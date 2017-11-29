McAdoo- the Useful Idiot Matt in SGS : 10:20 am If there is a point in time that you can say the Giants were never going to be the same, I had mentioned it came in the Giants vs. Rams game in 2017. That game featured the infamous 3rd and 33 TD pass as the Giants defense looked like one of those charity/feel good stories of a kid who gets to run down the field for a TD as the players all fall down around him in a spring game or practice.



I was at that game, and mentioned on BBI that was the first time since I have been going to games since 1987 that I left in the 3rd quarter, I was that disgusted. That was also the game that John Mara left with 7 minutes to go in the game, something he never does. That dropped the Giants to 1-7. We all knew McAdoo had lost the team, and Jerry Reese was sunk.



The Giants went and got blown out in SF the next week, who, remember was 0-9 going into that game. Now, sitting at 1-8, there were a few realities that were going on. McAdoo was dead. Reese was dead. It was only a question whether or not the Giants would fire them in the season or drag it out and fire them on Black Monday. A lackluster win over the Chiefs in OT and then the snore on Thursday Night in a loss at Washington left the pivotal moment, the 2-9 Giants going into Oakland.



I'm not going to rehash all the machinations of the decision for McAdoo to play Geno Smith, but there is one fact that can't be denied. Mara didn't stop it. And here is where the useful idiot stuff comes in. Eli had that big starting streak going. Odds are that it was going to end at some point, and not with Eli retiring. Someone had to break it. The best guy to break it is the one who you can throw to the wolves. McAdoo played the part perfectly.



The Giants have said all the right/nice things about Eli. But the evidence has since shown, the Giants did not extend his contract or rework it, even up to/after the Odell trade and the dead cap money h it. They easily could have extended Eli, got cap relief, and helped fill out spots on the roster. They didn't. And of course, drafting Daniel Jones at 6.



In our heart of hearts, we all know that everything needs to go perfectly for Eli this year. He will start the season, but his play is going to be scrutinized more than usual, since there is an actual viable option to replace him. Davis Webb and Kyle Lauletta were nothing more than pet projects for McAdoo and then Shurmur. Offensive coaches want young QBs to groom. You don't draft a QB at 6, and particularly one who's physical skills probably fit better in what Shurmur will want to run than a 38 year old Eli will do, even with that video Eli put out of his workout just prior to the draft (which seemed, in and of itself to be a message to the Giants and the NFL that he still can play). We know the KC Model. But I'd be stunned if Jones is sitting on the bench all year long, only to come in for garbage time. The Giants won't go into 2020 with Jones not seeing live bullets.



Which leaves us with "the streak". Can you imagine the problem in PR to break Eli's starting streak if it was on Shurmur and Jones? That's akin to blood on your hands. The fan reaction in 2017 said it all. Now is 2019, the streak was ended, so that is no longer a factor. McAdoo, Reese, and Geno Smith bore the brunt of the blowback and all of them are gone. That leaves a much cleaner path for Shurmur and Jones. So if we want to talk about a "better" transition plan to Jones, at the very least, we can recognize that Mara gave McAdoo enough rope to hang himself and help the Giants out now.

RE: I don't think BM was martyred in any way Big Blue '56 : 11:11 am : link

Quote: but you have to wonder - if not for the Eli situation - does Mac get canned that year, or does he get a flier?



I know the team was revolting around him - but the Giants have been very reluctant to let a coach go easily, and the prior year he had lead the team to a playoff berth.



So ask yourself - given the number of injuries that season, even with the issues on the defensive side of the ball - sans that Eli incident, does BM get another season?



I said this several times before just about in real time also, if McAdoo had gone with Webb, allowed him to take his lumps, lost every game with him in there, the chances of him being retained would have been rather good, imo. No one would have pointed the finger if he lost with Webb, imv In comment 14430290 jcn56 said:I said this several times before just about in real time also, if McAdoo had gone with Webb, allowed him to take his lumps, lost every game with him in there, the chances of him being retained would have been rather good, imo. No one would have pointed the finger if he lost with Webb, imv

Geno played because BigBlueDownTheShore : 11:11 am : link he Webb was the 3rd string QB and was basically playing with the scout team the entire time that season.



Playing Webb, would have been like throwing him to the wolves. It was the right thing to do.



They should have released Geno once the season went down the shitter though. There was no point of having a viable backup on the team at that point, and Webb should have been getting all the 2nd team snaps, so we could have eventually seen what he had.



That's where it was all messed up.

I agree with what was already posted Scyber : 11:11 am : link I was only upset that they started Geno. Starting Webb would have been fine. I would have still been sad to see Eli sit, but I would have understood starting Webb.



IMO they should have handled the whole thing better by just telling Eli they were going to put Webb in during the second half if the games were out of hand. Not this whole "bench Eli regardless" scenario. Eli probably would have accepted that and the reality is that Webb would have gotten:



- At least one drive vs. Dallas

- At least one drive vs. Eagles

- The entire 2nd half vs. the Cardinals

- And after the Cards game, probably the whole game vs. Washington.





