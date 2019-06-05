Sam Darnold vs. Daniel Jones

|
|Quote:
|.
|Quote:
|.
|Quote:
|like Sy, I would have taken Rosen.
|Quote:
| So far
Darnold had 7200 yds 57 TD and 22 int and a 153 rating in just 2 years starting at USC
Jones had 8200 yds 52 TD and 29 TD and a 122 rating in 3 years starting at Duke.
So much production per game for Darnold.
The scouting on Jones has centered around projecting how he can perform and accounting for the poor talent around him and intangibles like being tough, smart and hard worker
Darnold was considered to be the 1 pick going into the last year at college and performed at a level high to still be considered the likley 1 pick going into the Draft. He additionally was a major high level HS prospect going to a top QB school in USC and not a walk on at a lower school like Duke with no QB history.
He played in high profile games and nationally televised games and Rose Bowls.
Sy is the resident BBI scout but he is probably not the norm on most scouting. He probably had Darnold lower than most scouts and Jones maybe higher than most scouts.
|Quote:
| This is a projection. Darnold played early and often. He can do a lot on the football and makes some great throws. He always makes some HMMM Maning like throws and has a history of being a turn-over machine.
Jones is seriously battle tested, but not in the pro's of course. Playing Clemson , Florida State and NC State is nothing to sneeze at. He has seen a ton of top tier DL talent.
I think Darnold's cieling is higher but Jones floor is higher. Darnold maybe could approach Farve like Status - Jones Matt Ryan. However, I think it's more likely Jones succeeds with the ability to sit on the bench and learn from a 2 time SB MVP, a mature HC/OC and a fairly potent offense with Barkley having no match on the Jets.
All of this is speculation.
|Quote:
| I have both their 2018 and 2019 draft guides and while neither fared well under pressure, Darnold completed a higher percentage of them for more yards according to what I'm looking at. Not sure if I can post the screenshots here or it'll cause a copyright issue but if I can I will.
I'm no Darnold fan and they actually were very similar by PFF's standards in their respective junior years. People point to Darnold's 2016 season but that's when he had JuJu Smith-Schuster which was discounted at the time. Now we know he's one of the top wideouts in the NFL.
|Quote:
| In comment 14434552 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
I have both their 2018 and 2019 draft guides and while neither fared well under pressure, Darnold completed a higher percentage of them for more yards according to what I'm looking at. Not sure if I can post the screenshots here or it'll cause a copyright issue but if I can I will.
I'm no Darnold fan and they actually were very similar by PFF's standards in their respective junior years. People point to Darnold's 2016 season but that's when he had JuJu Smith-Schuster which was discounted at the time. Now we know he's one of the top wideouts in the NFL.
https://www.profootballfocus.com/news/draft-2019-nfl-draft-profile-qb-daniel-jones-duke
https://www.profootballfocus.com/news/pro-a-look-back-at-the-2018-quarterback-class
I compared Jones grade vs pressure to that of all 2017 QBs in 2nd link. Unless I’m misreading, Jones was graded higher than Darnold/Allen/Rosen vs pressure as prospects.
|Quote:
| In comment 14434552 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
I have both their 2018 and 2019 draft guides and while neither fared well under pressure, Darnold completed a higher percentage of them for more yards according to what I'm looking at. Not sure if I can post the screenshots here or it'll cause a copyright issue but if I can I will.
I'm no Darnold fan and they actually were very similar by PFF's standards in their respective junior years. People point to Darnold's 2016 season but that's when he had JuJu Smith-Schuster which was discounted at the time. Now we know he's one of the top wideouts in the NFL.
https://www.profootballfocus.com/news/draft-2019-nfl-draft-profile-qb-daniel-jones-duke
https://www.profootballfocus.com/news/pro-a-look-back-at-the-2018-quarterback-class
I compared Jones grade vs pressure to that of all 2017 QBs in 2nd link. Unless I’m misreading, Jones was graded higher than Darnold/Allen/Rosen vs pressure as prospects.
|Quote:
| In comment 14434502 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.
I think it’s a fair question and a good thread. Stop with the whining and complaining...you’re not the BBI thread police.
|Quote:
| Darnold seems better at making plays off schedule, but he isn't as technically sound as Jones is throwing the football. I think Jones has a shot to be better in the red zone because of his footwork and release.
If you were plotting a path for what you hope each guy becomes at the end of the rainbow, the Jets are hoping Darnold becomes Ben Roethlisberger. The Giants should be hoping Jones becomes Drew Brees.
|Quote:
|And PFF, SY, and every other opinion could be right or wrong. I see a lot of similarities actually and I have to wonder what kind of hype Jones might have generated if he had played at a football powerhouse like Darnold.
|Quote:
| In comment 14434584 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Darnold seems better at making plays off schedule, but he isn't as technically sound as Jones is throwing the football. I think Jones has a shot to be better in the red zone because of his footwork and release.
If you were plotting a path for what you hope each guy becomes at the end of the rainbow, the Jets are hoping Darnold becomes Ben Roethlisberger. The Giants should be hoping Jones becomes Drew Brees.
Give him a dome to play in and he might
|Quote:
|has ugly hair
|Quote:
|The USC teams that Darnold played on were not very good USC teams. Darnold was THE reason why they were successful. USC football has been down for awhile and Sam,for a short time, made USC football relevant again.
|Quote:
| In comment 14434586 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14434584 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Darnold seems better at making plays off schedule, but he isn't as technically sound as Jones is throwing the football. I think Jones has a shot to be better in the red zone because of his footwork and release.
If you were plotting a path for what you hope each guy becomes at the end of the rainbow, the Jets are hoping Darnold becomes Ben Roethlisberger. The Giants should be hoping Jones becomes Drew Brees.
Give him a dome to play in and he might
I always thought that was an unfair critique of Brees. His career QB rating on the road is still 92.3 (Brady - 98.8, Peyton - 93.3). I think the perception of Brees on the road exists because at home he has been unbelievable (103.1, Brady - 98.8, Peyton - 99.8).
But my reason for setting that as the goal for Jones is the style of play. Great footwork, accurate short and intermediate. We want him throwing on 1st and 2nd down in the flats to the backs and over the middle to TEs...that's what's been bread and butter for Brees and Brady. It's always been a weaker part of Eli's game, and why he's never really made sense in a WCO.
Another word on Darnold/Jones - Darnold started 13 games his rookie year on a very poor offensive team...poorer than what the Giants have in 2019. If Darnold can start 13 games as a rookie there is no reason Jones (a technically more refined player surrounded by better players) can't do the same.
|Quote:
|The USC teams that Darnold played on were not very good USC teams. Darnold was THE reason why they were successful. USC football has been down for awhile and Sam,for a short time, made USC football relevant again.
|Quote:
| In comment 14434603 Go Terps said:
In both Brady and Bree's younger days -- couldn't they throw deep very well?
|Quote:
|In both Brady and Bree's younger days -- couldn't they throw deep very well?
|Quote:
|Darnold was 20-4 as the starting quarterback.Not fair to compare to Duke but,IMO, Darnold is just more physically talented then Jones. Just wanted to point out that USC has not been the USC of yesteryear lately and the ONLY reason for recent success is because of Sam Darnold.
|Quote:
|can ignore the fact that we got the best player in the draft last year, instead of picking a qb. So the comparison is Darnold plus, say, Allen, vs. Barkley and Jones.
|Quote:
|
Quote:
In both Brady and Bree's younger days -- couldn't they throw deep very well?
