Do you think the Giants have a surprise 9-7 season in them? Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/9/2019 2:37 pm : 5/9/2019 2:37 pm

The turnover on this team has been massive and a bit reminiscent of the 1983 > 1984 turnover conducted by George Young and Bill Parcells.



Expectations are very low for this team, as they were for the 1984 Giants. Shurmur/Shula/Bettcher now entering their second season.



Pure fantasy? Or realistic possibility?