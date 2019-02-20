New York Giants 4th Round Pick: CB Julian Love Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:25 pm : 12:25 pm ...

Good value idiotsavant : 12:48 pm : link Back to front instead of front back.



But value here, yup.





The #Giants take #NotreDame RB Julian Love in the fourth-round, who should immediately inherit the role of Saquon Barkley's top backup. Bill Cowher told me during Super Bowl week that the Giants would be wise to find a quality back to pair with Barkley: https://t.co/VTrQL2PDez That's an LOL!!! But everybody makes mistakes. In comment 14415209 GiantBlue said:That's an LOL!!! But everybody makes mistakes.

4: Julian Love – Notre Dame – 5’11/195



Grade: 82



Summary: Junior entry that was an All American in both 2017 and 2018. Leaves Notre Dame as the all time leader in pass break ups and was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award this past season. Love is a pro-ready corner that checks a lot of boxes when it comes to technique, reaction speed, and quickness. He is a weapon against the pass when covering the short and intermediate passing game. While his lack of size and strength can be exposed by certain matchups, Love has the kind of game that can be moved inside-out. Safe and reliable corner that has starter written all over him.



*The thing that stood out to me about Love over and over was his safe, dependable play. He looked like a pro each week from an awareness and technique perspective respectively. Rarely did I ever find him out of position or lacking the control needed to make plays on the ball. I know I’m not getting a star here, but I am getting dependability and as I said earlier, that is what I want at the position.



NFL Comparison: Logan Ryan – TEN







Yeah, this draft has been excellent, again, outside of the Jones reach. Wow! We know DG has a propensity for drafting corners. If you think about it they drafted CB in rd 1, rd 3 and rd 4 (if you include Beal).



CB just went from a weakness to an strength. That's awesome. In comment 14415265 islander1 said:Wow! We know DG has a propensity for drafting corners. If you think about it they drafted CB in rd 1, rd 3 and rd 4 (if you include Beal).CB just went from a weakness to an strength. That's awesome.

Quote: 3 year starter. Another very high football IQ, high character type.



Loves breaking down tape started doing it from 10 years old according to Kiper.



I saw this also. Multiple sources, including Sy.



High football IQ. Makes good decisions. Safe, steady performance. In comment 14415322 Giantz_comeback said:I saw this also. Multiple sources, including Sy.High football IQ. Makes good decisions. Safe, steady performance.

Dont think they trade JackRabbit Giantz_comeback : 12:51 pm : link Withiout getting a 'lead dog' vet back. Our CBs would be wayyyyyy to green.



But if they got back one of the Minny CBs or Patrick Peterson? That would change things

Hopefully The Betch can now get over a probable literal idiotsavant : 12:51 pm : link Heart attack for us skipping Ed Oliver in favor of "lucky boy" Jones.



2 corners is a legit consolation prize.

Quote: Guys - Jenkins was absolutely awful last year and even if the Giants take on the accelerated money, he's still very expensive in 2019, not to mention will be 31 mid-season.



If an average, young, cheap CB like Apple nets a 4th round pick, I'd be shocked if Jenkins nets a decent pick.



I would be less surprised if Jenkins is straight up cut.



He graded out ok on PFF, knocked down 15 passes and picked off 2. I don't think it's crazy that they could get a similar return to Snacks (which was 2 picks I believe, 1 being an early 5th). In comment 14415362 christian said:He graded out ok on PFF, knocked down 15 passes and picked off 2. I don't think it's crazy that they could get a similar return to Snacks (which was 2 picks I believe, 1 being an early 5th).

Ha ha, shows how much these media guys know. Time to start working on that resume. In comment 14415280 eric2425ny said:Time to start working on that resume.

Quote: I'm very glad Gettleman's run and stop the run, rush the passer stuff was just lip service.



The Giants biggest weakness all year was pass coverage.



It wasn’t lip service. A huge part of rushing the QB in this defense comes from blitzing and will require good secondary play to accomplish In comment 14415277 christian said:It wasn’t lip service. A huge part of rushing the QB in this defense comes from blitzing and will require good secondary play to accomplish

Jack rabbit is traded now







Doesn't make sense now.



Never say never, but imv it would be an odd move right now. Maybe after this season if these 3 young guys look good move Jenkins for a pick and some cap space.



I like the idea of a deep secondary. It is much more likely they will be a losing team at the deadline and he would have more value to a playoff contending team. High Class Problem. He stays healthy plays well Giants don't suck. But if they do suck, at the deadling for a 3 or a 4 now we are talking. In comment 14415285 LakeGeorgeGiant said:It is much more likely they will be a losing team at the deadline and he would have more value to a playoff contending team. High Class Problem. He stays healthy plays well Giants don't suck. But if they do suck, at the deadling for a 3 or a 4 now we are talking.

