Anyone remember the panic from Eli's first mini-camp? Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/2/2019 6:28 pm : 5/2/2019 6:28 pm Back in 2004, Eli's first pass landed nowhere near his intended target and the day apparently never got much better. The reaction from the press corps was bad.



It will interesting to hear about the first reports of Daniel Jones tomorrow.

Yup. Talked about it the other day. Klaatu : 5/2/2019 6:30 pm : link The phrase "wounded ducks" was mentioned several times.

Wounded Ducks Mike in Prescott : 5/2/2019 6:34 pm : link Yeah. I remember. And I remember some over-the-top reactions here and in the NY rags. Calmer voices were eventually listened to here, IIRC.

Vividly DavidinBMNY : 5/2/2019 6:35 pm : link Listening to "locked on giants" we just want to hear he is picking up the offense, digesting the play book, etc.



We can't expect much.





I think of it a lot. flycatcher : 5/2/2019 6:36 pm : link I remember that it took awhile actually, before a majority of NYG fans started to like him.

The moment Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/2/2019 6:36 pm : : 5/2/2019 6:36 pm : link the panic started hitting me was the 0.0 QBR game against the Ravens.

Yes Micko : 5/2/2019 6:37 pm : link It was very discouraging and carried over into preseason and the regular season. He looked like a dud for a long time and it was very concerning. T

And Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/2/2019 6:37 pm : : 5/2/2019 6:37 pm : link the other kick in the ass was I think all the reports coming out of Pittsburgh that offseason were glowing about Roesthlisberger.

Yep Amtoft : 5/2/2019 6:39 pm : link couldn't throw a spiral and then people defending him saying college balls are more round so there is a learning curve. blah blah blah

LOL yep... but I kept hoping, and when he won that game in Denver I was hooked... lol

That wasn't just the first minicamp Ten Ton Hammer : 5/2/2019 6:39 pm : link That really followed him right through the 2007 season until the team got hot



Fans forget how close things seems to not working out. The 4-pick game against the Vikings in november of that year.

He was up and down all through the second-to-last regular season game that year. Then something happened in the playoffs and that was it. He hit a different level in 2011 too.



He was up and down all through the second-to-last regular season game that year. Then something happened in the playoffs and that was it. He hit a different level in 2011 too.

But as inconsistent as he was in 2006 and 2007, there were still the "wow" games like the comeback in Philly when the Giants trailed 24-7.

Yes Lines of Scrimmage : 5/2/2019 6:43 pm : link "He had good command of the huddle" TC



He actually started the 3rd preseason game and played well. It was on Fox and I remember Jimmy Johnson saying he should start the year.



Ben had about as good of a situation a rookie QB could step into. Very good o-line (and Bettis) and a great defense. They were what TC was just starting to build.

the 4 pick Vikings game Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 5/2/2019 6:43 pm : link really was a crossroards moment for Eli and this team. Unbelievable how it turned out.



Remember when Jerome McDougle almost killed him on his very first drive?

Yeah, the early years were rough at times Ten Ton Hammer : 5/2/2019 6:45 pm : link Even the Buffalo game Ahmad Bradshaw saved, Eli did not have a very good game.



7/15, 111 yards 0 TD, 2 picks in a must win to get them into the playoffs after the crushing disappointment of the 2006 season.



A loss there might have put the franchise on an entirely different track.

Accorsi crick n NC : 5/2/2019 6:46 pm : link Himself had doubts when the Viking game occurred. I believe he said to himself "what did I get this kid into" basically feeling responsible for the hype and expectations that were not being delivered.

. arcarsenal : 5/2/2019 6:46 pm : link After that Vikings game, I wasn't sure Eli was going to make it here.



I never ventured into Lorenzen territory on that - but the fan base was very divided on Manning as late as that. That was his 4th season!



It literally wasn't until we won that Super Bowl that the fan base became more unified in their support of Eli.



Of course, there were always fans who didn't like him - even when he was great - but it was a rocky ride with Eli for quite some time.



And yeah - I remember all of the dead ducks from his first few camps, etc. I was never that worried, but I did start to wonder a few times if he'd ever put it together.

I literally thought Eli might have been dead after that.



That was the first clue to me that he was a tough SOB. He just got up and did his little shoulder pad adjustment/shrug, said "gee golly" and got back to it.



Eli has really been an enigma.



One of the most unique players in NFL history, in my opinion.



Not because of HOW he played/plays, but because of the way he could manage to look like the best and worst QB on the planet in such close proximity.



There were times early in Eli's career where you wondered what the heck anyone even saw in the guy. Then, the flashes of brilliance and the ice cold demeanor in the highest pressure situations. Being completely unflappable. Getting up after every single hit.



I literally thought Eli might have been dead after that.

That was the first clue to me that he was a tough SOB. He just got up and did his little shoulder pad adjustment/shrug, said "gee golly" and got back to it.

Eli has really been an enigma.

One of the most unique players in NFL history, in my opinion.

Not because of HOW he played/plays, but because of the way he could manage to look like the best and worst QB on the planet in such close proximity.

There were times early in Eli's career where you wondered what the heck anyone even saw in the guy. Then, the flashes of brilliance and the ice cold demeanor in the highest pressure situations. Being completely unflappable. Getting up after every single hit.

He's had some career. So many twists, so many turns.

