2 year Giants Depression Over?

gidiefor : Mod : 5/9/2019 5:44 pm
For the past two years I've been maniacally depressed. The Giants have sucked, and my renowned optimistic fan mojo took a dive. I've been uncharacteristically demoralized....

....but I'm over it.

I've been liking what I'm seeing. I like that Gettleman has been no holds barred aggressively kicking the roster's ass. I like the last draft. I like the new QB Jones a lot, he's got a toughness and confidence about him that has caught my attention. I like Peppers and Zeitler. I like Lawrence, Baker, Xman and Love; and I like the way the Giants are drafting. I also think some of the lower round picks will pan out. I like last years draft of Barkley, Hernandez, Carter and Hill.

I like Engram. I like Bethea; and I like the idea of Golden (who Betcher says is back to full strength). I like Betcher a lot. He's my kind of Defensive Coordinator. Attack Baby!!!! And I believe Shurmur can run an offense.

I'm starting to think that the Giants are going to be fun to watch again, and can't wait for the season to start.

If they keep it up after another year of drafting, I think you are going to see a much deeper team too...

So I'm in Baby -

Go Giants!!!!
Same for me.  
Dave in Hoboken : 5/9/2019 5:46 pm : link
These past two years have been two of the most miserable years for me as a fan. I was born in 1983, so I missed the 70's. My 'awful time' as a fan was the mid to late 90's. To me, these past couple of years were even worse than the mid 90's for me. But not anymore. I love the draft. Love Jones and am 100% rooting for him and am looking forward to the upcoming season and the seasons there after.
arcarsenal : 5/9/2019 5:47 pm : link
Think we need one more year/offseason, but the worst is over. 2017 was rock bottom. Last year was less bad. Bad, but not in the same territory as 2017 - which was literally just completely unwatchable football.

NYG could surprise this year - I think a lot of things would need to break right. But I do think we're getting there and generally like the direction we're moving in.
Do not forget their special teams  
George from PA : 5/9/2019 5:51 pm : link
Can actually be a strength
The stretch since the last Lombardi  
81_Great_Dane : 5/9/2019 5:51 pm : link
is a lot like the 70s, except in the 70s the QB position was consistently disastrous. At least with Eli you know they can win if they keep him clean and catch the ball. Those 70s QBs were just depressing to watch. The D got good but the offense wasn't NFL quality. When they played Landry's Dallas teams it was like Kentucky vs Alabama in the SEC nowadays. It always felt like an embarrassing mismatch.

We'll see if this latest depression has lifted.
Here Here!!  
Bleedin Blue : 5/9/2019 5:51 pm : link
I believe we’re on the right track, we may not be entirely back, but we’re definitely moving in the right direction
Amen.  
Big Blue '56 : 5/9/2019 5:51 pm : link
What was particularly deppressing was how the past 2 seasons started  
kinard : 5/9/2019 5:54 pm : link
... we came out of the gate 1-9 in 2017 and 1-8 last year.

The last two years our seasons were over in the second week of October - now that was depressing.

The encouraging thing now is #26. Saquan single-handily gives a puncher's chance in every game.

While I'm excited to see Daniel Jones play, I still think that Eli is going to shock everyone with a playoff run. Just to really fuck up the plan...
Been longer than that  
Go Terps : 5/9/2019 6:02 pm : link
Been about 6 years of poor football from a team that not only stunk, but was impossible to even like. So many dislikable players.
I remember you on a video from camp with Sy overly optimistic  
RDJR : 5/9/2019 6:05 pm : link
about 2018. Temper the enthusiasm and be realistic, your depression will go away. A two or three game improvement would be a success.
RE: I remember you on a video from camp with Sy overly optimistic  
gidiefor : Mod : 5/9/2019 6:09 pm : link
In comment 14438169 RDJR said:
Quote:
about 2018. Temper the enthusiasm and be realistic, your depression will go away. A two or three game improvement would be a success.


Yep -- that was me -- and then I got my ass kicked

hey -- I ain't saving nothing -- I call it like I see it
gidiefor  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/9/2019 6:10 pm : link
Nice post and I agree.


Giants are getting strong on both lines. Lots of youth, speed and team first guys.

DG has set things up very nicely. Will need another year of draft and free agency to withstand injuries with better depth. I like that he is building a real "Giants" type of team.

Bettcher is going to get this D going. Think he is great for such a young group.

