New York Giants 3rd Round Pick: LB Oshane Ximines

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2019 11:03 pm
...
anyone else see a bit of Osi  
gtt350 : 4/26/2019 11:25 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: Forced the edge pick  
Nine-Tails : 4/26/2019 11:27 pm : link
In comment 14414073 Hsilwek92 said:
Quote:
In comment 14414060 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 14414013 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


Not saying that is a bad thing but he lacks burst, lack size, lacks quick twitch. I expect more out of a 3rd round edge guy.


How does a guy lack burst with the production he had?



Pretty sure he’s saying he lacks the burst of what you’d want out of an NFL player.


His measureables seem to be like average for an NFL guy. Not like Fergusons pathetically bad agility drills
Ximines is actually our best value pick  
Chris684 : 4/26/2019 11:27 pm : link
According to Colin’s big board over at GBN.
RE: Small  
Hsilwek92 : 4/26/2019 11:28 pm : link
In comment 14414082 Thinblueline said:
Quote:
School stud... Was top 25 on kiper's board early late 2018..
https://youtu.be/W7mI3WtGBfM


Posting highlight youtube videos is pointless. It proves nothing as, all you’re seeing is JUST the good.
Plays too High  
Jim Bur(n)t : 4/26/2019 11:31 pm : link
Shit pick IMV
Second round projection?  
5BowlsSoon : 4/26/2019 11:32 pm : link
At least in one person’s opinion.
Oshane - ( New Window )
RE: anyone else see a bit of Osi  
Jim in Fairfax : 4/26/2019 11:32 pm : link
In comment 14414086 gtt350 said:
Quote:
.

I had a good joke if you had said JPP.
RE: RE: anyone else see a bit of Osi  
The_Boss : 4/26/2019 11:34 pm : link
In comment 14414103 Jim in Fairfax said:
Quote:
In comment 14414086 gtt350 said:


Quote:


.


I had a good joke if you had said JPP.


The guy has 10 fingers. He looks nothing like JPP!
RE: anyone else see a bit of Osi  
Hsilwek92 : 4/26/2019 11:34 pm : link
In comment 14414086 gtt350 said:
Quote:
.


Yeah. There’s a bunch of people shitting all over him right now.
RE: Check his thumbs...  
eric2425ny : 4/26/2019 11:34 pm : link
In comment 14414010 EricJ said:
Quote:
.


Lol, you win this thread
PFF rated him really highly at a few points  
Eric on Li : 4/26/2019 11:35 pm : link
athletically he's almost a clone of Yannick Ngakoue. At the end of the 3rd round seems like a decent swing for the fences pick. Here's Bob McGinn's write-up on him:

Quote:
8. OSHANE XIMINES, Old Dominion (6-3 ½, 255, 4.81, 2-3): Fifth-year senior, four-year starter. “I got a little bit intoxicated with his person,” one scout said. “I think he’s going to will himself to win. He’s going to be a situational pass rusher. Not a good kid. Great kid.” Captain, diligent worker and humble, strong-willed teammate. “He’s a yoked-up guy,” said a second scout. “He’s got some body armor. He has better play strength than weight-room strength even though he looks like he hasn’t missed a day in the weight room. I know he doesn’t have elite long speed but he has short-area quickness, agility and contact balance. At the Senior Bowl he looked great. He’s got a great motor. His sack production looks like it can translate because he has the tools to build a repertoire of moves and make them all work.” Finished with 176 tackles (51 for loss) and 32 ½ sacks. “I’d take him over Polite just because I think Polite’s terrible,” a third scout said. “He’s a raw athlete-pass rusher. I don’t think he has natural football-type instincts.” From Ahoskie, N.C.
Draft Scout  
Des51 : 4/26/2019 11:38 pm : link
has him ranked 6th DE
RE: RE: Small  
Ron Johnson : 4/26/2019 11:39 pm : link
In comment 14414090 Hsilwek92 said:
Quote:
In comment 14414082 Thinblueline said:


Quote:


School stud... Was top 25 on kiper's board early late 2018..
https://youtu.be/W7mI3WtGBfM



Posting highlight youtube videos is pointless. It proves nothing as, all you’re seeing is JUST the good.


