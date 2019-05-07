Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Who is THE guy you think needs to step up on defense...

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:43 am
for this defense to actually begin to turn around?

Obviously everyone on the defensive side of the ball needs to elevate their play. Too many times in recent years this defense has not been able to make that one critical stop, especially late in games.

The guy who I think is critical this year is Markus Golden.
RE: Bethea  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:01 am : link
In comment 14436477 KingBlue said:
Quote:
We haven't had a quality Free Safety in some time. His ability to manage the backend and lead the young defensive backs is a very important role.


I think Bethea is going to be huge for Deandre Baker and Julian Love.
re: pass rush...  
Dan in the Springs : 10:04 am : link
I'm just not high on any of our pass-rushers. There is some potential there, but not enough to consider any of them THE most important piece on defense.

I think Bettcher will need to be creative with the blitzes and we're going to need our secondary to be a strength, which I definitely think it has the potential to be. What about the middle of the defense though? If that is a hole, we're going to be in a lot of trouble, imo.
.  
arcarsenal : 10:04 am : link
Zo Carter is the first one that came to mind for me.

Pass rush is going to be critical. Can we generate enough with what we have? For that to be the case, Carter is going to have to be a big part of that.
Peppers but it’s more then that  
BillT : 10:07 am : link
This defense has a half dozen guys who have good upside potential or could step up their game. Carter, Golden, Ogletree, Hill, Tomlinson, Peppers even Jenkins or Haley. Then there’s Lawrence and Baker. That’s what gives me some hope of having at least a pretty good defense. There is a lot of potential in this group overall.
RE: Matt in SGS  
cjac : 10:10 am : link
In comment 14436478 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Truth be told, Landon Collins did not play well in a contract year. And he never came close to his breakout 2016 season in his other three years. He also finished the past two years on IR.


I'm amazed at how fans of other teams view players, Eagle fan friend of mine was telling me that Collins is great and cant believe we let him go. My reply was "he's a highlight film guy because he can lay wood, watch him play, can cant cover anyone"
It's not one player  
Johnny5 : 10:10 am : link
It's everyone. I'd rather see the defense as a whole jump just a few increments rather than one player taking a massive leap.

11 positions taking small steps forward through player additions/upgrades and vets just being in the second year of the system could potentially have a huge impact on the effectiveness of this defense. Bettcher is seemingly getting some pieces that will allow this to some degree. I expect the defense to be better this year without adding anything else. That said if a couple of positions take a few extra ticks up that would be pretty cool as well... lol
I said it before and I'll say it again  
Dnew15 : 10:11 am : link
LC was asked to do way more than he is capable of doing last year b/c of the guys JB HAD to send out there. Add that to the fact that it was a new system he had never played in before... the NYG set him up to fail.
He's going to be a very good player in this league for years to come and I hate the fact that it is going to be with Skins.

Also, I looked at all Sy's ratings this year on the safeties that came out and none of them were the legit CF threat the NYG seemingly never have - I think there's a lot teams searching for that type safety. They are becoming harder and harder to find.

Lastly, I think the defender to step up has to be an edge rusher. Someone has to step up and be a force on the outside and make defenses worry about where they are lined up pre-snap on every play. I don't think, especially with LC gone, that there's a defender on the field that is going to make an offense have to game plan around right now.
I think that, while the defense will be much improved this season,  
Ira : 10:12 am : link
the Giants have set the stage for a very good defense in 2020.
Lorenzo Carter, by a mile  
George : 10:12 am : link
If he improves, we suddenly have some quality at the 2nd level of the defense. That's our weakness right now.
Tomlinson  
gmen9892 : 10:17 am : link
Maybe it's me missing something, but I haven't been impressed with his play so far throughout his career. He hasn't been bad, per say, but he certainly hasn't flashed for me.

Year 3 now and he needs to show something. The clock is ticking and I think if he has a good year, it will go a long way towards helping this defense. Especially in the run game.
clearly its carter  
msh : 10:17 am : link
they clearly liked carter enough to replace vernon or they wouldnt have traded him,so the team i would say has already pegged carter to step up this year and make them look smart for trading vernon, who lets be honest was just solid and didnt live upto the size of that contract at any point

you also could make reasonable arguements for hill,tomlinson,peppers,beal and the whole LB corp as a unit ,who i think are better than most on BBI give them credit for as well



RE: Lorenzo Carter and Sam Beal  
Jay on the Island : 10:17 am : link
In comment 14436479 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
We are banking a ton on some younger unproven talent at CB, and OLB/DE.