Quote: Withiout getting a 'lead dog' vet back. Our CBs would be wayyyyyy to green.



But if they got back one of the Minny CBs or Patrick Peterson? That would change things



Peppers and bethea were both named ... as well as him talking about how important safety play is ... I don’t think “leadership” is 1 of jenkins’ best qualities ... look no further than the previous disgrace of a locker room - when DBs were getting suspended almost daily it seemed In comment 14415391 Giantz_comeback said:Peppers and bethea were both named ... as well as him talking about how important safety play is ... I don’t think “leadership” is 1 of jenkins’ best qualities ... look no further than the previous disgrace of a locker room - when DBs were getting suspended almost daily it seemed

Whats with this trade JJ?? Danny L : 12:55 pm : link he is our only guy at CB with any kind of NFL experience...

and u guys want to trade him away just cause we have new shiny toys that we are not sure how they pan out?

I'm very glad Gettleman's run and stop the run, rush the passer stuff was just lip service.



The Giants biggest weakness all year was pass coverage.







It wasn’t lip service. A huge part of rushing the QB in this defense comes from blitzing and will require good secondary play to accomplish



Beal/Baker on the outside with Love at nickel/Haley as depth is the future at CB ... and I love it. In comment 14415407 g56blue10 said:Beal/Baker on the outside with Love at nickel/Haley as depth is the future at CB ... and I love it.

Quote: His shuttle and cone times were elite. Yes, long speed is important if you get beat, but if you have the technique and quickness to mirror and adjust to receivers, you won't get beat often.



Why i love Gettleman - drafting “football players” at corner, not guys who run straight lines fast in under armor



Beal, Baker, and Love + Peppers ... this secondary has a lot of potential In comment 14415275 Nine-Tails said:Why i love Gettleman - drafting “football players” at corner, not guys who run straight lines fast in under armorBeal, Baker, and Love + Peppers ... this secondary has a lot of potential

This is a great pick Jay on the Island : 12:57 pm : link The Giants CB depth chart looks incredibly deep at the moment.

Janoris Jenkins

Deandre Baker

Julian Love

Sam Beal

Grant Haley



I expect a bounce back season for Janoris Jenkins and the Giants might be able to get a 3rd round pick, possibly a 2nd if the 2015 Jenkins shows up, for him before the deadline. The Giants have filled their biggest need coming into the weekend. Now give me Yosh Nijman and Darious Slayton in round 5.

Ha ha, shows how much these media guys know.



Time to start working on that resume.



This is exactly why i really don't care about what the beats say anymore. Find me someone with actual experience working in a personnel department or who watches film and i'll listen. In comment 14415404 DavidinBMNY said:This is exactly why i really don't care about what the beats say anymore. Find me someone with actual experience working in a personnel department or who watches film and i'll listen.

I'm very glad Gettleman's run and stop the run, rush the passer stuff was just lip service.



The Giants biggest weakness all year was pass coverage.







It wasn’t lip service. A huge part of rushing the QB in this defense comes from blitzing and will require good secondary play to accomplish



Sure -- my point is the Giants were a mid-pack pass rushing team last year. Everyone gets hanged up on the low sack numbers, but the aggregate pressure numbers put the Giants right in the middle of the league.



Where they absolutely sucked was in pass coverage. And pass coverage doesn't fit the cute axiom, but as you noted it's incredibly important. In comment 14415407 g56blue10 said:Sure -- my point is the Giants were a mid-pack pass rushing team last year. Everyone gets hanged up on the low sack numbers, but the aggregate pressure numbers put the Giants right in the middle of the league.Where they absolutely sucked was in pass coverage. And pass coverage doesn't fit the cute axiom, but as you noted it's incredibly important.

Got the QB, all defense since Sean : 1:04 pm : link Loving this draft.

As an ND fan, I really, really, really like SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:06 pm : link this pick. This dude can play. I'm actually surprised he lasted until the 4th round.

Jenkins AcidTest : 1:07 pm : link has a bigger value to us than any draft pick we could get for trading him.



Gary Jennings, Jr. to the Seahawks.

Wow the secondary has a lot of competition ! Bluesbreaker : 1:12 pm : link Three young talented Corners .

With Jack Rabbit getting up there now we

have not only quality backup but the slot

position likely solved .



