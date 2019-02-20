How do you think the Giants did in the 2019 NFL Draft? Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/27/2019 6:19 pm : 4/27/2019 6:19 pm ...

B+ dep026 : 4/27/2019 6:21 pm : link I don’t like we took two lower school prospects despite their success. And we basically took 4 corners (Beal). I would have liked to have gotten a bigger WRto go along with Slaton.

GREAT kes722 : 4/27/2019 6:21 pm : link Love Jones and D heavy draft

Very well flycatcher : 4/27/2019 6:21 pm : link haven't been this excited about or roster in awhile

The effectiveness of this draft rests now on Shurmur's ability... EricJ : 4/27/2019 6:23 pm : link to develop Jones. It is on him now.

C WillVAB : 4/27/2019 6:23 pm : link 12 picks and the OL isn’t fixed and the pass rush still sucks.





. steve in ky : 4/27/2019 6:23 pm : link I like the direction of the draft. This team sorely needed to add talent to the defense. It needed a RT, and a WR with speed. They got all that plus the guy they targeted as the the QB to eventually take the torch from Eli.

Lousy Mr. Nickels : 4/27/2019 6:24 pm : link Shuffling chairs on the deck of the titanic. We gave away Beckham for NOTHING.

I Like It pa_giant_fan : 4/27/2019 6:24 pm : link Would have hope OT earlier but can't complain about the CB's.

Offhand i think the Giants hit a home-run, only time will tell.

For Jones, I’d say ask again in 3.5 years Hsilwek92 : 4/27/2019 6:24 pm : link The rest, I liked. Especially Slayton in the 5th.

Now that I'm over the initial shock of Jones at #6 truebluelarry : 4/27/2019 6:24 pm : link I think they did a good job and addressed many areas of need (except maybe an edge rusher) and I am very pleased.



I am optimistic and looking forward to mini camp!

It Will All Hinge On Jones Trainmaster : 4/27/2019 6:25 pm : link So we won’t know for 2+ years

Not how I would have started but nobody hired me to be a GM Bill L : 4/27/2019 6:25 pm : link I do believe in this management group and I feel like they picked who they wanted to pick. They weren’t pressured and nothing reeks of a “fallback” pick. I feel like they set values and stuck to them.



Probably because we have so many holes, it feels like every pick makes us better in a place we were weak. Who knows how many will pan out but if they all contribute and some or most reach their potential, we are a much better team than we were on Wednesday.



So, I’m giving it an A+ while reserving the right to change my grade at the end of next season.

After #6, it was OK. The_Boss : 4/27/2019 6:26 pm : link I think the run on CB's was maybe overkill given the holes all over the place.



Everything hinges on Jones. Personally, I don't think he's good enough, but we're all hopping on the bus for the ride. If he doesn't work out, I don't want DG getting another shot at picking a QB.

RE: Lousy gtt350 : 4/27/2019 6:27 pm : link

Quote: Shuffling chairs on the deck of the titanic. We gave away Beckham for NOTHING.



wrong, Peppers and Snacks replacement is hardly nothing In comment 14416832 Mr. Nickels said:wrong, Peppers and Snacks replacement is hardly nothing

RE: For Jones, I'd say ask again in 3.5 years Big Blue '56 : 4/27/2019 6:27 pm : link

Quote: The rest, I liked. Especially Slayton in the 5th.



In 3 1/2 years, Terps will be suggesting we trade him before he gets the big bucks..:) In comment 14416835 Hsilwek92 said:In 3 1/2 years, Terps will be suggesting we trade him before he gets the big bucks..:)

Not the direction I thought we'd go RomanWH : 4/27/2019 6:27 pm : link based on some of the asshat rumblings but I remain hopeful. In time, I hope this year's first rounders all turn out as successful as last year's. :)



Nice to see the defense get an infusion of young talent that it sorely needs.

DG stuck to his board JonC : 4/27/2019 6:28 pm : link but no premium talent added to OL or pass rush is unfortunate.

I think they did okay but not great Sammo85 : 4/27/2019 6:28 pm : link I think it all hinges on Jones a few years from now and building up again next year in FA and draft around him.



Giants will need some OL, WR, DE/LB, S help next season.



If Jones doesn’t pan out, Barkley’s career gets wasted and Giants will need to clean house again.

For a draft that had a QB at 6 BillT : 4/27/2019 6:29 pm : link There were enough good other picks to view it as almost two separate drafts. The non QB draft was very good at least. The QB portion is still to be determined.

Did not Mark from Jersey : 4/27/2019 6:29 pm : link Like the jones pick at 6. Other than that I think we did well. I don’t think our pass rush was addressed well enough but didn’t reach for help there IMO.

Depends on Jones Nine-Tails : 4/27/2019 6:30 pm : link But liked all the other picks. Missed on a good oline prospect because no picks between 30-95, but it's not as if we are a championship contender that's a piece away. We are pieces away and added a lot of quality guys.



This is the difference between DG and Reese, we actually go BPA.

Liked AcidTest : 4/27/2019 6:30 pm : link it, especially the emphasis on CBs. This is a passing league. They also seemed to find some "diamonds in the rough" on day three. But it all depends on Jones.

RE: I think they did okay but not great steve in ky : 4/27/2019 6:30 pm : link

Quote:



If Jones doesn't pan out, Barkley's career gets wasted and Giants will need to clean house again.



You could have said that about any QB they might have selected at #6 In comment 14416853 Sammo85 said:You could have said that about any QB they might have selected at #6

I have absolutely no idea. Bold Ruler : Mod : 4/27/2019 6:31 pm : : 4/27/2019 6:31 pm : link Will have to wait. I like they went all defense aside from Jones and WR. Ive been excited about drafts classes that were duds and Ive been meh on really what turned out to be solid classes. Hope Springs Eternal.

Other than #1 all good. RDJR : 4/27/2019 6:31 pm : link Loved the Julian Love pick.

I’m happy greek13 : 4/27/2019 6:31 pm : link We got tougher and deeper - OL still needs help but boxes being checked and depth exists at CB DL - I would love a scarier WR, too. Safety as well .



Last year for jackrabbit fairly clear - if don’t win Eli, too. Lots of room for FA next year and picks all there right?





Who knows? I think they did great George from PA : 4/27/2019 6:32 pm : link I like the write ups and understand why they were selected.



9 players drafted....and amazingly, all could make team!?!?



I sure hope the new QB develops. Really like the kid.



I sure hope the OL get fixed........1st Truth. Run the ball

I sure hope the defense got fixed...2nd Truth. Stop the run



Can they pressure the passer, the 3rd Truth?





Nice job, DG complete the Roster!













I think they did very well, but we're left with a fundamental question Go Terps : 4/27/2019 6:32 pm : link Why is Eli still on the roster? If there is a mistake being made somewhere, that's it. Everything else makes sense.

RE: I think they did very well, but we're left with a fundamental question Big Blue '56 : 4/27/2019 6:35 pm : link

Quote: Why is Eli still on the roster? If there is a mistake being made somewhere, that's it. Everything else makes sense.



Let it go. It’s one more season. We’ll be in great shape cap-wise next year. Let our 2 X SB champion have his final big payday. The thrills he brought us is incalculable In comment 14416877 Go Terps said:Let it go. It’s one more season. We’ll be in great shape cap-wise next year. Let our 2 X SB champion have his final big payday. The thrills he brought us is incalculable

I'm glad Jay in Toronto : 4/27/2019 6:35 pm : link CBs were addressed; that was an area of concern for me.

I'm more relieved as I read more about Jones.



Grades pointless till 2-3 yeaRS, but I am pleased, not exhilarated

RE: RE: I think they did very well, but we're left with a fundamental question Go Terps : 4/27/2019 6:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14416877 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Why is Eli still on the roster? If there is a mistake being made somewhere, that's it. Everything else makes sense.







Let it go. It's one more season. We'll be in great shape cap-wise next year. Let our 2 X SB champion have his final big payday. The thrills he brought us is incalculable



No way to run a football team. In comment 14416887 Big Blue '56 said:No way to run a football team.

RE: RE: RE: I think they did very well, but we're left with a fundamental question Big Blue '56 : 4/27/2019 6:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14416887 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14416877 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Why is Eli still on the roster? If there is a mistake being made somewhere, that's it. Everything else makes sense.







Let it go. It's one more season. We'll be in great shape cap-wise next year. Let our 2 X SB champion have his final big payday. The thrills he brought us is incalculable







No way to run a football team.



In theory, sure. Can we ride with this one exception? In comment 14416897 Go Terps said:In theory, sure. Can we ride with this one exception?

C Anakim : 4/27/2019 6:37 pm : link Hated the DJ pick. Should've taken Josh Allen. D



Wanted Montez Sweat over Dexter Lawrence, but I do like Lawrence. B



Like Deandre Baker a lot, but I had other CBs with more potential than him and would've stayed put in the second round. B



No grade on Ximines since I never saw him play



Love the Julian Love pick. Would've been one of my BPA, but I didn't think we'd double-dip into the CB pool. A



Okay on the Darius Slayton pick, but there were better values and I liked a few WRs more than him. B



No grade on Ballentine since I never saw him play, but I heard some really good things about him



Never heard of George AA



Don't know anything about Chris Slayton

They are not finished yet , Gaps will be filled. TMS : 4/27/2019 6:37 pm : link Watch and see. The man has a plan , We will be competitive this year IMO.

and very happy to have ep in md : 4/27/2019 6:38 pm : link stocked-up on DBs. I am keen to learn what the targets will be next year in 3rd year of not (re)building.

Hard to grade as others have stated this draft is about Jones Bluesbreaker : 4/27/2019 6:38 pm : link If he is Eli 2.0 then I give it an A .

With an aging LT and Not much at RT and IMHO a

overachieving Center at this point in his career coming

off an injury . Not adding a RT with some potential or

taking a Center is a bit troubling to me .

Now if there sure Remmers is gonna fill the RT spot

then sure they can address it in camp or after Vet cuts

but I damn sure don't want Wheeler rolled out there

again he was putrid . This is Barkleys team and with

Eli he needs all the protection he can get .

RE: I think they did very well, but we're left with a fundamental question PetesHereNow : 4/27/2019 6:38 pm : link

Quote: Why is Eli still on the roster? If there is a mistake being made somewhere, that's it. Everything else makes sense.



Eli is still on the roster, because they're going to try to win games this year.



If the young corners turn out..

If Golden is healthy and regains prior form...

If Remmers is signed and is a vet steadying presence at RT...

If young players like Hill, Carter, Hernandez take some steps forward..



It's certainly possible they could play meaningful games in December 2019. If it doesn't work out, Jones takes over somewhere around week 12 and we have loads of cap space in 2020 to improve around him along with a high pick in 2020 draft. In comment 14416877 Go Terps said:Eli is still on the roster, because they're going to try to win games this year.If the young corners turn out..If Golden is healthy and regains prior form...If Remmers is signed and is a vet steadying presence at RT...If young players like Hill, Carter, Hernandez take some steps forward..It's certainly possible they could play meaningful games in December 2019. If it doesn't work out, Jones takes over somewhere around week 12 and we have loads of cap space in 2020 to improve around him along with a high pick in 2020 draft.

B- Joey from GlenCove : 4/27/2019 6:38 pm : link Didn't Address Pass rush, OL depth to the degree i would have liked.



hopefully the secondary is lights out along with our run D



I just can't get on board with daniel jones at the moment.







All depends on Jones PhilSimms15 : 4/27/2019 6:39 pm : link But I still think drafting Jones at 6 was too high for a QB who was taken more for smarts and “family” tree than playing the position.

they will put alot of 2019 Picks on the field Rafflee : 4/27/2019 6:39 pm : link They need it, and I believe they drafted solid players. It's tough to fill positional needs, but they did very well at 17---he's the Best DL in the Draft, and the surest pick of just about any front 7 player. They moved up twice and got the guy they wanted at 6 and 30.



I don't know what they thought about Baker Mayfield, but it's clear that they liked Jones better than EVERY other qb in both 2018 and 2019--- I don't have to agree....he just needs to prove it.

RE: C Anakim : 4/27/2019 6:39 pm : link

Quote: Hated the DJ pick. Should've taken Josh Allen. D



Wanted Montez Sweat over Dexter Lawrence, but I do like Lawrence. B



Like Deandre Baker a lot, but I had other CBs with more potential than him and would've stayed put in the second round. B



No grade on Ximines since I never saw him play



Love the Julian Love pick. Would've been one of my BPA, but I didn't think we'd double-dip into the CB pool. A



Okay on the Darius Slayton pick, but there were better values and I liked a few WRs more than him. B



No grade on Ballentine since I never saw him play, but I heard some really good things about him



Never heard of George AA



Don't know anything about Chris Slayton



And I think Connelly is a dime-a-dozen player. C+ In comment 14416903 Anakim said:And I think Connelly is a dime-a-dozen player. C+

All I can say is with the exception of getting Daniel Jones #6, DonnieD89 : 4/27/2019 6:41 pm : link this is pretty much let’s get Bettcher his toys.

