Lauletta a long shot to remain with Giants

pjcas18 : 5/7/2019 7:27 pm
posted aklready?

The author suggests even Dungey as a higher chance to be the 3rd QB (if they keep a 3rd as expected) over Lauletta, up to me I say tanney should be the odd man out without question - and who knows what Dungey brings, but this PFT article (Michael David Smith quoting Pat Leonard which will some people automatically dismiss it, but I think there is some merit to it), doesn't think it will be Lauletta.

summary here:

Quote:
...Manning and Jones have two roster spots locked up, and if the Giants keep more than two quarterbacks, the third is more likely to be Alex Tanney, who has a bit more experience, or Eric Dungey, who is a good enough athlete to get some snaps as a running back or receiver. Lauletta probably needs a great camp to have a roster spot when the regular season starts.

Link - ( New Window )
welp,  
GothamGiants : 5/7/2019 7:31 pm : link
basically set a 4th round pick on fire last year ... oh well

hopefully he gets a better alarm clock and adjusts to his new team's time zone, if needed
.  
arcarsenal : 5/7/2019 7:35 pm : link
Unless there's something about him personally that they really don't like, I can't really wrap my head around keeping Tanney.

If you draft a QB in the 4th round, you're pretty much acknowledging that you're considering him a project who is going to need time and coaching to develop. Why are we turning around and giving up on him after one year?

Tanney literally offers nothing. He has barely any playing experience at all. He's older. There's no upside and no benefit. Carrying him as the 3rd QB would make no sense to me at all.

If it's because they're carrying Dungey as a 3rd QB, I can understand that - but I think they'll be able to sneak him in under a different position (TE). Giving up on Lauletta after a year just so that we can hold onto Tanney isn't really something I understand. I don't see the benefit.
I liked what I saw of Dungey  
section125 : 5/7/2019 7:37 pm : link
when I got to see Syracuse play.
I feel similarly Arc  
pjcas18 : 5/7/2019 7:41 pm : link
If something happens to Eli, I highly doubt Tanney gives the team any chance to win.

I feel like Tanney could be cut and not be signed anywhere else.

the best thing you could say about Tanney is if they dont' think Jones is ready and Eli somehow gets hurt, then they can sacrifice Tanney.

but I'd think Lauletta or even Dungey can be sacrificed just as easily.

I hate 3 QB's in general.
I hope that they can find a way to keep Lauletta and Dungey.  
yatqb : 5/7/2019 7:47 pm : link
Forget about Tanney; he serves no purpose anymore, if he ever did.

But what position do you substract someone from if you keep 4 QBs? Perhaps a STer at WR or RB?
3 QBs is a waste of a spot  
GothamGiants : 5/7/2019 7:47 pm : link
Let Eli play until the wheels fall off, then it's rookie reps time ...

Maybe they sneak Dungey on the roster as a "TE" ... Only Engram/Ellison are locks.
RE: .  
Jay on the Island : 5/7/2019 7:51 pm : link
In comment 14435935 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Unless there's something about him personally that they really don't like, I can't really wrap my head around keeping Tanney.

If you draft a QB in the 4th round, you're pretty much acknowledging that you're considering him a project who is going to need time and coaching to develop. Why are we turning around and giving up on him after one year?

Tanney literally offers nothing. He has barely any playing experience at all. He's older. There's no upside and no benefit. Carrying him as the 3rd QB would make no sense to me at all.

If it's because they're carrying Dungey as a 3rd QB, I can understand that - but I think they'll be able to sneak him in under a different position (TE). Giving up on Lauletta after a year just so that we can hold onto Tanney isn't really something I understand. I don't see the benefit.

If they keep Tanney over Dungey or Lauletta it will be extremely disappointing. The only justification for it would be that Tanney is basically another coach on the field and they want him around to mentor Jones when Eli is gone in a year. Even then it is highly unlikely that another team would sign Tanney anyway so if the Giants could always re-sign him if they suffer an injury at QB.

I was never a fan of Lauletta but obviously I hope he takes a big step forward this year and convinces the Giants that he is the long term backup answer.

I am very excited about Dungey. I would prefer to try to stash Lauletta on the practice squad but keep Dungey in the Taysom Hill/#3 QB role. I feel Dungey would be a very good fit as the backup to Jones.
I actually agree and think  
section125 : 5/7/2019 7:52 pm : link
Tanney will be gone and Jones takes that #2 spot. I can also see Dungey making the team as TE/wildcat QB.
RE: 3 QBs is a waste of a spot  
Jay on the Island : 5/7/2019 7:53 pm : link
In comment 14435953 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
Let Eli play until the wheels fall off, then it's rookie reps time ...

