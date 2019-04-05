Who is your all time favorite non superstar Giant? eric2425ny : 5/4/2019 9:30 pm players who were excellent Giants but not LT, Manning, Carson, etc.



I’ll kick it off, Rodney Hampton.

Does Jeremy Shockey count? Anakim : 5/4/2019 9:31 pm : link If not, I guess Michael Barrow

Quote: Rich Seubert.



Seubert or Ahmad Bradshaw, guys with serious attitude.

Rob Carpenter is one of my all time favorites yet wasn't steve in ky : 5/4/2019 9:35 pm : link close to being a star. Doug Kotar also comes to mind.









Rich Seubert - Tough SOB. Diver_Down : 5/4/2019 9:36 pm : link Next would be Feagles (not sure if a punter can ever be considered "superstar"). His directional punting was a thing of beauty.

Quote: Plax, Bradshaw, Willie Hernandez, Dexter Lawrence



Like the Dexter Lawrence add there. I think he is going to be a beast

Myron Guyton flycatcher : 5/4/2019 9:41 pm : link Important component of a great secondary

Perry Williams GiantEgo : 5/4/2019 9:47 pm : link Hard to remember him ever giving up a big play. A pros pro.

Victor Cruz! JohnB : 5/4/2019 9:47 pm : link I have jerseys for Phil, LT, Eli and Victor Cruz.



VC is the least of these and yet one of my favorites





Quote: Dryer





Yeah, he was always a favorite of mine as well. I was really ticked off when he was traded.

George Martin Mad Mike : 5/4/2019 9:50 pm : link I can still hear my Dad yelling "Go George, go George", on that Elway interception return.

Will never forget this play Link - ( New Window )



Knew before watching that it would be the Bills game. Something transformative about the beginning of the run - the weather was fine and at the end of the run - there was a near white-out. Epic.

Quote: I can still hear my Dad yelling "Go George, go George", on that Elway interception return.



Loved Martin. I always felt he was the heart of those great teams, even more so than Carson.

Ike Hilliard 10thAve : 5/4/2019 9:52 pm : link Corey Webster

Perry Williams

Gary Reasons

Quote: Lockhart.





Possibly my all time favorite NY Giant, along with Ron Johnson from that era, but in my mind they were star players and not applicable to this question.

All great calls above. Del Shofner : 5/4/2019 10:05 pm : link Don't disagree with any of them. Thing is, we've won four Super Bowls and haven't had that many superstars, so there are a *lot* of players who fall into this category for me.



Seubert definitely stands out, though. Bradshaw as well.



To try and be accurate about answering this question, though, you have to ask yourself - who were/are Giants players who were "superstars"? Not really that many.



In my years watching the Giants - Sam Huff, Frank Gifford, Y.A. Tittle, then a lot of down years. Fran Tarkenton wasn't on the Giants long enough to qualify. Then the good years started - so LT for sure, also Phil Simms and probably Harry Carson. A lot of good players on those teams who weren't superstars.



In more recent years - Tiki I guess, Strahan, Eli and OBJ. Anyone else you would describe as a "superstar"?

Amani Toomer kelsto811 : 5/4/2019 10:05 pm : link By a longshot

Quote: .



Haha, yeah I guess it was.



Haha, yeah I guess it was.

Too many to name for me to count with that criteria.

Leon Bright GruningsOnTheHill : 5/4/2019 10:15 pm : link Never called a fair catch.

My two fav RomanWH : 5/4/2019 10:17 pm : link Giants weren't Superstars anyway:

Brandon Jacobs

David Tyree

Reyna Thompson. smshmth8690 : 5/4/2019 10:19 pm : link Really the first special teams player that remember anyone talking about. Might as well add in the Suburbanites.

Quote: Never called a fair catch.



I will never forget that hit he took against Dallas.

Brad Bones : 5/4/2019 10:30 pm : link Van Pelt, but I am assuming Harry Carson is ineligible.

Myron Guyton morrison40 : 5/4/2019 10:43 pm : link That DB,under Parcells, was a guided missile.

