Do you think the Giants have a surprise 9-7 season in them?

The turnover on this team has been massive and a bit reminiscent of the 1983 > 1984 turnover conducted by George Young and Bill Parcells.
Expectations are very low for this team, as they were for the 1984 Giants. Shurmur/Shula/Bettcher now entering their second season.
Pure fantasy? Or realistic possibility?
There's some real hope for 2020 though IMO, if Giants can finally move on from Eli and 2019 draft, 2020 draft and next year's free agency with cap room goes well.
1. The oline needs to gel early and keep manning clean
2. Golden and Carter need to emerge as quality pass rushers
3. Our rookie corners need to contribute in a meaningful way
All those happen and we might have a chance.
and
B) this feels like the year before a window is opening. 2020 - with Eli off the books, Jones taking over and a ton of cap room - will be a very interesting team.
I still think they need another playmaker on offense and some veterans signed for the D-Line to be competitive against the Cowboys and Eagles. They're building and getting close, but I think they need another offseason with a massive cap space to be a playoff team. Once they do, I wouldn't be surprised if they're dominant for 3+ years.
If Golden and Carter on the edges and Lawrence in the middle can generate a pass rush and Remmers is signed and performs at even a mediocre level, I think they can be relevant again.
If the second half of last season was a better indicator of this year than the first half of last season, which is not irrational given new coaches etc., being slightly over .500 this year at 9-7 doesn't seem so farfetched. Plus, I think the D backfield is going to be greatly improved.
This. Any team in the league can go 9-7 in a given year. The Bills went 9-7 two years ago with Tavaris Jackson.
Do I expect it? No, but won't be surprised if it happens.The big thing is don't get carried away if they do. They are not close to being a year-in year-out contender yet.
A lot has to break right, but this team isn’t far off. The 2020 resurrection in upon us
I don't think the rest of the NFC East is that far ahead of them and think 4-2 is at least possible there.
Do those 2 things and they just need 2 wins from: Bucs, Vikes, Cards, Lions, Bears, and Pack. Heading into the season they should be favored in at least 2 of those (Bucs, Cards) and possibly 3 (Lions).
9-7 baby...let's go.
RB: 10
WR: 5
TE: 4
OT: 5 if Remmers is signed and healthy
OG: 8
C: 3
DT: 7
DE: 5
Edge: 5
ILB: 4
S: 6 with upside
CB: 6 with upside but some growing pains
That all equates to a 6-10 team (estimate).
1. The schedule
2. Eli knows this is it and that clutch gene just might show up
3. I know in my heart of hearts OBJ will prove to be additional by subtraction. With Engram especially.
4. The NFL is extremely unpredictable.
5. I think the team is better overall than the past few years.
No for one big reason:
1. Pat Shumur
RT and Pass rusher being in limbo right now is also obviously an issue until hopefully it isn't.
Gun to my head, I think we are in contention for a playoff spot once the Holidays roll around but ultimately fall short and finish 7-9 or 8-8.
Talent around the league is close. Intangibles often separate winners from losers. I get the feeling from afar, Giants are a more motivated come together type of team this year, we ll see.
Don't forget that last year's line was historically bad. One of the worst OLs in NFL modern history. It was an abomination and a disgrace to the NY Giants franchise.
I think C is still a problem. I'm assuming Remmers will be the starting RT. Zeitler at RG is an unbelievable upgrade.
I think this is a 8-8 club, unless Shurmur is a bust. We shall see.
It is interesting on BBI, there is a group that thinks this is a 2-4 win team which I think is overly doom & gloom. Looking at the schedule & year 2 in these systems, is this really a sub 5 win team?
That tells me more about where we are.
Also, unlike close but losses to good teams I'd like to see some solid wins against solid teams. maybe 3 of them across the year.
Victories where its the opponents 2nd qb versus our rookie secondary can give equally false indications of 2020.
Solid late season wins against solid teams.
dont care about any individual performance...so bad record and flashes from Jones dont do it for me
Dont underestimate the culture shift and mindset.
There is talent on this team but a lot of youth on D. If it comes together quick they could easily win double digits.
RB: probably the same or even better
WR: significant decline
TE: same
OT: better assuming Remmers is adequate, same if Wheeler is the guy
OG: significant improvement
C: same
all def positions with marginal or significant improvement
Defensively, like the new pieces we added in the draft but they're all young and will need time to develop. Expecting all those players to pan out in 2019 is a tough bet.
