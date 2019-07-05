Lauletta a long shot to remain with Giants

posted aklready?
The author suggests even Dungey as a higher chance to be the 3rd QB (if they keep a 3rd as expected) over Lauletta, up to me I say tanney should be the odd man out without question - and who knows what Dungey brings, but this PFT article (Michael David Smith quoting Pat Leonard which will some people automatically dismiss it, but I think there is some merit to it), doesn't think it will be Lauletta.
summary here:
Link
|...Manning and Jones have two roster spots locked up, and if the Giants keep more than two quarterbacks, the third is more likely to be Alex Tanney, who has a bit more experience, or Eric Dungey, who is a good enough athlete to get some snaps as a running back or receiver. Lauletta probably needs a great camp to have a roster spot when the regular season starts.
- ( New Window
)
hopefully he gets a better alarm clock and adjusts to his new team's time zone, if needed
If you draft a QB in the 4th round, you're pretty much acknowledging that you're considering him a project who is going to need time and coaching to develop. Why are we turning around and giving up on him after one year?
Tanney literally offers nothing. He has barely any playing experience at all. He's older. There's no upside and no benefit. Carrying him as the 3rd QB would make no sense to me at all.
If it's because they're carrying Dungey as a 3rd QB, I can understand that - but I think they'll be able to sneak him in under a different position (TE). Giving up on Lauletta after a year just so that we can hold onto Tanney isn't really something I understand. I don't see the benefit.
I feel like Tanney could be cut and not be signed anywhere else.
the best thing you could say about Tanney is if they dont' think Jones is ready and Eli somehow gets hurt, then they can sacrifice Tanney.
but I'd think Lauletta or even Dungey can be sacrificed just as easily.
I hate 3 QB's in general.
But what position do you substract someone from if you keep 4 QBs? Perhaps a STer at WR or RB?
Maybe they sneak Dungey on the roster as a "TE" ... Only Engram/Ellison are locks.
If they keep Tanney over Dungey or Lauletta it will be extremely disappointing. The only justification for it would be that Tanney is basically another coach on the field and they want him around to mentor Jones when Eli is gone in a year. Even then it is highly unlikely that another team would sign Tanney anyway so if the Giants could always re-sign him if they suffer an injury at QB.
I was never a fan of Lauletta but obviously I hope he takes a big step forward this year and convinces the Giants that he is the long term backup answer.
I am very excited about Dungey. I would prefer to try to stash Lauletta on the practice squad but keep Dungey in the Taysom Hill/#3 QB role. I feel Dungey would be a very good fit as the backup to Jones.
Maybe they sneak Dungey on the roster as a "TE" ... Only Engram/Ellison are locks.
I think it's wise to keep 3 QB's. Let's face facts this is almost certainly Eli's last season with the Giants. They could take this year to develop either Dungey or Lauletta as Jones' backup in 2020 and beyond. Then they could go with two QB's in 2020 unless they want to bring in a more established backup for Jones.
Quote:
Let Eli play until the wheels fall off, then it's rookie reps time ...
Maybe they sneak Dungey on the roster as a "TE" ... Only Engram/Ellison are locks.
I think it's wise to keep 3 QB's. Let's face facts this is almost certainly Eli's last season with the Giants. They could take this year to develop either Dungey or Lauletta as Jones' backup in 2020 and beyond. Then they could go with two QB's in 2020 unless they want to bring in a more established backup for Jones.
Yeah I like the idea of "youth movement" if they do keep 3 QBs ... I have no idea whatsoever what Tanney would bring to the table
Shurmur does prefer a "veteran backup" - but hopefully with Eli + a top 10 pick at QB it changes his mind
He's a training camp invite at this point.
Total waste of a 4th round draft pick. I wonder who we could've had instead.
Quote:
Unless there's something about him personally that they really don't like, I can't really wrap my head around keeping Tanney.
That would be ideal to me.
To carry Eli, Jones and Dungey - stash Lauletta. I don't really care what they do with Tanney at that point.
I'd definitely prefer to not keep 3 QB's - if Dungey is one of the 3, I'm good with it since it sounds like they'll explore using him in other roles (i.e. Hill)
Cheap backup QB in 2020 is the only reason to keep Lauletta around ... who'll technically be a "3 year vet" at the time
Lauletta on IR ... Dungey a “TE”
2020 QBs Jones, Lauletta, Dungey
Well played
It doesn't matter what they call Dungey. Is he worth a spot on the 53? I don't think so
He is also young and immature. Those two often go together.
