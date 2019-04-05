Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Who is your all time favorite non superstar Giant?

eric2425ny : 5/4/2019 9:30 pm
players who were excellent Giants but not LT, Manning, Carson, etc.

I’ll kick it off, Rodney Hampton.
Does Jeremy Shockey count?  
Anakim : 5/4/2019 9:31 pm : link
If not, I guess Michael Barrow
.  
Ryan : 5/4/2019 9:32 pm : link
Mine  
Jay on the Island : 5/4/2019 9:32 pm : link
Rich Seubert.
Zak  
BigBlue in Keys : 5/4/2019 9:32 pm : link
DeOssie
Bradshaw  
Route 9 : 5/4/2019 9:33 pm : link
...
RE: Mine  
BlueLou'sBack : 5/4/2019 9:34 pm : link
In comment 14432214 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Rich Seubert.


Seubert or Ahmad Bradshaw, guys with serious attitude.
Rob Carpenter is one of my all time favorites yet wasn't  
steve in ky : 5/4/2019 9:35 pm : link
close to being a star. Doug Kotar also comes to mind.



Brad Van Pelt, George Martin, Leonard Marshall  
George from PA : 5/4/2019 9:36 pm : link
Plax, Bradshaw, Willie Hernandez, Dexter Lawrence
Rich Seubert - Tough SOB.  
Diver_Down : 5/4/2019 9:36 pm : link
Next would be Feagles (not sure if a punter can ever be considered "superstar"). His directional punting was a thing of beauty.
Myron Guyton  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/4/2019 9:37 pm : link
I have a thing for hard hitting safeties.
RE: Bradshaw  
eric2425ny : 5/4/2019 9:38 pm : link
In comment 14432216 Route 9 said:
Quote:
...


Will never forget this play
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Brad Van Pelt, George Martin, Leonard Marshall  
eric2425ny : 5/4/2019 9:39 pm : link
In comment 14432219 George from PA said:
Quote:
Plax, Bradshaw, Willie Hernandez, Dexter Lawrence


Like the Dexter Lawrence add there. I think he is going to be a beast
Loved  
RDJR : 5/4/2019 9:41 pm : link
Joe Morris
Myron Guyton  
flycatcher : 5/4/2019 9:41 pm : link
Important component of a great secondary
Fred  
Pepe LePugh : 5/4/2019 9:44 pm : link
Dryer
Got a soft spot  
David B. : 5/4/2019 9:45 pm : link
For Chase Blackburn.


Also Jeff Feagles!
Jon Mendenhall  
PEEJ : 5/4/2019 9:47 pm : link
.
Perry Williams  
GiantEgo : 5/4/2019 9:47 pm : link
Hard to remember him ever giving up a big play. A pros pro.
Victor Cruz!  
JohnB : 5/4/2019 9:47 pm : link
I have jerseys for Phil, LT, Eli and Victor Cruz.

VC is the least of these and yet one of my favorites

RE: Fred  
steve in ky : 5/4/2019 9:48 pm : link
In comment 14432235 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
Dryer



Yeah, he was always a favorite of mine as well. I was really ticked off when he was traded.
George Martin  
Mad Mike : 5/4/2019 9:50 pm : link
I can still hear my Dad yelling "Go George, go George", on that Elway interception return.
RE: RE: Bradshaw  
Diver_Down : 5/4/2019 9:51 pm : link
In comment 14432222 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 14432216 Route 9 said:


Quote:


...



Will never forget this play Link - ( New Window )


Knew before watching that it would be the Bills game. Something transformative about the beginning of the run - the weather was fine and at the end of the run - there was a near white-out. Epic.
RE: George Martin  
steve in ky : 5/4/2019 9:52 pm : link
In comment 14432247 Mad Mike said:
Quote:
I can still hear my Dad yelling "Go George, go George", on that Elway interception return.


Loved Martin. I always felt he was the heart of those great teams, even more so than Carson.
Ike Hilliard  
10thAve : 5/4/2019 9:52 pm : link
Corey Webster
Perry Williams
Gary Reasons
Spider  
Phil in LA : 5/4/2019 9:52 pm : link
Lockhart.
RE: Spider  
steve in ky : 5/4/2019 9:56 pm : link
In comment 14432254 Phil in LA said:
Quote:
Lockhart.



Possibly my all time favorite NY Giant, along with Ron Johnson from that era, but in my mind they were star players and not applicable to this question.
Tuck, Toomer  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/4/2019 10:02 pm : link
.
I thought the question was about superstars  
Phil in LA : 5/4/2019 10:02 pm : link
.
All great calls above.  
Del Shofner : 5/4/2019 10:05 pm : link
Don't disagree with any of them. Thing is, we've won four Super Bowls and haven't had that many superstars, so there are a *lot* of players who fall into this category for me.

