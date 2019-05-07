Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Looking at the Roster, What Position Concerns You the Most?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:48 am
From a camp depth point of view, I still say we look very thin on the defensive line. (You don't want to over-use guys in camp/preseason).

But from a 53-man roster point of view, the OL still looks thin. Need one of those young safeties to step up and supply depth too.

WR? Don't really see a #1 guy there.
RE: BTW  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 9:33 am : link
In comment 14437425 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
one of the beat writers said Pulley put on 10-15 pounds this offseason.


I would be happy with Pulley as just a backup with a better starter in front of him. He doesn't loose ground in pass blocking, and that's about it.
RE: Center and Right Tackle.  
Eli Wilson : 9:34 am : link
In comment 14437344 Klaatu said:
Quote:
No question about it.


+1
RE: BTW  
GothamGiants : 9:35 am : link
In comment 14437425 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
one of the beat writers said Pulley put on 10-15 pounds this offseason.


that'd put him around 6'4 315 ... thanks Eric.

He graded as "average" last year and apparently "elite" in 2017 ... maybe there's something here. I also like O'Hagan and Halapio fits the road grader/"hog molly" mold as well ... I'm not too concerned with C

Having said that, gimme Tyler Biadasz next year assuming we aren't drafting top 10 again.
Pulley the answer? - ( New Window )
Center and RT  
ron mexico : 9:35 am : link
and I would like some promising youth on the OL as well.

Its a pretty old group.

RE: BTW  
Milton : 9:36 am : link
In comment 14437425 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
one of the beat writers said Pulley put on 10-15 pounds this offseason.
And you need more than a fishing license to get into Vanderbilt.
Echoing pretty much everyone else who says RT and EDGE.  
Brown Recluse : 9:36 am : link
How shocked would you all be if Chad Wheeler came in looking like a tank and actually played well this year.
there are tons pf positions to be concerned about  
GiantsFan84 : 9:36 am : link
QB - Jones better be the goods or this team is in big trouble in the long run

WR - Tate did not impress in Philly and is up there in age. He could fall off a cliff any year. And I don't think Shep is special at all. There are no guys in this group who scare you

OL - Still need a C and RT, although they may be able to get by with what they have for one more season. But RT is a huge concern even if they sign Remmers.

LB - If Golden doesn't return to form they are in BIG trouble on defense. I've never been impressed with Goodson.

S - Bethea is another year older. Same concern as with Tate he could fall off a cliff and there is ZERO safety depth on this team
RE: Echoing pretty much everyone else who says RT and EDGE.  
GothamGiants : 9:37 am : link
In comment 14437436 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
How shocked would you all be if Chad Wheeler came in looking like a tank and actually played well this year.


he's 6'7 ... certainly room to add weight.
RE: And there certainly isn’t a #1 at WR  
Dnew15 : 9:38 am : link
In comment 14437376 BillT said:
Quote:
I like Tate and Shepard so we’ll have to see how that works out. I’m not the biggest Engram fan but as a trio they have the potential of being good enough given a very strong run game.


I agree with this a 100% - plenty of teams seem to make the wheels of the offense turn just fine with no #1 WR. This team will be a run first offense..having said that - they better figure out RT and get a TE in here that can run block worth a damn.
Tackle as a whole  
Biteymax22 : 9:43 am : link
As everyone is concerned with Wheeler at RT, we're all forgetting if Solder gets hurt Wheeler suddenly becomes our LT, with someone who couldn't beat him out starting on the right side...

Not a good scenario.
there are reasons to be nervous  
Enzo : 9:47 am : link
almost everywhere. I don't think it's a stretch to say we are below average at EVERY single position group other than RB.

Yes there is youth and upside at various spots, but we are only "set" for near term at one spot.
,  
Banks : 9:48 am : link
It's still the OL for me. Zeitler is a great addition, but center and right tackle are holes. Halapio may surprise He's built strong and he's still relatively young, but he's been in the league a while now and hasn't been able to stay on a roster. Wheeler gives it his all. I'll give him that, but I just don't see him as a starter. Those are the obvious holes, but Solder may be the dark horse problem. He got much better in the second half of the season, albeit inconsistent at times. I'm not confident we'll see the guy that played after the bye week last year. I've read that he usually has a slow start to the season. I can't verify that, but this team can't afford that if true.
In order  
Johnny5 : 10:04 am : link
Tied for first place: FS, LB, RT

Tied for a close second: Edge, DL depth, Center
#1WR, LB  
islander1 : 10:05 am : link
I think the lines will be fine if not good this season. We don't have a #1 WR anymore. Someone who will demand double coverage.

