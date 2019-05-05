Some asshat info 1st and 10 : 5/5/2019 1:29 am I have mentioned in the past, I have 2 friends in the business and from time to time, they get me some good info. Even though this information is already out there, I decided to pass it along anyway.



Both friends told me that Denver had Jones rated higher than Lock and would have taken him if he was available in the first round(I think pick 15 if I remember correctly).



Denver is not head over heals in love with Lock, they think he has potential, but they see his warts. They took him in the 2nd round as there was too much value there not to take him. As quoted " of any team that drafted a QB (this year) could relive the Cards draft scenario, it is the Broncos"



The rumors out there on the Redskins was accurate, there was a split in Redskins camp on Jones vs Haskins with Snyder wanting Haskins and the rest wanting Jones. Snyder would have won out if both were available.









Thanks on that. section125 : 5/5/2019 1:37 am : link Nobody knows for sure, but that seems to jive with DG's version.

Thanks Mike in Prescott : 5/5/2019 1:38 am : link Good stuff. I have also seen Asshat info that a team in the 20s was poised to trade in front of the Gmen if Jones dropped past 10. I wonder who that might have been? The Asshat speculated Buffalo (which seems odd to me). I wonder if the Raiders (with 2 pics in the 20s) might have been that team?

RE: Thanks Big Rick in FL : 5/5/2019 1:40 am : link

Quote: Good stuff. I have also seen Asshat info that a team in the 20s was poised to trade in front of the Gmen if Jones dropped past 10. I wonder who that might have been? The Asshat speculated Buffalo (which seems odd to me). I wonder if the Raiders (with 2 pics in the 20s) might have been that team?



The Bills picked 9th and drafted a QB at 7 overall last year. So I doubt it was them. I've heard the Bengals were asking the Bills about moving up into the top 10 for Jones. In comment 14432400 Mike in Prescott said:The Bills picked 9th and drafted a QB at 7 overall last year. So I doubt it was them. I've heard the Bengals were asking the Bills about moving up into the top 10 for Jones.

The third team 1st and 10 : 5/5/2019 1:54 am : link that one mentioned that he heard was hot on Jones was the Bengals, but his source on this was not as solid as the others so I was not going to pass that along.



It seems to me the actual professionals rated Jones higher than the talking heads in the Media.



For what its worth, both friends loved the Jones pick and think he will be a great QB for us. Let's hope they are right.

Asshat info from Daniel Jones camp George from PA : 5/5/2019 1:58 am : link Daniel Jones camp felt their draft slots were 10, 15 and 17.



Getting drafted at 6 came into play very late in process.



They knew Jay Gruden and several Redskins scouts loved Daniel and were banging the table for him but were over ruled by Snyder in favor of Haskins.

This aligns with what you see in the film Go Terps : 5/5/2019 2:02 am : link Haskins and Lock are not in Jones's class as prospects, IMO.

RE: Asshat info from Daniel Jones camp SGMen : 5/5/2019 2:53 am : link

Quote: Daniel Jones camp felt their draft slots were 10, 15 and 17.



Getting drafted at 6 came into play very late in process.



They knew Jay Gruden and several Redskins scouts loved Daniel and were banging the table for him but were over ruled by Snyder in favor of Haskins. The bottom line is we had to take D. Jones at #6, pundits be damned, because we could NOT afford NOT too.



And I like the fact that in camp he is showing zip on the ball when needed. In comment 14432406 George from PA said:The bottom line is we had to take D. Jones at #6, pundits be damned, because we could NOT afford NOT too.And I like the fact that in camp he is showing zip on the ball when needed.

What’s puzzling about Denver’s actions is not trading for Rosen cosmicj : 5/5/2019 6:46 am : link The fact that they viewed Lock as a seriously flawed prospect and didn’t make that trade with the Cardinals.



I think Eric’s question from a few weeks ago is a good one. There is something up with Rosen that isn’t out in the public sphere.

I also YANKEE28 : 5/5/2019 6:50 am : link heard about the Bengals interest in Jones. And they had the 11th overall pick.



You have to follow the money a bit on this as well, and look at what teams actually did.



Denver took Lock, and also gave the highest money UDFA contract to Brett Rypien. Clearly Denver had done a ton of QB scouting and research.



The Bengals traded up to get Ryan Finley, and then signed UDFA Jacob Dolegala (who was heavily in demand and whom the Bengals had to outbid the Indy Colts to get). So, the Bengals with a new coach had done research planning on the post Dalton days.



Now, its all a mute point. Daniel Jones, regardless of where he was picked and all the media speculation, he is our guy. I am rooting hard for him to be wildly successful.

Denver decided to trade down RobCarpenter : 5/5/2019 6:51 am : link AFTER the Giants took Jones. To me that is proof they wanted him.

Thanks for posting Pascal4554 : 5/5/2019 6:52 am : link I’m annoyed Gettlemen made the comment about Jones not lasting until 17 because it just brings controversy, but I never thought he was lying.

By the way 1st and 10 : 5/5/2019 7:05 am : link one more thing on Denver that has been pointed out on this board was Denver choosing not to take Lock in Round 1. If they were so high on him, taking the QB in round 1 makes sense as they get the 5th year option.



My friend said the same thing to me on this, but this was his opinion and not tied into any information he has gotten on the Broncos.

RE: Denver decided to trade down Rjanyg : 5/5/2019 7:32 am : link

Quote: AFTER the Giants took Jones. To me that is proof they wanted him.



About as obvious as it gets. In comment 14432459 RobCarpenter said:About as obvious as it gets.

RE: This aligns with what you see in the film Britt in VA : 5/5/2019 7:37 am : link

Quote: Haskins and Lock are not in Jones's class as prospects, IMO.



So you like the pick, Terps? Haven't seen you say it, definitively. In comment 14432407 Go Terps said:So you like the pick, Terps? Haven't seen you say it, definitively.

My guess is Denver yes, Washington no TD : 5/5/2019 7:42 am : link And DG needs to do less talking..

Denver trading down AFTER the Giants selection robbieballs2003 : 5/5/2019 7:45 am : link is not proof. PIT traded up when they knew their target was on the board. When are trades made during the draft when a team isn't on the clock? I cannot remember a time. Could they have wanted Jones? Absolutely, but them trading down isn't evidence.

RE: RE: This aligns with what you see in the film BigBlueShock : 5/5/2019 8:08 am : link

Quote: In comment 14432407 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Haskins and Lock are not in Jones's class as prospects, IMO.







So you like the pick, Terps? Haven't seen you say it, definitively.

I think I remember on the draft day thread while BBI was having their usual meltdown, Terps snuck in with a quick “love the pick...” comment. In comment 14432483 Britt in VA said:I think I remember on the draft day thread while BBI was having their usual meltdown, Terps snuck in with a quick “love the pick...” comment.

Good info, thanks UberAlias : 5/5/2019 8:13 am : link As has been said, no team who took a QB is going to own up to preferring Jones to who they picked.



Now watch, Jones is going to tear it up in the preseason and rumors will circle about how they wanted him all along. Screw then — maybe DG really is the smartest guy in the room, after all. How good would that be?

This makes sense ZogZerg : 5/5/2019 8:14 am : link There is reason Denver traded back. They obviously weren't big fans of Lock (the story people were selling at the combine) since they didn't take him until their 3rd pick, which was in round 2. At that point they probably did see value in it.

RE: My guess is Denver yes, Washington no BigBlueShock : 5/5/2019 8:15 am : link

Quote: And DG needs to do less talking..

Why? Because you and others are so damn thin skinned when it comes to the media reaction? The only people who continue to get riled up about the things Gettleman says are the media and the fans that hang on everything the media says. Gettleman doesn’t give a damn about the media, maybe fans shouldn’t either. Personally I cannot stand the media so I’m enjoying watching them dissect, ridicule and flip out over every DG comment.



The scorn that the media has for Gettleman is hysterical. Stop being so damn sensitive to what they say about him or the team. In the end,their incredibly useless opinions mean nothing In comment 14432487 TD said:Why? Because you and others are so damn thin skinned when it comes to the media reaction? The only people who continue to get riled up about the things Gettleman says are the media and the fans that hang on everything the media says. Gettleman doesn’t give a damn about the media, maybe fans shouldn’t either. Personally I cannot stand the media so I’m enjoying watching them dissect, ridicule and flip out over every DG comment.The scorn that the media has for Gettleman is hysterical. Stop being so damn sensitive to what they say about him or the team. In the end,their incredibly useless opinions mean nothing

RE: RE: This aligns with what you see in the film Klaatu : 5/5/2019 8:16 am : link

Quote: In comment 14432407 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Haskins and Lock are not in Jones's class as prospects, IMO.







So you like the pick, Terps? Haven't seen you say it, definitively.



I don't think GoT had a problem with drafting Jones...it was drafting Jones and still keeping Eli that bothered him. In comment 14432483 Britt in VA said:I don't think GoT had a problem with drafting Jones...it was drafting Jones and still keeping Eli that bothered him.

Good info 1st and 10 and I believe it. I always believed DG Blue21 : 5/5/2019 8:19 am : link Does anyone think the Redskins are going to admit they wanted Jones but had to settle for Haskins? Same with Denver. They picked at 10.

RE: RE: This aligns with what you see in the film Go Terps : 5/5/2019 8:21 am : link

Quote: In comment 14432407 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Haskins and Lock are not in Jones's class as prospects, IMO.







So you like the pick, Terps? Haven't seen you say it, definitively.



I really like the player, but I'm still bothered by the strategy. Making the pick with Eli still on the roster didn't make sense. It had to be Jones or Eli, not both. It was either a foolish use of a draft pick or of cap space (IMO it's the latter).



The Giants have put Eli in an impossible situation. This puts the icing on the cake for how they have botched the second half of his career. Had they cut him after last year it would have been better for all involved. In comment 14432483 Britt in VA said:I really like the player, but I'm still bothered by the strategy. Making the pick with Eli still on the roster didn't make sense. It had to be Jones or Eli, not both. It was either a foolish use of a draft pick or of cap space (IMO it's the latter).The Giants have put Eli in an impossible situation. This puts the icing on the cake for how they have botched the second half of his career. Had they cut him after last year it would have been better for all involved.

Not surprised DG was telling the truth 5BowlsSoon : 5/5/2019 8:25 am : link All the talking A-holes didn’t want to hear that because then it takes away from their blowhard argument that we could have waited till 17 and they don’t want to do that. They all want to sound important by saying “the Giants reached” at 6 with Jones. I guess they know there are plenty of mindless sheep out there who live for their words. Not me....I’m a goat!

RE: RE: RE: This aligns with what you see in the film robbieballs2003 : 5/5/2019 8:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 14432483 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14432407 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Haskins and Lock are not in Jones's class as prospects, IMO.







So you like the pick, Terps? Haven't seen you say it, definitively.







I really like the player, but I'm still bothered by the strategy. Making the pick with Eli still on the roster didn't make sense. It had to be Jones or Eli, not both. It was either a foolish use of a draft pick or of cap space (IMO it's the latter).



The Giants have put Eli in an impossible situation. This puts the icing on the cake for how they have botched the second half of his career. Had they cut him after last year it would have been better for all involved.



You cannot have it both ways. We weren't picking 1st. Teams above us contemplated trading out of their spot. You cannot say Eli or Jones because those decisions happen at totally different times under different circumstances. If we didn't keep Eli then what was our option, Foles? We still would have had to pay. Lets say we went into the draft with Lauletta and Tanney. Then Jones goes before our pick. Then what? That is a horrible strategy. In comment 14432520 Go Terps said:You cannot have it both ways. We weren't picking 1st. Teams above us contemplated trading out of their spot. You cannot say Eli or Jones because those decisions happen at totally different times under different circumstances. If we didn't keep Eli then what was our option, Foles? We still would have had to pay. Lets say we went into the draft with Lauletta and Tanney. Then Jones goes before our pick. Then what? That is a horrible strategy.

RE: RE: RE: RE: This aligns with what you see in the film Go Terps : 5/5/2019 8:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 14432520 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 14432483 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14432407 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Haskins and Lock are not in Jones's class as prospects, IMO.







So you like the pick, Terps? Haven't seen you say it, definitively.







I really like the player, but I'm still bothered by the strategy. Making the pick with Eli still on the roster didn't make sense. It had to be Jones or Eli, not both. It was either a foolish use of a draft pick or of cap space (IMO it's the latter).



The Giants have put Eli in an impossible situation. This puts the icing on the cake for how they have botched the second half of his career. Had they cut him after last year it would have been better for all involved.







You cannot have it both ways. We weren't picking 1st. Teams above us contemplated trading out of their spot. You cannot say Eli or Jones because those decisions happen at totally different times under different circumstances. If we didn't keep Eli then what was our option, Foles? We still would have had to pay. Lets say we went into the draft with Lauletta and Tanney. Then Jones goes before our pick. Then what? That is a horrible strategy.



Cutting Eli wasn't going to threaten our shot at Jones any more than it already was. Besides, I posted several times all offseason about the many viable alternatives we had at QB that made more sense than Eli.



Even forgetting all that, we could cut Eli today and it would save us $12M in cap space. Why aren't we?



Sentimentality and nostalgia. In comment 14432525 robbieballs2003 said:Cutting Eli wasn't going to threaten our shot at Jones any more than it already was. Besides, I posted several times all offseason about the many viable alternatives we had at QB that made more sense than Eli.Even forgetting all that, we could cut Eli today and it would save us $12M in cap space. Why aren't we?Sentimentality and nostalgia.

RE: RE: RE: This aligns with what you see in the film section125 : 5/5/2019 8:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 14432483 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14432407 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Haskins and Lock are not in Jones's class as prospects, IMO.







So you like the pick, Terps? Haven't seen you say it, definitively.







I really like the player, but I'm still bothered by the strategy. Making the pick with Eli still on the roster didn't make sense. It had to be Jones or Eli, not both. It was either a foolish use of a draft pick or of cap space (IMO it's the latter).



The Giants have put Eli in an impossible situation. This puts the icing on the cake for how they have botched the second half of his career. Had they cut him after last year it would have been better for all involved.



We have disagreed, but I see your point. But I think letting Eli play out the final year is ok because he is so good at reading film and analyzing he will be able to rub off on Jones(subtle points) without "mentoring." The savings I understand, I do.

I also think holding off until the line is repaired is important for Jones' development - you don't want him chucking and ducking and developing bad habits while he is still developing good ones or upping his technique to the NFL level. The line, is still meh right now. It will be better with Remmers, if the back is healthy.



I was not Jones fan, but apparently he can throw the ball better than stated(yeah early, I know). I think Shurmur does know QBs. He seems to have a good track record with them.

Fingers crossed. In comment 14432520 Go Terps said:We have disagreed, but I see your point. But I think letting Eli play out the final year is ok because he is so good at reading film and analyzing he will be able to rub off on Jones(subtle points) without "mentoring." The savings I understand, I do.I also think holding off until the line is repaired is important for Jones' development - you don't want him chucking and ducking and developing bad habits while he is still developing good ones or upping his technique to the NFL level. The line, is still meh right now. It will be better with Remmers, if the back is healthy.I was not Jones fan, but apparently he can throw the ball better than stated(yeah early, I know). I think Shurmur does know QBs. He seems to have a good track record with them.Fingers crossed.

The cap space thing is getting insanely over analyzed BigBlueShock : 5/5/2019 8:37 am : link We all know Eli is making too much money this season. But that comes off the books after the season and the Giants will have the most cap space in the league going into next offseason. Unless you somehow think the Giants were SB contenders this season by starting Lauletta or a rookie QB, plus a couple of random FAs that they’d likely overpay for using Eli’s salary, I’m not sure why it’s so egregious to have his salary on this team for one more season.



I would have preferred to move on from Eli as well, but the decision to bring him back is not near as crippling as some are making it seem.

RE: RE: RE: RE: This aligns with what you see in the film 1st and 10 : 5/5/2019 8:37 am : link

Quote: In comment 14432520 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 14432483 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14432407 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Haskins and Lock are not in Jones's class as prospects, IMO.







So you like the pick, Terps? Haven't seen you say it, definitively.







I really like the player, but I'm still bothered by the strategy. Making the pick with Eli still on the roster didn't make sense. It had to be Jones or Eli, not both. It was either a foolish use of a draft pick or of cap space (IMO it's the latter).



The Giants have put Eli in an impossible situation. This puts the icing on the cake for how they have botched the second half of his career. Had they cut him after last year it would have been better for all involved.







You cannot have it both ways. We weren't picking 1st. Teams above us contemplated trading out of their spot. You cannot say Eli or Jones because those decisions happen at totally different times under different circumstances. If we didn't keep Eli then what was our option, Foles? We still would have had to pay. Lets say we went into the draft with Lauletta and Tanney. Then Jones goes before our pick. Then what? That is a horrible strategy.



+1



If we would have cut Eli prior to the draft, everyone knows we are going QB with one of our first 2 picks, most likely pick 6.



I still say Jones was much higher on teams radars than what the media thought. I, for one, applaud DG for getting his guy and not being afraid to do so, especially at the QB position. I now only hope the pick was the right one. In comment 14432525 robbieballs2003 said:+1If we would have cut Eli prior to the draft, everyone knows we are going QB with one of our first 2 picks, most likely pick 6.I still say Jones was much higher on teams radars than what the media thought. I, for one, applaud DG for getting his guy and not being afraid to do so, especially at the QB position. I now only hope the pick was the right one.

