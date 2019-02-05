Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Most obscure Giants Jersey anyone owns of actual player

CardinalX : 5/2/2019 11:21 am
Not custom made with weird graphics or odd non-official player name like LT or Grandma's Farts
Maybe not obscure...  
BamaBlue : 5/2/2019 11:23 am : link
I have a Steve Smith Jersey collecting dust. He was one of my favorites, until he became and Eagle... now he's dead to me.
I have a black  
superspynyg : 5/2/2019 11:23 am : link
and light blue JPP Jersey. My sister got it for me.
I used to have  
10thAve : 5/2/2019 11:24 am : link
a Stephen Baker jersey.
I have no idea how I got it or who actually gave it to me  
figgy2989 : 5/2/2019 11:25 am : link
But I found a red Mario Manningham Jersey in my attic. I have no recollection of getting it.
,  
FasselFollies : 5/2/2019 11:26 am : link
customized madison hedgecock in blue and dave tollefson in white
My coworker has a #84 jersey  
cjac : 5/2/2019 11:27 am : link
says LFD on the back

Larry "fucking" Donnell
Shaun Williams, Danny Kanell  
eric2425ny : 5/2/2019 11:27 am : link
and Jason Sehorn
Lavar Arrington  
jmalls23 : 5/2/2019 11:28 am : link
double nickels
I have a friend who traded a set of crappy Wilson  
Skully88 : 5/2/2019 11:28 am : link
Irons for a Bashir Levingaton jersey signed by the '04 giants framed and hanging in his Giants cave.

It has Kurt Warner, Eli, Strahan, Shockey and Tiki. Pretty random.
#86 - Lionel Manuel  
DavidinBMNY : 5/2/2019 11:29 am : link
I got that after the first super bowl win when I couldn't get a Bavaro or LT Jersey (my preferred order). #86.
My son  
Walt in MD : 5/2/2019 11:29 am : link
has two Eric Flowers jerseys.
We have an old #5 Kerry Collins kicking around somewhere.  
GiantsUA : 5/2/2019 11:30 am : link
.
Trey Junkin  
crick n NC : 5/2/2019 11:30 am : link
Matt Dodge Tommy Maddox
I own two jerseys  
pjcas18 : 5/2/2019 11:31 am : link
one I bought at Starter in Potomac Mills Mall in Virginia in the late 90's for $7.00 is Jason Sehorn.

I get comments on it every time I wear it (rarely). I guess that qualifies as obscure?

The other is an LT knock off from China where the 5 in 56 is an upside down 2.

LT obviously not obscure, but that's it.
I kid  
crick n NC : 5/2/2019 11:31 am : link
.
RE: My son  
GothamGiants : 5/2/2019 11:32 am : link
In comment 14428533 Walt in MD said:
Quote:
has two Eric Flowers jerseys.


What did he do to deserve that?
Not really obscure but a little unusual,  
NBGblue : 5/2/2019 11:32 am : link
I have Chase Blackburn Jersey.
Grey Ruegamer  
widmerseyebrow : 5/2/2019 11:32 am : link
I saw it hanging in a garage in my parent's neighborhood. I'm pretty sure it's actually his house.
#48 Trey Junkin  
morrison40 : 5/2/2019 11:32 am : link
Game issued Jersey from the 03 infamous botched snap loss to SF. I wore it to Niners game last yr to reverse the curse. We won so it’s now safe to come out in public...LOL
friend of mine  
Burt64 : 5/2/2019 11:33 am : link
has a #98 Freddie Robbins Jersey
I have a Willam Joseph and Ron Dayne somewhere  
kelsto811 : 5/2/2019 11:33 am : link
🤭
i think my dad has a madison hedgecock  
Eric on Li : 5/2/2019 11:33 am : link
yes really.
I've got a couple cheap knockoffs  
CardinalX : 5/2/2019 11:33 am : link
One of Manningham and one of Bradshaw. I'm kind of desiring a #6 Ali Haji-Sheikh
Anyway  
crick n NC : 5/2/2019 11:33 am : link
Ones I have that I "just have" because I just never got rid of them even though the player went out on a bad note are Kerry Collins blue, Shockey White.
Tyrone Wheatley and Dave Brown  
BH28 : 5/2/2019 11:36 am : link
Going to re-fashion the Dave Brown jersey into a Daniel Jones jersey 😁
i usually throw out  
Chef : 5/2/2019 11:38 am : link
Jerseys when they leave NY but I still have a Rodney Hampton jersey.
I had made a customized Coughlin Giants Jersey  
Big Blue '56 : 5/2/2019 11:40 am : link
with #1
Sinorice Moss #83  
BigBlue2112 : 5/2/2019 11:40 am : link
It was on clearance for $5 and wore it for a flag football tournament one year
Ty Wheatley  
NoPeanutz : 5/2/2019 11:43 am : link
A star... from the bad old 90s.
I have a fake knock off Barber Pro-Bowl game jersey  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 5/2/2019 11:44 am : link
from like 2005 or 2006.
#60 Rasheed Simmons.  
smshmth8690 : 5/2/2019 11:46 am : link
His family own a restaurant in Belmar, and his jersey is on the wall. Not sure if made the roster, or if he just went to camp.