I worry about our overall quality at linebacker. It's been a problem for a long, long time.

I'm not too panic stricken about the line.
Unfortunately  
Harvest Blend : 10:07 am : link
QB.
RE: Unfortunately  
Dnew15 : 10:11 am : link
In comment 14437488 Harvest Blend said:
Quote:
QB.


+1

Not sure if he's  
OldGiantsFan : 10:26 am : link
considered "roster" or not, but my biggest concern is with the position of Head Coach.
RE: #1WR, LB  
GothamGiants : 10:30 am : link
In comment 14437485 islander1 said:
Quote:
I think the lines will be fine if not good this season. We don't have a #1 WR anymore. Someone who will demand double coverage.

I worry about our overall quality at linebacker. It's been a problem for a long, long time.

I'm not too panic stricken about the line.


I guess when you look at the units as a whole - WR could be considered a bigger concern than OL. Solder, Hernandez, and Zeitler are all solid.

Interesting perspective. I was hoping for Hakeem Butler in round 3 myself ...

If we’re just focusing on individual starting spots, RT is at the top of my list.
Offensive lines are a system  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:37 am : link
Whatever weakness you have is what the opponent will attack. It's not enough to have 3 solid guys and two trash cans. Might as well paint targets on Wheeler and whoever plays center. That's where the pressure is going.
The WR group  
Dnew15 : 10:40 am : link
is an interesting one. I think the Giants can get by with a pass catching group of Tate/Shepard/EE/Coleman/Slay (I think those are the ones that stick for sure) b/c as a group they all kind of fill a roll. It reminds me a lot of what teams like the Eagles/Pats and to a lesser extent the Rams do in that there's no clear cut #1 on those teams but they have a collection of guys that can get the job done.
I don't think the RT position  
mittenedman : 10:40 am : link
is anywhere near as costly as people think. Most teams in the NFL have poor OLines at this point. The key is the QB being able to escape pressure and slide in the pocket. As a RT the pressure is going to be in your face - you'll see it coming.

If the other 4 guys are doing their job up front a leaky RT shouldn't be the end of the world - and wouldn't be with Jones under Center. Eli will have to be able to work around that.

Wheeler has a chance to be at least competent.

The position that concerns me most is DE. People will say we are a 34 - but we'll be in 40 fronts in subpackages more often than a base 34. And right now, aside from Ximines we don't really have a hand-in-the-dirt DE. This is going to bite us in the ass & be a big reality check at some point in the season (IMO).

If not DE - I'd go WR. I can see a situation where teams are stacking the box vs. Barkley and stuffing up all the short passing lanes and the Giants not having any WRs who can get open downfield. Could really muck things up and make it difficult to move the ball.
RE: RE: #1WR, LB  
Milton : 10:42 am : link
In comment 14437539 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
I was hoping for Hakeem Butler in round 3 myself
Everyone was hoping for Hakeem Butler. There was even talk on BBI of taking him at #17 because it seemed unlikely he would last until pick #37. His size/speed measureables were through the roof. Reese would've called him a Blue Goose. The one thing we were all ignoring, but NFL scouts were not, were all the drops.

Here's what Paul Emery had to say about him...
Quote:
Hakeem Butler – Iowa State. If Butler didn’t have so many drops, I suspect he would be number one. However, call me old-fashioned, but the number one thing I want to see in a receiver is the ability to catch the ball well. Butler drops at least one per game – and in some he had multiple drops (4 bad ones vs Texas Tech for example). They appear to be concentration drops as you will also see him make the spectacular catch. At times, he’ll try for that, waving one hand at a ball rather than getting two hands to it. He’s quite frustrating – but there’s no question with his size and speed, someone will take a flyer on him fairly early in the Draft. He’s big, fast, he can kill you on double moves – it’s all there – except at the catch point and then it’s poor.

p.s.--Emery had this to say about Slayton...
Quote:
Darius Slayton (Auburn) might go on day two because he ran a 4.39 40, but I thought his hands were poor, with too many drops. I didn’t see enough from him, but he can get deep.
1a,1b,1c  
MotownGIANTS : 10:50 am : link
#1 WR (deep threat), Edge rusher, RT

It's still RT and Edge JonC : 7:49 am : link : reply  
Torrag : 10:52 am : link
This. We also need a #1 WR.
RT, C, and WR.  
Rick in Dallas : 11:23 am : link
Let’s see what Carter and Golden bring to pass rush this year. If they fail, pass rush is number 2 priority
RE: Echoing pretty much everyone else who says RT and EDGE.  
Klaatu : 11:27 am : link
In comment 14437436 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
How shocked would you all be if Chad Wheeler came in looking like a tank and actually played well this year.