I wouldn't have given Collins more than 8 million per season. I'm disappointed to lose him but I don't know how anyone can criticize the Giants for not offering the same amount as Washington. Collins is a beast in the box close to the line of scrimmage but he is just a liability in coverage especially versus TE's like Ertz. For him to come close to his 2016 performance he needs a FS next to him that is excellent in coverage. Honestly I expect Peppers to provide the same production as Collins for a fraction of the price.
its the entire defense  
ATL_Giants : 10:19 am : link
 
Golden or Carter are the top 2 but 1 sleeper is actually Ryan Connelly  
Eric on Li : 10:22 am : link
Before anyone gets carried away I'm not predicting this or even suggesting it's realistic, but his instincts attacking plays in front of him has some similarities to Chris Borland (beyond being a white guy from WI wearing almost the same jersey #) - and adding a disruptive play maker like that is exactly what this defense needs at the LB level.

They tested similarly at the combine, Connelly was even better in some areas, and their production over their final 2 years wasn't so different. Borland had gotten drafted in the 3rd round and was generally graded better than Connelly as a top 100 player.

Last 2 year CFB production
Borland (24 gms) - 215 tackles / 18.5 TFL / 8.5 sacks / 4 FF / 8 PD / 0 INT
Connelly (26 gms) - 177 tackles / 21 TFL / 6 sacks / 2 FF / 2 PD / 1 INT

Combine #'s
Borland - 4.83 / 31 inch vert / 114 broad / 7.18 3c / 4.27 ss / 27 reps
Connelly - 4.66 / 34.5 inch vert / 118 broad / 7.09 3c / 4.31 (4.15 @ pro day) ss / 17 reps (@ pro day)

Ximines is another possible sleeper. Again, I wouldn't predict this, but he compares across the board to Ngakoue, who had 8 sacks + 4 FF his rookie year in Jax after being picked in the 3rd round as well.
We need to find a pass rush  
Rjanyg : 10:22 am : link
Lets face it. The Giants had the perfect OLB starring them in the face in Josh Allen 2 weeks ago and they passed.

Golden, Carter, Ximines, Martin...one of these guys needs to provide consistent pressure when given the opportunity.

Vernon, was supposed to be that guy and while he provided pressure and sacks at times, it never seemed to come at the right time, example was the last game of the year vs. Dallas.

He played vs. Cam Fleming and had 3 sacks but on the last pass by Prescott he whiffed on a free run on 4th down and 30 yards. TD.

We not only need to pressure and sack the QB but we need it when it matters most.

Scheme alone won't get it done. My eye are on Golden, Carter and X Man.
Goodson is a guy who needs to either step up or be gone.  
Spider56 : 10:23 am : link
I thought he was a step slow at Clemson and not a good pick. Either he improves a lot or needs to go.
Carter and Golden  
Don in DC : 10:25 am : link
Gotta have some pass rush. The D-line should keep them pretty clean and keep the pocket contained. No excuse not to seal the edges and get after the QB.
RE: Goodson is a guy who needs to either step up or be gone.  
GothamGiants : 10:30 am : link
In comment 14436512 Spider56 said:
Quote:
I thought he was a step slow at Clemson and not a good pick. Either he improves a lot or needs to go.


Connelly will be taking his job ... and I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s week 1
This one is easy - Defensive Coordinator James Bettcher  
ZogZerg : 10:32 am : link
This is his second year and I'm sure he has had a lot of say on the guys they have brought in.

He needs to get the players he has to play at a high level, especially late in games.

Look what the Colts did last year with new coaching:

2017 D = 30th Yards, 30th points
2018 D = 7th Yards, 10th points

Time for Bettcher to step it up!
Ogletree and Bethea  
Dankbeerman : 10:34 am : link
Between them they have to lead and get everyone together and get everyone on the same page and in the right spot. Also need Ogletree to be that guy all over the field weeknin a d week out. if he gets back to the top of his game the whole D will benifit.
RE: Carter and Golden  
x meadowlander : 10:36 am : link
In comment 14436515 Don in DC said:
Quote:
Gotta have some pass rush. The D-line should keep them pretty clean and keep the pocket contained. No excuse not to seal the edges and get after the QB.
ENTIRE LB CORPS.