Could they? Brady wasn't known for it until he got Moss in 2007. Brady was in his 8th year in the league and 30 years old. I don't recall Brees being known as a great deep ball thrower at any point in his career...it's certainly not been how he's made his living in New Orleans.
|Quote:
| Darnold - 13
Rosen - 13
Allen - 11
Jackson - 7
If we go the whole season without Jones starting a game we'd better be 13-3.
|Quote:
| In comment 14434611 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Quote:
In both Brady and Bree's younger days -- couldn't they throw deep very well?
Could they? Brady wasn't known for it until he got Moss in 2007. Brady was in his 8th year in the league and 30 years old. I don't recall Brees being known as a great deep ball thrower at any point in his career...it's certainly not been how he's made his living in New Orleans.
I think they were both very good passers throwing deep. Any stats out there?
|Quote:
|
Quote:
In both Brady and Bree's younger days -- couldn't they throw deep very well?
Could they? Brady wasn't known for it until he got Moss in 2007. Brady was in his 8th year in the league and 30 years old. I don't recall Brees being known as a great deep ball thrower at any point in his career...it's certainly not been how he's made his living in New Orleans.
|Quote:
|Darnold was 20-4 as the starting quarterback.Not fair to compare to Duke but,IMO, Darnold is just more physically talented then Jones. Just wanted to point out that USC has not been the USC of yesteryear lately and the ONLY reason for recent success is because of Sam Darnold.
|Quote:
|we all know shurmur doesn't overly value arm strength.. now, shurmur is known as a quarterback whisperer, but he's no andy reid. the first QB this regime has taken was lauletta, and he has looked absolutely awful in limited action.
|Quote:
| Darnold is the much better prospect. Just about every analyst would agree. I don't know ahy we are debating this it is so obvious.
Does that mean Darnold will wind up a better pro than Jones? No, of course not. Certainly Gettleman and Giants brain trust believe Jones will likely be better.
But can we be objective? Darnold was one of the highest touted QBs coming out and has a good chance to be an impact QB in the NFL. Jones does not have the same hype, he simply doesn't, with many calling the Giants pick a reach. Could he buck the odds? Absolutely. But he is less likely to make an impact than Darnold.
|Quote:
| So far
Darnold had 7200 yds 57 TD and 22 int and a 153 rating in just 2 years starting at USC
Jones had 8200 yds 52 TD and 29 TD and a 122 rating in 3 years starting at Duke.
So much production per game for Darnold.
The scouting on Jones has centered around projecting how he can perform and accounting for the poor talent around him and intangibles like being tough, smart and hard worker
Darnold was considered to be the 1 pick going into the last year at college and performed at a level high to still be considered the likley 1 pick going into the Draft. He additionally was a major high level HS prospect going to a top QB school in USC and not a walk on at a lower school like Duke with no QB history.
He played in high profile games and nationally televised games and Rose Bowls.
Sy is the resident BBI scout but he is probably not the norm on most scouting. He probably had Darnold lower than most scouts and Jones maybe higher than most scouts.
|Quote:
| In comment 14434660 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
Darnold is the much better prospect. Just about every analyst would agree. I don't know ahy we are debating this it is so obvious.
Does that mean Darnold will wind up a better pro than Jones? No, of course not. Certainly Gettleman and Giants brain trust believe Jones will likely be better.
But can we be objective? Darnold was one of the highest touted QBs coming out and has a good chance to be an impact QB in the NFL. Jones does not have the same hype, he simply doesn't, with many calling the Giants pick a reach. Could he buck the odds? Absolutely. But he is less likely to make an impact than Darnold.
Darnold was my favorite QB last year but he was not the consensus #1 like you're trying to make him out to be. Teams were torn on which QB they liked. He also was the 2nd QB taken behind former walk on Baker Mayfield. Coming into their final collegiate season Baker Mayfield was not viewed as a likely 1st round pick.
|Quote:
| It is interesting to compare since the Jets and Giants had similar pick slots in the two drafts
Giants 2018 Pick 2
Giants 2019 Pick 6
Jets 2018 Pick 6
Jets 2019 Pick 3
For moving up to get Darnold they gave up their 2018 #6, two second round picks (37 and 49) and in 2019 their #34.
So comparing the drafts the Jets got
Sam Darnold
Quinnen Williams
The Giants got
Saquon Barkley
Daniel Jones
Will Hernandez
Lorenzo Carter
Deandre Baker
Jones doesn't have to be a better quarterback than Darnold. The question is who came out with the better team. I'll take the Giants selections any day.
|Quote:
| In comment 14434663 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14434660 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
Darnold is the much better prospect. Just about every analyst would agree. I don't know ahy we are debating this it is so obvious.
Does that mean Darnold will wind up a better pro than Jones? No, of course not. Certainly Gettleman and Giants brain trust believe Jones will likely be better.
But can we be objective? Darnold was one of the highest touted QBs coming out and has a good chance to be an impact QB in the NFL. Jones does not have the same hype, he simply doesn't, with many calling the Giants pick a reach. Could he buck the odds? Absolutely. But he is less likely to make an impact than Darnold.
Darnold was my favorite QB last year but he was not the consensus #1 like you're trying to make him out to be. Teams were torn on which QB they liked. He also was the 2nd QB taken behind former walk on Baker Mayfield. Coming into their final collegiate season Baker Mayfield was not viewed as a likely 1st round pick.
Many felt every big QB prospect from last year, or at least the big 3, were better than every prospect from this season. And most had DJ 3rd or 4th this season. By the transitive property that would make Jones no higher than the 6th or 7th best QB prospect in the last two years. Can we agree with that?
|Quote:
| Darnold seems better at making plays off schedule, but he isn't as technically sound as Jones is throwing the football. I think Jones has a shot to be better in the red zone because of his footwork and release.
If you were plotting a path for what you hope each guy becomes at the end of the rainbow, the Jets are hoping Darnold becomes Ben Roethlisberger. The Giants should be hoping Jones becomes Drew Brees.
|Quote:
|
Excellent post..
|Quote:
| In comment 14434668 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14434663 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14434660 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
Darnold is the much better prospect. Just about every analyst would agree. I don't know ahy we are debating this it is so obvious.
Does that mean Darnold will wind up a better pro than Jones? No, of course not. Certainly Gettleman and Giants brain trust believe Jones will likely be better.
But can we be objective? Darnold was one of the highest touted QBs coming out and has a good chance to be an impact QB in the NFL. Jones does not have the same hype, he simply doesn't, with many calling the Giants pick a reach. Could he buck the odds? Absolutely. But he is less likely to make an impact than Darnold.
Darnold was my favorite QB last year but he was not the consensus #1 like you're trying to make him out to be. Teams were torn on which QB they liked. He also was the 2nd QB taken behind former walk on Baker Mayfield. Coming into their final collegiate season Baker Mayfield was not viewed as a likely 1st round pick.