2020 will be the interesting year as a) those young players will have time to develop and b) the Giants will have a lot of cap space and money to patch up holes and add star power.
OL still question til proven
Qb position?
Wr? Who is threat?
Turnover and players trying to grasp system will hold win total down..plus "learning to win" a factor
There are a lot of ways to evaluate a coach beyond record, but in the end, wins are what it's all about. Pat really needs a winning season in the worst way. I was fine with him as the choice, but the first year put me on the fence. I'm afraid a dismal season this year will have me solidly hoping for a replacement.
9-7 would do wonders for him given the state of the transition. An excellent coach can get there, imo.
1) A serviceable defense
2) The offensive line completely 180'ing.
I think the O-line is more important than anything. If we can control the LIR on running plays, pushing the defense back and exhausting them, and protect Manning, the offense has some guys that can make things happen. I still believe we haven't seen the best of Engram.
But the reason I'm saying it's unlikely is because I don't see #2 happening, and without Beckham, I don't think we have the guy who can steal a couple games with incredible 180+ yard games. We're not going to steal anything this year without Beckham, so we need to be dominant on a play to play basis... and it ain't happening, IMO.
RB: probably the same or even better
WR: significant decline
TE: same
OT: better assuming Remmers is adequate, same if Wheeler is the guy
OG: significant improvement
C: same
all def positions with marginal or significant improvement
Bingo. And that's a team that went 4-4 in their last 8.
Lombardi #5
You heard it here first.
Lombardi #5
You heard it here first.
You beat me to the punch. With an extra win I might add. good work!!!
I think this team goes somewhere in the range of 4-12 and 6-10.
Improved OL
Featured running game
Short effective passes to SS/GT/EE
Keep the games close....use the pass rush/CB's to keep the other team from winning those games at the end we lost last year.
The 3-13 debacle was the worst season I have seen as a Giant's fan. I was too young for the 1970's. My expectations for this franchise have been lowered.
My displeasure with the Jones pick at #6 is well documented, but he has movement skills that apparently Shurmur prefers in his QB prototype. I'd like to think he is athletic enough to extend plays with his legs to make throws and/or run to convert crucial third downs. And handing it off to Barkley 400X and throwing it to him another 100X is something he can do just as well as Eli.
At the end of the day, I don't know what to expect from either QB. Eli is older and even less athletic. And Jones is young and athletic. So why not go for it?
My one big question mark and fear is the coaching. Shurmur had some real clunker decisions at some crucial points in some close games last year. And while I am hopeful Bettcher has more talent to work with, I am not fully sold on his 'scheme'. Its a very wait and see year.....
The HC seems like a good guy but he's still searching for the magical .500 mark. I don't see it happening this year. This team is a RB injury away from being one of the worst in the NFL.
I don't see at all...at all why we can't go 8-8 or 9-7. We have gotten rid of the terrible locker room guys and even if ok in locker room me first or club house lawyer guys. I love the turnover in personnel, its been astounding actually and think we can be a team anywhere between 10-16 in the league.
I see 9-7
If the second half of last season was a better indicator of this year than the first half of last season, which is not irrational given new coaches etc., being slightly over .500 this year at 9-7 doesn't seem so farfetched. Plus, I think the D backfield is going to be greatly improved.
The above, plus I think that team morale will higher in 2019 and higher still in 2020 (after a good 2019).
The Giants will surprise some over-confident teams
Yes, I'm an optimist. 9-11 wins in 2019 and 11-12 in 2020.
I think 6 or 7 wins is probably more like it.
However, the schedule with the AFC East and some 4th place teams is not as hard as it was last season.
Eli wants to go out in a blaze of glory, a couple of lucky bounces, a big play here and there, and those 6 or 7 wins could turn into 9 and a playoff berth. If they'd had any kind of a defense they could have won 8 last season.
But they won't go very far if they are lucky enough to make it into the post-season.
I expect the Giants will “surprise” a lot of haters this year.
They took a step back offensively, and we will be breaking in a bunch of rookies, and new players on defense.
If we get Remmers, I will feel better about the offensive output.
