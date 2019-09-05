Quote that flew under the radar about OBJ

|
|Q: How do you expect it to change how defenses play you guys without Odell Beckham?
Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula: I think kind of based on last year, not as much as you might think. I mean, there might have been certain teams that had an all-out double team, but other than that, there really wasn’t much, and part of that probably was because of Saquon. I mean you got to be careful doubling receivers when you’ve got a back like that.
Beckham and Burress are the two most gifted receivers Eli's played with, but he didn't play his best football with them.
I see your point and remember Eli saying that. However I think Eli played pretty damn well when he had Burress and a running game. JMO
Nicks, Cruz, and Burress were all excellent WRs
I miss that Nicks/Cruz/MM trio ... so much.
Not sure we'll do our part to make this happen, but there should be a real collision of forces this year: we should run SB 400X+ and throw him the ball 100X+. But we should expect every defense to force Eli to beat them by focusing on SB. Hopefully, we have the discipline to trust that SB will eventually break through despite the concerted effort to eliminate his effectiveness.
Thus, I would expect we will see an abundance of single coverage.
You can easily get guys like Barkley in the 5th round. A dime a dozen. All over the league.
Magic isn't real, our online didn't improve later in the year because we replaced several bums with other street bums. It improved because teams started playing more passive two gap D against Saquon. Looked very strange to see teams playing an even front against us.
But advanced stats say RBs aren't as efficient as even shitty QBs!
(ignoring the data that shows increased efficiency on play action)
Forget about 500 touches for SB. I want to see them run play action 300+ times and no I'm not exaggerating:
If you estimate the average yards/attempt at 8 y/a, then increasing that by ~1.4 yards, would be a roughly 17.5% improvement on what many advanced stats consider the most important statistic.
Link - ( New Window )
a RB with his talent makes EVERYONE around him better. I think this quote shows Gettleman wasn't FOS. Teams have to be smart in how they choose to defend Barkley. They had to last year even when we had OBJ on the field too which is what I think Shula is saying here. Of course, I could be wrong.
Yes sir. It had been sooooo long since teams had to respect our run game. Thank you Gettleman. You are not perfect but I like the direction this team is heading in. Not there yet though. Have to stay patient.
This is an astute point and goes back even further than that. He had better chemistry with Kevin Boss + Jake Ballard than Shockey. His rookie year he had trouble getting the ball to Toomer, but in the first win vs. Dallas I believe he was playing with backups like Tyree and Jamaar Tarylor and moved the ball better than he'd done with our better players. The same thing happened those first years with Burress - I believe there was a game in Seattle where the offense (Eli) was awful, we got down big, took the starters out and almost came back. When Steve Smith left obviously Nicks + Cruz picked up the slack. Eli has almost always performed better than expected with lesser talents and underperformed when expectations were higher bc he was surrounded by "studs". His performance at the end of the season without Beckham, when Engram and others starting stepping up, was a continuation of that trend.
That's not to say the end result next year may not have still been better with Beckham than it would be with Golden Tate. Eli did have some of his best statistical seasons with Beckham. Just that the trend in Eli's career has been that he's never been able to live up to the expectations of performing like a top unit and on the flip side with lesser players where people expected the worst they didn't get that either.
His best offenses were probably the Nicks/Cruz/Manningham teams where he had talented players who were also able to play within that particular offense. Hopefully Tate, Shepard, Engram, Barkley are the foundation that's heading in a similar direction - at least for this year.
However I think Eli played pretty damn well when he had Burress and a running game. JMO
yes - when he was 31
or knew he wouldn't have time for deep route to develop. Either way there wasn't much of a deep threat last year and probably wont be one this year.
Running backs early....
Can you post the data that shows play action is more efficient only when tied to a top running back? I think you'll be surprised at what you find on this front.
Also, I'm not sure I understand the horn tooting on Barkley quite yet. Don't we need some more data to know whether the critics were correct or not? I think we may already have the best RB in the league...but:
a) How long is going to hold up (especially if given the 400+ touches discussed on this thread over the next 2-3 years)
b) How did our offense look overall with that transcendent RB last year?
c) Does it get any better over the next 2-3
Until we know the answers to those questions (and maybe some others), I don't know how anyone can judge the value of taking the RB high. Yes. They correctly assessed that Saquon is awesome. The question, though, is where that takes us. To me, that's TBD.
Benign or not, there could be a deeper meaning here too:
(1) Odell didn't impact the offense as much as you think. Why? bw in dc could be right... he wasn't the same player anymore. (If Odell was getting all of these one-on-one opportunities, the Giants were not taking advantage of them).