RE: The cap space thing is getting insanely over analyzed Mike in NY : 5/5/2019 8:43 am : link

Quote: We all know Eli is making too much money this season. But that comes off the books after the season and the Giants will have the most cap space in the league going into next offseason. Unless you somehow think the Giants were SB contenders this season by starting Lauletta or a rookie QB, plus a couple of random FAs that they’d likely overpay for using Eli’s salary, I’m not sure why it’s so egregious to have his salary on this team for one more season.



I would have preferred to move on from Eli as well, but the decision to bring him back is not near as crippling as some are making it seem.



Not to mention there is no FA out there that we should sign but can’t due to cap issues. In comment 14432536 BigBlueShock said:Not to mention there is no FA out there that we should sign but can’t due to cap issues.

This years draft will show the many ways QBs are developed. Spider56 : 5/5/2019 8:45 am : link Haskins will be thrown to the sharks to swim or be eaten.

Jones and Finley will sit for a year or 2 to learn & develop.

Grier is injury insurance.

The Auburn kid and others are long term development and

Lock and Denver could be in what DG called Quarterback hell ...

Glazer said HomerJones45 : 5/5/2019 8:51 am : link there is this story out there, he thinks he knows where DG got the story, it isn't accurate. Someone is out there running around with it.



Regardless, many thanks for passing that along OP.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This aligns with what you see in the film English Alaister : 5/5/2019 9:04 am : link

Quote: In comment 14432525 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 14432520 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 14432483 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14432407 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Haskins and Lock are not in Jones's class as prospects, IMO.







So you like the pick, Terps? Haven't seen you say it, definitively.







I really like the player, but I'm still bothered by the strategy. Making the pick with Eli still on the roster didn't make sense. It had to be Jones or Eli, not both. It was either a foolish use of a draft pick or of cap space (IMO it's the latter).



The Giants have put Eli in an impossible situation. This puts the icing on the cake for how they have botched the second half of his career. Had they cut him after last year it would have been better for all involved.







You cannot have it both ways. We weren't picking 1st. Teams above us contemplated trading out of their spot. You cannot say Eli or Jones because those decisions happen at totally different times under different circumstances. If we didn't keep Eli then what was our option, Foles? We still would have had to pay. Lets say we went into the draft with Lauletta and Tanney. Then Jones goes before our pick. Then what? That is a horrible strategy.







Cutting Eli wasn't going to threaten our shot at Jones any more than it already was. Besides, I posted several times all offseason about the many viable alternatives we had at QB that made more sense than Eli.



Even forgetting all that, we could cut Eli today and it would save us $12M in cap space. Why aren't we?



Sentimentality and nostalgia.



I totally see your argument from a financial perspective and it's a factor.



Flip side... Jones may need some time. Duke to NFL is a leap. He'll throw to WRs significantly better and it will take time to adjust.



Given that fact, we'd likely need to sign a FitzMagic character for $6m. You might as well have Eli who is going to give Jones the best example a young QB can get. That example will be a great one and it doesn't have the team give up on the season before it begins.



$ are important but I wonder if come 2035 we'll not think this was a great way to do it. We have more money than we can spend next year, this is not a bad way to use it. In comment 14432532 Go Terps said:I totally see your argument from a financial perspective and it's a factor.Flip side... Jones may need some time. Duke to NFL is a leap. He'll throw to WRs significantly better and it will take time to adjust.Given that fact, we'd likely need to sign a FitzMagic character for $6m. You might as well have Eli who is going to give Jones the best example a young QB can get. That example will be a great one and it doesn't have the team give up on the season before it begins.$ are important but I wonder if come 2035 we'll not think this was a great way to do it. We have more money than we can spend next year, this is not a bad way to use it.

RE: RE: RE: This aligns with what you see in the film joeinpa : 5/5/2019 9:08 am : link

Quote: In comment 14432483 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14432407 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Haskins and Lock are not in Jones's class as prospects, IMO.







So you like the pick, Terps? Haven't seen you say it, definitively.







I really like the player, but I'm still bothered by the strategy. Making the pick with Eli still on the roster didn't make sense. It had to be Jones or Eli, not both. It was either a foolish use of a draft pick or of cap space (IMO it's the latter).



The Giants have put Eli in an impossible situation. This puts the icing on the cake for how they have botched the second half of his career. Had they cut him after last year it would have been better for all involved.



Maybe what s best for the Giants is to have Eli there this season. They didn’t botch the second have if Eli s career, they botched the last 7 years of the Giants organization. In comment 14432520 Go Terps said:Maybe what s best for the Giants is to have Eli there this season. They didn’t botch the second have if Eli s career, they botched the last 7 years of the Giants organization.

once again giantfan2000 : 5/5/2019 9:11 am : link I don't understand why the debate keeps on coming up whether Jones was a reach or not



the question is

why take a QB ? if you are paying current QB on roster as your franchise QB

and you have so many holes in your team.



the Giants desperately need defensive help and a edge rusher who many thought might go top 3 was right there ..



the fact is everyone is discussing whether Jones was a reach or not .. everyone in Jacksonville is discussing how a top 3 or 4 player fell into their laps











I'd heard Denver wanted Jones JonC : 5/5/2019 9:18 am : link which was reinforced by their trade down after he was gone, and it was believed Cinci and Washington were also interested, tho the latter was also trying to be in position to pick Haskins.



The info to the contrary after the draft didn't seem to make as much sense, imv. Seemed more like the media was trying to blow up DG for clicks, but hard to know for certain.

Maybe... Brown_Hornet : 5/5/2019 9:28 am : link ...the Giants weren't sold enough on jones prior to having to make a decision on Eli?



At thevend of the day, the $ isn't affecting the roster.

So, I think Eli being there will be a net positive for Jones and the team.



Eli's feelings?

Please, they clearly were not a factor.

Not sure how you can laugh at Terps JonC : 5/5/2019 9:30 am : link Jones was going to be drafted well before Haskins and Lock in all likelihood.



Your bias is showing badly, Josh.

RE: Not sure how you can laugh at Terps Big Blue '56 : 5/5/2019 9:35 am : link

Quote: Jones was going to be drafted well before Haskins and Lock in all likelihood.



Your bias is showing badly, Josh.



It was also rumored that SD might have traded back into first round if we didn’t take DJ, yes? In comment 14432578 JonC said:It was also rumored that SD might have traded back into first round if we didn’t take DJ, yes?

I hadn't heard that one JonC : 5/5/2019 9:37 am : link but I wasn't as looped in after #17 was made.

RE: once again section125 : 5/5/2019 9:39 am : link

Quote: I don't understand why the debate keeps on coming up whether Jones was a reach or not



the question is

why take a QB ? if you are paying current QB on roster as your franchise QB

and you have so many holes in your team.



the Giants desperately need defensive help and a edge rusher who many thought might go top 3 was right there ..



the fact is everyone is discussing whether Jones was a reach or not .. everyone in Jacksonville is discussing how a top 3 or 4 player fell into their laps





Eh, Gettleman said the choice was tough as they had Jones and Allen rated the same. But in all honesty, if you need both a QB and a DE/ER equally badly, you have to take the QB. As much as I hate it, QB is till the preeminent position on the field. In comment 14432567 giantfan2000 said:Eh, Gettleman said the choice was tough as they had Jones and Allen rated the same. But in all honesty, if you need both a QB and a DE/ER equally badly, you have to take the QB. As much as I hate it, QB is till the preeminent position on the field.

The AcidTest : 5/5/2019 9:44 am : link overwhelming likelihood is that Jones would have been taken before #17. My guess is Cincinnati. They traded up in the fourth round for Finley, who is similar to Jones in some respects. But if not Cincinnati, then someone else. It's clear that Jones was thought of more highly by the league than the media and outside pundits.

Cincinnati had a deal to move up to Buffalo's spot JoeFootball : 5/5/2019 9:48 am : link Its in a clip on Buffalo's Twitter feed. They are trying to get in front of Denver I wonder why?

RE: Cincinnati had a deal to move up to Buffalo's spot Strahan91 : 5/5/2019 10:19 am : link

Quote: Its in a clip on Buffalo's Twitter feed. They are trying to get in front of Denver I wonder why?

I saw that too. It wasn't totally clear iirc if the deal didn't happen because Cinci pulled it after Jones was taken or Buffalo did (it was definitely pulled as soon as the Giants took Jones). The latter would be because they loved Oliver and felt good about him being there for them at 9 but they couldn't be sure he'd be there either so I tend to lean towards it being about Cinci wanting Jones.



Regarding Rosen and the Broncos, Ben Allbright who is usually spot on with his Broncos info (less so for some other teams like us) said last year before the draft Rosen was off their board for character reasons. In comment 14432599 JoeFootball said:I saw that too. It wasn't totally clear iirc if the deal didn't happen because Cinci pulled it after Jones was taken or Buffalo did (it was definitely pulled as soon as the Giants took Jones). The latter would be because they loved Oliver and felt good about him being there for them at 9 but they couldn't be sure he'd be there either so I tend to lean towards it being about Cinci wanting Jones.Regarding Rosen and the Broncos, Ben Allbright who is usually spot on with his Broncos info (less so for some other teams like us) said last year before the draft Rosen was off their board for character reasons.

I think it’s pretty clear UConn4523 : 5/5/2019 10:34 am : link there were at least 3 and maybe up to 5 teams interested in taking Jones in the 1st round. Of those I think at least 3 would have made a move to select before 17 via trade up or having him “fall”. The Giants prevented all of those potential scenarios from happening. Maybe we could have traded back a few spots, who knows. But that’s getting cute and if it backfires your stuck. We’d never know it, but their “Plan A” wouldn’t have happened.



My initial reaction was “what the fuck?” but after seeing Denver’s trade down, Washington “settle” for the lesser prospect (IMO) and then Lock not get selected for another 35 picks, I think the Giants made out well.



Time to get excited for Jones and the rest of this draft, I think we made out really well.

RE: Good info, thanks BigBluDawg : 5/5/2019 10:35 am : link

Quote: As has been said, no team who took a QB is going to own up to preferring Jones to who they picked.



Now watch, Jones is going to tear it up in the preseason and rumors will circle about how they wanted him all along. Screw then — maybe DG really is the smartest guy in the room, after all. How good would that be?



If Jones tears it up in the preseason forget the rumors, it’s going to create a shitstorm of Eli bashers and Media saying Eli should be off the team immediately because we took a QB 6th overall. In comment 14432509 UberAlias said:If Jones tears it up in the preseason forget the rumors, it’s going to create a shitstorm of Eli bashers and Media saying Eli should be off the team immediately because we took a QB 6th overall.

RE: I think it’s pretty clear Big Blue '56 : 5/5/2019 10:45 am : link

Quote: there were at least 3 and maybe up to 5 teams interested in taking Jones in the 1st round. Of those I think at least 3 would have made a move to select before 17 via trade up or having him “fall”. The Giants prevented all of those potential scenarios from happening. Maybe we could have traded back a few spots, who knows. But that’s getting cute and if it backfires your stuck. We’d never know it, but their “Plan A” wouldn’t have happened.



My initial reaction was “what the fuck?” but after seeing Denver’s trade down, Washington “settle” for the lesser prospect (IMO) and then Lock not get selected for another 35 picks, I think the Giants made out well.



Time to get excited for Jones and the rest of this draft, I think we made out really well.



Just dawned on me. What if DG took Lock at 6? Can’t imagine THAT uproar In comment 14432643 UConn4523 said:Just dawned on me. What if DG took Lock at 6? Can’t imagine THAT uproar

RE: once again LakeGeorgeGiant : 5/5/2019 10:48 am : link

Quote: I don't understand why the debate keeps on coming up whether Jones was a reach or not



the question is

why take a QB ? if you are paying current QB on roster as your franchise QB

and you have so many holes in your team.



the Giants desperately need defensive help and a edge rusher who many thought might go top 3 was right there ..



the fact is everyone is discussing whether Jones was a reach or not .. everyone in Jacksonville is discussing how a top 3 or 4 player fell into their laps











You take a QB because your QB is 38, and once again, the draft isn't about filling fucking holes for this year. Drafting a QB to replace your aging starter is exactly what the draft is for, building a talent pool for the future. In comment 14432567 giantfan2000 said:You take a QB because your QB is 38, and once again, the draft isn't about filling fucking holes for this year. Drafting a QB to replace your aging starter is exactly what the draft is for, building a talent pool for the future.

RE: RE: Good info, thanks section125 : 5/5/2019 10:53 am : link

Quote: In comment 14432509 UberAlias said:





Quote:





As has been said, no team who took a QB is going to own up to preferring Jones to who they picked.



Now watch, Jones is going to tear it up in the preseason and rumors will circle about how they wanted him all along. Screw then — maybe DG really is the smartest guy in the room, after all. How good would that be?







If Jones tears it up in the preseason forget the rumors, it’s going to create a shitstorm of Eli bashers and Media saying Eli should be off the team immediately because we took a QB 6th overall.



IIRC, once the season starts, the salary is guaranteed for the year. So cutting Eli after the start does nothing for the cap. In comment 14432644 BigBluDawg said:IIRC, once the season starts, the salary is guaranteed for the year. So cutting Eli after the start does nothing for the cap.

RE: once again Big Blue '56 : 5/5/2019 10:55 am : link

Quote: I don't understand why the debate keeps on coming up whether Jones was a reach or not



the question is

why take a QB ? if you are paying current QB on roster as your franchise QB

and you have so many holes in your team.



the Giants desperately need defensive help and a edge rusher who many thought might go top 3 was right there ..



the fact is everyone is discussing whether Jones was a reach or not .. everyone in Jacksonville is discussing how a top 3 or 4 player fell into their laps











Oh please. It happens all the time. Didn’t Williams inexplicably fall to the Jets not too long ago? In comment 14432567 giantfan2000 said:Oh please. It happens all the time. Didn’t Williams inexplicably fall to the Jets not too long ago?

RE: I think it’s pretty clear Sean : 5/5/2019 11:02 am : link

Quote: there were at least 3 and maybe up to 5 teams interested in taking Jones in the 1st round. Of those I think at least 3 would have made a move to select before 17 via trade up or having him “fall”. The Giants prevented all of those potential scenarios from happening. Maybe we could have traded back a few spots, who knows. But that’s getting cute and if it backfires your stuck. We’d never know it, but their “Plan A” wouldn’t have happened.



My initial reaction was “what the fuck?” but after seeing Denver’s trade down, Washington “settle” for the lesser prospect (IMO) and then Lock not get selected for another 35 picks, I think the Giants made out well.



Time to get excited for Jones and the rest of this draft, I think we made out really well.



Fantastic post. In comment 14432643 UConn4523 said:Fantastic post.

All of these views and comments are just conjecture Jimmy Googs : 5/5/2019 11:02 am : link as to what would have gone down in Rd 1. And even the moves not made (but discussed here) would have begotten other moves, so really not practical to suggest an alternative outcome.



And, not for nothing, but Elway was quoted about having some interest in trading down several days before the draft. So don't use their trade down move as some slam dunk DJ was their guy.



Or maybe he was...







RE: All of these views and comments are just conjecture Big Blue '56 : 5/5/2019 11:06 am : link

Quote: as to what would have gone down in Rd 1. And even the moves not made (but discussed here) would have begotten other moves, so really not practical to suggest an alternative outcome.



And, not for nothing, but Elway was quoted about having some interest in trading down several days before the draft. So don't use their trade down move as some slam dunk DJ was their guy.



Or maybe he was...







Trade down-speak is always prevalent. Even DG said for us it was a possibility pre-draft In comment 14432681 Jimmy Googs said:Trade down-speak is always prevalent. Even DG said for us it was a possibility pre-draft

Can't buy the we should have cut Eli argument BillT : 5/5/2019 11:07 am : link First, you can't go into the draft with no viable QB on the roster. It telegraphs your intentions and there were teams (the Jets) who might have traded out for the right package. Second, giving yourself no choice but to start a rookie game one is also bad strategy. Might work, might not but giving yourself no option isn't a good strategy. It has nothing to do with nostalgia and everything to do with protecting your draft position and your rookie QB.

RE: Can't buy the we should have cut Eli argument Big Blue '56 : 5/5/2019 11:08 am : link

Quote: First, you can't go into the draft with no viable QB on the roster. It telegraphs your intentions and there were teams (the Jets) who might have traded out for the right package. Second, giving yourself no choice but to start a rookie game one is also bad strategy. Might work, might not but giving yourself no option isn't a good strategy. It has nothing to do with nostalgia and everything to do with protecting your draft position and your rookie QB.



That is so obvious to me. A given, under the circumstances. Yet, many ascribed to it. Smh. In comment 14432686 BillT said:That is so obvious to me. A given, under the circumstances. Yet, many ascribed to it. Smh.

Googs UConn4523 : 5/5/2019 11:09 am : link I think we all realize this is a topic none of us can definitively answer. As for Elway talking trade down, could mean anything. DG even said at one point he’d have to entertain it if the value was great - all GMs I’m sure would.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This aligns with what you see in the film Hades07 : 5/5/2019 11:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 14432525 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 14432520 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 14432483 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14432407 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Haskins and Lock are not in Jones's class as prospects, IMO.







So you like the pick, Terps? Haven't seen you say it, definitively.







I really like the player, but I'm still bothered by the strategy. Making the pick with Eli still on the roster didn't make sense. It had to be Jones or Eli, not both. It was either a foolish use of a draft pick or of cap space (IMO it's the latter).



The Giants have put Eli in an impossible situation. This puts the icing on the cake for how they have botched the second half of his career. Had they cut him after last year it would have been better for all involved.