Maybe they sneak Dungey on the roster as a "TE" ... Only Engram/Ellison are locks.

I think it's wise to keep 3 QB's. Let's face facts this is almost certainly Eli's last season with the Giants. They could take this year to develop either Dungey or Lauletta as Jones' backup in 2020 and beyond. Then they could go with two QB's in 2020 unless they want to bring in a more established backup for Jones.
RE: RE: 3 QBs is a waste of a spot  
GothamGiants : 5/7/2019 8:00 pm : link
In comment 14435966 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14435953 GothamGiants said:


Quote:


Let Eli play until the wheels fall off, then it's rookie reps time ...

Maybe they sneak Dungey on the roster as a "TE" ... Only Engram/Ellison are locks.


I think it's wise to keep 3 QB's. Let's face facts this is almost certainly Eli's last season with the Giants. They could take this year to develop either Dungey or Lauletta as Jones' backup in 2020 and beyond. Then they could go with two QB's in 2020 unless they want to bring in a more established backup for Jones.


Yeah I like the idea of "youth movement" if they do keep 3 QBs ... I have no idea whatsoever what Tanney would bring to the table

Shurmur does prefer a "veteran backup" - but hopefully with Eli + a top 10 pick at QB it changes his mind
I think the organization has clearly given up on Lauletta.  
FStubbs : 5/7/2019 8:01 pm : link
You look at Shurmur's comments last year and what happened off the field.

He's a training camp invite at this point.

Total waste of a 4th round draft pick. I wonder who we could've had instead.
There's 0 reason to keep Tanney but also not much reason for Lauletta  
Eric on Li : 5/7/2019 8:02 pm : link
if Jones looks good, unless Lauletta also looks impressive. I liked Lauletta last summer so I don't think that's too much of a stretch, but clearly he's somewhat fallen out of favor with them. Shurmur wasn't speaking all that highly of him in season even apart from the traffic incident.
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 5/7/2019 8:03 pm : link
In comment 14435958 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14435935 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Unless there's something about him personally that they really don't like, I can't really wrap my head around keeping Tanney.

If you draft a QB in the 4th round, you're pretty much acknowledging that you're considering him a project who is going to need time and coaching to develop. Why are we turning around and giving up on him after one year?

Tanney literally offers nothing. He has barely any playing experience at all. He's older. There's no upside and no benefit. Carrying him as the 3rd QB would make no sense to me at all.

If it's because they're carrying Dungey as a 3rd QB, I can understand that - but I think they'll be able to sneak him in under a different position (TE). Giving up on Lauletta after a year just so that we can hold onto Tanney isn't really something I understand. I don't see the benefit.


If they keep Tanney over Dungey or Lauletta it will be extremely disappointing. The only justification for it would be that Tanney is basically another coach on the field and they want him around to mentor Jones when Eli is gone in a year. Even then it is highly unlikely that another team would sign Tanney anyway so if the Giants could always re-sign him if they suffer an injury at QB.

I was never a fan of Lauletta but obviously I hope he takes a big step forward this year and convinces the Giants that he is the long term backup answer.

I am very excited about Dungey. I would prefer to try to stash Lauletta on the practice squad but keep Dungey in the Taysom Hill/#3 QB role. I feel Dungey would be a very good fit as the backup to Jones.


That would be ideal to me.

To carry Eli, Jones and Dungey - stash Lauletta. I don't really care what they do with Tanney at that point.

I'd definitely prefer to not keep 3 QB's - if Dungey is one of the 3, I'm good with it since it sounds like they'll explore using him in other roles (i.e. Hill)
RE: There's 0 reason to keep Tanney but also not much reason for Lauletta  
GothamGiants : 5/7/2019 8:03 pm : link
In comment 14435976 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
if Jones looks good, unless Lauletta also looks impressive. I liked Lauletta last summer so I don't think that's too much of a stretch, but clearly he's somewhat fallen out of favor with them. Shurmur wasn't speaking all that highly of him in season even apart from the traffic incident.


Cheap backup QB in 2020 is the only reason to keep Lauletta around ... who'll technically be a "3 year vet" at the time
I just don't see  
uther99 : 5/7/2019 8:06 pm : link
the Giants keeping Dungey as some Taysom Hill replica. Seems too "out of the box" for them.
Lauletta may have a convenient  
Bill in UT : 5/7/2019 8:10 pm : link
knee injury to squrrel him away for the year.
RE: Lauletta may have a convenient  
GothamGiants : 5/7/2019 8:12 pm : link
In comment 14435995 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
knee injury to squrrel him away for the year.


