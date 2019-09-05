Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Quote that flew under the radar about OBJ

Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/9/2019 12:56 pm
Quote:
Q: How do you expect it to change how defenses play you guys without Odell Beckham?

Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula: I think kind of based on last year, not as much as you might think. I mean, there might have been certain teams that had an all-out double team, but other than that, there really wasn’t much, and part of that probably was because of Saquon. I mean you got to be careful doubling receivers when you’ve got a back like that.
Another consideration is Eli  
Go Terps : 5/9/2019 1:04 pm : link
I'm not sure Eli does his best work with a clearly defined primary receiver. We've heard Eli say a few times that the offense operates best when he can go where the coverage dictates. I think we saw that in the years with Smith, Nicks, Manningham, and Cruz.

Beckham and Burress are the two most gifted receivers Eli's played with, but he didn't play his best football with them.
I remember Gettleman mentioning when he drafted Saquon how  
Snacks : 5/9/2019 1:05 pm : link
a RB with his talent makes EVERYONE around him better. I think this quote shows Gettleman wasn't FOS. Teams have to be smart in how they choose to defend Barkley. They had to last year even when we had OBJ on the field too which is what I think Shula is saying here. Of course, I could be wrong.
That's certainly encouraging  
widmerseyebrow : 5/9/2019 1:06 pm : link
I think Eli is going to remind us all that he's still a capable pro, albeit on the decline. I'd argue he's had his best play when there wasn't one guy to force the ball to: either because of a lack of a true #1 or when he had multiple good targets who had their egos in check.
RE: Another consideration is Eli  
Snacks : 5/9/2019 1:07 pm : link
In comment 14437770 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm not sure Eli does his best work with a clearly defined primary receiver. We've heard Eli say a few times that the offense operates best when he can go where the coverage dictates. I think we saw that in the years with Smith, Nicks, Manningham, and Cruz.

Beckham and Burress are the two most gifted receivers Eli's played with, but he didn't play his best football with them.


I see your point and remember Eli saying that. However I think Eli played pretty damn well when he had Burress and a running game. JMO
RE: Another consideration is Eli  
GothamGiants : 5/9/2019 1:09 pm : link
In comment 14437770 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm not sure Eli does his best work with a clearly defined primary receiver. We've heard Eli say a few times that the offense operates best when he can go where the coverage dictates. I think we saw that in the years with Smith, Nicks, Manningham, and Cruz.

Beckham and Burress are the two most gifted receivers Eli's played with, but he didn't play his best football with them.


Nicks, Cruz, and Burress were all excellent WRs

I miss that Nicks/Cruz/MM trio ... so much.
But don't draft  
Sy'56 : 5/9/2019 1:13 pm : link
Running backs early....
RE: But don't draft  
Big Blue '56 : 5/9/2019 1:14 pm : link
In comment 14437784 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Running backs early....


But Darnold! We had a chance to get Darnold!
On the other hand...  
bw in dc : 5/9/2019 1:14 pm : link
teams may not have been as fearful of OBJ as years past because his explosiveness and separation weren't as evident.

Not sure we'll do our part to make this happen, but there should be a real collision of forces this year: we should run SB 400X+ and throw him the ball 100X+. But we should expect every defense to force Eli to beat them by focusing on SB. Hopefully, we have the discipline to trust that SB will eventually break through despite the concerted effort to eliminate his effectiveness.

Thus, I would expect we will see an abundance of single coverage.

RE: But don't draft  
Mr. Bungle : 5/9/2019 1:14 pm : link
In comment 14437784 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Running backs early....

You can easily get guys like Barkley in the 5th round. A dime a dozen. All over the league.
RE: I remember Gettleman mentioning when he drafted Saquon how  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/9/2019 1:15 pm : link
In comment 14437775 Snacks said:
Quote:
a RB with his talent makes EVERYONE around him better. I think this quote shows Gettleman wasn't FOS. Teams have to be smart in how they choose to defend Barkley. They had to last year even when we had OBJ on the field too which is what I think Shula is saying here. Of course, I could be wrong.

Magic isn't real, our online didn't improve later in the year because we replaced several bums with other street bums. It improved because teams started playing more passive two gap D against Saquon. Looked very strange to see teams playing an even front against us.
RE: But don't draft  
giants#1 : 5/9/2019 1:18 pm : link
In comment 14437784 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Running backs early....