...  
90.Cal : 5/2/2019 11:46 am : link
A friend/fellow giants fan got himself a custom Justin Herbert #10 Giants Jersey last October..
Will  
ArizonaBlue : 5/2/2019 11:49 am : link
"Stonehands" Allen
Ron Dayne  
Gap92 : 5/2/2019 11:50 am : link
Still might have it somewhere. "Dayne for no gain."
Prize possession ...  
CMc in 342 : 5/2/2019 11:50 am : link
A Sand Knit Home Blue Doug Kotar jersey -- #44 from 1978 !
RE: #60 Rasheed Simmons.  
10thAve : 5/2/2019 11:51 am : link
In comment 14428585 smshmth8690 said:
Quote:
His family own a restaurant in Belmar, and his jersey is on the wall. Not sure if made the roster, or if he just went to camp.

Simply Southern, right? I used to live right there, and that strip mall has some great food options - this place, 10th Ave Burrito, Jersey Shore BBQ, and Hoagitos. A great sushi place too. Those places make me miss living there.
RE: Ron Dayne  
figgy2989 : 5/2/2019 11:52 am : link
In comment 14428603 Gap92 said:
Quote:
Still might have it somewhere. "Dayne for no gain."


I got that Blue Puma Dayne Jersey somewhere as well.

Shit Stain Dayne
#39  
Dennis From Scotia : 5/2/2019 11:54 am : link
I have a Larry Czonka jersey.
Ok,it's possible!, so what are your dream obscure jerseys?  
CardinalX : 5/2/2019 11:54 am : link
One you can get made just cause you want to be "that guy" with the Jersey no one else has?

Like a #77 Troy Archer or #13 Dave Jennings (although there probably are some of those around)
84 Joe Jurevicius  
rsjem1979 : 5/2/2019 11:54 am : link
I actually forgot I had it, but going through boxes before moving recently I stumbled across that treasure.
RE: Ok,it's possible!, so what are your dream obscure jerseys?  
Chef : 5/2/2019 11:55 am : link
In comment 14428620 CardinalX said:
Quote:
One you can get made just cause you want to be "that guy" with the Jersey no one else has?

Like a #77 Troy Archer or #13 Dave Jennings (although there probably are some of those around)


Pat Summerall
I had an  
slickwilly : 5/2/2019 11:57 am : link
Ike Hilliard jersey growing up.
That's a good one Dennis!  
CardinalX : 5/2/2019 11:57 am : link
Who wants a Joe Pisarcik #9 ?

As your walking down the stadium steps you can trip and fall and fumble your nachos all over an Eagles fan. How can he be mad at you?? Your wearing his hero's jersey!!
Tyone Wheatly and Ron Dayne were my bad ones  
SteelGiant : 5/2/2019 12:01 pm : link
Then I got a Brandon Jacobs jersey made right after I saw him in preseason.
#39  
Csonka : 5/2/2019 12:04 pm : link
Quote:
Dennis From Scotia : 11:54 am : link : reply
I have a Larry Czonka jersey.

