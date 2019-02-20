New York Giants 3rd Round Pick: LB Oshane Ximines

|
Not saying that is a bad thing but he lacks burst, lack size, lacks quick twitch. I expect more out of a 3rd round edge guy.
How does a guy lack burst with the production he had?
Pretty sure he’s saying he lacks the burst of what you’d want out of an NFL player.
| School stud... Was top 25 on kiper's board early late 2018..
https://youtu.be/W7mI3WtGBfM
I had a good joke if you had said JPP.
|Quote:
|8. OSHANE XIMINES, Old Dominion (6-3 ½, 255, 4.81, 2-3): Fifth-year senior, four-year starter. “I got a little bit intoxicated with his person,” one scout said. “I think he’s going to will himself to win. He’s going to be a situational pass rusher. Not a good kid. Great kid.” Captain, diligent worker and humble, strong-willed teammate. “He’s a yoked-up guy,” said a second scout. “He’s got some body armor. He has better play strength than weight-room strength even though he looks like he hasn’t missed a day in the weight room. I know he doesn’t have elite long speed but he has short-area quickness, agility and contact balance. At the Senior Bowl he looked great. He’s got a great motor. His sack production looks like it can translate because he has the tools to build a repertoire of moves and make them all work.” Finished with 176 tackles (51 for loss) and 32 ½ sacks. “I’d take him over Polite just because I think Polite’s terrible,” a third scout said. “He’s a raw athlete-pass rusher. I don’t think he has natural football-type instincts.” From Ahoskie, N.C.
School stud... Was top 25 on kiper's board early late 2018..
https://youtu.be/W7mI3WtGBfM
Posting highlight youtube videos is pointless. It proves nothing as, all you’re seeing is JUST the good.
| athletically he's almost a clone of Yannick Ngakoue. At the end of the 3rd round seems like a decent swing for the fences pick. Here's Bob McGinn's write-up on him:
|Oshane Ximines – Old Dominion. Ximines isn’t an explosive athlete on tape and that was confirmed at the Combine. There is a smoothness to him though and although there’s no “Wow” get off, before you know it, he’s by his man and getting pressure. When he’s attacking the outside half of the tackle, there’s a little tightness in the hips, so that arc on his speed rush isn’t super-tight and he can lose balance and spend too much time on the ground. However, his hand use is good and he has a nice pull move. His counter when his initial move doesn’t work can improve though, as can his recognition against the run, particularly zone-read stuff. He’s an interesting prospect and a little tough to rank, but he has ability and there’s still some upside there, although he lacks a very high ceiling.
| athletically he's almost a clone of Yannick Ngakoue. At the end of the 3rd round seems like a decent swing for the fences pick. Here's Bob McGinn's write-up on him:
Not saying that is a bad thing but he lacks burst, lack size, lacks quick twitch. I expect more out of a 3rd round edge guy.
How does a guy lack burst with the production he had?
Probably played against Ereck Flowers level OT’s in college.
Gettleman says there are still offensive tackles #Giants like available. They pick 108 next
|Oshane reminds me of Vikings Danielle Hunter. Danielle played for LSU and is bigger and stronger and was selected in the 3rd round, pick number 88. Oshane has that type of talent, but needs more time to develop and gain confidence. When he does Oshane, could accumulate double digit sacks… my guess that would be in his third year or so. Danielle Hunter has been worth the development and I do believe that Oshane will be also. Developmental pass rushers like any pass rusher are at a premium and I wouldn’t be surprised if Oshane is selected earlier that his TBR grade suggest.
|Me likey
|30. LOS ANGELES RAMS – OSHANE XIMINES, EDGE, ODU
There’s room for extra juice off the edge, and that’s what Ximines provides for the Rams. He posted the No. 3 pass-rush grade among edge defenders at 91.7, notching 55 total pressures on only 348 rush attempts last season.
| At the Senior Bowl.
Why do we even have scouts?
|Please Giants trade up here to get him.
At the Senior Bowl.
Why do we even have scouts?
How is that? The guys on ESPN said right after that he dropped because of his senior bowl performance.
At the Senior Bowl.
Why do we even have scouts?
Not saying that is a bad thing but he lacks burst, lack size, lacks quick twitch. I expect more out of a 3rd round edge guy.
How does a guy lack burst with the production he had?
Probably played against Ereck Flowers level OT’s in college.
Bobby hart just signed a 3-year deal with CIN, NFL OL play is pretty poor league wide. Yes, that Bobby Hart.
|see Umenyiora... he looks like another Lorenzo Carter to me. If he tests poorly, it doesn't look that way on film.
see Umenyiora... he looks like another Lorenzo Carter to me. If he tests poorly, it doesn't look that way on film.
This won't be popular, but I see Vernon. Similar body type, good but not great athleticism, a lot of moves.
|José Jiménez
At the Senior Bowl.
Why do we even have scouts?
.
Yeah. There’s a bunch of people shitting all over him right now.
see Umenyiora... he looks like another Lorenzo Carter to me. If he tests poorly, it doesn't look that way on film.
This won't be popular, but I see Vernon. Similar body type, good but not great athleticism, a lot of moves.
| 25: Oshane Ximines – Old Dominion – 6’3/253
Grade: 99
Summary: Senior entry. Son of Ojoan and brother to Olinda. Entered the 2018 campaign as the nation’s top prospect of all time and he more than strengthened that label this past fall. He had 50 TFL and 36 sacks but only played in the first quarters. Despite a lack of ideal experience, Ximines still sits at the top of his throne because of what he has shown on tape and his lineage back to the ancients. His physical traits jump off the screen surpassing past top edge prospects,---the way he plays the game via technique, awareness, power, and hunger is more than enough to warrant a bust in Canton. Ximines will be the best in the league; Not only as a building block asset, but a damn building.
*Ximines leaves the strenuous grading process as my top prospect and I can say I view him on the same level as guys like Lawrence Taylor and a clone Lawrence Taylor. I am confident he will be the best player, but the lack of game experience and the fact we have to live up to his expectations create some hesitation. The one thing I go back to is how many different faces his game has via talent and mental approach. The upside is elite, no question. However I think his floor may be even more elite.
NFL Comparison: Clone of Lawrence Taylor