(2) As Go Terps is alluding to, Beckham may not have been good for Eli. We've seen this before (Tiki, Shockey).
a benign comment.
^ This, especially point #2
This comment may hint at the Giants believing it had something to do with OBJ.
Interesting stuff. Seeing how things go with the Browns and with our group here will be telling.
I think I see things a bit differently...
In 2013 Eli without OBJ - 57% 3800 yards 18 TD 27 Int 69 Qbr
In 2014 Eli with OBJ - 63% 4400 yards 30 TD 14 Int 92 Qbr
In 2015 Eli with OBJ - 62% 4400 yards 35 TD 14 Int 93 Qbr
As you can see the stats clearly show, without OBJ Manning was atrocious in 2013. 27 Int and a 69 QB Rating
With OBJ in 2014 and 2015 he had some of his best seasons ever, posting 30 TD's and 93 QB ratings...
Let's not rewrite history, OBJ had a major impact on Eli Manning
After the injury. Still very good but the other worldly speed is gone. He’s lost the half step that separated him from everyone else.
I agree. I saw the same.
To me it seemed his straight away speed was the same, I saw him blow past CBS, but it seems his change of direction was slower, the suddenness after the catch
The counter-argument would be (1) Odell got too big for his britches, and (2) he's not the same player.
I'm not sure Eli does his best work with a clearly defined primary receiver.
This I agree with as well. However, to me it seems the Norman game changed everything. Up to that point Odell and Eli were up there with the best. After that game something seemed off
As for the idea that Eli doesn't play his best football with "clearly defined receivers", the stats simply don't support that. His 2014-2015 numbers are superior to every QB in the sport not named Brady or Rodgers and are a tossup with Drew Brees.
I'm not sure Eli does his best work with a clearly defined primary receiver.
I don’t have access to the data right now, but do you happen to know what l his QBR was with OBJ and the last few games without him last year? I felt like he played much better the last few weeks of the season.
There aren’t that many things you can do against OBJ anyway. He’s not getting jammed off the line and he can’t be covered 1 on 1 so, roll a safety over the top of a zone, keep him in front of you, don’t play the ball in the air, put your eyes on his midsection and wrap him after he catches the ball or wave good bye and watch him pee like a dog. Most importantly, tell your D line to run past Erik Flowers as fast as possible (don’t let him trip you).
that being said... a better OL + Barkley can make things better for next year. and if/when it is better... im certain people will start posts-- TOLD YOU SO... we are better without..... but that has zero to do with OBJ not being there.
HEY DID YOU SEE THE LAST 4 MEANINGLESS FOOTBALL GAMES WHEN WE SCORED. and somehow that backs up 4+ years of evidence that says otherwise.
As for any "I told you so" moments with Beckham, we're way past that. We're into "let's forget he was ever here" territory.
I’d suggest that’s what they do in New England. But what do they know. Right?
Also coaches and ownership hear the blame for these players who demand to be center of the teams offense. They give in obviously. Of all the things that are most easy to emulate out of NE it should be that no player should be bigger than the team.
2) Boat trip and subsequent no-show against Green Bay in the playoffs
3) Becoming unhinged against Carolina
4) Pissing like a dog after scoring a touchdown
Somewhere in there there were a bunch of highlight catches in regular season losses.
If you estimate the average yards/attempt at 8 y/a, then increasing that by ~1.4 yards, would be a roughly 17.5% improvement on what many advanced stats consider the most important statistic.
Good link. I like this part indeed:
"Play-action is only more effective than other passes when the ball travels at least 8 yards in the air — over the head of the linebackers who’ve been fooled."
So obviously you need to be able to sell the play-action (on the QB) and the coach (Shumur) needs to have these analytics handy to consider more opportunities.
Of course, the OL has to cooperate for obvious reason. On paper, our OL looks better than last year, so let's hope we explore the play-action more...
I call BS on the above, quote, or at least it's more promotional than informational.
OBJ was without question one of the most talented players to ever put on a Giants uniform, and perhaps the most exciting ever. So this says a hell of a lot more about you as a fan than it does OBJ as a player.
