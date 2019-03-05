James Nagy debunks many criticisms of Jones joeinpa : 5/3/2019 8:40 am Nagy, the former Patriot, is currently serving as Executive Director of the Senior Bowl. He has staff in all parts of the country scouting for pots invites.



His record this year was pretty good as about 75% of those who played in the game got drafted, and the other 25% got invites. 100% in NFL camps not bad.



He did an interview on the Big Blue Kick Off podcast April 30 found on Giants.com I apologize I could not figure out how to link that specific cast.



In any event his take on Daniel Jones is much different than the media narrative we ve been hearing, which seems to be pissed Off At Gettleman for going against the general consensus they created pre-draft.



Too much info to share it all, but a few things I remember that stood out



1. He used his obvious contacts pre-draft to contact those teams not in the

quarterback hunt. The consensus, by a large majority, Jones was the

better quarterback than Haskins, the media darling



2. Daniel Jones arm is plenty strong enough to make all the NFL throws.

The criticism regarding is long ball had more to do with a lack of time to

Throw it, and a lack of speed in his receivers to get down field



3. Arms get stronger in the NFL, a. k. a. Tom Brady



4. Jones is very athletic and incredibly tough. He came back from a

broken collar bone in 2 weeks.



Just a very positive take on Jones, if you have about 20 min I suggest a listen. April 30 at the beginning of the podcast.



Typed this on my phone apology for any auto correct mistakes.



.



ESPN U players the Temple/Duke bowl game last night. BlueHurricane : 5/3/2019 8:43 am : link This kid is the goods. His receivers and tight end were pure trash. I counted six balls perfectly placed and dropped. Plus he was playing on a bad wheel and showed tremendous toughness.



I think people are going to happy with this pick in time.

Those two long throws by Brady Big Blue '56 : 5/3/2019 8:45 am : link at the end of SB XLII , were two of the best throws (accuracy-wise), I have ever seen. Thankfully, they just missed

Jones’ attitude and work ethic Oscar : 5/3/2019 8:45 am : link Make me feel pretty comfortable with the pick. At #6 overall a player needs to have the tools, I understand that. It sounds like Jones has a good enough arm, accuracy, obviously size and the ability to move around a bit. Comfortable in the pocket.



However in addition to the right physical traits and ability I would say a franchise QB needs the right mental makeup. All the great ones are intense workers and take preparation seriously. From the sound of it Jones is that way which is huge.

I know zip about Jones, Big Blue '56 : 5/3/2019 8:46 am : link but am excited to see what we’ll eventually have in him. I trust some of my favorite analysts. A lot.

This pick was panned rebel yell : 5/3/2019 8:48 am : link because the Giants had the audacity to make a pick that none of the sports pundits predicted. Those brilliants ESPN blathering heads who said Ryan Leaf and Heath Shuler were the second coming and Tony Mandarich would be a perennial All-pro...you know, those guys.

RE: ESPN U players the Temple/Duke bowl game last night. GothamGiants : 5/3/2019 8:49 am : link

Quote: This kid is the goods. His receivers and tight end were pure trash. I counted six balls perfectly placed and dropped. Plus he was playing on a bad wheel and showed tremendous toughness.



I think people are going to happy with this pick in time.



Love Jones, total package. he still managed to pile up great stats in this game - it’s funny what happens when his receivers actually catch the passes.

Jones V Temple

RE: This pick was panned GothamGiants : 5/3/2019 8:50 am : link

Quote: because the Giants had the audacity to make a pick that none of the sports pundits predicted. Those brilliants ESPN blathering heads who said Ryan Leaf and Heath Shuler were the second coming and Tony Mandarich would be a perennial All-pro...you know, those guys.



Ding. I heard part of a Max Kellerman tantrum where he flat out admitted he’d never even seen Jones play, sandwiched in between rants and raves about how awful the pick was



I couldn’t even listen to the whole thing - it is nauseating what sports talk/media has devolved into In comment 14430042 rebel yell said:Ding. I heard part of a Max Kellerman tantrum where he flat out admitted he’d never even seen Jones play, sandwiched in between rants and raves about how awful the pick wasI couldn’t even listen to the whole thing - it is nauseating what sports talk/media has devolved into

RE: Those two long throws by Brady since1925 : 5/3/2019 8:58 am : link

Quote: at the end of SB XLII , were two of the best throws (accuracy-wise), I have ever seen. Thankfully, they just missed They missed because they were into double coverage. In comment 14430033 Big Blue '56 said:They missed because they were into double coverage.

He played 2 weeks after breaking his collar bone??? 90.Cal : 5/3/2019 9:11 am : link Wow.

RE: Those two long throws by Brady giants#1 : 5/3/2019 9:16 am : link

Quote: at the end of SB XLII , were two of the best throws (accuracy-wise), I have ever seen. Thankfully, they just missed



Did you miss this one? ;-)

Link

I think NFL Draft coverage mittenedman : 5/3/2019 9:17 am : link officially jumped the shark this year.



The outrage of "I'm smarter than you" towards the Giants is pathetic and sad.



Brings a smile to my face that the experts are starting to come out of the woodwork setting everyone straight.



That said, whether you love or hate the pick, the simple reality is nobody knows how it will play out yet. If he's good it was a good pick. If he's not, it wasn't. TBD.

RE: He played 2 weeks after breaking his collar bone??? giants#1 : 5/3/2019 9:19 am : link

Quote: Wow.



Wuss



- Eli In comment 14430087 90.Cal said:Wuss- Eli

This.. FatMan in Charlotte : 5/3/2019 9:20 am : link



Quote: That said, whether you love or hate the pick, the simple reality is nobody knows how it will play out yet. If he's good it was a good pick. If he's not, it wasn't. TBD.



at this point, it is just people tossing opinions on his play across the bow, in both directions.



We will have an answer on whether or not he was a good pick soon enough. Likely not as soon as we knew about Barkley, but in due time we will have our answers. is the wisest advice in the whole thing:at this point, it is just people tossing opinions on his play across the bow, in both directions.We will have an answer on whether or not he was a good pick soon enough. Likely not as soon as we knew about Barkley, but in due time we will have our answers.

RE: RE: Those two long throws by Brady Big Blue '56 : 5/3/2019 9:31 am : link

Quote: In comment 14430033 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





at the end of SB XLII , were two of the best throws (accuracy-wise), I have ever seen. Thankfully, they just missed







Link



Before I open this, let me guess: SB XLVI to Manningham? In comment 14430096 giants#1 said:Before I open this, let me guess: SB XLVI to Manningham?

Those weren't the criticisms... pizbo : 5/3/2019 9:33 am : link The major concerns is that Jones was slow to process... in college... against bad defenses.



People keep talking about how poor his Duke team was but so was UNC and some of the other teams he played against. I mean ffs UNC only had 1 guy drafted in the 5th round lol.Wake Forest had 1 guy drafted in the 4th. Let's not pretend Jones was playing against juggernauts every week.



I don't believe anyone said Jones has a weak arm. It's always been that his arm is average for the NFL. This isn't a bad thing, especially if you're throwing in mild climates which NY is not. It could potentially be an issue because I can't even remember the last successful QB in NY who didn't have a strong arm. Hell, Warner even struggled here before lighting it up in Arizona. It's a concern and maybe it's overblown but we will see.



I'm not saying Jones is going to be bad or good but lets stop pretending that the criticisms of him are unfair or people are butt hurt that he wasn't drafted where they thought he should be. People are upset because Jones has a ton of questions for the 6th pick in the draft. That's especially scary since this is the horse we have hitched our wagon to for the next few years.

There were questions about all the quarterbacks BSIMatt : 5/3/2019 9:41 am : link in the 2018 draft, to the point the Giants couldn't settle on one..let's not act like they came in with pristine resumes. Darnolds turnover total and regression in his second year, Allen's accuracy, production and level of competition. And that would have been with the #2 pick..most of these quarterbacks have questions coming in. In some ways last year, Rosen seemed like the cleanest..and he went 4th among the top QBs and his team traded him away the very next year. There are always questions with these top quarterback prospects.

RE: I think NFL Draft coverage RobCrossRiver56 : 5/3/2019 9:41 am : link

Quote: officially jumped the shark this year.



The outrage of "I'm smarter than you" towards the Giants is pathetic and sad.



Brings a smile to my face that the experts are starting to come out of the woodwork setting everyone straight.



That said, whether you love or hate the pick, the simple reality is nobody knows how it will play out yet. If he's good it was a good pick. If he's not, it wasn't. TBD.



I agree, and when Mike Francesa blasted the Giants as a sad organization with no direction, I smiled. The Giants do have a plan, they just chose not to share it with Mike. Gone are the days where we telegraph our draft intentions to the rest of the league i.e. Floyd. In fact I tip my hat to Gettelman for keeping the smoke screen up. It worked. In comment 14430099 mittenedman said:I agree, and when Mike Francesa blasted the Giants as a sad organization with no direction, I smiled. The Giants do have a plan, they just chose not to share it with Mike. Gone are the days where we telegraph our draft intentions to the rest of the league i.e. Floyd. In fact I tip my hat to Gettelman for keeping the smoke screen up. It worked.

