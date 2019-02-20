The comedy of the media not understanding Eli/Jones dep026 : 9:07 am situation.



I mean for people who do journalism and research for a living, it's absolutely roll on the floor laughter for me watching these people not understand how simple the Eli/Jones situation is going to be. And the best part is that Gettleman is playing the press like a fiddle and making them look dumber by the minute. He is throwing cliches out there that the media (and BBI posters by the way) are eating up. "KC Model, GB model, sitting Jones 3 years.... I cant people believe people are actually believing everything he is saying.



Listen in an ideal world, Eli stays the QB and wins the SB every year until he decides to retire. Not happening. In Gettleman's mind, he probably hopes Eli goes off with a great year as a winner or retires from the game. But lets say things stay status quo as far the record goes, the Jones timetable is so simple.



1. He is going to sit to start the year.

2. Eli is going to play as long as the team is in playoff contention. Once they are eliminated, you will see Jones play in some form.

3. If for some reason, they decide to stick with Eli despite being out of playoff contention, he will end his year - hopefully play out his last home game to a standing ovation.

4. If somehow the Giants have a monster year and make the playoffs and Eli plays well (well by game play standards, not BBI ones), he will get a 1 year extension and continue to play. Then repeat the process.



The griping about Eli and Jones is really going to make this place hard to read. We got a handful of posters ready to move on from Eli with anyone, we got a handful of posters wanting to move on from Eli but not with Jones. We will have posters complaining when Darnold, Haskins, or Josh Allen has a big game.



Here's a novel concept, lets see what happens. If you are guys were so accurate in your predictions and forecasting - you should all have won the powerball right now.



And remember this for the people who wanted Darnold last year and not Jones this year. Sy had them about evenly ranked.... so even if Sy wanted to pass on him, he still think he is as good as Darnold, so why the complaining?



Gettleman went out and got the guy he thinks is going to be our future QB. If you arent, excited about that - then I doubt you would have been excited for any course the Giants would have went for the future QB.

Average fan, sure.



You sure love to tell people how good of a fan they are.







Its probably the thing I have been the most accurate thing on in my career. Just look at the IBJ trade. People swore off ebing fans, they wanted to be Browns fans, yada yada, yada. Look at this past weekened and the reaction to the Jones pick. Lot of winners there for me to pick from.



Hell look at the two most critical people of my thread. I guarantee if you look at threads that are deemed positive of the team, DG, or the QB position - you two are sure are there to rip posters and their opinions. Its a guarantee.



You dont have to agree with anything, but to bitch and complain about everything is very telling.



Interesting. Did you miss the multiple threads where I defended Gettleman in trading up for Baker? Or the ones where I said loved the Slayton and Love picks?



Or from the off-season complimenting him on the Golden deal? You only see what you want to see to fit your narrative. In comment 14418423 dep026 said:Interesting. Did you miss the multiple threads where I defended Gettleman in trading up for Baker? Or the ones where I said loved the Slayton and Love picks?Or from the off-season complimenting him on the Golden deal? You only see what you want to see to fit your narrative.

I purposely think DG says things for the media. I actually think DG plays the media better than most people give him credit for. In comment 14418435 djm said:I purposely think DG says things for the media. I actually think DG plays the media better than most people give him credit for.

Shocking view. Jimmy Googs : 10:51 am : link Unfortunately for DG, he is in a no-win situation in playing with the media as they do the same whether the team wins or loses. But he has to win...

You are one of a kind. He’s made a good number of moves I’ve disagreed with, is stating that opinion a crime? It makes me less of a fan? I pay several thousands of dollars a year in season tickets, go to 6-8 games and root like hell when I’m there, but because I criticize moves I disagree with I’m not a fan?



I guess I’m not a good knicks fan either criticizing all their moves over the years. In comment 14418450 dep026 said:You are one of a kind. He’s made a good number of moves I’ve disagreed with, is stating that opinion a crime? It makes me less of a fan? I pay several thousands of dollars a year in season tickets, go to 6-8 games and root like hell when I’m there, but because I criticize moves I disagree with I’m not a fan?I guess I’m not a good knicks fan either criticizing all their moves over the years.