Burress: Eli-to-Plax led the NFL in TDs since he came to NYG, until Brady-to-Moss overtook in the 18-1 year. There's even the narrative the 2008 team was cooked once he shot himself. That would imply the exact opposite
OBJ: This guy had the best first 3 seasons of any WR ever just about. Eli had something to do with that
Cruz: Came out of nowhere, yes, but played like a top WR for a season or 2
Nicks: Was a top producing #1 WR b4 repeated injury
We certainly might debate overall team success vs 1 WR's stats, but that's far from Eli not doing his best work with those types. Several of those teams were highly successful largely due to those names even if OBJ's teams weren't
Also, OBJ had too much mouth, too much immaturity.
I for one believe Eli utilizes his receivers well no matter who it is. Guess we will see if OBJ breaks that trend.
I for one believe Eli utilizes his receivers well no matter who it is. Guess we will see if OBJ breaks that trend.
Eli, like any QB, needs good receivers, derp. Except Peyton, he can turn a 3-13 roster into a 13-3 roster.
The context was that Eli makes all the throws, makes great and proper reads, and is responsible with the ball. Except wrt Odell.
I think Eli, throughout his career now, has, perhaps one-sidedly, sought to avoid/defuse tension/conflict and it has been to the detriment of the team each time. Tiki, Shockey, Beckham...
Anyway, if Eli can spread it around to where the ball SHOULD go, we will see him put on some clinics and light up the scoreboard. He’s still very capable.
Worth watching in its entirety. Relevant pull is around 3:30 or so in.
Eli Manning Film Analysis on YouTube - ( New Window )
Barkley is the focus of defenses
Odell became the 2nd option the day Barkley was drafted
That did better catching passes from someone else besides Visante Shiancoe......
I for one believe Eli utilizes his receivers well no matter who it is. Guess we will see if OBJ breaks that trend.
Barden. Bekhum. Moss. JPP TE. Randle.
Eli, like any QB, needs good receivers, derp. Except Peyton, he can turn a 3-13 roster into a 13-3 roster.
Barden, Beckum, Robinson and Moss only played regular season games in the NFL for the Giants. Guess I am missing your point.
Yeah. The shitty OL and defense had nothing to do with it.
Beckham and Burress are the two most gifted receivers Eli's played with, but he didn't play his best football with them.
I have been saying this for YEARS.
In Manning's prime, he would regularly finish a game hitting 8 different receivers, from guys low on the depth chart all the way down to the full backs and tweeners.
Manning is at his deadliest when he can throw to where the coverage dictates.
What was happening the last couple years was akin to the Mike Tice Randy Ratio. It just never works out.
Running backs early....
But Darnold! We had a chance to get Darnold!
As for any "I told you so" moments with Beckham, we're way past that. We're into "let's forget he was ever here" territory.
a benign comment.
Benign or not, there could be a deeper meaning here too:
(1) Odell didn't impact the offense as much as you think. Why? bw in dc could be right... he wasn't the same player anymore. (If Odell was getting all of these one-on-one opportunities, the Giants were not taking advantage of them).
(2) As Go Terps is alluding to, Beckham may not have been good for Eli. We've seen this before (Tiki, Shockey).
Diva headcase -it was time to move on.. You could see the team did at the end of the year. He will do great in CLE until he doesnt. Was not worth the nonsense or money anymore. Toughest but Smartest decision thus far. They said it basketball on grass is not what they want to build. Also Dorsey drafted Hunt and Tyrek ultra talented types that blew up. I prefer as a fan the Accorsi/Coughlin/Gettleman way.
Did you guys watch the same games this past year? The calls for Eli’s head were largely because of this.
Beckham would have had 300-500 more yards in the games he played with a functioning QB/OL.
We’ll see what was what this year, with him on the Browns, and the Giants without him.
Eli Manning is a different quarterback when he’s throwing to Odell Beckham. It’s bizarre. It’s wild. The really patient, really safe guy suddenly is forcing the ball into coverage and making really bad decisions - only when he’s throwing to Odell Beckham Jr. He becomes, again, a different quarterback. It’s bizarre to watch on film.
The context was that Eli makes all the throws, makes great and proper reads, and is responsible with the ball. Except wrt Odell.
I think Eli, throughout his career now, has, perhaps one-sidedly, sought to avoid/defuse tension/conflict and it has been to the detriment of the team each time. Tiki, Shockey, Beckham...
Anyway, if Eli can spread it around to where the ball SHOULD go, we will see him put on some clinics and light up the scoreboard. He’s still very capable.
Worth watching in its entirety. Relevant pull is around 3:30 or so in.
I've seen this video and his others in the past. It actually makes a lot of sense as we've seen this happen in the past. He makes a bold statement that Eli is a better QB without OBJ. We'll see I guess.