If BM had tried to deploy Webb JonC : 11:12 am : link instead of Geno, fans would've probably eaten it to end the season and felt like the rationale was more sound, even if he bombed. Geno was a non-answer. I almost wondered if BM was trying to use Geno to make a point about Eli's skills, rather than believing Geno represented the best change to win the game. Maybe it was both.

Yeah Mac doesn't survive no matter what ron mexico : 11:12 am : link so many things went wrong that year. Even the equipment guys shit the bed.





I do think BM clearly felt he had to something to try JonC : 11:13 am : link and save his job. He was desperate.

RE: If BM had tried to deploy Webb Big Blue '56 : 11:18 am : link

Quote: instead of Geno, fans would've probably eaten it to end the season and felt like the rationale was more sound, even if he bombed. Geno was a non-answer. I almost wondered if BM was trying to use Geno to make a point about Eli's skills, rather than believing Geno represented the best change to win the game. Maybe it was both.





Yeah, I’ve wondered that as well, but only in retrospect. In comment 14430302 JonC said:Yeah, I’ve wondered that as well, but only in retrospect.

RE: I do think BM clearly felt he had to something to try Matt in SGS : 11:18 am : link

Quote: and save his job. He was desperate.



Jon, I 100% agree with you. He felt he had to win a game in Oakland, period. He felt the best guy to help him win was Geno Smith. Davis Webb, while a choice that most Giants fans would have understood, wasn't going to fare well on the road in that situation.



Essentially, he told the Giants organization that Geno Smith represented a better chance to win the game in Oakland than Eli did. That was his hill to die on, and Mara didn't stop him. Like I said, Mara knew the schedule ahead and the NFC East teams at home. The best was for McAdoo to be gone before that.



And in the end, Shurmur's job is much easier now to swap in Jones in 2019 and not be worried about any streaks. In comment 14430305 JonC said:Jon, I 100% agree with you. He felt he had to win a game in Oakland, period. He felt the best guy to help him win was Geno Smith. Davis Webb, while a choice that most Giants fans would have understood, wasn't going to fare well on the road in that situation.Essentially, he told the Giants organization that Geno Smith represented a better chance to win the game in Oakland than Eli did. That was his hill to die on, and Mara didn't stop him. Like I said, Mara knew the schedule ahead and the NFC East teams at home. The best was for McAdoo to be gone before that.And in the end, Shurmur's job is much easier now to swap in Jones in 2019 and not be worried about any streaks.

History is being rewritten here Ron from Ninerland : 11:19 am : link McAdoo, as hated as he was did not end the streak. Eli did. It was well documented at the time that McAdoo told Eli that he would start but that Gino was playing the second half. Had Eli accepted that the streak would be intact and Schurmer/Gettleman would be facing the dilemma the OP points out. Instead Eli refused to start unless he was going to be given the chance to finish the game.



I don't see a conspiracy here. Mara suggested that he wanted to see Gino and Webb before the end of the season and the Reese and McAdoo totally botched it from there.

MacAdoo was a boob Dnew15 : 11:19 am : link who was in over his head. That team was one of the few in my lifetime that I watched grown men straight up quit. He totally lost that team and needed to be fired.



BUT having said all that, he wasn't wrong about benching Eli.



On another note-

One of the real interesting possible developments of the pre-season is what do they do with Eli if, for some reason (however unlikely), Lauletta lights it up during the pre-season?



Eli, a developed Lauletta, Jones and Tanney - no way they keep all 4...what do they do?

RE: I do think BM clearly felt he had to something to try ron mexico : 11:20 am : link

Quote: and save his job. He was desperate.



I think he would've made the move much earlier that was the case. The writing was on the wall by the time the Oakland game came around In comment 14430305 JonC said:I think he would've made the move much earlier that was the case. The writing was on the wall by the time the Oakland game came around

RE: If BM had tried to deploy Webb Sean : 11:21 am : link

Quote: instead of Geno, fans would've probably eaten it to end the season and felt like the rationale was more sound, even if he bombed. Geno was a non-answer. I almost wondered if BM was trying to use Geno to make a point about Eli's skills, rather than believing Geno represented the best change to win the game. Maybe it was both.



Off topic, but Geno is a prime example of “settling” for a QB. Jets took him in the 2nd round but clearly didn’t have any conviction on him. Same thing with the Browns & Manziel.



I keep going back to Daniel Jeremiah’s line with NYG on the clock at 6, “we’ll find out if they like a QB or love a QB, if they like one they’ll wait until 17, if they love one they will take hi here.” In comment 14430302 JonC said:Off topic, but Geno is a prime example of “settling” for a QB. Jets took him in the 2nd round but clearly didn’t have any conviction on him. Same thing with the Browns & Manziel.I keep going back to Daniel Jeremiah’s line with NYG on the clock at 6, “we’ll find out if they like a QB or love a QB, if they like one they’ll wait until 17, if they love one they will take hi here.”

RE: Funny thing is GothamGiants : 11:21 am : link

Quote: the Jets may cut Webb they signed Luke Faulk who they say is liked by Gause ,Man Webb was an awful pick in the 3rd round wow



This team has been burning 3rd round picks for the last decade, this is at the forefront of this roster’s slow deterioration and will be at the forefront of this roster’s rebuild.