You cannot have it both ways. We weren't picking 1st. Teams above us contemplated trading out of their spot. You cannot say Eli or Jones because those decisions happen at totally different times under different circumstances. If we didn't keep Eli then what was our option, Foles? We still would have had to pay. Lets say we went into the draft with Lauletta and Tanney. Then Jones goes before our pick. Then what? That is a horrible strategy.







Cutting Eli wasn't going to threaten our shot at Jones any more than it already was. Besides, I posted several times all offseason about the many viable alternatives we had at QB that made more sense than Eli.



Even forgetting all that, we could cut Eli today and it would save us $12M in cap space. Why aren't we?



Sentimentality and nostalgia. Whatever cap space they save in letting Eli go just would have been used on any journeyman vet they needed to sign to hold down the fort until the rookie was ready. I don't see any significant advantage for the Giants in letting Eli go before the draft or before the season. In comment 14432532 Go Terps said:Whatever cap space they save in letting Eli go just would have been used on any journeyman vet they needed to sign to hold down the fort until the rookie was ready. I don't see any significant advantage for the Giants in letting Eli go before the draft or before the season.

Also agree with Bill T UConn4523 : 5/5/2019 11:11 am : link there’s two ways to look at Eli still being here, neither is wrong. I think it’s unfair to assume that if we cut Eli before his bonus that the draft would have gone the same - I can almost guarantee it wouldn’t have. But you can make the argument for cutting him now, but I bother, what’s done is done and it’s also something that can be justified both ways.

RE: Googs Jimmy Googs : 5/5/2019 11:14 am : link

Quote: I think we all realize this is a topic none of us can definitively answer. As for Elway talking trade down, could mean anything. DG even said at one point he’d have to entertain it if the value was great - all GMs I’m sure would.



my point exactly...using Denver's move to suggest DJ was their guy is possibly as wrong as suggesting Denver was always going to trade down In comment 14432691 UConn4523 said:my point exactly...using Denver's move to suggest DJ was their guy is possibly as wrong as suggesting Denver was always going to trade down

RE: RE: Googs section125 : 5/5/2019 11:21 am : link

Quote: In comment 14432691 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





I think we all realize this is a topic none of us can definitively answer. As for Elway talking trade down, could mean anything. DG even said at one point he’d have to entertain it if the value was great - all GMs I’m sure would.







my point exactly...using Denver's move to suggest DJ was their guy is possibly as wrong as suggesting Denver was always going to trade down



To definitively say Denver's move was because Jones was gone is wrong, but it is more probably more indicative than just a move down. In comment 14432698 Jimmy Googs said:To definitively say Denver's move was because Jones was gone is wrong, but it is more probably more indicative than just a move down.

I don’t really know what else to say UConn4523 : 5/5/2019 11:22 am : link it’s obvious to me Jones is gone before 17 for a number of reasons. I could be wrong but I don’t think I am. We are all just stating our opinions.

RE: All of these views and comments are just conjecture BlueVinnie : 5/5/2019 11:24 am : link

Quote: as to what would have gone down in Rd 1. And even the moves not made (but discussed here) would have begotten other moves, so really not practical to suggest an alternative outcome.



And, not for nothing, but Elway was quoted about having some interest in trading down several days before the draft. So don't use their trade down move as some slam dunk DJ was their guy.



Or maybe he was...









Agreed. All these reporters and insiders know a Denver guy, or a Giants guy or you name the team guy who said this or that. Nobody knows for sure what the story is.

The only thing we can know with any certainty, is that Gettleman did not "know for a fact" who was picking Jones prior to the Giants making the pick. If he loved Jones that much then he did the right thing by picking him at 6. He has brought all this crap on himself for being stupid enough to say that he "knew for a fact" who was going to pick Jones prior to pick 17. Strong suspicion...probably…"knew for a fact" pure B.S. In comment 14432681 Jimmy Googs said:Agreed. All these reporters and insiders know a Denver guy, or a Giants guy or you name the team guy who said this or that. Nobody knows for sure what the story is.The only thing we can know with any certainty, is that Gettleman did not "know for a fact" who was picking Jones prior to the Giants making the pick. If he loved Jones that much then he did the right thing by picking him at 6. He has brought all this crap on himself for being stupid enough to say that he "knew for a fact" who was going to pick Jones prior to pick 17. Strong suspicion...probably…"knew for a fact" pure B.S.

Uconn Jimmy Googs : 5/5/2019 11:26 am : link what are the biggest drivers that make it obvious to you?



As an aside, I had dinner with a friend of mine last night who is a big Miami Dolphin fan and we discussed this at length.

RE: I don’t really know what else to say Giantz_comeback : 5/5/2019 11:28 am : link

Quote: it’s obvious to me Jones is gone before 17 for a number of reasons. I could be wrong but I don’t think I am. We are all just stating our opinions.



Even for the sake of argument?,if it was a 50/50 chance he'd be gone. The Giants obviously didn't want to take that chance. They had a strong conviction on Jones. They made the right choice. In comment 14432706 UConn4523 said:Even for the sake of argument?,if it was a 50/50 chance he'd be gone. The Giants obviously didn't want to take that chance. They had a strong conviction on Jones. They made the right choice.

RE: Section section125 : 5/5/2019 11:29 am : link

Quote: how come?



Because I believe Denver did want Jones and when he was gone with the values at OL/DL/WR later in the 1st round and 2nd round it made sense to trade, get extra picks when the equal values were there at those rounds. In comment 14432707 Jimmy Googs said:Because I believe Denver did want Jones and when he was gone with the values at OL/DL/WR later in the 1st round and 2nd round it made sense to trade, get extra picks when the equal values were there at those rounds.

RE: Uconn UConn4523 : 5/5/2019 11:37 am : link

Quote: what are the biggest drivers that make it obvious to you?



As an aside, I had dinner with a friend of mine last night who is a big Miami Dolphin fan and we discussed this at length.



Too muck smoke with Denver, the reports in Washington don’t surprise me (the staff wanting Jones), Miami and Cincy both needing QBs and passing on the lesser prospect (again IMO) when they probably preferred a slight tradeup or staying at their slots to pick said better prospect.



Nothing I say will really matter though. If I knew anything definitively it would be public knowledge and even then it would be debated about how truthful it even is.



Simply put, Jones being arguably the 2nd best QB prospect this year makes him a 1st rounder and the lesser prospect went at 15. Any number of teams could have either jumped up or selected Jones before 17. In comment 14432711 Jimmy Googs said:Too muck smoke with Denver, the reports in Washington don’t surprise me (the staff wanting Jones), Miami and Cincy both needing QBs and passing on the lesser prospect (again IMO) when they probably preferred a slight tradeup or staying at their slots to pick said better prospect.Nothing I say will really matter though. If I knew anything definitively it would be public knowledge and even then it would be debated about how truthful it even is.Simply put, Jones being arguably the 2nd best QB prospect this year makes him a 1st rounder and the lesser prospect went at 15. Any number of teams could have either jumped up or selected Jones before 17.

RE: RE: Uconn Jimmy Googs : 5/5/2019 11:45 am : link

Quote:



Simply put, Jones being arguably the 2nd best QB prospect this year makes him a 1st rounder and the lesser prospect went at 15. Any number of teams could have either jumped up or selected Jones before 17.



Possibly. A rumor I heard down here in Atlanta were teams pinging the Falcons to move into their #14 spot, including the Giants. It never happened obviously but that could have been because DG jumped on DJ at 6... In comment 14432728 UConn4523 said:Possibly. A rumor I heard down here in Atlanta were teams pinging the Falcons to move into their #14 spot, including the Giants. It never happened obviously but that could have been because DG jumped on DJ at 6...

If Jones comes out of this year with dep026 : 5/5/2019 11:48 am : link Learning from Eli Manning then it’s worth keeping him. Eli doesn’t need to mentor... but shadowing him doesn’t hurt either.

I can see it UConn4523 : 5/5/2019 11:49 am : link it’s fair to say 6 was a bit early but in the context of the position and our QB situation as a whole, it’s justifiable. If he stinks he’d stink at 17 too, and that doesn’t even take into account if we trade up from 17 for him giving up at least our 2, which I believe would have happened or we wouldn’t have gotten him.



So then it comes down to the package of players you prefer and round and round we go.

Yep Jimmy Googs : 5/5/2019 12:12 pm : link not to mention anyone could wind up stinking...even Josh Allen at #7





There was a cheap stop gap available elpeces : 5/5/2019 12:32 pm : link As early as January 2019 DG is in "full bloom love" with a QB in this draft (post Senior Bowl). Those are his words. Knowing he has a great chance of getting his QB of the future in this draft and wanting to roll with the Kansas City Model (sitting a rookie behind a verteran for a year) he most likely could have beat Washington's offer for Case Keenum by swapping the Giants 6th round pick (8 picks higher than Washington's) for KC's 7th. Cap cost to Washington is $3.5 million. Hardly a huge investment. In 2017, under Shurmur as his OC, while with the Vikings Keenum completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.



- Trading for Keenum would save $13.5 million on the cap vs. keeping Eli (that savings could be rolled over to next year as well)

- Put a place holder in place for a rookie QB they have already identifed (KC model)

- The place holder QB would know the Head Coaches system and have had success in it only 2 years prior

- Arguably allow as much opportunity to win now as Eli - it is arguable and not a given

- Would hold no sentimental place in fans hearts when a transition is made to the successor this year or next

RE: RE: This aligns with what you see in the film FranchiseQB : 5/5/2019 12:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14432407 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Haskins and Lock are not in Jones's class as prospects, IMO.







Just.....LOL



I agree LOL. I am happy and excited by the Jones pick but make no mistake, the majority of credible analysts including Cosell view Haskins and Lock as better prospects. They have significantly more arm talent than Jones. In comment 14432575 Josh in the City said:I agree LOL. I am happy and excited by the Jones pick but make no mistake, the majority of credible analysts including Cosell view Haskins and Lock as better prospects. They have significantly more arm talent than Jones.

RE: There was a cheap stop gap available Giantz_comeback : 5/5/2019 12:37 pm : link

Quote: As early as January 2019 DG is in "full bloom love" with a QB in this draft (post Senior Bowl). Those are his words. Knowing he has a great chance of getting his QB of the future in this draft and wanting to roll with the Kansas City Model (sitting a rookie behind a verteran for a year) he most likely could have beat Washington's offer for Case Keenum by swapping the Giants 6th round pick (8 picks higher than Washington's) for KC's 7th. Cap cost to Washington is $3.5 million. Hardly a huge investment. In 2017, under Shurmur as his OC, while with the Vikings Keenum completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.



- Trading for Keenum would save $13.5 million on the cap vs. keeping Eli (that savings could be rolled over to next year as well)

- Put a place holder in place for a rookie QB they have already identifed (KC model)

- The place holder QB would know the Head Coaches system and have had success in it only 2 years prior

- Arguably allow as much opportunity to win now as Eli - it is arguable and not a given

- Would hold no sentimental place in fans hearts when a transition is made to the successor this year or next



A bird in hand.... In comment 14432799 elpeces said:A bird in hand....

RE: There was a cheap stop gap available UConn4523 : 5/5/2019 12:43 pm : link

Quote: As early as January 2019 DG is in "full bloom love" with a QB in this draft (post Senior Bowl). Those are his words. Knowing he has a great chance of getting his QB of the future in this draft and wanting to roll with the Kansas City Model (sitting a rookie behind a verteran for a year) he most likely could have beat Washington's offer for Case Keenum by swapping the Giants 6th round pick (8 picks higher than Washington's) for KC's 7th. Cap cost to Washington is $3.5 million. Hardly a huge investment. In 2017, under Shurmur as his OC, while with the Vikings Keenum completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.



- Trading for Keenum would save $13.5 million on the cap vs. keeping Eli (that savings could be rolled over to next year as well)

- Put a place holder in place for a rookie QB they have already identifed (KC model)

- The place holder QB would know the Head Coaches system and have had success in it only 2 years prior

- Arguably allow as much opportunity to win now as Eli - it is arguable and not a given

- Would hold no sentimental place in fans hearts when a transition is made to the successor this year or next



Yeah that’s what we all want, a place holder. And for what, to maybe get our guy in 2020? What if that guy is hurt or regresses?



And Alex Smith wasn’t a placeholder, the Chiefs gave up a 2nd round pick for him along with a conditional pick and then signed him to a 4 year deal for pretty big money. He was their future until a better opportunity came along (luck coupled with the balls to trade up). So no, that isn’t a realistic scenario at all. In comment 14432799 elpeces said:Yeah that’s what we all want, a place holder. And for what, to maybe get our guy in 2020? What if that guy is hurt or regresses?And Alex Smith wasn’t a placeholder, the Chiefs gave up a 2nd round pick for him along with a conditional pick and then signed him to a 4 year deal for pretty big money. He was their future until a better opportunity came along (luck coupled with the balls to trade up). So no, that isn’t a realistic scenario at all.

As a fan... Strip-Sack : 5/5/2019 12:50 pm : link I'm ecstatic that our next QB is learning from Eli....who better to learn from? For the life of me I can't imagine how any fan would think otherwise. Could things have been handled in a way that it frees up more cap space? Of course, but what you would be giving up for that is in no way worth it IMO and, as a fan, I'm very glad they didn't go down that road. I'd like nothing better than for Eli to kick ass this year and then flip the keys to the new kid.

the argument that cutting Eli is a necessity is so tired at this point Eric on Li : 5/5/2019 12:53 pm : link since the dawn of time young players have had a veteran players to mentor them. After we drafted Eli, we cut Collins and signed Warner to be a mentor. And he started half the season. There is not a QB better equipped to mentor Jones while also giving this team a chance to win games than Eli.



There's also not anything else to really spend cap room on and the idea there was a few months ago is even relatively far fetched. Buchanon chose Bowles + Arians over Bettcher. Daryl Williams chose to stay in the system he already knows to rebuild his value on a 1 year deal over a bigger offer. Is the best argument that we could have cut Eli, found an inferior replacement cheaper, and possibly put some of the savings towards overpaying enough to get a FA to choose to come here?

. Go Terps : 5/5/2019 1:07 pm : link What's tired is suggesting that watching Eli take all the starters reps is somehow better for Jones than taking them himself. It's an absurd rationalization.

RE: . section125 : 5/5/2019 1:19 pm : link

Quote: What's tired is suggesting that watching Eli take all the starters reps is somehow better for Jones than taking them himself. It's an absurd rationalization.



No it isn't. You cannot have a young, unpolished QB, get the crap knock out of him in his 1st year because the line is abominable. Do the Giants want another David Carr? Do you want chuck and duck? Do you want him to lose technique he has been practicing because he has 1.8 seconds to throw the ball? There is absolutely no reason that sitting a year or half year will hurt his development especially when the line may very well blow.

You are plenty old enough to know that the traditional method was to develop a QB over 3 to 5 years. Cannot happen now because of the cap and free agency, but a year to see how it is done is not unreasonable at all. In comment 14432852 Go Terps said:No it isn't. You cannot have a young, unpolished QB, get the crap knock out of him in his 1st year because the line is abominable. Do the Giants want another David Carr? Do you want chuck and duck? Do you want him to lose technique he has been practicing because he has 1.8 seconds to throw the ball? There is absolutely no reason that sitting a year or half year will hurt his development especially when the line may very well blow.You are plenty old enough to know that the traditional method was to develop a QB over 3 to 5 years. Cannot happen now because of the cap and free agency, but a year to see how it is done is not unreasonable at all.

RE: RE: . FranchiseQB : 5/5/2019 1:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14432852 Go Terps said:





Quote:





What's tired is suggesting that watching Eli take all the starters reps is somehow better for Jones than taking them himself. It's an absurd rationalization.







No it isn't. You cannot have a young, unpolished QB, get the crap knock out of him in his 1st year because the line is abominable. Do the Giants want another David Carr? Do you want chuck and duck? Do you want him to lose technique he has been practicing because he has 1.8 seconds to throw the ball? There is absolutely no reason that sitting a year or half year will hurt his development especially when the line may very well blow.

You are plenty old enough to know that the traditional method was to develop a QB over 3 to 5 years. Cannot happen now because of the cap and free agency, but a year to see how it is done is not unreasonable at all.



That's a good reason for a QB to sit 6 to 8 games. It's not a good reason to sit a year and a half. If Jones needs a year and a half he's probably a bust. In comment 14432867 section125 said:That's a good reason for a QB to sit 6 to 8 games. It's not a good reason to sit a year and a half. If Jones needs a year and a half he's probably a bust.

RE: There was a cheap stop gap available Now Mike in MD : 5/5/2019 1:32 pm : link

Quote: As early as January 2019 DG is in "full bloom love" with a QB in this draft (post Senior Bowl). Those are his words. Knowing he has a great chance of getting his QB of the future in this draft and wanting to roll with the Kansas City Model (sitting a rookie behind a verteran for a year) he most likely could have beat Washington's offer for Case Keenum by swapping the Giants 6th round pick (8 picks higher than Washington's) for KC's 7th. Cap cost to Washington is $3.5 million. Hardly a huge investment. In 2017, under Shurmur as his OC, while with the Vikings Keenum completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.