... GothamGiants : 5/2/2019 6:51 pm : link I can not wait for the overreaction tomorrow; positive or negative.



For BBI's sake I hope he completes his first pass.

It's really in the nature LakeGeorgeGiant : 5/2/2019 6:54 pm : link of Giants fans to be negative, I don't know if this goes back to the 70s or what, but regardless of performance there is going to be a some of the fan population that will always hate on Jones.



The same as Eli. Book it.

Eli's next crick n NC : 5/2/2019 6:55 pm : link Game (pitt) after the raven 0.0 game was a big one for him and he showed up just like a lot of big games in his career. I always thought Burress who was on the other sideline as a stealer albeit injured became intrigued with the giants as a possible landing spot.

I remember it like it was yesterday ...

Boom - ( New Window

IIRC wasn't a lot of that due BigBlueCane : 5/2/2019 6:57 pm : link to the nature and complexity of Coughlin & Gilbride's offense completely confusing people and led to incidents where Shockey would run a completely different route then what Eli thought he was going to?

TC Phil in LA : 5/2/2019 6:58 pm : link decided to use an "overload " system to develop Eli. The Steelers used a "one read" system to keep things simple for Ben.

I do remember Eli's first mini-camp and GiantNatty : 5/2/2019 6:59 pm : link another thing I remember that stuck with me was something Mr. Accorsi said a little while later.



Accorsi said that when it was announced that Kurt Warner would begin the season as the starter, Eli was not happy. Eli felt he had outplayed Warner in the preseason and that he deserved to be the starter. Eli was legitimately upset about it.



Accorsi said that most people Eli's age would be happy to sit behind a Super Bowl winner and learn the trade for a while before being given the weight of being the starter. It struck Accorsi that the way a competitor thinks is that he always wants to be the guy.



I wonder if we'll see that kind of competitiveness with Jones. That said, it's a much different dynamic between Eli and Jones - for instance, they know each other pretty well and have an already-established mentor/mentee relationship and Eli's been the established starter for 15 years whereas when Eli came in, both he and Warner were competing for an open spot.



It's going to be really interesting to see how it plays out.

During the 0.0 game crick n NC : 5/2/2019 7:01 pm : link While Eli was calling out the Mike Ray Lewis and Ed Reed would shift around in the defense and call themselves the Mike.

Crick Lines of Scrimmage : 5/2/2019 7:03 pm : link good catch. I think Eli spoke to TC/Gilbride on the trip back and told them what he was comfortable with.

This is a TOUGH Market Jim Bur(n)t : 5/2/2019 7:05 pm : link 4 sure... Need to hit on talent & demeanor...



I would bet 28 of the 32 QB's wouldn't handle it despite talent.

It is going to be that kind of year. barens : 5/2/2019 7:08 pm : link Just the way it is.

It took many about 4 years. Some still don't like him.

There was an article about Eli crick n NC : 5/2/2019 7:36 pm : link As a HS quarterback. This one story told how he was running late for his game because he was busy making sure the vcr was setup to record Seinfeld.

Rivers, Kaeding, Merriman ... for awhile this looked like a very 1 sided trade.



Rivers, Kaeding, Merriman ... for awhile this looked like a very 1 sided trade.

Then Merriman sucked after a few years and people realized getting hysterical over an inconsistent kicker was ridiculous.

solid intel ... basically Daniel Jones has an 8-year window to succeed

Yeah I think all we heard for a while was how good Shawnee Merriman and Nate Kaeding were...



On another note...reflecting on how long it took for Eli to establish himself:



August 2007...my father in law, diehard eagles fan said to me "Giants have some nice players, but they are never going to win a Super Bowl with that QB"



Yeah I think all we heard for a while was how good Shawnee Merriman and Nate Kaeding were...

On another note...reflecting on how long it took for Eli to establish himself:

August 2007...my father in law, diehard eagles fan said to me "Giants have some nice players, but they are never going to win a Super Bowl with that QB"

I said something to the effect of "IDK, I Believe in Eli"

The one time my faith in Eli really, really wavered SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/2/2019 8:36 pm : link was the '07 game vs. the Vikes where he threw 4 picks.



But I never gave up on him & he rewarded us handsomely later that season. And again in '11.



Great Giant. He won't be appreciated until he's gone. HOFer in my book.

I was at the Viking's game and it sucked. GiantsUA : 5/2/2019 8:52 pm : link But Victory tasted that much sweeter.

think I remember bc4life : 5/2/2019 9:06 pm : link one of his passes hitting a blocking sled, or soemthing like that...



also remember later on - him sitting on the bus or place next to Kevin Gilbride who asked Eli to pick some of the plays he felt most comfortable running. important point in his development

Kim Jones and Chris Carlin on the Monday after said the Giants will never win with Eli Manning and that it's time to move on and look for their next QB in the offseason.

I don’t think anyone liked him Bill L : 5/2/2019 9:46 pm : link Until he audibled to a run.



Weird thing for a QB.

His first win darren in pdx : 5/2/2019 10:03 pm : link against Dallas was when I bought in. He showed up well against the Steelers and Big Ben, but the Dallas game made me feel lot better going forward.



The Denver game the next year, winning in the final seconds after struggling most of the game was when I knew had it and was capable of winning a Super Bowl one day. The dude had ice in his veins. Hope we get to see a little bit more of that magic again.