... GothamGiants : 5/3/2019 9:44 am : link it’s really not hard to see “the plan” unless you have blinders on



1. Eli is done, we want a young mobile QB

2. “Giants football” is back, no more basketball on grass BS.

3. Rebuild OL

4. Retool the defense with scheme fits

5. Complete overhaul of locker room leadership/culture, as this team was an embarrassment to be a fan of in 2017



Run the ball, play tough defense, build a roster of players you actually want to root for ... sounds like a great plan to me

RE: ESPN U players the Temple/Duke bowl game last night. nzyme : 5/3/2019 9:47 am : link

Quote: This kid is the goods. His receivers and tight end were pure trash. I counted six balls perfectly placed and dropped. Plus he was playing on a bad wheel and showed tremendous toughness.



I think people are going to happy with this pick in time.



I recorded it. Will have highlights posted by tomorrow. In comment 14430028 BlueHurricane said:I recorded it. Will have highlights posted by tomorrow.

Assuming AcidTest : 5/3/2019 9:57 am : link injury isn't a factor, it typically takes at least three years to evaluate the success or failure of most players, but especially a QB. Many QBs are terrible initially, and then improve substantially as they become comfortable with the speed of the game in the NFL, and develop chemistry and rapport with their receivers.

RE: ... AcidTest : 5/3/2019 9:58 am : link

Quote: it’s really not hard to see “the plan” unless you have blinders on



1. Eli is done, we want a young mobile QB

2. “Giants football” is back, no more basketball on grass BS.

3. Rebuild OL

4. Retool the defense with scheme fits

5. Complete overhaul of locker room leadership/culture, as this team was an embarrassment to be a fan of in 2017



Run the ball, play tough defense, build a roster of players you actually want to root for ... sounds like a great plan to me



Agreed. I don't understand people who say that DG has no "plan." The plan is obvious, and he's implementing it. In comment 14430148 GothamGiants said:Agreed. I don't understand people who say that DG has no "plan." The plan is obvious, and he's implementing it.

The anti-Jones/anti-Eli crowd will not like this thread PatersonPlank : 5/3/2019 10:07 am : link .

RE: ... Dr. D : 5/3/2019 10:09 am : link

Quote: it’s really not hard to see “the plan” unless you have blinders on



1. Eli is done, we want a young mobile QB

2. “Giants football” is back, no more basketball on grass BS.

3. Rebuild OL

4. Retool the defense with scheme fits

5. Complete overhaul of locker room leadership/culture, as this team was an embarrassment to be a fan of in 2017



Run the ball, play tough defense, build a roster of players you actually want to root for ... sounds like a great plan to me

Critics who don't see a plan, are either intentionally not seeing the plan or they don't like the plan because it's not the same as their plan. In comment 14430148 GothamGiants said:Critics who don't see a plan, are either intentionally not seeing the plan or they don't like the plan because it's not the same as their plan.

RE: ... Giantz_comeback : 5/3/2019 10:45 am : link

Quote: it’s really not hard to see “the plan” unless you have blinders on



1. Eli is done, we want a young mobile QB

2. “Giants football” is back, no more basketball on grass BS.

3. Rebuild OL

4. Retool the defense with scheme fits

5. Complete overhaul of locker room leadership/culture, as this team was an embarrassment to be a fan of in 2017



Run the ball, play tough defense, build a roster of players you actually want to root for ... sounds like a great plan to me



Eli is not done. That I dont agree with. He proved he can still play at a high level in the 2nd half last year when the Ol began to block a little. And while he may not be the ideal type of QB Shurmur wants , Shurmur has gotten very good production out of all types of QBs.



Now with that said they arent oblivious to Elis age either. They werent going to pass up 2 opportunities in a row picking top 10 to pass up a potential franchise QB.



In comment 14430148 GothamGiants said:Eli is not done. That I dont agree with. He proved he can still play at a high level in the 2nd half last year when the Ol began to block a little. And while he may not be the ideal type of QB Shurmur wants , Shurmur has gotten very good production out of all types of QBs.Now with that said they arent oblivious to Elis age either. They werent going to pass up 2 opportunities in a row picking top 10 to pass up a potential franchise QB.

RE: RE: ... GothamGiants : 5/3/2019 10:48 am : link

Quote: In comment 14430148 GothamGiants said:





Quote:





it’s really not hard to see “the plan” unless you have blinders on



1. Eli is done, we want a young mobile QB

2. “Giants football” is back, no more basketball on grass BS.

3. Rebuild OL

4. Retool the defense with scheme fits

5. Complete overhaul of locker room leadership/culture, as this team was an embarrassment to be a fan of in 2017



Run the ball, play tough defense, build a roster of players you actually want to root for ... sounds like a great plan to me







Eli is not done. That I dont agree with. He proved he can still play at a high level in the 2nd half last year when the Ol began to block a little. And while he may not be the ideal type of QB Shurmur wants , Shurmur has gotten very good production out of all types of QBs.



Now with that said they arent oblivious to Elis age either. They werent going to pass up 2 opportunities in a row picking top 10 to pass up a potential franchise QB.





Sorry didn’t mean “done” in this sense, more of “we’re ready to move on”.



I love Daniel Jones, but I didn’t want a QB at 6 because I still feel Eli can play with enough help around him. Josh Allen, Dexter Lawrence, and Dalton Risner would’ve been my top 3 picks - BPAs that also fill day 1 needs ... topped off with Butler end of round 3. Get Eli a RT, huge WR, and retool the defense was my approach.



Taking a QB top 10, over Josh Allen, signals change is in the air (Eli “done” as in “done here” if that makes sense) In comment 14430261 Giantz_comeback said:Sorry didn’t mean “done” in this sense, more of “we’re ready to move on”.I love Daniel Jones, but I didn’t want a QB at 6 because I still feel Eli can play with enough help around him. Josh Allen, Dexter Lawrence, and Dalton Risner would’ve been my top 3 picks - BPAs that also fill day 1 needs ... topped off with Butler end of round 3. Get Eli a RT, huge WR, and retool the defense was my approach.Taking a QB top 10, over Josh Allen, signals change is in the air (Eli “done” as in “done here” if that makes sense)

Heres the way I see it ... All in on DJ. Spider56 : 5/3/2019 11:04 am : link 1. The Media sucks ... they have zero skin in what they say and are accountable for nothing if they are wrong on their assessments.

2. DG and PS bet their future legacies on Jones ... they are pros and they believe in him. Why should we doubt them ?

3. It seems to me everyone would be ok with Jones if we picked him at 17 and Allen at 6 ....so the discussion is really Allen vs Lawrence ... and frankly I think a solid NT to replace Snacks was an equal need. We got the best one in the draft.

RE: There were questions about all the quarterbacks HomerJones45 : 5/3/2019 11:18 am : link

Quote: in the 2018 draft, to the point the Giants couldn't settle on one..let's not act like they came in with pristine resumes. Darnolds turnover total and regression in his second year, Allen's accuracy, production and level of competition. And that would have been with the #2 pick..most of these quarterbacks have questions coming in. In some ways last year, Rosen seemed like the cleanest..and he went 4th among the top QBs and his team traded him away the very next year. There are always questions with these top quarterback prospects. Jones may be the best of what was a weak qb class. In comment 14430140 BSIMatt said:Jones may be the best of what was a weak qb class.

When it comes to Eli, it's probably time to see the reality. Ten Ton Hammer : 5/3/2019 11:21 am : link Gettleman, Mara, and Shurmur can talk a big game about how much they love him. Actions speak louder.



He's on the last year of his deal. They drafted a QB 6th. Nothing they say about Eli matters more than what they're actually doing with Eli.



Roethlisberger got his contract extension. If the front office felt like Eli really had years left, they don't pick Jones. And Eli would have a contract done by week 1. This means, at best, they're not actually sure Eli is still good enough to invest in.

RE: RE: There were questions about all the quarterbacks BSIMatt : 5/3/2019 12:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14430140 BSIMatt said:





Quote:





in the 2018 draft, to the point the Giants couldn't settle on one..let's not act like they came in with pristine resumes. Darnolds turnover total and regression in his second year, Allen's accuracy, production and level of competition. And that would have been with the #2 pick..most of these quarterbacks have questions coming in. In some ways last year, Rosen seemed like the cleanest..and he went 4th among the top QBs and his team traded him away the very next year. There are always questions with these top quarterback prospects.



Jones may be the best of what was a weak qb class.