Unless the highlight video is really long
RE: PFF rated him really highly at a few points  
GothamGiants : 4/26/2019 11:40 pm : link
In comment 14414115 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
athletically he's almost a clone of Yannick Ngakoue. At the end of the 3rd round seems like a decent swing for the fences pick. Here's Bob McGinn's write-up on him:



Quote:


8. OSHANE XIMINES, Old Dominion (6-3 ½, 255, 4.81, 2-3): Fifth-year senior, four-year starter. “I got a little bit intoxicated with his person,” one scout said. “I think he’s going to will himself to win. He’s going to be a situational pass rusher. Not a good kid. Great kid.” Captain, diligent worker and humble, strong-willed teammate. “He’s a yoked-up guy,” said a second scout. “He’s got some body armor. He has better play strength than weight-room strength even though he looks like he hasn’t missed a day in the weight room. I know he doesn’t have elite long speed but he has short-area quickness, agility and contact balance. At the Senior Bowl he looked great. He’s got a great motor. His sack production looks like it can translate because he has the tools to build a repertoire of moves and make them all work.” Finished with 176 tackles (51 for loss) and 32 ½ sacks. “I’d take him over Polite just because I think Polite’s terrible,” a third scout said. “He’s a raw athlete-pass rusher. I don’t think he has natural football-type instincts.” From Ahoskie, N.C.



Great comp ... love this pick.

Oshane slightly taller/longer arms/faster 3-cone ... but build/measurables nearly identical

...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2019 11:40 pm : link

Tom Rock
‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday
2m2 minutes ago

Shurmur: "As we all get to know the X-Man better, I think everybody will see why we picked him."
Paul Emery...  
Milton : 4/26/2019 11:40 pm : link
Quote:
Oshane Ximines – Old Dominion. Ximines isn’t an explosive athlete on tape and that was confirmed at the Combine. There is a smoothness to him though and although there’s no “Wow” get off, before you know it, he’s by his man and getting pressure. When he’s attacking the outside half of the tackle, there’s a little tightness in the hips, so that arc on his speed rush isn’t super-tight and he can lose balance and spend too much time on the ground. However, his hand use is good and he has a nice pull move. His counter when his initial move doesn’t work can improve though, as can his recognition against the run, particularly zone-read stuff. He’s an interesting prospect and a little tough to rank, but he has ability and there’s still some upside there, although he lacks a very high ceiling.
RE: PFF rated him really highly at a few points  
kelsto811 : 4/26/2019 11:40 pm : link
In comment 14414115 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
athletically he's almost a clone of Yannick Ngakoue. At the end of the 3rd round seems like a decent swing for the fences pick. Here's Bob McGinn's write-up on him:



Quote:


8. OSHANE XIMINES, Old Dominion (6-3 ½, 255, 4.81, 2-3): Fifth-year senior, four-year starter. “I got a little bit intoxicated with his person,” one scout said. “I think he’s going to will himself to win. He’s going to be a situational pass rusher. Not a good kid. Great kid.” Captain, diligent worker and humble, strong-willed teammate. “He’s a yoked-up guy,” said a second scout. “He’s got some body armor. He has better play strength than weight-room strength even though he looks like he hasn’t missed a day in the weight room. I know he doesn’t have elite long speed but he has short-area quickness, agility and contact balance. At the Senior Bowl he looked great. He’s got a great motor. His sack production looks like it can translate because he has the tools to build a repertoire of moves and make them all work.” Finished with 176 tackles (51 for loss) and 32 ½ sacks. “I’d take him over Polite just because I think Polite’s terrible,” a third scout said. “He’s a raw athlete-pass rusher. I don’t think he has natural football-type instincts.” From Ahoskie, N.C.