I purposely think DG says things for the media. I actually think DG plays the media better than most people give him credit for.

if he played the media well at all - he wouldn't be a laughingstock among those that cover the league. Right or wrong, the Giants (i.e. Mara) are VERY sensitive to how they are perceived. DG is doing an excellent job of being perceived as incompetent. In comment 14418445 dep026 said:if he played the media well at all - he wouldn't be a laughingstock among those that cover the league. Right or wrong, the Giants (i.e. Mara) are VERY sensitive to how they are perceived. DG is doing an excellent job of being perceived as incompetent.

Oh no!!! dep026 : 10:56 am : link The media doesnt like DG? Well, we better find a new GM who is.



I forgot he was handed a silver spoon when handed this job...lol

I think the time table is shorter Sean : 11:01 am : link The playoff contention argument makes sense with a guy like Webb/Lauletta backing up. Not with Jones who was taken at 6.



The offense needs to be playing WELL. Eli needs to be slinging it & leading the team to TD’s. There will be a lot of noise that says Jones is *better* for the team if they want to win. So, I could see this being 2004 where the team is 5-4 & they make the switch if Eli isn’t playing well.

Quote: The playoff contention argument makes sense with a guy like Webb/Lauletta backing up. Not with Jones who was taken at 6.



The offense needs to be playing WELL. Eli needs to be slinging it & leading the team to TD’s. There will be a lot of noise that says Jones is *better* for the team if they want to win. So, I could see this being 2004 where the team is 5-4 & they make the switch if Eli isn’t playing well.



I am assuing if we are going in the playoff hunt, our offense is clicking because its more of a strength than the defense. In comment 14418484 Sean said:I am assuing if we are going in the playoff hunt, our offense is clicking because its more of a strength than the defense.

Quote: Everyone assumed NYG would run to the podium for Allen. This is not the media making a story. It was a controversial move made by a GM who has a history of controversial moves. That doesn’t mean he’s wrong, but it’s not media fueled.



It's not only the moves themselves, it's the bizarre shit he says with bravado to justify them, and the fact that the Giants haven't exactly been outsmarting their peers for years.



The media would have to extremely biased NOT to be skeptical of it. In comment 14418364 UberAlias said:It's not only the moves themselves, it's the bizarre shit he says with bravado to justify them, and the fact that the Giants haven't exactly been outsmarting their peers for years.The media would have to extremely biased NOT to be skeptical of it.

Wait a second..... Gettleman hasnt even been here "years" first off. So whatever Reese/Ross created (which sure as hell the reason why we are here), it has nothing to do with DG. Its been widely accpeted he did well in the last draft.



Shouldnt we judge DG on what he has done when he has been here rather what the Giants have done since 2011? Wouldnt that be a little bit more fair? In comment 14418496 santacruzom said:Wait a second..... Gettleman hasnt even been here "years" first off. So whatever Reese/Ross created (which sure as hell the reason why we are here), it has nothing to do with DG. Its been widely accpeted he did well in the last draft.Shouldnt we judge DG on what he has done when he has been here rather what the Giants have done since 2011? Wouldnt that be a little bit more fair?

you seem to be blaming the media for DG's deficiencies FranchiseQB : 11:12 am : link My work experience includes over 30+ years working in the area of film and TV, crafting content, and managing large teams. In my view DG is mismanaging the communications component of his job. Is it the end of the world? Of course not. But he is being imprecise and evasive about things that don't require that kind of deception. I think it is because he lacks the capacity to communicate more effectively. Does that mean he is a bad GM? Maybe. But it surely doesn't mean that he is great at his job. He is not, as you say, running circles around the media. He is coming across as oafish and pig-headed which is not making his job any easier.



By the way, as I have said on other threads, I have been no DG fan so far but I am happy he made a choice out of conviction for a QB. I am agnostic about Jones because I have not seen him much and I do not think I possess the ability to project the skills on his tape to what he might become in the future. This is not your typical QB selected in the first ten picks. Most top 10 QBs have an established body of work on tape that jumps out as to their ability. Peyton was projectible. Jones is not easily projectible. You have to admit that. DG takes a big risk here. There are a lot of analysts who have a different view of the player.