This team, prior to last year with Hill/Carter, has not had an impactful 3rd round pick since Mario Manningham in 2008. I wish i was joking.



Sprinkle this in with reaching on Pugh, and pathetic misses in Flowers/Apple/Wilson with premium picks - and you get the disaster that unfolded in 2017.



Prior to 2018, this team has not had a quality draft class in a decade.

- ( In comment 14430296 BIG FRED 1973 said:This team has been burning 3rd round picks for the last decade, this is at the forefront of this roster’s slow deterioration and will be at the forefront of this roster’s rebuild.This team, prior to last year with Hill/Carter, has not had an impactful 3rd round pick since Mario Manningham in 2008. I wish i was joking.Sprinkle this in with reaching on Pugh, and pathetic misses in Flowers/Apple/Wilson with premium picks - and you get the disaster that unfolded in 2017.Prior to 2018, this team has not had a quality draft class in a decade. NYG Draft - ( New Window

Post all you want about McAdoo being a bad coach Jimmy Googs : 11:22 am : link but blame regarding that event needs to be shared amongst all the usual suspects.



And this team still isn't better on the field...

RE: If BM had tried to deploy Webb Paulie Walnuts : 11:24 am : link

Quote: instead of Geno, fans would've probably eaten it to end the season and felt like the rationale was more sound, even if he bombed. Geno was a non-answer. I almost wondered if BM was trying to use Geno to make a point about Eli's skills, rather than believing Geno represented the best change to win the game. Maybe it was both. agree, he was being a bitch In comment 14430302 JonC said:agree, he was being a bitch

RE: History is being rewritten here Matt in SGS : 11:29 am : link

Quote: McAdoo, as hated as he was did not end the streak. Eli did. It was well documented at the time that McAdoo told Eli that he would start but that Gino was playing the second half. Had Eli accepted that the streak would be intact and Schurmer/Gettleman would be facing the dilemma the OP points out. Instead Eli refused to start unless he was going to be given the chance to finish the game.



I don't see a conspiracy here. Mara suggested that he wanted to see Gino and Webb before the end of the season and the Reese and McAdoo totally botched it from there.



Ron, perhaps this is subjective, but this is what I happened to believe. The Giants knew what Eli was going to do. They knew they were making a transparent attempt to start him just to keep the streak alive (which as I recall was specifically mentioned to him). That made the streak more about Eli's pride than about helping the team win. They knew how Eli was going to react. They knew he was going to turn it down because it devalues the streak and he said if that's the case, than just start Geno or Webb. Everyone knew the streak was going to end the moment they said they'd pull Eli for Geno.



McAdoo hitched his sails to Geno Smith, with a predictable result (and btw, Geno actually wasn't horrible in Oakland, but the lost and Geno had more red zone turn overs, which was his MO with the Jets). McAdoo had to win one game and felt Geno Smith was better than Eli.



But everything was done by this point. No one felt McAdoo was salvageable. So how do you make the best of the situation? If Mara is saying he wanted to see Geno and Webb, that means he was ready to move on from Eli. And to do so, means someone had to end that streak. Better the guy who you have no desire to keep do it than someone new. In comment 14430317 Ron from Ninerland said:Ron, perhaps this is subjective, but this is what I happened to believe. The Giants knew what Eli was going to do. They knew they were making a transparent attempt to start him just to keep the streak alive (which as I recall was specifically mentioned to him). That made the streak more about Eli's pride than about helping the team win. They knew how Eli was going to react. They knew he was going to turn it down because it devalues the streak and he said if that's the case, than just start Geno or Webb. Everyone knew the streak was going to end the moment they said they'd pull Eli for Geno.McAdoo hitched his sails to Geno Smith, with a predictable result (and btw, Geno actually wasn't horrible in Oakland, but the lost and Geno had more red zone turn overs, which was his MO with the Jets). McAdoo had to win one game and felt Geno Smith was better than Eli.But everything was done by this point. No one felt McAdoo was salvageable. So how do you make the best of the situation? If Mara is saying he wanted to see Geno and Webb, that means he was ready to move on from Eli. And to do so, means someone had to end that streak. Better the guy who you have no desire to keep do it than someone new.

i am skpetical Les in TO : 11:29 am : link that Mara set up McAdoo to be the fall guy to intentionally end Elisha's streak in order to make it easier for the next head coach to replace Eli down the road with a future first round QB. Mara said he wanted Geno and Webb to play while maintaining Elisha's starting streak, but he left the execution/tactical details to McAdoo. When Elisha didn't play along and told McAdoo to not start him at all, that's when fans and friends went nuts on social media afterwards, Mara was embarrassed and angry and reactively fired Reese and McAdoo.



I don't think he is the Machivellian type or set up McAdoo to be the fall guy. In hindsight, not having to worry about the streak may potentially make it easier to transition now that the streak is over. However, nothing guarantees that the transition to Jones will be smooth either. These transitions are rarely elegant.







