Let's analyze the 5th round of this year's NFL Draft

As the weeks approached prior to the draft, it was pretty clear that the "Two Devin's" -Devin White and Devin Bush were at the very top of the draft eligible linebackers. That proved true, as both were gone with the 5th and the 10th overall picks.



But what about the rest of all the linebackers? Well frankly not much happened, until all of a sudden it became the 5th round.



The Seahawks, using a pick near the top of the 5th from the Giants in the Deandre Baker trade, grabbed Ben Burr-Kirven from the University of Washington.



The Giants had the next pick, and they grabbed Ryan Connelly of Wisconsin. And then the linebacker flood gates really opened. By the end of the 5th round, TEN linebackers were selected. Just look at the list:



1. Ben Burr Kirven-Univ Washington- Seahawks

2. Ryan Connelly-Wisconsin-Giants

3. Vosean Joseph-Univ Florida-Bills

4. Dre Greenlaw-Arkansas-49ers

5. Andrew Van Ginkel-Wisconsin-Dolphins

6. Lyndell Wilson-Alabama-Browns

7. Blake Cashman-Univ Minnesota-Jets

8. Cameron Smith-USC-Vikings

9. E. J. Speed- Tarleton State-Colts

10. Cole Holcomb-North Carolina-Redskins



Its important to note that with the first 32 regular picks in the 6th round, only 2 linebackers were taken in that following round. Clearly most teams looking for a linebacker felt the 5th was the time to pull the trigger and that next tier of linebacker talent quickly disappeared off the draft board.



Also worth mentioning that the Giants had two picks in the 5th and that they grabbed Connelly and held their breath that they could get WR Darius Slayton later in that same round.



The Giants were wise to fill other needs and to wait until the 5th round to get the linebacker they wanted. The Giants passed on a lot of well known linebackers that were still available in the 5th and discussed much more frequently on draft "experts" websites and on threads on BBI.



Clearly the Giants wanted Ryan Connelly.



Not much has been said about the guy taken #143 in this year's draft. But I am optimistic that the Giants did a lot of homework and grabbed the inside linebacker they knew they wanted well before the draft even started.