Giants get off to a hot start with Eli and a weak schedule - they fall apart half way through - Daniel Jones mops up, doesn't win games, but gives the franchise hope for the future.
this year they will not lose those games and likely find at least 1 more.
10-6
I think Dallas is still a 10-6, division champ kind of team
The Eagles, assuming Wentz is healthy for 16, is equal to Dallas.
The Redskins defense looks good and the OL is among the league's best which will make Haskins life easier.
I figure the Giants will be 6-10 to 10-6 depending upon health, luck, Eli and such. So many factors but why not 9-7 or better? I say HELL YES!
I think Eli is way too slow and old. Moving the football wont be an issue but still failing to score will be.
My confidence in defense doesn't really say a whole lot either.
I did predict the 1-7 start last year. So, I hope that I am wrong. I don't think were living in an era where "the Giants could be surprisingly good" anymore. Bad football continues. Pat Shurmur is a fucking idiot too.
6-10 with Jones maybe playing the last 3 games?
1) Some team always surprises and turns things around quickly, even if just for 1 season (see 2016 Giants).
2) The Giants as a whole, right now, are deeper than they were last year and are younger and faster.
3) The Giants have a better oline now (and can be even better if we get a vet RT) and an all world RB behind them.
4) Expectations are low so this team can come into the season under the radar.
5) We have no idea how the injury bug might change other teams (ours as well, yes, but injuries to other teams can open the door to wins)
6) I get am getting a 1997 feel with this team.
7) The Skins are have issues, Dallas is about to pay big bucks to an overrated QB and are a suspension heavy team on defense and Philadelphia is counting on Wentz to stay healthy, doesn't have Foles there anymore and I think is counting on areas (Oline and Dline) that may be vulnerable especially if an injury occurs there.
8) The schedule on paper is not as bad as we have seen in the past.
9) I think the Eli last ride might not be the ugly season some are counting on.
10) Too many people think OBJ loss will cripple the team and I think now it makes defenses unsure of who the main target is and over confident on stacking against Barkley.
I think 9-7 is very doable and I will go out on a limb and say we will be no worse than 8-8 this season!
Signing Rod Smith is a really good move - to make up for the really bad veteran rb signing last year. The Offensive line is much further along this year than it was last year at this time - although it still can't be considered a strength and depth is a big issue, it is better. Losing ODB is a big loss in talent, but Eli was trying to force too much to him - it may be addition by subtraction (the Shockey effect). Often overlooked, but the system was new to Eli last year. He now has a year in the system. The offense should be subtly better at a minimum.
Too much is made of how they did after the break last year, given that a few of those games were against quarterbacks that were, in technical terms, shitty. However, the schedule this year is not, on paper, as difficult. If they get a few wins early, confidence will be better and there is no substitute for confidence. As Tom Coughlin would say: confident enough to perform, humble enough to prepare. The schedule is better
Injuries could be a concern. Remember when Michael Strahan had the Lis Franc his first year? I think he learned he had to wear shoes with more support - not as comfortable, but a hell of a lot better than injury. Dexter Lawrence should take heed. Wear steel shank cleats. Protect your feet. He could be really good.
I hope it is not just echo chamber, BBI optimism.
Eric - did I miss it the thread somewhere? What do you think?
2020 is the realistic target for this team, in my opinion.
In 2017 I was preaching that the giants defense would need to carry the team early (cautiously expected this) and that the broken offense would hopefully find its way by mid season thanks to the Engram/Ellison addition. But I was leery. I never once proclaimed that team was a lock for anything. I’m hopeful but not dumb. Turned out my caution was well founded. It took me 2 hours into the first game in 2017 to know we were dead team walking. I knew the D would quit and it did.
This year I am all but convinced this team will play well or at least much better than 2018. The O will be above average from the jump and the team in general will be better prepared thx to continuity and an easier schedule.
So yes, I do think this team plays well this season. I’d bet on it.
He traded for 1 of the best guards in the league and added a monster DT to pair with Tomlinson/Hill ... they might help
those are my biggest concerns. Until then I think we are a 500 team at best.
If it's something in conformity with the last two, hard, lump of excrement, season road openers at Dallas, fucking forget it. Going to be a very long year.
If it's something in conformity with the last two, hard, lump of excrement, season road openers at Dallas, fucking forget it. Going to be a very long year.
If Eli throws 7 picks in the opener in a win we'd still have people here saying he should start.