This is ONLY year 2 for him. I pray he does well and is our #2 or #3.
Tanney is the better player based on what? He's thrown 14 passes on an NFL field - and that was 4-5 years ago.
He has no upside. He's a 31 year old journeyman.
If they Giants were going to be willing to give up on Lauletta after 1 year, they should never have drafted him to begin with. It makes no sense to take a QB in round 4 and then give up on him in a year. The entire reason you do that is to see if you can develop him. QB's taken that late are always guys who need coaching and work because they're either too toolsy and not refined enough, come from smaller programs, or some combination of both.
I don't think much of Lauletta at all, but again - it's an awful pick if they were only going to give him a year.
Maybe something behind the scenes is bugging them about him; but clearly they saw something they liked in his game last year otherwise I have no idea what the point of drafting him was.
Since both Jones and Lauletta are drafted players and have the same number of NFL snaps they are equally developmental players.
IMO we should keep Lauletta rather than an older more experienced QB who does not have any growth potential.
But - they took him 6th overall.
It's one thing if they want to play Eli because they think he gives the team the best chance at the playoffs in 2019-20, I can live with that - but the next guy up has to be Jones.
If Eli is either not performing or gets injured and they go to Alex Tanney, I'm officially lost.
You don't take a guy in the top 10 if you don't believe he can play at all as a rookie. Jones has to be the guy after Eli. Full stop.
Anyways, this is all probably moot. Jones is the QB of the future.
I don't know what we can expect from Lauletta this summer. He might take a step forward. He might be gone. It's a tough situation for him because he's not going to force either Manning or Jones off the roster, no matter what he does in camp. If he's too good in preseason to cut, he's probably trade bait.
I wouldn't sweat the 4th-round pick. Quarterbacks wash out all the time. There's a theory that most teams should draft a quarterback every year because they have such a high bust rate. I think fans get too upset about that.
Time for Lauletta to move on, I don’t get a good vibe about him. That’s my opinion .
That was less surprising because Webb was a Reese guy.
Easy to see how Gettleman and Shurmur could have looked at that guy and just said "nope - we don't want anything to do with that" and that'd be totally fair and fine.
Gettleman drafted Lauletta, though.
If you're only going to give a 4th round QB 1 year where he throws about 3 passes and barely plays, then you shouldn't draft a QB there at all.
Keeping Tanney over Webb was absurd and there was ZERO justification for it. Keeping Tanney over Lauletta would be equally absurd, and I fully expect that's what the Giants will do.
KL could still develop into a nice backup at worst
I'd go with Eli Jones KL and stash dingey somewhere else
Keeping Tanney over Webb was absurd and there was ZERO justification for it. Keeping Tanney over Lauletta would be equally absurd, and I fully expect that's what the Giants will do.
You’re twisting arc’s words. He wasn’t suggesting that Gettleman cut Webb because he was a Reese pick. He meant that Gettleman had no attachment to Webb and that they didn’t like his upside which Shurmur clearly agreed with as has the rest of the NFL. Gettleman deserves credit for moving on and not keeping a player based solely on his draft status.
Obviously not as they list him as a QB/TE and Shurmur literally said they might use him in a Taysom Hill role.
Maybe they think that.
We won't cut Lauletta if he has potential. I know having a 3rd QB creates a "numbers game" and can hurt specials; however, in this case, Lauletta would be inactive and Dungey active.
I have not given up on Lauletta. Not by a longshot. And I don't think the Giants FO has either. I mean, would you be shocked if Lauletta was the backup QB for game 1? game 2??
As for Tanney, I can see him making it to the final cuts and be told to stay in shape just in case injuries hit. No way he is the #2. I just can't fathom that.
There is nothing wrong with having used the #4 pick last year on Lauletta if the long range plan is to have him be the developmental back-up....perhaps a trade candidate down the road.
Dungey could be useful as an athlete while he develops/refines his QB skils, and eventually takes over as #2 upon Lauletta's departure.
These are 22 year old kids that need to grow up fast, and obviously Lauletta did not handle everything well last year, but I wouldn't be so fast to throw him out just yet.
Seriously, after drafting Jones it really doesn't matter who else is on the roster as a QB. Jones is the future and he'll be getting all the attention and prep work.
Tanney knows his place and if there's a choice to be made between he and Lauletta, it will probably be Tanney.