But advanced stats say RBs aren't as efficient as even shitty QBs!









(ignoring the data that shows increased efficiency on play action)
RE: Another consideration is Eli  
Milton : 5/9/2019 1:23 pm : link
In comment 14437770 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm not sure Eli does his best work with a clearly defined primary receiver. We've heard Eli say a few times that the offense operates best when he can go where the coverage dictates. I think we saw that in the years with Smith, Nicks, Manningham, and Cruz. Beckham and Burress are the two most gifted receivers Eli's played with, but he didn't play his best football with them.
Burress wasn't the issue, it was Shockey. The problem isn't having a clearly defined primary receiver, it's having someone who gets his panties in the bunch if the ball doesn't come his way enough. In 2007, the passing game began to come together when Shockey went down and Steve Smith started seeing more targets as the slot receiver (along with Boss stepping up).
RE: On the other hand...  
giants#1 : 5/9/2019 1:24 pm : link
In comment 14437786 bw in dc said:
Quote:
teams may not have been as fearful of OBJ as years past because his explosiveness and separation weren't as evident.

Not sure we'll do our part to make this happen, but there should be a real collision of forces this year: we should run SB 400X+ and throw him the ball 100X+. But we should expect every defense to force Eli to beat them by focusing on SB. Hopefully, we have the discipline to trust that SB will eventually break through despite the concerted effort to eliminate his effectiveness.

Thus, I would expect we will see an abundance of single coverage.


Forget about 500 touches for SB. I want to see them run play action 300+ times and no I'm not exaggerating:

Quote:
Across the league in 2018, quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts average 1.39 yards per attempt more out of play-action than they do on all other plays.1 This pattern of play-action success holds true for every year that we have data.2 Yet despite this success, the league average share of plays that are play-action passes is just barely above 20 percent.


If you estimate the average yards/attempt at 8 y/a, then increasing that by ~1.4 yards, would be a roughly 17.5% improvement on what many advanced stats consider the most important statistic.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: I remember Gettleman mentioning when he drafted Saquon how  
Snacks : 5/9/2019 1:26 pm : link
In comment 14437788 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
In comment 14437775 Snacks said:


Quote:


a RB with his talent makes EVERYONE around him better. I think this quote shows Gettleman wasn't FOS. Teams have to be smart in how they choose to defend Barkley. They had to last year even when we had OBJ on the field too which is what I think Shula is saying here. Of course, I could be wrong.


Magic isn't real, our online didn't improve later in the year because we replaced several bums with other street bums. It improved because teams started playing more passive two gap D against Saquon. Looked very strange to see teams playing an even front against us.


Yes sir. It had been sooooo long since teams had to respect our run game. Thank you Gettleman. You are not perfect but I like the direction this team is heading in. Not there yet though. Have to stay patient.
Eli needs WRs who understand that it's their job to please him...  
Milton : 5/9/2019 1:33 pm : link
Not his job to please them.
Talk about taking a comment  
UberAlias : 5/9/2019 1:33 pm : link
and running with it.
RE: Another consideration is Eli  
Eric on Li : 5/9/2019 1:39 pm : link
In comment 14437770 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm not sure Eli does his best work with a clearly defined primary receiver. We've heard Eli say a few times that the offense operates best when he can go where the coverage dictates. I think we saw that in the years with Smith, Nicks, Manningham, and Cruz.

Beckham and Burress are the two most gifted receivers Eli's played with, but he didn't play his best football with them.


This is an astute point and goes back even further than that. He had better chemistry with Kevin Boss + Jake Ballard than Shockey. His rookie year he had trouble getting the ball to Toomer, but in the first win vs. Dallas I believe he was playing with backups like Tyree and Jamaar Tarylor and moved the ball better than he'd done with our better players. The same thing happened those first years with Burress - I believe there was a game in Seattle where the offense (Eli) was awful, we got down big, took the starters out and almost came back. When Steve Smith left obviously Nicks + Cruz picked up the slack. Eli has almost always performed better than expected with lesser talents and underperformed when expectations were higher bc he was surrounded by "studs". His performance at the end of the season without Beckham, when Engram and others starting stepping up, was a continuation of that trend.

