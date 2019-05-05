Daniel Jones: strengths and weaknesses

In comment 14434296 GothamGiants said:





"Arm Strength...There is no questioning his arm strength, ..."



- Dave Te



"Despite playing with inferior talent both up front and at the skill positions nearly every week, Jones put together a productive career as both a passer and rusher. The prototypical quarterback when it comes to size and playing style showed glimpses over the past two years of what a first round QB should look like. His NFL-caliber mechanics from head to toe give him the look of a professional passer and him being coached by David Cutcliffe, the college coach of both Peyton and Eli Manning, only helps strengthen the notion of how ready he is. Jones pairs that with toughness and grit that doesn’t come around often."



- Sy 56



"Exellent size and build for the position. Good natural arm strength with needed velocity ... Threw a nice deep ball with the right trajectory/good accuracy ... Threw with consistently precise ball placement ... "



- Cosell



at the combine, threw with the same MPH velocity as Lock/Tyree Jackson and their "cannon" arms ... threw harder than Dwayne Haskins ...



This "concern" with arm strength is absolute bullshit.







Really selective editing there. Completely left out Cosell also said "not a power arm." And, in "His weaknesses...Can Jones sit on his back foot in the pocket and drive the ball when needed?"



Dave Te' did say there was no questioning his arm strength. Then he said this as well: "Jones shows adequate zip on his short to intermediate throws, but his long ball does float too much and he needs to get the ball away with a more consistent spiral (ball gets away from him when going deep)."



"Adequate zip" and "long ball does float too much" does not indicate a strong arm. Adequate arm, yes. We are talking about a strong arm, though. Like a Rosen, an Allen, a Flacco, an Elway, an Aaron Rodgers, a Roethlisberger, a Carson Wentz.



Nobody is saying he has a noodle arm (at least nobody I know of). People are questioning if he has a strong arm like the above QBs...and as a college QB he showed he didn't have that kind of arm. This CAN improve.







If he doesn’t have a noodle arm, then it’s a non issue









It's part of the evaluation, it does make a difference. I think a lot of people wanted the next QB to emphatically check every box. When you are looking at a class next year with Fromm and some of the other QBs that will be available, and Sunshine Lawrence the following year, with Eli's time with the Giants coming to a close...and you take a QB at #6 overall with elite talent available, you hope that he is a tremendous QB, a stud that is a true championship-caliber franchise QB. Is he that? It's possible. A lot of people talk about him as a game-manager type, also. I think both extremes are unfair, but I also think because he isn't that elite prospect, that #6 overall was too rich for him. Arm strength is an aspect that dings him a little in that eval.







- Prototype QB size

- 4.6 speed with nearly identical athletic profile to Josh Allen (#2 rushing QB in the NFL)

- Tough; Graded higher vs. pressure than Darnold/Rosen by PFF

- Good arm (no, it's not Mahomes cannon - oh well)

- Thrives in short/intermediate passing game

- Pro-ready mechanics/footwork



I am not saying Jones is flawless, but his weaknesses are mental/not physical. He has "the complete packge" no one else wants to admit.



Dave Te, here's pretty much everything related to what he's said regarding his arm strength ...



"Jones has good size and arm strength for the quarterback position... Jones does have the arm strength that pro teams want him to display ... His arm strength is his best asset, especially on short-to-intermediate tosses ... Arm Strength...There is no questioning his arm strength ... Jones compensates for his adequate zone coverage reading skills with good power and snap in his release. He delivers the ball with good over-the-top mechanics and releases the ball with good quickness, coming straight back with the ball to generate more power behind his throws ... He has good touch on short-to-intermediate throws and shows more than enough arm strength going deep (just inconsistent) ... He generally throws a nice, easy ball with very good placement standing or stepping up in the pocket, though (troubles happen on the move). When given time, he can get the ball off with a tight spiral and good arc, allowing the receivers to catch in stride rather than have to adjust in their routes... "



Again, Jones is not perfect - but this "concern" over arm strength is absolute nonsense.







I'll take Cosell over Dave Te. His arm may be good enough, but it is not the strength of his game at this time.







Cosell likes him even more than Dave Te ... and no, his arm isn't the "Strength of his game" nor is it a liability/legitimate concern.



All Jones needs to do is beef up the mental aspect of the game. He has 0 physical limitations/deficits/concerns. The "complete package", whether people want to admit it or not.







You and I have different definitions of the "complete package". I'm not even down on Jones. But I am realistic. He definitely has a lot of traits I look for with a QB:



Escapability

Pocket Awareness

Quick progressions

Make throws on the run

Can run for a first down when needed

Physically and mentally tough

High character

Physical prototype when it comes to height, weight, hand size



Al of those I give him high marks for. Throwing the football is a mixed bag with him, though.