He certainly may be. I actually wanted a quarterback last year, at least initially. I had assumed because of the number of highly rated quarterbacks that it was almost a foregone conclusion the Giants were going to take one. What was bothering me was their was chinks in the armor of all of them. But more concerning is there was no consensus, different people preferred different quarterbacks. I kept thinking, if we are going to take a guy at number 2, I want to feel like we are taking the next Eli, not settling for a QB for the sake of a QB, similar to this year. All those guys could end up being better than Jones, but the point is they weren't without questions or risks. In comment 14430316 HomerJones45 said:He certainly may be. I actually wanted a quarterback last year, at least initially. I had assumed because of the number of highly rated quarterbacks that it was almost a foregone conclusion the Giants were going to take one. What was bothering me was their was chinks in the armor of all of them. But more concerning is there was no consensus, different people preferred different quarterbacks. I kept thinking, if we are going to take a guy at number 2, I want to feel like we are taking the next Eli, not settling for a QB for the sake of a QB, similar to this year. All those guys could end up being better than Jones, but the point is they weren't without questions or risks.

RE: RE: ... Nine-Tails : 5/3/2019 12:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14430148 GothamGiants said:





Quote:





it’s really not hard to see “the plan” unless you have blinders on



1. Eli is done, we want a young mobile QB

2. “Giants football” is back, no more basketball on grass BS.

3. Rebuild OL

4. Retool the defense with scheme fits

5. Complete overhaul of locker room leadership/culture, as this team was an embarrassment to be a fan of in 2017



Run the ball, play tough defense, build a roster of players you actually want to root for ... sounds like a great plan to me







Eli is not done. That I dont agree with. He proved he can still play at a high level in the 2nd half last year when the Ol began to block a little. And while he may not be the ideal type of QB Shurmur wants , Shurmur has gotten very good production out of all types of QBs.



Now with that said they arent oblivious to Elis age either. They werent going to pass up 2 opportunities in a row picking top 10 to pass up a potential franchise QB.





Sure a high level. All he showed was that he could be an effective game-manager. In comment 14430261 Giantz_comeback said:Sure a high level. All he showed was that he could be an effective game-manager.

RE: RE: RE: There were questions about all the quarterbacks BSIMatt : 5/3/2019 12:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14430316 HomerJones45 said:





Quote:





In comment 14430140 BSIMatt said:





Quote:





in the 2018 draft, to the point the Giants couldn't settle on one..let's not act like they came in with pristine resumes. Darnolds turnover total and regression in his second year, Allen's accuracy, production and level of competition. And that would have been with the #2 pick..most of these quarterbacks have questions coming in. In some ways last year, Rosen seemed like the cleanest..and he went 4th among the top QBs and his team traded him away the very next year. There are always questions with these top quarterback prospects.



Jones may be the best of what was a weak qb class.







He certainly may be. I actually wanted a quarterback last year, at least initially. I had assumed because of the number of highly rated quarterbacks that it was almost a foregone conclusion the Giants were going to take one. What was bothering me was their was chinks in the armor of all of them. But more concerning is there was no consensus, different people preferred different quarterbacks. I kept thinking, if we are going to take a guy at number 2, I want to feel like we are taking the next Eli, not settling for a QB for the sake of a QB, similar to this year. All those guys could end up being better than Jones, but the point is they weren't without questions or risks.



Also, Barkley was about the best consolation prize you could ask for, far and away the best talent in either 2018 or 2019 drafts. In comment 14430430 BSIMatt said:Also, Barkley was about the best consolation prize you could ask for, far and away the best talent in either 2018 or 2019 drafts.

The way I see it giantstock : 5/3/2019 12:33 pm : link Fans are gonna believe what they want to believe. Me too. I can provide links too for example ourlads Dan SHonka suggests that Daniel Jones "might move into the 1st round."



IMO The Giants blew it. There's also enough "experts" who didn't think Jones should've been taken at 6 and these aren't "media" guys -- they are "scouts."



IMO we took the worst of the 4 QB's in this draft, last year we bypassed at least 3-5 QB's that will be better than Jones and we will probably miss out on next year's group as we are focused on grooming Jones.



IMO Gentlemen’s style of what he looks for is a combination of obsolete football and hubris. With his interviews (along with his histrionics during the interviews) he wants to "SHOW EVERYONE" how much smarter he is than everyone else in addition to being pinned down in the philosophy of "the Giants way" - stop the run, rush the passer and run the ball.



**It would be nice to have a also have a high powered offense in passing the ball but that is higher risk than build the defense and run the ball. DG has deliberately limited the ceiling of the offense in order to be safe with Jones. It’s not like my opinion is coming from left field. Look at what SY had to say about Jones being safe and note his grade of Jones is 80 and not for example Rosen who he had as 89. Though SY did have Jones as 2nd ranked QB in this class and 4 QB’s ranked ahead of Jones the past two years of which only one was taken ahead of GMEN’s picks.



****The point is let’s not pretend that it’s “ONLY” the “MEDIA” that wasn’t enamored with the pick. **And just think now if you are the opposing team – once Jones starts – how are you going to defend him? They are going to stack the box, right? And if his strength isn’t throwing deep – how high-powered of an offense will Giants have?



And with his size – I realize some of you love his speed—but if you think he is that quick (I’m not talking straight-away speed but quickness/ elusiveness) – then I want what you’re smoking.



Daniel Jones is NOT a bad prospect - it’s just that we’ve limited our upside. He is as SY said – NOT THE MEDIA - BUT SY—he is “safe.” Safe does NOT mean "High-Powered." It’s so disappointing for some of us that we’ve limited deliberately limited our team’s potential high-powered offense with a guy like Barkley in order to build an old style team. Though an old style team could be successful too.



In the future we’ll be Dallas 2.0 with the hopes of building a superior defense and have that defense carry us and not “losing” football games with our offense. We can win with Ryan Tanehill type. Just get a super defense. Need some impact players on defense though. Having “starters” isn’t “GOOD ENOUGH.”





RE: RE: RE: RE: There were questions about all the quarterbacks GothamGiants : 5/3/2019 12:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14430430 BSIMatt said:





Quote:





In comment 14430316 HomerJones45 said:





Quote:





In comment 14430140 BSIMatt said:





Quote:





in the 2018 draft, to the point the Giants couldn't settle on one..let's not act like they came in with pristine resumes. Darnolds turnover total and regression in his second year, Allen's accuracy, production and level of competition. And that would have been with the #2 pick..most of these quarterbacks have questions coming in. In some ways last year, Rosen seemed like the cleanest..and he went 4th among the top QBs and his team traded him away the very next year. There are always questions with these top quarterback prospects.



Jones may be the best of what was a weak qb class.







He certainly may be. I actually wanted a quarterback last year, at least initially. I had assumed because of the number of highly rated quarterbacks that it was almost a foregone conclusion the Giants were going to take one. What was bothering me was their was chinks in the armor of all of them. But more concerning is there was no consensus, different people preferred different quarterbacks. I kept thinking, if we are going to take a guy at number 2, I want to feel like we are taking the next Eli, not settling for a QB for the sake of a QB, similar to this year. All those guys could end up being better than Jones, but the point is they weren't without questions or risks.







Also, Barkley was about the best consolation prize you could ask for, far and away the best talent in either 2018 or 2019 drafts.



We ended up with a mobile 6’5 QB who’s skillset and personality are perfect for this team + the best offensive prospect to become available in a very, very long time ... Sy even had Darnold/Jones almost graded identical In comment 14430465 BSIMatt said:We ended up with a mobile 6’5 QB who’s skillset and personality are perfect for this team + the best offensive prospect to become available in a very, very long time ... Sy even had Darnold/Jones almost graded identical

RE: The way I see it GothamGiants : 5/3/2019 12:40 pm : link

Quote: Fans are gonna believe what they want to believe. Me too. I can provide links too for example ourlads Dan SHonka suggests that Daniel Jones "might move into the 1st round."



IMO The Giants blew it. There's also enough "experts" who didn't think Jones should've been taken at 6 and these aren't "media" guys -- they are "scouts."



IMO we took the worst of the 4 QB's in this draft, last year we bypassed at least 3-5 QB's that will be better than Jones and we will probably miss out on next year's group as we are focused on grooming Jones.



IMO Gentlemen’s style of what he looks for is a combination of obsolete football and hubris. With his interviews (along with his histrionics during the interviews) he wants to "SHOW EVERYONE" how much smarter he is than everyone else in addition to being pinned down in the philosophy of "the Giants way" - stop the run, rush the passer and run the ball.



**It would be nice to have a also have a high powered offense in passing the ball but that is higher risk than build the defense and run the ball. DG has deliberately limited the ceiling of the offense in order to be safe with Jones. It’s not like my opinion is coming from left field. Look at what SY had to say about Jones being safe and note his grade of Jones is 80 and not for example Rosen who he had as 89. Though SY did have Jones as 2nd ranked QB in this class and 4 QB’s ranked ahead of Jones the past two years of which only one was taken ahead of GMEN’s picks.



****The point is let’s not pretend that it’s “ONLY” the “MEDIA” that wasn’t enamored with the pick. **And just think now if you are the opposing team – once Jones starts – how are you going to defend him? They are going to stack the box, right? And if his strength isn’t throwing deep – how high-powered of an offense will Giants have?



And with his size – I realize some of you love his speed—but if you think he is that quick (I’m not talking straight-away speed but quickness/ elusiveness) – then I want what you’re smoking.



