins. Let’s check back in 5 years I have a funny feeling a lot of people will be eating crow and shocked what Jones will bring to the table.



Haskins in 5 years will be a career backup QB

I am on board jvm52106 : 8:36 am : link with Jones. The Giants will be a run first offense and a QB like Jones (think a little bigger Foles) will do well in a read pass option and quick pass offense. Barkley will take the pressure off Jones a lot.



How we need to acquire a big WR.





I do j_rud : 8:36 am : link Can't lie, there was a momentary "Oh wow" moment when they passed on Allen but there's a lot to like about Jones. Most of all we just have to wait and see. Theres nothing more annoying than the gnashing of teeth that immediately ensues when this team does something that isn't roundly lauded.

Yes, you are pjcas18 : 8:36 am : link actually you and his mom. No one else likes him.

One of the people KDubbs : 8:37 am : link Who actually watches college games and posts about during the season has a little more positive opinion than youtube highlight watchers, im shocked!



Good post

I like him Hades07 : 8:37 am : link I really like that the Giants got to get the guy they wanted.



All the talk about Haskins, Jones and Lock; who was better. Well the Giants had their choice of all of them and took Jones. You gotta be happy with that.



Snyder took Haskins and Sweat and being applauded. The Giants too Jones and Lawrence and being crushed. At the end of the day who do you trust more in drafting the right players, Gettleman or Snyder?

NO Jon .... short lease : 8:38 am : link If they were going to take a QB early in this draft ... this is the guy I wanted.



AAAnd there was no (NONE) ... guarantee he would have been there at 17.



None.

Clearly Gettleman loves him David B. : 8:38 am : link So no, you're not the only one. Seems guys who've been talent evaluators IN the NFL like Brandt and Casserly -- among others, have a higher opinion of him than the media draft analysts.



Now that he's the guy, all we can do is home the Giants are right, and a lot of the draft gurus are wrong.

RE: Yes, you are PetesHereNow : 8:39 am : link

Quote: actually you and his mom. No one else likes him.



Fake news, PJ Finnerty. You got this from your text message “friends”, right?



It’s ok buddy. We are here for you. In comment 14409434 pjcas18 said:Fake news, PJ Finnerty. You got this from your text message “friends”, right?It’s ok buddy. We are here for you.

Princeton cjac : 8:40 am : link does not give athletic scholarships

I would've been fine with him gapofstrahan : 8:41 am : link at 17. But having Allen there practically gift wrapped to us and passing on him for Jones really stings. Hoping that I'm wrong and he becomes the next franchise quarterback this team needs.

He was GoDeep13 : 8:42 am : link My 2nd ranked QB behind Murray. And I knew he’d be a Giants guy from the beginning. I love him personally

I like him ZogZerg : 8:42 am : link And, he's the QB I liked best in this draft.

But, I would have gone QB last year. I think they were better, regardless of how draft folks were spinning it this year.



I think it wasn't a great QB class, but he's the one I'm glad they selected. We will see what happens.

I really like him too gidiefor : Mod : 8:44 am : : 8:44 am : link He really made stuff happen on the field under very difficult conditions -- I disagree that he is not accurate



Those who want to argue he was inconsistent - I can live with -- guess what -- so was Eli Manning



What I really love about him is his will to win



I think he does have the arm talent - I think he's more athletic than Eli and I like his body size and toughness

I know nothing about him. Not one thing. rnargi : 8:46 am : link If it weren't for what's written and said about him, and as far as I can tell it's all over the spectrum, I'd have never heard of him.



All this said, they think he's the answer to the 10 year question as to who our QB will be.





Good enough for me. Let's go.

I like him NOW! Ryan in Albany : 8:46 am : link He's in Blue!



Can you imagine this kid getting drafted by the Giants, he reads the coverage of the pick and all he sees is the media and fans trashing him...jfc



Hope he kicks ass just to shut the motherfuckers up.

I AcidTest : 8:47 am : link saw him play a number of times, and was not impressed. I had the same concerns that most did. His arm strength is at best slightly better than average, he pats the ball relentlessly before throwing, locks in on receivers, and made a lot of one read throws. I don't see him as much if at all better than Ryan Finley who could have been had later on. I didn't want either, or any QB this year, except for Rosen with #37.