As to when Jones will play vs Eli. I am of the belief that Jones needs to start as soon as possible after he has established he is ready. The NFL game is very fast for a college player. It normally takes 1 to 6 games. For a bit of context I think I heard that no top-10 QB has ever waited more than 10 games to take over the reins of his team. None in the history of the modern draft. If Jones is going to wait a year or more that would make him an extreme outlier and it will worry me that he is a bust.





Quote: Everyone assumed NYG would run to the podium for Allen. This is not the media making a story. It was a controversial move made by a GM who has a history of controversial moves. That doesn’t mean he’s wrong, but it’s not media fueled.



Is there not a significant chunk of people (and most of the media) critical of him running to the podium for Barkley last year? In comment 14418364 UberAlias said:Is there not a significant chunk of people (and most of the media) critical of him running to the podium for Barkley last year?

Quote: My work experience includes over 30+ years working in the area of film and TV, crafting content, and managing large teams. In my view DG is mismanaging the communications component of his job. Is it the end of the world? Of course not. But he is being imprecise and evasive about things that don't require that kind of deception. I think it is because he lacks the capacity to communicate more effectively. Does that mean he is a bad GM? Maybe. But it surely doesn't mean that he is great at his job. He is not, as you say, running circles around the media. He is coming across as oafish and pig-headed which is not making his job any easier.



By the way, as I have said on other threads, I have been no DG fan so far but I am happy he made a choice out of conviction for a QB. I am agnostic about Jones because I have not seen him much and I do not think I possess the ability to project the skills on his tape to what he might become in the future. This is not your typical QB selected in the first ten picks. Most top 10 QBs have an established body of work on tape that jumps out as to their ability. Peyton was projectible. Jones is not easily projectible. You have to admit that. DG takes a big risk here. There are a lot of analysts who have a different view of the player.



As to when Jones will play vs Eli. I am of the belief that Jones needs to start as soon as possible after he has established he is ready. The NFL game is very fast for a college player. It normally takes 1 to 6 games. For a bit of context I think I heard that no top-10 QB has ever waited more than 10 games to take over the reins of his team. None in the history of the modern draft. If Jones is going to wait a year or more that would make him an extreme outlier and it will worry me that he is a bust.





I think one thing we can agree on (even with all the differences you and I have had in regards of the Giants) is that the media is going to write what it wants to write.



I just really think DG hates the media. LLook at his pressers, he is laughing, making stupid sayings for the media. I definitely think he is dishonest with them. I think he purposely says things because he literally might be bored with them. And gtranted the Giants over the years havent given the media much to write positively about... but remember what DG said he wanted to do...



1. Run the ball

2. stop the run

3. rush the passer.



I think he believes he has done 1 & 2. Now its time to do number 3. In comment 14418509 FranchiseQB said:I think one thing we can agree on (even with all the differences you and I have had in regards of the Giants) is that the media is going to write what it wants to write.I just really think DG hates the media. LLook at his pressers, he is laughing, making stupid sayings for the media. I definitely think he is dishonest with them. I think he purposely says things because he literally might be bored with them. And gtranted the Giants over the years havent given the media much to write positively about... but remember what DG said he wanted to do...1. Run the ball2. stop the run3. rush the passer.I think he believes he has done 1 & 2. Now its time to do number 3.

#2 also can lead to #3 UConn4523 : 11:19 am : link especially when you consider this as a 3 year rebuild. Giants will be free to spend money on a top pass rusher in 2020 and will be able to target pass rushers in the draft.



If we didn’t load up on DBs and instead drafted pass rushers, we’d still have issues that would need to be addressed next season.

Quote: especially when you consider this as a 3 year rebuild. Giants will be free to spend money on a top pass rusher in 2020 and will be able to target pass rushers in the draft.



If we didn’t load up on DBs and instead drafted pass rushers, we’d still have issues that would need to be addressed next season.



Maybe with a bad season we can land the top pass rusher since everyone else will be trying to load up on the QBs coming out. I dont know why people thought this will be turned around in 1-2 years. We are on year 2, and we are better off now since going back to 2012. In comment 14418525 UConn4523 said:Maybe with a bad season we can land the top pass rusher since everyone else will be trying to load up on the QBs coming out. I dont know why people thought this will be turned around in 1-2 years. We are on year 2, and we are better off now since going back to 2012.