Nice!
I had a kenny phillips  
ron mexico : 5/2/2019 12:05 pm : link
shirzey

does that count?
The tip toe bandit - Ron Dayne  
GiantsUA : 5/2/2019 12:09 pm : link
.
I have many, but that’s because most were custom made  
Elisha10 : 5/2/2019 12:12 pm : link
Harry Carson and George Martin (75-79 jerseys)
Ron Johnson and Bob Tucker (not custom, found on eBay)
Spider Lockhart
Joe Morrison
Charlie Conerly and Frank Gifford (not custom, found on eBay, made by southland)
Rosey Brown, Sam Huff, Emlen Tunnell, Tuffy Leemans, and Mel Hein (made myself, just had long sleeve blue, white and red shirts screen printed with the numbers)

I own over 20 Giants jerseys in total!!!!!
I coached  
BIG FRED 1973 : 5/2/2019 12:17 pm : link
Kevin Ogeltree when he was a kid in pop warner so i have known him and his family for over 20 years and he gave me his jersey after the Dallas game in 2014 and i framed it and put it on my wall
I had an early 1990's Meggett #30 Jersey  
Modzelewski : 5/2/2019 12:21 pm : link
But got rid of it when he was arrested. It went to Goodwill.
My uncle  
crackerjack465 : 5/2/2019 12:21 pm : link
has a custom Damontre Moore jersey

He actually ran into Damontre's mom at the stadium and she couldn't believe someone actually had her son's jersey. That was kind of a cool moment I guess.
Jason  
uncledave : 5/2/2019 12:22 pm : link
Sehorn ftw
I have been wanting  
Mark from Jersey : 5/2/2019 12:22 pm : link
To get a BrDshaw jersey. MYbe my favorite giAnt of all time. Loved how he played the game.
I have tons  
ShockNRoll : 5/2/2019 12:26 pm : link
I actually went through a phase of collecting obscure player jerseys. I'm not sure all of these qualify as "obscure", but they're outside the realm of what you normally see at MetLife on Sundays...

Herschel Walker, Tito Wooten, Phillippi Sparks, Micheal Barrow, Tito Wooten, Danny Kanell, #89 Amani Toomer, Kurt Warner, Jeremy Shockey SB XLII, Kenny Phillips, Kerry Collins
#30 Charles Way  
hocuspocus : 5/2/2019 12:32 pm : link
.
Definitely my silver...  
Ryan : 5/2/2019 12:43 pm : link
Victor Curz jersey.

RE: My coworker has a #84 jersey  
Tuckrule : 5/2/2019 12:49 pm : link
In comment 14428527 cjac said:
Quote:
says LFD on the back

Larry "fucking" Donnell


Could be worse. Tim carter
#27  
English Alaister : 5/2/2019 12:54 pm : link
Rodney Hampton. It's a classic
ACTUAL Pete Shaw practice Jersey, #44 from 1984...  
x meadowlander : 5/2/2019 12:56 pm : link
And I've got a Brad Van Pelt jersey I had custom made.
RE: Definitely my silver...  
Britt in VA : 5/2/2019 12:56 pm : link
In comment 14428715 Ryan said:
Quote:
Victor Curz jersey.


Man that is sweet.
RE: Definitely my silver...  
eric2425ny : 5/2/2019 12:59 pm : link
In comment 14428715 Ryan said:
Quote:
Victor Curz jersey.


Awesome! I remember seeing one on here of Carl Banks with the Banks sewed on upside down lol.
RE: RE: Definitely my silver...  
x meadowlander : 5/2/2019 1:01 pm : link
In comment 14428745 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 14428715 Ryan said:


Quote:


Victor Curz jersey.





