Who is your all time favorite non superstar Giant?

players who were excellent Giants but not LT, Manning, Carson, etc.
I’ll kick it off, Rodney Hampton.
If not, I guess Michael Barrow
Jay on the Island said:
Seubert or Ahmad Bradshaw, guys with serious attitude.
close to being a star. Doug Kotar also comes to mind.
Plax, Bradshaw, Willie Hernandez, Dexter Lawrence
Next would be Feagles (not sure if a punter can ever be considered "superstar"). His directional punting was a thing of beauty.
I have a thing for hard hitting safeties.
Route 9 said:
Will never forget this play Link
- ( New Window
)
George from PA said:
| Plax, Bradshaw, Willie Hernandez, Dexter Lawrence
Like the Dexter Lawrence add there. I think he is going to be a beast
Important component of a great secondary
For Chase Blackburn.
Also Jeff Feagles!
Hard to remember him ever giving up a big play. A pros pro.
I have jerseys for Phil, LT, Eli and Victor Cruz.
VC is the least of these and yet one of my favorites
Pepe LePugh said:
Yeah, he was always a favorite of mine as well. I was really ticked off when he was traded.
I can still hear my Dad yelling "Go George, go George", on that Elway interception return.
eric2425ny said:
| In comment 14432216 Route 9 said:
Quote:
...
Will never forget this play Link - ( New Window )
Knew before watching that it would be the Bills game. Something transformative about the beginning of the run - the weather was fine and at the end of the run - there was a near white-out. Epic.
Mad Mike said:
| I can still hear my Dad yelling "Go George, go George", on that Elway interception return.
Loved Martin. I always felt he was the heart of those great teams, even more so than Carson.
Corey Webster
Perry Williams
Gary Reasons
Phil in LA said:
Possibly my all time favorite NY Giant, along with Ron Johnson from that era, but in my mind they were star players and not applicable to this question.
Don't disagree with any of them. Thing is, we've won four Super Bowls and haven't had that many superstars, so there are a *lot* of players who fall into this category for me.
Seubert definitely stands out, though. Bradshaw as well.
To try and be accurate about answering this question, though, you have to ask yourself - who were/are Giants players who were "superstars"? Not really that many.
In my years watching the Giants - Sam Huff, Frank Gifford, Y.A. Tittle, then a lot of down years. Fran Tarkenton wasn't on the Giants long enough to qualify. Then the good years started - so LT for sure, also Phil Simms and probably Harry Carson. A lot of good players on those teams who weren't superstars.
In more recent years - Tiki I guess, Strahan, Eli and OBJ. Anyone else you would describe as a "superstar"?
Phil in LA said:
Haha, yeah I guess it was.
Too many to name for me to count with that criteria.
Tom Scott, Rich Seubert, Spider Lockhart, Doug Kotar, so many others.
Never called a fair catch.
Giants weren't Superstars anyway:
Brandon Jacobs
David Tyree
and Bob Tucker. More recently, Victor Cruz. What a great story!
Really the first special teams player that remember anyone talking about. Might as well add in the Suburbanites.
GruningsOnTheHill said:
| Never called a fair catch.
I will never forget that hit he took against Dallas.
Van Pelt, but I am assuming Harry Carson is ineligible.
That DB,under Parcells, was a guided missile.
Had all of his football cards as a youngster.
Rob Carpenter. Loved that guy. A big part of the rebirth of the Giants after the dark ages of the 70s.
Honorable mentions:
Rich Seubert
Dave Meggett
Jesse Armstead
Gary Reasons
Dave Meggett would have definitely been at the top, but it’s hard to remember him fondly when he turned out to be such a lousy person. My other might have been too good. Not a superstar but to me an all time Giant, Jessie Armstead.
he was the key to the 2000 SB run. Bradshaw and Jacobs were pretty awesome too and I don't think either was ever really a true superstar. Both were just enormously tough tone setters, great in blitz pickup, gained tough yards.
Delvin Joyce.. I though he was going to be really good... it wasnt to be.