All on board!!!! nzyme : 8:47 am : link I think everyone here has come around on him and even more so now that he's a Giant.

RE: RE: Yes, you are pjcas18 : 8:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 14409434 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





actually you and his mom. No one else likes him.







Fake news, PJ Finnerty. You got this from your text message “friends”, right?



It’s ok buddy. We are here for you.



I never said "friends", go back and check my words, LOL. In comment 14409449 PetesHereNow said:I never said "friends", go back and check my words, LOL.

We've all seen Ross : 8:48 am : link



“I. Love. Dan Jones,” Brandt said, per Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com. “I have to say this carefully: When you watch him and you go back (20) years and watch Peyton Manning, you are watching the same guy. He’s athletic. He doesn’t have a rocket for an arm, but neither did Peyton. Very smart.”



As a Giants fan...I hope he's right

- ( The comments Gil Brandt made about Jones.“I. Love. Dan Jones,” Brandt said, per Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com. “I have to say this carefully: When you watch him and you go back (20) years and watch Peyton Manning, you are watching the same guy. He’s athletic. He doesn’t have a rocket for an arm, but neither did Peyton. Very smart.”As a Giants fan...I hope he's right Link to Brant article - ( New Window

Well, he's the pick so I guess SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:50 am : link I'm all in. Time will tell.

He's a Giant so I will root for him mikeinbloomfield : 8:52 am : link but his completion percentages and YPA numbers at Duke are scary bad. It is extremely unlikely that a QB gets more efficient when he gets to the NFL, so he has an uphill climb.



He was not worth the 6th pick, and now the Barkley pick last year (instead of one of the more gifted QBs) is coming back to haunt us.





No Biteymax22 : 8:53 am : link The NFL invited him to attend the draft live. They do everything they can to avoid situations where players sit in a green room until the second round. How do they avoid this, they get input from NFL teams on who the top picks will be.



In other words: Mulitiple teams told the NFL Daniel Jones would be a high pick, or he would not have been there. So, no, you aren't the only one that really likes him.

RE: He's a Giant so I will root for him dep026 : 8:54 am : link

Quote: but his completion percentages and YPA numbers at Duke are scary bad. It is extremely unlikely that a QB gets more efficient when he gets to the NFL, so he has an uphill climb.



He was not worth the 6th pick, and now the Barkley pick last year (instead of one of the more gifted QBs) is coming back to haunt us.









1) Last season, among all 64 Power-5 teams, Duke ranked 20th in passing grade, 7th-worst in receiving grade, and 2nd-worst in pass-blocking grade.



Scott Barrett

@ScottBarrettDFB

2) Last season Jones' receivers dropped 36 of his passes, which ranked third-worst in the Power-5. No QB lost more yards in air on dropped passes last year (525, 100+ more than the next-closest QB.)



3) Last season, among all Combine-invite QBs, Jones was pressured on 25.2% of his dropbacks (most), despite having the shortest time to throw on average (2.37s).



For perspective, Murray was pressured on only 13.2% of his dropbacks while averaging 3.06 seconds to throw.





This may have something to do with passing percentage.



In comment 14409534 mikeinbloomfield said:1) Last season, among all 64 Power-5 teams, Duke ranked 20th in passing grade, 7th-worst in receiving grade, and 2nd-worst in pass-blocking grade.Scott Barrett@ScottBarrettDFB2) Last season Jones' receivers dropped 36 of his passes, which ranked third-worst in the Power-5. No QB lost more yards in air on dropped passes last year (525, 100+ more than the next-closest QB.)3) Last season, among all Combine-invite QBs, Jones was pressured on 25.2% of his dropbacks (most), despite having the shortest time to throw on average (2.37s).For perspective, Murray was pressured on only 13.2% of his dropbacks while averaging 3.06 seconds to throw.This may have something to do with passing percentage.

And sorry, but ugly throws against the likes mikeinbloomfield : 8:54 am : link of Temple are not what you need to see in a QB picked number 6.