"The comedy of the media not understanding Eli/Jones situation. I mean for people who do journalism and research for a living, it's absolutely roll on the floor laughter for me watching these people not understand how simple the Eli/Jones situation is going to be."



You have set up a straw man. The media is not composed of complete idiots. They get the succession plan. They SERIOUSLY question the value of Daniel Jones at #6. No need to make it more complex than that.



"And the best part is that Gettleman is playing the press like a fiddle and making them look dumber by the minute.

He is throwing cliches out there that the media (and BBI posters by the way) are eating up. "KC Model, GB model, sitting Jones 3 years.... I cant people believe people are actually believing everything he is saying."



What are you talking about? Many GMs do not say it perfectly straight right before/after Draft. And no one in the media believes Daniel Jones is going to sit for three years. And as for Gettleman talking to the press, he just talks too much in general. He's not that articulate; he sometimes doesn't track very well; he definitely falls back on clichés; and perhaps worst of all, he seems like a guy who fell in love with his own voice years ago. But who cares? I'm just hoping this Draft matches the one he put together last year!





I think one thing we can agree on (even with all the differences you and I have had in regards of the Giants) is that the media is going to write what it wants to write.



I just really think DG hates the media. LLook at his pressers, he is laughing, making stupid sayings for the media. I definitely think he is dishonest with them. I think he purposely says things because he literally might be bored with them. And gtranted the Giants over the years havent given the media much to write positively about... but remember what DG said he wanted to do...



1. Run the ball

2. stop the run

3. rush the passer.



I think he believes he has done 1 & 2. Now its time to do number 3.

Well I think the media is looking to report "something", literally they want to fill space, they want good stories but they will also take controversial stories if you give that to them. I personally don't consume much sports media anymore, so I can't comment on that relationship. But if DG is scornful of the media I would say that is a stupid opinion to have and a a very stupid position to project. In my opinion a smart GM uses the media as a tool. DG doesn't seem to have that in his arsenal and it worries me about his strategic thinking.



Now my biggest complaint about DG has been that in the past he has eschewed positional value and analytics. But picking Jones at 6 suggests the opposite. It also suggests that he might know the QB position reigns supreme in the NFL, and it is not totally about running the ball, which in the NFL it is clearly not. I am cautiously optimistic. In comment 14418517 dep026 said:Well I think the media is looking to report "something", literally they want to fill space, they want good stories but they will also take controversial stories if you give that to them. I personally don't consume much sports media anymore, so I can't comment on that relationship. But if DG is scornful of the media I would say that is a stupid opinion to have and a a very stupid position to project. In my opinion a smart GM uses the media as a tool. DG doesn't seem to have that in his arsenal and it worries me about his strategic thinking.Now my biggest complaint about DG has been that in the past he has eschewed positional value and analytics. But picking Jones at 6 suggests the opposite. It also suggests that he might know the QB position reigns supreme in the NFL, and it is not totally about running the ball, which in the NFL it is clearly not. I am cautiously optimistic.

I think fans will be yelling to see Jones by mid season gtt350 : 11:25 am : link .

Gettleman sounds like a fool every time he opens his mouth Go Terps : 11:26 am : link Any criticism he gets on that score is well earned.



I like Jones, but this situation has been a poor allocation of resources by the Giants. Either the #6 pick should have been used in a player that would play immediately, or the $17M paid to Eli should have been used on other players.





What do you mean UConn4523 : 11:26 am : link “Not totally about running the ball”? When had Gettleman ever said that or more importantly, that getting a QB isn’t extremely important?



I’ve asked many times in many threads but why does wanting to run mean you still can also look to pass? Doesn’t the former make the latter easier?

It has been reported that many people dep026 : 11:27 am : link in the NFL had Jones as their number 2 QB. So he made sure he got him. We dont know if it was worth it or not. So why bother assuming it isnt?



I mean there was a reporter on ESPN this morning who literally said.... "Even if Daniel Jones has a great career, it wasnt worth being selected at 6."



Do you know how asinine that sounds?

Quote: Any criticism he gets on that score is well earned.



I like Jones, but this situation has been a poor allocation of resources by the Giants. Either the #6 pick should have been used in a player that would play immediately, or the $17M paid to Eli should have been used on other players.





And that’s fine. But that’s if you don’t think Mara made that call. I believe he did. In comment 14418542 Go Terps said:And that’s fine. But that’s if you don’t think Mara made that call. I believe he did.