RE: All depends on Jones Big Blue '56 : 4/27/2019 6:41 pm : link

Quote: But I still think drafting Jones at 6 was too high for a QB who was taken more for smarts and "family" tree than playing the position.



Seriously? You actually wrote that? He was taken at 6 mostly for family tree and smarts? In comment 14416919 PhilSimms15 said:Seriously? You actually wrote that? He was taken at 6 mostly for family tree and smarts?

RE: I think they did very well, but we're left with a fundamental question Bill L : 4/27/2019 6:41 pm : link

Quote: Why is Eli still on the roster? If there is a mistake being made somewhere, that's it. Everything else makes sense.

Lol. Never change.



But more seriously, why does this it matter at this point? Other than you are stubborn and pretty much are now self-defined by this view. I mean, there is literally nothing to do with the money his making. No FA’s of note, no nothing. And you’re not personally seeing the interest on the T-bills that they would purchase if they cut Eli now. Maybe you could make a case 3 months ago, but in May..nothing. In comment 14416877 Go Terps said:Lol. Never change.But more seriously, why does this it matter at this point? Other than you are stubborn and pretty much are now self-defined by this view. I mean, there is literally nothing to do with the money his making. No FA’s of note, no nothing. And you’re not personally seeing the interest on the T-bills that they would purchase if they cut Eli now. Maybe you could make a case 3 months ago, but in May..nothing.

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 4/27/2019 6:41 pm : link I love wannabe scouts.



The guy whose first comment was a dig at Connelly being a walk-on prob ably never even saw film of the fucker.



Let me guess - Chase Blackburn 2.0 because he's white, too??

ELI will play till he cannot TMS : 4/27/2019 6:42 pm : link then step aside like the class act he is . Do you doubt it . I do not.

RE: LOL.. Big Blue '56 : 4/27/2019 6:42 pm : link

Quote: I love wannabe scouts.



The guy whose first comment was a dig at Connelly being a walk-on prob ably never even saw film of the fucker.



Let me guess - Chase Blackburn 2.0 because he's white, too??



Wrong thread? In comment 14416934 FatMan in Charlotte said:Wrong thread?

A lot obviously depends on jones bubba0825 : 4/27/2019 6:43 pm : link But also how our oline play. We really didn’t do much in the draft to solidify the oline.

C++ idiotsavant : 4/27/2019 6:43 pm : link This draft in a year without 2x #1s and without historic DL supply might be an



'A'



- but in those circumstances it's a higher bar.



If Jones is lights out that would change.

Not thrilled Larry from WV : 4/27/2019 6:43 pm : link Not sold on the qb, and we spent a lot of picks at the cb position. We didn't address or weak OL nor add any depth. I expect us to have a top three pick next year with better QBs prospects but not be in a position to select one.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I think they did very well, but we're left with a fundamental question Go Terps : 4/27/2019 6:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14416897 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 14416887 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14416877 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Why is Eli still on the roster? If there is a mistake being made somewhere, that's it. Everything else makes sense.







Let it go. It's one more season. We'll be in great shape cap-wise next year. Let our 2 X SB champion have his final big payday. The thrills he brought us is incalculable







No way to run a football team.







In theory, sure. Can we ride with this one exception?



I'm not. Every snap Jones doesn't get as the number one quarterback delays his and the team's growth process.



Going with Eli only makes sense if you win, so they'd better win. This isn't a Kurt Warner situation... If the Giants go 8-8 with Eli are they going to give him an extension, or are they going to abide seeing him possibly in a different uniform? In comment 14416901 Big Blue '56 said:I'm not. Every snap Jones doesn't get as the number one quarterback delays his and the team's growth process.Going with Eli only makes sense if you win, so they'd better win. This isn't a Kurt Warner situation... If the Giants go 8-8 with Eli are they going to give him an extension, or are they going to abide seeing him possibly in a different uniform?

Very well ghost718 : 4/27/2019 6:45 pm : link Since I started following Giant drafts,one of the best I've seen.

Lol people giving letter grades eli4life : 4/27/2019 6:45 pm : link As if they have a clue whatsoever. I like what we did time will tell whether they did good or not. Thinking we did great or stunk it up is laughable at best until they get on the field

RE: They are not finished yet , Gaps will be filled. BigBlueDownTheShore : 4/27/2019 6:45 pm : link

Quote: Watch and see. The man has a plan , We will be competitive this year IMO.







No fucking way we are competitive this year. In comment 14416908 TMS said:No fucking way we are competitive this year.

RE: RE: LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 4/27/2019 6:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14416934 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





I love wannabe scouts.



The guy whose first comment was a dig at Connelly being a walk-on prob ably never even saw film of the fucker.



Let me guess - Chase Blackburn 2.0 because he's white, too??







Wrong thread?



Nope. It is for the C+ comment from a guy who probably uses billable hours to scan YouTube videos. In comment 14416941 Big Blue '56 said:Nope. It is for the C+ comment from a guy who probably uses billable hours to scan YouTube videos.

Dunno what grade to assign... M.S. : 4/27/2019 6:47 pm : link

...but one thing is pretty clear: Dave Gettleman's job security is tied directly to the fortunes of Daniel Jones. And, next year, instead of three cornerbacks, maybe we'll see Gettleman call the names of three offensive linemen to protect his crown jewel.

All Depends on Jones jeff57 : 4/27/2019 6:47 pm : link Won’t know till then. Baker and Lawrence were good picks.

I love what they did at corner Chris684 : 4/27/2019 6:48 pm : link and don’t forget to include Beal in that group, we took 4 when all is said and done. I wonder if Jenkins is long for this roster.



I’m still worried about edge/pass rush, I really hated missing out on Winovich/Ferguson in the 3rd.



Would have liked to have done more for OL but hopefullyRemmers is on his way.



QB is a big TBD



I’d give it a B.

RE: I think they did very well, but we're left with a fundamental question Bluesbreaker : 4/27/2019 6:48 pm : link

Quote: Why is Eli still on the roster? If there is a mistake being made somewhere, that's it. Everything else makes sense.



Your Nuts I don't want to throw Jones out there with

Chad Wheeler at RT I have no problem letting Eli finish

his last year out while Jones learns a bit with a new team

learning the playbook ect . Let him get his feet wet

in pre-season I honestly don't know what the cap ramifications

are or Eli's contract but this is a perfect situation for Jones . If Eli goes down then he may be put in there . In comment 14416877 Go Terps said:Your Nuts I don't want to throw Jones out there withChad Wheeler at RT I have no problem letting Eli finishhis last year out while Jones learns a bit with a new teamlearning the playbook ect . Let him get his feet wetin pre-season I honestly don't know what the cap ramificationsare or Eli's contract but this is a perfect situation for Jones . If Eli goes down then he may be put in there .

I like Jones a lot GothamGiants : 4/27/2019 6:49 pm : link He is obviously the key



I wouldn’t have traded up for Baker (although I like the player)



My draft would’ve started:



Josh Allen

Dexter Lawrence (My favorite player in the draft; Monster)

Risner or Cody Ford @ 2

Trade up for J. Ferguson @ 3 (95 + 5th)

Trade up for Hakeem Butler (4 + 5th)

Day 3 pick on Tyree Jackson



Allen, Lawrence, Risner instant day 1 contributors while Tyree sits for a year and I reevaluate QB in 2020.



DG chose to overall the secondary and I have no issues with this draft. My approach would’ve been “beef up the front 7 so much that it won’t matter if CBS are weak” ... they took the “beef up the secondary and scheme presssure with blitz packages” approach.



As it stands, they crushed day 3 and I like O.X.’s potential







RE: I love what they did at corner GothamGiants : 4/27/2019 6:51 pm : link

Quote: and don't forget to include Beal in that group, we took 4 when all is said and done. I wonder if Jenkins is long for this roster.



I'm still worried about edge/pass rush, I really hated missing out on Winovich/Ferguson in the 3rd.



Would have liked to have done more for OL but hopefullyRemmers is on his way.



QB is a big TBD



I'd give it a B.



I was praying Ferguson fell to 3... but O.X. Seems like a great fot In comment 14416964 Chris684 said:I was praying Ferguson fell to 3... but O.X. Seems like a great fot

I think for a 3-4 Defense we needed more LBs Jimmy Googs : 4/27/2019 6:51 pm : link and for the Offensive starters we have at QB and RB we need more O-lineman.



not bad but we need far more good...

I'm excited by the players we got Hades07 : 4/27/2019 6:52 pm : link Time will show if they did well this weekend.

Underwhelmed Boy Cord : 4/27/2019 6:53 pm : link I’m having a hard time understanding how Daniel Jones is a much better prospect than Davis Webb. Virtually identical height, weight, and 40. Webb has the stronger arm but Jones may be more accurate. Does Jones make better decisions with the ball? Does he read defenses better? Does he go through his progressions more effectively?



What does Daniel Jones do so damn well that makes Gettleman think he is a franchise QB, because that is what his upside has to be to justify the #6 pick. If Gettleman feels this way, he sure didn’t communicate this after the pick. Maybe he was trying to take some pressure off the kid. Only time will tell. However, right now, I would feel better about this organization had the #6 on one of the top defenders available.

On Wall street Lowell : 4/27/2019 6:54 pm : link you have value investors and risk speculators. DG is a value investor: every single pick represented excellent value based on the ratings of hundreds of draftniks. Yes, you could argue that Jones was a huge reach but quarterbacks evaluations are so difficult (19 of Bleacher reports top 50 all time busts are qb's, many of them top 5 picks.)



You can say he went overboard on corners but since his philosophy is BPA you can't fault him. To reach for a lineman or pass rusher is exactly what got Reese into trouble. The round value of his picks was exceptional. Grade A.

I like it, but it all depends on SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/27/2019 6:55 pm : link Jones, for better or worse. Let's hope it's the former.

RE: RE: RE: LOL.. PetesHereNow : 4/27/2019 6:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14416941 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14416934 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





I love wannabe scouts.



The guy whose first comment was a dig at Connelly being a walk-on prob ably never even saw film of the fucker.



Let me guess - Chase Blackburn 2.0 because he's white, too??







Wrong thread?







Nope. It is for the C+ comment from a guy who probably uses billable hours to scan YouTube videos.



Team captains at Wisconsin whose combine stats compare favorably to Leighton Vanderesch? Dime a dozen!



Hire me, Giants! What a joke. In comment 14416960 FatMan in Charlotte said:Team captains at Wisconsin whose combine stats compare favorably to Leighton Vanderesch? Dime a dozen!Hire me, Giants! What a joke.

It’s tough, because the Giants ultimately know whether barens : 4/27/2019 6:56 pm : link Or not it’s time to draft another QB. I would have loved it if they went with either Devin Bush or Jonah Williams at 6, everything else seems great.

Thought the value RAIN : 4/27/2019 6:57 pm : link In rounds 4-6 was excellent. Love may be able to start in the Nickel and is good in zone.



Connelly, now healthy could compete for a starting spot. This past year he played with an injury others have sat for. Tough guy that I hope pushes Goodson.



The Ballantine kid has athleticism, moxy, and showed well against big school competition.

Love that Gettleman shared joeinpa : 4/27/2019 6:57 pm : link The urgency to fine Eli s successor, and love even more that they found the guy the really believe in



They also got the best D line and corner in the field. Great Draft

Very good B+, but as with any draft time will tell the Giants61 : 4/27/2019 6:57 pm : link overall final grade. Like the picks and excited the see how this draft enhances all that has transpired to date with this management in place. Love the depth added to the secondary and DL

RE: RE: I think they did very well, but we're left with a fundamental question WillVAB : 4/27/2019 6:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14416877 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Why is Eli still on the roster? If there is a mistake being made somewhere, that's it. Everything else makes sense.







Eli is still on the roster, because they're going to try to win games this year.



If the young corners turn out..

If Golden is healthy and regains prior form...

If Remmers is signed and is a vet steadying presence at RT...

If young players like Hill, Carter, Hernandez take some steps forward..



It's certainly possible they could play meaningful games in December 2019. If it doesn't work out, Jones takes over somewhere around week 12 and we have loads of cap space in 2020 to improve around him along with a high pick in 2020 draft.



DG drafted his successor, didn’t fix the OL, and the defense can’t rush the passer.



At this point Eli is a placeholder in a multi year rebuild.



If the plan was Jones all along, the Giants should’ve cut Eli and went all in on a quality OL or pass rusher with the savings. In comment 14416914 PetesHereNow said:DG drafted his successor, didn’t fix the OL, and the defense can’t rush the passer.At this point Eli is a placeholder in a multi year rebuild.If the plan was Jones all along, the Giants should’ve cut Eli and went all in on a quality OL or pass rusher with the savings.

Didn't want any QB this year Bill in TN : 4/27/2019 6:59 pm : link Turns out we got one, but he'll carry a clipboard all year because Eli, if healthy, plays every snap.

On the plus side, we got 3 starters on defense (NT, CB, CB) and good rotational depth for the LBs.

The rest are maybes for depth.