Many felt every big QB prospect from last year, or at least the big 3, were better than every prospect from this season. And most had DJ 3rd or 4th this season. By the transitive property that would make Jones no higher than the 6th or 7th best QB prospect in the last two years. Can we agree with that?
So you're basing this on the media "experts" or real experts? Are you seriously trying to say that Daniel Jones is rated lower than Lamar Jackson and Mason Rudolph?? I would put Jones behind Darnold, Mayfield, and Murray but tied with Josh Allen.
I am smart enough to admit that I know way less than the actual experts. I do not pretend to lower a players grade because media trolls at ESPN, WFAN, etc are trying to create a false narrative that Daniel Jones is not a 1st round talent.
|Quote:
| In comment 14434677 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14434668 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14434663 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14434660 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
Darnold is the much better prospect. Just about every analyst would agree. I don't know ahy we are debating this it is so obvious.
Does that mean Darnold will wind up a better pro than Jones? No, of course not. Certainly Gettleman and Giants brain trust believe Jones will likely be better.
But can we be objective? Darnold was one of the highest touted QBs coming out and has a good chance to be an impact QB in the NFL. Jones does not have the same hype, he simply doesn't, with many calling the Giants pick a reach. Could he buck the odds? Absolutely. But he is less likely to make an impact than Darnold.
Darnold was my favorite QB last year but he was not the consensus #1 like you're trying to make him out to be. Teams were torn on which QB they liked. He also was the 2nd QB taken behind former walk on Baker Mayfield. Coming into their final collegiate season Baker Mayfield was not viewed as a likely 1st round pick.
Many felt every big QB prospect from last year, or at least the big 3, were better than every prospect from this season. And most had DJ 3rd or 4th this season. By the transitive property that would make Jones no higher than the 6th or 7th best QB prospect in the last two years. Can we agree with that?
So you're basing this on the media "experts" or real experts? Are you seriously trying to say that Daniel Jones is rated lower than Lamar Jackson and Mason Rudolph?? I would put Jones behind Darnold, Mayfield, and Murray but tied with Josh Allen.
I am smart enough to admit that I know way less than the actual experts. I do not pretend to lower a players grade because media trolls at ESPN, WFAN, etc are trying to create a false narrative that Daniel Jones is not a 1st round talent.
No I am talking real experts who watch film, like Cosell. For instance, there is no chance that Cosell likes Jones better than Rosen as a prospect. And Cosell has Jones behind Murray, Haskins and Lock this season. I am being kind in my assessment. The Giants reached. Maybe they are right. That's the risk they took. But just because they reached doesn't mean Jones is suddenly a better prospect.
And mind you, I am happy about the pick. I am just objective and realistic.
|Quote:
| In comment 14434617 Marty866b said:
Quote:
Darnold was 20-4 as the starting quarterback.Not fair to compare to Duke but,IMO, Darnold is just more physically talented then Jones. Just wanted to point out that USC has not been the USC of yesteryear lately and the ONLY reason for recent success is because of Sam Darnold.
That's not true. Darnold didn't single handedly carry USC the way Jones carried Duke. I am not claiming that Jones is the better prospect I will wait and see how that plays out. It is a fact that Jones did not play with single player that was drafted.
Look at the players Darnold has played with that were drafted: OT Chuma Edoga(3rd), CB Iman Marshall (4th), S Marvel Tell III (5th), LB Carson Smith (5th), RB Ronald Jones (2nd), LB Uchenna Owusu (2nd), DE Rasheem Greene (3rd), CB Adoree Jackson (1st), Ju-Ju Schuster-Smith (2nd), OT Zach Banner (4th), DB Leon McQuay (6th), DT Stevie Tu'ikolovatu (7th), S Sua Cravens (2nd), C Max Tuerk (3rd), Cody Kessler (3rd), DB Kevon Seymour (6th).
|Quote:
| You can easily pull SY's assessment and he has Darnold rated as 81 and Jones rated as 80. He admits this and all he has to do is read it.
And I can't beleive he is using PFF. Ask the OP what he thinks of PFF;s rating on Jones as a 3rd rd pick?
Below you cna see PFF has Jone srated as a 3rd rd prospect.
Below you cna see PFF rated as OVERALL the number 2 prospect.
The OP is a "quack." I'm pretty sure it was him that stated there was little to no difference in college between him and Andrew Luck.
If he's not a "quack" just ask yourself why does he need to ask this question when he can easily see SY has him rated him rated higher.
ANd the fact he cherry-picked PFF a specific feature -- yet why didn't he look for the COMPLETE evaluation of the 2? He didn;t because it doesn;t fit his argument. He only wants to bring up specific points that point to his guy while ignoring the same sources that show negative against his guy.
HE didn't do it because he doesn't want to hear alternate views. He just wants to argue. He's upset because everyone doesnt love Jones as much as he does.
See the links below on PFF rating of Jones overall and where they felt Darnold should've been in in 2018.
https://www.profootballfocus.com/news/draft-duke-qb-daniel-jones-is-a-third-round-prospect-likely-to-get-overdrafted
https://www.profootballfocus.com/news/draft-pff-big-board-top-250-players-for-the-2018-nfl-draft
|Quote:
| the biggest differences I can come up with are that Darnold seems like he has a higher overall floor by virtue of what seems to be a more prototypical arm, but also possibly a lower ceiling because of his turnover problems and general issues with inconsistency.
It may be a big if, but if Jones arm strength is not an issue and he can make all the throws, I think he seems to have better overall accuracy and consistency - which raises his ceiling. Darnold also seems to be a better improviser, but Jones a better athlete.
I think Darnold's best case is Big Ben and Dan Jones' is a more mobile Matt Ryan. I'd gladly take either but would prefer whichever guy also allowed us to get Barkley.
|Quote:
| Darnold seems better at making plays off schedule, but he isn't as technically sound as Jones is throwing the football. I think Jones has a shot to be better in the red zone because of his footwork and release.
If you were plotting a path for what you hope each guy becomes at the end of the rainbow, the Jets are hoping Darnold becomes Ben Roethlisberger. The Giants should be hoping Jones becomes Drew Brees.
|Quote:
| In comment 14434561 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14434552 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
I have both their 2018 and 2019 draft guides and while neither fared well under pressure, Darnold completed a higher percentage of them for more yards according to what I'm looking at. Not sure if I can post the screenshots here or it'll cause a copyright issue but if I can I will.
I'm no Darnold fan and they actually were very similar by PFF's standards in their respective junior years. People point to Darnold's 2016 season but that's when he had JuJu Smith-Schuster which was discounted at the time. Now we know he's one of the top wideouts in the NFL.
https://www.profootballfocus.com/news/draft-2019-nfl-draft-profile-qb-daniel-jones-duke
https://www.profootballfocus.com/news/pro-a-look-back-at-the-2018-quarterback-class
I compared Jones grade vs pressure to that of all 2017 QBs in 2nd link. Unless I’m misreading, Jones was graded higher than Darnold/Allen/Rosen vs pressure as prospects.
Ah, the second link is from this past NFL season which is the discrepancy.
|Quote:
| Darnold is the much better prospect. Just about every analyst would agree. I don't know ahy we are debating this it is so obvious.
