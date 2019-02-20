Avoiding that Emotional Decision in the Moment - DJ/Eli V.I.G. : 9:21 am I think it's worthwhile to plan prior to game 1, at what point and under what conditions you would support DJ starting, getting experience, etc etc. Reason being that one could lose that intellectual honesty in the emotional moment (benching Eli).



It's why all the really savvy investors have a plan for when to take profits or when to cut losses. Helps avoid some of those behavioral finance traps. Not resetting expectations because you love a trade that's up or conversely, making excuses and thesis drift for trades that are down.



FWIW, my rough take to start the convo:



1) Eli get's the first 6 games no matter what



2) If after 6 games we are

& gt;= .500 - Eli continues (I think we could be 4-2/ 3-3)

& lt; .500 - DJ starts



3) Prior to Week 11 Bye

& lt;= 3 games from wildcard - Eli continues

& gt; 3 games from wildcard - DJ Starts



4) Post Week 11 Bye

& gt; .500 - Eli continues unless mathematically eliminated or

& gt;= 4 games from wildcard - DJ Starts



I at least hope Mara / Front Office / Coach are going through this exercise. Otherwise it could get really messy in the moment. When Shurmur told Eli "It's your job to keep him off the field" , that's seems too subjective and a recipe for the partisan fan / media hysteria everyone wants to avoid...



Too late for that. Drafted a QB 6th overall, passing over a player that could have contributed to wins on day 1.



Combined with veteran QB on the last year of his deal. They have invited the QB controversy.







What I'm getting at is the absolute controversy we'll have if they pull Eli when he's playing like a HOF candidate and put in DJ who then immediately plays like a rookie.



Imagine we are 3-9, eliminated from the playoffs. Offense has been very good - top 10 in the league. Eli gets benched, DJ comes in and has a QBR of <50. All the last four broadcasts of Eli's career are going to be showing him on the sidelines playing the good solider while DJ goes through growing pains. That drama will follow the Giants all offseason and be a lasting part of Eli's legacy. The Giants aren't going to look good doing that.



Eli should play as long as he's playing well. The controversy won't matter if they replace him because he's playing poorly, even if DJ struggles at first.



Anyway, it's just this poor man's take on what he'd prefer. I admit it's very possible the Giants simply go by W/L and put DJ in as soon as we're eliminated.







1. If Eli's playing like a HOF candidate or even a top 10 QB for the season, they won't be 3-9.



2. Eli being on the bench to end his career won't impact his legacy. Ask a non-Giants fan if they remember Kurt Warner's stint with the Giants.



If the defense is as bad as it has been 4 out of the last 5 years he could easily be playing like a HOF or Top 10 QB and the team could be 3-9... In comment 14428321 giants#1 said:If the defense is as bad as it has been 4 out of the last 5 years he could easily be playing like a HOF or Top 10 QB and the team could be 3-9...

Yeah, Eagles were 8-1 at that point, just checked. Britt in VA : 10:24 am : link I think as a playoff starved team, if you pull Eli Manning at 5-4, in the hunt, and he's playing average at worst...



You're taking a big risk. If Daniel Jones comes in and struggles the way Manning did in 2004, and you end up missing the playoffs, that call is going to be questioned into oblivion.

Quote: back in 2004 was that the team was 5-4 and they weren't going to make the playoffs with Warner, so why not get Eli some time and see what happens.



I'd use that same decision making with Eli/Jones.



If the Giants are 5-4 and Eli looks good, keep him in there. If he looks like Warner did, put Jones in and see what happens.



we don't have to be mathematically eliminated - we just have to realize if we are on the outside looking in, much like we were in '04.

Agreed, I don't see the point in waiting to be mathematically eliminated .. but really it should be an open competition from day 1.. And if and when coaches think that it may be time to throw a young QB in there for the long term good of the franchise, you do it.. In comment 14428346 FatMan in Charlotte said:Agreed, I don't see the point in waiting to be mathematically eliminated .. but really it should be an open competition from day 1.. And if and when coaches think that it may be time to throw a young QB in there for the long term good of the franchise, you do it..