Holy cow.



good post ColHowPepper : 8:55 am : link the counter is, of course, the opportunity cost in foregoing Allen, at a position/tactical ability of critical need who apparently had fallen in the Giants' lap. DG not willing to gamble he'd be there in a trade up from 17. Lots of inconsistent narratives from DG, so a lot of that is coming home to roost this AM

I am a fan that loves the Giants that's all. Sure I get disappointed Giants61 : 8:56 am : link and scratch my head with some of the stuff. But if the Giants have a conviction then I accept the decision and I really like Jones.

If Jones is between Tannehill and Ryan, I can live with that. Ivan15 : 8:57 am : link Tannehill was playing well until each time he was injured. Ryan can get to a Super Bowl.

RE: RE: He's a Giant so I will root for him mikeinbloomfield : 8:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 14409534 mikeinbloomfield said:





Quote:





but his completion percentages and YPA numbers at Duke are scary bad. It is extremely unlikely that a QB gets more efficient when he gets to the NFL, so he has an uphill climb.



He was not worth the 6th pick, and now the Barkley pick last year (instead of one of the more gifted QBs) is coming back to haunt us.













1) Last season, among all 64 Power-5 teams, Duke ranked 20th in passing grade, 7th-worst in receiving grade, and 2nd-worst in pass-blocking grade.



Scott Barrett

@ScottBarrettDFB

2) Last season Jones' receivers dropped 36 of his passes, which ranked third-worst in the Power-5. No QB lost more yards in air on dropped passes last year (525, 100+ more than the next-closest QB.)



3) Last season, among all Combine-invite QBs, Jones was pressured on 25.2% of his dropbacks (most), despite having the shortest time to throw on average (2.37s).



For perspective, Murray was pressured on only 13.2% of his dropbacks while averaging 3.06 seconds to throw.





This may have something to do with passing percentage.







His passer rating from a clean pocket ranked 25th among the QB class this year. Picked 6th.





https://www.profootballfocus.com/news/draft-pffs-live-analysis-of-the-2019-nfl-draft





In comment 14409540 dep026 said:His passer rating from a clean pocket ranked 25th among the QB class this year. Picked 6th.https://www.profootballfocus.com/news/draft-pffs-live-analysis-of-the-2019-nfl-draft

I like him UConn4523 : 8:58 am : link he checks many boxes and has a year to work on taking the next step. He's going to have a far better line than he had in college with a dominant run game and better pass catchers.



I see the long term plan here, its exciting.

This comment made me smile Jon 5BowlsSoon : 9:00 am : link “Definitely prone to some bad decisions, but I haven't seen a QB with so many pass rushers in his face since...well.. watching the Giants the past few years”



Thanks for the laugh. You are right....it wasn’t easy for him at Duke. I think most people wonder why we could not have gotten him at 17 and could have filled a need with Josh Allen at 6. That’s the gripe.

RE: And sorry, but ugly throws against the likes nyjuggernaut2 : 9:00 am : link

Quote: of Temple are not what you need to see in a QB picked number 6.



Holy cow.



Nor do you want to your future QBs team get crushed by Wake Forest at home 56-7, and watch him throw for a measly 140 yards. In comment 14409542 mikeinbloomfield said:Nor do you want to your future QBs team get crushed by Wake Forest at home 56-7, and watch him throw for a measly 140 yards.

I’m sold Oscar : 9:03 am : link Won’t waste another minute thinking about if it was the right decision. I look forward to watching him play.



Wish they had some more picks today but that’s my only gripe.

For the zillionth time... bw in dc : 9:03 am : link It’s not about liking Jones.



It’s about value. That’s the problem a lot of us have.



Jints Central has committed to Eli. I don’t like it, but I get it. And I’m still betting he actually gets that extension. Which will complicate this further.



So we had much greater needs at #6 than taking a project QB with an undistinguished college career and average overall skill sets.



There were players much better at their positions at #6 that we needed more than a QB. And it wasn’t even close.



Just poor draft management - that’s the problem.

and its time to get over it UConn4523 : 9:05 am : link they think he's the next franchise QB and took him where they felt he had to. I'm looking forward to your contributions and beating us over the head with the value charts, its going to make for great conversation.