Shurmur is a very good offensive coach. He needs to start winning though and he needs to get this team to a big game and win such as playing for the division. I am betting he will.
I hope you’re right giddie  
UberAlias : 5/9/2019 6:22 pm : link
For my part, I’m going to have to wait and see on this. I’ve been down this road before. I’m sure there will be more than a share of revisionist history, but truth is, there was a deal of excitement following every one of JRs drafts. DGs been afforded a haul of picks, and the truth is, we just don’t know. Barkley’s the one legit blue chipper on the team at this point. Everyone else is wait and see. Been a lot of curious decisions too. And jury is out in Shurmur as well. So I hope your right, but we’ll see.
You better believe it baby!  
RobCrossRiver56 : 5/9/2019 6:31 pm : link
One thing that is obvious to me is, we are bringing in Large players across the board. Min requirement seems to be 6' 3" 250ish unless your a WR or DB.
*250-300  
RobCrossRiver56 : 5/9/2019 6:33 pm : link
Saw Every Giants Game for Years  
OntheRoad : 5/9/2019 6:39 pm : link
up to the week they traded Apple and Snacks in the same week. Seemed like giving up. Stopped watching immediately and didn't go back until the draft -- did not even know the Giants' final record.

But this is an interesting team. There is something in the air. Lots of room for improvement. Maybe a team will get desperate for a corner and offer a decent lineman for Janoris Jenkins. That would transform the offense.
Sweep Philly and I'll consider the words  
Route 9 : 5/9/2019 6:41 pm : link
"Giants depression over" a foregone group of words
i’ve been a giant fan since i saw my first game in the polo grounds  
plato : 5/9/2019 6:49 pm : link
circa 1947-8. Have had highs and lows and winning four super bowls is amazing when i thought i would never see them in one. What i have learned through all these years is that by and large the giants will break your heart. it’s like being in love with a “bad but great” woman, no matter how badly she treats you, you have to come back for more.

God bless the guys in blue, i love them but my shell is hard enough not to expect much from a group that has so many “ifs”.
insofar as fun to watch does not mean winning than  
MM_in_NYC : 5/9/2019 6:54 pm : link
i agree it could happen. this d is in a major rebuild and will prevent us from being serious contenders. o could be interesting b/c they finally improved the oline but passing game is quite unknown right now. go saquon go.
I’ll let you know in 2020...  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/9/2019 7:01 pm : link
...hopefully not sooner
I think that we are one year away  
Jay on the Island : 5/9/2019 7:02 pm : link
but the future is bright. I think Daniel Jones will prove Gettleman right. We need more help but I think this season will be similar to 2004. 2020 will be like 2005 where the Giants make the playoffs with Daniel Jones in his first full season as the starting QB.
Not sure I'm optimistic  
GeofromNJ : 5/9/2019 7:03 pm : link
We no longer have OBJ and we still have Eli. I don't expect much from the passing game.
I'm with GoTerps. It's been more like 6 years.  
Red Dog : 5/9/2019 7:09 pm : link
And they did have some players that were really easy to dislike as well as a General Manager, draft head, and for two years a Head Coach who were also very easy to dislike.

But things have definitely started to look up since DG was hired.

Unfortunately that was about 3 or 4 years too late for Eli, the best QB this franchise has ever had. He should have had at least one more Super Bowl win by now. But the people running the franchise made that impossible through their incredible stubbornness and stupidity.
The season hasnt started  
halfback20 : 5/9/2019 7:11 pm : link
And a lot has changed. All we can do, as fans, is have hope. I wasn't a fan of all the moves this off season (mainly OBJ) but im on board now. I have to be, or at least thats how i feel.
Bettcher???  
gmenatlarge : 5/9/2019 7:19 pm : link
I don’t know what you have seen from Bettcher that shows he is even a decent D-Coord. Their blitzes last year were telegraphed and painfully slow and ineffective at best.
I do want to agree with the overall sentiment of the post. On Bettcher, however the jury is still out.
echo Red Dog  
Bill2 : 5/9/2019 7:35 pm : link
going to take longer for progress to turn into a winning record as they are currently constituted.

Plato - respect
No not at all  
big canoe jeff : 5/9/2019 7:37 pm : link
7-9:next year eli gets an extension. Stuttering mothering 70 yr old GM got played big time everybody laughing... looks good now cause previous gm was worst in professional sports
I'm onboard with Gettleman  
Sneakers O'toole : 5/9/2019 7:40 pm : link
I think this is a work in progress, but there is progress.
Easily like 6 years the removal of Reese and the disgrace BM  
Bluesbreaker : 5/9/2019 7:43 pm : link
was a start The Eli Benching infuriated me to no end .
Was DG perfect for the job ? Nobody's perfect but the
fact that he cleaned out every semblance of locker room
stench or shit starters was a must. Kind of like another
house that needed renovation kinda like a non-smoker buying
a house and the drapes and carpeting have to go and the walls need fresh paint .
DG has been a bit of a wrecking ball and this team needed
it . It was a losing culture with one too many malcontents
granted it's the end results that matter and to get this team back to a Team Only with a winning culture .
He didn't take the media darling he took what he felt was the best fit for the organization and the team .
I think were going to have a better than expected season
maybe fall short a bit but a team in the right direction
and hell with a little luck and good health we could make a little noise .
It is refreshing to no longer see the scholarship mentality  
Diver_Down : 5/9/2019 7:55 pm : link
that was pervasive with Reese. DG is not afraid to recognize mistakes and cut bait. He has made a few, but he keeps swinging. It is part of the reason why I was fully on board with DG being hired. He doesn't have to concern himself with building a resume. Or care what the media says about him. Or be concerned about a legacy. This is his Alamo. He will be given latitude to execute his vision and enact his philosophy. If it fails, he retires.

