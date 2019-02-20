Anyone hate the pick and now rooting hard for Jones? GMAN4LIFE : 4/30/2019 12:50 pm I hated the pick at first. God i was dreading that one. Mind you i barely knew about the kids since Haskins was the one with alot more attention.



Fast forward to today and all the media backlash and fan reaction, has anyone like myself switched to rooting hard for the kid to defy the critics? i mean yes you will root for the Giants no matter what but does this add alittle extra to rooting for them?

God yes - I am so sick of this, and I really feel for the kid PatersonPlank : 4/30/2019 12:52 pm : link The best day of his life is turning into a shitstorm through no fault of his own. I hope he is great

I was ambivalent about the pick Johnny5 : 4/30/2019 12:54 pm : link But I was looking for the positives on him when we first found out they liked him. I think he looks promising, but yeah now that 3/4 of the country are killing him and the Giants for picking him? I want for him (and by proxy the Giants and Gettleman) to kick ass, and shove it right up everyone's backside.

I don't mind the pick, but I mean... SirYesSir : 4/30/2019 12:55 pm : link what's the alternative? Root for Jones and the team to fail because you disagree with a decision by a GM? Cause you got your feelings hurt? get outta here...

There comes a time to move-on... BamaBlue : 4/30/2019 12:56 pm : link The draft is over and the Giants made their choice. As fans, we need to give Jones a fair chance to transition into the NFL.

I would hope... Chris in Philly : 4/30/2019 12:56 pm : link all of us would be rooting for the kid regardless of our thoughts on the pick. But there are always those who care more about being "right" on an internet message board than the success of "their" team...

Of course Anakim : 4/30/2019 12:57 pm : link I despised the pick. I still can't believe we picked him over Josh Allen, but what's done is done. He's (hopefully) our next franchise QB and we need to support him. He seems like a genuinely good, humble, tough and smart kid so he'll be easy to root for.



didn't want him but bluepepper : 4/30/2019 12:57 pm : link we took him so now of course I'm rooting for him. He's our hope for the future.



Only qualifier is if he's not good then I hope he's really really bad so we can bail on him quickly.

Ha ha ha!!! PaulN : 4/30/2019 12:59 pm : link Yes, I agree totally with you. I want him to do well first as a Giant fan, but to just see these assholes eat crow would be great. I am going to put my faith in a guy who coached all three player, Peyton, Eli, and Jones. I am all in now, and fuck the haters. Give this kid a chance.

of course i'm going to root for him cjac : 4/30/2019 1:00 pm : link first because he's a Giant and i'm a Giant fan



and second so he can make them all look like fools (McShay, Fat Mike, Boomer, Boomers lap dog, all those jerks)

Yes giantsFC : 4/30/2019 1:00 pm : link I had the dread that our lord savior was gonna pick jones since the rumors started way back around Feb. and to pick him at 6 just summed up what I think about how this team has been run the last 5 years.



But after the shock, I am now all for hoping this quack GM defies 90% of everyone’s beliefs and his pick isn’t Dave Brown all over.



Jones himself seems decent, but decent doesn’t mean greatness.

Yes. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/30/2019 1:00 pm : link I'm all F'ing in. I might even buy the dude's jersey, Haha.

didn't hate the pick Pascal4554 : 4/30/2019 1:00 pm : link but was shocked with all the buzz Allen was getting. I'm relieved that we have our next QB. I didn't realize how athletic he was. Glad he faced constant pressure and adversity on Duke, will only help him. Hope every Giants Fan is rooting hard for him.

Hate the pick and hated Metnut : 4/30/2019 1:01 pm : link trading Beckham even more. Really one of the worst offseasons I can remember, and this is following up almost a decade of bad football to boot.



Hope I'm wrong and Gettlemen is right on the QB and trading the WR. Giants football Sundays with big games and playoff races are something I really miss. It's just not the same watching these awful teams.





Anyone who roots against him DonnieD89 : 4/30/2019 1:01 pm : link at this point is not a Giants fan. I did not like the pick, but what in hell do I know. I will root for him like there is no tomorrow, unlike some morons on this board, who just want to be proven that they told you so. So far, Barkley has proven them wrong. Let's just see what happens, and if he does not prove to be a good QB, then we can heavily criticize the pick.

RE: didn't want him but

Quote: we took him so now of course I'm rooting for him. He's our hope for the future.



Only qualifier is if he's not good then I hope he's really really bad so we can bail on him quickly.



This too!!! Let him start in 2020 so we can suck and get Trevor Lawrence In comment 14423551 bluepepper said:This too!!! Let him start in 2020 so we can suck and get Trevor Lawrence

I'm rooting for him because he's Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 4/30/2019 1:03 pm : link a NEW YORK GIANT!



Enough of these media douche bags and Giants fans who all of sudden think they are Pro Scouts from their lazy boy chairs...

Would have preferred Allen PhilD : 4/30/2019 1:04 pm : link However, the pre draft statements by DG indicated that they were going after Jones at 6 or 17.



So far Jones is doing and saying the right things. Looks like a good fit for the Giants. Am rooting for him and all the Giants players.

I get the thought process MotownGIANTS : 4/30/2019 1:06 pm : link but think Allen, Lawrence and Baker (I like the trade up) and Rosen for 3rd, 4th and 5th would have been my draft.





It is obvious Jones teammates did not let him reach his potential in college ... BUT how much did it TRULY drag him down? I dont hate the pick after doing more research on him, but this means we need to draft WAAAAAY better than we have historically and also develop in-house talent better. Also Shumur needs to make sure to play to the strengths of his pieces vs force a system fit on them that does not match.

I don’t see one of the anti-Jones haters 5BowlsSoon : 4/30/2019 1:13 pm : link Respond to this thread......yet. I will be watching though. I know who they are. I’m curious to see what they say......

I didn’t necessarily hate it ryanmkeane : 4/30/2019 1:14 pm : link it was just sort of a disappointing shock. But now I’m all in - can only root for the kid and everything he has said since draft night has been awesome. Very Eli esque and seems to have the perfect demeanor for NY

yes, hated the pick. wanted Allen Rjanyg : 4/30/2019 1:17 pm : link But he is the future QB like it or not. Lets just hope that Lauletta is not the second coming of Scott Brunner.

I was a little stunned when Jones was the 6....but knew we had to see GiantBlue : 4/30/2019 1:18 pm : link the whole draft before making judgment. Also, I wanted to see film of Daniel Jones (which BBI has provided in numerous posts). I am in! I like this kid. He did not have much support but fought through it to put together a pretty good season.



Life isn't always going to be easy playing for the Giants and his makeup will make him more successful than say a Haskins or small college guy.



I am all in.....I am a true blue Giants fan from the 60's. There are days I would like to forget and days I can never and will never forget....wonderful times....and I still think they are ahead of us because DG....he can draft!!

I sure am. Lines of Scrimmage : 4/30/2019 1:20 pm : link He has a lot to like. Athletic ability, intelligence and toughness are great traits to bring to the NFL on his first contract. The type of team they are building will hopefully support his skill set.





I think we are in trouble if he can't handle this negativity and don't think that will be the case at all. Alligator skin works well in this market.