RE: If Jones is between Tannehill and Ryan, I can live with that. Big Blue '56 : 9:06 am : link

Quote: Tannehill was playing well until each time he was injured. Ryan can get to a Super Bowl.



And he’s got Barkley to boot In comment 14409564 Ivan15 said:And he’s got Barkley to boot

There were 4 QBs Gman11 : 9:06 am : link that were considered at the top of the draft.



The shrimp

The slow footed statue

The guy with the million dollar arm and 10 cent head

The guy with the smarts and athleticism



And, people are crying over which one they took

Need has nothing to do with it Oscar : 9:06 am : link If you think the guy is the long term answer at the most important position you draft him, simple as that. There is no “value” from another position that comes anywhere near QB. Allen might be a fine pass rusher but you can get pass rushers every year, any time. They can still get one this draft.



If you get the coach and QB right everything else is an interchangeable part. Look at the Patriots.

RE: Well, he's the pick so I guess 5BowlsSoon : 9:06 am : link

Quote: I'm all in. Time will tell.



Glad to see you have calmed down. I too wanted Allen, but if Jones is this special, and Brandt knows a lot more than I do, then we couldn’t take the chance Miami, Denver, or Skins wouldn’t also want him before we pick at 17. In comment 14409520 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Glad to see you have calmed down. I too wanted Allen, but if Jones is this special, and Brandt knows a lot more than I do, then we couldn’t take the chance Miami, Denver, or Skins wouldn’t also want him before we pick at 17.

I like Jones quite a bit GothamGiants : 9:07 am : link



Jones, under constant duress, is making excellent throws at times that are literally going through his WRs hands or bouncing off their helmets



This video I’ve linked is 15 minutes long, but it is well worth watching (with an open mind).



Hate if you want, but he’s a 6’5 prototype who’s tough as nails, mobile, accurate, and has plenty of arm strength. Anyone who says he doesn’t have a strong arm is ridiculous, and hasn’t objectively watched him throw. I don’t care what the analytics say or the “advanced metrics”.



Watch this video, pretend it’s not a Duke uniform, and pretend the Mannings don’t know him ... then tell me this guy sucks.



Put him on Ohio State where he’d have all day to throw (and the ability to rip off 20+ yard runs) to WRs like Parris Campbell - and the media is singing a different team. He’s not perfect, he doesn’t have a “Mahomes arm”, but he’s got the complete package.



I still can’t get over the fact this team could’ve overhauled the front 7 with Allen/Lawrence last night - but Jones is legit.

- ( The haters take it as an “excuse” when it’s mentioned how poor his WRs are and how bad his OL is ... because they just can’t stop drooling over Haskins and his padded stats (so glad he wasn’t the pick, so glad WAS is stuck with him).Jones, under constant duress, is making excellent throws at times that are literally going through his WRs hands or bouncing off their helmetsThis video I’ve linked is 15 minutes long, but it is well worth watching (with an open mind).Hate if you want, but he’s a 6’5 prototype who’s tough as nails, mobile, accurate, and has plenty of arm strength. Anyone who says he doesn’t have a strong arm is ridiculous, and hasn’t objectively watched him throw. I don’t care what the analytics say or the “advanced metrics”.Watch this video, pretend it’s not a Duke uniform, and pretend the Mannings don’t know him ... then tell me this guy sucks.Put him on Ohio State where he’d have all day to throw (and the ability to rip off 20+ yard runs) to WRs like Parris Campbell - and the media is singing a different team. He’s not perfect, he doesn’t have a “Mahomes arm”, but he’s got the complete package.I still can’t get over the fact this team could’ve overhauled the front 7 with Allen/Lawrence last night - but Jones is legit. Jones - ( New Window

RE: Clearly Gettleman loves him BigBlue2112 : 9:07 am : link

Quote: So no, you're not the only one. Seems guys who've been talent evaluators IN the NFL like Brandt and Casserly -- among others, have a higher opinion of him than the media draft analysts.



Now that he's the guy, all we can do is home the Giants are right, and a lot of the draft gurus are wrong.



