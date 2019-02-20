New York Giants 3rd Round Pick: LB Oshane Ximines Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2019 11:03 pm : 4/26/2019 11:03 pm ...

anyone else see a bit of Osi gtt350 : 4/26/2019 11:25 pm : link .

RE: RE: RE: Forced the edge pick Nine-Tails : 4/26/2019 11:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14414060 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





In comment 14414013 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





Not saying that is a bad thing but he lacks burst, lack size, lacks quick twitch. I expect more out of a 3rd round edge guy.





How does a guy lack burst with the production he had?







Pretty sure he’s saying he lacks the burst of what you’d want out of an NFL player.



His measureables seem to be like average for an NFL guy. Not like Fergusons pathetically bad agility drills In comment 14414073 Hsilwek92 said:His measureables seem to be like average for an NFL guy. Not like Fergusons pathetically bad agility drills

Ximines is actually our best value pick Chris684 : 4/26/2019 11:27 pm : link According to Colin’s big board over at GBN.

RE: Small Hsilwek92 : 4/26/2019 11:28 pm : link

Quote: School stud... Was top 25 on kiper's board early late 2018..

https://youtu.be/W7mI3WtGBfM



Posting highlight youtube videos is pointless. It proves nothing as, all you’re seeing is JUST the good. In comment 14414082 Thinblueline said:Posting highlight youtube videos is pointless. It proves nothing as, all you’re seeing is JUST the good.

RE: anyone else see a bit of Osi Jim in Fairfax : 4/26/2019 11:32 pm : link

Quote: .

I had a good joke if you had said JPP. In comment 14414086 gtt350 said:I had a good joke if you had said JPP.

RE: RE: anyone else see a bit of Osi The_Boss : 4/26/2019 11:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14414086 gtt350 said:





Quote:





.





I had a good joke if you had said JPP.



The guy has 10 fingers. He looks nothing like JPP! In comment 14414103 Jim in Fairfax said:The guy has 10 fingers. He looks nothing like JPP!

RE: anyone else see a bit of Osi Hsilwek92 : 4/26/2019 11:34 pm : link

Quote: .



Yeah. There’s a bunch of people shitting all over him right now. In comment 14414086 gtt350 said:Yeah. There’s a bunch of people shitting all over him right now.

RE: Check his thumbs... eric2425ny : 4/26/2019 11:34 pm : link

Quote: .



Lol, you win this thread In comment 14414010 EricJ said:Lol, you win this thread

PFF rated him really highly at a few points Eric on Li : 4/26/2019 11:35 pm : link



Quote: 8. OSHANE XIMINES, Old Dominion (6-3 ½, 255, 4.81, 2-3): Fifth-year senior, four-year starter. “I got a little bit intoxicated with his person,” one scout said. “I think he’s going to will himself to win. He’s going to be a situational pass rusher. Not a good kid. Great kid.” Captain, diligent worker and humble, strong-willed teammate. “He’s a yoked-up guy,” said a second scout. “He’s got some body armor. He has better play strength than weight-room strength even though he looks like he hasn’t missed a day in the weight room. I know he doesn’t have elite long speed but he has short-area quickness, agility and contact balance. At the Senior Bowl he looked great. He’s got a great motor. His sack production looks like it can translate because he has the tools to build a repertoire of moves and make them all work.” Finished with 176 tackles (51 for loss) and 32 ½ sacks. “I’d take him over Polite just because I think Polite’s terrible,” a third scout said. “He’s a raw athlete-pass rusher. I don’t think he has natural football-type instincts.” From Ahoskie, N.C. athletically he's almost a clone of Yannick Ngakoue. At the end of the 3rd round seems like a decent swing for the fences pick. Here's Bob McGinn's write-up on him:

Draft Scout Des51 : 4/26/2019 11:38 pm : link has him ranked 6th DE

RE: RE: Small Ron Johnson : 4/26/2019 11:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14414082 Thinblueline said:





Quote:





School stud... Was top 25 on kiper's board early late 2018..

https://youtu.be/W7mI3WtGBfM







Posting highlight youtube videos is pointless. It proves nothing as, all you’re seeing is JUST the good.