Lauletta on IR ... Dungey a “TE”

2020 QBs Jones, Lauletta, Dungey

Well played
Why do we want Lauletta  
Chip : 5/7/2019 8:33 pm : link
I can't think of one good reason. Tanney is actually the better player right now and neither player as a future in the NFL. We would be better off waiting for a cut from another team.
RE: RE: Lauletta may have a convenient  
uther99 : 5/7/2019 8:33 pm : link
In comment 14436000 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14435995 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


knee injury to squrrel him away for the year.



Lauletta on IR ... Dungey a “TE”

2020 QBs Jones, Lauletta, Dungey

Well played


It doesn't matter what they call Dungey. Is he worth a spot on the 53? I don't think so
We have to hope Lauletta comes to camp healthy & motivated  
SGMen : 5/7/2019 8:36 pm : link
The kid has talent, however, it has to be refined. He is out of Richmond, Div 2.

He is also young and immature. Those two often go together.

This is ONLY year 2 for him. I pray he does well and is our #2 or #3.
RE: Why do we want Lauletta  
arcarsenal : 5/7/2019 8:40 pm : link
In comment 14436031 Chip said:
Quote:
I can't think of one good reason. Tanney is actually the better player right now and neither player as a future in the NFL. We would be better off waiting for a cut from another team.


Tanney is the better player based on what? He's thrown 14 passes on an NFL field - and that was 4-5 years ago.

He has no upside. He's a 31 year old journeyman.

If they Giants were going to be willing to give up on Lauletta after 1 year, they should never have drafted him to begin with. It makes no sense to take a QB in round 4 and then give up on him in a year. The entire reason you do that is to see if you can develop him. QB's taken that late are always guys who need coaching and work because they're either too toolsy and not refined enough, come from smaller programs, or some combination of both.

I don't think much of Lauletta at all, but again - it's an awful pick if they were only going to give him a year.

Maybe something behind the scenes is bugging them about him; but clearly they saw something they liked in his game last year otherwise I have no idea what the point of drafting him was.
A WINNING team needs 3 QBs: Starter, backup, & developmental QB  
Marty in Albany : 5/7/2019 8:47 pm : link
Are the Giants a WINNING team this year? Probably not. Super Bowl contender? Highly unlikely. Thus, we do not need a backup QB to win games for us to keep us in the hunt if the starter gets hurt. Therefore we can dispense with the backup QB and focus on developmental QBs.

Since both Jones and Lauletta are drafted players and have the same number of NFL snaps they are equally developmental players.

IMO we should keep Lauletta rather than an older more experienced QB who does not have any growth potential.
Tanney will be on the practice squad. Lauletta is competing against  
Ivan15 : 5/7/2019 8:48 pm : link
the roster limit of 53.
I'd keep Tanney around until Jones gets his legs under him  
PatersonPlank : 5/7/2019 9:18 pm : link
then at that point (for example mid season), put Tanney on the PS. This covers the bad situation where Eli gets hurt in the first few games and Jones isn't ready yet.
.  
arcarsenal : 5/7/2019 9:25 pm : link
If Eli gets hurt and they go to anyone other than Jones, it's a mistake. And I'm someone who typically does buy into giving a rookie QB some time to adjust.

But - they took him 6th overall.

It's one thing if they want to play Eli because they think he gives the team the best chance at the playoffs in 2019-20, I can live with that - but the next guy up has to be Jones.

If Eli is either not performing or gets injured and they go to Alex Tanney, I'm officially lost.

You don't take a guy in the top 10 if you don't believe he can play at all as a rookie. Jones has to be the guy after Eli. Full stop.
I know Lauletta sucked in that game vs. the Skins...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/7/2019 9:26 pm : link
But Tanney? JFC. He's a journeyman QB. Lauletta was a rookie last year.

Anyways, this is all probably moot. Jones is the QB of the future.
Jones and Lauletta are the only guys on the team  
Phil in LA : 5/7/2019 9:37 pm : link
who can handle Shurmur's whole O. Eli can't can't. So whenever Jones takes over and starts opening the playbook, they'll want him back up to be able to execute it,too. So, provided he's healthy, I think Lauletta sticks around.
Lauletta was always a developmental project.  
81_Great_Dane : 5/7/2019 9:38 pm : link
News flash: Developmental project needs development, is a project.

I don't know what we can expect from Lauletta this summer. He might take a step forward. He might be gone. It's a tough situation for him because he's not going to force either Manning or Jones off the roster, no matter what he does in camp. If he's too good in preseason to cut, he's probably trade bait.

