Who is THE guy you think needs to step up on defense...

for this defense to actually begin to turn around?
Obviously everyone on the defensive side of the ball needs to elevate their play. Too many times in recent years this defense has not been able to make that one critical stop, especially late in games.
The guy who I think is critical this year is Markus Golden.
I think Bethea is going to be huge for Deandre Baker and Julian Love.
I think Bettcher will need to be creative with the blitzes and we're going to need our secondary to be a strength, which I definitely think it has the potential to be. What about the middle of the defense though? If that is a hole, we're going to be in a lot of trouble, imo.
Pass rush is going to be critical. Can we generate enough with what we have? For that to be the case, Carter is going to have to be a big part of that.
I'm amazed at how fans of other teams view players, Eagle fan friend of mine was telling me that Collins is great and cant believe we let him go. My reply was "he's a highlight film guy because he can lay wood, watch him play, can cant cover anyone"
11 positions taking small steps forward through player additions/upgrades and vets just being in the second year of the system could potentially have a huge impact on the effectiveness of this defense. Bettcher is seemingly getting some pieces that will allow this to some degree. I expect the defense to be better this year without adding anything else. That said if a couple of positions take a few extra ticks up that would be pretty cool as well... lol
He's going to be a very good player in this league for years to come and I hate the fact that it is going to be with Skins.
Also, I looked at all Sy's ratings this year on the safeties that came out and none of them were the legit CF threat the NYG seemingly never have - I think there's a lot teams searching for that type safety. They are becoming harder and harder to find.
Lastly, I think the defender to step up has to be an edge rusher. Someone has to step up and be a force on the outside and make defenses worry about where they are lined up pre-snap on every play. I don't think, especially with LC gone, that there's a defender on the field that is going to make an offense have to game plan around right now.
Year 3 now and he needs to show something. The clock is ticking and I think if he has a good year, it will go a long way towards helping this defense. Especially in the run game.
you also could make reasonable arguements for hill,tomlinson,peppers,beal and the whole LB corp as a unit ,who i think are better than most on BBI give them credit for as well
I wouldn't have given Collins more than 8 million per season. I'm disappointed to lose him but I don't know how anyone can criticize the Giants for not offering the same amount as Washington. Collins is a beast in the box close to the line of scrimmage but he is just a liability in coverage especially versus TE's like Ertz. For him to come close to his 2016 performance he needs a FS next to him that is excellent in coverage. Honestly I expect Peppers to provide the same production as Collins for a fraction of the price.
They tested similarly at the combine, Connelly was even better in some areas, and their production over their final 2 years wasn't so different. Borland had gotten drafted in the 3rd round and was generally graded better than Connelly as a top 100 player.
Last 2 year CFB production
Borland (24 gms) - 215 tackles / 18.5 TFL / 8.5 sacks / 4 FF / 8 PD / 0 INT
Connelly (26 gms) - 177 tackles / 21 TFL / 6 sacks / 2 FF / 2 PD / 1 INT
Combine #'s
Borland - 4.83 / 31 inch vert / 114 broad / 7.18 3c / 4.27 ss / 27 reps
Connelly - 4.66 / 34.5 inch vert / 118 broad / 7.09 3c / 4.31 (4.15 @ pro day) ss / 17 reps (@ pro day)
Ximines is another possible sleeper. Again, I wouldn't predict this, but he compares across the board to Ngakoue, who had 8 sacks + 4 FF his rookie year in Jax after being picked in the 3rd round as well.
Golden, Carter, Ximines, Martin...one of these guys needs to provide consistent pressure when given the opportunity.
Vernon, was supposed to be that guy and while he provided pressure and sacks at times, it never seemed to come at the right time, example was the last game of the year vs. Dallas.
He played vs. Cam Fleming and had 3 sacks but on the last pass by Prescott he whiffed on a free run on 4th down and 30 yards. TD.
We not only need to pressure and sack the QB but we need it when it matters most.
Scheme alone won't get it done. My eye are on Golden, Carter and X Man.
Connelly will be taking his job ... and I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s week 1
This team goes nowhere unless this unit plays above it's potential on paper and out of it's mind on the field. I do believe the drafting of Lawrence immediately improves every player on that front 7, particularly Oglethorpe. :)
Quote:
We are banking a ton on some younger unproven talent at CB, and OLB/DE.
I wouldn't have given Collins more than 8 million per season. I'm disappointed to lose him but I don't know how anyone can criticize the Giants for not offering the same amount as Washington. Collins is a beast in the box close to the line of scrimmage but he is just a liability in coverage especially versus TE's like Ertz. For him to come close to his 2016 performance he needs a FS next to him that is excellent in coverage. Honestly I expect Peppers to provide the same production as Collins for a fraction of the price.
I'm confused on why I am getting @'d LOL. My post isn't about Collins at all.
Colts also drafted an all pro in Darius Leonard and got almost a sack per game out of Denico Autry who they picked up from Oakland. That helps a DC. Bettcher clearly had input into the guys we picked up though so he's on the line for a few of them like Golden being part of the solution.
They also went defense with their next 2 picks and mostly D out of the 10 picks.
I'm sure Bettcher had input.
No reason one of more of these guys can't be major contributors.