As for Dungey, he makes it on special teams play or goes to practice squad.
p.s.--As for comparisons to how the Saints use Taysom Hill, the Giants offense is in a completely different place than the Saints offense which Brees has been running for years. Shurmur is still teaching and implementing the basics of his offense to a group of mostly youngsters with not a lot of experience playing with each other. This is far different than the situation in New Orleans. I see 2020 as the year Dungey is seriously considered for a spot on the 53 man roster.
Also let's not pretend that Dungey is anywhere near the athlete that Taysom Hill is...
Taysom Hill
40 time: 4.44
VJ: 38.5 inches
Eric Dungey
40 time: 4.68
VJ: 31.5 inches
I think Dungy is fighting his health and if he is developed enough at other positions to make the team, but I would most certainly see him making the practice squad as his versatility is perfect for it.
I'm rooting for the kid from Syracuse. Gave Clemson all they could handle. I think he's the most interesting udfa on the roster
Guys, you can't put 31 year old veterans on the practice squad.
p.s.--you can't compare how the Giants handled things in 2017 with Geno and Webb or 2018 with Tanney and Lauletta to how they would handle things with the 6th overall pick in the draft if Eli were to go down with an injury.
Tanney isn't going to win us any games, but he's interested in coaching and it's another good voice in DJ's ear.
Is there really value there? What is Daniel Jones going to learn from Alex Tanney that he can't learn from Eli Manning, Pat Shurmur or Mike Shula?
He's a 31 year old journeyman with zero upside who hasn't thrown a pass in 5 years. He's thrown 14 total in the NFL. I'm not buying that his coaching acumen is so valuable that we need to carry him for it.
We can't win football games with him if he's forced to play and whatever his ceiling is or was, was probably maxed out years ago.
Is there really value there? What is Daniel Jones going to learn from Alex Tanney that he can't learn from Eli Manning, Pat Shurmur or Mike Shula?
He's a 31 year old journeyman with zero upside who hasn't thrown a pass in 5 years. He's thrown 14 total in the NFL. I'm not buying that his coaching acumen is so valuable that we need to carry him for it.
We can't win football games with him if he's forced to play and whatever his ceiling is or was, was probably maxed out years ago.
He's the Jonathan Stewart of QBs.
Is there really value there? What is Daniel Jones going to learn from Alex Tanney that he can't learn from Eli Manning, Pat Shurmur or Mike Shula?
He's a 31 year old journeyman with zero upside who hasn't thrown a pass in 5 years. He's thrown 14 total in the NFL. I'm not buying that his coaching acumen is so valuable that we need to carry him for it.
We can't win football games with him if he's forced to play and whatever his ceiling is or was, was probably maxed out years ago.
This is what I don't understand either. Unless they think that Tanney is the next Jason Garrett it doesn't make any sense to me to keep him around as a veteran mentor with Eli on the roster as well. I think they just want Tanney around for camp but he has little chance to make the team.
As mentioned above if they feel that Tanney has a bright future as a coach why not make him an intern or an assistant now rather than waste training camp reps on a player with no future. They currently have 5 QB's and unless they plan to have Dungey work mostly in as a TE and ST's player they should just make a decision on Tanney. I can't remember when the Giants have had 5 QB's in camp. They always have four.
Why is DeOssie a waste of a roster spot. You realize every team has a long snapper right? None of them do anything else. If you don't value long snappers then just re-watch the 2002 SF playoff game.
Whether it is Tanney, Lauleta or Dungey will likely have zero impact on the team. If it is a discussion about the #2 QB, it becomes a much more tangible argument.
Just a guess.
Quote:
With Tanney and mascots/long snapper DeOssie and Herzlich. That spot could have been used on a potential Victor Crux, maybe we partial explanation why we sucked so hard of late with lower picks and udfa. This frigging org.
Why is DeOssie a waste of a roster spot. You realize every team has a long snapper right? None of them do anything else. If you don't value long snappers then just re-watch the 2002 SF playoff game.
Most long snappers are at least a warm body at their position. Mara is too traumatized from that incident and overreacting on emotion rather than rationality of the cost of keeping a purely long snapper vs roster spot for another player. Hell imagine if we added situational players in those spots and used them in game, 3rd down back, goal line back, run stuffing linemen or lb, slot corner, etc.,
Quote:
With Tanney and mascots/long snapper DeOssie and Herzlich. That spot could have been used on a potential Victor Crux, maybe we partial explanation why we sucked so hard of late with lower picks and udfa. This frigging org.