I wouldn't sweat the 4th-round pick. Quarterbacks wash out all the time. There's a theory that most teams should draft a quarterback every year because they have such a high bust rate. I think fans get too upset about that.
Couldn't spin him for a pick  
justafan : 5/7/2019 9:50 pm : link
that could've been used to move up for Jaylon eh? Find it hard they are giving up on him that quick short of a terrible camp and preseason. With Lauletta and Jones you have such a small amount of cap devoted to QB next season.
If Jones can’t win the backup job,  
morrison40 : 5/7/2019 9:53 pm : link
IMO, big warning sign and the pressure from the NY media will be intense.
Time for Lauletta to move on, I don’t get a good vibe about him. That’s my opinion .
Cutting a developmental qb after 1 year  
TJ : 5/7/2019 9:54 pm : link
Why would that surprise anyone? Isn't that whst happened to the guy Lauletta replaced?
RE: Cutting a developmental qb after 1 year  
arcarsenal : 5/7/2019 9:57 pm : link
In comment 14436113 TJ said:
Quote:
Why would that surprise anyone? Isn't that whst happened to the guy Lauletta replaced?


That was less surprising because Webb was a Reese guy.

Easy to see how Gettleman and Shurmur could have looked at that guy and just said "nope - we don't want anything to do with that" and that'd be totally fair and fine.

Gettleman drafted Lauletta, though.

If you're only going to give a 4th round QB 1 year where he throws about 3 passes and barely plays, then you shouldn't draft a QB there at all.
Just to energize the thread:  
CT Charlie : 5/7/2019 10:02 pm : link
I'd take Webb ahead of Lauletta and Tanney as a backup.
Really Arc?  
Tesla : 5/7/2019 10:11 pm : link
It's totally "fair and fine" to get rid of a player just because he was drafted by the prior GM? Not picking on you....just showing how disturbing DG's decision process can be at times.

Keeping Tanney over Webb was absurd and there was ZERO justification for it. Keeping Tanney over Lauletta would be equally absurd, and I fully expect that's what the Giants will do.
....  
BleedBlue : 5/7/2019 10:15 pm : link
It's a crime to keep Tanney over lauletta.


KL could still develop into a nice backup at worst

I'd go with Eli Jones KL and stash dingey somewhere else
____  
I am Ninja : 5/7/2019 10:55 pm : link
fallacy of the sunk cost
RE: Really Arc?  
Jay on the Island : 5/7/2019 11:14 pm : link
In comment 14436141 Tesla said:
Quote:
It's totally "fair and fine" to get rid of a player just because he was drafted by the prior GM? Not picking on you....just showing how disturbing DG's decision process can be at times.

Keeping Tanney over Webb was absurd and there was ZERO justification for it. Keeping Tanney over Lauletta would be equally absurd, and I fully expect that's what the Giants will do.

You’re twisting arc’s words. He wasn’t suggesting that Gettleman cut Webb because he was a Reese pick. He meant that Gettleman had no attachment to Webb and that they didn’t like his upside which Shurmur clearly agreed with as has the rest of the NFL. Gettleman deserves credit for moving on and not keeping a player based solely on his draft status.
RE: I just don't see  
Jay on the Island : 5/7/2019 11:16 pm : link
In comment 14435982 uther99 said:
Quote:
the Giants keeping Dungey as some Taysom Hill replica. Seems too "out of the box" for them.

Obviously not as they list him as a QB/TE and Shurmur literally said they might use him in a Taysom Hill role.
RE: Really Arc?  
arcarsenal : 5/7/2019 11:27 pm : link
In comment 14436141 Tesla said:
Quote:
It's totally "fair and fine" to get rid of a player just because he was drafted by the prior GM? Not picking on you....just showing how disturbing DG's decision process can be at times.

Keeping Tanney over Webb was absurd and there was ZERO justification for it. Keeping Tanney over Lauletta would be equally absurd, and I fully expect that's what the Giants will do.


Yes, really.

Gettleman didn’t draft Davis Webb and Pat Shurmur wasn’t here. They had no attachment to the guy, so it’s pretty easy to understand why they’d cut bait so quickly. He wasn’t their guy.

Lauletta actually was drafted by Gettleman, so it makes less sense that he’d give up on him so quickly.

What aren’t you understanding here?
Unless Tanney is the next  
giantsFC : 1:12 am : link
Kurt Warner

Maybe they think that.
After thinking the point of this thread thru & considering history  
SGMen : 2:33 am : link
I still think our QB's will be Eli, Jones & Lauletta. I think Dungey can take a 4th TE slot and be active on game-days for special teams, maybe some H-back and special QB plays.

We won't cut Lauletta if he has potential. I know having a 3rd QB creates a "numbers game" and can hurt specials; however, in this case, Lauletta would be inactive and Dungey active.

I have not given up on Lauletta. Not by a longshot. And I don't think the Giants FO has either. I mean, would you be shocked if Lauletta was the backup QB for game 1? game 2??