I give it a B+

Eh Bernie : 4/27/2019 6:59 pm : link This draft will be all about Jones. They certainly addressed the quantity issue at corner, but concerned that the o-line was not dealt with and still need a sideline to sideline LB who can make plays.

RE: Underwhelmed GothamGiants : 4/27/2019 7:02 pm : link

Quote: I’m having a hard time understanding how Daniel Jones is a much better prospect than Davis Webb. Virtually identical height, weight, and 40. Webb has the stronger arm but Jones may be more accurate. Does Jones make better decisions with the ball? Does he read defenses better? Does he go through his progressions more effectively?



What does Daniel Jones do so damn well that makes Gettleman think he is a franchise QB, because that is what his upside has to be to justify the #6 pick. If Gettleman feels this way, he sure didn’t communicate this after the pick. Maybe he was trying to take some pressure off the kid. Only time will tell. However, right now, I would feel better about this organization had the #6 on one of the top defenders available.



Go watch Josh Allen from the Bills running highlights



We now have a QB with that athletic ability ... who’s also more accurate as a passer.



Jones is under the radar because the stat whores drool over Haskins and his TDs as if Parris Campbell and Mclauren weren’t doing most of the work.



Jones and Darnold are quite similar in my eyes, with Jokes actually more athletic. You’ll like him after his first 20+ yard run in the preseason. In comment 14416980 Boy Cord said:Go watch Josh Allen from the Bills running highlightsWe now have a QB with that athletic ability ... who’s also more accurate as a passer.Jones is under the radar because the stat whores drool over Haskins and his TDs as if Parris Campbell and Mclauren weren’t doing most of the work.Jones and Darnold are quite similar in my eyes, with Jokes actually more athletic. You’ll like him after his first 20+ yard run in the preseason.

Think they had to take Jones at #6 TMS : 4/27/2019 7:02 pm : link or lose him to Denver or Washington, He is projected that good down the line . Great move by DG.

Not bad but not great - Jones is obviously the key Red Dog : 4/27/2019 7:02 pm : link Ultimately the Jones pick and the Jones pick ALONE will tell the story on this draft. If he's successful, it will be a really good draft. If he's not, this draft will probably not be remembered as a successful effort.



So overall, I think it was not bad, but not as good as they could have done.



We have to assume that Remmers is going to sign and that's why they didn't address the OL until the 7th round. Personally I think they should have drafted TWO OLs and the T should have been on day one or two REGARDLESS. The OL still isn't strong enough and the depth still stinks. Just absolutely stinks, even with Remmers and the new kid.



Also felt that the single biggest need going into the draft was the pass rush and that they didn't do anywhere near enough here. The Atlanta Falcons proved years ago that it doesn't mean jack shit if you have four first rounders starting in your secondary - if you can't really pressure the QB and he's any good at all he will pick your all first round secondary to pieces. Even with signing Golden and Zo Carter improving and the guys they added this weekend, they still need a couple more high quality pass rushers.



So although they did a fantastic job of improving the terrible cornerback situation, they didn't do enough with the pass rush.



They also didn't do anything more to help at Safety, another spot with thin depth.



So overall, although they did really improve the defense, the choice of Jones at the top of the draft compromised the chance to make an even bigger improvement. They lost at least three games last season because they could not hold a lead late in the 4th quarter. I am less than convinced that they have done enough for that not to happen again.

RE: RE: RE: I think they did very well, but we're left with a fundamental question Alan in Toledo : 4/27/2019 7:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14416887 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14416877 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Why is Eli still on the roster? If there is a mistake being made somewhere, that's it. Everything else makes sense.







Let it go. It's one more season. We'll be in great shape cap-wise next year. Let our 2 X SB champion have his final big payday. The thrills he brought us is incalculable







No way to run a football team.



Infinite repetition. Enough! In comment 14416897 Go Terps said:Infinite repetition. Enough!

I was pissed with the Jones pick at 6 montanagiant : 4/27/2019 7:10 pm : link But after actually listening and viewing takes from real knowledgeable talent evaluators I think we hit this draft out of the park

remember back in the day the 49'ers drafted 4 corners in a draft gtt350 : 4/27/2019 7:10 pm : link and the rest was history. they will all grow together and if we have half the success the 49'ers did we will have to be reckoned with

RE: Dunno what grade to assign... Alan in Toledo : 4/27/2019 7:13 pm : link

Quote:

...but one thing is pretty clear: Dave Gettleman's job security is tied directly to the fortunes of Daniel Jones. And, next year, instead of three cornerbacks, maybe we'll see Gettleman call the names of three offensive linemen to protect his crown jewel.



Probably true, but what if Jones busted while the Giants go deep in playoffs once or twice? In comment 14416961 M.S. said:Probably true, but what if Jones busted while the Giants go deep in playoffs once or twice?

A guy on ESPN did a quick piece on how the NFC East The_Boss : 4/27/2019 7:14 pm : link Now has the QB's you would hope lead their teams for the next decade in Dak, Wentz, Haskins, and Jones. In his opinion he's easily taking Wentz over all others in that time. I can't say I disagree, unfortunately.

Trash Barkley26 : 4/27/2019 7:17 pm : link Reached for a QB, didn't address pash rush when Allen was starring us in the face, and took forever to select an OT when we still have a whole at RT.



At least we addressed the secondary which has been a problem for us the last several years.

RE: Trash Barkley26 : 4/27/2019 7:22 pm : link

Quote: Reached for a QB, didn't address pash rush when Allen was starring us in the face, and took forever to select an OT when we still have a whole at RT.



At least we addressed the secondary which has been a problem for us the last several years.



*hole In comment 14417080 Barkley26 said:*hole

The Jones pick... bw in dc : 4/27/2019 7:23 pm : link was a real gut punch. I still can't reconcile it.



Jones has the chance to be one of the worst draft investments ever - more than he has a chance to succeed. Without over-bending the "if-only-he-had-instead" curve - a BBI go-to for excuses - Jones is chock full of ordinary.



I mostly like the rest of the draft. The cluster approach for corners is actually a decent idea b/c that is a definite premium position that requires a large supply of competency.



And I'm not buying, btw, some posters taking the position that Jones just needs to be "solid", and just another piece to the team. Uh, no. He needs to be a force multiplier, and lift the play of others.

I'm encouraged j_rud : 4/27/2019 7:25 pm : link -they made a decision re: the QB position. I'd rather see him start from day 1 but that's a separate issue. They have a plan and they're moving into the future.



-I love Lawrence as I'm partial to big run stoppers. And his impact is two fold as it allows Tomlinson to kick back out to the 5 tech (or 3 tech in 4 man fronts) which I believe is his better position. Hill-Lawrence-Tomlinson is a beefy, sneaky-athletic front that has the potential to be very tough to run on



-excited about the Young Turks in the secondary. Baker has the ceiling to take over as a CB1, Love received a 2nd Rd grade from the advisory committee and projects to the slot. Ballentine is a wild card but if he can serve as depth and play solid special teams he'll have been worth the pick. Interested to see how he is as a returner. Likely his best chance to make an impact.



-can't say I've seen many (any, actually) ODU games and I suspect this will be a redshirt year for Ximines where he'll play specials and hopefully see a few snaps on passing downs as the season unfolds.





RE: Lol people giving letter grades GothamGiants : 4/27/2019 7:27 pm : link

Quote: As if they have a clue whatsoever. I like what we did time will tell whether they did good or not. Thinking we did great or stunk it up is laughable at best until they get on the field



LOL people opening a thread knowing exactly what to expect and still bitching In comment 14416955 eli4life said:LOL people opening a thread knowing exactly what to expect and still bitching

This was an unusual year with a lot of picks so I look at it 3 ways Eric on Li : 4/27/2019 7:27 pm : link 1. Defense - Love the common traits of toughness, production making disruptive plays, and physicality. Somewhat surprisingly light on edge rushers, but man talk about a new look against the run and in the secondary. With 8 picks counting Beal, I think this group is at least a solid B+ haul by itself, maybe an A. I wish they would have been able to move up for a top tier edge rusher like Sweat. While I like Ximines, in that range I'd have preferred someone more proven at a power 5 school like Winovich or Zach Allen. Those are 2 ways I'd have preferred to use my draft capital to manipulate a trade vs. moving up for Deandre Baker vs. whatever CB would have been available at 37 knowing how deep the position was this year. I'd have also preferred a true S like Jaquan Johnson over Ballentine (got picked 1 pick after). With 2 DL, 4 DBs, and 2 LB/edge, this is almost an entire defensive unit and if they get another 3+ starters like last year, and several make it to their 2nd contract here, it will be our 2nd straight good draft.



2. Offense - Obviously using just 2 late round picks on offense minimizes the importance, but these guys seem like solid upside plays. Slayton can take the top off and may have some untapped upside. Big George sounds like a hard worker with some good tools, and he's battle tested in the SEC. All things considered I like these 2 picks but their impact will probably be negligible - either could easily miss the final 53. The odds are probably against either ever making a start here.



3. QB of the future - QB's bust at the highest rate of any other position and I have no idea whether or not this pick will work out but I like Daniel Jones. I like that he elevated a crappy team to 2 straight bowl games. I liked how tough he battled Clemson. I like his mobility and his accuracy + touch, especially downfield. I liked him better than Haskins because he has more mobility and Lock because he has better accuracy. I liked him better than QB Josh Allen last year because he is a better passer who has faced better competition. I think he is a similar not elite but multi-dimensional talent to Sam Darnold, and I like that we didn't have to choose him over a talent like Saquon Barkley. I like him more than Rosen, though how close those 2 evaluations were and the difference in cost is a fair question. It's also fair to value his personality/makeup since playing QB here isn't easy. The only QB I can remember who the fans and media criticized as harshly was...Eli Manning. For at least 10 of his 15 years here. So a thick skin and strong disposition is more than a "nice to have" here.



3 days ago this team had 2 major macro problems - an awful defense and no QB of the future. For this draft to be a success 1 of those problems needs to be solved for the medium to long term. They attempted to solve both and if they do it will be viewed as one of the best drafts in franchise history. If the offensive guys add in anything that's icing on the cake.

Really pissed they didn’t take Josh Allen Rjanyg : 4/27/2019 7:27 pm : link Especially since they tried to get back up to 8 from 17 to get him and failed.



I would be much happier if they took Allen at 6 and Jones at 8. 3 CB in this draft plus Beal is a head scratcher especially since DG he would hate to draft somebody just to cut them. They are keeping 6 CB’s?



Lawrence, Ximines are good players. I think they fit the scheme.



They should have drafted OL earlier.



Connellly doesn’t seem like a good pick to me.



I’m going C for a grade.

The more I think about it adamg : 4/27/2019 7:28 pm : link the more I like it.



I was pumped when it came to our 6th pick and Josh Allen was sitting pretty right there waiting for us. Then we went Daniel Jones, and I knew people would have a meltdown. But I thought, if DG thinks he's got his guy, he's got to take him at 6.



I love our other two firsts. A lockdown outside corner and an explosive 1 tech. Then an edge in the third. And Julian Love in the fourth. That was a steal.



I don't mind the rest of the lotto tickets. I think our team is becoming better rounded. Deeper across offense, defense, and specials. We needed more competition on all levels of the defense, and we needed a successor to Eli.



It's too early to grade the draft (if Jones pans out it's an A+ automatically), but it's an exciting set of guys to watch.

I give it a B- jtfuoco : 4/27/2019 7:32 pm : link based on where the team stands now we didn't get one of the premiere Edge rushers out of this draft which was a major hole in the defense and they didn't address OT or C when it mattered. I understand the Daniel Jones pick but he was not the BPA and when you are picking 6 that has to be the priority no matter how your team is looking. I just get the feeling that ownership is still just taking half measures in addressing the teams issues and that leads to mediocracy.

RE: The Jones pick... Eric on Li : 4/27/2019 7:32 pm : link

Quote: was a real gut punch. I still can't reconcile it.



Jones has the chance to be one of the worst draft investments ever - more than he has a chance to succeed. Without over-bending the "if-only-he-had-instead" curve - a BBI go-to for excuses - Jones is chock full of ordinary.



I mostly like the rest of the draft. The cluster approach for corners is actually a decent idea b/c that is a definite premium position that requires a large supply of competency.



And I'm not buying, btw, some posters taking the position that Jones just needs to be "solid", and just another piece to the team. Uh, no. He needs to be a force multiplier, and lift the play of others.



Any solid QB is a force multiplier. Eli was a solid QB who also happened to play his best in big games. He was never on the elite level and he never contended for MVP awards. If Jones is Andy Dalton or Alex Smith that's certainly not ideal but it's also not a bad outcome. I think both have higher winning %'s over their career than Eli - they just couldn't win big games. Even if Jones' talent is similar to those guys, maybe he can be different in that area, as Eli was. In comment 14417109 bw in dc said:Any solid QB is a force multiplier. Eli was a solid QB who also happened to play his best in big games. He was never on the elite level and he never contended for MVP awards. If Jones is Andy Dalton or Alex Smith that's certainly not ideal but it's also not a bad outcome. I think both have higher winning %'s over their career than Eli - they just couldn't win big games. Even if Jones' talent is similar to those guys, maybe he can be different in that area, as Eli was.