That's not to say the end result next year may not have still been better with Beckham than it would be with Golden Tate. Eli did have some of his best statistical seasons with Beckham. Just that the trend in Eli's career has been that he's never been able to live up to the expectations of performing like a top unit and on the flip side with lesser players where people expected the worst they didn't get that either.

His best offenses were probably the Nicks/Cruz/Manningham teams where he had talented players who were also able to play within that particular offense. Hopefully Tate, Shepard, Engram, Barkley are the foundation that's heading in a similar direction - at least for this year.
the league knows Eli can't play anymore  
GiantsFan84 : 5/9/2019 1:40 pm : link
it's more to do with that than anything
IMO, D coordinators  
V.I.G. : 5/9/2019 1:40 pm : link
Weren't scared that Eli could accurately connect deep and thus gave him that. So yes, don't expect much change.
RE: RE: Another consideration is Eli  
V.I.G. : 5/9/2019 1:42 pm : link
In comment 14437779 Snacks said:
Quote:
In comment 14437770 Go Terps said:


Quote:
However I think Eli played pretty damn well when he had Burress and a running game. JMO


yes - when he was 31
Looks like  
Jim Bur(n)t : 5/9/2019 1:42 pm : link
a benign comment.
I hope they realize  
AdamBrag : 5/9/2019 1:42 pm : link
that Saquon faced an 8-man box twice as much with Beckham off the field then when he was on it.
So teams didn't pay extra attention to OBJ....  
Tesla : 5/9/2019 1:48 pm : link
because we had Saquon.

Sure, Jan ;). Totally believable.
RE: Looks like  
Danny Kanell : 5/9/2019 1:49 pm : link
In comment 14437821 Jim Bur(n)t said:
Quote:
a benign comment.


+1
RE: IMO, D coordinators  
ron mexico : 5/9/2019 1:58 pm : link
In comment 14437815 V.I.G. said:
Quote:
Weren't scared that Eli could accurately connect deep and thus gave him that. So yes, don't expect much change.


or knew he wouldn't have time for deep route to develop. Either way there wasn't much of a deep threat last year and probably wont be one this year.
In the last 4 games without OBJ  
Stan in LA : 5/9/2019 2:02 pm : link
Giants scored 102 points and that included a 0 point game freezing slopfest where nobody could hardly stand up, much less score.

OBJ Who?
Beckum is not the same player  
arniefez : 5/9/2019 2:05 pm : link
After the injury. Still very good but the other worldly speed is gone. He’s lost the half step that separated him from everyone else.
RE: RE: But don't draft  
Giantfan in skinland : 5/9/2019 2:07 pm : link
In comment 14437791 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 14437784 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


Running backs early....



But advanced stats say RBs aren't as efficient as even shitty QBs!









(ignoring the data that shows increased efficiency on play action)


Can you post the data that shows play action is more efficient only when tied to a top running back? I think you'll be surprised at what you find on this front.

Also, I'm not sure I understand the horn tooting on Barkley quite yet. Don't we need some more data to know whether the critics were correct or not? I think we may already have the best RB in the league...but:
a) How long is going to hold up (especially if given the 400+ touches discussed on this thread over the next 2-3 years)
b) How did our offense look overall with that transcendent RB last year?
c) Does it get any better over the next 2-3

Until we know the answers to those questions (and maybe some others), I don't know how anyone can judge the value of taking the RB high. Yes. They correctly assessed that Saquon is awesome. The question, though, is where that takes us. To me, that's TBD.
RE: Beckum is not the same player  
UberAlias : 5/9/2019 2:13 pm : link
In comment 14437853 arniefez said:
Quote:
After the injury. Still very good but the other worldly speed is gone. He’s lost the half step that separated him from everyone else.
I agree. I saw the same.
What we didn’t really see  
UberAlias : 5/9/2019 2:19 pm : link
Is anything exception from Odell. Sort of similar to his ‘16 season and not at the level of ‘15 or ‘14.
RE: Looks like  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/9/2019 2:22 pm : link
In comment 14437821 Jim Bur(n)t said:
Quote:
a benign comment.


Benign or not, there could be a deeper meaning here too:


(1) Odell didn't impact the offense as much as you think. Why? bw in dc could be right... he wasn't the same player anymore. (If Odell was getting all of these one-on-one opportunities, the Giants were not taking advantage of them).