RE: Post all you want about McAdoo being a bad coach GothamGiants : 11:32 am : link

Quote: but blame regarding that event needs to be shared amongst all the usual suspects.



And this team still isn't better on the field...



Considering they’ve improved their win total and didn’t fold at the end of the season or quit mid game, i’d Say it’s a lot better than that 2017 “team”.



5-11 with so many games that could’ve gone either way and played well down the stretch despite a lot of the “usual suspects” not out there ... great point. In comment 14430327 Jimmy Googs said:Considering they’ve improved their win total and didn’t fold at the end of the season or quit mid game, i’d Say it’s a lot better than that 2017 “team”.5-11 with so many games that could’ve gone either way and played well down the stretch despite a lot of the “usual suspects” not out there ... great point.

RE: RE: If BM had tried to deploy Webb Big Blue '56 : 11:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 14430302 JonC said:





Quote:





instead of Geno, fans would've probably eaten it to end the season and felt like the rationale was more sound, even if he bombed. Geno was a non-answer. I almost wondered if BM was trying to use Geno to make a point about Eli's skills, rather than believing Geno represented the best change to win the game. Maybe it was both.







Off topic, but Geno is a prime example of “settling” for a QB. Jets took him in the 2nd round but clearly didn’t have any conviction on him. Same thing with the Browns & Manziel.



I keep going back to Daniel Jeremiah’s line with NYG on the clock at 6, “we’ll find out if they like a QB or love a QB, if they like one they’ll wait until 17, if they love one they will take hi here.”



That’s a terrific takeaway by Jeremiah, as logical as that is. It cannot be underscored enough. In comment 14430323 Sean said:That’s a terrific takeaway by Jeremiah, as logical as that is. It cannot be underscored enough.

At the time, I didn't know why Geno was signed in the first place Bill L : 11:39 am : link He should not have been. I would have thought they would have looked at his Jets' resume.

RE: At the time, I didn't know why Geno was signed in the first place GothamGiants : 11:40 am : link

Quote: He should not have been. I would have thought they would have looked at his Jets' resume.



This is pretty much how I view Tanney ... I hope they keep Eli/Jones/Lauretta. The whole “veteran backup” sounds lovely, but Tanney isn’t saving us and if Eli isn’t playing it better be Daniel Jones regardless.



In comment 14430363 Bill L said:This is pretty much how I view Tanney ... I hope they keep Eli/Jones/Lauretta. The whole “veteran backup” sounds lovely, but Tanney isn’t saving us and if Eli isn’t playing it better be Daniel Jones regardless.

Nice post Matt Lines of Scrimmage : 11:44 am : link Mara took responsibility and did tell Jerry we should get a look at the other QB's but not in the manner it was done.



My theory is that Ross started this whole cycle by winning Reese's ear. Gilbride was the first casualty, then TC and Eli last on the firing line. This most likely to pass blame to whoever while the issue was the talent being brought in by them.



DG is now correcting this issue and soon the Giants will be a physical oriented team again.



The disgrace of this whole thing is they wasted the last six years of a future HOF QB.



I really think PS will do a nice job with Jones. Even if by chance he is bust (unlikely) at least DG will have built a very strong foundation of a team.

RE: Great TrueBlue56 : 11:45 am : link

Quote: post Matt. And you may be correct about the more Machiavellian angle to this all.



The whole thing reeked from the start.



I still contend most Giants fans were not upset with Eli being benched. But they were upset that he was benched for Geno. That made NO SENSE.



Then they wheeled out Eli to address the press in front his locker with his teammates joking and laughing all around him. Eli understandably was emotional and had tears in his eyes. Mara? Reese? They were nowhere to be found. They hid.





Mcadoo announced it while mara was at an owners meeting. Mara also came out with a statement either that night or first thing the next day. Reese is the one who hid. The way the whole thing was handled was a complete disaster. No formal press conference and no one to answer for the decisions made to a 2 time superbowl mvp franchise quarterback who has done everything right from the moment he put on a giants jersey. In comment 14430249 Eric from BBI said:Mcadoo announced it while mara was at an owners meeting. Mara also came out with a statement either that night or first thing the next day. Reese is the one who hid. The way the whole thing was handled was a complete disaster. No formal press conference and no one to answer for the decisions made to a 2 time superbowl mvp franchise quarterback who has done everything right from the moment he put on a giants jersey.

RE: i am skpetical Matt in SGS : 11:46 am : link

Quote: that Mara set up McAdoo to be the fall guy to intentionally end Elisha's streak in order to make it easier for the next head coach to replace Eli down the road with a future first round QB. Mara said he wanted Geno and Webb to play while maintaining Elisha's starting streak, but he left the execution/tactical details to McAdoo. When Elisha didn't play along and told McAdoo to not start him at all, that's when fans and friends went nuts on social media afterwards, Mara was embarrassed and angry and reactively fired Reese and McAdoo.



I don't think he is the Machivellian type or set up McAdoo to be the fall guy. In hindsight, not having to worry about the streak may potentially make it easier to transition now that the streak is over. However, nothing guarantees that the transition to Jones will be smooth either. These transitions are rarely elegant.







Les,



I think that's just it. Mara was asking them to do something which was not going to work. He left tactical details to a guy who he knew had no tact. I know its dangerous to compare corporate America with professional sports, but in the front office, there are many similarities. I can't say how many times I saw C level executives set up people below them to blow themselves up.



What was the best case outcome for what Mara asked?



- Eli starts the first half. If the Giants are winning, how do you bench him (you really can't or shouldn't). So that means for this to work, the Giants have to be behind or tied and go to Geno Smith

- Geno Smith plays well and leads the Giants to a win.



And then what? Geno starts the next week vs. Dallas? Eli starts and they do this again?



McAdoo has literally no chance of saving his job after the Rams game. He made it 3 more games before axe fell prior to the NFC East home game stretch. McAdoo was never going to coach that game at home against Dallas. Mara would have had the pleasure of watching an entire stadium rooting against the Giants, with the 50% of Cowboy fans who got tickets and the other 50% actively protesting McAdoo.



Mara gave McAdoo and Reese a Kobayashi Maru scenario. In comment 14430343 Les in TO said:Les,I think that's just it. Mara was asking them to do something which was not going to work. He left tactical details to a guy who he knew had no tact. I know its dangerous to compare corporate America with professional sports, but in the front office, there are many similarities. I can't say how many times I saw C level executives set up people below them to blow themselves up.What was the best case outcome for what Mara asked?- Eli starts the first half. If the Giants are winning, how do you bench him (you really can't or shouldn't). So that means for this to work, the Giants have to be behind or tied and go to Geno Smith- Geno Smith plays well and leads the Giants to a win.And then what? Geno starts the next week vs. Dallas? Eli starts and they do this again?McAdoo has literally no chance of saving his job after the Rams game. He made it 3 more games before axe fell prior to the NFC East home game stretch. McAdoo was never going to coach that game at home against Dallas. Mara would have had the pleasure of watching an entire stadium rooting against the Giants, with the 50% of Cowboy fans who got tickets and the other 50% actively protesting McAdoo.Mara gave McAdoo and Reese a Kobayashi Maru scenario.

RE: RE: At the time, I didn't know why Geno was signed in the first place Bill L : 11:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 14430363 Bill L said:





Quote:





He should not have been. I would have thought they would have looked at his Jets' resume.







This is pretty much how I view Tanney ... I hope they keep Eli/Jones/Lauretta. The whole “veteran backup” sounds lovely, but Tanney isn’t saving us and if Eli isn’t playing it better be Daniel Jones regardless.





I agree with you about Tanney. But, I think a couple years ago it made sense to have a vet back-up. I liked Carr in that role a lot. I didn't like Geno being signed because he's simply a terrible QB. He's not the guy you want backing up anyone anyway. In comment 14430368 GothamGiants said:I agree with you about Tanney. But, I think a couple years ago it made sense to have a vet back-up. I liked Carr in that role a lot. I didn't like Geno being signed because he's simply a terrible QB. He's not the guy you want backing up anyone anyway.

..... Route 9 : 12:01 pm : link Was it me or was the Oakland game the most you saw from McAdoo that whole season?



Meaning, he was actually going at it with the refs over calls. Seems as if he desperately wanted to win that game, to prove it was Eli that was holding him back.



I don't remember much of that game but felt it was odd to see Mac show something other than looking like some arrogant character in a Will Ferrell movie or Gordon Bombay when team USA hockey lost to Iceland 12-1.

RE: RE: RE: At the time, I didn't know why Geno was signed in the first place GothamGiants : 12:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14430368 GothamGiants said:





Quote:





In comment 14430363 Bill L said:





Quote:





He should not have been. I would have thought they would have looked at his Jets' resume.







This is pretty much how I view Tanney ... I hope they keep Eli/Jones/Lauretta. The whole “veteran backup” sounds lovely, but Tanney isn’t saving us and if Eli isn’t playing it better be Daniel Jones regardless.









I agree with you about Tanney. But, I think a couple years ago it made sense to have a vet back-up. I liked Carr in that role a lot. I didn't like Geno being signed because he's simply a terrible QB. He's not the guy you want backing up anyone anyway.



Loved Carr, because there was still talent / some hope



He was legit, but that expansion team OL likely shellshocked him In comment 14430384 Bill L said:Loved Carr, because there was still talent / some hopeHe was legit, but that expansion team OL likely shellshocked him

I think you guys have it wrong with what Mara did or didn't ask for. Britt in VA : 12:05 pm : link This is the chain of events as I view them from the interviews given:



1. Mara tells Reese at some point we need to see what these other guys can do.



2. Reese tells Mara he and McAdoo have already talked about it.



3. Reese tells McAdoo they have the go-ahead, he's talked to Mara.



4. McAdoo presents a stupid, throw him a bone plan to Manning who turns it down.



I do not think Mara concocted the plan. Mara is not a notoriously meddling owner. He typically leaves the coaching decisions up to the coaches. I'm sure he gave the okay to see what the other guys had, but I doubt that plan was bullshit. The way it has ALWAYS been done in the NFL is that when the game gets out of hand you put the other guys in, especially rookies, to give them a look. I can't recall any situation where a guy was pulled at halftime regardless of game situation. That's assinine. Maybe Spurrier did it with Wuerful and whomever that other bum was, but I can't remember a situation where a QB started every week but got pulled at halftime.