The media are it up. And thats why people here question our beat reporters and how good they really are at their jobs. IDK, I don't question most of them, they are idiots, no question about it. In comment 14418156 dep026 said:IDK, I don't question most of them, they are idiots, no question about it.

Of course he did. This is about nostalgia and sentimentality, always has been. Eli's here because we love him, not because his play merits it. In comment 14418546 UConn4523 said:Of course he did. This is about nostalgia and sentimentality, always has been. Eli's here because we love him, not because his play merits it.

Franchise and MS with fair comments Jimmy Googs : 11:35 am : link regarding how DG is actually not "playing" the media well.



contrary to OP...





Terps UConn4523 : 11:38 am : link we agree. My point is that it’s likely not within Gettlemans control. If my assumption is correct he’s making the best of a shit sandwich.

Quote: regarding how DG is actually not "playing" the media well.



contrary to OP...





lol"..."



Yep, because they dont write up what he says. Last two days, one of the lead stories on ESPN was:



- Jones may sit for 3 years

- 2 teams had deals in place for Jones



You're right though, he isnt playing the media. In comment 14418567 Jimmy Googs said:lol"..."Yep, because they dont write up what he says. Last two days, one of the lead stories on ESPN was:- Jones may sit for 3 years- 2 teams had deals in place for JonesYou're right though, he isnt playing the media.

Quote: we agree. My point is that it’s likely not within Gettlemans control. If my assumption is correct he’s making the best of a shit sandwich.



Then in that case he probably shouldn't have taken Jones.



This is what happens when you have a front office structure like the Giants with so many voices. Not everyone is rowing in the same direction, and efficiency is lost.



2 Maras, Tisch, Gettleman, Abrams, Shurmur, and probably Accorsi. That's a lot of captains for one ship. In comment 14418575 UConn4523 said:Then in that case he probably shouldn't have taken Jones.This is what happens when you have a front office structure like the Giants with so many voices. Not everyone is rowing in the same direction, and efficiency is lost.2 Maras, Tisch, Gettleman, Abrams, Shurmur, and probably Accorsi. That's a lot of captains for one ship.

Quote: “Not totally about running the ball”? When had Gettleman ever said that or more importantly, that getting a QB isn’t extremely important?



I’ve asked many times in many threads but why does wanting to run mean you still can also look to pass? Doesn’t the former make the latter easier?



I am just referring to the three pillars which dep accurately quoted above. stop the run, run the ball, rush the passer. Those three pegs do not include get a QB. In comment 14418543 UConn4523 said:I am just referring to the three pillars which dep accurately quoted above. stop the run, run the ball, rush the passer. Those three pegs do not include get a QB.

I think he says random shit without thinking. I heard the sit for 3 years comment. I don't know what it was. It didn't seem like a joke and it didn't seem like a serious plan. In comment 14418578 dep026 said:I think he says random shit without thinking. I heard the sit for 3 years comment. I don't know what it was. It didn't seem like a joke and it didn't seem like a serious plan.

dep, you might want to sitdown, but..we actually agree for once. Dave in Hoboken : 11:45 am : link I agree with your OP pretty much all the way through. Only place we may differ is I think the longest Jones is sitting is this season. I think he starts Week 1 2020. But other than that, we agree on everything else for once with this situation.

That doesn’t mean they aren’t “pegs” UConn4523 : 11:46 am : link this so so fucking weird. You guys want to hold what he says as gospel, get made at “leaks”, twist narratives whenever it suits your hatred for a selection/signing. It’s mind blowing.



How about you root for all of them to do well. Who cares about the rest?

Quote: I agree with your OP pretty much all the way through. Only place we may differ is I think the longest Jones is sitting is this season. I think he starts Week 1 2020. But other than that, we agree on everything else for once with this situation.



That wouldnt shock me either. Maybe he mops up games this year. But if we suck this year, its definitely his job next year. In comment 14418593 Dave in Hoboken said:That wouldnt shock me either. Maybe he mops up games this year. But if we suck this year, its definitely his job next year.

I think he says random shit without thinking. I heard the sit for 3 years comment. I don't know what it was. It didn't seem like a joke and it didn't seem like a serious plan.