Does that mean Darnold will wind up a better pro than Jones? No, of course not. Certainly Gettleman and Giants brain trust believe Jones will likely be better.
But can we be objective? Darnold was one of the highest touted QBs coming out and has a good chance to be an impact QB in the NFL. Jones does not have the same hype, he simply doesn't, with many calling the Giants pick a reach. Could he buck the odds? Absolutely. But he is less likely to make an impact than Darnold.
|Quote:
| Darnold was a much better prospect coming out of college. I doubt the Giant's front office would even argue against that.
Darnold turned around a USC team that was garbage, as a freshmen. His freshmen season at USC was one of the most impressive freshmen seasons in the history of college football. Are we really comparing Daniel Jones to that?
I get it, Darnold struggled some when his entire offensive line and Juju left after his freshmen year, but the team still went 11-3.
Jones did not put up good stats at Duke. He does not have tools you drool over. I'm not sure he made Duke better because Duke had a better record before he got there and Thomas Sirk put up similar stats to him and Sean Renfree put up much better stats then him.
I'm not saying Jones is going to suck in the NFL, I'm just saying he's not the same level prospect as Darnold coming out of college.
|Quote:
|What made Sam darnold the second coming? He was a turnover machine I thought- or at least that was the knock on him. They seem like similar players to me... and if we got a similar player to the number two qb last year and came away with Barkley, that sounds like a good day.
|Quote:
| Darnold was a much better prospect coming out of college. I doubt the Giant's front office would even argue against that.
Darnold turned around a USC team that was garbage, as a freshmen. His freshmen season at USC was one of the most impressive freshmen seasons in the history of college football. Are we really comparing Daniel Jones to that?
I get it, Darnold struggled some when his entire offensive line and Juju left after his freshmen year, but the team still went 11-3.
Jones did not put up good stats at Duke. He does not have tools you drool over. I'm not sure he made Duke better because Duke had a better record before he got there and Thomas Sirk put up similar stats to him and Sean Renfree put up much better stats then him.
I'm not saying Jones is going to suck in the NFL, I'm just saying he's not the same level prospect as Darnold coming out of college.
|Quote:
| The one he threw against Army was 55 yards in the air on a dime. That's probably about the same distance in the air as the longest throw Eli has completed as a Giant in 15 years. There just aren't very many plays where the ball is going to have to go that far in the air. Rarely does a ball get thrown farther than that in a game in a non-Hail Mary situation.
Arm strength isn't as important as many think it is. And if it were, it isn't a problem in Jones's case.
|Quote:
| In comment 14434515 bw in dc said:
Quote:
like Sy, I would have taken Rosen.
Yes, Rosen for 37th overall would’ve been ideal ...
|Quote:
| In comment 14434545 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14434515 bw in dc said:
Quote:
like Sy, I would have taken Rosen.
Yes, Rosen for 37th overall would’ve been ideal ...
+1 from me as well. Why is it that Jones got a pass for having zero talent around him at Duke, but Rosen didn’t get a pass for having a horrid team (worst in the league in fact) around him for that one year in the pros in AZ? Rosen was a very highly regarded prospect, there were many on here who wanted him at #2 overall. A lot of people believe he could have been the best QB in a very strong 2018 QB class. If anything I felt the piece of humble pie he ate in Arizona would only build character, but instead he was downgraded to not even being worth #37 overall because of it? Meanwhile the kid from Duke gets a pass and they spend #6 overall on him? Doesn’t make sense to me, and if you think about it, by trading for Rosen we would have Josh Allen right now, and although we wouldn’t have Deandre Baker, we would still have Julian Love, Sam Beal, and Corey Ballentine as well as our 4th and 5th round picks we traded for Baker back. I have no problem with Baker, but that scenario sounds like a dream to me and if you’d told me last year we could have both Barkley AND Rosen without spending a 1st rounder on the latter I’d have said you were crazy. Not sure what Jints Central is doing but it certainly feels like there are a lot of decisions made with the Gettleman’s “gut feeling” as opposed to analytics (well we actually already know that’s the case).
|Quote:
| Darnold was a much better prospect coming out of college. I doubt the Giant's front office would even argue against that.
Darnold turned around a USC team that was garbage, as a freshmen. His freshmen season at USC was one of the most impressive freshmen seasons in the history of college football. Are we really comparing Daniel Jones to that?
I get it, Darnold struggled some when his entire offensive line and Juju left after his freshmen year, but the team still went 11-3.
Jones did not put up good stats at Duke. He does not have tools you drool over. I'm not sure he made Duke better because Duke had a better record before he got there and Thomas Sirk put up similar stats to him and Sean Renfree put up much better stats then him.
I'm not saying Jones is going to suck in the NFL, I'm just saying he's not the same level prospect as Darnold coming out of college.
|Quote:
| In comment 14434779 AdamBrag said:
Quote:
Darnold was a much better prospect coming out of college. I doubt the Giant's front office would even argue against that.
Darnold turned around a USC team that was garbage, as a freshmen. His freshmen season at USC was one of the most impressive freshmen seasons in the history of college football. Are we really comparing Daniel Jones to that?
I get it, Darnold struggled some when his entire offensive line and Juju left after his freshmen year, but the team still went 11-3.
Jones did not put up good stats at Duke. He does not have tools you drool over. I'm not sure he made Duke better because Duke had a better record before he got there and Thomas Sirk put up similar stats to him and Sean Renfree put up much better stats then him.
I'm not saying Jones is going to suck in the NFL, I'm just saying he's not the same level prospect as Darnold coming out of college.
Opening a "moronic" thread, taking the tme to post, and then using college stats as support for an argument ... that's, in a word, moronic.
Let me guess, you're 1 of those people who drooled over Haskins 50 TDs too?
|Quote:
|
WTF Jay. A bunch of defensive players and the QB that preceded him (for some odd reason). Relevant: Chuma Edoga, Ronald Jones, Zach Banner, Max Tuerk (a guy who didn't actually play with Darnold and who is probably already washed out of the league), and Kessler who makes no sense because he plays the same position and who just happened to be in his last year the same year that Darnold was basically on the team but didn't take a snap.
So it's Edoga, Jones, Smith-Schuster (played one season with Darnold) and Banner. We're not talking an all-star team, here.
So let's dispense with all the bullshit. Everyone is already giving Jones all the credit for not playing with quality players. Darnold DID NOT have a great team behind him. Player for player...Darnold has the better arm talent, and is at least as competitive.
Why do I say Darnold has the better arm talent? All the off-schedule, accurate throws. The zip he can put on the ball, deep ball accuracy. Darnold has similar escapability in the pocket and is able to make accurate throws far downfield that I don't see Jones make. That's it.
Jones is the better athlete. Darnold has incredible arm-talent, superior to Jones AT THIS POINT.
|Quote:
| In comment 14434795 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14434779 AdamBrag said:
Quote:
Darnold was a much better prospect coming out of college. I doubt the Giant's front office would even argue against that.
Darnold turned around a USC team that was garbage, as a freshmen. His freshmen season at USC was one of the most impressive freshmen seasons in the history of college football. Are we really comparing Daniel Jones to that?
I get it, Darnold struggled some when his entire offensive line and Juju left after his freshmen year, but the team still went 11-3.
