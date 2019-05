Lauletta a long shot to remain with Giants

Quote: ...Manning and Jones have two roster spots locked up, and if the Giants keep more than two quarterbacks, the third is more likely to be Alex Tanney, who has a bit more experience, or Eric Dungey, who is a good enough athlete to get some snaps as a running back or receiver. Lauletta probably needs a great camp to have a roster spot when the regular season starts.



posted aklready?The author suggests even Dungey as a higher chance to be the 3rd QB (if they keep a 3rd as expected) over Lauletta, up to me I say tanney should be the odd man out without question - and who knows what Dungey brings, but this PFT article (Michael David Smith quoting Pat Leonard which will some people automatically dismiss it, but I think there is some merit to it), doesn't think it will be Lauletta.summary here: Link - ( New Window