- Trading for Keenum would save $13.5 million on the cap vs. keeping Eli (that savings could be rolled over to next year as well)

- Put a place holder in place for a rookie QB they have already identifed (KC model)

- The place holder QB would know the Head Coaches system and have had success in it only 2 years prior

- Arguably allow as much opportunity to win now as Eli - it is arguable and not a given

- Would hold no sentimental place in fans hearts when a transition is made to the successor this year or next



If given the chouce between Jones learning behind Eli vs Keenum, I think about 99.99999 of the work would go with Eli. Never mind that Eli gives you a better chance of winning this year and DG has repeatedly said they want to dual track this -- try to win now but also build for the future In comment 14432799 elpeces said:If given the chouce between Jones learning behind Eli vs Keenum, I think about 99.99999 of the work would go with Eli. Never mind that Eli gives you a better chance of winning this year and DG has repeatedly said they want to dual track this -- try to win now but also build for the future

I think the exchange in the Buffalo video makes it pretty clear that Mike in NJ : 5/5/2019 1:34 pm : link Cincinnati was looking to trade up ahead of Denver for Jones. They discuss a possible trade that would land them the 11th pick (Bengals spot), then the very next shot they show Jones getting picked and the GM mentions that once that happened they knew they weren’t moving back. Doesn’t take much to figure out Cincy was targeting Jones.



Now the media has been pretty quick to debunk the idea that the Broncos wanted Jones, but it seems like whatever info DG had was the same info Cincy had or else I don’t see why they think they need to get ahead of the Broncos.



Brandon Beane and Gettleman have a close relationship from their time in Carolina, it’s possible that he’s the source for where Gettleman got his info on how he “knows for a fact” two teams wanted Jones before 17. Not saying he tipped him off prior to the selection, but could have been something as simple after the fact as “congrats on getting Jones, he wouldn’t have been there for you at 17. Cincy was looking to move up with us to take him ahead of Denver.”

RE: Denver decided to trade down SGMen : 5/5/2019 1:41 pm : link

Quote: AFTER the Giants took Jones. To me that is proof they wanted him. No question this is true.



I watched a bunch of YouTube's, post-draft, and some lauded and some booed our choice at #6. I understand both sides.



There is no GUARANTEE that Jones will be our next franchise quarterback. None. Zip.

But the same can be said for Josh Allen becoming the next K. Mack! He has some development to do and he only had one GREAT, UNREAL season. I personally would have takent J. Allen but I'm a fan not an evaluator.



DG had to take Jones at #6 because he had a CONVICTION he was the best QB available and best player available on his value board.



Now, on another topic, we traded Snacks, the NFL's best NT bar none and a guy with a fair contract for next few years for ONLY a 5th. Then this year we draft a NT at #17 in the freaking first round??? I don't get it but at this point I'm letting it go.



I figured we traded Snacks to open cap space; because his knees may not last so get something for him now; or, perhaps he wasn't the BEST lockerroom guy in the world? A non-leader?? I just don't know but I shake my head on this move to this day. In comment 14432459 RobCarpenter said:No question this is true.I watched a bunch of YouTube's, post-draft, and some lauded and some booed our choice at #6. I understand both sides.There is no GUARANTEE that Jones will be our next franchise quarterback. None. Zip.But the same can be said for Josh Allen becoming the next K. Mack! He has some development to do and he only had one GREAT, UNREAL season. I personally would have takent J. Allen but I'm a fan not an evaluator.DG had to take Jones at #6 because he had a CONVICTION he was the best QB available and best player available on his value board.Now, on another topic, we traded Snacks, the NFL's best NT bar none and a guy with a fair contract for next few years for ONLY a 5th. Then this year we draft a NT at #17 in the freaking first round??? I don't get it but at this point I'm letting it go.I figured we traded Snacks to open cap space; because his knees may not last so get something for him now; or, perhaps he wasn't the BEST lockerroom guy in the world? A non-leader?? I just don't know but I shake my head on this move to this day.

RE: RE: RE: . section125 : 5/5/2019 1:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14432867 section125 said:





Quote:





In comment 14432852 Go Terps said:





Quote:





What's tired is suggesting that watching Eli take all the starters reps is somehow better for Jones than taking them himself. It's an absurd rationalization.







No it isn't. You cannot have a young, unpolished QB, get the crap knock out of him in his 1st year because the line is abominable. Do the Giants want another David Carr? Do you want chuck and duck? Do you want him to lose technique he has been practicing because he has 1.8 seconds to throw the ball? There is absolutely no reason that sitting a year or half year will hurt his development especially when the line may very well blow.

You are plenty old enough to know that the traditional method was to develop a QB over 3 to 5 years. Cannot happen now because of the cap and free agency, but a year to see how it is done is not unreasonable at all.







That's a good reason for a QB to sit 6 to 8 games. It's not a good reason to sit a year and a half. If Jones needs a year and a half he's probably a bust.



I said year or a half year(yes I know out of order). And why would he be a bust if it was 1 1/2 years? Was Rodgers a bust? Was Mahomes a bust. In Jones case it will be at most a year unless of injury. If they are out of the running this year(they will be), then he will start. Well at least I hope. In comment 14432874 FranchiseQB said:I said year or a half year(yes I know out of order). And why would he be a bust if it was 1 1/2 years? Was Rodgers a bust? Was Mahomes a bust. In Jones case it will be at most a year unless of injury. If they are out of the running this year(they will be), then he will start. Well at least I hope.

RE: RE: RE: RE: . FranchiseQB : 5/5/2019 2:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14432874 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14432867 section125 said:





Quote:





In comment 14432852 Go Terps said:





Quote:





What's tired is suggesting that watching Eli take all the starters reps is somehow better for Jones than taking them himself. It's an absurd rationalization.







No it isn't. You cannot have a young, unpolished QB, get the crap knock out of him in his 1st year because the line is abominable. Do the Giants want another David Carr? Do you want chuck and duck? Do you want him to lose technique he has been practicing because he has 1.8 seconds to throw the ball? There is absolutely no reason that sitting a year or half year will hurt his development especially when the line may very well blow.

You are plenty old enough to know that the traditional method was to develop a QB over 3 to 5 years. Cannot happen now because of the cap and free agency, but a year to see how it is done is not unreasonable at all.







That's a good reason for a QB to sit 6 to 8 games. It's not a good reason to sit a year and a half. If Jones needs a year and a half he's probably a bust.







I said year or a half year(yes I know out of order). And why would he be a bust if it was 1 1/2 years? Was Rodgers a bust? Was Mahomes a bust. In Jones case it will be at most a year unless of injury. If they are out of the running this year(they will be), then he will start. Well at least I hope.



i hearya.. Mahomes is a bad example because the Chiefs were a Super Bowl contender. Rodgers is a bad example because he slipped so far in the draft and was drafted by a team with Brett Favre who was not far off his prime. All the top 10 QB picks in recent memory take over at some point in their first season. I don't see a good reason for Jones to be the outlier. In comment 14432906 section125 said:i hearya.. Mahomes is a bad example because the Chiefs were a Super Bowl contender. Rodgers is a bad example because he slipped so far in the draft and was drafted by a team with Brett Favre who was not far off his prime. All the top 10 QB picks in recent memory take over at some point in their first season. I don't see a good reason for Jones to be the outlier.

RE: RE: My guess is Denver yes, Washington no Dr. D : 5/5/2019 2:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14432487 TD said:





Quote:





And DG needs to do less talking..





Why? Because you and others are so damn thin skinned when it comes to the media reaction? The only people who continue to get riled up about the things Gettleman says are the media and the fans that hang on everything the media says. Gettleman doesn’t give a damn about the media, maybe fans shouldn’t either. Personally I cannot stand the media so I’m enjoying watching them dissect, ridicule and flip out over every DG comment.



The scorn that the media has for Gettleman is hysterical. Stop being so damn sensitive to what they say about him or the team. In the end,their incredibly useless opinions mean nothing 0

Good post. Totally agree. In comment 14432512 BigBlueShock said:Good post. Totally agree.

I'm learning that Snyder... bw in dc : 5/5/2019 2:28 pm : link



I'm also linking the story in the WaPo that discusses in more detail some of the backstory.



As for Jones and Denver, I have not heard the same intel as the OP. Lock was Elway's top rated QB. I also have a friend in the business - I think I have shared the name with Eric in the past; if not, I would certainly share the identity with him to confirm - but his information syncs up with the public reports from Glazer and Schefter.



- ( became very fond of Haskins. Haskins went to the Bullis School in Potomac, MD where his star rose as a national QB prospect. Snyder was extremely familiar with Haskins, and largely because his son Gerry went to Bullis and played football as well. So there was a real local flavor about this selection.I'm also linking the story in the WaPo that discusses in more detail some of the backstory.As for Jones and Denver, I have not heard the same intel as the OP. Lock was Elway's top rated QB. I also have a friend in the business - I think I have shared the name with Eric in the past; if not, I would certainly share the identity with him to confirm - but his information syncs up with the public reports from Glazer and Schefter. Haskins - ( New Window

RE: RE: . Dr. D : 5/5/2019 2:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14432852 Go Terps said:





Quote:





What's tired is suggesting that watching Eli take all the starters reps is somehow better for Jones than taking them himself. It's an absurd rationalization.







No it isn't. You cannot have a young, unpolished QB, get the crap knock out of him in his 1st year because the line is abominable. Do the Giants want another David Carr? Do you want chuck and duck? Do you want him to lose technique he has been practicing because he has 1.8 seconds to throw the ball? There is absolutely no reason that sitting a year or half year will hurt his development especially when the line may very well blow.

You are plenty old enough to know that the traditional method was to develop a QB over 3 to 5 years. Cannot happen now because of the cap and free agency, but a year to see how it is done is not unreasonable at all.

Exactly! Just because some teams throw their rookie QBs into the fire immediately doesn't mean it's always the ideal way.



Most teams don't have a 2 X SB MVP to mentor their replacement.



It can only help in the long term.

In comment 14432867 section125 said:Exactly! Just because some teams throw their rookie QBs into the fire immediately doesn't mean it's always the ideal way.Most teams don't have a 2 X SB MVP to mentor their replacement.It can only help in the long term.

RE: I'm learning that Snyder... FranchiseQB : 5/5/2019 2:46 pm : link

Quote: became very fond of Haskins. Haskins went to the Bullis School in Potomac, MD where his star rose as a national QB prospect. Snyder was extremely familiar with Haskins, and largely because his son Gerry went to Bullis and played football as well. So there was a real local flavor about this selection.



I'm also linking the story in the WaPo that discusses in more detail some of the backstory.



As for Jones and Denver, I have not heard the same intel as the OP. Lock was Elway's top rated QB. I also have a friend in the business - I think I have shared the name with Eric in the past; if not, I would certainly share the identity with him to confirm - but his information syncs up with the public reports from Glazer and Schefter. Haskins - ( New Window )



Yea.. there is no real buzz that there were two suitors for Jones. Gettleman's statement was bunk, imo. However, you don't need two definite suitors to lose your QB prospect, you need only one. That is why you don't mess around with the QB you fall in love with. You have to take him at #6. Gettleman did the right thing, imo, he just didn't handle the post-pick pressers correctly. You don't need intelligence to help you figure out if someone else loves him and if Jones will be there at #17. If you think he can be great then it is likely someone else thinks he can be great. So if he is there for you at #6 you have to take him. I think it is likely Jones would have been gone at #17. It's a risk you can't take. In comment 14432961 bw in dc said:Yea.. there is no real buzz that there were two suitors for Jones. Gettleman's statement was bunk, imo. However, you don't need two definite suitors to lose your QB prospect, you need only one. That is why you don't mess around with the QB you fall in love with. You have to take him at #6. Gettleman did the right thing, imo, he just didn't handle the post-pick pressers correctly. You don't need intelligence to help you figure out if someone else loves him and if Jones will be there at #17. If you think he can be great then it is likely someone else thinks he can be great. So if he is there for you at #6 you have to take him. I think it is likely Jones would have been gone at #17. It's a risk you can't take.

Eli's value as a mentor is total conjecture Go Terps : 5/5/2019 2:56 pm : link First, he has no history of mentoring anyone. Second, we don't even know that he's interested in mentoring his replacement. You don't get to be as successful as Eli because you gave up your position easily. Eli isn't sitting around worried about the success of the Giants after he's gone.



And as for Jones being unpolished, from what I can tell he's as polished a prospect as you can hope for. Mechanically he's excellent, and the work ethic was there before the Giants even drafted him.



Reps. Getting him as many reps as possible is what is going to help him rise to the speed of the NFL game.

RE: Eli's value as a mentor is total conjecture Eric on Li : 5/5/2019 2:59 pm : link

Quote: First, he has no history of mentoring anyone. Second, we don't even know that he's interested in mentoring his replacement. You don't get to be as successful as Eli because you gave up your position easily. Eli isn't sitting around worried about the success of the Giants after he's gone.



And as for Jones being unpolished, from what I can tell he's as polished a prospect as you can hope for. Mechanically he's excellent, and the work ethic was there before the Giants even drafted him.



Reps. Getting him as many reps as possible is what is going to help him rise to the speed of the NFL game.



Is it total conjecture that he's always been a great teammate and a complete professional in terms of how he goes about just about everything off the field?



Or is it total conjecture that the only way for Jones to develop is by getting thrown into the fire? In comment 14432978 Go Terps said:Is it total conjecture that he's always been a great teammate and a complete professional in terms of how he goes about just about everything off the field?Or is it total conjecture that the only way for Jones to develop is by getting thrown into the fire?

DG and Shurmur appear to be handling Daniel Jones the right way SGMen : 5/5/2019 3:01 pm : link Daniel Jones needs coaching; he needs to learn hardcore NFL film work; he needs to understand the speed of the game; he needs to learn when to throw it hard (sidelines) and when to keep using his God given talents on other throws.



He needs to learn how to read an NFL defense: via practice, film work, pre-season games, and eventually via real NFL games.



Why throw DJ out there to the wolves before he is ready? Let him learn under Eli. Once we are out of playoff contention (and I believe that we may be in the hunt game 14, 15, 16 even) you may let him play a game and get a feel.

I think we have a great positive "problem" this year in that we have an aging veteran Eli starting; a rookie #1 learning; a 2nd year Lauletta who has talent and he will either mature and show why he can stick in the NFL or he may be cut like Webb was year 2; and this kid from Syracuse, Dungey, who could be a "specialist" type QB.

I think Tanney gets cut in camp and just told to stay in shape.



The End.

I think the mentor thing is hard to really put UConn4523 : 5/5/2019 3:04 pm : link into context. I don’t think Eli will be teaching Jones directly, but it will all be absorbed by watching, emulating, etc. there’s value there. How much is anyone’s guess but it shouldnt be ignored. I expect Eli will be nothing but professional to Jones and will prepare weekly for the next opponent like he normally would - that preparation is something that I imagine is better than any journeyman we could have brought in.



First hand experience has its own value, of course. But it isn’t the only way to learn

RE: I think the mentor thing is hard to really put SGMen : 5/5/2019 3:23 pm : link

Quote: into context. I don’t think Eli will be teaching Jones directly, but it will all be absorbed by watching, emulating, etc. there’s value there. How much is anyone’s guess but it shouldnt be ignored. I expect Eli will be nothing but professional to Jones and will prepare weekly for the next opponent like he normally would - that preparation is something that I imagine is better than any journeyman we could have brought in.



First hand experience has its own value, of course. But it isn’t the only way to learn Exactly. I'll add that there was a blurb about Eli's father, Archie, stating Eli would "mentor" Jones, and I took it to mean not only what you stated but also that he'd likely answer his questions "1 on 1" if necessry.

Eli isn't going to just be with him in a group, I'd gather. But then I say to myself "what about Lauletta?" - did he get the same? I just don't know. In comment 14432986 UConn4523 said:Exactly. I'll add that there was a blurb about Eli's father, Archie, stating Eli would "mentor" Jones, and I took it to mean not only what you stated but also that he'd likely answer his questions "1 on 1" if necessry.Eli isn't going to just be with him in a group, I'd gather. But then I say to myself "what about Lauletta?" - did he get the same? I just don't know.

Jones just watching how Eli practices, and prepares each PatersonPlank : 5/5/2019 3:26 pm : link Week for games is great experience. Seeing how a great one prepares means learning how to do it right, which is something that he will benefit from his whole career.

RE: By the way BSIMatt : 5/5/2019 3:27 pm : link

Quote: one more thing on Denver that has been pointed out on this board was Denver choosing not to take Lock in Round 1. If they were so high on him, taking the QB in round 1 makes sense as they get the 5th year option.



My friend said the same thing to me on this, but this was his opinion and not tied into any information he has gotten on the Broncos.



This is exactly what I’ve thought, and also with Washington and Haskins. Haskins is now the QB solution for Washington, they had nothing, were in desperate need of a quarterback and their plan was to let their “#1” QB slide past Giants, Bengals, Denver and Miami. If anything that makes them look like fools as it shows an ambivalence towards Haskins suggesting they could take him or leave him. If he slid so be it, if he didn’t plan B...that is EXACTLY why I did not want giants to use 17 on a QB, it would show their plan was to settle on whatever fell to them. That’s not a ringing endorsement of your quarterback. In comment 14432462 1st and 10 said:This is exactly what I’ve thought, and also with Washington and Haskins. Haskins is now the QB solution for Washington, they had nothing, were in desperate need of a quarterback and their plan was to let their “#1” QB slide past Giants, Bengals, Denver and Miami. If anything that makes them look like fools as it shows an ambivalence towards Haskins suggesting they could take him or leave him. If he slid so be it, if he didn’t plan B...that is EXACTLY why I did not want giants to use 17 on a QB, it would show their plan was to settle on whatever fell to them. That’s not a ringing endorsement of your quarterback.

RE: . Zeke's Alibi : 5/5/2019 3:32 pm : link

Quote: What's tired is suggesting that watching Eli take all the starters reps is somehow better for Jones than taking them himself. It's an absurd rationalization.



I'm pretty tired of this bullshit too. I'll eat my fucking hat if the Giants win a playoff game this year. It would probably take the single greatest season of a RB ever by Saquon including the oline to stay completely healthy.