Jones did not put up good stats at Duke. He does not have tools you drool over. I'm not sure he made Duke better because Duke had a better record before he got there and Thomas Sirk put up similar stats to him and Sean Renfree put up much better stats then him.
I'm not saying Jones is going to suck in the NFL, I'm just saying he's not the same level prospect as Darnold coming out of college.
Opening a "moronic" thread, taking the tme to post, and then using college stats as support for an argument ... that's, in a word, moronic.
Let me guess, you're 1 of those people who drooled over Haskins 50 TDs too?
Sorry I used evidence to prove my point.
We could break down tape too, it supports my point. Jones locked onto his first read in college way too often. Jones accuracy fell apart when throwing on the move. Jones looked frazzled under pressure. Darnold went through his progressions far better, and he was very successful throwing on the move. He was good under pressure when he didn't see as much as a Freshmen. He wasn't good under pressure when he saw a lot more as a Sophomore.
Again, I'm 100% rooting for Jones to succeed and I really hope he's better then Darnold. But, let's try to be a little bit realistic here.
|Quote:
| Darnold deep pass adj comp % in 2017: 45.2%
Jones deep pass adj comp % in 2018: 44.4%
Darnold is not far more accurate in the deep passing game than Jones. Jones' receivers rarely got much, if any separation. Darnold in his best season was throwing to JuJu who top NFL CB's can't defend.
|Quote:
| In comment 14434771 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
Darnold deep pass adj comp % in 2017: 45.2%
Jones deep pass adj comp % in 2018: 44.4%
Darnold is not far more accurate in the deep passing game than Jones. Jones' receivers rarely got much, if any separation. Darnold in his best season was throwing to JuJu who top NFL CB's can't defend.
You can make stats say whatever you want, and then there is the tape, which is clear on this subject.
|Quote:
| In comment 14434753 allstarjim said:
Quote:
WTF Jay. A bunch of defensive players and the QB that preceded him (for some odd reason). Relevant: Chuma Edoga, Ronald Jones, Zach Banner, Max Tuerk (a guy who didn't actually play with Darnold and who is probably already washed out of the league), and Kessler who makes no sense because he plays the same position and who just happened to be in his last year the same year that Darnold was basically on the team but didn't take a snap.
So it's Edoga, Jones, Smith-Schuster (played one season with Darnold) and Banner. We're not talking an all-star team, here.
So let's dispense with all the bullshit. Everyone is already giving Jones all the credit for not playing with quality players. Darnold DID NOT have a great team behind him. Player for player...Darnold has the better arm talent, and is at least as competitive.
Why do I say Darnold has the better arm talent? All the off-schedule, accurate throws. The zip he can put on the ball, deep ball accuracy. Darnold has similar escapability in the pocket and is able to make accurate throws far downfield that I don't see Jones make. That's it.
Jones is the better athlete. Darnold has incredible arm-talent, superior to Jones AT THIS POINT.
I was just pointing out the number of draft picks USC has produced compared to 0 for Duke during Jones' tenure. You do realize that having good defensive players makes the defense better which in turn helps out the QB right? It's not that hard to figure out but don't let that stop you from getting riled up even though I did agree that Darnold is the better prospect.
Where did I say that Darnold had a "great team?" I said that Darnold had better talent. Is that inaccurate? Schuster-Smith is a legit #1 WR and we would both be thrilled if he was on the Giants right now.
|Quote:
| In comment 14434902 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 14434771 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
Darnold deep pass adj comp % in 2017: 45.2%
Jones deep pass adj comp % in 2018: 44.4%
Darnold is not far more accurate in the deep passing game than Jones. Jones' receivers rarely got much, if any separation. Darnold in his best season was throwing to JuJu who top NFL CB's can't defend.
You can make stats say whatever you want, and then there is the tape, which is clear on this subject.
You can't make stats say whatever you want. You can cherry pick stats to support your argument. It's no different than ignoring the talent discrepancy on the QB's roster.
We won't know for another few years who the better QB is. Darnold was the better prospect coming out but he wasn't a perfect prospect or on the level of a Luck. It doesn't mean that he will be the better NFL QB especially if the Jets don't significantly improve their drafting.
|Quote:
| In comment 14434907 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14434902 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 14434771 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
Darnold deep pass adj comp % in 2017: 45.2%
Jones deep pass adj comp % in 2018: 44.4%
Darnold is not far more accurate in the deep passing game than Jones. Jones' receivers rarely got much, if any separation. Darnold in his best season was throwing to JuJu who top NFL CB's can't defend.
You can make stats say whatever you want, and then there is the tape, which is clear on this subject.
You can't make stats say whatever you want. You can cherry pick stats to support your argument. It's no different than ignoring the talent discrepancy on the QB's roster.
We won't know for another few years who the better QB is. Darnold was the better prospect coming out but he wasn't a perfect prospect or on the level of a Luck. It doesn't mean that he will be the better NFL QB especially if the Jets don't significantly improve their drafting.
And bringing up a QB that was his teammate for one season who preceded him as starter in a year he didn't even make a start, as well as an OL who was drafted before he ever made a start, to say anything of the player he was on his USC teams is disingenuous at the least. I don't even know why anyone would bring up guys like Cody Kessler and Max Tuerk in a discussion about Darnold, except to obfuscate.
|Quote:
| You can repeat the media dribble....
Lets see how it plays out.
We will all have front row seats
|Quote:
| In comment 14434911 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 14434907 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14434902 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 14434771 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
Darnold deep pass adj comp % in 2017: 45.2%
Jones deep pass adj comp % in 2018: 44.4%
Darnold is not far more accurate in the deep passing game than Jones. Jones' receivers rarely got much, if any separation. Darnold in his best season was throwing to JuJu who top NFL CB's can't defend.
You can make stats say whatever you want, and then there is the tape, which is clear on this subject.
You can't make stats say whatever you want. You can cherry pick stats to support your argument. It's no different than ignoring the talent discrepancy on the QB's roster.
We won't know for another few years who the better QB is. Darnold was the better prospect coming out but he wasn't a perfect prospect or on the level of a Luck. It doesn't mean that he will be the better NFL QB especially if the Jets don't significantly improve their drafting.
And bringing up a QB that was his teammate for one season who preceded him as starter in a year he didn't even make a start, as well as an OL who was drafted before he ever made a start, to say anything of the player he was on his USC teams is disingenuous at the least. I don't even know why anyone would bring up guys like Cody Kessler and Max Tuerk in a discussion about Darnold, except to obfuscate.
OMG dude once again I was comparing the college programs. Obviously a QB has no affect on Darnold. I missed Tuerk I saw that he was drafted in 2016. Duke is a pitiful program as they have had only 7 players drafted over the past 19 years. Someone posted that North Dakota State has had 10 over that time period. Darnold did not play on the power house USC squads that Leinart and Sanchez.
|Quote:
|Frail weak turner over prone rat claws?
|Quote:
|And your not sure if Jones made Duke better? I didn’t really need to read anything else you wrote because those two statements define moronic better than any other statements made in this thread.
|Quote:
| In comment 14434792 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
And your not sure if Jones made Duke better? I didn’t really need to read anything else you wrote because those two statements define moronic better than any other statements made in this thread.