RE: I don't see one of the anti-Jones haters

Quote: Respond to this thread......yet. I will be watching though. I know who they are. I'm curious to see what they say......



In comment 14423621 5BowlsSoon said:

I didn't like the pick ron mexico : 4/30/2019 1:24 pm : link But as always I'll be rooting for the Giants.



I guess that means in 2019 I'm hoping Eli keeps DJ on the bench



I was a bit surprised Andrew in Austin : 4/30/2019 1:24 pm : link given I thought they would focus on defense. Didn't take a PhD to realize he was their QB and they thought they would lose him, so they had to act fast.



I love rooting for mentally tough guys - he is getting tested early in that regard.



I hope he shuts all the talking heads on TV/radio the hell up and leads us to some more Superbowls!

I know this gets thrown around a lot pjcas18 : 4/30/2019 1:25 pm : link on here, but this is 100% factual.



If you are NOT rooting for Jones to succeed you are not a Giants fan. Period.



You can like the pick, hate the pick, love the pick or be indifferent for now, but not wanting Jones to succeed is not wanting the Giants to succeed.



I see no motivation for any fan to want Jones to fail.

RE: I didn't like the pick

Quote: I guess that means in 2019 I'm hoping Eli keeps DJ on the bench



Pretty much, yeah. Which leads to an interesting scenario: let's say the Giants ARE shockingly good and make the playoffs and maybe even win a playoff game, and Eli has a renaissance of a season. Will they really jettison him after the season to start Jones? In comment 14423676 ron mexico said:Pretty much, yeah. Which leads to an interesting scenario: let's say the Giants ARE shockingly good and make the playoffs and maybe even win a playoff game, and Eli has a renaissance of a season. Will they really jettison him after the season to start Jones?

Also pjcas18 : 4/30/2019 1:26 pm : link no one is eating any crow.



Have you ever seen talking heads admit they're wrong?



That's part of the problem, they "have the microphone".

RE: Hate the pick and hated Lines of Scrimmage : 4/30/2019 1:27 pm : link

Quote: trading Beckham even more. Really one of the worst offseasons I can remember, and this is following up almost a decade of bad football to boot.



Hope I'm wrong and Gettlemen is right on the QB and trading the WR. Giants football Sundays with big games and playoff races are something I really miss. It's just not the same watching these awful teams.





Metnut,



I find I have channel surfed during too many Giant games in recent seasons for how dismal they have performed.



I actually think DG's vision lines up well with Jones. He can build dominant lines and a top defense while he is on his first contract.



It is all up to Shurmur to figure out what this kid can do real well and implementing a offense accordingly. In comment 14423569 Metnut said:Metnut,I find I have channel surfed during too many Giant games in recent seasons for how dismal they have performed.I actually think DG's vision lines up well with Jones. He can build dominant lines and a top defense while he is on his first contract.It is all up to Shurmur to figure out what this kid can do real well and implementing a offense accordingly.

I wanted Allen, too, but I'm all in Jones corner going forward. Red Dog : 4/30/2019 1:27 pm : link I felt that the best plan was to finish fixing the OL which they really didn't do, improve the pass rush which they did a little bit, upgrade the rest of the defense which they did a lot, and get the new QB next spring which is now off the table entirely.



But Jones is the pick. And we aren't going to know if he was a good one for about three or four seasons. By then the GIANTS will be either seriously competing for another Super Bowl win or will be hopelessly mired in the depths of the NFL with a big time QB problem.



As a hard core GIANTS fan since 1955 who has been very critical of a lot of their more recent drafts (but not last year), I am going to be rooting for Jones and hoping he gets a full year sitting behind Eli to learn the pro game while Eli takes them to the playoffs this year, which I do think is possible. (But they are not going to seriously compete for another Lombardi Trophy this season.)



What I will say is that the more I learn about Daniel Jones, the more I think he does have a chance to be a good QB. A chance. But there are still some major questions to be answered about him and his abilities, and we won't know those answers for a few seasons. Meanwhile, 2020 may well go down as a landmark year for QBs and the GIANTS will have missed out on it. If Jones works out, it won't matter. If he doesn't, it's the fifteen years of lousy football all over again, something I still remember all too well.



In summary, I hope Jones makes it big time, and I am going to be pulling for him very hard once he takes over from Eli, hopefully for the 2020 season and not this year.





I really hope Jay on the Island : 4/30/2019 1:30 pm : link that there aren't any Giants fans that are rooting against Jones. If you care more about being right than wanting Jones to succeed then it says a lot about your character.

hated the pick... peteschweaty : 4/30/2019 1:30 pm : link for all the reasons that have been discussed a million times, but of course rooting for him big time.

I didn't like the pick BigBlueDownTheShore : 4/30/2019 1:31 pm : link because of who was available at that 6. I'll root for him to succeed because he is a Giant. I'll gladdly eat crow if he succeeds, but yeah I'm over it at this point.

RE: RE: I didn't like the pick

Quote: In comment 14423676 ron mexico said:





Quote:





I guess that means in 2019 I'm hoping Eli keeps DJ on the bench







Pretty much, yeah. Which leads to an interesting scenario: let's say the Giants ARE shockingly good and make the playoffs and maybe even win a playoff game, and Eli has a renaissance of a season. Will they really jettison him after the season to start Jones?

I think they will extend Eli in that scenario. I think part of their draw to DJ is his ability to accept such a scenario.



I think they will extend Eli in that scenario. I think part of their draw to DJ is his ability to accept such a scenario.

In comment 14423688 Greg from LI said:I think they will extend Eli in that scenario. I think part of their draw to DJ is his ability to accept such a scenario.

It wasn't so much Bill in Del : 4/30/2019 1:33 pm : link hating the Jones pick as much as not taking Allen. That said, how could I not root for the kid now.

I hated the pick in-the-moment, when they didn't take Allen David B. : 4/30/2019 1:34 pm : link Then as the day and weekend wore on, I started to dig, and hear more and more about Jones from FOOTBALL people -- ex-GMs, coaches, etc., rather than media pundits and draft gurus. They painted a much more informed picture about Jones, and that's when I started to understand WHY the Giants liked him so much, and the rationale behind the pick started making a lot more sense to me.



I'll never have a TOTAL understanding of it -- none of us will. I would have taken Allen, and GLADLY given a 2 and 5 for Rosen. But I've never met any of those players in person, so what the hell do I know?



The one thing that most fans and the so called draft experts ALWAYS miss is that even if you watch the film from every game a guy played; and even if you are qualified enough to break it down because you played ball; you STILL only have HALF the information that the decision is being made on.



The teams do a LOT more than just watch film. Ryan Leaf looked good on his college film. They get to KNOW the player as a person, over the course of SEVERAL personal meetings. They talk with the coaches, the family. They get a sense of who the kid is and what he's made of. This isn't Madden. These are human beings, and that shit matters.



I LOVED, for example, the angle DG noted that Jones actually faced adversity, and overcame it. Haskins didn't. That's something I hadn't even thought about and it was certainly NOT a narrative I heard from the (more-responsible) media types. They didn't even begin to acknowledge that, until AFTER DG said it. Oh yeah, Jones on Ohio state might have had WAY better stats, and possibly looked better than all of the QBs. Haskins at Duke, with a shit OL, and no draftible players around him might have struggled.



I loved hearing he's tough and unflappable -- like Eli. And that the Giants are convinced he can handle the NY media and spotlight. Much as I've liked and wanted Rosen since last year, even I don't know how well he'd handle NY with his personality.



So with more (and frankly better) information, I began to understand the rationale behind the pick. And obviously, I hope it works out the way the Giants think it will. And I think they may well be onto something good here. And I love that he will not be rushed into duty before he's ready. For me, if Eli has a great year, and the Giants bounce back, I don't care if Jones sits for two years. Why rush it? Give him the best possible chance to be what they think he can be.



And FWIW, I was never NOT gonna root for the kid! That's asinine.

He had no control over where he was picked. He's the QB of the NY Giants. Of course I'll be rooting for him!











Of course Pep22 : 4/30/2019 1:35 pm : link rooting against him would mean not being a fan of the team. He represents a very big part of the team's chances of success in the next 10 years.

RE: RE: RE: I didn't like the pick

Quote: In comment 14423688 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





In comment 14423676 ron mexico said:



I agree this is a very plausible scenario. I alluded in another thread this topic.



Eli could play really well and the team challenges or gets in the playoffs. With all the money they have freed up for next year coupled with another draft I could see the thinking "let's go for it now". Worse case they have DJ in reserve to take over it it falls to crap.





Quote:





I guess that means in 2019 I'm hoping Eli keeps DJ on the bench







Pretty much, yeah. Which leads to an interesting scenario: let's say the Giants ARE shockingly good and make the playoffs and maybe even win a playoff game, and Eli has a renaissance of a season. Will they really jettison him after the season to start Jones?







I think they will extend Eli in that scenario. I think part of their draw to DJ is his ability to accept such a scenario.



I agree this is a very plausible scenario. I alluded in another thread this topic.



Eli could play really well and the team challenges or gets in the playoffs. With all the money they have freed up for next year coupled with another draft I could see the thinking "let's go for it now".



Worse case they have DJ in reserve to take over it it falls to crap. In comment 14423713 ron mexico said:I agree this is a very plausible scenario. I alluded in another thread this topic.Eli could play really well and the team challenges or gets in the playoffs. With all the money they have freed up for next year coupled with another draft I could see the thinking "let's go for it now".Worse case they have DJ in reserve to take over it it falls to crap.

Apparently we had the worst Draft AND nzyme : 4/30/2019 1:41 pm : link Our current two time Super Bowl winning QB sucks and the guy we picked as successor sucks! I am rooting for Jones like your wouldn't believe!!!!!

I posted this in 2 other threads already Johnny5 : 4/30/2019 1:43 pm : link If you respect Sy as a player evaluator (I definitely do), then you should be ECSTATIC about the way this draft went down, from a VALUE perspective.



These are his Sy's rankings of who we drafted 1st round compared to Josh Allen:



Dexter Lawrence - 85

DeAndre Baker - 83

Julian Love - 82

Josh Allen - 82

Daniel Jones - 80



We drafted 3 players he ranks at or ABOVE Josh Allen .

Aside from 3 first round grade defensive talents that rated on par with or above Josh Allen we also drafted a (potential) franchise QB that was not rated very far behind him (80 vs 82).



I'd say that is ONE HELL of a draft.





RE: I posted this in 2 other threads already

Quote: If you respect Sy as a player evaluator (I definitely do), then you should be ECSTATIC about the way this draft went down, from a VALUE perspective.



These are his Sy's rankings of who we drafted 1st round compared to Josh Allen:



Dexter Lawrence - 85

DeAndre Baker - 83

Julian Love - 82

Josh Allen - 82

Daniel Jones - 80



We drafted 3 players he ranks at or ABOVE Josh Allen.

Aside from 3 first round grade defensive talents that rated on par with or above Josh Allen we also drafted a (potential) franchise QB that was not rated very far behind him (80 vs 82).



I'd say that is ONE HELL of a draft.





In comment 14423765 Johnny5 said:Love in the 4th round was incredible, thanks for posting

YES Festina Lente : 4/30/2019 1:50 pm : link You are not alone. Even if I wasn't a Giants supporter, I think just from a Human side of it, I would root for the kid to succeed after all the vitriol he's had to endure.



The thing I don't get, if you hated (and I mean hated) the pick why would you ever aim your venom at the player himself? Wrong target. I felt bad the way people absolute shat on him and I hope he makes them eat crow.





I hated the pick Platos : 4/30/2019 1:54 pm : link i thought he wouldn't be anything more than a backup qb in this league.



but then the more i heard about him i turned around. it could be because we're stuck with him regardless and I'm a Giant fan so what can you do...



something about him being a walk on and holding onto the job for 3 years. Also the last umpteen years of following the draft and reading scouting reports you always hear the same thing about QBs no matter how well they performed in the ncaa. if you don't have proper footwork and can't make multiple reads you're not going to make it.



Jones has the noggin to play football and his mechanics are nice. it's shurmurs job to polish him up.

Was very disappointed with pick but am fully supporting him Bold Ruler : Mod : 4/30/2019 2:00 pm : : 4/30/2019 2:00 pm : link He will be the QB of our Giants. We have no choice.

Not who I was hoping Harvest Blend : 4/30/2019 2:15 pm : link they would pick at that spot but of course rooting hard for him.



I'll leave it to the "I told you so" guys to want him to fail.

RE: I hated the pick in-the-moment, when they didn't take Allen

Quote: Then as the day and weekend wore on, I started to dig, and hear more and more about Jones from FOOTBALL people -- ex-GMs, coaches, etc., rather than media pundits and draft gurus. They painted a much more informed picture about Jones, and that's when I started to understand WHY the Giants liked him so much, and the rationale behind the pick started making a lot more sense to me.



I'll never have a TOTAL understanding of it -- none of us will. I would have taken Allen, and GLADLY given a 2 and 5 for Rosen. But I've never met any of those players in person, so what the hell do I know?



The one thing that most fans and the so called draft experts ALWAYS miss is that even if you watch the film from every game a guy played; and even if you are qualified enough to break it down because you played ball; you STILL only have HALF the information that the decision is being made on.



The teams do a LOT more than just watch film. Ryan Leaf looked good on his college film. They get to KNOW the player as a person, over the course of SEVERAL personal meetings. They talk with the coaches, the family. They get a sense of who the kid is and what he's made of. This isn't Madden. These are human beings, and that shit matters.



I LOVED, for example, the angle DG noted that Jones actually faced adversity, and overcame it. Haskins didn't. That's something I hadn't even thought about and it was certainly NOT a narrative I heard from the (more-responsible) media types. They didn't even begin to acknowledge that, until AFTER DG said it. Oh yeah, Jones on Ohio state might have had WAY better stats, and possibly looked better than all of the QBs. Haskins at Duke, with a shit OL, and no draftible players around him might have struggled.



I loved hearing he's tough and unflappable -- like Eli. And that the Giants are convinced he can handle the NY media and spotlight. Much as I've liked and wanted Rosen since last year, even I don't know how well he'd handle NY with his personality.



So with more (and frankly better) information, I began to understand the rationale behind the pick. And obviously, I hope it works out the way the Giants think it will. And I think they may well be onto something good here. And I love that he will not be rushed into duty before he's ready. For me, if Eli has a great year, and the Giants bounce back, I don't care if Jones sits for two years. Why rush it? Give him the best possible chance to be what they think he can be.



And FWIW, I was never NOT gonna root for the kid! That's asinine.

He had no control over where he was picked. He's the QB of the NY Giants. Of course I'll be rooting for him!











In comment 14423728 David B. said:Well done

RE: Anyone who roots against him

Quote: at this point is not a Giants fan. I did not like the pick, but what in hell do I know. I will root for him like there is no tomorrow, unlike some morons on this board, who just want to be proven that they told you so. So far, Barkley has proven them wrong. Let's just see what happens, and if he does not prove to be a good QB, then we can heavily criticize the pick.



Personally I just disagree with the notion that with a QB you have to have some 100% all-in visceral and intuitive conviction and if you do that means you take him with your highest possible pick. Then he either becomes a HOF franchise guy or he’s a bust? Every pick, regardless of position, is a calculated risk. Jones may end being an adequate starter, but you don’t take an “adequate” starter at #6. If a team takes before the pick you feel he is valued at, well that’s okay because at least you stuck to your board, improved your defense substantially with Josh Allen, and can wait until 2020 when the QB crop is better anyway. The value has to fit the pick, IMO, otherwise you’re setting yourself up to fail. The thing is I thought Gettleman believed this too.



The Broncos May have had “conviction” that Lock would be an “adequate starter” (not necessarily a hall of famer) so they took him in the 2nd round. I’ve seen people on this board scoff at the fact the Broncos must not really believe in Lock otherwise they would have taken him at #10. Or maybe they just properly calculated where in the draft his value was worth taking? We have no idea who will be better between Lock and Jones. Before the draft I would have said Lock (but what do I know). Also I believe there is no proof that any team would have taken Jones before 17. Regardless of what anyone says teams throw all sorts of smokescreens to throw teams off and no one is guaranteed of doing anything until they do it.



The point is Not every quarterback becomes either a HOFer or a bust, there’s plenty of room in between, so I don’t see how you can treat drafting them like they are HOFer or bust (I.e. you either take him with your highest pick or don’t take him at all) In comment 14423571 DonnieD89 said:Personally I just disagree with the notion that with a QB you have to have some 100% all-in visceral and intuitive conviction and if you do that means you take him with your highest possible pick. Then he either becomes a HOF franchise guy or he’s a bust? Every pick, regardless of position, is a calculated risk. Jones may end being an adequate starter, but you don’t take an “adequate” starter at #6. If a team takes before the pick you feel he is valued at, well that’s okay because at least you stuck to your board, improved your defense substantially with Josh Allen, and can wait until 2020 when the QB crop is better anyway. The value has to fit the pick, IMO, otherwise you’re setting yourself up to fail. The thing is I thought Gettleman believed this too.The Broncos May have had “conviction” that Lock would be an “adequate starter” (not necessarily a hall of famer) so they took him in the 2nd round. I’ve seen people on this board scoff at the fact the Broncos must not really believe in Lock otherwise they would have taken him at #10. Or maybe they just properly calculated where in the draft his value was worth taking? We have no idea who will be better between Lock and Jones. Before the draft I would have said Lock (but what do I know). Also I believe there is no proof that any team would have taken Jones before 17. Regardless of what anyone says teams throw all sorts of smokescreens to throw teams off and no one is guaranteed of doing anything until they do it.The point is Not every quarterback becomes either a HOFer or a bust, there’s plenty of room in between, so I don’t see how you can treat drafting them like they are HOFer or bust (I.e. you either take him with your highest pick or don’t take him at all)

if we didn't have the #6 pick (only 17 and a 2nd rounder) markky : 4/30/2019 2:23 pm : link and came away with Big Dex and Baker we'd be ecstatic.



we got that AND Jones.



i was excited when Allen dropped to us, but no player is a sure thing. if Shurmur is happy with Jones than that's more than good enough for me.

Hoped for a different pick. CV36 : 4/30/2019 2:24 pm : link Rooting for him now! Its seems to be the right of passage if you want to be the QB here. Phil, Eli, Collins and now this kid.

I root hard for every Giants decision to work out. Mike from SI : 4/30/2019 2:24 pm : link And don't understand anybody on here who doesn't. I have no vested interest in being right, I want the team to win football games.

There has never been a pick I haven’t LauderdaleMatty : 4/30/2019 2:26 pm : link Hoped I was wrong about.



He’s Giant now. Only a moron would hope he fails



My most hated pick of all time was Sinoroce Moss. I rooted for the guy. Dumb trade up and seeing him do nothing at UM made me wonder why they were so clueless. Grew to hate him as a player because they refused to cut bait. Not because he was a bad guy.





I am still floored by the pick... bw in dc : 4/30/2019 2:26 pm : link But I don't hate Jones. I just didn't think any of this QB crop was worth a first round grade. Moreover, with another year committed to Eli, which suggests they think they can win, then the team had more opportunities in this draft to solve problems that would pay quicker dividends.



Since the pick, I have gone back to re-watch Duke games trying to see look for "wow" moments I may have missed. I even studied that Cutcliffe link yesterday with the 10 plays. Only two of the plays, plays 8 and 9, were above average plays. The rest were plays many college QBs could make, despite the suggestions by Jones Infomercial producer David Cutcliffe... ;)



So, yes, I will root for Jones. I've stated almost every day that he should start from day one. And we'll get a better chance to find out exactly what we have, Jones gets experience (which is huge), and if the fit isn't there we can pivot quicker to find another solution.

No more no less than any other Giants draft pick arniefez : 4/30/2019 2:27 pm : link hope for the best and see how it plays out.



As far as feeling "sorry" for him? Not at all. He's going to be paid about double what Haskins is paid and about 25 million more than he would have been as a 2nd round choice where most of the consensus projected him to be drafted.



I'm always in favor of football players getting every penny they can because 95% of them get screwed over. Jones is part of the 5% but good for him to get paid.

It was an awful pick since1925 : 4/30/2019 2:28 pm : link I root for every Giant every play.



That dosn't make the pick any better.

I don't understand the hysterical morons Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/30/2019 2:43 pm : link Who get triggered by picking/not picking a QB. Outside of Luck everyone has a knock, my favorite has been Marcus Mediocreotta. And it's not like we choose Jones over LT or Megatron.

I think the get experience thing is way overrated arniefez : 4/30/2019 2:45 pm : link if the goal is to find out as quickly as you can sure start him day one.



But whenever he starts he and the team are going to stink and the team is going to lose 10 or more of his first 15 games. Almost all rookie QBs lose big. Eli did, Peyton did, Aikman did, etc.



That's why top 10 QBs who bust still get about 40 games before they get dumped. See Bortles, Blake.



At 40 games they're just starting to get it. There were many people who wanted Eli gone mid way through his 4th year after 50 starts and then he won a Super Bowl later that year.



That's why people are probably correct when they say if a team misses on top 10 QB it's going to cost them 4 seasons.

RE: I don't understand the hysterical morons

Quote: Who get triggered by picking/not picking a QB. Outside of Luck everyone has a knock, my favorite has been Marcus Mediocreotta. And it's not like we choose Jones over LT or Megatron.



In comment 14423991 Coach Red Beaulieu said:Well, we all have things that baffle us, like why someone keeps reappearing under new screen names.

RE: RE: I posted this in 2 other threads already

Quote: In comment 14423765 Johnny5 said:





Quote:





If you respect Sy as a player evaluator (I definitely do), then you should be ECSTATIC about the way this draft went down, from a VALUE perspective.



These are his Sy's rankings of who we drafted 1st round compared to Josh Allen:



Dexter Lawrence - 85

DeAndre Baker - 83

Julian Love - 82

Josh Allen - 82

Daniel Jones - 80



We drafted 3 players he ranks at or ABOVE Josh Allen.

Aside from 3 first round grade defensive talents that rated on par with or above Josh Allen we also drafted a (potential) franchise QB that was not rated very far behind him (80 vs 82).



I'd say that is ONE HELL of a draft.









Love in the 4th round was incredible, thanks for posting

In comment 14423777 GothamGiants said:5 80 guys in one draft is incredible. That's 5 long term starters.

Yep Jim Bur(n)t : 4/30/2019 2:50 pm : link He is now a Giant, & most likely the future.



I want him to be a Bad Ass Sherrif in this league.

I absolutely hated the pick, shockeyisthebest8056 : 4/30/2019 2:51 pm : link but you'd have to be some type of jackass to be rooting against the kid even slightly.

Coach Red Beaulieu arniefez : 4/30/2019 2:54 pm : link You don't know it but you answered your own question. Why are some Giant fans pissed Jones a consensus 2nd round pick was picked #6?



Marcus Mariota was the 2nd pick in 2015. He joined a team that won 2 games the year before. His first season they were 3-13. He's started 55 games. His record is 27-28. His team has won 9 games 3 times and won 1 playoff game.



I wonder if Jones will get 55 starts for the Giants on his rookie contract and what his record will be.

RE: RE: I don't understand the hysterical morons

Quote: In comment 14423991 Coach Red Beaulieu said:





Quote:





Who get triggered by picking/not picking a QB. Outside of Luck everyone has a knock, my favorite has been Marcus Mediocreotta. And it's not like we choose Jones over LT or Megatron.







Well, we all have things that baffle us, like why someone keeps reappearing under new screen names.



In comment 14423996 Greg from LI said:Why has he not been banned he's been duping and trolling for well over a year.

I'm Thinblueline : 4/30/2019 3:13 pm : link Not a football evauluator by no means but When the Giants drafted him I was excited.. I went back and watched all his games last year and came away impressed... Shitty talent around him but is athleticism is crazy... Very impressed with this kid.. I have high hopes...

A lot of fans state that Eli DonnieD89 : 4/30/2019 3:17 pm : link cannot carry a team. They are likely right. Given the talent that Danial Jones had to play with, while participating in the ACC and going 8-5, you have to ask yourself. Did Daniel Jones carry his team?

I wasn't thrilled JonC : 4/30/2019 3:18 pm : link with Josh Allen on the board, but I wasn't quite high enough on Allen to grade him a blue chip prospect either.



If a blue chip EDGE prospect was passed over, I'd still be heated. In the end, got to get behind them picking the QB they had the strong conviction on. I'll root like hell for Jones and Saquon moving fwd.

RE: Was very disappointed with pick but am fully supporting him

Quote: He will be the QB of our Giants. We have no choice.



In comment 14423834 Bold Ruler said:This. There's really nothing else to say.

Love the Jones pick TMS : 4/30/2019 3:22 pm : link but want to see ELI get back into the playoffs and more, on his way to the Hall,more than anything else.

RE: I absolutely hated the pick,

Quote: but you'd have to be some type of jackass to be rooting against the kid even slightly.



I agree. While I didn't completely hate the pick (only because I wasn't big on Haskins) I wasn't crazy about it. However, he's our guy now - hope he kicks ass.



























In comment 14424025 shockeyisthebest8056 said:I agree. While I didn't completely hate the pick (only because I wasn't big on Haskins) I wasn't crazy about it. However, he's our guy now - hope he kicks ass.

'and now rooting hard for Jones?'... Torrag : 4/30/2019 3:36 pm : link I wouldn't have selected Jones at #6 but I've always acknowledged the team has a lot more data and experience to arrive at their decisions. I was momentarily disappointed but I always intended to support their picks, all of them, whether they were among my personal favorites or not.



Nothing wrong with expressing your opinions either but ultimately if you aren't supporting the players we've chosen in the Draft then in reality you aren't a Giants fan at all. Exceptions can occur if serious issues are involved such as domestic violence or other criminal behavior.

I don't know what the standards bw is using BigBlueCane : 4/30/2019 3:59 pm : link but there's a lot of questionable quality at the QB position in current CFB. The reason the spread is en vogue is how much it simplifies things for QB's to process and make all the necessary calls regarding protections and so on.



Jones didn't play in that system and as Baldinger has pointed out, his supporting cast not only was talent deficient, they routinely made simple drive killing or otherwise crucial errors.



The thing you forget bw, is that Colleges, just like the NFL, are limited by how much time during the season and even off-season they can spend 'coaching' or teaching the players. Hence you have rapidly seen a decline in the quality of even basic skills across all positions.

Well I still hate the pick .McL. : 4/30/2019 4:04 pm : link But the moment it was in, I am rooting for him because I want the Giants to win. Don't give a damn about the media.



Also, I don't dislike the kid, he seems like a really good one. I just have doubts about his game. I really want to eat crow on this one...

RE: I hated the pick in-the-moment, when they didn't take Allen

Quote:



I LOVED, for example, the angle DG noted that Jones actually faced adversity, and overcame it. Haskins didn't.



In comment 14423728 David B. said:I don't know enough about Haskins or his situation to declare he faced no adversity. Becoming a starting QB of team with Ohio State's expectations and requiring a shift in system -- that's probably not "no adversity."

RE: RE: Anyone who roots against him

Quote: In comment 14423571 DonnieD89 said:





Quote:





at this point is not a Giants fan. I did not like the pick, but what in hell do I know. I will root for him like there is no tomorrow, unlike some morons on this board, who just want to be proven that they told you so. So far, Barkley has proven them wrong. Let's just see what happens, and if he does not prove to be a good QB, then we can heavily criticize the pick.







Personally I just disagree with the notion that with a QB you have to have some 100% all-in visceral and intuitive conviction and if you do that means you take him with your highest possible pick. Then he either becomes a HOF franchise guy or he’s a bust? Every pick, regardless of position, is a calculated risk. Jones may end being an adequate starter, but you don’t take an “adequate” starter at #6. If a team takes before the pick you feel he is valued at, well that’s okay because at least you stuck to your board, improved your defense substantially with Josh Allen, and can wait until 2020 when the QB crop is better anyway. The value has to fit the pick, IMO, otherwise you’re setting yourself up to fail. The thing is I thought Gettleman believed this too.



The Broncos May have had “conviction” that Lock would be an “adequate starter” (not necessarily a hall of famer) so they took him in the 2nd round. I’ve seen people on this board scoff at the fact the Broncos must not really believe in Lock otherwise they would have taken him at #10. Or maybe they just properly calculated where in the draft his value was worth taking? We have no idea who will be better between Lock and Jones. Before the draft I would have said Lock (but what do I know). Also I believe there is no proof that any team would have taken Jones before 17. Regardless of what anyone says teams throw all sorts of smokescreens to throw teams off and no one is guaranteed of doing anything until they do it.



The point is Not every quarterback becomes either a HOFer or a bust, there’s plenty of room in between, so I don’t see how you can treat drafting them like they are HOFer or bust (I.e. you either take him with your highest pick or don’t take him at all)



All I what are Super Bowl wins, regardless if the QB is not a HOFer. Last I checked, Phil Simms has not been inducted into the HOF. This is the same guy that has won the 1986 Super Bowl and went 11-0 before his season ending injury in 1990, the same year they won the 1990 Super Bowl. If Daniel Jones contributes to winning a Super Bowl without being a HOFer, I would conclude that his selection at #6 would be the right pick. In comment 14423930 Leg of Theismann said:All I what are Super Bowl wins, regardless if the QB is not a HOFer. Last I checked, Phil Simms has not been inducted into the HOF. This is the same guy that has won the 1986 Super Bowl and went 11-0 before his season ending injury in 1990, the same year they won the 1990 Super Bowl. If Daniel Jones contributes to winning a Super Bowl without being a HOFer, I would conclude that his selection at #6 would be the right pick.

RE: It wasn't so much

Quote: hating the Jones pick as much as not taking Allen. That said, how could I not root for the kid now.

Agree 100%
Hit it right on the nail. Nuff said.



Agree 100%

In comment 14423725 Bill in Del said:Agree 100%Hit it right on the nail. Nuff said.

Yes, I hated the pick. Klaatu : 4/30/2019 4:32 pm : link



I hated it so much I even wrote



But, Daniel Jones is a Giant now, and I'm going to root for him just as hard as I root for anyone who wears the colors. I didn't much care for Eli, either, when the Giants traded for him (which I thought was a mistake), and it took me about a year to really warm up to him, but he won me over, so I hope Jones can, too. I hated it because I thought the Giants could still win with Eli under Center. I hated it because I thought that if they made the right moves in the draft to upgrade their offensive line and their defense, they'd have a reasonable shot at the playoffs this year. Most of all, I hated it because I thought Dave Gettleman felt the same way I did, but obviously he didn't.I hated it so much I even wrote song lyrics about how much I hated it.But, Daniel Jones is a Giant now, and I'm going to root for him just as hard as I root for anyone who wears the colors. I didn't much care for Eli, either, when the Giants traded for him (which I thought was a mistake), and it took me about a year to really warm up to him, but he won me over, so I hope Jones can, too.

If you aren't rooting for Jones, smshmth8690 : 4/30/2019 4:32 pm : link you ARE on the wrong website.

dont get it twisted. If you read my post, im rooting for him and the GMAN4LIFE : 4/30/2019 4:48 pm : link Giants regardless. what i am saying is, are you rooting alittle more because of the negativity of the pick. Just to shut up alot of analysts.



i root for the Giants no matter what.

Sure, that's part of it. Klaatu : 4/30/2019 5:10 pm : link That was part of it with Eli, too, especially in 2011.

RE: RE: RE: Anyone who roots against him

Quote: In comment 14423930 Leg of Theismann said:





Quote:





In comment 14423571 DonnieD89 said:





Quote:





at this point is not a Giants fan. I did not like the pick, but what in hell do I know. I will root for him like there is no tomorrow, unlike some morons on this board, who just want to be proven that they told you so. So far, Barkley has proven them wrong. Let's just see what happens, and if he does not prove to be a good QB, then we can heavily criticize the pick.







Personally I just disagree with the notion that with a QB you have to have some 100% all-in visceral and intuitive conviction and if you do that means you take him with your highest possible pick. Then he either becomes a HOF franchise guy or he’s a bust? Every pick, regardless of position, is a calculated risk. Jones may end being an adequate starter, but you don’t take an “adequate” starter at #6. If a team takes before the pick you feel he is valued at, well that’s okay because at least you stuck to your board, improved your defense substantially with Josh Allen, and can wait until 2020 when the QB crop is better anyway. The value has to fit the pick, IMO, otherwise you’re setting yourself up to fail. The thing is I thought Gettleman believed this too.



The Broncos May have had “conviction” that Lock would be an “adequate starter” (not necessarily a hall of famer) so they took him in the 2nd round. I’ve seen people on this board scoff at the fact the Broncos must not really believe in Lock otherwise they would have taken him at #10. Or maybe they just properly calculated where in the draft his value was worth taking? We have no idea who will be better between Lock and Jones. Before the draft I would have said Lock (but what do I know). Also I believe there is no proof that any team would have taken Jones before 17. Regardless of what anyone says teams throw all sorts of smokescreens to throw teams off and no one is guaranteed of doing anything until they do it.



The point is Not every quarterback becomes either a HOFer or a bust, there’s plenty of room in between, so I don’t see how you can treat drafting them like they are HOFer or bust (I.e. you either take him with your highest pick or don’t take him at all)







All I what are Super Bowl wins, regardless if the QB is not a HOFer. Last I checked, Phil Simms has not been inducted into the HOF. This is the same guy that has won the 1986 Super Bowl and went 11-0 before his season ending injury in 1990, the same year they won the 1990 Super Bowl. If Daniel Jones contributes to winning a Super Bowl without being a HOFer, I would conclude that his selection at #6 would be the right pick.



That’s fine, but how talented a QB has a lot to do with a team winning a super bowl. But IMO this is the thing with Giants fans- we are conditioned to thinking all-or-nothing, because that’s basically what this franchise has been for the last 30 years. Literally for the past 30 years we have either a) missed the playoffs, b) went 1 and done in the playoffs, or c) went to the super bowl (I think only 1 year ‘93 was the exception). So it feels like we have this idea that you’re either a super bowl winner or you’re not. Simms and Eli could not have won Super Bowls on their own (they had tremendous help from their defenses and o-lines). In general, the better your quarterback is the more competitive your team will be. I think Simms and Eli were similar in that neither were elite QBs (other than Eli in 2011) but they did have what it takes to win in clutch situations. How can we be sure Daniel Jones is going to be a guy who is decent overall but fantastic in the playoffs and super bowl? That seems to be what people are hoping for with Jones, but for the most part QBs are going to perform in the playoffs the way they perform in the regular season. Hoping for another Eli is like hoping you hit the lottery (especially when Jones is not nearly as highly regarded a prospect as Eli) . In general it’s better to wait for an elite prospect to bet the next 10 years on rather than take a decent prospect and hope he has that “magic” or “x factor” that it takes to elevate his game when the stakes are highest. I’m not sure what it is about Jones that makes Gettleman and co. Think he is going to be that type of player other than just a gut feeling or likening his character traits to Eli’s, but it’s a pretty big gamble to take IMO that he’s just going to happen to be that type of player. In comment 14424256 DonnieD89 said:That’s fine, but how talented a QB has a lot to do with a team winning a super bowl. But IMO this is the thing with Giants fans- we are conditioned to thinking all-or-nothing, because that’s basically what this franchise has been for the last 30 years. Literally for the past 30 years we have either a) missed the playoffs, b) went 1 and done in the playoffs, or c) went to the super bowl (I think only 1 year ‘93 was the exception). So it feels like we have this idea that you’re either a super bowl winner or you’re not. Simms and Eli could not have won Super Bowls on their own (they had tremendous help from their defenses and o-lines). In general, the better your quarterback is the more competitive your team will be. I think Simms and Eli were similar in that neither were elite QBs (other than Eli in 2011) but they did have what it takes to win in clutch situations. How can we be sure Daniel Jones is going to be a guy who is decent overall but fantastic in the playoffs and super bowl? That seems to be what people are hoping for with Jones, but for the most part QBs are going to perform in the playoffs the way they perform in the regular season. Hoping for another Eli is like hoping you hit the lottery (especially when Jones is not nearly as highly regarded a prospect as Eli) . In general it’s better to wait for an elite prospect to bet the next 10 years on rather than take a decent prospect and hope he has that “magic” or “x factor” that it takes to elevate his game when the stakes are highest. I’m not sure what it is about Jones that makes Gettleman and co. Think he is going to be that type of player other than just a gut feeling or likening his character traits to Eli’s, but it’s a pretty big gamble to take IMO that he’s just going to happen to be that type of player.