The problem with this ron mexico : 12:08 pm : link is how do you prep the guy coming in?

Ho do you give Webb enough practice reps and meaningful game reps for a real evaluation? The starter barely gets enough reps to prep for the game.



"The way it has ALWAYS been done in the NFL is that when the game gets out of hand you put the other guys in, especially rookies, to give them a look. I can't recall any situation where a guy was pulled at halftime regardless of game situation. That's assinine"

The benching of Eli was wrong regardless of for who BillT : 12:11 pm : link McAdoo was a total failure and we all knew it. He hadn't earned the right to bench the best QB this franchise has ever had. He couldn't hold Eli's jockstrap and for him to be given the authority to make that call was an insult to Eli and the fans.

RE: The problem with this Britt in VA : 12:11 pm : link

Quote: is how do you prep the guy coming in?

Ho do you give Webb enough practice reps and meaningful game reps for a real evaluation? The starter barely gets enough reps to prep for the game.



"The way it has ALWAYS been done in the NFL is that when the game gets out of hand you put the other guys in, especially rookies, to give them a look. I can't recall any situation where a guy was pulled at halftime regardless of game situation. That's assinine"



By elevating him to number two in the weeks leading up to, as has been stated many times. They get work in practice.



The other thing that is forgotten, is that Jerry Reese himself said when he drafted Webb that Webb was a project that would benefit from sitting for 2-3 years before seeing the field. There's a good chance Webb wasn't showing enough in practice to go out there in that horrible situation. In comment 14430418 ron mexico said:By elevating him to number two in the weeks leading up to, as has been stated many times. They get work in practice.The other thing that is forgotten, is that Jerry Reese himself said when he drafted Webb that Webb was a project that would benefit from sitting for 2-3 years before seeing the field. There's a good chance Webb wasn't showing enough in practice to go out there in that horrible situation.

RE: RE: RE: Geno Smith was never any kind of answer at anytime. ColHowPepper : 12:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14430269 FatMan in Charlotte said:

Quote:

Regardless, Smith had zero future here, so if you’re not going to play Webb, you leave Eli in there



And this was another failing of McAdoo. If you know that Eli isn't the best guy to run your system and you've been making public comments about him for sometime, shouldn't he have tried to develop Webb in some capacity.



And that's where the logic that Mara orchestrated the whole benching thing falls apart. If one believes McAdoo was told weeks before to replace Eli, you'd really have thought he'd give Webb reps to work towards that transition. But since that doesn't fit a certain narrative, it isn't used as a failing for Mac.



I also agree - if Webb was the guy who started, there wouldn't have been a lot of uproar. The team was out of contention and needed to plan for the future. Geno Smith isn't anyone's future. ...





Fatman, I don't think Mara orchestrated it, per se. ...



I do think there was some machiavellian part to this where Mara saw an opportunity. ....So let him blow himself up, and we knew the Giants had to start to take baby steps to move on from Eli, so that will help out the next guy to come in (in this case Shurmur, and now Daniel Jones). Matt, if this narrative has merit and validity, then the whole thing was only partly botched. (: At the time, from the outside, it was a FO and coaching staff perceived to be in complete disarray. And ownership ducked under the covers at critical moments.



But, to my highlighted text above, I think it's a convenient artifice here for many to say they would not have been outraged at the Manning benching had BM tabbed Webb to replace him. I think that is having it both ways, because the perception here for the last two losing seasons and more has been that Eli has played a major role in that. But, God forbid, don't bench him!! Never. Outrageous. To me, during that late season melt down when it was announced the streak would end. the howl from these precincts was Eli's streak per se in a season that had become meaningless and protect the hallowed face of the franchise. Yes, there was incredulity that Geno was the guy to break it, but the broad-based, passionate outcry that the Maras clearly heard (but did not step up to address) in reversing it was much more about Eli than it was about GS. That's my recall of how it was going down. all imo In comment 14430282 Matt in SGS said:Matt, if this narrative has merit and validity, then the whole thing was only partly botched. (: At the time, from the outside, it was a FO and coaching staff perceived to be in complete disarray. And ownership ducked under the covers at critical moments.But, to my highlighted text above, I think it's a convenient artifice here for many to say they would not have been outraged at the Manning benching had BM tabbed Webb to replace him. I think that is having it both ways, because the perception here for the last two losing seasons and more has been that Eli has played a major role in that. But, God forbid, don't bench him!! Never. Outrageous. To me, during that late season melt down when it was announced the streak would end. the howl from these precincts was Eli's streak per se in a season that had become meaningless and protect the hallowed face of the franchise. Yes, there was incredulity that Geno was the guy to break it, but the broad-based, passionate outcry that the Maras clearly heard (but did not step up to address) in reversing it was much more about Eli than it was about GS. That's my recall of how it was going down. all imo

back up practice reps... ron mexico : 12:39 pm : link



http://www.espn.com/espn/commentary/story/_/id/7004500/time-new-nfl-backup-quarterback-plan



Painter -- who is now competing to be Eli Manning's backup with the New York Giants -- ascribes some of his difficulties to the lack of practice repetitions he'd received with the starters, because Peyton used to take them all.



http://www.nfl.com/qb2 In the NFL, a backup quarterback is routinely asked to master the offense and save games in emergencies despite getting no practice snaps -- or reps, in NFL-speak -- with the first-team offense at all week after week, month after month.Painter -- who is now competing to be Eli Manning's backup with the New York Giants -- ascribes some of his difficulties to the lack of practice repetitions he'd received with the starters, because Peyton used to take them all.

Matt Les in TO : 12:43 pm : link I think the issue was Mara thought Eli being a team guy who doesn’t rock the boat would be fine with sitting out a quarter or half of some meaningless games. The explanation would be it’s not a benching but given the Giants were out of playoff contention a chance to give some young QBs meaningful experience while keeping the streak alive



In which case McAdoo gets to coach the rest of the season and possibly in 2017 too.



But McAdoo pooched the execution by insisting on a rigid halftime plan.







And a question for Matt ColHowPepper : 12:44 pm : link or anyone who had insight and recollection: did BM lose the defense over some selective benching? DSC? Others. Was that the core of it?

RE: back up practice reps... Britt in VA : 12:47 pm : link

Quote: In the NFL, a backup quarterback is routinely asked to master the offense and save games in emergencies despite getting no practice snaps -- or reps, in NFL-speak -- with the first-team offense at all week after week, month after month.



http://www.espn.com/espn/commentary/story/_/id/7004500/time-new-nfl-backup-quarterback-plan



Painter -- who is now competing to be Eli Manning's backup with the New York Giants -- ascribes some of his difficulties to the lack of practice repetitions he'd received with the starters, because Peyton used to take them all.



http://www.nfl.com/qb2



Regardless of what you think about practice reps, it's been done that way in the NFL for a long, long time.



Even Eli came in in relief of Warner in blowouts his rookie season. Remember when he got crushed by McDougal? In comment 14430507 ron mexico said:Regardless of what you think about practice reps, it's been done that way in the NFL for a long, long time.Even Eli came in in relief of Warner in blowouts his rookie season. Remember when he got crushed by McDougal?

So you think you can get an honest evaluation ron mexico : 12:55 pm : link And useful experience buy putting a guy out there with no practice reps in garbage time?



Doesn't sound like a good plan to me.

TrueBlue56 Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:09 pm : : 1:09 pm : link



My cynical side says they did it WHILE he was at the NFL Meeting so he didn't have to address the press.

RE: TrueBlue56 ron mexico : 1:19 pm : link

Quote: That would mean McAdoo did it on his own without consulting letting Mara know. I find that exceptionally hard to believe.



My cynical side says they did it WHILE he was at the NFL Meeting so he didn't have to address the press.



Everyone backs up the story that Mara and Reese were on board



They chose that week because they were finally mathematicaly eliminated even though anyone with half a brain and a set of eyes knew the season was long gone by then. In comment 14430587 Eric from BBI said:Everyone backs up the story that Mara and Reese were on boardThey chose that week because they were finally mathematicaly eliminated even though anyone with half a brain and a set of eyes knew the season was long gone by then.

RE: And a question for Matt Matt in SGS : 1:30 pm : link

Quote: or anyone who had insight and recollection: did BM lose the defense over some selective benching? DSC? Others. Was that the core of it?



I don't know if we will ever get the real story, but what has been relayed to me was this. As you remember, the Giants won games in 2016 thanks to their defense and the odd chance that a team would run a single high safety and let Eli throw a slant to Odell and let him do the rest. That was it. In 2017, the pressure was on the defense again as the offense showed pretty quickly that they didn't fix anything. Odell did his dog pissing thing in Philly and McAdoo started getting crap for not reigning him in. So he went the other way and started going after the defensive players. The suspension of DRC after the Chargers game, and then suspending the Jack Rabbit before the Rams game. McAdoo never figured out how to be a head coach. A good head coach is a CEO, he's delegated to good OC and DC. He basically was the OC and ignored the defense to Spags. But he started to get involved to try to come off as the heavy and took it out on the defensive players. It was pretty obvious after the Jenkins suspension and how they played in that game that the defense was making a statement and quit on their coach. Everyone saw it, and that's why I was saying McAdoo was dead right after the Rams game and triggered all the rest of this. He was beyond the point of saving. In comment 14430524 ColHowPepper said:I don't know if we will ever get the real story, but what has been relayed to me was this. As you remember, the Giants won games in 2016 thanks to their defense and the odd chance that a team would run a single high safety and let Eli throw a slant to Odell and let him do the rest. That was it. In 2017, the pressure was on the defense again as the offense showed pretty quickly that they didn't fix anything. Odell did his dog pissing thing in Philly and McAdoo started getting crap for not reigning him in. So he went the other way and started going after the defensive players. The suspension of DRC after the Chargers game, and then suspending the Jack Rabbit before the Rams game. McAdoo never figured out how to be a head coach. A good head coach is a CEO, he's delegated to good OC and DC. He basically was the OC and ignored the defense to Spags. But he started to get involved to try to come off as the heavy and took it out on the defensive players. It was pretty obvious after the Jenkins suspension and how they played in that game that the defense was making a statement and quit on their coach. Everyone saw it, and that's why I was saying McAdoo was dead right after the Rams game and triggered all the rest of this. He was beyond the point of saving.