Awesome! I remember seeing one on here of Carl Banks with the Banks sewed on upside down lol.
I've got a Banks, but it's right side up. :)
I have...  
Chris in Philly : 5/2/2019 1:02 pm : link
a Herschel Walker.
I have a Steve Weatherford jersey  
jlukes : 5/2/2019 1:04 pm : link
.
Odessa Turner  
GrMtWoods : 5/2/2019 1:33 pm : link
Gift, allegedly game worn.
Kenny Phillips  
Jim Bur(n)t : 5/2/2019 1:36 pm : link
#21
I think I have posted this years ago  
DCOrange : 5/2/2019 1:49 pm : link
Standing in buffet line at a 2006 draft party hosted by the Giants in the stadium. Guy in front of me is wearing a worn down Rouson jersey - which to the point of this thread was unusual. Without thinking (there was no 'official" list of players who might be there) I say to him, "you don't see the Rouson jersey very often." He laughed, introduced himself and invited me to eat lunch with him as he totally got it.
#97  
NJGiantFan84 : 5/2/2019 1:51 pm : link
Mathias Kiwanuka. He switched to #94 after his first year. I doubt there are many out there.
Custom  
Alex_Webster : 5/2/2019 1:58 pm : link
Homer Jones
Not crazy obscure  
JoeMoney19 : 5/2/2019 2:01 pm : link
But I have a Kenny Phillips jersey that I got Tiki to sign the front of when he was doing a promo outside the stadium one game.
I bought an Aaron Ross away jersey  
Leg of Theismann : 5/2/2019 2:45 pm : link
his rookie season. That turned out to be pretty worthwhile with all the "road warriors" stuff in '07 and '11, and he did end up playing for us for a while even if he was never a superstar.

I love having a more obscure jersey... the lesser contributors deserve an ounce of respect just as much as the superstars.
Still have the Aaron Ross one btw.  
Leg of Theismann : 5/2/2019 2:46 pm : link
Still wear on some game days actually. The dude's got 2 rings as a starter I don't see why not.
A friend in high school  
Les in TO : 5/2/2019 2:46 pm : link
Sold me a Dave brown jersey for $10.
One of my college classmates still has his Ron Dixon  
jcn56 : 5/2/2019 3:54 pm : link
jersey, custom created right after the Lambuth Special.
I've seen Flowers, Pugh, William Joseph  
Route 9 : 5/2/2019 4:11 pm : link
Larry Donnell and an Eric from BBI jersey.

I saw David Tyree in 2005 but it was his mother.

ALL of them were at games I've been to 60 Giants games in my life. I've always wanted to see a Randle jersey but no such luck LOL.

I had Mathias Kiwanuka 97 from 2007.
Have a #30 Charles “Get outta my” Way  
gmenrule-va : 5/2/2019 4:17 pm : link
Home jersey in blue. My buddy had a Mike Sherrard jersey but I think he finally donated it to the homeless.
I have a Jeremy Shockey Sweatshirt..  
TheEvilLurker : 5/2/2019 4:18 pm : link
and an Eli Manning jersey with NY on upside down!!!
Childhood friend had/has a white Reyna Thompson  
Diversify yo bonds : 5/2/2019 4:25 pm : link
Obscure to most. He always got a lot of respect in the parking lot though. That guy was an unbelievable gunner for a few years.
RE: RE: #60 Rasheed Simmons.  
smshmth8690 : 5/2/2019 4:34 pm : link
In comment 14428605 10thAve said:
Quote:
In comment 14428585 smshmth8690 said:


Quote:


His family own a restaurant in Belmar, and his jersey is on the wall. Not sure if made the roster, or if he just went to camp.




Simply Southern, right? I used to live right there, and that strip mall has some great food options - this place, 10th Ave Burrito, Jersey Shore BBQ, and Hoagitos. A great sushi place too. Those places make me miss living there.