Why is DeOssie a waste of a roster spot. You realize every team has a long snapper right? None of them do anything else. If you don't value long snappers then just re-watch the 2002 SF playoff game.
Denny being Denny...
Calling DeOssie a "waste of a roster spot" tells you all you need to know.
Most long snappers are at least a warm body at their position. Mara is too traumatized from that incident and overreacting on emotion rather than rationality of the cost of keeping a purely long snapper vs roster spot for another player. Hell imagine if we added situational players in those spots and used them in game, 3rd down back, goal line back, run stuffing linemen or lb, slot corner, etc.,
Can you provide me any other LS that does anything other than long snap? Sure the Giants are fools for doing what every single team in football does.
When people think he's useless it says volumes.
When people think he's useless it says volumes.
How could any Giants fan not appreciate a solid LS like DeOssie after the Trey Junkin fiasco?
Quote:
Most long snappers are at least a warm body at their position. Mara is too traumatized from that incident and overreacting on emotion rather than rationality of the cost of keeping a purely long snapper vs roster spot for another player. Hell imagine if we added situational players in those spots and used them in game, 3rd down back, goal line back, run stuffing linemen or lb, slot corner, etc.,
Can you provide me any other LS that does anything other than long snap? Sure the Giants are fools for doing what every single team in football does.
Just use your backup center to long snap, waste of a roster spot otherwise, based on fear of failure behaviour.
Not many "regular" Centers long-snap, but hey, let's just do it!!
Quote:
In comment 14436548 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
Most long snappers are at least a warm body at their position. Mara is too traumatized from that incident and overreacting on emotion rather than rationality of the cost of keeping a purely long snapper vs roster spot for another player. Hell imagine if we added situational players in those spots and used them in game, 3rd down back, goal line back, run stuffing linemen or lb, slot corner, etc.,
Can you provide me any other LS that does anything other than long snap? Sure the Giants are fools for doing what every single team in football does.
Just use your backup center to long snap, waste of a roster spot otherwise, based on fear of failure behaviour.
Long snapping is not something you learn over night. What happens if your backup center gets hurt?
Just use your backup center to long snap, waste of a roster spot otherwise, based on fear of failure behaviour.
You realize you are speaking for all 32 teams right?
Quote:
Just use your backup center to long snap, waste of a roster spot otherwise, based on fear of failure behaviour.
You realize you are speaking for all 32 teams right?
You do realize almost all people overreact to traumatic incidents instead of reacting based on a cost benefit analysis?
I am assuming that you have never played football. If you can't see how a LS is a different skill set than being a Center, than I don't know what to tell you.
You realize you are speaking for all 32 teams right?
You do realize almost all people overreact to traumatic incidents instead of reacting based on a cost benefit analysis?
Once again you fail to mention one other team that uses their long snapper for anything other than snapping. Did every other team react to "traumatic incidents?" Speaking of cost benefit analysis what is more beneficial. Carrying another active player who won't play in a game due or having a player you know will snap the ball perfectly if you need a big FG? Why am I wasting my time talking to this idiot?
Quote:
I can go in the backyard right now and do it to some reasonable degree. A backup center who can long snap 90-95% of time is a better use of resource than a a waste of a roster spot that does it at 95-99%.
I am assuming that you have never played football. If you can't see how a LS is a different skill set than being a Center, than I don't know what to tell you.
Hitting a 85 mph curveball, returning a 120 mph tennis serve, hitting a golf ball 300 yards down straight is hard. Lonsnapping is not, it has been done by roster players for decades.
Quote:
In comment 14436583 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
I can go in the backyard right now and do it to some reasonable degree. A backup center who can long snap 90-95% of time is a better use of resource than a a waste of a roster spot that does it at 95-99%.
I am assuming that you have never played football. If you can't see how a LS is a different skill set than being a Center, than I don't know what to tell you.
Hitting a 85 mph curveball, returning a 120 mph tennis serve, hitting a golf ball 300 yards down straight is hard. Lonsnapping is not, it has been done by roster players for decades.
Then name one.
Sure you can.
What a moron.
Seriously?
You made me do this ... - ( New Window )
A good punt snap should hit the target (namely the punter's hands at the abdomen or waistline) between .65 and .80 seconds[1] and with a tight spiral for easy handling. A "bad snap" is an off-target snap which causes the delay or failure of a kick and/or forces the punter into a potentially compromising situation.
A long-snapper has to get the ball back 12-15 yards to the P quicker than a QB can throw it, in a small window, with a tight spiral.
So pick a new team, Denny.