I like hearing that reputable people liked Jones alot. But Brandt also had Manziel as the best player in the 2014 draft. Scouts and experts miss and are allowed to but that just sticks with me In comment 14409443 David B. said:I like hearing that reputable people liked Jones alot. But Brandt also had Manziel as the best player in the 2014 draft. Scouts and experts miss and are allowed to but that just sticks with me

RE: RE: Clearly Gettleman loves him Big Blue '56 : 9:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 14409443 David B. said:





Quote:





So no, you're not the only one. Seems guys who've been talent evaluators IN the NFL like Brandt and Casserly -- among others, have a higher opinion of him than the media draft analysts.



Now that he's the guy, all we can do is home the Giants are right, and a lot of the draft gurus are wrong.







I like hearing that reputable people liked Jones alot. But Brandt also had Manziel as the best player in the 2014 draft. Scouts and experts miss and are allowed to but that just sticks with me



And the Sainted analyst Mayock, had Bortles over Cam..They’re not perfect, but they know far more than most of us on here. Far more In comment 14409631 BigBlue2112 said:And the Sainted analyst Mayock, had Bortles over Cam..They’re not perfect, but they know far more than most of us on here. Far more

No Sammo85 : 9:09 am : link But there’s a lot mediocrity in his tape.





I agree I'm not a draft scout . DG was convinced Bluesbreaker : 9:10 am : link

I wanted Josh Allen from the get go long before the draft

so like many here I was kind of shocked but again I am a fan

period . There is a lot to like about Jones as Sy'56 stated

he checks a lot of boxes and don't be shocked if he is

selected some figured he might be in play at #17 something

tells me he would not had fallen that far .

It is what it is time will tell.

- ( as was the Coach and the owners .I wanted Josh Allen from the get go long before the draftso like many here I was kind of shocked but again I am a fanperiod . There is a lot to like about Jones as Sy'56 statedhe checks a lot of boxes and don't be shocked if he isselected some figured he might be in play at #17 somethingtells me he would not had fallen that far .It is what it is time will tell. Link - ( New Window

. Bogey : 9:11 am : link Quote: I'm definitely no football scout



You're apparently the only person on this board who is not. You're apparently the only person on this board who is not.

seems like two things can be true jintz4life : 9:12 am : link gettleman is a buffoon



jones likely wouldnt have made it 17



what i dont really understand is why you wouldnt take allen at 6 and trade up for jones if you were willing to trade up for allen

I don't dislike him. Matt M. : 9:13 am : link I just don't love him enough to take him at #6. As with last year's class, I didn't see any compelling QB for the pick they had. Personally, the only QB I would have taken at #6 went #1. I think Allen and a few other players were significantly better rated prospects. That doesn't guarantee anything, but at least there were impact players available.



Overall, though, I will say the Giants are getting far more criticism than they deserve. They truly believe Jones is a franchise guy so they took him. I have to respect their conviction and hope they are right. They also ended up with 2 other players who were at worst, the #2 guy at their respective position. so, they had a pretty good first day.

RE: Prototypical size, Greg from LI : 9:13 am : link

Quote: I love the pick.



I'm not surprised, you don't have to worry about Eli being challenged for the starting job any time soon. In comment 14409524 Britt in VA said:I'm not surprised, you don't have to worry about Eli being challenged for the starting job any time soon.

love the fact that he is pretty actuate stoneman : 9:13 am : link throwing on the run. This will be different have a big, mobile QB, something we haven't seen through the Simms/Warner/Eli years.



taking a while, but I am warming up to the decision, even losing out on Allen.

FWIW Sammo85 : 9:14 am : link It sounds like the Broncos, Bengals, and Skins has eyes for Jones.





You don’t take a project LauderdaleMatty : 9:15 am : link At 6. The reality is NFL teams now are convinced it should ok to pretend a guy is worth taking 2to 3 rounds early just because he’s a QB



Jones May become the next Rodgers or the next Dave Brown. Anyone with any honesty would have to say that. All the QBs in this draft have boom bust all over them. Complaining now is funny

in reality bc4life : 9:17 am : link there are less than 5 people on this site qualified to make an informed opinion about when Jones should have been taken. and that number is probably closer to 0 than it is to 5.

