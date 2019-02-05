Most obscure Giants Jersey anyone owns of actual player CardinalX : 5/2/2019 11:21 am Not custom made with weird graphics or odd non-official player name like LT or Grandma's Farts

Maybe not obscure... BamaBlue : 5/2/2019 11:23 am : link I have a Steve Smith Jersey collecting dust. He was one of my favorites, until he became and Eagle... now he's dead to me.

I have a black superspynyg : 5/2/2019 11:23 am : link and light blue JPP Jersey. My sister got it for me.

I used to have 10thAve : 5/2/2019 11:24 am : link a Stephen Baker jersey.

I have no idea how I got it or who actually gave it to me figgy2989 : 5/2/2019 11:25 am : link But I found a red Mario Manningham Jersey in my attic. I have no recollection of getting it.

, FasselFollies : 5/2/2019 11:26 am : link customized madison hedgecock in blue and dave tollefson in white

My coworker has a #84 jersey cjac : 5/2/2019 11:27 am : link says LFD on the back



Larry "fucking" Donnell

Shaun Williams, Danny Kanell eric2425ny : 5/2/2019 11:27 am : link and Jason Sehorn

I have a friend who traded a set of crappy Wilson Skully88 : 5/2/2019 11:28 am : link Irons for a Bashir Levingaton jersey signed by the '04 giants framed and hanging in his Giants cave.



It has Kurt Warner, Eli, Strahan, Shockey and Tiki. Pretty random.

#86 - Lionel Manuel DavidinBMNY : 5/2/2019 11:29 am : link I got that after the first super bowl win when I couldn't get a Bavaro or LT Jersey (my preferred order). #86.

We have an old #5 Kerry Collins kicking around somewhere. GiantsUA : 5/2/2019 11:30 am : link .

I own two jerseys pjcas18 : 5/2/2019 11:31 am : link one I bought at Starter in Potomac Mills Mall in Virginia in the late 90's for $7.00 is Jason Sehorn.



I get comments on it every time I wear it (rarely). I guess that qualifies as obscure?



The other is an LT knock off from China where the 5 in 56 is an upside down 2.



LT obviously not obscure, but that's it.

RE: My son GothamGiants : 5/2/2019 11:32 am : link

Quote: has two Eric Flowers jerseys.



What did he do to deserve that? In comment 14428533 Walt in MD said:What did he do to deserve that?

Not really obscure but a little unusual, NBGblue : 5/2/2019 11:32 am : link I have Chase Blackburn Jersey.

Grey Ruegamer widmerseyebrow : 5/2/2019 11:32 am : link I saw it hanging in a garage in my parent's neighborhood. I'm pretty sure it's actually his house.

#48 Trey Junkin morrison40 : 5/2/2019 11:32 am : link Game issued Jersey from the 03 infamous botched snap loss to SF. I wore it to Niners game last yr to reverse the curse. We won so it’s now safe to come out in public...LOL

friend of mine Burt64 : 5/2/2019 11:33 am : link has a #98 Freddie Robbins Jersey

I have a Willam Joseph and Ron Dayne somewhere kelsto811 : 5/2/2019 11:33 am : link 🤭

I've got a couple cheap knockoffs CardinalX : 5/2/2019 11:33 am : link One of Manningham and one of Bradshaw. I'm kind of desiring a #6 Ali Haji-Sheikh

Anyway crick n NC : 5/2/2019 11:33 am : link Ones I have that I "just have" because I just never got rid of them even though the player went out on a bad note are Kerry Collins blue, Shockey White.

Tyrone Wheatley and Dave Brown BH28 : 5/2/2019 11:36 am : link Going to re-fashion the Dave Brown jersey into a Daniel Jones jersey 😁

i usually throw out Chef : 5/2/2019 11:38 am : link Jerseys when they leave NY but I still have a Rodney Hampton jersey.

Sinorice Moss #83 BigBlue2112 : 5/2/2019 11:40 am : link It was on clearance for $5 and wore it for a flag football tournament one year

Ty Wheatley NoPeanutz : 5/2/2019 11:43 am : link A star... from the bad old 90s.

I have a fake knock off Barber Pro-Bowl game jersey Bold Ruler : Mod : 5/2/2019 11:44 am : : 5/2/2019 11:44 am : link from like 2005 or 2006.

#60 Rasheed Simmons. smshmth8690 : 5/2/2019 11:46 am : link



His family own a restaurant in Belmar, and his jersey is on the wall. Not sure if made the roster, or if he just went to camp.