RE: RE: Dunno what grade to assign... M.S. : 4/27/2019 8:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14416961 M.S. said:





Quote:







...but one thing is pretty clear: Dave Gettleman's job security is tied directly to the fortunes of Daniel Jones. And, next year, instead of three cornerbacks, maybe we'll see Gettleman call the names of three offensive linemen to protect his crown jewel.







Probably true, but what if Jones busted while the Giants go deep in playoffs once or twice?

Good question. I'm not sure? My guess is that a Jones bust means the Giants could be in QB hell for several years, which can't be good for Gettleman's job security.

In comment 14417065 Alan in Toledo said:Good question. I'm not sure? My guess is that a Jones bust means the Giants could be in QB hell for several years, which can't be good for Gettleman's job security.

We didn't give Beckham away for nothing Go Terps : 4/27/2019 8:08 pm : link And even if we had, it would have been better than having him on the roster.

RE: RE: The Jones pick... WillVAB : 4/27/2019 8:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14417109 bw in dc said:





Quote:





was a real gut punch. I still can't reconcile it.



Jones has the chance to be one of the worst draft investments ever - more than he has a chance to succeed. Without over-bending the "if-only-he-had-instead" curve - a BBI go-to for excuses - Jones is chock full of ordinary.



I mostly like the rest of the draft. The cluster approach for corners is actually a decent idea b/c that is a definite premium position that requires a large supply of competency.



And I'm not buying, btw, some posters taking the position that Jones just needs to be "solid", and just another piece to the team. Uh, no. He needs to be a force multiplier, and lift the play of others.







Any solid QB is a force multiplier. Eli was a solid QB who also happened to play his best in big games. He was never on the elite level and he never contended for MVP awards. If Jones is Andy Dalton or Alex Smith that's certainly not ideal but it's also not a bad outcome. I think both have higher winning %'s over their career than Eli - they just couldn't win big games. Even if Jones' talent is similar to those guys, maybe he can be different in that area, as Eli was.



If Jones is Dalton or Smith taking him at 6 was a disaster. In comment 14417154 Eric on Li said:If Jones is Dalton or Smith taking him at 6 was a disaster.

Evaluating a draft pjcas18 : 4/27/2019 8:15 pm : link the weekend it took place is a fools errand.



The success or lack thereof from this draft will live and die with Jones.



Even if you like Jones and think he was the right pick at 6, he could be out of the NFL before his rookie deal ends and make you look foolish.



If you hated him, and think a) he would have been available at 17 (or later) or b) Allen was the right pick regardless then Jones could become the next Aaron Rodgers and make you look foolish



so, saying today how I think the Giants did is meaningless.



but...since I'm not adverse to being as pedantic as the next person, I am not a fan of this draft. I don't like taking Jones at 6, and I don't like taking Lawrence at 17.



The rest of the picks I'm fine with.

I don't know nuttin', but . . . . TC : 4/27/2019 8:18 pm : link aside from the 1st pick, about whom I have many of the same reservations that Sy has, I think it's pretty promising. As others have observed, a lot of high ceiling guys, particularly later in the draft. I think the Giants are going to find some players here.



My concern with Jones are that while he likely has a high floor, he seems to get rattled too easily. Could change, or I could be wrong, I hope so.



Excellent analysis Eric on LI David in Belmont : 4/27/2019 8:23 pm : link I like what they did and that they basically acknowledged they have to move on from Eli. But I think it will be a major mistake and setback if Jones doesn't see live action during the regular season. Not only because they won't know what they really have in him. Its also because RBs, like SB, typically have short careers -- so I expect management wants to be in place to really compete in 2020 and 2021 and to do that Jones needs live experience in 2019. If he doesn't get it, then 2020 will basically be his rookie year.



If Jones doesn't seem to be the answer based on practice and his play this year, they can dip into the QBs in next year's draft. In Jones looks promising in 2019, I can't see any way that Eli is on the team in 2020. It will be Jones' team and they can use the money in free agency.



My guess is that if Jones develops, the team will spend big $$ in FA and next year's draft on OL, edge rushers and maybe WR depending on how the receivers they have now pan out.



I have a friend who is close to the Gettleman family. He said DG has acknowledged that he over valued the talent on the team before the 2018 season and after the poor start to that season, he realized he had to strip the team down and rebuild it. Which he has been doing.



After this draft I think he really does have a plan and that it will work if given time.

B- Jim in Tampa : 4/27/2019 8:40 pm : link But it could have been an A+.



I think DG panicked a bit and forced the Jones pick like Jones was the only QB available.



He could have taken Allen at 6 and then tried to trade back up for Jones. And if Jones was gone then either taken Lock in the 2nd or traded #37 for Rosen. I actually think Jones is the 3rd best QB of that group.

(But DG "loved" Jones and I guess when you're in love you overpay.)



I also thought DG reached for the ER in the 3rd, something he wouldn't have had to do if he had drafted Allen at 6.



That said, I liked Lawrence at 17 and Baker as well. And I also like what DG did in rounds 4-7.

RE: RE: The Jones pick... Jay on the Island : 4/27/2019 8:52 pm : link

Quote:

Any solid QB is a force multiplier. Eli was a solid QB who also happened to play his best in big games. He was never on the elite level and he never contended for MVP awards. If Jones is Andy Dalton or Alex Smith that's certainly not ideal but it's also not a bad outcome. I think both have higher winning %'s over their career than Eli - they just couldn't win big games. Even if Jones' talent is similar to those guys, maybe he can be different in that area, as Eli was.

Excellent post. Even if Jones posts similar stats to Eli he will be a huge success if he wins a SB. If Gettleman is right about Daniel Jones this draft could be franchise altering.



Dexter Lawrence was my favorite pick. The Haloti Ngata comps are very exciting. I find it surprising that more posters don't love this pick. You need that force in the middle to collapse the pocket so the QB can't step up to avoid the outside rush. Lawrence will help Golden, Carter, and Ximines.



Baker, Lawrence, Love, Beal, Ximines, and Darius Slayton should contribute this season. Connelly and Chris Slayton will likely contribute on special teams year one. In comment 14417154 Eric on Li said:Excellent post. Even if Jones posts similar stats to Eli he will be a huge success if he wins a SB. If Gettleman is right about Daniel Jones this draft could be franchise altering.Dexter Lawrence was my favorite pick. The Haloti Ngata comps are very exciting. I find it surprising that more posters don't love this pick. You need that force in the middle to collapse the pocket so the QB can't step up to avoid the outside rush. Lawrence will help Golden, Carter, and Ximines.Baker, Lawrence, Love, Beal, Ximines, and Darius Slayton should contribute this season. Connelly and Chris Slayton will likely contribute on special teams year one.

RE: A guy on ESPN did a quick piece on how the NFC East GothamGiants : 4/27/2019 8:52 pm : link

Quote: Now has the QB's you would hope lead their teams for the next decade in Dak, Wentz, Haskins, and Jones. In his opinion he's easily taking Wentz over all others in that time. I can't say I disagree, unfortunately.



Wentz is so good that his team managed to not miss a beat and win a SB with Nick Foles ...



I like Wentz, but he is so overrated at this point. I expect Jones to enter this conversation sooner rather than later.



So glad washington reached on Haskins. Can't wait to watch him flop now that his talent pool has leveled ... no more all star team vs college kids. In comment 14417066 The_Boss said:Wentz is so good that his team managed to not miss a beat and win a SB with Nick Foles ...I like Wentz, but he is so overrated at this point. I expect Jones to enter this conversation sooner rather than later.So glad washington reached on Haskins. Can't wait to watch him flop now that his talent pool has leveled ... no more all star team vs college kids.

RE: RE: RE: The Jones pick... GothamGiants : 4/27/2019 8:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14417154 Eric on Li said:





Quote:







Any solid QB is a force multiplier. Eli was a solid QB who also happened to play his best in big games. He was never on the elite level and he never contended for MVP awards. If Jones is Andy Dalton or Alex Smith that's certainly not ideal but it's also not a bad outcome. I think both have higher winning %'s over their career than Eli - they just couldn't win big games. Even if Jones' talent is similar to those guys, maybe he can be different in that area, as Eli was.





Excellent post. Even if Jones posts similar stats to Eli he will be a huge success if he wins a SB. If Gettleman is right about Daniel Jones this draft could be franchise altering.



Dexter Lawrence was my favorite pick. The Haloti Ngata comps are very exciting. I find it surprising that more posters don't love this pick. You need that force in the middle to collapse the pocket so the QB can't step up to avoid the outside rush. Lawrence will help Golden, Carter, and Ximines.



Baker, Lawrence, Love, Beal, Ximines, and Darius Slayton should contribute this season. Connelly and Chris Slayton will likely contribute on special teams year one.



I would not underestimate Connelly ... he can absolutely win a starting spot. If he weren't coming off injury/in such a loaded defensive draft I think he would've gone much higher



He is exactly what I'd want him a MLB opposite Ogletree In comment 14417373 Jay on the Island said:I would not underestimate Connelly ... he can absolutely win a starting spot. If he weren't coming off injury/in such a loaded defensive draft I think he would've gone much higherHe is exactly what I'd want him a MLB opposite Ogletree

RE: Thought the value GothamGiants : 4/27/2019 8:56 pm : link

Quote: In rounds 4-6 was excellent. Love may be able to start in the Nickel and is good in zone.



Connelly, now healthy could compete for a starting spot. This past year he played with an injury others have sat for. Tough guy that I hope pushes Goodson.



The Ballantine kid has athleticism, moxy, and showed well against big school competition.



I liked what i saw from Haley, but it's great that this secondary now has legit talent/depth/competiion.



Jenkins @ 1, Beal v Baker for 2, Love v Haley v Ballantine ... nice problem to have. In comment 14417002 RAIN said:I liked what i saw from Haley, but it's great that this secondary now has legit talent/depth/competiion.Jenkins @ 1, Beal v Baker for 2, Love v Haley v Ballantine ... nice problem to have.

RE: RE: The Jones pick... bw in dc : 4/27/2019 8:56 pm : link

Quote:

Any solid QB is a force multiplier. Eli was a solid QB who also happened to play his best in big games. He was never on the elite level and he never contended for MVP awards. If Jones is Andy Dalton or Alex Smith that's certainly not ideal but it's also not a bad outcome. I think both have higher winning %'s over their career than Eli - they just couldn't win big games. Even if Jones' talent is similar to those guys, maybe he can be different in that area, as Eli was.



You have a very generous bar of expectancy for the #6 pick. In essence, you are okay with a high investment - ala Alex Smith - for a game-manager.



As for Dalton, he was a second round pick for good reasons - arm, size, athleticism. He's played to his draft spot.



Look, Eli had a plus arm. And while I think he's a bit overrated in the larger scheme of things, I knew his arm would be good enough to make a big throw in the 4th quarter. He wouldn't wear down. I have nothing to suggest that for Jones.



Yes, Jones had decent results in the velocity testing. But that's an illusion because that was under a controlled environment. So I tend to downplay those results. Can Jones make big throws into tight windows when fatigue and pressure kick in during the 4th quarter? I lean no.



In comment 14417154 Eric on Li said:You have a very generous bar of expectancy for the #6 pick. In essence, you are okay with a high investment - ala Alex Smith - for a game-manager.As for Dalton, he was a second round pick for good reasons - arm, size, athleticism. He's played to his draft spot.Look, Eli had a plus arm. And while I think he's a bit overrated in the larger scheme of things, I knew his arm would be good enough to make a big throw in the 4th quarter. He wouldn't wear down. I have nothing to suggest that for Jones.Yes, Jones had decent results in the velocity testing. But that's an illusion because that was under a controlled environment. So I tend to downplay those results. Can Jones make big throws into tight windows when fatigue and pressure kick in during the 4th quarter? I lean no.

RE: I don't know nuttin', but . . . . GothamGiants : 4/27/2019 8:59 pm : link

Quote: aside from the 1st pick, about whom I have many of the same reservations that Sy has, I think it's pretty promising. As others have observed, a lot of high ceiling guys, particularly later in the draft. I think the Giants are going to find some players here.



My concern with Jones are that while he likely has a high floor, he seems to get rattled too easily. Could change, or I could be wrong, I hope so.



how do you watch daniel jones and think he gets rattled too easily? most QBs would've quit the team and gone for their master's degree with that OL / WR corp In comment 14417274 TC said:how do you watch daniel jones and think he gets rattled too easily? most QBs would've quit the team and gone for their master's degree with that OL / WR corp

B- Vanzetti : 4/27/2019 9:36 pm : link With the potential to be higher if Jones pans out.



I think the other picks were solid. But passing up a chance to draft a potential game changer on defense like Josh Allen will really hurt if Jones is a bust.