Seubert definitely stands out, though. Bradshaw as well.

To try and be accurate about answering this question, though, you have to ask yourself - who were/are Giants players who were "superstars"? Not really that many.

In my years watching the Giants - Sam Huff, Frank Gifford, Y.A. Tittle, then a lot of down years. Fran Tarkenton wasn't on the Giants long enough to qualify. Then the good years started - so LT for sure, also Phil Simms and probably Harry Carson. A lot of good players on those teams who weren't superstars.

In more recent years - Tiki I guess, Strahan, Eli and OBJ. Anyone else you would describe as a "superstar"?
Amani Toomer  
kelsto811 : 5/4/2019 10:05 pm : link
By a longshot
RE: I thought the question was about superstars  
steve in ky : 5/4/2019 10:06 pm : link
In comment 14432263 Phil in LA said:
Quote:
.


Haha, yeah I guess it was.

Too many to name for me to count with that criteria.
Dave meggett  
Les in TO : 5/4/2019 10:06 pm : link
Charles Way
Tuck
Jacobs
George Martin, Dave Jennings  
Red Dog : 5/4/2019 10:12 pm : link
Tom Scott, Rich Seubert, Spider Lockhart, Doug Kotar, so many others.
I've always liked  
Bill in UT : 5/4/2019 10:14 pm : link
Dave Tollefson
Leon Bright  
GruningsOnTheHill : 5/4/2019 10:15 pm : link
Never called a fair catch.
My two fav  
RomanWH : 5/4/2019 10:17 pm : link
Giants weren't Superstars anyway:
Brandon Jacobs
David Tyree
Tucker Frederickson  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 5/4/2019 10:18 pm : link
and Bob Tucker. More recently, Victor Cruz. What a great story!
Reyna Thompson.  
smshmth8690 : 5/4/2019 10:19 pm : link
Really the first special teams player that remember anyone talking about. Might as well add in the Suburbanites.
RE: Leon Bright  
smshmth8690 : 5/4/2019 10:22 pm : link
In comment 14432279 GruningsOnTheHill said:
Quote:
Never called a fair catch.


I will never forget that hit he took against Dallas.
Bavaro.  
yatqb : 5/4/2019 10:24 pm : link
.
Brad  
Bones : 5/4/2019 10:30 pm : link
Van Pelt, but I am assuming Harry Carson is ineligible.
Myron Guyton  
morrison40 : 5/4/2019 10:43 pm : link
That DB,under Parcells, was a guided missile.
I’ll second Hampton.  
Keaton028 : 5/4/2019 10:47 pm : link
Had all of his football cards as a youngster.
Pete Athas  
Chip : 5/4/2019 10:47 pm : link
Spider Lockhart
If Ron Johnson isn't allowed,  
81_Great_Dane : 5/4/2019 10:54 pm : link
Rob Carpenter. Loved that guy. A big part of the rebirth of the Giants after the dark ages of the 70s.
Bradshaw is #1 for me  
Danny Kanell : 5/4/2019 10:55 pm : link
Honorable mentions:

Rich Seubert
Dave Meggett
Jesse Armstead
Gary Reasons
At the time  
jerseyjokes : 5/4/2019 10:58 pm : link
Dave Meggett would have definitely been at the top, but it’s hard to remember him fondly when he turned out to be such a lousy person. My other might have been too good. Not a superstar but to me an all time Giant, Jessie Armstead.
probably Keith Hamilton  
Eric on Li : 5/4/2019 11:00 pm : link
he was the key to the 2000 SB run. Bradshaw and Jacobs were pretty awesome too and I don't think either was ever really a true superstar. Both were just enormously tough tone setters, great in blitz pickup, gained tough yards.
Going to get killed here but...  
kes722 : 5/4/2019 11:01 pm : link
Delvin Joyce.. I though he was going to be really good... it wasnt to be.

I liked him so much I talked a friend into picking him up in fantasy...

Also like Jamaar Taylor...