... 90.Cal : 5/2/2019 11:46 am : link A friend/fellow giants fan got himself a custom Justin Herbert #10 Giants Jersey last October..

Ron Dayne Gap92 : 5/2/2019 11:50 am : link Still might have it somewhere. "Dayne for no gain."

RE: #60 Rasheed Simmons. 10thAve : 5/2/2019 11:51 am : link

Quote: His family own a restaurant in Belmar, and his jersey is on the wall. Not sure if made the roster, or if he just went to camp.





Simply Southern, right? I used to live right there, and that strip mall has some great food options - this place, 10th Ave Burrito, Jersey Shore BBQ, and Hoagitos. A great sushi place too. Those places make me miss living there. In comment 14428585 smshmth8690 said:Simply Southern, right? I used to live right there, and that strip mall has some great food options - this place, 10th Ave Burrito, Jersey Shore BBQ, and Hoagitos. A great sushi place too. Those places make me miss living there.

RE: Ron Dayne figgy2989 : 5/2/2019 11:52 am : link

Quote: Still might have it somewhere. "Dayne for no gain."



I got that Blue Puma Dayne Jersey somewhere as well.



Shit Stain Dayne In comment 14428603 Gap92 said:I got that Blue Puma Dayne Jersey somewhere as well.Shit Stain Dayne

Ok,it's possible!, so what are your dream obscure jerseys? CardinalX : 5/2/2019 11:54 am : link One you can get made just cause you want to be "that guy" with the Jersey no one else has?



Like a #77 Troy Archer or #13 Dave Jennings (although there probably are some of those around)

84 Joe Jurevicius rsjem1979 : 5/2/2019 11:54 am : link I actually forgot I had it, but going through boxes before moving recently I stumbled across that treasure.

RE: Ok,it's possible!, so what are your dream obscure jerseys? Chef : 5/2/2019 11:55 am : link

Quote: One you can get made just cause you want to be "that guy" with the Jersey no one else has?



Like a #77 Troy Archer or #13 Dave Jennings (although there probably are some of those around)



Pat Summerall In comment 14428620 CardinalX said:Pat Summerall

I had an slickwilly : 5/2/2019 11:57 am : link Ike Hilliard jersey growing up.



That's a good one Dennis! CardinalX : 5/2/2019 11:57 am : link Who wants a Joe Pisarcik #9 ?



As your walking down the stadium steps you can trip and fall and fumble your nachos all over an Eagles fan. How can he be mad at you?? Your wearing his hero's jersey!!

Tyone Wheatly and Ron Dayne were my bad ones SteelGiant : 5/2/2019 12:01 pm : link Then I got a Brandon Jacobs jersey made right after I saw him in preseason.

#39 Csonka : 5/2/2019 12:04 pm : link Quote: Dennis From Scotia : 11:54 am : link : reply

I have a Larry Czonka jersey.

Nice! Nice!

The tip toe bandit - Ron Dayne GiantsUA : 5/2/2019 12:09 pm : link .

I have many, but that’s because most were custom made Elisha10 : 5/2/2019 12:12 pm : link Harry Carson and George Martin (75-79 jerseys)

Ron Johnson and Bob Tucker (not custom, found on eBay)

Spider Lockhart

Joe Morrison

Charlie Conerly and Frank Gifford (not custom, found on eBay, made by southland)

Rosey Brown, Sam Huff, Emlen Tunnell, Tuffy Leemans, and Mel Hein (made myself, just had long sleeve blue, white and red shirts screen printed with the numbers)



I own over 20 Giants jerseys in total!!!!!



I coached BIG FRED 1973 : 5/2/2019 12:17 pm : link Kevin Ogeltree when he was a kid in pop warner so i have known him and his family for over 20 years and he gave me his jersey after the Dallas game in 2014 and i framed it and put it on my wall

I had an early 1990's Meggett #30 Jersey Modzelewski : 5/2/2019 12:21 pm : link But got rid of it when he was arrested. It went to Goodwill.

My uncle crackerjack465 : 5/2/2019 12:21 pm : link has a custom Damontre Moore jersey



He actually ran into Damontre's mom at the stadium and she couldn't believe someone actually had her son's jersey. That was kind of a cool moment I guess.