(2) As Go Terps is alluding to, Beckham may not have been good for Eli. We've seen this before (Tiki, Shockey).
RE: RE: Looks like  
eric2425ny : 5/9/2019 2:28 pm : link
In comment 14437869 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14437821 Jim Bur(n)t said:


Quote:


a benign comment.



Benign or not, there could be a deeper meaning here too:


(1) Odell didn't impact the offense as much as you think. Why? bw in dc could be right... he wasn't the same player anymore. (If Odell was getting all of these one-on-one opportunities, the Giants were not taking advantage of them).

(2) As Go Terps is alluding to, Beckham may not have been good for Eli. We've seen this before (Tiki, Shockey).


^ This, especially point #2
Also goes to a bit of what was probably brewing between OBJ/Giants/Eli  
Giantfan in skinland : 5/9/2019 2:29 pm : link
OBJ clearly thought the reason he wasn't doing the same exceptional things is because Eli couldn't get him the ball (one on one opportunities or not).

This comment may hint at the Giants believing it had something to do with OBJ.

Interesting stuff. Seeing how things go with the Browns and with our group here will be telling.
RE: Another consideration is Eli  
sxdxca : 5/9/2019 2:38 pm : link
In comment 14437770 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm not sure Eli does his best work with a clearly defined primary receiver.

Beckham and Burress are the two most gifted receivers Eli's played with, but he didn't play his best football with them.


I think I see things a bit differently...

In 2013 Eli without OBJ - 57% 3800 yards 18 TD 27 Int 69 Qbr

In 2014 Eli with OBJ - 63% 4400 yards 30 TD 14 Int 92 Qbr

In 2015 Eli with OBJ - 62% 4400 yards 35 TD 14 Int 93 Qbr

As you can see the stats clearly show, without OBJ Manning was atrocious in 2013. 27 Int and a 69 QB Rating

With OBJ in 2014 and 2015 he had some of his best seasons ever, posting 30 TD's and 93 QB ratings...

Let's not rewrite history, OBJ had a major impact on Eli Manning




RE: RE: Beckum is not the same player  
Nine-Tails : 5/9/2019 2:38 pm : link
In comment 14437862 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 14437853 arniefez said:


Quote:


After the injury. Still very good but the other worldly speed is gone. He’s lost the half step that separated him from everyone else.

I agree. I saw the same.


To me it seemed his straight away speed was the same, I saw him blow past CBS, but it seems his change of direction was slower, the suddenness after the catch
sxdxca  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/9/2019 2:40 pm : link
You could be right.

The counter-argument would be (1) Odell got too big for his britches, and (2) he's not the same player.
RE: RE: Another consideration is Eli  
Nine-Tails : 5/9/2019 2:40 pm : link
In comment 14437890 sxdxca said:
Quote:
In comment 14437770 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I'm not sure Eli does his best work with a clearly defined primary receiver.

Beckham and Burress are the two most gifted receivers Eli's played with, but he didn't play his best football with them.



I think I see things a bit differently...

In 2013 Eli without OBJ - 57% 3800 yards 18 TD 27 Int 69 Qbr

In 2014 Eli with OBJ - 63% 4400 yards 30 TD 14 Int 92 Qbr

In 2015 Eli with OBJ - 62% 4400 yards 35 TD 14 Int 93 Qbr

As you can see the stats clearly show, without OBJ Manning was atrocious in 2013. 27 Int and a 69 QB Rating

With OBJ in 2014 and 2015 he had some of his best seasons ever, posting 30 TD's and 93 QB ratings...

Let's not rewrite history, OBJ had a major impact on Eli Manning


This I agree with as well. However, to me it seems the Norman game changed everything. Up to that point Odell and Eli were up there with the best. After that game something seemed off
They played 4 games without Odell last season.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 5/9/2019 2:42 pm : link
The two teams that absolutely needed those games (Titans, Colts) held Barkley to 74 yards rushing on 35 carries. They showed absolutely no respect for the Giants passing game or any of it's receivers. In the Colts' game, they showed such little respect for the passing game that the play action passing enabled Eli to have a terrific day. If Mike Shula expects us to think that opponents treated Odell like he was Terrance Williams, then that's a bit much.