Jones was throwing to 5'9" future cardiologists with 7" slippery hands and turned the Duke team into a respectable program during his tenure in a highly competitive conference leading the Blue Devils to an 8-5 record and two bowl wins where he was MVP.
USC has legitimate WR's and legitimate linemen to protect their QB even if their program was not doing well.
|Quote:
| In comment 14435030 mavric said:
Quote:
In comment 14434792 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
And your not sure if Jones made Duke better? I didn’t really need to read anything else you wrote because those two statements define moronic better than any other statements made in this thread.
Jones was throwing to 5'9" future cardiologists with 7" slippery hands and turned the Duke team into a respectable program during his tenure in a highly competitive conference leading the Blue Devils to an 8-5 record and two bowl wins where he was MVP.
USC has legitimate WR's and legitimate linemen to protect their QB even if their program was not doing well.
Maybe.
But Jones took over an 8-5 team that won a Bowl game with a QB - Thomas Sirk who put up virtually identical stats to Jones in the same system and won the bowl game MVP too.
|Quote:
|
that this is really Darnold plus, say, Allen, vs. Barkley and Jones.
--The Giants could have had their long-term franchise qb prospect last year in the #2 spot, but went for a superstar running back instead.
--They got a qb prospect this year but that matters in the context of not picking one last year because they loved Barkley.
--If Jones isn't significantly worse as a prospect than Darnold, as Sy's score would suggest, then the Giants hit a home run, because they got a vastly more important player last year than even someone like Allen would be this year.
The Giants gambled last year that they could wait a year on a quality qb prospect, and take the superstar rb instead. If Jones works out as a starting QB, then the gamble worked. If not, not. But making the decision NOT to go qb last year has to be considered in the context of taking Barkley instead of Darnold.
|Quote:
|
Maybe.
But Jones took over an 8-5 team that won a Bowl game with a QB - Thomas Sirk who put up virtually identical stats to Jones in the same system and won the bowl game MVP too.
|Quote:
|...that there are guys here that are working so hard to support their pre-draft reasoning, that they would suggest that Darnold's USC team was somehow less talented than Jones' Duke team.
|Quote:
|...that there are guys here that are working so hard to support their pre-draft reasoning, that they would suggest that Darnold's USC team was somehow less talented than Jones' Duke team.
|Quote:
| In comment 14435295 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...that there are guys here that are working so hard to support their pre-draft reasoning, that they would suggest that Darnold's USC team was somehow less talented than Jones' Duke team.
Literally no one has done that.
|Quote:
|...that there are guys here that are working so hard to support their pre-draft reasoning, that they would suggest that Darnold's USC team was somehow less talented than Jones' Duke team.
|Quote:
| The fact that Daniel Jones played on a garbage team is not evidence that he is good. I think folks should stop repeating it like it proves anything. All it does is mitigate why he had a statistically unimpressive career. Remember he was the seventh ranked passer - IN THE ACC.
His college career is not why the Giants picked him sixth. They picked him there because of what they saw on tape and his potential to fit their system.
|Quote:
| In comment 14435295 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...that there are guys here that are working so hard to support their pre-draft reasoning, that they would suggest that Darnold's USC team was somehow less talented than Jones' Duke team.
Yeah ... that argument is beyond absurd. Since 2015, the last time Duke had a player drafted, USC has had 17 players drafted. Duke: 1.
I've deduced from this thread that:
1. Darnold is just way better because we've been told he is.
2. Darnold gets a lot of notoriety from being a top HS recruit + USC spotlight + being a part of the "class of 2018".
3. Darnold may have more boom/bust potential due to "superior arm talent"
Per Cosell:
"Good arm, but not a power arm... ability to make throws from different platforms/arm angles ... playmaking dimension to his game as both a passer and runner ... overall threw with good touch ... Longer than desired delivery and poor lower body mechanics... causes loss of velocity/accuracy ... frenetic and not fundamentally sound ... overly reactive to perceived pressure ... consistent accuracy/ball placement issues ... field vision a concern ...
... mechanics, fundamentals, footwork need re-tooling ... tantalizing prospect you are drafting based on what you believe he can become ..."
"Good natural arm strength with needed velocity on intermediate throws, but not a power thrower ... threw a nice deep ball with the right trajectory and good accuracy ... consistently precise ball placement ... deceptive runner both by design and improvisation ... showed pocket toughness delivering in the face of pressure ... lower body mechanics need refinement ... too many throws "Stepping into the bucket" ... no natural twitch/explosiveness to his movement in the pocket ...
... functional mobility with excellent feel/understanding of timing, plus arm strength but not power thrower, precise ball placement a strong positive to his game..."
So neither are "power throwers", one is better under pressure and has more consistently precise ball placement ... both have similar athletic ability / measurables ... one needs a complete overhaul in mechanics, the other needs "refinement" ... these don't read as 2 QBs that are much different.
|Quote:
|.
|Quote:
| In comment 14435355 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
The fact that Daniel Jones played on a garbage team is not evidence that he is good. I think folks should stop repeating it like it proves anything. All it does is mitigate why he had a statistically unimpressive career. Remember he was the seventh ranked passer - IN THE ACC.
His college career is not why the Giants picked him sixth. They picked him there because of what they saw on tape and his potential to fit their system.
Comprehension fallacy - nobody has said Jones is good because his team sucked. Many have pointed out the good from his skill set (accuracy, decision making, toughness, athleticism) and performances they've watched. The lack of talent around him is central context for evaluating him statistically in comparison to others. Like Darnold. Which was the premise of this thread.
The logical fallacy in this thread is that a QB who played with somewhere between 10-20 guys now in the NFL had the same talent deficiency as a guy who played with 0.
|Quote:
| In comment 14435368 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14435295 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...that there are guys here that are working so hard to support their pre-draft reasoning, that they would suggest that Darnold's USC team was somehow less talented than Jones' Duke team.
Yeah ... that argument is beyond absurd. Since 2015, the last time Duke had a player drafted, USC has had 17 players drafted. Duke: 1.
I've deduced from this thread that:
1. Darnold is just way better because we've been told he is.
2. Darnold gets a lot of notoriety from being a top HS recruit + USC spotlight + being a part of the "class of 2018".
3. Darnold may have more boom/bust potential due to "superior arm talent"
Per Cosell:
"Good arm, but not a power arm... ability to make throws from different platforms/arm angles ... playmaking dimension to his game as both a passer and runner ... overall threw with good touch ... Longer than desired delivery and poor lower body mechanics... causes loss of velocity/accuracy ... frenetic and not fundamentally sound ... overly reactive to perceived pressure ... consistent accuracy/ball placement issues ... field vision a concern ...
... mechanics, fundamentals, footwork need re-tooling ... tantalizing prospect you are drafting based on what you believe he can become ..."
"Good natural arm strength with needed velocity on intermediate throws, but not a power thrower ... threw a nice deep ball with the right trajectory and good accuracy ... consistently precise ball placement ... deceptive runner both by design and improvisation ... showed pocket toughness delivering in the face of pressure ... lower body mechanics need refinement ... too many throws "Stepping into the bucket" ... no natural twitch/explosiveness to his movement in the pocket ...