I have been wanting Mark from Jersey : 5/2/2019 12:22 pm : link To get a BrDshaw jersey. MYbe my favorite giAnt of all time. Loved how he played the game.

I have tons ShockNRoll : 5/2/2019 12:26 pm : link I actually went through a phase of collecting obscure player jerseys. I'm not sure all of these qualify as "obscure", but they're outside the realm of what you normally see at MetLife on Sundays...



Herschel Walker, Tito Wooten, Phillippi Sparks, Micheal Barrow, Tito Wooten, Danny Kanell, #89 Amani Toomer, Kurt Warner, Jeremy Shockey SB XLII, Kenny Phillips, Kerry Collins

RE: My coworker has a #84 jersey Tuckrule : 5/2/2019 12:49 pm : link

Quote: says LFD on the back



Larry "fucking" Donnell



Could be worse. Tim carter In comment 14428527 cjac said:Could be worse. Tim carter

ACTUAL Pete Shaw practice Jersey, #44 from 1984... x meadowlander : 5/2/2019 12:56 pm : link And I've got a Brad Van Pelt jersey I had custom made.

RE: Definitely my silver... eric2425ny : 5/2/2019 12:59 pm : link

Quote: Victor Curz jersey.







Awesome! I remember seeing one on here of Carl Banks with the Banks sewed on upside down lol. In comment 14428715 Ryan said:Awesome! I remember seeing one on here of Carl Banks with the Banks sewed on upside down lol.

RE: RE: Definitely my silver... x meadowlander : 5/2/2019 1:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14428715 Ryan said:





Quote:





Victor Curz jersey.











Awesome! I remember seeing one on here of Carl Banks with the Banks sewed on upside down lol. I've got a Banks, but it's right side up. :) In comment 14428745 eric2425ny said:I've got a Banks, but it's right side up. :)

I have a Steve Weatherford jersey jlukes : 5/2/2019 1:04 pm : link .

I think I have posted this years ago DCOrange : 5/2/2019 1:49 pm : link Standing in buffet line at a 2006 draft party hosted by the Giants in the stadium. Guy in front of me is wearing a worn down Rouson jersey - which to the point of this thread was unusual. Without thinking (there was no 'official" list of players who might be there) I say to him, "you don't see the Rouson jersey very often." He laughed, introduced himself and invited me to eat lunch with him as he totally got it.

#97 NJGiantFan84 : 5/2/2019 1:51 pm : link Mathias Kiwanuka. He switched to #94 after his first year. I doubt there are many out there.

Not crazy obscure JoeMoney19 : 5/2/2019 2:01 pm : link But I have a Kenny Phillips jersey that I got Tiki to sign the front of when he was doing a promo outside the stadium one game.

I bought an Aaron Ross away jersey Leg of Theismann : 5/2/2019 2:45 pm : link his rookie season. That turned out to be pretty worthwhile with all the "road warriors" stuff in '07 and '11, and he did end up playing for us for a while even if he was never a superstar.



I love having a more obscure jersey... the lesser contributors deserve an ounce of respect just as much as the superstars.

Still have the Aaron Ross one btw. Leg of Theismann : 5/2/2019 2:46 pm : link Still wear on some game days actually. The dude's got 2 rings as a starter I don't see why not.

One of my college classmates still has his Ron Dixon jcn56 : 5/2/2019 3:54 pm : link jersey, custom created right after the Lambuth Special.

I've seen Flowers, Pugh, William Joseph Route 9 : 5/2/2019 4:11 pm : link Larry Donnell and an Eric from BBI jersey.



I saw David Tyree in 2005 but it was his mother.



ALL of them were at games I've been to 60 Giants games in my life. I've always wanted to see a Randle jersey but no such luck LOL.



I had Mathias Kiwanuka 97 from 2007.

Have a #30 Charles “Get outta my” Way gmenrule-va : 5/2/2019 4:17 pm : link Home jersey in blue. My buddy had a Mike Sherrard jersey but I think he finally donated it to the homeless.

I have a Jeremy Shockey Sweatshirt.. TheEvilLurker : 5/2/2019 4:18 pm : link and an Eli Manning jersey with NY on upside down!!!

Childhood friend had/has a white Reyna Thompson Diversify yo bonds : 5/2/2019 4:25 pm : link Obscure to most. He always got a lot of respect in the parking lot though. That guy was an unbelievable gunner for a few years.