This team goes nowhere unless this unit plays above it's potential on paper and out of it's mind on the field. I do believe the drafting of Lawrence immediately improves every player on that front 7, particularly Oglethorpe. :)
All of them, Katie.  
Big Blue Blogger : 10:37 am : link
.
RE: RE: Lorenzo Carter and Sam Beal  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 10:37 am : link
In comment 14436506 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14436479 BigBlueDownTheShore said:


Quote:


We are banking a ton on some younger unproven talent at CB, and OLB/DE.


I wouldn't have given Collins more than 8 million per season. I'm disappointed to lose him but I don't know how anyone can criticize the Giants for not offering the same amount as Washington. Collins is a beast in the box close to the line of scrimmage but he is just a liability in coverage especially versus TE's like Ertz. For him to come close to his 2016 performance he needs a FS next to him that is excellent in coverage. Honestly I expect Peppers to provide the same production as Collins for a fraction of the price.


I'm confused on why I am getting @'d LOL. My post isn't about Collins at all.
RE: This one is easy - Defensive Coordinator James Bettcher  
Eric on Li : 10:39 am : link
In comment 14436518 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
This is his second year and I'm sure he has had a lot of say on the guys they have brought in.

He needs to get the players he has to play at a high level, especially late in games.

Look what the Colts did last year with new coaching:

2017 D = 30th Yards, 30th points
2018 D = 7th Yards, 10th points

Time for Bettcher to step it up!


Colts also drafted an all pro in Darius Leonard and got almost a sack per game out of Denico Autry who they picked up from Oakland. That helps a DC. Bettcher clearly had input into the guys we picked up though so he's on the line for a few of them like Golden being part of the solution.
Eric  
ZogZerg : 10:46 am : link
The Giants TWO starting defensive players in the first round.
They also went defense with their next 2 picks and mostly D out of the 10 picks.

I'm sure Bettcher had input.
No reason one of more of these guys can't be major contributors.
RE: RE: Matt in SGS  
Toth029 : 10:46 am : link
In comment 14436494 cjac said:
Quote:
In comment 14436478 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Truth be told, Landon Collins did not play well in a contract year. And he never came close to his breakout 2016 season in his other three years. He also finished the past two years on IR.



I'm amazed at how fans of other teams view players, Eagle fan friend of mine was telling me that Collins is great and cant believe we let him go. My reply was "he's a highlight film guy because he can lay wood, watch him play, can cant cover anyone"

That and living off the 2016 rep.
I agree Eric  
Dnew15 : 10:48 am : link
I feel like JB was given the keys to a beat up old junker of a defense - now he's got some pieces (that hopefully he had a hand in picking) that he feels will fit his system. I expect this defense to jump - probably not to a top 10 defense like the Colts - but at least to a middling defense that can get a key stop in the 4th quarter to win more close games this year.
I think Carter needs to step up.  
Brown Recluse : 10:48 am : link
I'd say Golden but I'm not sure it would be very fair considering his injury situation.

This defense needs a pass rush.
RE: Good question...  
BigBlueJuice : 10:58 am : link
I agree. We need to stop TEs from destroying us up the muddle of the field. Ogletree really needs to be locked for center of field. If he can improve I believe our defensive line will have production. This is deepest Ive seen Giants in secondary in a while and while jenkins is only big star in backfield i feel we have top tier players to compete and depth for once. Not old veteran depth that doesnt make other peoples rosters but young talent to mild into competitors. Peppers also should need to make a continuous improvement as well


In comment 14436450 Dan in the Springs said:
Quote:
I'm going to go with Ogletree. He figures to be on the field a ton and will be responsible for the front, has to cover in the middle and should be more freed up in the run game.

If Ogletree plays at a near pro-bowl level we'll have a solid defense, imo. If his play continues to drop off we could be a bottom defense again.

It's a team game but the guy in the middle is important.

Runner up: Peppers.
Carter &  
Barkley26 : 11:01 am : link
the ILBs. Basically the entire linebacking group needs to step up.
Janoris Jenkins returning to 2016 form  
Giantz_comeback : 11:03 am : link
Or close to it. Followed by Baker providing near lockdown coverage on the other side. If we get that , its frees up the master blitzer to send blitzes from everywhere without having to worry about a huge play being given up everytime.
RE: Peppers  
MotownGIANTS : 11:07 am : link
In comment 14436461 George from PA said:
Quote:
He is right now the one person who will not miss a defensive snap.