DJ isn't some QB that needs to learn how to be a pro from Eli. Guy definitely has that part down, part of the reason he was high on teams lists. He'd be way better off getting practice reps with the first team and live bullets. In comment 14432852 Go Terps said:I'm pretty tired of this bullshit too. I'll eat my fucking hat if the Giants win a playoff game this year. It would probably take the single greatest season of a RB ever by Saquon including the oline to stay completely healthy.DJ isn't some QB that needs to learn how to be a pro from Eli. Guy definitely has that part down, part of the reason he was high on teams lists. He'd be way better off getting practice reps with the first team and live bullets.

RE: RE: Denver decided to trade down TrueBlue56 : 5/5/2019 3:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14432459 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





AFTER the Giants took Jones. To me that is proof they wanted him.



No question this is true.



I watched a bunch of YouTube's, post-draft, and some lauded and some booed our choice at #6. I understand both sides.



There is no GUARANTEE that Jones will be our next franchise quarterback. None. Zip.

But the same can be said for Josh Allen becoming the next K. Mack! He has some development to do and he only had one GREAT, UNREAL season. I personally would have takent J. Allen but I'm a fan not an evaluator.



DG had to take Jones at #6 because he had a CONVICTION he was the best QB available and best player available on his value board.



Now, on another topic, we traded Snacks, the NFL's best NT bar none and a guy with a fair contract for next few years for ONLY a 5th. Then this year we draft a NT at #17 in the freaking first round??? I don't get it but at this point I'm letting it go.



I figured we traded Snacks to open cap space; because his knees may not last so get something for him now; or, perhaps he wasn't the BEST lockerroom guy in the world? A non-leader?? I just don't know but I shake my head on this move to this day.



This is only my opinion, but the snacks trade made a lot of sense when you read the comments snacks made last year and know the style that he plays versus the scheme bettcher wants to run.



Quote: “I think it’s just more of an emphasis on attacking one gap and trying not to two-gap, which will be tough for me because I’m a two-gapper by nature,” he said. “You’ve got to change your body type to be able to do what Coach Bettcher is asking of the defensive line, which is to get up the field and attack, and anybody who knows me and likes me, that’s not something that’s been a strong point in my game. I can do it, I like to kind of use it as a changeup every now and then, so yeah. I do have to adjust, not only for the system but also for me getting up there each whistle.”



I also think that bettcher likes that BJ Hill, Tomlinson and Lawrence can rotate everywhere on the line to create mismatches, whereas Snacks was strictly a DT.



In comment 14432900 SGMen said:This is only my opinion, but the snacks trade made a lot of sense when you read the comments snacks made last year and know the style that he plays versus the scheme bettcher wants to run.I also think that bettcher likes that BJ Hill, Tomlinson and Lawrence can rotate everywhere on the line to create mismatches, whereas Snacks was strictly a DT.

RE: I think the mentor thing is hard to really put Eric on Li : 5/5/2019 3:39 pm : link

Quote: into context. I don’t think Eli will be teaching Jones directly, but it will all be absorbed by watching, emulating, etc. there’s value there. How much is anyone’s guess but it shouldnt be ignored. I expect Eli will be nothing but professional to Jones and will prepare weekly for the next opponent like he normally would - that preparation is something that I imagine is better than any journeyman we could have brought in.



First hand experience has its own value, of course. But it isn’t the only way to learn



Exactly. I'm not going to dig through quotes but I'd guarantee Rodgers has said at some point he learned stuff from watching Favre even though he treated him like a raging douche bag. And we know Eli isn't going to be a raging douche bag.



Get them in camp and let nature take it's course. Like every rookie who has ever entered the league, Jones will have a lot to learn and there's no rush throwing him to the wolves. Certainly there's no rush to handing him a starting job he's done nothing to earn yet. In comment 14432986 UConn4523 said:Exactly. I'm not going to dig through quotes but I'd guarantee Rodgers has said at some point he learned stuff from watching Favre even though he treated him like a raging douche bag. And we know Eli isn't going to be a raging douche bag.Get them in camp and let nature take it's course. Like every rookie who has ever entered the league, Jones will have a lot to learn and there's no rush throwing him to the wolves. Certainly there's no rush to handing him a starting job he's done nothing to earn yet.

RE: RE: . Eric on Li : 5/5/2019 3:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14432852 Go Terps said:





Quote:





What's tired is suggesting that watching Eli take all the starters reps is somehow better for Jones than taking them himself. It's an absurd rationalization.







I'm pretty tired of this bullshit too. I'll eat my fucking hat if the Giants win a playoff game this year. It would probably take the single greatest season of a RB ever by Saquon including the oline to stay completely healthy.



DJ isn't some QB that needs to learn how to be a pro from Eli. Guy definitely has that part down, part of the reason he was high on teams lists. He'd be way better off getting practice reps with the first team and live bullets.



Not being a dick, genuinely asking, is there any track record of this theory being endorsed by GMs or head coaches?



I know we can name a bunch of recent examples where rookie QBs overtook a veteran n training camp/preseason, like Russell Wilson beating out Flynn, Dak taking over when Romo got hurt, Wentz beating out Bradford, but I can't think of any who were just handed a starting job that worked out well other than maybe Andrew Luck? In comment 14433012 Zeke's Alibi said:Not being a dick, genuinely asking, is there any track record of this theory being endorsed by GMs or head coaches?I know we can name a bunch of recent examples where rookie QBs overtook a veteran n training camp/preseason, like Russell Wilson beating out Flynn, Dak taking over when Romo got hurt, Wentz beating out Bradford, but I can't think of any who were just handed a starting job that worked out well other than maybe Andrew Luck?

RE: RE: RE: Denver decided to trade down SGMen : 5/5/2019 4:06 pm : link

AFTER the Giants took Jones. To me that is proof they wanted him.



No question this is true.



I watched a bunch of YouTube's, post-draft, and some lauded and some booed our choice at #6. I understand both sides.



There is no GUARANTEE that Jones will be our next franchise quarterback. None. Zip.

But the same can be said for Josh Allen becoming the next K. Mack! He has some development to do and he only had one GREAT, UNREAL season. I personally would have takent J. Allen but I'm a fan not an evaluator.



DG had to take Jones at #6 because he had a CONVICTION he was the best QB available and best player available on his value board.



Now, on another topic, we traded Snacks, the NFL's best NT bar none and a guy with a fair contract for next few years for ONLY a 5th. Then this year we draft a NT at #17 in the freaking first round??? I don't get it but at this point I'm letting it go.



I figured we traded Snacks to open cap space; because his knees may not last so get something for him now; or, perhaps he wasn't the BEST lockerroom guy in the world? A non-leader?? I just don't know but I shake my head on this move to this day.







This is only my opinion, but the snacks trade made a lot of sense when you read the comments snacks made last year and know the style that he plays versus the scheme bettcher wants to run.







“I think it’s just more of an emphasis on attacking one gap and trying not to two-gap, which will be tough for me because I’m a two-gapper by nature,” he said. “You’ve got to change your body type to be able to do what Coach Bettcher is asking of the defensive line, which is to get up the field and attack, and anybody who knows me and likes me, that’s not something that’s been a strong point in my game. I can do it, I like to kind of use it as a changeup every now and then, so yeah. I do have to adjust, not only for the system but also for me getting up there each whistle.”







I also think that bettcher likes that BJ Hill, Tomlinson and Lawrence can rotate everywhere on the line to create mismatches, whereas Snacks was strictly a DT.

Ah, so essentially Snacks wasn't actually as good of a fit as I thought. I actually posed the trade question based on what I heard on a youtube review of the Lawrence pick. LOL.

One thing I will say about DG: he isn't afraid to pull the plug on a player when he figures out he doesn't fit, or isn't working his ass off, or whatever. He sees what he sees and makes a decision EVEN if it puts egg on his face. I actually admire that about him. In comment 14433015 TrueBlue56 said:Ah, so essentially Snacks wasn't actually as good of a fit as I thought. I actually posed the trade question based on what I heard on a youtube review of the Lawrence pick. LOL.One thing I will say about DG: he isn't afraid to pull the plug on a player when he figures out he doesn't fit, or isn't working his ass off, or whatever. He sees what he sees and makes a decision EVEN if it puts egg on his face. I actually admire that about him.

RE: RE: I'm learning that Snyder... bw in dc : 5/5/2019 4:17 pm : link

Yea.. there is no real buzz that there were two suitors for Jones. Gettleman's statement was bunk, imo. However, you don't need two definite suitors to lose your QB prospect, you need only one. That is why you don't mess around with the QB you fall in love with. You have to take him at #6. Gettleman did the right thing, imo, he just didn't handle the post-pick pressers correctly. You don't need intelligence to help you figure out if someone else loves him and if Jones will be there at #17. If you think he can be great then it is likely someone else thinks he can be great. So if he is there for you at #6 you have to take him. I think it is likely Jones would have been gone at #17. It's a risk you can't take.



Conceptually, I agree with you in managing the risk to try to make sure you get your player.



In this case, however, the selection of Jones had a panic element to it. Which is why I believe Gettleman has tried to cushion the pick with his post-draft theory. He could really use a large dose of less is more...



In comment 14432972 FranchiseQB said:Conceptually, I agree with you in managing the risk to try to make sure you get your player.In this case, however, the selection of Jones had a panic element to it. Which is why I believe Gettleman has tried to cushion the pick with his post-draft theory. He could really use a large dose of less is more...

Eric in Li Zeke's Alibi : 5/5/2019 4:22 pm : link It is pretty clear that teams generally bring in a guy that can hold down the fort for a few weeks if they can't go week 1. Wentz could clearly play since his first preseason snap. He won that job. Mayfield should have started week 1 as well but Hue Jackson is one of the worst coaches in history



In the NFL today it is pretty apparent if the guy is going to be good from the jump. At the very least you want them to show flashes ala Darnold and Allen. Also very few QBs come into the league that don't have the professional aspect down. If they don't than I don't want them. Brett Favre is the only notable example of a guy I can think of that didn't and suceeded. There are Rumors about Rosen that have come out recently and it seems to be the reason teams didn't want to touch him.

RE: Eli's value as a mentor is total conjecture BigBluDawg : 5/5/2019 4:33 pm : link

Quote: First, he has no history of mentoring anyone. Second, we don't even know that he's interested in mentoring his replacement. You don't get to be as successful as Eli because you gave up your position easily. Eli isn't sitting around worried about the success of the Giants after he's gone.



And as for Jones being unpolished, from what I can tell he's as polished a prospect as you can hope for. Mechanically he's excellent, and the work ethic was there before the Giants even drafted him.



Reps. Getting him as many reps as possible is what is going to help him rise to the speed of the NFL game.



I could be wrong but didn’t Eli say last off-season that it’s not his job to mentor young quarterbacks ? If true it doesn’t sound like something we should keep looking forward to Eli doing with Jones. In comment 14432978 Go Terps said:I could be wrong but didn’t Eli say last off-season that it’s not his job to mentor young quarterbacks ? If true it doesn’t sound like something we should keep looking forward to Eli doing with Jones.

RE: RE: Eli's value as a mentor is total conjecture Mad Mike : 5/5/2019 4:42 pm : link

Quote: I could be wrong but didn’t Eli say last off-season that it’s not his job to mentor young quarterbacks ? If true it doesn’t sound like something we should keep looking forward to Eli doing with Jones.

Yes, but at the same time, he did say he wants to help the young QB's learn and get ready to play. The notion of him being some kind of player/coach teaching Jones everything he knows seems unrealistic, but I think he recognizes that there's a lot to learn as a young guy, and he's ready to work with Jones to help him understand the Giants' system and become game ready.

"Every year, you've got backup quarterbacks, and they're usually going to be younger than you," Manning said. "I'm used to that, and it's always about helping the other guys in the room and having great communication, great conversations. That won't be a big deal, just always want to help the younger guys learn as quickly as possible, and when they're in there, plan to play at a high level."



"It's not your job to mentor somebody, but I wouldn't look at it as that role," Manning said. "I would look at it as it's my job to prepare and compete and be ready to play each and every game. In that process, you're always talking football, helping out the other guys in the room, whether it's Davis Webb this year or Geno or guys over the years. You always have back and forth. You're always helping them out. Nothing changes."

- ( In comment 14433076 BigBluDawg said:Yes, but at the same time, he did say he wants to help the young QB's learn and get ready to play. The notion of him being some kind of player/coach teaching Jones everything he knows seems unrealistic, but I think he recognizes that there's a lot to learn as a young guy, and he's ready to work with Jones to help him understand the Giants' system and become game ready. lonk - ( New Window

RE: Eric in Li Eric on Li : 5/5/2019 4:57 pm : link

Quote: It is pretty clear that teams generally bring in a guy that can hold down the fort for a few weeks if they can't go week 1. Wentz could clearly play since his first preseason snap. He won that job. Mayfield should have started week 1 as well but Hue Jackson is one of the worst coaches in history



In the NFL today it is pretty apparent if the guy is going to be good from the jump. At the very least you want them to show flashes ala Darnold and Allen. Also very few QBs come into the league that don't have the professional aspect down. If they don't than I don't want them. Brett Favre is the only notable example of a guy I can think of that didn't and suceeded. There are Rumors about Rosen that have come out recently and it seems to be the reason teams didn't want to touch him.



That doesn't answer the question and there is 0 evidence the bolded part is true. Goff & Trubisky both struggled in their first seasons (both partial seasons) to the point they were considered busts then went on to have great 2nd seasons. Allen, Darnold, and Rosen each mostly sucked last year. Each had more turnovers than TDs and completion %'s under 58%.



Back to the question you didn't answer, is there any evidence that any NFL decision maker believes in this "throw them into the deep end right away" theory?



The Bears didn't, they started Glennon over Trubisky for 4 weeks.

The Rams didn't, they started Keenum over Goff for 10 weeks.

The Cardinals didn't, they started Bradford over Rosen for 3 weeks.

The Chiefs didn't, they started Smith over Mahomes for all of 2017.

The Texans didn't, they started Tom Savage over Watson for 1 half lol.

The Ravens didn't, they started Flacco over Jackson for 9 weeks.

The Browns didn't, they started Taylor over Mayfield for 4 weeks.

The Broncos started Simien over Paxton Lynch for 3 weeks and then reversed decisions 2 weeks later.



The Bills, Jets, and Eagles started their recent first rounders only after strong preseasons. All 3 had losing seasons and more turnovers than TD's.



I believe that covers every 1st round QB between 2016-2018, as you can see the majority of the NFL decision makers seem to favor not throwing rookies in right away - including the cases of 4 guys who have already gone to pro bowls (Goff, Watson, Trubisky, Mahomes). In comment 14433060 Zeke's Alibi said:That doesn't answer the question and there is 0 evidence the bolded part is true. Goff & Trubisky both struggled in their first seasons (both partial seasons) to the point they were considered busts then went on to have great 2nd seasons. Allen, Darnold, and Rosen each mostly sucked last year. Each had more turnovers than TDs and completion %'s under 58%.Back to the question you didn't answer, is there any evidence that any NFL decision maker believes in this "throw them into the deep end right away" theory?The Bears didn't, they started Glennon over Trubisky for 4 weeks.The Rams didn't, they started Keenum over Goff for 10 weeks.The Cardinals didn't, they started Bradford over Rosen for 3 weeks.The Chiefs didn't, they started Smith over Mahomes for all of 2017.The Texans didn't, they started Tom Savage over Watson for 1 half lol.The Ravens didn't, they started Flacco over Jackson for 9 weeks.The Browns didn't, they started Taylor over Mayfield for 4 weeks.The Broncos started Simien over Paxton Lynch for 3 weeks and then reversed decisions 2 weeks later.The Bills, Jets, and Eagles started their recent first rounders only after strong preseasons. All 3 had losing seasons and more turnovers than TD's.I believe that covers every 1st round QB between 2016-2018, as you can see the majority of the NFL decision makers seem to favor not throwing rookies in right away - including the cases of 4 guys who have already gone to pro bowls (Goff, Watson, Trubisky, Mahomes).

Yeh I'm not sure what you are trying to get at. Zeke's Alibi : 5/5/2019 5:02 pm : link I know Vegas doesn't think much of Trubisky and Goff had to play his first year under Fischer. I put his shit play more on his outdated offense than Goff. Yeh Nfl coaches are trying to win week to week. It is why they generally go with a vet for a few weeks before bringing in the guy. They usually wait till the starter struggles so there is a lot less pressure to perform.

RE: RE: Eli's value as a mentor is total conjecture Eric on Li : 5/5/2019 5:05 pm : link

First, he has no history of mentoring anyone. Second, we don't even know that he's interested in mentoring his replacement. You don't get to be as successful as Eli because you gave up your position easily. Eli isn't sitting around worried about the success of the Giants after he's gone.



And as for Jones being unpolished, from what I can tell he's as polished a prospect as you can hope for. Mechanically he's excellent, and the work ethic was there before the Giants even drafted him.



Reps. Getting him as many reps as possible is what is going to help him rise to the speed of the NFL game.







I could be wrong but didn’t Eli say last off-season that it’s not his job to mentor young quarterbacks ? If true it doesn’t sound like something we should keep looking forward to Eli doing with Jones.



Pat Shurmur said he told Eli last week that his job is expressly to win games - it is not to teach Daniel Jones. Nobody is making it out that Eli Manning is some kind of teaching guru or savant. What he is a professional who knows how to go about his job and his preparation, and has 15 years of experience doing that Jones can observe and learn from.