As for Tanney, I can see him making it to the final cuts and be told to stay in shape just in case injuries hit. No way he is the #2. I just can't fathom that.
Agree with SGMen.  
Tom in NY : 4:39 am : link
Develop Lauletta & Dungey into sold 2nd/3rd string QBs for 2020 season, after Eli's departure. Jones MUST be the #2 this year in order to get him ready for later in the season and/or his taking over in 2020.

There is nothing wrong with having used the #4 pick last year on Lauletta if the long range plan is to have him be the developmental back-up....perhaps a trade candidate down the road.

Dungey could be useful as an athlete while he develops/refines his QB skils, and eventually takes over as #2 upon Lauletta's departure.

These are 22 year old kids that need to grow up fast, and obviously Lauletta did not handle everything well last year, but I wouldn't be so fast to throw him out just yet.
We're using the KC model with Jones.  
MOOPS : 4:40 am : link
Why not use the Phidadelphia model with Lauletta and trade him to some needy team at an opportune time for, say, a second round pick.

Seriously, after drafting Jones it really doesn't matter who else is on the roster as a QB. Jones is the future and he'll be getting all the attention and prep work.
Tanney knows his place and if there's a choice to be made between he and Lauletta, it will probably be Tanney.
As for Dungey, he makes it on special teams play or goes to practice squad.
Unless Lauletta has personally pissed them off...  
Milton : 5:29 am : link
I expect him to make the 53 man roster (with Tanney getting released and Dungey hopefully winning a spot on the practice squad).

p.s.--As for comparisons to how the Saints use Taysom Hill, the Giants offense is in a completely different place than the Saints offense which Brees has been running for years. Shurmur is still teaching and implementing the basics of his offense to a group of mostly youngsters with not a lot of experience playing with each other. This is far different than the situation in New Orleans. I see 2020 as the year Dungey is seriously considered for a spot on the 53 man roster.

Also let's not pretend that Dungey is anywhere near the athlete that Taysom Hill is...

Taysom Hill
40 time: 4.44
VJ: 38.5 inches

Eric Dungey
40 time: 4.68
VJ: 31.5 inches
RE: I just don't see  
DavidinBMNY : 6:53 am : link
In comment 14435982 uther99 said:
Quote:
the Giants keeping Dungey as some Taysom Hill replica. Seems too "out of the box" for them.
Why? Shurmer isn't Coughlin. We don't know him well enough yet to know about this. A 3 rd string QB who can actually do more then play QB is a very wise move by the Saints. It turns mostly an inactive game day spot into a utility knife on the 53.

I think Dungy is fighting his health and if he is developed enough at other positions to make the team, but I would most certainly see him making the practice squad as his versatility is perfect for it.

I wonder  
cjac : 7:18 am : link
who is going to be the senior bowl MVP next year, and how disappointed he is going to be when he doesnt end up being drafted by the Giants
RE: I wonder  
Milton : 7:36 am : link
In comment 14436329 cjac said:
Quote:
who is going to be the senior bowl MVP next year, and how disappointed he is going to be when he doesnt end up being drafted by the Giants
Maybe it'll be a WR.
Nothing wrong with cutting bait with a guy  
Sneakers O'toole : 7:57 am : link
If doing it inproves your roster,qb or not. He can win or lose his spot in camp and that's the way it should be. Who knows what the staff think of him at this point. It should be one of the more interesting stories of the summer.

I'm rooting for the kid from Syracuse. Gave Clemson all they could handle. I think he's the most interesting udfa on the roster
It would seem strange to retain Tanney over a draft pick  
JonC : 8:16 am : link
unless Lauletta's clearly not what they thought he was. Perhaps the two intersections with the law turned them off as well, not a good look to tick off the local guard.
Two interactions with the law?  
ron mexico : 8:34 am : link
?
Shurmur likes Tanney's ability  
ron mexico : 8:36 am : link
To step in without getting many if any at all practice snaps.

Yes  
JonC : 8:36 am : link
he apparently pulled the same stunt twice and they busted him hard after the second.
RE: Tanney will be on the practice squad. Lauletta is competing against  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 8:42 am : link
In comment 14436059 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
the roster limit of 53.