I'm okay with it BigBlueCane : 4/27/2019 9:44 pm : link since it cannot be changed but the team needs to invest heavily into player development, specifically Offensive Linemen. That position group has seen the most change with the shift towards the spread offense in College means NFL teams need to invest more resources into that area.

I don’t see that you’re doing any rookie QB Giant John : 4/27/2019 9:48 pm : link A favor playing him behind our line. Odds are not good he will have any great success in that situation. I’m very happy he will be able to watch a master which will help him tremendously to get that experience under his belt. Overall I thought we could have drafted better but it’s done and this is what we have. I’d give it a C+ but too early to really say. Would have liked a solid right tackle and edge rusher but reality is we were never going to have been able to fill all the holes this team has.

Hope it all works out though.



RE: I'm okay with it bw in dc : 4/27/2019 9:57 pm : link

Quote: since it cannot be changed but the team needs to invest heavily into player development, specifically Offensive Linemen. That position group has seen the most change with the shift towards the spread offense in College means NFL teams need to invest more resources into that area.



That's why the OL coach is the most important staff position in the NFL.



See Dante Scarnecchia. In comment 14417502 BigBlueCane said:That's why the OL coach is the most important staff position in the NFL.See Dante Scarnecchia.

B Banks : 4/27/2019 9:58 pm : link I hated the Jones pick and would have anywhere in the draft, but it stings at 6 as we passed on a top notch prospect. That said, I liked the rest of the draft. We have too many holes to fill and we weren't gonna fill them all. Unfortunately OL was one, arguably pass rush as well.

RE: B GothamGiants : 4/27/2019 9:59 pm : link

Quote: I hated the Jones pick and would have anywhere in the draft, but it stings at 6 as we passed on a top notch prospect. That said, I liked the rest of the draft. We have too many holes to fill and we weren't gonna fill them all. Unfortunately OL was one, arguably pass rush as well.



did you like Darnold last year? In comment 14417537 Banks said:did you like Darnold last year?

RE: B Rory : 4/27/2019 10:26 pm : link

Quote: I hated the Jones pick and would have anywhere in the draft, but it stings at 6 as we passed on a top notch prospect. That said, I liked the rest of the draft. We have too many holes to fill and we weren't gonna fill them all. Unfortunately OL was one, arguably pass rush as well.



when you say "too many holes to fill" I'm not sure what you mean. maybe you should re-evaluate the roster again, there is plenty of depth at every position now.



however if you are looking for a pro bowler at every position then well you have unrealistic expectations. In comment 14417537 Banks said:when you say "too many holes to fill" I'm not sure what you mean. maybe you should re-evaluate the roster again, there is plenty of depth at every position now.however if you are looking for a pro bowler at every position then well you have unrealistic expectations.

A+ 5BowlsSoon : 4/27/2019 10:28 pm : link I love our draft, every player.



I believe the info that came out showing Jones would not be available at 17 had we taken our chance, so if you have this conviction he is the one, you HAVE TO follow through with it and to Hell with Josh Allen. A franchise qb is much more important.

After accepting jones as the 6 pick it was fulfilling giantsFC : 4/27/2019 10:44 pm : link But not addressing tackle or much pass rush reminds me of Jerry Reese some.



But I do feel this is part of a 2-3 year plan. Heck if jones sucks next year and team is terrible they get a chance for top pick

RE: C Ned In Atlanta : 4/27/2019 11:03 pm : link

Quote: Hated the DJ pick. Should've taken Josh Allen. D



Wanted Montez Sweat over Dexter Lawrence, but I do like Lawrence. B



Like Deandre Baker a lot, but I had other CBs with more potential than him and would've stayed put in the second round. B



No grade on Ximines since I never saw him play



Love the Julian Love pick. Would've been one of my BPA, but I didn't think we'd double-dip into the CB pool. A



Okay on the Darius Slayton pick, but there were better values and I liked a few WRs more than him. B



No grade on Ballentine since I never saw him play, but I heard some really good things about him



Never heard of George AA



Don't know anything about Chris Slayton



I get the higher ceiling of other guys and the lackluster combine thing. But at what point does locking down receivers in the best conference for 2 years count for more? In comment 14416903 Anakim said:I get the higher ceiling of other guys and the lackluster combine thing. But at what point does locking down receivers in the best conference for 2 years count for more?

Love what they did with the secondary AcesUp : 4/27/2019 11:04 pm : link I'm a big proponent of cluster drafting, especially with extra picks. The draft is an inexact science, even the best miss. By clustering, you not only increase the likelihood of hitting but you also create competition. These guys are coming in the same class as well, they're more likely to bond and push each other. I believe you're not only significantly increasing your odds of improving the unit as whole but on a per player basis as well.



I'm happy they addressed QB as well, they identified their guy and took him at 6, knowing there would be a ton of blowback. It took balls. I'm of the opinion that we almost had to address it this year too, we could have waited but there's some opportunity cost in doing so. Get your guy, get him groomed and get ready to make a push in 2020. We'll have all our picks next year (no need to mortgage the farm for a QB) and cap space to make moves if we want.



The negative for me is Lawrence and I do understand the talent that he has. It's just a positional value thing, there's a reason that we were only able to fetch a 5th for the best NT in the league six months back. A 1 tech just doesn't give you much room for error at that spot, he needs to be more than a 2 down player or it's an overpay on the biggest asset from the OBJ deal. There's some risk there with a 340 lb man with a squeaky wheel too. Risk/reward wise I would have rather gambled on Sweat's ticker to address the pass rush.



Overall I'm happy. Can't hit every need and I'm not losing sleep over positional value on a midround 1.

RE: We didn't give Beckham away for nothing Giants_Rock : 4/27/2019 11:34 pm : link

Quote: And even if we had, it would have been better than having him on the roster.



So you didn't like having one of the best wide receivers in the game on your team....interesting. In comment 14417246 Go Terps said:So you didn't like having one of the best wide receivers in the game on your team....interesting.

All depends on what Jones becomes Shirk130 : 4/27/2019 11:54 pm : link but all in all not very encouraging. I was hoping DG would build from the inside out but it seems like everything else he says, he's not to be believed.

Dispoointing giantstock : 4/27/2019 11:58 pm : link Because I dont't believe in Jones, I wanted an edge rusher and I wanted a RT (or center).



We got better wiht our CB's and I like Lawrence.



ANything else other than corners and Lawrence is a wild guess.



If Jones turns out at least "good" then we did excellent.

----------

If we go 4-12 next year -- and a top QB becomes available with a higher grade than Jones, what do you do?

RE: RE: B Banks : 4/27/2019 11:58 pm : link

Quote:

did you like Darnold last year?

I don't see how that's relevant, but no I didn't like Darnold at all.



Quote: when you say "too many holes to fill" I'm not sure what you mean. maybe you should re-evaluate the roster again, there is plenty of depth at every position now.



however if you are looking for a pro bowler at every position then well you have unrealistic expectations.

I don't think what I said said is controversial. We had a ton of holes and addressed best we could in a single draft. It's not feasible to do in a single year or even two given how badly this team has been built the past couple seasons.



On offense, we went into the draft with two weak/marginal players on the OL and depth is questionable there. Maybe Halapaio turns his career around and we sign Remmers, but on paper C and RT don't look good. WR and QB were also needs, but addressed. The defense had holes everywhere. No pass rushers, questionable linebackers, corners, arguaby a safety depending on how much bethea has in the tank, and arguably the interior depending on view of Tomlinson. The draft helped immensely. The secondary is looking quite good, I love Lawrence and liked the Ximines pick. We'll see how they develop, but the pass rush may still be an issue this year. In comment 14417539 GothamGiants said:I don't see how that's relevant, but no I didn't like Darnold at all.I don't think what I said said is controversial. We had a ton of holes and addressed best we could in a single draft. It's not feasible to do in a single year or even two given how badly this team has been built the past couple seasons.On offense, we went into the draft with two weak/marginal players on the OL and depth is questionable there. Maybe Halapaio turns his career around and we sign Remmers, but on paper C and RT don't look good. WR and QB were also needs, but addressed. The defense had holes everywhere. No pass rushers, questionable linebackers, corners, arguaby a safety depending on how much bethea has in the tank, and arguably the interior depending on view of Tomlinson. The draft helped immensely. The secondary is looking quite good, I love Lawrence and liked the Ximines pick. We'll see how they develop, but the pass rush may still be an issue this year.

RE: C .McL. : 12:05 am : link

Quote: Hated the DJ pick. Should've taken Josh Allen. D



Wanted Montez Sweat over Dexter Lawrence, but I do like Lawrence. B



Like Deandre Baker a lot, but I had other CBs with more potential than him and would've stayed put in the second round. B



No grade on Ximines since I never saw him play



Love the Julian Love pick. Would've been one of my BPA, but I didn't think we'd double-dip into the CB pool. A



Okay on the Darius Slayton pick, but there were better values and I liked a few WRs more than him. B



No grade on Ballentine since I never saw him play, but I heard some really good things about him



Never heard of George AA



Don't know anything about Chris Slayton



This sums it up for me...

If Shurmur can work magic, then I will view this draft very differently. In comment 14416903 Anakim said:This sums it up for me...If Shurmur can work magic, then I will view this draft very differently.

RE: RE: B giantstock : 12:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 14417537 Banks said:





Quote:





I hated the Jones pick and would have anywhere in the draft, but it stings at 6 as we passed on a top notch prospect. That said, I liked the rest of the draft. We have too many holes to fill and we weren't gonna fill them all. Unfortunately OL was one, arguably pass rush as well.







when you say "too many holes to fill" I'm not sure what you mean. maybe you should re-evaluate the roster again, there is plenty of depth at every position now.



however if you are looking for a pro bowler at every position then well you have unrealistic expectations.



Noooo -- there isn't. Their RT is regarded amongst the worst in football. And as result any injury at tackle they're screwed. Their centers are blow average thsu if guard gets hurt they're screwed.



They have no big weapon WR unless you have faith in Engram. Butthat is "hope" not "depth." Thier other WR's are pretty god to average.



Their DL front 3 -- who is the great a player there? WHat have the OLB's shown you? You're "hoping" Golden comes through.



The ILB's are atrocious aren;t they? SO where is the depth there? Their FIFTH RD PICK? It;s almost like hearing how some have high expectations for McIntosh - a 5th rd pick from last year. He still is an enormous question.





As for safeties -- you realize we are starting a 34 yo in Bethea, right?



You just "want to believe" all their picks and FA will hit.





In comment 14417620 Rory said:Noooo -- there isn't. Their RT is regarded amongst the worst in football. And as result any injury at tackle they're screwed. Their centers are blow average thsu if guard gets hurt they're screwed.They have no big weapon WR unless you have faith in Engram. Butthat is "hope" not "depth." Thier other WR's are pretty god to average.Their DL front 3 -- who is the great a player there? WHat have the OLB's shown you? You're "hoping" Golden comes through.The ILB's are atrocious aren;t they? SO where is the depth there? Their FIFTH RD PICK? It;s almost like hearing how some have high expectations for McIntosh - a 5th rd pick from last year. He still is an enormous question.As for safeties -- you realize we are starting a 34 yo in Bethea, right?You just "want to believe" all their picks and FA will hit.

RE: RE: Underwhelmed giantstock : 12:08 am : link

Quote: In comment 14416980 Boy Cord said:





Quote:





I’m having a hard time understanding how Daniel Jones is a much better prospect than Davis Webb. Virtually identical height, weight, and 40. Webb has the stronger arm but Jones may be more accurate. Does Jones make better decisions with the ball? Does he read defenses better? Does he go through his progressions more effectively?



What does Daniel Jones do so damn well that makes Gettleman think he is a franchise QB, because that is what his upside has to be to justify the #6 pick. If Gettleman feels this way, he sure didn’t communicate this after the pick. Maybe he was trying to take some pressure off the kid. Only time will tell. However, right now, I would feel better about this organization had the #6 on one of the top defenders available.







Go watch Josh Allen from the Bills running highlights



We now have a QB with that athletic ability ... who’s also more accurate as a passer.



Jones is under the radar because the stat whores drool over Haskins and his TDs as if Parris Campbell and Mclauren weren’t doing most of the work.



Jones and Darnold are quite similar in my eyes, with Jokes actually more athletic. You’ll like him after his first 20+ yard run in the preseason.



SO are you saying SY is a "STAT WHORE?" SY has Haskins rated higher than Jones.



Maybe it's you that isn;t facing reality a bit? Not meant to be mean. In comment 14417016 GothamGiants said:SO are you saying SY is a "STAT WHORE?" SY has Haskins rated higher than Jones.Maybe it's you that isn;t facing reality a bit? Not meant to be mean.

RE: RE: RE: The Jones pick... Eric on Li : 12:12 am : link

Quote:

You have a very generous bar of expectancy for the #6 pick. In essence, you are okay with a high investment - ala Alex Smith - for a game-manager.



As for Dalton, he was a second round pick for good reasons - arm, size, athleticism. He's played to his draft spot.



Look, Eli had a plus arm. And while I think he's a bit overrated in the larger scheme of things, I knew his arm would be good enough to make a big throw in the 4th quarter. He wouldn't wear down. I have nothing to suggest that for Jones.