Unless the highlight video is really long In comment 14414090 Hsilwek92 said:Unless the highlight video is really long

RE: PFF rated him really highly at a few points GothamGiants : 4/26/2019 11:40 pm : link

Quote: athletically he's almost a clone of Yannick Ngakoue. At the end of the 3rd round seems like a decent swing for the fences pick. Here's Bob McGinn's write-up on him:







Quote:





8. OSHANE XIMINES, Old Dominion (6-3 ½, 255, 4.81, 2-3): Fifth-year senior, four-year starter. “I got a little bit intoxicated with his person,” one scout said. “I think he’s going to will himself to win. He’s going to be a situational pass rusher. Not a good kid. Great kid.” Captain, diligent worker and humble, strong-willed teammate. “He’s a yoked-up guy,” said a second scout. “He’s got some body armor. He has better play strength than weight-room strength even though he looks like he hasn’t missed a day in the weight room. I know he doesn’t have elite long speed but he has short-area quickness, agility and contact balance. At the Senior Bowl he looked great. He’s got a great motor. His sack production looks like it can translate because he has the tools to build a repertoire of moves and make them all work.” Finished with 176 tackles (51 for loss) and 32 ½ sacks. “I’d take him over Polite just because I think Polite’s terrible,” a third scout said. “He’s a raw athlete-pass rusher. I don’t think he has natural football-type instincts.” From Ahoskie, N.C.







Great comp ... love this pick.



Oshane slightly taller/longer arms/faster 3-cone ... but build/measurables nearly identical



In comment 14414115 Eric on Li said:Great comp ... love this pick.Oshane slightly taller/longer arms/faster 3-cone ... but build/measurables nearly identical

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2019 11:40 pm : : 4/26/2019 11:40 pm : link

Tom Rock

‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday

2m2 minutes ago



Shurmur: "As we all get to know the X-Man better, I think everybody will see why we picked him."



Paul Emery... Milton : 4/26/2019 11:40 pm : link Quote: Oshane Ximines – Old Dominion. Ximines isn’t an explosive athlete on tape and that was confirmed at the Combine. There is a smoothness to him though and although there’s no “Wow” get off, before you know it, he’s by his man and getting pressure. When he’s attacking the outside half of the tackle, there’s a little tightness in the hips, so that arc on his speed rush isn’t super-tight and he can lose balance and spend too much time on the ground. However, his hand use is good and he has a nice pull move. His counter when his initial move doesn’t work can improve though, as can his recognition against the run, particularly zone-read stuff. He’s an interesting prospect and a little tough to rank, but he has ability and there’s still some upside there, although he lacks a very high ceiling.

RE: PFF rated him really highly at a few points kelsto811 : 4/26/2019 11:40 pm : link

Quote: athletically he's almost a clone of Yannick Ngakoue. At the end of the 3rd round seems like a decent swing for the fences pick. Here's Bob McGinn's write-up on him:







Quote:





8. OSHANE XIMINES, Old Dominion (6-3 ½, 255, 4.81, 2-3): Fifth-year senior, four-year starter. “I got a little bit intoxicated with his person,” one scout said. “I think he’s going to will himself to win. He’s going to be a situational pass rusher. Not a good kid. Great kid.” Captain, diligent worker and humble, strong-willed teammate. “He’s a yoked-up guy,” said a second scout. “He’s got some body armor. He has better play strength than weight-room strength even though he looks like he hasn’t missed a day in the weight room. I know he doesn’t have elite long speed but he has short-area quickness, agility and contact balance. At the Senior Bowl he looked great. He’s got a great motor. His sack production looks like it can translate because he has the tools to build a repertoire of moves and make them all work.” Finished with 176 tackles (51 for loss) and 32 ½ sacks. “I’d take him over Polite just because I think Polite’s terrible,” a third scout said. “He’s a raw athlete-pass rusher. I don’t think he has natural football-type instincts.” From Ahoskie, N.C.







