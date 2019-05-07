Who is THE guy you think needs to step up on defense... Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:43 am : 9:43 am

for this defense to actually begin to turn around?



Obviously everyone on the defensive side of the ball needs to elevate their play. Too many times in recent years this defense has not been able to make that one critical stop, especially late in games.



The guy who I think is critical this year is Markus Golden.