When I saw the presser, I thought he was laughing when he sit or at least chuckling. Could be wrong though. In comment 14418592 FranchiseQB said:When I saw the presser, I thought he was laughing when he sit or at least chuckling. Could be wrong though.

I think he is definitely sitting all of this season, Dave in Hoboken : 11:53 am : link which is fine by me. I think he could use a year to watch and learn. And he's still pretty damn young anyway, so I think it's fine.



But I do think almost no matter what happens in 2019, that he will start in 2020 Week 1. It just makes too much sense.

Quote: this so so fucking weird. You guys want to hold what he says as gospel, get made at “leaks”, twist narratives whenever it suits your hatred for a selection/signing. It’s mind blowing.



How about you root for all of them to do well. Who cares about the rest?

Well we have all other kinds of evidence.

1 - he said he doesn't believe in positional value

2 - he passed on a qb to pick an RB in 2018. In comment 14418597 UConn4523 said:Well we have all other kinds of evidence.1 - he said he doesn't believe in positional value2 - he passed on a qb to pick an RB in 2018.

When I saw the presser, I thought he was laughing when he sit or at least chuckling. Could be wrong though.

I could definitely see that interpretation. I wasn't as convinced it was a joke but maybe it was. In comment 14418607 dep026 said:I could definitely see that interpretation. I wasn't as convinced it was a joke but maybe it was.

Hey man UConn4523 : 11:59 am : link you seem pretty convinced so nothing I say matters. Must suck following a team you hate so much. There’s reasons that justify both 1 and 2 but it’s obviously going to fall on deaf ears.

Quote: you seem pretty convinced so nothing I say matters. Must suck following a team you hate so much. There’s reasons that justify both 1 and 2 but it’s obviously going to fall on deaf ears.

I don't hate my team. I want them to have sound leadership and use the most advanced tools in the game. I have said over and over that I like the decision to go QB at 6. I may not agree with you but I love the Giants just as much. I think we can coexist. In comment 14418635 UConn4523 said:I don't hate my team. I want them to have sound leadership and use the most advanced tools in the game. I have said over and over that I like the decision to go QB at 6. I may not agree with you but I love the Giants just as much. I think we can coexist.

Baker Mayfield last year was probably on average ranked as the 3rd or 4th best QB in the draft and the browns took him #1. That pick was a surprise to everyone. Up until draft day Vegas had Josh Allen or Darnold predicted in that spot for the majority of the process. I don't recall anyone bashing that decision by Dorsey, I think most praised it and said it was a courageous one to go against conventional wisdom.







The Browns were pretty roundly criticized last year, not necessarily just because they took Mayfield #1 overall, but more because of how their 1st and 4th picks in tandem were used. I think they faced less criticism for taking Mayfield than we are for taking Jones because of the vast chasm of talent and achievement between them, but they were certainly second-guessed.



Looks like they're on the path to enjoying the last laugh. It's been a long time since the Giants enjoyed that at the media's expense. In comment 14418411 Eric on Li said:The Browns were pretty roundly criticized last year, not necessarily just because they took Mayfield #1 overall, but more because of how their 1st and 4th picks in tandem were used. I think they faced less criticism for taking Mayfield than we are for taking Jones because of the vast chasm of talent and achievement between them, but they were certainly second-guessed.Looks like they're on the path to enjoying the last laugh. It's been a long time since the Giants enjoyed that at the media's expense.

That’s a lot of text simply to say Default : 12:13 pm : link FAKE NEWS!

Fair points - hopefully their evaluations are right and we similarly get the last laugh. Getting the evaluations right is the only thing that matters at this point, as it was for the Browns + Mayfield/Ward. I think there's a much higher possibility of it happening than the talking heads would lead everyone to believe though. In comment 14418660 santacruzom said:Fair points - hopefully their evaluations are right and we similarly get the last laugh. Getting the evaluations right is the only thing that matters at this point, as it was for the Browns + Mayfield/Ward. I think there's a much higher possibility of it happening than the talking heads would lead everyone to believe though.

Once again you missed it. The comment was he wasn't doing it "well"... In comment 14418578 dep026 said:Once again you missed it. The comment was he wasn't doing it "well"...

As it should be. In comment 14418169 dep026 said:As it should be.