Great write up. I just watched two of his games and immediately noticed how persistent the guy is, he just keeps getting better throughout the game. Grrat shorta area quickness and you can see he has the tools but maybe needs to learn when to use what. I realllly like this pick. In comment 14414115 Eric on Li said:Great write up. I just watched two of his games and immediately noticed how persistent the guy is, he just keeps getting better throughout the game. Grrat shorta area quickness and you can see he has the tools but maybe needs to learn when to use what. I realllly like this pick.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2019 11:40 pm : : 4/26/2019 11:40 pm : link

Tom Rock

‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday

29s30 seconds ago



Gettleman: "We still have third-round (graded) guys available" heading into Saturday.



Reading up on him AcesUp : 4/26/2019 11:41 pm : link Old Dominion had him playing in a sort of joker role, would play some standup over the A gap.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2019 11:41 pm : : 4/26/2019 11:41 pm : link

Ryan Dunleavy

‏Verified account @rydunleavy

3m3 minutes ago



Gettleman says there are still offensive tackles #Giants like available. They pick 108 next



RE: RE: RE: Forced the edge pick GothamGiants : 4/26/2019 11:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14414060 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





In comment 14414013 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





Not saying that is a bad thing but he lacks burst, lack size, lacks quick twitch. I expect more out of a 3rd round edge guy.





How does a guy lack burst with the production he had?







Probably played against Ereck Flowers level OT’s in college.



Bobby hart just signed a 3-year deal with CIN, NFL OL play is pretty poor league wide. Yes, that Bobby Hart. In comment 14414065 The_Boss said:Bobby hart just signed a 3-year deal with CIN, NFL OL play is pretty poor league wide. Yes, that Bobby Hart.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2019 11:41 pm : : 4/26/2019 11:41 pm : link

Tom Rock

‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday

5m5 minutes ago



Gettleman: "We need pass-rush help. We feel we've addressed it with Dexter Lawrence and this kid."



RE: ... GothamGiants : 4/26/2019 11:42 pm : link

Quote:

Ryan Dunleavy

‏Verified account @rydunleavy

3m3 minutes ago



Gettleman says there are still offensive tackles #Giants like available. They pick 108 next



“OL IS THICK ... WR IS THICK” ... Hakeem Butler, make it happen



Give Eli 2.0 his Plax 2.0 In comment 14414141 Eric from BBI said:“OL IS THICK ... WR IS THICK” ... Hakeem Butler, make it happenGive Eli 2.0 his Plax 2.0

Boylhart.... Milton : 4/26/2019 11:43 pm : link Quote: Oshane reminds me of Vikings Danielle Hunter. Danielle played for LSU and is bigger and stronger and was selected in the 3rd round, pick number 88. Oshane has that type of talent, but needs more time to develop and gain confidence. When he does Oshane, could accumulate double digit sacks… my guess that would be in his third year or so. Danielle Hunter has been worth the development and I do believe that Oshane will be also. Developmental pass rushers like any pass rusher are at a premium and I wouldn’t be surprised if Oshane is selected earlier that his TBR grade suggest.

RE: GothamGiants : 4/26/2019 11:43 pm : link

Quote: Me likey



Strong hands, surprising punch ... this sounds like a Bettcher “get me this guy” pick.



In comment 14414142 I Love Clams Casino said:Strong hands, surprising punch ... this sounds like a Bettcher “get me this guy” pick.

RE: Looks like the Giants do all their scouting kelsto811 : 4/26/2019 11:48 pm : link

Quote: At the Senior Bowl.



Why do we even have scouts?





How is that? The guys on ESPN said right after that he dropped because of his senior bowl performance. In comment 14414165 Jay in Toronto said:How is that? The guys on ESPN said right after that he dropped because of his senior bowl performance.

RE: How is Hakeem Butler still available? montanagiant : 4/26/2019 11:49 pm : link

Quote: Please Giants trade up here to get him.