RE: There were 4 QBs SJGiant : 9:22 am : link

Quote: that were considered at the top of the draft.



The shrimp

The slow footed statue

The guy with the million dollar arm and 10 cent head

The guy with the smarts and athleticism



And, people are crying over which one they took



This is an interesting assessment of the QBs in this draft. I happen to agree with you. But my opinion is only from what I read on the internet. I never watched these QBs play. In comment 14409619 Gman11 said:This is an interesting assessment of the QBs in this draft. I happen to agree with you. But my opinion is only from what I read on the internet. I never watched these QBs play.

I AcidTest : 9:23 am : link appreciate that Jones is very tough. His OL was poor. His receivers also dropped a ton of passes. But his completion percentage was less than 60%. There is nothing dynamic about him.



Jones would have been taken before #17, but I would have passed on him then as well. QBs get overvalued every year.

RE: For the zillionth time... Hades07 : 9:26 am : link

Quote: It’s not about liking Jones.



It’s about value. That’s the problem a lot of us have.



Jints Central has committed to Eli. I don’t like it, but I get it. And I’m still betting he actually gets that extension. Which will complicate this further.



So we had much greater needs at #6 than taking a project QB with an undistinguished college career and average overall skill sets.



There were players much better at their positions at #6 that we needed more than a QB. And it wasn’t even close.



Just poor draft management - that’s the problem. The Giants think they got their next franchise QB without having to deal a single other pick or player to do so. There is no better value in the draft than that.



Lots of reports that teams were high on Jones even though the media wasn't. Most media members that were once actually NFL front office people loved Jones, there is no telling how much longer he would have lasted.



If the Giants are still without a QB in 3 years, would you be placated by the fact that the let a few pass them by because the value isn't there? Nope. Everyone would be complaining that the Giants failed in getting their guy taking players at less valuable positions because of BPA drafting without regard for position.



At the end of the day, complainers like to complain. In comment 14409605 bw in dc said:The Giants think they got their next franchise QB without having to deal a single other pick or player to do so. There is no better value in the draft than that.Lots of reports that teams were high on Jones even though the media wasn't. Most media members that were once actually NFL front office people loved Jones, there is no telling how much longer he would have lasted.If the Giants are still without a QB in 3 years, would you be placated by the fact that the let a few pass them by because the value isn't there? Nope. Everyone would be complaining that the Giants failed in getting their guy taking players at less valuable positions because of BPA drafting without regard for position.At the end of the day, complainers like to complain.

I like Jones - so we g ot him at #6 rather than #17 PatersonPlank : 9:29 am : link First we got Jones then Lawrence with our first two picks. If it was Lawrence then Jones would people be happier because of the media "perceived" value? It easily could have been this way, Dexter is a stud. Plus we got a shutdown cb. 2 D starters and our future QB.



Plus why would you want Haskins or Lock over Jones. At worst case its a draw, and no one would have batted an eye at picking Haskins at #6.

Thanks for posting the video link ZogZerg : 9:31 am : link I saw a QB who had constant pressure in his face. The few times he didn't he made nice throws. He made plays on the run and does a nice job with RPO.



When I watched highlights for other QBs in the draft, I saw a lot clean pockets to work with.

RE: Princeton Bill L : 9:32 am : link

Quote: does not give athletic scholarships



That's true. But also kind of a crock. If Ivies (and D3's) want you for sports, then they have ways of getting you to go there gratis.



Having said that, are we sure that the scholarship was truly not for academics? And, if so, wtf is wrong with that? In comment 14409452 cjac said:That's true. But also kind of a crock. If Ivies (and D3's) want you for sports, then they have ways of getting you to go there gratis.Having said that, are we sure that the scholarship was truly not for academics? And, if so, wtf is wrong with that?

RE: WOW, I just watched that 16 minute video 5BowlsSoon : 9:36 am : link

Quote: as was the Coach and the owners .

I wanted Josh Allen from the get go long before the draft

so like many here I was kind of shocked but again I am a fan

period . There is a lot to like about Jones as Sy'56 stated

he checks a lot of boxes and don't be shocked if he is

selected some figured he might be in play at #17 something

tells me he would not had fallen that far .

