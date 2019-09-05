2 year Giants Depression Over? gidiefor : Mod : 5/9/2019 5:44 pm : 5/9/2019 5:44 pm

For the past two years I've been maniacally depressed. The Giants have sucked, and my renowned optimistic fan mojo took a dive. I've been uncharacteristically demoralized....



....but I'm over it.



I've been liking what I'm seeing. I like that Gettleman has been no holds barred aggressively kicking the roster's ass. I like the last draft. I like the new QB Jones a lot, he's got a toughness and confidence about him that has caught my attention. I like Peppers and Zeitler. I like Lawrence, Baker, Xman and Love; and I like the way the Giants are drafting. I also think some of the lower round picks will pan out. I like last years draft of Barkley, Hernandez, Carter and Hill.



I like Engram. I like Bethea; and I like the idea of Golden (who Betcher says is back to full strength). I like Betcher a lot. He's my kind of Defensive Coordinator. Attack Baby!!!! And I believe Shurmur can run an offense.



I'm starting to think that the Giants are going to be fun to watch again, and can't wait for the season to start.



If they keep it up after another year of drafting, I think you are going to see a much deeper team too...



So I'm in Baby -



Go Giants!!!!