As for the idea that Eli doesn't play his best football with "clearly defined receivers", the stats simply don't support that. His 2014-2015 numbers are superior to every QB in the sport not named Brady or Rodgers and are a tossup with Drew Brees.
RE: RE: Another consideration is Eli  
eric2425ny : 5/9/2019 2:43 pm : link
In comment 14437890 sxdxca said:
Quote:
In comment 14437770 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I'm not sure Eli does his best work with a clearly defined primary receiver.

Beckham and Burress are the two most gifted receivers Eli's played with, but he didn't play his best football with them.



I think I see things a bit differently...

In 2013 Eli without OBJ - 57% 3800 yards 18 TD 27 Int 69 Qbr

In 2014 Eli with OBJ - 63% 4400 yards 30 TD 14 Int 92 Qbr

In 2015 Eli with OBJ - 62% 4400 yards 35 TD 14 Int 93 Qbr

As you can see the stats clearly show, without OBJ Manning was atrocious in 2013. 27 Int and a 69 QB Rating

With OBJ in 2014 and 2015 he had some of his best seasons ever, posting 30 TD's and 93 QB ratings...

Let's not rewrite history, OBJ had a major impact on Eli Manning


I don’t have access to the data right now, but do you happen to know what l his QBR was with OBJ and the last few games without him last year? I felt like he played much better the last few weeks of the season.
there’s one ball, and it makes it difficult in huddle and elsewhere  
plato : 5/9/2019 2:46 pm : link
for qb when receivers etc are vocalizing or using other language about how they want the ball. i’m probably wrong but trading obj is addition by subtraction in more areas than i am aware of.
Cover 2 seemed to be enough...  
trueblueinpw : 5/9/2019 2:49 pm : link
Remember when the DBs in Tampa said they knew the Giants routes presnap? I think the McAdoof offense was pretty easy to defend. Teams ran Cover 2 for like two entire seasons without even bothering to try and disguise coverage.

There aren’t that many things you can do against OBJ anyway. He’s not getting jammed off the line and he can’t be covered 1 on 1 so, roll a safety over the top of a zone, keep him in front of you, don’t play the ball in the air, put your eyes on his midsection and wrap him after he catches the ball or wave good bye and watch him pee like a dog. Most importantly, tell your D line to run past Erik Flowers as fast as possible (don’t let him trip you).

Seemed to be the idea pre-Barks and old man Dave’s new line.
the narrative of eli or the offense  
hitdog42 : 5/9/2019 3:03 pm : link
being better without OBJ--- is just not backed up by the performance of Eli since OBJ has been here.

that being said... a better OL + Barkley can make things better for next year. and if/when it is better... im certain people will start posts-- TOLD YOU SO... we are better without..... but that has zero to do with OBJ not being there.

HEY DID YOU SEE THE LAST 4 MEANINGLESS FOOTBALL GAMES WHEN WE SCORED. and somehow that backs up 4+ years of evidence that says otherwise.



Eli's stats in '14 and '15 may have been ok,  
Go Terps : 5/9/2019 3:15 pm : link
but he did not play to the level he did in '10-'12. That was his peak.

As for any "I told you so" moments with Beckham, we're way past that. We're into "let's forget he was ever here" territory.
RE: Another consideration is Eli  
LauderdaleMatty : 5/9/2019 3:30 pm : link
In comment 14437770 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm not sure Eli does his best work with a clearly defined primary receiver. We've heard Eli say a few times that the offense operates best when he can go where the coverage dictates. I think we saw that in the years with Smith, Nicks, Manningham, and Cruz.

Beckham and Burress are the two most gifted receivers Eli's played with, but he didn't play his best football with them.


I’d suggest that’s what they do in New England. But what do they know. Right?

Also coaches and ownership hear the blame for these players who demand to be center of the teams offense. They give in obviously. Of all the things that are most easy to emulate out of NE it should be that no player should be bigger than the team.
My lasting memories of Odell Beckham in order  
Chris684 : 5/9/2019 3:34 pm : link
1) Business decision to not recover onside kick late last year during furious Bears comeback that could've locked up game for NYG

2) Boat trip and subsequent no-show against Green Bay in the playoffs

3) Becoming unhinged against Carolina

4) Pissing like a dog after scoring a touchdown

Somewhere in there there were a bunch of highlight catches in regular season losses.
RE: RE: On the other hand...  
bw in dc : 5/9/2019 3:40 pm : link
In comment 14437797 giants#1 said:
Quote:

If you estimate the average yards/attempt at 8 y/a, then increasing that by ~1.4 yards, would be a roughly 17.5% improvement on what many advanced stats consider the most important statistic. Link - ( New Window )


Good link. I like this part indeed:

"Play-action is only more effective than other passes when the ball travels at least 8 yards in the air — over the head of the linebackers who’ve been fooled."