Yes, Jones had decent results in the velocity testing. But that's an illusion because that was under a controlled environment. So I tend to downplay those results. Can Jones make big throws into tight windows when fatigue and pressure kick in during the 4th quarter? I lean no.





If they ever re-drafted old drafts, any starting QBs that came out of them - including Dalton, Alex Smith, Kirk Cousins, Nick Foles, and even Dak - would go top 10. Where they got drafted is more a function of falling through cracks than what their value should be. Hence why they all get paid big bucks and franchised even though they are "game managers".



A 21 year Eli wasn't an alternative option in the draft this year or last, so I don't necessarily compare Jones to him - I compare him to the options that were available and where he ranks among them in the binary. Any GM/coach basically gets 1 chance at drafting a first round QB and if they get it wrong they are getting fired. It's not a decision to base on squeezing out a few extra value points on a draft chart.



I went through it before, but I can see how Jones would compare favorably to Haskins (more mobility), Lock (more accuracy), and Rosen (more mobility, less personality risks). I can also see cases for each of those guys over Jones, but for me the mobility factor in particular is critical to me because I believe it opens up so many more options in the red zone and short yardage situations. Going back to options from last year I'd easily take Jones over Josh Allen (the QB) because there's nothing about his resume or skill set that's better than Jones except velocity - and he faced far weaker competition.



Of all the options since Gettleman has been in charge that leaves Darnold. Gun to my head I'd take Darnold over Jones, but I view them pretty similarly. Darnold had greater problems with turnovers and ball security, but he also has a stronger arm. If there had been a Barkley staring us down at #6 I don't know what decision I'd have made, but there wasn't. I really like Josh Allen (the LB) but I don't think he's the generational talent Barkley was. Bradley Chubb was comparable and possibly better, and I think Barkley was easily the right choice over Chubb. In comment 14417382 bw in dc said:If they ever re-drafted old drafts, any starting QBs that came out of them - including Dalton, Alex Smith, Kirk Cousins, Nick Foles, and even Dak - would go top 10. Where they got drafted is more a function of falling through cracks than what their value should be. Hence why they all get paid big bucks and franchised even though they are "game managers".A 21 year Eli wasn't an alternative option in the draft this year or last, so I don't necessarily compare Jones to him - I compare him to the options that were available and where he ranks among them in the binary. Any GM/coach basically gets 1 chance at drafting a first round QB and if they get it wrong they are getting fired. It's not a decision to base on squeezing out a few extra value points on a draft chart.I went through it before, but I can see how Jones would compare favorably to Haskins (more mobility), Lock (more accuracy), and Rosen (more mobility, less personality risks). I can also see cases for each of those guys over Jones, but for me the mobility factor in particular is critical to me because I believe it opens up so many more options in the red zone and short yardage situations. Going back to options from last year I'd easily take Jones over Josh Allen (the QB) because there's nothing about his resume or skill set that's better than Jones except velocity - and he faced far weaker competition.Of all the options since Gettleman has been in charge that leaves Darnold. Gun to my head I'd take Darnold over Jones, but I view them pretty similarly. Darnold had greater problems with turnovers and ball security, but he also has a stronger arm. If there had been a Barkley staring us down at #6 I don't know what decision I'd have made, but there wasn't. I really like Josh Allen (the LB) but I don't think he's the generational talent Barkley was. Bradley Chubb was comparable and possibly better, and I think Barkley was easily the right choice over Chubb.

Complete failure averagejoe : 12:26 am : link for 2019 season. To have 3 first round picks and not come away with an ER and OT in a draft full of them is ridiculous. Clearly DG is rebuilding for 2020 season and is OK with losing 10+ games again this year.. I cannot believe so many believe a pass rush will magically appear with the players currently on the roster.





Reaching for Jones when QB was not a need was insane. So much for winning now. That killed any expectation of competing in 2019. If Eli can play you don't reach. If Eli can't play you release him and start over with Jones.





Drafting a second tier ER and LB in later rounds is meaningless, Our OL and DL did not improve by adding a two down run stuffer. The defense could not get off the field last year and there is no reason to believe this year will be different.



I would say a B+ uconngiant : 12:34 am : link But we won't know until September at the earliest.



I like Jones at quarterback unlike some here who seem to think it was a bad pick.

The rest of the draft was very good as well and hopefully gives the defense a boost it needed after last years disaster

Hate it Rover : 12:48 am : link DJ pick, awful. We had to draft a QB this year, couldn’t do it last year or wait until 2020? It feels like buying a new car the year before they do a re design.



Lawerence, also don’t like. Giants needed to invest foremost on edge rushers, not another Snacks. And yet again way way way too late on drafting LBs.



Antonio Pierce may end up being the best Hiants LB of the century the way they refuse to invest high picks.



Edge, LB, OL then CB, WR, TE is what I would have wanted the priority.

C- WestCoastGiant56 : 1:32 am : link Draft, along with a D- offseason.



Would rather have kept Beckham, drafted Allen, and traded the second for Rosen then what we currently have right now.



Hope DG knows what he is doing but have some serious doubts. I think the Beckham move and the jones pick (while still committing to Eli) are going to set this franchise back at least 5 years.

If we go from pick 17 on, then a B to B+ islander1 : 1:42 am : link Jones is ultimately going to make or break this draft.



He succeeds? an A draft. Wasted pick? More like a C.



I feel like with the exception of the ILB all of our picks were, at the very least, great value. I like the CB cluster philosophy in today's NFL.

Saquan was a great pick but morrison40 : 2:22 am : link It forced a QB pick this year. I believe ownership was nervous and Gettleman knew it. All the picks show good value and character. I hope the QB works out, time will tell.

I like the CB picks GiantsLaw : 2:31 am : link Don’t like the QB, overall meh

I think there is a decent chance Jones works out. manh george : 3:16 am : link If he does, B+.



I still worry about the shortage of edge rushers and wrs. I assume the add an OT in FA. Maybe add one or two more at the other two spots, but starting out with Jones, they were building for later on, not for 2019.

Not since George Young have I liked or trusted short lease : 4:51 am : link a GM more than Dave Gettleman (Ernie gets honorable mention). How did the Giants let Gettleman go in the first place? Thank God those 1 and done morons (convince me they are going to be in a SB again any time soon) in Carolina let him go ...



I did not think they would go offense in round 1 but, I love the Jones pick. In the tapes that I watched he has arm strength, touch, and most important - balls of steel in the pocket.



Haskins - Ohio State

Jones - Duke



Not sure how you can compare the 2 straight up and say Haskins is better.







Ok with it Jim in Forest Hills : 5:39 am : link Preferred Allen and Dillard in rd 1, especially with a win now mantra.



I didn’t like the Lawrence pick in rd 1, I think the Giants have shown they can pick quality DTs in rds 2-4.



Was hoping for another 2nd rd pick somehow.



Also did not like the wr Slayton, to me hands are the most important aspect of a wr and reading his are suspect is not inspiring.



I think Jones will be ok, I’m not expecting a superstar but if he’s tough smart, he can play well enough for us to win.



Like the cbs.

F- ZogZerg : 7:04 am : link - Could have been an A if they drafted Darnold last year.



- Could have been an A if they just picked Haskins at 6, he was rated higher in my draft mag



- Could have been an A if they didn't address the QB this year, even though I would have given them an F if they didn't address the QB this year.



- Could have been an A, if they just picked Highest rated CB



- Could have been an A if they ignored CB and picked a RT, who is going to play Rt for the Giants????? We were already "loaded" at Corner. Didn't the Giants know that the corner from ND would be there in the 4th round? DG sucks! It's not like we needed more than a Mid round corner.





- Could have been an A if we ignored the DT position at 17 and picked the best Edge guy. Why does any team need a DT so high? F-ing DG.



.... NYG Media & Fans

I liked it.. Sean : 7:34 am : link QB in round 1 is always going to piss people off. There were people who liked Ryan Leaf over Peyton Manning. It is such a polarizing position. The 3 QB’s the Giants have taken in the first round have all been very aggressive.



-Simms was booed

-A lot of ppl hated trading up for Eli

-Jones was mocked and looked at as a reach



I like the aggressiveness regarding QB rather then letting the QB come to you, go get the the guy.



After QB, I liked that they loaded up on the secondary.

Rich seam of the draft Gruber : 7:38 am : link Made a mistake moving up to get a corner back with a late first rounder, they should have been looking to accumulate day two picks. Colts, Pats, Seahawks had a field day on day two, which many assessed to be the rich seam of this draft. Once you got past the top six or so in the first round, it fell away. Jets wanted to trade down from #3, but there were no takers.

I have several concerns GeofromNJ : 7:48 am : link DG thought Baker was the best CB in the draft. I just hope Baker is 5'11" and not 5'10.



Dexter Lawrence was suspended from both the Cotton Bowl and the championship game because he tested positive for ostarine, a drug developed to treat muscle wasting and osteoporosis. If Lawrence is concerned about these ailments, should we also be concerned?



Julian Love was disappointed that he lasted until the 4th round. Understandable, but his talent issue is speed. He did great in college with the ND backfield allowing only one TD pass all year, but NFL receivers are lightning fast and Love is not. I think he projects to weak safety.



Ximines is tall and fast, but his weighs only 255 and will need to bulk up to be factor, even as an edge rusher. It will be some time before he makes his presence felt.



Slayton has nice height and is blinding fast. Can he run routes and catch passes? Don't know.



Ballentine was a track star so he can certainly keep up with NFL receivers. Can he cover? Don't know.



As for Jones - I have no idea whether Jones' arm is strong enough or accurate enough for the NFL, but it will be nice to see a quarterback take off when the play breaks down as opposed to throwwing the ball out of bounds or curling up in the fetal position to take the sack.

Zoe Zerg: That just about sums up the insanity Ivan15 : 8:10 am : link Personally, I am excited to see this team. Hopeful for improvement. Disappointed with the “fans”.

Jones at #6 JKBlue : 8:10 am : link was a remote thrower at the time. Josh Allen was a top 3 talent by most experts and there for the taking. I do believe if you have conviction on a player, especially a QB, you must get him. So if they thought or knew that he would not be there at 17, I understand taking him at 6. It will be several years till we know if this was the right move.

At #17 I thought Lawrence was a bit of a save face pick for not taking Allen. We needed a tackle and both Taylor and Dillard were available.

Trading up to #30 for Baker was a waste. They could have probably still had him or Murphy at #37. And Taylor was still available at#37



The rest of the picks I am good with. I would have rather had them trade up to earlier in the 3rd round with the picks they used to get Baker. Again tackle wasn't addressed till the 7th round and would have liked a WR a little higher.





With this many picks, and trading away Odell, this will be the draft that defines DG's legacy. Time will tell.

I Think they did good superspynyg : 8:18 am : link I wont go through all the players but



I hate the Daniel Jones pick. Im sorry but I think he will be a bust in the NFL. Not a strong arm, questionable decision making. He being set up to be the next Eli which he is not.



Dexter Lawrence...I am fine with. I wanted a pass rusher here but oh well.



Diondre Baker. Not my favorite CB but near the top. Should be a good pick.



X-man Im fine with could turn out to be a sleeper pick. Hope he is not another OO.



Julius Love...I LOVE THIS PICK. He is a playmaker and a take it to the house guy. We have 3 young cbs on this team that can start day 1.



The rest is just late round guys you like or think will could be developed.



some notes: I wanted to trade up in rd 3 for oline. I am not sure 10 guys make this roster or the late pick guys even make the practice squad.





RE: Jones at #6 Mike in NY : 8:54 am : link

Quote: was a remote thrower at the time. Josh Allen was a top 3 talent by most experts and there for the taking. I do believe if you have conviction on a player, especially a QB, you must get him. So if they thought or knew that he would not be there at 17, I understand taking him at 6. It will be several years till we know if this was the right move.

At #17 I thought Lawrence was a bit of a save face pick for not taking Allen. We needed a tackle and both Taylor and Dillard were available.

Trading up to #30 for Baker was a waste. They could have probably still had him or Murphy at #37. And Taylor was still available at#37



The rest of the picks I am good with. I would have rather had them trade up to earlier in the 3rd round with the picks they used to get Baker. Again tackle wasn't addressed till the 7th round and would have liked a WR a little higher.





With this many picks, and trading away Odell, this will be the draft that defines DG's legacy. Time will tell.



Considering Murphy went at 33 and there was the run on CB’s to start Round 2, I don’t think Baker would have been there at #37. Just because draftniks rank them similarly does not mean that teams do. It is also about scheme fit and perhaps the Giants saw a limited number of CB’s that fit Bettcher’s scheme. By all accounts the Giants did want to address OL higher, but the appropriate combination of value was not there when they had higher ranked players at other need positions. Years of bad drafting have left us with needs up and down the roster. Even 12 picks would not have been enough to address them all this year. In comment 14418004 JKBlue said:Considering Murphy went at 33 and there was the run on CB’s to start Round 2, I don’t think Baker would have been there at #37. Just because draftniks rank them similarly does not mean that teams do. It is also about scheme fit and perhaps the Giants saw a limited number of CB’s that fit Bettcher’s scheme. By all accounts the Giants did want to address OL higher, but the appropriate combination of value was not there when they had higher ranked players at other need positions. Years of bad drafting have left us with needs up and down the roster. Even 12 picks would not have been enough to address them all this year.