I always liked long shots
Edwich "eric; Barnes  
ChicagoMarty : 5/4/2019 11:03 pm : link
cb
Jason Sehorn  
Fishmanjim57 : 5/4/2019 11:05 pm : link
I enjoyed how he played, especially against the Eagles. Their fans hated him, that's a plus as far as I see it.
Mark Collins  
Chocco : 5/4/2019 11:13 pm : link
Just a great player
Aaron Ross  
Josiah31 : 5/4/2019 11:15 pm : link
Came up big during our SB run. Guy was a gamer and I like aggressions CB.
RE: Jason Sehorn  
eric2425ny : 5/4/2019 11:16 pm : link
In comment 14432317 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
I enjoyed how he played, especially against the Eagles. Their fans hated him, that's a plus as far as I see it.


Good call on Sehorn, loved watching that guy play. I wish he had never been out there returning kicks in that preseason game, thanks Fassel!

This pick was unreal.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Aaron Ross  
Josiah31 : 5/4/2019 11:16 pm : link
In comment 14432324 Josiah31 said:
Quote:
Came up big during our SB run. Guy was a gamer and I like aggressions CB.
Aggressive*
Charles Way  
Cam in MO : 5/4/2019 11:22 pm : link
Robbed of the pro-bowl twice IMO because Mike Alstott was the darling of ESPN for a few years and the Bucs were a bigger story because they were becoming relevant again for only the second time in their franchise history.

Way could rush, catch, and was a battering ram as a lead blocker. Great offensive player during a run in which the Giants could t field a QB that could pass for 3000yds in a season. Had it not been for the injuries and lack of offensive talent on the team, he certainly could have been a superstar. My favorite offensive player of the post Parcells, pre Coughlin era, and one of my all time favorites.

I’m glad he stayed with the team after his playing days were over. The shot of him on the sidelines next to Coughlin during the pass to Plax to win 42 is awesome. Im glad he got to partake in those Coughlin sb runs.

Kieth Hamilton and  
Blueblue : 5/4/2019 11:32 pm : link
Chase Blackburn
Phil McConkey  
Rico : 5/4/2019 11:32 pm : link
How has he not been mentioned yet?
Gotta be  
BigBluesman : 5/4/2019 11:42 pm : link
Keith Hamilton. Shout-out to Jeff Feagles.
Byron L. Hunt, Andy Headen, John Tuggle  
Mike in Prescott : 5/4/2019 11:45 pm : link
Can you tell when I came up as a fan? I also loved Neon Leon Bright. Rob Carpenter. So many in the era when the Giants were gaining momentum under Perkins and then early Parcells.
Percy Ellsworth  
Mike in NY : 5/4/2019 11:49 pm : link
!
They're all good, but still I'm surprised how few Bradshaw is named  
ChaChing : 5/4/2019 11:54 pm : link
No Jewlz
Pierce
T2
Seahorn
Do Tyree & Super Mario get special mention for those 2 plays?

Hunter. My 'rents used to love that show, but I had no idea at the time Fred Dryer was an all-time great NYG
Mine is  
Andrew in Austin : 12:06 am : link
Charles Way. Loved that guy. Felt like he was our offense in some of the dark days.
Sam Garnes  
adamg : 12:13 am : link
Amani Toomer is too much of a star imo.
Favorite non superstar Giant  
jmdvm : 12:16 am : link
Dick Lynch. 10 interceptions one season, returned 3 for TDs. Played with Jim Patton and Erich Barnes
RE: Perry Williams  
BlueLou'sBack : 12:16 am : link
In comment 14432241 GiantEgo said:
Quote:
Hard to remember him ever giving up a big play. A pros pro.


Williams was a 7th round draft pick who was a track star too IIRC, and built along the lines of Corey Ballantine. 36 years ago. I think he started from his rookie year, or his 2nd year, and was a good consistent, corner.

Very solid, unheralded player.
Hakeem Nicks  
AD-Blaze : 1:25 am : link
If injuries didn’t kill his career I strongly believe we would be talking about Nicks as possibly the best ever Giants receiver. This guy was a gamer...what he did in the 2011 playoff run was unreal. 88 was definitely one of my favorites.
Steve Smith  
12aob : 1:55 am : link
.
From the old guard  
1st and 10 : 2:46 am : link
Reasons and Banks, from the newer teams, Seuburt and Brandon Jacobs.

Favorite player of all time is Bavaro, but I consider him a superstar.
Blast from the past  
EJJ : 3:04 am : link
Mike Freedee. He caught everything Simms threw to him in 79 until he blew out his knee.
Also  
EJJ : 3:10 am : link
Bryan Hunt # 57 Rookie in 1981 with LT.
Can't  
EJJ : 3:11 am : link
forget about FB Rob Carpenter !!!
Balllard  
montanagiant : 3:26 am : link
Guy came from nowhere and was an absolute stud in our SB run
Antonio pierce  
huygens20 : 3:42 am : link
This play I will never forget.
https://youtu.be/IUnnW3DkaCk
Rich Seubert and Erich Barnes  
Ira : 5:16 am : link
.
Mendenhall  
MTinPNW : 5:33 am : link
Mark Collins, Dave Megget, Bart Oates, Renee Thompson, Leon Bright(never took a fair catch), Brad Van Pelt, so many more.
RE: Got a soft spot  
Joeguido : 6:43 am : link
In comment 14432236 David B. said:
Quote:
For Chase Blackburn.