This my pick .... in a system he should excel in ... also fix our coverage issue from the S position, while not losing a ton of tackling.
No one one this D  
Bill in UT : 11:16 am : link
is coming off a career year. They all need to step up. Throw in McIntosh who I didn't see mentioned.
Landon Collins is a good player  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:20 am : link
if you use him in the Box and he's not injured -

He's not a Free Safety. He's a hard nosed box player - kinda more like a LB than a safety. I'm not gonna knock him, but I don't think he really fit in - and especially when he was trying to make up for the lack of depth the Giants had out on the field. And make no bones about it the Giants/Betcher had very few real players out there last year. OV was an injured shell and often played hurt, Jackrabbit really didn't have a lot of help and support in the backfield, Tomlinson regressed a little - Carter had his moments - it really was a disjointed unit out there.

I have a hard time pinning this one guy that needs to step up -- this is a unit that has to step up. A lot of games last year if the opponent wa son the field last and needed to score -- they would score against this unit.

Imo the [u]players[u/] who really need to step up are our newly drafted players, and in particular Lawrence, Baker, Ximines, Love, and Beal (I'm counting Beal as a rook for all intensive purposes)

If those 5 are good enough to make it onto the field, and you have Peppers, Bethea, Jackrabbit, Tomlinson, Hill, Carter, Golden, Goodson, Ogletree and Martin energetically fighting them for playing time, the Defense could really surprise.

I want them all wanting to out there and active, and if they bring some of the UFDAs and Ballentine into the fold, and maybe add a savvy vet that gets injected with the fever at defensive end; this defense could really surprise with Betcher's style.

Anyway, this is what I want to see: I want to see them all Bring it Baby!!!!

Carter is the obvious answer  
Capt. Don : 11:23 am : link
I would echo Peppers as well.


My sleeper is RJ McIntosh.
Golden and Peppers...on defense  
Andy in Boston : 11:25 am : link
Eli and whoever the right tackle is going to be on offense.
Solder needs to have a rebound year also.
the linebackers and secondary imo  
Platos : 11:28 am : link
also we don't need a double digit sack threat, we need multiple guys to get a bunch of sacks. i could go without having a big name passrusher. just give me 30 from the DL rotation and 25 from the linebackers and DBs lol
RE: Lorenzo Carter. He didn't play badly as a rookie off the bench,  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 11:32 am : link
In comment 14436458 Ira said:
Quote:
but he has what it takes to be a quality pass rushing outside linebacker.

I think he played 25% of snaps and had four sacks? Theoretically if he played 100% of snaps he would have 16 sacks... so looking forward to seeing more from him, especially considering we dint get a ER high.
Hard to pinpoint  
sshin05 : 11:32 am : link
one person. If its not pass rush ie Carter, Golden; then it falls on the secondary with guys like Baker, Beal, Love, etc.

Because our pass rush is big unknown, if Jenkins can do what he did in the past and be more consistent, it would help the team a whole lot.
RE: RE: Lorenzo Carter. He didn't play badly as a rookie off the bench,  
GothamGiants : 11:40 am : link
In comment 14436610 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
In comment 14436458 Ira said:


Quote:


but he has what it takes to be a quality pass rushing outside linebacker.


I think he played 25% of snaps and had four sacks? Theoretically if he played 100% of snaps he would have 16 sacks... so looking forward to seeing more from him, especially considering we dint get a ER high.


Carter has off the charts athleticism and they anticipate a huge 2nd year leap - he's got the skillset to truly be a "Weapon" on defense.

I love Carter, and he is definitely at the top of this list. His highlights starting at 1:45 below show some nice "flashes" of what he's capable of.
Carter - ( New Window )
My first thought was that it would be unfair  
Jay in Toronto : 11:50 am : link
to pick a rookie.

My next thought was Carter and I was torn between him and Peppers (as a playmaker).

Eric's suggestion of Golden is good.

But now I'm thinking that hopefully it will be an awesome unit -- very stout on the run, starting with the front 3, including when they (plus good DB coverage) provide time and space for the LBs an occasional DBs to wreak havoc on the QB.

So I'm much less concerned with one individual reaching all-pro as I am on the whole D being ranked at the top statistically.
RE: My first thought was that it would be unfair  
GothamGiants : 11:57 am : link
In comment 14436639 Jay in Toronto said:
Quote:
to pick a rookie.