Have none of you ever had to learn a new job from somebody? If you were going under the knife for a surgical procedure, are choosing a guy out of med school by himself or with a guy who has done the procedure hundreds of times for the past 15 years? Football is obviously different than surgery but this desire to just dump an experienced and capable starting QB on the side of the road for 0 return is...illogical at best. In comment 14433076 BigBluDawg said:Pat Shurmur said he told Eli last week that his job is expressly to win games - it is not to teach Daniel Jones. Nobody is making it out that Eli Manning is some kind of teaching guru or savant. What he is a professional who knows how to go about his job and his preparation, and has 15 years of experience doing that Jones can observe and learn from.Have none of you ever had to learn a new job from somebody? If you were going under the knife for a surgical procedure, are choosing a guy out of med school by himself or with a guy who has done the procedure hundreds of times for the past 15 years? Football is obviously different than surgery but this desire to just dump an experienced and capable starting QB on the side of the road for 0 return is...illogical at best.

RE: Yeh I'm not sure what you are trying to get at. Eric on Li : 5/5/2019 5:10 pm : link

Quote: I know Vegas doesn't think much of Trubisky and Goff had to play his first year under Fischer. I put his shit play more on his outdated offense than Goff. Yeh Nfl coaches are trying to win week to week. It is why they generally go with a vet for a few weeks before bringing in the guy. They usually wait till the starter struggles so there is a lot less pressure to perform.



What I'm getting at is simple - from what I can tell NFL decision makers value not having to throw rookies in right away. Presumably both the GM's and coaches since starting a first round QB is a franchise level decision. History dictates they prefer to give rookie QB's as much time as they can to acclimate. The narrative in the posts I first responded to that Jones would be better off thrown right into the fire is not supported by any NFL professional I can think of. That's why I asked the question. In comment 14433115 Zeke's Alibi said:What I'm getting at is simple - from what I can tell NFL decision makers value not having to throw rookies in right away. Presumably both the GM's and coaches since starting a first round QB is a franchise level decision. History dictates they prefer to give rookie QB's as much time as they can to acclimate. The narrative in the posts I first responded to that Jones would be better off thrown right into the fire is not supported by any NFL professional I can think of. That's why I asked the question.

RE: I think the exchange in the Buffalo video makes it pretty clear that Jimmy Googs : 5/5/2019 5:11 pm : link

Quote: Cincinnati was looking to trade up ahead of Denver for Jones.



Buffalo video? In comment 14432888 Mike in NJ said:Buffalo video?

RE: RE: RE: I'm learning that Snyder... FranchiseQB : 5/5/2019 5:16 pm : link

Yea.. there is no real buzz that there were two suitors for Jones. Gettleman's statement was bunk, imo. However, you don't need two definite suitors to lose your QB prospect, you need only one. That is why you don't mess around with the QB you fall in love with. You have to take him at #6. Gettleman did the right thing, imo, he just didn't handle the post-pick pressers correctly. You don't need intelligence to help you figure out if someone else loves him and if Jones will be there at #17. If you think he can be great then it is likely someone else thinks he can be great. So if he is there for you at #6 you have to take him. I think it is likely Jones would have been gone at #17. It's a risk you can't take.







Conceptually, I agree with you in managing the risk to try to make sure you get your player.



In this case, however, the selection of Jones had a panic element to it. Which is why I believe Gettleman has tried to cushion the pick with his post-draft theory. He could really use a large dose of less is more...



when it comes to GM press statements, less is more, agreed In comment 14433055 bw in dc said:when it comes to GM press statements, less is more, agreed

My 2 cents on the Eli starting, DJ learning....oh, Lauletta learning 2 SGMen : 5/5/2019 5:23 pm : link Eli still has an arm and a cerebral brain that reads defenses. He just lacks the legs to slide and side-step pass rush -, especially in his face. We haven't had a serviceable OL since 2011. Yes, that freaking LONG. He is not a guy that can be successful by creating plays on his own.



This year, I believe, as long as we can sign a healthy Remmers for RT, we will likely have the best OL since 2011. We will also have the best run game since maybe freaking EVER. Eli off play action and in a quick hit WCO will have a good year. Watch.



This means DJ gets to learn behind a solid QB. DJ is coming out of Duke not Alabama, Clemson or USC so he needs to see NFL speed and such to get acclimated.



Assuming Eli stays healthy, here is how I see things going for DJ this year:



-lots of pre-season reps along with game reps

-learning his craft, the playbook

-starting the season as the #2... or maybe #3

-watching from the sideline as #2 or #3 (if active)

-maybe stepping into late games to mop up

-stepping in if Eli is hurt before Lauletta or Tanney

-playing / starting at end of year IF we are out of the race.



He is going to be spoon fed because that makes sense THIS YEAR.

Now, lets say we are competitive with Eli this year; DJ grows and coaches are confident; and, Lauletta grows and coaches are confident; well, 2020 the Giants part ways with Eli and the new era begins because it makes no sense to pay Eli again.



The Daniel Jones era will begin in 2020 and hopefully Lauletta backs him up. And maybe Tanney is the #3 if we carry 3! Who knows, but the way I see it it is 2020 for DJ no matter what.

And this is Eli's last year. Thanks for the 2 SB's and giving it your all. Bravo!

I think Jones would have been there at 17 Vanzetti : 5/5/2019 5:25 pm : link And I’m fairly certain, DG could have traded back a few spots once Josh Allen fell to 6.



But all those are minor factors. The real key is whether Jones is any good. If he is, nobody will care about his being taken at 6. DG will look like a genius.



If Jones sucks, DG will be the Ray Handley of GMs



And if Jones is mediocre, Giants will be in quarterback hell

RE: I think Jones would have been there at 17 section125 : 5/5/2019 5:27 pm : link

If Jones sucks, DG will be the Ray Handley of GMs



And if Jones is mediocre, Giants will be in quarterback hell



Two really sad overstatements.... In comment 14433144 Vanzetti said:Two really sad overstatements....

please stop giantfan2000 : 5/5/2019 6:05 pm : link Quote: Knowing he has a great chance of getting his QB of the future in this draft and wanting to roll with the Kansas City Model (sitting a rookie behind a verteran for a year)



KC was a playoff team the year before they drafted Mahomes

KC was a playoff team the year they sat Mahomes



The Giants are not following the KC Model... they are following "The win now but rebuild for future model" of Gettleman KC was a playoff team the year before they drafted MahomesKC was a playoff team the year they sat MahomesThe Giants are not following the KC Model... they are following "The win now but rebuild for future model" of Gettleman

RE: please stop FranchiseQB : 5/5/2019 6:10 pm : link

Knowing he has a great chance of getting his QB of the future in this draft and wanting to roll with the Kansas City Model (sitting a rookie behind a verteran for a year)







KC was a playoff team the year before they drafted Mahomes

KC was a playoff team the year they sat Mahomes



The Giants are not following the KC Model... they are following "The win now but rebuild for future model" of Gettleman

Exactly right. In comment 14433192 giantfan2000 said:Exactly right.

RE: Jones just watching how Eli practices, and prepares each Default : 5/5/2019 6:29 pm : link

Quote: Week for games is great experience. Seeing how a great one prepares means learning how to do it right, which is something that he will benefit from his whole career.



lol, that’s done a lot of good for the backups Eli has had throughout his career... In comment 14433004 PatersonPlank said:lol, that’s done a lot of good for the backups Eli has had throughout his career...

. Bill2 : 5/5/2019 6:39 pm : link exactly.



It remains to be seen how strong he is, the line is, and the record is.



Warner was not doing well, nor was the team, when the Eli transition occurred.



Its going to be funny to watch from the vantage point of BBI.



We know the interests of the coaches and GM is to balance building team confidence through wins and building the future capability of the next Qb.



Its also funny to match the prior conclusions of some of the posters with those who are first to line up for the next round.

It continues to amaze me BigBlueShock : 5/5/2019 6:48 pm : link how Giants fans have no idea how rebuilding is done in the NFL...

RE: It continues to amaze me section125 : 5/5/2019 6:50 pm : link

Quote: how Giants fans have no idea how rebuilding is done in the NFL...



Neither do half the teams in the NFL. In comment 14433238 BigBlueShock said:Neither do half the teams in the NFL.

Nobody understands rebuilding even though it's a simple formula Eric on Li : 5/5/2019 7:15 pm : link convert current assets into future assets. That's it.



If there's one that's pretty close to certain it's that Gettleman has traded just about anyone who had value over the last 16 months.



What he does with Eli has sucked the life out of thousands of hours of arguments and he doesn't really impact either side of that equation since he doesn't have trade value.

Wentz was burt in his first preseason game. St. Jimmy : 5/5/2019 9:11 pm : link Bradford was traded because Teddy Bridgewater blew out his knee and the Vikings panicked and traded a first round pick for Bradford.

RE: . Hades07 : 5/5/2019 9:26 pm : link

Quote: What's tired is suggesting that watching Eli take all the starters reps is somehow better for Jones than taking them himself. It's an absurd rationalization. all due respect Terps, neither one of us are NFL head coaches, but a whole lot of people who are NFL head coaches do not prefer to have their rookie QBs start right away. Now maybe all those NFL head coaches are wrong and you are correct, but I don't believe that is likely. In comment 14432852 Go Terps said:all due respect Terps, neither one of us are NFL head coaches, but a whole lot of people who are NFL head coaches do not prefer to have their rookie QBs start right away. Now maybe all those NFL head coaches are wrong and you are correct, but I don't believe that is likely.

If you believe having Jones learn working with Eli... Torrag : 5/5/2019 9:45 pm : link ...vs. Keenum or any other available QB was an apples to apples scenario I want some of what you're smoking. You can't put a price tag on the experience he'll gain watching Eli's preparation routine through the coming months until he takes the reigns. It's literally priceless and will set the stage for his ascension.

RE: RE: . Go Terps : 5/5/2019 9:55 pm : link

all due respect Terps, neither one of us are NFL head coaches, but a whole lot of people who are NFL head coaches do not prefer to have their rookie QBs start right away. Now maybe all those NFL head coaches are wrong and you are correct, but I don't believe that is likely.



Those NFL head coaches are concerned with covering their own asses, not what's in the long term best interest of the team. Shurmur isn't likely to be interested to get through Jones's growing pains only to have another coach reap the rewards in 2020.



This is where the front office should have made his decision for him by releasing Eli.



Unless you believe Eli can win you a Super Bowl, every snap he takes is an opportunity that could have been used to bring Jones along.



Making Jones the starter in 2019 benefits the Giants in 2020, 2021, and beyond...well after Eli is out of the picture. In comment 14433367 Hades07 said:Those NFL head coaches are concerned with covering their own asses, not what's in the long term best interest of the team. Shurmur isn't likely to be interested to get through Jones's growing pains only to have another coach reap the rewards in 2020.This is where the front office should have made his decision for him by releasing Eli.Unless you believe Eli can win you a Super Bowl, every snap he takes is an opportunity that could have been used to bring Jones along.Making Jones the starter in 2019 benefits the Giants in 2020, 2021, and beyond...well after Eli is out of the picture.

Thx 1st and 10 Torrag : 5/5/2019 10:04 pm : link I was convinced Gettelamn was correct in his assessment Jones wouldn't last til 17 once I heard Cutcliffe describe how there were teams quietly pining for Jones. I have little to no doubt that Denver and Miami would have taken him and if it was up to Jay Gruden and not Snyder(whose opinion would you trust there? LOL) the Redskins would have as well.

RE: RE: RE: . Hades07 : 5/5/2019 10:08 pm : link

all due respect Terps, neither one of us are NFL head coaches, but a whole lot of people who are NFL head coaches do not prefer to have their rookie QBs start right away. Now maybe all those NFL head coaches are wrong and you are correct, but I don't believe that is likely.







Those NFL head coaches are concerned with covering their own asses, not what's in the long term best interest of the team. Shurmur isn't likely to be interested to get through Jones's growing pains only to have another coach reap the rewards in 2020.



This is where the front office should have made his decision for him by releasing Eli.



Unless you believe Eli can win you a Super Bowl, every snap he takes is an opportunity that could have been used to bring Jones along.



Making Jones the starter in 2019 benefits the Giants in 2020, 2021, and beyond...well after Eli is out of the picture. ah, so you do actually think you know better than NFL head coaches. Fine then, I won't attempt to dissuade you from your fantasy. In comment 14433379 Go Terps said:ah, so you do actually think you know better than NFL head coaches. Fine then, I won't attempt to dissuade you from your fantasy.

'Fine then, I won't attempt to dissuade you from your fantasy'. Torrag : 5/5/2019 10:13 pm : link Well played, Sir. You mopped the floor up with him on that one.

If Jones isn't ready fkap : 5/5/2019 10:14 pm : link there'll be fewer W.

fewer W means less security for Shurmur.

It used to be thought that being thrust in when a QB isn't ready could ruin him. The reasons for thinking that haven't gone away.

Makes sense for the team, for Shurmur, for Jones, to start Eli.

The problem is going to be the media/fan shitshow every time Eli misses a pass, every time there's a loss no matter whether Eli plays well or not.

RE: RE: RE: . Eric on Li : 5/5/2019 10:15 pm : link

Those NFL head coaches are concerned with covering their own asses, not what's in the long term best interest of the team. Shurmur isn't likely to be interested to get through Jones's growing pains only to have another coach reap the rewards in 2020.



This is where the front office should have made his decision for him by releasing Eli.



Unless you believe Eli can win you a Super Bowl, every snap he takes is an opportunity that could have been used to bring Jones along.



Making Jones the starter in 2019 benefits the Giants in 2020, 2021, and beyond...well after Eli is out of the picture.



Right it’s just a bunch of head coaches deciding to hinder the development of their organizations qbs of the future to save their jobs against the wishes of the gms or ownerships. I’ll ask you the same question I posed above, has any team ever actually done what your saying? Luck is the only one I can think of that even comes close. (Honest question). In comment 14433379 Go Terps said:Right it’s just a bunch of head coaches deciding to hinder the development of their organizations qbs of the future to save their jobs against the wishes of the gms or ownerships. I’ll ask you the same question I posed above, has any team ever actually done what your saying? Luck is the only one I can think of that even comes close. (Honest question).

I don't know if anyone else has done it Go Terps : 5/5/2019 10:33 pm : link But it doesn't matter, because this is its own situation. Just look at what we know:



1. Eli has been underperforming his contract, and the Giants have a terrible record with him at quarterback the last 6 years.

2. Eli has a contract situation where releasing him is realistic under the salary cap.

3. The Giants just invested the 6th pick overall on a quarterback that is expected to be the heir.

4. The Giants' roster doesn't appear ready to win, and there are significant questions over whether Shurmur is something other than awful as a head coach.



So how is this most likely to play out? Here's the answer: with Eli being booed off the field as Jones enters to frustrated applause.



I have no appetite for seeing Eli go through that, and it's incredible to me that Mara (the man behind this mess) can't see that he is hurting the guy he is trying to protect.



I've been saying it since Reese and McAdoo were fired: there is only one guy left to catch the wrath of the city when things go bad. Entering the season with Eli only ends one way for him.



Suggesting this is about a mentor for Jones is ridiculous. This is about Mara wanting Eli to go out elegantly. For someone as intelligent as Mara it surprises me that he can be so blind.



It isn't good for Jones, it isn't good for the Giants, but above all it isn't good for Eli.

Terps Torrag : 5/5/2019 10:40 pm : link The mental gymnastics you went through for your 10:33 post is exhausting. Your conclusions are specious at best. Go get a beer or something you're off your game tonight.

Mental gymnastics? Go Terps : 5/5/2019 10:44 pm : link I've been saying the same thing for months. This story won't end well for Eli.

Appreciate the honesty but disagree Eric on Li : 5/5/2019 10:47 pm : link I like Jones a lot but he is a 1st round pick like every other non Andrew Luck first round qb - NFL defenses are going to be salivating. David Carr was ruined playing behind OL’s like the ones Eli played behind the last few years. I think the best way to develop any player is by putting them in with the best chance for success possible - quarterbacks especially since the mental side is so expansive.



I also generally think it’s unwise to hand players roles they haven’t earned. He will get more reps than Eli in the preseason. No harm bringing him along slowly and inserting him when the time is right. Eli has already been pummeled relentlessly by press and fans, there’s really very little in the way of indignities left for him to suffer. If he wins he plays - as it should be.

Eric Go Terps : 5/5/2019 10:52 pm : link Couldn't you argue that Eli is being handed the position without earning it over Jones? Is Jones going to at least get a shot at winning the job?



Think of the position Eli has been put in.

just imo Bill2 : 5/5/2019 10:54 pm : link Its a team. Every member of the team has to learn to win games.



that's a kind of development that build towards better years as well



Go Terps, I don't think its as one factor centric. Nor is all learning done in games. Or by one person on a team. Its a whole team that needs to learn to win and adopt winning habits and left the stink on the franchise. That's a development goal for 2019

RE: I don't know if anyone else has done it GothamGiants : 9:07 am : link

Quote: But it doesn't matter, because this is its own situation. Just look at what we know:



1. Eli has been underperforming his contract, and the Giants have a terrible record with him at quarterback the last 6 years.

2. Eli has a contract situation where releasing him is realistic under the salary cap.

3. The Giants just invested the 6th pick overall on a quarterback that is expected to be the heir.

4. The Giants' roster doesn't appear ready to win, and there are significant questions over whether Shurmur is something other than awful as a head coach.



So how is this most likely to play out? Here's the answer: with Eli being booed off the field as Jones enters to frustrated applause.



I have no appetite for seeing Eli go through that, and it's incredible to me that Mara (the man behind this mess) can't see that he is hurting the guy he is trying to protect.