RE: RE: #60 Rasheed Simmons. smshmth8690 : 5/2/2019 4:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14428585 smshmth8690 said:





Quote:





His family own a restaurant in Belmar, and his jersey is on the wall. Not sure if made the roster, or if he just went to camp.









Simply Southern, right? I used to live right there, and that strip mall has some great food options - this place, 10th Ave Burrito, Jersey Shore BBQ, and Hoagitos. A great sushi place too. Those places make me miss living there.



Yes, that's the place. I haven't been there, but have been to JSBBQ, 10Ave Burrito. In comment 14428605 10thAve said:Yes, that's the place. I haven't been there, but have been to JSBBQ, 10Ave Burrito.

#95 JKBlue : 5/2/2019 4:44 pm : link Rocky Bernard, Cause we have the same last name.

not mine but i ran into a jonathan casillas #52 2cents : 5/2/2019 4:48 pm : link at the Pittsburgh game a few yrs back. I was very surprised to see it so far from home and told the guy " wow you must be a real fan, havent seen many of those"



turns out it was dad.



not my best moment.

I think I might win this 1 banks58 : 5/2/2019 4:53 pm : link Rodney Williams. Our old punter. Got it as a gag gift when I was 30. I’m now 47 and still wear it.

I know a guy that got an Eli Apple shirt ron mexico : 5/2/2019 4:54 pm : link with his original number before he changed it. Talk about jumping the gun.



I’ve only ever had just one jersey. exiled : 5/2/2019 5:22 pm : link Tuck’s.

I RicFlair : 5/2/2019 7:50 pm : link I have a Feagles home jersey.

RE: I know a guy that got an Eli Apple shirt Route 9 : 5/2/2019 8:01 pm : link

Quote: with his original number before he changed it. Talk about jumping the gun.



Hahahaha who in their right mind...?



"Oh shit look what I found online! The jersey of another terrible, reach draft pick by Reese who hasn't played a down yet! Score! Better jump on this quickly before they are out of stock!" In comment 14429326 ron mexico said:Hahahaha who in their right mind...?"Oh shit look what I found online! The jersey of another terrible, reach draft pick by Reese who hasn't played a down yet! Score! Better jump on this quickly before they are out of stock!"

Had a Dave Brown jersey as a kid jgambrosio : 5/2/2019 8:01 pm : link Can't imagine getting another jersey though. Had Shockey, Jacobs, the Eli away jersey which they changed the year after. Did randomly buy a UNC LT jersey once and a M&N 1986 LT jersey one Christmas.

RE: Maybe not obscure... BigBlueJuice : 5/2/2019 8:07 pm : link

Quote: I have a Steve Smith Jersey collecting dust. He was one of my favorites, until he became and Eagle... now he's dead to me.



I have an autographed Hakeem Nicks jersey and an autographed Kenny Phillips jersey. I was big on Kenny P even though short tenure. I oddly enough dont have a manning jersey, had a tuck and osi too. No strahan oddly either. And now 2 OBJs home and away going to sit in closet. In comment 14428512 BamaBlue said:I have an autographed Hakeem Nicks jersey and an autographed Kenny Phillips jersey. I was big on Kenny P even though short tenure. I oddly enough dont have a manning jersey, had a tuck and osi too. No strahan oddly either. And now 2 OBJs home and away going to sit in closet.

I got a custom made sr267 : 5/2/2019 8:13 pm : link Scott Galyon #52 back in 98. For those who forget, he was a backup LB who always seemed to make plays on special teams. I’ve wasted $250 on worse things.... sad to say.

RE: I got a custom made Les in TO : 5/2/2019 9:28 pm : link

Quote: Scott Galyon #52 back in 98. For those who forget, he was a backup LB who always seemed to make plays on special teams. I’ve wasted $250 on worse things.... sad to say. I think this one wins! Maybe a tie with Rodney Williams In comment 14429594 sr267 said:I think this one wins! Maybe a tie with Rodney Williams

#17 Jeff Feagles and... only1eli : 5/2/2019 9:56 pm : link autographed Ramses Barden. Both involved some customization, though.

Slighty off topic pjcas18 : 5/2/2019 10:15 pm : link but I have a buddy, a big Boston spots fan, and he was hammered one night and ordered a custom authentic Celtics #34 jersey with Barkley on the back.



He forget about even ordering it until it was delivered.



he wears it sometimes in the summer and it's a massive conversation starter. WTF? Barkley on the Celtics?



and it's kind of a funny story, though it cost him like $250 I think.