Not sure why this is a sound position -- Shurmur took a mediocre QB (Chase Keenan, who has not been able to play well afterwards), an UDFA WR (Theilin) and a 5th rd draft pick (Diggs) and turned all 3 into stars with a RB (Cook 2nd Rd Rookie) who was IRed early in the season and RB Latvius Murray - and a patched together Oline in Minnesota to the playoffs
Now he has Eli Manning -- who is light years better than Keenan - two solid receivers (Shep and Tate) - a solid receiving TE (Engram), and improving WR in Corey Coleman - a lights out RB (Barkley) and 3 solid starters on Oline - and 1 midlin center and possibly his dude Remmers back at RT from his Minn playoff year
He has a really good D Coordinator who has a young fast group - with some budding and potential stars - much deep than last year and he plays an aggressive style
Shurmur kept them playing last year and they showed upswing over the course of a season -- they got rid of show boat Beckham, wounded warrior Vernon, box safety Collins and presumably got more team oriented and faster with their 10 draft picks and Peppers - who is an upgrade over Collins -- the starting backfield may now be a strength - they have a run stopping mammoth for the middle of the field solving their two major defensive problems from last year
I think maybe a little perspective is in order
Great! Terps has a new dog to kick.
Darnold
Rosen
Allen
Murray
Haskins twice
That doesn't happen very often. Win those games and not much more is needed for a respectable looking season.
Lose those games and the Jones' succession is accelerated.
this year they will not lose those games and likely find at least 1 more.
10-6
Eli won them 9 games last year?
But at that point I wouldn't be surprised to see them go 7-2 and finish 9-7. It's a helluva long season nowadays. Things can shift profoundly in a short time.
Strong OL and creative offense maximizing weapons. Team rallies behind Eli who plays best in pressure situations (needs a new contract!)
The big issue and it is a big one is injuries. They still need another off-season and draft to become a deep team.
Philly feels the effect of aging OL and suspect secondary.
Dallas struggles in passing game. I would have been worried about Washington if they had Alex Smith.
2007 - Eli is a Bust
2011 - Eli ain't elite
2019 - Eli is done
And their Roster was bad before the draft.
On the bright side, if we suck we'll get to see Daniel Jones sooner😀
talent to be 500 or better . A lot depends on the O-line
Jelling and the defense playing up to there capabilities
I would love to see Eli at least have one good last
season and even if its transitioning . Guy has been
Everything we could have wished for gonna miss Easy E
The issue with Shurmur last year was doing dumb shit like not getting the ball enough to Barkley in the second half in the Philly road game. That game was such a royal fuck up from a play calling and coaching standpoint.
Why the fuck would you cut down on touches on a guy who was killing Philly all day? And you're winning. I dont care it it is by way of screens or shotgun draws. Give him the ball.
That's why you picked him so high, right?
this year they will not lose those games and likely find at least 1 more.
10-6
...approaching a winning season as a Head Coach.
We have focused our attention on the players. But a football Head Coach can make a real difference.
IMO, Pat Shurmur is as proven a commodity as our starting Center, Jon Halapio.
The jury is still out. Until they are back in the court room, no way this team accrues 9 wins!
this year we have a super easy schedule front loaded so by week 10 the bye week
we could be 4-6 or even 5-5 but after the bye we are not winning one more game
4- 12
or 5 -11 for this squad
the 3 burning questions this year
1. which game will Jones finally come into take over for Eli ?
2. will Gettlemen retire?
3 will Shurmur get fired for another lousy year
Quote:
.
Not sure why this is a sound position -- Shurmur took a mediocre QB (Chase Keenan, who has not been able to play well afterwards), an UDFA WR (Theilin) and a 5th rd draft pick (Diggs) and turned all 3 into stars with a RB (Cook 2nd Rd Rookie) who was IRed early in the season and RB Latvius Murray - and a patched together Oline in Minnesota to the playoffs
Now he has Eli Manning -- who is light years better than Keenan - two solid receivers (Shep and Tate) - a solid receiving TE (Engram), and improving WR in Corey Coleman - a lights out RB (Barkley) and 3 solid starters on Oline - and 1 midlin center and possibly his dude Remmers back at RT from his Minn playoff year
He has a really good D Coordinator who has a young fast group - with some budding and potential stars - much deep than last year and he plays an aggressive style
Shurmur kept them playing last year and they showed upswing over the course of a season -- they got rid of show boat Beckham, wounded warrior Vernon, box safety Collins and presumably got more team oriented and faster with their 10 draft picks and Peppers - who is an upgrade over Collins -- the starting backfield may now be a strength - they have a run stopping mammoth for the middle of the field solving their two major defensive problems from last year
I think maybe a little perspective is in order
Let's quit putting Jabril Peppers in the hall of fame. Fans keep talking about the guy like he's an all pro while at the same time marginalizing a player who's accomplished a lot more. It's weird to call for perspective and yet do this.