If he makes the Pro Bowl, I'll eat a bug.
OL  
Phil in LA : 11:33 am : link
specifically RT and C.
Tackle  
Andrew in Austin : 11:35 am : link
Both sides of tackle are suspect. Our freshly paid LT didn't do all that well last year. Hopefully he rebounds.

We don't have a WR#1 at this point.

It is going to be fun this year to see who steps up and who develops . . .
Slayton fits the profile of a hundred other size speed guys who never  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:36 am : link
become anything in the league. Fine to take a flyer in the 5th, but I doubt it works out. Didn't he have 4 drops in day one and another two on day 2 of minicamp?

OL, DL, LB, WR despite the numbers, and S are all concerns.  
Red Dog : 11:36 am : link
.
RE: Slayton fits the profile of a hundred other size speed guys who never  
GothamGiants : 11:38 am : link
In comment 14437642 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
become anything in the league. Fine to take a flyer in the 5th, but I doubt it works out. Didn't he have 4 drops in day one and another two on day 2 of minicamp?


Yeah not expecting much

Hopefully the light bulb goes on for Corey Coleman , former first rounder with same issue
Center  
Go Terps : 11:39 am : link
To me, the center is the second most important player on the offense. I don't understand why it's so undervalued.

I'm stingy in FA, but I would have been fine with paying Matt Paradis. I don't understand why the Giants weren't in on him. I like Tate, but I would have prioritized Paradis over him, and Tate is more expensive.
RE: Center  
Milton : 11:53 am : link
In comment 14437649 Go Terps said:
Quote:
To me, the center is the second most important player on the offense. I don't understand why it's so undervalued.

I'm stingy in FA, but I would have been fine with paying Matt Paradis. I don't understand why the Giants weren't in on him.
Why is it so hard to believe they are high on Halapio? He and Paradis are both former 6th round picks (Halapio pick #179 by the Patriots, Paradis pick #207) from the 2014 draft who were released at the end of their first training camp. Halapio is a year and a half younger. Paradis may have proven more to you in his four years in the league than Halapio has, but the Giants have a bird's eye view of Halapio and they speak highly of him. Why should they spend $10M/year on a free agent center when they are happy with the one they have under contract for $645K?
Even if you want to agree that the Giants have more information  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:55 am : link
than us, Halapio is a player that has never stuck on an NFL roster.

Paradis is a player that's played at a high level and been recognized for it.

Why would anyone not question it?
OL  
BigBlueCane : 12:00 pm : link
Hunter has to improve his charges and quickly.
RE: Even if you want to agree that the Giants have more information  
Milton : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 14437664 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
than us, Halapio is a player that has never stuck on an NFL roster.

Paradis is a player that's played at a high level and been recognized for it.

Why would anyone not question it?
They can question it all they want, but they should recognize how very uninformed they are. If Pat Shurmur and Dave Gettleman tell me they are very happy with a center who I know very little about and have barely seen play, I have no reason to doubt their opinion.

This draft was as deep at the center position as any I can recall. There was ample opportunity to add competition if they viewed it as a need.
.  
arcarsenal : 12:05 pm : link
The offensive line isn't ready yet. We're closer, but we're missing the OT talent we need and Pio is still a question mark in the middle.

I think the Giants need one more offseason and draft for this team to be ready to compete - we need a really heavy cluster OL draft like Gettleman just did with the CB's.

I'm also concerned about the pass rush. I'm not sure there's enough there. This is a huge year for Zo Carter. We need more from him.

WR depth is also a little thin.
Can no #1 WR be a benefit?  
George from PA : 12:45 pm : link
This team offense was humming when OBJ was sitting.

EE took off....