Great write up. I just watched two of his games and immediately noticed how persistent the guy is, he just keeps getting better throughout the game. Grrat shorta area quickness and you can see he has the tools but maybe needs to learn when to use what. I realllly like this pick.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2019 11:40 pm : link

Tom Rock
‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday
29s30 seconds ago

Gettleman: "We still have third-round (graded) guys available" heading into Saturday.
Reading up on him  
AcesUp : 4/26/2019 11:41 pm : link
Old Dominion had him playing in a sort of joker role, would play some standup over the A gap.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2019 11:41 pm : link

Ryan Dunleavy
‏Verified account @rydunleavy
3m3 minutes ago

Gettleman says there are still offensive tackles #Giants like available. They pick 108 next
"absolutely destroys TE's"  
I Love Clams Casino : 4/26/2019 11:41 pm : link
Me likey
RE: RE: RE: Forced the edge pick  
GothamGiants : 4/26/2019 11:41 pm : link
In comment 14414065 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14414060 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 14414013 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


Not saying that is a bad thing but he lacks burst, lack size, lacks quick twitch. I expect more out of a 3rd round edge guy.


How does a guy lack burst with the production he had?



Probably played against Ereck Flowers level OT’s in college.


Bobby hart just signed a 3-year deal with CIN, NFL OL play is pretty poor league wide. Yes, that Bobby Hart.
Correction  
Des51 : 4/26/2019 11:41 pm : link
That's NFLDraftScout.com
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2019 11:41 pm : link

Tom Rock
‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday
5m5 minutes ago

Gettleman: "We need pass-rush help. We feel we've addressed it with Dexter Lawrence and this kid."
RE: ...  
GothamGiants : 4/26/2019 11:42 pm : link
In comment 14414141 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Ryan Dunleavy
‏Verified account @rydunleavy
3m3 minutes ago

Gettleman says there are still offensive tackles #Giants like available. They pick 108 next


“OL IS THICK ... WR IS THICK” ... Hakeem Butler, make it happen

Give Eli 2.0 his Plax 2.0
Boylhart....  
Milton : 4/26/2019 11:43 pm : link
Quote:
Oshane reminds me of Vikings Danielle Hunter. Danielle played for LSU and is bigger and stronger and was selected in the 3rd round, pick number 88. Oshane has that type of talent, but needs more time to develop and gain confidence. When he does Oshane, could accumulate double digit sacks… my guess that would be in his third year or so. Danielle Hunter has been worth the development and I do believe that Oshane will be also. Developmental pass rushers like any pass rusher are at a premium and I wouldn’t be surprised if Oshane is selected earlier that his TBR grade suggest.
RE:  
GothamGiants : 4/26/2019 11:43 pm : link
In comment 14414142 I Love Clams Casino said:
Quote:
Me likey


Strong hands, surprising punch ... this sounds like a Bettcher “get me this guy” pick.

PFF had him in the first round of a few of their early mocks  
Eric on Li : 4/26/2019 11:45 pm : link
here's one of their mocks from January that featured:

Deandre Baker 5th to TB
Dexter Lawrence 13th to Mia
Oshane Ximines 30th to LA

Quote:
30. LOS ANGELES RAMS – OSHANE XIMINES, EDGE, ODU
There’s room for extra juice off the edge, and that’s what Ximines provides for the Rams. He posted the No. 3 pass-rush grade among edge defenders at 91.7, notching 55 total pressures on only 348 rush attempts last season.

PFF 2019 NFL Mock Draft 3 - ( New Window )
Looks like the Giants do all their scouting  
Jay in Toronto : 4/26/2019 11:46 pm : link
At the Senior Bowl.

Why do we even have scouts?