Also Jeff Feagles!


Literally the two I was thinking. Feagles was money at pinning opponents and Chase going from substitute teaching to making a huge int is just a great story.
Non star.  
Bubba : 7:29 am : link
Pete Athis. tough colorful guy.
Joe Morrison  
Big Blue '56 : 7:30 am : link
.
BigBlue  
ep in md : 7:32 am : link
I was just typing out Joe Morrison when I saw your response.
RE: BigBlue  
Big Blue '56 : 7:35 am : link
In comment 14432477 ep in md said:
Quote:
I was just typing out Joe Morrison when I saw your response.


👍🏿👍
Jesse Campbell & Mike Sherrard  
jlukes : 7:45 am : link
.
Jim Burt  
Ryan in Albany : 8:02 am : link
also,
Blackburn
McConkey
Reasons
Parcells used to collect these guys just like BB does now.  
Spider56 : 8:52 am : link
A lot of the names mentioned were great and let’s not forget Maurice Carthon ... he was a great blocker, good out of the backfield could get tough yards ....tremendous leader and character guy too.

But my favorite has to be a young Brandon Jacobs ... he loved being a Giant and hated the Cowboys.
RE: Parcells used to collect these guys just like BB does now.  
Klaatu : 8:54 am : link
In comment 14432545 Spider56 said:
Quote:
A lot of the names mentioned were great and let’s not forget Maurice Carthon ... he was a great blocker, good out of the backfield could get tough yards ....tremendous leader and character guy too.

But my favorite has to be a young Brandon Jacobs ... he loved being a Giant and hated the Cowboys.


Ha! I was just about to say Carthon.
Reyna Thompson  
Jimmy Googs : 8:55 am : link
special teams monster...
Jim Burt  
NikkiMac : 9:09 am : link
.
Keith Hamilton  
Old Dirty : 9:55 am : link
was one of my favorites. He wasn't a superstar, but man that guy was mean. I would have hated to line up against him.

Somebody earlier mentioned Charles Way. That's a real good one. He was such a good guy to root for. I remember that long yac reception he had in Detroit to help us win that game back in the day.
RE: Charles Way  
hocuspocus : 9:58 am : link
In comment 14432333 Cam in MO said:
Quote:
Robbed of the pro-bowl twice IMO because Mike Alstott was the darling of ESPN for a few years and the Bucs were a bigger story because they were becoming relevant again for only the second time in their franchise history.

Way could rush, catch, and was a battering ram as a lead blocker. Great offensive player during a run in which the Giants could t field a QB that could pass for 3000yds in a season. Had it not been for the injuries and lack of offensive talent on the team, he certainly could have been a superstar. My favorite offensive player of the post Parcells, pre Coughlin era, and one of my all time favorites.

I’m glad he stayed with the team after his playing days were over. The shot of him on the sidelines next to Coughlin during the pass to Plax to win 42 is awesome. Im glad he got to partake in those Coughlin sb runs.


Agreed. I felt like Way was overlooked and not appreciated by the pundits. A great player and person.
RE: Charles Way  
hocuspocus : 9:59 am : link
In comment 14432333 Cam in MO said:
Quote:
Robbed of the pro-bowl twice IMO because Mike Alstott was the darling of ESPN for a few years and the Bucs were a bigger story because they were becoming relevant again for only the second time in their franchise history.

Way could rush, catch, and was a battering ram as a lead blocker. Great offensive player during a run in which the Giants could t field a QB that could pass for 3000yds in a season. Had it not been for the injuries and lack of offensive talent on the team, he certainly could have been a superstar. My favorite offensive player of the post Parcells, pre Coughlin era, and one of my all time favorites.

I’m glad he stayed with the team after his playing days were over. The shot of him on the sidelines next to Coughlin during the pass to Plax to win 42 is awesome. Im glad he got to partake in those Coughlin sb runs.


Agreed. I felt like Way was overlooked and not appreciated by the pundits. A great player and person.
I probably missed him skimming the thread  
dep026 : 10:03 am : link
But our best free agent signing ever....