4-12 or 5-11
I hate when people say shut like this with authority. We have no idea what the Giants are, let alone the strength of their opponents 3 months into the season.
There are so many moving parts. There is so much turnover week to week. Teams that look good on paper will suck and vice versa. Teams will start strong and fade in November.
This shit happens every year, yet every May people look at games scheduled for December and go "yeah we can't win that".
this year they will not lose those games and likely find at least 1 more.
10-6
So Eli won 9 games but the defense gave them away. Is that what you are saying?
I hate when people say shut like this with authority. We have no idea what the Giants are, let alone the strength of their opponents 3 months into the season.
There are so many moving parts. There is so much turnover week to week. Teams that look good on paper will suck and vice versa. Teams will start strong and fade in November.
I am giving benefit of doubt early on in schedule .. Giants will most likely stumble out of gate like the past few years .. so they could have an even worse record going into bye
after bye
at Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
at Philadelphia Eagles
Miami Dolphins
at Washington Redskins
.Philadelphia Eagles
obviously the Dolphins are the easy game in this run... maybe Packers suck again
so yeah maybe we go 2-4 our last 6 games.. but maybe we go 3 -7 in our first 10 too
I am pessimist -- Gettleman got rid off all our playmakers on defense and all on offense except Barkley . His drafting a QB @ number 6 pretty much admits this is rebuilding year.
He gets yanked when they lose to the Bucs and go 0-3.
We see Jones vs. Haskins week 4.
Pretty much 5 picks in the top 100 if you count love (108 overall) 3 first rounders. From most observers this was supposed to be a deep draft. Jones is obviously the key.
Talent around the league is close. Intangibles often separate winners from losers. I get the feeling from afar, Giants are a more motivated come together type of team this year, we ll see.
1) Stay Healthy
2) Get off to at least a .500 start after the first 6 games.
3) The young defense comes together down the stretch , and the young players are producing.
Spot on, I can also see this happening. And I’m sure both of us can imagine who some of that contingent would be made up of.
No more WR reverses inside the 10 yard line.
Quote:
Win the opener in Dallas and you have my attention. Doesn't matter if it's a 13-10 nail-biter or Eli throws 7 interceptions in the process but if they find a way to win, then OK.
If it's something in conformity with the last two, hard, lump of excrement, season road openers at Dallas, fucking forget it. Going to be a very long year.
If Eli throws 7 picks in the opener in a win we'd still have people here saying he should start.
Name one.
Besides Dep.
Quote:
In comment 14438094 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Win the opener in Dallas and you have my attention. Doesn't matter if it's a 13-10 nail-biter or Eli throws 7 interceptions in the process but if they find a way to win, then OK.
If it's something in conformity with the last two, hard, lump of excrement, season road openers at Dallas, fucking forget it. Going to be a very long year.
If Eli throws 7 picks in the opener in a win we'd still have people here saying he should start.
Name one.
Besides Dep.
If 5 of the 7 are drops by the WR’s would you still want him benched?
I think if Tate can pick up the system and Zeitler slides in well the offense can be good right away. The defense will take time but it has so many young talented parts, it should gel during the season. I think next year and the one after are the ones to really watch us.