I dont think this has anything to do with cjac : 10:28 am : link what week it is, or what the team record is



At whatever point in time they feel like DJ gives them a better chance to win over Eli, they will name him the starter.



And it will definitely happen at some point this season.

Quote: had thrown 6 TD's and 4 INT's.



Remember that when you talk about that switch.

Plus Warner has become a fumble machine. Nearly every time he was hit he would fumble the football. In comment 14428302 Britt in VA said:Plus Warner has become a fumble machine. Nearly every time he was hit he would fumble the football.

Looking at the schedule, week 7 seems idea. Home game vs AZ; Woudln’t shock me if the Giants were 4-2 or 2-4 at that point. Perhaps week 15 makes sense. 1PM home game vs a shitty Dolphins team, “Jones vs. Rosen” , etc. Give Jones some December in MetLife experience after what will most likely be a prime time ass kicking in Philly week 14.







People talk about the Warner/Eli situation a lot, and talk about how Warner was pulled at 5-4 or whatever as a sign that you can pull your starter even if you're out of playoff contention.



What a lot of people don't remember, or maybe they're just going on historical statistics because they weren't old enough to see it and remember the actual situation...



Warner was non effective at that point. He was shell shocked, gun shy, and you talk about Captain Checkdown? I think nine games into the season Warner had completed a single TD pass to a WR when he was pulled. Tim Carter if I remember correctly? He was less than Alex Smith on his worst day at that point. Add into that, he had a bum hand and was prone to fumbling (and concussions).



It wasn't as simple as just getting Eli in there. Warner was cooked (at that point).

yup and he was constantly holding the ball way too long In comment 14428294 Britt in VA said:yup and he was constantly holding the ball way too long

also giants#1 : 10:31 am : link saying the Giants were "5-4" is a little misleading. Obviously that was their record at the time, but they had lost 2 straight and 3 of 4 when Eli took over. And two of those wins came when scoring 20 or less with an offense averaging ~21 ppg thru 9 games.

Quote: Will he be ready? Or do they say and go with the "eli still gives best chance of winning and still trying to win games" (even if out of contention) IMO if we are having a bad season and we have been eliminated from the playoffs then its a no brainer to make the switch from Eli to Jones, the question will be at that time does management have the balls to do it or will they stay with Eli and let him go out at the end of the season..... In comment 14428216 micky said:IMO if we are having a bad season and we have been eliminated from the playoffs then its a no brainer to make the switch from Eli to Jones, the question will be at that time does management have the balls to do it or will they stay with Eli and let him go out at the end of the season.....

Plus Warner has become a fumble machine. Nearly every time he was hit he would fumble the football.



Well that's one thing Eli does have in common with Warner!













[ducks] In comment 14428383 Jay on the Island said:Well that's one thing Eli does have in common with Warner![ducks]

If we start 0-2 play Jones... (have a feeling this happens) 90.Cal : 10:35 am : link Or if we are competitive, keep Eli in until we are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, then go to Jones.

Perfect Thegratefulhead : 10:45 am : link This thread right here is a microcosm of what will happen to Eli all year. They took a quarterback at 6. Eli hasn't won anything meaningful with any of the players on this roster. It will need to be blatantly obvious that Eli is a better than average starting quarterback or there are going to be calls to start Jones after every single loss. They will be asking his teammates after every loss how does Daniel looks in practice is he ready yet etc etc etc. This is New York baby take the heat or get the fuck out of the kitchen. For what it's worth I think Eli does it, I think he plays great. That practice video that people showed last week didn't show off his arm for me I knew he had that. I felt some fire from him in an unofficial practice. Eli's going to take some big hits I bet he stands in there to make some plays. I bet he even runs for a couple of first downs. I think Eli is a competitor drafting Daniel Jones at 6 might have stuffed some fresh coal in the fireplace.

I am of the opinion that Eli will start the season Hades07 : 10:45 am : link Jones will not start until the coaches think he is ready and either the Giants are eliminated from the play-offs or Eli Manning is not playing well enough to keep the job.



So it could be as early as week 4 or as late as game one 2020.



If Jones isn't ready, there is no good reason to force him in there regardless of what else is happening.