Quote: I'm starting to like this draft



If there was one fan I knew would be jazzed about adding two more top CBs this year on top of Beal from last year, it was you (and Eric.) In comment 14415207 ChicagoMarty said:If there was one fan I knew would be jazzed about adding two more top CBs this year on top of Beal from last year, it was you (and Eric.)

Quote: I'm starting to like this draft



If there was one fan I knew would be jazzed about adding two more top CBs this year on top of Beal from last year, it was you (and Eric.) In comment 14415207 ChicagoMarty said:If there was one fan I knew would be jazzed about adding two more top CBs this year on top of Beal from last year, it was you (and Eric.)

Chance of Love transitioning to FS? MOOPS : 1:19 pm : link .

Quote: .



Slot is probably a bigger need than S so I'd expect him to start there. In comment 14415526 MOOPS said:Slot is probably a bigger need than S so I'd expect him to start there.

Love is an ideal slot corner ChicagoMarty : 1:25 pm : link He has terrific short area quickness



Love could push Haley to S imo



Let Haley learn from Beathea

ChicagoMarty PaulN : 1:30 pm : link Is correct, switch Haley to free safety, we have a very good secondary now, they may take some time to gel, but this really has potential to be very good.

Umm how did this guy fall this far Bluesbreaker : 1:30 pm : link His game tapes scream starter !!!

Quote: Is correct, switch Haley to free safety, we have a very good secondary now, they may take some time to gel, but this really has potential to be very good.



I like your thinking here. Excellent idea. Mail it in to our coaches. In comment 14415566 PaulN said:I like your thinking here. Excellent idea. Mail it in to our coaches.

Quote: has to be thrilled.



Lawrence.

Baker.

Ximines.

Love.



You bet. He now has plenty of more toys to play with, not to mention the guys we added during free agency. In comment 14415321 AcidTest said:You bet. He now has plenty of more toys to play with, not to mention the guys we added during free agency.

I expect Janoris to bring his A game this year Zeke's Alibi : 1:36 pm : link He knows he'll be playing for his next contract.

Love this pick....if he ran sub 4.5 he's a second rounder. Zeke's Alibi : 1:38 pm : link The numbers on corners that succeed over 4.5 isn't great but he makes up for it in so many other ways.

Yoink Coach Red Beaulieu : 1:39 pm : link I believe the only 80+ guy remaining?



Its arts and crafts time, somebody dig up Reese and have him make a super bowl clock diorama again.

Quote: The numbers on corners that succeed over 4.5 isn't great but he makes up for it in so many other ways.

Maybe can be moved to safety too. <Evil hand rub> In comment 14415598 Zeke's Alibi said:Maybe can be moved to safety too.

Quote: He knows he'll be playing for his next contract.



Jenkins will be playing not to get cut if he some how makes it on the roster this year.



32-year-old corners don't make 14M dollars a year. He'd have to have a dynamite improvement from 2018.



The numbers are not pretty. He gave up 13 yards a catch and 6 TDs last year.



He have up nearly 70 receptions. He gave up twice as many TDs as he had interceptions. In comment 14415594 Zeke's Alibi said:Jenkins will be playing not to get cut if he some how makes it on the roster this year.32-year-old corners don't make 14M dollars a year. He'd have to have a dynamite improvement from 2018.The numbers are not pretty. He gave up 13 yards a catch and 6 TDs last year.He have up nearly 70 receptions. He gave up twice as many TDs as he had interceptions.

jenkins will be gone after this year GiantsFan84 : 1:47 pm : link i can't see how a team saying they are trying to win while they rebuild gets rid of him

I feel like there was some sneaky idiotsavant : 1:51 pm : link Improvement in the DB play mid year. That bodes well for using these guys.



LB is still a glaring weakness though.

Quote: The Giants CB depth chart looks incredibly deep at the moment.

Janoris Jenkins

Deandre Baker

Julian Love

Sam Beal

Grant Haley



I expect a bounce back season for Janoris Jenkins and the Giants might be able to get a 3rd round pick, possibly a 2nd if the 2015 Jenkins shows up, for him before the deadline. The Giants have filled their biggest need coming into the weekend. Now give me Yosh Nijman and Darious Slayton in round 5.



Deep? How about more like very inexperienced. In comment 14415436 Jay on the Island said:Deep? How about more like very inexperienced.

JJ Tweeted LOL Giants38 : 1:55 pm : link When we picked Baker. He’s a jackwagon, and one of the lone holdovers from the Reese era (the lone big FA signing). He will be gone sooner than later, no doubt about it. We have three young corners that this administration wants to see on the field in Baker, Beal, and Love. Jenkins is finished here.