Daniel Jones is NOT a bad prospect - it’s just that we’ve limited our upside. He is as SY said – NOT THE MEDIA - BUT SY—he is “safe.” Safe does NOT mean "High-Powered." It’s so disappointing for some of us that we’ve limited deliberately limited our team’s potential high-powered offense with a guy like Barkley in order to build an old style team. Though an old style team could be successful too.



In the future we’ll be Dallas 2.0 with the hopes of building a superior defense and have that defense carry us and not “losing” football games with our offense. We can win with Ryan Tanehill type. Just get a super defense. Need some impact players on defense though. Having “starters” isn’t “GOOD ENOUGH.”





Sy grade Darnold 81

Sy grade Jones 80



but you’ve clearly bought into the “2018 class are all demigods and the 2019 class is terrible” narrative.



It’s actually quite difficult to differentiate Jones, Darnold, and Andrew Luck if you remove the names and objectively read the positives/strengths. In comment 14430495 giantstock said:Sy grade Darnold 81Sy grade Jones 80but you’ve clearly bought into the “2018 class are all demigods and the 2019 class is terrible” narrative.It’s actually quite difficult to differentiate Jones, Darnold, and Andrew Luck if you remove the names and objectively read the positives/strengths.

Focusing on Sy's number grades is dishonest. Ten Ton Hammer : 5/3/2019 12:41 pm : link Sy also said he'd pass, and that he tried to find things to like more and could.

RE: Those weren't the criticisms... giantstock : 5/3/2019 12:43 pm : link

Quote: The major concerns is that Jones was slow to process... in college... against bad defenses.



People keep talking about how poor his Duke team was but so was UNC and some of the other teams he played against. I mean ffs UNC only had 1 guy drafted in the 5th round lol.Wake Forest had 1 guy drafted in the 4th. Let's not pretend Jones was playing against juggernauts every week.



I don't believe anyone said Jones has a weak arm. It's always been that his arm is average for the NFL. This isn't a bad thing, especially if you're throwing in mild climates which NY is not. It could potentially be an issue because I can't even remember the last successful QB in NY who didn't have a strong arm. Hell, Warner even struggled here before lighting it up in Arizona. It's a concern and maybe it's overblown but we will see.



I'm not saying Jones is going to be bad or good but lets stop pretending that the criticisms of him are unfair or people are butt hurt that he wasn't drafted where they thought he should be. People are upset because Jones has a ton of questions for the 6th pick in the draft. That's especially scary since this is the horse we have hitched our wagon to for the next few years.



+1.



In comment 14430126 pizbo said:+1.

The Senior Bowl Phil in LA : 5/3/2019 12:43 pm : link has become so important since pro pernonnel guys staarted running it and drawing better talent.

RE: RE: The way I see it giantstock : 5/3/2019 1:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14430495 giantstock said:





Quote:





Fans are gonna believe what they want to believe. Me too. I can provide links too for example ourlads Dan SHonka suggests that Daniel Jones "might move into the 1st round."



IMO The Giants blew it. There's also enough "experts" who didn't think Jones should've been taken at 6 and these aren't "media" guys -- they are "scouts."



IMO we took the worst of the 4 QB's in this draft, last year we bypassed at least 3-5 QB's that will be better than Jones and we will probably miss out on next year's group as we are focused on grooming Jones.



IMO Gentlemen’s style of what he looks for is a combination of obsolete football and hubris. With his interviews (along with his histrionics during the interviews) he wants to "SHOW EVERYONE" how much smarter he is than everyone else in addition to being pinned down in the philosophy of "the Giants way" - stop the run, rush the passer and run the ball.



**It would be nice to have a also have a high powered offense in passing the ball but that is higher risk than build the defense and run the ball. DG has deliberately limited the ceiling of the offense in order to be safe with Jones. It’s not like my opinion is coming from left field. Look at what SY had to say about Jones being safe and note his grade of Jones is 80 and not for example Rosen who he had as 89. Though SY did have Jones as 2nd ranked QB in this class and 4 QB’s ranked ahead of Jones the past two years of which only one was taken ahead of GMEN’s picks.



****The point is let’s not pretend that it’s “ONLY” the “MEDIA” that wasn’t enamored with the pick. **And just think now if you are the opposing team – once Jones starts – how are you going to defend him? They are going to stack the box, right? And if his strength isn’t throwing deep – how high-powered of an offense will Giants have?



And with his size – I realize some of you love his speed—but if you think he is that quick (I’m not talking straight-away speed but quickness/ elusiveness) – then I want what you’re smoking.



Daniel Jones is NOT a bad prospect - it’s just that we’ve limited our upside. He is as SY said – NOT THE MEDIA - BUT SY—he is “safe.” Safe does NOT mean "High-Powered." It’s so disappointing for some of us that we’ve limited deliberately limited our team’s potential high-powered offense with a guy like Barkley in order to build an old style team. Though an old style team could be successful too.



In the future we’ll be Dallas 2.0 with the hopes of building a superior defense and have that defense carry us and not “losing” football games with our offense. We can win with Ryan Tanehill type. Just get a super defense. Need some impact players on defense though. Having “starters” isn’t “GOOD ENOUGH.”









Sy grade Darnold 81

Sy grade Jones 80



but you’ve clearly bought into the “2018 class are all demigods and the 2019 class is terrible” narrative.



It’s actually quite difficult to differentiate Jones, Darnold, and Andrew Luck if you remove the names and objectively read the positives/strengths.



Gitta lvoe your exagerration. You're the type of poster I speak of that all you want to see is a view based on tinted BLUE.



Who was higher rated Darnold or jones? It was Darnold. 81 is still higher than 80. Let's not pretend that 81 is 80. SO let's not twist my post to fit your agenda. I said SY had Darnold higher. He did.



Secondly, you need to make a lunatic exaggeration of "demi-Gods ti make yourself feel better about the Jones pick." Please let's have a normal back-and-forth without the absurd exagerrations.



IMO you're wrong about Darnold vs Jones. They are much different. Darnold's arm is stronger, has better quick vision, and is "quicker/more elusive."



Jones is faster and a better decision-maker which important -- but because he is not that quick, and does not have that big of an arm-- he is more upside-limited. ERGO it's hwy SY spoke of "SAFE." Darnold is NOT "safe." He is MUCH different/.



Jones effectivenss will be hitched to his safety while Darnold's will be for his ability to make plays on his own - and his team being more open offensively.



IMO they are completely different players. ANd you're kidding about Luck, right? I think maybe you meant Drew Lock?

In comment 14430510 GothamGiants said:Gitta lvoe your exagerration. You're the type of poster I speak of that all you want to see is a view based on tinted BLUE.Who was higher rated Darnold or jones? It was Darnold. 81 is still higher than 80. Let's not pretend that 81 is 80. SO let's not twist my post to fit your agenda. I said SY had Darnold higher. He did.Secondly, you need to make a lunatic exaggeration of "demi-Gods ti make yourself feel better about the Jones pick." Please let's have a normal back-and-forth without the absurd exagerrations.IMO you're wrong about Darnold vs Jones. They are much different. Darnold's arm is stronger, has better quick vision, and is "quicker/more elusive."Jones is faster and a better decision-maker which important -- but because he is not that quick, and does not have that big of an arm-- he is more upside-limited. ERGO it's hwy SY spoke of "SAFE." Darnold is NOT "safe." He is MUCH different/.Jones effectivenss will be hitched to his safety while Darnold's will be for his ability to make plays on his own - and his team being more open offensively.IMO they are completely different players. ANd you're kidding about Luck, right? I think maybe you meant Drew Lock?

RE: The way I see it LS : 5/3/2019 2:56 pm : link

Quote: Fans are gonna believe what they want to believe. Me too. I can provide links too for example ourlads Dan SHonka suggests that Daniel Jones "might move into the 1st round."



IMO The Giants blew it. There's also enough "experts" who didn't think Jones should've been taken at 6 and these aren't "media" guys -- they are "scouts."



IMO we took the worst of the 4 QB's in this draft, last year we bypassed at least 3-5 QB's that will be better than Jones and we will probably miss out on next year's group as we are focused on grooming Jones.



IMO Gentlemen’s style of what he looks for is a combination of obsolete football and hubris. With his interviews (along with his histrionics during the interviews) he wants to "SHOW EVERYONE" how much smarter he is than everyone else in addition to being pinned down in the philosophy of "the Giants way" - stop the run, rush the passer and run the ball.



**It would be nice to have a also have a high powered offense in passing the ball but that is higher risk than build the defense and run the ball. DG has deliberately limited the ceiling of the offense in order to be safe with Jones. It’s not like my opinion is coming from left field. Look at what SY had to say about Jones being safe and note his grade of Jones is 80 and not for example Rosen who he had as 89. Though SY did have Jones as 2nd ranked QB in this class and 4 QB’s ranked ahead of Jones the past two years of which only one was taken ahead of GMEN’s picks.