If all the WR are steady, reliable types works in Eli/Daniel favor....opening all options, all check downs are viable and any part of the field can be targeted
They had so many needs, RT and edge rusher stand out the most  
BSIMatt : 2:10 pm : link
I would put edge rush as most concerning. I'm assuming they will sign Remmers, and I think if he is just average that is a big improvement over Wheeler/Flowers. Edge rush definitely concerns me. I read up on Markus Golden's scouting report coming out of college and then watched his highlight film. I have concerns about Golden even if he is 100% healthy. It seems he's a limited athlete and lined up primarily on the left side of the defense. If that holds up, then I'm not sure who is going to be gunning against the left tackles we face from the right side, this is definitely an area of need going forward. Lorenzo Carter is a fantastic athlete, but not a natural pass rusher. I think Betcher is going to need to rely on scheme and sticky coverage ability to generate pressure, the young DBs can hopefully come along quickly. There is some upside with some of the down lineman with regards to pass rush so hopefully some of that potential is realized. Hopefully we are much improved against the run to make passing downs predictable and be able to bring sub packages designed to bring personnel groupings to give us best pass rush potential.
RE: RE: Even if you want to agree that the Giants have more information  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:08 pm : link
In comment 14437680 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14437664 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


than us, Halapio is a player that has never stuck on an NFL roster.

Paradis is a player that's played at a high level and been recognized for it.

Why would anyone not question it?

They can question it all they want, but they should recognize how very uninformed they are. If Pat Shurmur and Dave Gettleman tell me they are very happy with a center who I know very little about and have barely seen play, I have no reason to doubt their opinion.


The flaw in your thinking is such: If Pat Shurmur and Dave Gettleman aren't happy, they're not going to tell you that either.

All draft long people have been parsing press conference comments as if front offices are open about their plans.

Back on topic, It's not as if Shurmur has this track record of personnel decisions. He doesn't. The way people talk about Shurmur, you'd think he was responsible for all the moves the vikings made while he was there.

There's nothing to go on here but the hope that Shurmur was a former center so he can find centers.

PS: Halapio didn't stick on the Patriots roster. Is the idea here that Shurmur and Gettleman see something in Halapio that Belichick and an all-world offensive line coach in Dante Scarnecchia didn't see?
Pass  
arniefez : 3:19 pm : link
Rush
If we sign Remmers to play RT  
.McL. : 3:20 pm : link
Edge and C are the priority needs...

WR, LB and potentially CB (depends on how well all the picks pan out and what happens with Jenkins)

If Remmers is signed and doesn't play well, than RT may be back on top of this list in short order.
Mine in order  
Jim Bur(n)t : 3:24 pm : link
OL - ILB - Edge
No one's worried about CB?  
mikeinbloomfield : 3:27 pm : link
We've got Jenkins, then a bunch of JAGS, then a bunch of rookies. The rookies may be good, but they haven't played yet.

EDGE is the biggest need obviously though. Then LB, then OL, then WR.

Other than that, they're fine.
Right Tackle  
Matt G : 3:28 pm : link
The fact that we seem to be banking on a guy coming off a lower back injury who "might" sign with us is a bit troubling after all our OL struggles over the last two seasons
WR  
BH28 : 3:29 pm : link
Clear downgrade in terms of talent from last year. If we cant make teams pay for trying put 8 in the box, its going to be a long season. We were 16th in scoring last year.

I don't see the defense getting that much better this year with a bunch of missing pieces, so the giants will need to score to win. Therefore the downgrade in WR talent is concerning.

Hopefully the sum of all the parts is greater than the departure of OBJ, but i'll be skeptical until the giants can prove otherwise.
Right Tackle & Edge..  
prdave73 : 3:43 pm : link
Center was for me but having Pulley as a backup makes me feel more comfortable. I think Pulley did well.
I think there's a difference between Right Tackle...  
Big Blue Blogger : 5:25 pm : link
...where the team clearly knows there's a hole and is trying to fill it, and the other trouble spots, where things are probably as good as they are going to get.

The Giants' strengths - barring injury - are at RB, OG, K, and possibly CB and DL if the kids are alright. Coverage teams should be pretty good. Everything else falls into three categories: garbage, mediocre and unknown - mostly unknown.

What worries me most? Quarterback. It's the most important position on the field, and there's no way to hide it if your guy isn't the goods, even if your offense runs through #26. Manning and Jones might both be very good, and Lauletta may step up as a solid long-term backup. On the other hand, it's quite possible that Eli is done and the other two suck or just aren't ready... or both.
OC & RT  
Matt M. : 5:59 pm : link
Then LB (overall depth and quality as a unit)
Right  
bc4life : 6:10 pm : link
Tackle