Yes, that's the place. I haven't been there, but have been to JSBBQ, 10Ave Burrito.
#95  
JKBlue : 5/2/2019 4:44 pm : link
Rocky Bernard, Cause we have the same last name.
not mine but i ran into a jonathan casillas #52  
2cents : 5/2/2019 4:48 pm : link
at the Pittsburgh game a few yrs back. I was very surprised to see it so far from home and told the guy " wow you must be a real fan, havent seen many of those"

turns out it was dad.

not my best moment.
I think I might win this 1  
banks58 : 5/2/2019 4:53 pm : link
Rodney Williams. Our old punter. Got it as a gag gift when I was 30. I’m now 47 and still wear it.
I know a guy that got an Eli Apple shirt  
ron mexico : 5/2/2019 4:54 pm : link
with his original number before he changed it. Talk about jumping the gun.
Just bought the Jones draft day  
Big Blue '56 : 5/2/2019 5:14 pm : link
#1 Jersey.
I’ve only ever had just one jersey.  
exiled : 5/2/2019 5:22 pm : link
Tuck’s.
Gibril Wilson  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/2/2019 5:24 pm : link
Whose name auto correct changes to Filbration.

Oh and my NC LT jersey is pretty dope.
I saw a guy once with a Billy Taylor jersey  
Greg from LI : 5/2/2019 5:26 pm : link
.
Bob Tucker  
Earl the goat : 5/2/2019 6:33 pm : link
#38
#1  
Q v2.0 : 5/2/2019 7:03 pm : link
I have a Cedric Jones #1. I only wear it during city-wide blackouts.
Danny Kanell  
Vegas Steve : 5/2/2019 7:20 pm : link
nuff said
I  
RicFlair : 5/2/2019 7:50 pm : link
I have a Feagles home jersey.
RE: I know a guy that got an Eli Apple shirt  
Route 9 : 5/2/2019 8:01 pm : link
In comment 14429326 ron mexico said:
Quote:
with his original number before he changed it. Talk about jumping the gun.


Hahahaha who in their right mind...?

"Oh shit look what I found online! The jersey of another terrible, reach draft pick by Reese who hasn't played a down yet! Score! Better jump on this quickly before they are out of stock!"
Had a Dave Brown jersey as a kid  
jgambrosio : 5/2/2019 8:01 pm : link
Can't imagine getting another jersey though. Had Shockey, Jacobs, the Eli away jersey which they changed the year after. Did randomly buy a UNC LT jersey once and a M&N 1986 LT jersey one Christmas.
RE: Maybe not obscure...  
BigBlueJuice : 5/2/2019 8:07 pm : link
In comment 14428512 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
I have a Steve Smith Jersey collecting dust. He was one of my favorites, until he became and Eagle... now he's dead to me.


I have an autographed Hakeem Nicks jersey and an autographed Kenny Phillips jersey. I was big on Kenny P even though short tenure. I oddly enough dont have a manning jersey, had a tuck and osi too. No strahan oddly either. And now 2 OBJs home and away going to sit in closet.
I got a custom made  
sr267 : 5/2/2019 8:13 pm : link
Scott Galyon #52 back in 98. For those who forget, he was a backup LB who always seemed to make plays on special teams. I’ve wasted $250 on worse things.... sad to say.
Stop got my  
Nick in LA : 5/2/2019 8:55 pm : link
Rodney Hampton Jersey. I love it.
RE: I got a custom made  
Les in TO : 5/2/2019 9:28 pm : link
In comment 14429594 sr267 said:
Quote:
Scott Galyon #52 back in 98. For those who forget, he was a backup LB who always seemed to make plays on special teams. I’ve wasted $250 on worse things.... sad to say.
I think this one wins! Maybe a tie with Rodney Williams
#17 Jeff Feagles and...  
only1eli : 5/2/2019 9:56 pm : link
autographed Ramses Barden. Both involved some customization, though.
Signed Will Allen Jersey  
Steve L : 5/2/2019 10:09 pm : link
Worth millions.
Slighty off topic  
pjcas18 : 5/2/2019 10:15 pm : link
but I have a buddy, a big Boston spots fan, and he was hammered one night and ordered a custom authentic Celtics #34 jersey with Barkley on the back.

He forget about even ordering it until it was delivered.

he wears it sometimes in the summer and it's a massive conversation starter. WTF? Barkley on the Celtics?

and it's kind of a funny story, though it cost him like $250 I think.
Ruben Droughns  
PaulBlakeTSU : 5/2/2019 11:53 pm : link
I was at a sports bar around 7 years ago and a girl had a 22 Droughns jersey.
