Looking at the Roster, What Position Concerns You the Most?

From a camp depth point of view, I still say we look very thin on the defensive line. (You don't want to over-use guys in camp/preseason).
But from a 53-man roster point of view, the OL still looks thin. Need one of those young safeties to step up and supply depth too.
WR? Don't really see a #1 guy there. BBI Depth Chart
I would be happy with Pulley as just a backup with a better starter in front of him. He doesn't loose ground in pass blocking, and that's about it.
that'd put him around 6'4 315 ... thanks Eric.
He graded as "average" last year and apparently "elite" in 2017 ... maybe there's something here. I also like O'Hagan and Halapio fits the road grader/"hog molly" mold as well ... I'm not too concerned with C
Having said that, gimme Tyler Biadasz next year assuming we aren't drafting top 10 again.
Its a pretty old group.
WR - Tate did not impress in Philly and is up there in age. He could fall off a cliff any year. And I don't think Shep is special at all. There are no guys in this group who scare you
OL - Still need a C and RT, although they may be able to get by with what they have for one more season. But RT is a huge concern even if they sign Remmers.
LB - If Golden doesn't return to form they are in BIG trouble on defense. I've never been impressed with Goodson.
S - Bethea is another year older. Same concern as with Tate he could fall off a cliff and there is ZERO safety depth on this team
he's 6'7 ... certainly room to add weight.
I agree with this a 100% - plenty of teams seem to make the wheels of the offense turn just fine with no #1 WR. This team will be a run first offense..having said that - they better figure out RT and get a TE in here that can run block worth a damn.
Not a good scenario.
Yes there is youth and upside at various spots, but we are only "set" for near term at one spot.
Tied for a close second: Edge, DL depth, Center
I worry about our overall quality at linebacker. It's been a problem for a long, long time.
I'm not too panic stricken about the line.
I guess when you look at the units as a whole - WR could be considered a bigger concern than OL. Solder, Hernandez, and Zeitler are all solid.
Interesting perspective. I was hoping for Hakeem Butler in round 3 myself ...
If we’re just focusing on individual starting spots, RT is at the top of my list.
If the other 4 guys are doing their job up front a leaky RT shouldn't be the end of the world - and wouldn't be with Jones under Center. Eli will have to be able to work around that.
Wheeler has a chance to be at least competent.
The position that concerns me most is DE. People will say we are a 34 - but we'll be in 40 fronts in subpackages more often than a base 34. And right now, aside from Ximines we don't really have a hand-in-the-dirt DE. This is going to bite us in the ass & be a big reality check at some point in the season (IMO).
If not DE - I'd go WR. I can see a situation where teams are stacking the box vs. Barkley and stuffing up all the short passing lanes and the Giants not having any WRs who can get open downfield. Could really muck things up and make it difficult to move the ball.
Here's what Paul Emery had to say about him...
p.s.--Emery had this to say about Slayton...
If he makes the Pro Bowl, I'll eat a bug.
We don't have a WR#1 at this point.
It is going to be fun this year to see who steps up and who develops . . .
Yeah not expecting much
Hopefully the light bulb goes on for Corey Coleman , former first rounder with same issue
I'm stingy in FA, but I would have been fine with paying Matt Paradis. I don't understand why the Giants weren't in on him. I like Tate, but I would have prioritized Paradis over him, and Tate is more expensive.
Paradis is a player that's played at a high level and been recognized for it.
Why would anyone not question it?
This draft was as deep at the center position as any I can recall. There was ample opportunity to add competition if they viewed it as a need.
I think the Giants need one more offseason and draft for this team to be ready to compete - we need a really heavy cluster OL draft like Gettleman just did with the CB's.
I'm also concerned about the pass rush. I'm not sure there's enough there. This is a huge year for Zo Carter. We need more from him.
WR depth is also a little thin.
EE took off....
If all the WR are steady, reliable types works in Eli/Daniel favor....opening all options, all check downs are viable and any part of the field can be targeted
They can question it all they want, but they should recognize how very uninformed they are. If Pat Shurmur and Dave Gettleman tell me they are very happy with a center who I know very little about and have barely seen play, I have no reason to doubt their opinion.
The flaw in your thinking is such: If Pat Shurmur and Dave Gettleman aren't happy, they're not going to tell you that either.
All draft long people have been parsing press conference comments as if front offices are open about their plans.
Back on topic, It's not as if Shurmur has this track record of personnel decisions. He doesn't. The way people talk about Shurmur, you'd think he was responsible for all the moves the vikings made while he was there.
There's nothing to go on here but the hope that Shurmur was a former center so he can find centers.
PS: Halapio didn't stick on the Patriots roster. Is the idea here that Shurmur and Gettleman see something in Halapio that Belichick and an all-world offensive line coach in Dante Scarnecchia didn't see?
WR, LB and potentially CB (depends on how well all the picks pan out and what happens with Jenkins)
If Remmers is signed and doesn't play well, than RT may be back on top of this list in short order.
EDGE is the biggest need obviously though. Then LB, then OL, then WR.
Other than that, they're fine.
I don't see the defense getting that much better this year with a bunch of missing pieces, so the giants will need to score to win. Therefore the downgrade in WR talent is concerning.
Hopefully the sum of all the parts is greater than the departure of OBJ, but i'll be skeptical until the giants can prove otherwise.
The Giants' strengths - barring injury - are at RB, OG, K, and possibly CB and DL if the kids are alright. Coverage teams should be pretty good. Everything else falls into three categories: garbage, mediocre and unknown - mostly unknown.
What worries me most? Quarterback. It's the most important position on the field, and there's no way to hide it if your guy isn't the goods, even if your offense runs through #26. Manning and Jones might both be very good, and Lauletta may step up as a solid long-term backup. On the other hand, it's quite possible that Eli is done and the other two suck or just aren't ready... or both.