Most obscure Giants Jersey anyone owns of actual player

I have a Steve Smith Jersey collecting dust. He was one of my favorites, until he became and Eagle... now he's dead to me.
and light blue JPP Jersey. My sister got it for me.
But I found a red Mario Manningham Jersey in my attic. I have no recollection of getting it.
customized madison hedgecock in blue and dave tollefson in white
says LFD on the back
Larry "fucking" Donnell
Irons for a Bashir Levingaton jersey signed by the '04 giants framed and hanging in his Giants cave.
It has Kurt Warner, Eli, Strahan, Shockey and Tiki. Pretty random.
I got that after the first super bowl win when I couldn't get a Bavaro or LT Jersey (my preferred order). #86.
has two Eric Flowers jerseys.
one I bought at Starter in Potomac Mills Mall in Virginia in the late 90's for $7.00 is Jason Sehorn.
I get comments on it every time I wear it (rarely). I guess that qualifies as obscure?
The other is an LT knock off from China where the 5 in 56 is an upside down 2.
LT obviously not obscure, but that's it.
Walt in MD said:
| has two Eric Flowers jerseys.
What did he do to deserve that?
I have Chase Blackburn Jersey.
I saw it hanging in a garage in my parent's neighborhood. I'm pretty sure it's actually his house.
Game issued Jersey from the 03 infamous botched snap loss to SF. I wore it to Niners game last yr to reverse the curse. We won so it’s now safe to come out in public...LOL
has a #98 Freddie Robbins Jersey
One of Manningham and one of Bradshaw. I'm kind of desiring a #6 Ali Haji-Sheikh
Ones I have that I "just have" because I just never got rid of them even though the player went out on a bad note are Kerry Collins blue, Shockey White.
Going to re-fashion the Dave Brown jersey into a Daniel Jones jersey 😁
Jerseys when they leave NY but I still have a Rodney Hampton jersey.
It was on clearance for $5 and wore it for a flag football tournament one year
A star... from the bad old 90s.
His family own a restaurant in Belmar, and his jersey is on the wall. Not sure if made the roster, or if he just went to camp.
A friend/fellow giants fan got himself a custom Justin Herbert #10 Giants Jersey last October..
Still might have it somewhere. "Dayne for no gain."
A Sand Knit Home Blue Doug Kotar jersey -- #44 from 1978 !
smshmth8690 said:
| His family own a restaurant in Belmar, and his jersey is on the wall. Not sure if made the roster, or if he just went to camp.
Simply Southern, right? I used to live right there, and that strip mall has some great food options - this place, 10th Ave Burrito, Jersey Shore BBQ, and Hoagitos. A great sushi place too. Those places make me miss living there.
Gap92 said:
| Still might have it somewhere. "Dayne for no gain."
I got that Blue Puma Dayne Jersey somewhere as well.
Shit Stain Dayne
I have a Larry Czonka jersey.
One you can get made just cause you want to be "that guy" with the Jersey no one else has?
Like a #77 Troy Archer or #13 Dave Jennings (although there probably are some of those around)
I actually forgot I had it, but going through boxes before moving recently I stumbled across that treasure.
CardinalX said:
| One you can get made just cause you want to be "that guy" with the Jersey no one else has?
Like a #77 Troy Archer or #13 Dave Jennings (although there probably are some of those around)
Pat Summerall
Ike Hilliard jersey growing up.
Who wants a Joe Pisarcik #9 ?
As your walking down the stadium steps you can trip and fall and fumble your nachos all over an Eagles fan. How can he be mad at you?? Your wearing his hero's jersey!!
Then I got a Brandon Jacobs jersey made right after I saw him in preseason.
|Dennis From Scotia : 11:54 am : link : reply
I have a Larry Czonka jersey.
Nice!
Harry Carson and George Martin (75-79 jerseys)
Ron Johnson and Bob Tucker (not custom, found on eBay)
Spider Lockhart
Joe Morrison
Charlie Conerly and Frank Gifford (not custom, found on eBay, made by southland)
Rosey Brown, Sam Huff, Emlen Tunnell, Tuffy Leemans, and Mel Hein (made myself, just had long sleeve blue, white and red shirts screen printed with the numbers)
I own over 20 Giants jerseys in total!!!!!
Kevin Ogeltree when he was a kid in pop warner so i have known him and his family for over 20 years and he gave me his jersey after the Dallas game in 2014 and i framed it and put it on my wall
But got rid of it when he was arrested. It went to Goodwill.
has a custom Damontre Moore jersey
He actually ran into Damontre's mom at the stadium and she couldn't believe someone actually had her son's jersey. That was kind of a cool moment I guess.
To get a BrDshaw jersey. MYbe my favorite giAnt of all time. Loved how he played the game.
I actually went through a phase of collecting obscure player jerseys. I'm not sure all of these qualify as "obscure", but they're outside the realm of what you normally see at MetLife on Sundays...
