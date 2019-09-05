2 year Giants Depression Over?

For the past two years I've been maniacally depressed. The Giants have sucked, and my renowned optimistic fan mojo took a dive. I've been uncharacteristically demoralized....
....but I'm over it.
I've been liking what I'm seeing. I like that Gettleman has been no holds barred aggressively kicking the roster's ass. I like the last draft. I like the new QB Jones a lot, he's got a toughness and confidence about him that has caught my attention. I like Peppers and Zeitler. I like Lawrence, Baker, Xman and Love; and I like the way the Giants are drafting. I also think some of the lower round picks will pan out. I like last years draft of Barkley, Hernandez, Carter and Hill.
I like Engram. I like Bethea; and I like the idea of Golden (who Betcher says is back to full strength). I like Betcher a lot. He's my kind of Defensive Coordinator. Attack Baby!!!! And I believe Shurmur can run an offense.
I'm starting to think that the Giants are going to be fun to watch again, and can't wait for the season to start.
If they keep it up after another year of drafting, I think you are going to see a much deeper team too...
So I'm in Baby -
Go Giants!!!!
NYG could surprise this year - I think a lot of things would need to break right. But I do think we're getting there and generally like the direction we're moving in.
We'll see if this latest depression has lifted.
The last two years our seasons were over in the second week of October - now that was depressing.
The encouraging thing now is #26. Saquan single-handily gives a puncher's chance in every game.
While I'm excited to see Daniel Jones play, I still think that Eli is going to shock everyone with a playoff run. Just to really fuck up the plan...
Yep -- that was me -- and then I got my ass kicked
hey -- I ain't saving nothing -- I call it like I see it
Giants are getting strong on both lines. Lots of youth, speed and team first guys.
DG has set things up very nicely. Will need another year of draft and free agency to withstand injuries with better depth. I like that he is building a real "Giants" type of team.
Bettcher is going to get this D going. Think he is great for such a young group.
Shurmur is a very good offensive coach. He needs to start winning though and he needs to get this team to a big game and win such as playing for the division. I am betting he will.
But this is an interesting team. There is something in the air. Lots of room for improvement. Maybe a team will get desperate for a corner and offer a decent lineman for Janoris Jenkins. That would transform the offense.
God bless the guys in blue, i love them but my shell is hard enough not to expect much from a group that has so many “ifs”.
But things have definitely started to look up since DG was hired.
Unfortunately that was about 3 or 4 years too late for Eli, the best QB this franchise has ever had. He should have had at least one more Super Bowl win by now. But the people running the franchise made that impossible through their incredible stubbornness and stupidity.
I do want to agree with the overall sentiment of the post. On Bettcher, however the jury is still out.
Plato - respect
Was DG perfect for the job ? Nobody's perfect but the
fact that he cleaned out every semblance of locker room
stench or shit starters was a must. Kind of like another
house that needed renovation kinda like a non-smoker buying
a house and the drapes and carpeting have to go and the walls need fresh paint .
DG has been a bit of a wrecking ball and this team needed
it . It was a losing culture with one too many malcontents
granted it's the end results that matter and to get this team back to a Team Only with a winning culture .
He didn't take the media darling he took what he felt was the best fit for the organization and the team .
I think were going to have a better than expected season
maybe fall short a bit but a team in the right direction
and hell with a little luck and good health we could make a little noise .
I just hope that he extends that low tolerance for ineptitude with the coaching staff. Shurmur is in charge of the entire staff, but his focus is on the offense. The offense has improved even when Goldilocks was "hurt". It needs to continue to improve. But Bettcher should be put on notice. While the "no talent" excuse pardoned Bettcher and his boys last year, this season there should be no excuse. FA and the draft catered to getting Bettcher his boys. While no should expect the '85 Bears, there should be no tolerance for a bottom performing unit again. If they remain basement dwellers in defensive rankings, then Bettcher should be shown the door and a DC brought in that can harness the player's talents.
We’ll see hope I’m wrong
We will have somewhere between 10-12 picks if no assets are used this year. And if they stink, which I don't think they will, DG might continue dumping players who can help teams in 19 and get more capital for 20.
Last year two premium picks went to the offense. This year was the D’s turn. A good young talented core is being assembled.
I've been apathetic watching the Giants these last 2 years. Gone was the 4 letter words after a bad play, the head hanging...I was just like, 'Whatever' as I sipped on my beer. I hate being apathetic.
It wasn't a compliment.
But I'm with 'ya.
But not coming out of the draft with a pass rusher and paying Eli 20+ million dollars this year are incredibly dumb decisions.
There's zero reason Eli should be on the roster for 2019.
After two dead years the offense picked it up the second half of the year. Despite a declining Eli, an missing OBJ, and a below average OL, the Giants lit up the scoreboard in the second half, except for that Tennessee game. Now the defense has been improved and our future QB is on the team.
I think Jones was the right choice. Although you can never predict what a draft choice will do and we don't know what his ceiling is, I really don't see this kid being a bust.
For years I thought that we didn't play our best players - that tenure in a position was too big a factor to the coaching staff. Not anymore.
I think it could take a couple of years, even 3 to assess our new goods and make a run. but i'm extremely happy with what i'm seeing.
exactly.Many forget he was battling cancer last year too. Zeitler was a huge move in the right direction. Headcases are gone too.
If they're not at that point yet, obviously their remaining talent needs get another infusion next offseason. Hopefully, the coaches (Shurmur) show a better real-time game feel and make better decisions. Also need to see player development for their second and third year talent. A must when you have key holes on both lines and the pass rush.
TBD.
I want to be excited, but will believe it when I see it.
It's the right way to do things. Finally. They probably won't be good this year. But they might be. And they're much more likely to be good next year than they were set to be this time last year.
If Jamon Brown can make a noticable overall difference, then Zeitler, a 320lb Center in between two good guards and an upgrade to Wheeler can do the same.
Worry is the ability to close games by getting to the QB.
My depression was over once Reese, Ross and Packers-O-East were out.