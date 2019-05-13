Peter King ranks all 32 NFL teams

|28. +NEW YORK GIANTS (5-11)
Every reporter and TV screamer and columnist has weighed in on Eli Manning and Daniel Jones and the sanity of the general manager. So let’s spend one paragraph on one of the most interesting things we’ll witness this year: exactly who will be impactful, and who will line up where, on the Giants defense. By my count, nine of the 11 starters on defense on opening day (if they open in a nickel package) could be new to the team over the last 15 months: defensive linemen B.J. Hill and Dexter Lawrence, linebackers Alec Ogletree, Oshane Ximines and Lorenzo Carter, and defensive backs Sam Beal, Deandre Baker, Antoine Bethea and Jabrill Peppers. Chemistry class will be in session at Giants camp in July. It had better be—because no one knows how productive the post-Odell offense will be.
True, but honestly does it matter. If you can't be experienced and cohesive, then be big and athletic. We have to hope the defense can make plays from time to time and have athleticism overcome inexperience.
The reality is we've been the worst team in the league over the past two years combined. Moving to 4th worst would be a reasonable improvement.
I used to like Peter but it seems he has changed significantly since going completely to NBC.
I don't expect the offense to be more than solid mediocre, but if they can hold time of possession so that the D (making the BIG assumption that reconstruction of the D is on the right path) can't be exploited too badly, we should be middle of the pack. All you can reasonably expect. Hoping for is another matter.
Offense without OBJ is new? How many games has he missed?
I do not necessarily disagree with premise....Defense must gel and offense must improve...
I look forward to seeibg all these idiotic talking heads looking like fools
How about he actually look at the talent. Thus team has representative talent on both sides of the ball. The RB is a star, the OL completely rebuilt, the DL and secondary completely rebuilt. There is reason to think the LB have some decent upside. This just isn’t a team with the 28th worst talent in the league.
They need a third offseason of talent infusion, coaching up, and developing cohesion. I expect to see the needle pointing up in 2019, and to see if they've got playoff spot potential in 2020.
If the Giants wind up 9-7 this year, you would be delighted, but you would not be shocked. Conversely, if we end up 3-13 you would be pissed and disappointed, but again, not shocked. King has nothing concrete to write about yet. His prediction is written in ink, not in stone.
You took a pretty shitty D and replaced 9 starters.
I do think 5 - 11 is probably about right though for a record. this team has all the makings of a shit show.
Both kinds are pretty accurate for the next week to ten days, but beyond that, "your mileage may vary." King is trying to predict the weather for a whole year. Good luck to that.
Injuries are certain to strike, but you never know when or how much it will hurt the team. A team that does not have much depth will probably suffer the most. (The football version of the rich get richer.)
Hoping Shurmur shows his chops and gets the offense to reach its potential soon.
And then on offense, they better hope the improvements to the OL offset the loss of Beckham. Who's the deep threat on offense? Engram?
They are a year or two away from having a complete roster and competing. If they've made the wrong choice at QB, more than that.
28 th is a reasonable projection, but Taken with a grain of salt
for doing absolutely nothing.
7th??
It's sort of like the way the Cardinals were always the preseason pick about 4 years before they became good. It also was trendy to pick Jax for awhile there
Barkley, Solder, Hernandez, Zeitler, Remmers, Tate, Shepard, Engram, Tomlinson, Hill, Ogletree, Jenkins, Peppers, Bethea are unproven? No they aren’t. Even guys like Carter, Golden and Haley aren’t completely unproven though they have things to show. DG has done as good a job as anyone in the NFL in upgrading this roster in the last two years.
the talent on this team is unproven. We had some guys look promising last year, but outside of Saquon no one was turning heads. To the eyes of most outside the organization, there was more proven talent lost than gained.
Barkley, Solder, Hernandez, Zeitler, Remmers, Tate, Shepard, Engram, Tomlinson, Hill, Ogletree, Jenkins, Peppers, Bethea are unproven? No they aren’t. Even guys like Carter, Golden and Haley aren’t completely unproven though they have things to show. DG has done as good a job as anyone in the NFL in upgrading this roster in the last two years.
Other than Barkley and Tate you are using proven talent very liberally.
p.s.--The Browns are playing the AFC East this year so it should be fun watching the four top QBs from the 2018 draft facing off in their sophomore seasons.
UberAlias said:
the talent on this team is unproven. We had some guys look promising last year, but outside of Saquon no one was turning heads. To the eyes of most outside the organization, there was more proven talent lost than gained.
Barkley, Solder, Hernandez, Zeitler, Remmers, Tate, Shepard, Engram, Tomlinson, Hill, Ogletree, Jenkins, Peppers, Bethea are unproven? No they aren’t. Even guys like Carter, Golden and Haley aren’t completely unproven though they have things to show. DG has done as good a job as anyone in the NFL in upgrading this roster in the last two years.
Other than Barkley and Tate you are using proven talent very liberally.
If Carter had had his rookie season with the Cowboys folks would be talking about him as a future pro bowler. Same with Hill. 11 sacks between them as rookies.
Let's go into this season with low expectations and see where it takes us and then go into next year with the extra two compensatory picks and plenty of cap room.
Be patient boys. They may be writing about these couple of seasons as the blueprint to glory for Big Blue!
nothing done with the pass rush screams "much improved".
If Carter had had his rookie season with the Cowboys folks would be talking about him as a future pro bowler. Same with Hill. 11 sacks between them as rookies.
We're going to agree to disagree.
It's fine as a mental exercise, and it certainly stimulates a discussion, but does it really mean anything? I don't think so.
the talent on this team is unproven. We had some guys look promising last year, but outside of Saquon no one was turning heads. To the eyes of most outside the organization, there was more proven talent lost than gained.
Barkley, Solder, Hernandez, Zeitler, Remmers, Tate, Shepard, Engram, Tomlinson, Hill, Ogletree, Jenkins, Peppers, Bethea are unproven? No they aren’t. Even guys like Carter, Golden and Haley aren’t completely unproven though they have things to show. DG has done as good a job as anyone in the NFL in upgrading this roster in the last two years.
Big reason they signed Bethea.
If the giants are the 28th best team in the nfl by 2019’s end I will most definitely complain. They were better than the 28th best team LAST year by the end of the season and even better if you factor in how they actually looked over the second half of the year. Why would I be happy with regression this season?
The giants should be better this season.
BillT said:
UberAlias said:
the talent on this team is unproven. We had some guys look promising last year, but outside of Saquon no one was turning heads. To the eyes of most outside the organization, there was more proven talent lost than gained.
Barkley, Solder, Hernandez, Zeitler, Remmers, Tate, Shepard, Engram, Tomlinson, Hill, Ogletree, Jenkins, Peppers, Bethea are unproven? No they aren’t. Even guys like Carter, Golden and Haley aren’t completely unproven though they have things to show. DG has done as good a job as anyone in the NFL in upgrading this roster in the last two years.
Other than Barkley and Tate you are using proven talent very liberally.
What? Solder, Hernandez, Zeitler, Remmers are all vets with solid resumes. Ogletree, Jenkins, Peppers, Bethea and Engram aren't proven talents? Are you sure you're not mistaking "proven talents" with outright pessimism. :)
Solder was absolutely brutal last year. He was mediocre as a Patriot. Massive overpay because of all the draft and FA failures.
Hernandez was a rookie. He did some good things as a rookie, but proven talent. I don't think so.
Zeitler is good, I agree.
Remmers hasn't played tackle in a while and he is VASTLY overrated on here, maybe because he's compared with Flowers or Wheeler
Ogletree is a JAG, again, when compared with the garbage the Giants have had at LB he looks like Lawrence Taylor, but no he's not a proven talent
Jenkins hasn't been a shutdown corner in two seasons.
Peppers was up and down in CLE
Bethea is ancient, 35 before he plays a down in NY
Engram is a WR playing TE, he has skill, but no, not proven talent
I think you overrate the Giants talent.
I was going to post the same. The post OBJ offense started last year around week 11.
Hopefully the defense comes together quickly, (I mean I hope it comes together, but quicker would be better)
He's been a starter in the NFL since 2013. That's not being proven??
He's been a starter in the NFL since 2013. That's not being proven??
proven what? He's not a very talented player IMO.
Ereck Flowers started for three years, what did that prove?
Just stop with the non-proven shit.
He's started 6 seasons in the NFL.
You have watched the Giants I assume for all of Ogletree's 13 games. Do you think he's talented?
I do not. I think he's a JAG or he played like one. Maybe he needs time to acclimate. Solder has been a 7 year starter and also an "all-rookie" team member. He's not proven talent either.
And even if you do add Ogletree to the "proven talent" list, the rest of the players the poster listed as proven talent mostly are not proven talent.
He's a starting LB in the NFL!
He had 5 INT's, returning 2 of them for TD's.
Talentless hack??
This has to be one of the worst hot takes I've seen - debating the talent level of a guy around as long as Ogletree
...there are 4 to 6 wins in this team.
Until proven otherwise.
Are you equating "proven talent" with being the top player at a position? Seems like you are making up a definition.
A proven talent is a guy who has been a consistent starter over several years.
I said talentless hack? Now you're making things up.
I said he's a JAG. And that's not as awful as some people think it is.
Your longevity comment is laughable though after the season we just witnessed from Solder.
WTF does longevity have to do with talent?
I feel like you are arguing for the sake of it.
You make it sound like Solder was horrendous last year. Just hot take after terrible hot take.
Was a team captain for NE. Two time SB champion.
But he's not a proven talent.
Ok, LOL, I'm arguing for the sake of arguing.
As usual with you everything blows up into a massive debate.
I do not think Ogletree is a good player, and I do not think Solder is a good player, in fact I think he was a disaster last year.
My definition (that I made up) for "proven talent" has an element to it that a player is a good player relative to their peers. Not just that they start or "have been around" for a long period of time.
I already mentioned Ereck Flowers started for three straight years. Is he proven talent (obviously no longer a Giant, but I like to know people's definition I guess before I make up my own again).
He was brutal last year. I don't know what team you watched. Even in New England he was considered questionable by Pats media and fans. They laughed when the Giants made him the highest paid OL.
I guess we have different standards. You and BillT have an "just be on the field" standard for proven talent, for me you have to excel at least a little bit.
There's not much debate here. There's really nothing to illustrate that Ogletree and Solder aren't proven players.
Ereck Flowers was on the hot seat from Day 1. Ogletree and solder were solid starters. Again - Solder was a team captain. Are they just handing those things out for the fuck of it?
Lengthy debates will only happen if posters continue to stand behind shitty takes.
Ereck Flowers IS a proven talent. The three years he started showed he has none.
Totally agree.
Barkley, Barkley, Barkley. He should have a combined 500+ touches. I know it's not going to happen, but this is also why Jones should start. He can hand the ball off and check down to Barkley just like Eli. And, and this is critical, he can keep drives alive with his mobility - making throws and running (assuming you buy into the Jones CV).
Solder and Ogletree are better than JAGs, but have had JAG-type years for certain...
Solder was hurt the first half of the season and performed much better in the second half. Not sure why anyone would make short shrift of that, or, not even allude to it as a factor. A big one
Their OL is still not great, but the additions certainly improve it to what should be an acceptable level. With Barkley in the backfield, that could be enough. As long as they give Manning more than 1 second to throw, the offense can be good enough to win games. I do think engram needs to take a big step forward, though, for the overall offense to be significant.
On D, we are now bringing in players who should fit Betcher's D. Again, some guys need to step up and we may be over-reliant on a rookie to stuff the middle. But, we are getting younger and more athletic.
Obviously Eli is a year older, and teams will no longer have to gameplan for Odell, but I think this offense has the potential to be a top 12 offense (they were #16 last year).
As for the team as a whole, Gettleman says a team needs to do three things well: run the ball, protect the QB, and pressure the opposing QB. The first two could be a strength. But the last one could very well be our Achilles heel.
9-7 if things go poorly. 10-6 if the ball doesn't bounce their way. 11-5 or 12-4 if the luck factor is a push between them and the rest of the division. 13-3 or better if the ball bounces their way. Don't want to jinx anyone by mentioning what could cause 8-8 or worse.
QBs- average/below average
RB- Elite
WR- Average
Tackles- Average
Center- Below Average
Guards- Above average
Tight ends- average
Down Linemen- Average
Linebackers-Below average
Edge rush- below average
Corners- Average-
Safeties- Average-
Coaching- Below Average
9-7 if things go poorly. 10-6 if the ball doesn't bounce their way. 11-5 or 12-4 if the luck factor is a push between them and the rest of the division. 13-3 or better if the ball bounces their way. Don't want to jinx anyone by mentioning what could cause 8-8 or worse.
Of the list of your 'improvements' in the first sentence, one guy is an upgrade (Zeitler). The WR is a 30 year old on his fourth team and the EDGE is a guy who had four sacks last year coming back from a major knee injury. Not sure why you would count rookies as an upgrade. They may end up being good players; right now they haven't played a down in this league. 9-7 if things go poorly is hilarious.
i use objective because i am removing emotion and being hopeful
i would say there is a chance Eli is above average and OTs are, and the front 7 clicks and the rookies are whatever... but what im saying is there is zero reason for anyone to look at the giants the last 2 years... look at the roster now.. and say to themsevles... look out for these guys.
Our secondary has been completely made remade with QUALITY players. Bethea may be nearing the end, but Bettcher just commented that he seems to be playing faster than he did earlier in his career. He's a perfect guy to teach the young pups. Jabrill is an upgrade over Collins. Our new corners are going to be good.
I love our DL now... they are young and have not entered their prime yet.
The big questions are at LB. Much depends on Golden and Carter.
They have Garrapolo returning from injury, they selected who was widely considered to be the best player in the draft for most of the pre-draft process as well as two very promising wide receivers, they signed a guy coming off a 13 sack season, and they may have a sneaky-versatile backfiled with Coleman, Breida, and the return of McKinnon. I wouldn't say that automatically makes them a top-ten team or anything, but I also wouldn't say it's absolutely nothing.
Our secondary has been completely made remade with QUALITY players. Bethea may be nearing the end, but Bettcher just commented that he seems to be playing faster than he did earlier in his career. He's a perfect guy to teach the young pups. Jabrill is an upgrade over Collins. Our new corners are going to be good.
I love our DL now... they are young and have not entered their prime yet.
The big questions are at LB. Much depends on Golden and Carter.
I can see us struggling on defense game 1 against Dallas simply because we have a lot of new faces & a lot of young faces. But I think this defense will gel quickly.
One thing in our favor is that I do believe Pierre, Golden, Bethea all know Bettcher's scheme so we have a bit of a learning curve advantage there.
Our secondary has been completely made remade with QUALITY players. Bethea may be nearing the end, but Bettcher just commented that he seems to be playing faster than he did earlier in his career. He's a perfect guy to teach the young pups. Jabrill is an upgrade over Collins. Our new corners are going to be good.
I love our DL now... they are young and have not entered their prime yet.
The big questions are at LB. Much depends on Golden and Carter.
Who said Peppers is an upgrade over Collins? Collins has led this team in tackles the last two years here, despite missing games last year. Has Peppers? Has he ever made the pro bowl?
And what do you think Bettchner is going to say about Bethea, that he's washed up? He's 34. The cliff is approaching.
I still don't know who's rushing the passer. Golden? He had 4 sacks last year. Is he all the way back from major knee injury? Maybe! I don't take any comfort from the fact that the guy penciled in as our best pass rusher is on a one-year prove it deal.
The rookies could be good! Seems like we are putting a lot of hoping and wishing into it though.
It's not very complicated.
They added two very good edge rushers, a good MLB, and more pieces to the puzzle for Shanahan's offense. They hope to have Garoppolo back there for a full season instead of more prime time killers in Mullens and Beathard.
If the team can live up to that potential and learn to close out games they should have won with those backups last year (Packers AT Green Bay, Chargers in LA, Cards twice), then they can be a force this year.
I'm rather superstitious and don't like to make big projections. But if the team went 12-4 this year, it wouldn't be a huge surprise whatsoever. The Niners going 13-3 in 2011 was something that nobody in the NFL predicted, not even the bigger Niner homer.
Niner fans cautiously anticipate anywhere between 7-10 wins, but believe me, every single game they will feel they deserve to be in it until the end. That's the sentiment.
Meanwhile the Seahawks only bring back Wilson and Wagner from the SB teams, and people will slurp them up as a 10 win team no problem.
That is how the NFL works. How many games of those where we down 2 scores and we'd score a near meaningless TD late? It seemed like quite a few if I remember correctly.
lemme just ask: how do you know they haven't gotten worse?
It would be a huge surprise.
Hell, getting to 8-8 is going to be a tall order.
There's not much debate here. There's really nothing to illustrate that Ogletree and Solder aren't proven players.
Ereck Flowers was on the hot seat from Day 1. Ogletree and solder were solid starters. Again - Solder was a team captain. Are they just handing those things out for the fuck of it?
Lengthy debates will only happen if posters continue to stand behind shitty takes.
While we are on semantics, I wouldn't equate proven with good, or even quality. I think it's a fair point that Solder wasn't terribly good, certainly not worth the price. Moreover, being a captain of a team doesn't have a lot to do with how good a player is. Jonathan Casillas was a team captain.
People constantly get into arguments about semantics, which message boards are ripe for, but we shouldn't throw out the baby with the bath water - frequently there's a kernel in there somewhere.
Wait and see.
I've already said the two OLBs are the question marks. But ACL's can take some time to come back from and Bettcher said he's moving around great now.
It's not very complicated.
They added two very good edge rushers, a good MLB, and more pieces to the puzzle for Shanahan's offense. They hope to have Garoppolo back there for a full season instead of more prime time killers in Mullens and Beathard.
If the team can live up to that potential and learn to close out games they should have won with those backups last year (Packers AT Green Bay, Chargers in LA, Cards twice), then they can be a force this year.
I'm rather superstitious and don't like to make big projections. But if the team went 12-4 this year, it wouldn't be a huge surprise whatsoever. The Niners going 13-3 in 2011 was something that nobody in the NFL predicted, not even the bigger Niner homer.
Niner fans cautiously anticipate anywhere between 7-10 wins, but believe me, every single game they will feel they deserve to be in it until the end. That's the sentiment.
Meanwhile the Seahawks only bring back Wilson and Wagner from the SB teams, and people will slurp them up as a 10 win team no problem.
Ummmm, the Seahawks DID win 10 games last year and made the playoffs while the 49ers were picking second in the entire draft.
Yeah, how bizarre that people are “slurping” on a team that just won 10 games and went to the playoffs and predicting that they could ....actually win 10 games! Weird, right?
Wait and see.
I've already said the two OLBs are the question marks. But ACL's can take some time to come back from and Bettcher said he's moving around great now.
Peppers had one interception and one sack, with Collins having zero. Collins had almost 20 more tackles. Saying Peppers is 'much better' than Collins is unsupportable. The best argument you can make is they're a wash. Whoop de doo.
You said you are more optimistic than most about the defense, but acknowledge that the OLBs have issues. I fail to see the reasons why anyone would be optimistic. They were terrible last year, and I don't see how they improved.
You don't have to believe me. The Cleveland coaches loved him and texted Bettcher after the trade and told him he would love him. Bucky Brooks thinks he is going to be a breakout player in 2019.
As I said, wait and see.
Collins had the 46th most tackles in the NFL - just ahead of Tre Boston and Bradley McDougald.