It is what it is time will tell. Link - ( New Window )



I am now salivating over his skill sets. Mobile, great runner, size, looks pretty accurate to me. I can’t believe how many passes were dropped so those who say he was only 60% accurate need to find out how many drops there were. This kid now has me excited. WELL DONE DG. In comment 14409646 Bluesbreaker said:I am now salivating over his skill sets. Mobile, great runner, size, looks pretty accurate to me. I can’t believe how many passes were dropped so those who say he was only 60% accurate need to find out how many drops there were. This kid now has me excited. WELL DONE DG.

RE: I like Jones - so we g ot him at #6 rather than #17 5BowlsSoon : 9:38 am : link

Quote: First we got Jones then Lawrence with our first two picks. If it was Lawrence then Jones would people be happier because of the media "perceived" value? It easily could have been this way, Dexter is a stud. Plus we got a shutdown cb. 2 D starters and our future QB.



Plus why would you want Haskins or Lock over Jones. At worst case its a draw, and no one would have batted an eye at picking Haskins at #6.



Hey Patterson, you sound too smart here. I hope your message gets through to the skeptics and frustrated. In comment 14409774 PatersonPlank said:Hey Patterson, you sound too smart here. I hope your message gets through to the skeptics and frustrated.

RE: Princeton HomerJones45 : 9:45 am : link

Quote: does not give athletic scholarships Please don't buy the Ivy League bullshit. Just because they don't call them athletic scholarships doesn't mean that scholarships are not given to athletes because they are athletes. I know two guys who got full rides at Yale who happened to be defensive linemen in high school and played football for the Bulldogs. In comment 14409452 cjac said:Please don't buy the Ivy League bullshit. Just because they don't call them athletic scholarships doesn't mean that scholarships are not given to athletes because they are athletes. I know two guys who got full rides at Yale who happened to be defensive linemen in high school and played football for the Bulldogs.

RE: seems like two things can be true Jon in NYC : 9:48 am : link

Quote: gettleman is a buffoon



jones likely wouldnt have made it 17



what i dont really understand is why you wouldnt take allen at 6 and trade up for jones if you were willing to trade up for allen



Would you rather have Baker, Lawrence and Jones, or Allen and Jones?



Because the draft capital needed to get Baker probably would have been needed to move up to get Allen. In comment 14409655 jintz4life said:Would you rather have Baker, Lawrence and Jones, or Allen and Jones?Because the draft capital needed to get Baker probably would have been needed to move up to get Allen.

There are things to like AcesUp : 9:56 am : link And they're not hard to find. You can be miserable and focus on his negative or neutral traits or you can look at the positives. At the very least, the QB position has been addressed and this team is in a position to either move forward or fail.

RE: I see what you see, Jon. micky : 9:58 am : link

Quote: There’s tools there. Let him sit for a year or two behind Eli. Lots of cap space in 2020 to plug holes around him.



I like that he did a lot of RPO at Duke and that should play well with Barkley.





Isnt it great you use your #6 pick overall to sit fit 3 yrs? In comment 14409422 PetesHereNow said:Isnt it great you use your #6 pick overall to sit fit 3 yrs?

I Don't *Really* Like Jones But BlueVinnie : 10:14 am : link I like him better than Haskins.



Like many here, I think drafting at Jones at 6 was too high. I'm mainly upset with Gettleman and his management of the team - it appears to be a convoluted mess. I don't expect the guy to telegraph who he's going to draft or exactly what his plan is. However whenever he attempts to explain his moves it ends up being a contradiction of his press conferences and the condescending tones he uses in those press conferences.





- If we don't think Eli can still play then we don't know anything - then he drafts Jones at 1.6



- You can't reach for a QB, then he did exactly that. He said that he had the same rating on Allen and Jones - pure B.S.



- You can win and "build" at the same time. Jones certainly doesn't seem like a pick geared to winning now. In addition, and more importantly, now he tells us that you have to believe in the plan, it takes time, you'll all be happy in time, etc. Translation - you can't win and build at the same time.