Guys, you can't put 31 year old veterans on the practice squad.
I  
AcidTest : 8:52 am : link
think Lauletta is likely done with the Giants. Gettleman pretty much said as much when he noted that he couldn't be worried about whether his franchise QB could get to work on time. Gettleman has also been quick to admit his mistakes in FA, including when he cut Omameh during the season to get a comp pick. I see no reason why he won't do the same with Lauletta. I think the QBs will be Eli, Daniel, and Alex.
Tanney could wind up on the coaching staff...  
Milton : 8:53 am : link
That's what he plans to do once he can no longer get a roster spot in the NFL. So make him an assistant QB coach or quality control and if for some reason he is needed on the field, he can come out of retirement.

p.s.--you can't compare how the Giants handled things in 2017 with Geno and Webb or 2018 with Tanney and Lauletta to how they would handle things with the 6th overall pick in the draft if Eli were to go down with an injury.
Acid, I agree.  
Sneakers O'toole : 8:58 am : link
Gettleman has shown he's not afraid to course correct quickly if he doesn't like what he sees.
Keep Tanney  
crackerjack465 : 9:34 am : link
Lauletta isn't the future anymore. Surround our future with veteran players he can learn from.

Tanney isn't going to win us any games, but he's interested in coaching and it's another good voice in DJ's ear.
.  
arcarsenal : 9:39 am : link
Where is all of this stuff about Tanney being such a good "coach" coming from, anyway? I feel like it was mentioned somewhere as an aside at some point and it turned into this narrative that people ran with.

Is there really value there? What is Daniel Jones going to learn from Alex Tanney that he can't learn from Eli Manning, Pat Shurmur or Mike Shula?

He's a 31 year old journeyman with zero upside who hasn't thrown a pass in 5 years. He's thrown 14 total in the NFL. I'm not buying that his coaching acumen is so valuable that we need to carry him for it.

We can't win football games with him if he's forced to play and whatever his ceiling is or was, was probably maxed out years ago.
Giants like wasting roster spots  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10:37 am : link
With Tanney and mascots/long snapper DeOssie and Herzlich. That spot could have been used on a potential Victor Crux, maybe we partial explanation why we sucked so hard of late with lower picks and udfa. This frigging org.
RE: .  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10:38 am : link
In comment 14436443 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Where is all of this stuff about Tanney being such a good "coach" coming from, anyway? I feel like it was mentioned somewhere as an aside at some point and it turned into this narrative that people ran with.

Is there really value there? What is Daniel Jones going to learn from Alex Tanney that he can't learn from Eli Manning, Pat Shurmur or Mike Shula?

He's a 31 year old journeyman with zero upside who hasn't thrown a pass in 5 years. He's thrown 14 total in the NFL. I'm not buying that his coaching acumen is so valuable that we need to carry him for it.

We can't win football games with him if he's forced to play and whatever his ceiling is or was, was probably maxed out years ago.

He's the Jonathan Stewart of QBs.
RE: .  
Jay on the Island : 10:40 am : link
In comment 14436443 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Where is all of this stuff about Tanney being such a good "coach" coming from, anyway? I feel like it was mentioned somewhere as an aside at some point and it turned into this narrative that people ran with.

Is there really value there? What is Daniel Jones going to learn from Alex Tanney that he can't learn from Eli Manning, Pat Shurmur or Mike Shula?

He's a 31 year old journeyman with zero upside who hasn't thrown a pass in 5 years. He's thrown 14 total in the NFL. I'm not buying that his coaching acumen is so valuable that we need to carry him for it.

We can't win football games with him if he's forced to play and whatever his ceiling is or was, was probably maxed out years ago.

This is what I don't understand either. Unless they think that Tanney is the next Jason Garrett it doesn't make any sense to me to keep him around as a veteran mentor with Eli on the roster as well. I think they just want Tanney around for camp but he has little chance to make the team.

As mentioned above if they feel that Tanney has a bright future as a coach why not make him an intern or an assistant now rather than waste training camp reps on a player with no future. They currently have 5 QB's and unless they plan to have Dungey work mostly in as a TE and ST's player they should just make a decision on Tanney. I can't remember when the Giants have had 5 QB's in camp. They always have four.
RE: Giants like wasting roster spots  
Jay on the Island : 10:42 am : link
In comment 14436525 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
With Tanney and mascots/long snapper DeOssie and Herzlich. That spot could have been used on a potential Victor Crux, maybe we partial explanation why we sucked so hard of late with lower picks and udfa. This frigging org.

Why is DeOssie a waste of a roster spot. You realize every team has a long snapper right? None of them do anything else. If you don't value long snappers then just re-watch the 2002 SF playoff game.
Quibbling..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:43 am : link
about the backup QB in the event we are keeping 3 QB's is a fairly useless one. Any guy back there is going to be relatively cheap and a long shot to develop into a viable starter.

Whether it is Tanney, Lauleta or Dungey will likely have zero impact on the team. If it is a discussion about the #2 QB, it becomes a much more tangible argument.
I think the appeal of Tanney for the staff  
ron mexico : 10:45 am : link
They dont need to spend time coaching him up. He can manage on his own.