I just hope that he extends that low tolerance for ineptitude with the coaching staff. Shurmur is in charge of the entire staff, but his focus is on the offense. The offense has improved even when Goldilocks was "hurt". It needs to continue to improve. But Bettcher should be put on notice. While the "no talent" excuse pardoned Bettcher and his boys last year, this season there should be no excuse. FA and the draft catered to getting Bettcher his boys. While no should expect the '85 Bears, there should be no tolerance for a bottom performing unit again. If they remain basement dwellers in defensive rankings, then Bettcher should be shown the door and a DC brought in that can harness the player's talents.
Like I said 7-9  
big canoe jeff : 5/9/2019 8:07 pm : link
After being fired by Panthers Gettleman lucky to have a job along with HC BtW wasn’t both Shula Betcher Oline coach all out of work?
We’ll see hope I’m wrong
RE: Here Here!!  
DavidinBMNY : 5/9/2019 8:40 pm : link
In comment 14438153 Bleedin Blue said:
Quote:
I believe we’re on the right track, we may not be entirely back, but we’re definitely moving in the right direction
Totally. And next year we have cap and picks at least right now. And the top of the draft is going to be very QB heavy next year. I could see a scenario where 3 of the top 5 picks are QBs.

We will have somewhere between 10-12 picks if no assets are used this year. And if they stink, which I don't think they will, DG might continue dumping players who can help teams in 19 and get more capital for 20.
I like how Betcher  
djm : 5/9/2019 9:07 pm : link
Got through to virtually all the kids on defense last year. I like that the giants added a bunch of defensive pieces in this draft. Give Betcher more pieces. If history repeats like last year we’re gonna have 3-4 more pieces on defense to work with.

Last year two premium picks went to the offense. This year was the D’s turn. A good young talented core is being assembled.
I'm done with  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/9/2019 9:21 pm : link
Apathy.

I've been apathetic watching the Giants these last 2 years. Gone was the 4 letter words after a bad play, the head hanging...I was just like, 'Whatever' as I sipped on my beer. I hate being apathetic.
In the old days you would have been called  
Jay in Toronto : 5/9/2019 9:39 pm : link
an Optimist by the 'Realists'.

It wasn't a compliment.

But I'm with 'ya.
yiPPPEEeeee YAhooooo  
exiled : 5/9/2019 9:43 pm : link
I’ve missed psyched gidie.
I don't hate  
MookGiants : 5/9/2019 10:11 pm : link
the Jones pick like a lot of people do.

But not coming out of the draft with a pass rusher and paying Eli 20+ million dollars this year are incredibly dumb decisions.

There's zero reason Eli should be on the roster for 2019.
You loved  
WillVAB : 5/9/2019 10:29 pm : link
Jerry Reese’s drafts a month after the fact too so maybe a little perspective?
Right On  
Percy : 5/9/2019 10:45 pm : link
Guidi!
I like what DG and PS are doing  
Ron from Ninerland : 5/9/2019 11:59 pm : link
Beyond their player selection the thing I like is that if something isn't working they change it. A few poor player choices were made last year but they were corrected mid year. Flowers, Apple and Omameh didn't work out and were shipped out, even though Omameh was brought in by DG.

After two dead years the offense picked it up the second half of the year. Despite a declining Eli, an missing OBJ, and a below average OL, the Giants lit up the scoreboard in the second half, except for that Tennessee game. Now the defense has been improved and our future QB is on the team.

I think Jones was the right choice. Although you can never predict what a draft choice will do and we don't know what his ceiling is, I really don't see this kid being a bust.
i've been jealous of teams that drafted football players  
markky : 6:07 am : link
now we're drafting football players.

For years I thought that we didn't play our best players - that tenure in a position was too big a factor to the coaching staff. Not anymore.