hated the pick GiantsLaw : 4/30/2019 5:44 pm : link rooting for the kid

RE: RE: RE: RE: Anyone who roots against him

Quote: In comment 14424256 DonnieD89 said:





Quote:





In comment 14423930 Leg of Theismann said:





Quote:





In comment 14423571 DonnieD89 said:





Quote:





at this point is not a Giants fan. I did not like the pick, but what in hell do I know. I will root for him like there is no tomorrow, unlike some morons on this board, who just want to be proven that they told you so. So far, Barkley has proven them wrong. Let's just see what happens, and if he does not prove to be a good QB, then we can heavily criticize the pick.







Personally I just disagree with the notion that with a QB you have to have some 100% all-in visceral and intuitive conviction and if you do that means you take him with your highest possible pick. Then he either becomes a HOF franchise guy or he’s a bust? Every pick, regardless of position, is a calculated risk. Jones may end being an adequate starter, but you don’t take an “adequate” starter at #6. If a team takes before the pick you feel he is valued at, well that’s okay because at least you stuck to your board, improved your defense substantially with Josh Allen, and can wait until 2020 when the QB crop is better anyway. The value has to fit the pick, IMO, otherwise you’re setting yourself up to fail. The thing is I thought Gettleman believed this too.



The Broncos May have had “conviction” that Lock would be an “adequate starter” (not necessarily a hall of famer) so they took him in the 2nd round. I’ve seen people on this board scoff at the fact the Broncos must not really believe in Lock otherwise they would have taken him at #10. Or maybe they just properly calculated where in the draft his value was worth taking? We have no idea who will be better between Lock and Jones. Before the draft I would have said Lock (but what do I know). Also I believe there is no proof that any team would have taken Jones before 17. Regardless of what anyone says teams throw all sorts of smokescreens to throw teams off and no one is guaranteed of doing anything until they do it.



The point is Not every quarterback becomes either a HOFer or a bust, there’s plenty of room in between, so I don’t see how you can treat drafting them like they are HOFer or bust (I.e. you either take him with your highest pick or don’t take him at all)







All I what are Super Bowl wins, regardless if the QB is not a HOFer. Last I checked, Phil Simms has not been inducted into the HOF. This is the same guy that has won the 1986 Super Bowl and went 11-0 before his season ending injury in 1990, the same year they won the 1990 Super Bowl. If Daniel Jones contributes to winning a Super Bowl without being a HOFer, I would conclude that his selection at #6 would be the right pick.







That’s fine, but how talented a QB has a lot to do with a team winning a super bowl. But IMO this is the thing with Giants fans- we are conditioned to thinking all-or-nothing, because that’s basically what this franchise has been for the last 30 years. Literally for the past 30 years we have either a) missed the playoffs, b) went 1 and done in the playoffs, or c) went to the super bowl (I think only 1 year ‘93 was the exception). So it feels like we have this idea that you’re either a super bowl winner or you’re not. Simms and Eli could not have won Super Bowls on their own (they had tremendous help from their defenses and o-lines). In general, the better your quarterback is the more competitive your team will be. I think Simms and Eli were similar in that neither were elite QBs (other than Eli in 2011) but they did have what it takes to win in clutch situations. How can we be sure Daniel Jones is going to be a guy who is decent overall but fantastic in the playoffs and super bowl? That seems to be what people are hoping for with Jones, but for the most part QBs are going to perform in the playoffs the way they perform in the regular season. Hoping for another Eli is like hoping you hit the lottery (especially when Jones is not nearly as highly regarded a prospect as Eli) . In general it’s better to wait for an elite prospect to bet the next 10 years on rather than take a decent prospect and hope he has that “magic” or “x factor” that it takes to elevate his game when the stakes are highest. I’m not sure what it is about Jones that makes Gettleman and co. Think he is going to be that type of player other than just a gut feeling or likening his character traits to Eli’s, but it’s a pretty big gamble to take IMO that he’s just going to happen to be that type of player.



Some interesting thoughts but I think there is more to it. You can say the Giants have been boom or bust or having an elite QB will present more opportunities in the mix at the end of each season. How many teams have really done that? The few times we have seen it I think it is also about having a strong overall team and a elite coach; i.e. Bill B.



The best thing the Giants can do and they are trying is build a strong running game, stop the run and hopefully they find a way to get the QB.



Had the Giants stayed committed to that philosophy after 2011 there is no reason why Eli could not have made a couple more runs imo.



Will the Giants provide enough of a quality team to support this new young buck?



In comment 14424612 Leg of Theismann said:Some interesting thoughts but I think there is more to it. You can say the Giants have been boom or bust or having an elite QB will present more opportunities in the mix at the end of each season. How many teams have really done that? The few times we have seen it I think it is also about having a strong overall team and a elite coach; i.e. Bill B.The best thing the Giants can do and they are trying is build a strong running game, stop the run and hopefully they find a way to get the QB.Had the Giants stayed committed to that philosophy after 2011 there is no reason why Eli could not have made a couple more runs imo.Will the Giants provide enough of a quality team to support this new young buck?

While I loved the pick JerseyCityJoe : 4/30/2019 7:07 pm : link I still cringe at the thought of him coming out of Duke.

How Can Anyone Root Against the Kid? Jeffrey : 4/30/2019 7:30 pm : link Hate the pick--I did, but the minute it was made he became a Giant and the future. I hope he has an All-Pro career and makes me regret my first reaction. I hope he plays this year and provides hope that this team is becoming relevant again.

Of course I will root for him MetsAreBack : 4/30/2019 7:45 pm : link I rooted for Apple and Flowers too even though most of us thought they were major, incompetent stretches too.



Also thought kiwi was a stretch too and was wrong there so by no means hold it against the kid. Just think a major disservice was done here because the pressure isn't so ridiculous if he's picked at 17.



Oh yeah forgot Denver was going to take him at 10 and the skins told everyone after drafting Haskins they didn't really like Haskins all that much they wanted Jones there.



/sarcasm /damage control

Of course Thegratefulhead : 4/30/2019 7:50 pm : link I root for everyone that's suits up for the Giants, always. End of story.

Also since you made your decision Carl in CT : 4/30/2019 8:32 pm : link Teach him up and (if you are not 5-5 or better) at the bye week, turn it over to the kid. It will be time and it’s really not debatable.

Yep Dave in PA : 4/30/2019 8:41 pm : link As soon as the smug eagles fans in my office started telling me how bad the pick was I started to get defensive of muh quartaback

I was sure it would be Allen Bluesbreaker : 4/30/2019 10:06 pm : link Never thought he would slip to us so sure most all

of us were surprised . Something about Haskins I did not like but doesn't mean I want him to fail other than he

is a Redskin so It's Jones and I hope he is the real

deal I trust DG that he made the right move I am sure

glad I wasn't in his shoes . I like Jones he has the right

tools and attitude and he didn't charge 50 bucks to dip

chips with him .

💯 trueblueinpw : 4/30/2019 10:27 pm : link I’m a Giants fan, always will be. How could any Giants fan not root for this you g man? I wanted Rosen last year but I can promise you that every Barks touched the ball, heck the field, I was rooting for him. If you’re not hoping for a DJ HOF career then you’re probably not a Giants fan.

Didn't believe Gettleman would pass on Allen, I was beyond disbelief Jim in Hoboken : 4/30/2019 10:27 pm : link when I heard "Dan-"



I'm still pissed, but won't be exactly rooting for Eli to play well so Jones stays on the bench. The future needs to start now, I realize that.



If Jones plays half a year and doesn't play well, I'm worried that Gettleman will still overlook next year's crop because of his commitment to Jones.



Of course, if he plays well then I will gladly eat crow. However he looks to be a game manager type like Alex Smith to me.

Personally, I love the pick because St. Jimmy : 4/30/2019 11:35 pm : link a decision has been made. Right or wrong, the team is closer to the next time they have the next Superbowl winning QB. It may or may not be Jones but for the time being the Giants will not be in neutral within a year.



As far as Jones, I want the guy to succeed with the passion I wanted Eli after that Baltimore game in 2004. Eagle fans are even more annoying than they were after that game. The dipshits were as happy as Friday as they were the day the turds they root for won the Superbowl. Hell, they seemed happy on Monday Ballentine got shot.



Really hated the pick Marty866b : 4/30/2019 11:41 pm : link Not the player so much as to where he was selected. That being said, I root like a madman for anyone who wears a Giant uniform. Go Daniel Jones!

I hated the pick giantstock : 2:07 am : link But the second they chose him I wanted him -- want him -- to be great.



With that said-- I'm rooting for the media to humble DG.



So everytime they rip him - I like it.



You have to be a pretty piss-poor Giant fan if you don't meant Jones to be great. Further, anyone that does must be a piss-poor person too.



If you a Giant fan how can you not root for Jones so I don't quite get what the OP is saying. Does he really need the media to get him to root for Jones?

... christian : 8:09 am : link There are mistakes I hope fail quickly so the management doesn't get in the habit or think that's a viable strategy.



I'm glad characters like Stewart and Omameh didn't have a flash and convince Gettleman they were anything.



I'm glad a player like Jenkins fell of at 30, so the Giants don't give those types of contracts to guys in their late 20s.



But root against a rookie, 6th overall QB? I hope Gettleman was 100% right and all the pundits are fools.

RE: I hated the pick

Quote: But the second they chose him I wanted him -- want him -- to be great.



With that said-- I'm rooting for the media to humble DG.



So everytime they rip him - I like it.



You have to be a pretty piss-poor Giant fan if you don't meant Jones to be great. Further, anyone that does must be a piss-poor person too.



If you a Giant fan how can you not root for Jones so I don't quite get what the OP is saying. Does he really need the media to get him to root for Jones?



In comment 14425783 giantstock said:i will cheer my boys in blue regardless of anything. But i didnt like the pick on the day of the draft. After the draft, i was rooting for him alittle bit more because of the backlash the giants were getting for the pick. Basically to prove the critics wrong. I think i kind of said that in my post

RE: RE: I hated the pick

Quote: In comment 14425783 giantstock said:





Quote:





But the second they chose him I wanted him -- want him -- to be great.



With that said-- I'm rooting for the media to humble DG.



So everytime they rip him - I like it.



You have to be a pretty piss-poor Giant fan if you don't meant Jones to be great. Further, anyone that does must be a piss-poor person too.



If you a Giant fan how can you not root for Jones so I don't quite get what the OP is saying. Does he really need the media to get him to root for Jones?







i will cheer my boys in blue regardless of anything. But i didnt like the pick on the day of the draft. After the draft, i was rooting for him alittle bit more because of the backlash the giants were getting for the pick. Basically to prove the critics wrong. I think i kind of said that in my post



np. Hope u didn't take as an insult. I just dont understand overall but it's not just you. If anyone didn't like the pick and the media thinks like you and they didn't like the pick, why hate the media if you both agree that you don't like the pick?



In comment 14425873 GMAN4LIFE said:np. Hope u didn't take as an insult. I just dont

I mean, what are we talking about here? Greg from LI : 8:41 am : link Yes - when Jones takes the field whenever he does, I'll hope like hell that I am completely wrong about him. I'm not going to sit here and engage in a bunch of happy talk about how now I think it was a terrific pick, though. I didn't like him before the Giants drafted him, so I'm not going to instantly think he's awesome because they did.

RE: I mean, what are we talking about here? GMAN4LIFE : 9:07 am : link

Quote: Yes - when Jones takes the field whenever he does, I'll hope like hell that I am completely wrong about him. I'm not going to sit here and engage in a bunch of happy talk about how now I think it was a terrific pick, though. I didn't like him before the Giants drafted him, so I'm not going to instantly think he's awesome because they did.



oh without a doubt. i don't know a thing about the kid. But to get bashed constantly by critics and what not for the terrible pick, you just root alittle bit harder for him. Thats just me. In comment 14425924 Greg from LI said:oh without a doubt. i don't know a thing about the kid. But to get bashed constantly by critics and what not for the terrible pick, you just root alittle bit harder for him. Thats just me.

This is an idiotic thread... Tesla : 9:07 am : link Yes, I know you didn't WANT to get cancer, but now that you do.....aren't you hoping to defeat it?



Yes, we all want to win and are all rooting for Jones to succeed. Nice work here.

What does it mean to "root harder" for a player? Tesla : 9:10 am : link Do you cheer more loudly when he succeeds? Do you add him to your weekly prayer circle?



And why are you rooting LESS hard for other players? Do you not care as much if they do well too? Doesn't that make you a terrible fan?

RE: This is an idiotic thread... GMAN4LIFE : 9:14 am : link

Quote: Yes, I know you didn't WANT to get cancer, but now that you do.....aren't you hoping to defeat it?



Yes, we all want to win and are all rooting for Jones to succeed. Nice work here.



idiotic... keep it classy bruh. In comment 14425996 Tesla said:idiotic... keep it classy bruh.