****The point is let’s not pretend that it’s “ONLY” the “MEDIA” that wasn’t enamored with the pick. **And just think now if you are the opposing team – once Jones starts – how are you going to defend him? They are going to stack the box, right? And if his strength isn’t throwing deep – how high-powered of an offense will Giants have?



And with his size – I realize some of you love his speed—but if you think he is that quick (I’m not talking straight-away speed but quickness/ elusiveness) – then I want what you’re smoking.



Daniel Jones is NOT a bad prospect - it’s just that we’ve limited our upside. He is as SY said – NOT THE MEDIA - BUT SY—he is “safe.” Safe does NOT mean "High-Powered." It’s so disappointing for some of us that we’ve limited deliberately limited our team’s potential high-powered offense with a guy like Barkley in order to build an old style team. Though an old style team could be successful too.



In the future we’ll be Dallas 2.0 with the hopes of building a superior defense and have that defense carry us and not “losing” football games with our offense. We can win with Ryan Tanehill type. Just get a super defense. Need some impact players on defense though. Having “starters” isn’t “GOOD ENOUGH.”





Jones with the second fastest 3 cone drill for QBs at the 2019 NFL combine. In comment 14430495 giantstock said:Jones with the second fastest 3 cone drill for QBs at the 2019 NFL combine.

RE: RE: RE: The way I see it GothamGiants : 5/3/2019 3:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14430510 GothamGiants said:





Quote:





In comment 14430495 giantstock said:





Quote:





Fans are gonna believe what they want to believe. Me too. I can provide links too for example ourlads Dan SHonka suggests that Daniel Jones "might move into the 1st round."



IMO The Giants blew it. There's also enough "experts" who didn't think Jones should've been taken at 6 and these aren't "media" guys -- they are "scouts."



IMO we took the worst of the 4 QB's in this draft, last year we bypassed at least 3-5 QB's that will be better than Jones and we will probably miss out on next year's group as we are focused on grooming Jones.



IMO Gentlemen’s style of what he looks for is a combination of obsolete football and hubris. With his interviews (along with his histrionics during the interviews) he wants to "SHOW EVERYONE" how much smarter he is than everyone else in addition to being pinned down in the philosophy of "the Giants way" - stop the run, rush the passer and run the ball.



**It would be nice to have a also have a high powered offense in passing the ball but that is higher risk than build the defense and run the ball. DG has deliberately limited the ceiling of the offense in order to be safe with Jones. It’s not like my opinion is coming from left field. Look at what SY had to say about Jones being safe and note his grade of Jones is 80 and not for example Rosen who he had as 89. Though SY did have Jones as 2nd ranked QB in this class and 4 QB’s ranked ahead of Jones the past two years of which only one was taken ahead of GMEN’s picks.



****The point is let’s not pretend that it’s “ONLY” the “MEDIA” that wasn’t enamored with the pick. **And just think now if you are the opposing team – once Jones starts – how are you going to defend him? They are going to stack the box, right? And if his strength isn’t throwing deep – how high-powered of an offense will Giants have?



And with his size – I realize some of you love his speed—but if you think he is that quick (I’m not talking straight-away speed but quickness/ elusiveness) – then I want what you’re smoking.



Daniel Jones is NOT a bad prospect - it’s just that we’ve limited our upside. He is as SY said – NOT THE MEDIA - BUT SY—he is “safe.” Safe does NOT mean "High-Powered." It’s so disappointing for some of us that we’ve limited deliberately limited our team’s potential high-powered offense with a guy like Barkley in order to build an old style team. Though an old style team could be successful too.



In the future we’ll be Dallas 2.0 with the hopes of building a superior defense and have that defense carry us and not “losing” football games with our offense. We can win with Ryan Tanehill type. Just get a super defense. Need some impact players on defense though. Having “starters” isn’t “GOOD ENOUGH.”









Sy grade Darnold 81

Sy grade Jones 80



but you’ve clearly bought into the “2018 class are all demigods and the 2019 class is terrible” narrative.



It’s actually quite difficult to differentiate Jones, Darnold, and Andrew Luck if you remove the names and objectively read the positives/strengths.







Gitta lvoe your exagerration. You're the type of poster I speak of that all you want to see is a view based on tinted BLUE.



Who was higher rated Darnold or jones? It was Darnold. 81 is still higher than 80. Let's not pretend that 81 is 80. SO let's not twist my post to fit your agenda. I said SY had Darnold higher. He did.



Secondly, you need to make a lunatic exaggeration of "demi-Gods ti make yourself feel better about the Jones pick." Please let's have a normal back-and-forth without the absurd exagerrations.



IMO you're wrong about Darnold vs Jones. They are much different. Darnold's arm is stronger, has better quick vision, and is "quicker/more elusive."



Jones is faster and a better decision-maker which important -- but because he is not that quick, and does not have that big of an arm-- he is more upside-limited. ERGO it's hwy SY spoke of "SAFE." Darnold is NOT "safe." He is MUCH different/.



Jones effectivenss will be hitched to his safety while Darnold's will be for his ability to make plays on his own - and his team being more open offensively.



IMO they are completely different players. ANd you're kidding about Luck, right? I think maybe you meant Drew Lock?



81 grade v 80, huge difference. Never said Darnold wasn’t graded higher, never said I disliked Darnold, did say Jones is not far off from him as a prospect. He isn’t.



Jones and Darnold run the same 20 yard shuttle, and nearly identical 3-cone times (.03 second difference, Jones runs the same as Mayfield). Not sure how much “quicker/more elusive” Darnold is, data doesn’t support it.



Darnold has “better quick vision”. Is this why Jones graded higher than Darnold vs pressure? Jones, per you, is also the better decision maker (you’re right) - so, how is QB graded lower vs pressure and a poorer decision maker equipped with “better quick vision”.



Here’s a fun game. Tell me which QB this is describing:



“____ intangibles are what set him apart from any other talented quarterback. As an athlete, he has all the traits of a franchise quarterback. He is tough, durable and willing to step into a throw with oncoming rushers breathing down his back. He has a deliberate set-up with no wasted motions ... He developed under the tutelage of ______ who knows how to develop quarterbacks. _____ has the size to take a hit, and the athletic ability to get outside and make plays happen with his feet. He has a very compact and quick release, and he is able to fire it out to the flats with ease off one-step drops in the short passing game. The most intriguing aspect of _____ career was the amount of mistakes he made, a number which only continued to decrease throughout his career ... He won't make any mistakes off the field, and rarely makes them on it. He is a strong, natural, competitive, athletic quarterback.”



Jones INT: 9, 11, 9

Darnold INT: 9, 13

Luck INT: 4, 8, 10



There’s the 3 QBs INT college total, in sequential order. Which QB is this a scouting report of? In comment 14430571 giantstock said:81 grade v 80, huge difference. Never said Darnold wasn’t graded higher, never said I disliked Darnold, did say Jones is not far off from him as a prospect. He isn’t.Jones and Darnold run the same 20 yard shuttle, and nearly identical 3-cone times (.03 second difference, Jones runs the same as Mayfield). Not sure how much “quicker/more elusive” Darnold is, data doesn’t support it.Darnold has “better quick vision”. Is this why Jones graded higher than Darnold vs pressure? Jones, per you, is also the better decision maker (you’re right) - so, how is QB graded lower vs pressure and a poorer decision maker equipped with “better quick vision”.Here’s a fun game. Tell me which QB this is describing:“____ intangibles are what set him apart from any other talented quarterback. As an athlete, he has all the traits of a franchise quarterback. He is tough, durable and willing to step into a throw with oncoming rushers breathing down his back. He has a deliberate set-up with no wasted motions ... He developed under the tutelage of ______ who knows how to develop quarterbacks. _____ has the size to take a hit, and the athletic ability to get outside and make plays happen with his feet. He has a very compact and quick release, and he is able to fire it out to the flats with ease off one-step drops in the short passing game. The most intriguing aspect of _____ career was the amount of mistakes he made, a number which only continued to decrease throughout his career ... He won't make any mistakes off the field, and rarely makes them on it. He is a strong, natural, competitive, athletic quarterback.”Jones INT: 9, 11, 9Darnold INT: 9, 13Luck INT: 4, 8, 10There’s the 3 QBs INT college total, in sequential order. Which QB is this a scouting report of?

RE: RE: The way I see it GothamGiants : 5/3/2019 3:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14430495 giantstock said:





Quote:





Fans are gonna believe what they want to believe. Me too. I can provide links too for example ourlads Dan SHonka suggests that Daniel Jones "might move into the 1st round."



IMO The Giants blew it. There's also enough "experts" who didn't think Jones should've been taken at 6 and these aren't "media" guys -- they are "scouts."



IMO we took the worst of the 4 QB's in this draft, last year we bypassed at least 3-5 QB's that will be better than Jones and we will probably miss out on next year's group as we are focused on grooming Jones.



IMO Gentlemen’s style of what he looks for is a combination of obsolete football and hubris. With his interviews (along with his histrionics during the interviews) he wants to "SHOW EVERYONE" how much smarter he is than everyone else in addition to being pinned down in the philosophy of "the Giants way" - stop the run, rush the passer and run the ball.