i do think peppers will be better in coverage than collins was so i dont think thats putting the guy in the HoF saying that,bethea gives them the QB of the secondry to keep them lined up corrrectly that also an upgrade thats not being factored at this point by many
i think DG nailed his second draft in a row i think josh allen will bust im not so sure jones is the right guy yet but im open to the idea and will be happy to be proved wrong about him. i personally would have taken devin bush or ed oliver there over allen anyway and i would have taken grier later in the draft
i would also have taken big ben or rivers from that draft they ended up trading for eli in as well. jones this year is why they were so comfortable taking barkley last year so they have conviction the fans dont have about him,he is a much better runner than they had so he does have the legs to get first downs and touchdowns in the redzone they havent had since eli's early years which is a dimension they havent had for a while
they could just as easily be a 3-6 win team as well but i think the defence is better and if halapio comes back 100% and is as good as they think and they can add a RT i would lean to more of the 9-10 win year over the 9-10 loss year but we need to see them in preseason to gauge if we think they did get that much better overall or not
they need the OL to be much better to spring barkley and they needed tate to keep a sefety deep and not give barkley constant 8 man boxes to beat every play this is why DG signed him i was surprised the level of venom he got for signing him i thought it was a very good pickup but after trading beckham he knew he was going to be public enemy number 1 regardless
I can’t imagine having expectations that high for this season. It’s a lovely thought, and I am always hopeful that we win double digit games... but there is no evidence yet to support that kind of optimism.
Sure, Vernon, JPP, Harrison were “talented” but outside of Snacks, those guys got us absolutely nowhere. They weren’t very productive.
Quote:
Especially if it meant missing the playoffs. I'm thinking 11-5 or 12-4 if they're not undone by injuries.
I can’t imagine having expectations that high for this season. It’s a lovely thought, and I am always hopeful that we win double digit games... but there is no evidence yet to support that kind of optimism.
Ultimately it will come down to health. Injuries will rescramble the landscape starting with training camp and continuing throughout the season. Hopefully it won't be too bad for the Giants.
It’s bad in places and very young in others. This team won’t sniff double digits, there’s going to be too many ups and downs.
Also, strength of schedule doesn’t factor in that other teams improved. The Giants could easily go 1-3 vs the AFC East as they could 3-1.
This kind of comment seems like it forgets that 1 player on defense can be individually excellent and not be a savior. Darrelle Revis didn't win anything with the Jets. Did he not make an impact? He was still all-world at his job.
A great safety on a bad defense just isn't going to save the day. One player on any unit isn't going to save the day if he's surrounded with junk. The correct way to look at it is not to run down the player. It's the expectation that's wrong.
If you think there's a chance they can win 9 games that's a decent bet.
Quote:
Eli league MVP
Lombardi #5
You heard it here first.
You beat me to the punch. With an extra win I might add. good work!!!
Standard deviation of +1/-1 and we picked exactly the same!
But 2020 could be better if they draft well.
If they're not a playoff team, I don't care all that much if they win 5 or 10 games as long as they are able to form an identity and some of the younger talent continues to progress.
ESPN simulated the 2019 season 40,000 times. Every team managed to win the Super Bowl. The article about the simulations said that even the Dolphins managed to win it once. I would assume the Giants won it at least twice.
There is too much parity in the league for a team to have no chance whatsoever of a winning season. Or at least in May.
What about the wins that could have gone the other way because other teams let them slip away?
Differences
- Shurmur is in year 2 whereas '17 Bears were last year of John Fox and '18 Bears were year 1 of Nagy.
- Giants have Eli, who is obviously better than Glennon as a placeholder until Jones is ready
- '18 Bears had Khalil Mack
'17 Bears won 5 games
'18 Bears won 12 games
Median = 9 wins
But I do agree with others, this org is more setup to compete in 2020. The cap room should help add another defensive impact player as well as the 2020 draft capital.
Better than the Eagles/Cowboys as the sum of the parts? I will say Brandon Brooks injury is a massive blow to the Eagles, but they have Carson Wentz one year removed from his injury. Expect a big step up there. There is a reason Vegas has them as faves to win NFC East. The Cowboys defense is legit and if Travis Frederick returns to form watch out. The Giants have about 6 what ifs that need to happen. Injuries can change things on a dime in the NFL as we saw with the Redskins last year. They lost the majority of their Oline in one game and QB the next. They were probably on their way to 10 wins.
Then on the D side we have an influx of better fitting peices at Bettcher's disposal.
And lets not underrate the character/culture improvement.
Lastly easier schedule. 10-6 is not out of the question. Biggest wild card to me is how quickly Bettcher can get all these young new peices playing defense how he wants to play defense. If this D is just average we have enough firepower with Saquon who could already by the best overall offensive weapon in the NFL to win double digit games.
If you think there's a chance they can win 9 games that's a decent bet.