So obviously you need to be able to sell the play-action (on the QB) and the coach (Shumur) needs to have these analytics handy to consider more opportunities.

Of course, the OL has to cooperate for obvious reason. On paper, our OL looks better than last year, so let's hope we explore the play-action more...
Did anyone even question Shula's company line here?  
BlueLou'sBack : 5/9/2019 3:53 pm : link
Look at OBJ'S 2018 highlight reels. He seems surrounded by DBs on practically every friggen reception.

I call BS on the above, quote, or at least it's more promotional than informational.
I don't care.  
Klaatu : 5/9/2019 4:00 pm : link
He's not on the team anymore. He didn't want to be here and, clearly, they didn't want him here, either, so they got what they could for him and said, "Adios." Life will go on without him, and it's up to the staff and players to fill whatever void he left.
RE: My lasting memories of Odell Beckham in order  
Tesla : 5/9/2019 4:01 pm : link
In comment 14438005 Chris684 said:
Quote:
1) Business decision to not recover onside kick late last year during furious Bears comeback that could've locked up game for NYG

2) Boat trip and subsequent no-show against Green Bay in the playoffs

3) Becoming unhinged against Carolina

4) Pissing like a dog after scoring a touchdown

Somewhere in there there were a bunch of highlight catches in regular season losses.


OBJ was without question one of the most talented players to ever put on a Giants uniform, and perhaps the most exciting ever. So this says a hell of a lot more about you as a fan than it does OBJ as a player.
IMO Eli the idea did not do well w/ top or well defined WRs  
ChaChing : 5/9/2019 4:26 pm : link
seems incorrect on the field. I agree possible addition by subtraction w/ OBJ, Shockey etc, re: personality esp from an overall team view but that's not the same

Burress: Eli-to-Plax led the NFL in TDs since he came to NYG, until Brady-to-Moss overtook in the 18-1 year. There's even the narrative the 2008 team was cooked once he shot himself. That would imply the exact opposite

OBJ: This guy had the best first 3 seasons of any WR ever just about. Eli had something to do with that

Cruz: Came out of nowhere, yes, but played like a top WR for a season or 2

Nicks: Was a top producing #1 WR b4 repeated injury

We certainly might debate overall team success vs 1 WR's stats, but that's far from Eli not doing his best work with those types. Several of those teams were highly successful largely due to those names even if OBJ's teams weren't
Keep rationalizing if it makes you feel better.  
RDJR : 5/9/2019 4:26 pm : link
We have the same QB and are without the best WR in franchise history. The argument that Eli plays better with marginal receivers is an all-time rationalization. Can’t make it up.
I am sure everything will be hunkydory without OBJ  
Jimmy Googs : 5/9/2019 4:30 pm : link
Now instead of 9 guys focused on Saquon, all 11 will be...
I have a funny feeling that part of the reason OBJ was traded....  
SGMen : 5/9/2019 4:32 pm : link
I didn't see the explosion in his legs that I saw earlier in his career, pre-injury, last year. He could rebound, we will see. But I wonder if the Giants just saw a guy they over-paid and was hurt a lot and felt now was the time to cut their losses and trade him for some value.

Also, OBJ had too much mouth, too much immaturity.
pressure is now on Shurmur and Shula to back up their talk  
PerpetualNervousness : 5/9/2019 4:48 pm : link
they've talked up how good the O was in the last four games, and now Shula is suggesting not having OBJ around won't make a much of a difference. they better be ready to prove that in a league where every defense they face is going to have one objective and one objective only - stop Barkley. there's not a single other player on this offense now, from the QB on down, who will keep defensive coordinators awake at night.
Name someone who caught passes from Eli  
Boatie Warrant : 5/9/2019 5:09 pm : link
That did better catching passes from someone else besides Visante Shiancoe......

I for one believe Eli utilizes his receivers well no matter who it is. Guess we will see if OBJ breaks that trend.
I find that disturbing  
WideRight : 5/9/2019 5:16 pm : link
To think that Defenses won't change their game plans that much after losing a threat like OBJ shows a lack of anticipation. Passing downs with Sheppard, Engram and ? won't be much different than Sheppard Engram and OBJ?