I liked him so much I talked a friend into picking him up in fantasy...
Also like Jamaar Taylor...
I always liked long shots
I enjoyed how he played, especially against the Eagles. Their fans hated him, that's a plus as far as I see it.
Came up big during our SB run. Guy was a gamer and I like aggressions CB.
Fishmanjim57 said:
| I enjoyed how he played, especially against the Eagles. Their fans hated him, that's a plus as far as I see it.
Good call on Sehorn, loved watching that guy play. I wish he had never been out there returning kicks in that preseason game, thanks Fassel!
This pick was unreal. Link
- ( New Window
)
Josiah31 said:
| Came up big during our SB run. Guy was a gamer and I like aggressions CB.
Aggressive*
Robbed of the pro-bowl twice IMO because Mike Alstott was the darling of ESPN for a few years and the Bucs were a bigger story because they were becoming relevant again for only the second time in their franchise history.
Way could rush, catch, and was a battering ram as a lead blocker. Great offensive player during a run in which the Giants could t field a QB that could pass for 3000yds in a season. Had it not been for the injuries and lack of offensive talent on the team, he certainly could have been a superstar. My favorite offensive player of the post Parcells, pre Coughlin era, and one of my all time favorites.
I’m glad he stayed with the team after his playing days were over. The shot of him on the sidelines next to Coughlin during the pass to Plax to win 42 is awesome. Im glad he got to partake in those Coughlin sb runs.
How has he not been mentioned yet?
Keith Hamilton. Shout-out to Jeff Feagles.
Can you tell when I came up as a fan? I also loved Neon Leon Bright. Rob Carpenter. So many in the era when the Giants were gaining momentum under Perkins and then early Parcells.
No Jewlz
Pierce
T2
Seahorn
Do Tyree & Super Mario get special mention for those 2 plays?
Hunter. My 'rents used to love that show, but I had no idea at the time Fred Dryer was an all-time great NYG
Charles Way. Loved that guy. Felt like he was our offense in some of the dark days.
Amani Toomer is too much of a star imo.
Dick Lynch. 10 interceptions one season, returned 3 for TDs. Played with Jim Patton and Erich Barnes
GiantEgo said:
| Hard to remember him ever giving up a big play. A pros pro.
Williams was a 7th round draft pick who was a track star too IIRC, and built along the lines of Corey Ballantine. 36 years ago. I think he started from his rookie year, or his 2nd year, and was a good consistent, corner.
Very solid, unheralded player.
If injuries didn’t kill his career I strongly believe we would be talking about Nicks as possibly the best ever Giants receiver. This guy was a gamer...what he did in the 2011 playoff run was unreal. 88 was definitely one of my favorites.
Reasons and Banks, from the newer teams, Seuburt and Brandon Jacobs.
Favorite player of all time is Bavaro, but I consider him a superstar.
Mike Freedee. He caught everything Simms threw to him in 79 until he blew out his knee.
Bryan Hunt # 57 Rookie in 1981 with LT.
forget about FB Rob Carpenter !!!
Guy came from nowhere and was an absolute stud in our SB run
This play I will never forget.
https://youtu.be/IUnnW3DkaCk
Mark Collins, Dave Megget, Bart Oates, Renee Thompson, Leon Bright(never took a fair catch), Brad Van Pelt, so many more.
David B. said:
| For Chase Blackburn.
Also Jeff Feagles!
Literally the two I was thinking. Feagles was money at pinning opponents and Chase going from substitute teaching to making a huge int is just a great story.
Pete Athis. tough colorful guy.
I was just typing out Joe Morrison when I saw your response.
ep in md said:
| I was just typing out Joe Morrison when I saw your response.
👍🏿👍
also,
Blackburn
McConkey
Reasons
A lot of the names mentioned were great and let’s not forget Maurice Carthon ... he was a great blocker, good out of the backfield could get tough yards ....tremendous leader and character guy too.
But my favorite has to be a young Brandon Jacobs ... he loved being a Giant and hated the Cowboys.
Spider56 said:
| A lot of the names mentioned were great and let’s not forget Maurice Carthon ... he was a great blocker, good out of the backfield could get tough yards ....tremendous leader and character guy too.
But my favorite has to be a young Brandon Jacobs ... he loved being a Giant and hated the Cowboys.
Ha! I was just about to say Carthon.
was one of my favorites. He wasn't a superstar, but man that guy was mean. I would have hated to line up against him.
Somebody earlier mentioned Charles Way. That's a real good one. He was such a good guy to root for. I remember that long yac reception he had in Detroit to help us win that game back in the day.
Cam in MO said:
| Robbed of the pro-bowl twice IMO because Mike Alstott was the darling of ESPN for a few years and the Bucs were a bigger story because they were becoming relevant again for only the second time in their franchise history.
Way could rush, catch, and was a battering ram as a lead blocker. Great offensive player during a run in which the Giants could t field a QB that could pass for 3000yds in a season. Had it not been for the injuries and lack of offensive talent on the team, he certainly could have been a superstar. My favorite offensive player of the post Parcells, pre Coughlin era, and one of my all time favorites.
I’m glad he stayed with the team after his playing days were over. The shot of him on the sidelines next to Coughlin during the pass to Plax to win 42 is awesome. Im glad he got to partake in those Coughlin sb runs.
Agreed. I felt like Way was overlooked and not appreciated by the pundits. A great player and person.
But our best free agent signing ever....
Kareem McKenzie. Lock down that RT spot.
And at the end of the day.... you gotta if Antrel on there.
paved the road. Also Pepper Johnson.
dep026 said:
| But our best free agent signing ever....
Kareem McKenzie. Lock down that RT spot.
And at the end of the day.... you gotta if Antrel on there.
Could say this about half the posted names, but McKenzie was a star, as was Joe Morris, Justin Tuck, Mark Bavaro.
section125 said:
| In comment 14432612 dep026 said:
Quote:
But our best free agent signing ever....
Kareem McKenzie. Lock down that RT spot.
And at the end of the day.... you gotta if Antrel on there.
Could say this about half the posted names, but McKenzie was a star, as was Joe Morris, Justin Tuck, Mark Bavaro.
They don’t read
Is Bavaro considered a superstar?
Also I consider Ron Johnson a superstar, for the record.
Outstanding RB during his career. Not sure he was given credit for how outstanding his career was for Jints.
Jim Burt
Honorable mention:
Gary Reasons & Rodney Hampton
because he answered my letter when I was a kid.
He hated the cowboys as much as I do.
Rico said:
| How has he not been mentioned yet?
kept us out of the playoffs..
I liked Phil but my memories of him will always be tainted by the punt he muffed against the Jets in 1988 that kept us out of the playoffs.
AD-Blaze said:
| If injuries didn’t kill his career I strongly believe we would be talking about Nicks as possibly the best ever Giants receiver. This guy was a gamer...what he did in the 2011 playoff run was unreal. 88 was definitely one of my favorites.
Great player and a real shame his body gave out before he was able to cash in for the big bucks.
Drafted late and really worked to make himself a good player.
for being announced in games as an extra TE “69 is eligible!”. Had that devastating leg break and battled back to be a good OL.
and Amani ‘Well-Dressed’ Toomer. I was really upset after the ‘00 Super Bowl because I thought that might have been Toomer and Strahan’s only chance to get a ring. Toomer was so clutch his last few seasons, very underrated WR and robbed of a pro-bowl in 2002.
Alex Webster. For a while, I delivered milk to his house on weekends.
Route 9 said:
So easy: Harry Carson. The man personified the Giants defense even when they had LT and other greats.
We could use a RT like him so badly right about now.
in the Giants Ring of Honor?
UDFA to one of the best at his position IMO. Add to that his return of the broken leg.
Going back to my childhood John Memdenhall was up there
He had a howitzer for an arm and brought us back to a SB
Top 3 FA signing they have ever had and such an underrated O-Lineman.