My next thought was Carter and I was torn between him and Peppers (as a playmaker).

Eric's suggestion of Golden is good.

But now I'm thinking that hopefully it will be an awesome unit -- very stout on the run, starting with the front 3, including when they (plus good DB coverage) provide time and space for the LBs an occasional DBs to wreak havoc on the QB.

So I'm much less concerned with one individual reaching all-pro as I am on the whole D being ranked at the top statistically.


this is Bettcher's approach, well said ... I've linked his 2015 defensive roster (may have to scroll down). Top 10 scoring/overall defense ... not 1 dominant "Edge" player but strong DL play in front of a quality secondary that could play press man and disrupt timing enough for the schemed pressure to get home. That's what Gettleman's brought to town ... should be a much improved defense as a whole.
Bettcher D - ( New Window )
I think that  
Dnew15 : 12:03 pm : link
JB really could have sold management on keeping LC if he really wanted to (I have absolutely no evidence to back that up), but I think JB thought he would do better with CB talent and use those $$$ resources elsewhere.

It is unfair to hold LC completely responsible for covering TE - having said that - Kittle and Ertz killed the Giants, but other than those two, while LC was still playing, the TE weren't killing them as much as you would think - go back and look at the game logs.
RE: I think that  
GothamGiants : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 14436655 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
JB really could have sold management on keeping LC if he really wanted to (I have absolutely no evidence to back that up), but I think JB thought he would do better with CB talent and use those $$$ resources elsewhere.

It is unfair to hold LC completely responsible for covering TE - having said that - Kittle and Ertz killed the Giants, but other than those two, while LC was still playing, the TE weren't killing them as much as you would think - go back and look at the game logs.


he is a major liability in coverage and worth nowhere near what WAS paid him ... looking forward to Engram embarrassing him twice a year.

Landon Collins would've been a perfect LB/S hybrid in this scheme - he didn't want to make the switch. Peppers is much more athletic and a much better scheme fit.
Not just 2 player it is without a doubt  
Rick in Dallas : 12:10 pm : link
The middle of the field pass defense. So that means multiple players:
Peppers
Bethea
Goodson
Great thread and question  
SGMen : 12:13 pm : link
The #1 guy is Golden, hands down, because he is the only proven pass rusher on this team and that was a few years back. The big question with him is "can he return to form under Bettcher's defense which he knows and where he previously exceled his ONE big season in the league??" - big question mark but the potential is there.

After Golden, I'd go in this order:
-L. Carter, flashed last year and we need more pressure
-J. Peppers, fits JB's system and will be upgrade over LC
-E. Bethea, knows system but is 35

I'm not picking any rookies because you just never know how they will develop until well into training camp really.

Bottom line: if we can get pressure from the EDGE rushers; if Lawrence & Baker are quality starters; and, if we stay healthy, this defense should be much improved.
RE: Not just 2 player it is without a doubt  
GothamGiants : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 14436664 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
The middle of the field pass defense. So that means multiple players:
Peppers
Bethea
Goodson


Peppers + Bethea >>>>>>>>>>> Riley + Collins

in coverage. This is going to be the most significant upgrade from 2018, and no one talks about it because they are too busy crying over the loss of Collins - who hasn't played great in 2 years and was a poor scheme fit/coverage liability.

Love will be a big part of the "middle" resurgence as well, projects as a great slot/FS
Lorenzo Carter  
GoDeep13 : 12:14 pm : link
Golden has proven to be able to get pressure at the NFL level. Carter however hasn’t. If he can’t get pressure I can see us moving him to ILB and getting another Edge Rusher. He has good athletic ability and coverage ability.
RE: Lorenzo Carter  
GothamGiants : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 14436670 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
Golden has proven to be able to get pressure at the NFL level. Carter however hasn’t. If he can’t get pressure I can see us moving him to ILB and getting another Edge Rusher. He has good athletic ability and coverage ability.


Carter is a fascinating prospect/skill set ... I expect a huge year 2 improvement.

He has all the talent in the world to be a dominant player - if he puts in the work.
Carter - ( New Window )
it's bettcher. i think we get our sacks by  
markky : 12:40 pm : link
Baker closing off his side of the field and Lawrence collapsing the pocket, force the QB to the other side. I think we get out of the 3rd and longs with better coverage (especially at safety) and a push up the middle.