RE: Name someone who caught passes from Eli  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/9/2019 5:16 pm : link
In comment 14438106 Boatie Warrant said:
Quote:
That did better catching passes from someone else besides Visante Shiancoe......

I for one believe Eli utilizes his receivers well no matter who it is. Guess we will see if OBJ breaks that trend.

Barden. Bekhum. Moss. JPP TE. Randle.

Eli, like any QB, needs good receivers, derp. Except Peyton, he can turn a 3-13 roster into a 13-3 roster.
There was a YouTuber doing film breakdowns during the draft that  
glowrider : 5/9/2019 5:32 pm : link
People were sharing around here and taking seriously. He also did a video on Eli that was pretty clear about a few things, but one that stood out the most was this:

Quote:
Eli Manning is a different quarterback when he’s throwing to Odell Beckham. It’s bizarre. It’s wild. The really patient, really safe guy suddenly is forcing the ball into coverage and making really bad decisions - only when he’s throwing to Odell Beckham Jr. He becomes, again, a different quarterback. It’s bizarre to watch on film.


The context was that Eli makes all the throws, makes great and proper reads, and is responsible with the ball. Except wrt Odell.

I think Eli, throughout his career now, has, perhaps one-sidedly, sought to avoid/defuse tension/conflict and it has been to the detriment of the team each time. Tiki, Shockey, Beckham...

Anyway, if Eli can spread it around to where the ball SHOULD go, we will see him put on some clinics and light up the scoreboard. He’s still very capable.

Worth watching in its entirety. Relevant pull is around 3:30 or so in.
Eli Manning Film Analysis on YouTube - ( New Window )
RE: I find that disturbing  
GothamGiants : 5/9/2019 5:33 pm : link
In comment 14438110 WideRight said:
Quote:
To think that Defenses won't change their game plans that much after losing a threat like OBJ shows a lack of anticipation. Passing downs with Sheppard, Engram and ? won't be much different than Sheppard Engram and OBJ?


Barkley is the focus of defenses

Odell became the 2nd option the day Barkley was drafted
Odell is in for an interesting year this year.  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/9/2019 5:43 pm : link
He seemed to lose a quarter step last year, but he was coming off a broken leg. Many guys take two years to full recover to that elite level. When we are talking about such small margins it matters. He should also do better with a QB that has much better accuracy than Eli. Why can't people understand this was a good trade for both teams? This isn't a zero sum game.
Glow....I think that is spot on Eli can be a bit passive  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/9/2019 5:44 pm : link
and the guys with big egos and personalities can drown him out a little bit. Eli was a great lead by example type, but managing the personalities was never his strong suit.
RE: RE: Name someone who caught passes from Eli  
Boatie Warrant : 5/9/2019 5:54 pm : link
In comment 14438111 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
In comment 14438106 Boatie Warrant said:


Quote:


That did better catching passes from someone else besides Visante Shiancoe......

I for one believe Eli utilizes his receivers well no matter who it is. Guess we will see if OBJ breaks that trend.


Barden. Bekhum. Moss. JPP TE. Randle.

Eli, like any QB, needs good receivers, derp. Except Peyton, he can turn a 3-13 roster into a 13-3 roster.


Barden, Beckum, Robinson and Moss only played regular season games in the NFL for the Giants. Guess I am missing your point.

RE: the league knows Eli can't play anymore  
djm : 5/9/2019 9:12 pm : link
In comment 14437814 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
it's more to do with that than anything


Yeah. The shitty OL and defense had nothing to do with it.
Thin OBJ goes the way of Dez Bryant hurt a lot  
TMS : 5/9/2019 11:29 pm : link
but will make a lot of big plays for 2/3 years.
RE: Another consideration is Eli  
Britt in VA : 8:59 am : link
In comment 14437770 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm not sure Eli does his best work with a clearly defined primary receiver. We've heard Eli say a few times that the offense operates best when he can go where the coverage dictates. I think we saw that in the years with Smith, Nicks, Manningham, and Cruz.

Beckham and Burress are the two most gifted receivers Eli's played with, but he didn't play his best football with them.


I have been saying this for YEARS.