... functional mobility with excellent feel/understanding of timing, plus arm strength but not power thrower, precise ball placement a strong positive to his game..."
So neither are "power throwers", one is better under pressure and has more consistently precise ball placement ... both have similar athletic ability / measurables ... one needs a complete overhaul in mechanics, the other needs "refinement" ... these don't read as 2 QBs that are much different.
You are twisting Cosell's thoughts on these QBs. There is no doubt he liked Darnold more than Jones this year. He ranked Jones 4th in this class and I know he liked the 2018 class better than the 2019 class. Using his general platitudes to compare the two does not stand in for his rankings. He had Darnold close to Rosen and Mayfield last year. I have no doubt that they would be in a single tier with Murray above all the other QBs from the last two seasons when stacked together.
|Quote:
| fans are pissed because they feel Jones was a reach at #6. At #17, the barking would've been considerably less as the Giants would've exited those two draft picks with their QB of the future and an edge rusher.
Further, many here were locked onto Haskins, even after I shared #6 figured to be way too high for him.
|Quote:
| In comment 14435328 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 14435295 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...that there are guys here that are working so hard to support their pre-draft reasoning, that they would suggest that Darnold's USC team was somehow less talented than Jones' Duke team.
Literally no one has done that.
Sure they are. And it started last year. Same people. Same agenda. Still going strong.
|Quote:
| In comment 14435378 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14435368 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14435295 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...that there are guys here that are working so hard to support their pre-draft reasoning, that they would suggest that Darnold's USC team was somehow less talented than Jones' Duke team.
Yeah ... that argument is beyond absurd. Since 2015, the last time Duke had a player drafted, USC has had 17 players drafted. Duke: 1.
I've deduced from this thread that:
1. Darnold is just way better because we've been told he is.
2. Darnold gets a lot of notoriety from being a top HS recruit + USC spotlight + being a part of the "class of 2018".
3. Darnold may have more boom/bust potential due to "superior arm talent"
Per Cosell:
"Good arm, but not a power arm... ability to make throws from different platforms/arm angles ... playmaking dimension to his game as both a passer and runner ... overall threw with good touch ... Longer than desired delivery and poor lower body mechanics... causes loss of velocity/accuracy ... frenetic and not fundamentally sound ... overly reactive to perceived pressure ... consistent accuracy/ball placement issues ... field vision a concern ...
... mechanics, fundamentals, footwork need re-tooling ... tantalizing prospect you are drafting based on what you believe he can become ..."
"Good natural arm strength with needed velocity on intermediate throws, but not a power thrower ... threw a nice deep ball with the right trajectory and good accuracy ... consistently precise ball placement ... deceptive runner both by design and improvisation ... showed pocket toughness delivering in the face of pressure ... lower body mechanics need refinement ... too many throws "Stepping into the bucket" ... no natural twitch/explosiveness to his movement in the pocket ...
... functional mobility with excellent feel/understanding of timing, plus arm strength but not power thrower, precise ball placement a strong positive to his game..."
So neither are "power throwers", one is better under pressure and has more consistently precise ball placement ... both have similar athletic ability / measurables ... one needs a complete overhaul in mechanics, the other needs "refinement" ... these don't read as 2 QBs that are much different.
You are twisting Cosell's thoughts on these QBs. There is no doubt he liked Darnold more than Jones this year. He ranked Jones 4th in this class and I know he liked the 2018 class better than the 2019 class. Using his general platitudes to compare the two does not stand in for his rankings. He had Darnold close to Rosen and Mayfield last year. I have no doubt that they would be in a single tier with Murray above all the other QBs from the last two seasons when stacked together.
I'm twisting nothing, quoting both players perceived strengths/ weaknesses to determine why there is such a widely perceived gap in ability. It's interesting when you remove all of the BS and just read what's written - makes you think Jones may not have been the worst pick of all time while Darnold's the future face of the NFL?
Between Cosell's scouting reports and Sy's grades it sure doesn't seem like there's a huge gap in their actual ability, which is all I care about.
|Quote:
| he was hyped up as the next the next star QB after his 2016 season, and then in 2017 he regressed across the board - that's why he wasn't picked #1 overall. He went from being the preseason favorite to win the heisman to not being in the top 10 finalists.
Anyone who thinks Daniel Jones is Andrew Luck is foolish, as is anyone who thinks the same about Darnold. They both entered the NFL with flawed resumes, which is why neither went #1 overall.
|Quote:
| he was hyped up as the next the next star QB after his 2016 season, and then in 2017 he regressed across the board - that's why he wasn't picked #1 overall. He went from being the preseason favorite to win the heisman to not being in the top 10 finalists.
Anyone who thinks Daniel Jones is Andrew Luck is foolish, as is anyone who thinks the same about Darnold. They both entered the NFL with flawed resumes, which is why neither went #1 overall.
|Quote:
|....how did they manage to beat Baylor on the road with Jones out with a broken collarbone? I mean, Baylor was nothing special last year, but to hear people here talk, Duke was basically a D-III team outside of Daniel Jones.
|Quote:
|banging the table for Darnold.
|Quote:
| In comment 14435401 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
he was hyped up as the next the next star QB after his 2016 season, and then in 2017 he regressed across the board - that's why he wasn't picked #1 overall. He went from being the preseason favorite to win the heisman to not being in the top 10 finalists.
Anyone who thinks Daniel Jones is Andrew Luck is foolish, as is anyone who thinks the same about Darnold. They both entered the NFL with flawed resumes, which is why neither went #1 overall.
I think a theme of this thread is that people keep arguing against strawmen that they are creating. Like, nobody said either of these guys were Andrew Luck unless I missed that somewhere. Andrew Luck was a 90-level prospect. Nobody since Peyton Manning in 1998 before or anyone after was as heralded a prospect as Andrew Luck.
If anyone does believe that Jones or Darnold is on that level, they are wrong, but again, who is saying this?
|Quote:
| In comment 14435199 twostepgiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14435030 mavric said:
Quote:
In comment 14434792 BSIMatt said:quote:
1. He's got prototype size
2. He's got a good arm. Arm strength is not an issue. It is not "elite", nor is it a liability.
3. He is a good athlete (nearly identical to QB Josh Allen)
4. He is tough and delivers catchable passes from the pocket while taking a beating.
5. By all accounts he's got the work ethic/coaching/mechanics to further develop
I don't think he's a better prospect than Darnold, and I also don't think Darnold is a vastly superior QB prospect - at least not in terms of the perceived gap you see by the media/fan reactions.
Size, arm, mobility, toughness, work ethic, pro-caliber mechanics/footwork ... I don't know what else you'd want in a young QB to develop.
Hopefully both develop accordingly and both fan bases are pleased. Thank you to all who actually provided insight/perspective on the thread topic - I never really accounted for the fact Darnold's been in the spotlight a lot longer (top recruit, USC, etc.) which would certainly lend to more notoriety/hype/belief he's a "franchise QB" while most people never heard of Daniel Jones or even knew Duke played football still. Sirk - ( New Window )
|Quote:
| Add to the list, "cranial", "ridiculously smart", "can read a defense and change in defense in less than a second", etc. His wonderlic score was 37 compared to QB's Haskins (25), Murray (20), Drew Lock (26) in this year's draft.