Kareem McKenzie. Lock down that RT spot.

And at the end of the day.... you gotta if Antrel on there.
...  
BigBlueHens : 10:22 am : link
Chris Snee
Maurice Carthon  
viggie : 10:24 am : link
paved the road. Also Pepper Johnson.
Homer Jones  
section125 : 10:25 am : link
.
RE: I probably missed him skimming the thread  
section125 : 10:30 am : link
In comment 14432612 dep026 said:
Quote:
But our best free agent signing ever....

Kareem McKenzie. Lock down that RT spot.

And at the end of the day.... you gotta if Antrel on there.


Could say this about half the posted names, but McKenzie was a star, as was Joe Morris, Justin Tuck, Mark Bavaro.
RE: RE: I probably missed him skimming the thread  
Big Blue '56 : 11:10 am : link
In comment 14432637 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14432612 dep026 said:


Quote:


But our best free agent signing ever....

Kareem McKenzie. Lock down that RT spot.

And at the end of the day.... you gotta if Antrel on there.



Could say this about half the posted names, but McKenzie was a star, as was Joe Morris, Justin Tuck, Mark Bavaro.


They don’t read
John Mendenhall, Brad Van Pelt  
PatersonPlank : 11:12 am : link
Is Bavaro considered a superstar?

Also I consider Ron Johnson a superstar, for the record.
Ron Johnson  
Rick in Dallas : 11:19 am : link
Outstanding RB during his career. Not sure he was given credit for how outstanding his career was for Jints.
As my name implies...  
Jim Bur(n)t : 11:43 am : link
Jim Burt

Honorable mention:

Gary Reasons & Rodney Hampton
Jack Gregory  
Steve in ATL : 11:46 am : link
because he answered my letter when I was a kid.
Brandon Jacobs  
Giants_Rock : 12:01 pm : link
He hated the cowboys as much as I do.
RE: Phil McConkey  
Giants_Rock : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 14432342 Rico said:
Quote:
How has he not been mentioned yet?

kept us out of the playoffs..

I liked Phil but my memories of him will always be tainted by the punt he muffed against the Jets in 1988 that kept us out of the playoffs.
Marc Ross  
JoeMoney19 : 12:05 pm : link
.
RE: Hakeem Nicks  
Giants_Rock : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 14432397 AD-Blaze said:
Quote:
If injuries didn’t kill his career I strongly believe we would be talking about Nicks as possibly the best ever Giants receiver. This guy was a gamer...what he did in the 2011 playoff run was unreal. 88 was definitely one of my favorites.


Great player and a real shame his body gave out before he was able to cash in for the big bucks.
Jesse Armstead  
GiantJake : 12:08 pm : link
Drafted late and really worked to make himself a good player.
Rich Seubert. Solid player, and a bit of a fan favorite  
Section331 : 12:10 pm : link
for being announced in games as an extra TE “69 is eligible!”. Had that devastating leg break and battled back to be a good OL.
Brandon Jacobs  
darren in pdx : 12:17 pm : link
and Amani ‘Well-Dressed’ Toomer. I was really upset after the ‘00 Super Bowl because I thought that might have been Toomer and Strahan’s only chance to get a ring. Toomer was so clutch his last few seasons, very underrated WR and robbed of a pro-bowl in 2002.
"Big Red,"  
clatterbuck : 3:08 pm : link
Alex Webster. For a while, I delivered milk to his house on weekends.
Ron Dixon  
Sean : 3:12 pm : link
.
RE: Bradshaw  
Brick72 : 3:47 pm : link
In comment 14432216 Route 9 said:
Quote:
...

So easy: Harry Carson. The man personified the Giants defense even when they had LT and other greats.
Phil McConkey  
torrey : 4:04 pm : link
.
Kareem McKenzie  
Saquads Barkley : 4:04 pm : link
We could use a RT like him so badly right about now.
Should we consider players superstars if  
Steve in ATL : 4:04 pm : link
in the Giants Ring of Honor?
Jumbo Elliott  
solarmike : 4:52 pm : link
and the Hefty Lefty!
Suebert  
LauderdaleMatty : 5:03 pm : link
UDFA to one of the best at his position IMO. Add to that his return of the broken leg.

Going back to my childhood John Memdenhall was up there
Doug Kotar  
Fred in Atlanta : 5:35 pm : link
.
Kerry Collins  
jnoble : 8:38 pm : link
He had a howitzer for an arm and brought us back to a SB
Kareem McKenzie  
moespree : 8:41 pm : link
Top 3 FA signing they have ever had and such an underrated O-Lineman.