This!!! In comment 14414039 Jay on the Island said:This!!!

RE: RE: Looks like the Giants do all their scouting Jay in Toronto : 4/26/2019 11:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14414165 Jay in Toronto said:





Quote:





At the Senior Bowl.



Why do we even have scouts?









How is that? The guys on ESPN said right after that he dropped because of his senior bowl performance.



I read an article said the opposiye.



Also that's where DG fell in love with Jones In comment 14414171 kelsto811 said:I read an article said the opposiye.Also that's where DG fell in love with Jones

RE: Looks like the Giants do all their scouting Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2019 11:52 pm : : 4/26/2019 11:52 pm : link

Quote: At the Senior Bowl.



Why do we even have scouts?





You are aware of the fact that the Senior Bowl attracts the best prospects, right? In comment 14414165 Jay in Toronto said:You are aware of the fact that the Senior Bowl attracts the best prospects, right?

He did not do well at senior bowl George from PA : 4/26/2019 11:54 pm : link He might have excel at a lower level.



Not osi speed



But could be a more like a tuck/strahan



Heavy hands😄

My evaluation of Oshane madgiantscow009 : 4/26/2019 11:57 pm : link 25: Oshane Ximines – Old Dominion – 6’3/253



Grade: 99



Summary: Senior entry. Son of Ojoan and brother to Olinda. Entered the 2018 campaign as the nation’s top prospect of all time and he more than strengthened that label this past fall. He had 50 TFL and 36 sacks but only played in the first quarters. Despite a lack of ideal experience, Ximines still sits at the top of his throne because of what he has shown on tape and his lineage back to the ancients. His physical traits jump off the screen surpassing past top edge prospects,---the way he plays the game via technique, awareness, power, and hunger is more than enough to warrant a bust in Canton. Ximines will be the best in the league; Not only as a building block asset, but a damn building.



*Ximines leaves the strenuous grading process as my top prospect and I can say I view him on the same level as guys like Lawrence Taylor and a clone Lawrence Taylor. I am confident he will be the best player, but the lack of game experience and the fact we have to live up to his expectations create some hesitation. The one thing I go back to is how many different faces his game has via talent and mental approach. The upside is elite, no question. However I think his floor may be even more elite.



NFL Comparison: Clone of Lawrence Taylor

RE: RE: RE: RE: Forced the edge pick Jesse B : 4/26/2019 11:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14414065 The_Boss said:





Quote:





In comment 14414060 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





In comment 14414013 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





Not saying that is a bad thing but he lacks burst, lack size, lacks quick twitch. I expect more out of a 3rd round edge guy.





How does a guy lack burst with the production he had?







Probably played against Ereck Flowers level OT’s in college.







Bobby hart just signed a 3-year deal with CIN, NFL OL play is pretty poor league wide. Yes, that Bobby Hart.





People think OL are great around the league. Most are overmatched and teams do a better job with better QB play and scheming guys open In comment 14414144 GothamGiants said:People think OL are great around the league. Most are overmatched and teams do a better job with better QB play and scheming guys open

I don't Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/26/2019 11:58 pm : : 4/26/2019 11:58 pm : link see Umenyiora... he looks like another Lorenzo Carter to me. If he tests poorly, it doesn't look that way on film.

RE: I don't Eric on Li : 12:00 am : link

Quote: see Umenyiora... he looks like another Lorenzo Carter to me. If he tests poorly, it doesn't look that way on film.



This won't be popular, but I see Vernon. Similar body type, good but not great athleticism, a lot of moves. In comment 14414191 Eric from BBI said:This won't be popular, but I see Vernon. Similar body type, good but not great athleticism, a lot of moves.

RE: RE: I don't AcesUp : 12:03 am : link

Quote: In comment 14414191 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





see Umenyiora... he looks like another Lorenzo Carter to me. If he tests poorly, it doesn't look that way on film.







This won't be popular, but I see Vernon. Similar body type, good but not great athleticism, a lot of moves.