I think it could take a couple of years, even 3 to assess our new goods and make a run. but i'm extremely happy with what i'm seeing.
Gidie-Up!  
Eli Wilson : 7:40 am : link
I'm on board.
2 years? TWO???!!!  
I Love Clams Casino : 8:15 am : link
more like 5
RE: I like how Betcher  
UberAlias : 8:32 am : link
In comment 14438313 djm said:
Quote:
Got through to virtually all the kids on defense last year.
I agree. Defense was bad, but Betcher did well, IMO.
My answer to OP  
superspynyg : 9:05 am : link
Not yet. We are on our way....But once we make the switch to DJ expect growing pains and sub par performance on the offensive side at least. But we see the end of the desert.
as a nets fan as well  
hitdog42 : 9:12 am : link
i feel like i have seen this a bit--- now they need player development and the coaches to be great-- this is like year 1 of a 3yr build (last year doesnt count because they were trying to win)--- i do feel like the style of play should be better, with a younger defense to grow, and balance in the offense--- and the next QB on the roster---- so in the sense of being a fan--- it feels like we are building and less trying to hang on, which is important
At the very least we are trending back up from rock bottom.  
Britt in VA : 9:18 am : link
Well, looking at it logically...  
bradshaw44 : 9:18 am : link
It really couldn't get much worse, so only one way to go is up. And I agree, I think the drafting has be above par. Didn't like the Jones pick, but could easily end up eating my words. DG did a fine job with the rest of the picks. Let's get this new regime in gear.
RE: I'm onboard with Gettleman  
Gettledogman : 9:55 am : link
In comment 14438244 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
I think this is a work in progress, but there is progress.


exactly.Many forget he was battling cancer last year too. Zeitler was a huge move in the right direction. Headcases are gone too.
I think they should be able to demonstrate  
JonC : 10:23 am : link
the needle is pointing up. On the field, I want to see crisp, energized, dictate to the opponent football and an ability to finish games.

If they're not at that point yet, obviously their remaining talent needs get another infusion next offseason. Hopefully, the coaches (Shurmur) show a better real-time game feel and make better decisions. Also need to see player development for their second and third year talent. A must when you have key holes on both lines and the pass rush.

TBD.
Did not watch a single 2017 game  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10:46 am : link
My spider senses were tingling. Plus a menagerie of utright unlike able players. Excited about the roster DG is forming, hopeful about Betcher with the right pieces, still a lot of ??? about Shurmur. Why did we can a HoF coaches ass again?
This Team Has Been  
lax counsel : 10:54 am : link
Chronically mediocre or just bad since 2013. That's a lifetime in the NFL. I am going to temper any excitement until I see a consistent winning brand of. football. We do not know if the worst is over, if Jones bombs, the Giants are going to likely be mediocre or worse for a long time.

I want to be excited, but will believe it when I see it.
I think the important thing was that midway through last year  
Mike in Long Beach : 11:21 am : link
The organization finally made the decision to look towards the future instead of attempting to sneak into the playoffs with a fundamentally flawed group of players. They've traded practically everyone. Odell, Apple, Snacks, Vernon. Then they went ahead and drafters what they believe to be a franchise quarterback and loaded up on youth with two more first rounders. And they've also snuck in some talent has the potentially to make the current group moderately competitive (Zeitler, Peppers).

It's the right way to do things. Finally. They probably won't be good this year. But they might be. And they're much more likely to be good next year than they were set to be this time last year.
Needle has to be pointing up in December,  
Racer : 11:31 am : link
as JonC points out; no stupid penalties, drops, getting gashed on special teams, whiffs on stunts and other missed assignments, etc. have to be a rarity rather than 'here we go again'.

If Jamon Brown can make a noticable overall difference, then Zeitler, a 320lb Center in between two good guards and an upgrade to Wheeler can do the same.

Worry is the ability to close games by getting to the QB.

My depression was over once Reese, Ross and Packers-O-East were out.
Gidie  
DonnieD89 : 11:59 am : link
I totally feel the same way. In fact, I started feeling positive last year, after the draft. This draft confirms it even more. You can see an identity evolving. I am excited that Bettcher is getting his players for his defensive scheme. I believe the most impacting pick in this draft is Dexter Lawrence. Watch for BJ Hill having a breakout year, because of Lawrence. I also expect Tomlinson to benefit. We have some really big boys up front!
The last two seasons  
GiantGiantsFan : 5:22 pm : link
honestly could have gone either way. In my opinion, it was just some long field goals and unlucky plays made by opposing teams early on that sunk us and eventually snowballed into very negative seasons. I don't think our records for those seasons were an accurate reflection of our talent and effort. Here's to hoping for better results for our G-men for 2019 and beyond! We're overdue for some missed FGs by our opponents, that's for sure.