**It would be nice to have a also have a high powered offense in passing the ball but that is higher risk than build the defense and run the ball. DG has deliberately limited the ceiling of the offense in order to be safe with Jones. It’s not like my opinion is coming from left field. Look at what SY had to say about Jones being safe and note his grade of Jones is 80 and not for example Rosen who he had as 89. Though SY did have Jones as 2nd ranked QB in this class and 4 QB’s ranked ahead of Jones the past two years of which only one was taken ahead of GMEN’s picks.



****The point is let’s not pretend that it’s “ONLY” the “MEDIA” that wasn’t enamored with the pick. **And just think now if you are the opposing team – once Jones starts – how are you going to defend him? They are going to stack the box, right? And if his strength isn’t throwing deep – how high-powered of an offense will Giants have?



And with his size – I realize some of you love his speed—but if you think he is that quick (I’m not talking straight-away speed but quickness/ elusiveness) – then I want what you’re smoking.



Daniel Jones is NOT a bad prospect - it’s just that we’ve limited our upside. He is as SY said – NOT THE MEDIA - BUT SY—he is “safe.” Safe does NOT mean "High-Powered." It’s so disappointing for some of us that we’ve limited deliberately limited our team’s potential high-powered offense with a guy like Barkley in order to build an old style team. Though an old style team could be successful too.



In the future we’ll be Dallas 2.0 with the hopes of building a superior defense and have that defense carry us and not “losing” football games with our offense. We can win with Ryan Tanehill type. Just get a super defense. Need some impact players on defense though. Having “starters” isn’t “GOOD ENOUGH.”









Jones with the second fastest 3 cone drill for QBs at the 2019 NFL combine.



Thanks, glad someone else realizes how BS the “Jones can run fast but only in a straight line” is. He somehow posts a 3-cone on par with Russel Wilson/Baker Mayfield and runs a faster 20 yard shuttle than Deandre Hopkins - but he apparently has no agility In comment 14430801 LS said:Thanks, glad someone else realizes how BS the “Jones can run fast but only in a straight line” is. He somehow posts a 3-cone on par with Russel Wilson/Baker Mayfield and runs a faster 20 yard shuttle than Deandre Hopkins - but he apparently has no agility

There is one huge side of any prospect the teams get to BlueLou'sBack : 5/3/2019 3:28 pm : link know that the media and armchair analysts like myself and most of us have virtually zero access to: the prospects' mental makeup, character, and personality traits.



This side of any prospect throws a huge ? into the grading equation. Such a huge ?even the teams scouting staffs seem to blow it again and again. It seemed to me Reese and Ross miscalculated this part so frequently it was a main reason for their demise.



Whereas Gettleman's staff, too soon to judge adequately surely, did very well with their top 4 last year: Barkley, Hernandez, Carter and Hill. They weren't all no-brainer, either, IIRC there were questions about Carter's dedication to the game which in reality I suppose are still unanswered.



I think this was the key to drafting Jones over Haskins and Lock.



That, and of course Cutcliffe's and footwork.

RE: There is one huge side of any prospect the teams get to GothamGiants : 5/3/2019 3:39 pm : link

Quote: know that the media and armchair analysts like myself and most of us have virtually zero access to: the prospects' mental makeup, character, and personality traits.



This side of any prospect throws a huge ? into the grading equation. Such a huge ?even the teams scouting staffs seem to blow it again and again. It seemed to me Reese and Ross miscalculated this part so frequently it was a main reason for their demise.



Whereas Gettleman's staff, too soon to judge adequately surely, did very well with their top 4 last year: Barkley, Hernandez, Carter and Hill. They weren't all no-brainer, either, IIRC there were questions about Carter's dedication to the game which in reality I suppose are still unanswered.



I think this was the key to drafting Jones over Haskins and Lock.



That, and of course Cutcliffe's and footwork.



Lock drew Cutler comparison’s ... on and off the field.



Haskins whole pre-draft process was underwhelming.



I’m pretty sure Jones’ ability to take a beating every week, deal with drops left and right, and not throw his teammates under the bus says a lot about his mental makeup.



There’s a reason Lock fell to round 2 and the Giants were infatuated with Jones. I’m sure he “checks all the boxes” for what they want in Eli’s replacement. In comment 14430855 BlueLou'sBack said:Lock drew Cutler comparison’s ... on and off the field.Haskins whole pre-draft process was underwhelming.I’m pretty sure Jones’ ability to take a beating every week, deal with drops left and right, and not throw his teammates under the bus says a lot about his mental makeup.There’s a reason Lock fell to round 2 and the Giants were infatuated with Jones. I’m sure he “checks all the boxes” for what they want in Eli’s replacement.

Yeah I don’t think anyone would argue that Darnold was more highly BSIMatt : 5/3/2019 3:53 pm : link Rated coming out, I’d argue about the athleticism though. I think Jones stacks up well against him in that area.

I also think your overselling Darnolds arm BSIMatt : 5/3/2019 3:59 pm : link And underselling Jones arm. There is another thread regarding arm strength and Jones, lots of information in that thread. Darnold has a good arm, he doesn’t have elite arm strength. He’s not a Mahomes or Josh Allen imo.

Thanks for the heads ups Festina Lente : 5/3/2019 4:03 pm : link Sounds like he quite likes Drew Lock as Well

From PFW on Darnold BSIMatt : 5/3/2019 4:07 pm : link Quote:

Downside: Some of his physical traits are somewhat ordinary. Low testing numbers at combine (vertical and broad jump especially) put him on the Chad Henne-Matt Flynn spectrum. Per Pro Football Focus, 57 percent of his pass attempts were 9 yards in the air or shorter (or behind the line of scrimmage). Wasn’t held back by abnormally high drop rate. Played with elite-level skill players — Juju Smith-Schuster in 2016, Ronald Jones in 2017 — and yardage totals were boosted by high YAC production.



Footwork can be sloppy and sketchy — not always square when delivering the ball. Arm talent isn’t special enough for him to get away with some of his poor-mechanic throws.



Vertical and long jump coincidentally two areas where Jones outclassed Darnold. Vertical and long jump coincidentally two areas where Jones outclassed Darnold.

RE: RE: The way I see it giantstock : 5/3/2019 4:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14430495 giantstock said:





Quote:









Jones with the second fastest 3 cone drill for QBs at the 2019 NFL combine.



Thanks I hope it translates. WOuld love to see in prior years who had bets and worst and compare amongst QB's.



But he looks very slow with quickness. In comment 14430801 LS said:Thanks I hope it translates. WOuld love to see in prior years who had bets and worst and compare amongst QB's.But he looks very slow with quickness.

Well, he measures LS : 5/3/2019 4:28 pm : link fast and quick. I don't know what to tell you.

Jones also had the longest LS : 5/3/2019 4:29 pm : link broad jump of all QBs at the combine.

RE: I also think your overselling Darnolds arm giantstock : 5/3/2019 5:00 pm : link

Quote: And underselling Jones arm. There is another thread regarding arm strength and Jones, lots of information in that thread. Darnold has a good arm, he doesn’t have elite arm strength. He’s not a Mahomes or Josh Allen imo.



I think he has a better arm that Jones. I think you are underestaitng thta his arm is better than Jones even if it's not Mahomes or Allen. Note that I didn;t rate Darnold as a "great/elite" QB -- but just better than Jones.



Secondly, I'm skpetical of Jones ability to translate for example 3cone drill vs onpads ability to evade the rush and make plays other than go straight-line run. ANyhow look at the below link - his overall Combine it's highliggted that he was one of the losers.



If that 3cone drill meant that much and he is so darn accurate and he has good arm strength he'd have been higher. I get the rankings don;t mean shit and maybe the chump who wrote the article knows shit but overall so does the COmbine. SHowing some relevant data of players that did very well for example wihjt the 3cone in Which DJ was with while comparing guys similar to him that don't have that strong of an arm would mean something.



SO I'm skeptical but hopeful. Thanks for your posts though. Iappreciate you and the other dude. I am extremely skeptical of the poster Gotham (no offense to him)- 1st with his remark about because I suggested 2018 QB's I'd rate higher he referred to that in some manner of demi-God worship -- and



secondly mentioning Luck with these guys- that;s insane.