If he's a healthy Vernon that's a big win. In comment 14414195 Eric on Li said:If he's a healthy Vernon that's a big win.

RE: Oshane Ximines rhymes with OntheRoad : 12:04 am : link

Quote: José Jiménez



"My name......" In comment 14414077 latichever said:"My name......"

He theking : 12:05 am : link Will get between 5-8 sacks this year. I’ll take that, he’s going to be straight situational.

RE: Looks like the Giants do all their scouting FranchiseQB : 12:11 am : link

Quote: At the Senior Bowl.



Why do we even have scouts?



jeez.. what's your damn problem. The Senior Bowl is like the best hits of college football. Gettleman knows how to reduce his workload and focus on the really important players. In comment 14414165 Jay in Toronto said:jeez.. what's your damn problem. The Senior Bowl is like the best hits of college football. Gettleman knows how to reduce his workload and focus on the really important players.

Mad giantscow Spike13 : 12:15 am : link Put the crack pipe down.

RE: RE: anyone else see a bit of Osi figgy2989 : 12:16 am : link

Quote: In comment 14414086 gtt350 said:





Quote:





.







Yeah. There’s a bunch of people shitting all over him right now.





Very underrated post right here. Well done In comment 14414110 Hsilwek92 said:Very underrated post right here. Well done

RE: RE: I don't AcesUp : 12:16 am : link

Quote: In comment 14414191 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





see Umenyiora... he looks like another Lorenzo Carter to me. If he tests poorly, it doesn't look that way on film.







This won't be popular, but I see Vernon. Similar body type, good but not great athleticism, a lot of moves.



I actually see this too after some amateur Youtubing. Not even close to Osi in terms of explosiveness but he's good with his hands and has some bend to him. Probably a little longer and Vernon is stronger as a fully mature pro but there's some similarities there. In comment 14414195 Eric on Li said:I actually see this too after some amateur Youtubing. Not even close to Osi in terms of explosiveness but he's good with his hands and has some bend to him. Probably a little longer and Vernon is stronger as a fully mature pro but there's some similarities there.

RE: My evaluation of Oshane trueblueinpw : 12:16 am : link

Quote: 25: Oshane Ximines – Old Dominion – 6’3/253



Grade: 99



Summary: Senior entry. Son of Ojoan and brother to Olinda. Entered the 2018 campaign as the nation’s top prospect of all time and he more than strengthened that label this past fall. He had 50 TFL and 36 sacks but only played in the first quarters. Despite a lack of ideal experience, Ximines still sits at the top of his throne because of what he has shown on tape and his lineage back to the ancients. His physical traits jump off the screen surpassing past top edge prospects,---the way he plays the game via technique, awareness, power, and hunger is more than enough to warrant a bust in Canton. Ximines will be the best in the league; Not only as a building block asset, but a damn building.



*Ximines leaves the strenuous grading process as my top prospect and I can say I view him on the same level as guys like Lawrence Taylor and a clone Lawrence Taylor. I am confident he will be the best player, but the lack of game experience and the fact we have to live up to his expectations create some hesitation. The one thing I go back to is how many different faces his game has via talent and mental approach. The upside is elite, no question. However I think his floor may be even more elite.



NFL Comparison: Clone of Lawrence Taylor



Good stuff. These scouting reports are so ridiculous, “lacks lateral twist in his hips at the point of thrust which diminishes his archetypical arc to the quarterback”. In comment 14414187 madgiantscow009 said:Good stuff. These scouting reports are so ridiculous, “lacks lateral twist in his hips at the point of thrust which diminishes his archetypical arc to the quarterback”.

LT Spike13 : 12:17 am : link Comparisons are negligible at best. Watch 1988 game in New Orleans. There will never be anyone close, comparative, nothing.

Oh yeah Amtoft : 12:46 am : link Oshame Xamine from the old Dominion not the new one. I watched all his games live of course. He plays football on the field. He runs, he does football stuff, totally from all the games I have seen him play he is amazing