I’ll second Hampton. Keaton028 : 5/4/2019 10:47 pm : link Had all of his football cards as a youngster.

If Ron Johnson isn't allowed, 81_Great_Dane : 5/4/2019 10:54 pm : link Rob Carpenter. Loved that guy. A big part of the rebirth of the Giants after the dark ages of the 70s.

Bradshaw is #1 for me Danny Kanell : 5/4/2019 10:55 pm : link Honorable mentions:



Rich Seubert

Dave Meggett

Jesse Armstead

Gary Reasons

At the time jerseyjokes : 5/4/2019 10:58 pm : link Dave Meggett would have definitely been at the top, but it’s hard to remember him fondly when he turned out to be such a lousy person. My other might have been too good. Not a superstar but to me an all time Giant, Jessie Armstead.

probably Keith Hamilton Eric on Li : 5/4/2019 11:00 pm : link he was the key to the 2000 SB run. Bradshaw and Jacobs were pretty awesome too and I don't think either was ever really a true superstar. Both were just enormously tough tone setters, great in blitz pickup, gained tough yards.

Going to get killed here but... kes722 : 5/4/2019 11:01 pm : link Delvin Joyce.. I though he was going to be really good... it wasnt to be.



I liked him so much I talked a friend into picking him up in fantasy...



Also like Jamaar Taylor...



I always liked long shots

Jason Sehorn Fishmanjim57 : 5/4/2019 11:05 pm : link I enjoyed how he played, especially against the Eagles. Their fans hated him, that's a plus as far as I see it.

Mark Collins Chocco : 5/4/2019 11:13 pm : link Just a great player

Aaron Ross Josiah31 : 5/4/2019 11:15 pm : link Came up big during our SB run. Guy was a gamer and I like aggressions CB.

Quote: I enjoyed how he played, especially against the Eagles. Their fans hated him, that's a plus as far as I see it.



Good call on Sehorn, loved watching that guy play. I wish he had never been out there returning kicks in that preseason game, thanks Fassel!

This pick was unreal.

Link - ( New Window



This pick was unreal.

- ( In comment 14432317 Fishmanjim57 said:Good call on Sehorn, loved watching that guy play. I wish he had never been out there returning kicks in that preseason game, thanks Fassel!This pick was unreal. Link - ( New Window

Aggressive*

Charles Way Cam in MO : 5/4/2019 11:22 pm : link Robbed of the pro-bowl twice IMO because Mike Alstott was the darling of ESPN for a few years and the Bucs were a bigger story because they were becoming relevant again for only the second time in their franchise history.



Way could rush, catch, and was a battering ram as a lead blocker. Great offensive player during a run in which the Giants could t field a QB that could pass for 3000yds in a season. Had it not been for the injuries and lack of offensive talent on the team, he certainly could have been a superstar. My favorite offensive player of the post Parcells, pre Coughlin era, and one of my all time favorites.



I’m glad he stayed with the team after his playing days were over. The shot of him on the sidelines next to Coughlin during the pass to Plax to win 42 is awesome. Im glad he got to partake in those Coughlin sb runs.





Kieth Hamilton and Blueblue : 5/4/2019 11:32 pm : link Chase Blackburn

Phil McConkey Rico : 5/4/2019 11:32 pm : link How has he not been mentioned yet?

Gotta be BigBluesman : 5/4/2019 11:42 pm : link Keith Hamilton. Shout-out to Jeff Feagles.

Byron L. Hunt, Andy Headen, John Tuggle Mike in Prescott : 5/4/2019 11:45 pm : link Can you tell when I came up as a fan? I also loved Neon Leon Bright. Rob Carpenter. So many in the era when the Giants were gaining momentum under Perkins and then early Parcells.

They're all good, but still I'm surprised how few Bradshaw is named ChaChing : 5/4/2019 11:54 pm : link No Jewlz

Pierce

T2

Seahorn

Do Tyree & Super Mario get special mention for those 2 plays?