RE: Looks like the Giants do all their scouting  
kelsto811 : 4/26/2019 11:48 pm : link
In comment 14414165 Jay in Toronto said:
Quote:
At the Senior Bowl.

Why do we even have scouts?


How is that? The guys on ESPN said right after that he dropped because of his senior bowl performance.
RE: How is Hakeem Butler still available?  
montanagiant : 4/26/2019 11:49 pm : link
In comment 14414039 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Please Giants trade up here to get him.

This!!!
RE: RE: Looks like the Giants do all their scouting  
Jay in Toronto : 4/26/2019 11:50 pm : link
In comment 14414171 kelsto811 said:
Quote:
In comment 14414165 Jay in Toronto said:


Quote:


At the Senior Bowl.

Why do we even have scouts?




How is that? The guys on ESPN said right after that he dropped because of his senior bowl performance.


I read an article said the opposiye.

Also that's where DG fell in love with Jones
RE: Looks like the Giants do all their scouting  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2019 11:52 pm : link
In comment 14414165 Jay in Toronto said:
Quote:
At the Senior Bowl.

Why do we even have scouts?


You are aware of the fact that the Senior Bowl attracts the best prospects, right?
He did not do well at senior bowl  
George from PA : 4/26/2019 11:54 pm : link
He might have excel at a lower level.

Not osi speed

But could be a more like a tuck/strahan

Heavy hands😄
My evaluation of Oshane  
madgiantscow009 : 4/26/2019 11:57 pm : link
25: Oshane Ximines – Old Dominion – 6’3/253

Grade: 99

Summary: Senior entry. Son of Ojoan and brother to Olinda. Entered the 2018 campaign as the nation’s top prospect of all time and he more than strengthened that label this past fall. He had 50 TFL and 36 sacks but only played in the first quarters. Despite a lack of ideal experience, Ximines still sits at the top of his throne because of what he has shown on tape and his lineage back to the ancients. His physical traits jump off the screen surpassing past top edge prospects,---the way he plays the game via technique, awareness, power, and hunger is more than enough to warrant a bust in Canton. Ximines will be the best in the league; Not only as a building block asset, but a damn building.

*Ximines leaves the strenuous grading process as my top prospect and I can say I view him on the same level as guys like Lawrence Taylor and a clone Lawrence Taylor. I am confident he will be the best player, but the lack of game experience and the fact we have to live up to his expectations create some hesitation. The one thing I go back to is how many different faces his game has via talent and mental approach. The upside is elite, no question. However I think his floor may be even more elite.

NFL Comparison: Clone of Lawrence Taylor
RE: RE: RE: RE: Forced the edge pick  
Jesse B : 4/26/2019 11:58 pm : link
In comment 14414144 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14414065 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 14414060 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 14414013 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


Not saying that is a bad thing but he lacks burst, lack size, lacks quick twitch. I expect more out of a 3rd round edge guy.


How does a guy lack burst with the production he had?



Probably played against Ereck Flowers level OT’s in college.



Bobby hart just signed a 3-year deal with CIN, NFL OL play is pretty poor league wide. Yes, that Bobby Hart.



People think OL are great around the league. Most are overmatched and teams do a better job with better QB play and scheming guys open
I don't  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2019 11:58 pm : link
see Umenyiora... he looks like another Lorenzo Carter to me. If he tests poorly, it doesn't look that way on film.
RE: I don't  
Eric on Li : 12:00 am : link
In comment 14414191 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
see Umenyiora... he looks like another Lorenzo Carter to me. If he tests poorly, it doesn't look that way on film.


This won't be popular, but I see Vernon. Similar body type, good but not great athleticism, a lot of moves.
RE: RE: I don't  
AcesUp : 12:03 am : link
In comment 14414195 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 14414191 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


see Umenyiora... he looks like another Lorenzo Carter to me. If he tests poorly, it doesn't look that way on film.



This won't be popular, but I see Vernon. Similar body type, good but not great athleticism, a lot of moves.


If he's a healthy Vernon that's a big win.
RE: Oshane Ximines rhymes with  
OntheRoad : 12:04 am : link
In comment 14414077 latichever said:
Quote:
José Jiménez


"My name......"
He  
theking : 12:05 am : link
Will get between 5-8 sacks this year. I’ll take that, he’s going to be straight situational.
Sy...  
bw in dc : 12:11 am : link
Omenihu > Ximines?
RE: Looks like the Giants do all their scouting  
FranchiseQB : 12:11 am : link
In comment 14414165 Jay in Toronto said:
Quote:
At the Senior Bowl.

Why do we even have scouts?

jeez.. what's your damn problem. The Senior Bowl is like the best hits of college football. Gettleman knows how to reduce his workload and focus on the really important players.
Mad giantscow  
Spike13 : 12:15 am : link
Put the crack pipe down.
RE: RE: anyone else see a bit of Osi  
figgy2989 : 12:16 am : link
In comment 14414110 Hsilwek92 said:
Quote:
In comment 14414086 gtt350 said:


Quote:


.



Yeah. There’s a bunch of people shitting all over him right now.



Very underrated post right here. Well done
RE: RE: I don't  
AcesUp : 12:16 am : link
In comment 14414195 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 14414191 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


see Umenyiora... he looks like another Lorenzo Carter to me. If he tests poorly, it doesn't look that way on film.



This won't be popular, but I see Vernon. Similar body type, good but not great athleticism, a lot of moves.


I actually see this too after some amateur Youtubing. Not even close to Osi in terms of explosiveness but he's good with his hands and has some bend to him. Probably a little longer and Vernon is stronger as a fully mature pro but there's some similarities there.
RE: My evaluation of Oshane  
trueblueinpw : 12:16 am : link
In comment 14414187 madgiantscow009 said:
Quote:
25: Oshane Ximines – Old Dominion – 6’3/253

Grade: 99

Summary: Senior entry. Son of Ojoan and brother to Olinda. Entered the 2018 campaign as the nation’s top prospect of all time and he more than strengthened that label this past fall. He had 50 TFL and 36 sacks but only played in the first quarters. Despite a lack of ideal experience, Ximines still sits at the top of his throne because of what he has shown on tape and his lineage back to the ancients. His physical traits jump off the screen surpassing past top edge prospects,---the way he plays the game via technique, awareness, power, and hunger is more than enough to warrant a bust in Canton. Ximines will be the best in the league; Not only as a building block asset, but a damn building.

*Ximines leaves the strenuous grading process as my top prospect and I can say I view him on the same level as guys like Lawrence Taylor and a clone Lawrence Taylor. I am confident he will be the best player, but the lack of game experience and the fact we have to live up to his expectations create some hesitation. The one thing I go back to is how many different faces his game has via talent and mental approach. The upside is elite, no question. However I think his floor may be even more elite.

NFL Comparison: Clone of Lawrence Taylor


Good stuff. These scouting reports are so ridiculous, “lacks lateral twist in his hips at the point of thrust which diminishes his archetypical arc to the quarterback”.
LT  
Spike13 : 12:17 am : link
Comparisons are negligible at best. Watch 1988 game in New Orleans. There will never be anyone close, comparative, nothing.
Oh yeah  
Amtoft : 12:46 am : link
Oshame Xamine from the old Dominion not the new one. I watched all his games live of course. He plays football on the field. He runs, he does football stuff, totally from all the games I have seen him play he is amazing
I’ve tried to hold my peace...  
Festina Lente : 1:24 am : link
BUt i think this FO has left us holding our collective pieces. This draft hasnt gone ar sll how i expected but seeing all these good players go in rounds 2-3 before we picked an underwhelming edge rushers has only confirmed for me that DG is just not that good at his job. This is my personal viewpoint and i will support the club and our new players hope for the best.