RE: RE: And a question for Matt Matt in SGS : 1:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14430524 ColHowPepper said:





Quote:





or anyone who had insight and recollection: did BM lose the defense over some selective benching? DSC? Others. Was that the core of it?







I don't know if we will ever get the real story, but what has been relayed to me was this. As you remember, the Giants won games in 2016 thanks to their defense and the odd chance that a team would run a single high safety and let Eli throw a slant to Odell and let him do the rest. That was it. In 2017, the pressure was on the defense again as the offense showed pretty quickly that they didn't fix anything. Odell did his dog pissing thing in Philly and McAdoo started getting crap for not reigning him in. So he went the other way and started going after the defensive players. The suspension of DRC after the Chargers game, and then suspending the Jack Rabbit before the Rams game. McAdoo never figured out how to be a head coach. A good head coach is a CEO, he's delegated to good OC and DC. He basically was the OC and ignored the defense to Spags. But he started to get involved to try to come off as the heavy and took it out on the defensive players. It was pretty obvious after the Jenkins suspension and how they played in that game that the defense was making a statement and quit on their coach. Everyone saw it, and that's why I was saying McAdoo was dead right after the Rams game and triggered all the rest of this. He was beyond the point of saving.



Fun fact, of the 11 defensive players on the field on that infamous 3rd and 33 when Woods ran for the TD, only 1 player is still on the roster. One. Avery Moss. The others on the field- JPP, Robert Thomas, Calvin Munson, DRC, Collins, Apple, Andrew Adams, Cockrell, Berhe. Darian Thompson.



That's not a mistake. They made their point in getting McAdoo fired. But forgot they left tape for the next guy to come in to watch and ended up getting sent packing too. In comment 14430624 Matt in SGS said:Fun fact, of the 11 defensive players on the field on that infamous 3rd and 33 when Woods ran for the TD, only 1 player is still on the roster. One. Avery Moss. The others on the field- JPP, Robert Thomas, Calvin Munson, DRC, Collins, Apple, Andrew Adams, Cockrell, Berhe. Darian Thompson.That's not a mistake. They made their point in getting McAdoo fired. But forgot they left tape for the next guy to come in to watch and ended up getting sent packing too.

RE: RE: TrueBlue56 TrueBlue56 : 1:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14430587 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





That would mean McAdoo did it on his own without consulting letting Mara know. I find that exceptionally hard to believe.



My cynical side says they did it WHILE he was at the NFL Meeting so he didn't have to address the press.







Everyone backs up the story that Mara and Reese were on board



They chose that week because they were finally mathematicaly eliminated even though anyone with half a brain and a set of eyes knew the season was long gone by then.



Everyone has their opinion, but I don't believe for one minute that it was maras idea to play eli for the first half to keep the streak alive. Mara felt that we should see some of the other quarterbacks get some playing time. Nothing wrong with that at all, but the way mcadoo and reese handled everything was as disastrous as it possibly could go.



Mara came right out afterwards with a statement and made all of the media rounds as well. Where was Jerry reese??? I sensed real anger and disappointment from mara, something that came from no one else in the giants organization.



Mcadoo repeatedly knocked eli at every opportunity while defending flowers, hart and others. Mcadoo could not wait to put geno Smith in, which is why webb got zero reps in preparation for possibly coming into a game for mo up duty. In comment 14430605 ron mexico said:Everyone has their opinion, but I don't believe for one minute that it was maras idea to play eli for the first half to keep the streak alive. Mara felt that we should see some of the other quarterbacks get some playing time. Nothing wrong with that at all, but the way mcadoo and reese handled everything was as disastrous as it possibly could go.Mara came right out afterwards with a statement and made all of the media rounds as well. Where was Jerry reese??? I sensed real anger and disappointment from mara, something that came from no one else in the giants organization.Mcadoo repeatedly knocked eli at every opportunity while defending flowers, hart and others. Mcadoo could not wait to put geno Smith in, which is why webb got zero reps in preparation for possibly coming into a game for mo up duty.

I still can't understand why BigBluesman : 1:51 pm : link You guys talk about football year round but can't recognize the fact that when a change is made, the next guy on the depth chart is called up. I will forever rue the way Geno Smith was treated by Giants fans. Dude deserved his shot for a week. How does the backup CB, OG, etc. feel if they see the third stringer bumped up to the starting role without even giving the backup a chance. That's just how a football roster works. They just should have stuck with the plan and put Webb in at a later game.