If the Giants are play-off bound and Eli is playing well, there is no reason to put Jones in there.



If the Eli is playing well, but they have been eliminated from the play offs, there is no reason to keep playing Eli if Jones is ready.



If Eli starts playing terrible out of the gate and Jones is ready, there is no reason to keep playing Eli for some arbitrarily set number of games.

When PaulN : 10:46 am : link You get as old as I am, you really see situations like this one work itself out over and over again. The team needs to be competitive this season and there is no more excuses. If we continue to be a losing team, there is not a soul that would raise the question of replacing Eli, even though it is never one persons fault, some people have to take the fall. Eli has been around long enough, has had his glory that nobody can take away, and has been paid plenty, he is a big boy and will move on, and so will the Giants.

to the OP's point PerpetualNervousness : 11:00 am : link this is not an organization that appears to think that strategically, ie, gaming out what they will do under certain circumstances. you should assume that, barring a complete collapse in his skills, Eli will be the starting quarterback until the Giants are mathematically eliminated. Keep in mind, this is an organization that persuaded itself it was still in the playoff hunt at 1-7 last season.



This is not like Eli's rookie year. Coughlin and Eli were already joined at the hip. Warner was clearly a caretaker. And Coughlin was under no pressure to win. Shurmur pretty clearly does not feel that way. He doesn't have Coughlin's resume to fall back on. And it's his second year after an underachieiving first season. The Giants organization keeps promising a winning season is right around the corner - they did it last year, and they've done it again this year. There's no way Shurmur is going to sit Eli before the season is totally cooked.

Good post Pascal4554 : 11:09 am : link My guess is if we start out having another losing season the fans will want to see Daniel Jones. So it is less of a PR headache to sit Eli for Daniel Jones then McAdoo & Reese trying to save their jobs by pulling Eli for Geno Smith. I could be wrong but I think the fan base will be more ready to move on from Eli if he gets pulled a second time for Daniel Jones and we are out of playoff contention.



Also, heaven forbid Daniel Jones plays well in the preseason. I bet the first time he scrambles for a first down in a preseason game half of BBI will meltdown wanting him to start after hating the pick.

Comparing Warner's last year as a Giant BlueLou'sBack : 11:10 am : link to Eli's likely last year as a Giant is more misaligned than apples to oranges.



I don't have an answer beyond the team's W/L will likely need to be below .500.

I'm not sure about that - I guess it depends how you look at it. I don't think it's a punishment to Eli if they accelerate the transition to DJ if the team is showing real signs of mediocrity.



That said, that also doesn't necessarily make it the right move either - there are so many factors involved. IMO, the most important consideration is what is the best for DJ and his development going forward. Much, much farther down the list is whether Eli's play merits remaining the starter throughout the year. In comment 14428234 Ivan15 said:I'm not sure about that - I guess it depends how you look at it. I don't think it's a punishment to Eli if they accelerate the transition to DJ if the team is showing real signs of mediocrity.That said, that also doesn't necessarily make it the right move either - there are so many factors involved. IMO, the most important consideration is what is the best for DJ and his development going forward. Much, much farther down the list is whether Eli's play merits remaining the starter throughout the year.

You're probably right, but I won't like it if he's actually playing well. There are ways to objectively evaluate his play and I don't care about those who only look at the record to do so.



They could easily be 3-9 with 5 of those losses being last minute melt-downs by the very young and inexperienced secondary.



While it may be good for DJ to get game snaps this year, it isn't necessary for him to have a solid career for us. I'm taking the long view - would rather him have a crappy four game set at the beginning of 2020 followed by steady improvement throughout the year than go through an offseason where the only film on him is two games against the Eagles, a bad weather experience against the Dolphins & Rosen, and a road game against the Redskins and Haskins after 14 games of experience. Would be full of unfair comparisons and evaluations of him and then to have to listen to all the crap from people upset about how Eli was treated - just would not choose that.



But whatever - like I said, I'm probably wrong and the Giants will simply do as they said they were going to do - play Eli until they are out of contention. I just would rather they not bench him for that reason alone.

