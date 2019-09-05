Quote that flew under the radar about OBJ

Q: How do you expect it to change how defenses play you guys without Odell Beckham?



Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula: I think kind of based on last year, not as much as you might think. I mean, there might have been certain teams that had an all-out double team, but other than that, there really wasn’t much, and part of that probably was because of Saquon. I mean you got to be careful doubling receivers when you’ve got a back like that.