And believe it or not, football IQ and the ability to process defenses in the blink of an eye is arguably one of the most important traits in a franchise type QB
|Quote:
| In comment 14435426 mavric said:
Quote:
Add to the list, "cranial", "ridiculously smart", "can read a defense and change in defense in less than a second", etc. His wonderlic score was 37 compared to QB's Haskins (25), Murray (20), Drew Lock (26) in this year's draft.
And believe it or not, football IQ and the ability to process defenses in the blink of an eye is arguably one of the most important traits in a franchise type QB
Ummmm, those things actually are not considered strengths of his, even by scouts who are favorably disposed to him.
|Quote:
| In comment 14435412 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 14435401 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
he was hyped up as the next the next star QB after his 2016 season, and then in 2017 he regressed across the board - that's why he wasn't picked #1 overall. He went from being the preseason favorite to win the heisman to not being in the top 10 finalists.
Anyone who thinks Daniel Jones is Andrew Luck is foolish, as is anyone who thinks the same about Darnold. They both entered the NFL with flawed resumes, which is why neither went #1 overall.
I think a theme of this thread is that people keep arguing against strawmen that they are creating. Like, nobody said either of these guys were Andrew Luck unless I missed that somewhere. Andrew Luck was a 90-level prospect. Nobody since Peyton Manning in 1998 before or anyone after was as heralded a prospect as Andrew Luck.
If anyone does believe that Jones or Darnold is on that level, they are wrong, but again, who is saying this?
My post was responding to franchiseqb's 12:38 post.
|Quote:
|He didn’t see things well and his decisions were too inconsistent. There just seemed to be a lack of a true feel for the pocket, the defense, and angles.... Jones has enough arm strength, touch, and athletic ability. But there isn’t a quick mind here, he doesn’t see everything a top tier QB does whether it is coverage or pass rush based.
|Quote:
| Here's what he had to say about Jones' ability to read plays as they're happening:
Quote:
He didn’t see things well and his decisions were too inconsistent. There just seemed to be a lack of a true feel for the pocket, the defense, and angles.... Jones has enough arm strength, touch, and athletic ability. But there isn’t a quick mind here, he doesn’t see everything a top tier QB does whether it is coverage or pass rush based.
|Quote:
| In comment 14435226 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14435199 twostepgiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14435030 mavric said:
Quote:
In comment 14434792 BSIMatt said:quote:
1. He's got prototype size
2. He's got a good arm. Arm strength is not an issue. It is not "elite", nor is it a liability.
3. He is a good athlete (nearly identical to QB Josh Allen)
4. He is tough and delivers catchable passes from the pocket while taking a beating.
5. By all accounts he's got the work ethic/coaching/mechanics to further develop
I don't think he's a better prospect than Darnold, and I also don't think Darnold is a vastly superior QB prospect - at least not in terms of the perceived gap you see by the media/fan reactions.
Size, arm, mobility, toughness, work ethic, pro-caliber mechanics/footwork ... I don't know what else you'd want in a young QB to develop.
Hopefully both develop accordingly and both fan bases are pleased. Thank you to all who actually provided insight/perspective on the thread topic - I never really accounted for the fact Darnold's been in the spotlight a lot longer (top recruit, USC, etc.) which would certainly lend to more notoriety/hype/belief he's a "franchise QB" while most people never heard of Daniel Jones or even knew Duke played football still. Sirk - ( New Window )
Add to the list, "cranial", "ridiculously smart", "can read a defense and change in defense in less than a second", etc. His wonderlic score was 37 compared to QB's Haskins (25), Murray (20), Drew Lock (26) in this year's draft.
And believe it or not, football IQ and the ability to process defenses in the blink of an eye is arguably one of the most important traits in a franchise type QB
|Quote:
| Here's what he had to say about Jones' ability to read plays as they're happening:
Quote:
He didn’t see things well and his decisions were too inconsistent. There just seemed to be a lack of a true feel for the pocket, the defense, and angles.... Jones has enough arm strength, touch, and athletic ability. But there isn’t a quick mind here, he doesn’t see everything a top tier QB does whether it is coverage or pass rush based.
|Quote:
|Is there any possible acceptable response other than pom-pom waving?
|Quote:
|dramatically? Isn't one of the selling points on him that he's been learning from David Cutcliffe for four years and thus is the most pro-ready QB in the draft? In my mind, one of the caveats to drafting Jones was the possibility that, due to playing for a top QB developer like Cutcliffe in college, he doesn't have a ton of remaining refinements to make compared to less refined college QBs. His mechanics and footwork are already up to NFL standards.
|Quote:
| In comment 14435496 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
dramatically? Isn't one of the selling points on him that he's been learning from David Cutcliffe for four years and thus is the most pro-ready QB in the draft? In my mind, one of the caveats to drafting Jones was the possibility that, due to playing for a top QB developer like Cutcliffe in college, he doesn't have a ton of remaining refinements to make compared to less refined college QBs. His mechanics and footwork are already up to NFL standards.
Jones is not the most pro ready QB in this draft. Where did you read that? He has some nice pro traits but that's not the same as pro ready. Murray is the most pro ready, by far.
|Quote:
| In comment 14435514 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14435496 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
dramatically? Isn't one of the selling points on him that he's been learning from David Cutcliffe for four years and thus is the most pro-ready QB in the draft? In my mind, one of the caveats to drafting Jones was the possibility that, due to playing for a top QB developer like Cutcliffe in college, he doesn't have a ton of remaining refinements to make compared to less refined college QBs. His mechanics and footwork are already up to NFL standards.
Jones is not the most pro ready QB in this draft. Where did you read that? He has some nice pro traits but that's not the same as pro ready. Murray is the most pro ready, by far.
Where did you read that? No, My guy is the most pro ready! lol?
Look, D Jones faced pressure, a lot of it. He stood in there and delivered the ball. Murray will run away from it. Both ways can work. I think Jones is better fit for Shurmur and Murray is a better fit for Kingsbury. Some teams did not have a first round grade on either. Arizona is lauded for Murray's fit yet the Giants are criticized for Jones even though he is a perfect fit for Shurmur. It is kind of hypocritical don't you think?
|Quote:
|If Murray was over 6 feet tall he’d be considered the best QB prospect in a long time
|Quote:
|If Murray was over 6 feet tall he’d be considered the best QB prospect in a long time
|Quote:
|I think if your receivers cleanly win their matchups that could definitely help processing time. If receivers are struggling to get open that could slow processing time. The thing with something like this is we aren't in the Duke system, we aren't in Jones head...if someone is trying to objectively determine what is causing a delay in the ball coming out while watching film there are a lot of variables in play and slow processing time could be one explanation, but there are certainly others. I think that's something that is difficult to determine unless you've played or coached quarterbacks, or are the actual offensive coach himself.
|Quote:
| In comment 14435550 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
If Murray was over 6 feet tall he’d be considered the best QB prospect in a long time
And yet, he isn't 6 feet tall, so any projections about how he'll perform as a pro are unknown right now.
Murray is a better RB prospect than Jones. Jones is a better TE prospect than Murray. Neither of which matters.
|Quote:
|Let’s talk about them
|Quote:
|Is that this may be as good as he gets...