I've been saying it since Reese and McAdoo were fired: there is only one guy left to catch the wrath of the city when things go bad. Entering the season with Eli only ends one way for him.



Suggesting this is about a mentor for Jones is ridiculous. This is about Mara wanting Eli to go out elegantly. For someone as intelligent as Mara it surprises me that he can be so blind.



It isn't good for Jones, it isn't good for the Giants, but above all it isn't good for Eli.



It can be good for Jones, it can be good for the Giants long term, and quite frankly I don’t care if it’s “good for Eli”



I love Eli, but it’s time to pass the torch as soon as Jones masters the playbook In comment 14433414 Go Terps said:It can be good for Jones, it can be good for the Giants long term, and quite frankly I don’t care if it’s “good for Eli”I love Eli, but it’s time to pass the torch as soon as Jones masters the playbook

This story won't end well for Eli. Torrag : 5/5/2019 11:00 pm : link No franchise QB's career ends well LOL. It's THE END.

RE: Eric christian : 5/5/2019 11:00 pm : link

Quote: Couldn't you argue that Eli is being handed the position without earning it over Jones? Is Jones going to at least get a shot at winning the job?



Think of the position Eli has been put in.



I always felt the Giants would come away with a first round QB, and I wanted the Giants to part ways with Manning.



But they are stuck now. 3/5 of the line looks to be new, and there will be plenty of sloppy play as they gel. They aren't throwing Jones out there until they iron it out upfront.



Unfortunately Manning will play the part of pinata once again.



It's a shame for his career and a shame for the price.



I'd rather any number of cheaper, younger, less iconic players play crash test dummy. In comment 14433456 Go Terps said:I always felt the Giants would come away with a first round QB, and I wanted the Giants to part ways with Manning.But they are stuck now. 3/5 of the line looks to be new, and there will be plenty of sloppy play as they gel. They aren't throwing Jones out there until they iron it out upfront.Unfortunately Manning will play the part of pinata once again.It's a shame for his career and a shame for the price.I'd rather any number of cheaper, younger, less iconic players play crash test dummy.

I agree they made a mess of one of the few Bill2 : 5/5/2019 11:09 pm : link franchise QBs they will ever find over the last 8 years.



But they don't have to do anything at QB. They just don't. They need another cycle to be strong enough to play well with a new Qb in 2020.



I base that on the idea that we are all enthralled at the idea that all our draft picks are as presented.



They wont be and there is not a lot of depth and there will be the usual tough injuries.



It was a terrible talent base 2 weeks ago and although it likely improved, I don't think the wreckage of the last 7 years is cleaned up in one offseason.



There is a lot of work and patience required

RE: I agree they made a mess of one of the few christian : 5/5/2019 11:23 pm : link

Quote: It was a terrible talent base 2 weeks ago and although it likely improved, I don't think the wreckage of the last 7 years is cleaned up in one offseason.



I've spent a lot of time thinking about the 04 roster Manning walked into and how it runs up against this group.



As an aside suspect Toomer, Shockey, and Strahan don't make it day one if Gettleman was GM and there was Instagram.



But yikes talent pool today of this team is low.



Who's plus on this team? Barkley and ... In comment 14433493 Bill2 said:I've spent a lot of time thinking about the 04 roster Manning walked into and how it runs up against this group.As an aside suspect Toomer, Shockey, and Strahan don't make it day one if Gettleman was GM and there was Instagram.But yikes talent pool today of this team is low.Who's plus on this team? Barkley and ...

yikes talent pool today of this team is low. Torrag : 12:22 am : link WTH are you talking about? The talent pool is on the rise since DG took over Reese/Ross mess. Barkley, Zeitler, Hernandez, Hill, Ogletree, Peppers, Solder, Shephard, Tomlinson, Jenkins, Engram, Baker, Lawrence are all established quality starters, youth on the rise or highly rated Draft prospects. And I didn't include guys like Carter, Beal, Golden who are upside guys with something to prove.



This roster is headed in the right direction, but you have to start from somewhere and they inherited a team with little talent or character.

RE: Eric Eric on Li : 1:11 am : link

Quote: Couldn't you argue that Eli is being handed the position without earning it over Jones? Is Jones going to at least get a shot at winning the job?



Think of the position Eli has been put in.



Sure the same way Derek Jeter was handed starting SS every Spring Training. When someone has played a position successfully for 15 years they enter with a leg up, that's just the world. And even if it were a straight up competition Eli would be likely to win it in training camp because he's been in the offense for 16 months more than Jones and the NFL 15 years. QB is a decision making position more than anything else and Eli is going to be better than Jones at that right now. That's just reality, and it's widely accepted by NFL decision makers who routinely start veteran QB's (many of far lesser ability than Eli even now) over first round picks year 1. Cutcliffe redshirted Jones his first season at Duke and it wasn't because the starter was Eli Manning.



As far as the position Eli is in, there's blame to go around, including some for Eli himself. Other than Jerry Reese, Ben Mcadoo did more to destroy the last phase of his career here than anyone and he vouched for him to take over as head coach. The main reason the Giants did that was to keep continuity for Eli, and he has to own a piece of that because he had a better vantage point to both judge the merits of that promotion and influence Mara one or the other than anyone. The position Eli is in right now is play good football, win games, and keep your spot. That is a lot fairer in my book than the management team that was expecting him to win with Flowers + Hart penciled in. In comment 14433456 Go Terps said:Sure the same way Derek Jeter was handed starting SS every Spring Training. When someone has played a position successfully for 15 years they enter with a leg up, that's just the world. And even if it were a straight up competition Eli would be likely to win it in training camp because he's been in the offense for 16 months more than Jones and the NFL 15 years. QB is a decision making position more than anything else and Eli is going to be better than Jones at that right now. That's just reality, and it's widely accepted by NFL decision makers who routinely start veteran QB's (many of far lesser ability than Eli even now) over first round picks year 1. Cutcliffe redshirted Jones his first season at Duke and it wasn't because the starter was Eli Manning.As far as the position Eli is in, there's blame to go around, including some for Eli himself. Other than Jerry Reese, Ben Mcadoo did more to destroy the last phase of his career here than anyone and he vouched for him to take over as head coach. The main reason the Giants did that was to keep continuity for Eli, and he has to own a piece of that because he had a better vantage point to both judge the merits of that promotion and influence Mara one or the other than anyone. The position Eli is in right now is play good football, win games, and keep your spot. That is a lot fairer in my book than the management team that was expecting him to win with Flowers + Hart penciled in.

RE: RE: I agree they made a mess of one of the few SGMen : 3:46 am : link

I've spent a lot of time thinking about the 04 roster Manning walked into and how it runs up against this group.



As an aside suspect Toomer, Shockey, and Strahan don't make it day one if Gettleman was GM and there was Instagram.



But yikes talent pool today of this team is low.



Who's plus on this team? Barkley and ... There is talent on the offense. However, we lack two key pieces right now and can likely only plug one of them:



-A true #1 WR. It isn't that you can't win without on in a WCO as you are throwing the ball all over the place and using a lot of different formations and personnel, but having a true #1 that can run all the route trees and go "over the top" so safeties must always be wary and stay out of the box... well...we don't have that guy anymore. But OBJ had to go for a variety of reasons and that is a shame.



-A true, solid, reliable RT. Maybe we signed M. Remmers and he produces. That would be gold for this offense. I will also say it would be great to have a BETTER OC than Hilapio & Pulley but you can't have everything.



Our defense has an influx of young players from last year and this year so there is hope.

Our special teams are very, very good - probably the best in the NFC East. Bill Parcells was fond of saying good special teams play can likely win you 2 games a year. We shall see but there is an influx of young talent and that is exciting for any fan to hear.



This is also the 2nd year of Shurmur's WCO & Bettcher's 3/4 defense. I expect more continuity, fewer errors and just more of a positive, professional approach as most of our malcontents and mouths are gone.

In comment 14433512 christian said:There is talent on the offense. However, we lack two key pieces right now and can likely only plug one of them:-A true #1 WR. It isn't that you can't win without on in a WCO as you are throwing the ball all over the place and using a lot of different formations and personnel, but having a true #1 that can run all the route trees and go "over the top" so safeties must always be wary and stay out of the box... well...we don't have that guy anymore. But OBJ had to go for a variety of reasons and that is a shame.-A true, solid, reliable RT. Maybe we signed M. Remmers and he produces. That would be gold for this offense. I will also say it would be great to have a BETTER OC than Hilapio & Pulley but you can't have everything.Our defense has an influx of young players from last year and this year so there is hope.Our special teams are very, very good - probably the best in the NFC East. Bill Parcells was fond of saying good special teams play can likely win you 2 games a year. We shall see but there is an influx of young talent and that is exciting for any fan to hear.This is also the 2nd year of Shurmur's WCO & Bettcher's 3/4 defense. I expect more continuity, fewer errors and just more of a positive, professional approach as most of our malcontents and mouths are gone.

. Bill2 : 7:10 am : link Did not say the talent pool was on the rise. I think it is.



I said that it is not there yet. Epecially once you consider injuries.



To me we dont know enough yet. I dont see a league average center or Right Tackle. One injury like Solders last year plus an injury to our "blocking" TE or struggling center and we still provide the shortest time for a QB to throw of any team in the league. Remember...we are thrilled at the where the OL came from. Its unproven how it now performs.



Our secondary is based on easy to fool rookies and our linebackers are collectively below league average. We do not have a number 1 wr.



I'm glad things are getting better. All in all it may not be the ideal situation for a new Qb and being careful to integrate a successful ramp is not that simple either.

Eli has been underperforming his contract Jimmy Googs : 7:29 am : link and the Giants record has been bad with him at QB??



Well if the front office didn’t waste the second half of his career with a bad Oline and poor roster things would be different. It’s not just on the QB.

So that’s what its like to make a worthless Jimmy Googs : 7:30 am : link comment in support of Eli.



:-)

... christian : 7:31 am : link I agree with Bill. There is a lot of potential, little depth, and a lot of new.



Knowing not all of it will work out as desired, I don't have great expectations.



I suspect the Giants will ease Jones in, as the team turns the corner from struggling to gelling.



But I'm excited. Young QB, young dynamite RB, a bunch of you talent on defense.



One more good offseason and I expect a playoff push.

Agree christian Bill2 : 7:34 am : link I'm looking for jelling competence in 2019 and an exciting 2020.



As transitions go...that would actually be better than average

would add Bill2 : 7:36 am : link I have more "prove it to me" about PS to see this year.



Lot of folks focused on DG performance but I'm not sold on PS just yet. Especially as manager of the clock

RE: Agree christian SGMen : 7:38 am : link

Quote: I'm looking for jelling competence in 2019 and an exciting 2020.



As transitions go...that would actually be better than average I won't set myself up for disappointment by having high expectations like I did in 2017. No way.



But if healthy, I do expect we'll be competitive this year. I base this not only on the improved talent we already have, but the fact we may yet sign OT veteran depth. But most importantly, our schedule is favorable so we shouldn't have those "jet lagged weeks" as much. We have ZERO "back to back" road games this year due to the bye week in-between our two.



We could go 5 - 11 or 11 - 5, LOL. But I lean closer to 11-5. In comment 14433633 Bill2 said:I won't set myself up for disappointment by having high expectations like I did in 2017. No way.But if healthy, I do expect we'll be competitive this year. I base this not only on the improved talent we already have, but the fact we may yet sign OT veteran depth. But most importantly, our schedule is favorable so we shouldn't have those "jet lagged weeks" as much. We have ZERO "back to back" road games this year due to the bye week in-between our two.We could go 5 - 11 or 11 - 5, LOL. But I lean closer to 11-5.

RE: RE: The cap space thing is getting insanely over analyzed ron mexico : 7:39 am : link

I would have preferred to move on from Eli as well, but the decision to bring him back is not near as crippling as some are making it seem.







Not to mention there is no FA out there that we should sign but can’t due to cap issues.



We could have retained Collins. In comment 14432540 Mike in NY said:We could have retained Collins.

Billl2 fkap : 8:21 am : link overall, I agree with you.



Just wanted to point out that this is two offseasons under the new regime.



They should be further along than they are. My theory is that last season was a muddle half measure of trying to win now/dump a lot of old regime players. They succeeded in dumping a lot of players, but didn't really improve the team any, and didn't win now. This offseason was the start of a true rebuild, dumping a lot more old regime players and eliminating the win now mantra. They want to show progress, and win more, but a serious run would come as a surprise to everyone.



Teams are built through the draft, so it'll be another year or two or three before this team is solid, assuming Gettleman's drafts are solid.

QB Plan Rong5611 : 8:24 am : link To those who think Jones should start right away...big mistake. Throwing him to the wolves could hurt his development.



The DG/PS plan is the right one. Eli is the best QB on the team until proven otherwise, you start him because he gives you the best chance to win. And, The Kid will benefit just from watching him do what he does.



When/if they are eliminated from contention, you consider playing Jones...if he is ready.



That said, the OL will be better this season. They might surprise some folks. One more playoff run with Eli would be terrific. Fingers crossed.

Eric on LI.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:58 am : link has had many excellent posts on this thread, but the one that stood out the most is the breakdown of how a lot of rookie QB's aren't actually thrown to the wolves, despite an underlying attitude that they are.



Most sit for several games to a whole season before getting action. And those rookies that do play, for the vast majority of the time, look really bad.



Darnold and Allen struggled last year and their teams fared poorly. Darnold was praised for an opening week win against Detroit which actually helped obscure that he was very much responsible for losses in subsequent games.



I read here a lot about ho the rookie QB's have to start Day 1 and how it happens all the time. That just isn't true.

RE: RE: RE: The cap space thing is getting insanely over analyzed Big Blue '56 : 9:07 am : link

We could have retained Collins.



Peppers is better In comment 14433637 ron mexico said:Peppers is better

FMIC Bill2 : 9:07 am : link Ah Grasshopper!



This is where you are wrong. If you start with the premise that the Giants are making another mistake then you just keep harping on the next false hypothetical as if it is real



When did you stop beating your dog?

If you say you never did...you are still lying

If you say decades ago...you are a dog beater.

If you refuse to dignify the question...you are guilty



You cannot win. You must be wrong and I will prove it by endless false hypotheticals.



Amazed you have not caught on to how easy this is.





PS: I agree Eric on LI has been a voice of reason on many threads recently

RE: I don't know if anyone else has done it Giantz_comeback : 9:07 am : link

Quote: But it doesn't matter, because this is its own situation. Just look at what we know:



1. Eli has been underperforming his contract, and the Giants have a terrible record with him at quarterback the last 6 years.

2. Eli has a contract situation where releasing him is realistic under the salary cap.

3. The Giants just invested the 6th pick overall on a quarterback that is expected to be the heir.

4. The Giants' roster doesn't appear ready to win, and there are significant questions over whether Shurmur is something other than awful as a head coach.



So how is this most likely to play out? Here's the answer: with Eli being booed off the field as Jones enters to frustrated applause.



I have no appetite for seeing Eli go through that, and it's incredible to me that Mara (the man behind this mess) can't see that he is hurting the guy he is trying to protect.



I've been saying it since Reese and McAdoo were fired: there is only one guy left to catch the wrath of the city when things go bad. Entering the season with Eli only ends one way for him.



Suggesting this is about a mentor for Jones is ridiculous. This is about Mara wanting Eli to go out elegantly. For someone as intelligent as Mara it surprises me that he can be so blind.



It isn't good for Jones, it isn't good for the Giants, but above all it isn't good for Eli.



We must have not been watching the same TV in the 2nd half last year when the Giants pretty much averaged 27 pts a game against a few good teams as well. Not surprisingly, when the blocking improved the Giants offense improved immensely (and this is without OBJ for most of them).



The offense has the pieces to be very good. It's all about the D this year. We play anything but miserable on D last year in the 2nd half we go 6-2 instead of 4-4.



In comment 14433414 Go Terps said:We must have not been watching the same TV in the 2nd half last year when the Giants pretty much averaged 27 pts a game against a few good teams as well. Not surprisingly, when the blocking improved the Giants offense improved immensely (and this is without OBJ for most of them).The offense has the pieces to be very good. It's all about the D this year. We play anything but miserable on D last year in the 2nd half we go 6-2 instead of 4-4.

RE: RE: I don't know if anyone else has done it SGMen : 9:16 am : link

1. Eli has been underperforming his contract, and the Giants have a terrible record with him at quarterback the last 6 years.

2. Eli has a contract situation where releasing him is realistic under the salary cap.

3. The Giants just invested the 6th pick overall on a quarterback that is expected to be the heir.

4. The Giants' roster doesn't appear ready to win, and there are significant questions over whether Shurmur is something other than awful as a head coach.



So how is this most likely to play out? Here's the answer: with Eli being booed off the field as Jones enters to frustrated applause.



I have no appetite for seeing Eli go through that, and it's incredible to me that Mara (the man behind this mess) can't see that he is hurting the guy he is trying to protect.



I've been saying it since Reese and McAdoo were fired: there is only one guy left to catch the wrath of the city when things go bad. Entering the season with Eli only ends one way for him.



Suggesting this is about a mentor for Jones is ridiculous. This is about Mara wanting Eli to go out elegantly. For someone as intelligent as Mara it surprises me that he can be so blind.



It isn't good for Jones, it isn't good for the Giants, but above all it isn't good for Eli.







We must have not been watching the same TV in the 2nd half last year when the Giants pretty much averaged 27 pts a game against a few good teams as well. Not surprisingly, when the blocking improved the Giants offense improved immensely (and this is without OBJ for most of them).