Reality is we drafted 10 players. BigBlue in Keys : 9:02 am : link If 4-5 end up being starters we did great for 1 year. Value, grades, woulda coulda shoulda mean nothing to me they are all just Giants now. Let's hope our staff can coach them up into winners.



RE: Love what they did with the secondary ep in md : 9:03 am : link

Quote: I'm a big proponent of cluster drafting, especially with extra picks. The draft is an inexact science, even the best miss. By clustering, you not only increase the likelihood of hitting but you also create competition. These guys are coming in the same class as well, they're more likely to bond and push each other. I believe you're not only significantly increasing your odds of improving the unit as whole but on a per player basis as well.







I'm happy they addressed QB as well, they identified their guy and took him at 6, knowing there would be a ton of blowback. It took balls. I'm of the opinion that we almost had to address it this year too, we could have waited but there's some opportunity cost in doing so. Get your guy, get him groomed and get ready to make a push in 2020. We'll have all our picks next year (no need to mortgage the farm for a QB) and cap space to make moves if we want.



The negative for me is Lawrence and I do understand the talent that he has. It's just a positional value thing, there's a reason that we were only able to fetch a 5th for the best NT in the league six months back. A 1 tech just doesn't give you much room for error at that spot, he needs to be more than a 2 down player or it's an overpay on the biggest asset from the OBJ deal. There's some risk there with a 340 lb man with a squeaky wheel too. Risk/reward wise I would have rather gambled on Sweat's ticker to address the pass rush.



Overall I'm happy. Can't hit every need and I'm not losing sleep over positional value on a midround 1.



I think you've misidentified the importance of the NT position for trade value of a 30 yr old relative to making virtually the entire D stronger with strong play (plus Lawrence's propensity for making TFL). These are two very different measures. In comment 14417721 AcesUp said:I think you've misidentified the importance of the NT position for trade value of a 30 yr old relative to making virtually the entire D stronger with strong play (plus Lawrence's propensity for making TFL). These are two very different measures.

Was just reading over at ESPN... bw in dc : 9:07 am : link that Kiper gave the Giants a C+, the lowest grade for any team he evaluated.



Sounded like he didn’t quite like the way Gettleman manipulated the trade up for Baker and not addressing pass rush in a different way. He then spun back to the OBJ trade and he’d rather have OBJ than Lawrence, Ximines, and Peppers.

I didn't love the Lawrence pick at the time, but after thinking about Zeke's Alibi : 9:15 am : link it I most certainly do now. People zero in on Eli's performance in that Eagles game, but our run D was atrocious after trading Snacks. Eagles manhandled us up front. Dexter Lawrence is going to be a one man wrecking crew on run downs. He also looks athletic enough to get a little push in the pass game, but I highly doubt he gets any 3rd and long snaps.

Let's face it Dirt1 : 9:30 am : link

via Imgflip Meme Generator this draft is defined by the Jones pick. I thought they would address the OL earlier in the draft but their value did not match their board. After 7 or 8 lousy drafts you can't fix everything in two.

B- ColHowPepper : 9:46 am : link Aside from the controversy swirling around the pick at 6, the Giants failed to address two pressing needs, three really:1/pass rush, 2/OL, and 3/LB athleticism. Offsetting the deficits at 2 & 3 a good bit are the picks at CB, the strength of this Giants' draft class.



Joey in GC mentioned that we failed to address OL depth . It's far worse than that because, as I see it the OL still has two glaring holes, at C and RT. I think little of Halapio and think he will finish the season at C or as the #1. Remmers? The OL is far from fixed.



But you can't re-build an entire roster in only two years that had been decimated by five years of putrid drafting.



Jones is a neutral (or neg because the ENTIRE NFL PUNDITRY universe said he could have been taken lower? LOL); none of us knows at this point in time whether he will be a good NFL QB



Lawrence I like but have a ton of questions for Sy when he does the best thread of the year: Who I would have taken



Baker seems like a baller, gave up a lot, but OK



Ximines, no clue; Sy' asserted it was a reach. Love good. The rest of the class: by the numbers, these are all longshots.

RE: Love what they did with the secondary KeoweeFan : 9:51 am : link

Quote: I'm a big proponent of cluster drafting, especially with extra picks. The draft is an inexact science, even the best miss. By clustering, you not only increase the likelihood of hitting but you also create competition. These guys are coming in the same class as well, they're more likely to bond and push each other. I believe you're not only significantly increasing your odds of improving the unit as whole but on a per player basis as well.



I'm happy they addressed QB as well, they identified their guy and took him at 6, knowing there would be a ton of blowback. It took balls. I'm of the opinion that we almost had to address it this year too, we could have waited but there's some opportunity cost in doing so. Get your guy, get him groomed and get ready to make a push in 2020. We'll have all our picks next year (no need to mortgage the farm for a QB) and cap space to make moves if we want.



The negative for me is Lawrence and I do understand the talent that he has. It's just a positional value thing, there's a reason that we were only able to fetch a 5th for the best NT in the league six months back. A 1 tech just doesn't give you much room for error at that spot, he needs to be more than a 2 down player or it's an overpay on the biggest asset from the OBJ deal. There's some risk there with a 340 lb man with a squeaky wheel too. Risk/reward wise I would have rather gambled on Sweat's ticker to address the pass rush.



Overall I'm happy. Can't hit every need and I'm not losing sleep over positional value on a midround 1.



Good analysis; the flaw may be that Dexter is more than a 2 down player; he is more athletic and has played effectively on third down along the line in Clemson's "Power Ranger" NASCAR package. (....and when did Snacks line up as a FB? - smile)



BTW, the two down label is over-blown; it only applies on "3rd and long". How many times were the in Giants 3rd and short where Dexter would be valuable? In comment 14417721 AcesUp said:Good analysis; the flaw may be that Dexter is more than a 2 down player; he is more athletic and has played effectively on third down along the line in Clemson's "Power Ranger" NASCAR package. (....and when did Snacks line up as a FB? - smile)BTW, the two down label is over-blown; it only applies on "3rd and long". How many times were the in Giants 3rd and short where Dexter would be valuable?

RE: I have several concerns KeoweeFan : 10:03 am : link

Quote: DG thought Baker was the best CB in the draft. I just hope Baker is 5'11" and not 5'10.



Dexter Lawrence was suspended from both the Cotton Bowl and the championship game because he tested positive for ostarine, a drug developed to treat muscle wasting and osteoporosis. If Lawrence is concerned about these ailments, should we also be concerned?



Julian Love was disappointed that he lasted until the 4th round. Understandable, but his talent issue is speed. He did great in college with the ND backfield allowing only one TD pass all year, but NFL receivers are lightning fast and Love is not. I think he projects to weak safety.



Ximines is tall and fast, but his weighs only 255 and will need to bulk up to be factor, even as an edge rusher. It will be some time before he makes his presence felt.



Slayton has nice height and is blinding fast. Can he run routes and catch passes? Don't know.



Ballentine was a track star so he can certainly keep up with NFL receivers. Can he cover? Don't know.



As for Jones - I have no idea whether Jones' arm is strong enough or accurate enough for the NFL, but it will be nice to see a quarterback take off when the play breaks down as opposed to throwwing the ball out of bounds or curling up in the fetal position to take the sack.

Call me a Clemson fan with rose colored glasses, but I believe Dexter and Swinney that he didn't know how very small traces of that drug showed up. If it were for a medical condition he was concerned about, it would have been administered thru the excellent Clemson medical staff. And was a 2nd string TE worried about the same condition? The NYG got a Hog Mollie and a Lead Dog on the DL. In comment 14417978 GeofromNJ said:Call me a Clemson fan with rose colored glasses, but I believe Dexter and Swinney that he didn't know how very small traces of that drug showed up. If it were for a medical condition he was concerned about, it would have been administered thru the excellent Clemson medical staff. And was a 2nd string TE worried about the same condition? The NYG got a Hog Mollie and a Lead Dog on the DL.

Keowee....I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you bro Zeke's Alibi : 10:13 am : link These guys are all on PEDs. Who gives a shit. SARMS are the hot ones of the day because the NCAA is probably behind testing on them and he used one that had Osterine. Not a big deal. In the NFL he can just start taking testosterone like the rest of these guys.

RE: Love what they did with the secondary ColHowPepper : 10:22 am : link

Quote: The negative for me is Lawrence and I do understand the talent that he has. It's just a positional value thing, there's a reason that we were only able to fetch a 5th for the best NT in the league six months back. A 1 tech just doesn't give you much room for error at that spot, he needs to be more than a 2 down player or it's an overpay on the biggest asset from the OBJ deal. There's some risk there with a 340 lb man with a squeaky wheel too. Risk/reward wise I would have rather gambled on Sweat's ticker to address the pass rush. I tend to share your concerns with Lawrence and want to address these to Sy'. Two areas: He didn't play in the Cotton Bowl or the Championship and Clemson won both. Was Lawrence in significant part a product of his linemates, who excelled without him? Is Lawrence too similar to the DL the Giants already have in DT and BJ: fairly stout at point of attack (perhaps a GOOD deal more so than DT), but not pass rushers who must be neutralized? Will he really elevate the DL to another level, or is it modest incremental improvement?



I hadn't known about the screw in his metatarsal until reading some of the w/e writeups. Ouch. And the meds. In comment 14417721 AcesUp said:I tend to share your concerns with Lawrence and want to address these to Sy'. Two areas: He didn't play in the Cotton Bowl or the Championship and Clemson won both. Was Lawrence in significant part a product of his linemates, who excelled without him? Is Lawrence too similar to the DL the Giants already have in DT and BJ: fairly stout at point of attack (perhaps a GOOD deal more so than DT), but not pass rushers who must be neutralized? Will he really elevate the DL to another level, or is it modest incremental improvement?I hadn't known about the screw in his metatarsal until reading some of the w/e writeups. Ouch. And the meds.

Giants drafted 5 players in Frank Coyles top 100 Rick in Dallas : 10:30 am : link Baker number 19

Jones number 21

Lawrence number 26

Ximines number 73

Love number 74



Looks like Giants had a solid Jones according to Coyle.

Coyle said in his analysis of Jones that he had the best passing mechanics of the group.

He had the QB’ s bunched together in his top 100..

Haskins at 11, Murray at 12, Lock at 16 and Jones at 21.

I hated it UberAlias : 10:39 am : link But it doesn’t matter what I think. The guys we drafted are now New York Giants so they’re our guys now. I’ve been wrong before.



What I will say is DG and PS have set the course of this franchise in a very —let’s say interesting— direction. They need to deliver wins and we were going to see if they made the right choices. I’m not sold we hired the right guys. But I hope we did. And if we didn’t, I hope we it’s not a drawn out thing. I’m tied of losing.

F Rflairr : 10:39 am : link Reaching for a Mediocre QB at 6. When Allen is sitting there. Unbelievably idiotic.



If you’ve made the decision to pay a QB over 20 mill this season. You damn well better be getting a player that can help us now at 6.



Still can’t believe the Giants made such a stupid pick.

Disappointed... clydeman1 : 10:52 am : link We did not get a bonafide EDGE rusher or OLB to fill that need in the first three rounds...all the top rated CBs in the league wont help if the opposing QB has all the time he needs in the pocket...

RE: I hated it ColHowPepper : 10:59 am : link

Quote: What I will say is DG and PS have set the course of this franchise in a very —let’s say interesting— direction. They need to deliver wins and we were going to see if they made the right choices. I would have been very ok with not delivering wins this season in consideration for leveraging more be-build, hence the Eli conundrum. When you say 'interesting...direction': DG made choices: i) to leave the OL reconstruction unfinished, ii) to continue to be a poor ER/pass rushing team, iii) to leave Eli in place (and resultant opportunity cost). In lieu of those options, DG went for the successor at QB this year, added a piece to the DL, and put a solid (we hope) foundation in place for DBs. Lots of ways to shake those up in a blender and come up with a different mix. In comment 14418412 UberAlias said:I would have been very ok with not delivering wins this season in consideration for leveraging more be-build, hence the Eli conundrum. When you say 'interesting...direction': DG made choices: i) to leave the OL reconstruction unfinished, ii) to continue to be a poor ER/pass rushing team, iii) to leave Eli in place (and resultant opportunity cost). In lieu of those options, DG went for the successor at QB this year, added a piece to the DL, and put a solid (we hope) foundation in place for DBs. Lots of ways to shake those up in a blender and come up with a different mix.

I wasn’t crazy about the Jones pick, Section331 : 11:01 am : link but if he’s a 10 yr starter, than it will be a good, even great one. I really like the rest of the draft. We can quibble with the lack of OL, but I suspect we’ll hear of a Remmers signing soon. D backfield now a strength, I like LB Connolly, Julian Love was downright theft at where we got him.