Hunter. My 'rents used to love that show, but I had no idea at the time Fred Dryer was an all-time great NYG

Sam Garnes adamg : 12:13 am : link Amani Toomer is too much of a star imo.

Favorite non superstar Giant jmdvm : 12:16 am : link Dick Lynch. 10 interceptions one season, returned 3 for TDs. Played with Jim Patton and Erich Barnes

Quote: Hard to remember him ever giving up a big play. A pros pro.



Williams was a 7th round draft pick who was a track star too IIRC, and built along the lines of Corey Ballantine. 36 years ago. I think he started from his rookie year, or his 2nd year, and was a good consistent, corner.



Williams was a 7th round draft pick who was a track star too IIRC, and built along the lines of Corey Ballantine. 36 years ago. I think he started from his rookie year, or his 2nd year, and was a good consistent, corner.

Very solid, unheralded player.

Hakeem Nicks AD-Blaze : 1:25 am : link If injuries didn’t kill his career I strongly believe we would be talking about Nicks as possibly the best ever Giants receiver. This guy was a gamer...what he did in the 2011 playoff run was unreal. 88 was definitely one of my favorites.

From the old guard 1st and 10 : 2:46 am : link Reasons and Banks, from the newer teams, Seuburt and Brandon Jacobs.



Favorite player of all time is Bavaro, but I consider him a superstar.

Blast from the past EJJ : 3:04 am : link Mike Freedee. He caught everything Simms threw to him in 79 until he blew out his knee.

Also EJJ : 3:10 am : link Bryan Hunt # 57 Rookie in 1981 with LT.

Can't EJJ : 3:11 am : link forget about FB Rob Carpenter !!!

Balllard montanagiant : 3:26 am : link Guy came from nowhere and was an absolute stud in our SB run

Antonio pierce huygens20 : 3:42 am : link This play I will never forget.

https://youtu.be/IUnnW3DkaCk

Rich Seubert and Erich Barnes Ira : 5:16 am : link .

Mendenhall MTinPNW : 5:33 am : link Mark Collins, Dave Megget, Bart Oates, Renee Thompson, Leon Bright(never took a fair catch), Brad Van Pelt, so many more.



Quote: For Chase Blackburn.





Also Jeff Feagles!



Literally the two I was thinking. Feagles was money at pinning opponents and Chase going from substitute teaching to making a huge int is just a great story.

Parcells used to collect these guys just like BB does now. Spider56 : 8:52 am : link A lot of the names mentioned were great and let’s not forget Maurice Carthon ... he was a great blocker, good out of the backfield could get tough yards ....tremendous leader and character guy too.



But my favorite has to be a young Brandon Jacobs ... he loved being a Giant and hated the Cowboys.

Quote: A lot of the names mentioned were great and let’s not forget Maurice Carthon ... he was a great blocker, good out of the backfield could get tough yards ....tremendous leader and character guy too.



But my favorite has to be a young Brandon Jacobs ... he loved being a Giant and hated the Cowboys.



Ha! I was just about to say Carthon.

Keith Hamilton Old Dirty : 9:55 am : link was one of my favorites. He wasn't a superstar, but man that guy was mean. I would have hated to line up against him.



Somebody earlier mentioned Charles Way. That's a real good one. He was such a good guy to root for. I remember that long yac reception he had in Detroit to help us win that game back in the day.

Quote: Robbed of the pro-bowl twice IMO because Mike Alstott was the darling of ESPN for a few years and the Bucs were a bigger story because they were becoming relevant again for only the second time in their franchise history.



Way could rush, catch, and was a battering ram as a lead blocker. Great offensive player during a run in which the Giants could t field a QB that could pass for 3000yds in a season. Had it not been for the injuries and lack of offensive talent on the team, he certainly could have been a superstar. My favorite offensive player of the post Parcells, pre Coughlin era, and one of my all time favorites.



I’m glad he stayed with the team after his playing days were over. The shot of him on the sidelines next to Coughlin during the pass to Plax to win 42 is awesome. Im glad he got to partake in those Coughlin sb runs.





Agreed. I felt like Way was overlooked and not appreciated by the pundits. A great player and person.

Quote: Robbed of the pro-bowl twice IMO because Mike Alstott was the darling of ESPN for a few years and the Bucs were a bigger story because they were becoming relevant again for only the second time in their franchise history.



Way could rush, catch, and was a battering ram as a lead blocker. Great offensive player during a run in which the Giants could t field a QB that could pass for 3000yds in a season. Had it not been for the injuries and lack of offensive talent on the team, he certainly could have been a superstar. My favorite offensive player of the post Parcells, pre Coughlin era, and one of my all time favorites.



I’m glad he stayed with the team after his playing days were over. The shot of him on the sidelines next to Coughlin during the pass to Plax to win 42 is awesome. Im glad he got to partake in those Coughlin sb runs.





Agreed. I felt like Way was overlooked and not appreciated by the pundits. A great player and person.

I probably missed him skimming the thread dep026 : 10:03 am : link But our best free agent signing ever....



Kareem McKenzie. Lock down that RT spot.



And at the end of the day.... you gotta if Antrel on there.

Maurice Carthon viggie : 10:24 am : link paved the road. Also Pepper Johnson.

Quote: But our best free agent signing ever....



Kareem McKenzie. Lock down that RT spot.



And at the end of the day.... you gotta if Antrel on there.



Could say this about half the posted names, but McKenzie was a star, as was Joe Morris, Justin Tuck, Mark Bavaro.

Quote: In comment 14432612 dep026 said:





Quote:





But our best free agent signing ever....



Kareem McKenzie. Lock down that RT spot.



And at the end of the day.... you gotta if Antrel on there.







Could say this about half the posted names, but McKenzie was a star, as was Joe Morris, Justin Tuck, Mark Bavaro.



They don't read

John Mendenhall, Brad Van Pelt PatersonPlank : 11:12 am : link Is Bavaro considered a superstar?



Also I consider Ron Johnson a superstar, for the record.

Ron Johnson Rick in Dallas : 11:19 am : link Outstanding RB during his career. Not sure he was given credit for how outstanding his career was for Jints.

Brandon Jacobs Giants_Rock : 12:01 pm : link He hated the cowboys as much as I do.

Quote: How has he not been mentioned yet?

kept us out of the playoffs..



kept us out of the playoffs..

I liked Phil but my memories of him will always be tainted by the punt he muffed against the Jets in 1988 that kept us out of the playoffs.

Quote: If injuries didn’t kill his career I strongly believe we would be talking about Nicks as possibly the best ever Giants receiver. This guy was a gamer...what he did in the 2011 playoff run was unreal. 88 was definitely one of my favorites.



Great player and a real shame his body gave out before he was able to cash in for the big bucks.

Jesse Armstead GiantJake : 12:08 pm : link Drafted late and really worked to make himself a good player.

Rich Seubert. Solid player, and a bit of a fan favorite Section331 : 12:10 pm : link for being announced in games as an extra TE “69 is eligible!”. Had that devastating leg break and battled back to be a good OL.

Brandon Jacobs darren in pdx : 12:17 pm : link and Amani ‘Well-Dressed’ Toomer. I was really upset after the ‘00 Super Bowl because I thought that might have been Toomer and Strahan’s only chance to get a ring. Toomer was so clutch his last few seasons, very underrated WR and robbed of a pro-bowl in 2002.

"Big Red," clatterbuck : 3:08 pm : link Alex Webster. For a while, I delivered milk to his house on weekends.

Quote: ...

So easy: Harry Carson. The man personified the Giants defense even when they had LT and other greats.

Kareem McKenzie Saquads Barkley : 4:04 pm : link We could use a RT like him so badly right about now.

Jumbo Elliott solarmike : 4:52 pm : link and the Hefty Lefty!

Suebert LauderdaleMatty : 5:03 pm : link UDFA to one of the best at his position IMO. Add to that his return of the broken leg.



Going back to my childhood John Memdenhall was up there

Kerry Collins jnoble : 8:38 pm : link He had a howitzer for an arm and brought us back to a SB