And 3rd mentioning Wilson in his agility - okay I get it but WIlson was also thought of as having a strong arm, wasn't he? Wellmaybe I'm worng about eluding the rush but you need the arm to make the plays. wilson, Mahomes and Darnold have good arms and are known for making strong throws weren;t they? Jones isn't, is he? He cna run fast but make strong/accurate throws with feild vision on the run? -- DOn';t think soooooo. That was a big plus for Darnold coming out, wasn;t it?



htpps://www.sbnation.com/nfl/2019/3/2/18246839/2019-nfl-combine-results-quarterbacks

In comment 14430913 BSIMatt said:I think he has a better arm that Jones. I think you are underestaitng thta his arm is better than Jones even if it's not Mahomes or Allen. Note that I didn;t rate Darnold as a "great/elite" QB -- but just better than Jones.Secondly, I'm skpetical of Jones ability to translate for example 3cone drill vs onpads ability to evade the rush and make plays other than go straight-line run. ANyhow look at the below link - his overall Combine it's highliggted that he was one of the losers.If that 3cone drill meant that much and he is so darn accurate and he has good arm strength he'd have been higher. I get the rankings don;t mean shit and maybe the chump who wrote the article knows shit but overall so does the COmbine. SHowing some relevant data of players that did very well for example wihjt the 3cone in Which DJ was with while comparing guys similar to him that don't have that strong of an arm would mean something.SO I'm skeptical but hopeful. Thanks for your posts though. Iappreciate you and the other dude. I am extremely skeptical of the poster Gotham (no offense to him)- 1st with his remark about because I suggested 2018 QB's I'd rate higher he referred to that in some manner of demi-God worship -- andsecondly mentioning Luck with these guys- that;s insane.And 3rd mentioning Wilson in his agility - okay I get it but WIlson was also thought of as having a strong arm, wasn't he? Wellmaybe I'm worng about eluding the rush but you need the arm to make the plays. wilson, Mahomes and Darnold have good arms and are known for making strong throws weren;t they? Jones isn't, is he? He cna run fast but make strong/accurate throws with feild vision on the run? -- DOn';t think soooooo. That was a big plus for Darnold coming out, wasn;t it?htpps://www.sbnation.com/nfl/2019/3/2/18246839/2019-nfl-combine-results-quarterbacks

RE: From PFW on Darnold giantstock : 5/3/2019 5:03 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:







Downside: Some of his physical traits are somewhat ordinary. Low testing numbers at combine (vertical and broad jump especially) put him on the Chad Henne-Matt Flynn spectrum. Per Pro Football Focus, 57 percent of his pass attempts were 9 yards in the air or shorter (or behind the line of scrimmage). Wasn’t held back by abnormally high drop rate. Played with elite-level skill players — Juju Smith-Schuster in 2016, Ronald Jones in 2017 — and yardage totals were boosted by high YAC production.



Footwork can be sloppy and sketchy — not always square when delivering the ball. Arm talent isn’t special enough for him to get away with some of his poor-mechanic throws.







Vertical and long jump coincidentally two areas where Jones outclassed Darnold.



Jumping?? Are you kidding me?



C'mon. Stop it. Jumping?? I'm sure Brady, Peyton Manning of yesteryear, Brees and Rivers all won;t do well in long jumps. In comment 14430935 BSIMatt said:Jumping?? Are you kidding me?C'mon. Stop it. Jumping?? I'm sure Brady, Peyton Manning of yesteryear, Brees and Rivers all won;t do well in long jumps.

Vertical is used to measure explosive power. It isn't just Zeke's Alibi : 5/3/2019 5:19 pm : link about how high you can jump.

Darnold Movemment outside of pocket -- and mentions a deep thrower giantstock : 5/3/2019 5:28 pm : link Here is what Gregg Cosell says about Darnold--



https://sports.yahoo.com/greg-cosells-draft-analysis-sam-darnold-needs-work-reach-tantalizing-potential-134446975.html



"What worked his redshirt freshman season was his vision on the move and ability to make accurate throws out of structure."



"What I liked seeing from Darnold was he had a good command of the USC offense and where he should go with the ball. While we’ll spend some time on what I didn’t like from Darnold in the pocket, he made enough good throws from the pocket within structure to lead you to believe there’s something to work with. And he showed more comfort in the pocket later in the season.



I thought USC’s game against Colorado in particular showed some progression, especially at the deep and intermediate levels. Here are a few throws Darnold made in rhythm and with good accuracy."



"The second-reaction ability after the initial play breaks down stands out more than Darnold’s pocket play. He can make throws from different platforms and arm angles, and has good vision on the move. He’s an aggressive, confident thrower willing to turn it loose when the situation demands — there can be a fine line in which a quarterback can be too aggressive and confident, but in general it’s a good trait.



Here’s a play from that Colorado game in which Darnold escapes the rush, keeps looking downfield and makes a good throw while on the move. He has a good touch not only from the pocket but on the move as well. These types of plays are definitely part of his game."

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 5/3/2019 5:38 pm : link



Quote: Gitta lvoe your exagerration. You're the type of poster I speak of that all you want to see is a view based on tinted BLUE.



Who was higher rated Darnold or jones? It was Darnold. 81 is still higher than 80. Let's not pretend that 81 is 80. SO let's not twist my post to fit your agenda. I said SY had Darnold higher. He did.



The usual syntax and spelling errors notwithstanding, you are arguing semantics.



If you want exaggeration look no further than this bullshit take:

Quote: The way I see it

giantstock : 12:33 pm : link : reply



IMO The Giants blew it. There's also enough "experts" who didn't think Jones should've been taken at 6 and these aren't "media" guys -- they are "scouts."



IMO we took the worst of the 4 QB's in this draft, last year we bypassed at least 3-5 QB's that will be better than Jones and we will probably miss out on next year's group as we are focused on grooming Jones.



We took the worst of the 4 QB's?? and last year we bypassed 3-5 QB's who will be better?



There's the exaggeration you are railing against. are you really telling somebody else they exaggerated??The usual syntax and spelling errors notwithstanding, you are arguing semantics.If you want exaggeration look no further than this bullshit take:We took the worst of the 4 QB's?? and last year we bypassed 3-5 QB's who will be better?There's the exaggeration you are railing against.

Cosell on Daniel Jones (Weaknesses) - and a Strength giantstock : 5/3/2019 5:50 pm : link Here is what he said-- hey you can disagree with the guy if you want -- I see what he's saying --



https://twitter.com/gregcosell/status/1089241490755411968?lang=en





"2018: AT times a little stiff and heavy footed with his drop out of the shotgun, Needs to be taught more conventional 3 and 5 foot stepwork, No natural twitch or explosiveness to his movement in the pocket, Tendency to hitch up into the pocket and and at times create his own pressure, More athletic as a straight line runner on designed QB runs that he shows with second reactions as a passer, Lower body mechanics need refinement with too many throws without a firm base and lack of weight transfer, Eyes and feet don't work together as consistently they need to with too many throws stepping into the bucket, Can Jones sit back on his back foot in the pocket and drive the ball when needed?"



---------

Form the same link here is "Strength" Cosell mentions which I find interesting as it pertains to DJ's ability to evade-- and compare that to his comments regarding Darnold-- he mentions Jones shows subtle pocket movement to get away from pressure unlike Darnold whom he basically says getting out of the pocket is a strength.

--------

You want to put stock in the 3cone for QB's -- go ahead.

RE: Vertical is used to measure explosive power. It isn't just giantstock : 5/3/2019 5:52 pm : link

Quote: about how high you can jump.



Explosive power for what? H;e fast. Isn;t that explosive? SO you need to add in jumping? Please -- c'mon. We know he;'s fast. In comment 14431018 Zeke's Alibi said:Explosive power for what? H;e fast. Isn;t that explosive? SO you need to add in jumping? Please -- c'mon. We know he;'s fast.

RE: The way I see it joeinpa : 5/3/2019 6:41 pm : link

Quote: Fans are gonna believe what they want to believe. Me too. I can provide links too for example ourlads Dan SHonka suggests that Daniel Jones "might move into the 1st round."



IMO The Giants blew it. There's also enough "experts" who didn't think Jones should've been taken at 6 and these aren't "media" guys -- they are "scouts."



IMO we took the worst of the 4 QB's in this draft, last year we bypassed at least 3-5 QB's that will be better than Jones and we will probably miss out on next year's group as we are focused on grooming Jones.



IMO Gentlemen’s style of what he looks for is a combination of obsolete football and hubris. With his interviews (along with his histrionics during the interviews) he wants to "SHOW EVERYONE" how much smarter he is than everyone else in addition to being pinned down in the philosophy of "the Giants way" - stop the run, rush the passer and run the ball.



**It would be nice to have a also have a high powered offense in passing the ball but that is higher risk than build the defense and run the ball. DG has deliberately limited the ceiling of the offense in order to be safe with Jones. It’s not like my opinion is coming from left field. Look at what SY had to say about Jones being safe and note his grade of Jones is 80 and not for example Rosen who he had as 89. Though SY did have Jones as 2nd ranked QB in this class and 4 QB’s ranked ahead of Jones the past two years of which only one was taken ahead of GMEN’s picks.



****The point is let’s not pretend that it’s “ONLY” the “MEDIA” that wasn’t enamored with the pick. **And just think now if you are the opposing team – once Jones starts – how are you going to defend him? They are going to stack the box, right? And if his strength isn’t throwing deep – how high-powered of an offense will Giants have?



And with his size – I realize some of you love his speed—but if you think he is that quick (I’m not talking straight-away speed but quickness/ elusiveness) – then I want what you’re smoking.



Daniel Jones is NOT a bad prospect - it’s just that we’ve limited our upside. He is as SY said – NOT THE MEDIA - BUT SY—he is “safe.” Safe does NOT mean "High-Powered." It’s so disappointing for some of us that we’ve limited deliberately limited our team’s potential high-powered offense with a guy like Barkley in order to build an old style team. Though an old style team could be successful too.



In the future we’ll be Dallas 2.0 with the hopes of building a superior defense and have that defense carry us and not “losing” football games with our offense. We can win with Ryan Tanehill type. Just get a super defense. Need some impact players on defense though. Having “starters” isn’t “GOOD ENOUGH.”





Well if you want to look at it this way before ever seeing him take a snap for the Giants, go for it.



Me, I ll lean towards Nagle s POV unless he s proven wrong. In comment 14430495 giantstock said:Well if you want to look at it this way before ever seeing him take a snap for the Giants, go for it.Me, I ll lean towards Nagle s POV unless he s proven wrong.

RE: Vertical is used to measure explosive power. It isn't just BSIMatt : 5/3/2019 6:54 pm : link

Quote: about how high you can jump.



Yes, it’s hip explosion...veritical jump is a measure of explosiveness. In comment 14431018 Zeke's Alibi said:Yes, it’s hip explosion...veritical jump is a measure of explosiveness.

RE: RE: The way I see it giantstock : 5/3/2019 7:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14430495 giantstock said:





Quote:





Fans are gonna believe what they want to believe. Me too. I can provide links too for example ourlads Dan SHonka suggests that Daniel Jones "might move into the 1st round."



IMO The Giants blew it. There's also enough "experts" who didn't think Jones should've been taken at 6 and these aren't "media" guys -- they are "scouts."



IMO we took the worst of the 4 QB's in this draft, last year we bypassed at least 3-5 QB's that will be better than Jones and we will probably miss out on next year's group as we are focused on grooming Jones.



IMO Gentlemen’s style of what he looks for is a combination of obsolete football and hubris. With his interviews (along with his histrionics during the interviews) he wants to "SHOW EVERYONE" how much smarter he is than everyone else in addition to being pinned down in the philosophy of "the Giants way" - stop the run, rush the passer and run the ball.



**It would be nice to have a also have a high powered offense in passing the ball but that is higher risk than build the defense and run the ball. DG has deliberately limited the ceiling of the offense in order to be safe with Jones. It’s not like my opinion is coming from left field. Look at what SY had to say about Jones being safe and note his grade of Jones is 80 and not for example Rosen who he had as 89. Though SY did have Jones as 2nd ranked QB in this class and 4 QB’s ranked ahead of Jones the past two years of which only one was taken ahead of GMEN’s picks.



****The point is let’s not pretend that it’s “ONLY” the “MEDIA” that wasn’t enamored with the pick. **And just think now if you are the opposing team – once Jones starts – how are you going to defend him? They are going to stack the box, right? And if his strength isn’t throwing deep – how high-powered of an offense will Giants have?



And with his size – I realize some of you love his speed—but if you think he is that quick (I’m not talking straight-away speed but quickness/ elusiveness) – then I want what you’re smoking.



Daniel Jones is NOT a bad prospect - it’s just that we’ve limited our upside. He is as SY said – NOT THE MEDIA - BUT SY—he is “safe.” Safe does NOT mean "High-Powered." It’s so disappointing for some of us that we’ve limited deliberately limited our team’s potential high-powered offense with a guy like Barkley in order to build an old style team. Though an old style team could be successful too.



In the future we’ll be Dallas 2.0 with the hopes of building a superior defense and have that defense carry us and not “losing” football games with our offense. We can win with Ryan Tanehill type. Just get a super defense. Need some impact players on defense though. Having “starters” isn’t “GOOD ENOUGH.”









Well if you want to look at it this way before ever seeing him take a snap for the Giants, go for it.



Me, I ll lean towards Nagle s POV unless he s proven wrong.



Well rather than take Nagel's POV which you want to do -- I'll take David Te's instead. In comment 14431098 joeinpa said:Well rather than take Nagel's POV which you want to do -- I'll take David Te's instead.

Yet another with actual NFL experience with good things to say... Torrag : 5/3/2019 11:36 pm : link ...about Jones and our Draft.



See a trend developing?

To be fair allstarjim : 9:22 am : link I think Sy's grade on Darnold was lower than most. I think the gap between Darnold and Jones is more significant.



I think Sy has a fair grade on Jones but I really thought he was low on Darnold, high on Rosen, and I still believe that. Darnold screamed franchise QB to me. Jones...I think it's possible he turns into that but I don't immediately see a top QB prospect.



Like I said, I think Sy got Jones' grade pretty accurately. Bottom of the first round prospect. I'd probably give him a 79 (top of 2nd round), but splitting hairs here. Darnold I thought should've been an 84 or 85.

RE: I think NFL Draft coverage BigBlueJuice : 10:35 am : link



In comment

Quote: officially jumped the shark this year.



The outrage of "I'm smarter than you" towards the Giants is pathetic and sad.



Brings a smile to my face that the experts are starting to come out of the woodwork setting everyone straight.



That said, whether you love or hate the pick, the simple reality is nobody knows how it will play out yet. If he's good it was a good pick. If he's not, it wasn't. TBD. I agree. You know how much flak giants have received for not drafting haskins, all the way to chris carter saying giants upper management is racist. That is poor reporting and absolutely ridiculous to bring that narrative to the giants. I didnt see Cleveland Browns receive flak for passing on saquan and picking the 5th best qb in the draft last year, baker mayfield. A lot of reports had him the 4 or 5th best qb on board a couple stated he was top 2 but over josh rosen and sam bradford aka the second coming of jesus apparently, but giants got flak for saquan over bradford still to this day when one is gold jacket material and other will be serviceable. Either way media should actually do reporting, which starts with researching material before speaking.In comment 14430099 mittenedman said:

RE: RE: The way I see it BigBlueJuice : 10:40 am : link



In comment

Quote: In comment 14430495 giantstock said:





Quote:





Fans are gonna believe what they want to believe. Me too. I can provide links too for example ourlads Dan SHonka suggests that Daniel Jones "might move into the 1st round."



IMO The Giants blew it. There's also enough "experts" who didn't think Jones should've been taken at 6 and these aren't "media" guys -- they are "scouts."



IMO we took the worst of the 4 QB's in this draft, last year we bypassed at least 3-5 QB's that will be better than Jones and we will probably miss out on next year's group as we are focused on grooming Jones.



IMO Gentlemen’s style of what he looks for is a combination of obsolete football and hubris. With his interviews (along with his histrionics during the interviews) he wants to "SHOW EVERYONE" how much smarter he is than everyone else in addition to being pinned down in the philosophy of "the Giants way" - stop the run, rush the passer and run the ball.



**It would be nice to have a also have a high powered offense in passing the ball but that is higher risk than build the defense and run the ball. DG has deliberately limited the ceiling of the offense in order to be safe with Jones. It’s not like my opinion is coming from left field. Look at what SY had to say about Jones being safe and note his grade of Jones is 80 and not for example Rosen who he had as 89. Though SY did have Jones as 2nd ranked QB in this class and 4 QB’s ranked ahead of Jones the past two years of which only one was taken ahead of GMEN’s picks.



****The point is let’s not pretend that it’s “ONLY” the “MEDIA” that wasn’t enamored with the pick. **And just think now if you are the opposing team – once Jones starts – how are you going to defend him? They are going to stack the box, right? And if his strength isn’t throwing deep – how high-powered of an offense will Giants have?



And with his size – I realize some of you love his speed—but if you think he is that quick (I’m not talking straight-away speed but quickness/ elusiveness) – then I want what you’re smoking.



Daniel Jones is NOT a bad prospect - it’s just that we’ve limited our upside. He is as SY said – NOT THE MEDIA - BUT SY—he is “safe.” Safe does NOT mean "High-Powered." It’s so disappointing for some of us that we’ve limited deliberately limited our team’s potential high-powered offense with a guy like Barkley in order to build an old style team. Though an old style team could be successful too.



In the future we’ll be Dallas 2.0 with the hopes of building a superior defense and have that defense carry us and not “losing” football games with our offense. We can win with Ryan Tanehill type. Just get a super defense. Need some impact players on defense though. Having “starters” isn’t “GOOD ENOUGH.”









Sy grade Darnold 81

Sy grade Jones 80



but you’ve clearly bought into the “2018 class are all demigods and the 2019 class is terrible” narrative.



It’s actually quite difficult to differentiate Jones, Darnold, and Andrew Luck if you remove the names and objectively read the positives/strengths. In addition, no tools to succeed in duke and no o line, and plenty of dropped passes. His grade would have been higher if given better talent.In comment 14430510 GothamGiants said:

Starting to be just fine with this pick... trueblueinpw : 1:34 pm : link The more I see and read of and about Jones the more I like the pick. Just as likely, more likely really, that he’ll be a terrific franchise QB. Enough of the handwringing for me at least.