The lack of an ER, other than a developmental pick in Ximines, is a little puzzling, but I won’t kill DG for not forcing a pick. A lot to like here, the roster is a lot more athletic than it was 72 hours ago. D will be better, as will ST’s. I’d give the draft a solid B.

Surprising to come away without a JesseS : 11:11 am : link strong OL, strong edge that wasn't developmental, or linebacker. Even more surprising that we passed up on Allen for Jones. I'm just a reader, but I consider myself an informed one. As I said in another post, Jones has to buck a whole lot of metrics to be successful - he'd basically have to be a statistical anomaly. Sure, it could happen, but doing that at 6, is fairly bonkers to me. I also don't jive with the "I think NFL employees know more than you". If it were that simple, the draft wouldn't be full of swings and misses more than successes. I think Gettleman is a bozo who thinks he knows more than everyone else. I'm always more than happy to eat crow, but I can't remember being this disappointed or turned off by this franchise since I've been a fan. Are we rebuilding? Is Jones going to sit for 3 years? Gettleman is just puzzling.

Pretty awful Marty866b : 11:34 am : link I am a college football junkie and like most here, I saw nothing in Jones'talent that says #6 in the entire draft.Coming into the draft most here agreed that we need pass rushers and a right tackle(who really knows what's up with Remmers or if he will ever be healthy? Not that good anyway). If you ran a poll here and said that we would have THREE first round picks and not address getting a pass rusher or an offensive lineman, I would think most posters here would say that's not going to happen. It did. Like everyone, Love was our best value pick and I do like Connelly(very instinctive with speed). The X-Man? Slayton has speed but ran a limited route tree. The rest are a crap shoot. We got some talent that will help but IMO, we could have done a lot better.

DG actually did a very credible job idiotsavant : 11:35 am : link Given the situation once the first pick was made.



The theme over the years is that if you reach for talent in 1, you almost always take a haircut for each and every other pick from there on out, in terms of maximizing the value/need ratio.



Getts actually flipped the script by grabbing value at CB.

Not at all what I would have done starting at 6. idiotsavant : 11:36 am : link But, a credible salvage job, yes, for sure.

RE: F- Alan in Toledo : 11:46 am : link

Quote: - Could have been an A if they drafted Darnold last year.



- Could have been an A if they just picked Haskins at 6, he was rated higher in my draft mag



- Could have been an A if they didn't address the QB this year, even though I would have given them an F if they didn't address the QB this year.



- Could have been an A, if they just picked Highest rated CB



- Could have been an A if they ignored CB and picked a RT, who is going to play Rt for the Giants????? We were already "loaded" at Corner. Didn't the Giants know that the corner from ND would be there in the 4th round? DG sucks! It's not like we needed more than a Mid round corner.





- Could have been an A if we ignored the DT position at 17 and picked the best Edge guy. Why does any team need a DT so high? F-ing DG.



.... NYG Media & Fans



Hard to comprehend why you're still a fan of the Giants. In comment 14417949 ZogZerg said:Hard to comprehend why you're still a fan of the Giants.

gettleman is garbage Sonic Youth : 11:56 am : link He has destroyed this roster. Beckham for peanuts, Snacks for a 5th just to draft a replacement at 17, historically awful reach at QB.



Fuck this team, fuck the maras, and fuck gettleman. I told my dad we should sell our season tickets this year, this dogshit team does not deserve our money or time

RE: gettleman is garbage dep026 : 11:59 am : link

Quote: He has destroyed this roster. Beckham for peanuts, Snacks for a 5th just to draft a replacement at 17, historically awful reach at QB.



Fuck this team, fuck the maras, and fuck gettleman. I told my dad we should sell our season tickets this year, this dogshit team does not deserve our money or time



See ya. we dont want you back when it does get turn around. In comment 14418629 Sonic Youth said:See ya. we dont want you back when it does get turn around.

too many corners fkap : 12:01 pm : link would have liked more OL and LB. I like cluster drafting, but not to this extent.



So far, I'm not really trusting this regime in either area.



Don't have a warm fuzzy about Jones. I don't normally agree with the wrong choice setting a team back 4-5 years, but here it may come close. This was touted as a blah year for QB, with next year looked at eagerly. Jones was looked at as middle of the pack. Eli starts most, if not all, year. Jones then gets 2-3 years to show his stuff. This is right around the time the rebuild should be peaking. If Jones doesn't work out, we're finding a new QB and breaking him in at the wrong time of the cycle. Plus, I didn't want overlap with Eli and his successor. I have the feeling we took a meh QB one year too soon.



I think last year was an abomination of attempting to win now, and this year is the start of a true rebuild. This draft is an important part of the foundation. We'll know in a year or two if we're on the right track.

Cannot grade until bc4life : 12:03 pm : link Jones gets under center which will not be for at least one year. QBs are such a crap shoot. People screaming that he was nit worth #6 pick not qualified to make that call. That's not to say it was right pick - again, won't know for some time.



Like the Lawrence pick a lot, maybe best interior DL in this draft. Probably no worse than 3rd. People clammoring for edge rusher need to look at run defense - Giants were 20th. Additionally, he will push the pocket - pash rush does not just come from the edges. He's an incredible athlete. At 345 he ran a 5.03 forty. I know they talked about Tomlinson being a true NT, not sure whether that's right but Bettcher is creative enough to figure out how to use both effectively. With this addition, Giants can take control of the line of scrimmage. W/O controlling the line of scrimmage - you're not going to be able to have an effective pass rush.



Lot of corner backs - makes sense - outside of Jenkins and Haskins everyone else was an add on. Looks like they got good value too incl. a small school guy with some intriguing tools. Think they're looking for corners to tackle better. Poor tackling was one of the causes of mediocre run defense.



They added two pass rushers in Ximenes and Connelly. Any LB in Bettcher's defense is a potential pass rusher, as are are people in the secondary (i.e., Peppers).



The OT from Kentucky is the one pick I really hope they get lucky with. That is the missing piece on the offensive line.

Sonic fkap : 12:20 pm : link OBJ was a decent trade. He seems to be a guy you want on the field, but not on the team.



Snacks was a head scratcher. I can only presume that his locker room presence was, like OBJ, the reason for his departure.



I'm not sure I trust the regime. The Maras have now built exactly what they want. I'm hoping for raging success, and if not that, then raging failure. Anything in the middle will keep the Maras as a huge part of the equation. Success would make me say keep them. Failure might make them step aside.

RE: RE: I think they did very well, but we're left with a fundamental question BronxBob : 12:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14416877 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Why is Eli still on the roster? If there is a mistake being made somewhere, that's it. Everything else makes sense.







Eli is still on the roster, because they're going to try to win games this year.



If the young corners turn out..

If Golden is healthy and regains prior form...

If Remmers is signed and is a vet steadying presence at RT...

If young players like Hill, Carter, Hernandez take some steps forward..



It's certainly possible they could play meaningful games in December 2019. If it doesn't work out, Jones takes over somewhere around week 12 and we have loads of cap space in 2020 to improve around him along with a high pick in 2020 draft.





That's only a fundamental question from that point of view. But in reality it's asking: "Damn! What are we going to do if the team does well this year with Eli as QB?" Or, how about this, instead: "Why would the team spend a top-10 first round pick on a player who (however good he turns out to be) has shown NO signs YET of being a franchise QB?" That is unless the team had already decided that under NO circumstances would Eli be offered another extension. Because if they were silly enough to make that pick, and still be allowing for the possibility of extending Eli, then they really are no smarter than the dumbest reflexive contrarians on this site. So enjoy your two-time SB-winning QB for one more year, because either he is gone after that or this team will still be swrirling down the bowl. In comment 14416914 PetesHereNow said:That's only a fundamental question frompoint of view. But in reality it's asking: "Damn! What are we going to do if the team does well this year with Eli as QB?" Or, how about this, instead: "Why would the team spend a top-10 first round pick on a player who (however good he turns out to be) has shown NO signs YET of being a franchise QB?" That isthe team had already decided that under NO circumstances would Eli be offered another extension. Because if they were silly enough to make that pick,still be allowing for the possibility of extending Eli, then they really are no smarter than the dumbest reflexive contrarians on this site. So enjoy your two-time SB-winning QB for one more year, because either he is gone after that or this team will still be swrirling down the bowl.

Its hilarious nyballa0891 : 12:24 pm : link When people get upset that some fans are critical of the team. If you want to blindly support ineptitude thats your prerogative. Saying that, I would give the draft a B-. Aside from the DJ pick I think the draft was pretty good, of course time will tell, but if Jones was “the guy” I would have rather taken josh allen and took our chances next year

RE: Cannot grade until BlueLou'sBack : 12:47 pm : link

Quote: Jones gets under center which will not be for at least one year. QBs are such a crap shoot. People screaming that he was nit worth #6 pick not qualified to make that call. That's not to say it was right pick - again, won't know for some time.



Like the Lawrence pick a lot, maybe best interior DL in this draft. Probably no worse than 3rd. People clammoring for edge rusher need to look at run defense - Giants were 20th. Additionally, he will push the pocket - pash rush does not just come from the edges. He's an incredible athlete. At 345 he ran a 5.03 forty. I know they talked about Tomlinson being a true NT, not sure whether that's right but Bettcher is creative enough to figure out how to use both effectively. With this addition, Giants can take control of the line of scrimmage. W/O controlling the line of scrimmage - you're not going to be able to have an effective pass rush.



Lot of corner backs - makes sense - outside of Jenkins and Haskins everyone else was an add on. Looks like they got good value too incl. a small school guy with some intriguing tools. Think they're looking for corners to tackle better. Poor tackling was one of the causes of mediocre run defense.



They added two pass rushers in Ximenes and Connelly. Any LB in Bettcher's defense is a potential pass rusher, as are are people in the secondary (i.e., Peppers).



The OT from Kentucky is the one pick I really hope they get lucky with. That is the missing piece on the offensive line.



Well thought through take that I genery agree with.



But I would have taken Oliver at 6, then Lawrence at 17 - and waited out 37 to see if one of Haskins or Jones fell that far or traded it for Rosen. Probably just traded for Rosen, once the Skins chose Haskins or Jones and no one was bidding a late 1st for him.



That would have given us back the 4th and 5th, for an OT and something/ someone else. Happy enough with all the other picks given all I know about them is what I have read...



I like that DG, after drafting Baker, still grabbed two MORE CBs because the thought they were the best players available at each slot.



Screw it I'll ride with Terps' Maxim of "making a strong unit stronger" by cluster drafting into the CB pool which IIRC DG cited as one of the deepest in the draft.



I hated the Jones pick but what's done is done. Now I am hoping all the laborious and highly dubious excuses for his incredibly mediocre production at Duke are all 100% correct. In comment 14418647 bc4life said:Well thought through take that I genery agree with.But I would have taken Oliver at 6, then Lawrence at 17 - and waited out 37 to see if one of Haskins or Jones fell that far or traded it for Rosen. Probably just traded for Rosen, once the Skins chose Haskins or Jones and no one was bidding a late 1st for him.That would have given us back the 4th and 5th, for an OT and something/ someone else. Happy enough with all the other picks given all I know about them is what I have read...I like that DG, after drafting Baker, still grabbed two MORE CBs because the thought they were the best players available at each slot.Screw it I'll ride with Terps' Maxim of "making a strong unit stronger" by cluster drafting into the CB pool which IIRC DG cited as one of the deepest in the draft.I hated the Jones pick but what's done is done. Now I am hoping all the laborious and highly dubious excuses for his incredibly mediocre production at Duke are all 100% correct.

Dexter Lawrence is the key Bob in Newburgh : 12:48 pm : link If used strictly as a run down only player, I hate the pick. Dalvin Tomlinson could have handled this role more than adequately unless Giants coaching has already ruined him.



But, if viewed as Q Williams with far more power, but less quickness (but enough to be effective - 5.05 40) combined with BJ they should bull rush and just collapse the pocket on passing downs. Eli types are routinely ineffective when they cannot step up, and even less so when trying to escape from a huge man coming up the middle.



Both DL and BJH have the mass and quickness to bounce o-linemen, come clean and sack pocket passers.



This should create enough pressure for our others, McIntosh, Carter, Gooden, Xiemenes to be effective more outside. Combined with Betts's schemes we should have multiple high single digit sack numbers.

If we had simply taken Oliver at 6.... BlueLou'sBack : 12:53 pm : link And did everything else DG did... We might've flipped the entire defense from among the worst to one of the elite best in the entire NFL.



It would be like, hey, we're the Giants man, defense is what we do. I salivate at what Oliver plus Lawrence would have added.

If we had simply taken Oliver at 6.... BlueLou'sBack : 12:54 pm : link And did everything else DG did... We might've flipped the entire defense from among the worst to one of the elite best in the entire NFL.



It would be like, hey, we're the Giants man, defense is what we do. I salivate at what Oliver plus Lawrence would have added.