Just a guess.
RE: RE: Giants like wasting roster spots  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10:49 am : link
In comment 14436535 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14436525 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


With Tanney and mascots/long snapper DeOssie and Herzlich. That spot could have been used on a potential Victor Crux, maybe we partial explanation why we sucked so hard of late with lower picks and udfa. This frigging org.


Why is DeOssie a waste of a roster spot. You realize every team has a long snapper right? None of them do anything else. If you don't value long snappers then just re-watch the 2002 SF playoff game.

Most long snappers are at least a warm body at their position. Mara is too traumatized from that incident and overreacting on emotion rather than rationality of the cost of keeping a purely long snapper vs roster spot for another player. Hell imagine if we added situational players in those spots and used them in game, 3rd down back, goal line back, run stuffing linemen or lb, slot corner, etc.,
RE: RE: Giants like wasting roster spots  
arcarsenal : 10:49 am : link
In comment 14436535 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14436525 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


With Tanney and mascots/long snapper DeOssie and Herzlich. That spot could have been used on a potential Victor Crux, maybe we partial explanation why we sucked so hard of late with lower picks and udfa. This frigging org.


Why is DeOssie a waste of a roster spot. You realize every team has a long snapper right? None of them do anything else. If you don't value long snappers then just re-watch the 2002 SF playoff game.


Denny being Denny...

Calling DeOssie a "waste of a roster spot" tells you all you need to know.
RE: RE: RE: Giants like wasting roster spots  
Jay on the Island : 10:53 am : link
In comment 14436548 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:


Most long snappers are at least a warm body at their position. Mara is too traumatized from that incident and overreacting on emotion rather than rationality of the cost of keeping a purely long snapper vs roster spot for another player. Hell imagine if we added situational players in those spots and used them in game, 3rd down back, goal line back, run stuffing linemen or lb, slot corner, etc.,

Can you provide me any other LS that does anything other than long snap? Sure the Giants are fools for doing what every single team in football does.
DeOssie's..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:57 am : link
legacy might end up being that he's one of the more reliable football IQ tests out there.

When people think he's useless it says volumes.
RE: DeOssie's..  
Jay on the Island : 11:07 am : link
In comment 14436554 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
legacy might end up being that he's one of the more reliable football IQ tests out there.

When people think he's useless it says volumes.

How could any Giants fan not appreciate a solid LS like DeOssie after the Trey Junkin fiasco?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants like wasting roster spots  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 11:08 am : link
In comment 14436551 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14436548 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:




Most long snappers are at least a warm body at their position. Mara is too traumatized from that incident and overreacting on emotion rather than rationality of the cost of keeping a purely long snapper vs roster spot for another player. Hell imagine if we added situational players in those spots and used them in game, 3rd down back, goal line back, run stuffing linemen or lb, slot corner, etc.,


Can you provide me any other LS that does anything other than long snap? Sure the Giants are fools for doing what every single team in football does.

Just use your backup center to long snap, waste of a roster spot otherwise, based on fear of failure behaviour.
Doubling..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11:09 am : link
down on the stupid isn't going to help here.

Not many "regular" Centers long-snap, but hey, let's just do it!!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants like wasting roster spots  
Jay on the Island : 11:10 am : link
In comment 14436575 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
In comment 14436551 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 14436548 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:




Most long snappers are at least a warm body at their position. Mara is too traumatized from that incident and overreacting on emotion rather than rationality of the cost of keeping a purely long snapper vs roster spot for another player. Hell imagine if we added situational players in those spots and used them in game, 3rd down back, goal line back, run stuffing linemen or lb, slot corner, etc.,


Can you provide me any other LS that does anything other than long snap? Sure the Giants are fools for doing what every single team in football does.


Just use your backup center to long snap, waste of a roster spot otherwise, based on fear of failure behaviour.

Long snapping is not something you learn over night. What happens if your backup center gets hurt?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants like wasting roster spots  
Jay on the Island : 11:12 am : link
In comment 14436575 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:

Just use your backup center to long snap, waste of a roster spot otherwise, based on fear of failure behaviour.

You realize you are speaking for all 32 teams right?
Is long snapping rocket science?  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 11:14 am : link
I can go in the backyard right now and do it to some reasonable degree. A backup center who can long snap 90-95% of time is a better use of resource than a a waste of a roster spot that does it at 95-99%.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants like wasting roster spots  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 11:16 am : link
In comment 14436581 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14436575 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:



Just use your backup center to long snap, waste of a roster spot otherwise, based on fear of failure behaviour.


You realize you are speaking for all 32 teams right?

You do realize almost all people overreact to traumatic incidents instead of reacting based on a cost benefit analysis?
RE: Is long snapping rocket science?  
figgy2989 : 11:18 am : link
In comment 14436583 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
I can go in the backyard right now and do it to some reasonable degree. A backup center who can long snap 90-95% of time is a better use of resource than a a waste of a roster spot that does it at 95-99%.