The offense has the pieces to be very good. It's all about the D this year. We play anything but miserable on D last year in the 2nd half we go 6-2 instead of 4-4.

I agree. The offense wasn't stellar by any means the 2nd half last year but it was certainly improved. The defense, well, not so much. We just lacked a backfield and our LB's can't cover either.



So have we upgraded the defense?

Yes, I think.

By how much, I'm not sure yet. Much depends upon whether LB Markus Golden can return to his 2016 form and be our edge rusher. We could also use a breakout year from LB Carter on the other side. In theory, we could have improved edge rushers. But until camp we won't know much.



But I do believe our DL is improved, esp. if McIntosh rebounds strongly.

Our DB's can't be worse. The 2018 unit was among the league's worst at everything. Pathetic.

I think the Giants are improved on both sides of the ball but I'm not sure by how much just yet.

In comment 14433701 Giantz_comeback said:I agree. The offense wasn't stellar by any means the 2nd half last year but it was certainly improved. The defense, well, not so much. We just lacked a backfield and our LB's can't cover either.So have we upgraded the defense?Yes, I think.By how much, I'm not sure yet. Much depends upon whether LB Markus Golden can return to his 2016 form and be our edge rusher. We could also use a breakout year from LB Carter on the other side. In theory, we could have improved edge rushers. But until camp we won't know much.But I do believe our DL is improved, esp. if McIntosh rebounds strongly.Our DB's can't be worse. The 2018 unit was among the league's worst at everything. Pathetic.I think the Giants are improved on both sides of the ball but I'm not sure by how much just yet.

RE: RE: RE: RE: The cap space thing is getting insanely over analyzed ron mexico : 9:27 am : link

Peppers is better



did you arrive at this from watching a ton of browns games? Somehow I doubt that its based on anything other than one of them is wearing blue this year



In comment 14433699 Big Blue '56 said:did you arrive at this from watching a ton of browns games? Somehow I doubt that its based on anything other than one of them is wearing blue this year

RE: RE: RE: I don't know if anyone else has done it Giantz_comeback : 9:34 am : link

1. Eli has been underperforming his contract, and the Giants have a terrible record with him at quarterback the last 6 years.

2. Eli has a contract situation where releasing him is realistic under the salary cap.

3. The Giants just invested the 6th pick overall on a quarterback that is expected to be the heir.

4. The Giants' roster doesn't appear ready to win, and there are significant questions over whether Shurmur is something other than awful as a head coach.



So how is this most likely to play out? Here's the answer: with Eli being booed off the field as Jones enters to frustrated applause.



I have no appetite for seeing Eli go through that, and it's incredible to me that Mara (the man behind this mess) can't see that he is hurting the guy he is trying to protect.



I've been saying it since Reese and McAdoo were fired: there is only one guy left to catch the wrath of the city when things go bad. Entering the season with Eli only ends one way for him.



Suggesting this is about a mentor for Jones is ridiculous. This is about Mara wanting Eli to go out elegantly. For someone as intelligent as Mara it surprises me that he can be so blind.



It isn't good for Jones, it isn't good for the Giants, but above all it isn't good for Eli.







We must have not been watching the same TV in the 2nd half last year when the Giants pretty much averaged 27 pts a game against a few good teams as well. Not surprisingly, when the blocking improved the Giants offense improved immensely (and this is without OBJ for most of them).



The offense has the pieces to be very good. It's all about the D this year. We play anything but miserable on D last year in the 2nd half we go 6-2 instead of 4-4.





I agree. The offense wasn't stellar by any means the 2nd half last year but it was certainly improved. The defense, well, not so much. We just lacked a backfield and our LB's can't cover either.



So have we upgraded the defense?

Yes, I think.

By how much, I'm not sure yet. Much depends upon whether LB Markus Golden can return to his 2016 form and be our edge rusher. We could also use a breakout year from LB Carter on the other side. In theory, we could have improved edge rushers. But until camp we won't know much.



But I do believe our DL is improved, esp. if McIntosh rebounds strongly.

Our DB's can't be worse. The 2018 unit was among the league's worst at everything. Pathetic.

I think the Giants are improved on both sides of the ball but I'm not sure by how much just yet.



Sgmen, 27pts a game 2nd half is pretty good no matter how you slice it. Don't you think? And this is without OBJ for most of them and an OL that simply went from horrific to merely passable. And this merely 'passable' OL will have 3 incremental upgrades and possibly more. 2nd year for Solder in system, 2nd year for Hernandez, Zietler over Jamon, and hopefully Remmers over Wheeler.



The offense is in pretty good shape and is not undergoing a major rebuild as the defense is. This defense will all be about what Bettcher can pull of with a lot of new pieces but now pieces that at least in theory fit much better for what he likes to do. In comment 14433716 SGMen said:Sgmen, 27pts a game 2nd half is pretty good no matter how you slice it. Don't you think? And this is without OBJ for most of them and an OL that simply went from horrific to merely passable. And this merely 'passable' OL will have 3 incremental upgrades and possibly more. 2nd year for Solder in system, 2nd year for Hernandez, Zietler over Jamon, and hopefully Remmers over Wheeler.The offense is in pretty good shape and is not undergoing a major rebuild as the defense is. This defense will all be about what Bettcher can pull of with a lot of new pieces but now pieces that at least in theory fit much better for what he likes to do.

Collins is a good player LakeGeorgeGiant : 9:39 am : link but it was a lot of money for a player that doesn't fit this defense. Peppers may not be "better" bit he is certainly a better fit, I don't think that can be denied.

It will be interesting.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:41 am : link to see how the Collins situation plays out.



Don't minimize his injury. You have a guy who prefers to hit with his shoulder instead of wrap tackle who just had a major injury to that shoulder.



He also is about 7 times more expensive than Peppers.

RE: Collins is a good player ron mexico : 9:46 am : link

Quote: but it was a lot of money for a player that doesn't fit this defense. Peppers may not be "better" bit he is certainly a better fit, I don't think that can be denied.



What makes him a better fit?







In comment 14433767 LakeGeorgeGiant said:What makes him a better fit?

RE: RE: Collins is a good player giants#1 : 9:51 am : link

I think Peppers is more versatile and won't burn the D as much if forced to cover 1v1, which was obviously not Collins' strong suit. In comment 14433791 ron mexico said:I think Peppers is more versatile and won't burn the D as much if forced to cover 1v1, which was obviously not Collins' strong suit.

thank you bill and fmic Eric on Li : 9:51 am : link was genuinely curious where the play from day 1 theory came from. It's amazing to me how many different angles the giants org can get criticized from relating to their decision to stick with 1 player, who is both a grade A person/teammate/professional and at minimum a halfway competent player at the most difficult position in pro sports in less than ideal circumstances. A player who also has no trade value and at this point a pretty manageable salary.



Not 1 of those descriptors is based on a past accomplishment either, that's what he is right now.

RE: RE: RE: Collins is a good player ron mexico : 9:57 am : link

I think Peppers is more versatile and won't burn the D as much if forced to cover 1v1, which was obviously not Collins' strong suit.



I'm no expert on his game but I dont think he is the cover safety you think he is. The guy played LB and RB in the NCAA and was pretty horrible year 1 in coverage. Apparently he improved year two but it still seems he prefers to be in the box.



In comment 14433801 giants#1 said:I'm no expert on his game but I dont think he is the cover safety you think he is. The guy played LB and RB in the NCAA and was pretty horrible year 1 in coverage. Apparently he improved year two but it still seems he prefers to be in the box.

I have to believe there was a reason Collins walked and Peppers SGMen : 9:59 am : link was a necessity in the OBJ trade: Jibril fits this defense, scheme and is under contract I believe 3 years. They would NOT have traded OBJ to the Browns unless Jibril was part of the package.



So for OBJ, I believe we get Jibril for 3 years; Lawrence for 5 years; and, XMan for 4 years. 3 defenders.



And mark my words, OBJ may not play 16 games. I think one of the big reasons he was let go is because he tends to get hurt. Collin didn't fit the defense as well as Jibril Peppers (I presume...).





RE: RE: RE: RE: Collins is a good player giants#1 : 10:05 am : link

1. Collins was awful in coverage, so it's a low bar when looking for an improvement (not unlike the improvement from Omameh to Brown).



2. Peppers rarely played as a deep safety in college and struggled in that regard his rookie season. By most accounts, he improved substantially in that regard last season. IIRC, PFF rated him around average in coverage for a starting safety. He's never going to be Earl Thomas in coverage, but I think he's already more capable in that regard than Collins (though he's not yet on Collins' level as an in-the-box S) and based on his year 1 to year 2 improvement, I'm optimistic he still has more untapped potential in the passing game.



In comment 14433812 ron mexico said:1. Collins was awful in coverage, so it's a low bar when looking for an improvement (not unlike the improvement from Omameh to Brown).2. Peppers rarely played as a deep safety in college and struggled in that regard his rookie season. By most accounts, he improved substantially in that regard last season. IIRC, PFF rated him around average in coverage for a starting safety. He's never going to be Earl Thomas in coverage, but I think he's already more capable in that regard than Collins (though he's not yet on Collins' level as an in-the-box S) and based on his year 1 to year 2 improvement, I'm optimistic he still has more untapped potential in the passing game.

RE: RE: My guess is Denver yes, Washington no Gatorade Dunk : 10:20 am : link

Why? Because you and others are so damn thin skinned when it comes to the media reaction? The only people who continue to get riled up about the things Gettleman says are the media and the fans that hang on everything the media says. Gettleman doesn’t give a damn about the media, maybe fans shouldn’t either. Personally I cannot stand the media so I’m enjoying watching them dissect, ridicule and flip out over every DG comment.



The scorn that the media has for Gettleman is hysterical. Stop being so damn sensitive to what they say about him or the team. In the end,their incredibly useless opinions mean nothing

I can't speak for anyone else, but for me, I'd like DG to talk less not because of the media reactions (I couldn't care less, especially about the isle of misfit toys we have masquerading as our beat reporter press corps), but because he contradicts himself constantly yet there are fans (and BBI posters) that quote the parts they agree with ad nauseum but ignore the directly contradictory evidence. And even more than that, because it's not about him. He just comes off as someone who loves to hear himself talk, but honestly, it's all a bit hollow until we start winning again.



In comment 14432512 BigBlueShock said:I can't speak for anyone else, but for me, I'd like DG to talk less not because of the media reactions (I couldn't care less, especially about the isle of misfit toys we have masquerading as our beat reporter press corps), but because he contradicts himself constantly yet there are fans (and BBI posters) that quote the parts they agree with ad nauseum but ignore the directly contradictory evidence. And even more than that, because it's not about him. He just comes off as someone who loves to hear himself talk, but honestly, it's all a bit hollow until we start winning again.

Knowing people.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:24 am : link who know Gettleman, I don't think it is that he likes to hear himself talk. He really doesn't like to speak publicly. Heck, he supposedly doesn't even like to speak that much with regular people. He once said he loved his relationship with Ron Rivera because they both were no-nonsense so they could understand what each other were saying in 2 minutes instead of 15.



He comes across as a guy who doesn't like to speak, so when he does it is diarrhea of the mouth and often devolves into cliches and old stories.

RE: . Carson53 : 12:12 pm : link

Quote: exactly.



It remains to be seen how strong he is, the line is, and the record is.



Warner was not doing well, nor was the team, when the Eli transition occurred.



Its going to be funny to watch from the vantage point of BBI.



We know the interests of the coaches and GM is to balance building team confidence through wins and building the future capability of the next Qb.



Its also funny to match the prior conclusions of some of the posters with those who are first to line up for the next round. .





The Giants were actually 5-4 when they decided to bench Warner. Personally, I didn't have a problem with it,

at the time. Warner was holding on to the ball for too damn long and taking sacks!



In regard to DG, he doesn't know what other teams were going to do, he wasn't in their war room....

he can say whatever he wants after the fact.

So it is possible that DG was throwing out 'asshat info'. We don't know... In comment 14433233 Bill2 said:The Giants were actually 5-4 when they decided to bench Warner. Personally, I didn't have a problem with it,at the time. Warner was holding on to the ball for too damn long and taking sacks!In regard to DG, he doesn't know what other teams were going to do, he wasn't in their war room....he can say whatever he wants after the fact.So it is possible that DG was throwing out 'asshat info'. We don't know...

RE: RE: My guess is Denver yes, Washington no TD : 12:46 pm : link

Why? Because you and others are so damn thin skinned when it comes to the media reaction? The only people who continue to get riled up about the things Gettleman says are the media and the fans that hang on everything the media says. Gettleman doesn’t give a damn about the media, maybe fans shouldn’t either. Personally I cannot stand the media so I’m enjoying watching them dissect, ridicule and flip out over every DG comment.



The scorn that the media has for Gettleman is hysterical. Stop being so damn sensitive to what they say about him or the team. In the end,their incredibly useless opinions mean nothing



Think-skinned? Wtf? Where on earth did you get that from?



DG comes off like an ass and quite frankly makes me question his handle on things when he says stupid shit like that.



The irony is lost on you as DG is being thin-skinned and insecure by making comments like this. He needs to shut up and let his results speak for themselves. In comment 14432512 BigBlueShock said:Think-skinned? Wtf? Where on earth did you get that from?DG comes off like an ass and quite frankly makes me question his handle on things when he says stupid shit like that.The irony is lost on you as DG is being thin-skinned and insecure by making comments like this. He needs to shut up and let his results speak for themselves.

Eli is going start Thegratefulhead : 1:11 pm : link It is the right thing to do, emotionally and analytically. People are too protective of their opinions. I think the following are both true.



Some people have been arguing about playing anyone other than Eli at QB because they were afraid the new QB would look better than Eli. They would be wrong about Eli. This is their greatest fear.



Some people are afraid that with Eli in second year in the system, Barkley ready to dominate, a new All Pro guard and Will Hernandez ready to take the next step, Eli will play very well. If Eli does this, he might get extended. They will have wrong about the demise Eli Manning. This is their greatest fear.



Newsflash, no cares if you are right or wrong. Your opinion on this matter is not important. You are not a respected football mind that needs to protect their reputation.



Don't try to defend an argument you have lost. Admit you were wrong, learn from it and move on. This is what intelligent people do.



RE: Eli is going start bw in dc : 1:22 pm : link

Some people are afraid that with Eli in second year in the system, Barkley ready to dominate, a new All Pro guard and Will Hernandez ready to take the next step, Eli will play very well. If Eli does this, he might get extended. They will have wrong about the demise Eli Manning. This is their greatest fear.







The afraid/fear part is superfluous, but I think everything you say may actually happen. And if it does, and you are accurate that Eli actually gets an extension, then that's lost time for Jones.



It's lost time for the Giants to get the potential benefits of his rookie contract and it's lost time for Jones to get critical live-action reps.



Unless Eli is able to win another SB, and you believe that is justification to keep him in the saddle, then keeping Eli as the starting QB doesn't do anything for the team except cut into the opportunities for the 6th pick in the draft. In comment 14434173 Thegratefulhead said:The afraid/fear part is superfluous, but I think everything you say may actually happen. And if it does, and you are accurate that Eli actually gets an extension, then that's lost time for Jones.It's lost time for the Giants to get the potential benefits of his rookie contract and it's lost time for Jones to get critical live-action reps.Unless Eli is able to win another SB, and you believe that is justification to keep him in the saddle, then keeping Eli as the starting QB doesn't do anything for the team except cut into the opportunities for the 6th pick in the draft.

RE: RE: Eli is going start SGMen : 1:32 pm : link

The afraid/fear part is superfluous, but I think everything you say may actually happen. And if it does, and you are accurate that Eli actually gets an extension, then that's lost time for Jones.



It's lost time for the Giants to get the potential benefits of his rookie contract and it's lost time for Jones to get critical live-action reps.



Unless Eli is able to win another SB, and you believe that is justification to keep him in the saddle, then keeping Eli as the starting QB doesn't do anything for the team except cut into the opportunities for the 6th pick in the draft. I honestly can't see the Giants extending or tagging Eli even if he has a superb campaign and takes them to the playoffs. They could try to shop him for a pick though at 39 next year how much would you really get?



The best thing that could happen for the Giants is for Eli to play well while the coaches evaluate DJ and figure out when he may be ready to start. If we are playoff bound under Eli it isn't the end of the world, IMHO. There are always options and a chance for a good year. In comment 14434196 bw in dc said:I honestly can't see the Giants extending or tagging Eli even if he has a superb campaign and takes them to the playoffs. They could try to shop him for a pick though at 39 next year how much would you really get?The best thing that could happen for the Giants is for Eli to play well while the coaches evaluate DJ and figure out when he may be ready to start. If we are playoff bound under Eli it isn't the end of the world, IMHO. There are always options and a chance for a good year.

RE: RE: RE: This aligns with what you see in the film Jersey55 : 5:28 pm : link

So you like the pick, Terps? Haven't seen you say it, definitively.







I really like the player, but I'm still bothered by the strategy. Making the pick with Eli still on the roster didn't make sense. It had to be Jones or Eli, not both. It was either a foolish use of a draft pick or of cap space (IMO it's the latter).



The Giants have put Eli in an impossible situation. This puts the icing on the cake for how they have botched the second half of his career. Had they cut him after last year it would have been better for all involved.



Eli forced this impossible situation on himself by staying too long when it was obvious to most people that his expiration date had expired but he just couldn't pass up the chance for more money.... In comment 14432520 Go Terps said:Eli forced this impossible situation on himself by staying too long when it was obvious to most people that his expiration date had expired but he just couldn't pass up the chance for more money....