Here's the thing though (IMO) - if the team is not playing well, it doesn't matter how Eli is playing. He's no longer the future of this team, so why would we continue to invest resources and time into him playing beyond whenever DJ is ready? If the team is playing well and the playoffs are a possibility? Yes, keep Eli in if he's playing well. If the team is mediocre (or worse) and the playoffs are a pipe dream at best? Eli's play really becomes irrelevant in that scenario. In comment 14428289 Dan in the Springs said:Here's the thing though (IMO) - if the team is not playing well, it doesn't matter how Eli is playing. He's no longer the future of this team, so why would we continue to invest resources and time into him playing beyond whenever DJ is ready? If the team is playing well and the playoffs are a possibility? Yes, keep Eli in if he's playing well. If the team is mediocre (or worse) and the playoffs are a pipe dream at best? Eli's play really becomes irrelevant in that scenario.

It's important to remember the context around Warner Ten Ton Hammer : 11:32 am : link He was a reclamation project. He was riddled with concussions and lost the St. Louis job to Bulger.





And in 2004, he played like he was punch drunk from getting mauled in the pocket.



Even if you think it's time to move on from Eli, he's NOT playing like warner played in 04.

RE: If we start 0-2 play Jones... (have a feeling this happens) GothamGiants : 11:37 am : link

Quote: Or if we are competitive, keep Eli in until we are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, then go to Jones.



If they lose the home opener to Buffalo, it says all I need to know about this team and Jones should be put in week 3, assuming he’s got a full grasp of the playbook.



Buffalo does have a legit defense, Eli may start off rough @ DAL and in the first home game. In comment 14428396 90.Cal said:If they lose the home opener to Buffalo, it says all I need to know about this team and Jones should be put in week 3, assuming he’s got a full grasp of the playbook.Buffalo does have a legit defense, Eli may start off rough @ DAL and in the first home game.

Games that are decided mid-way thru the 4th, GiantsUA : 12:17 pm : link bring in the kid. Clock is ticking in the NOT FOR LONG league and need to get DJ seasoned as soon as possible.





Doesn't really answer your question but... elpeces : 12:38 pm : link It is hard to picture a smooth transition in my mind. It is possible that Eli plays great and the Giants win it all. However, most would agree that it is unlikely. Eli could play well enough that no matter the record leadership feels he is still the best QB moving forward and extend him. Heck, the last QB the Giants drafted in the first round from Duke sat for 2 years and then the Giants had to make the difficult choice of cutting Phil Simms after a pro bowl season and an 11-5 record. That one didn't work out so well in the end :-(. Whether it is this year or next I'm confident that most agree that we will see a transition to Jones barring an unbelievable late career surge from Eli. Knowing what we know now and matching timelines, here are my thoughts on how the QB transition could have gone. This is not to say that if I was lucky enough to be the GM I would have picked DJ, this is based on what we know about DG's thought process in deciding on DJ.



As early as January 2019 DG is in "full bloom love" with a QB in this draft (post Senior Bowl) and would end up taking him at #6 in the draft. Knowing he has a great chance of getting his QB of the future in this draft and wanting to roll with the Kansas City Model (sitting a rookie behind a veteran for a year) he most likely could have beat Washington's offer for Case Keenum by swapping the Giants 6th round pick (8 picks higher than Washington's) for KC's 7th. Hardly a huge investment. In 2017, under Shurmur as his OC, while with the Vikings Keenum completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.



• Trading for Keenum would save $13.5 million on the cap vs. keeping Eli (that savings could be rolled over to next year as well)

• Put a place holder in place for a rookie QB they have already identified (KC model)

• The place holder QB would know the Head Coaches system and have had success in it only 2 years prior

• Arguably allow as much opportunity to win now as Eli - it is arguable and not a given

• Would hold no sentimental place in fans hearts when a transition is made to the successor this year or next



This would take all the drama out of when the right time is to pull the plug and go with the rookie. I understand that DJ was not yet selected prior to the KC trade or the Eli signing bonus. However, sitting at number 6, DG had to know there was a great chance to land DJ and if not, there would be alternatives in this draft or next years. Timeline wise, Eli would be free before Free Agency to sign for less with the Giants, try to find a new team, or retire. It would be hard to move on from Eli after so many years, but I don't see it ending much better after 2019 either. Anyway, what's done is done. Here's to rooting for a great 2019 season no matter the QB.