- He didn't sign Odell to trade him - then when asked why he would sign him and trade him his explanation is it's easier to trade a guy who's under contract. That may be true but then that leads me to believe he did indeed sign him to trade him.





It's just one thing after another with this guy.







RE: RE: Princeton jhibb : 10:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 14409452 cjac said:





Quote:





does not give athletic scholarships







That's true. But also kind of a crock. If Ivies (and D3's) want you for sports, then they have ways of getting you to go there gratis.



Having said that, are we sure that the scholarship was truly not for academics? And, if so, wtf is wrong with that?



They don't really give scholarships for merit, either. But their financial aid based on need is pretty generous, so if his family wasn't particularly well-to-do, then there's a good chance his "full ride" was based solely on that.



I guess the only thing I see wrong with the comments is that they kind of imply that he wasn't getting anything from Duke just because he wasn't getting an athletic scholarship (at first). But if he was getting a full ride at Princeton based on financial need, he most likely was getting something from Duke as well.

In comment 14409791 Bill L said:They don't really give scholarships for merit, either. But their financial aid based on need is pretty generous, so if his family wasn't particularly well-to-do, then there's a good chance his "full ride" was based solely on that.I guess the only thing I see wrong with the comments is that they kind of imply that he wasn't getting anything from Duke just because he wasn't getting an athletic scholarship (at first). But if he was getting a full ride at Princeton based on financial need, he most likely was getting something from Duke as well.

RE: RE: Princeton jhibb : 11:00 am : link

Quote: In comment 14409452 cjac said:





Quote:





does not give athletic scholarships



Please don't buy the Ivy League bullshit. Just because they don't call them athletic scholarships doesn't mean that scholarships are not given to athletes because they are athletes. I know two guys who got full rides at Yale who happened to be defensive linemen in high school and played football for the Bulldogs.



That's not necessarily that meaningful unless you know that other students in their same financial situation were not given that same level of financial aid.



But yeah, the older Ivies with bigger endowments definitely have an advantage over the others since they can give more financial aid to more students, which happens to include athletes. In comment 14409902 HomerJones45 said:That's not necessarily that meaningful unless you know that other students in their same financial situation were not given that same level of financial aid.But yeah, the older Ivies with bigger endowments definitely have an advantage over the others since they can give more financial aid to more students, which happens to include athletes.

I watched YouTube videos of him weaverpsu : 11:04 am : link And I was not impressed. Nor with Haskins. Only Lock looked promising but he had issues as well.

RE: You don’t take a project Bill L : 11:39 am : link

Quote: At 6. The reality is NFL teams now are convinced it should ok to pretend a guy is worth taking 2to 3 rounds early just because he’s a QB



Jones May become the next Rodgers or the next Dave Brown. Anyone with any honesty would have to say that. All the QBs in this draft have boom bust all over them. Complaining now is funny

Haskins is much more of as project than is Jones. Yet people wanted Haskins at 6. In comment 14409670 LauderdaleMatty said:Haskins is much more of as project than is Jones. Yet people wanted Haskins at 6.

RE: I would've been fine with him Carson53 : 1:30 pm : link

Quote: at 17. But having Allen there practically gift wrapped to us and passing on him for Jones really stings. Hoping that I'm wrong and he becomes the next franchise quarterback this team needs. .



I concur with this sentiment. I kinda like Jones, said it before the draft. I just would not have passed up Allen,

Jags took him with the next pick! In comment 14409461 gapofstrahan said:I concur with this sentiment. I kinda like Jones, said it before the draft. I just would not have passed up Allen,Jags took him with the next pick!

RE: You don’t take a project weaverpsu : 1:51 pm : link

Quote: At 6. The reality is NFL teams now are convinced it should ok to pretend a guy is worth taking 2to 3 rounds early just because he’s a QB



Jones May become the next Rodgers or the next Dave Brown. Anyone with any honesty would have to say that. All the QBs in this draft have boom bust all over them. Complaining now is funny



He will never be the next Rodgers. His arm talent will not get better. He might be good, but never Rodgers. In comment 14409670 LauderdaleMatty said:He will never be the next Rodgers. His arm talent will not get better. He might be good, but never Rodgers.