RE: jenkins will be gone after this year christian : 1:55 pm : link

Quote: i can't see how a team saying they are trying to win while they rebuild gets rid of him



Based on the fact that he completely sucked last year would be a good a start.



That type of productivity can be mirrored by a vet minimum guy -- not a guy making 14M. In comment 14415629 GiantsFan84 said:Based on the fact that he completely sucked last year would be a good a start.That type of productivity can be mirrored by a vet minimum guy -- not a guy making 14M.

The Giants CB depth chart looks incredibly deep at the moment.

Janoris Jenkins

Deandre Baker

Julian Love

Sam Beal

Grant Haley



I expect a bounce back season for Janoris Jenkins and the Giants might be able to get a 3rd round pick, possibly a 2nd if the 2015 Jenkins shows up, for him before the deadline. The Giants have filled their biggest need coming into the weekend. Now give me Yosh Nijman and Darious Slayton in round 5.







Deep? How about more like very inexperienced.



Deep? Talented? Inexperienced? All 3 could actually be true .. but some will just focus on the negatives.



Inexperienced could also be young, hungry, talented, motivated ... but let's all just be miserable about every aspect of everything. In comment 14415649 giantsFC said:Deep? Talented? Inexperienced? All 3 could actually be true .. but some will just focus on the negatives.Inexperienced could also be young, hungry, talented, motivated ... but let's all just be miserable about every aspect of everything.

i can't see how a team saying they are trying to win while they rebuild gets rid of him







Based on the fact that he completely sucked last year would be a good a start.



That type of productivity can be mirrored by a vet minimum guy -- not a guy making 14M.



this. Jenkins will be 33/34 by the time this team is legit in contention again (I mean SB, not .500/WC spot) and is nowhere near worth the $



Thats also probably why they havent found a trade partner - which i guarantee they've been trying to find since Baker's selection. In comment 14415653 christian said:this. Jenkins will be 33/34 by the time this team is legit in contention again (I mean SB, not .500/WC spot) and is nowhere near worth the $Thats also probably why they havent found a trade partner - which i guarantee they've been trying to find since Baker's selection.

Quote: Improvement in the DB play mid year. That bodes well for using these guys.



LB is still a glaring weakness though.



Grant Haley was a brightspot last year in the slot ... I love guys like him In comment 14415638 idiotsavant said:Grant Haley was a brightspot last year in the slot ... I love guys like him

Quote: I'm starting to like this draft



I was thinking of you after this pick! You’ve been beating the war drums for corner depth for years now. This is your day bud. Revel in it! We are awash with young corner depth. In comment 14415207 ChicagoMarty said:I was thinking of you after this pick! You’ve been beating the war drums for corner depth for years now. This is your day bud. Revel in it! We are awash with young corner depth.

RE: RE: This is a great pick LakeGeorgeGiant : 2:50 pm : link Quote:





Deep? How about more like very inexperienced.



How do you muster the optimism to get out of bed in the morning? Holy shit, the shoegazing Giants fan thing is so tiresome. How do you muster the optimism to get out of bed in the morning? Holy shit, the shoegazing Giants fan thing is so tiresome.

not inexperienced bc4life : 3:10 pm : link actually a pretty good mix Bethea Jenkins Lippett, a few guys witha year or two under tehir belt and some really promising rookies in Beal, Baker, & Love



and in Bethea they finally have a free safety who can run the secondary

Love seems to be great value pick ColHowPepper : 3:15 pm : link and talented, per Sy, who is more trusted as an evaluator than just about anyone--and we know him better--but aside from getting some good depth, I wouldn't run JJ out the door.



JJ's mindset is he turns on his focus and jets when there is something on the line: if he sucked last year (christian), it's because it was another lost season. He was crackerjack in 2016, and I think he's still got it in him. Love could be just as much about Beal as JJ, or neither one.

I'm a Notre Dame fan. shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:32 pm : link Love doesn't blow anyone away with measurables, but he was probably the best and most consistent player on a team that made it to the College Football Playoff. Excellent ball skills and extremely underrated toughness and tackling ability. Horseshit WR screens don't work in his vicinity.

Quote: When we picked Baker. He’s a jackwagon, and one of the lone holdovers from the Reese era (the lone big FA signing). He will be gone sooner than later, no doubt about it. We have three young corners that this administration wants to see on the field in Baker, Beal, and Love. Jenkins is finished here.



He also tweeted:

"Oooo yeah we all finna Ball, congrats young Fellas.. In comment 14415652 Giants38 said:He also tweeted:"Oooo yeah we all finna Ball, congrats young Fellas..