In Manning's prime, he would regularly finish a game hitting 8 different receivers, from guys low on the depth chart all the way down to the full backs and tweeners.

Manning is at his deadliest when he can throw to where the coverage dictates.

What was happening the last couple years was akin to the Mike Tice Randy Ratio. It just never works out.
There's a lot of truth  
UberAlias : 9:03 am : link
to what you guys are saying.
RE: RE: But don't draft  
BigBlueJuice : 9:15 am : link
And.... everyone acts like he has done something in the nfl already. Saquan has already broken multiple records, darnold hasnt done a thing. I cant understand that narrative. Could have had a qb. When he wins 2 superbowls then I may make that argument. When he is another Dalton, im going to reinforce we didnt miss out on anything. When Daniel Jones career ends better than Darnold Im going to remind all giants fans that outcry when saquan was picked and next year when jones was picked. Gettleman knows what he is doing although many fans dont get it.

In comment 14437785 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14437784 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


Running backs early....



But Darnold! We had a chance to get Darnold!
RE: Eli's stats in '14 and '15 may have been ok,  
BigBlueJuice : 9:24 am : link
You mean the last year eli had a good o line. Then we didnt address the o line situation til 2019. Yeah i remember that, pepperidge farms remembers it too.



In comment 14437966 Go Terps said:
Quote:
but he did not play to the level he did in '10-'12. That was his peak.

As for any "I told you so" moments with Beckham, we're way past that. We're into "let's forget he was ever here" territory.
If Eli is so much better without Beckham  
Tesla : 9:40 am : link
then why did our offense average 6 points less per game without Beckham on the field over the past few years?
RE: RE: Looks like  
Gettledogman : 10:03 am : link
In comment 14437869 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14437821 Jim Bur(n)t said:


Quote:


a benign comment.



Benign or not, there could be a deeper meaning here too:


(1) Odell didn't impact the offense as much as you think. Why? bw in dc could be right... he wasn't the same player anymore. (If Odell was getting all of these one-on-one opportunities, the Giants were not taking advantage of them).

(2) As Go Terps is alluding to, Beckham may not have been good for Eli. We've seen this before (Tiki, Shockey).


Diva headcase -it was time to move on.. You could see the team did at the end of the year. He will do great in CLE until he doesnt. Was not worth the nonsense or money anymore. Toughest but Smartest decision thus far. They said it basketball on grass is not what they want to build. Also Dorsey drafted Hunt and Tyrek ultra talented types that blew up. I prefer as a fan the Accorsi/Coughlin/Gettleman way.
Nonsense - Beckham’s QB couldn’t get him the ball  
TD : 10:11 am : link
How many times did we see Beckham streaking down the field wide open with Captain Checkdown settling for a 5 yard dumpoff??

Did you guys watch the same games this past year? The calls for Eli’s head were largely because of this.

Beckham would have had 300-500 more yards in the games he played with a functioning QB/OL.

We’ll see what was what this year, with him on the Browns, and the Giants without him.
RE: There was a YouTuber doing film breakdowns during the draft that  
John in Loudoun : 10:26 am : link
In comment 14438130 glowrider said:
Quote:
People were sharing around here and taking seriously. He also did a video on Eli that was pretty clear about a few things, but one that stood out the most was this:



Quote:


Eli Manning is a different quarterback when he’s throwing to Odell Beckham. It’s bizarre. It’s wild. The really patient, really safe guy suddenly is forcing the ball into coverage and making really bad decisions - only when he’s throwing to Odell Beckham Jr. He becomes, again, a different quarterback. It’s bizarre to watch on film.



The context was that Eli makes all the throws, makes great and proper reads, and is responsible with the ball. Except wrt Odell.

I think Eli, throughout his career now, has, perhaps one-sidedly, sought to avoid/defuse tension/conflict and it has been to the detriment of the team each time. Tiki, Shockey, Beckham...

Anyway, if Eli can spread it around to where the ball SHOULD go, we will see him put on some clinics and light up the scoreboard. He’s still very capable.

Worth watching in its entirety. Relevant pull is around 3:30 or so in. Eli Manning Film Analysis on YouTube - ( New Window )


I've seen this video and his others in the past. It actually makes a lot of sense as we've seen this happen in the past. He makes a bold statement that Eli is a better QB without OBJ. We'll see I guess.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions