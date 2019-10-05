NJ.com - Landon Collins - Haskins ready to tear up Giants D

I get it, he’s backing his teammate and team and by all accounts he’s a good guy. But put yourself in the coach or GM shoes. These types of comments are a distraction especially on a losing team. Imagine if he was still in blue and was seeing these things about Daniel Jones. Guarantee many here would not like it.
the 2 players people are so happy are gone... were our 2 best players the last time the team was remotely relevant.
so, im fine they are gone, but attempts to act like they were the issue, are really just stupid. they were not the issue, the team sucked--- and collins was no where near as good as in 2016... but he still was a + player on a - team
I don't see anyone on this thread doing any of this. I also think there was only a small minority of posters who thought x player was THE problem.
I respect your opinion but I did not see a plus player in 2017 and 2018. I get that the Redskins would not have given him the contract they did if he were anything less than a plus player, but I did not see it on the field.
The problem is we traded him for a possible late third and then dealt our best WR for a replacement and sacrificed potentially another first or a high 2nd to get the replacement in lieu of draft picks.
Look, pro football is entertainment. Talking up rivalries is a longstanding NFL tradition that has always been good for business. The Giants and Redskins have wallowed between mediocrity and outright suckage since 2012. The Jones-Haskins-Collins stuff adds some flavor to a September matchup between two teams that are, in the view of most fans, likely to vie for last place in the NFC East.
Don’t see what we got for OBJ was a problem in any way. In fact we crushed that deal getting a safety, top DL prospect and an EDGE. Makes the other top WR deals look like garbage.
Are we going to be talking about this for a decade like Linval Joseph?
I really liked Landon coming out of Bama and thought he’d be a mainstay for a lot of years ... but now, not so much. I like the weapons that Haskins will have, aside from playing in QB hell, he’ll have no excuses. We shall see. I’m glad we have Jones.
I said then and say it now, one of the most overrated Giants in recent memory.
He might be right. None of the moves this team has made are slam dunks. But of I recall, Washington was a mess of hotshit at the end of last year. Maybe Landon would be wise to focus more on cleaning up that mess than worrying about ours.
where L. Collins said the Giants org. felt that OBJ was a problem from the day he entered the NFL.
I'm sorry that after his rookie year, Collins never played up to his potential. I'm sorry the Giants couldn't give/overpay Collins the enormous pay increase he wanted and still have money under the cap to improve the team in other areas. I'm sorry it didn't work out the way we all had hoped. But Collins just needs to STFU!
was a lack of free safety. He was misused as FS as a rookie, then thrived in year 2 when we actually had a decent FS. He's capable of making plays all over the field and can be a weapon on blitzes. He can be a playmaker for a team given the right cast around him, as we saw, but he can't be counted on too heavily in coverage, as that's his obvious limitation. The big issue he had here is that the rest of our LBs and FS's all sucked in coverage equally as he did.
The fact is that his play was not a difference maker on this terrible team (in the same way that OBJ was not a difference maker playing half the games last year and a handful the year before), and the Giants were wise to let WAS win the auction.
This isnt 1985. I am so fucking tired of the lack of FS excuse for this guy. He has almost never been asked to play deep hete so why does that even matter?
Collins is one of those dependent players - good when everything else is good around him. Like at Alabama, or the 2016 Giants D with 6 All Pros. If not, he’s exposed and he’s a vocal guy who thinks his sh#t doesnt stink with no real leadership skills.
P.S. - he wasnt so so as a rookie - he was a liability. So much so, Spags asked him to switch to LB because he couldnt cover and has no ball skills. That dropped INT off Brady still pisses me off too.
EVERY quarterback in the NFL was TEARING UP the Giants defense for the past two years. And YOU were a part of that defense.
Exactly. The Humble my ass.. I am happy this turn has been completely turned over. I can actually root for them again. I love the plan for this team -give it time its going to be a lot of fun. IMO Haskin will be a bust. Rosen will be a good QB but he couldn't handle NY Media and pressure.
I get Collins speaking up for his teammate. He was a good team
In his last act as part of the Giants family, Collins is honoring his commitment to co-host the Landon Collins Celebrity Softball Game pitting Giants offensive stars against defensive stars will be held Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona, N.Y. on June 8. Dozens of players past and present are scheduled to participate.
oh, there is also is a comment about OBJ in the article people will probably dislike
and he was talking about it non-stop as well, but backed off as the game got closer. But Steve Spurrier actually said one of the few smart things he did in his failed NFL experience
Quote:
"Every one of our players who has been fired up to play his old team, it hasn't worked out," Spurrier said "Some players talk about beating their old team, and it doesn't work out well. I don't know if there's an advantage to talking that way. Jessie understands the business part of pro ball: Players move around."
This was a business decision made by the Giants. Collins at the salary he was asking, at his age and injuries (a shoulder surgery for a safety who's biggest attribute is as a hitter in the box)...and the Giants knew they were at least getting back a 3rd as a comp pick made him vulnerable. I also don't for one second believe the Browns deal for Odell came together randomly. I'm sure the Browns floated Peppers name and he wasn't a throw in. From Jay Glazer's own account, he gave his bold prediction of the Odell trade because he was told by the Giants he was getting traded.
It is better business for the Giants to get Peppers, who is younger, healthier, and a fraction of the cost of Collins, and also is better in coverage and more versatile in Bettcher's system.
Odds are Collins will fall in line with the group of former big name players the Redskins signed and overpaid for to "stick it" to the Giants even though the Giants never wanted them back. Armstead, Carl Banks, Leonard Marshall, Cornelius Griffin, Barry Cofield. It goes on and on.
Wait, Haskins is starting a marketing firm with his dad
I'm as confident saying that as anything I've ever said on BBI. I don't know what people are watching when they compliment his game.
I like his accuracy + velocity on intermediate throws but I hate his throwing motion and think there's plenty of inaccuracy elsewhere in his game. I definitely do not see the elite arm talent some claim. I do like that he seemed to play big in big games.
And on top of that his mobility isn't great and the offense he played in (for just 1 year) makes him a very risky projection.
RE: Guys who are part of the problem never believe they are part of the
He was a loud loser as a Giant, just like Beckham. It's funny to hear them talking now about how they're going to be winners in their current teams when they haven't shown is they know anything about winning at all.
Guys like Collins and Beckham talk like they are winners. They were cornerstones of the worst Giants teams of my lifetime.
They, and a few others, are the worst Giants I've ever had the misfortune of rooting for.
so a winner and a 2 time captain in college
and the giants made him a captain last year- and was a DPOY candidate 1 yr.
listen i dont think hes a top 5 safety and i would not have paid him--- but the sh$t people say to create this culture shock change narrative is amazing.
the above on captain and winning are facts--- peoples feelings about a player that left are emotions.
We're going on 4 years removed from his all-pro year, which seems like a complete outlier. He has snapped his arm and blew out his shoulder, as FMiC pointed out that is a massive concern for a box safety....and he is talking shit about the Giants. This is a Giants board. Why are you surprised he is getting ripped?
And he did talk too much to the media. He was too public with the Eli Apple drama and Shurmur had to tell him last offseason to pipe down. He's a good player who likes to talk.
if I'd say good riddance, but what is the appropriate take?
Look - you have a guy who is going to be paid near the top of his position that very well might not even be as good as his replacement. He's coming off a major shoulder injury and has been exposed in coverage. He's being paid to be elite when he is average.
Teams are smart to walk away from players like that. It is something we've applauded the Eagles for doing for years. And heck, it is something BBI'ers have been calling for the Giants to do with Eli for several years.
What Gettleman has shown both in Carolina and his time here so far is that he isn't beholden to vets. It's why he lost his job in Carolina.
Outside of the Haskins pick, the rumors have been the football people have been making all the decisions lately for them and that is why they became a decent team. With the type of money they are paying him, I think they have an idea how they want to use him. The only spot in our defense for him he doesn't fit because it is much more a jack of all trades type.
I think Gettleman has done a great job of getting talent that fit the system his coaches want to run. It seems like when JR was here he pretty much said I'll get you the most talented players make them fit. Even the great Bill Bellichik doesn't think like that.
Ex-Giant lands on new team, says something supportive of his new team and organization, takes a jab at the organization that let him go. It's kinda normal.
True, he likes to talk. He probably should zip it. But as somebody once said, it ain't braggin' if you can back it up. Memo to Giants: Washington will be fired up every time they play you for years to come. Plan accordingly.
He's acting very immature. Players leave teams all the time for a variety of reasons. The Giants made a decision, they didn't say or do anything remotely unprofessional or untoward regarding Collins in doing so. Not happy about it? I get that but make your point on the field. Which is the only place it can be made anyway.
NJ.com - Daniel Jones - Jones ready to target whoever Collins is on
talk about it like they were key components of Superbowl teams or something.
Money talks and bullsh-t walks.
Still friends, no longer teammates: safety Landon Collins,and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are no longer with the New York Giants. They both have really pretty hair. Also , very bitter X Giants that need to stop putting their foot in their mouth with their so cool social "stupid" media
He was poor in coverage. Never improved that part of his game. Skins gave a monster contract to a 1-dimensional player.
was a lack of free safety. He was misused as FS as a rookie, then thrived in year 2 when we actually had a decent FS. He's capable of making plays all over the field and can be a weapon on blitzes. He can be a playmaker for a team given the right cast around him, as we saw, but he can't be counted on too heavily in coverage, as that's his obvious limitation. The big issue he had here is that the rest of our LBs and FS's all sucked in coverage equally as he did.
This isnt 1985. I am so fucking tired of the lack of FS excuse for this guy. He has almost never been asked to play deep hete so why does that even matter?
Collins is one of those dependent players - good when everything else is good around him. Like at Alabama, or the 2016 Giants D with 6 All Pros. If not, he’s exposed and he’s a vocal guy who thinks his sh#t doesnt stink with no real leadership skills.
P.S. - he wasnt so so as a rookie - he was a liability. So much so, Spags asked him to switch to LB because he couldnt cover and has no ball skills. That dropped INT off Brady still pisses me off too.
lol It cracks me up how people on here like to hate good players. He's a 3 time pro bowler 2016, 2017, 2018. And he was asked to play deep his rookie year. As the other poster said he played FS that year. In 2016 he was a major reason the defense was so good. Here's a snippit from wikipedia on his 2016 season:
"On December 20, 2016, Collins was named to the 2017 Pro Bowl.[43] He finished his first season under new head coach Ben McAdoo with 125 combined tackles, four sacks, 13 pass deflections, five interceptions, and a touchdown in 16 starts. Collins ended the season as the only player in NFL history to have over 100 solo tackles, more than two sacks, at least five interceptions, and with a minimum 12 pass deflections.[44] He was also named first-team All-Pro.[45] After the season, Collins was named NFC Defensive player of the Year by the Kansas City Committee of 101.[46] He was also ranked 28th by his peers on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2017"
He does need to learn to keep his mouth shut though.
I get the criticism. But the rah rah for your own team is cool if that’s your team. You’re telling me if Collins wore blue and he said jones was the best thing since sliced bread people wouldn’t be pumped? Come on
Yo , leave DRC out of this. He was great in nickle package, great attitude on and off field, i would resign him in a heartbeat, he is the type of personality you want in your locker room. Apple was another amukamara except not as good, rather kept prince. Ov was overpaid, snacks was great just sad that transpired. That was my first wtf moment with gettleman. As of. Ow gettleman has us in a sweet position with alot of young talent and salary cap space. I like both drafts too. LC , OBJ cant stay healthy and were in for big pay days so they were let go to help build a new team.
50tds and 9ints is all alot of people pay attention to. Nothing to do with watching film. People think you build a team of stats, sadly not the case. If you watch any game of his career, you can see a system built for short passes, slants, you see an immobile qb, and you see someone when scrambling cannot put the ball where it is supposed to go. His throws on the run are atrocious and in nfl would get picked. And if he thinks he is going to be sitting in the pocket all the time with the speed this games plays at, he is wrong.
I'm as confident saying that as anything I've ever said on BBI. I don't know what people are watching when they compliment his game.
McAdoo, Marc Ross, Collins, Apple, Beckham, DRC.
What a crew.
Beat me to it.
I don't see anyone on this thread doing any of this. I also think there was only a small minority of posters who thought x player was THE problem.
i think we did the right thing
i think we did the right thing
The problem is we traded him for a possible late third and then dealt our best WR for a replacement and sacrificed potentially another first or a high 2nd to get the replacement in lieu of draft picks.
Ironically that was the last time those 2 were relevant as well.
Look, pro football is entertainment. Talking up rivalries is a longstanding NFL tradition that has always been good for business. The Giants and Redskins have wallowed between mediocrity and outright suckage since 2012. The Jones-Haskins-Collins stuff adds some flavor to a September matchup between two teams that are, in the view of most fans, likely to vie for last place in the NFC East.
you shouldn't pay that much for a box safety
i think we did the right thing
Don’t see what we got for OBJ was a problem in any way. In fact we crushed that deal getting a safety, top DL prospect and an EDGE. Makes the other top WR deals look like garbage.
you shouldn't pay that much for a box safety
i think we did the right thing
Are we going to be talking about this for a decade like Linval Joseph?
Asking for a friend
EVERY quarterback in the NFL was TEARING UP the Giants defense for the past two years. And YOU were a part of that defense.
so, im fine they are gone, but attempts to act like they were the issue, are really just stupid. they were not the issue, the team sucked--- and collins was no where near as good as in 2016... but he still was a + player on a - team
I said then and say it now, one of the most overrated Giants in recent memory.
Ha Ha.. That was perfect..
PLUS- you are talking up a draft pick, who has not played a down of NFL football yet, over your recently signed FA QB Case Keenum, who most likely will be the starter.. Great job Collins!
I want to see how effective shoulder tackles are at taking down Barkley.
I want to see how effective shoulder tackles are at taking down Barkley.
I am record as really like Collins and wanting us to draft him, but he was a shell of the player that played in 2016.
The shoulder that he has consistently used in place of wrapping up ball carriers to make tackles. He's going to have to completely change his style, or get repeatedly injured.
I'm sorry that after his rookie year, Collins never played up to his potential. I'm sorry the Giants couldn't give/overpay Collins the enormous pay increase he wanted and still have money under the cap to improve the team in other areas. I'm sorry it didn't work out the way we all had hoped. But Collins just needs to STFU!
The shoulder that he has consistently used in place of wrapping up ball carriers to make tackles. He's going to have to completely change his style, or get repeatedly injured.
agreed
I don't think the Redskins scheme will be a good fit, but like I said above, his role in the box will depend heavily on how his shoulder holds up, unless he completely changes his tackling style.
Money talks and bullsh-t walks.
The fine print says 45 million is guaranteed and even that is BS.
26 million (the first two years are guaranteed) the next 21 million is a team option on the 5th day of 2021 league year.
0.0 chance he sees anywhere near 21 million in 2021. They'll either cut him or force him to pennies on the $.
So basically it's 2 years at 13 per year which is about the franchise tag for safeties?
Money talks and bullsh-t walks.
But 1 good year out of 4 still lands him the big deal elsewhere.
Just add it on to the last 26 years of them not being competitive.
EVERY quarterback in the NFL was TEARING UP the Giants defense for the past two years. And YOU were a part of that defense.
Exactly. The Humble my ass.. I am happy this turn has been completely turned over. I can actually root for them again. I love the plan for this team -give it time its going to be a lot of fun. IMO Haskin will be a bust. Rosen will be a good QB but he couldn't handle NY Media and pressure.
I think this sort of thing sheds some light.
I don't know where you read that but Spotrac tells a very different story.
I'm pretty sure there's not a lot right in that post.
Sites that track the cap tell a different story on the cap hits and guaranteed money.
In his last act as part of the Giants family, Collins is honoring his commitment to co-host the Landon Collins Celebrity Softball Game pitting Giants offensive stars against defensive stars will be held Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona, N.Y. on June 8. Dozens of players past and present are scheduled to participate.
oh, there is also is a comment about OBJ in the article people will probably dislike
Link - ( New Window )
This was a business decision made by the Giants. Collins at the salary he was asking, at his age and injuries (a shoulder surgery for a safety who's biggest attribute is as a hitter in the box)...and the Giants knew they were at least getting back a 3rd as a comp pick made him vulnerable. I also don't for one second believe the Browns deal for Odell came together randomly. I'm sure the Browns floated Peppers name and he wasn't a throw in. From Jay Glazer's own account, he gave his bold prediction of the Odell trade because he was told by the Giants he was getting traded.
It is better business for the Giants to get Peppers, who is younger, healthier, and a fraction of the cost of Collins, and also is better in coverage and more versatile in Bettcher's system.
Odds are Collins will fall in line with the group of former big name players the Redskins signed and overpaid for to "stick it" to the Giants even though the Giants never wanted them back. Armstead, Carl Banks, Leonard Marshall, Cornelius Griffin, Barry Cofield. It goes on and on.
They, and a few others, are the worst Giants I've ever had the misfortune of rooting for.
I like his accuracy + velocity on intermediate throws but I hate his throwing motion and think there's plenty of inaccuracy elsewhere in his game. I definitely do not see the elite arm talent some claim. I do like that he seemed to play big in big games.
And on top of that his mobility isn't great and the offense he played in (for just 1 year) makes him a very risky projection.
This is spot on.
They, and a few others, are the worst Giants I've ever had the misfortune of rooting for.
so a winner and a 2 time captain in college
and the giants made him a captain last year- and was a DPOY candidate 1 yr.
listen i dont think hes a top 5 safety and i would not have paid him--- but the sh$t people say to create this culture shock change narrative is amazing.
the above on captain and winning are facts--- peoples feelings about a player that left are emotions.
If there's a narrative that was created it's that either of these two were ever great players.
We're going on 4 years removed from his all-pro year, which seems like a complete outlier. He has snapped his arm and blew out his shoulder, as FMiC pointed out that is a massive concern for a box safety....and he is talking shit about the Giants. This is a Giants board. Why are you surprised he is getting ripped?
And he did talk too much to the media. He was too public with the Eli Apple drama and Shurmur had to tell him last offseason to pipe down. He's a good player who likes to talk.
They are in love his stats and ignore that he benefited from having NFL WRs to throw to.
Yep. These two guys were the ones giving her all her ammo these last couple years. It was clear as day.
If I never have to hear her report on the Giants again, I'll consider it a major victory.
good riddance to a lot more than them if we are going that route.
the giants did win a division with them. they were the 2 best players on the team that year.
i would say the last 2 years are the worst i have experienced as a giants fan. the 3 yrs before that... 2 were painful, 1 was quite enjoyable given the resilience of the team in close games.
OBJ was hurt most of the last 2 yrs, but is somehow the reason the culture was terrible (and hurt for 1 of them because of a sh$t slant pass).
so again... the narratives are a bunch of sh$t
Look - you have a guy who is going to be paid near the top of his position that very well might not even be as good as his replacement. He's coming off a major shoulder injury and has been exposed in coverage. He's being paid to be elite when he is average.
Teams are smart to walk away from players like that. It is something we've applauded the Eagles for doing for years. And heck, it is something BBI'ers have been calling for the Giants to do with Eli for several years.
What Gettleman has shown both in Carolina and his time here so far is that he isn't beholden to vets. It's why he lost his job in Carolina.
I think Gettleman has done a great job of getting talent that fit the system his coaches want to run. It seems like when JR was here he pretty much said I'll get you the most talented players make them fit. Even the great Bill Bellichik doesn't think like that.
It's funny to hear these two clowns yapping now, it really is. Want to talk about narratives? They're creating plenty of them.
This may or may not influence is gameplay.
I do remember many Skins fans including myself, wanting to draft him.
And Haskins literally has "SKINS" in his name, so you know he's gonna be a stud. Lol
I believe when all is said & done, many teams are gonna regret passing on Haskins. But we shall see.
Collins is part of a defense, that's going to be scary good as I've mentioned before on here.
Can't wait for Football Season!
...WTF?
McAdoo, Marc Ross, Collins, Apple, Beckham, DRC.
What a crew.
I genuinely disliked these recent teams ... and it had nothing to do with the record. I’m so glad this roster is turning over with guys I actually want to go root for in the stands.
What a disgrace that “team” was, top to bottom. (2017)
a kill shot instead of just tackling him now
he has a reconstructed shoulder so lets see if he stays
healthy .
True, he likes to talk. He probably should zip it. But as somebody once said, it ain't braggin' if you can back it up. Memo to Giants: Washington will be fired up every time they play you for years to come. Plan accordingly.
Money talks and bullsh-t walks.
Still friends, no longer teammates: safety Landon Collins,and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are no longer with the New York Giants. They both have really pretty hair. Also , very bitter X Giants that need to stop putting their foot in their mouth with their so cool social "stupid" media
He was poor in coverage. Never improved that part of his game. Skins gave a monster contract to a 1-dimensional player.
lol It cracks me up how people on here like to hate good players. He's a 3 time pro bowler 2016, 2017, 2018. And he was asked to play deep his rookie year. As the other poster said he played FS that year. In 2016 he was a major reason the defense was so good. Here's a snippit from wikipedia on his 2016 season:
"On December 20, 2016, Collins was named to the 2017 Pro Bowl.[43] He finished his first season under new head coach Ben McAdoo with 125 combined tackles, four sacks, 13 pass deflections, five interceptions, and a touchdown in 16 starts. Collins ended the season as the only player in NFL history to have over 100 solo tackles, more than two sacks, at least five interceptions, and with a minimum 12 pass deflections.[44] He was also named first-team All-Pro.[45] After the season, Collins was named NFC Defensive player of the Year by the Kansas City Committee of 101.[46] He was also ranked 28th by his peers on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2017"
He does need to learn to keep his mouth shut though.
This may or may not influence is gameplay.
I do remember many Skins fans including myself, wanting to draft him.
And Haskins literally has "SKINS" in his name, so you know he's gonna be a stud. Lol
I believe when all is said & done, many teams are gonna regret passing on Haskins. But we shall see.
Collins is part of a defense, that's going to be scary good as I've mentioned before on here.
Can't wait for Football Season!
You might be reading it wrong. Haskins literally has “ASK IN” in his name, so there’s as good a chance he is glued to the pine and begging the coach to play.
I get it, he’s backing his teammate and team and by all accounts he’s a good guy. But put yourself in the coach or GM shoes. These types of comments are a distraction especially on a losing team. Imagine if he was still in blue and was seeing these things about Daniel Jones. Guarantee many here would not like it.
I get the criticism. But the rah rah for your own team is cool if that’s your team. You’re telling me if Collins wore blue and he said jones was the best thing since sliced bread people wouldn’t be pumped? Come on
In comment 14438662 Go Terps said: