Daniel Jones: strengths and weaknesses

|David Jones averaged 11.2 a completion last year. Haskins with his track stars 12.9
In comment 14433117 Nine-Tails said:
In comment 14433049 TC said:
these same criticisms regarding lack of arm strength and an inability of throw deep to the sidelines have been made of plenty of other QB's. Two that come to mind are Philip Rivers, who was called a rag-arm, and Baker Mayfield.
How'd that work out?
The one question mark on Luck was his arm
Yea ok... Daniel Jones is just like Andrew Luck coming out of college...
|of Jones's arm. This comes from people watching, media, and other players. So why is it relevant to say "based on a youtube video his arm isn't that good" anymore. At what point do we stop with this narrative?
|And maybe you like being delusional. Whatever. Just remember to admit you were wrong.
| he averaged a little over 3 yards a carry over his college career and was pretty consistent year by year.
We'll just have to see on the arm businesses. He averaged under 7 yards an attempt throughout his college career and his average completion was 11 yards which are pretty pedestrian. Generally with the 6th pick in the draft you don't want a guy that you constantly have to talk about his arm. We will just have to see.
| I wouldn't call Jones fast, by NFL standards: his legit 40 time is probably around 4.7. That's fine for a QB, as it's good enough to escape pressure and keep most defensive lineman from catching him from behind. The clips of him outrunning the UNC secondary aren't really something you would want him trying to duplicate in the NFL anyway. His speed, like his arm, is "good enough".
To me, the exciting thing about Jones is that he seems to have important strengths and no obvious weaknesses - no traits that you would declare not good enough. His arm talent is a weakness in a relative sense, but maybe not in an absolute sense. We'll find out when he starts throwing deep outs. Those throws looked pretty good at his Pro Day; of course, that's under ideal conditions.
I didn't like the pick. I do like the player.
|of Jones's arm. This comes from people watching, media, and other players. So why is it relevant to say "based on a youtube video his arm isn't that good" anymore. At what point do we stop with this narrative?
In comment 14432809 FranchiseQB said:
In comment 14432804 PatersonPlank said:
of Jones's arm. This comes from people watching, media, and other players. So why is it relevant to say "based on a youtube video his arm isn't that good" anymore. At what point do we stop with this narrative?
He doesn't have the natural arm talent that Haskins, Lock and Rosen have. That's what credible analysts have been saying. Very few have been saying he has no arm talent.
This is a key point. There's a big difference between arm strength and arm talent but people (even experts) use the two interchangeably at times which leads to confusion. Trent Dilfer has talked about this before and the lack of arm talent being an issue he struggled with despite having arm strength. Arm talent being the ability to put the proper touch on each throw relative to the specific situation (arc and velocity).
Where Jones struggled in college is velocity. When throwing the ball to the sidelines he (at times) struggled to put enough juice on the ball which would lead to interceptions in the NFL. This is something I believe he can improve over time and an extremely intelligent quarterback can make up for it regardless. I'm sure the Giants are betting on a combination of the two and I prefer this issue to a lack of arm strength which is harder to correct but I keep seeing this confusion on here so I thought I'd clear it up from my POV.
Examples:
In comment 14432809 FranchiseQB said:
In comment 14432804 PatersonPlank said:
| mental than physical.
I am not concerned with his arm strength, or arm talent.
Its his mental processes and decisions that concern me.
| I’ve linked below a Jones scouting report. Sy & Dave Te have also squashed this arm strength BS narrative, and yet - it’s still alive and well apparently.
Daniel Jones has a good arm. It is not Mahomes 2.0, nor is it a liability. He can make every throw.
Time to pick another reason to knock this pick. Jones Scouting Report - ( New Window )
|Strengths: good natural arm strength with needed velocity on intermediate throws but not a power thrower.
Weaknesses: Can Jones sit on his back foot in the pocket and drive the ball when needed?
|1. Arm strength. I saw very few throws to the sideline over 10 yards. This is crucial to being a franchise QB.
|
1. Arm strength. I saw very few throws to the sideline over 10 yards. This is crucial to being a franchise QB.
Is this actually crucial to being a franchise QB? I watch Brady and Brees a lot...they're not powering that throw to the deep sideline. Andrew Luck has also lost a lot off his fastball since the injuries. Hasn't kept him from performing at a high level. I also don't see Matt Ryan or Russell Wilson making many of those power throws to the deep sideline.
Are we even utilizing the deep outs all that much? One of my complaints with shifting to the WCO has been that it eliminated the throws that Eli always threw well: deep outs, fades, and back shoulder fades. But the fact is that those types of throws are kind of antiquated...they aren't high percentage and they don't lead to YAC.
The masters are deploying the ball to the middle of the field, where completion percentages are higher and YAC opportunities greater.
|It's being able to muscle a ball into a window when you have a defender around your legs and can't get your base into the throw. That requires an arm to get it there. A guy who can make a good, strong, accurate throw there because he has a very strong arm makes a play. A guy who doesn't have a strong arm and throws that ball often times makes a play as well...for the defense.
In comment 14432831 Strahan91 said:
In comment 14432809 FranchiseQB said:
In comment 14432804 PatersonPlank said:
Strahan, I have a different opionion on all 3 of those plays.
When I evaluatd Jones, I saw two weaknesses not mentioned by the OP. But the weaknesses are somewhat related.
1. Seeing the field, maybe call this spacial judgement. He has difficulty judging when a defender has angle on his throw. He doesn't seem to be able to figure out where a defender will be by the time his throw arrives. He fails to realize that a defender in position to drive on a ball can accelerate wuickly and be there to break it up or intercept it. He has a lot of bad throws like this. Sometimes this leads to poor ball placement. I remember a short throw to his TE being covered by a LB in a zone coverage. The corner saw the throw and started driving on the ball from the outside. If Jones had judged it correctly he would have thrown away from the corner who would arrive first since the LB had to change direction. The ball should have been shaded inside instead of outside. The TE dropped it because he heard the footsteps, and he did get clobbered.
2. Decision making, I say this is somewhat related to the first, because I think his bad decisions come from not seeing the field well. But he has a tendency to only view the coverage in terms of the primary defender. He fails to take into account a 2nd defender who might be providing help. Espcially in bracketed coverage, over under, or right left brackets. He will still throw into the double coverage.
Your examples:
1. He hesitates on the throw, he stutter hops 4 times before releasing, and he doesn't calculate that during his hesitation the CB is now driving on the ball and he is lucky it wasn't a pick 6. He didn't realize the CB would get there in time. 1 stutter hop to reset his fett would have been ok and probably meant a completion. I have no idea why he hesitated. A bad mental process all around.
2. Again, totally miscalculates that the safety is already driving on that ball before he even winds up. A better throw would have been to go over the top leading downfield and to the outside. Bad decision on the type and placement of the throw.
3. This is the 2nd weakness, misreading the zone and not taking into consideration the bracketing (over under in this case). He also hesitates and stutter hops a few times. Just abysmal decision making the throw to that guy. He needs to go to the next guy in his progression.
In comment 14433532 .McL. said:
Both plays 1 and 2 could've been completed if they were put in the right spot with the right amount of zip on the ball. On the latter he tries to whip his arm quickly but still the ball doesn't come out with any sort of juice. Play 3 was just to show the lack of velocity, the ball just kind of floats in the air.
In comment 14434108 Strahan91 said:
In comment 14433532 .McL. said:
Both plays 1 and 2 could've been completed if they were put in the right spot with the right amount of zip on the ball. On the latter he tries to whip his arm quickly but still the ball doesn't come out with any sort of juice. Play 3 was just to show the lack of velocity, the ball just kind of floats in the air.
I see what you're saying, I just don't agree. I don't think play #1 had a chance that ball was thrown so late, Elway doesn't get it there. #2 I don't think does either but I'll allow for the possibility. #3 there were 5 defenders in the middle of the field. A harder, flatter throw probably gets picked, the issue wasn't with zip. There's nowhere to go with that football on that throw that results in a completion to that receiver, no matter how hard you throw it.
| "Arm Strength...There is no questioning his arm strength, ..."
- Dave Te
"Despite playing with inferior talent both up front and at the skill positions nearly every week, Jones put together a productive career as both a passer and rusher. The prototypical quarterback when it comes to size and playing style showed glimpses over the past two years of what a first round QB should look like. His NFL-caliber mechanics from head to toe give him the look of a professional passer and him being coached by David Cutcliffe, the college coach of both Peyton and Eli Manning, only helps strengthen the notion of how ready he is. Jones pairs that with toughness and grit that doesn’t come around often."
- Sy 56
"Exellent size and build for the position. Good natural arm strength with needed velocity ... Threw a nice deep ball with the right trajectory/good accuracy ... Threw with consistently precise ball placement ... "
- Cosell
at the combine, threw with the same MPH velocity as Lock/Tyree Jackson and their "cannon" arms ... threw harder than Dwayne Haskins ...
This "concern" with arm strength is absolute bullshit.
|I just hope DG can improve our WR's. Eli had plexico, toomer smith...then Nicks, Cruz, Manningham...then beckham and who ever. This year we have Tate, Shepard,and ?. Tate had 795 yards last ....less than Reuben Randle averaged his last two years here. Couple that with a below average RT and neither Jones or Eli will do well this year
In comment 14434116 GothamGiants said:
"Arm Strength...There is no questioning his arm strength, ..."
- Dave Te
"Despite playing with inferior talent both up front and at the skill positions nearly every week, Jones put together a productive career as both a passer and rusher. The prototypical quarterback when it comes to size and playing style showed glimpses over the past two years of what a first round QB should look like. His NFL-caliber mechanics from head to toe give him the look of a professional passer and him being coached by David Cutcliffe, the college coach of both Peyton and Eli Manning, only helps strengthen the notion of how ready he is. Jones pairs that with toughness and grit that doesn’t come around often."
- Sy 56
"Exellent size and build for the position. Good natural arm strength with needed velocity ... Threw a nice deep ball with the right trajectory/good accuracy ... Threw with consistently precise ball placement ... "
- Cosell
at the combine, threw with the same MPH velocity as Lock/Tyree Jackson and their "cannon" arms ... threw harder than Dwayne Haskins ...
This "concern" with arm strength is absolute bullshit.
Really selective editing there. Completely left out Cosell also said "not a power arm." And, in "His weaknesses...Can Jones sit on his back foot in the pocket and drive the ball when needed?"
Dave Te' did say there was no questioning his arm strength. Then he said this as well: "Jones shows adequate zip on his short to intermediate throws, but his long ball does float too much and he needs to get the ball away with a more consistent spiral (ball gets away from him when going deep)."
"Adequate zip" and "long ball does float too much" does not indicate a strong arm. Adequate arm, yes. We are talking about a strong arm, though. Like a Rosen, an Allen, a Flacco, an Elway, an Aaron Rodgers, a Roethlisberger, a Carson Wentz.
Nobody is saying he has a noodle arm (at least nobody I know of). People are questioning if he has a strong arm like the above QBs...and as a college QB he showed he didn't have that kind of arm. This CAN improve.
In comment 14434142 allstarjim said:
In comment 14434116 GothamGiants said:
If he doesn’t have a noodle arm, then it’s a non issue
In comment 14434155 GothamGiants said:
In comment 14434142 allstarjim said:
In comment 14434116 GothamGiants said:
It's part of the evaluation, it does make a difference. I think a lot of people wanted the next QB to emphatically check every box. When you are looking at a class next year with Fromm and some of the other QBs that will be available, and Sunshine Lawrence the following year, with Eli's time with the Giants coming to a close...and you take a QB at #6 overall with elite talent available, you hope that he is a tremendous QB, a stud that is a true championship-caliber franchise QB. Is he that? It's possible. A lot of people talk about him as a game-manager type, also. I think both extremes are unfair, but I also think because he isn't that elite prospect, that #6 overall was too rich for him. Arm strength is an aspect that dings him a little in that eval.
|
Both a lack of zip and the issues you point out can be occurring simultaneously. In fact, those are the two biggest criticisms of Jones -- his lack of zip at times to put the ball in the right spot with zip and his lack of anticipation of certain coverages when he's asked to sit in the pocket for a few seconds. Both plays 1 and 2 could've been completed if they were put in the right spot with the right amount of zip on the ball. On the latter he tries to whip his arm quickly but still the ball doesn't come out with any sort of juice. Play 3 was just to show the lack of velocity, the ball just kind of floats in the air.
In comment 14434108 Strahan91 said:
I have to respectfully disagree.
I just don't see zip as an issue in those 3 plays, nor in watching his game tapes in general.
However, what I pointed out as weaknesses in seeing the field/angles, and poor decisions (hesitations, and throwing into bracket coverage) are repeated many times all through his game tapes. You picked 3 good examples. There are even completions where I see the 2 issues I mention. Poor anticipation, and hesitation can be mistaken for poor arm strength.
The counter to the weak arm theory is that there are examples of him making some 20 - 30 yard completions with good zip on the ball. If he CAN make those throws, then he has the arm strength, whether he always uses it or throws with proper mechanics to get it out with the zip is a different question. He can throw with enough zip though.
In comment 14434108 Strahan91 said:
In comment 14434176 allstarjim said:
In comment 14434155 GothamGiants said:
In comment 14434142 allstarjim said:
In comment 14434116 GothamGiants said:
- Prototype QB size
- 4.6 speed with nearly identical athletic profile to Josh Allen (#2 rushing QB in the NFL)
- Tough; Graded higher vs. pressure than Darnold/Rosen by PFF
- Good arm (no, it's not Mahomes cannon - oh well)
- Thrives in short/intermediate passing game
- Pro-ready mechanics/footwork
I am not saying Jones is flawless, but his weaknesses are mental/not physical. He has "the complete packge" no one else wants to admit.
Dave Te, here's pretty much everything related to what he's said regarding his arm strength ...
"Jones has good size and arm strength for the quarterback position... Jones does have the arm strength that pro teams want him to display ... His arm strength is his best asset, especially on short-to-intermediate tosses ... Arm Strength...There is no questioning his arm strength ... Jones compensates for his adequate zone coverage reading skills with good power and snap in his release. He delivers the ball with good over-the-top mechanics and releases the ball with good quickness, coming straight back with the ball to generate more power behind his throws ... He has good touch on short-to-intermediate throws and shows more than enough arm strength going deep (just inconsistent) ... He generally throws a nice, easy ball with very good placement standing or stepping up in the pocket, though (troubles happen on the move). When given time, he can get the ball off with a tight spiral and good arc, allowing the receivers to catch in stride rather than have to adjust in their routes... "
Again, Jones is not perfect - but this "concern" over arm strength is absolute nonsense.
In comment 14434232 GothamGiants said:
In comment 14434176 allstarjim said:
In comment 14434155 GothamGiants said:
In comment 14434142 allstarjim said:
In comment 14434116 GothamGiants said:
I'll take Cosell over Dave Te. His arm may be good enough, but it is not the strength of his game at this time.
In comment 14434276 FranchiseQB said:
In comment 14434232 GothamGiants said:
In comment 14434176 allstarjim said:
In comment 14434155 GothamGiants said:
In comment 14434142 allstarjim said:
In comment 14434116 GothamGiants said:
I'll take Cosell over Dave Te. His arm may be good enough, but it is not the strength of his game at this time.
Cosell likes him even more than Dave Te ... and no, his arm isn't the "Strength of his game" nor is it a liability/legitimate concern.
All Jones needs to do is beef up the mental aspect of the game. He has 0 physical limitations/deficits/concerns. The "complete package", whether people want to admit it or not.
In comment 14434296 GothamGiants said:
In comment 14434276 FranchiseQB said:
In comment 14434232 GothamGiants said:
In comment 14434176 allstarjim said:
In comment 14434155 GothamGiants said:
In comment 14434142 allstarjim said:
In comment 14434116 GothamGiants said:
I'll take Cosell over Dave Te. His arm may be good enough, but it is not the strength of his game at this time.
Cosell likes him even more than Dave Te ... and no, his arm isn't the "Strength of his game" nor is it a liability/legitimate concern.
All Jones needs to do is beef up the mental aspect of the game. He has 0 physical limitations/deficits/concerns. The "complete package", whether people want to admit it or not.
You and I have different definitions of the "complete package". I'm not even down on Jones. But I am realistic. He definitely has a lot of traits I look for with a QB:
Escapability
Pocket Awareness
Quick progressions
Make throws on the run
Can run for a first down when needed
Physically and mentally tough
High character
Physical prototype when it comes to height, weight, hand size
Al of those I give him high marks for. Throwing the football is a mixed bag with him, though.