Truth be told, Landon Collins did not play well in a contract year. And he never came close to his breakout 2016 season in his other three years. He also finished the past two years on IR.
I'm amazed at how fans of other teams view players, Eagle fan friend of mine was telling me that Collins is great and cant believe we let him go. My reply was "he's a highlight film guy because he can lay wood, watch him play, can cant cover anyone"
That and living off the 2016 rep.
This defense needs a pass rush.
In comment 14436450 Dan in the Springs said:
If Ogletree plays at a near pro-bowl level we'll have a solid defense, imo. If his play continues to drop off we could be a bottom defense again.
It's a team game but the guy in the middle is important.
Runner up: Peppers.
This my pick .... in a system he should excel in ... also fix our coverage issue from the S position, while not losing a ton of tackling.
He's not a Free Safety. He's a hard nosed box player - kinda more like a LB than a safety. I'm not gonna knock him, but I don't think he really fit in - and especially when he was trying to make up for the lack of depth the Giants had out on the field. And make no bones about it the Giants/Betcher had very few real players out there last year. OV was an injured shell and often played hurt, Jackrabbit really didn't have a lot of help and support in the backfield, Tomlinson regressed a little - Carter had his moments - it really was a disjointed unit out there.
I have a hard time pinning this one guy that needs to step up -- this is a unit that has to step up. A lot of games last year if the opponent wa son the field last and needed to score -- they would score against this unit.
Imo the [u]players[u/] who really need to step up are our newly drafted players, and in particular Lawrence, Baker, Ximines, Love, and Beal (I'm counting Beal as a rook for all intensive purposes)
If those 5 are good enough to make it onto the field, and you have Peppers, Bethea, Jackrabbit, Tomlinson, Hill, Carter, Golden, Goodson, Ogletree and Martin energetically fighting them for playing time, the Defense could really surprise.
I want them all wanting to out there and active, and if they bring some of the UFDAs and Ballentine into the fold, and maybe add a savvy vet that gets injected with the fever at defensive end; this defense could really surprise with Betcher's style.
Anyway, this is what I want to see: I want to see them all Bring it Baby!!!!
My sleeper is RJ McIntosh.
Solder needs to have a rebound year also.
I think he played 25% of snaps and had four sacks? Theoretically if he played 100% of snaps he would have 16 sacks... so looking forward to seeing more from him, especially considering we dint get a ER high.
Because our pass rush is big unknown, if Jenkins can do what he did in the past and be more consistent, it would help the team a whole lot.
Quote:
but he has what it takes to be a quality pass rushing outside linebacker.
I think he played 25% of snaps and had four sacks? Theoretically if he played 100% of snaps he would have 16 sacks... so looking forward to seeing more from him, especially considering we dint get a ER high.
Carter has off the charts athleticism and they anticipate a huge 2nd year leap - he's got the skillset to truly be a "Weapon" on defense.
I love Carter, and he is definitely at the top of this list. His highlights starting at 1:45 below show some nice "flashes" of what he's capable of.
Carter - ( New Window )
My next thought was Carter and I was torn between him and Peppers (as a playmaker).
Eric's suggestion of Golden is good.
But now I'm thinking that hopefully it will be an awesome unit -- very stout on the run, starting with the front 3, including when they (plus good DB coverage) provide time and space for the LBs an occasional DBs to wreak havoc on the QB.
So I'm much less concerned with one individual reaching all-pro as I am on the whole D being ranked at the top statistically.
this is Bettcher's approach, well said ... I've linked his 2015 defensive roster (may have to scroll down). Top 10 scoring/overall defense ... not 1 dominant "Edge" player but strong DL play in front of a quality secondary that could play press man and disrupt timing enough for the schemed pressure to get home. That's what Gettleman's brought to town ... should be a much improved defense as a whole.
Bettcher D - ( New Window )
It is unfair to hold LC completely responsible for covering TE - having said that - Kittle and Ertz killed the Giants, but other than those two, while LC was still playing, the TE weren't killing them as much as you would think - go back and look at the game logs.
he is a major liability in coverage and worth nowhere near what WAS paid him ... looking forward to Engram embarrassing him twice a year.
Landon Collins would've been a perfect LB/S hybrid in this scheme - he didn't want to make the switch. Peppers is much more athletic and a much better scheme fit.
Goodson
After Golden, I'd go in this order:
-L. Carter, flashed last year and we need more pressure
-J. Peppers, fits JB's system and will be upgrade over LC
-E. Bethea, knows system but is 35
I'm not picking any rookies because you just never know how they will develop until well into training camp really.
Bottom line: if we can get pressure from the EDGE rushers; if Lawrence & Baker are quality starters; and, if we stay healthy, this defense should be much improved.
Goodson
Peppers + Bethea >>>>>>>>>>> Riley + Collins
in coverage. This is going to be the most significant upgrade from 2018, and no one talks about it because they are too busy crying over the loss of Collins - who hasn't played great in 2 years and was a poor scheme fit/coverage liability.
Love will be a big part of the "middle" resurgence as well, projects as a great slot/FS
Carter is a fascinating prospect/skill set ... I expect a huge year 2 improvement.
He has all the talent in the world to be a dominant player - if he puts in the work.
Carter - ( New Window )