Jones should play when EITHER of these conditions is met: Big Blue Blogger : 12:45 pm : link 1) He gives the Giants a better chance to win; or

2) Playing will advance, rather than set back, his development.



To me, the standings are irrelevant, and at this point so is Eli. The Giants are Daniel Jones's team now.





Part of reason Warner was benched was he couldn't hold onto micky : 1:00 pm : link the ball..who knows, if he did. Eli may have never seen the field that year

Understood Dan, but if, with Eli, we’re fighting for the Division or playoff spot, it is relevant. In comment 14428760 Dan in the Springs said:Understood Dan, but if, with Eli, we’re fighting for the Division or playoff spot, it is relevant.

Play Lines of Scrimmage : 1:23 pm : link Eli as long as the team is in contention and he is a big part of the reason why.



Where I think it will get very interesting is if they finish 9-7 and miss the playoffs with the following:



-defense really came together but they needed more depth as they had a couple injuries. Next year you think you will have a top ten defense.

-offense really moved the ball and was top ten in the league. One more piece on the OL needed and improve depth overall.





You see this as a team that can compete for a championship the following year with all the cap room and another draft?



What then? I sign Eli for one more year and go for it.

I don't think it is a decision/conversation Matt M. : 1:25 pm : link until there is a need. In other words, Eli goes in to camp as the #1 and remains that way until either his play and/or the team's play dictates otherwise. If the Giants are winning with him at the helm, he is the QB this year. If they fall out of contention, I think you seriously consider starting Jones.



I am a huge Eli fan and supporter. But, I would not allow emotion to factor in to that decision should the Giants be out of it.

The right move is to start Jones immediately Go Terps : 1:26 pm : link The starter gets the lion's share of the reps...if we want Jones to learn he's going to learn faster by getting the reps.



There's a hard truth to accept here: the Giants have, unwittingly, completely fucked Eli. They have completely destroyed the second half of his career here through incompetence.



That can not be reversed, and softening that reality can not come at the expense of Jones's development.



Naming Jones the starter now is what is best for the team.

I don't know if he needs to start immediately Ten Ton Hammer : 1:31 pm : link I think there's more than one way to raise a QB, but I do agree that this situation has been heavily botched.



And any talk of him sitting for a year or more is nonsensical.

This is one of the main reasons I was in favor of cutting eli ron mexico : 1:32 pm : link and going with a stop gap.



On top of the cap savings, there would be no hand wringing over the transition.



BB56 Go Terps : 1:46 pm : link It isn't a narrative. Eli has not been good enough to win with the last couple years, and is unlikely to improve at his age.



We're trying to get better at QB than what Eli is currently giving us.



It is time to let go. Past time, actually.

Never should have been an emotional decision GiantGrit : 1:49 pm : link Terps is right...mostly. We're still a year out from competing. Should have put a competitive qb (Keenum, Taylor etc.) in front of Jones. Then you don't think twice when he shows in practice he is ready. You could have ended the Eli era, had a transition year ended by Jones taking over. I don't think it is smart to back yourself in a corner by forcing the rookie to start. On the contrary even if he shows he can handle it early on, he still won't play. And i don't agree with that.



Being completely honest, i highly question where this plan came from. Seems like it came from ownership. Thinking back to the end of the year press conference, i really got the sense Gettleman was ready to move on. Maybe not. I admit i'm making assumptions here. I try to be objective, but keeping Eli around the next guy really made this complicated. And i know some believe his pedigree makes him a good mentor, i disagree. I really don't think he cares, and i'm not sure it was his work ethic that separated him years ago from other quarterbacks. His toughness and ability to rise his play level when it mattered most...either you have it or you don't.



The sadness in giving Eli another year and pushing off a hard decision is that his tenure year will, in my opinion, end very unceremoniously. Or he balls the fuck out and rides off into the sunset. Hoping the latter.

Gettleman has said that he likes the way KC brought Mahomes Ira : 1:57 pm : link along and that he'd probably do the same. Mahomes sat until their last game in his rookie season.