I am assuming that you have never played football. If you can't see how a LS is a different skill set than being a Center, than I don't know what to tell you.
Also if you look around the league  
figgy2989 : 11:20 am : link
Long snappers tend to stick around for a while, most LS's on NFL rosters are long term veterans. There is a reason these guys stick around a long time in the NFL and have long careers.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants like wasting roster spots  
Jay on the Island : 11:23 am : link
In comment 14436589 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:


You realize you are speaking for all 32 teams right?


You do realize almost all people overreact to traumatic incidents instead of reacting based on a cost benefit analysis?

Once again you fail to mention one other team that uses their long snapper for anything other than snapping. Did every other team react to "traumatic incidents?" Speaking of cost benefit analysis what is more beneficial. Carrying another active player who won't play in a game due or having a player you know will snap the ball perfectly if you need a big FG? Why am I wasting my time talking to this idiot?
RE: RE: Is long snapping rocket science?  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 11:27 am : link
In comment 14436591 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
In comment 14436583 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


I can go in the backyard right now and do it to some reasonable degree. A backup center who can long snap 90-95% of time is a better use of resource than a a waste of a roster spot that does it at 95-99%.



I am assuming that you have never played football. If you can't see how a LS is a different skill set than being a Center, than I don't know what to tell you.

Hitting a 85 mph curveball, returning a 120 mph tennis serve, hitting a golf ball 300 yards down straight is hard. Lonsnapping is not, it has been done by roster players for decades.
Long snapping is an art  
Jay on the Island : 11:28 am : link
A kicker or punter get into a rhythm when they kick/punt. If you snap the ball too low or high it will throw them off significantly affecting their accuracy or distance. If you snap the ball too high you risk a blocked kick, blocked punt, or worse a long return for a td.
RE: RE: RE: Is long snapping rocket science?  
Jay on the Island : 11:30 am : link
In comment 14436605 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
In comment 14436591 figgy2989 said:


Quote:


In comment 14436583 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


I can go in the backyard right now and do it to some reasonable degree. A backup center who can long snap 90-95% of time is a better use of resource than a a waste of a roster spot that does it at 95-99%.



I am assuming that you have never played football. If you can't see how a LS is a different skill set than being a Center, than I don't know what to tell you.


Hitting a 85 mph curveball, returning a 120 mph tennis serve, hitting a golf ball 300 yards down straight is hard. Lonsnapping is not, it has been done by roster players for decades.

Then name one.
RE: Is long snapping rocket science?  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11:35 am : link
In comment 14436583 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
I can go in the backyard right now and do it to some reasonable degree. A backup center who can long snap 90-95% of time is a better use of resource than a a waste of a roster spot that does it at 95-99%.


Sure you can.

What a moron.
Seriously...  
Dnew15 : 11:45 am : link
that is one of the most moronic things I have seen posted on here in some time...and that's saying something.
...  
GothamGiants : 11:48 am : link
are people really arguing the importance of a quality long snapper on a Giants message board?

Seriously?

You made me do this ... - ( New Window )
If you can snap you can do it to a "reasonable" degree.  
Zeke's Alibi : 11:54 am : link
The problem is time after time the snap has to be perfect. If it was an easy skill you wouldn't see guys get drafted in the late rounds STRICTLY for their long snapping ability. Guys that wouldn't even sniff an NFL roster if it weren't for their ability to do that.
Actually if I remember some LS specialists  
Zeke's Alibi : 11:57 am : link
in the league talked about how they brought in professionals to teach them in HS how to do it. It is a very overlooked skill that gets overlooked until the pros where the margin of error is slim.
I don't know..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11:57 am : link
why I'm posting this since it is really just to educate one guy who is a dupe to boot but here goes:

Quote:
The majority of snappers at the highest levels of competition are specialized, meaning that they uniquely play the position of snapper, or have very limited responsibilities elsewhere.

A good punt snap should hit the target (namely the punter's hands at the abdomen or waistline) between .65 and .80 seconds[1] and with a tight spiral for easy handling. A "bad snap" is an off-target snap which causes the delay or failure of a kick and/or forces the punter into a potentially compromising situation.


A long-snapper has to get the ball back 12-15 yards to the P quicker than a QB can throw it, in a small window, with a tight spiral.
RE: Giants like wasting roster spots  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 14436525 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
With Tanney and mascots/long snapper DeOssie and Herzlich. That spot could have been used on a potential Victor Crux, maybe we partial explanation why we sucked so hard of late with lower picks and udfa. This frigging org.

So pick a new team, Denny.