Herschel Walker, Tito Wooten, Phillippi Sparks, Micheal Barrow, Tito Wooten, Danny Kanell, #89 Amani Toomer, Kurt Warner, Jeremy Shockey SB XLII, Kenny Phillips, Kerry Collins
Victor Curz jersey.
cjac said:
| says LFD on the back
Larry "fucking" Donnell
Could be worse. Tim carter
Rodney Hampton. It's a classic
And I've got a Brad Van Pelt jersey I had custom made.
Ryan said:
Man that is sweet.
Ryan said:
Awesome! I remember seeing one on here of Carl Banks with the Banks sewed on upside down lol.
eric2425ny said:
| In comment 14428715 Ryan said:
Quote:
Victor Curz jersey.
Awesome! I remember seeing one on here of Carl Banks with the Banks sewed on upside down lol.
I've got a Banks, but it's right side up. :)
Gift, allegedly game worn.
Standing in buffet line at a 2006 draft party hosted by the Giants in the stadium. Guy in front of me is wearing a worn down Rouson jersey - which to the point of this thread was unusual. Without thinking (there was no 'official" list of players who might be there) I say to him, "you don't see the Rouson jersey very often." He laughed, introduced himself and invited me to eat lunch with him as he totally got it.
Mathias Kiwanuka. He switched to #94 after his first year. I doubt there are many out there.
But I have a Kenny Phillips jersey that I got Tiki to sign the front of when he was doing a promo outside the stadium one game.
his rookie season. That turned out to be pretty worthwhile with all the "road warriors" stuff in '07 and '11, and he did end up playing for us for a while even if he was never a superstar.
I love having a more obscure jersey... the lesser contributors deserve an ounce of respect just as much as the superstars.
Still wear on some game days actually. The dude's got 2 rings as a starter I don't see why not.
Sold me a Dave brown jersey for $10.
jersey, custom created right after the Lambuth Special.
Larry Donnell and an Eric from BBI jersey.
I saw David Tyree in 2005 but it was his mother.
ALL of them were at games I've been to 60 Giants games in my life. I've always wanted to see a Randle jersey but no such luck LOL.
I had Mathias Kiwanuka 97 from 2007.
Home jersey in blue. My buddy had a Mike Sherrard jersey but I think he finally donated it to the homeless.
and an Eli Manning jersey with NY on upside down!!!
Obscure to most. He always got a lot of respect in the parking lot though. That guy was an unbelievable gunner for a few years.
10thAve said:
| In comment 14428585 smshmth8690 said:
Quote:
His family own a restaurant in Belmar, and his jersey is on the wall. Not sure if made the roster, or if he just went to camp.
Simply Southern, right? I used to live right there, and that strip mall has some great food options - this place, 10th Ave Burrito, Jersey Shore BBQ, and Hoagitos. A great sushi place too. Those places make me miss living there.
Yes, that's the place. I haven't been there, but have been to JSBBQ, 10Ave Burrito.
Rocky Bernard, Cause we have the same last name.
at the Pittsburgh game a few yrs back. I was very surprised to see it so far from home and told the guy " wow you must be a real fan, havent seen many of those"
turns out it was dad.
not my best moment.
Rodney Williams. Our old punter. Got it as a gag gift when I was 30. I’m now 47 and still wear it.
with his original number before he changed it. Talk about jumping the gun.
Whose name auto correct changes to Filbration.
Oh and my NC LT jersey is pretty dope.
I have a Cedric Jones #1. I only wear it during city-wide blackouts.
I have a Feagles home jersey.
ron mexico said:
| with his original number before he changed it. Talk about jumping the gun.
Hahahaha who in their right mind...?
"Oh shit look what I found online! The jersey of another terrible, reach draft pick by Reese who hasn't played a down yet! Score! Better jump on this quickly before they are out of stock!"
Can't imagine getting another jersey though. Had Shockey, Jacobs, the Eli away jersey which they changed the year after. Did randomly buy a UNC LT jersey once and a M&N 1986 LT jersey one Christmas.
BamaBlue said:
| I have a Steve Smith Jersey collecting dust. He was one of my favorites, until he became and Eagle... now he's dead to me.
I have an autographed Hakeem Nicks jersey and an autographed Kenny Phillips jersey. I was big on Kenny P even though short tenure. I oddly enough dont have a manning jersey, had a tuck and osi too. No strahan oddly either. And now 2 OBJs home and away going to sit in closet.
Scott Galyon #52 back in 98. For those who forget, he was a backup LB who always seemed to make plays on special teams. I’ve wasted $250 on worse things.... sad to say.
Rodney Hampton Jersey. I love it.
sr267 said:
| Scott Galyon #52 back in 98. For those who forget, he was a backup LB who always seemed to make plays on special teams. I’ve wasted $250 on worse things.... sad to say.
I think this one wins! Maybe a tie with Rodney Williams
autographed Ramses Barden. Both involved some customization, though.
but I have a buddy, a big Boston spots fan, and he was hammered one night and ordered a custom authentic Celtics #34 jersey with Barkley on the back.
He forget about even ordering it until it was delivered.
he wears it sometimes in the summer and it's a massive conversation starter. WTF? Barkley on the Celtics?
and it's kind of a funny story, though it cost him like $250 I think.
I was at a sports bar around 7 years ago and a girl had a 22 Droughns jersey.